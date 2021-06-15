Transcript: The ReidOut, 6/15/21

Summary

E-mails show Trump allies pressured DOJ on election. FBI Director Wray and General Flynn testify on January 6 insurrection. GOP representatives downplay and rewrite history of 1/6 insurrection in official hearing. GOP Representative Jordan downplays e-mails to DOJ. Twenty-one House Republicans vote against awarding congressional gold medals to Capitol Police. "New York Times" reports, Trump Organization CFO could face charges this summer. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is interviewed.

Transcript

Good evening, everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT tonight with a damning batch of emails, and no, not her emails, the Republican battle cry when it came to Hillary Clinton, but rather emails detailing how Donald Trump and his cronies pressured the Justice Department to embrace the big lie and act on it.

House Democrats have released hundreds of pages of correspondence that include these emails dated during the final weeks of Trump`s one-term presidency. The emails were sent to top DOJ officials working under incoming Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, pressuring the Justice Department to join the legal fight to challenge the election result on Trump`s behalf.

The emails raised claims about election fraud in Michigan that a federal judge had already dismissed. And they question pandemic voting accommodations in key battleground states.

The emails did not come directly from Trump, because, as we know, Trump acts like a mob boss. He doesn`t give orders. He speaks in code. And he certainly doesn`t leave a paper trail, which is why a White House assistant emailed Rosen with a draft legal brief that Trump wanted them to file with the Supreme Court, while then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 1st sent Rosen a YouTube video link about a conspiracy theory involving people in Italy supposedly manipulating U.S. votes through satellites. Rosen forwarded that email to then Acting Attorney General, Richard Donahue, who responded, quote, pure insanity.

None of this should surprise you. We saw with our own eyeballs the ways Trump tried to upend our democracy while Bill Barr lied and schemed to make Trump`s autocratic fantasies come true. It is, however, another layer of proof in what`s now a myriad of hearings and panels, many which overlap, surrounding the anti-democratic rot that defined the Trump presidency, and which still impacts us today.

This afternoon, in one of two congressional hearings on the security failures of January 6th, the House Oversight and Reform Committee questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray and General Charles Flynn, who happened to be the brother of disgraced Michael Flynn, Trump`s Q-happy former national security adviser and promoter of the big lie.

But instead of focusing on what was clearly an intelligence failure, the party of Trump continued to downplay the horrors of January 6th. Listen to some of the questions they asked today.

REP. GLENN GROTHMAN (R-WI): I want to focus a little bit on the people who didn`t do any physical damage, didn`t engage in any physical contact with the police and at least appeared to me that day to be allowed in the Capitol.

REP. PETE SESSIONS (R-TX): Do you believe that you had come under political pressure from leading Democrats in this committee who want you to arrest 500 more people?

REP. PAUL GOSAR (R-AZ): Why hasn`t that officer that executed Ashli Babbitt been named when police officers around the country are routinely identified after a shooting?

REID: Joining me now is Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, a member of the House Oversight Committee, and Kurt Bardella, Adviser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Thank you all for being here.

And, Congressman, I want to start with you on this. Did you feel that this hearing with Republicans essentially serving almost as defense counsel for the people who invaded our Capitol, from the clips that I have seen of it, did you feel like we got somewhere in this hearing today?

REP. RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (D-IL): Well, I think that we further exposed how they`re not only just accommodating the crazies, you could say, but they`re encouraging them. And what we learned from the testimony of the FBI director, as well as others, is that when you encourage these folks, they get to be violent, and that violence affects everybody, and it manifested itself in an ugly fashion, obviously, on January 6th.

REID: And you had a bit of a contentious exchange with FBI Director Wray when he essentially said he couldn`t talk about leak subpoenas, et cetera. Did you feel that he was being evasive? Did you feel that he was being forthcoming in a way that we needed him to be as a country?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Unfortunately, he was evasive, Joy. He absolutely was involved with this secret subpoena scandal, not only probably with the press but also with the House Intelligence Committee and the Democratic members, their staff, and family members. And, you know, we can`t get to the bottom of this if the FBI director continues not to answer very straightforward questions about this scandal.

REID: And before I bring in Kurt, I have to ask you one more question about, just as we set this up, you know, the idea that you had Trump aides attempting to get the Justice Department to get involved in overturning the election. It sounds like January 6th began before January 6th, and may be continuing to this day, not just through the president of the United States, the Department of Justice, the people who did the January 6th insurrection, but also some Republicans. What do you make of this new development?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: I agree. And I think that unless we get to the truth of exactly what happened before, during, and after January 6th, we`re not going to see the end of January 6th. As you mentioned, we have the problem about the Trump White House trying to pressure the Justice Department to basically file a lawsuit to overturn the election in six states, namely the states that Trump lost. But we also have the problems of January 6th.

Today, we, again, learned about the long delay between the time that there were urgent requests for assistance that were made to the D.C. National Guard and to the secretary of defense and the delayed -- the huge delay in response. And then we also learned that not everyone has been brought to account, held to account after January 6th for what they did that day. And so, we have to deal with all of these issues now.

REID: Let`s do a WWRD moment, Kurt. Let me play for you, Jim Jordan, and this is him attempting to downplay these emails showing that Trump tried to get his attorney general to overturn the election.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): They say the White House chief of staff -- chief of staff pressured DOJ. Let`s look at what the White House chief of staff said. He sent an email to Mr. Rosen, the acting attorney general, can you have your team look into these allegations of wrongdoing? Wow, a lot of pressure there, wants him to look into something. Every chief of staff, I bet, for every single one of us sends the same kind of emails and letters every day.

REID: Is that true? You used to be staff on this committee back when Republicans ran it, Kurt.

KURT BARDELLA, FORMER SPOKESPERSON FOR HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: No, that`s not true. Jim Jordan, as always, is doing everything that he can to bend over backwards to defend this autocratic-type behavior from the Trump administration, from his former colleague, Mark Meadows, then-White House Chief of Staff. And, again, this is incredibly dangerous, Joy.

We have people who are at the highest levels of our government actively working to undermine a fair and free election, looking to use as their instrument of power, the Justice Department, a Justice Department that, in theory, is supposed to be free and independent of political pressure.

And it just tells us that, like the congressman said, January 6th is just going to be the beginning here unless we get serious and start unearthing the true nature and the full totality of what happened and hold those people accountable. January 6th will just be the opening act if Republicans are allowed to continue doing this, whitewashing what happened with this insurrection, trying to look the other way as violence and mayhem happened right before our very eyes, doing everything they can to make excuses for the people.

I mean, to have a congressman sit there every hearing again say, well let`s not talk about the people actually were a violent, talk about the four or five other people. That is absolutely nonsense. And it just illustrates why Republicans cannot be faithful partners in an effort to equally look at what happened in the events of what led to January 6th.

REID: And what would happen if Republicans had the same set of facts? I mean, we had Republicans defending Ashli Babbitt, the woman who tried to jump through the speaker`s lounge door and who was shot by a police officer. What would Republicans do in the place of Democrats, Kurt, if they had these set of facts.

BARDELLA: Republicans would not hesitate to launch an investigative tsunami against Democrats, just like they did when they were in power when Barack Obama was president, when they did more than 100 subpoenas, held hearing after hearing, had investigations that lasted years, like Benghazi, like fast and furious, like the so-called IRS targeting investigation. Republicans would not hesitate to wield the power of their majority to do everything they could to try to litter the name of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and any high-profile Democrat. And I think that there`s a lot of appetite right now for Democrats to use that majority.

And it`s not the same thing. Let`s be very clear. This is not an equal playing field. This is not -- it`s such a false equivalency to suggest that now that the shoes on the other foot. No. Unlike Republicans, we know that wrongdoing happened. We know that corruption has happened. We know this was the most corrupt administration in United States history. This is not a fishing expedition, as Republicans would claim. This is not trolling and trying to go after your political adversaries. That`s what Republicans and Trump did. This would be a defense of democracy, and it needs to happen.

REID: Let me play another clip from the hearing for those who didn`t see it. This is Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, asking why law enforcement seemed to be so ready for Black Lives Matter protesters but not for what happen in January 6th. Take a listen.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): What I saw when Black Lives Matter protesters were here, and those defending the right to choose, it seemed like, all of a sudden, all of you had resources. You all had a plan then. Why is it when white supremacist terrorists show up here to want to lynch the vice president, to attack the speaker, to attack our democracy, threatening the lives of members of Congress, but really the lives of just our whole livelihood and our country, that no one seemed to want to show up?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: Congresswoman, I can only really speak to the FBI`s role, and in my view is we have one standard and we`ve tried to apply it consistently in both situations.

REID: Congressman, are you satisfied with that answer and are you satisfied that we`re prepared going forward for the white supremacist and white nationalist threat in this country?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: No, I`m not satisfied with the answer, and I think that we have to come to terms -- come to grips as a country and certainly as a government with this white supremacist danger. You know, the fact that we still haven`t brought all these people to justice following January 6th is very, very troubling. Because, Joy, in their dark web and their dark corners, these white supremacists and alt-right folks think they got away with it, and they think that January 6th was a victory for them. We cannot allow that to persist.

And so that`s why I wanted to say -- I didn`t have a chance because I ran out of time, but I think that the Justice Department needs to hustle here. And if they need additional resources, we will provide them through Congress. But there`s no more time for delay. He said that that they`ve arrested 500. It turns out there were 800 to 1,000 people who breached the Capitol. I don`t know why the others have not been arrested at this point and why more haven`t been prosecuted. Until that happens, they will not understand the consequences of their action and others will act accordingly.

REID: Yes. Well, we still don`t understand why when Black Lives Matter protests happened, people were arrested on the spot, sometimes up to a thousand people but these people were allowed to get on planes.

So do have any of your colleagues, Congressman, explained to you why so many of them voted against giving the congressional gold medals to Capitol Police who saved their lives on January 6th? We`re going to put up the list of those, Andy Biggs, who apparently was sort in the planning, Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gaetz, Gohmert, who apparently was also very much for what happened, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene. I can go on and on and on. Have any of them explained to you why they voted against giving the congressional gold medals to these Capitol Police officers who displayed such valor defending them and their lives?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: No, and there is no explanation, Joy. And it goes to what Paul Gosar, the congressman from Arizona, was saying, that kind of gives you a window into the thinking behind why they think they were justified in not voting for this congressional gold medal, because they think that the people who committed the insurrection were actually in the right. And that Ashli Babbitt, the woman who Gosar said was executed, was doing her duty somehow in breaching the Capitol and trying to get into the House chambers and pose a threat to others.

And I think that is just completely bonkers. They`ve taken the bus to crazy town and they want all of us to go along for the ride, and I`m not going to, and neither are most of my colleagues.

REID: Well, I hope that their constituents ask them to all post pictures of themselves walking out to meet those supposed tourists, walking out to greet them, because you know what they were doing? Hiding. They were hiding from them. They were running from them with everybody else.

So, if those people were their friends and were such good people, which of you had the courage to go talk to them, which of you? Post a picture. You all got -- you all love to be on Twitter. Post a picture. We`ll all re- tweet it. Post a picture of yourself greeting those people. They were supposedly tourist, let`s see the picture that you greeted them. None of you did, because you all were terrified of them like everyone else.

REID: In a breaking story just moments ago, The New York Times reported that the criminal investigation of the Trump organization`s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, is reaching its final stages. It raises the possibility that he could face charges this summer, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Those sources also told The Times that prosecutors have obtained Mr. Weisselberg`s personal tax returns, providing the fullest picture yet of his finances.

Now, we`ve known for months now that Manhattan Disctict Attorney Cyrus Vance is putting tremendous pressure on Weisselberg with the hope of ultimately flipping him against his boss, and that would be Donald Trump.

Joining me now is Neil Katyal, former acting Solicitor General, and Glenn Kirschner, former federal prosecutor. Thank you both for being here.

And, Glenn, I`m going to start with you. And so this is apparently focused on whether or not Mr. Weisselberg failed to pay taxes on valuable benefits that Trump provided him and his family over the years for The Times story, including apartments and leased cars worth tens of thousands of dollars and private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren.

So the idea is just a sort of tax case. Why should Trump care about that? If Mr. Weisselberg was getting the gifts, getting the benefits, and not paying his taxes, what does that have to do with Donald Trump?

GLENN KIRSCHNER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Trump should care about it, Joy, because it will add additional leverage to hopefully develop Weisselberg as a cooperating witness against Trump.

I will tell you, when I read this reporting, though, the other thing it indicates to me is that Allen Weisselberg is resisting becoming a cooperating witness, because, if he was already in the prosecutorial fold, everything would have gone radio-silent regarding Allen Weisselberg.

But there`s also a long game to be played here. I have had defendants who were not exactly like Weisselberg, but they were people that I desperately needed to bring on board to build my case against the bigger criminal fish, and they wouldn`t plead guilty.

Allen Weisselberg may not plead guilty. So here`s how we play the long game as prosecutors. We indict him, we try him, we convict him, and we sit down with him again after a jury has said guilty, but before a judge has sentenced him, and we say, what are you going to do now, chief? You still have an opportunity. We can still reduce your sentence somewhat, but guess what? You`re not going to get as good a deal as if you had come on board and cooperated up front, when you should have.

So there are still a lot of moving pieces to the Allen Weisselberg part of this equation.

REID: Yes, I mean, there`s -- the mob boss sort of -- sort of the allegory has been made with Donald Trump a lot, right, that he sort of operates in the same way.

And the question then becomes, would Allen Weisselberg, who people might know him from having been on "The Apprentice" -- like, he was very close to him. He was the father`s moneyman, too. Would he be willing to do time for Donald Trump?

Let me play you what Michael Cohen had to say about this when he was on this program about whether or not he thought Weisselberg might flip. Take a listen.

REID: You see my surprise there.

I mean, Neal, the question then becomes if Donald Trump then eventually becomes the focus of attention, it sort of brings us back to a DOJ question. There`s so many things that Donald Trump seems to have gotten away with. And I think people have gotten used to him getting away with things.

But if there`s a purely financial crime, a tax crime, can he ultimately expect to walk away from it just because his moneyman decides that he`s willing to go to prison for him?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: No, I don`t think so.

And, Joy, we will have to study this new reporting by "The New York Times," but, to me, it looks like the first domino for Donald Trump is starting to fall. And this has been an inexorable path since the Supreme Court 9-0 said Trump`s tax returns have to be turned over.

So these financial records that you`re seeking about Trump are now in the hands of prosecutors. We know that those New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury. They`re going to sit for six months three days a week. That`s far longer than Donald Trump`s ever worked. So he`s got to be worried about that.

We know the prosecutors have sent a warning letter to the Trump Organization, saying, this is a criminal investigation. And so now we know this other thing.

And Glenn`s absolutely right. This is how prosecutors bring cases, and particularly against a reluctant witness like Allen Weisselberg. You sit, and you take your time, and you say, look, if you don`t cooperate, here`s what`s going to happen. And that can happen before indictment, the cooperation, or after a guilty conviction, as Glenn is saying.

That`s exactly how they operate. And I think prosecutors here know one other thing, which is that Allen Weisselberg knows where all the keys to the kingdom are. He knows everything. So, most normal companies have a compliance office that deals with all these questions. Not the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization`s compliance office was basically like a giant sharpie drawing of the presidential seal or something like that. So it`s really all up to Weisselberg. And so, if they can flip Weisselberg -- and I suspect they can because of that dynamic that Michael Cohen was just revealing, this kind of prisoner`s dilemma, in which, if Weisselberg doesn`t cooperate, he`s got to worry that Trump may turn on him.

REID: Yes.

KATYAL: Each of them is going to have to worry about that. And that becomes a race to get information, and that`s why I think ultimately bad news for Trump.

REID: And there`s no one to pardon him, because Trump`s not in office.

Let`s play, just for those of you who never watched "The Apprentice" -- I never watched it either -- but here it is. Here`s Allen Weisselberg on "The Apprentice."

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Replacing George this week is my chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

And you think George is tough? Wait until you see Allen.

ALLEN WEISSELBERG, CFO, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: I thought that Andy losing his lines of communication was a very serious matter. If this was a military maneuver, and he lost his line of communication, you could lose an entire battalion.

REID: And this is the question then, Glenn. If you have somebody that`s that close -- he`s putting him on TV. That`s probably the only way that he paid him, since he apparently doesn`t like to pay people, let NBC pay him.

You have got his daughter, Weisselberg`s daughter under a lot of pressure. You got the family under pressure. You`re squeezing all of these people around Donald Trump. Is it possible that Cyrus Vance would -- could be doing that and not be interested in Donald Trump?

KIRSCHNER: Very unlikely.

I agree with Neal that the Allen Weisselberg domino will fall. The only question is, does it fall while he still has an opportunity to cut a fairly favorable plea agreement with the prosecutors and perhaps keep his two sons out of the criminal mix, because they were both involved in Trump`s business orbit, right?

So, if he wants to save himself now, then his domino will fall much more slowly. But if the prosecutors have to go hard, go after him, go after his sons, go after his daughter-in-law and anybody else in Weisselberg`s orbit who may have committed criminal offenses, boy, he is going to fall like a ton of bricks.

REID: It is amazing to watch how slowly this is happening vs. how quickly Matt Gaetz`s bestie threw him under the bus.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: It`s interesting just to watch it all happen.

Neal Katyal, Glenn Kirschner, thanks for scrambling to get on with us tonight.

REID: We`re just hours away from the highly anticipated first meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

And it comes as Russia has notably stepped up its malign activity over the past month. Russian hackers carried out new ransomware attacks against us targets like meatpacking company JBS and the Colonial Pipeline.

Russia backed the state-sponsored hijacking of a commercial aircraft by Belarus. And, last week, the country outlawed the political organization of Putin`s chief rival, Alexei Navalny. That`s in addition to the big picture disputes, like Russia`s election interference and their ongoing belligerence toward Ukraine.

The sheer number of issues on the table may explain why White House officials have increasingly downplayed their expectations for the meeting. And that`s according to NBC News, which reports that the best-case scenario for Biden`s, several people familiar with the planning said, is likely to be an error-free summit and headlines back home saying he delivered a tough message.

Unlike his predecessor, Biden has long been skeptical of Putin, whose authoritarian rule in Russia has come to resemble a dictatorship. In fact, Biden predicted just that in an interview 15 years ago, when he was still a senator.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think that Russia is sliding further away from genuine democracy and a free market system, and more toward a command economy and the control of a single man.

So, I`m not a big fan of Putin`s. And I think we should have a direct confrontation with Putin politically about the need for him to change his course of action.

REID: Not only is Biden clear-eyed when it comes to Putin. He`s also doing his homework.

Axios reports that the president asked to be briefed by several Russia experts ahead of his meeting. Among other things, the group urged Biden not to hold a joint press conference with Putin or afford him any opportunity to try to upstage the private talks with new public proposals.

That group of experts included former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who joins me now from Geneva.

And, Ambassador McFaul, thanks for being here.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Sure, Joy.

REID: I am fascinated by the little details of the ways in which -- thank you -- the ways in which the current team is trying to avoid allowing Putin to upstage President Biden, including having Putin arrive first, because he notoriously kept President Obama waiting for 40 minutes and he`s always late.

So, how does the stagecraft impact the policy outcome?

MCFAUL: Well, thanks, Joy, for having me.

And good work to whoever found that 2006 interview, by the way.

REID: That`s...

MCFAUL: That`s some great detective work. So, I appreciate that.

REID: It`s Will, our producer, whose birthday it is today.

So, happy birthday, Will.

(LAUGHTER)

MCFAUL: All right. Shout-out to Will. Happy birthday. That`s really good work. Professor McFaul gives you an A for your -- your footnotes there for history.

But, Joy, you`re right. It`s important to focus on the details. And there`s a couple that just became clear today that I think suggests real achievement for the Biden team, for their protocol team.

First, as you just mentioned, Putin is scripted to arrive first. He will meet the president here of Switzerland, and then Biden will do that second. Putin is notorious for being late. He was late for many meetings that I attended, including one with President Obama in 2012, when he was 40 minutes late.

That`s good. That`s so that we don`t have the optic of Biden waiting for Putin. Win for the Biden protocol team.

Number two, no joint press conference. We all know what a disaster Helsinki was. I think that will go down in history as one of the -- not one of -- the worst summit between Russians and Americans ever. And it was that way because of the way that the president behaved. Let`s be clear. It was because of what President Trump said. But it happened in that press conference.

And, secondly, just giving the stage to Biden -- to Putin -- excuse me -- I think is not the right symbol that you want to send. So, I think that was a win for the protocol team too.

And then, third -- you said you were interested in small details. Here`s one other small detail.

In the small meeting that Biden and Putin will have at the beginning, they won`t be alone. On our side, we will have Secretary Blinken. And on their side, they will have Foreign Minister Lavrov, which means there will be notetakers there.

Remember, Trump didn`t want any notetakers in Helsinki. And so we had no idea, frankly, what they actually agreed to in that meeting. That`s a good sign. You always want to have a notetaker.

So, we don`t know what the substance is. But I think, in terms of the design of the meeting, it`s a very good setup for President Biden.

REID: And we kind of -- we get the idea, having observed of Vladimir Putin over the decades, that he -- what he wants is to undermine the idea that American democracy and that the system that we have here is the better one, and to prove that his system is better.

What do we want from a meeting like this? And I think it`s also important it`s not being called a summit to -- that would elevate Putin. It`s just a meeting.

What do we want from our interactions, in your view, with Russia?

MCFAUL: Well, first, Joy, I just was watching your show, and I can`t help but link what you were just talking about to the global stage.

What happened on January 6, and the erosion of our democracy, and now people that won`t stand up for it, that hurts the United States of America when we go into meetings with guys -- with leaders like Mr. Putin or Xi Jinping.

And I just -- it frustrates me that people domestically don`t see how that hurts us on this global stage. We want, as President Biden rightly said in his previous meetings here in Europe, to bring together the democracies of the world as we deal with people like autocratic leader Vladimir Putin, but we can`t do it if the United States of America is not trying to reform and restore our own democracy.

On the Biden side, I think he wants some very modest things. Number one, he wants to launch what they call strategic stability talks, which is to get going on a new arms control agreement that will someday replace the New START Treaty. And that will be tough. That will be hard to do. So we should start that now.

Secondly, maybe some restoration of diplomatic relations. Remember, our ambassador currently sits in Washington. Their ambassador currently sits in Moscow. They`re both here in Geneva, by the way, but they`re not doing their jobs. Getting some kind of normal diplomatic presence -- the embassy that I used to run is a shadow of its former self -- that would be an achievement.

And, third -- and now I`m really stretching -- I would hope and I know that the Biden team wants some progress on renewing humanitarian assistance to Syria. It`s set to expire in July, the Security Council resolution that allows that. That would be very tangible. That would be a win, not just for Russia and the United States, for the people of Syria.

REID: There is no one I wanted to talk to more about what is going on in Geneva right now than you, sir.

Michael McFaul, I always appreciate when you make time for us, so thank you very much. Really appreciate it.

All right, that was the great Michael McFaul.

REID: Remember the BP Deepwater Horizon spill back in 2010? It kind of looked like the beginning of the end of the power of big oil over American politics. President Obama went off on them, lawsuits poured in, and they seemed like a goner. Or maybe that`s not the way it happened at all.

As James Ridgeway wrote in "Mother Jones" in June of 2010, oil companies have begun to weigh strategies to fight off tougher regulations in the wake of BP`s spill to end all spills. Frankly, I don`t buy it.

Ever since John D. Rockefeller founded Standard Oil in 1870, the federal government has pretty much given the oil men exactly what they wanted when and where they wanted it. Periodic government attempts to contain or regulate the industry have been little more than temporary annoyances, rather than major obstacles to big oil`s power or profits. It shouldn`t be much of a secret now that big oil largely runs things in the United States, keeping us trapped in the 20th century while they soak up federal subsidies from your tax dollars.

So, fighting over whether to ram new oil pipelines through indigenous lands or poison the Arctic with potential oil spills, and if we can please, please flip our federal vehicle fleet to electric as President Biden wants to do in his infrastructure plan and fight climate change. Oh, and also, can Texans please not freeze to death when a freak winter storm hits because the off the grid private oil authority fails?

Part of their power is because of their expertise in advocacy. It`s not a coincidence that the Green New Deal has been turned into a form of cussing. They`re really good at messaging good things that could save the planet and make our lives more convenient and cleaner and better into bad, socialist things. They`ve moved our foreign policy to the right, and pushed us into bad Saudi policy and wars in the Middle East out of a hunger to keep the free supply flowing and to control it.

Oil is the only thing that Russia sells, basically, and it`s at the heart of their frantic, desperate and diminishing power that Vladimir Putin obsessively uses against us and against his own people. In the big American oil barons of today, including multinationals who grew out of oil companies but are now multi-industry conglomerates like the Koch brothers` company, the Koch Industries, aren`t just opposed to green energy. They also fight like hell against things like unions.

They tried to crush them in Wisconsin under the Koch brothers` former favorite today, Governor Scott Walker. Remember the dramatic protests and walkouts by Democratic state senators in 2011 as Republicans pushed to pass a sweeping anti-union bill that was quickly replicated in other states, cookie cutter style? The same way the current crop of anti-critical race theory and trans kids on the soccer pitch bills are.

They`ve sought to warp education, funding college campus programs that inject libertarianism into the curriculum, to crank out more Rand Pauls and fewer AOCs. And surprise, surprise, they`re not too fond of voting, because polls show that if everyone was allowed to easily and conveniently vote, majorities of Americans would voted for a Green New Deal and more union representation for workers and a $15 an hour minimum wage and getting dark money out of the politics.

You probably haven`t heard of the advocacy group, Stand Together, and you may or may not know its partner organization, Americans for Prosperity. But it`s one of the central organizers from super wealthy Americans like the Koch brothers and dying industries to maintain control over our politics, by controlling one of the two major political parties, in particular.

Jane Mayer of the "New Yorker" obtained audio from a conference call presentation to conservative groups in January on how to kill the voting rights bill, the For the People Act.

KYLE MCKENZIE, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, STAND TOGETHER: When presented with a very neutral description of H.R. 1, people were generally supportive, and the most worrisome part, which Grover mentioned at the very beginning of his presentation, is that conservatives were actually as supportive as the general public was when they read the neutral description of H.R. 1.

Winning over public support for this is actually incredibly difficult. H.R. 1 stops billionaires from buying elections. Unfortunately, we found that that is a winning message for both, you know, the general public and also conservatives.

REID: H.R. 1, the For the People Act, same deal.

These folks are not just targeting Republicans. They actually already have them in the bag. CNBC notes they`re also pressuring conservative Democrats like, you guessed it, Joe Manchin, to oppose his party`s legislative priorities. They`ve got an entire website asking people to email Manchin, touting what he`s promised to oppose, ending the filibuster, the Green New Deal, additional Supreme Court justices, and voting rights. The Senate`s version of H.R. 1.

And what it thinks he should oppose, raising the minimum wage, a bill to protect union organizing, and President Biden`s infrastructure package.

Now, if Americans for Prosperity sounds vaguely familiar, ding, ding, ding, you`ve heard about them before. During this era -- you heard about them before during this era, and that story is next.

REID: Today, we got a stark warning of the very real effects of big oil`s impact on the world. An Arctic scientist said global warming may have already passed an irreversible tipping point. And if as the world burns isn`t enough, big oil is also not paying taxes, not getting regulated, and ruining our politics. The very people who have been killing the planet pour tons of money into targeting progressive politics, specifically the organizations funded by the billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and the late David Koch.

When he died in 2019, "New York Magazine" noted that Koch helped funnel billions into climate change denying organizations for decades since his family made its money on oil and gas, naturally. And with his money, he founded Americans for Prosperity, the group that mobilized the Tea Party.

Americans for Prosperity is still going, along with its other partners in the Koch network, waging a behind-the-scenes effort to stop progressive priorities like the For the People Act and launching a Tea Party version 2.0 campaign to target President Biden`s infrastructure plan, whining about spending and taxes, targeting lawmakers from both parties in 27 states.

Joining me now is Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

And, Senator Whitehouse, I`m so glad you`re available today because I am that nerd. I watch C-Span and I have seen your presentations with charts about big money and its influence on our politics. I am obsessed with this.

Talk to me about how this works because the Koch brothers -- you know, they funded the Tea Party. They are now backing this push to kill S-1, HR-1, the For the People Act. And they`re now moving out of targeting just Republicans. They`re also targeting Democrats like Joe Manchin.

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): Well, the Koch brothers and a couple of other creepy right-wing Republican billionaires have basically built out what in the intelligence community you`d call a massive covert operation. It`s primarily for oil and gas. That`s where it began, is to propagate climate denial and block climate legislation in its most kind of powerful sense. It worked for big tobacco before but it really came alive to do climate denial.

And like a good covert operation, they use anonymous money, they use cutouts, they use front groups, they use disinformation, they have people who pretend to be real scientists who can act like scientists on TV but say complete non-science if not, you know, nonsense.

So it`s a really, really significant operation. I`m really glad you`re paying attention to it because frankly we have not been attentive enough to it as Democrats.

REID: Well, I think one of the things that gets buried in the conversation about S-1 is the extent to which it is an anti-dark money bill.

WHITEHOUSE: Yeah.

REID: Joe Manchin used to be a backer of S-1. He`s a co-sponsor of the bill.

Then, all of a sudden, Americans for Prosperity posts this website, tells him be against the bill, and now, he`s suddenly against the bill.

You had him and Kyrsten Sinema, another sort of, you know, surprise, conservative Democrat, I don`t think that`s how she ran, didn`t even show up today to talk with Texas lawmakers who are fighting for voting rights.

So, you have these organizations that are anti-voting rights. They want climate change science to be buried and now they`re anti-voting. But it`s the money piece we don`t talk enough about. Do you agree with that?

WHITEHOUSE: Yeah. I mean, if you connect the dots a little bit, Heritage Action, which has long been a part of the Koch dark money network was the group that was caught recently with the clip from their fund-raiser saying how they were anonymously funding voter suppression activities in all these Republican states. But sometimes, the Republican legislators don`t even know it`s us and that they work through what they ominously called sentinels in these places to hide their role.

You had Leonard Leo, who is the mastermind of the court capture operation that pushed Gorsuch, and then Kavanaugh and then Barrett onto the Supreme Court. When "The Washington Post" did their big expose about his $250 million scheme, he jumped out and he jumped to something called the Honest Elections Project which does, guess what, dark money-funded voter suppression. And which, by the way, if you do the corporate links, it`s related to the Judicial Education Project, which is related to the Judicial Crisis Network, which paid for the ads for Gorsuch, for Kavanaugh and for Barrett.

So it`s the same central command scheme operating against climate legislation, operating for dark money, and operating to pull off this voter suppression stunt. And, frankly, Democrats have had crap for countermeasures against it for a very long time. And it`s really hard to fight a group like that if you don`t take them seriously and take it on.

REID: Well, that was going to be my question is what can we do about it? Because right, they also have these organizations like ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council that are also heavily involved in pushing cookie-cutter legislation. There is that Heritage Action organization that they have a plan with ALEC to produce model legislation to write voter suppression bills, because again, if you just poll things like saving the planet from doom, and we are at this tipping point in terms of saving the planet from climate doom, we don`t do anything, we`re going to get past the point where we can stop it.

Most people want to do something about it and they say no, you cannot. Then they say no, you cannot vote because we know that the majority would vote to save the planet.

So, my question is, us little folks out here who are not multibillionaires who just want our planet to continue and want us to be a democracy, what the hell can we do about it when people like Manchin who has an impoverished state that needs infrastructure, who`s got miners who were dying at age 50 something because they`re in the mines rather being changed into Green New Deal -- you know, sort of green jobs, what do we do? If he doesn`t want to help, what do we do?

WHITEHOUSE: You`ve got to demand transparency and fight back and call on leaders of the Democratic Party to ask what their countermeasures are against this big operation. It`s like the other side has an air force and we have none and we`re going to war. And we`ve got to have our own air force to fight back against theirs. And ours will be an air force of like truth and light and exposure and transparency and showing who these rascals are. But we haven`t deliberately gone about it.

And to your point about these groups, there are actually scientists who study this stuff who Democrats have not put to effective use. But they study this stuff and they`ll show that there are 50, 60, 80, 100 different front groups all operated in this same network, and that`s mostly on the climate denial side. The network can dial up whichever phony baloney group it wants like a pianist playing keys on the piano and we don`t bother to point out to the American people that this is a big piano that is being played by a bunch of creepy right-wing billionaires and half of the stuff that comes out of it is completely phony and it`s all controlled.

REID: Have you had this conversation with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin? Because Texas lawmakers came up and tried to have that conversation with them, and they didn`t show up to the Democratic meeting. They just weren`t there.

WHITEHOUSE: You know, not precisely. But I tell you what, when we go at the dark money thing, I`m confident that we will have them. The reason I`m confident that we will have them is what you just quoted from Jane Mayer`s expose which we know from polling and that is that a conservative tea partier hates special interests, anonymous dark money corrupting American politics, just as much as a Bernie Bro (ph) does.

REID: Yeah.

WHITEHOUSE: And the numbers are unbelievable.

REID: Yeah.

WHITEHOUSE: The numbers are off the chart.

We poll in the high 80s and the 90s fighting that. Independent voters on a related question poll at 100-0.

REID: Yeah, absolutely.

WHITEHOUSE: So we can make this work if the public is with us.

