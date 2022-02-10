Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/9/22

Summary

"The Washington Post" uncovers new details about former President Trump team`s extensive efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Interview with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

We have got a lot of show to get to tonight.

Today, the January 6 investigation issued subpoenas for another senior Trump White House official, Trump trade advisor, Peter Navarro.

Now, Mr. Navarro has not been shy about talking about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He has actually written an entire book about it. He has given numerous interviews, including more than a one with my colleague Ari Melber right here on this network. Ari`s face says it all in this interview.

In all of these forums, he has been downright proud of the plan that he says he was pushing to overturn the election results.

But tonight, Mr. Navarro seems suddenly reticent when it comes to talking about the January 6th investigation. He says he cannot possibly speak to them, without Donald Trump`s permission, and so they need to go talk to Trump`s lawyers. That is not how a subpoena works. But okay. We will be keeping an eye on that.

Also tonight, remember that story that we brought you earlier this week about the National Archives discovering that Donald Trump took 15 boxes of White House records to his golf club when he left office. And how the Archives had to get those boxes back? Because Donald Trump was not allowed to take them in the first place.

Well, now, the Archives have asked the Justice Department to get involved, after reportedly finding what it believed to be classified material inside those boxes. We are going to have the details on that story a little later in the show.

And, we`ll be joined live by Senator Chris Murphy who attended a classified briefing today, that he called, quote, downright scary.

Like I said, lots to get to tonight. But we start in the great state of Michigan, again. Last, night we started the show with a scoop out of Michigan about one part of the scheme that President Trump and his allies pursued to overturn the 2020 election and to keep Trump in office.

Now, this was a part of the scheme that involved creating fleets of fake presidential electors, like the Michigan Republicans you see here, trying to get into the state capital a few weeks after the election. Fake Trump electors in multiple states that Joe Biden won forged and sign documents purporting to be real, true electors from their states, so that Mike Pence could be pressured to use those slates of fake electors to overturn the election when he presided over the certification of the electoral vote in Congress on January the 6th.

Yesterday, we talked about this reporting from "The Detroit News", emails appearing to show direct coordination between the Trump campaign, and these a fake electors and Michigan. But there was another part of the scheme to overturn the election. And it revolved around voting machines.

Last month, politico.com was first to obtain this executive order. Apparently prepared for President Trump, that would have authorized the Department of Defense to go around the country, seizing voting machines after the 2020 election. CNN then reported that a second executive order was prepared, that laid out essentially the same scheme, but it would have authorized the Department of Homeland Security to seize voting machines instead of the military.

"The New York Times" reported that Donald Trump personally directed his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to call the head of Homeland Security to ask that agency to orchestrate this seizing of voting machines in multiple states. "The Times" said that Donald Trump also made the ask personally to a different apartment, another one entirely.

In an Oval Office meeting, Trump reportedly asked Attorney General William Barr to have the Justice Department go seize voting machines. And just tonight, "Politico" has published some of the emails passing around these draft executive orders in mid December, 2020. The email chain includes Trump`s ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, the pal of Rudy Giuliani, the former disgraced New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was also working with Trump`s legal team.

Now, we should note that "Politico" reports that the metadata on the draft executive order to the Pentagon suggests that it was created by somebody who is not even on the email chain -- get this -- a news anchor from a far- right pro Trump TV network who was moonlighting with Giuliani`s crack legal team. Make of that what you will.

The point is, they were really focused on trying to get the voting machines.

It wasn`t a passing fancy that they tried three different ways to do it using three different federal agencies. Try the Justice Department. Try the military. Someone call Homeland Security. Put Rudy on the horn.

But one of the strangest things about these dropped executive orders as that they all include a long detailed section, giving all of this background information on one small county in Michigan. It`s near the top of all of these drafts.

Quote, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States, find that the forensic report of the Antrim County, Michigan voting machines, and other evidence supported this order provide probable cause sufficient to require action, because of evidence of international and foreign interference in the November 3rd, 2020, election, end quote.

And then the executive orders go on to describe how the voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan, show that the whole election was rigged, and that is why we have to seize all of the voting machines everywhere.

Now, I am not going to try to describe to the entire conspiracy theory that revolves around Antrim County, Michigan, because I like you and I respect you, and I would not do that to you.

But you should know, this in the weeks after the 2020 election, the conspiracy theory that Antrim County, Michigan, contained the proof of a vast international plot by which the election was stolen from Donald Trump, that was at the center of Trump`s push to overturn the election. Trump talked about it all of the time. He tried to get the Justice Department to investigate it.

Just how naughty was this conspiracy theory? When Republicans in the Michigan legislator looked into it, this is what they concluded. I am going to read it to you, but I want to stress, that this was a Republican state lawmakers in Washington.

Quote, ideas and speculation that Antrim County election workers or outside entities manipulated the vote by hand or electronically are indefensible. The committee is appalled at what can only be deduced as willful ignorance, or avoidance of this proof perpetuated by some leading such speculation. The committee recommends the attorney general considered investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about and Trump county to raise money, and publicize it for their own ends.

Michigan Republicans not only thoroughly debunked the Antrim County theory, they thought it was so egregious that the people who peddled it should be prosecuted. And yet, Antrim County was the explicit basis for draft executive orders directing federal agencies to seize voting machines.

And here is where we get to today`s brand new development out of Michigan. Last week, Rachel reported that in addition to all of these efforts to get federal agencies to seize voting machines, when President Trump invited delegations of Republican state lawmakers from Michigan and Pennsylvania to the White House, a couple of weeks after the election, he also talked to them about seizing the voting machines and their states. That is according to the new reporting from "The New York Times".

And on November 20th, the very same day Trump was meeting with Republicans at the White House, from Michigan, a lawyer for a Michigan county sheriff emailed a Trump lawyer claiming that his local sheriff, this local sheriff, had seized voting machines and ballots. The sheriff, by the way, denied that he had actually done it.

So, now that we know that right on, or around that same day, November 20, 2020, Rudy Giuliani asked the local prosecutor in Antrim County, Michigan, to please seize the voting machines for the Trump campaign. Now from "The Washington Post" today, quote, in the weeks after the 2020 election, Rudolph W. Giuliani and other legal advisers to President Donald Trump asked a Republican prosecutor in northern Michigan to get his counties voting machines, and pass them to Trump`s team.

Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter said in an interview that Giuliani and several colleagues made the request during a telephone call. Rossiter said he declined. He said, I can`t just give them -- give them here, we don`t have that magical power to just demand things as prosecutors. You need probable cause. Even if he had sufficient grounds to take the machines of evidence, Rossiter said that he could not have released them to outsiders, or a party with an interest in the matter.

Legal scholars said it was unusual, and inappropriate for a president`s representatives to make such a request of a local prosecutor. I never expected in my life I get a call like this, Rossiter said, end quote.

Trump and his allies tried to get the Pentagon to seize the machines. Then, they tried to get the Justice Department. They tried Homeland Security. They tried state lawmakers, they tried a local prosecutor.

They never got anyone to say yes. But they really, really did try to make it happen.

Joining us now is Emma Brown, investigative reporter for "The Washington Post", who broke the story today with her colleagues, Jon Swaine and Jackie Alemany.

Ms. Brown, thank you for making time to be here tonight.

What is fascinating about this is the basis upon which they were creating these requests, and these demands. This idea that Sidney Powell and others, part of a Trump legal team, had created, that there were outside influences who must have been meddling with these machines. Not just local Democrats, but outside -- foreign countries, they were using this as a basis to seize the machines.

I am not sure which would have happened if anybody gave them the machines, or agreed with them.

EMMA BROWN, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: The thing that happened in Antrim County that was different and everywhere else, even though the prosecutor said, no, I cannot do that, I will not hand them over. There was access granted to the machines from a court order. So, a local realtor filed a lawsuit.

Behind the scenes, Giuliani`s team helped with getting the machines and inspecting them, and then producing this 23-page, so-called, forensic report that claimed massive vote fixing, claimed evidence of massive vote- fixing.

That report was then used. That is what is cited in the draft EOs that you were just talking about. It was actually used, came out on December 14th, the day the electors voted. Giuliani, that day, put out a press release that said, hey, this is undisputable, he said, undisputable proof of fraud. It is reason enough that lawmakers should stop -- they should help the voting of the electors because we cannot allow this to happen.

VELSHI: It turns out that there were some air. It was human error, clerical error, upon which it based all the claim. What actually did happen that Rudy Giuliani and sort of blew up into this global espionage and vote rigging?

BROWN: Well, you are right. There was an error in Antrim County. It was a succession of human errors, clerical errors, that resulted in on -- in the wee morning hours of November 4th. It looked like, the results came out and showed that Biden had won this very rural, very conservative county, that no Democratic presidential nominee had won in 50 years. Biden somehow prevailed by 3,000 votes.

I mean, it was just absurd. The county within hours had taken the results down, said they were investigating. What happened was, you know, there was this last minute to some ballots in some precincts because there had been ballot errors. And when they didn`t update the machines correctly to count the paper ballots the right way. So, when people filled out their ballots by hand, the machines had scanned them, scan them. When they went to go tally them all up, there is a problem.

So, what they did, they had to go back and fix that problem. But they still had the paper ballots that everybody had voted that they could then check. So, they tally them up. They had the correct vote totals, eventually. And then they did all of recount of the presidential race in that county. They counted all the paper ballots.

They found that, you know, once the machines were updated correctly, they had counted correctly.

VELSHI: They have a pretty robust system in Michigan to audit and recount. It`s not like a lot of other states we have to jump through hoops.

There is a company that reviewed this, Allied Security Operations Group. In that report that you described, they said this, the Antrim County clerk and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has stated that the election night error was the result of human error. We disagree and conclude that the vote flip occurred because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create error, end quote.

And that`s the heart of the Trump claims and efforts to get those machines. It wasn`t human error. It wasn`t some little thing. I don`t know what they were saying it was the Italians, the Venezuelans, or whoever. They kept coming up with it.

But their whole argument was that these machines were built to flip the election, or to make Biden win.

BROWN: That is what they were claiming. And it`s been debunked as you said by Republicans in Michigan, by experts of many stripes. The report was written by a Texas businessman and reactive us, former Republican congressional candidate name Russell Ramsland.

And it included an exhibit that was created, if you look in the metadata by Kathleen Friess. Friess was a lawyer, working with Giuliani. He was on that call with the prosecutor, trying to get the machines.

So, she has stood with this report in some way. And Ramsland, he was on his emails that you`re talking about that came out on "Politico" today, discussing the executive order. So, many of what we learned today was that many of the same people who were involved in trying to get machines to generate a report that would claim fraud, were also discussing how that report would be used in a draft executive order to seize machines elsewhere.

VELSHI: Russell Ramsland is a topic for another night, because it is a whole story unto itself.

Emma Brown, thank you for reporting on this. Emma is an investigative reporter from "The Washington Post". We really appreciate your time tonight.

It`s just a minute, we`re going to have the latest breaking news that the National Archives found classified material among documents that Donald Trump took when he left the White House. That`s next.

But, first, we have a development on a story that we told you about last night. D.C. police say seven schools were evacuated today after receiving anonymous bomb threats by phone. An eight district school also received a threat, but classes were not in session when the threat came.

And police searched all the buildings. Nothing hazardous was found. Dunbar High School was one of the schools targeted today, the second time in two days. Just yesterday, the building was cleared after a bomb threat during a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris`s husband, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. D.C. police said that they are working with the FBI and the ATF to investigate these threats.

Tonight, we`re able to confirm a news report from Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has also been briefed on the bomb threats and the DHS is now monitoring the situation.

And as to whether these threats are related to the recent spate of bomb threats called into historically black colleges and universities, authorities are not making that connection yet. They are not ruling it out, either.

Well be right back.

VELSHI: Tonight, NBC news has confirmed that the Justice Department has been asked to investigate whether Donald Trump broke the Presidential Records Act while he was in office. We have known for years at the former president had a habit of ripping up documents after he was done with them. Anything from briefings to memos to letters wound up shredded to pieces, even though the Presidential Records Act requires the White House to preserve presidential documents.

And so, aides would have to tape those ripped documents back together. The practice became an issue for the National Archives and Records Administration and the January 6 investigation in recent days, because investigators have begun to collect thousands of pages from Trump`s records, from the National Archives, as part of their look into the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The National Archives confirmed last week that several of the records that the Trump administration turned over to archivists were torn up. And while some were taped back together, others had not been reconstructed by Trump`s White House.

The National Archives also reported this week that it had to retrieve 15 boxes of presidential material from Trump`s home in Mar-a-Lago. These things were correspondence with could North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, the letter that President Obama left for Trump when he left the White House in 2017, and gifts, things that should have been turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office. Trump, instead, took them home with him.

It turns out you can`t bring home White House souvenirs home. Both of these habits, tearing up records and bringing records and gifts back to his personal residence, they are both possibly major violations of the Presidential Records Act.

The federal law makes it clear, the presidential records are not the property of the individual person who holds the office. They are public property. They cannot be destroyed.

Now, the National Archives is taking an unusual step of asking the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump`s handling of official White House records, including classified material, does in fact violate that federal law.

Now, within the past hour, we got word from "The New York Times" about what could have prompted the National Archives to take that step.

Here`s the headline: Archives found possible classified material in boxes returned by Trump. Quote, the National Archives and Records Administration discovered what it believed was classified information in documents that Donald j Trump had taken with him from the White House as he left office, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The discovery prompted the National Archives to reach out to the justice department for guidance. The person said, the department told the National Archives to have its inspector general exam in the matter. But "The Times" doesn`t know what`s happened next.

Meanwhile, "The Washington Post", which first reported the National Archives referral to the Justice Department, also reports that these discussions between the two agencies are preliminary. It`s not yet clear whether the Justice Department will investigate this. What does it take to decide whether Trump`s record-keeping regiment breaks the law?

Joining us now is Ilona Cohen, former associate White House counsel, and then, general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.

Ms. Cohen, thank you for being here tonight.

I assume you`re well-briefed on what you are supposed to and not supposed to do with documents. Not just for the president, but in these jobs that you have worked in.

It`s pretty clear. I mean -- it has to be president 101 to realize you can`t destroy documents in the White House. And yet, we`ve been hearing reports for years that Donald Trump does this.

ILONA COHEN, FORMER ASSOCIATE WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL DURING OBAMA ADMINISTRATION: Yeah. Thank you so much for having me. It is absolutely crystal clear when you enter one of those jobs in the White House, about what you can and can`t do with presidential records and what you can do with your own records. You know, I would`ve never expected anyone among my colleagues to have, you know, torn up their records and tape them back together, or taken them even with them, home to their residences.

VELSHI: There is even talk and recording that staff who knew the roles would go in right after Trump, wherever he was, retrieve documents that hadn`t been ripped up, and take those that had and try to piece them back together, sometimes successfully, sometimes unsuccessfully.

So, it is not that the White House can claim that we didn`t know that you`re actually supposed to keep the step. It was obvious that you are supposed to. So, what are you -- what`s your best guess as to when this ripping things up was about?

COHEN: Yeah. I commend those staffers who pieced the documents back together again. I mean, that must been a difficult thing to actually do in light of the fact that their boss deliberately flouted the rules and the law, you know, to -- my best guess is that White House counsel would have repeatedly told the president as well as the staff how important was to preserve the documents. And that there is no excuse then, in light of the fact, that those warnings would`ve inevitably gone out and reportedly gone out as late as you know 27 -- right up until the end of the administration.

There is no reason why he would`ve then taken those documents with him to Florida. There would be no excuse for that.

VELSHI: So, let`s explain that. You`re packing up the White House to move out. Clearly, there`s some stuff he brought to the White House that is yours. Those go into your personal boxes, I suppose.

But they literally put aside separate boxes that had had, we believe, the sharpie weather thing, the correspondence with Kim Jong-un, the letter from President Obama, and other things that might be classified, stuff that definitely doesn`t fall into the category of things I brought with me to the White House. A teddy bear I need close to me.

There seems to be some curation to the documents that went into the box that went to Mar-a-Lago.

COHEN: Yeah. Although I can`t say that I totally understand the picture of the map with the sharpie circle had to do with the letter to, you know, another foreign leader. So, the fact that he took some of those materials with him -- in particular, you know, letters to foreign leaders, is not only problematic from a perspective, it`s problematic from a transition perspective. You really inhibit the next administration by taking materials that are important to the national security of the United States, and correspondence with foreign leaders is of utmost importance when incoming administration is trying to decide its policy, with respect to different countries.

So, he not only inhibited future historians from being able to really hold him accountable through his records. He also inhibited the next administration, which was hampered by not having a full accounting of how he handled certain correspondents, certain communication with foreign leaders.

You know, I`m curious. I saw the reporting that said the archives recovered 15 boxes of documents. But they didn`t report on how many he took. So, the questions are actually, not only, you now, the documents that he recovered, they recovered, but during that one year period, whether there are other materials that had a different fate.

VELSHI: It is remarkable story. Ilona Cohen, thank you for joining us to give us your insight into this. Ilona Cohen is the former White House counsel and general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration. We appreciate you tonight.

All right. Still ahead tonight, a couple of excellent guest, Senator Chris Murphy will be here live after he attended a classified briefing today that he called, downright scary.

And the historian Tim Snyder joins us live next to help us make sense of what is happening in Canada`s growing trucker protests, and what the Department of Homeland Security warns could soon be happening here.

VELSHI: We are now on day 13 of what officials in the Canadian capital of Ottawa are calling an occupation. For the past two weeks, hundreds of truckers have been camped out, on the streets, in their vehicles, bringing the city center of Ottawa to virtual standstill.

The truckers calling themselves a freedom convoy originally came to Ottawa to protest the requirement that Canadian truck drivers, crossing the U.S. border, be fully vaccinated. Those protests have since escalated. They started spreading beyond the capital. We have now entered day three of protesters blocking the busiest crossing in North America, the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit.

About 200 people and vehicles are blocking, or stalling traffic on that bridge, which carries 25 percent of all trade between the U.S. and Canada, where an estimated $300 million a day.

Farther west, protesters in 50 trucks are blocking the Coutts border crossing, which is the busiest port between Alberta, Canada and the state of Montana. That cross typically sees more than $40 million of goods passed through daily.

And today, protesters block yet another transportation artery at the Michigan Canada border.

[21:35:05]

It`s important to note that as much chaos as this 200 truckers and their 18 wheelers are causing, their view on this issue is not popular in Canada, at all. More than 80 percent of the Canadian public is vaccinated. Almost 90 percent of truckers are vaccinated.

This protest wasn`t even organized by the Canadian trucking unions, the largest of which has come out actively against the protests. So, not only is this a fringe group of Canadians, it is a fringe group, even within the small niche of Canadian truckers.

Where this group is popular, this is interesting, where they found an incredibly large platform is right here, with American conservatives and American conservative media. Their stories become a staple on right wing outlets like Fox News, American conservatives Glenn Beck to Marjorie Taylor Greene, to the former president himself, have all champion their cause.

It`s hard not to miss the Trump flags flying among the crowds in Ottawa. Also spotted in the crowds, Confederate flags, QAnon banners, swastikas. None of which are common sights in Canada.

In addition to giving this fringe group, one of the largest megaphone, this American attention means the protesters have been able to fund-raise millions and millions of dollars, further amplifying their cause. This is a genuinely complex political issue. People have the right to peacefully protest. I`ve probably defended that, even if you don`t agree with their point of view. And Americans conservatives and American media are fanning the flames here, taking what would be a local issue and giving it international intention.

Today, a copycat freedom convoy protest started in France. Similar protests are underway in New Zealand and Australia. This afternoon, NBC confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security in the United States is now warning law enforcement and public safety officials that a copycat trucker protests could begin in the United States this Super Bowl Sunday.

The DHS bulletin says, the department has, quote, received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers. The protests could begin as soon as Sunday in Los Angeles to disrupt the Super Bowl, and then travel across the country and disrupt President Biden`s State of the Union in D.C. on March 1st.

As much of this is an issue in pandemic requirements and vaccines, it is somehow become a question about democracy and how we make decisions, collectively. As these protests spread, internationally, coming to us in the United States, how can we make sure that we both of defend the right to peacefully protest and don`t let fringe minorities bully us into accepting their point of view?

Joining us is Timothy Snyder. He is a professor of history at Yale University. He`s a best selling author of, "On Tyranny: 20 Lessons from the 20th Century".

Professor Snyder, good to see you. This is a strange one because I`m not even sure as a Canadian that I knew what to make of this, or thought that it would be much. It is turning into something that has tentacles the connections around the world with these anti-government protests, and gaining some connective tissue to bigger and, sort of insidious protests that we are seeing. What do you think of this?

TIMOTHY SNYDER, AUTHOR: Yeah. Like you, I was uncertain at first. I have a lot of friends and colleagues in Canada who write to me about the work that I do. Usually with the writing about is they`re concerned about their friends in the south. They`re concerned about the United States.

These last couple of weeks is the first time I`ve had lots of Canadians writing to me and saying, hey, you as an American need to speak out about what is happening in Ottawa. I think they`re right. I think what`s concerning about this is, if you have already said, we`re talking about a minority of a minority of minority. There are 15,000 long haul truckers in Canada. Maybe 10 percent of them are directly affected. That is 1,500 people.

The thing that they are protesting against is not actually Canadian law. They are protesting American law. It`s an American law that they have been vaccinated. So, protests in Ottawa makes zero sense.

So, it is a very small group with a nonsensical claim, which nevertheless has begun to spiral, which threatens both the institutions of Canadian democracy, as we see in the capital of Ottawa, and also, the Canadian economy, as we`ve seen in the border crossings.

So, what I worried about here is that we`re seeing a model where a very small number of human beings, using tools like trucks, funded from another country, as you`ve already reported, and fanned by courage by conspiracy theorist on social media, into an awful a lot of political and economical damage very quickly. So, I have seen this as a model, a dark politics that is emerging.

[21:40:02]

VELSHI: And the model doesn`t work in a vacuum, right? These truckers existed and nobody talked about, than that one thing.

What do you think it is that is coming from right wing media in the United States and these protests?

SNYDER: I think a big wedge of right-wing politics in the United States is about the claim that government doesn`t work. It is a form of right-wing anarchism, basically. So, if that is your view, you take the light and chaos, in your own country, but also, especially in other countries. So, becoming up kind of parlor game to sit in Florida or Washington, D.C., or the news room and route the truckers on in Canada, because if you like destruction, you like chaos. You want to see the deconstruction of the administration.

So, if people are carrying that out before you, before your eyes, you`re just happy. So, I think the ideology here has to do precisely with dysfunction and disorder and proving that government can`t work. Of course, the Canadian government generally works extremely well. To suggest that democracy doesn`t work in Canada, then you are making a strong argument about democracy in general.

VELSHI: Of course, this is why it`s important to talk to somebody like you, because you study these matters not just United States, but around the world. And there is a similarity to the types of protests that are going on around the world that seem to be anti-government, anti-something -- not entirely focused on the cause of hand. As you point out, the restrictions that these Canadian truckers are protesting by causing, you know, blockages and trouble in Canada, are generally speaking not Canadian laws.

SNYDER: Yeah, I mean -- we don`t have to go so far to find examples of this. United States for the past couple of years, protests that had to do with something with vaccine mandates, frigid very quickly into much larger conspiracy theories. It striking to me how conspiracy theories that turned up in the social media backdrop for some of the organizers of the Canadian protests, are the same generics of.

We also have in the U.S., finding your, at find around the world. The same QAnon, the same ideas about Bill Gates, it is all generic now. It is all international, now.

But, I mean, another way that you can think about the connection between Canadians in the rest of the world here or that you can flip this around and think about America now as a kind of bad actor, bight? If there are Russians that are contributing money to a GoFundMe and into this Christians site, which then, funding disorder in the United States, a funding blockades in the capital, funding blockades of border crossings, we would say, that is a hostile action.

Right now, that`s effectively what we are doing. Some private actors in the United States, some very well-known ones, who are organizing behind the destruction of democratic institutions, economic institutions in Canada. If we watch someone else do, that we would say, hey, that is outrageous. If former president of another country do what Mr. Trump just did to Justin Trudeau, to say that he`s a fanatic who destroyed his country, we think, well, that`s really excessive. That is outrageous. So, I think in the way, this puts us in the mirror.

VELSHI: That is a very strange development. This whole idea of QAnon and Trump flags, and Confederate flags in Canada, it is just as you know, not a thing. So to see and becoming a thing is remarkable.

Timothy Snyder, good to see you. Timothy Snyder is the professor of Yale university, he is the author of "On Tyranny", we appreciate your time this evening.

Senator Chris Murphy joins us live here in the next few minutes, after he had a classified briefing that he says really scared him. Stay with us.

VELSHI: As we speak, six Russian warships are headed to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean to carry out enable drills. It is all part of a massive set of military exercises put together by the Kremlin, involving all of its fleets, from the Pacific, to the Atlantic.

The warships will be stationed and very strategic locations. Take a look at this map between the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov, along Ukrainians southern border.

And so, today, "Black Sea News" is reporting that three areas marked in red on this map will be closed starting next week for Russian missile and artillery training. Today, top Russian military commanders, including Russia`s chief of the armed forces arrived in Belarus, which is the pro- Russian nation which is just north of Ukraine, ahead of a ten-day joint military exercise that is set to get underway there, tomorrow.

Vladimir Putin is also amassed almost 140,000 troops now, equipped with military hardware, medical units, and blood supplies on Ukraine`s eastern border. Russia has also announced new military forces in Belarus, again, right north of Ukraine, ahead of the joint military exercises that start tomorrow.

So, what you see on this map is that at this very moment, Russia has effectively surrounded Ukraine. All Ukraine has got that is not Russia`s its western borders, which our NATO countries.

Tomorrow, Ukraine will also begin a new set of military exercises. Ukrainian troops will start drills tomorrow with armed drones, and anti- tank weapons provided by the United States, and its NATO member neighbors.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue on multiple fronts to deter Putin from invading. This week, French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Moscow with talks with Putin, President Biden stonewalled by months of unsuccessful diplomatic conversations with Russia had promised to hit the country and Putin personally with devastating economic sanctions to bring an end to the Nord Stream 2 national gas pipeline, should Russia invade its neighbor, that is important because Russia gets a lot of money from exporting oil.

Also new today, President Biden approved a plan to use U.S. troops in Poland, also a NATO country, to help evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia does invade.

[21:50:04]

There is a lot going on here. Joining us to discuss this is Democratic Senator Chris Murphy. He is a member of the foreign relations committee. He is studying the situation of Ukraine closely. He also attended a classified briefing today on Iran, a briefing he described as quote, sobering and shocking.

I want to talk to about that as well, Senator. But let`s start with Russia. It is good to have you here. Thank you for joining us.

Senator, we have got diplomacy, we have got ready -- readiness for military action, and in between there, there is variations on appeasement, and sanctions. Tell me where we are on a continuum of an invasion and engagement with Russia because of it.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Let`s step back for a second then from this up. This is a signal of Russian weakness, this potential invasion of Ukraine. This is a former Russian republic, a former Soviet republic, it is a country that was under the thumb of Russia just a decade ago, when Russia had a proxy government installed inside Kyiv.

And today, Russia has lost Ukraine. Ukrainian people have decided that they want to be part of Europe, they want to be part of NATO, and the only resort left for Vladimir Putin to try to drag Ukraine back into its orbit is this disastrous invasion that he may be planning.

And so, we have to address this on several fronts. First, we do need to give Ukrainians the ability to defend themselves. We are not going to put hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops inside Ukraine, but we can supply Ukraine with the means to defend itself.

Second, we need to make sure that Russia understands, there is going to be a devastating blow to their economy if they walk into Ukraine, and we are showing them that by really putting together an extraordinary set of potential sanctions. Not just with the Europeans, but with many of our allies all around the globe.

So Russia has got a decision to make. This would be, and my mind, a massive strategic mistake akin to the invasion of Afghanistan by Russia in 1980, if they went through with this invasion. We are not giving up on diplomacy, but I think ultimately it is more likely if Putin just decides the costs greatly outweigh the benefit, and we have got to show him those costs in the coming days and weeks.

VELSHI: So he would like something which would sound like the rest of the world, to the rest of the world like appeasement. He wants a commitment that NATO will not recruit Ukraine. That Ukraine would never become a member of NATO.

Back in the late 70s, and early 80s, there were a lot of countries between Russia and NATO, all of those countries where, as you described, proxy Russian governments. They all came to freedom themselves, and lo and behold, all made the choice that they would like to be Western allied, not Russian allied.

You tweeted on February 2nd, quite honestly, it doesn`t matter to America whether Ukraine wants to a ally itself with Russia, or Europe, or America. All that matters as the Ukrainian people get to make that choice for themselves, and not to have it dictated to them by force. That is our interest.

Vladimir Putin wants that not to happen. He wants Ukraine in the Russian fold, and of story, regardless of what Ukrainians want.

MURPHY: And he wants America and Europe to guarantee that Ukraine will stay in the Russian fold. I meant when I said, ultimately this is up to the Ukrainian people as to whether they want to be part of a military alliance with Russia, or a military alliance with the United States, and Europe. But, a bedrock principle of democracy, and a bedrock principle of supporting democracy is to allow the people to make a choice for themselves.

We have never before given Vladimir Putin, or any other world leader it veto power on whether a Democratic nation wants to allow themselves to the United States, or a foreign power. We are not going to start now.

Of course, everyone knows Ukraine is not joining NATO anytime soon. They just have not met the qualifications. There is still an enormous amount of corruption inside Ukraine that has to be addressed before they could ever join the NATO alliance. So, this is a false complaint in many ways by Putin. Ukraine presents no threat to Russian sovereignty, and everybody knows and the near future Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO.

VELSHI: Let me ask you about the briefing you got on Iran. When the United States pulled out of the Iran deal in 2016, it was a fledgling deal, but it had taken a decade to get there. And everybody was at least talking to one another.

Now we have a situation where the Iranians have part, in our neighbors and the region, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have hardened. The U.S. has not hardened. The U.S. under Biden would like to get back to this deal. But, it is going to be much harder to do. You talked about that today.

MURPHY: I did. And I walked out of that briefing really concerned. The amount of time right now that it would take a run to get a nuclear weapon after they made the decision to do so is frighteningly short, much shorter than it before the nuclear agreement was signed.

[21:55:04]

You know, we essentially tested the theory of the opponents of the Iran deal, because Donald Trump withdrew from it, he levied unilateral sanctions against Iran. He demanded that they come to the table on all of their malevolent behavior, and what happened? Everything got worse.

Iran support for proxies in the Middle East increased, Iran restarted its nuclear research program, it got much closer to a nuclear weapon, they started shooting at American troops. We tried escalation, and it was a disaster. Diplomacy is the only path forward to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

And interestingly, although Israel begins opposed to this deal, our gulf allies who are opposed to it in 2015 now support it because they do not want a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

VELSHI: Well, let`s talk about this again, because it is an important issue that is getting sidelined.

Senator Chris Murphy, good to see you. Chris Murphy is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, we appreciate your time tonight.

Up next, former President Obama is about to do something he almost never does. We will have details next.

VELSHI: Before we go, two things for you to keep your eye on tomorrow. Number one, NBC news has learned that former President Barack Obama will be meeting tomorrow with the House Democratic Caucus. The former president will participate virtually.

Also happening tomorrow, Democrats from the Senate Judiciary Committee will be meeting with president Biden at the White House in person, about a potential Supreme Court nominee. Earlier today, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said that he and his colleagues would like to get through the nomination process before the recess, and that a nomination for president Biden soon would make that process a lot easier.

Two big meetings for Democrats tomorrow, let`s see how they pan out.

That does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

