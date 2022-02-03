Transcript: The ReidOut, 2/2/22

Summary

Oath Keepers leader testifies before January 6th committee. January 6h committee interviews former DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark. January 6th committee reportedly investigating efforts to seize voting machines. Trump reportedly considered issuing blanket pardons for insurrectionists.

Transcript

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[19:00:00]

GLORIA ESTEFAN, SINGER: We`re counting on you to make this right and, though life is unfair and we can`t change that, the payment of music royalty should be because that`s what respect is all about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALICIA MENENDEZ, MSNBC HOST: Stefan telling Congress, it is time for the industry to change.

That does it for me. I`m going to see you back here tomorrow. But a reminder, you can catch me on AMERICAN VOICES weekends at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. THE REIDOUT with Joy Reid is up next. Joy?

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Hello Alicia. This is where I`m the publicist for all of the shows. Your show is fantastic. Everybody better be listening. And, by the way Gloria Estefan, she is the bomb. She don`t just do that Conga. That lady has always been about all the important things, love her, love her, love her. Thanks for bringing this.

MENENDEZ: I love her so much. Thank you, Joy.

REID: She`s amazing. Cheers, good night.

All right, all right, good evening everyone and Happy Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his hole this morning and saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of a week winter lies ahead. Sorry. While a longer winter may push us to stay indoors cozied up on the coach, hopefully watching THE REIDOUT, it is not impeding the January 6th committee, which remains focused on its investigation into the failed attempt to overthrow our democracy and the twice impeached, disgraced former president who led that effort. Today the committee heard from Stewart Rhodes, the head of the far right group of the Oath Keepers. Rhodes is charged with seditious conspiracy related to his alleged involvement in the attacked on the Capitol. Rhodes pleaded the Fifth to questions related to the attack, his lawyer told NBC News.

The committee also met with Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ Official and Trump loyalist who tried to nullify the election results in Georgia and other states. Remember, Clark actually appeared before the committee back in November but failed to cooperate after asserting claims of privilege to avoid answering questions.

And last night, we told you about The New York Times, on the effort by Donald Trump and his advisers to use the authority of the federal government to seize voting machines after the 2020 election. Well, now, the January 6th committee is adding that to his list of things to examine, according to The Times. The committee recently received documents from the Trump White House including what court filings described as a document containing presidential findings concerning the security of the 2020 election after it occurred and ordering various actions.

Those documents are just a few of the more than 700 pages the committee obtain that Trump tried to keep hidden. The committee is also received more than 60,000 pages of record so far and heard from more than 475 witnesses. And according to committee member Congressman Jamie Raskin, they expect to add Ivanka Trump to that witness list later this week, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Joining me now is former Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Glenn Kirschner, former Federal Prosecutor. Thank you both for being here.

So, there is a lot that is going on right now, Claire, that has to do with Donald Trump sort of admitting to all his crimes. Let`s just put it that way. Including what does seem to be efforts to, I guess you can`t call it anything than sort of buy off witnesses, right, with promises of various things including pardons. Donald Trump, according to Politico, considered blanket pardons for the January 6th attackers before he left office, according to two people with direct knowledge to the matter. One adviser claims he said some people think I should pardon them. He thought if he could do it, these people would never have to testify or be deposed. I would love each of you to comment on that.

But, Claire, to start with you, there was a lot of Republican reaction to this idea of pardons. Lindsey Graham said bad idea. Trump, of course, called them a shmuck, or whatever, call him a RINO, even Mitch McConnell said, bad idea. But I suspect that these Republicans saying it was a bad idea is probably meaningless. It`s like Susan Collins having concerns. But what do you make of the fact that they felt the need to come out and say, not a good idea?

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it`s pretty clear Trump is ready to burn the whole thing down. He`s said that he wanted Pence to overturn the election in plain English. He has done things repeatedly that shows his disdain and, frankly, disgust with the rule of law. Whenever he says some people think, that always means it`s just him. That`s a phrase he uses quite frequently.

But, Joy, one of the things I`m really worried about right now, I mean, really worried about is we have got to back this truck up and look, what is the purpose of the 1/6 committee? What is it they are trying to accomplish? They`re trying to uncover evidence for two purposes, to educate the American people and to provide evidence to law enforcement. They are gathering that evidence, but the clock is ticking and they have to turn in the not too distant future to that really important job of educating the American people.

And here is what I`m really worried about. I`ve got sleepless nights about this. We have 30 percent of America that are never going to believe a word they say. We have got 30 percent of America that know how bad Trump is, know what he tried to do, know that he should be held criminally responsible. There is 40 percent of America, and you know what they`re doing now, they`re worried about the price of groceries and gas and tuned this out.

[19:05:07]

So, this committee has to figure out how to communicate with them, how they get this information to them plainly and cleanly with passion and with urgency. And that really needs to be the next thing up because they`ve got an awful lot of evidence now and they could keep gathering evidence from now until December. But, really, they`ve only got about 90 days to really begin in earnest educating the American people about what really went on, what Trump did and maybe more importantly what he failed to do.

REID: Well, you know, I mean, Glenn, what educates people more than anything sometimes is a prosecution. I mean, the Department of Justice is really busy looking at, you know, the attorney in Baltimore buying houses. Like they spent a whole lot of time looking at that kind of stuff.

But on this, you know, in that second third of people that Claire described, all of the Republicans in Capitol Hill are in that third. They know what Trump did was wrong. Mitch McConnell knows what he did was wrong. But they hope to benefit from the things that he did and the conditioning of the base of the Republican Party to not care about crime as long as they get Trump back and as long as they get to rule. So, they know it`s wrong. They want to benefit from it.

So, the problem is, and I think to Claire`s point, no matter what this committee ultimately says, the Republicans with power are just going to ignore it, try to throw it out and say, we don`t care, we want to use Trumpism for power for ourselves.

So, to me, this leads right back to the DOJ`s doorstep because seditious conspiracy, in theory, Trump said they won`t have to testify against me if I pardon them. How does he not face charges of seditious conspiracy just like Stewart Rhodes?

GLENN KIRSCHNER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: You know, Joy, we have ample evidence to charge Donald Trump well beyond reason -- probable cause, which is the standard to arrest and indict. I maintain that based on the public reporting, we have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, right, which is the mother of all burdens of proof. And, yes, I would love to see some really captivating, public hearings put on by Congress, by the House select committee.

But I really want to see all of this evidence tested in the crucible of a public criminal trial because whether that changes minds or not is almost beside the point. If we have high government officials who abuse their authority and committed crimes against the United States, federal crimes, they need to be held accountable. And the dangling of pardons to domestic terrorists, J-6 defendants is the latest example.

Now, let me say, can we charge that criminally? We can probably roll it into a speaking indictment, a narrative of a conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States, what we call it 371 Conspiracy. But let me take on the dangling of pardons directly. Because as a former career prosecutors, some might accuse me of wanting to find crimes under every rock and around every corner, when he says, you know what, if I`m elected, if I become president, I will consider giving pardons to the J-6 defendants who are treated unfairly. I don`t know that that can directly be charged as witness tampering, again.

But I went and I reread the insurrection statute and it says, if you engage in insurrection or provide aid or comfort to those who do, I think those statements by Donald Trump may make an appearance in court in the insurrection cases and give aid and comfort to the insurrectionists.

So I think there is a viable legal argument that Donald Trump, by dangling pardons to those domestic terrorists, actually gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists.

REID: And, I mean, to the point, and you know and you`re a former prosecutor yourself, I mean Claire. A grand jury in this case does not seem unreasonable in a situation where Donald Trump is admitting that he did it. We have written evidence that there are multiple people sending memo saying here`s how you overturn the election. He has now putting out a public statement saying Mike Pence should have overturned the election. He wanted to seize voting machines, went to three different agencies including the Pentagon, said, seize voting machines. I don`t know what else he has to do other goes to walk up to Merrick Garland and show him a piece of paper that say I tried to steal the election and committed insurrection. I don`t know what else you get.

And the benefit of charging him is that that second set, those Republicans who know it was wrong, they don`t want to face Trump again. Some of them want to be president. The way to stop that is if he gets convicted of seditions conspiracy, he cannot. He is then an illegible to run for office, just like Madison Cawthorn will be if he doesnƒ_Tt win. Isn`t there a cynical argument that might be able to be made that, that is the only way to even get those Republicans to actually react to his crimes?

MCCASKILL: Well, there is certainly an argument that can be made but keep in mind, we have a Department of Justice that has been taking weeks to figure out that someone can just not show up to Congress, not show up, we`re talking about Mark Meadows.

[19:10:00]

You can talk about him being chief of staff and executive privilege but he didn`t bother to show up. That`s contemptuous to Congress, and they still have not made a decision on that.

I don`t have a lot of faith in the feds to go quickly or efficiently. I don`t have and I do know this, that the operative word of what you said was convict. And, you know, that is -- I mean, as a former prosecutor, and I think Glenn will back me up here, when I got a case and got the evidence to file, of course, I had to be confident of the guilt of the defendant. Of course, I had to make sure there was sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, but the other consideration was what will the jury think? Will I be able to overcome jury nullification? Will I be able to get a unanimous -- keep in mind, this has to be unanimous. So, I`m just envisioning a prosecution, if it`s a federal prosecution, no way it`s heard before November. No way. So you have Trump the martyr saying that oh, look, they`re coming after me and that might even help him with some of the people out there that right now are worried about the price of groceries and gas.

So, that`s why I`m saying get the evidence, present the evidence to the American people and put pressure on law enforcement to do the right thing here. But this is not a walk in the park to get a conviction. It will be hard because America is very divided and it`s going to be very hard to make sure juries aren`t divided.

REID: Well, and that`s the thing, Glenn. I mean, Trump will just try to (INAUDIBLE) an all-white jury to try to up his odds, right? Like he`ll try to keep all the black people off the jury, like that`s a pretty all -- you know it`s clear what he would do. But, I mean, what is your response to that, that a prosecution or even an impaneling a grand jury, which seems -- I`m not a lawyer, but it does seem logical to at least begin the process. But the DOJ`s just complete stasis on this, I`m sorry but it alarms me because we don`t have very many roadblocks left to try to save our democracy from this man and his party because they`re all willing to go along with it, all of them. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham. He can call names all he wants but he will take the need to Trump as well. All of them will. So, I don`t know what else to do other than for the DOJ to step up. Your thoughts?

KIRSCHNER: We can`t win the case we don`t bring. And I agree with Claire. We don`t want to bring a bare probable cause case. But we don` have that. Frankly, Joy, we could have stapled volume two of the Mueller report to an application for an arrest warrant on as many as ten counts of federal felony obstruction of justice and ten federal judges out of ten would have signed that arrest warrant.

I will also say as a former career fed, the determination of the feds to try to investigate things exhaustively and to perfection is well-known but when public safety is at risk and when democracy hangs in the balance, once you have probable cause plus and you decline to bring a prosecution, you`re endangering the community.

I had to make those decisions all the time as chief of homicide at the D.C. U.S. Attorney`s Office, when we were investigating covertly, which I believe the Department of Justice is doing. They can be investigating without issuing grand jury subpoenas.

If we are investigating covertly the moment we have probable cause, every day we have to make the calculation, do we keep these covert or do we do it takedown arrest people, protect the community and build through superseding indictments.

I fear that the DOJ is miscalculating the danger to our democracy and the anxiety being suffered by the American people because they see high government officials who have committed crime going unpunished.

REID: Yes, and it`s sending a message to the future Donald Trumps who may be even worse than him, believe it or not that you can get away with it, that you can literally try to overthrow our democracy and reverse an election and try to get the Pentagon and military to help you and there will be no consequences. God help us when an intelligent Donald Trump takes that office. I fear that. Breathing.

Claire McCaskill, Glenn Kirschner, thank you both very much.

Okay, up next on THE REIDOUT, the explosive discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and what it reveals about a culture that former Coach Brian Flores compares to a plantation.

Plus, the fallout from Whoopi Goldberg comments about race and the Holocaust and whether that could have been less about punishment and more about having a teachable moment.

And tonight`s absolute worst are like the super villains in the Marvel movies. But, unfortunately, these monsters are directing their cartoonish rage at children.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:15:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN FLORES, FORMER NFL COACH: We didn`t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know that there is a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the national football league, the number speak for themselves. We filed the lawsuit so that we could create change and that`s important to me. I think we`re at a fork in the road right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is joining former quarterback Colin Kaepernick stating the obvious about the NFL`S problems with racial discrimination. Speaking out following the blockbuster lawsuit he filed Tuesday against the NFL and three of its teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

The Dolphins fired Flores last month despite two winning seasons, Flores claims discrimination was a factor in his firing which the Dolphins denied. There is currently just one, one black head coach. Pittsburgh Mike Tomlin among the NFL`s 32 teams, 32 teams that profit from a labor force that is nearly 60 percent black.

Flores` class-action lawsuit takes aim specifically at the leagues Rooney Rule requiring teams to interview minority candidates for top vacancies alleging that he`s endured several interviews just to satisfy that requirement including just last week with the New York Giants.

Three days before the job interview, Flores received an accidental congratulations text message from his former boss, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on landing the job.

The text was apparently intended for a different Brian, Brian Daboll, who the team had already settled on for their new head coach.

[19:20:15]

Flores called the episode humiliating. And the Giants insist that they interviewed him in good faith and nearly hired him.

For its part the NFL says it will fight. In a statement, the league disingenuously touted its deep commitment to equitable employment practices, adding that: "Diversity is core to everything we do" -- don`t laugh -- and calling Flores` claims without merit, without calling for an investigation.

Apparently, the NFL is under the impression that slapping "End Racism" in the end zone and getting Jay-Z to produce a hip-hop Super Bowl halftime show signifies a commitment, from the same league that blackballed Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Today, Flores now acknowledged that his lawsuit could similarly end his career in coaching.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN FLORES, FORMER MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH: I understand the risks. And, yes, it was a difficult decision. And I went back and forth. And, like I said, I love coaching. I do, but this is bigger than that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Hue Jackson, an 18-year NFL veteran coach. Most recently, he was head coach of the Cleveland Browns, now head coach at Grambling State University, and Angela Rye, newly minted ESPN special correspondent.

And I am so excited about that.

I`m going to put a pin in it, because I`m going to start cheering for you right here on this set. But I`m going to hold for just a second and talk to the coach first.

I`m going to go to the coach first, just because you have been in this position before. So, Brian Flores is alleging the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss if he would lose. And I know this is something that you were quite familiar with yourself, because you have made very similar allegations, talk about this idea of paying a team to lose and creating, like, plans over a certain period of time to have loss after loss after loss after loss.

HUE JACKSON, HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY: Really appreciated you said creating a plan, because that`s really what it was.

I don`t want anyone to think that anybody offered me money for every game to go lose. What I was brought into was a four-year plan, a structure that talked about aggregate rankings, talked about being the youngest team in the league, talked about the number of draft picks, talked about a different number of categories that we would get paid for.

And none of them talked about winning. Winning was in year three and four. And coaches, as coaches, when you talk about bonus structure -- and this was seen as a bonus plan -- that bonus plan wasn`t presented to me until I was on the job for about a month-and-a-half.

The bonus plan was not structurally put together and finished until the summer. And that was in June. And when I really looked at it, I really didn`t understand it, because, as a coach, we know one of two things. It is winning and losing. There`s really nothing else that we can be compensated for that or that we want to be compensated for.

So, as I started to look at my team, as we started playing the preseason, the last year at Cincinnati, in 2015, I was pro football`s offensive coach of the year, so I know what good football looks like. And I knew we didn`t have a very good team to compete.

So the difference with me is, when people talk about tanking, so there`s different forms of tanking. There`s the situation (AUDIO GAP) asked to lose, but then there`s tanking where you build a team that cannot win, where you don`t have enough talent to compete at the highest level, so you can win.

REID: Yes.

JACKSON: And to me, that`s a whole different animal.

And then you put a minority coach out in front of it, when there`s not (AUDIO GAP) year history, then that`s a problem.

So, all the narratives become, the coach can`t coach. He doesn`t know what he` doing.

REID: That`s right.

JACKSON: And you fight these things as a coach.

But the money that was given to everybody at the end of the year, based on whatever those percentages was, was for, obviously, working within that structure. And I was told that this is something that they had at Pilot J Flying. I was told that this is something that kept the group collaborative.

I fought against it. I told the owner, I`m not interested in extra money. I thought he paid me well enough. I (AUDIO GAP) took that get money and created -- acquired better players for our football team.

REID: That can win, because that`s the whole point.

And, Angela, this is a league that -- I grew up an obsessive football fan. I got out of it because, over time, I couldn`t love the game as much. I mean, this is a league that it used to be about 70 percent of those players were black. It`s now down under 60 percent. Fewer parents are letting their kids play because of issues like head injuries, but just the treatment of black people.

How can you possibly have a league that has 70 percent black players and only come up with three or four people who can ever be a head coach? They know the game better than anybody else. Where are the coaches? Where are the people in management?

Your thoughts?

ANGELA RYE, ESPN SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: And I think, Joy, we have to ask the question, where are the opportunities?

[19:25:00]

But, before we do that, I just want to take a moment, Coach Jackson, to commend you. The first day of Black History Month, you announced this groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal for those athletes at Grambling.

REID: Yes.

RYE: And they finally have the opportunity to have a real income to help support their families. Many of us know there are too many students that are supporting their families off of scholarship money.

So just kudos to you. Thank you for making black history and, therefore, American history.

REID: Yes.

RYE: And, Joy, to your question, I think that we really have to acknowledge the fact that the NFL is pipeline is broken, right?

Coach Flores in his lawsuit also making black history, and as our good sister Errin Haines said to us, cited all of the ancestors in the first couple of lines in this lawsuit.

What I think we have to also acknowledge is, he hits right head on in the injunctive relief portion of this lawsuit, which, of course, is rooted in the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Section 1981, which says it is prohibited to discriminate based on race as it relates to employment contracts.

In the injunctive relief court part of this, he makes it very clear that players actually need to be involved in the hiring process, that there needs to be a diversity that can weigh in on whether or not a coach is hired, an offensive or a defensive coordinator is hired, or a GM.

And that is where the rubber meets the road. We know that the NFL has traditionally been known as a good old boys network, and whoever does not March to the beat of that drum doesn`t really have a pathway.

We`re watching Brian Flores interview today, calm, collected, cool. And this is the same person they want us to believe is an angry black man, right?

And those labels, you carry with you, despite their truth or not, right? And that is the real issue. When you have folks who look like you in decision-making positions, whether they are running the field or they are in C Suite positions, that makes all the difference in the world.

So the first thing that has to be done in the NFL, the culture has to change. And that means that people who are in positions of power to make decisions also have to change.

REID: Amen to that.

And, I mean, Coach, it is a situation where I wonder, even when you were coaching in the NFL, was there discouragement to even speak out on black issues? We know that Colin Kaepernick, he has been expelled from the league.

Brian Flores was one of the first people to come out and make a statement after George Floyd`s murder. He was very forthright. He said he "vividly remembers the Colin Kaepernick conversations. The idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn`t wrap their head around. I haven`t seen the same outrage from people of influence when the conversation turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and, most recently, George Floyd."

So, he spoke out, because it feels like the NFL is disingenuous. They want to do the black square kind of support for black people, but they don`t want to actually invest the money in the talent to allow people to thrive. And it seems like he`s not really popular for being that guy who speaks out on racial justice.

JACKSON: Well, it seems that way.

I hope this is not just about racial justice. I`m talking about this situation, because there are so many different areas that Brian touched. But, obviously, we have an issue. Let`s just be honest. I mean, we have been very transparent about that there`s a problem in the National Football League with minority hiring practices.

REID: Yes, absolutely.

JACKSON: That`s just...

(CROSSTALK)

JACKSON: ... 101 years, only 19.

But the thing that`s changing, I hope everybody can recognize it, I think the goalpost is starting to move again, I think we can see that there`s more minority G.M.s than there are our coaches right now.

REID: Right. Yes.

JACKSON: And we got to look and see...

(CROSSTALK)

JACKSON: ... coming from Harvard and Columbia. And that`s great. That`s great.

REID: Yes.

JACKSON: So, it says to me that we don`t want the real coaches no more. We`re into the analytic world all of a sudden. And the guys who worked hard and have their own algorithm, those guys don`t matter anymore.

And that`s very interesting.

REID: Last word to you, Angela Rye.

Do you think he winds up ever being -- ever coaching again? And if he doesn`t, does that add to his legal -- the power of his lawsuit?

RYE: Well, perhaps, Joy.

What I hope is that they look take a real look at what he suggests in the injunctive relief portions, again, of this lawsuit. They are more than reasonable.

REID: Yes.

RYE: So, if they`re willing to do some of that, there are absolutely going to be folks on those hiring committees, absolutely going to be owners. There`s not one black owner in the league.

When that changes, Brian Flores` opportunities change, and so do Colin Kaepernick`s and everybody who comes behind them to make a dent in what needs to change.

REID: Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen.

Hue Jackson, please let us know if you join that class-action suit or get involved in it in any way.

Angela Rye, you`re going to have me watching ESPN. I thought, after Jemele wasn`t there, I was like, I will never watch ESPN again. But you know what? I`m going to watch it again because you`re there.

I appreciate you, sister.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: I`m going to watch you.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: Yes. No, we love Jemele. And I`m going to watch her new thing too. Oh, there`s so many things for me to be like getting in all black girl magic everywhere.

Thank you very much, sister. Appreciate you.

OK, coming up: ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for her recent remarks on race and the Holocaust. Did the network miss out on a prime opportunity for discussion and learning?

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:34:06]

REID: Last night, ABC News suspended Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks from "The View" a day after discussion about a Tennessee school board banning the graphic novel "Maus," which is about Nazi death camps during World War II.

Here`s what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": If you`re going to do this, then let`s be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn`t about race.

It`s not about race. It`s not about race.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Well, what is it about?

GOLDBERG: Because you -- it`s about man`s inhumanity to man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Hours after those comments. Goldberg apologized, saying that she misspoke. She apologized again the following day.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joined Whoopi and the other "View" hosts to explain how her comments were inaccurate and harmful.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN GREENBLATT, CEO AND NATIONAL DIRECTOR, ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE: You see, Hitler`s ideology, the Third Reich, was predicated on the idea that the Aryans, the Germans were a -- quote -- "master race" and the Jews were a subhuman race.

[19:35:00]

It was a racialized anti-Semitism. now that might not fit exactly or feel different than the way we think about race in 21st century in America, where, primarily, it`s about people of color. But throughout the Jewish people`s history, they have been marginalized, they have been persecuted, they have been slaughtered, in large part, because many people felt they were not just a different religion, but indeed a different race.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

REID: On Tuesday night, Greenblatt warned about unfairly condemning Goldberg over the comments, saying: "I don`t believe in cancel culture. We need counsel culture."

Joining me now is Yair Rosenberg, contributing writer for "The Atlantic," where he writes the "Deep Shtetl" newsletter, and Chris Witherspoon, entertainment journalist and founder and CEO of PopViewers.

Thank you both for being here.

And I want to start with you, Mr. Rosenberg.

So here`s ABC News` -- this was her statement, Kim -- and she`s named Kim Godwin. She`s the ABC News president.

And she wrote: "While Whoopi has apologized, I have asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

What do you make of this situation? And if you were the king of the world and could make everything happen the way you wanted, is -- do you think that suspending her was the right move?

YAIR ROSENBERG, "THE ATLANTIC": What I think that ABC get here is what we increasingly do when a public figure or even somebody in our lives messes up, makes a mistake like this, even when they apologize.

There is this sense that there needs to be consequences, that we need to punish someone, or it doesn`t count. We don`t just accept an apology and say, we hope that this person will change and will grow.

If I was king of the world, I would change that, not just here, but in almost every situation that we do that. I think that it`s important that there be consequences and that there be accountability. But I think, as a society, especially in the age of social media, with screenshots and reducing people to their worst moments and tweets, we have sort of become this society that doesn`t allow a path for people to grow or change or apologize.

And Whoopi apologized on air. And she understood what she did was -- what she said was incorrect. And it`s led to this great conversation, where people are learning things they otherwise wouldn`t have learned. And wouldn`t that have been a better conversation to have had on "The View" than to take Whoopi off "The View" and then to stop the conversation?

REID: I think a lot of...

ROSENBERG: So, that`s more of what I would have liked to see.

REID: Yes, and I think a lot of people felt like it wasn`t so much the on air on "The View," but it was what she went on to say when she was -- when she went on Stephen Colbert`s show. Let me play that real quick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOLDBERG: I thought we were having a discussion, because I have -- I feel, being black, when we talk about race, it`s a very different thing to me.

So, I said that I felt that the Holocaust wasn`t about race. And people got very, very, very angry, and still are. But I thought it was a salient discussion, because, as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see.

So I see you and I know what race you are. And the discussion was about how I felt about that. I felt that it was really more about man`s inhumanity to man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And, just real quickly, Mr. Rosenberg, do you think that made it worse? Or what do you think of that?

ROSENBERG: So I think that there was -- elsewhere in that same "Colbert" segment, she said that this was about white people attacking other white people.

And that was particularly a line that troubled a lot of Jewish people, because, in the European conception of race, the Nazis were the Aryan master race and the Jews were this parasitic lower race. And they do not consider themselves of the same race at all. And it wasn`t like, oh, the same people, they all look the same.

It was a -- Whoopi was, understandably, projecting American conceptions of race onto European conceptions of race.

REID: Right. Yes.

ROSENBERG: And that`s problematic, not just as a historical point, but because, today, imagine. Jews are in their synagogues, and many of us look white, but yet the white supremacists come around and they shoot us.

REID: Yes.

ROSENBERG: And you might wonder, why does that happen? It`s because their conception of race is different.

So, if we fail to understand this, right, we fail to recognize anti- Semitism and be able to stop it.

REID: Yes.

ROSENBERG: And so that`s why I think it troubled people.

But I think, again, like I said before, she then after the "Colbert" segment, that`s -- she apologized the next morning. She had that conversation with Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL. And I think that things go in the right direction when we have those conversations...

REID: Yes.

ROSENBERG: ... and recognize that Jews are just 2 percent of the American population. Most people haven`t met us.

REID: Yes.

ROSENBERG: They have a lot of stereotypes about us.

And the way you learn about this is by talking to us and having those conversations. And I`d much rather see more of that.

REID: Indeed.

Chris, let`s get to the TV of it, because there`s a lot here to pack in. Number one, I wondered if she -- was there a publicist involved in her doing that second interview that night? I`m curious about that.

But can you take us inside a little bit? How did her -- do you know how the fellow castmates on "The View" reacted to it? And just as a media enterprise, media world story, what do you make of all this?

[19:40:09]

CHRIS WITHERSPOON, FOUNDER & CEO, POPVIEWERS: I mean, one, part one, I think that she should not have gone on "The Colbert Report" -- or on Colbert`s show, because it wasn`t really thought out.

And I feel like she should have saved it for the next morning to do something that was a bit more produced, a bit more thoughtful and had sort of the cosign of her bosses at ABC News.

And I think that the table -- you live at the table, there`s so much learning that can happen at "The View." You think about what "The View" was meant to be when it first started out. It wasn`t always under ABC News. It got under ABC News in 2014.

Back when it first started, it was under ABC Entertainment. And that shows a place to have lively discourse, lively debate, lively discussions, and to really learn from each other.

And I feel like, when you remove someone`s chair and you suspend them, you almost take away that chance to learn. I think a lot about how Oprah when she had her talk show, she always said, on her best days, her talk show was the classroom.

And I think, on "The View," some days, you are a teacher, some days, you are a student. And if you suspend someone, they can no longer be in class and learn and get schooled.

REID: Yes.

WITHERSPOON: And I think Whoopi being there and coming back, she`d be able to learn and get schooled by her other panelists, one of them who her grandfather is Sephardic Jew.

Sunny Hostin, her grandfather is a Sephardic Jew. She`s someone who I believe also could of school Whoopi throughout this week, if she was on the air, about the nuances of the Jewish culture.

REID: I have to say, Chris, I am -- I was yesterday old when I found out that "The View" had shifted under ABC News.

Is that typical for daytime talk shows? Are they typically under the news umbrella? And do you -- do -- I mean, what was the source of that? Because, yes, I think it`s different when it`s a news vs. an entertainment sort of world.

WITHERSPOON: Yes.

From what I understand, I believe, in 2014, the ratings at "The View" just weren`t on the upswing. And ABC News -- I think the show was being shot already in New York, and ABC News just knew how to do great TV, and the ratings have skyrocketed.

REID: Yes.

WITHERSPOON: "The View" has become very much so a news source, where you`re seeing a lot more politics and a lot less lifestyle.

But you got to remember, Whoopi Goldberg got on that show in 2007. She`s been in that chair for a very long time, and was there when the show was more lifestyle, more entertainment. And Whoopi is not a reporter. She is not a journalist. We know her to be a comedian.

What she said was not funny. She deserves to have been disciplined and to learn from this. But I think she should be back in that chair and able to learn and be around her co-hosts and have conversations.

REID: See, I ran out of time, so now I have to bring you back, Chris to talk about the whole CNN situation, because that`s the other tea that I needed, but I will just text you and get that tea later.

Thank you very much, Yair...

WITHERSPOON: I could a memoir, OK?

REID: You`re going to have to -- no, don`t write a memoir. Come on here and then write the memoir.

Yair Rosenberg, thank you very much. Chris Witherspoon of PopViewers, thank you very much. Appreciate you. OK, thank you.

And stick around, because "Absolute Worst" is just coming up next.

But before we go to break, I do want to take a second to thank the NAACP once again for nominating THE REIDOUT for their prestigious 2022 Image Awards. We are up against some way stiff competition you all, OK, in the outstanding news and information and outstanding host category.

So don`t forget to cast your vote at NAACPImageAwards.net. Voting ends this Friday.

We`re back after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:47:22]

REID: Something remarkable happened on Twitter today.

Judy Blume trended, and not because something bad happened, but because folks started sharing their memories of reading her work, which then turned into an online celebration of reading and rereading, the act of passing along worn covers and dog-eared pages to your friends.

Blume`s "Forever" is one of the most challenged books in America. So she knows a thing or two about censorship, which is really why she started trending, because book bans are back.

Today, in five states, proposed legislation for rulings may soon punish educators, school districts and even libraries for offering books or curriculum that conservatives are not happy with. In one of those states, Oklahoma, a bill sets a $10,000 bounty to be collected by parents for each day a challenged book remains on library shelves.

What`s up with Republican legislators and bounties? These are frightening times, you all. A war against books is a war against knowledge, in this case, the deliberate erasure of anyone who is not white, cis, straight, and Christian.

Last, night on the first day of Black History Month, we talked about the dangers of this movement. It is rooted in anti-blackness. The bans are also designed to erase the LGBTQ and trans experience, with titles such as these on the chopping block.

There are also other states, dozens, where bans are happening on the school board level. Books on race and sexuality are disappearing from Texas schools in record numbers. In Mississippi, a mayor is withholding more than $100,000 from his city`s library because LGBTQ books are on the shelves.

But the biggest legislative horror is happening, naturally, in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis and his witch-hunters are leading an assault on so-called corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory, which you know isn`t really about Critical Race Theory, but instead about fearmongering, far right dog whistles, and wrapping kids in dystopian bubble wrap, so that no uncomfortable feeling can ever penetrate.

Happy. Everyone is so happy.

For DeSantis, banning The 1619 Project wasn`t enough. Now he`s trying to ban feelings, such as white discomfort and guilt and overall crumminess, in a series of bills that are marching through the committee process, while ensuring it`s guns, and not books, that people, including children, can have access to.

Florida`s Republican leaders -- and I say leaders in scare quotes -- you are the "Absolute Worst."

Up next: It`s not just about books. One of these Florida bills will forbid discussions.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:54:03]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAYLEE SANDELL, STUDENT: What they`re doing isn`t solving the underlying problem. The underlying problem is that students aren`t feeling safe at school.

They aren`t feeling comfortable at school. And that`s why a lot of times kids have higher suicidal rates, because they don`t feel loved. They don`t feel safe in their schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Students are speaking out against a bill in Florida that could forbid the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools and encourage parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics.

Opponents have dubbed it the don`t say gay bill.

Joining me now is Brandon Wolf, press secretary of Equality Florida and a Pulse nightclub shooting survivor.

Brandon, it is always good to see you, but, unfortunately, when I see you it`s usually to talk about something that is just absolutely horrific that`s happening in the state of Florida, most lately from the governor there.

So, you yourself are somebody who has survived gun violence, horrific, horrific gun violence. Someone else who did whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shootings, Fred Guttenberg, tweeted this: "Four years ago, my beautiful daughter Jaime was murdered by a student with an AR-15 in school. She was likely reading a book. Four years later, the Florida legislature is working on banning books to try to make it easier to get -- but making it easier to get guns. Less books, more active shooter drills."

[19:55:18]

And Christian -- Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said you`re literally going to make people die. These are going to -- he says here: "You`re purposely making a state law harder than -- your state a harder place for LGBTQ kids to survive in. In a national survey, Trevor Project, 42 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide last year. Now they can`t even talk to their teachers."

I`m just going to let you talk.

BRANDON WOLF, EQUALITY FLORIDA: Well, listen, I mean, you laid it out, right?

This is the worst kept secret in Florida that DeSantis really wants to run for president in 2024. But he hears footsteps down the hall behind him. And that`s from another self-obsessed political mercenary by the name of Donald Trump. And so he has cooked up this slate of bills,I`m calling it the buffet of culture war issues, in order to help him outflank Trump to the right and ultimately give the state government license to police us everywhere, whether it`s classrooms or doctor`s offices, or even in our own private workplaces.

And all of this happens while actual issues in Florida go unaddressed. Let`s talk about the fact that rent in Florida went up 29 percent in 2021. Let`s talk about the fact the fact that corporations, corrupt corporations bought and paid for election cycles last season.

But while these things are nothing more than just political chess pieces to people like Governor Ron DeSantis, as you mentioned, the impacts are on real people. The impacts are on people trying to access health care in the middle of a deadly pandemic. The impacts are on families and educators who are going to be forced to hide in the closet to avoid a lawsuit from a bounty hunter neighbor.

The impacts of an abortion ban are on women who have the prying eyes of Governor Ron DeSantis looking over their shoulders in their doctor`s offices. And, as Chasten rightly pointed out, the impacts are on LGBTQ young people, who are already four times as likely to attempt suicide before they graduate high school.

The truth is that DeSantis is an amateur dictator, trying desperately to beat Trump at his own game. But Floridians are the ones paying the price for his political ambitions.

REID: Yes.

WOLF: And it`s Floridians like us LGBTQ people.

REID: And I`m glad you said the word dictator, because there`s a strong authoritarian streak to DeSantis, much like his cousin in Palm Beach.

I mean, the idea that you`re going to have basically parents reporting on each other, which is similar to what you had in Virginia, people collecting bounties, these states are passing laws that are essentially sort of creating an almost old Soviet Union vibe in this country.

But the point of it is to say, you may not talk about race. They have said that very clearly. But they`re really zeroing in a lot of these laws on saying, you cannot talk about being gay. You definitely can`t be trans and play sports. You definitely should -- you should just hide and not exist.

That feels to me like sort of `70s Soviet Union.

WOLF: Yes, I mean, I`m calling it the surveillance state, right? We`re the Democratic People`s Republic of Florida.

And Governor Ron DeSantis likes to talk about Florida being a free state. But the truth is, you are free in Florida, free to do as you we`re told when you are told to do it. You are free if you are, as you pointed out, a cisgender, heterosexual white man in a position of power.

All of these bills are designed to target marginalized people, to drive wedges between Floridians, to rile up an extremist right-wing base, so that Governor Ron DeSantis cannot only slide into reelection in 2022, but can elevate himself to the top of the presidential ticket in 2024.

And the real shame of it all is that it`s the most marginalized people who are impacted. It`s the people who need us right now. It`s the people who should be affirmed and celebrated and uplifted, so that they have a shot to be the best version of themselves.

And, instead, we have a governor in Ron DeSantis and Republican leadership underneath him that are simply using people like us as political pawns to help reach their next destination.

REID: And can you just talk -- because you do wear these sort of two hats and these experiences that you have had.

What do you -- what does it mean to be in a state where a governor is doing this at the same time they`re making it easier and easier and easier for even young people to get their hands on firearms?

WOLF: It`s absolutely terrifying.

And I would say,for me, that`s the most egregious and insulting part of the don`t say gay bill. The bill is very simple. It says that there can be no discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. And my question is, does that mean that the lives and legacies of the best friends that I had who were murdered on a dance floor at Pulse nightclub are no longer allowed to be discussed and celebrated in a classroom?

That is deeply offensive, and it dooms us to repeat the mistakes that we have made throughout our history.

REID: Yes.

WOLF: The only way that we can make this country a better place is if we`re honest about who we are, who we have been and where we`re going.

REID: Yes.

WOLF: Pumping kids` heads full of propaganda isn`t going to make this country great.

REID: Yes, I can still remember when my seventh grader came home and talked about his teacher having his husband`s picture on the desk at work - - at school. And he would be like, oh, he introduced it to his husband that way.

Is that illegal now in Florida? I don`t even know. Would he get in trouble? It`s wild.

Brandon Wolf, thank you very much. Appreciate you.

That is tonight`s REIDOUT.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now with special guest former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.