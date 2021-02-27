Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/26/2021

Summary:

Interview with Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California.

Interview with Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

Transcript:

HEATHER MCGHEE, AUTHOR, "SUM OF US": You know, I truly believe that this

whole right-wing playbook is the rigged rules of our government, right? I

mean, we could have $15 minimum wage which is popular across the country --

(CROSSTALK)

MCGHEE: -- of the filibuster, right?

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, "ALL IN": Restore majority rule. Heather McGhee,

whose book is called "The Sum of Us", thank you for making time tonight.

It`s a great book. Please go check it out.

That is "ALL IN" on this Friday night.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now with Ali Velshi, in for Rachel.

Good evening, Ali.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Those are great conversations, Chris, thank you.

And have yourself an excellent weekend.

And thank you to you at home for joining us. Rachael has the night off.

We are at this hour waiting for the United States House of Representatives

to vote on President Biden`s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. We don`t know

exactly when this vote is going to happen, but when the bill finally does

get a vote, we know two things.

One is it is going to pass with overwhelming support from Democrats and

possibly no support from Republicans despite it being incredibly popular

with American voters of both parties.

Number two, the House bill is going to include an increase in the minimum

wage to $15 an hour even though we know that a COVID relief bill with the

$15 minimum wage cannot pass the Senate.

So how is this all going to work?

We will ask the chair of the congressional progressive caucus,

Representative Pramila Jayapal, about that later this hour.

Also, a government scientific panel this evening recommended the Johnson

and Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine be approved by the FDA. Meaning that the

new vaccine could be approved for use in the United States as soon as

tomorrow. We`re going to have more on that exciting development in just a

few minutes.

But I should mention that the news broke this evening in the "New York

Times" that the FBI had singled out a potential suspect in the death of the

Capitol police officer linked to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed shortly after fighting with rioters at the

Capitol and he later died from his injuries. But the nature of the injuries

and the cause of death have been a mystery.

Investigators think his death may have been related to an irritant like

mace or bear spray deployed during the attack. According to the "New York

Times" investigators have pinpointed a person seen on video of the riot who

attacked several officers with bear spray including Officer Sicknick.

Now, they haven`t yet identified this attacker by name to us, but this

appears to be the first major breakthrough in this particular part of the

case. More than 300 people have now been charged in connection with the

Capitol riot, but no one, no one has yet been charged in Officer Sicknick`s

death.

There`s a lot going on tonight. We`re going to get to all of it, but,

first, do you remember the orb? It was this iconic moment early in the

Trump presidency that like so many things in the Trump presidency appeared

simultaneously funny, creepy, possibly sinister and totally inexplicable.

I mean, I can tell you that President Trump was in Saudi Arabia in that

photo. He was attending the opening of some type of center, essentially for

combating extremism. He was there with the president of Egypt who`s on the

left and the king of Saudi Arabia in the middle and I can tell you that the

orb is, in fact, a globe.

But none of that really explains why there was a glowing globe in the

middle of the room or why the three world leaders were required to place

their hands on it, nor why they then stood there with their hands on it for

two whole minutes while soaring music played.

The other thing that made it so weird is it was Donald Trump`s first

foreign trip as president. He went to Saudi Arabia. That was his very first

trip. No other U.S. president has ever made said Saudi Arabia the first

foreign trip.

President Trump was not the only person in the White House making Saudi

Arabia a priority. His son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, made

at least three trips to Saudi Arabia during Trump`s first year in office,

including when Kushner flew there secretly. We learned about it later.

And that trip reportedly included several nights where Kushner and the

crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, MBS, reportedly stayed

up until 4:00 a.m., quote, swapping stories and planning strategy, end

quote.

Shortly after Kushner got back from that trip, the crown prince, MBS,

enacted a brazen and brutal power play in which he rounded up literally

hundreds of members of the royal family and other members of the rich

Saudis and jailed them, torturing some of them in Riyadh`s Ritz Carlton

Hotel until lots of them were forced to give up billions of dollars and any

claims to power they may have.

In doing this, MBS, did not just have tacit support for the Trump White

House for this crackdown. President Trump actually tweeted approval of it.

But for all of that fawning and enabling behavior from Donald Trump and his

White House, nothing could compare to the embarrassing and horrifying way

that Trump bent over backward to protect the crown prince after the murder

of Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi was a "Washington Post" journalist, a legal

U.S. permanent resident, a frequent critic of the Saudi regime.

He disappeared inside of a Saudi consulate in Turkey in October of 2018.

First, the Saudi said nothing happened to him. Then they claimed he had

died during an interrogation gone wrong. Then they suggested it was the

work of some rogue group of Saudi operatives acting on their own.

But it was clear almost immediately that the suspects in the killing and

the dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi were directly tied to Crown Prince MBS

and given how completely MBS had taken control of the levers of power in

Saudi Arabia, there was no way such an operation could have been carried

out without his say so.

For President Trump, though, the problem seemed to not be that the de facto

leader of an American ally may have ordered the murder of a U.S.

journalist, but that the Saudis had done such a bad job of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They had a very bad

original concept. It was carried out poorly and the cover up was one of the

worst in the history of cover ups. It`s very simple. A bad deal. Should

have never been thought of. Some really messed up, and they had the worst

cover up ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Why did they cover it up so poorly? Now I have to deal with it.

After it was reported that the CIA had concluded that MBS had indeed

ordered Khashoggi`s killing Trump put out a statement saying maybe he did

and maybe he didn`t! Trump added, quote, the world is a very dangerous

place!

Trump later told journalist Bob Woodward about MBS, quote, I saved his ass.

I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to

stop.

One of the ways President Trump able to get Congress to leave Saudi

Arabia`s crown prince alone was by simply ignoring a law that Congress

passed, requiring the director of national intelligence to send Congress an

unclassified report identifying those responsible for Khashoggi`s death.

Trump simply ignored the deadline. He never turned the report over.

So, under the Trump administration, the United States just never publicly

acknowledged the crown prince`s responsibilities for Khashoggi`s murder.

Well, today, under a new president, that changed. President Biden`s

director of national intelligence publicly released the U.S. intelligence

community`s assessment of the Saudi government`s role in the killing of

Jamal Khashoggi and it is unambiguous.

Quote: We assess that Saudi Arabia`s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman,

approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi

journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The evidence included in that assessment, by

the way, includes the fact that seven members of the team responsible for

the murder were members of MBS`s personal protective detail that answers

only to him and also that, quote, the crown prince had control of the

kingdom`s security and intelligence organizations making it highly unlikely

that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature

without the crown prince`s authorization, end quote.

For the record, the Saudi government today said it completely rejects the

assessment, calling it false and unacceptable. In the wake of this

assessment, this intelligence assessment, the State Department has enacted

visa bans on 76 Saudis, the Treasury Department has issued sanctions on a

former Saudi intelligences chief, as well as on MBS`s personal protective

detail whose members were involved in Khashoggi`s murder.

But, of course, the person conspicuously missing from any of these punitive

measures is the guy that ordered the killing, Crown Prince Mohammed bin

Salman himself. Senior administration officials telling the "New York

Times" tonight that Biden decided the diplomatic cost of penalizing MBS is

just too high.

Quote: The decision by Mr. Biden`s decision came after weeks of debate when

his newly formed national security team advised him that there was no way

to formally bar the heir to the Saudi crown from entering the United States

or to weigh criminal charges against him without breaching the relationship

with one of America`s key Arab allies.

It continues: Officials said a consensus developed inside the White House

that the cost of that breach in Saudi cooperation in counterterrorism and

in confronting Iran was simply too high.

I would like to show you new tape we just got in this evening of President

Biden talking about this.

He`s speaking with our colleague Ilia Calderon at Univision tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ILIA CALDERON, UNIVISION: How far are you willing to go to press Prince

bin Salman and Saudi Arabia to comply with human rights?

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I spoke yesterday with

the king, not the prince, made it clear to him that the rules are changing,

and we`re going to be announcing significant changes today and on Monday.

We are going to hold them accountable for human rights abuses and we`re

going to make sure that they in fact -- and if they want to deal with us

they have to deal with it in a way that human rights abuses are dealt with,

and we`re trying to do that across the world, but particularly here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: All right. So it`s worth noticing there President Biden stressed

that he spoke with the king not the prince. The Saudi Arabia`s king is

technically in charge. MBS, Mohammed bin Salman is his heir, bin means "son

of", son of Salman. King Salman is 85 years old and he`s been ill for some

time.

Biden administration officials tell "The Times" tonight it was, quote,

unclear how much he absorbed, meaning Salman, King Salman, of the

conversation that President Biden had with him yesterday.

MBS is clearly the one running Saudi Arabia and he may be for a very long

time. The president and may be future presidents too are going to have to

figure out how to deal with him.

Joining us now, Congressman Adam Schiff, Democrat from California, chairman

of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman, good to see you again. Thank you for being with us tonight.

How do you evaluate this? There seems to be evidence all over the place

about Mohammed bin Salman`s involvement in this thing. It`s what the

intelligence community concluded. How do we get around this? Lots of people

have been put on lists and sanctioned but not Mohammed bin Salman.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I don`t think we can get around it and you`re

right, this is a powerful statement of attribution by the intelligence

community. They didn`t withhold anything. They said the crown prince

basically has blood on his hands for ordering this capture or kill

operation, and it`s very hard to hold accountable the people who did the

deed and let the person who ordered the deed be done off the hook.

So, I`ve been urging the administration to go further, to make sure there

are repercussions that are personal to the crown prince. I think he should

be shunned. I think he should be -- I don`t think the president should talk

with him. I don`t think the president should see him.

I think they -- the administration should go after assets of his in the

Saudi investment fund that may be linked to the murder of Khashoggi.

And look, the Saudis have every interest in pushing back against Iran.

They`re going to want to do that regardless of the action we take against

the crown prince. So, I think we can do more without having a complete

rupture of relations and I think we need to hold this man accountable.

VELSHI: I think you bring up an interesting point if we`d been having this

conversation 15 years ago about American relationships with Saudi Arabia,

the number one concern would have been energy supply. We`ve come a long way

from that, but Saudi Arabia does work with America and other countries on

counterterrorism and with respect to Iran.

But we`re -- this administration seems to be trying to reset that table too

to sort of let the powers in the region, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran know

we`re going to -- things are going to look a little different moving

forward.

SCHIFF: Absolutely. It`s going to be unquestionably a very different

relationship than it has been for the last four years where Donald Trump

gave the crown prince carte blanche and as you point out, was even willing

to help cover up for the murder of an American resident. Khashoggi was an

American resident and journalist.

So, the relationship`s going to be already is very different it needs to be

different though even for the administrations that preceded the last one.

All of the interactions we`ve had with the Saudis in the last decade or

decades have been entirely mixed. If you look at countering Iran, for

example, the debacle of the war in Yemen has strengthened Iran`s hand. If

you look at the counterterrorism fight the degree in which Saudi Arabia has

supported these madrassas that that preach this virulent -- and I think

bastardized form of Islam, this radicalized form, has created uh the

climate for the proliferation of terrorism.

So, it`s a very mixed relationship. I don`t think it ought to cause us to

in any way cater to the crown prince, particularly in light of the murder

and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi.

VELSHI: For those who would accuse the administration of being soft on

Iran, in fact, this airstrike uh in Syria was in fact aimed at Iranian uh

militants in Syria who are propping up the uh the Syrian government. You

said earlier, it`s quoted from a CNN article in which you called the

airstrike, the warnings, the consultation you got, the notification,

inadequate and that you were looking into further legal justification

behind the military action. Where do you stand on that tonight?

SCHIFF: From what I`ve seen so far, and what I`ve seen frankly is very

preliminary, the strike was justified and proportionate and necessary to

deter Iran from further attacks on U.S. forces.

But I do think that the consultation was very much inadequate, the

notification was notification inform only, it wasn`t effective

notification. And so, we are raising these issues with the administration.

And I want to explore in more depth the legal justification given this was

an attack on the soil of the sovereign state that being Syria.

All that being said though, from what I`ve seen so far, this was a

proportionate response and I think it was very important for the Biden

administration to signal to Iran right out of the gate that it will not

tolerate attacks on U.S. forces, and I think that message has been

delivered.

VELSHI: Congressman, good to see you. Thank you for joining us tonight.

Congressman Adam Schiff is the chairman of the House Intelligence

Committee, we appreciate your time tonight.

Well, seven years ago on the dot 150,000 little green men much marched

across the Russian border. They were not wearing Russian insignia. Look

closely, their uniforms unmarked, their weapons however unmistakably

Russian made.

On February 26, 2014, Vladimir Putin sent thousands of armed troops into

Ukraine, into Crimea. They took over the airport, their military bases, the

parliament building. By March, they had taken everything. Vladimir Putin

illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. He just stole it, full

stop.

Seven years later, despite international condemnation and sanctions for

what it did, Russia is still in Ukraine. They have not given Crimea back.

So, today, on the anniversary of Russia`s illegal seizure of Crimea,

President Biden issued this statement. Quote: The United States does not

and will never recognize Russia`s purported annexation of the peninsula and

we will stand with Ukraine against Russia`s aggressive acts.

The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and

partners today as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this

somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth, Crimea is Ukraine.

President Biden ran on the promise of realigning America`s moral compass on

the international stage. Take the president`s strong unwavering statement

on Ukraine, as well as last night`s airstrikes against Iranian-backed

militias and hold that up to the president`s decision not to retaliate

against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Jamal

Khashoggi. The president has a difficult needle to thread here. What`s his

report card so far?

Joining us now, Rami Khouri. He`s the director of global engagement at the

American University of Beirut. He`s the kind of big brain that I need to

talk to on nights like this to help me make sense of this stuff.

Professor, good to see you again. Thank you for being here.

What do you make -- you just heard my conversation with congressman,

Chairman Schiff? What do you make of this? The -- on one hand, we got the

evidence that most of us knew about anyway, we didn`t find any big news in

this. But we understand the acknowledgment that Mohammed bin Salman was

responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi and tonight, he faces nothing

as a result.

RAMI KHOURI, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT, DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT:

He faced symbolic actions the travel ban and things like that, and strong

words and we saw that in the Ukraine and Crimea and in Syria we saw these

attacks against various targets that are said to be used by Iranian or pro-

Iranian forces.

The trouble with this policy or these actions is that they reflect about

three decades of American policy in the Middle East and Ukraine recently,

but policy that is based mostly on military strikes, sanctions and tough

words. And if you look at the last three decades, the terrorist forces of

al-Qaeda and ISIS and Shabab and others have continued to expand around the

world, that the people who`ve been sanctioned, the Iranians the Russians

don`t give a hoot. They haven`t changed any of their policies really, and

people who`ve been attacked repeatedly like Hamas, like groups in Syria and

Iran continue to operate.

So there`s something wrong with the basic methodology of American foreign

policy that relies predominantly on strong words, military action and

sanctions, but doesn`t address any of the underlying issues that gave rise

to these problems and can help resolve them with the exception of the

Iranian nuclear agreement.

So, I think this is a regimentarian (ph) problem.

(CROSSTALK)

VELSHI: The Iranian nuclear deal took 10 years of effort and negotiation

and two very solid years of American direct involvement in the whole thing,

but that`s the point really, right? If you`re looking at Israel`s

activities in the Middle East, if you`re looking at Saudi Arabia`s

activities in the Middle East, and you`re looking at Iran`s activities in

the Middle East, they have not -- they have moved forward without the

active engagement of the United States.

So, what does the re-engagement look like because everybody in the region

needs to pull back a little bit and be more cooperative?

KHOURI: Well, we don`t know what the re-engagement really is yet. It`s

very early days and we`ll have to give it sometimes. There`s been some

positive indications in terms of the U.S. sending signals that it wants to

open the talks again with Iran and some negative signals like focusing on

military strikes and more sanctions.

The problem in the Middle East now is that it`s not the Middle East of

eight, and 10 and 20 years ago that Biden remembers. The Russians are a

major player in the region. The Turks have huge interactions all across the

regions. The Iranians are much more widely dispersed.

Public opinion in the Arab world is very different, very critical of the

United States and Israel more than before, and three quarters of the Arab

people are poor and vulnerable and marginalized and powerless and are up --

rising up to overthrow their total government.

So you need a much more sophisticated, realistic and pragmatic American

policy and it has to start with the idea that the well-being of ordinary

Arab people and the well-being of Israelis and Turks and Iranians and

Americans must be the bottom common denominator that we all work for. That

attempt has never been made to address the bottom -- the needs -- equal

needs of all these people.

And by the way, if annexation in Ukraine is bad, it should also be bad in

Palestine and the Israelis do it with American support. So there has to be

more consistency and a little bit more focus on the well-being and rights

of ordinary human beings as long as those rights are equally applied across

the board.

And that`s the American way according to the constitutional Declaration of

Independence and many other real parts of American life, to treat people

equally and decently.

VELSHI: Well, we haven`t fully mastered that here, but we continue to try.

Rami, good to see you as always. Thank you for being with us. Rami Khouri

is the director of global engagement at the American University of Beirut -

- always appreciate your time, friend.

All right. When we come back, big new developments on the availability of

COVID vaccines. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VELSHI: Earlier today, President Biden and first lady, Dr. Jill Biden,

visited a new FEMA vaccination center at NRG Park in Texas. They tour the

facility which opened just a few days ago and to address America`s

vaccination effort.

The opening of that new site where Biden spoke is a feat. Despite the

massive winter storm that shook Texas and upended the power grid, the new

site is up and running and capable of giving thousands of doses a day. It`s

a drive thru center.

Take a look at that, it`s amazing. Made it hopes of targeting the most

vulnerable communities in the area.

And one of the goals of the new facility is to increase vaccine equity in

the state. Despite efforts across the nation to improve equitable

distribution of the two vaccines currently on the market, most states have

fallen short. Even the limited data available has shown that white people

are getting vaccinated at higher rates than black and Latino people.

And then there are stories like this one out of California where vaccine

access meant exclusively for people in hard-hit black and Latino

communities have been improperly used by wealthy white people instead.

Still, there is hope that a third vaccine on the horizon will expand access

for everyone.

An FDA panel voted today 22-0 to recommend the emergency use authorization

for Johnson and Johnson vaccine, calling the shot a crucial third option to

get Americans vaccinated.

Today`s vote cues up a final vote for FDA approval and the CDC

authorization could come as soon as Sunday. That potentially means Johnson

& Johnson would be able to ship out nearly four million doses on Monday.

Let me tell you about this vaccine. It`s 86 percent effective at preventing

extreme illness and offers complete protection against hospitalization and

death in the United States. It is 72 percent effective at preventing

illness. That`s less than Pfizer`s 95 percent efficacy or Moderna`s 94

percent.

But the White House is encouraging people to get the Johnson and Johnson

shot, despite the technically lower efficacy. According to NBC, quote, the

strategy is to blunt concern that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is

slightly less effective than vaccines produced by Pfizer, BioNTech, and

Moderna, and because of that, it might be used in underserved communities,

official said.

With Johnson and Johnson almost green lit and Pfizer and Moderna continuing

to bolster their production, the rate of vaccination could ramp very

quickly, going from about 1.5 million a day right now to 4 million a day by

the end of March. And that pace could mean the whole ball game.

Joining me now, Laurie Garrett, a health policy analyst and Pulitzer prize

winning science writer who has been covering the coronavirus crisis since

day one. Laurie and I started speaking more than a year ago, and she`s

still on the case.

Laurie, thank you for being with us.

Now, answer this simple question, given the difference in the efficacy of

these two vaccines, even though this new Johnson & Johnson one is pretty

effective, why would anybody choose to have it?

LAURIE GARRETT, HEALTH POLICY ANALYST: Well, Ali, I think there`s a bunch

of different issues going on here in terms of making choices about which

vaccine to get. First of all, as an individual you probably don`t have a

choice. It will be an issue of what center you go to and what vaccine is

available to the center. I didn`t get to choose to have Moderna. It`s what

was at the vaccine center when I walked in the door.

But as far as comparing the three vaccines, I think everybody needs to keep

in mind that what we`ve been testing for in this rapid rush to come up with

vaccines is not whether or not vaccines keep you from getting infected, but

whether or not vaccines keep you from getting seriously ill and dying of

the disease if you do get infected. What we still don`t know and we`re

awaiting more and more data to come in on the vaccines that are already in

use is whether or not they`re very good at stopping an epidemic and

actually preventing transmission from person to person.

So you may make a choice based on the data that`s already out but that

might not actually be the relevant data that matters about whether or not

you get infected if somebody standing next to you is coughing out COVID-19.

So I think at this point it`s premature to really say one is better than

the other. Certainly from the point of view of being able to get it around

the country, get it to rural areas get it to the middle of nowhere America,

this is a much easier vaccine to ship around, far less likely to go bad

sitting on a shelf and far more likely to be active the moments it`s

injected into your body.

VELSHI: And then there`s another vaccine on the horizon called from a

company called CureVac which says the company expects its vaccine to be

approved in the European Union by June.

You know, when you and I were talking several months ago, we knew that

there were sort of five to seven vaccines that were on the horizon. The

Russians have a different one. So, at this point, we`re starting to see the

fruition of all of those efforts. We`re now going to be in a few months,

we`ll have -- we`ll have a number of choices or a number of options.

GARRETT: Yeah, I mean, the really big problem now is number one can the

companies produce supplies that meet demand? And they`re all struggling to

get their supplies out. Keep in mind, they don`t just have a contract to

produce for America, they have contracts for the whole world and they have

obligations to the whole world and they`re trying to crank out supply as

fast as they can.

Just today, the CEO of Moderna said, he thought that they could crank out a

billion doses before the end of 2021. That`s an ambitious target to be

sure. And, of course, you want to crank all these doses out without making

mistakes, no contamination events, no substandard formulations.

But what we`re really coming up against now already very, very serious, is

supply shortages on everything associated with vaccination, syringes, those

special boxes called sharpie boxes that you put the used syringe into and

pop off the needle safely, the -- just the alcohol swabs that go on your

arms, all the syringes themselves. These things are now in very short

supply.

I heard just yesterday from a CEO of a major medical supply company that

one fire in one factory, he wouldn`t say in what part of the world, had

resulted in a complete shutdown of the supply chain for the sharpie boxes.

So that`s --

VELSHI: Wow.

GARRETT: -- that shows you how vulnerable this supply chain is and how

fragile it is.

VELSHI: I didn`t know when we talked a year ago, Laurie, that we`d still

be talking about this right now. But let`s hope we`re not talking about it

in another year from now. I`m hopeful that we won`t be.

Always good to see you. Thank you for supporting us and --

GARRETT: Ali, I love you but I don`t want to still be here talking to you

in a year.

VELSHI: Yes, life will be better when we don`t have to meet on TV all the

time or we`ll talk about other things. Laurie, thank you for being with us.

Laurie Garrett is a health policy analyst. She`s a Pulitzer Prize-winning

science journalist and she`s been with us since the beginning.

One battle for raising the federal minimum wage to dollars an hour might be

over but the war is just beginning. One of the major figures in that fight

joins me after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VELSHI: It could be a late night tonight on Capitol Hill. At this hour,

we`re still awaiting a vote in the House on President Biden`s $1.9 trillion

COVID relief package. Democrats are rushing to try to get that bill through

both houses of Congress as soon as possible because there`s a deadline,

about the middle of March, for some of the benefits running out. They want

to get as much needed relief to struggling Americans as possible.

They`re also staring down that deadline on March 14th. The bill as it

stands now would provide direct relief for many Americans, including $1,400

relief checks for millions of households. It would provide long overdue

relief to state and local governments which was withheld from previously

relief packages by congressional Republicans, and it would also authorize

hundreds of billions more dollars for vaccine distribution and other

efforts to end the pandemic.

In other words, to paraphrase one former American vice president, this bill

is a big F-ing deal.

Still, the process to get it passed has not been without its share of

setbacks. Yesterday, the Senate parliamentarian dealt a major blow to

Democrats` relief plans when she ruled that the planned increase to the

minimum wage could not be included in the legislation if it is going to be

pass through the budget reconciliation process, which means passing with a

simple majority in the Senate. Now, this has led to Senate Democrats to get

creative with new proposals to try to get around that Senate rule.

And one proposal that is now reportedly being considered by Senate Majority

Leader Schumer is an idea first put forward by Senators Bernie Sanders and

Ron Wyden just after the parliamentarian issued her ruling. That plan would

try and create a back door increase in the minimum wage by taking away tax

breaks from big corporations that don`t pay their workers at least $15 an

hour. Experts believe that kind of proposal would almost certainly be

allowed under the Senate parliamentarian`s interpretation of the rules, but

the extent to which it would raise wages would depend considerably on how

it was structured, with some economists expressing concern it could leave a

lot of workers out who`d otherwise benefit from a flat increase in the

minimum wage.

Now, other progressives have taken a more aggressive stance, saying that

the parliamentarians should either be fired, which is something Republicans

did back in 2001, or overruled, something Republicans did back in 1975.

House Progressive Caucus leader Pramila Jayapal tweeted, what are we

supposed to tell voters in two years before the midterms? Sorry, we

couldn`t pass the fifteen-dollar minimum wage that we promised you because

the Senate parliamentarian advised against it? Two-thirds of voters want

this done. Time to deliver.

Joining us now, Washington state Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of

the Progressive Caucus, the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Congresswoman Jayapal, thank you for being with us this evening.

Let me ask you about this. You make a good point. Americans want a minimum

wage increase. Many Americans deserve it if you just take the minimum wage

from 40 or 50 years ago and you adjusted for inflation, we`d be somewhere

close to an hour right now. A lot of states are passing minimum wage

increases. What are the options if this doesn`t get into the Senate bill or

doesn`t pass the Senate bill as the parliamentarian says it won`t?

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): Well, Ali, first of all, I still think it can

be included in the bill because as you said, it is not unprecedented at all

for the parliamentarian`s opinion, and that is what it is, it`s an opinion,

an advisory opinion to be, you know, not listened to. Hubert Humphrey, Vice

President Hubert Humphrey overruled the parliamentarian twice in 1967 and

1969, and then Vice President Rockefeller overruled the parliamentarian in

1975.

This is an urgent moment and this is a minimum wage increase that will lift

27 million Americans out of poverty, many -- excuse me -- 27 -- lift the

wages of 27 million people and lift a million people out of poverty, this

is an issue that has resonated across the country and particularly during

COVID when many of these workers are on the front lines.

So I haven`t given up on the fight yet. I believe that it can still be

included in the bill. If it isn`t included in the bill, I just think

Democrats have a crossroads in front of us. We have to recognize that we

made a promise to voters -- black, brown, indigenous, poor, working-class

voters in Georgia and across the country that we were going to make a

significant difference in lifting the floor for people across the country,

and we have to decide if we`re going to use every tool in our toolbox. That

is including it now in the relief bill or it is reforming the filibuster,

because unfortunately, Republicans are intransigent when it comes to many

of these policies and they`re not looking like they`re going to listen to

the people including Republicans who want a minimum wage increase.

And so, we can`t go back as I said to voters and say sorry, the arcane

Senate rules told us we couldn`t do what we promised. They gave us

majorities in the House --

VELSHI: Yeah, folks -- yeah, folks earning nine bucks an hour, eight bucks

an hour, they`re not really going to make sense of that, that argument.

Kind of weird though because there aren`t that many broad policies that

have this much support. It`s across the board and in fact in many states

where they`ve elected Republicans across the board or statewide, they`ve

also enacted higher minimum wage increases. So at some point, this becomes

impossible for some people to reconcile. Why Republicans won`t support a

minimum wage increase.

The federal minimum wage in this country is seven dollars and 25 cents an

hour, it`s about $15,000 year if you work full time.

JAYAPAL: That`s right. It`s $15,000 a year and that`s if you`re lucky

enough to even get that. I mean, I just talked to a home care worker in

West Virginia who is looking after people with autism. And Ali, he`s

earning twelve thousand dollars, okay, twelve thousand dollars. He can`t

buy a new car. He can`t take care of himself and I think this is the

struggle that so many people across the country are facing and that`s why a

state like Florida that went for Donald Trump in November also passed with

a super majority of voters a $15 minimum wage.

And this is long overdue. It`s been 12 years since the federal minimum wage

has been raised as you said. It was 2012 when fast food workers first went

on strike with the fight for $15. It was when my city Seattle became the

first major city in the country to pass a minimum wage.

And here we are almost 10 years later, talking about a phased-in minimum

wage to over the next five years. So this is urgent and we just have to

deliver on this promise.

VELSHI: Yeah, they said Seattle was going to be wiped off the face of the

Earth for that, all the jobs would leave and Seattle would collapse. It

didn`t quite happen that way.

Congresswoman, good to see you as always. Thank you for taking time to join

us tonight.

Pramila Jayapal is the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

So, the 2020 election did not go the way Republicans wanted, but instead of

changing the policies they ran on, Republican-controlled state legislatures

are now trying to change how voting works. I`ll have more on that just

ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VELSHI: It was just a couple weeks ago that the Republican-controlled

Arizona state Senate tried to have the elected leaders of Arizona`s biggest

county arrested. Republican state senators failed by just one vote to

approve a measure to lock up all five Maricopa County supervisors because

those supervisors had the nerve to declare that Joe Biden won their county

fair and square in the 2020 presidential election, because the board of

supervisors would not hand over the county`s voting machines and all of the

county`s ballots so that state Senate Republicans could personally dig in

and find all the fraud that must have caused Donald Trump to lose in

Arizona.

Okay, so now the results are in from two new audits of the presidential

vote in Maricopa County. Guess what? Both of the independent outside

auditors determined that the votes were counted correctly, the voting

machines worked correctly, nothing was hacked, the election was sound.

Arizona Republicans are not handling this well. Today, they got a judge to

order Maricopa County officials to turn over all the ballots and voting

machines to the state Senate so they can do their own audit. But also get

these Arizona Republican lawmakers this week discussed a bill that would

just let the state legislature overturn any election result it doesn`t

like. Under this bill, the legislature could just send its own slate of

presidential electors to Congress regardless of which candidate won the

popular vote in Arizona.

That bill may not survive but Arizona Republicans are moving forward with a

bill that would kick a whole bunch of voters off the early voting rolls and

shorten the early voting period and make it a felony for any Arizona

official to move any deadlines to make it any easier for people to vote.

That`s Arizona.

In Georgia, Republican lawmakers have introduced sweeping election bills

that would drastically reduce early voting and absentee voting. I mean they

saw what happened when all those people actually voted in this year`s

election. Georgia went for the Democratic presidential candidate and

elected two Democratic senators. Got to fix that.

Over in Iowa, the Republican legislature actually passed, and the

Republican governor is expected to sign a bill that cuts more than a week

off the state`s early voting period and closes polling places on Election

Day an hour earlier. It also bans the state from sending absentee ballot

applications to voters unless they explicitly request one. Iowa very

successfully got huge turnout last year by just sending an absentee ballot

to every eligible voter. Can`t let that happen again.

This is what Republicans are working on in state legislatures across the

country. This is the plan.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VELSHI: If you`ve seen the movie "Hidden Figures", you know a little bit

about Mary Winston Jackson. She was portrayed by Janelle Monae in a film

about a team of black female mathematicians at NASA.

In 1951, Jackson joined NACA, NASA`s predecessor, as a computer as they

were called back then. These women were mathematicians who ran equations

and calculations for aerospace and aeronautical research at the Langley

research lab.

Even though discrimination in the defense industry was a federal offense,

Virginia state law still enforced segregation, so Jackson worked in the

segregated west area computing section and was forced to use separate

bathroom facilities than her white counterparts.

After two years in the computing pool, she got an opportunity to work with

the four foot by four-foot supersonic pressure tunnels. It was a 60,000-

horsepower tunnel that generated winds so fast that they were twice the

speed of sound.

Mary Jackson was still a computer but taking part in hands-on experimental

work. It was during that period that an engineer encouraged her to take a

training course from the University of Virginia and become an engineer

herself.

This course involved graduate level math and physics, which was no sweat

for Jackson. The only problem were the classes were administered by Hampton

School, which was a segregated school. Mary had to petition the courts and

get special permission from the city to attend. She was successful and in

1958 she became NASA`s first black female engineer.

Mary Jackson did this at a time when female engineers of any race were a

rarity. For the next two decades, she had a productive career and

coauthored nearly a dozen research reports largely focused on the behavior

of the boundary layer of air around airplanes.

1979, after years of trying to break into the ranks of management, Jackson

made the decision to leave engineering and take a position as NASA`s

federal women`s program manager. That position allowed her to influence the

hiring and promotion of a new generation of female scientists, engineers,

and mathematicians.

In addition to her research, Jackson also volunteered with a science club

teaching kids thousand build their own miniature wind tunnels. She told her

local paper why she felt compelled to make science and math approachable to

minority children. Quote, sometimes they are not aware of the number of

black scientists and they don`t even know the career opportunities until

it`s too late.

So it`s only fitting that today as the White House and others recognize

Black History Month, NASA honored Mary Winston Johnson with a ceremony to

officially rename its Washington, D.C., headquarters building after her, a

tribute to a woman who not only broke barriers in science, but worked to

make it easier for those to enter the spaces that tried to keep her out.

How fitting to have to pass by her name on the way in the door.

That does it for me tonight. You can watch me tomorrow morning on "VELSHI"

with the former president set to give his first public remarks since

flaming out as president after setting a violent mob on the Capitol. I`ll

be bracing for what`s to come with perhaps the world`s topmost expert on

what Donald Trump is capable of, his former personal fixer and confidant,

Michael Cohen. That`s tomorrow morning on my show "VELSHI" from 8:00 to

10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Time now for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Lawrence, good evening, my friend.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>