Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/25/2021

Trascript:

All right. Thanks to you at home for joining us. We`re happy to have you.

For the first time since he was inaugurated, President Joe Biden tonight

has ordered a U.S. military strike. The Pentagon says the president ordered

airstrikes in Syria at around 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time this evening.

This is the statement we got announcing the airstrike from Pentagon Press

Secretary John Kirby. He said, quote: At President Biden`s direction, U.S.

military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against

infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.

These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against

American and coalition personnel in Iraq and to ongoing threats to those

personnel.

Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border

control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups. This

proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic

measures including consultation with coalition partners. More on that in a

moment.

The operation sends an unambiguous message, the statement continues.

President Biden will act to protect American coalition personnel. Quote: At

the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-

escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.

Again, that statement tonight from Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby

announcing these U.S. airstrikes in eastern Syria.

Now, in terms of what these airstrikes were in response to, this month in

Iraq, there have been three rocket attacks publicly reported in the space

of a week. The most recent targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. That was

three days ago. Two rockets fired in that attack fell inside the Green

Zone, the heavily fortified area around the Baghdad embassy. There were no

injuries from those two rockets.

On Saturday, it was four rockets that hit an air base north of Baghdad that

injured one person. Last Monday, it was a more consequential attack. It was

a dozen rockets, last Monday, that struck the usually peaceful northern

Iraqi city of Irbil that killed one American civilian contractor and

wounded nine other people including several Americans at the Irbil airport.

Now it has been widely assumed that it was Iranian-backed militia behind

these attacks. Iran has denied any direct responsibility. But the attacks

have been seen in many quarters as a way of sort of testing the waters with

the new Biden administration. It should also be noted that President Biden

took office just days after the one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing

Iran`s top Revolutionary Guard general in a missile strike, something Iran

has promised to take retaliation for.

The other context that`s important the Biden administration just a week ago

announced they`re ready to hold talks with Iran and possibly re-entering

the nuclear deal that was designed to keep Iran from becoming a nuclear

power. That was the deal that President Obama entered into with Iran that

President Trump pulled out of.

As we`ve been reporting out the story trying to understand the scale of

these airstrikes tonight, we have just gotten in some tape from the brand-

new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He spoke with reporters on a flight

back to Washington. He had been visiting the U.S. military facilities. This

was onboard the plane back en route to the U.S. East Coast.

GEN. LLOYD AUSTIN, DEFENSE SECRETARY: We`re confident in the target that we

went after. We know what we hit. And we`re confident that target was being

used by the same Shia militia that conducted the strikes.

We`re very deliberate about our approach, as you would expect us to be. We

allowed and encouraged the Iraqis to investigate and develop intelligence

and that was helpful in refining the target.

REPORTER: Can you say why this was important to do this, was this your

recommendation?

AUSTIN: It was my recommendation. As we said a number of times we will

respond on our timeline. Once again, we wanted to be sure that we had the

right targets.

REPORTER: When did the president authorize the strikes? Were you on the

phone with him?

AUSTIN: It was today, yes.

REPORTER: It was today. Was it this morning?

AUSTIN: Yes, it was this morning. That`s all I`m going to say, guys.

MADDOW: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, that was tonight. We just got in

the tape moments ago speaking about the first military operation of the

Biden administration, these airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

The administration says they are in response to rocket attacks that

targeted U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. You just heard Defense

Secretary Austin there say it was President Biden who authorized these

strikes, and he did so this morning per the defense secretary`s readout to

reporters tonight.

Joining us for more is NBC`s chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel.

Richard, I didn`t expect to have you back on the show so soon after talking

with you last night on a totally different matter. Thanks for joining us on

short notice tonight to help us through this.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Not a problem. And I

was speaking a short while ago with a senior U.S. official with direct

knowledge of this. This was a message to Iran and Iranian-backed militias

according to this official. And the message was that the United States will

no longer tolerate harassment, will no longer tolerate attacks, rocket

attacks, missile attacks. And in particular the attack on Irbil earlier

this month was seen as something of a watershed moment.

So this was a message that times have changed, that even though President

Biden wants to negotiate with Iran, this administration does not want to be

bullied, does not want to be pushed around and is not going to accept

increased military action that put U.S. personnel and allies at risk.

So this was a strong message. It was described to me as the carrot --

excuse me, as the stick in the carrot in the stick of diplomacy and

deterrence that the U.S. is offering the carrot. They want to get back to

talks but they also are using the stick for the first time today and

sending this message.

The target that was hit was described as a series of buildings that were

used to supply and support these different militia groups. So, kind of a

border crossing area on the border between Syria and Iraq. The militias

that operate in this area do often cross the border. The fact that the

strike took place in Syria is also significant.

It takes some of the pressure off of the government of Baghdad. So this was

a very carefully chosen target. It was a calibrated response trying to hit

specifically the militia that had been targeting the U.S. forces and U.S.

allied forces and also to send a clear message to Iran that times have

changed. Now the official said this is also a message to Iran and the

militias that things are different than they were under the Trump

administration, under President Trump.

And, by the way, we almost went to war with Iran in a very similar

circumstance that we`re in right now about a year ago. There were attacks

on contractors on bases. The U.S. responded with the attacks that caused

many casualties. And then there was the attack on the U.S. embassy in

Baghdad. And things started to escalate.

In this case it sounds like the Biden administration is trying to stop that

chain of escalation sending a message early but not causing mass

casualties, trying to send a message to Iran that they don`t want to go

down the same spiral of events that almost led us to a war a year ago.

MADDOW: Richard, what about the issue of casualties? You`ve described the

location of the target of these strikes, where it is in terms of being near

the border but on the Syrian side, that these are sites and buildings that

were used to supply these Iranian-backed militias that are believed to be

responsible for these attacks to which this is a retaliation.

But were these air strikes designed to cause casualties among the militia?

Were they designed to kill people? Were they designed just to cause

property damage? Were they designed to disrupt supply lines in terms of

weapons being launched from those locations?

Are we going to get some sort of readout as to whether people were killed

and what damage was done?

ENGEL: At this stage, I don`t have clarity on that. Anytime you carry out a

military strike, there is a possibility that you`re going to cause

casualties. But this was not described as a civilian location. It was not

described as a barracks or a headquarters. It was described more as a

logistical hub.

So it is possible that there are casualties. You never know who is on a

site unless you have eyes on the ground, unless you`re actually there and

it`s possible that there were some people inside, some guards. Who knows?

But it does not sound like this was an intended to cause large numbers of

casualties, if any.

MADDOW: NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel staying up into

the dead of night and beyond for us. Richard, thank you again. I really

appreciate you doing this tonight, my friend. Nice to see you.

ENGEL: Absolutely.

MADDOW: This U.S. military strike tonight also I will say gives us another

lens through which we can try to understand another development story we`ve

been following, what`s going on with the administration and Saudi Arabia.

You might remember this time last night, what we led the show with was this

expectation that, by now, by this time tonight, we would have a report

about the murder of a U.S. journalist.

The office of the new director of national intelligence under President

Biden, Avril Haines, we expected by now to have released a declassified

version of a U.S. intelligence report on the murder of "Washington Post"

journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi was murdered at a Saudi consulate in

October 2018. He was reportedly dismembered. His body has never been found.

In 2018, multiple news outlets including NBC News reported that when the

CIA investigated that murder, they concluded with high confidence that that

murder of that U.S. journalist was ordered by the crown prince of Saudi

Arabia.

Now our relationship with Saudi Arabia is toxic and knotted and deeply,

ethically screwed up even in the best of times. But the prospect of the

crown prince of that country, the guy on the on ramp to be king, the

prospect that the crown prince of that country getting elevated to king

since that`s next in line after you are crowned prince, the prospect of him

serving as king of Saudi Arabia potentially for decades after he

orchestrated the murder and dismemberment of a U.S. journalist, and we know

he did it, we have a difficult relationship with them at the best of times.

That is harder to take than most things between us and Saudi Arabia.

So, the Trump administration excusing that. President Trump bragging to Bob

Woodward that he saved the crown prince`s, forgive me, saved the crown

prince`s ass, that he got him out of any accountability of that murder of a

U.S. journalist is a mess that the Trump administration left behind.

This time last night, as we reported on the show, we expected the Biden

administration to release a public declassified version of the CIA`s report

into the killing of Khashoggi and the culpability in that killing of the

Saudi crown prince. We were told by the White House yesterday that

President Biden intended to speak with the king of Saudi Arabia, the 85-

year-old father of the crown prince, before that report was released to the

public. We now know that call has happened, the call between President

Biden and the Saudi king.

However, the report on Khashoggi`s murder has still not been released. The

Saudi government, meanwhile, announced the crown prince himself had an

emergency appendectomy last night. Okay. So maybe that`s part of the delay

somehow, if we believe them about that or anything.

But now with these air strikes in Syria and the U.S. announcing that this

was carried out together with diplomatic measures including consultation

with coalition partners, that raises the prospect that maybe these things

are intertwined as well, may be participate of the delay and what we`re

expecting on the Saudi front. It could have been the consultations the

administration said it was taking onboard ahead of this strike against

Iranian-backed militias operating out of Eastern Syria that have reportedly

been firing rockets into Iraq.

These rocket attacks on sites in northern Iraq, in one of those attacks, a

U.S. service member was injured. A contractor working for the U.S. was

killed. There was always going to be some U.S. response. But the initial

statement from the Pentagon explaining the air strikes said the U.S.

consulted with coalition partners ahead of airstrikes. Maybe that somehow

is mixed up in this high-stakes stuff going on between President Biden and

the Saudi government as well.

But this is a lot of explosive things all happening at the same time. We

are staying on it. We will let you know more as we learn more.

Amid a lot of developing stories we are following tonight. Another

developing story we are following tonight relates to the attack on the

Capitol, January 6th. One of the outrageous outstanding allegations from

that attack, this is something that`s never really been answered or

explained, was the claim that some members of Congress or their staff had

led what amounted to reconnaissance tours of the Capitol in the days

leading up to the attack, that people who took part in the Capitol attack

may have come to the Capitol ahead of time essentially to learn the lay of

the land and been toured around the Capitol grounds for that purpose by

members of Congress or their staff.

That allegation has been out there since the immediate aftermath of the

attack. Well, today, Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, head of a committee that

has key jurisdiction here, he said those allegations are now with federal

law enforcement.

WASHINGTON EXAMINER REPORTER: I was wondering if you`d gotten any update

about concerns about any house members giving tours to rioters on January

5th, if that`s still seen as a concern and contributing factor to what

happened on the 6th and whether the threat level of other members of

Congress is a concern?

REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): Yeah, thanks for asking that. That is in the hands of

the U.S. attorney here in D.C. now. They are reviewing the footage, that

whole case is with the U.S. attorney. And so, we don`t have any visibility

on that at all. We know they are looking at it and it`s been turned over to

them.

MADDOW: Federal prosecutors office in D.C., the U.S. attorney`s office, is

reviewing footage of those alleged reconnaissance tours given by Republican

members of Congress or their staff in the days leading up to the attack on

the Capitol.

That is -- that is an important advance in that story. If members of

Congress or their staff are being -- if their actions are being reviewed by

the top federal prosecutor in D.C. to see whether that was, in effect,

aiding and abetting and helping prepare for the Capitol attack, wow. We

will talk with Congressman Tim Ryan about that coming up in just a couple

minutes.

At that hearing on that matter today in Congress, the U.S. Capitol police

chief described a previously unknown threat from right-wing militia groups

to attack the State of the Union Address, to try to kill members of

Congress and administration officials gathered for the State of the Union

Address in a joint session of Congress. We`re going to talk with

Congressman Tim Ryan coming up as well and more.

Tonight, the parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate issued her hotly awaited

ruling on whether or not the Democrats can include a hike in the minimum

wage in their big COVID relief bill this is the big COVID relief bill that

President Biden made his first priority in terms of what legislation he

wanted to get through Congress. That bill is set, we think, to pass the

House tomorrow. It will pass the Senate soon thereafter.

No Republicans support the COVID relief bill which is astonishing in its

own right. I mean, this is the funding like for the vaccine rollout. No

Republicans support it.

Because of that it means Democrats will pass this thing using a process

called budget reconciliation. If they use that process, it means the bill

can pass with only 50 votes, so they don`t need any Republican votes.

However, things that aren`t technically related to the budget can`t be

included in a bill that passes under those rules. Tonight, the Senate

parliamentarian issued her opinion that a rise in the minimum wage doesn`t

make the cut. It doesn`t fit those rules. And so, the Democrats shouldn`t

include it in the bill if they want the bill to be passed under rules that

will allow it to pass with just 50 votes.

Now this isn`t a total surprise, but the ruling really could have gone

either way, and now is a question of what the Democrats are going to do

next. A few things can happen from here. The Democrats could ignore the

parliamentarian ruling if they wanted to. Heck, the Republicans fired the

parliamentarian not that long ago when they got a ruling like this that

they didn`t like for a piece of legislation that they were working on.

But if the Democrats decide not to do that, if they decide not to ignore

the ruling, not to fire the parliamentarian, if they do go along with the

ruling, that will mean the minimum wage, the hike in the minimum wage won`t

be in the COVID relief bill. And if they want to raise the minimum wage,

they`re going to have to try to pass it some other way. We haven`t had a

minimum wage hike in 12 years.

Are we really not going to have one now either with huge public support for

it, with a desperate need for economic stimulus, particularly for low-wage

Americans, with Democrats in control of the White House and the House and

the Senate? Are we really not going to get a rise in the minimum wage

because the minority in the Senate doesn`t want it?

Apparently, zero Republicans support the $15 an hour minimum wage that

President Biden and the Democrats are seeking. And that is widely popular

in the United States and the House is going to pass by majority rule

tomorrow. It has huge public support, just like the COVID relief bill has

huge public support but it has no support among Republicans on Capitol

Hill.

And so, unless Democrats get rid of the filibuster by which the minority

power gets to flex its muscles in the Senate, unless they get rid of the

filibuster, Republicans in the Senate will stop 27 million low-wage

Americans from getting a raise by raising the minimum wage to 15 bucks an

hour. That would be a hugely unpopular outcome. It would be literally and

truly undemocratic minority rule as an outcome. But that`s where it`s

heading unless they get rid of the filibuster. We`ll have more on that with

Paul Krugman ahead tonight.

But I guess there`s lots of developing news we`re watching tonight. And we

believe that President Biden, even with these military strikes tonight and

everything else going on, we believe he is still on track to go to Texas

tomorrow, even though the winter storm is over. As of last night, more than

800 public water systems were still on a boil water advisory. More than 30

public water systems in the state still weren`t providing water to Texans

whether you had to boil it or not.

The effects of the collapse of the energy system, the collapse of the

electrical grid in Texas, is still something the state is contending with

days after the temperatures came back up and they were able to get the

power back on. The water disaster in Texas is a direct knock-on effect from

the electricity generation system in Texas having completely fallen apart.

Texas made the decision under then Governor George W. Bush that they would

deregulate their electricity market. "The Wall Street Journal" now

reporting over the past two decades that experiment has been an economic

disaster for Texas residents.

Over the past two decades with their deregulated electricity market

electricity bills in Texas have been $28 billion higher than they would

have been in comparative markets with normal regulations. $28 billion extra

Texans spent on their electricity bills because Texas Republicans wanted

the market to be totally unregulated.

That said, without all that pesky regulation in the way, Texas residents,

you know, they might have had to pay $28 billion more than everybody else

did, but they did get the added benefit of a power generating system in

their state that is not operable in the cold and that shut down for

multiple days because temperatures dropped in February like nobody saw that

coming.

Even, and this blows my mind, even in the aftermath of this deadly disaster

we have just had in Texas, which among other things will be the most

expensive storm of any kind to ever hit Texas, even with what Texas has

just gone through and is still crawling out of, the entity that would be in

charge of regulating the oil and gas industry in Texas if they did that

sort of thing has already said this week that, no, they still have no plans

to require Texas oil and gas companies to winterize their systems so they

don`t shut down like this again the next time it gets this cold. No plans

to change the requirements for being operable in the cold. Yeah, why would

they change things from the way they`ve been doing for so long. I mean,

it`s all worked out so great particularly recently. No plans to change.

But President Biden will be in Texas tomorrow as more than 200 Texas

counties are still not able to deliver clean drinking water countywide

after the grid collapsed.

Back in Washington we are expecting that President Biden`s big next

legislative lift is going to be a national infrastructure bill just in

time. That will be the second piece of legislation they try to pass under

this budget reconciliation process. They`ll need 50 votes because

presumably no Republicans will vote for that either. The COVID relief bill

will pass that way apparently minus a rise in the minimum wage. They will

try to do infrastructure that same way, too. We`ll see what the

parliamentarian allows them to put in their infrastructure bill.

Today, the House passed the Equality Act which updates the civil rights act

to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Republicans voted

against it in the House. Democrats voted for it. Democrats are in the

majority, so it passed in the House.

I should mention the Democratic majority in the house also passed basically

the same bill in 2019 as well but in 2019 the Senate was controlled by

Republicans and the Republicans in the Senate just never took it up. Never

went anywhere. The Senate never even looked at it.

The Senate is now controlled by Democrats. Senator Schumer and the

Democrats will take up the Equality bill and soon. But, again, here we go.

As long as they keep the filibuster rule in place and the fact that the

Equality bill is opposed by a minority party in the Senate means that it

won`t pass. The minority Republicans will be able to block it even though

they don`t have a majority of the votes.

The Democrats absolutely could pass the equality act if they got rid of the

filibuster just like a hike in the minimum wage if they got rid of the

filibuster. But we`re there already. We are already up against that stuff.

We`ll see what they do.

Today was the fourth day of five for which U.S. flags have been flying at

half-staff to honor the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from

COVID in the past year.

Today, Dr. Vivek Murthy testified at his confirmation hearing in the Senate

to become the next surgeon general of the United States, a role he held

during the Obama administration. Dr. Murthy testified he has lost seven

members of his own family to COVID-19, seven people in his family.

U.S. COVID deaths are still dropping though not as steadily as they were

for the past few weeks.

"The New York Times" today highlighting one very bright spot in the COVID

numbers, which is that both new cases and deaths in U.S. nursing homes have

been dropping incredibly steeply. More steeply than the numbers at-large in

the country and that, of course, correlated with nursing home populations

prioritized for vaccines. It suggests that as larger and larger proportions

of American public get vaccinated, we will see sharp improvements in case

numbers and hospitalization numbers and death numbers for everyone just

like we`re seeing them in nursing homes now after nursing homes were

targeted intensely for first vaccination efforts.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain saying in their first week in office,

the first week after the inauguration, it was 8 percent of Americans over

the age of 65 who had received one dose of the vaccine. Now, five weeks

later, nearly half of all Americans over the age of 65 have received at

least one dose of the vaccine, coming from 8 percent to nearly 50 percent.

That is a huge leap in just five weeks.

Overall, today, the administration marked 50 million doses of vaccine being

administered to Americans. Tomorrow, the FDA`s advisory committee on the

safety and effectiveness of vaccines will evaluate the new one shot, one

dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. If that advisory committee gives the

thumbs up to the FDA and the FD agrees with their recommendation, that

means that vaccine will be our third approved vaccine in this country and

millions of doses of that Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine will start

shipping out early next week.

So, the Biden administration keeps broadening the response as well. This

week, they announced they`ll start shipping tens of millions of American-

made, high-quality washable cloth masks to food pantries and to community

health centers. The Trump administration had reportedly early on considered

a proposal to mail out masks, packages of four or five masks to every

family in the country via the U.S. Postal Service. The president was very

afraid of masks, and so that never went anywhere. Could have made a huge

difference had they done that.

The Biden administration has now revived the proposal but change it had so

they won`t be counting on the Postal Service to send to American homes

directly. They`ll be sending it to food pantries and community health

centers. So people who use those community resources will be able to get

high-quality American-made masks for free at those places. Again, trying to

remedy some of the inequities in terms of people`s access to things to keep

them safe during this pandemic.

On the other end of the spectrum in terms of American government response,

the 101st Airborne today just announced a new deployment, 130 soldiers from

the 101st Airborne will be deploying to Orlando to help with vaccination

efforts in that Florida city. We are prepared to answer the call no matter

the mission, no matter the challenge, we are proud to be part of this whole

of government team.

Everything from food pantries to community health centers to the 101st

Airborne division.

And, of course, the whole of government effort includes the huge stimulus

and COVID response funding including billions of dollars to run the

accelerating vaccine effort that`s all in the COVID relief bill. Again, the

news tonight that as the House is poised to pass it as soon as tomorrow and

the Senate the parliamentarian there says the bill cannot include a big

raise in the minimum raise which would be a big part of the economic

stimulus in the bill.

The impact of that decision, what else we should be watching for there, we

have a Nobel Prize-winning economist to help us with that coming up.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: New Reuters/Ipsos poll today found that 59 percent of Americans

support the Democrats` plan and President Biden`s plan to increase the

minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. Fifty-nine percent support.

Earlier this month, the Quinnipiac poll found basically the same thing, 61

percent of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. It`s

very, very popular.

In 2020, in November 2020, Donald Trump narrowly won the state of Florida,

even as he went on to lose the presidential election in the country at-

large, but that same election in that same state, the same Florida voters

who voted narrowly to re-elect Trump, they also voted overwhelmingly in the

same election in favor of raising Florida`s minimum wage to $15 an hour. It

passed by more than 20 points, 61 percent to 39 percent, even as that same

electorate voted to re-elect Trump.

It`s the same -- we saw the same thing happen in Arizona. Joe Biden won

Arizona in 2020. But in 2016, Trump won Arizona. And that year, 2016, the

same voters in Arizona who voted to elect Trump president also voted

overwhelmingly to increase the minimum wage in the state of Arizona. You

see that happen all over the country every time you ask, whether you ask

about a state minimum wage or pollsters are doing now the national minimum

wage, the public wants to raise it. We haven`t had a federal minimum wage

rise in 12 years.

But tonight, the parliamentarian in the Senate ruled that a minimum wage

increase can`t be allowed in the Democrats` COVID relief package which the

House is due to pass tomorrow and the Senate is due to pass soon

thereafter. That means the only way left to pass the immensely popular $15

an hour minimum wage would be to have Vice President Kamala Harris overrule

the Senate parliamentarian. No signs that she`s planning on doing that.

Barring that, Democrats will have to convince not only every member of

their own party but ten Republican senators to get onboard with their plan.

Since no Republican senators appear to be onboard with raising the minimum

wage, that seems impossible.

The other way they could get it done is to get rid of the filibuster.

Though there`s no sign they`re planning on doing that anytime soon.

But all these procedural fights work their way out and we watch to see what

the Democrats are going to be doing, don`t lose sight of the fact that for

the whole country, raising the minimum wage is more popular than free ice

cream and videos of kittens righting rumbas.

With Democrats have control of the White House and the House and the

Senate, can`t they find a way to get there, and how important would it be

for the economy, for the health of the American economy for them to do it?

Joining us now is Nobel Prize-winning economist, "New York Times" columnist

Paul Krugman. He`s the author of the new book, "Arguing with Zombies:

Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future."

Mr. Krugman, it`s really nice of you to be here tonight. Thanks for making

time.

PAUL KRUGMAN, NOBEL PRIZE-WINNING ECONOMIST: Glad to be on.

MADDOW: What do you make of the now diminished prospects for a rise in the

minimum wage passing through Congress and being signed into law anytime

soon?

KRUGMAN: Well, it`s certainly a shame. I mean, it -- raising the minimum

wage turns out to be one of those things that is both extremely popular and

a really good idea. It`s been a real revolution in labor economics over the

past 25 years.

There`s now overwhelming evidence that a rise in the minimum wage within

this kind of range is almost completely positive. It will not lead to

significant job losses. Minimum wage increases everywhere they`ve been

tried in United States have had positive effects, minimal -- basically

unmeasurable effects on unemployment.

So, it`s a really good policy. This is bad. It`s not -- there`s still a lot

of good stuff in the COVID relief bill. Most of the good stuff remains. The

silver lining is you can force Republicans to stall the vote. Here is

something that is good economics, that the public overwhelmingly supports,

and you can -- your name will be on it saying no. And no dodging behind,

well, there`s other stuff in the bill I don`t like. So, there is at least

some silver lining to making it a straight up-and-down vote on raising the

minimum wage.

MADDOW: There are a couple of Republican senators who have come forward in

the middle of this process and said they would support a much smaller rise

in the minimum wage. They would support a minimum wage rise to $10 instead

of $15.

I don`t know that even if Democrats agreed to that, that there would be ten

Republicans who would agree to that. Given the impact of a tiny rise like

that, is it worth it in your estimation for Democrats to have those

conversations?

KRUGMAN: Well, that`s a very difficult political judgment. I don`t consider

myself an expert on that. But, you know, I -- it doesn`t have to be 15. I

mean, if it could have been done through reconciliation it would have been

15 and gone for the full 15, although I will admit that even some

Democrats, Democratic economists are nervous.

Fifteen is fine in New York, fine in California. Not clear, it might be

pushing it a bit in Alabama. But, you know, it was well worth doing.

But you`re not going to be able to do that -- if there`s a smaller number,

$10 is really minimalist. If $12 could conceivably actually pass, I`ll take

it.

But the reality is I think basically we`re going to be looking at something

that Republicans will try to find ways -- excuses for not supporting but

then you get to use it against them in the next elections.

MADDOW: Do you think the COVID relief bill without a minimum wage hike is

going to be right sized for the economic challenges that we`ve got now? Do

you think that as a stimulus measure this is the right target?

KRUGMAN: It`s mostly not stimulus. That`s a cause of mine. It`s disaster

relief. We`re still in the middle of a pandemic. We still have millions and

millions of workers who can`t work because it`s not safe for them to work.

And we need to get them through that. We need to get businesses through

that. It`s not mostly about boosting the economy although it will have that

effect as well. And it`s a very big bill. It`s remarkable, actually, we`re

about to get something that is this big.

I`m not -- I`m in a camp that says that`s okay. It`s going -- the economy

will probably be running pretty hot by this time next year, but we could

use an economy that runs hot for a while. This is not 1979. We`re not going

to see inflation exploding.

So -- and much better to err on the side of a bill that`s somewhat bigger

and might turn out to be a bit bigger than we need but that`s much less of

a risk than a bill that`s too small which is, after all, what happened to

Barack Obama.

So, this is still a -- I`m kind of almost pinching myself. I can`t believe

we`re about to get a bill that is as good, not perfect, and I missed that

minimum wage, but they were about to get a bill as good as it appears,

we`re going to get.

MADDOW: Nobel Prize-winning economist, "New York Times" columnist, Paul

Krugman, it`s a real pleasure to have you here tonight, Paul. Thank you.

Thank you for your time.

KRUGMAN: Thanks for having me on.

MADDOW: All right. As I mentioned at the top of the show, Congressman Tim

Ryan is going to be joining us. He broke some big news today related to the

attack on the Capitol and federal prosecutors reviewing the actions of

members of Congress and their staff as to whether or not they essentially

helped the rioters case the joint ahead of the attack on the Capitol on

January 6th.

Congressman Ryan joins us straight ahead. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Finally, a development on this scary story. We learned right after

the Capitol attack from multiple members of Congress that the day before

the attack, the day before January 6, some members of Congress may have

given a group of visitors, multiple groups of visitors, access to the

Capitol for what amounted to reconnaissance tours ahead of the attack on

the building the next day.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio chairs the House subcommittee

that oversees the Capitol Police. He`s had a leading role in the

investigations into January 6th. And today, a reporter from "The Examiner"

asked him about the alleged recon tours given by members of Congress and

their staff before the attack.

He told the reporter in response that that issue is now, quote, in the

hands of the U.S. attorney in D.C. he says that federal prosecutor`s office

is, quote, reviewing the footage of those alleged recon tours. OK. Tell me

more.

Today, Congressman Ryan`s committee held a hearing on the breakdown of law

enforcement that led to the Capitol being breached. Even after his hearing

there are more questions than answers. But what we did learn is the threat

posed by the rioters, particularly the ones who broke into the Capitol and

evaded arrest, they still pose a live active threat to the Capitol. This

was the acting chief of Capitol police testifying at the hearing today.

YOGANANDA PITTMAN, ACTING U.S. CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF: We know that members

of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their

desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as

possible with the direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know

that date has not yet been identified.

MADDOW: Head of the Capitol police saying militia groups that attacked the

Capitol on January want to launch another attack on the day Joe Biden hosts

what looks like the State of the Union, his first joint address to

Congress, which is expected to take place sometime next month.

Joining us now is Congressman Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio. He does chair the

House subcommittee that has oversight over the Capitol police. He`s been

leading one of the inquiries into that January 6th attack.

Congressman Ryan, it`s nice of to you make time to be here tonight. Thanks

for your time.

REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: So I was interested in this answer you gave to a "Washington

Examiner" reporter saying the U.S. attorney`s office in D.C. has been

reviewing footage about the allegations members of Congress may have given

tours to some of the rioters in advance of the attack. Can you tell us

anything more about that?

RYAN: Yeah, not really, Rachel. No one ties it together better than you do,

but the U.S. attorney has the investigation going on now. I`m sure they`re

looking at the footage. They`re looking at everything surrounding that idea

of members of Congress taking people on tours. There were other members of

Congress who witnessed that happening. So that`s in their hands now and

anybody who has dealt with the U.S. attorney doing an investigation, it`s

like a black box. You really don`t know what`s going on, but you know it`s

happening.

MADDOW: It was also new to us today when the new head of the Capitol police

said they had intelligence militia members may want to come back and attack

the Capitol again on the occasion of the State of the Union, the

president`s first joint address to congress. Was that news to you as well?

That sent a real shock wave, I think, across the country, everybody

watching that hearing today.

RYAN: Yeah, yeah, it was stunning. I mean, we hear these kinds of threats

all the time. The Capitol, members of Congress, especially in the last

couple of months, assassinations and all of that especially after January

6th. But this was new, which is why we have to keep the fence up, which is

why we have to keep the National Guard here, which is why we have to come

up with some real hard core solutions as to how we move forward.

We`re not ready yet to take the fence down because we don`t have a plan

moving forward. And I think it`s important for the American people to hear

these threats but to hear the reporting on it because the American people

need to know.

But the most important thing here, Rachel, these are American citizens.

This is not al Qaeda. This is not the Taliban. This is not the Iranians.

This is American groups, these are American citizens who are saying these

about taking down the Capitol, taking down representative democracy, and

that just shows how far along we are in some of these things and why we

have to be to vigilant in figuring out how we protect the Capitol.

MADDOW: Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan who chairs the committee that oversees

the Capitol police, thank you for being here. I know these inquiries are

going to continue for a long time. There`s a lot of open questions, but to

the extent you`re able to keep us up to date, all these open questions are

still keeping us up at night. Thank you, sir.

RYAN: We sure will. Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: As I mentioned at the top of the show, we just got word before we

got on the air that the Senate parliamentarian says a rise in the minimum

wage can`t be in the COVID relief bill that`s moving through Senate the way

they are moving it through the Senate, in a bill that`s intended the-to-

pass even if it only can get 50 votes from Democrats and none from

Democrats. We`re certainly going to get responses to that pouring in.

Per statement from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President

Biden is disappointed in this outcome. He proposed having the $15 minimum

wage as part of the American Rescue Plan. He respects the parliamentarian`s

decision in the Senate process. He will work with leaders in Congress to

determine the best path forward because no one should work full time and

live in poverty.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi saying that the ruling is disappointing,

and the provision will be in the version of the COVID relief bill that

passes the House tomorrow.

Congressional Progressive Caucus, their chair, Pramila Jayapal, saying she

disagrees strongly with the advisory ruling and then says this: We can`t

allow the advisory opinion of the parliamentarian and Republican

obstructionism to stand in the way of the promise we made to voters across

this country. The White House and Senate leadership can and should still

include the minimum wage increase in the bill. We simply cannot go back to

the voters who delivered us the White House and the Senate majority and

tell them an unelected parliamentarian advised us based on arcane rules

that we couldn`t raise the minimum wage as we promised.

Fight, fight, fight. Nobody has been fighting more for this than the

Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Much more to come tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: That is going to do it for us tonight. I will tell you that here at

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW, a senior producer on the show really hemmed

production tonight has been really running things, is about 30 seconds from

giving birth. And so, I just want to say a big shout out to my staff, more

than usual tonight. THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW producers are always amazing,

but to senior producer Jen who did an amazing job tonight under incredibly

stressful circumstances while being essentially on the precipice of giving

birth, I don`t know what the bonus that`s appropriate for this is, but I at

least have to embarrass you about it on TV.

All right. That does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Good evening, Lawrence.

