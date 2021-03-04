Transcript: The ReidOut, 3/3/2021

Summary:
Capitol Police is on high alert after extremist threat. Security
officials testify on Capitol insurrection. General Walker says, approval to
deploy National Guard took three hours. Security officials testify on
Capitol insurrection. Chief Pittman says, 93 percent increase in threats to
members of Congress in last two months. D.C. Police is on high alert after
extremist threat. DHS and FBI warn of potential second Capitol attack. U.S.
confronts rising threat of domestic terrorism. House shifts vote schedule
to extremist threat. GOP Senator McConnell dodges questions on Trump.
Governors of Texas and Mississippi lift mask mandates. CDC says, it`s not
the time to lift all restrictions. Democratic-controlled Senate is expected
to take up debate on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package tomorrow.
Transcript:
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, everyone. We`ve got a big show tonight
with a lot to get to, including a strong rebuke from President Biden to the
unbelievable recklessness of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, ending all COVID
restrictions in his state, just as the end is in sight with hopeful vaccine
news.
And if you`ve been paying attention to right-wing media, you may have
noticed that Republicans seem more interested, indeed more obsessed with
defending Dr. Seuss than listening to Dr. Fauci. That`s all coming up later
in the show.
But we begin THE REIDOUT with the latest very disturbing news out of
Washington. The U.S. Capitol Police today announced they are on heightened
alert after receiving intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the
U.S. Capitol again, this time by an unidentified militia group tomorrow,
March 4th. That`s date.
According to NBC News, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a
joint intelligence bulletin to law enforcement late last night, warning
that some domestic groups have discussed plans to take control of the U.S.
Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers. This news comes after adhering of
the right-wing QAnon cult predicted that tomorrow will be the day that
Donald Trump will be re-inaugurated as president, a conspiracy theory that
could inspire extremists to act.
Meanwhile, national security officials testify today detailing explosive
new revelations about the Capitol siege of January 6th. The commanding
general of the D.C. National Guard, Major General William Walker, described
how Pentagon leadership took more than three hours to authorize his troops
to respond to that attack.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MAJOR GENERAL WILLIAM WALKER, D.C. NATIONAL GUARD COMMANDER: At 1:49 P.M.
I received a frantic call from then Chief of United States Capitol Police
Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter of the United
States Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters.
Immediately after that 1:49 call, I alerted the U.S. army senior leadership
of the request. The approval for Chief Sund`s request would eventually come
from the acting secretary of defense and be relayed to me by army senior
leaders at 5:08 P.M., about three hours and 19 minutes later.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Well, during that delay, Walker said Pentagon leadership expressed
concern about the optics of deploying uniformed guard troops to the
Capitol. And, unbelievably, those defense officials said that they thought
troops might inflame the situation even as violent insurrectionists
breached the Capitol and threatened the counting of electoral votes.
It`s yet another reminder that we still haven`t really got into the bottom
of what happened on January 6th, even as we face a new threat to the
capitol. In fact, a separate hearing today in which the acting -- the
acting chief, sorry, of the Capitol Police testified that threats to
lawmakers have only increased substantially.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
YOGANANDA PITTMAN, ACTING CHIEF OF CAPITOL POLICE: In the first two months
of 2021, there has been over a 93 percent increase in the threats to
members compared to the same period last year.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: NBC News is reporting that due to the security concerns, House votes
previously scheduled for tomorrow will instead be held tonight.
And joining me now is NBC News Reporter Ben Collins, Malcolm Nance, MSNBC
Counterterrorism and Intelligence Analyst, and David Jolly, former
Republican Congressman from Florida, who is no longer affiliated with the
party.
Ben, I have to go to you first. This QAnon conspiracy theory that
supposedly the real inauguration will take place March 4th, is that still a
thing? Because I have heard that the QAnon folks may be moving that date
around. Should we be concerned that they really mean tomorrow, March 4th?
BEN COLLINS, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Well, you know, with QAnon, they live in
this land of cognitive dissonance, where they keep saying that the whole
end of QAnon is the roundup of Democrats, the execution of Democrats. But
they also don`t want to admit that that day has a real date or that any
violence committed in its name is, in fact, committed in its name.
So when threats become more severe, once it looks more and more like real
things might happen in the real world, QAnon people back off, because as a
lot of these people are, in fac,t just posting dumb stuff on the internet,
right? They don`t want to be like -- they don`t want to be targeted by the
feds if they`re not really part of this thing. So they -- a lot of these
people are saying anything that happens tomorrow might be a false flag.
This is all ginned up by the media. It`s actually on the 19th, or the 20th
or some day in the future but they`re doing that largely to protect
themselves from prosecution.
REID: And to stay with you with just one moment, Ben, do other groups use
the QAnon calendar to plan their own events, meaning, they could always
maybe say, well, QAnon is really out front, because they`re the one saying
the kooky things but do other groups affiliate with them and sort of go
with their calendar?
COLLINS: Yes. I mean, the Bugaloo movement specifically, they try to
capitalize on protests that already exist and rile people up and then try
to get -- they`re trying to start a civil war no matter what. They don`t
really care what cause it`s under. And then they`re trying to take down the
government and replace it with something else.
So the Bugaloo movement loves stuff like this. They love jumping into
protests, whether that was the one over the summer or on the 6th. They want
these sorts of occasions to occur so they can create more violence.
REID: Yes. And, Malcolm, let`s talk about the real threat, because you`ve
got, you know, whatever happens tomorrow, and obviously we`re going to be
watching. We`ve actually had the House representatives, the senators to
move their schedule around because of the threats to try to get more done
tonight.
But before we look at the forward-leading threats let`s talk just a little
bit about the past, because there was a piece of reporting I think that was
really important here. And that -- let me just play it for you. This is the
National Guard commander, William Walker, and he is talking about who was
on the call when he was getting these desperate calls from Capitol Police
Chief Sund saying, I need help from the D.C. National Guard, he wasn`t
getting it. And there`s a call in question. And here he is, describing it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WALKER: The army senior leaders did not think that it looked good, it
would be a good optic. They further stated that it could incite the crowd.
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): And do you remember who was mostly talking
about the optics, the questions that Senator Peters asked you and their
concern about that?
WALKER: Who was talking about optics were General Flynn and General Pyatt.
And they both said it wouldn`t be in our best military advice to advise the
secretary of the army to have uniformed guard members at the Capitol during
the election confirmation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: And, Malcolm, when he says General Flynn, he doesn`t mean Michael
Flynn, he means his brother, Charles Flynn, who initially the army denied
that he was on that call. It turns out he was on that call. What do you
make of that? Because his brother was one of the people encouraging Donald
Trump to use martial law to retain power.
MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC COUNTERTERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Right. And
all throughout the month of December at a period that Mike Flynn, former
General Mike Flynn, had been visiting the White House and explicitly
calling for martial law, for the use of the armed forces.
Now, his brother is on a call. He knows that this is a high-profile
protest, which is being carried out by President Trump`s most ardent
supporters. And it is that very makeup, the demographic of that target
audience that leads him to believe he doesn`t want to upset the apple cart
for anyone in the national security apparatus. And also his brother is
involved in this, in some way.
Let me tell you something, this is now an issue for general -- for, I`m
sorry, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. These two commanding officers,
one of whom General Flynn, I understand, has been moved to another command
out west, need to be brought to the carpet, they need to be investigated
and they need to find out whether they actually were principally
responsible for the attack on the Capitol by disarming the United States
Armed Forces and National Guard deliberately.
REID: That`s what scares me. Because right now -- so now we have this
really sort of stepped-up security posture for tomorrow. You`re seeing the
White House and Defense Department. All the department are acting the way
they shouldn`t have acted ahead of the 6th. I mean, I know just knowing you
and having Twitter that the 6th was going to be something. Trump was saying
it was going to be something. So everyone knew.
Does it feel to you like we`re starting to get or put a picture together
that there was a deliberate, as you just basically said, attempt to allow a
siege at the Capitol because this is something that people understood the
president wanted or maybe just the theatrics of what looked like a siege?
Like how far might this go?
NANCE: You know, I don`t want to speculate to think that people actually
sat and thought and planned for this to be a siege of the Capitol. I don`t
think that that was the plan at all from the national security apparatus. I
think it absolutely was the plan of the protesters. We have been watching
for weeks where they were making up, storm the Capitol, storm the Hill T-
shirts and selling them on Etsy, right? They have prepared for that. People
have bought body armor, pepper spray, bear spray, objects which the park
police would never have allowed at any other protest in Washington, D.C.
Again, it was the fact that they were white, Trump voters, vote -- you
know, supporters of the president and the agenda that the apparatus of
national security said, well, nothing is going to happen with these people.
Let`s just step back and they`re just going to do a walk up there because
the president talked about it. Every other person in the
counterintelligence and the global extremist world were saying these people
are going to attack the Capitol.
One last thing, Joy, there had already been a plan for this plotted, which
was Michigan plan B against Governor Whitmer where they said in November
they were going to take over the Capitol and execute all the Democrats in
the building. Baseline, they should have been prepared for this.
REID: Yes, indeed. And let me go to you into this, David, because you now
have a Republican Party that`s part of the investigative structure here to
try to figure all of this out. But you know, as Michael Gerson wrote a
column in The Washington Post this week saying, but they are now the party
of these people. The people who stormed the Capitol basically now reflect
the base of the Republican Party because they have no interest in
investigating them.
Let me play the first news apparently in charge of the allegedly -- here is
Mitch McConnell. He`s on Fox News and he`s asked about the former
president, who is still out there potentially able to foment this kind of
big lie, which could be dangerous, and here he is, being asked about him.
He had rebuked him before. Here he is now.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: At this point, do you have any regrets about the statement that
you made on the floor? Would you take back any of that today?
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Well, look, I think the actions of the new
Democratic administration are unifying the Republican Party.
REPORTER: What did you think of that, when you heard her him at CPAC
naming all of those who voted to impeach him, and saying basically we need
to get rid of all these Republicans?
MCCONNELL: Well, I didn`t watch it. But I think the important thing now
the American people expect from us is to stand up to this left-wing
administration.
REPORTER: So you don`t want to comment on any of that? And I understand
what you`re saying that you want to move forward. He also went after the
Supreme Court.
MCCONNELL: It`s been my practice over the years over the year is not to
attack the Supreme Court for decisions that I don`t like.
REPORTER: So do you think the president was wrong to say that?
MCCONNELL: It`s been my practice over the years not to attack the Supreme
Court when they make a decision that I don`t like.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: David Jolly, if the Senate minority leader is too afraid to even
comment on the former president, I don`t understand how any Republican can
participate in protecting us from another attack on the Capitol.
DAVID JOLLY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Joy, Mitch McConnell never misses the
right moment to say the wrong thing, and that`s a perfect example of it.
But I think it`s a reflection of something much more dangerous, much more
serious within today`s Republican politics that we have watched now for a
period of time.
If you take the events of January 6th, the threats of tomorrow, Republicans
and Republican leaders see the perpetrators of the January 6th storming of
the Capitol as merely part of a political coalition, not part of the flash
mob, domestic terror cell by which they behaved on that day, when they
tried to actually take down an election and they took down the Capitol.
Rather than approaching those perpetrators as actors -- criminal actors of
a terror cell, they approach them as part of the Republican coalition. And
that`s why they won`t ever address the threat caused by this loosely knit
organization that is done so under the banner of Trumpism.
And that`s why you see the likes of Marsha Blackburn trying to turn this
into a Black Lives Matter conversation and, ultimately, why, Joy, I believe
any commission that includes Republicans is doomed for failure because they
will turn it into a cancel culture, free speech, political affiliation
debate, not one on the security threat that was caused on January 6th.
REID: Yes. They can`t even defend -- denounce QAnon because some of them
are QAnon. Weird world.
Ben Collins, Malcolm Nance, David Jolly, thank you all very much. I
appreciate you.
And up next, Texas waves the white flag on COVID, telling it`s 29 million
men, women and children you`re on your own.
Also from Texas, remember Ronny Jackson, part of the GOP`s cult caucus in
the house who voted to overturn the election? Well, a Pentagon inspector
general`s report is accusing him of misconduct while he served as President
Obama`s White House Physician, which in and of itself is about scary
thought as there is, including allegations that he made sexual comments to
insubordinations and drank on the job. Jackson denies the allegations.
But as bad as all that is, Ronny, you are not tonight absolute worst. The
big reveals is coming up. THE REIDOUT continues after this.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: Texas and Mississippi --
JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: I think it`s a big mistake.
The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime,
everything is fine, take off your mask. Forget it. It still matters.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Okay. President Biden did not hold back on the latest nonsensical
and dangerous anti-scientific move by the Republican governors of Texas and
Mississippi, who have decided to throw caution to the wind and scream,
YOLO, lifting their state`s mask mandates and rolling back COVID
restrictions against CDC warnings.
Today, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is a very bad
idea, especially as the administration works to ramp up vaccinations.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Stamina has worn thin. Fatigue is
winning and the exact measures we`ve taken to stop the pandemic are too
often being flagrantly ignored.
I think we at the CDC have been very clear that now is not the time to
release all restrictions. Every individual has -- is empowered to do the
right thing here, regardless of what the states decide.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Yesterday, President Biden vowed enough vaccine supply for every
American adult by the end of May. But while the finish line is in sight,
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, well, he just said, who cares, and making Texas
the largest state to lift its mask mandate, he said it`s time to open up
all everything, 100 percent, flouting health officials, because Texans
don`t need the state telling them how to operate after he left millions of
Texans literally in the cold with his derelict handling of Texas` power
grid and infrastructure, because, apparently, Texans also don`t need light
and heat during a record winter storm, Abbott`s latest gift to his
constituents is, congratulations, go get COVID.
Health experts across Texas are blasting the move, saying they`re mortified
and disgusted and warning the rollbacks are like PTSD for doctors.
But Republicans aren`t so much interested in listening to those doctors,
the real ones. Their favorite news source spent all of yesterday having a
full-blown meltdown over Dr. Seuss being -- quote -- "canceled" over old-
timey racist cartoons.
And, today, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, you know, old Cancun Cruz,
and Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, both of whom notably
bailed on their state during last month`s devastating deep freeze, said
millions of Texans can just avoid COVID without the government`s help.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I think it`s great news. I think Texans are ready to
get back to work. We can be smart, we can be safe, we can practice social
distancing.
We have taken reasonable, commonsense steps to slow the spread of the
virus. But the answer isn`t to destroy millions of jobs.
KEN PAXTON (R), TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: This is a pandemic that was going
to spread one way or the other. And there`s certainly things we can do to
protect ourselves. But we can`t protect everyone all the time.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Wow. That`s a stand-down, if you ever heard one.
Joining me now is Dr. Kavita Patel, former Obama White House policy
director and MSNBC medical contributor, and also Jason Johnson, professor
of journalism and politics at Morgan State University
And, Dr. Patel, we just realized today you are a Texan. When you hear that,
you can`t protect everybody all the time, we will be fine, the last time
that Texas did this and played this game back last May, they reopened bars
at 25 percent capacity, the curve went up. They then closed bars. The curve
continued to go up for about a month. They reopened bars at 50 percent
capacity.
It goes up, up, up, up, up, up every time they have done it. What do you
make of it when you hear Ken Paxton say, you can`t protect everybody?
DR. KAVITA PATEL, MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, Joy.
I mean, it just -- it just burns in my heart, because this is -- I mean, as
you pointed out, this is a state that has gone not just through its ups and
downs, but coming off of the humanitarian crisis of -- still unfolding, by
the way. There are still family members I have who are boiling their water
in parts of Houston.
So it`s not like it`s all hunky-dory now. But this is -- the mayor of San
Antonio, where I grew up, said best. You don`t cut your parachute off just
as you`re slowing on the descent. And that`s exactly what they`re trying to
do.
The very things that are working, the reason cases are coming down, and
just cutting that off is exactly the wrong thing to do. But, Joy, let`s be
honest. It`s not like Abbott`s alone. He`s got about 12 other governors who
have said, no mask mandate, what`s wrong with reopening, right when we`re
going into spring break, right when we`re going into Easter break, right
when we know Houston, Texas, the first United States city to have all five
of the most concerning, more infectious, possibly more deadly variants.
Joy, why not? Why not open up the state and put -- by the way, not Governor
Abbott, not Ken Paxton, not any of the people that are in the state
legislature at risk. Who? The people who are cleaning up the table after
Governor Abbott put his little faux press conference at a Mexican
restaurant in Lubbock, Texas.
Those are the people he put at risk. And he doesn`t care.
REID: Yes, clearly not. And, yes, I`m glad you mentioned spring break. I
mean, I teach a class at Howard, Jason. And their spring break starts this
Friday. As of next week, they will be on spring break.
And you have kids that are in college and are going to be -- some of them
are already at home, but some are going to be heading to different states
or leaving Texas and going to other states.
And Dr. Patel did mention all these other states. Let`s put them up there.
Mississippi and Texas go the furthest in terms of, on March 10, free-for-
all, complete free-for-all. But you have also got other states, Alaska,
Arizona, Florida, the notorious spring break and also gangster playground,
Georgia, Iowa.
You have talked about it`s all open wide in Atlanta. Statewide orders have
been dropped all over the country. Look at that map. We`re getting so
close, Jason. What do you make of the politics of deciding to basically
reintroduce COVID full steam in places like Texas and Mississippi?
JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Joy, let`s hope that
neither your Howard students or any of my Morgan students are at, say, like
a Bow Wow concert in Dallas, Texas.
(LAUGHTER)
REID: For real.
JOHNSON: I think most of my students are going to be really smart over
spring break.
This is what makes this so obscenely irresponsible. You still have -- as
Dr. Kavita Patel just said, you still have people in Texas seven days ago
who were using melted snow to shower, to drink, to flush their own toilets.
You still have people who were burning furniture to keep their houses warm
at night.
This is a state that is still in a state of emergency, and you`re deciding
you`re going to add to that emergency by saying, hey, come get some tattoos
and go to the beach. The same thing is happening in Mississippi.
And if you look at a place like Georgia, Georgia has some of the lowest
vaccination rates in the country, next to Texas. It is absolutely insane
and irresponsible. And I think, in many instances, what these politicians
are doing is, they`re trying to distract from the issue: Hey, let`s open
up the state, so you don`t look at my incompetence on the issues of
handling the weather and the grid.
Hey, let`s talk about Dr. Seuss, so you don`t look at the fact that we`re
trying to destroy COVID care bill. That is what these Republican
politicians are doing. They don`t want you to see what`s in front of you,
which is other people being sick. They want to distract you with baubles
and going back into the movie theater.
REID: Yes.
It is. It`s completely performative. I`m so glad you said that. It is
completely performative. This isn`t even politics.
But, Dr. Patel, for real people, as you said, I mean, Jackson, Mississippi
is still suffering. All -- the black parts of Jackson don`t have any water,
just like places in Texas. This is going to hit poor people, black people,
brown people the hardest, right?
PATEL: Oh, no -- no question whatsoever.
We have already seen -- we have talked about the national disparity story.
In parts of Mississippi, there is literally no place to go get a vaccine
where you can`t drive -- you have to drive, basically, at least an hour-
and-a-half one way. That`s unacceptable.
And that, by the way, is -- when people ask me about systemic racism --
and, look, Jason`s taught me, you have taught me -- this is what we`re
living. This is day to day. This is 2021. And, unfortunately, I hate to say
it this way. When you -- when these things unfold, Joy, it feels like
nobody cares.
REID: Yes.
PATEL: That`s -- when you see all these health professionals just feeling
slapped down, it feels like nobody cares. And that`s how many Texans,
Mississippians, they`re all feeling that way tonight.
REID: Yes.
JOHNSON: Right.
REID: No, absolutely. I`m sure. The doctors are exhausted.
And, Jason, there is a term called necropolitics, which is essentially the
politics of who gets to live and who gets to die. And these states, what
they have in common is that they have structures which say that black and
brown lives matter less.
JOHNSON: Right.
REID: And so all that matters is the black and brown people get their
behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff, get there
and do my nails, work, get back to work now, and do the things that I, the
comfortable, affluent person, need.
Isn`t that what we`re seeing here? I mean, that`s what it feels like to me,
necropolitics in states like Texas.
JOHNSON: Oh, yes, yes, yes.
The Hunger Games would be more humane, right? If they made people line up
and fight for vaccines, at least then you have a fighting chance. No,
they`re just going to starve people.
And it`s always seemed ironic to me that the party of supposedly family
values is basically saying, you kids starve, auntie starves, uncle starves,
and my wife and my smart son get to eat and get to live and get the
vaccine. That is essentially what`s happening here.
And here`s the problem. It used to just be an issue of harming black and
brown people. But this is harming what`s left of the Republican base,
Mississippi is a red state. They`re killing a lot of their own supporters.
REID: Yes.
JOHNSON: Texas is a red state, even though it`s through suppression.
They`re killing a lot of their own supporters. So it`s not even political.
It`s just nihilism and an absolute lack of empathy for the human impact and
the catastrophe that so many Americans are living through right now.
REID: Yes.
And let`s not forget that a lot of these states...
(CROSSTALK)
PATEL: By the way, Joy, Texas...
REID: Yes. Go on.
PATEL: ... they didn`t expand the Medicaid program on purpose.
They turned down money...
REID: Yes.
JOHNSON: Right.
PATEL: ... to expand a program that could give people health care. That`s
the state we`re talking about.
REID: Yes. Yes. No, absolutely.
You`re -- it`s -- there`s a reason they call it necropolitics. It`s
vicious.
Kavita Patel, Jason Johnson, thank you both very much. Really appreciate
you guys tonight.
Tonight`s absolute worst is still ahead, believe it or not. We haven`t
gotten there yet.
But first: Why aren`t authorities doing more to address the recent spike
in hate crimes against Asian Americans?
We will be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
REID: A wave of anti-Asian violence is surging across this country, from
New York City, where a 61-year-old man was slashed across the face, to San
Francisco, where an 84-year-old man died of injuries after getting slammed
to the ground by a man who charged into him at full speed.
The incidents have reached a crisis point, with Asian Americans now saying
they`re afraid to leave their homes or send their children back to school.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I called for help, but nobody came for help.
DENNY KIM, U.S. AIR FORCE VETERAN: And they started calling me (EXPLETIVE
DELETED) Chinese virus, just all sort of -- all sorts of nasty stuff.
They eventually struck me on my face. I fell down to the ground.
JO-ANN YOO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ASIAN AMERICAN FEDERATION: It`s really
been terrifying for our community, because we are hit by the pandemic of --
this horrible pandemic, and also the racism that our community is
encountering.
It`s been -- it`s been unbearable, and it`s been really tough.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: The national coalition Stop AAPI Hate has documented at least 2,800
incidents of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S. since the pandemic
began, with the previous president repeatedly using Asian slurs to refer to
COVID-19.
Joining me now is Michelle Kim, co-founder and CEO of Awaken.
Michelle, I`m so glad you`re here. Thank you for being here.
You wrote a piece on Medium that I think everyone should read. And I will
tweet it out when the show is over.
But talk a little bit about this from a broader sense, because it feels
like a lot of this is concentrated around the pandemic and the previous
president`s characterization of it. To what extent is that it, is the fact
that people are angry about COVID and just blaming any random Asian
American person they see?
MICHELLE KIM, CO-FOUNDER & CEO, AWAKEN: Yes. Thank you so much for having
me. This is an honor.
I think a lot of people are attributing the violence, the increase in
violence to the rhetoric that President Trump, or ex-President Trump,
spewed over and over, calling COVID-19 a China virus, kung-flu virus.
And while that rhetoric has definitely amplified and normalized anti-Asian
violence, I think it`s really important for us to remember that this
violence is not new. It has been in existence since the 1800s, right?
When we look at the history of this country and the ways in which that
anti-Asian racism and xenophobia have manifested into policies, like the
Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, to Japanese incarceration camps of 1940s, we
see that the rhetoric of yellow peril or seeing Asian people as diseased
and taking away our jobs, that hateful rhetoric has been continuing.
And now we`re seeing increased violence because, in part, the normalization
of the rhetoric by the previous government, but also because of the lack of
a safety net that`s been created that`s creating so much scarcity in all
communities right now.
REID: You know, it`s interesting, because the other -- the right is, like,
freaking out about Dr. Seuss.
But, I mean, I was looking at some of the cartoons. I mean, I`m ignorant. I
didn`t know about this history of his, but a lot of those cartoons were,
like, deeply anti-Asian and gross and disgusting. And it was directed
directly at Asian Americans.
Do you think of that, because, when we talk about racism in the country, we
so focus on black/white, that we just don`t really talk about the sort of
anti-Asian bigotry that`s in our society as well, because Asian Americans
get put up as, well, that`s the model minority, Asian Americans don`t have
problems?
KIM: Yes, absolutely.
I think that there`s a lot of education that still needs to happen in terms
of, how do we talk about the Asian experience in America in a much more
nuanced and complex way?
And I think, even in understanding the model minority myth, where the myth
is really portraying Asians as a monolithic group of people who have worked
hard, put their heads down, they`re apolitical, and they have achieved
success by working hard and being silent when it comes to social justice
issues.
And I think there`s a portrayal of Asians as being successful, they are
financially well-off, and they have been able to pick themselves up by the
bootstraps, without any support from the government.
So, I think, when we look at the model minority myth, it`s really important
that we interrogate the history and the origin of that term, where, in the
`60s, the model minority myth was born in indirect opposition to what was
happening on the ground, where black Americans were fighting for justice in
the civil rights era, and the model minority myth was born in order to
juxtapose Asians from black folks, right...
REID: Yes. That`s right.
KIM: ... by saying, look, look at these good Asians, look at the good
immigrants who are not causing trouble.
REID: Yes.
KIM: And look at the bad of minorities. They are out in the streets
protesting. They`re not grateful what they -- for what they have been
given.
REID: Let`s...
KIM: So, the notion of model minority is directly anti-black.
REID: Yes.
Let me ask you very quickly, before we go. We`re running out of time. But
is more policing the answer? Because the downside to more policing means
that police can then maybe target the same communities, because a lot Asian
American communities are not -- are struggling communities, because more
policing probably means more violence.
Is that the answer?
KIM: Absolutely.
And I think it`s important for us to acknowledge why folks are calling for
more policing, right? It is coming from a deep-seated fear and trauma of
not wanting to see more violence happen to our elders in our communities.
So, I think it`s important for us to acknowledge the source of that pain...
REID: Yes.
KIM: ... and be able to articulate and direct folks to seeing that more
policing is not what`s going to keep us safe, right?
From what we have seen, we have had Christian Hall, who`s a 19-year-old
teen in Pennsylvania, who was shot by police while having a mental health
crisis.
REID: Yes.
KIM: And while having more police may seem like the right solution,
because, right now, we`re all reacting to the violence that we don`t want
to see happen to our elders and our community...
REID: Yes.
KIM: ... it is continuing to threaten our own people who are undocumented,
who are LGBTQ, who are disabled, who are poor, who are continuing to face
(AUDIO GAP)
REID: Yes. Yes.
KIM: So, I don`t think that policing is the answer.
And I know that so many folks are working in tandem with anti-policing
activists and building coalition across communities to find more community-
based interventions.
REID: Absolutely.
Michelle Kim, thank you so much for being here. I will tweet out your
Medium piece.
Thank you so much. Really appreciate you coming in and having this
conversation.
And up next: tonight`s absolute worst.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
REID: OK, full disclosure. I know Neera Tanden. She`s a friend of mine.
Here we are at one of her recent birthday parties, pre-COVID, with our pals
Joan Walsh. But because I know her, I also know what she is not, and that
is a bully or a Twitter troll.
Yeah, Neera when she was the head of the Center for American Progress did
use her Twitter feed to critique people in politics.
Here is Senator Rob Portman of Ohio whining about that during her
confirmation hearings.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH): You wrote that Susan Collins is, quote, the
worst, that Tom Cotton is a fraud, that vampires have more heart that Ted
Cruz. You called Leader McConnell Moscow Mitch and Voldemort.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: I mean, that stuff was kind of true, yeah.
So, here`s the thing, nothing that Neera ever said on Twitter comes close
to the fat-shaming, abusive trolling and meme tweets of Donald Trump or his
acting intelligence director Richard Grenell or the policy cruelty and
degradation of the offices they were confirmed by any number of Trump`s
cabinet members.
And let`s not even start on the Supreme Court justices whose hearings
included crying about loving beer and defending accusations of sexual
assault, all of which were just fine with Republicans apparently and not at
all disqualifying.
During the Tanden hearing, Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads the budget
commission was coy about how he would have voted on Neera`s nomination. His
supporters, let`s remember, were rather famous for Twitter trolling and
combat use of style of Twitter themselves were high-fiving her withdrawal
last night. We never found out how Kyrsten Sinema planned to vote on the
nomination. The conservative Arizona senator remained technically mum.
What we do know is that Neera Tanden, a woman of color, was made to
apologize on television for tweets. The lead Democrat responsible for
torching Neera Tanden`s nomination to become the first woman of color to
lead the budget office, which would have been a huge feat for a child of
immigrants who grew up on food stamps and lived in the projects for their
single mom as the family clawed their way to the middle class.
The person most responsible for making the math responsible was Joseph
Manchin III, considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and
scion of an old-time West Virginia political family. Now, to be clear, West
Virginia is a rather particular state. In many ways, it functions like a
fossil fuel oligarchy. Its sole billionaire is also the current governor,
coal baron Jim Justice.
And for a southern state, it`s very non-diverse. More than 93 percent of
the population is white and the poverty rate is high at 16 percent. And
Manchin is well-known to the nearly 1.8 million residents of his state.
He used to be the governor. The legend is that many of his constituents
have his personal cell phone number. The personal clearly matters in West
Virginia. So, when Joe Manchin puts his flag down on torpedoing Neera
Tanden`s nomination because of bipartisanship, it`s not hard to imagine
that that decision was at least partly personal, given that one of Neera`s
apparently disqualifying tweet was aimed at jacking up EpiPen prices back
in 2016 by a pharmaceutical company Mylan, whose CEO, Heather Bresch, just
happens to be Joe Manchin`s daughter.
And Manchin has put his flag down on other policies, acting like a Senate
underboss. Manchin is still saying hell no, never, to getting rid of the
Senate filibuster, whose only purpose upon its creation was to prevent
black Americans for getting civil and voting rights, by giving Dixiecrats
southern senators a veto. He scoffs at policies like providing supplemental
unemployment insurance during this pandemic and raising the federal minimum
wage to $15 an hour.
And the fact that we still don`t know how much of those policies this one
senator who, in theory, is on the side of 80 million Americans who voted
for COVID relief and adult supervision in the White House will weaken or
eliminate is a huge problem. Why does Joe Manchin get to decide who in
America gets help and jobs in the administration?
And yes, West Virginia is a Trump state. It went for Trump by 42 points in
2016 and 39 points in 2020. If you think West Virginians who are among the
poorest, largely white populations in America don`t want to earn a living
wage, listen to what some of them have been tell telling the Poor People`s
Campaign.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, POOR PEOPLE`S CAMPAIGN)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`re essential workers, they call us, and put us in
the most dangerous positions there is jobs nowadays in this public, but our
work ain`t worth a fair wage, a day`s wage? Are you kidding me? We are
tired of scraping, scrounging, being hungry. We are tired of being the last
on the list.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: So today, Senator Manchin, not just what you did for Neera and what
you seem to be threatening to do to weaken Joe Biden`s $1.9 trillion
stimulus bill, which to be clear means will help fewer people you, sir, for
bossing around the Senate, which is not your job, you are the absolute
worst.
And after the break, I`ll talk with someone who might be able to tell us
how to get around the West Virginia underboss.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
REID: A Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to take up debate on the
$1.9 trillion COVID relief package tomorrow. After a brief delay, along
with providing direct payments, insurance payments, money for schools and
vaccines, it would also push to cut child poverty in half, the largest
reduction in recent history. In a concession to moderate Democrats led by
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin the $1,400 checks will go to fewer
people.
As veteran Capitol Hill Jake Sherman points out, control of the Senate is
tight as a tick right now. And Manchin effectively runs the place. I guess
he`s got Schumer`s gavel somewhere locked in a closet.
That said, the compromise allowed Democrats to sort one of the most
problematic issues before the bill landed on the Senate floor, clearing the
way for Democratic unity. And they`ll need it, considering Democrats face
an obstinate Republican Party intent on drawing blood at the expense of the
American people.
To that point, Republicans led by Senator Ron Johnson will use a number of
procedural moves to delay the final passage by days or even weeks.
Joining me now is Congresswoman Katie Porter of California, member of the
House Oversight Committee, and Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff
to Senator Harry Reid and author of "Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern
Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy," which is a must read.
Let me go to you, first, Congresswoman. This delay, Ron Johnson went on a
right-wing radio show and said he`s going to make senators read the entire
bill out, that that could delay the bill for 10 hours minimum, but it could
be up to days. They`re going to try a lot of tricks.
You have constituents who I`m sure need this money, and need this relief.
Can you just put -- put for us what does this mean for real people, the
delay?
REP. KATIE PORTER (D-CA): Well, for real people, this is every minute,
every hour. It means people are going hungry. It means they`re getting
further behind on their rent. They`re worried about losing their car. This
has already taken far, far too long.
And I think in addition to the very, very human consequences, including for
seniors, for children, there`s also the fact that these kinds of procedural
maneuvers really do shake the American people`s confidence in government,
which has already been badly shaken by the fact that the Senate, from March
until the end of December, really took no action at all to deliver help
with this pandemic to the American people.
REID: You know, Adam, I think about the fact that if this House had rules
like the Senate, we`d never have anything. There would be no bills at all.
You would have never gotten the Affordable Care Act even as far, you know,
as getting it to become law. There were 300 some odd bills that the House
passed, which are really great bills, popular with the American people that
Mitch McConnell sat on and refuse to take to the floor. The Senate is
thoroughly broken.
What do you make of the early capitulation by the Democrats in the Senate,
to Joe Manchin and those who decided we ain`t putting the $15 an hour in,
we`re not even going to try to use our power to get the vice president to
overrule the unelected parliamentarian?
ADAM JENTLESON, FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SENATOR HARRY REID: Well,
I think Democrats are facing a convergence of realities here that they`re
going to have to face up to. The simple fact is, if they don`t take more
aggressive stances on things like rules reform and on procedural tactics,
like overruling the parliamentarian, they`re not going to get most of their
agenda passed.
I think, right now, a lot of this is sort of shrouded in a debate over a
large mega bill, and sort of these machinations are happening behind the
scenes. But sooner or later, these are going to come out into the open and
we`re going to have bills like a clean minimum wage on the floor being
voted up or down. And that`s going to put a lot more pressure on someone
like Joe Manchin, when he can`t hide behind the parliamentarian and simply
cast a vote for or against something like a clean minimum wage.
And I think that`s going to force Democrats to take a more aggressive
posture when it comes to issues like the Senate rules and procedural
reforms if they want to get their agenda passed, because otherwise, it`s
simply not going to pass.
REID: Let me stay with you for a second, Adam, because you work for Harry
Reid, one of the greatest Senate majority leaders I think in modern
history. Could Democrats change the rules now on the filibuster in a way
that could help get not just something like this through, $15 an hour or
something like the Voting Rights Acts through? Could they do something like
drop the number of votes you need to break a filibuster to 55, instead of
60?
Things that could get around Joe Manchin`s obstinance and maybe change the
filibuster, make people do a real filibuster and stand there and talk for
24 hours? Like -- would things like that help? That`s one question.
And the second question is, had the president actually just overruled the
parliamentarian, wouldn`t it have taken 60 votes for Republicans to
overrule her?
JENTLESON: The answer to both of your questions is yes. Democrats could
change the filibuster rules tomorrow if they chose to. It only takes 50
votes plus the vice president to change Senate rules. That`s something my
former boss Senator Reid did. It`s something that Mitch McConnell did
himself on the Gorsuch vote to lower the threshold there. So, yes,
absolutely, if Democrats decide they want to do it, they can do that.
The trick is, though, you have to get Joe Manchin on board with that change
because they need all 50 senators on board, so that`s part of your
challenge.
On the vice president overruling the parliamentarian --
REID: Yeah.
JENTLESON: -- that`s true.
If the vice president had chosen to ignore the parliamentarian`s advisory
opinion, it would have taken 60 votes to reverse the vice president`s
decision to ignore the parliamentarian.
REID: Congresswoman, how frustrating is it, you know, for you? You have
something like the minimum wage that -- I`m looking here at the support --
the latest Monmouth poll -- the vast majority of people support it. Even
Republicans support it.
The 62 percent support the bill, the $1.9 trillion bill, 53 percent support
the minimum wage and the support is bipartisan. People in red states, blue
states, they all support it.
How frustrating is it for you as a lawmaker to watch policy get made in the
House that just dies in the Senate because one senator decides he`s the
boss and he`s not even the actual majority leader?
PORTER: Well, I don`t think about how frustrating it is for me. I think
about how frustrating it is for Americans, from all across this country,
from both political parties, who are not getting help. This isn`t about one
party`s agenda getting enacted or another party`s agenda getting enacted.
This is about Americans getting food on the table. This is about them being
able to keep a roof over their head. It`s about being able to afford child
care. It`s about being able to keep your family out of poverty with an
increase in the minimum wage.
So, my frustration I think pales behind what is the frustration of the
American people in seeing that they have a government in Washington that
fundamentally, it`s just not working for one side. In the Senate, it`s
simply not working at all.
REID: And, Adam, if the threat from the other side is you get rid of the
filibuster, we`re just going to repeal Obamacare and we`re going to repeal
all civil rights. That`s what we`ll do, if Republicans get control. Is that
true?
JENTLESON: Yeah. That`s -- the risk, if you get rid of it is the other
side would repeal things.
But I point to the Obamacare repeal example, which Republicans could have
gotten rid of it on a majority vote because they used reconciliation
Monday, they tried to do that. So the filibuster was no help to Democrats
in preventing repeal. Republicans simply failed to get a majority to repeal
Obamacare.
I think that goes to show that once progressive reforms are enacted,
they`ve been historically very, very hard to undo.
REID: Yeah. And you have a bill, I know, that you -- Katie Porter, that
you got up. Do you think it has a chance? This is the bill on mental
health. Does it have a chance, do you think, to survive in the Senate?
PORTER: I certainly hope so. The reality is that as we`re talking about
dealing with police violence, that one in four people who are fatally
killed, fatally injured by police violence are those dealing with mental
illness. We need to stop treating mental illness like a crime.
REID: Yeah.
PORTER: And instead -- instead of sending police in response to a 911 call
for mental illness, we need to send trained mental health responders.
REID: Indeed.
PORTER: And that`s exactly what my bill would do.
REID: Yeah, hopefully, Joe Manchin doesn`t have a problem with it.
Congresswoman Katie Porter, Adam Jentleson, thank you guys very much.
That`s tonight`s REIDOUT.
"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>