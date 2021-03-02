Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 3/1/2021

Summary:
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is interviewed. Anthony
Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, is
interviewed.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Your show was so good
tonight, I can`t hardly stand it, Chris.
Literally like every -- everything that you picked to cover tonight and the
people you booked and everybody, every single way you covered everything
that you talked about tonight, this is your best show in ages. It`s
fantastic.
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Thanks, buddy, I appreciate it. Have a great
Monday.
MADDOW: Thank you very much.
And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. Really happy to have
you here.
There is a lot going on in the news today and indeed tonight. We just got
breaking news tonight from "The New York Times" that in the criminal
inquiry into former president Trump and his business, state prosecutors in
New York are reportedly focusing now on the chief financial officer of
Trump`s business. A man named Allen Weisselberg who`s name came up
repeatedly with the campaign finance felonies, the hush money payments if
which President Trump`s lawyer Michael Cohen went to prison.
Donald Trump, of course, was famously listed as an unindicted co-
conspirator in that case. That is in fact what opened up the criminal
inquiry among the New York state prosecutors in the first place. But again,
"The Times" is reporting that inquiry is now focusing at least in part on
the chief financial officer of the former president`s company.
Now, simultaneously tonight, "The Atlanta Journal Constitution" is breaking
the news that in the other known criminal investigation into the former
president, the one in Fulton County, Georgia, as to whether or not
president Trump illegally tried to pressure election officials into
changing that state`s election results, that case reportedly is being
brought in front of a grand jury this week in Atlanta. "The Atlanta Journal
Constitution" reporting tonight that Fulton County prosecutors are going to
go before the grand jury in Georgia this week and ask them for subpoenas
for witnesses and documents in that case that reportedly targets the former
president.
We have never had a president or former president criminally prosecuted in
this country. But on two different fronts, state prosecutors in New York
and state prosecutors in Georgia, we are getting closer and closer to that
prospect all the time. Again, the chief financial officer of the
president`s business reportedly in the cross-hairs of state prosecutors in
New York, Georgia state prosecutors taking the case against president Trump
on election interference to a Georgia grand jury this week, which means
just in the next few days.
We will keep following both of those stories as they continue to develop
tonight.
Also tonight, in the wake of the devastating and fatal collapse of the
power generating system and the electrical grid in the great state of
Texas, the head of that state`s public utilities commission has resigned.
Everybody is pointing fingers in Texas as to why oil and gas companies and
power generators of all kinds aren`t required to make sure they can still
operate in cold weather since it really was just cold weather that caused
the whole state grid to shut down disastrously last month.
But so far, even with multiple high level resignations and state hearings
and thousands of Texans still without drinkable water even tonight,
apparently no one in the all-Republican Texas state government believes
that the solution is actually to require the power system to be winterized.
To regulate it so that those power generators and power operators are not
allowed to operate in the state of Texas unless they can operate when it
gets cold. That apparently is out of the question, because, you know, big
government.
But the head of the public utilities commission is out as of tonight. Just
like the lights and the water will be the next time there`s another cold
snap, if nothing changes there, except resignations, so, that we can blame
people who are no longer there, but nothing actually changes in terms of
the infrastructure.
In Jackson, Mississippi, tonight, they are also creeping towards two weeks
now with no poet potable drinking water in the city. Most of the city of
Jackson has not had running water or diminished running water since cold
weather hit there, those with running water are under a boil water
advisory. So, there`s no clean potable drinking water running out of taps
in the entire city of Jackson, Mississippi.
And Jackson is not back water. It`s a city of 160,000 people. It`s the
capital of the state. The water infrastructure is so bad and particularly
so poorly prepared for cold temperatures that the recent cold snap there
rendered the city completely without safe water to drink from the tap. For,
as I said, nearly two weeks now.
You think we need infrastructure investment in this country? Maybe? We are
the richest and supposedly most capable nation on earth and we cannot keep
water running and lights on now when it gets cold. When it gets can cold in
February, which is when things get cold every year. It`s never a surprise.
A massive national investment in upgrading our infrastructure, everything
from roads and bridges and airports and electric car charging stations and
trains to the electrical grid, except in Texas, where they prefer to fail
alone. And water systems and national broadband. That big infrastructure
proposal, every single part of which is very popular with the public when
you ask them what the government ought to be doing. That infrastructure
bill is next, the next big thing that President Biden wants to get passed
through Congress after the COVID relief bill.
It is -- this is a procedural thing, but it`s important in terms of what
our government is going to be able to do this year. It is generally
expected that in the Senate, the Democrats will have two shots this year,
two bills, that they can pass using these budget reconciliation rules that
allow them to pass something with just 50 votes, which means they can pass
it even if all Republicans vote no, the infrastructure bill with all those
things in it that I just described, that`s what they`re going to use their
second shot on. That`s what they`re going to use the second of two
opportunities for a budget reconciliation bill, which means a bill they can
pass without Republican support.
The second one will be infra infrastructure, after the first one is, of
course, COVID relief. And the COVID bill is a lot. It`s direct $1,400
checks to individuals. It`s some padding to unemployment checks. So, the
unemployment checks come from the state. The federal government will add
some extra money to unemployment checks, which makes it enough money to
live on.
It`s the money to pay for vaccine distribution. More on that in a moment.
It`s the money to re-open schools safely, which everybody wants. It`s the
ban on eviction and foreclosures during the pandemic. It`s a big child tax
credit to further financially help families with kids.
This thing is nearly $2 trillion, it`s a huge, huge thing. For context
here, for understanding what this particular large number means,
Republicans during the Obama administration freaked out for about five
years -- arguably they freaked out for eight years, over the recovery act
that President Obama signed in 2009 when the financial crisis happened.
They lost their minds over the Recovery Act, over the size of that bill.
They never stopped talking about it, for the entire time that Obama was in
office. That bill that they were so horrified by the size of, was about
$800 billion. The COVID relief bill that is about to pass is 2 1/2 times
that size.
And the House just passed it this weekend. And now it`s going to pass the
Senate. And then, President Biden is going to sign it in to law. The reason
the Senate can pass it is because they`re going to be able to do so without
any Republican votes.
They`ve got two shots this year to pass stuff under budget reconciliation.
They`re going to use one of those shots for infrastructure, this first
shot, though, they`re using for COVID relief.
And the reason they have to do that is because Republicans are deciding
this year that they don`t want to support COVID relief, which is
astonishing on its face. I mean, astonishing in terms of the substance and
politically astonishing given how much the American public wants the COVID
relief bill.
Democrats, independents, Republicans, it`s wildly popular with the entire
American public. It`s going to get zero Republican votes. Republicans on
Capitol Hill want to complain about schools not being open, but then
they`re going to vote no on the funding to reopen schools. They want to
complain about access to vaccines but they want to vote no on paying for
vaccine distribution. Good luck selling that.
But you know, they`ll deal with the political consequences of that
themselves. Sub substantively, it`s sort of fine, it will pass without
them. One uncanny thing, though, at least uncanny to me, is how little they
want to talk about this. I mean, Republicans did really lose their mind in
2009 over the Recovery Act that cost less than a trillion dollars, but they
lost their minds and never stopped talking about it.
They turned it in to this socialist hellscape that they had to warn us
about and maybe nobody should have children again because the future
generations had will suffer so much from this $800 billion bill that it
will ruin America. They never stopped talking about it.
There was no rhetoric too extreme for them to use to denounce the Recovery
Act. That was less than a trillion dollars. This is $2 trillion and this
time Republicans are like, oh, they passed it in the House? Can we talk
about Mr. Potato Head instead? Or something?
I mean, not a peep. What are they going to say about it? Here`s "The New
York Times" yesterday reporting from the big conservative CPAC conference
in Florida. Quote: As the conference began, House Democrats were preparing
to approve a coronavirus relief package worth nearly $2 trillion that was
opposed by every House Republican.
But inside the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, at the CPAC conference, it was
hard to find many conservatives who cared.
They don`t care. At least they just don`t want to talk about it. It`s like
they know it`s really popular. Even among Republican voters and so they`re
just going to stay very quiet about it, let Democrats do it themselves and
hope no one notices that they`re all voting no.
Did I mention that it`s a $2 trillion bill? And there`s another $2 trillion
infrastructure bill coming right on its heels that will potentially be even
more popular and the Republicans will not vote for that, either. I mean,
they better hope there`s a lot of Mr. Potato Head stuff going on to give
them all something to talk about while the new administration and the
Democrats basically just make tracks around them and despite them with them
trying to pretend like it`s not happening.
Speaking of making tracks, today they started shipping out doses of the
third vaccine approved to prevent COVID-19 in the United States. Just like
the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has thus far
proved to be radically effective at keeping people from having to be
hospitalized and keeping people from dying from COVID-19.
I will also tell you, I -- I feel like I have to do this as full
disclosure, because you`re going to see it in my face if I don`t explain it
and I should just tell you, personally, as a person who is embarrassingly
afraid of needles, I get so woozy, I have to sit down. I can`t handle
myself with any dignity at all when it comes to having to get a shot or a
blood draw or anything -- personally, this is the one I`ve been waiting
for, because it`s only one shot.
If you have a person who is legit and afraid of needles is the only thing
worse is knowing you have to do it again. The anticipation of it happening
a second time after you endure it the first time for a person with a
phobia, it is literally the anticipation of the second shot is worse. I
will take whatever vaccine is available whenever it is finally my turn and
I cannot wait until it is my turn. But I`m so hoping this is the one I`ll
get.
So, I will only have to turn green and panic once, not twice. One shot and
it would be over. Yes.
The footage today from the plant in Kentucky that is packing up and
shipping out the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it`s really
nice to see workers at the plant signing the first boxes and cheering each
other as they got the very first boxes loaded onto the first trucks. Here`s
what they wrote on the very first box today: first J&J packout, get
healthy. And they signed Bourbon 1, to show the plant they shipped it out
of in Kentucky.
That was today. To hit President Biden`s plans for 100 million vaccine
doses to be administered in his first 100 days in office, you can do that
math in your head, 100 million in 100 days. Right, we would need to be
administering 1 million shots a day to hit that goal.
Right now, our average, a rolling seven-day average we`re giving a day is
1.8 million. If we could double that, it would be great. Don`t get me
wrong. It`s a huge ramp up from where we were. There was a dip with the
cold weather and the storms that hit half the United States, but look we
are back up, 1.8 million is our average now.
And today, bizarrely today, we were told for the first time that President
Trump was vaccinated, along with First Lady Melania Trump at the White
House in January while he was still president before the inauguration. Why
did they keep this information secret from the American public?
Who -- I mean, sometimes I can -- sometimes that administration and that
president did things that I thought were sort of crazy or wrong, but at
least I could discern the self-interest. What was the self-interest here?
To whom did the benefit accrue from keeping this secret from the American
public?
While he was president, President Trump never encouraged Americans to get
vaccinated. Now we know that he himself took the vaccine in secret and
never told anyone. What possible benefit was there to him to keep that
secret from the public? Think about all the good that could have done.
New poll shows that among Americans who are not yet vaccinated, there is a
2-1 disparity between Democrats and Republicans in terms of who is getting
the vaccine when they get the chance to. Of Americans who are not yet
vaccinated, among Democrats, 70 percent say they intend to get the vaccine
as soon as they can.
But among Republicans, it`s only 33 percent. It`s less than half the number
among Republicans. Well, why is that? What is it about being a Republican
that might make you shy about vaccines?
Only a third of Republicans who have not been vaccinated yet intend to get
the shot when had they can. What would the number be if President Trump was
honest? I got vaccinated, and I was able to get it because I was president.
Nobody would resent him for getting the vaccine.
Of course, you want the president vaccinated. What if he had just said, in
January, I just got vaccinated, because I`m the president, as soon as you
can get vaccinated, you should, too. You think there would still be a third
of the Republicans in the country that were planning to get the vaccine if
they knew that President Trump got it? Why did he keep this a secret?
And I will tell you, this comes of course not long on the heels of the news
that was broken from "The New York Times" last month that President Trump
was actually way sicker with COVID than the White House would publicly
admit back in October of last year when he was hospitalized at Walter Reed.
"The Times" reports last month that Trump`s blood oxygen levels were down
in the low 80s. That`s really bad. Low 90s means you are quite sick,
potentially dangerously sick with COVID. He was apparently in the low 80s.
Also with infiltrates in his lungs which means his lungs were showing up
cloudy and white on his chest x-rays which is scary for somebody with
advanced COVID.
"The Times" reported that when he went to Walter Reed some expected that he
would be on a ventilator when he got there, that is how sick he was. None
of that information was given to the public at the time. We only found out
months later after he was out of office.
Again, had the White House, had the president just been honest about his
personal -- his personal experience with COVID, how many Republicans and
people who love that president, for whatever reason, would have finally
believed that COVID is a serious thing that can kill even big strong people
who you like?
But they kept that from the American public until he was out of office and
now we find out that he also took the vaccine, but kept it secret. At a
time when simply being straight with people about that might have saved
thousands of American lives, or more. I mean, it`s just -- it`s just
unbelievable. Who did that benefit?
You -- doing that cost millions of people their lives. Excuse me, cost
thousands of people their lives. What for? Your pride? Didn`t want people
to know that, I mean -- it`s incredible.
Anyway, but now, we`ve got three vaccines approved as of today and this
third one is only one dose. Hooray. And it only needs to be stored in a
normal fridge, which means a lot in terms of the supply chain and places
this can get to and places it can be safely transported and stored and
administered. There`s going to be 4 million doses of that vaccine shipping
out this week.
They say they will have 20 million doses shipped by the end of the month
and on top of the other two vaccines that are already out there, that means
we will have enough vaccine available this month, by the end of this month,
to vaccinate more than a third of the whole country. And that`s not even
factoring in the AstraZeneca vaccine which just got approved in Canada
today.
It`s been used in Europe for a few weeks now. There was some concerns that
it wasn`t tested on a lot of older people, so there was some reluctance
about that vaccine for older people in some parts of Europe, but the U.K.
has been using the AstraZeneca vaccine and they just released results of a
significant British study today that shows that vaccine works great in
older people. Works in older people just as well as all the other vaccines
work in older people.
AstraZeneca now approved in multiple European countries, now approved as of
today in Canada. AstraZeneca is likely to be approved here in April. Next
month. That will be vaccine number four, on top of the Pfizer, the Moderna
and now the Johnson & Johnson.
As of today, we are getting 1.8 million doses administered every day and
that is hopefully set to rise because now we actually do have a vaccine
distribution plan for the country, for the first time -- something that did
not exist six weeks ago when the new president and the new administration
took over from the previous administration, which not only hid the details
of the president`s COVID-19 illness, but also hid from the American people
the fact that he himself and the first lady were vaccinated. Just
astonishing.
But now, we`ve got a president who doesn`t lie about COVID-19 for sure. We
have a president who got vaccinated on television, who tells people every
chance he can get -- get vaccinated as soon as you can, as soon as it`s
your turn, please do it.
We`ve got 1.8 million shots a day going in to American arms. And we`ve got
legislation that`s going to pay for it and much more. And it`s legislation
that is going to pass.
You guys, it`s working. What else can we do?
Joining us now is someone who has really quite series ambitions for what
else we can do and what else should we do, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth
Warren.
Senator Warren, it`s great to see you. Thanks so much for making time
tonight.
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Thank you, it`s good to be here with you.
MADDOW: Let me ask you about the big COVID relief bill first? Do you think
it will pass? Do you think it will pass soon so that people don`t start to
lose unemployment assistance which would happen two weeks from today? Are
we on track?
WARREN: Yes. You know, I sure hope so. We need this money.
And it`s exactly as you said at the beginning. This is the money we need
for vaccines. This is the money we need to help people who are struggling
and this is the money we need to get our schools open. This is government
working the way it should be.
MADDOW: In terms of the content of the bill and what may be tweaked in the
Senate, I want to talk to you about the minimum wage situation, and the
parliamentarian essentially arguing that that -- giving an advisory
opinion, that that be excluded from this bill because of the Senate rules.
But there`s also the issue of whether or not there are conservative
Democrats, frankly, moderate Democrats who are insisting on making the bill
smaller.
"The Washington Post" is reporting tonight that President Biden met with
some conservative Democratic senators who want the income eligibility
tightened so fewer people get those $1,400 checks.
What can you tell us about that and what`s your reaction to that?
WARREN: Look, I`m going to be pushing for more, not less, help for people.
I think that`s critically important.
But the bottom line is, we`re Democrats. We understand the need for help
and we`re going to be talking with each other about it, but that`s what
we`re committed to and I feel good about where we are on this.
Look, all you have to do is look around. We`ve lost half a million people
in this country and we have had people sick. We`ve had children home from
school for a year now.
We need to get this money out the door. We need to get it to our state and
local governments. We need to get it to the folks who are on the ground and
need to get things moving.
We`ve got money in this bill for child care. Do you know how many people
can`t get back to work because they can`t get decent child care? We had a
child care crisis before this pandemic. And now, it`s far worse.
So, these are the measures that we need. It is literally a COVID relief
plan. And the sooner we get it out the door, the better.
I think the House has given us a good bill. I think there may be some small
tweaks for much more technical reasons within the Senate about jurisdiction
and so on.
But I think this is a good bill for us to go forward on. It`s not as big as
I would like it to be. But it`s a good bill.
MADDOW: On the issue of the minimum wage, I know you support a $15 an hour
minimum wage.
WARREN: I do.
MADDOW: And I feel like we`ve sort of -- we`ve talked this provision to
death in the sense that every American is paying attention to the news like
knows about the Senate parliamentarian and the Senate rules and the Byrd
Rule and all these other things. Bottom line, do you think there is a
practical vehicle by which you and your colleagues can get us a rise in the
minimum wage this year? Do you think it can happen?
WARREN: Well, of course, it can happen if we just get rid of the
filibuster. And look, I know I have been singing this song for a long time
about the filibuster. But watch what`s happening.
Mitch McConnell right now has a veto, over our being able to do anything
unless we can twist ourselves into pretzels and make it fit through
reconciliation.
And so, now, the parliamentarian said sorry, that pretzel won`t go in the
bag so we can`t do minimum wage through reconciliation. But if we say that
we`re going to get rid of the filibuster, we are going to go with majority
rule the way the Constitution holds for the House and the Senate, and we
can actually pass the things we need to pass, then this, this is not an
issue.
And understand, it`s not just minimum wage. It`s voter protection. It`s
environmental crisis issues.
It`s immigration. It`s universal child care. It`s college. It`s gun safety.
It`s the things we need to pass to make this country work. And I want to be
clear -- it`s the things the majority of Americans strongly support.
Americans didn`t send us to Washington to be some kind of debating society.
They sent us here to get things done and that`s what we should do. And that
means no veto for Mitch McConnell.
MADDOW: You have proposed and today introduced legislation that would put
a new tax on the ultra wealthy, on people with net worth more than $50
million and increasing amounts of tax with significantly even larger net
worth than that.
This is something -- I feel like we -- I have talked to you about this a
number of times because this was a central part of your platform when you
had your gangbusters run for the Democratic nomination in the presidential
race this year. The thing I think that people don`t know about your wealth
tax proposal is how popular it is. That it has public support, not just
from Democratic voters but from a majority of Republican voters as well.
I wonder if that creates the possibility of some strange bedfellows for you
on a targeted proposal like the one you introduced today.
WARREN: Look, this is wildly popular because people get it that the system
today is unfair and rigged.
So, let me remind everybody what the wealth tax is. It says on fortunes
bigger than $50 million, on your $50 millionth and first dollars, you`ve
got to pitch in two cents and two cents on every dollar after that until
you hit a billion dollars in assets and then a few pennies more.
This would make that top 10th of 1 percent, this would only affect about
100,000 families in America. This would make them pay and it would produce
about $3 trillion in revenue.
That`s money for child care. That`s money for infrastructure. That`s money
to build back better like Joe Biden says.
We needed this before, when I was running for president. But just
understand, now that the pandemic has hit, while millions of families have
slipped into poverty, millions of families are unemployed, what`s happened
at the very top is the 660 billionaires in America have increased their net
worth over the last year -- are you ready? -- by $1.3 trillion.
All we`re asking --
MADDOW: Wow.
WARREN: -- is 2 cents, 2 cents to help build a future for the rest of
America.
MADDOW: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, it`s good to have you
here. Thanks for being here tonight.
WARREN: Thanks for having me.
MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more to get to. Busy Monday night. Stay
with us.
MADDOW: Last week, here on the show, we covered a story that I said at the
time skeeved me out in a way that made me worry about my ability to sleep
that night. I was right to worry about that.
And we actually heard from a lot of you guys at home that that story really
resonated for you and skeeved you out, too.
The story came from Richard Engel at NBC News, who partnered with an
investigative group Bellingcat to look at one particular participant on the
attack of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Her name is Riley Williams, she
is seen in the spot shadow, appearing to direct other rioters inside the
Capitol.
She gained notoriety even among the other people arrested for the January
6th, when she was charged ultimately with helping to steal a laptop from
the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The FBI cited in the charging
documents a witness who claimed that Ms. Williams planned to pass that
laptop to somebody she knew who was going to give it to Russian
intelligence.
Riley Williams denies the charges. Pelosi`s laptop incidentally has not
been found. But what they discovered is that Riley Williams is also the
woman in this incredibly creepy video. Her giving a Nazi salute, she`s
wearing a mask and sunglasses. She gives the Nazi salute, she says "Heil
Hitler." She`s wearing neo-Nazi symbols. She`s advocating white supremacy
in the video.
The key that allowed them to definitively prove that Riley Williams is the
woman in the video, that indeed among the Capitol Hill rioters who have
been charged thus far are anti-Semites and white supremacists, the way that
they were able to do the leg work to figure out that that same person not
only appeared in that video, but she posted racist and anti-Semitic screeds
to several different social media accounts, the key that unlocked that is
this video she posted from one of those accounts. It`s a photo of riley at
a pro-Trump rally in D.C. in December, and in that photo, she is standing
next to one of the speakers at the rally who is apparently one of her
heroes, a man named Nick Fuentes.
Bellingcat discovered in combing through Ms. Williams` social media
history, that of all the people she followed, it`s Nick Fuentes guy was her
clear favorite. Mr. Fuentes is an advocate for a whites-only homeland, as
in a country exclusively for white people. I will give you one guess as to
what country he thinks that should be.
His resume includes denying that the Holocaust happened, claiming that
things were better in America under Jim Crow laws with pro-racial
segregation of course. The better to achieve a whites-only nation. He was
at the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
He rallied pro-Trump rioters outside the Capitol on January 6th this year.
And this weekend, while conservatives and elected Republicans were holding
their Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, this year it
was all about how Donald Trump actually won the election and he`s still
secretly the actual president.
While that was happening at CPAC, this guy Nick Fuentes hosted his own
rival conference for Trump fans whom CPAC wasn`t enough, for Trump fans who
needed something more radical, a conference for right wingers who think
that CPAC is just missing that explicit white nationalist, Holocaust-
denying flair.
Nick Fuentes took to the stage this conference, this America first
conference that he hosted, and from there, he railed against a quote, new
racial caste system in the country, with whites at the bottom. He said
America needs to protect its, quote, white demographic core.
Really nice, nice folks, right?
Guess who the keynote speaker was at the conference this weekend? The
keynote at the white homeland holocaust denial, wasn`t Jim Crow great guys,
white nationalist conference, the keynote speaker was a sitting
congressman. A sitting five-term Republican congressman and by sitting,
yes, he is still in Congress -- Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Not a single other sitting member of Congress would go near this white
nationalist white homeland conference. But for Congressman Gosar of
Arizona, sure, and, you know, don`t just go, how about keynoting it?
And, yes, Paul Gosar is the kind of congressman who has said things like,
the U.S. is already in a civil war and, quote, we just haven`t started
shooting yet. He says stuff like this had and associates himself with
causes like this. But keynoting the white nationalist conference? The
conference for America being a whites-only country?
That is something that is supposed to be too crazy and offensive even for
this Republican Party now, right? I mean, that`s why they had to have their
own separate conference aside from CPAC, right?
Here`s how Congressman Gosar`s home state paper "The Arizona Republic" put
it in a column today. Quote, where is the condemnation from Gosar`s fellow
party leaders, the ones who insist the lunatic fringe is not taking over
the once Grand Old Party. This is an easy call for a party that insists
it`s not the party of white supremacist.
It ought to be an easy call. That would be an especially easy call, because
Paul Gosar was joined at the white nationalist conference this weekend by
Steve King. Remember who Steve King is? Former Republican congressman.
He is a former Republican congressman because he was stripped of his
committee assignments, shunned and ultimately defeated in a Republican
primary. After he said one too many nice things about white supremacy, and
that was seen as over the line for the Republican Party.
Steve King is exhibit A for the Republican Party`s straightforward playbook
about how to handle these things. He`s a walking, talking exhibit A,
standing there at that same white nationalist conference, right next to
Congressman Gosar. How come they`re not going to use that playbook against
Gosar, the guy that`s still currently in Congress? Seriously. Are you guys
cool with this?
Tik tok. Watch this space.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We are hoping to
reunite the families either here or in the country of origin. We hope to be
in a position to give them the election and if in fact they seek to reunite
here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to
remain in the United States and to address the family needs so we are
acting as restoratively as possible.
It`s because of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security
and across the federal enterprise that we will dig out of the cruelty of
the past administration and we will rebuild our nation`s asylum system and
all of our humanitarian programs of which we have been historically so
proud as a leader in the world.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: Homeland Security Secretary Ale Mayorkas announcing today that the
hundreds of kids who remain separated from their parents due to the Trump
administration`s family separation policy, they will be given a chance to
be reunited with their moms and dads here in the United States if that`s
what they want.
The Biden administration is trying to reunite those families. They say they
will give the families a choice as to whether or not they will be reunited
which the U.S. or another country. If they do, they will explore legal
pathways for those families to stay here in the United States.
Under former President Trump, more than 5,500 kids were taken away from
their moms and dads at the border. When Biden took office, at least 1,000
kids were still separated from their families, some of them years later.
For 611 kids, hope seemed totally lost, because their parents could not be
found at all. A court-appointed steering committee of lawyers and advocates
have been trying to find those families for years only to learn late in the
process that the Trump White House had sat on names and phone numbers and
addresses that would have helped with reunification.
The Trump administration just didn`t hand that information over while the
kids languished with no families. A month ago, days after the inauguration,
the Biden administration launched a task force to try to make these
families whole again. And from what we can tell, it seems to be working.
Just in the past week, we learned that the parents of 112 of those kids
have now been located. I mean, that still leaves 499 kids for whom the
parents haven`t yet been found, so, there`s a long way to go, but progress
does appear to be being made.
And for over 100 of those 600 otherwise lost kids, their families are now
found.
Reacting to today`s announcement from the homeland security secretary, the
ACLU, Anthony Romero, said this, he said, quote, these separated families
suffers unfathomably because of what our government did. We owe them
restitution. This includes a permanent pathway to citizenship, care and
resources to help them.
Joining us now is Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union.
Anthony, it`s really nice to see you. Thank you for making time tonight.
ANTHONY ROMERO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ACLU: Of course, Rachel, delighted to
be with you.
MADDOW: I have a whole mix of feelings about this story. I still find it
hard sometimes to talk about. But I`m still as revolted as I ever was, as
an American.
ROMERO: As we should be.
MADDOW: That we did this.
And I am hopeful that there is progress being made and that the current
administration feels as revolted as I think most of us do about what
they`re trying to clean up, but I`m worried about both the pace and the
scale of what they`re going to be able to do to try to right this wrong.
ROMERO: Yeah. Well, I share both the urgency, a little bit of the worry,
but I`m hopeful today. This has been a long time coming. We filed the
lawsuit in February 2018 on behalf of one client.
And today, we heard Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
commit to help us find and restore these families. He said, quote, we will
restore them to the fullest capacity that we as a U.S. government can do,
end quote.
So, we`re going to hold them to those exact words, which I have memorized,
because the fullest capacity is -- is a lot. We put a probe on Mars. We can
find the remaining 499 families. We can bring the families here. We can
give them a pathway to citizenship.
We can give them restitution for the torture and the child abuse that we
committed at the highest levels of our government. They orchestrated and
approved it.
So, we can do it. And we`re going to hold him to those words.
MADDOW: You talk about restitution and trying to make these families
whole. Is part of what needs to be done also retribution? Does there need
to be the kind of accountability for the officials who did this for the
policy makers who ordered this and the officials who implemented it that
should involve the justice department should there be criminal penalties?
ROMERO: Sure.
MADDOW: Should the Trump administration officials that did this be afraid
of the Biden administration coming to hold them accountable?
ROMERO: Absolutely, if we don`t, you know that foreign governments and
some of our allies will. Absolutely, accountability has to be part of it.
That was one of the biggest mistakes of the Obama administration, of which
President Biden was apart, because President Obama decided to not seek
accountability for torture. He wanted to look forward and not look back.
And look where we ended up. Under President Trump, we had a family
separation policy that was torture. Physicians for human rights called it
torture. And unless we hold the criminals accountable for the torture and
abuse they perpetrated on 5,500 families and children, 499 kids tonight
don`t have a mom and dad around them because of what we did as a government
-- a policy announced by Jeff Sessions, an official policy, zero tolerance
policy that was not just cruel, it was criminal.
So, we don`t hold criminals accountable, then what is rule of law? But our
first priority right now is to find the remaining 499 kids. Let`s make sure
that we reunite them. Bring all the families back here. Give them a pathway
to citizenship, restore them with restitution, that means financial
resources to put around these families as a way to keep them, keep them
from the harm and trauma they have experienced to restore them a bit.
We will never be able to pay it back. This is a debt we will never pay
back. This is like turning back the St. Louis during World War II or
Japanese-American internment. This is one of the greatest stains on
American history.
But we need to fix it and fix it right. And Secretary Mayorkas is to be
commended for getting out in front of the cameras today and making a
commitment that we have not heard from any government official before,
including the president.
The secretary of homeland security deserves our applause.
MADDOW: Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, thank you for your
time tonight, we will stay on the story until the bitter end, we swear.
ROMERO: We will too. Thank you. I know you will. Thank you.
MADDOW: All right. More ahead here tonight. Stay with us.
MADDOW: At the Pentagon today, the Biden administration announced it will
be providing $125 million in new military aide to Ukraine to counter
aggression from Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine seven years ago and took
part of Ukraine for itself. Russia and Russian-backed forces have continued
ever since to menace the whole eastern swath of that country, the Biden
administration now sending Ukraine money and weapons to defend themselves.
The sizable package of weaponry they`re sending includes two of the U.S.
Navy`s mark six weaponized patrol boats and counter artillery radars and
satellite imagery capability and military medical equipment.
And here`s a nice change. The aid comes with no strings attached. Huh,
weird right? To get this help from our government, Ukraine`s president
doesn`t have to announce some bogus investigation into a single one of Joe
Biden`s 2024 potential presidential opponents. Amazing, right? It`s weird.
Also in the night and day news department today, the Biden administration
plans to impose sanctions on Russia this week, possibly as early as
tomorrow, in response to the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian
opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Trump administration took no action
in response to Russia`s poisoning Navalny with a chemical nerve agent last
summer.
After he recovered from that attack abroad and returned to Russia and was
immediately arrested when he landed, today, we learned that Navalny has
been shipped off to a harsh prison east of Moscow where he`ll begin serving
a 2 1/2-year prison sentence.
This week`s sanctions will be the first sanctions levied against Russia by
the Biden administration and they`ll reportedly be followed by further
sanctions punishing Russia for the devastating SolarWinds cyber attack,
which successfully compromised at least nine U.S. government agencies and
about 100 U.S. companies.
Of course, the scale of that damage, a scale of the damage caused by that
attack is still being assessed, but it does feel like night and day to
finally have an administration who is willing to make Russia pay a price
for this stuff.
Watch this space.
Good evening, Lawrence.
