Transcript: The ReidOut, 2/18/2021

GOP Senator Ted Cruz jets to Mexico as Texans freeze. Texans endure

freezing temperatures, outages, frozen pipes. "The New York Times" reports

the Pentagon delayed promotions for female generals out of fear that the

Trump White House might object to women holding four-star commands.

Pennsylvania county chair explaining the desire to censure right wing

Republican Senator Pat Toomey who despite supporting Trump with his votes

for four years voted to impeach him for fomenting the January 6th

insurrection.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT tonight

with the ongoing crisis in Texas and the ever-evolving story from the

absentee Junior Republican Senator from that state, Ted Cruz.

Cruz spent the day lying while his constituents continue dying. At least 23

people across Texas have lost their lives this week from hypothermia, from

accidents trying to heat their homes using kitchen stoves or keeping their

kids warm in their cars. People are running out of food and water. And

let`s not forget were still in the middle of a pandemic, so heading to a

shelter is a pretty frightening concept.

Millions of Texans are still struggling without power after severe winter

weather shut down much of the power grid. It`s an absolute disaster.

And as for Ted Cruz, fresh off his stint toying with insurrection, well, he

just returned from his 24 hour (INAUDIBLE) south of the border with the

fam, because who wouldn`t want a little get away to a beach resort to

Mexico when their state is in crisis.

Senator Cruz`s story about why he was out of country has, shall we say,

evolved over time. Here is Ted speaking to reporters from Telemundo before

boarding his emergency flight back home after getting busted for the trip.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Texas is going through horrific storms and

millions of Texans have lost power and lost heat and had been hurt. And our

family was among them. We had no heat and no power. And yesterday my

daughter`s asked if they could take a trip with some friend and Heidi and I

agreed. So I flew down with them last night. Dropped them off here and I`m

headed back to Texas and back to continuing to work to try to get the power

on. What`s happening in Texas is unacceptable and a lot of Texans are

hurting.

REID: Cruz also released a statement today trying to justify the terrible

timing, saying he just wanted to be a good dad. His daughters after all

needed an adult travel companion for their play date abroad. I will note

and a remind you that they do have a mother. Her name is Heidi, he just

mentioned her.

Cruz, however, doubled down on message that his daughters aren`t just in

Cancun, they`re also under the bus. Texas clearly has an absentee senator

which is kind of perfect.

And, of course, he`s far from the only villain. We`re going to get to rest

of them later. But now here comes the part about the lying. Ted Cruz

claimed that one reason that he ditched his state was because his house

didn`t have power. But on Monday, on conservative Joe Pags` radio show,

Raphael, the Canadian, said something very different.

CRUZ: In Houston, thankfully my home, we didn`t lose power. So right now,

we`ve got a bunch of the neighborhood kids all over playing with our girls

because their parents lost power and our house was lucky. So, we`ve got

kids running up and down the stairs right now.

REID: Okay, I guess it theoretical. Maybe he lost power after the show.

But, Ted, come on. Is that why your Palm Beach boss man called you Lying

Ted Cruz? I mean he wasn`t right about a lot. He wasn`t right about almost

anything. But that one?

You know what it means to be a good dad, Ted/ How about the father who

spent hours scouring his Houston neighborhood for fallen trees and rotten

wood to feed a fireplace to keep his family warm? That`s a good dad. And

you know who else would like to escape Texas right now and be warmed and

safe and maybe take a shower and find food for their kids, the millions of

Texans who have been force to use stove, barbeque grills or their vehicles

as a heat source, with authorities now ordering seven million people to

boil their tap water before drinking it after days of record low

temperatures, damaged infrastructure and froze the water pipes.

Oh, we see you Ted Cruz. We see you Ted Cruz. We see you and your

supposedly overnight suitcase bursting at the seams, its expanded option

clearly utilized. We see you branding this as a 24-hour chaperon trip for

your kids, even though you were originally scheduled to return on Saturday.

We see you wearing Texas flag mask, as if Texas is always on your mind.

Meanwhile in your state, this is what`s happening.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was colder in my living room than inside the

refrigerator. That`s how cold it was.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There was no water in the store. We only have like two

cases of water left. So, we`re trying to divide it between two families.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right now, we`re just -- we`re really concerned about

how fast the temperature is really dropping inside.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s -- you know, even you stay in your house and, you

know, you are cold and you freeze to death and you have no food, this is

really what`s happening here in Houston. This is people`s lives right now,

right? Or you go out and go from hotel to hotel hoping you find something,

and you risk getting COVID.

REID: But for whatever reason, Cancun Cruz, you thought it was a good idea

to abandon the millions of people you`re responsible for who are freezing

and fearing for their lives to come here instead, only to come back home

and lie about it.

Joining me now is Xochitl Hinojosa, former Communications Director for the

Democratic National Committee, M.J. Hegar, former Texas Democratic Senate

Candidate, and joining me on the phone, Matthew Dowd, Chief Strategist for

the Bush/Cheney 2004 Presidential Campaign.

Congresswoman Hegar, I want to go to you first, because this is your state,

you and Xochitl`s state as well. Ted Cruz just did a press conference at

his home and he said a couple of things. One of them that he said was, he

said it was obviously mistake, He says in hindsight, I wouldn`t have done

it. I was trying to be a dad. When you have girls who are cold and haven`t

been in school and want to get out of here, a lot of parents would say if I

can do it, that`s what I wanted to do.

I can imagine lots of parents would have love to do that who are freezing

with their kids at home. They don`t have a privilege or the cash to jump on

a flight and sante off to Mexico. How do you feel hearing that as an

excuse?

M.J. HEGAR (D-TX), FORMER U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE: Yes, Joy, it`s really not

just egregious. I think there`s the obvious outrage. And, frankly, you`re

never going catch me complaining when Ted Cruz leaves the state. I think

that`s the best thing he can do for us. It`s clearly the character issues

of lying afterwards. Frankly, nobody is talking about the fact he tied up

Houston P.D. first responder resources to escort him to the airport,

because he`s so important. He`s self-identifying is not essential then he

should not be tying up resources to protect him.

I mean he`s clearly saying that there`s nothing that he can do as senator.

There`s plenty he could still do as a citizen. I`m here with my community

baking bread for neighbors and, you know, it was really scary when my house

got down into the 50s. And I had it a lot better than a lot of people that

I had that much heat into the 50s. Days without power, we luckily had hot

water, lot of people have water mains bursting in their homes. The death

toll is definitely a lot more than 23. I think it just 23 in Houston,

frankly, Joy.

It`s not just the outrage of watching him flee, I mean, the come and take

it face mask that he usually wears. He`s fleeing a situation where we need

leaders to stand strong. People like Beto O`Rourke who ran against him, who

are making 150,000 phone calls to check on the elderly, that`s what we

need. It`s leadership. It`s not just your official position but anything

you can do as a human being, that`s what we need.

And so watching that makes me realize even more in stark, it`s very obvious

in the political system that rewards people for character deficiencies that

make them successful elected officials, successful politicians, and there

seem character deficiencies end up causing people their lives when we need

to turn to our leaders.

REID: Yes, mistakes were made. You know Beto O`Rourke can`t do anything

about the winter storm. None of these people can actually stop a winter

storm, a catastrophic storm.

HEGAR: Nobody can.

REID: But Ted Cruz is busy sucking in oil company money. Beto O`Rourke

can`t do anything either but he`s there, the symbolism of being there for

your community, making phone calls, trying to help people, trying to find a

way to make a difference. You know Ted Cruz has the power of the United

States senator.

Xochitl, I want to go to you on this. The other statement that he made in

front of his home was this. From the moment I sat on plane, says Ted Cruz,

I began to second guess that decision. I know why we are doing this, but I

also have responsibilities. It`s been my attention to work remotely to be

on the internet to be engaged. I needed to be here. That`s why I came back.

I mean, here is the thing, Xochitl, he could have worked remotely from

Washington, D.C. That`s where he works. What do you make of his excuse?

XOCHITL HINOJOSA, FORMER COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL

COMMITTEE: That`s right. Leaders are tested in a time of crisis. And I

think that when leaders can`t live up to the moment, then that`s when you

have to ask real questions about whether they should be your leader at all.

And Ted Cruz, in this situation, he has shown us time and again that he

can`t be a good leader for Texas, whether it was the insurrection, whether

it was the pandemic. Now he jets off to Cancun with his family lies, throws

his kids under the bus, lies to the American people again, saying that he

had -- all his intention was to always to come back to help the people of

Texas. That is a lie. He rebooked his flight this morning at 6:00 A.M. But

I`m not surprised. This is the man who he is.

And I think that Republicans in the state and in the nation have to ask

themselves a question. They have to request themselves before, will we be

the party of Trump. And now with Ted Cruz, this is a lot. This is very

Trump-like. He, in a time of crisis, was not able to live up to the demands

of the position.

And I think that in 2024, he will have a really tough race. He hardly won

his race against Beto O`Rourke. Beto O`Rourke almost beat him. And it was,

he -- Ted Cruz won by a slim margin. And so, I think that with all of these

things, it just shows us the failure of -- colossal failure of leadership

on the part of Ted Cruz. And my phone is ringing from Republicans and

Democrats in the state and those who did not vote saying, why did he go do

Cancun. We need to get rid of him now. So, the chatter is already starting.

REID: Yes.

HINOJOSA: As this man is done in 2024.

REID: You know, Matthew Dowd, you work for George W. Bush. And the thing

about Katrina was that George W. Bush couldn`t have stopped that either,

right? And he was not the state authority in charge and this governor of

the state bore a lot of responsibility herself. But there was also a

federal system there. Those levees were built and were maintained by the

federal government. So, there was that piece of it. At least he had some

responsibility. And he took a beating for just the image of him flying

overhead and looking like he was so distant from it and didn`t seem to

care.

In this case, Texas is all on its own. It`s sui generis. All of this is

self-contained. The tragedy is Texans. They`re the ones who decided to have

their own separate power grid. They are the ones who decided to deregulate

their market. This ain`t the United States` fault. But yet the current

president of United States is already sending generator, sending help and

the Texas Junior Senator is like, I can`t be of any use, let me go to

Mexico. Talk a little bit about the bigger picture of what that means.

MATTHEW DOWN, POLITICAL STRATEGIST (voice-over): Well, so thank you, Joy

for having me. I mean, I worked with Ted Cruz in 2000 and the 2000

campaign. And so, I know Ted rather well. He was in the policy shop and I

was in the political part of the campaign. And there was a common

expression about Ted Cruz is why do people take an instant dislike of Ted

Cruz and the answer is because it saves time in how Ted Cruz -- how one

sees Ted Cruz.

Ted, this does not surprise me at all that Ted Cruz has done this. One of

things about Ted Cruz, and this is one of the things I think we should

demand from our leaders, when I talked about integrity and I talk about

telling the truth and how when we don`t tell the truth, people`s lives are

lost. We saw it happen if Flint, we saw it happen during COVID, we saw it

happen in the conspiracy theories in the election. And now we`re seeing it

happen in Texas not only of the governor but the senator from here.

And what I fundamentally don`t understand is Ted obviously believes he`s in

a political party that this is acceptable for, that it`s not only

acceptable to abandon your responsibilities, it`s also acceptable to lie

about it. And I`m of the mind of I`m willing to bet the Republican primary

voters won`t hold Ted accountable, for the only people fundamentally left

to hold him accountable are independent voters and Democratic voters in a

state that is still light red but turning more purple in the course of

these few years. But it is an amazing thing, the lack of responsibility and

accountability that Ted has.

And the other thing I`ll say is, I`m not one to criticize other people`s

parenting. I have four kids. I`m here in Texas. I had to leave my house

because the pipes froze, the drains froze, and the power went out and I

just came back here and I`m actually staying with neighbor up the street

because of all of that. But one of the things you do in time of crisis,

like Beto O`Rourke is doing, is you help people.

And maybe his daughters, maybe the lesson to teach his daughters isn`t,

which I find ironic that he crossed the Mexican border for a better life

for his family when he advocates for a wall on the border, but he went and

did the other thing to cross the border, it`s quite ironic that he did

that. Why don`t you teach your kids in a time of crisis that the thing you

do is help people out? You bring them water. You pull them out of the

ditch. You do something, even if you`re not going to pass a law which is

the least of the problem.

In the moment we`re in, people need immediate help. They need bologna

sandwiches, they need water to push their toilets, they need a space

heater. And so this idea that you`re going to teach -- you`re going to be a

good dad by taking your daughters to Cancun and their friends to Cancun,

and not show them lessons of a leader and responsibility and accountability

and compassion and helping people out fundamentally shows that you have to

have vanity (ph) in order to understand other human beings.

REID: Yes, indeed. Let`s play the sound by about this Ted Cruz allegedly

being a good dad. I think we have that.

CRUZ: Yes, I was taking care of my family the same way Texans all across

the state were taking care of my family.

REID: You know, M.J., to Matthew`s point Ted Cruz lives in state where Greg

Abbott tried to blame Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the power outage. She

has nothing to do with it. Where the lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick,

who`s got some issues of his own during the COVID pandemic, he claimed that

there`s more important things than living and defending his statement that

he and older Americans to actually give up their lives and willing to die

to get the economy open. You have General Ken -- Attorney General Ken

Paxton who is the one who`s got issues, because he`s under FBI

investigation, who claimed that -- who allegedly used his office to help a

wealthy donor.

So there are two pieces here. Matthew Dowd, points that Ted Cruz knows he

lives in state where Republicans can get away with all of that and their

voters don`t care. But part two is they live in a state where the Colorado

City mayor said you`re on your own, we`re sick of you. This is a public

official saying, we`re sick of all you people thinking we`re here to help

you. We`re not here to help you. Ted Cruz just reinforced that and said,

basically, I`m here to help my family, be comfortable and go get a better

life in Mexico, ironically. That is his responsibility to his family, not

to his constituents.

HEGAR: Yes. I mean, we also have Rick Perry saying that Texans will take

blackouts over federal oversight and regulation of the energy grid. Look,

you know, when people make profit-driven decisions at the expense of

people`s lives, then there has to be accountability. And the only place we

can hold that accountability is at the polls.

Now, that means more than just running good campaigns, that we have to

fight the voter suppression, the gerrymandering, all of the things that

we`re trying to do here in Texas. But we`re not going to see a change

because, frankly, there are problems on both sides of the aisle. I might be

biased. I might think that there are more problems on the other side of the

aisle, but until we elect more people who have actually faced the

challenges of our constituents, people who have gone without health care,

people who have been laid off, people who have worried and don`t have the

resources to whisk their children off in first class of the Cancun, then

we`re going to have the let them eat cake mentality of our politicians.

We`ve got start having more diverse wishing, and you know we have to demand

better from our leaders.

REID: Xochitl, just to have very point, Democrats are calling on Ted Cruz

to resign. It doesn`t seem he has the basic character to do that. So how do

you do that? How do -- how can -- Texas came so close to being able to

elect something like Beto, who obviously has great humanitarian instincts

and actually cares about other people. How do you get Texas past that hump?

HINOJOSA: Well, first of all, I`d like to -- you know, John Cornyn, I would

like to see what he think about Ted Cruz flying off to Cancun. And so I

think Republican leaders need to be asked, how they -- whether they standby

Ted Cruz, whether or not they standby the Republican leadership, whether

this Republican leadership has done a good job.

You know, at the end of the day, elections are about whether you`re better

off now than you were before. And I think that Texans will look at the

leadership and see that the Republican leadership of Texas has failed them.

I have a Republican friend who drove one hour outside of Austin with her

baby and she -- it was a war zone. The streets are not plowed. Everything

is terrible.

And so I think voters will look back and remember this moment and my hope

is that we have strong democratic leadership running at the top.

REID: You know, let`s see if the Texas Republican Party sanctions him the

way that Republican Party have been sanctioning their elected leaders and

even ex-elected leaders for daring to criticize Donald Trump over the

insurrection. Let`s see if they come up with this as a reason of sanction.

I`m not going to hold my breath, especially with that guy, Allen West,

leading the party in Texas.

Thank you, Xochitl Hinojosa, M.J. Hegar and Matthew Dowd, you guys are

great.

And much more on the crisis in Texas is coming up next. Some Texans were

prepared. But the lack of preparation by the state`s elected leaders is

nothing short of a disgrace.

Plus, we all know that Donald Trump feels threatened by women. Politico

reports he`s refusing to meet with Nikki Haley after she criticized him

about the January 6th insurrection that he fomented. Yes he did meet with

Kevin McCarthy, who that same day reportedly screamed at Trump, who the F

do you think you`re talking to. But the Haley snub is not the worst recent

example of Trump misogyny, we`ll reveal what the absolute worst is.

Plus, the big announcement right here on THE REIDOUT, which could very well

turn a red Senate seat blue. THE REIDOUT continues after this.

REID: While Texas Republicans are looking for scapegoats and escape routes,

Texas power grid officials are telling the public just how close the state

came to a systemwide catastrophic failure.

That`s right. This current crisis could have been way worse. If you have

been watching our show, you have heard me talk about how Texas politicians,

backed by the oil and gas industry, brought their state`s power grid to its

knees. They did so by handing oversight over to the energy companies and

not state regulators.

Politicians basically let the fox guard the henhouse. That said, there is

one exception, the city that opted out of this energy cabal. El Paso

escaped the massive power outage because El Paso Electric is not part of

the Texas power grid. They`re connected to the Western power system, which

links 14 Western states, two Canadian provinces, and a part of Baja,

Mexico.

In 2011, Texas went through a similar weather event, with the same

devastating results. But here`s the thing. After reviewing what went wrong

in the state, El Paso Electric spent nearly $5 million to upgrade and

winterize it system. The Texas power grid did not. They declined

recommendations to weatherize their system.

And here we are today, entering day five of rolling power outages.

I`m joined by Congressman Marc Veasey, who represents the Fort Worth area,

and Richard Parker, contributor to "The New York Times."

Now, I`m going to go to you first, Richard, on this, because the El Paso

story in a lot of ways makes the overall Texas story even more tragic. Just

talk about the disconnect and the breakdown and how Texas managed to

deregulate itself into this mess.

RICHARD PARKER, AUTHOR, "LONE STAR NATION": Yes.

I mean, the history goes back to the 1930s, when Texas began to opt out of

a national grid that was being created by FDR. And that basically

solidified itself for years, allowed the industry to go completely

unregulated.

And, really, it had nothing to do with whether the feds regulated rules. It

had to do with money, right? Without federal oversight, the industry could

operate without any regulations whatsoever until the 1970s and make all the

money it wanted.

That essentially has not really changed, as you correctly describe it. So,

that`s what`s taken place in most of Texas. There are three quarters of

Texas, El Paso, the far Panhandle, and East Texas, that are connected to

the national grid.

And they have all fared better in this tragic and unnecessary human-made

event that is unfolding. El Paso is part of a grid that connects Mexico and

the West, as you put.

But it`s also that El Paso took that federal report in 2011, took it

seriously. That is, El Paso spent the money exactly as you said, to

winterize and upgrade their power generators, which are literally just a

few miles from where I sit. I can see them almost every day when I come

into town.

REID: It is -- these are choices that were made, Representative Veasey,

right?

And part of the choices feel like they`re made because of the power of the

oil lobby and the money they put into Texas politics, whether it`s

governors who are from the Texas sort of oil patch in their own

backgrounds, like Perry and Governor George W. Bush.

And just in general, is the problem here the oil company and its money?

REP. MARC VEASEY (D-TX): The problem, Joy, is years and years of neglect

from Republican leaders in the state. They have been in charge for decades

now.

And just like their failure with COVID -- and I had these masks made up

that said it didn`t have to happen this way, with Texas in there. And what

-- this weather event that happened and the problems that we`re having with

the grid, it didn`t have to happen this way.

The Republicans have basically allowed for there to be very little

oversight at all of ERCOT and what they`re doing. The PUC is supposed to be

watching ERCOT, but everybody knows that ERCOT is just watching ERCOT. And

it`s a big problem.

I was in the Texas legislature for eight years before I was in Congress.

And it`s really been an ongoing problem. There`s a lack of transparency in

everything related to energy and the energy transmission in this state.

A perfect example of that is that we have in Texas what`s known as the as

the Texas Railroad Commission. It has nothing to do with railroads. It

regulates oil and gas in the state. And so the gas component that we`re

having with our grid right now and electric -- electricity transmission,

that`s going to have to be looked at by the Railroad Commission.

The power generation issue that we`re having is going to have to be looked

at by the PUC. And so, when you`re in this sort of emergency situation, the

Railroad Commission, the three of them, they`re not even allowed to be all

in a room together, unless they`re having a public formal hearing. So, they

can`t even work these problems out.

And just having those sort of separations just really is part of the

problem. As you know, FERC has power and gas all under the same umbrella.

We don`t here. So, there`s a lot that`s wrong with our system. There`s just

-- there`s a lot of trickery that`s involved, like trying to hide people --

trying to hide from people the name of the agency that regulates oil and

gas in the state.

And it`s really all due to Republicans just basically playing games with

voters, because they just haven`t been held accountable for the last couple

of decades now.

REID: You know, Richard Parker, so you have President Biden, who is sending

help to the state. He is doing the emergency declaration. He`s doing what

he can do. But Texas, as we talked about in the previous segment, is kind

of sui generis. It`s sort of self-contained.

They have created themselves as sort of the republic of Texas, where they

regulate themselves in a lot of ways. But this is an issue that`s about

climate change, as much as anything else. And the leaders of Texas don`t --

apparently don`t believe in it, because, again, oil companies, oil money.

What, in theory, could the federal government even do at this point to help

the state and its citizens, who don`t deserve to live under this sort of

oil oligarchy?

PARKER: Not a great deal in the short term. And even in the short term,

what could be done has not happened.

This is a really big catastrophe. It is a cascading human catastrophe.

You`re absolutely correct. This is purely climate change. The polar vortex

is basically wobbling on its axle and dipping further and further south.

It paralyzed Madrid just weeks ago. It`s paralyzed Texas. And that`s just

bad planning and preparation. Oklahoma, which got colder, has fared far

better. So, there`s really no excuse for not being prepared for the effects

of climate change.

In the movie "The Day After," this region, Texas and Northern Mexico, was

the place where Americans fled the polar vortex in the climate catastrophe.

It hasn`t been spared this time. It`s here, and it`s here now.

And it`s been here for years. This is -- this is a wakeup call. Texas has

them all the time. But, usually, they`re localized. A hurricane strikes

near Houston, for instance. Well, those folks experience it. This time,

most of 26 million Texans got a horrible taste of it firsthand. And they`re

still getting it for weeks coming.

REID: No, absolutely.

And the hardest story you do on television is climate change, because

people are -- just tune it out, because it seems like something so distant,

like that`s something that`s going to happen 100 years from now.

PARKER: Right. Right.

REID: But it`s happening like right now. I remember the first time it`s

snowed in Miami, in Miami, in Miami Beach, and everyone was shocked. And I

was like, yes, it`s coming now.

Representative Veasey, I guess, then, the question is, politics have to

kick in here at some point.

We just are now seeing tweets from Ted Cruz`s wife where they were

apparently pre-planning their little trip to run off to Cancun, because,

obviously, they don`t feel like they have to care about the -- their own

constituents. They don`t care. They mostly care about where they can go and

have a nice, warm vacay.

If politics are not holding Republican leaders accountable, what then?

VEASEY: Yes, that -- it`s a huge problem, Joy. It`s a massive problem.

And I will tell you that, for instance, Eric Johnson, who is the mayor of

Dallas, when he was in the state legislature, he actually prepared some

legislation that would have required state agencies to submit a report for

how well they were prepared for an extreme -- an extreme weather condition

right now that we`re having.

And just about every Republican voted against it. And so each and every

turn of the way, whether it`s changing the name of the Railroad Commission

to reflect what it actually does, again, which has nothing to do with the

Railroad Commission, anything that brings transparency, anything that

educates the public about what`s really happening with energy here, they

just turn their eye and turn -- and turn their head, because they think

that they`re not going to be challenged, and that the state is so

Republican, that they will never be held accountable.

That was the attitude that they had when I was in the state legislature.

It`s attitude that the congressional delegation has right now. It`s the

attitude that Greg Abbott has.

And I have to tell you, Joy, that, as long as they keep getting elected

statewide in Texas, incidents like this are going to continue to occur. And

as it was -- as it`s been stated, we were literally seconds away from this

entire grid crashing and us not having power for who knows how long.

REID: Yes.

VEASEY: And something bad like that is going to happen one day, unless we

start holding Republicans accountable at the ballot box.

They have to stop thinking that they can do whatever they want to, and that

they can mess over Texans however they want to, and keep getting away with

it.

REID: Yes. Yes, which is why, also, there`s a huge...

PARKER: Joy, can I jump in for just a second?

REID: Yes, very quickly. Yes, sure.

PARKER: Yes, I will be quick.

I believe at this point that this is a catastrophe so big, it`s going to

require some kind of federal intervention. And that`s going to be really

tricky. We have got a right-wing governing class in Texas that is wrestling

with its QAnon wing over its very relationship to the United States.

REID: Yes.

PARKER: At the same time, the Biden administration has to rush in to

prevent a massive humanitarian disaster from unfolding...

REID: Yes.

PARKER: ... right in the first few months of its administration.

There`s a lot of stake here.

REID: It`s a big deal.

VEASEY: Yes. And, Joy, Lizzie Fletcher and I...

REID: There`s a lot of stake here. And voter suppression has got to be in

that list too, yes.

PARKER: Absolutely.

REID: We are out of time.

VEASEY: And, Joy, I was going to...

REID: Yes, go ahead, quickly.

VEASEY: I was going to say, Lizzie Fletcher and I have a letter asking for

-- to look into this particular situation in Texas, just like the other

guest was just saying, absolutely. That`s right.

REID: Yes, absolutely.

Well, we will stay on this story.

Congressman Marc Veasey, Richard Parker, thank you both for being here.

Really appreciate it. Really informative. And thank you very much.

Still ahead: Donald Trump tried to leave a lasting impression on the

Pentagon, which I think we can all agree would have been very bad. But the

absolute worst is the impact he actually did have on career advancement for

women in our armed forces.

That story is next. Stay with us.

REID: Tonight`s absolute worst, a new report that sheds light on the

culture of sexism that former, no longer, ex, and fired President Donald

Trump fostered inside the federal government.

Yesterday, "The New York Times" revealed that promotions for two generals

in the U.S. armed forces were put on hold by former Defense Secretary Mark

Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley. Why, you ask?

Because both of the candidates for promotion were women.

According to "The Times," under Trump, "The two Pentagon leaders feared

that any candidates other than white men for jobs mostly held by white men

might run into turmoil once their nominations reached the White House."

Now, to be clear, both of the women were deserving of promotion to four-

star commands. Everyone at the Pentagon agreed on that. They just figured

the guy who specialized in calling women fat pigs, and who called Ted

Cruz`s wife ugly, and who`s carrying around a couple dozen sexual

harassment and assault allegations might object to elevating women to those

high-end roles, you know, Trump stuff.

So, as "The Times" reports, Esper and Milley held back the recommendations

until after the November elections, betting that, if Biden won, he and his

aides would be more supportive, which seems logical.

And now that Biden is indeed in office, those nominations will likely move

forward. But the decision to delay the promotions to qualified women is,

shall we say, a vivid commentary on Trump`s leadership, or lack thereof.

It is the absolute worst. But, sadly, it`s just the tip of the iceberg when

it comes to the chaos Trump instilled at the Department of Defense.

And that is coming up next.

REID: (AUDIO GAP) the closing month of the previous administration, the

former president turned the Pentagon upside down.

Days after the election, he abruptly fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper as

retribution for a host of petty grievances. Trump didn`t like that Esper

refused to back the use of the Insurrection Act, to use troops against

Black Lives Matter protesters, nor that he liked that Esper approved of

renaming Army bases that were named after Confederate generals. Then the

former president purged the department`s leadership and installed a cast of

sycophants and loyalists in their place.

Now, all of this unfolded during the presidential transition when U.S.

national security is most at risk. But what we learned yesterday just as

unnerving. As "The New York Times" reports the Pentagon delayed promotions

for female generals out of fear that the Trump White House might object to

women holding four star commands.

And joining me is Helene Cooper, Pentagon correspondent for `The New York

Times".

Helene, it`s great to see you.

I want to put up a picture of the four top commanders in the Oval Office

with the previous president. You`ll notice something that they all have in

common. They are all white men. This, apparently, is the look that Trump

required.

HELENE COOPER, PENTAGON CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Well, the

Pentagon leadership has long sort of been the domain of white men, Joy, as

you know. In this case, you had a situation where both the former defense

secretary, Mark Esper, and General Mark Milley, who`s the chairman of the

Joint Chiefs of Staff, wanted to promote these two women. Laura Richardson,

in fact, would have been going to -- will be going as it turns out when she

is formally nominated. She will be, when she`s nominated, the first woman

to take on a combatant command when she becomes the commander of United

States Southern Command.

So, that`s a big deal, but both men figured at time that President Trump

had already slammed them on the Confederate bases, as you mentioned. He was

angry at them for not supporting his desire to use the Insurrection Act to

sort of quell black lives matter matters protesters. They didn`t want to

submit these two women to a president who has shown itself to be sort of

adverse to the idea of putting women in these commands.

So, they held back on it and decided to wait for Biden betting they could

get the women into the jobs once we had a new president.

REID: You know, we have a military that is substantially made up of people

of color. People of color serve in the military, black and brown folks

that`s been struggle since the Truman years with how to add, right, how to

add African-Americans, something that Truman managed to do in an executive

order, how to add LGBT people and allowing them to serve openly. They were

already there.

Now, these questions about trans Americans serving their country, about

immigrants, people who are DACA serving and whether or not that protects

them from deportation. All of these things are happening. It`s become more

multi-cultural.

What`s been the sort of the change in internal military cultural while all

those changes have been changed in the culture?

COOPER: It`s such an interesting question because the military is very,

very diverse. But at the same time, you have very, very white and male

leadership. The Marines, for instance, have never had a four star general

who was not a white male. The Army has very few. You have 43 right now and

of the 43-four star leaders, one is a woman and there are two black.

So, it`s not -- it`s been an issue for the military. They are tackling it.

But you saw with the January 6th protest how many people there were sort of

-- these protesters were former military. It`s something the Pentagon is

very much grappling with. They haven`t figured out a way to fix this issue

and the female one is one that remains an issue.

REID: Indeed, including issues of, you know, sexual assault, issues that

have to be dealt with. There`s a black secretary of defense, black sec def.

It`s big deal. So, that`s happened.

Helene Cooper, we`ll have to have you back. It`s always great to see you.

Thank you very much.

And up next, a REIDOUT exclusive, OK, we got a big announcement that could

flip a U.S. Senate seat from red to blue.

Stay with us.

REID: Republicans have made it clear that the party of Trump, Trump, and

only Trump and any dissent is forbidden. Take this: Pennsylvania county

chair explaining the desire to censure right wing Republican Senator Pat

Toomey who despite supporting Trump with his votes for four years voted to

impeach him for fomenting the January 6th insurrection.

DAVE BALL, WASHINGTON CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR: We did not send him there

to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing or

whatever he said he was doing. We sent him there to represent us.

REID: No. Oh. Well, all righty then.

I`m joined now by Democratic Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm

Kenyatta.

It`s always great to see you, Representative Kenyatta.

First, I want to know what you think about the Republican Party in your

state, the state of it. But I understand you also have a little bit of

announcement that you want to make.

So, I want to let you do that first.

STATE REP. MALCOLM KENYATTA (D), PENNSYLVANIA: So, Joy, always a pleasure

to be with you.

And I think what`s clear from that clip and from everything we have been

dealing with for the past four years is that America is really at a

crossroads right now. I think that was made even more clear by what

happened on January 6th. And the reality is that there is nothing written

on a tablet somewhere that says America has to succeed.

You know, America succeeds because every generation steps up to protect and

expand the promise of America. A promise that has excluded for too long so

many working families whose lives were tough prior to COVID, and this

deadly pandemic has made those cracks even worse. So I know that we have an

opportunity right now to expand that promise. To make sure that we have a

country that doesn`t just talk about justice and fairness for all, but that

actually makes it real.

And it`s with faith in that mission and joy in my heart that I am

announcing here tonight that I will be a candidate for the United States

Senate to represent the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

REID: So, I know a lot of people are going to be excited about that. If you

seen my tweets about, Representative Kenyatta, you know that I think you`re

a political star. You just have to have a star quality, and that is one of

the things that it does take in order to run. You have to have a certain

amount of charisma.

But you also do have to be able to beat some of the issues that Republicans

and others have built into the system.

Pat Toomey, who, of course, didn`t get elected with huge margins, right?

But he was elected -- some of these elections happen in midterms. And

midterms are when you have lower voter turnout. They oscillate. You have

higher voter turn out in presidential years and it dips during -- typically

-- didn`t so much in 2018, but it tends to dip.

There you see Pat Toomey, it`s not exactly a clear winner, but how do you

get enough people to turn out in a midterm year in order to get to the top,

in order to get that seat? It is not going to be him obviously on the

ballot but whoever the Republican is.

KENYATTA: Well, thank God it`s not going to be him on the ballot. If he had

chosen to run, we would have retired him either way.

But let me say this -- I think we have to do two things. The first thing we

have to do is, we have to have a message that resonates with working

people, and not just a message that resonates with working people, but

authentic messengers.

You know, my first gig was at the age of 12, washing dishes to help my mom

pay bills, all the issues we`re talking about, from raising the minimum

wage, student loan debt, to clean energy and confronting the climate

crisis.

These issues are not hypothetical for me. They`re real and I think that

authenticity is going to matter because this is what Pennsylvanians are

dealing with all across the Commonwealth.

The second thing we have to do is really bring the band back together. Look

at what we did when we delivered the state for Joe Biden and what we just

did in Georgia with historic victories there. There was record turnout

among young people, among African-Americans who I like to remind people,

don`t just live in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but all across the

commonwealth.

And also, we saw turnout in the suburban counties where people recognize

that the Republican Party has lost its way and that we need leaders that

are actually going to speak to the concerns that families are dealing with.

Listen, this is not about a cult of personal. This is about building the

biggest coalition, and already, my campaign has started to do that. You

know, the American Federation of Teachers has already endorsed my campaign.

The Working Families Party has already endorsed my campaign.

And we`re going to build a campaign that lifts up and centers working

people with every single thing that we do. And so, listen, if folks believe

we to have health care for everybody, that we should confront the climate

crisis, that we should have a criminal justice system that actually keeps

us safe, then they should go to MalcolmKenyatta.com, find out what this

campaign is about and join it. Because that`s the type of campaign that we

are going to build that`s going to win this state to take the slim majority

we have right now in the Senate and get us to a big majority where we can

deliver on bold things for the American people.

And so folks can go right to MalcolmKenyatta.com to figure out how to get

engaged.

REID: Always marketing. So, you`re doing a good job. You have got to get

people to know your website.

You`re in the stage legislature right now, and we know that Republican-

controlled state legislatures are working really hard to suppress votes, to

make it so that what you just talked about is very difficult to do. They

are busy gerrymandering the state in their favor. That won`t affect the

state-wide race.

But what does is your plan to counter-act the statewide voter suppression

that you know is coming?

KENYATTA: Well, the plan is to do what we`ve been doing before. There are

great organizations. As you think about the judicial gerrymandering, which

I know folks have been talking about to try to gerrymander the courts.

Organizations like Why Courts Matter have been stepping up and taking that

on.

There are folks all across the commonwealth who understand that the

Republican Party has made it clear they`re not going to run on a message

that actually centers working people. They are not going to convince

working people that they are for them, because they`re clearly not.

And so, what they want to do is to try to shut voters up, to let voters

have a voice, and, you know, you look at the United States Senate. We have

only elected 11, 11 African-Americans to the United States Senate.

REID: Right.

KENYATTA: We have an opportunity right now to elect the 12th. And the way

that we`re going to do is to continue to push back, the way I`ve been

fighting back against every attempt for them to disenfranchise

Pennsylvanians the last election cycle. We are going to continue to do it.

I`ve introduced legislation to expand early voting, deal with pre-canvas

issue, and make it so every single voter irrespective of who they want to

vote for can be protected.

REID: Very quickly, we`re out of time. How -- is your husband ready for

this? Is he giving you the A-okay, or did you have to -- did you have to

have an argument whether or not it was time to hit the campaign trail?

Because, you know, it`s a --

(CROSSTALK)

KENYATTA: No, he has given me the A-okay. He`s excited. Dr. Mack is ready

to go.

And I think Pennsylvania is ready to go. Go to malcolmkenyatta.com, Joy, to

get involved.

REID: Darn, I was going to say, that if he didn`t like it, he could have

leaked to me, and I could have like a really great scoop, but apparently,

I`m not going to get that scoop.

Thank you very much, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, congratulations

-- good luck -- good luck on your race.

By the way, we have invited Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who`s also

a candidate for the Senate to come on the show. We look forward to having

him on as well soon.

Now, before we go tonight, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month,

we can`t ignore the pair of aces that dazzled last night at the Australian

Open semifinals. Twenty-three-year-old Naomi Osaka beat 23-time grand slam

champion Serena Williams.

Not only did they serve on the court. They serve as a reminder that black

women are not only fierce competitors but uplift and inspire millions

around the world.

And if I may so, Serena is the true GOAT, the G-O-A-T, in sports. Sorry,

Brady.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts right now with special guest, Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner.

