Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 3/10/2021

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST:

that to focus on not only the people that we have lost, but to acknowledge

that it`s okay to not let them go. There isn`t closure when you`ve lost

somebody. Your families are never the same.

Your grief is never over, and it`s not a failure on your part to continue

to grieve and to continue to feel overwhelmed by the loss, and that`s just

-- it`s an adult way to approach it, but it`s something that we need to

face collectively as a country, but we also just need to have so much heart

and so much respect for all the families, for the half million plus

American families who will never ever, ever be the same. It`s just we --

it`s a form of maturity to be real about those permanent losses.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: It is, and it`s something we`re still

learning to talk about. Thank you for ducking in and letting us dive into

your hour.

And thanks to all of you for letting us into your homes during these truly

extraordinary and challenging times. We`re so grateful.

I`ll see you tomorrow for "DEADLINE: WHITE HOUSE."

Rachel, we turn it over to you. Thank you, my friend.

MADDOW: God bless you, Nicolle. God bless you. Thank you.

All right. It has been a remarkable hour on MSNBC. I`m so grateful for my

colleagues and for colleagues in particular like Nicolle who can handle the

emotional weight of what she just did there. That was just -- what a

service.

Tomorrow night here is going to be a very big deal as well, which Nicolle

alluded to at the end of her hour there. As you know, President Biden is

going to be giving his first prime time address to the nation on the issue

of COVID on the one-year anniversary of the declaration of the worldwide

pandemic.

We`re going to have Chris Hayes at the Lincoln Memorial tomorrow coming out

of that speech doing a special hour of his own. Looking back at what we`ve

been through the past year but also looking ahead towards us being back

together again as we start to defeat this thing, hopefully as a country.

It`s -- it`s just a remarkable -- it`s a remarkable time for us as a

country, and for those of us whose job it is to cover this ongoing

pandemic, it`s an incredible challenge, but I am super proud of Nicolle and

Chris and so many of the other -- so many of the rest of my colleagues who

have done such yeoman`s work covering this in the ways that we can. I think

we`ve all approached it in our own ways.

Our colleagues, you know, Stephanie Ruhle who themselves dealt with COVID,

who have been sick, her and her family have talked about that with her

viewers, it`s heavy stuff. But -- it`s heavy stuff and there`s no road map

how to do it. You have to approach it every day newly.

So it`s been a remarkable year. Tomorrow as I said, it`s going to be a

remarkable night. We will on this show have Dr. Anthony Fauci with us

tomorrow night, which I`m very much looking forward to.

So, that`s all ahead. This is a heck of a time in the country and a heck of

a time to be in the news business. It has as of today officially been 50

days of the Biden presidency, which means we are halfway through to that

first 100 days benchmark for the presidency of Joe Biden, that first 100

days benchmark that we`ve used for generations now to mark the initial

progress and priorities of a new president.

Today, we`re halfway there, 50 days in, and what a way to spend that day

celebrating the passage of truly landmark legislation that a new Pew survey

today says is supported by fully 70 percent of the American public. Some

other new polling actually puts the number higher than that in terms of the

public support of the COVID relief bill.

At minimum, we can say based on the Pew research center`s polling this bill

has 70 percent support from the American public, while zero Republicans

voted for it. That is a kind of ratio that usually doesn`t end well for

elected officials who put themselves in that position. We`ll have more on

the political aspect of that in a moment and later ahead this hour.

But substantively, aside from the politics, this is just a really, really

big deal. About 85 percent of American households are about to get $1,400

stimulus checks to help dig individual American families and the American

economy as a whole out of the nuclear-sized crater that COVID put in our

economy. Health insurance premiums, one of the biggest monthly expenses for

lots and lots of American families, health insurance premiums are about to

go down dramatically for millions of Americans because of this bill.

Some people are going to see their health insurance premiums go from

considerable amounts, from hundreds of dollars per month down to zero.

Schools, particularly K through 12 schools are about to get the funding to

make the changes they need to make so they can safely reopen. That is

finally green lit at last, alongside the new federal program that aims to

have every single teacher, every single school staff worker, every school

counselor, cafeteria worker, school bus driver, every school maintenance

worker and janitor, every child care worker in America to have at least one

vaccine shot by the end of this month.

If you work in any of those jobs in schooling or child care, regardless of

your age, regardless of whether you have any comorbidities, eligible to get

a vaccine shot no matter what state you live in, and the pharmacies getting

federal government support can get you one and they should get you one by

the end of this month, which means within the next three weeks. While

simultaneously as of now, the schools are going to get $130 billion to fund

the upgrades and adaptations they need to get the school doors open safely.

The bill, of course, funds the vaccine rollout, since we now have one as a

country, the largest vaccination effort ever in American history is

underway. This is finally the funding for it, and if you need further

motivation along those lines, this is an unexpected place to look for

motivation given the hell that these facilities have been through over the

past year, but look at what is happening now with nursing homes.

Nursing homes, of course, were the first entities targeted intensively for

vaccines. Nursing homes and other congregate care facilities for the

elderly. That has produced such a shockingly dramatic reduction in new

cases and in COVID risk overall in those facilities that today, the CDC and

the -- part of the federal government that oversees nursing homes, they

issued new recommendations today advising nursing homes to start easing

their restrictions on visitors. For the first time since the pandemic

started, and that may not sound like a huge change in American life, but

those visitor bans have made nursing home life so scary and so unbearable

for our seniors throughout this terrifying last year in those places that

that finally now easing up is a huge, human step forward, and there`s --

listen, there`s a lot of detail to the new guidance.

The new guidance isn`t directed at members of the public. It`s directed at

nursing homes in terms of how to shape new policies that can still keep

their residents safe while also taking account of the progress that we`ve

made in making those facilities safe and in the desperate need for people

to have human contact with their loved ones. There`s a lot of nuance.

I`m not going to go into them in detail, if you are looking for a take home

message as a member of the public based on these new guidelines. If your

mom or your grand pop or your great aunt or elderly friend is in a nursing

home, make sure that they have been able to get vaccinated, which means

fully vaccinated, which means one or two doses, depending on which vaccine

they can get, and then two weeks after the last shot that`s fully

vaccinated, make sure they are fully vaccinated and then make sure you`re

fully vaccinated, and then if nursing homes, in fact, change their rules to

account for this new advice from the federal agency that oversees nursing

homes, if your family member or loved one is fully vaccinated and you are,

too, soon you should be able to get in there and go see them.

If we can get this together now, you`ll be able to go visit, bring

presents, be prepared to give hugs. The toll on our American seniors has

been so horrific. I mean, we`re the worst hit country in the world. We`ve

had more deaths than any other country in the world. We`ve had the worst

epidemic of any country on earth, and the people who have paid the most for

it are our seniors. Nearly 1 percent of all American grandparents have died

from COVID in the past year. Almost unimaginable.

We talk about there being more than a half a million deaths in this

country. Well, more than a third of our deaths in this country were in

congregate care facilities. Just an unimaginable, unceasing tide of death,

and then we worked on it, and we made that better with vaccines because

vaccines work. Death and new infections have plummeted in nursing homes and

skilled nursing facilities and other care facilities like that so much so

that we can start to change the rules.

It`s working. It`s working even in the worst hit parts of our country, the

worst hit facilities, the places that have been through the deepest of the

bottom lens. It`s working. We really can be together again if we finish out

strong.

On vaccines today also on top of everything else was also the day that

President Biden announced we`ll be getting another 100 million doses of the

Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And remember, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is

one shot and you`re done. So the new 100 million doses means enough

vaccines for another 100 million people. We`re going to be getting that

vaccine from Johnson & Johnson this year. That`s over and above what we

were otherwise planning on buying as a country.

And for the first time, if you do that math, this raises the prospect that

the United States of America may have a surplus, maybe a considerable

surplus of COVID vaccines by this summer. President Biden said today that

once Americans are vaccinated first with our supply, if we do then have a

surplus, we will share it with the rest of the world because he says we`re

not ultimately safe from the virus until the world is safe from virus, and

that is not just hippy dippy happy talk, that is true. That is math, that

is virology.

If this thing does run wild in big parts of the world that aren`t

vaccinated, new variants will develop in those parts the world that

ultimately may defeat our vaccines and our vaccine immunity and mean that

we never get out from under this thing. It really is just mathematically

speaking in every country`s interest that every country around the world

gets vaccinated. With a vaccine like this, you cannot have unvaccinated

large population pockets around the world, no matter whether we like those

countries or don`t like those countries or have good relations with them or

bad relations with them, for everybody in the world including us, everybody

in the world needs to get vaccinated.

And now for the first time today, it looks like we are going to be in a

position to help with that finally. Here`s what President Biden said about

it today. He was wrapping up his comments to reporters about this new 100

million doses, about his prime time address to the country tomorrow.

And then he took a question about this new idea that we never had before

today, the idea of us having a vaccine surplus. Just watch this, and while

you watch this, keep in the back of your mind that only 50 days ago, the

president was Donald Trump but, boy, what a difference a president makes.

Just watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Tomorrow night, I`m going

in prime time to address the American people and talk about what we`ve been

through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I`m going to talk

about what comes next. I`m going to launch the next phase of the COVID

response and explain what we will do as a government, and what we will ask

of the American people. There is light at the end of this dark tunnel in

the past year, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume that a

victory is inevitable.

Together we`re going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier

and more hopeful future. There`s real reason for hope folks. There`s real

reason for hope. I promise you.

May God bless you all. May God protect our troops, and may God ease the

pain in the heart of so many who have lost so many people in this pandemic.

Thank you and I really -- we`re going to do this. We`re going to get it

done. Thank you.

REPORTER: Mr. President, what do you plan to do with the surplus? What

will you do with the surplus?

REPORTER: Mr. President, when will you do a press conference?

BIDEN: The surplus will -- if we have a surplus, we`re going to share it

with the rest of the world. This is not something that can be stopped by a

fence, no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So we`re not going

to be ultimately safe until the world is safe, so we`re going to start off

making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we`re then going to try

to help the rest of the world. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: But we`re then going to try to help the rest of the world. Talk

about a pivot.

From the U.S. having the worst epidemic on earth, the most deaths on earth,

the most poorly managed response to the crisis of any major nation on earth

to 50 days later we`ve now got a brand new national vaccination program

that is vaccinating our people at a rate faster than any other major nation

on earth. We just passed legislation in 50 days from stem to stern that is

expected to add 7 million jobs back to the economy, which COVID collapsed

and which is expected to cut poverty in our country by a third.

On the strength of all, soon we are going to be in a position -- soon, I

mean like within a few months, we`re not only going to be in a position --

not only going to be in a position to vaccinate all of our own people, we

will then be able to help other countries get to that point, too. To help

ourselves and the whole world beat it once and for all, from last in the

world to world leader once again. That would be nice.

Today, American Airlines sent out this notice to all of its employees

nationwide telling them because the COVID relief bill was signed today, was

passed today by Congress, the 13,000 employees of American who just got

furlough notices last month warning them they were going to be laid off in

April, those 13,000 people can rip up those furlough notices because thanks

to this bill, they`re going to be able to keep their jobs.

They sent out this letter, all across the company and then the CEO posted

this to Instagram right after the bill was passed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOUG PARKER, AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO: I have fantastic news to share. So if

you have one of those WARN Act notices we sent out in February, tear it up.

There aren`t going to be any furloughs at American Airlines in April, and

with vaccinations on the rise, hopefully never again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The letter that American sent out to its employees also told them

if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to

thank her or him for their work this past year, and for recognizing the

noble work you all do every day. Which is smart, honestly, it might be

worth knowing whether your local representative actually voted for this

help before you thank them because, in fact, not a single Republican voted

for COVID relief. But still, I understand the spirit of the thing.

I should also tell you that incidentally Mississippi Republican Senator

Roger Wicker today started publicly crowing about all the good that the

COVID relief bill is going to do for people in Mississippi, as if he voted

for the bill. He`s crowing about what`s in the bill. He voted against the

bill just like every single other Republican in the Senate and the house,

but he is already publicly trying to take credit for it in Mississippi. Of

course he is.

On that American airlines thing, though, there definitely is -- it`s

striking. How often do you see a company of any size able to tell its

employees this thing passed today. We expect it`s going to be signed into

law presently by the president and so all of you who we were going to

furlough will no longer be furloughed. I mean, that just doesn`t happen

that definitively like that, but this is definitive, and there is targeted

help in this bill for industries hit particularly hard by the pandemic

including transportation companies like airlines.

Also, Amtrak has just announced they are going to be able to bring back a

bunch of their employees who were furloughed because now they`re going to

be able to restart service as the country gets vaccinated and people are

able to start traveling again. They can restart, for example, long haul

trains and the auto train and things like that, so they`re able to bring

back their employees now because this bill has passed.

Restaurants as well, like Senator Wicker was bragging about as if he had

voted yes for the bill, restaurants are getting targeted help. Nonprofits

also will now be able to get the kind of PPP paycheck protection loans that

for profit businesses got before. There are a lot of targeted elements of

help here for organizations, entities and businesses.

But what is different about this COVID relief bill is than anything done

before, radically more than anything done before, this bill targets help to

individual American families. Because of this bill, the poorest 20 percent

-- the poorest 20 percent of Americans will see their income boosted by 20

percent. Think about that for a second. We`re talking about the bottom

fifth of the country in terms of income, on average their income will rise

20 percent per household because of this bill.

What else has ever been done in our lifetime to help struggling American

working families that much? Families with kids in particular will start to

see real benefits really soon, in addition to the stimulus payments those

$1,400 checks that are about to be going out. If you have a child in your

family between the ages of 6 and 17, you`re going to get $3,000 because of

this bill.

If your child is under the age of 6, it`s more than that, it`s $3,600. It

will come in monthly installments, which means you`re going to see a

difference every month in what your family is taking in. If you`re a

working class or middle class family with let`s say two small kids, say a

3-year-old and a 5-year-old, you will get several hundred dollars a month

every month as a check from here on out in addition to the $1,400 stimulus

payment that`s going out right away.

That is going to help a lot of American families, and it is going to help

them a lot directly right away in a very uncomplicated way. You want to

deal with the root causes of poverty, give people money, and having more

money will make you less poor. And as a matter of policy, I often treated

as much more complicated than that, but from the perspective of an

individual American family that does not have enough money to make ends

meet, many of them because of this COVID crisis, this bill will give you

more money than you had before, and it will send it to you every month.

You will get a chunk with the stimulus payment upfront, and if you`ve got

kids you will get a check for several hundred dollars every month from here

on out to help you. And that is the most direct way to alleviate child

poverty and poverty. This -- if you want to think about this bill in the

very big picture, this bill spends the same amount of money that

Republicans spent on the tax cuts during the Trump years, and what did that

do?

The vast majority of that spending -- again, it`s the same amount of

spending as this bill -- the vast majority of that was targeted to the

people who are already among the richest people in the country, the top 5

percent, the top 1 percent. This bill that just passed today spends the

same amount of money as Republicans did on the top earners needing tax cuts

under Trump. Except this time we`re spending the same amount of money, but

we are targeting it to 85 percent of Americans.

We`re only excluding the very well off, and we are especially helping the

people who need the most help including American kids growing up in

poverty. This bill will cut child poverty in half in this country. It will

cut poverty overall in this country by one-third, and they did it in 50

days.

And now, the Biden administration will set out to promote the benefits of

the bill. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki saying there will be plentiful

travel by the president and vice president and their spouses and cabinet

officials to promote the new plan.

NBC News is reporting that the president himself may spend enough time

doing that that his first State of the Union Address, his first address to

a joint session of Congress might be pushed back all the way to April.

Jen Psaki also interestingly said today that president Biden will likely

pick a point person to be in charge of the implementation of this bill, and

you might remember that when he and President Obama started their

administration in 2009 and the Democratic controlled Congress passed their

much smaller stimulus bill to deal with the financial crisis, President

Obama picked a point person to oversee that stimulus bill, and he gave that

point person job to vice president Joe Biden.

Now, this time around, there`s no sign one way or the other as to whether

it might be Vice President Harris who takes point on implementing the

American rescue plan, whoever they pick, it does make sense to have a

highly influential person with direct connection to the president who can

run point on a big initiative like this, troubleshoot stuff, force through

implementation of this big new set of policies that are designed to help.

We`ll see who he chooses.

Now, in terms of the politics here, I mentioned that one of the big changes

people are going to see from this bill -- and it hasn`t received a lot of

attention, but it`s going to make a really big difference to people`s

bottom line, particularly working families, lower middle class, middle

middle class families, a big change people are going to see is that health

insurance premiums are going to go way down for millions of people, for

quite a few people health insurance premiums are going to go to zero for

the first time.

Also, if you have ever lost a job through which you had health insurance

coverage, you may know that there`s this program called COBRA that lets you

keep paying for the health insurance that you had through your job even

after you have lost that job. COBRA has been around for a long time, and it

does help keep people from going uninsured after they`ve lost their jobs,

but if you`ve ever had to use COBRA, you know that it is wicked, wicked

expensive. Well, one of the things this bill is going to do is make COBRA

way less expensive for people who find themselves in that situation.

So the bill overall does a ton to make it easier to get health insurance in

this country, makes it easier to keep health insurance in this country, and

it makes it easier, much easier to afford it, all of which is going to be

really popular. All of which is going to have a big economic impact on a

lot of families, and it`s all going to be really helpful given the COVID

crisis, which is after all a health care crisis, and a lot of American

families have health expenses related to their people in their family

suffering from COVID.

Here`s the thing, all of those health care provisions, all that stuff about

health insurance, it`s all set to expire in two years, which means two

years from now, the house and the Senate will be taking up the question of

whether to extend that, whether to continue to make health insurance easier

to get, easier to keep, and cheaper. Or whether those provisions should

expire, which will jack up everybody`s rates suddenly and throw millions of

people off their health coverage. They`ll be taking up that debate in 2022,

right around the time of the 2022 midterm elections, which means right

around the time of the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans are going to be

faced with a difficult choice of whether they, in fact, want to throw

millions of Americans off their health care and jack up health insurance

rates for millions of Americans or maybe do they want to have a change of

heart so they support these programs the next time around.

Everybody expects the president`s part to lose seats in the first midterm

elections after a new president is seated. Well, that may yet happen.

History suggests that the Democrats are likely to lose seats and given the

tight margins in the House and the Senate, that`s a fraught prospect. But

in this bill among everything else in this bill, there is a time bomb in

this bill for Republicans on an issue that is consistently the most

important issue for voters when they head to the polls which is health

care. That is a bomb that they will either set off or diffuse right before

voters go back to the polls the next time.

So it`s a big day. Republicans, interestingly, are largely ignoring the

bigness of the day. In conservative media and in the most sort of public

facing elected -- among the most public facing Republican electeds in

Congress, they have spent the time where the Democrats have been

considering this bill, the Republicans in conservative media have instead

serially been focusing on perceived slights to Mr. Potato Head and Dr.

Seuss, also a new initiative unveiled today by leading House Republicans to

try to focus their talents on hearings involving something related to the

pop star Britney Spears.

Throughout the consideration of the COVID relief bill, Republicans have

been -- and conservative media -- have been laser focused on whatever the

common thread is between Mr. Potato Head, Britney Spears and Dr. Seuss.

Meanwhile, at the top of Republican politics, today was day five of a saga

I almost can`t believe is happening, let alone happening along side

Democrats passing the most important legislation in a generation, right?

The former president, Mr. Trump, is demanding formally that the Republican

Party stop using his name. He sent them a cease and desist letter. He`s

publicly demanding repeatedly now that people who support him should not

give any money or support to the Republican Party. They should instead make

all of their political donations to him. Make their political donations at

his website to his PAC, don`t support the Republican Party, just support

me.

The Republicans in Congress are like Britney Spears and Dr. Seuss only. The

Republicans at the top of their food chain are like give me all your money.

"The New York Times" noting helpfully today, quote, that the sort of PAC

that Donald Trump has been soliciting donations for, quote, has no

meaningful restrictions on how it could spend its money. Quote, the former

president could, in theory, pay himself and his family members salaries

from the money raised at that PAC. Trump`s actions could give him a stream

of money at a time when his private company is struggling under the

scrutiny of investigations with some discussions of whether properties need

to be sold.

So the Democratic Party is passing the most meaningful paradigm shifting

legislation in a generation, the immediate former president from the

Republican Party is telling his followers to not give the Republican Party

any more support, to instead just give him their money at his website and

then if he wants to, he literally could just pay that money directly to

himself or his kids at a time when investigations including multiple

criminal investigations are circling.

We will have more on that in just a moment. Stay with us.

MADDOW: On the historic day in Washington, as Democrats alone passed their

massive COVID relief bill, Republicans really are trying to avoid talking

about it altogether, and the most important figure in Republican politics

appears to be sliding into considerably more trouble.

"The Wall Street Journal" today reporting new details on subpoenas just

issued by New York state prosecutors in conjunction with an estate north of

New York City that may have been used for a multimillion dollars Donald

Trump tax scam. New York prosecutors are looking at former President Trump,

reportedly for potential bank fraud, potential tax fraud, potential

insurance fraud. We now know about multiple subpoenas circling yet another

Trump property long suspected to be the center of a Trump tax cheating

scheme.

So that was reported by "The Wall Street Journal" this morning. Then a few

hours later, "The Wall Street Journal" also broke this news. "The Journal"

tonight reporting on another aspect of the criminal case involving the

president, not in New York state, but in the state of Georgia.

You`ll recall that prosecutors in Georgia announced an investigation into

whether crimes were committed by president Trump or his associates when

they repeatedly pressured Georgia state officials to change the results of

the Georgia presidential race to claim that there was some sort of

previously undocumented fraud and that the fraud is the only reason why it

looked like Joe Biden had won, really Joe Biden didn`t win. President Trump

did.

That investigation was announced after a tape emerged of President Trump

berating the Georgia secretary of state by phone, telling him to announce

that he had recalculated the results of the election and that actually

Trump had won. Well, now tonight "The Journal" has published the audio of

another call president Trump made in December to another Georgia state

official trying to accomplish the same aim.

The tape "The Journal" has published tonight is of a phone call made in

late December by President Donald Trump to the chief investigator in the

Georgia secretary of state`s office. He tells her in the call that she must

find voter fraud in what was then an ongoing audit of mail-in votes in Cobb

County, Georgia.

Now, the existence of this phone call had previously been reported in

January by "The Washington Post," but tonight "The Wall Street Journal"

obtained audio of the six-minute call in which Trump puts the pressure on

this woman and tells her that she must declare that she found fraud.

Now, I`m going to play the beginning of the call now. You`re going to hear

that Trump starts the call by talking about Mark. Mark in this -- in this

case is his chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows.

We had reported around the teem that this happened that it was a surprise

thing on December 22nd that Mark Meadows, the president`s chief of staff,

had surprise, turned up in person at the location in Georgia where an audit

of mail-in ballots was actually underway. He was not allowed into the

facility to where the audit was taking place, but he spoke with officials.

There was never any White House explanation for what the White House chief

of staff was doing there on site while the signature audit was underway,

but you`ll hear the president talk about mark meadows and his trip to

Georgia to look in on that audit at the start of the call.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: Hello, Frances, how are you?

FRANCES WATSON: Hello, Mr. President. I am actually doing very well.

TRUMP: Good. Well, you have a big fan in our great chief, right? Chief of

staff, Mark.

WATSON: I did. I met him. I -- it was a pleasure to meet him yesterday.

TRUMP: He`s great. He`s great. It was a big successful. He was a great

congressman and then when you lead by 35 points, it`s hard to get people

out of there, but I tried for two years, we got him, and he`s done -- he`s

done a fantastic job.

I just wanted to thank you for everything. He told me you`ve been great,

and you know, look, this country is counting on it, and I won Georgia, I

know that, by a lot, and the people know it, and you know, something

happened there. I mean, something bad happened, and I hope you`re doing

that because if you`re -- you know, I hope you`re going back two years as

opposed to just checking, you know, one against the other because that

would just be sort of a -- a signature check that didn`t mean anything.

But if you go back two years, and if you can get to Fulton, you`re going to

find things that are going to be unbelievable, the dishonesty that we`ve

heard from --

WATSON: Right.

TRUMP: Just sources, really good sources, but Fulton is the mother load,

you know, as the expression goes. Fulton County and ---

WATSON: Well, Mr. President, right. I appreciate your comments and I can

assure you that our team and the GBI, that we`re only interested in the

truth and finding the information that`s based on the facts and, you know,

we`ve been working 12, 16-hour days --

TRUMP: Great.

WATSON: -- and we`re working through it, so I can assure you that, and I do

appreciate you calling. I know that you`re very busy, very important man,

and I`m very honored that you called. And you know, and quite --

TRUMP: What you`re doing --

WATSON: -- and quite frankly I`m shocked that you would take time to do

that, but I am very appreciative.

TRUMP: Yeah, Mark asked me to do it. He thinks you`re it great. You have

the most important job in the country right now because if we win Georgia,

first of all, if we win, you`re going to have two wins. They`re not going

to win right now, you know, they`re down because the people of Georgia are

so angry at what happened to me.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: I won Georgia by a lot. Something bad happened. You have the most

important job in the country right now. If we win, you`re going to have two

more wins because otherwise right now they`re not going to win because

people in Georgia are so angry at what happened to me. In the call weirdly,

president Trump also references the previous Democratic Party leader in

Georgia, Stacey Abrams.

I mean, it`s -- why he brings Stacey Abrams up in this context, we don`t

know. Trump clearly seems to be asking this investigator, Frances Watson,

whose number he was provided by his chief of staff Mark Meadows to

investigate fraud in Cobb County and also in Fulton County. Trump

references Stacey Abrams here without saying why he`s talking about her,

just sort of floating her name as a boogeyman to let this state

investigator know what exactly he thinks is wrong with the Georgia vote and

what he wants her to find.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, they dropped ballots. They dropped all these ballots.

Stacey Abrams, really, really, terrible I mean, just a terrible thing. I

will say this, if and when -- I mean, hopefully this will show because if

you go back two years or four years, you`re going to see it`s a totally

different signature, but hopefully, you know, I will -- when the right

answer comes out, you can trace -- I mean, I don`t know why, you know, they

made it so hard.

They will be praised. People will say great because that`s what it`s about,

that ability to check in and to make it right because everyone knows it`s

wrong. There`s just no way. You know, they had people in Georgia, for

instance, that won, and I was way ahead of them, and they won because of

me, and they say there`s no way I beat you by 15 points. We`ve had plenty

of those calls, too.

So anyway, but whatever you can do, Frances, it would be -- it`s a great

thing. It`s an important thing for the country. So important. You have no

idea, so important.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Whatever you can do, it`s important. You have no idea how

important. When the right answer comes out, you will be praised. You will

be praised.

The Georgia state prosecutor in Fulton County, Fani Willis, launched a

criminal investigation into President Trump last month. He is being

investigated for having pressured Georgia election officials to pervert the

results of the election to declare him the winner.

In addition to Trump, the investigation is also reportedly looking into

efforts to try to overturn the election by South Carolina Senator Lindsey

Graham and by the president`s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

It now seems a possibility we can add one more name to the list, Mark

Meadows, former white how far chief of staff, because she was named yet and

for lots of other reasons.

We will be joined here live next by Stacey Abrams of Georgia. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state of

Georgia in the 2020 election. He did not beat Donald Trump in Georgia by a

lot, but he did definitely and decisively beat him there. One of the places

in Georgia that helped put Biden over the edge statewide was Hancock

County.

Hancock County has one of the highest proportions of black voters of any

county in the country. Joe Biden won Hancock County, Georgia, by a 44-point

margin. Look at that.

That`s why it`s a little bit awkward that the Hancock County county

attorney also happens to be a Republican state representative named Barry

Fleming. Barry Fleming is also the primary Republican sponsor of the big

voter suppression bill that the Georgia House passed last week.

Well, today, protesters gathered outside the Hancock County courthouse to

protest the fact that their county`s attorney is leading effort to roll

back voting rights across the state. Shortly after that rally, the Board of

Commissioners in Hancock County voted 4-0 to end Barry Fleming`s tenure as

their county attorney, to oust him from that position.

Republicans in Georgia are still working to advance 12 different bills that

would make it harder to vote in the state, including the bill that the

Hancock County attorney sponsored.

When it comes to pushing back against voter suppression in Georgia, the

person who has led that fight is the organizer, former gubernatorial

candidate, Democratic Party leader, Stacey Abrams.

She rose to national prominence by shining a spotlight on what Georgia

Republicans were doing to try to tilt the playing field, change election

rules in order to keep themselves in power.

Well, now, Abrams is sounding the alarm about what Georgia Republicans are

doing now. She`s focused both on how Georgia can fight back to try to keep

its voting rights intact, but she`s also making it clear that there needs

to be national action from Congress, arguing that Democrats should change

the rules in the Senate so that voting rights bills should be able to be

passed with a simple majority vote. That a filibuster by a minority party

shouldn`t be able to stop voting rights bills even if they still can use

the filibuster against other things.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS, FAIR FIGHT FOUNDER: I believe that we need to offer a

narrowly tailored version of the filibuster that is grounded in the

constitutional principle that there are certain responsibilities that only

Congress can meet. And I think that`s the underpinning for existing

exceptions. The judicial appointment exception, the cabinet appointment

exception, the budget reconciliation exception are all grounded in this

idea that these are constitutionally prescribed responsibilities that

should not be thwarted by minority imposition, and we should add to it the

right to protect democracy.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Joining us now is Stacey Abrams. She`s founder of the voter

advocacy group Fair Fight, and she, of course, has been at the center of

the voting battles in Georgia for some time now.

Ms. Abrams, it`s a real pleasure to see you tonight. Thank you so much for

being here.

ABRAMS: Thank you for having me.

MADDOW: I think a lot of people are looking at what`s happening in Georgia

now, especially given what happened in the lead up to the gubernatorial

race that you narrowly lost to Brian Kemp after so many people were

disenfranchised in that race, and I think people are concerned and want to

do something and feel a little bit helpless about defending voting rights

in Georgia and in Iowa and in Arizona and in all the other states that

Republicans are acting right now to roll things back.

Do you identify at all with that sense of helplessness and frustration, or

do you feel like there is a path ahead to try to stop these things?

ABRAMS: I understand why people may feel adrift because the hope was that

the 2020 election and the absolute debunking of the lie of voter fraud

would have solved the problem. But unfortunately, what we`re seeing instead

is the aftermath of January 6th where an insurrection that sought to

overturn an election by removing voters and by removing those who would

allow those voters to be heard, when that failed the action moved into

state capitols.

But what I want people to remember is that we did show up in 2020. We

showed up and we demonstrated that we would not have our voices silenced by

a Republican Party that across the country has a singular intention on

suppressing the right to vote. We fought back by defending absentee

ballots, by proliferating ballot drop boxes so people could safely

participate, by expanding the access through early voting, and what we have

to remember is that we`ve done it before. That time and again when voter

suppression has taken hold of our nation, we have found ways to fight back,

most recently through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

And so, yes, I understand the sense that we are alone, but that`s one of

the intentions of voter suppression. It`s designed to make it feel like an

individual`s responsibility to fix an entire system. But we can fix the

system because we already put the pieces in place by electing a Congress

that can pass HR-1, SR-1, and HR-4, the For the People Act, and the voting

rights -- the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that together will

not only defend our democracy, but protect it for another generation.

MADDOW: What do you imagine would be an effective national campaign to get

HR-1 and HR-4, as you mentioned, the For the People Act, the John Lewis

Voting Rights Advancement Act, what would an effective national campaign

look like that would result in President Biden signing those laws?

ABRAMS: Well, it first begins with defying the assumption Republicans have

that they can satisfy their issues at the state level. We`ve started a

website, stopjimcrow2.com. We need people to go to that website, because

while Georgia is unfortunately a remarkable example of the resurgence of

voter suppression, it is not the only state. There are 253 bills in 44

states. And so, we`ve got to fight back at the state level to show that we

are in this.

And we know it can work because in New Hampshire, a bill that was designed

to disenfranchise Democratic and Republican young people by saying they

have to pay in-state tuition in order to vote in elections in New Hampshire

where Maggie Hassan won by just 1,000 votes in her last election and where

she`s up in `22, they were able to get that bill tabled until next year.

So we know if we show at the state level that we`re fighting back, that`s

step one. Step two is calling your Congress person, both your House

Representatives but also your U.S. senators in expressing your belief that

regardless of the institutional nature of the filibuster, that protecting

our democracy has to take precedence, and that conversation has to be had

right now.

MADDOW: Stacey, what do you think about the prospect of some of this fight

happening in the courts? We had Marc Elias here last night and while he`s

an incredibly effective litigator, he showed some passion talking about

this subject last night, something I`ve never seen from him in many

interviews with him over many years talking about essentially a fear level

for what a tsunami of anti-voting rights activism and legislation there is

right now in states -- in Republican controlled states all over the

country.

He obviously is taking point on litigation against the first of these voter

suppression bills to be signed into law in Iowa. He`s already filed a suit

there.

Are the courts likely to be an ally in -- in waging some of these battles?

ABRAMS: Some of the courts will be, and we will make it to the Court of

Appeals level on a number of these, but we are unfortunately facing a U.S.

Supreme Court that has shown a strong disinterest in protecting the right

to vote for minority members in our country. Unfortunately, we saw that

play out last week when that hearing was held, when the Republicans said

boldly that this was necessary -- that their evisceration of the right to

vote in Arizona was necessary in order for Republicans to win, and that

seemed to be a persuasive argument to the body that is charged with

protecting our rights.

And so, I think that Marc Elias is going to put up a good fight as will so

many others. The Lawyers Committee, the NAACP legal defense fund, so many

groups that have a nonpartisan interest in defending the right to vote.

But we cannot hope that the courts will save us. We know that this has been

a 20-year effort by the Republican Party to succeed through removal instead

of succeeding through redemption and through revocation and through

changing the way they engage the people. Rather than becoming a party that

actually speaks to the needs of the people, they have been intentional,

thoughtful and strategic about how they can strip us of the right to vote

and defend that stripping of the right to vote through the court system.

I think Marc and others will do an amazing job in the courts, but we`ve got

to use ever lever at our disposal, and that`s the courts, that`s Congress

and that`s the White House.

MADDOW: Stacey, in the fight in Georgia specifically, there have been a

few little flutters of embarrassment maybe, flutters of perhaps conscience.

The lieutenant governor, the Republican lieutenant governor at one point

refusing to preside over the bill to dramatically curtail absentee voting.

We`ve even heard from Brian Kemp some reticence perhaps about whether or

not he`s going to support this mass roll back in Georgia.

Do you think it`s possible that there are Republicans, even specifically in

Georgia who may find it hard to swallow what their party is doing here,

that there may be a little bit of an upsurge of conscience here that might

slow these things down at least?

ABRAMS: I`m a person of faith, so miracles do happen. But I will say this.

We know that these are people who have known they were wrong before, but

the existential crisis facing their party tends to lead to amnesia and

silence. And we watched this play out for four years on the national level,

and we should expect no different at the state level.

When Republicans look at the changing demography of Georgia, they see the

future of our nation, and they see that in competitive elections their only

guaranteed route to victory is suppressing the right to vote, stripping

voters of automatic registration, removing days from early voting,

eliminating weekend voting or making it so curtailed it`s impossible to

rely on, shortening the amount of time in the places where drop boxes can

be out. Doing all of the things necessary to eviscerate access to the right

to vote.

Barry Fleming is the architect of it because he`s done it before. This is

the man who`s county attorney for Hancock County, the county you just

referenced. As county attorney, he suborned having deputy sheriffs follow

black men home during a time of a municipal election to terrify black men

into getting off of the rolls so they didn`t risk their freedom.

This is not a party that in the state of Georgia has demonstrated that they

will put conscience over their party power. I believe they can, and I`ve

worked with these men, and it`s mostly men. I know they`re capable of more,

but I believe that we have to, you know, do our best to win anyway. I can`t

rely on that as the backup plan.

MADDOW: Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count who among

other things lives rent-free inside the addled mind of the former

president. We now know from him complaining about you again incoherently on

tape. That`s not exactly an honor, but it`s weird, Stacey. And it is a real

honor as always for us to have you with us tonight. Thank you so much.

ABRAMS: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: It is a busy time right now in politics and in the country. Three

new cabinet officials were confirmed today by the United States Senate. A

new secretary of HUD, new attorney general, new EPA administrator.

Tomorrow night, President Biden will deliver the first prime time address

of his presidency. We, of course, will take that live here on MSNBC 8:00

p.m. eastern.

As soon as that is over I`ll join my friend Chris Hayes for special night

of coverage that he`s doing live from the Lincoln Memorial looking back on

this incredible year we`ve had and looking forward to what is coming next.

This hour, 9:00 p.m. Eastern tomorrow I`ll be joined live by Dr. Anthony

Fauci. Like I said, lots going on. I will see you then.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Good evening, Lawrence.

Good evening, Lawrence.

