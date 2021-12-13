Transcript: The ReidOut, 12/7/21

Summary

Utah`s creepy voter verification project. Shadowy group goes door- to-door in Utah looking for non-existent election fraud. Stop the Steal effort opens new front in Utah. New York Times reports, True the Vote focusing on minority neighborhoods.

Transcript

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Thanks for watching THE BEAT with Ari Melber. THE REIDOUT with Joy Reid starts now. So keep it lock right here on MSNBC. Hi Joy.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Hi. How are you doing, Ari? Thank you very much. Have a wonderful evening. Cheers.

All right, Good evening, everybody. We begin THE REIDOUT tonight with a right wing ghost story, spooky in many ways. So, grab your popcorn and fascism kryptonite because this is quite the tale. It takes place in Utah, where groups of strangers are knocking on doors, which is strange already, random door-knocking during a pandemic by people who may or may not be wearing masks. Hard pass.

But that isn`t even the creepiest part. The person knocking at the door is a volunteer for a group known as the Utah Voter Verification Project. And it`s the latest front in the so-called Stop the Steal Election Fraud Conspiracy Movement.

Now, we know this thanks to an investigative story by the Salt Lake Tribune. Kudos to local journalism, by the way, who look into this group and their strange door-knocking ways. And this is what they found. The questioners are part of a private statewide effort to root out supposed voter fraud, sound familiar? Like the thing they tried in Arizona examining ballots for Cheeto dust, only to conclude that President Biden actually won the state by an even greater margin.

Unlike Arizona, Trump won at Utah, but that isn`t stopping Utah door knockers from sniffing out fake fraud with their weird questions and clipboards. The Tribune got its hands on the training material. The questioners are trained to keep things vague. They do not wear name tags. They refuse to identify themselves or what organization they`re with. They introduce themselves as people of Utah who care about our country and the integrity of our elections. They also appear to have the personal voter information of the people that they were questioning.

Now, residents complained about these strangers knocking on doors asking questions because, I mean, who wouldn`t? But these strangers did a lot more than just ask questions. They also recorded audio and video without the consent of the person being recorded, which, by the way, is legal in Utah but still weird. Their mission is to match voters to votes cast in the 2020 election to determine if any were fraudulent.

And this is what I mean by ghost story because they`re chasing ghosts because there is no fraud. Even the Utah governor and lieutenant governor, both Republicans, have called voter fraud claims absolute falsehoods.

And it doesn`t end there. The Tribune`s investigation also revealed that the group has direct connections to the election conspiracy organization linked to, you guessed it, QAnon, along with an indirect connection to Mike Lindell, the T.V. seller of crappy over priced pillows and MAGA dreams. And the training manual The Tribune obtained, one of the rules includes, quote, please look and act as, quote, Team America, which sounds a lot like Lindell`s nationwide group called Cause of America.

And this is where we just zoom out just a little bit, because this is not just happening in Utah, this is happening all over the country. We are seeing voter intimidation and calls for audits in several states.

This door knocking is just the latest evidence of the movement`s shady practices. The Tribune reported that there are groups on telegram working to organize this Utah style of door knocking in Florida, in Mississippi and in Nebraska. This is a national campaign by the right to convince America that our elections are a sham.

It doesn`t even matter if they can`t find proof. The point is to generate media coverage and investigations and affidavits to create images that generate confusion and cynicism until their death cult leader snatches or some version of him snatches the White House again, which is why the big lie is orthodoxy for the Republican Party. This is the master plan for the rest of us. It`s alive with a body count. The scary thing it just got bigger.

Joining me now is the reporter for the story, Bryan Schott, Political Correspondent for The Salt Lake Tribune, along with MSNBC Legal Analyst Maya Wiley and DNC and DCCC Adviser Kurt Bardella. Thank you all for being here.

Mr. Schott, congratulations on excellent reporting, a very weird and scary story that you reported. And I guess my first question is did this come out because of complaints or were people as they were getting these, you know, door knocking, did people actually complain? Did they call 911 and ask who are these people?

BRYAN SCHOTT, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, THE SALT LAKE TRIBUTE: The complaints came as I was preparing to actually write my story. I had seen posts seeking volunteers for this group on telegram.

[19:00:01]

And you mentioned this is a ghost story. The people behind it were ghosts. It took me months to track them down. They have no online presence on any social media programs and can`t find them on LinkedIn. It and took me forever to even find the name of the people. I was able to track them down finally and was able to get a recording of one of their training sessions and their materials but they`re doing everything they can to remain hidden.

And so it was very hard to get a hold of them or at least to find out who they were. I was not able to get a hold of them. They didn`t return my calls.

But as I was getting ready to report the story out, I met with our lieutenant governor, who is in charge of elections in the state, and she said, we`re starting to get complaints from some parts of the state that there are people going around knocking on doors and they appear to have the personal voter information of everyone, and so it`s sort of happened at the same time that these complaints started to come in.

But I have been trying to find out who this group was for quite a long time because it certainly seemed like they were trying to look for phantom votes as they called it but I didn`t know who they were or what they were doing and it really got my attention that they were doing everything they could to conceal themselves from mainstream online space.

REID: You know, and so there have been organizations like this, like True the Vote that goes all the way back to 2012 that also tried to raise the prospect that President Obama`s election was fraudulent. This pretty much happens every time a Democrat wins the White House. Let`s just be honest. But it generally is not directed at a red, red state like Utah. Like this is a state that Donald Trump won. So were you able to sort of get to the bottom of what is it they want to prove? Donald Trump won the state. What are they trying to prove, that he didn`t win the state or that he won it more?

SCHOTT: That Joe Biden did not get as many votes in the state as he did on election night. They`re looking to -- they`re looking for votes that were cast by people who don`t exist or don`t live at some place or don`t live at an address or haven`t lived there for awhile. They`re specifically asking, did you get extra ballots, because we are a universal vote by mail state, asking if they got extra ballots and then what they did with those ballots.

The whole point, as I pointed out in my article, is to get affidavits. That`s why they`re recording you without your knowledge, so that if you don`t do an affidavit, they can recreate one from the recording. They`re trying to find out what happened to these extra ballots. And as I listened to this reporting of the training session, the person running it absolutely claimed that she has found numerous fraudulent votes in the state. They are adherence of Seth Keshel and Dr. Frank, who are far right election conspiracy mongers who use math to try and claim that their algorithm shows that there were irregular votes.

And the other people on -- in the training 100 percent went along with it. They accepted that without question, that the organizers said, I found some blatantly illegal votes the other day and they were like, oh, okay. And it`s kind of jaw-dropping to listen to this because they`re living in an alternate reality and now it seems like they`re trying to weaponize that.

REID: So, Maya, let`s talk about, first of all, the fact that it is legal. It`s a one party. So, they`re not doing anything illegal. I think we should start out with that. It is creepy and it is weird. But what do you make of the sort of broad based overall strategy, which Steve Bannon has also said that he would like to see it, to simply undermine the idea of elections being legitimate, period, even if they get the result they want, they seem to want to just undermine the idea that elections in and of themselves are legitimate? What could be the purpose of doing something like that?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it`s become the greatest mobilizing tool, the right has ever had from what we can tell, including organizing to the extent that they can have people believe what is patently, obviously not true and organize and use them to their own ends.

So, we`ve already had a Republican Party that rather than contesting for the votes of voters are gerrymandering, are using voter suppression tactics. In a way, this has become the popular mobilization of the undermining of true democratic process.

The point is about this democracy is we`re supposed to be trying to get people to become adherence to our policies, not adherence to our own personal power. And I think as Barton Gellman had in his Atlantic piece, which I think Bryan`s story really underscores, is that this is about grassroots mobilization that has been radicalized but it hasn`t been radicalized for a democratic purpose.

[19:10:15]

It`s been radicalized for the particular power of Donald Trump. And if he wins -- loses reelection again has already mobilized for essentially the next insurrection. And that`s a scary, dangerous thing.

REID: Right. And so, Kurt, when you marry the fact that this great reporting by Mr. Schott ties this to people like Mike Lindell who is leading a national crusade to say that the whole election was stolen from Donald Trump, the Three Percenters, the fact that you`ve got some pretty nefarious characters who are connected to some of this that they had to like distance themselves from because of the criminal records. Like there is a whole sort of scary, sort of spooky aspect to it.

But in the end, how much of this is just GOTV? That in order to get Republicans to vote at all, you have to go through this process in Republican states of doing the audit, of saying there was fraud and of undermining, and in Utah, this means the whole way they vote, mail in voting? Because it does seem that Donald Trump has sort of created an imperative to turn their voters away from the idea of voting by mail but also to just get them motivated to participate at all by promising to contest the results of elections even when Trump won?

KURT BARDELLA, DCCC AND DNC ADVISER: Yes, I mean, it`s become the ultimate litmus test for the Republican Party everywhere right now. And it`s this adherence to this myth that there is something undue about our democratic process.

And I`ll tell you, I hope that everybody in Washington, the entire Democratic Party is paying attention to Bryan`s reporting, because this is the -- alarm bells should be going off everywhere right now. What is happening that the Republican Party is doing is happening at the local and state level, it is happening outside of the shadow of Washington, it is going directly to people activating their grassroots. This is a systemic, deliberate, blatant effort to completely codify their anti-democratic platform within the entire DNA of the Republican Party.

And I`ll tell you, they have effectively declared in broad daylight open warfare against democracy. And all the other things that we debate about, all the other things that we disagree about, from budgets to infrastructure, to Build Back Better, none of that matters if our democratic process isn`t in place the way that it should be, if the integrity of our elections are constantly undermined.

The Republicans are making a bet that there is no way in a fair fight that they can ever win and national election ever again, so the only recourse that they have is to throw democracy out the door, to try to invalidate votes. I mean, they`re going after Utah, which they won, and trying to invalidate Joe Biden votes right now. That tells you the lengths of which they`re willing to go to try to ensure that for the rest of our lives, for the rest of this country`s life, only Republicans win in power.

And Democrats need to wake up to that reality. These people will do anything, say anything, lie about everything, defraud the American people if it means it keeps them in power. There is no low too low for them to go and everybody needs to wake up to that reality.

REID: And just in case people think this is hyperbole, let`s just play -- I think we have Steve Bannon actually kind of saying what they are trying to do, just saying it out loud. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, FORMER TRUMP ADVISER: Word has it that Perdue, who is a disaster, that the MAGA base cannot stand the sound of his name. He has been dead silent. He should be in the Senate today if he had stepped up and done the right thing after 3 November.

Brian Kemp and David Perdue, that`s an example of leadership? That is gutless, feckless.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That is part of a podcast in which he essentially went after David Perdue, who is now running for governor in a primary against Kemp, because he wouldn`t throw the election to Donald Trump. You know, so there is a desire that in order to be a member, a proper member of the club, you have to be willing throw an election.

And so let come back to you, Mr. Schott, just because your reporting is pretty direct on this. The secretive nature of this group was one of the sort of eeriest parts of it. Is there a way or were you able to discern whether the people whose doors were getting knocked were able to find out who that was on the other side of the door and did anyone -- was anyone concerned they had given information? I mean, you could have given your information to anybody. How would they even know who that was?

SCHOTT: Well, I don`t have reporting on that. It was simply just reported to county authorities, because here in the state, elections are run by the county. So, people were calling to their county authorities and saying they have some strangers coming around knocking on the doors, they won`t tell us who they are, they won`t identify themselves.

REID: Were some of them wearing side arms? Because there was -- that was - - right, that some of them may have been armed.

[19:15:00]

SCHOTT: That`s actually the group in Colorado that is doing that. The U.S. Election Integrity Project, they have been going door-to-door. Some of them have been armed. And the leaders of that group, one is a member of the Three Percenters militia and we`ve established a direct link between the Utah group and the Colorado group. And the gentleman who is the member of the militia has also served as security for Representative Lauren Boebert at some of her campaign events. So, there is another connection for you. But we don`t have anything about them being armed here in the state.

REID: In the state of Utah.

And so, Maya, do you really (INAUDIBLE) to Kurt, because that steps it up another level? If the Three Percenters were involved, we know that they were also involved in January 6th, this takes it to another level because you`ve had these statements and polls that show that there are certain members of the Republican party that are willing to use violence if necessary to get their way in an election, and so it feels like we`re kind of going that direction.

WILEY: Yes. I think that was one of the things that terrified me about Bryan, about your reporting, was that link and also how they were organizing and organizing under the radar because that very much models exactly what we were saying both how January 6th was organized, how Charlottesville was organized.

So, when we have seen these very scary right wing, white supremacists, neo- Nazi or fascist organizing, which all of this represents, usually in some coalition of underground communication to organize violence. And the pattern and connections are scarily reminiscent of Charlottesville and January 6th.

REID: And, Kurt, they`re organizing on telegram, which is a sort of alt program, this sort of alt to Twitter kind of place that the far right organizes. And I go back and mentioned True the Vote again. I remember this in 2012 because these were stories about voter intimidation, watching people as they cast their ballots, following them. The idea that we want to make voters feel like a police car is behind them when they go to vote and they really meant black voters and brown voters. This all leads in a very frightening direction. Your thoughts?

BARDELLA: Yes. I mean, I feel like that we`re marching towards an inevitable situation where an election is going to happen. These fools, these people are going to show up with guns armed trying to intimidate voters. I just want to know what the breaking point is for particularly the media class here in Washington to start identifying the Republican Party for what it is, which is an anti-democratic racist force in America.

There is this effort to try to normalize everything, go back to the way it was, relive glory days of Washington. And I`ll tell you, we`re not going back to that. That`s not going to happen. And every time that we excuse the Republican Party`s ways and try to normalize them, we are helping and aiding and abetting them in their effort to try to take out democracy.

REID: Yes. Well, there is nothing normal about this. Excellent reporting, Bryan Schott. Thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate you. Maya Wiley and Kurt Bardella, both of you, thank you very much.

Up next on THE REIDOUT, well, we all remember Trump`s memes with Putin, right, in his constant genuflecting to his authoritarian hero. Nothing like that today as President Biden confronted the Russian leader on his hostile actions towards Ukraine.

Also, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar joins me on the racist attacks against her from the insurrection caucus and the far right`s almost total control over the GOP.

Plus --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This battle has been going on for nearly three hours. It is no joke. It is a real war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Amazing, rarely heard audio from 80 years ago today when Pearl Harbor was bombed and America went to war.

And tonight`s absolute worst is moving to a new pasture and it`s utterly predictable, utterly predictable.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:23:20]

REID: Tonight, we`re inching closer to the very real prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For months now, Russia has been amassing roughly 95,000 troops, plus tanks and artillery near its border with Ukraine. They have been building up since the spring, with satellite images showing major combat elements normally based thousands of miles away.

Today, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held virtual talks on the matter. It was expected that Putin would demand guarantees that NATO will never expand to include Ukraine, a commitment that Biden refused to make.

However, Biden did warn Russia`s autocratic leader that he would do what needed to be done to protect our allies in the region.

Jake Sullivan, Biden`s national security adviser, provided a really sobering readout of the call.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: As we pursue diplomatic challenges, we will also prepare for all contingencies, just as we have been doing for weeks now, including through the preparation of specific responses to Russian escalation, should they be required, specific, robust, clear responses, should they be required.

We still do not believe that President Putin has made a decision.

What President Biden did today was lay out very clearly the consequences if he chooses to move.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: After the two-hour video call, President Biden convened a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the other key players in the NATO alliance.

Biden also briefed leaders in the House and the Senate. It was a dramatic and rapid escalation of a situation that`s been building for months.

Putin has made no bones about how badly he wants Ukraine back. Ukraine was part of the Russian empire for centuries before becoming a Soviet republic and finally winning independence in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

[19:25:07]

Since then, Ukraine has worked hard to forge strong alliances with Europe. NATO promised membership to Ukraine in 2008. And, recently, Ukraine amended its Constitution to restate the country`s goal of joining NATO, noting that it is a strategic foreign and security policy objective.

According to "The New York Times," Putin`s aggressive saber-rattling is about a hurt national psyche, an historic injustice to be set right, tied to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, coupled with the separation of a nation that Russians long viewed as simply an extension of their own.

It`s an open question if Putin will heed President Biden`s warning.

I`m joined now by Alexander Vindman, former director for European affairs for the United States National Security Council, and Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent for Puck.

Thank you both for being here.

I have to ask you, Alexander Vindman, how different it was for you to watch the way that this president is dealing with Vladimir Putin vs. the previous one, who, to put it kindly, had a certain adoration for -- sort of a worshipful attitude toward Vladimir Putin. Just for you, what -- how do you see the difference?

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN (RET.), FORMER DIRECTOR FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: Well, it`s pretty stark.

Frankly, in a lot of ways, I think the -- this administration has handled the matter of this current looming crisis textbook. That might not be enough. Under the previous administration, I think Putin believed he had license to push pretty far, to act with impunity. And now he`s testing that.

I think that`s part of the -- what the Russians see at the moment as an opportunity, the vulnerability of the United States, the United States divided internally, and they`re testing the ability to act with little to no consequence.

And they`re also acting on a keen interest, as you pointed out, to retain Ukraine in their sphere of influence. So it`s the need and the opportunity that`s driving the Russian action at the moment. And the Biden administration`s goal is to demonstrate that there`s a significant cost.

The question is whether that`s been clear -- been made clear, and if that`s sufficient to overcome this urgency from the Russian side.

REID: And, Julia, it feels like this is just sort of an endless feedback loop with the Russians, where the U.S. has in the past wanted to have something more -- like more normal relations.

After President Obama was reelected, there was sort of the infamous "I will have more latitude" kind of thing that happened, when Putin briefly pretended to step aside, even though he never really stepped aside. And into that opening, Putin of overdid it, right? He went and grabbed Crimea, tried to, invaded Crimea in 2014.

So he`s been super aggressive whenever there`s been any attempt to kind of behave as if he is a more normal actor. So where does this end? I mean, it does seem that Putin is determined to go back and invade this country again, and force it to be part of his sphere of influence.

So how does this -- how does this end?

JULIA IOFFE, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, PUCK: Well I think that, look, Ukraine wasn`t always like this. Putin wasn`t always threatening to invade.

He was -- and he doesn`t necessarily need to invade. Before 2014, Ukraine really was the subject of this tug of war between Russia and the West. And, sometimes, a more pro-Western government would be in power in Kiev, and sometimes a more pro-Russian/Moscow government would be.

And it was only in 2014, when a popular revolution forced out the handpicked pro-Kremlin candidate, that Putin felt like this was all done by the U.S., that this was a CIA-sponsored coup, a kind of Color Revolution, that he felt he could invade and lop off some of Ukraine`s territory, which, by the way, under NATO rules would make it ineligible for NATO membership, because it would now have territorial disputes on its -- inside his borders.

Ironically, though, what Putin has done is, he has made Ukraine more pro- Western than it has ever been, and probably will be for another generation. He has lopped off the Russian-speaking parts in the east and in Crimea.

And Ukraine, which -- as you mentioned in your intro, which was a natural ally of Russia, now is so -- feel so antagonized by Moscow, that it wants to be part of the West more than it ever had before 2014, which is the deep irony of this.

REID: Yes

I mean, the thing is, Colonel Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, you had the former president actually get impeached for trying to strong-arm the president of Ukraine to try to get him to give dirt on Joe Biden. He tried to use them.

But it does feel like all that has been done to this country has pushed them more and more, as Julia said, toward the West, not toward Russia, which is where Trump seemed to want them to be as well.

[19:30:07]

What would a sort of Western, sort of European-looking, rather than Russia- looking, Ukraine mean for us, for our national security, for Europe? What do you think the big picture of that is?

VINDMAN: That is -- that is probably the most important question to answer, what it means, what Ukraine means to us.

And that`s probably something that`s not been sufficiently addressed. Ukraine is -- holds a key interest to us for -- certainly from a values perspective. It`s a struggling democracy, but, more importantly, from a geopolitical interest, because Ukraine could be the gravity well that draws Russia into a more normalized, more democratic sphere.

If Ukraine is so -- if Ukraine is prosperous and successful, and this is, according to Putin, a country that doesn`t -- shouldn`t exist. It`s an artificial border. It should be part of Russia. But yet it`s successful, how does he justify to his own population that they don`t have the rights, they don`t enjoy economic prosperity?

And an investment in Ukraine could be central to our great power competition with Russia. And that`s probably the most important reason that we should be investing. Yes, we want to nurture democracy, but we also want to win this competition with Russia.

Russia is looking to undermine U.S. -- U.S.-led order and upend the international system that`s allowed the U.S. to prosper. And we need to win this one, and we need to support Ukraine.

REID: And so then how to win that, I guess, is the question, Julia.

I mean, there is the -- there is this pipeline. It`s called Nord Stream that Russia really wants to get off the ground. It would put money in their pocket, obviously allow them to send natural gas to Europe. That`s on the table. If they mess up here, that could be ended.

Is that the best leverage against them? It isn`t up and running yet, so is that actual leverage that Europe, that the U.S., that the West, the reconstructed West, with Trump gone, has against them?

IOFFE: Well, I think that`s one lever.

Other levers that are being discussed are making it more difficult for the Russian government and Russians to convert rubles into dollars, which would be very punishing to the Russian economy. Another option being discussed as the nuclear option is cutting Russia off from the SWIFT financial system, which would basically make it impossible to transfer money into Russia, for example, those oil and gas shipments.

So you wouldn`t be able to just do a wire transfer. You would have to bring in suitcases of cash. And for a shipment of gas or oil, it`s a lot of suitcases, not very convenient.

REID: Yes.

IOFFE: The problem is -- the problem is that all these measures aren`t -- they`re -- they don`t impose unilateral hurt.

REID: Right.

IOFFE: They would hurt the German economy, they would hurt the French economy, and they would bear the brunt of this more than the U.S. would, which doesn`t have as many trade ties with Russia.

So I think that`s one of the things in the balance. And one of the things that the Biden administration is thinking about is how to shore up American allies in Europe...

REID: Yes.

IOFFE: ... so that they can withstand this pressure and are willing to withstand what it takes to push on Russia.

REID: Well, I have to say it was refreshing to have a president again who actually stands up to Vladimir Putin, rather than sort of hugging him and sitting in his lap and kissing up to him.

IOFFE: But this is probably why -- but this is probably why we have troops on the border. With the last guy, Putin didn`t need to...

REID: Yes, because he was...

(CROSSTALK)

REID: He was on his side, which was a very odd place for us all to be.

Alexander...

(CROSSTALK)

VINDMAN: I`m afraid that`s not going to be enough.

Yes, I`m just afraid that`s not going to be enough. It`s going to be a concerted effort, pressure, economic sanctions, pressure, military -- probably a return of military troops to Europe...

REID: Yes.

VINDMAN: ... the ones that we have drawn back over the course of the past 30 years after the end of the Cold War, to reassure our allies.

REID: Yes.

VINDMAN: It`s going to be arming the Ukrainians with lethal munitions that could make Ukraine a much more bitter pill to swallow.

REID: Right.

VINDMAN: And it`s going to take some engagement. It`s going to take some engagement for both sides to identify mutually beneficial security assurances that they could give each other to pull each other -- ourselves back from the brink.

REID: Right.

Well, we will have more of this conversation. You guys are the best people to talk to talk to you about it. So, thank you very much, Alex -- Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, Julia Ioffe. Thank you both very much

And up next: If you can`t police them, promote them. That appears to be Kevin McCarthy`s approach to the GOP fringe suddenly becoming the GOP base.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar joins me.

And, seriously, don`t moo-ve, because, if you haven`t heard, tonight`s "Absolute Worst," it`s still ahead.

(LAUGHTER)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:39:06]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): Here`s the deal.

In the GOP Conference, they consider conservatives the fringe. This town up here thinks conservatives are the fringe. We are not the fringe. We are the base of the party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: You know, for once, I actually agree with Margie three names.

She and her fellow MAGA groupies have laid siege to the once Grand Old Party and seized complete control of it. But what does that mean for the party of Lincoln turned party of Trump? Well, it means, to be considered a Republican in good standing, you need to express unwavering support for your dear leader and wholeheartedly embrace the big lie.

It means either using or at least condoning racist, Islamophobic and violent rhetoric. It also means getting nothing done in Congress, with the only policy goal being to -- quote -- "troll the libs."

I mean, forget governing. Why would we do that? That`s boring.

Senator Mitch McConnell basically admitted they have no policy ideas to run on go against the midterms, none.

[19:40:02]

In the House, that seems to be just fine with little Kevin, who wants to be the shepherd for this wayward flock, if they can win back control next year.

And as for the Republicans` far right MAGA monsters, as the Associated Press writes, McCarthy`s philosophy appears to be, if you can`t police them, promote them -- quote -- "The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to generate outrage. Success in Congress, once measured by bills passed and constituents reached, is now gauged in many ways by the ability to attract attention, even if it is negative, as the GOP looks to reclaim a House majority next year by firing up Trump`s most ardent supporters."

Joining me now is someone who has been the target for that outrage, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

And, Congresswoman, thank you so much for being here.

I have been watching your media availabilities since this whole mess happened. And I have to praise you for your poise and your calm in this situation, and also echo our friend Mehdi Hasan and ask, how are you doing? How`s your family doing? And how is your staff doing? Because these staffers are young, young people. So how is everyone doing?

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): Well, thank you so much, Joy, for having me.

I just want to thank my constituents and so many people across this country who have reached out, who have actually apologized on behalf of my colleague. And it`s been really tremendous to hear from so many people who condemn the kind of hate-filled rhetoric that we have been dealing with.

I`m OK. I have survived things like war. And I`m going to be OK. What I`m worried about is my staff, my constituents, and every single member of the Muslim community who`s worried about what this means for them, and without condemnation and punishment for this kind of anti-Muslim, Islamophobic hate would mean for them in their communities.

REID: And you said to many, and I think it`s so true, that -- and it was so moving.

I mean, after 9/11, it wasn`t just Muslims who were attacked and brutally attacked and just picked on and othered, but it was also anyone who people thought was Muslim. So you could be Sikh, and not be Muslim, and still be attacked. And so the risks are broad when people do this.

I want to play for you -- and I will apologize in advance for playing this and apologize to our audience for -- I don`t even like playing her because she isn`t the brightest bulb in the fixture. But here`s Lauren Boebert. This is her not doing her shtick, her, like, fake Vaudeville act. But this is her directly calling you, her colleague in Congress, a terrorist.

Here she is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): We have a serious issues with a terrorist that is a member of Congress. She praises terrorists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That was the Saturday on November 20. That was the Thursday. And then, Saturday, the joke video came out of her joking about you being a suicide bomber.

What is there even to say to her at this point, or, really, maybe speak past her and to leadership of the Republicans in the House? What would you want to say to Kevin McCarthy, who`s doing nothing about this?

OMAR: Yes, I mean, this is why so many Muslims across the country have reached out to our office and to other members of Congress, because they know that, when anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia is unaddressed, it`s the Muslim community that ends up paying for it.

I can`t imagine just how incredibly dangerous it is to move now from the jokingly way that she was trafficking her Islamophobic tropes to now explicitly identifying a member of Congress as a terrorist and the kind of violence that that can incite.

I mean, if you were at home, and you were hearing that, you would be alarmed. To think that there is a terrorist in the House of Representatives should be alarming to everyone. And I just want to make people understand how dangerous the usage of her words can be, because I am afraid that somebody like the one -- the people who have been leaving voice-mails in my office will feel compelled to come and take out the terrorist.

And that is not only endangering my life, but that`s endangering other Muslims in the House of Representatives, our staffers who resemble me. It also endangers other members who might be caught in the crossfire.

[19:45:15]

If we do not condemn, punish, and rebuke this, we will ultimately be gathered to mourn the loss of life and another tragedy. And that`s what I don`t want to happen. And I don`t think people understand the seriousness of the kind of violence this woman is inciting and who she`s actually talking to when she looks directly in the camera and says words like the ones that she`s used in that video, and what those people might be compelled to do.

REID: And I will note that she`s raised millions and millions and millions of dollars, $2.8 million. Margie Greene, who supports her, has raised like $6 million.

That is how you become speaker, folks, by raising lots of money. It is likely that that person, one of those people, will be in leadership, will be in leadership, if Kevin McCarthy somehow managed to stumble his way into speaker, or we have to appease those people, those people, in order to get the speakership.

That`s who he answers to. He doesn`t answer to the American people. He answers to those two clowns. And they are dangerous.

OMAR: And, Joy, that is -- that is the larger danger as well that the American people have to recognize.

REID: Yes.

OMAR: These are people who think trafficking hateful rhetoric gets them clout.

REID: Yes.

OMAR: And we have somebody who wants to be considered for a leadership position in one of the highest institutions in our government who condones this and doesn`t have the guts to condemn it.

REID: Yes.

OMAR: What happens if we allow that person to lead...

REID: To be speaker, yes.

OMAR: ... and what will be left of our country and its decency?

REID: Yes, indeed.

OMAR: That`s the question we have to ask ourselves.

REID: Indeed, that is the question.

Stay safe, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Please stay safe. Thank you very much for spending some time with us this evening. Truly appreciate you.

And, trust me, you had -- I`m just going to tell you, they didn`t tell me what they were doing -- what exactly they were going to say in these teases. I`m sorry. I`m reading this with you all.

You had butter -- you had butter stick around for tonight`s "Absolute Worst," even if it`s pasture bedtime.

I love my team. It`s up next.

(LAUGHTER)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:51:38]

REID: One of the most prominent Republicans and full-time mango Mussolini bestie is calling it quits.

No, not Kevin, sadly. I mean Devin, Devin Nunes. The Republican congressmen announced that he`s moo-ving on next month. It says a lot about the Republican Party that he`s considered influential, since he`s also the guy that sued a fake cow on Twitter for defamation.

Perhaps you have forgotten his other exploits. The one-time chair of the House Intelligence Committee came to national prominence when he falsely accused U.S. spy agencies of surveilling the Trump campaign.

It was then revealed that he made an infamous secret midnight run to the Trump White House to view classified documents before making that claim, which he went on to backtrack, and later became one of Trump`s most ardent defenders during his first impeachment, while making a cameo in the House Intelligence Committee report into the former president`s abuse of power.

And, again, Devin Nunes tried to sue a fake cow on Twitter. So, with a brilliant mind like that, it is no surprise that he`s leaving Congress to spend more time with his best friend forever, orange Julius Caesar, as CEO of the former guy`s new social media company called TRUTH Social. Ironic, since the former guy is known for mostly lying on social media.

Despite missing its own deadline to roll out a beta test version of its social media service last month, the company is raking in moola from secret investors.

Oh, and, by the way, we learned yesterday that a company involved in the new venture is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

So it`s fitting that the guy who sued a fake cow is coming together with a guy known for failing businesses over their shared disdain for social media to run a social media empire, which is actually -- actually really hard. Donald should know, since he put his blog out to pasture after a mere 29 days earlier this year because no one wanted to read it.

But, anyway, with talent like that, a failed frozen steak salesman and a guy who sued a fake cow, it sounds a lot like a grift, a grift, one to steer the former president`s faithful into a corral of disinformation and udder nonsense, and probably milk them dry.

Oh, the puns.

And that`s tonight`s "Absolute Worst."

We will be right back.

(LAUGHTER)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:57:30]

REID: Today marks 80 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, for -- on Pearl Harbor, forever changing the course of democracy.

Here`s part of the stunning live radio breaking news broadcast to NBC during the attack.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hello, NBC.

This is KGU in Honolulu, Hawaii. I am speaking from the roof of the Advertiser Publishing Company building. We have witnessed this morning from a distanced view a brief full battle of Pearl Harbor and a severe bombing of Pearl Harbor by enemy planes, undoubtedly Japanese.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

REID: Now, you might think about World War II as America standing up to fascism. But that really wasn`t a foregone conclusion at the time.

Actually, the U.S. was pretty isolationist because of the huge toll that World War I had taken on the country, and many weren`t too concerned about what was happening in Germany. In fact, we know that the Nazis took pages from the U.S. when it came to having open racism codified into the country`s laws.

We even had our own Nazi parades in America. Here`s 20,000 people gathered in front of a swastika in 1934 at Madison Square Garden in New York. In 1939, after Kristallnacht, when Nazi smashed and burned Jewish businesses in Germany, American Nazis paraded through the Upper East Side of New York.

And while 94 percent of Americans may have told Gallup they disapproved of Kristallnacht, 72 percent still said we should not allow Jewish exiles to come to the U.S. to live.

Prominent Catholic Priest Father Charles Coughlin actually blamed Jews for the violence against them. And American aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, seen here doing a Nazi salute, formed an America First Committee to discourage the U.S. from fighting Germany. Sound familiar?

And our media wasn`t a lot better. In an editorial, "The Wall Street Journal" argued in 1940 that our job today is not to stop Hitler. Americans would better direct their focus to modernize our thinking and our national planning, a none-too-subtle nod to Nazi state planning and central power.

So, no, the persecution of Jews and other minorities in Europe was not enough to get us to fight against fascism. It took an attack from people of a different race to get us into the war.

In fact, the U.S. Army`s West Coast commander said straight out that -- quote -- "The Japanese race is an enemy race. And while many second- and third-generation Japanese born on United States soil, possessed of United States citizenship have become Americanized, the racial strains are undiluted" -- unquote.

The war may have taken a big toll on us, but Americans did ultimately come together at that point, and democracy did prevail over fascism, something that`s even more relevant now than ever.

And that is tonight`s REIDOUT.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.