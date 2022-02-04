Transcript: The ReidOut, 2/3/22

Summary

Biden tackles foreign and domestic policy issues. ISIS leader dies in U.S. raid in Syria. Biden meets with new York City Mayor Adams on gun violence. Biden says, the answer is not to defund the police.

Transcript

Good evening, everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT tonight with three big stories that demonstrate that Joe Biden, well, Bidening, returning to his foreign and domestic policy wheel house after a tough first year as president, and which his priorities reflected a different politician many of us have come to know.

First, we have one of the most significant counterterrorism operations of his presidency today, an overnight U.S. military raid in Syria that led to the death of the leader of ISIS, who detonated a bomb inside of a building that killed himself and members of his family rather than be taken alive. After the raid, President Biden issued this morning --

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: Last night`s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and has sent a strong message to terrorists around the world, we will come after you and find you.

REID: We also saw today Biden Bidening on the domestic front, arriving in New York to discuss gun violence with Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who has described himself politically as a kind of Brooklyn Biden. It was a very symbolic meeting, down to its location at NYPD headquarters.

BIDEN: So, the answer is not to defund the police, it`s to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors.

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS (D-NEW YORK CITY, NY): We`re going to provide funding for cities and states to put more police officers in the places we need them.

REID: It was a meeting of like minds on gun crime, two Democratic executive leaders who rejected the defund the police movement while pledging to address criminal justice and police reforms while on the campaign trail.

Well, let`s face it, this is a comfortable place for Joe Biden, a fundamentally centrist politician who helped write the controversial 1994 crime bill.

Lately, Biden is spending time tackling issues that he spent his entire career covering. You can see that too in his approach with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which brings us to the third story, the ongoing diplomatic challenge with Russia, and where the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Senate Relations Committee has sought to exert a careful balance of authority and diplomacy.

BIDEN: There will be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade, as he could, the entire country, or a lot less than that, as well, or Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences, but it will be enormous consequences worldwide.

REID: It was a big day for Biden, a day that also put into sharp focus where the president`s comfort level lies, a return to those `90s era tough on crime policies, national security issues and vowing to hunt down the terrorists, gun reform and further funding the police, while more progressive issues, like police reform, universal pre-K and college loan forgiveness remain on ice, boxed out by Democrats who are to Biden`s right and are essentially forcing him to stay there in that space in what has been his political comfort zone.

This is Biden operating in the country and in the world right now. And in the end, this is who Joseph Robinette Biden is.

Joining me now, Christina Greer, Associate Professor of Political Science at Fordham University, David Rothkopf, Columnist for The Daily Beast and Host of the Deep State Radio podcast, and Mike Memoli, NBC News White House Correspondent and what we call the Biden whisperer, because you`ve been covering Joe Biden for a very, very long time.

And I just want to dig into that a little bit with you, Mike, because I feel like this is vintage Biden today. All of these foreign and domestic policy issues and successes, these feel to me like vintage Biden things. Would you read it that way?

MIKE MEMOLI, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Joy, you really set this up very well in terms of the -- all the challenges that are coming together for Joe Biden at once and how he`s dealing with them. And I think the common refrain throughout each that you`ve talked about is balance. You see it today when he`s dealing with law enforcement. He`s been trying to sort of offer a model to Democrats how to balance being tough on crime. Crime is going to be a big issue in the midterm elections, especially if Republicans have their say, but also to do what he did, which is surround himself with law enforcement at NYPD headquarters but then go to Queens, go to a public school, where they`re trying to deal with some of the root causes, community intervention programs, rehabilitation for formally incarcerated individuals.

Now, certainly, in the campaign in 2020 when he was running in a very crowded primary, one of the things that Joe Biden considered one of his biggest accomplishments, the crime bill, was used against him. And it caused him to sort of move a bit into the criminal justice reform category. George Floyd, for sure, had him turn the knob a little bit more.

But he knows that midterm elections are going to be won and lost in suburban districts where this fear of crime is going to be parallel. So, he was happy to join arms with Mayor Eric Adams, who won also a crowded Democratic primary with tough enforcement.

When you look at now the foreign policy challenges he`s facing, he had to make a very tough decision on a raid in Syria today, whether to do a drone strike or to go in with Special Forces. He made the calculated risk, especially because of the potential cost to civilians to go with Special Forces, ultimately, a successful one. He saw President Obama go through that.

And I think the most interesting one is Russia. Biden is somebody who has always operated based on personal relationships. He tried to build a personal relationship with Vladimir Putin in Geneva this summer, but it`s been interesting as he`s been navigate thing crisis, he says he doesn`t even know that Putin`s own closest advisers know what he`s doing. So, he`s been operating based on the force of our alliance, the relationships he has and doesn`t have with our European allies to try to find the right path forward. And, increasingly, that`s been preparing for a military option, though he`s exhausted all the diplomatic ones.

REID: That`s really interesting. I do want to bring you in here, David Rothkopf. You wrote a lengthy thread that a lot of people have read and re- tweeted and quote-tweeted today about Biden`s sort of foreign policy successes or the way he`s conducting foreign policy, as somebody who really understands it. I mean, one of the key selling points of Biden as a commander-in-chief, we don`t talk a lot about foreign policy, unfortunately, in these debates, in the presidential debates, it usually comes out of personality stuff, but he has always touted his own foreign policy acumen, right? That`s important. And he kind of knows.

And so between just putting his foot down and saying we`re getting out of Afghanistan, come what may, and taking the heat for the way that that ended, but even being willing and sort of understanding Putin and dealing him in a way that does seem to be backing Putin down and sort of learning a little bit, right, not doing the drone strike, which is a really big issue and a really moral issue, right, and doing it another way that winds up getting the same results. So, some learning, some moving a little bit, but really sort of vintage Biden stuff. Talk about a little bit what you make of the way these particularly foreign policy issues are playing out for him this week.

DAVID ROTHLOPF, COLUMNIST, THE DAILY BEAST: I think you summed it up really well. You know, in recent memory, the president, who had the most foreign policy experience was George H.W. Bush. Joe Biden has three times as much as foreign policy experience as George H.W. Bush had coming in. He`s been doing foreign policy at a fairly high level for half a century. And it shows. It matters. He is handling an extremely complicated situation with Russia and Ukraine, extremely well, talking to all of the allies, maintaining NATO cohesion, which is not easy. It`s like hurting cats sometimes and standing tought.

He`s being tougher with Putin on the threat of invasion of Ukraine than George Bush was with Georgia, than Barack Obama was with Crimea. Certainly, Donald Trump was who cozied up to Putin in every possible way. And I think you make a really important point here, you know, with regard to the Syria action, he is sending a message. We`re still engaged, we`re still going to go after terrorists. We`ve got the number one and two guy in ISIS in this and we learned from our experience.

And I think the final point I would make is not only is Biden hitting his stride, Biden`s team is hitting their stride. Because you can`t handle Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Iran negotiations, rebuilding or actually building for the first time a security structure in the Asia Pacific, without a big team, and also under his firing. And that`s where we are right now.

REID: Right. And it is sort of reminding people, I think, of sort of the competency, you know, this is one of the big selling points. This is a guy who has got a core competency at some very specific things, particularly on foreign policy, and I think he`s demonstrating that, but also that he can learn. Because doing a drone strike, I think, would have been a disaster -- at least for his base, would have been a disaster.

I want to bring you in here, Christina, because I do feel like Eric Adams is in a very similar lane. He sort of nicknamed himself as Biden from Brooklyn. I think that`s true. And you have a great piece in The New York times that talks about Eric Adams and the kind of politician he is, which is very similar to the kind of politician Biden is, right? It`s somebody who has had to appeal to a base that is, you know, largely African- American, which tends, at least at the younger end, to be truly left of where he is but also older Democrats who, you know, people may not like it, but the sort of middle through line of Democratic politics are these somewhat older voters, consistent voters, black and white, but who are much more centrist than the progressives that are coming up, and that are really sort of taking over the party in a big way nationally, ideologically. That ain`t Eric Adams. He`s not a progressive but he`s still -- I don`t know. Talk about how he`s navigating that.

CHRISTINA GREER, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: And both of them, Joy, are navigating this in a calcified white power structure as well. And so you have the base of the Democratic Party, which is African-Americans, both on a national level and in New York, but we also know that there are several shades of blue within the Democratic Party.

And so as we talk about defunding the police, which is something that is very attractive to progressive voters, they may be a loud faction but they`re not the largest faction.

[19:10:04]

We know that in New York and across the country, there a lot of people support police officers, not just in uniform, but as civilians who rely on police departments for their sources of employment and/or unions. And so this idea that you would take money away from that very large paramilitary organization is not something that`s attractive to people on an economic level but it`s also both and that I think Biden and Adams and several other black mayors are trying to grapple with.

We want safe streets, we also don`t want our children picked up for nothing and harassed and stopped and frisked. And so there has to be a middle ground because we`ve seen it in other communities. Other communities are able to be safe without harassment and abuse, and so why can`t we figure out the same sort of policy perspectives in a lot of black communities and Latino communities?

And the idea that Biden came to New York to start a long-term conversation, not just with Eric Adams, but also with Governor Hochul. So, this is going to have to be a local, state and national conversation if we`re going to get under the sort of the threat of violence, whether real or perceived. But also it has to be in conjunction with community efforts, it has to be in conjunction with more money for education and housing, and rebuilding the social safety net that Democrats like to do and that Republicans come into power and rip it up and Democrats have to come back and rebuild it.

REID: It is the circle of life in politics.

I want to bring you back in here for a second, Mike. Because the working class Joe model of Joe Biden, right, I think it bleeds over into all of this. Because a lot of people forget that one of the last working class pension jobs are the police, right, a cop. And so the police are more racially diverse than people tend to sort of look at, right? There are more Eric Adams than you might think in the department and this is working class voters. And so Biden`s sort of attempt to appeal to the working class, I think we can get into this with David Rothkopf as well, but I want to start with you on this, because the military -- again, there is an officer class and there`s a working class part of it too.

So, Biden seems to be narrow casting a lot of what he`s doing to a certain kind of working class voter, and, you know, who might be mad at him when he tries to do things that are progressive, that are really super popular with the majority of the country but that he can`t get passed because of people like Manchin.

MEMOLI: I`ve been covering President Biden a long time and he used a line today, which I`ve heard him used so often, which is he grew up in a neighborhood where everyone either went to become a firefighter, a cop or a priest. And as he often then delivers the punchline, I wasn`t qualified to do any one of those things.

But this is exactly right. So many of the kind of -- one of the reasons he`s had such a tight relationship with law enforcement throughout his career is because he relates so much to those as people he grew up with and who are working class and who -- what their wants and needs are are much more complex than what we give credit for.

Joy, I want to sort of offer this note, which is two years ago tonight, do you remember what it was, the Iowa caucuses. Doesn`t it seem like a lifetime away?

REID: That was 137 years ago.

MEMOLI: And do you remember what happened that night? We don`t know who won, but we know that now President Biden lost. He came in fifth. And part of the argument that Biden advisers were making at the time is you all are paying too much attention to progressive voices on Twitter, to the loud parts of the constituency of the Democratic Party that are much more liberal then, even where most of the Democratic Party is, let alone where most of the country is.

And they placed their bets on the kind of both heavily black populations in states like South Carolina that also are, by the way, like Wilmington, Delaware, but also the suburban communities, like New Castle County. That was the formula for Joe Biden to win every statewide he ran for Senate in Delaware, which, by the way, is a blue state now, but it was very much a purple and even red state in the `70s and `80s. And that`s the Biden demographic that he tries to make all of his policy choices through those lenses, African-American voters and suburban voters.

And I think that`s what you see him, as he`s setting the table for Democrats in the midterm election year, kitchen table economic issues and being on the right side of law enforcement and crime issues as well. And that`s where the midterm elections are going to be won and lost, suburban districts as well.

REID: And I`m glad you said that, including this black -- sort of the Jim Clyburn-type voters, that`s still part of the base of the party. So, if there`s a big argument here about what we need to do on things like police reform, because there are serious changes that need to be made. But don`t count on him going out on a limb for any of that stuff right now, that Biden is Bidening right now. I want to note that today would have been Beau Biden, his son`s 53rd birthday. He died in 2015 at the age of 46. So we should acknowledge that this has been a difficult day in a lot of ways for Joe Biden because he`s also a very emotional guy. So, all of that is part of what Biden is.

Christina Greer, David Rothkopf and Mike Memoli, probably the most expert voice on Joe Biden that there is, thank you for joining us tonight.

Up next on THE REIDOUT, Rudy Giuliani is a key player in the plot to overturn the election.

REID: Okay. Filed under, I cannot believe I`m reporting this to you, but Deadline is reporting that two judges walked off the set of The Masked Singer last week after Rudy Giuliani was revealed as one of the masked characters.

This is the same show that forced its viewers watch Sarah Palin singing Baby Got Back in a bear costume, again, cannot believe this has to be said on T.V.

But it appears to be a new low for the show.

While Rudolph Giuliani`s clown show personality might fit perfectly with the campy singing competition, it`s actually a lot more serious than that. Because while it may have been funny and fun to mock him for his national hair dye incident, or for accidentally booking Four Seasons Landscaping, instead of the real thing, he was doing all of that while leading orange Julius Caesar`s effort to essentially stage a coup, starting by spearheading the pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Biden, something Giuliani is still under investigation for.

[19:20:29]

After the election, he embarked on a media tour, shilling fake election fraud, which he`s shown zero remorse for, no matter how embarrassing it`s been for him personally.

He even said in a court deposition that he didn`t have the time and that it`s not his job to check to see if everything he was saying was true. And we have learned recently that he carried out multiple insidious plots, with the former president directing him to ask the Department of Homeland Security if it would -- if it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states.

He also led the effort to get seven states to put forward fake electors, which we`re learning even more about now that "The New York Times" has obtained two new memos that Giuliani used in that scheme. They detail the beginning of the Trump campaign strategy to overturn the election, arguing that their real deadline was not December 14, when official electors would be chosen to reflect the outcome in each state, but January 6, when Congress would meet to certify the results.

With me now, Kurt Bardella, adviser to the DNC and the DCCC.

And, Kurt, Rudy Giuliani is ridiculous, OK? I mean, there`s this sort of notorious video, which I guess we could show. Let`s just show it. This is him playing around and goofing around with Donald Trump back in the year 2000. And this was his Mayor`s Inner Circle Press Roast. I guess we can show a little bit of that.

So, I mean, he is a foolish man that does foolish stuff with other foolish people like Trump. But that idiocy, to me, it kind of -- it kind of overtakes what is seriously dangerous about him, both when he was mayor and was, like, setting the police out to stalk black people, and now that he is Trump`s legal eagle.

Your thoughts?

KURT BARDELLA, DNC AND DCCC ADVISER: Well, Joy, I think this speaks to a much broader problem that we have right now just with our culture and with the role that people who have platforms, who have programs, shows, networks, their role and responsibility to the public at large.

When you normalize someone who was one of the architects of what turned out to be a domestic terrorist attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, when you normalize someone who was helping swing the wrecking ball to try to destroy democracy as we know it, that is a very dangerous precedent to face.

This isn`t just like Joe Rogan and Spotify, Joe Rogan, who`s never held a public office, who`s never been in a government job, who hasn`t advised any elected officials, and certainly not presidents. This is a guy, Rudy Giuliani, who sat shotgun to the president of the United States as he tried to overturn a free and fair election, helped him carry it out, his henchman, his number one person.

And you try to normalize that by giving him a spot on a game show, where he`s going to look like a fool, where people are going to laugh at them? We`re going to see him as more of an entertainment figure than what he is, a dangerous person who acted traitorously towards the United States of America.

REID: Yes, I mean, let me -- let me just play a little bit. This is Rudy Giuliani and his unraveling conspiracy theories after the election, just a little bit of that. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The call for Joe Biden, is it -- who was it called by?

QUESTION: All the networks.

GIULIANI: All the -- oh, my goodness, all the networks. Wow. All the networks. We have to forget about the law. Judges don`t count.

This is real. It is not made up. It is not. There`s nobody here that engages in fantasies.

If we`re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we`re right, a lot of them will go to jail.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

GIULIANI: So let`s have trial by combat!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And that was on January 6, shortly before the goons invaded the Capitol with a noose to hang the vice president of the United States.

I mean, I think you make a really good point, Kurt, because this is a sinister figure, not a person that should be normalized in a game show-type television show. And I guess that`s why that those two celebrity judges walked off, because this is somebody who engaged in a very serious criminal conspiracy to steal an election.

It`s really shocking, I guess, but not surprising, that he`s still treated like he`s just some normal guy that you can book to sing songs. It is -- it is outrageous. Your thoughts?

BARDELLA: Yes.

And, again, I have to applaud, first of all, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong for reacting the way that they did, which I think is the only the way any decent human being would react to that type of revelation.

[19:25:05]

And, certainly, they should be furious at the producers of the show, at the network who allows this to happen, that someone like this is given this type of position.

I mean, I liken it to, imagine if, after 9/11, some game show gave a position to one of the architects of that terrorist attack.

REID: Yes.

BARDELLA: To me, what happened on January 6 is on par with that. It`s that severe. It`s that dangerous.

In fact, it`s even more dangerous when you look at the erosion of democracy that right now that these forces led by Trump and Rudy Giuliani are still trying to perpetrate on our country right now.

It`s not like they stopped, that they went away that, there was a hiatus. This is an active and ongoing effort on their part that they have never relented on. And you`re going to reward that with a platform...

REID: Yes.

BARDELLA: ... with exposure, with recasting him as a cartoon character, someone that you shouldn`t be worried about?

He doesn`t deserve that.

REID: Yes.

And you know the QAnon Shaman is going to get on "Dancing With the Stars," like when he gets out of prison. Like, I mean, it`s just -- this is kind of what`s happening in terms of normalizing the un-normalizable, including people, as you said, who literally acted against our democratic interests.

And I think the other issue that I`d love you to get into a little bit, I mean, this guy`s still under investigation. Like, he -- I`m not even sure how it`s possible for him to be able to do this stuff and to do these sort of fun time things, when he`s still got to answer for the things that he might have done that were illegal.

BARDELLA: Yes, I mean, I think that there needs to be a bit of a colonoscopy here on, how the hell did this happen in the first place, Joy?

Like, who made the decision? Who green-lit it? Who thought that putting entertainment value above our democracy was a good trade to make? Because that`s really what`s happened here.

And I`m just so sick of seeing these type of figures from the Trump world, this, OK, we`re going to give them this plug, we`re going to get exposure for our show, we`re going to make money off of this, and to hell with democracy, to hell with the rest of us, it doesn`t matter. And then they try to act like they`re not responsible for the type of wrath they are going to bring upon all of us.

When you do this, when you green-light something like this, you are responsible for what happens after, and you are part and complicit in that person`s actions. You`re endorsing that person when you give them that type of spot.

REID: Yes.

And, I mean -- and one wonders if the -- when the January 6 commission starts doing its live hearings, whether that is going to get the same kind of network exposure for us to find out what happened that nearly happened to our democracy.

Let me go back to the Democrats here, because this is -- the January 6 commission has a job that it has to do. But I`m also wondering if Democrats are communicating what you just said properly, because you had Joe Biden go out and call Mitch McConnell his friend.

And it is a Bideny thing to do to be Mr. Bipartisan, but sort of, I wonder if that alarm that you`re communicating is being properly communicated from the top in the Democratic Party.

BARDELLA: Well, I think that is.

I look at someone like Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, who I think has a very clear-eyed vision of what this Republican Party is capable of, having run against Lindsey Graham, of all people, who`s kind of the poster child for the depravity of the Republican Party, having someone like Jaime in this position, who has the ear of the White House, who has the ear of the president, who understands better than anybody firsthand what it`s like to go up against this party.

And I will tell you, Joy, we have seen recently Republicans thumping their chest at the idea of being in power and hauling up Hunter Biden for investigations, and doing all kinds of committee hearings targeting the Biden family.

I think that the president is well aware now that, of all the people who have the most to lose by Republicans regaining power, it`s him and his family.

REID: Yes, I hope he is. And I hope he doesn`t think Mitch McConnell will be there for him if that happens.

Kurt Bardella, thank you very much. I really appreciate you, man.

Up next: OK, are you ready for this? A new conservative proposal that`s being dubbed the make murder legal act tries to redefine what it means to murder someone. And who do you think could potentially benefit from this proposal? Hint: It is exactly who you think it is.

We will be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is one of the most offensive pieces of legislation I have ever seen in my life. It`s a personal attack on me. It`s a personal attack on people who look like me.

I try to think of words to describe it, and the only word I can come up in my mind, that this bill is complete bull (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Well said.

Kyle Rittenhouse, Travis McMichael, George Zimmerman, all three men claimed self-defense during their trials for the murder of innocent people, many of them black men, or, in Zimmerman`s case, a teenager.

A new bill being debated in Missouri would not only call those murders justified. It would prohibit police from even detaining those suspected of violence, as long as they claim self-defense.

What`s being dubbed by opponents as the make murder legal act would strengthen existing self-defense laws in the state by putting the burden of proof on prosecutors to disprove self-defense claims, something very difficult to do in cases where the only witness to a heinous crime could be the person who was killed.

Joining me now is Brittany Packnett Cunningham, host of the "Undistracted" podcast and an MSNBC legal analyst, and Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor and an MSNBC legal analyst.

Let me read -- thank you both for being here.

Let me read a little bit of this law. This is a provision of this new proposed law, which perhaps, appropriately, is bill number 666.

"A person who uses or threatens to use force is justified in such conduct and is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use or threatened use of such force, unless this person against whom force was used or threatened is a law enforcement officer who was acting in the performance of his or her official duties and the officer identified himself or herself.

[19:35:05]

So, you can theoretically kill an undercover police officer too, if they don`t identify themselves, but police are excused.

As expected, Mark McCloskey, who`s running for the open Missouri Senate seat, praised the bill, because it means that he essentially and his wife could have been in their slippers and shoot every single Black Lives Matter person that walked by legally, and they would not even be detained.

I want to go to you first on this, Brittany.

As somebody has been out there in the streets protesting, taking that risk for yourself, what would this kind of law mean to people who actually just want to march for justice? And what does it mean, in your view, particularly for black Missourians?

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Joy, I`m so glad you reminded us that the McCloskeys were front row and center to testify on behalf of passing this bill.

This was, of course, the couple that was made famous by stepping outside of their restricted covenant mansion in St. Louis, Glocks in tow, pulling their guns out on unarmed black protesters. But, of course, to people like the McCloskeys, black skin is weapon enough.

And this is precisely the problem. This is exactly what this bill is designed to do. It`s to legitimize seeing blackness as a weapon, in and of itself, and then justify our murders. It is meant to terrorize us and frighten us away from ever using our voices.

I also want to set the proper historical context, because, back in the day, by 1950, Missouri had the second highest number of lynchings outside of the Deep South. So, when folks talk about making America great again, that`s the kind of Missouri grand old tradition that they want to return to.

They want to return to days when you could lynch or murder black folks, and there would be absolutely no retribution for it. That`s not hyperbole. I`m telling you, as a black Missourian and as a protester, that is reality.

REID: And I can`t get around that. I mean, that -- this is Fugitive Slave Act territory.

I`m sorry, Paul. This is essentially legalizing lynching, as Brittany said. I don`t see how it`s anything under than that. They -- and couple that with trying to neuter and castrate the feds. Here`s another piece of this.

"New York Times" reports, in 2021, Missouri passed a law that prevents local law enforcement from even working with federal agents on gun cases and imposes a $50,000 penalty on any local sheriff`s office or police department that tries to enforce federal firearms laws, instead of abiding by less restrictive state statutes.

So what they`re saying is local law enforcement can`t even talk to the feds about gun crimes, but you can shoot and kill anyone you like and just like, self-defense, and you`re good.

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, this is like stand your ground law on steroids. And it`s like a gun rights for nuts law on steroids.

It would allow murderers to go free and empower trigger-happy vigilantes, like the McCloskeys and like Kyle Rittenhouse, to shoot up Black Lives Matters protests.

Under this law, Joy, anyone who kills in self-defense is presumed to have acted lawfully, except if you use self-defense against a police officer. Then you still go to jail. What a clear demonstration of who this law protects and who it does not protect.

So, Joy, I agree with you. The only right thing about this proposed law is its title, Bill 666. It advances the devil`s work.

REID: I mean, it is a lynch law.

Even police are not enthusiastic about it, Brittany, because, yes, you can -- you can be arrested if you should a police officer, but that`s only if they`re self-identified, and if they identify they`re a police officer. So, again, if you`re an undercover officer in Missouri, be aware that you can get shot too.

But, to set that aside for a moment, I wonder if you could just tease out a little bit more for us about Missouri, because you started something that I would love for you to continue. Missouri is thought of as not the South. But this is a state that has a lot of -- had a lot of active Klan activity after the Civil War.

This is not a state that is not, not the South. You know what I mean? It is so similar sort of culturally. And I wonder just what -- for black Missourians, what does it mean to live in a state like that now?

PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM: Joy, you`re absolutely right.

There is a reason why the Ferguson uprising is part of what shocked the world over six years ago, because of the kinds of things that had been an undercurrent for hundreds of years in Missouri. Missouri was a state that legally enslaved people. You had to cross the Mississippi River into the free territory of Illinois.

This was a state where that same state legislature back in the day made it illegal to teach black children how to read and write, whether they were enslaved or free. This is a place where, right across the river, the massacre of East St. Louis absolutely trounced a nearly all-black town and saw a number of black people murdered.

This is a place where the continual terror of black people and marginalized people even continues to be celebrated today with things like the Veiled Prophet Society, because the Veiled Prophet was created to actually intimidate black and white laborers who were fighting for justice and equal pay.

[19:40:08]

And that is a society that still lasts today and has deeply racist roots.

REID: Yes.

PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM: So, these kinds of things are often not spoken about in a place like Missouri, until the last few years, which, like we have seen across the entire country, we have seen folks stop being polite and, as they say, start getting real about their racism.

Missouri, unfortunately, has been at the vanguard of that.

REID: Yes. And I will bet you they`re going to quickly make it illegal to teach any of what you just said in schools, because we know that`s the other trend too, is to hide the past.

And Paul, on this -- while we`re talking about this, it is not just Missouri. Let`s go to the Officer Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald in Chicago, to go to another state in the Midwest.

He`s free. He left prison. He served less than half of his sentence. He is a free man as of today. You were on this very air on this very -- in this very hour covering that.

I wonder what you think of that, such a brief, brief time in prison for having killed a teenager?

BUTLER: So, Joy, when judge sentence people, they`re thinking about retribution, the idea that punishment should fit the crime, and deterrence, the idea that the city should send a message to anyone else that, if you do this crime, you will do the time.

Three years for second-degree murder doesn`t satisfy any of those objectives. Chicago`s Mayor Rahm Emanuel failed Laquan McDonald. Chicago`s take-head prosecutor failed Laquan McDonald. Chicago`s then-police chief failed Laquan McDonald.

If there`s any good news, it`s that they`re all now out of office because of their dereliction of duty. But the criminal legal system is still failing McDonald.

REID: Yes, everything old is new again in American history, which is why we need to know American history, whether Republicans want us to or not.

Brittany Packnett Cunningham, thank you. Paul Butler, thank you both very much.

Up next: Tonight`s "Absolute Worst" wants you to be a macho, macho man.

Stay right there.

REID: In the conservative manosphere these days, there is no shortage of whining about the lack of macho men in our country, now that their bully in chief has gone, like conservative sportswriter Jason Whitlock`s archaic nonsense about women leaders in his discussion with Tuckums Carlson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JASON WHITLOCK, SPORTSWRITER: I probably am a sexist pig, so I could care less if I`m called that, but the patriarchy is a good thing.

It`s what God intended. Men are supposed to lead. I`m sorry if that paints me as a sexist pig, but it`s what I believe.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Well, that`s just an -- I mean, that`s just an epithet designed to make you be quiet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I think it`s safe to say that Jason can remove probably from that sentence.

But, anyhoo, this fixation on making politics more manly isn`t new. It goes all the way back to the `80s stick about Democrats being the mommy party and Republicans being the daddy party. But, most recently, a cadre of Trumpists have turned the conservative obsession with masculinity into a full-on rallying cry, like amateur Hitler enthusiast and tree-punching insurrection goober Madison Cawthorn, who has claimed that society is trying to emasculate men and called on parents to raise monster men.

Do monster men punch dead trees? Asking for some friends that are trees.

Or fake MAGA hedge funder J.D. Vance endorsing vigilante violence by praising Kyle Rittenhouse for showing basic manly virtue. I can`t.

And who can forget Missouri "Receding Chin" Senator Josh Hawley, who has made defending masculinity, as he sees it, his entire M.O.? He gave a speech arguing that, after being told that manhood is the problem, it`s driving men to pornography and video games.

Sir, methinks you doth protest too much.

He later doubled down, accusing Democrats of telling men that masculinity is inherently problematic. But by blaming it all on video games and porn, Hawley, the fist-pumping insurrection enthusiast, is just using the cheat code to exploit white male grievance already unlocked by Trump L`orange with his faux tough guy stick, the same kind of macho cosplaying that Hawley was egging on January 6.

Meanwhile, last night, old Tuckums, who, let`s just face it, is the literal avatar of the manly man -- OK, I`m just joking -- he`s literally the opposite -- seemed to take it all to heart, arguing that strong leaders, the kind without any maternal instinct, he says, are under attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Creative masculine energy is the essential quality in any civilization. It`s how we got civilization in the first place.

But, increasingly, boisterous masculinity is systematically suppressed to make way for a timid caretaker class, for people who think the whole point of society is to get to zero COVID infections or eliminate all traffic deaths.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Yes, yes, baby man, Tuckums, not giving a crap about your fellow humans and making sure the government leaves them to suffer and die turns you into the Incredible Hulk!

Can I stop rolling my eyes now? Like, they`re starting to hurt.

And so the warped conservative obsession with their own version of masculinity is -- well, it`s tonight`s "Absolute Worst."

So, what does this politicization of male fragility mean for our country?

And that is up next. Stay with us.

REID: We all witnessed the biggest example of conservative wannabe macho men in action on January 6, when the mob fueled by grievance and lies laid siege to our U.S. Capitol.

In fact, of those arrested for their involvement in the attack, more than 85 percent were men. And if you`re wondering where they got such a stupid, dangerous idea...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of him, would you? Seriously.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Just knock the hell -- I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees, I promise.

In the good old days, this doesn`t happen, because they used to treat them very, very rough. And when they protested once, they would not do it again so easily.

Any guy that can do a body slam, he`s my kind...

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: You will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Kristin Du Mez, author of "Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation."

Thank you so much for being here, Ms. Du Mez.

But -- and I think it is ironic that the person that I`m showing leading into talk with you is Donald Trump. But, weirdly enough, Trump has become particularly white conservative evangelicals` -- that`s their guy. Like, they -- 80 percent voted for him, and they are devoted to him. They are his base.

[19:55:07]

Please explain what this sort of weird conception of masculinity is doing inside of the evangelical world.

KRISTIN DU MEZ, AUTHOR, "JESUS AND JOHN WAYNE": Yes, on the surface, it seems like a contradiction. These are family values evangelicals, who are Trump`s stalwart supporters.

And they purport to follow the Jesus of the Gospels, a Jesus who is a suffering servant, who commands his followers to turn the other cheek, to love their enemies and to love their neighbors. And yet they are his strongest supporters. They constitute his dependable base.

And that`s because, if you look back, you can see how, within conservative evangelicalism, they have over time embraced a kind of warrior masculinity as their ideal of Christian manhood, somebody who is rugged, who is tough, who will protect Christianity, protect Christian America, and, frankly, do what needs to be done.

REID: Yes, it`s like the Crusades version of Christianity, rather than -- I think they would despise actual historical Jesus, because they would have thought he was being too soft.

They would -- and the turn the other cheek stuff, they would find ridiculous.

Jeff Sharlet described this as sort of wanting a wolf king, of saying that they want somebody who`s rude, crude and horrible, because he`s, as you said, going to be like a warrior for the faith, right? They believe that Jesus favors strong men who will build his kingdom, and forget about piety. That`s the way he kind of described it.

But I wonder, is it really just a very fancy religious cover for men who just don`t want to help their wives with the baby, and really just want women to shut up and make them a sandwich, and they`re trying to sort of cloak it in religiosity, but, really, at the end of the day, they just don`t want to change diapers, they just want to march around and do like cosplay like they`re in a war?

DU MEZ: Well, that may be a factor for some men who are embracing this. I do hear the sandwich joke, not so much a joke in certain evangelical spaces.

But it is also their faith. And what you can see is, in the last several decades, Christian publishers have published book upon book championing this kind of rugged Christian manhood. And, yes, they look more to heroes, Hollywood heroes like Mel Gibson`s William Wallace from the movie "Braveheart," as their ideal Christian man, more than they look to Jesus Christ.

And so this has been cultivated in religious spaces. It has been part of -- it`s been preached from pulpits, and it has really kind of moved to the heart of evangelical identity for a pretty sizable swathe of conservative evangelicals.

REID: Yes.

Can we just show Madison Cawthorn? This is Madison Cawthorn. I just have to show this. I find it funny. I mean, this is a guy who was like, I visited Hitler`s bungalow, and it`s, like, my dream come true.

He`s punching a dead tree. This is ridiculous. It`s funny. It`s laughable to watch him do this. It`s -- this is a joke. But, I mean, but there is this sense of, like, I need to do violence to something. I need to, like -- Donald Trump Jr. goes and hunts beautiful creatures in Africa and just sits on them, as if that is somehow masculine.

It is perverse. But I wonder if there is a counter sort of veiling trend anywhere in the faith that is talking about a different kind of masculinity that is about caring for people, that is about doing the right thing?

Because I always thought manliness really is about being responsible, of being a good person. Where is that in the masculinity conversation?

DU MEZ: There is certainly that conversation going on. There has been alongside this, and particularly in the 1990s, when we had the Promise Keepers movement and a lot of talk about servant leadership and a kinder, gentler version of patriarchy.

But that really started to get shoved aside by the end of the 1990s. And then September 11, 2001, really brought to the fore this warrior masculinity, because, when things got tough, you didn`t want the kinder, gentler manhood. You needed a guy who would go into the trenches. You needed a firefighter who`s going to rescue people.

REID: Yes.

And I think you can be both. I mean, firefighters go in and rescue people because they give a damn about human beings, right?

DU MEZ: Absolutely.

REID: They`re actually brave and selfless. But they`re not -- like, they`re not being jerks. They`re actually being selfless.

Can you talk just very briefly? This is about white masculinity, because this ain`t about -- I mean, Jason Whitlock thinks he`s on the team, but this is really about white evangelical masculinity, not everybody getting the same deal.

DU MEZ: Yes. Yes.

And you can see, going back in time, that this particularly militant conception of what it is to be a Christian man emerged in the 1960s and 1970s, in reaction to the feminist movement, in reaction to the anti-war movement, but also in part in reaction to the civil rights movement.

REID: A hundred percent.

DU MEZ: And, in all three of those cases, white patriarchal authority could kind of set the world back in order.

REID: Yes.

And, by the way that shoot-a-man-down, lynching law in Missouri, that`s coming from that same space as well.

Kristin Du Mez, thank you so much.

And that is tonight`s REIDOUT.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.