Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/4/22

Former Vice President Mike Pence says that January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. "The New York Times Magazine" is reporting that Michael Flynn was an active participant in plans to seize voting machines. President Biden set a record adding more jobs than any other president during their first year in office.

BETSEY STEVENSON, ECONOMIST: That`s the real question though, is do the workers come back? I`ll tell you what made me heartened to see in the data, is that there`s still nearly 2 million people who say that they`re not looking for work because of the pandemic. So, what we need to do is get past the pandemic and bring those 2 million people back, and we are going to be able to tame inflation.

That is "ALL IN" on this Friday evening.

Rachel is on hiatus. I`m going to play something that you may not remember, but it is remarkable that is on tape. I believe that this is the only time ever that Donald Trump uttered these words.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: I was wrong and I apologize.

VELSHI: I know, it`s weird hearing him say that, right? Donald Trump famously never apologizes, never says he`s wrong, but that one time that he did, the thing that`s memorable about that video, if indeed you remember it at all, is that Donald Trump so clearly didn`t mean it.

It`s like some group of staffers had staged an intervention. Stuck him in this weird black box, TV studio, with a very wonky backdrop, and forced him to read a prepared script. No one was under the impression that he actually meant it. He was just saying it to take a box.

This is a frequent thing with Donald Trump. He would often deliver scripted speeches or statements that were obviously written by somebody else. And then they were delivered with a kind of a wink and a nod to his supporters. They knew he didn`t mean it.

This was just something had to be read because, hey, I`m president. Or, I`m running for president. And sometimes people want you to read stuff.

He was doing this right up until the end of his presidency. For instance, do you remember the remarks that Donald Trump delivered on January 7th 2021, the day after the insurrection? I`m going to bet that you don`t. The remarks were so obviously disingenuous, most of us kind of just memory hole them.

TRUMP: I would like to begin by addressing that heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.

VELSHI: Yeah. Because if there`s one thing that President Trump was focused on in his final two weeks in office, it was definitely ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. That was almost like a hospital. Is the White House counsel standing just screen, holding Trump again point?

These remarks were so immediately forgettable that one political last month obtained a never before seen draft of those remarks you just heard titled, remarks on national healing, many people initially thought they were draft remarks for speech that he never gave. A great unifying January 6th speech that some other president might have delivered. But never Donald Trump.

But no, in fact, he did deliver those words. It is that the speech was so literally, unbelievable, coming from Trump, everyone promptly forgot about it.

But it is worth remembering that what Donald Trump read from that teleprompter in the White House on January 7th maybe the reason he felt forced to deliver those remarks, is that was would literally, everyone was saying. In the immediate aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, Democrats and Republicans alike, it was the obvious reaction for any sentient human, attacking the United States Capitol is bad. The people who attacked it should be punished.

The Republican Party`s own statement on January 6th sounded much the same. Quote: The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemned the violence in and around the United States Capitol Building today in Washington, D.C. These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles, unquote.

That was the consensus on January 6 at the days immediately following, across almost the entire political spectrum. But as you may have noticed, things have changed in the past year.

Some Republicans in Congress started saying that, okay, January 6 was bad, but the whole thing was actually the Democrats` fault. It was Nancy Pelosi`s fault.

Then, some Republican started saying that nothing that bad had actually even happened on January 6th. It was basically a, quote, normal tourist visit.

In fact, the January 6 rioters being held against bars for their violent, alleged acts were political prisoners. It`s only a matter time before Donald Trump, last weekend, start talking openly at one of his rallies, about offering pardons to January 6 rioters if he becomes president again, and calling them patriots an interview this week.

And today, the reversal in public can thinking in January 6 appears to be complete. The January 6 investigation in Congress, the committee set up to investigate the attack on the Capitol, has, as you know, just two Republican members, these two, the only two Republican members of Congress, who are willing to participate an illegitimate inquiry. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

They are both conservative Republicans. Liz Cheney voted with the President Trump at the time, more than 90 percent of the time. She regularly professes herself disgusted with a lot of things that Democrats stand for and everything to try to do in Congress.

Because of their participation in the January 6 investigation, today, the Republican National Committee voted overwhelmingly to, essentially, excommunicate Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger from the party. The two apostates were formally censured. The Republican Party will immediately cease support for both of them because their behavior has been, quote, destructive to the Republican Party.

But check out what else the censure resolution says. Quote, Representative Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, end quote. Legitimate political discourse, that`s what we`re calling it now.

January 6 was a legitimate political discourse, according to the RNC. Boy, that`s a long way from the Republican National Committee statement that was released on January 6 itself. Let me remind you.

Quote, these violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles, end quote. What a difference a year makes.

With this censure resolution came before the Republican National Committee and Salt Lake City today, a resolution condemning Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and calling January 6, legitimate political discourse, there was, in fact, a little bit of suspense about it in the Beltway press. Supposedly, some members of the RNC were not happy with the way this was unfolding. There was a schism in the party over whether it should be attacking its own members and whitewashing January 6.

Maybe, just maybe the resolution would fail to pass. Such intrigue. Such suspense. Here`s how it went down.

VELSHI: Not even close. Do not let anyone tell you there is a schism in the Republican Party or some sort of civil war. There are two factions fighting it out. There is Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and those couple of RNC members dejectively voting no today, and then there`s everyone else in the party because ever since that time in 2016 that Donald Trump right here was forced in front of a camera to sway he was wrong and apologize, the ironclad rule of Trumpism and, therefore, the ironclad rule of the modern Republican Party, is that Donald Trump is never wrong, which is what made this, today, so remarkable.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. Lives were lost and many were injured.

Thanks to the courageous action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, the violence was quelled. The capital was secured. And we reconvened the Congress that very same day, to finish our work under the Constitution of the United States and had the laws of this country.

There are those in our party who believe that, as the presiding officer of the joint session of Congress, that I possess unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election.

President Trump is wrong.

VELSHI: What`s? Honestly, I was surprised that Mike Pence was not vaporized by lightning on the spot. I did not know Republican could say the words, President Trump is wrong. I thought it was like saying, beetle juice or candy man. Say, Donald Trump`s run five times in the mirror. I thought it was like saying, beetle juice or candy man.

Say, Donald Trump`s run five times in the mirror, and the ghost of Ray Cohn appears and kills you. Of course, the speech today, Mike Pence`s most defiant words to Donald Trump today, comes as two of Pence`s top vice presidential staffers have been testifying to the January 6 investigation in recent days. And those interviews were reportedly un-contentious.

Staffers in Pence`s orbit, apparently, have been much more uncooperative with the investigation than those in Trump`s. They don`t seem to think the January 6 investigation is a, quote, Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, end quote.

And while it`s bracing to hear any Republican, let alone Donald Trump`s vice president, say out loud that Donald Trump is wrong, you will know that Mike Pence also said that January 6 was, quote, a dark day in history of the United States. That may not seem controversial. It was certainly the national consensus not too long ago.

But as of today, that kind of language puts former Vice President Mike Pence at odds, not just with Donald Trump, but with the Republican Party as a whole. January 6th wasn`t a dark day. It was just legitimate political discourse, so says the Republican National Committee.

If you so much is dare to participate in the investigation of that day, you are no longer welcome in the Republican Party.

Joining us now is the former congressman Republican, Republican congressman from Florida and MSNBC political analyst, Carlos Curbelo. He is one of the signatories of a legal brief last year, asking federal judge to reject former President Trump`s efforts to block the January 6 investigation from accessing his White House records.

Mr. Curbelo, good to see you again. Thank you for being with us tonight.

CARLOS CURBELO, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Good to see, Ali. Thank you.

VELSHI: You know, there are Republicans who say things about, look, this is the last chance for the Republican Party. If they don`t assistance elves from Donald Trump, something is going to happen. We don`t know what`s that something is and there are others who tell me, there isn`t any schism in this Republican Party. There may be Republican voters who don`t like Trump. The party seemed solidly in Donald Trump`s camp at the moment.

CURBELO: Well, Ali, I think that`s undeniable. The RNC confirmed that, at least for the time being, it`s a fully owned subsidiary of the Trump Organization. The silver lining is that clip you just played of Mike Pence, here was someone who many people are frustrated with during the Trump`s presidency. His silence was at many points deafening, but on January 6, Mike Pence is clearly committed to the truth.

And the message he is sending to the Republican Party is that, although maybe in the short term it might make sense, in some way, to some people, to continue embracing this lie. Long term, this is not sustainable. This is a party that, whatever happens and November 2022, going forward, cannot be built upon this massive live to cause so much damage and destruction in our country.

VELSHI: So, what was interesting was that there was nobody in this country who would say that Mike Pence is a liberal in any fashionable or a Democrat, or in the pocket of the Democrats. The Republicans today, the RNC, issued that remarkable statement about how Kinzinger and Cheney are part of some sort of plot.

Adam Kinzinger released this statement after the vote. He said, I`ve been a member Republican Party long before Donald Trump entered the field. My values and core beliefs remain the same and I have not wavered. Rather than focus their efforts on how to help the American people, my fellow Republicans have chosen to censure two lifelong members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office. They`ve allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism to hinder their ability to see clear eyed.

Adam Kinzinger speaks for a lot of Republicans, conservatives, right? People of conservative values that don`t agree with a lot of things that Democrats want to do, but they are frozen out at the moment.

CURBELO: It`s true. I mean, the Republican Party has turned over its principles, its ideas. I mean, this concept that government should be limited, that taxes should be low, none of that matters right now. What matters, to a lot of these new establishment Republicans, because this is the establishment now, Donald Trump was an anti-establishment candidate. Right now, he is a Republican establishment.

And what matters to that establishment is to please Donald Trump at all costs, even reversing the statement from January 6, where Republicans, many, rightfully condemned the violence. Now, all of a sudden, it`s just a routine free speech, right?

So, this is a big problem because as you pointed out, Ali, Adam Kinzinger - - Kinzinger has an independent streak to him.

[21:15:07]

I`ve served with him. Served with Liz Cheney. No independent streak. I mean, Liz Cheney is a hard-core conservative. Her voting record and mine did not match up very well when I served with her.

Mike Pence, I mean, this is a guy who would introduce himself saying he was a Christian first, then a conservative, then a Republican. So, you know, the people who stand for ideas are being marginalized. The people who are embracing this lie and the man, who came up with it, are in power right now.

VELSHI: This is an interesting point you make. So, in other, words you and Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney and Mike Pence were all part of the same party. That was a broad political spectrum within one party. You`ve got to be more than those people who believe that January 6 was a lie and the election was a fraud.

How do like-minded people come together to resurrect the Republican Party? Because we can`t really be a country where one party believes in democracy and the other one doesn`t.

CURBELO: Well, the first principle, or rule I would say, Ali, is that we can only embrace people who stand for the truth, people who are promoting ally, whether openly or by staying quiet, really cannot be included in a conservative coalition. I mean, the truth is -- comes first and foremost, before any policies, before any ideas, because if you are not an honest person, you can`t be trusted. If you can`t be trusted, you can`t make policy, or you can`t represent people. So, it has to be a number one.

And as more and more Republicans start like Mike Pence, speaking openly and explicitly, we can really start sifting out who is committed to the truth and who is at. There is nothing conservative about being a liar.

VELSHI: Carlos Curbelo is a former Republican congressman from Florida. He`s an MSNBC political analyst, it`s good to see you. I appreciate you being with us tonight. Thank you.

CURBELO: Thank you, Ali.

VELSHI: Well, it seems like every day this week, we`ve got more news about the apparent attempt by Donald Trump and his allies to seize voting machines in several states that he lost, that`s because we have. And today is no exception.

Stay with us.

[21:21:27]

VELSHI: This show has been tracking all week the different ways that Donald Trump and his allies were actively trying his whole seize the voting machines thing in the wake of the 2020 election, as part of their kitchen sink strategy to overthrow the government.

Well, today, another layer of the onion peeled off.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Emails and records obtained by CBS News suggests there were multiple versions of draft orders that called for the seizures of voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. This draft order dated December 17th, would have empowered the secretary of homeland security to seize, collect, preserve, protect, retain and analyze all machines.

A day earlier, another draft order reviewed by CBS News look to grant similar powers to the defense secretary. The drafters contained one typo, and no signature line for President Trump is dated December 16th.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Now, that draft executive order apparently prepared for President Trump, that would`ve approved the seizure of voting machines. It was sent to a small group of the president supporters who are working to overthrow the election.

One of the people on that seize the voting machine email chain was Michael Flynn, Donald Trump`s just grace national security adviser. CBS News obtained a email from Michael Flynn back then, in regard to that draft of executive order. He wrote, fix spelling error in the title. It sure gets a legal review, but this is ready to go from my standpoint, end quote.

Paired with that report from CBS, we also today learned in this deeply reported piece from Robert Draper at "The New York Times Magazine", that Michael Flynn was not just proofreader on the seize the machines plan, he was an active participant with a very specific strategy in mind.

Quote, while Trump friendly lawyer Sidney Powell was pursuing legal options for reversing the election results, Flynn was beginning to a vision on military role. By mid December, Flynn was calling in for sending in the military aid to the contested states. By December 16th, one of the presidents allies had lined up a series of options for the president to consider, including using uniformed officials to confiscate voting machines and ballots and six states. Flynn suggested that the National Guard and U.S. Marshals, in combination, would be the most suited to the job, end quote.

Joining me now is Robert Draper, contributing writer for "The New York Times Magazine". He is the author of this new, deeply reported piece about Michael Flynn, out in the times today. He`s also the author of the book, "To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq".

Mr. Draper, thank you for being with us this evening.

ROBERT DRAPER, CONTRIBUTING WRITER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: My pleasure, Ali.

VELSHI: I have to say, in reading your story, if I didn`t know that most of it was true based on leaks we had or things we understood, it feels made up. It feels like a screenplay.

I actually want to read a passage for our viewers to set the scene. You see that Flynn was encamped at the historic estate in South Carolina owned by Lin Wood, the Trump supporting defamation lawyer who sued over Georgia`s election results. He had flown to South Carolina on the private jet of the former Overstock chief, executive, Patrick Byrne, and set up camp, where he threw himself into the project of reversing the results of the election that Trump had just lost.

Sidney Powell brought along two law associates. The other guests were there together and organized election information alongside her and Flynn. Among these was Seth Keshel, a 36-year-old former army military intelligence captain, who told me he got Flynn`s attention three weeks earlier by sending what he believed were suspicious election data to Flynn`s LinkedIn page.

[21:25:12]

Another, Him Penrose, was a cybersecurity specialist, who had worked for the National Security Agency. A third, Doug Logan, was an associate of Byrne and the chief executive of a Florida-based software security firm called Cyber Ninjas. Wood and Byrne said the group had brought computers, printers and white boards. Quote, it looked like election center, Wood recalled.

It`s remarkable.

DRAPER: Yeah, basically they spent Thanksgiving there and several days before that, compiling supposed evidence of fraud that they were getting over the transom through open sources, the people submitting affidavits and the like. Once they were compiling all of this, Ali, after they had done that, then they began to imagine, okay, since we can come conclusively prove fraud, then how can this be used as a basis for President Trump to reverse the election?

That, in turn, is what led to this military option you were talking to before, General Flynn was promoting the idea that voting machines and backup ballots could be seized in six contested states, using the National Guard, because they had very good cybersecurity unit in them and U.S. Marshals. That, once they had these machines and ballots, then with what president wanted, he could have it on livestream TV, all for them to be re- counted. And that`s the chips fall where they may.

Flynn had said on a TV show, roughly around this time, look, this is no big deal. Martial law happened 64 times or so. But, of course, the idea of a sitting president, having just lost an election, essentially saying, I don`t like the outcome of this election, and therefore, seizing -- using the military -- all of the ballots and the contested states to order a recount, truly qualifies as exceptional.

VELSHI: According to reporting, there were enough people around there who were trying to outdo each other for who had the most dubious legal advice.

But what was happening with Donald Trump? Was he trying to find the answer he wanted that would keep him as president? Or did he really believe there was fraud? What was all this recounts and seizing the machines do?

DRAPER: You know, a bunch of different questions there, so a bunch of different answers.

On the question on whether or not President Trump believe that there was fraud, it`s hard to get in the guy`s psyche. I`ve talked to people that says at times, when he spoke to the president, they felt he was in on the joke, knew basically that the election fraud hadn`t occurred, but he certainly put on a convincing case believing there was fraud to other people.

I don`t think he was willing, however, to go to every conceivable means, for whatever reason, though as you referenced, Trump was interested in looking at the Department of Justice, perhaps seizing the machines, then the Department of Homeland Security. The military option was one that seemed to bother him, and Patrick Byrne, the Overstock CEO, told me that he had a conversation later with Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani had told Byrne why he had advised Trump to not go with the military option. He said, we will end up in prison if we do that.

O`DONNELL: Robert, we can`t do justice in the amount of reporting that you did in that fantastic piece. I do recommend to our viewers that they read it. But thank you for being with us.

Robert Draper is a contributing writer for "The New York Times Magazine".

Well, coming up next, a major update on a story that Rachel`s team has been closely following for months. You don`t wan to miss it.

VE.LSHI: All right. We have an update on a story out of Florida we have been covering for months. It involves this man, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Dr. Ladapo is Governor Ron DeSantis`s handpicked choice for Florida surgeon general. To be honest, he is not necessarily who you might think you would expect to be named as the top health official, in a state that has seen one of the highest body counts from COVID.

He has called COVID a mania. He has blasted mask use, and he`s ominously questioned the safety of the vaccines. There is also little matter that during the height of the pandemic, Dr. Ladapo stood on the steps of the Supreme Court, with a group of people, doctors, called America`s Frontline Doctors.

Among the speakers of that event was a doctor known for her passionate claims that if you have ovarian cysts, it is because you have been having sex with demons in your sleep. Also, you should not trust Western medicine because it is made from DNA from space aliens. Very mainstream stuff. You should see what they had to say about COVID.

But in addition to that, one of the ways in which Dr. Ladapo rose to prominence was in large part by staking his credibility ton the fact that he was in fact a frontline doctor with experience treating COVID patients. He published two op-eds touting his experience, working with COVID cases at UCLA.

The only issue with that is that Rachel`s team obtained evidence that called those claims into question. Multiple people who worked at UCLA Hospital at the same time as Dr. Ladapo say that he misled the public about his experience treating COVID patients.

A member of the team treating COVID patients at UCLA early in the pandemic told us that Dr. Ladapo was not part of that came. We also obtained scheduling documents from the time that Dr. Ladapo was working at UCLA, and those documents did not show Dr. Ladapo scheduled to take care of COVID patients.

Now, at the time that we reported on that, the Florida Department of Health refused to comment on our story. The communications director at the Florida Department of Health has since confirmed that Dr. Ladapo did not treat COVID patients during much of 2020, when UCLA was running a specialized COVID ward. But, she claimed, that Dr. Ladapo did treat patients prior to, and after that period saying quote, I`m sure you can find documents that prove that if you are finding other documents to promote your narrative, end quote.

[21:35:12]

I guess that is a good point. The thing is, we did try very hard to get a hold of any documents that would prove that Dr. Ladapo treated COVID patients at UCLA. We have not turned anything up.

But would also stuck out from our reporting were the comments made from some of the people who worked with Dr. Ladapo. One source told us, quote, what hurts me the most is that those in Florida that hired him cite his work at UCLA as a point of admiration. But he is everything this hospital and this institution is not.

That was back in November. Now, one local paper and Florida has advanced the story. This with the splash page of the "Tallahassee Democrats" yesterday. The top headline there says, quote: Surgeon general got scathing review from UCLA in background check.

The paper obtained that background checks through an open records request. It was conducted as part of Dr. Ladapo`s Senate confirmation process, which is currently ongoing. It offers a searing a valuation of the state`s top doctor, from one of his former supervisors at UCLA.

Here it is. Quote, would you recommend the applicant for employment as surgeon general of Florida, in confidence in his ability, honesty, and integrity to perform related duties? The supervisors answer, quote, no. In my opinion, the people of Florida would be better served by a surgeon general who grounds his policies and decisions, and recommendations in the best scientific evidence, rather than opinions, unquote.

The supervisor added by the way, that Dr. Ladapo`s opinions published in a number of outlets were contrary to the best scientific evidence available about the COVID-19 pandemic, and caused concern among a large number of his research and clinical colleagues, and subordinates, who felt that his opinion violated the Hippocratic Oath that physicians do no harm.

We are not done, he continued. The situation created stress and acrimony among his coworkers, and supervisors during the last year and a half of his employment, end quote. Now I am done.

How is that for a job recommendation?

We reached back out to the Florida Department of Health for comment. Their press secretary described the UCLA official as a disgruntled supervisor, adding that, quote, doctors who were considered ahead of their time were applauded for their brilliance throughout history, but now it appears that being at the forefront of ideas, and following the data is now considered a political game, end quote.

This is quite the backdrop against what Dr. Ladapo is trying to get confirmed as Florida`s top doctor. We covered Ladapo`s first confirmation hearing last, week the same one in which he repeatedly refused to give a yes or no answer to a question about whether COVID vaccines worked.

The Democrats got up, and walked out of that hearing, saying they were fed up with Dr. Ladapo`s refusal to offer straight answers. Dr. Ladapo still has one more committee hearing before his nomination goes to a full vote in the Florida Senate. So, what can we expect?

Well, joining us now is Florida State Senator Tina Polsky. She sits on the Senate ethics and election committee, which Dr. Ladapo will be testifying before next week.

Dr. Ladapo refused to wear a mask while visiting Senator Polsky`s office last year, even though she asked him to, citing a serious medical condition.

Senator Polsky later revealed she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Senator, good to see you. Thank you for being with us this evening.

STATE SEN. TINA POLSKY (D), FLORIDA: Thanks, Ali, for having me. Good to see you.

VELSHI: This is alarming, this is not a random job that Dr. Ladapo is going for. It does not vindicate him. All of these documents keep coming up to suggest that he is not in line with mainstream medical thinking.

But the math we do hear indicates that he is going to get his appointment.

POLSKY: It certainly looks that way, which is very frustrating, because we only are eight and up 40 people, we are close colleagues, yet we are so divided on issues such as this. So he is going to come before my committee, there is 4 Democrats, we are outnumbered, we will ask lots, and lots of questions. We will debate, but he will get through.

The next step is the floor. Unfortunately, we are again outnumbered, and he will get -- excuse me not the nomination -- he will become the permanent surgeon general.

And it`s really frustrating because I know my colleagues know he is not the right person for the job. They sat there in the first committee, they heard his non-answers. They know the background. They know how he treated me, and yet he still is going to be confirmed, and it is really frustrating.

VELSHI: How did that go down how he treated you? How does that work? Because even if we didn`t have COVID, if somebody told me could you please wear a mask because I have been immunocompromised, it would be a no- brainer.

[21:40:06]

I would wear the mask.

What kind of response do you get to that kind of thing? What happened?

POLSKY: It was just the most disrespectful. Since then, a lot of people haven`t seen him interact, but when you saw his answers in the first committee -- vague, arrogant, smug, is how I describe him in my office, he tried to do the same thing in my office.

We have a waiting area, I asked him in his two colleagues to put on a mask before we went into talk, at the meeting which he requested, and he refused to do so. And just stood there and tried to debate. And give me alternative theories, and let`s come up with another option.

And it is exactly the kind of nonsense that he spewed at the last confirmation hearing, just talking, talking, I described it as word salad. It is exactly who he is. He has proven who he is over and over again.

The disrespect that he showed the senator coming to my office, at his request, it was so simple to put on a mask, and had he done so there would be no story. So I just don`t understand how a doctor can treat someone that way. I am one of the 22 million citizens of Florida that he would be in charge of. And he just didn`t care.

VELSHI: Do you Republican colleagues in the Senate care, though? They cannot all be anti mask, anti-vax, anti-science people? At some point, he is the outlier.

POLSKY: They are not that way. I know they are not that way. There might be a few. But they are really not.

I know that they are caring, but the political winds are such that they cannot go against this governor. And it`s really sad and unfortunate. It`s kind of the one good thing about being in a minority party, we can speak our minds. The majority just seems to be locked in.

They don`t ask questions, they don`t debate, and they just kind of sit there and take it, and they will vote him in.

VELSHI: What`s strange times. Well, thank you for your efforts. Florida State Senate Tina Polsky, we appreciate you being with us tonight.

One more thing, out of Florida, all week Rachel and her team have been covering the despicable pattern of neo-Nazis across the country, feeling emboldened and gathering outside of hospitals, and on a freeway overpasses, even phoning in bomb threats to historically black colleges and universities. We are going to have an update tonight on the neo-Nazis that gathered last weekend in the Orlando area.

At one point during the demonstration, a young Jewish man, a college student in the area confronted the neo-Nazis. He wanted to let them know that their hate had no place there. They subsequently surrounded his car, hurled anti-Semitic slurs and spat on him. They went on to punch him, kick him, and attack him with pepper spray.

We have now learned that three of the neo-Nazis involved in that incident, including the group`s leader, have been arrested. Two of the neo-Nazis have been charged with battery, and are now facing third degree felonies under Florida`s hate crime law for that assault. A third man has been arrested for grand theft after he allegedly took the young man`s phone.

It is a little bit of accountability, although there is still a lot of work to be done. We have much more tonight. Stay with us.

[21:47:21]

VELSHI: In Minneapolis tonight, people are taking to the street again in yet another protest over the police killing of a black man. This time, it was a deadly shooting while police executed a no-knock warrant in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building. Tonight, protesters drove in a blocks long caravan of cars to the county government center, honking their horns and making noise over 22 year old Amir Locke`s death.

Amir Locke was wrapped up in a blanket when police barged in early Wednesday to serve a search warrant tied to a homicide investigation in nearby St. Paul. He was shot three times, nine seconds after police entered.

Police have released body cam video of the shooting. We want to warn you, it is disturbing, we are not going to show you the moment the bullet struck Amir Locke`s body, but you will hear the shots. I will give you a second before we play it. Let`s play it.

VELSHI: Amir Locke later died at the hospital. Mr. Locke was not named in that search warrant. And it wasn`t even his apartment.

Police say a gun he was using was pointed at one of the officers, but it is clear from that image that they released to the public taken from body cam footage. Locke`s parents say he was a licensed gun owner who did not have a criminal record.

Mark Hanneman, the officer who shot him has been put on paid administrative leave, and the Hennepin County attorney is working with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to decide whether he should face charges. The shooting has renewed criticism of the Minneapolis Police Department, the same department that is being investigated by the department of justice over allegation of excessive force in the wake of George Floyd`s death.

The shootings also draw parallels to the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in 2020, during a no knock warrant. It is again raising questions about the use of this specific procedure. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is responding to those concerns tonight with a statement announcing a moratorium on the request, and execution of no-knock warrants in the city. It also says quote, while the moratorium is in place, the mayor and MPD leadership will work with national experts to review and suggest revisions to the department`s policy, end quote.

Joining us now is Brandt Williams. He is an editor with Minnesota Public Radio covering race, class, and communities.

Mr. Williams, thank you for making time to be here tonight. I want to be clear on this, because we started talking about no knock warrants in early 2020, I would assume that a lot of police departments were looking at this.

[21:50:02]

At the time, Minneapolis was involved in the aftermath of George Floyd. It had a police union leader who was, you know, we have different words to describe him, but he was not really in sync with even the police chief. Minneapolis has a lot of policing problems.

BRANDT WILLIAMS, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO EDITOR: Correct. Let`s go back to that no knock warrant policy. In November of 2020, the Minneapolis police department, and the mayor basically put out, announced that they were going to actually formally make there no knock warrant policy formal, which they had not done before. So, that was one of the things that they rolled out. As a part of that, they made it more difficult for officers to have those no knock warrants, which are, as we saw in this case, can be quite deadly.

So we are not sure what is going to be different here, because there was already this statement that there was going to be, these types of warrants were going to be much more rare. So now the mayor is saying, now, there is this moratorium, but there are still exceptions for certain cases where there may be a certain circumstance that warrants that the officers come in unannounced.

VELSHI: There is a bit of the story that has been reported, that is that the St. Paul police sought a knock and announce warrant for this apartment in Minneapolis, across the river from each other, sister cities, during the homicide investigation. Minneapolis police said they would not carry out the warrant, unless it was no knock. Law enforcement sources said this Friday.

Do you know anything about this agreement between the two police forces?

WILLIAMS: So, here is what we have heard. The St. Paul Police Department released a statement earlier today saying that generally when a police department asks for the assistant of another department to conduct a warrant, it is because they have, in Minneapolis if you are going to conduct a search warrant in the city of Minneapolis, you are going to want a law enforcement agency that is more familiar with the city, and with the area where the launches being served.

So, St. Paul official said this was the case. They left it to Minneapolis, and the interim chief, Amelia Huffman, said that the Minneapolis officers involved had the authority to conduct either a knock warrant, or an unannounced entry.

And so, we are looking into this, because it is very interesting, excuse me, why would Minneapolis than go ahead and why would these officers then choose to do an unannounced entry? What were they expecting on the other side of that door? Now we have been doing some reporting on this, and one of my colleagues spoke to a neighbor who used to live in the building next door to the apartment where Mr. Locke was killed. And this person told one of our reporters that there was somebody living there at the time who frankly scared them, and causes neighbor to call the police. This neighbor said they heard gunshots.

We are still digging into this reporting. But this may be a reason why Minneapolis police decided to do a no-knock when they had the authority to have unannounced entry. We`re not sure yet, but that`s -- that`s one of the follow-up to the story, which is quite interesting.

VELSHI: We are going to follow it very closely with you very closely, Brandt. Thanks for being with us.

Brandt Williams is the editor with radio news covering race, class and communities.

We have one more story to get to tonight on this Friday, one that is going to be a cause for a little bit of celebration.

Stay with us.

[21:57:27]

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This morning`s report caps off my first year as president. Over that period, our economy created 6.6 million jobs, 6.6 million jobs. You cannot remember another year when so many people went to work in this country. There is a reason, it never happened.

VELSHI: That was President Biden this morning with those new unemployment numbers. President Biden set a record adding more jobs than any other president during their first year in office.

Just to give you a comparison, it is more than tripled the number of jobs added during President Trump`s first year in office, and that all comes on top of the massive GDP growth we had last year, the largest annual increase since 1984. But, at the same time, the economic picture has been complicated by rising inflation, and polling, constantly shows that Americans are not satisfied with the state of this economy.

As we inch closer, and closer to the midterms, this sentiment may well be what makes or breaks Democrats chances of holding on to a majority in the house, whether or not democracy itself is on the ballot. Which is why it is important for Biden to be so public about this victory lap today, and also why today wasn`t just a victory lap for the president, it was a busy work day. He signed an executive order, mandating that all federally funded infrastructure projects, with budgets over $35 million, use unionized workers.

Now, Congress has yet to touch the pro-union legislation that Biden has been trying to pass for a year now, so in many ways this was Biden showing that with or without congressional help, he is going to do what he can to help America`s workers.

Today was also the end of the first week where all federal workers and contractors made at least $15 an hour, thanks to President Biden. After more than a decade of Congress refusing to increase the minimum wage, Biden unilaterally used his power to give the largest workforce in the country federal employees, a raise.

This is a tricky economy. There are a lot of batteries still up to fight, but it looks like Biden is walking and chewing gum here -- taking his victory lap, while at the same time rolling up his sleeves for the work ahead.

