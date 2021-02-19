Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/18/2021

Summary:

So, we landed a car on Mars today. Breathtaking feat of American ingenuity

and exploration, just a stunning example of what is possible when Americans

put their heads to the to do something truly grand, just an American feat

of brillo and engineering and ambition, it made your heart sing.

To see the team celebrate at the Jet Propulsion Lab, to see those first

pictures being beamed back from the surface of Mars, where we have our

rover now. It`s just amazing. We`re going to have more on that later in the

show tonight.

But meanwhile, here on earth today, same day, same country, we still have

not figured out how to keep lights on. Hundreds of thousands of people

still in the dark tonight in the great state of Texas suffering what has

been a days` long, slow-rolling disaster caused by a big and very cold

winter storm that has pounded most of the country, and it is bad in a bunch

of places and a whole bunch of states.

But the situation in Texas is just a catastrophe, not only because of the

weather, but because of the mix of the weather and Texas` inability to

prepare for it and inability to handle it. Against the cold temperatures,

demand for electricity is way up so people can heat their homes, but the

energy supply in Texas is simultaneously also way down with Texas`s non-

winterized, non-insulated, largely unregulated, very fragile energy

infrastructure, proving itself once again to be incapable of operating in

the cold, incapable of generating anywhere near enough power to light up

the state when demand is high.

That has left millions of Americans in Texas without power for days. No

power, of course, means no heat. That has created dangerous conditions for

millions of people. As of tonight, dozens have died in Texas. The

electricity part of the problem is starting to resolve now, although still

tonight the number of Texans without power remains in the hundreds of

thousands, some of them for four straight days now.

Even with improvements, they may not last with many very cold temperatures

in the forecast. Texas regulators are warning they may again have to kill

power in parts of the state, parts of the state that have power now may yet

lose it, as regulators turn off some neighborhoods, some places that have

power, again. They`re anticipating have to do that to keep further strain

off the unstable, unsupported grid in that state.

Texas grid managers saying now if that does happen, they`ll try to limit

power disruptions this time to no more than 12 hours at a time. But on top

of what everybody`s already been through, knowing now may yet have the

lights go off again is just -- beyond words.

But this catastrophe with the power in Texas, it is not a problem that can

get fixed with the flip of a switch. The knock-on effects of depriving

millions of people of power for days on end, those are baked in now. And

it`s going to take a while to get all of those.

It starts with water. Tonight, more than 14 million people are under a

boil-water notice in the state of Texas. And part of Texas, the facilities

that treat the water, that clean people`s water lost power. Because of that

and storm-related issues, that means that 14 million people in Texas don`t

have clean drinking water tonight. That`s basically half the state of

Texas.

And not having clean drinking water is a very dangerous, very unsustainable

problem. Being told to boil your water when you might not have electricity

to power any means of boiling the water is, of course, ridiculous. It`s

insult on top of injury.

It turns out people in Texas with dirty, undrinkable water coming out of

their taps right now in some ways are the lucky ones. One Austin resident

telling "The Wall Street Journal," quote, I`m, like, great. You`re telling

us to boil water but nobody`s talking about the fact that I know one person

who has water and I`m driving to that person`s house right now to get some.

What water are we supposed to boil?

People in Texas have been bailing water out of swimming pools. They can

find pools that aren`t frozen, they`re bailing water out of swimming pools

to fill their toilets. They`ve been melting snow on outdoor fire pits

because the only fire they have is the frozen stuff that came out of the

sky.

I mean, this is Houston, Texas, America`s fourth largest city. People are

waiting in line with buckets at a local park to fill them up because

someone found out there was still water coming out of that one spigot.

The entire city of Austin is under a boil-water notice. Thousands of people

have dry taps. Austin officials have told people in that city to be

prepared to be without water potentially for days. One Austin resident

telling a local NBC affiliate that she stockpiled water last week just in

case, filled up one of her bathtubs. But now, she and her family are down

to the end of that stockpiled supply, just a half case of bottled water

left for the family.

She said, quote, if we knew this was going to be one day or two days, that

would be one thing. But not knowing and the possibility of extending longer

makes it pretty hard to deal with because we do not know what to plan for.

And beyond individual households in Austin, it`s not just households that

use water, the crisis also is now a huge problem for the city`s hospitals.

Last night St. David`s Hospital in Austin had their water cut off. The

hospital had to transfer dozens of patients to other hospitals last night.

They discharged some other patients, just told them to go home.

The CEO of the hospital says they need water to supply the boiler in that

hospital. The boiler heats the hospital. So, losing water was the first of

their problems. Losing water also meant they couldn`t find boiler, which

meant the hospital was also losing heat.

Today, the hospital brought in a water truck to feed the boiler and to feed

the toilets so they can flush. I mean, this is just a slow-rolling,

unmitigated disaster in Texas right now.

This was southwest Houston today, people waiting in line for hours in the

cold to get propane. This was a line outside a fast-food restaurant in

Austin. People don`t just need propane. They don`t just need water. They

need food.

Fast food restaurants open, this is kind of line you`re getting. A line of

cars stretching all the way down the block. Grocery stores have been with

people. Some grocery stores were closed for days because they didn`t have

power.

Freezing temperatures and rolling power outages have thrown a monkey wrench

in the supply chain for everything. One Austin resident telling the Texas

"Tribune" about her recent trip to target. Quote, the store was out of

meat, eggs, milk almost before I left. Lines were wrapped around the store

when we arrived. Shelves were almost fully cleared for potatoes, meat, eggs

and some dairy.

She said her neighbor went to that same store two days later, but it was

completely out of food. There was no sign that more shipments were on the

way, no employees restocking shelves.

People living in one of the largest states in the country are living with

no electricity, no heat, no water, scrounging for non-potable water and for

food. This has been going on for the better part of the week. It was not in

the -- in the midst of that, it was not until yesterday that the Republican

governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, held a public press conference to talk to

the people of Texas about what`s been going on, what the state is trying to

do to fix it.

This is how the "Texas Tribune" summed up what Governor Abbott said at the

press conference. Quote, Abbott provides few details on when Texans`

suffering will end as state`s crises mount.

Today, Erin Banco at "The Daily Beast" reporting that the federal

government had sent Texas 60 industrial-sized generators to help alleviate

the strain on the electrical grid, but she reported that as of this

morning, those generators were, quote, sitting in a staging area in Fort

Worth, waiting for delivery instructions. Same with 10,000 gallons of

diesel fuel to fire those generators, sent to Texas by the federal

government. Quote, FEMA officials are waiting after are instructions from

Texas officials as to where to send it.

While they wait, the federal government has been trying to help. The Biden

administration has declared a state of emergency in Texas and a state of

emergency in Oklahoma and Louisiana now too. They`ve also been hard hit by

the storms.

The president has authorized FEMA to provide hard-hit states with

generators and supplies. He says they`re ready to fulfill additional

requests for assistance.

In Texas specifically, besides those 60 generators that were reportedly

sitting in a warehouse in Fort Worth, FEMA has already sent Texas hundreds

of thousands of liters of water, tens of thousands of blankets, and

hundreds of thousands of meals.

This is a crisis that is absolutely still ongoing.

Joining us is Bob Fenton. He is the acting administrator of FEMA in the

United States. I appreciate you taking time to help us understand what`s

going on right now. Thanks for taking the time to be here.

BOB FENTON, ACTING ADMINISTRATOR, FEMA: Thank you for having me on, Rachel.

MADDOW: First, let me know if you need to set me straight, if I`ve said

anything that`s wrong here or that`s out of date or if my reporting is

misconstrued anything. Second of all, I`d like to hear in your words what

the scale of the FEMA response is right now.

FENTON: Well, thank you.

What`s happened is a weather event started late last week that caused

significant impacts to the roadways and then this last weekend started with

cold weather and another event that has continued to last, and having

single-digit temperatures along the Texas area and most of the state,

including the Southern Plains and now moving up to the Eastern Seaboard.

So there`s a number of states affected, in addition to Texas, but Texas is

one of the worst because it`s so far south, when you look at the building

codes down there, it`s really not made for temperatures that we see that

are this low that happen that often. Last time this happened is over 50

years ago.

So, in addition to the cold temperatures that`s causing significant impacts

to individuals and collateral effects to the water systems, to the fuel

systems and what we`re doing now is responding to those to help Texas out.

The president, as you said, issued an emergency declaration this weekend

that authorized us to direct the federal government to support the state of

Texas`s needs it may have and we do have a lot of resources down there. We

have a large warehouse in the Texas area already but we`re sending stuff

over from Atlanta, and energizing a lot of our contractors and working with

a lot of different groups that would bring assistance to the area to help

those that are in need.

MADDOW: I know that the president`s emergency declaration allows FEMA,

which is you, to coordinate disaster relief for all 254 Texas counties.

When it comes to coordinating the relief, is it most -- is FEMA focused

mostly on direct aid to people who most need it, the things that I just

described, water, blankets, food, that sort of thing, or is your

coordination of relief also about working with Texas power generating

facilities and water treatment plants and other systems operators to get

the systems back up and running?

FENTON: Well, we`re there to support the state of Texas. They set the

priorities where they want us to focus our resources and where we can

provide assistance. So in this case right now, we`re providing resources

directly to individuals through shelters, warming stations, whether that be

water, meals, blankets, cots, those kind of things.

In addition to that, you talked earlier about the generators, we`re

providing to pump stations or other critical infrastructure to get those up

and operational, and we`re bring fuel in and other things. In addition to

that, we provide funding to Texas to help them bring in resources.

So we could do help in all aspects from individuals to government entities

to assist the state in helping the private sector if they need help to get

their equipment up and running or resources need to be brought in that

aren`t there right now.

MADDOW: Administrator Fenton, I`m going to ask you just to tell me bluntly

just in human-to-human terms. Is the response working right now?

I`m worried when I see reporting like we saw from that report at the "Daily

Beast" today that FEMA has succeeded in getting generators into Texas but

they were sitting in a staging area this morning while we`re seeing the

human suffering in Texas because people don`t have access to power, they

don`t have access to all the things that are made possible, including heat,

by access to power.

Is this -- I understand the scale of what you`re describing as the effort

here, but is it working or are there problems here?

FENTON: Well, this is a significant event to have single-digit temperatures

to hit an area in the United States that`s not used to seeing that

temperature over a prolonged period of time, it`s impacted many that are

not ready for this type of event. So it`s impacted a number of people

across not only almost every county in Texas has been impacted in this

event, which is 20 million something plus people plus other states are

impacted by this.

And what`s happened is there have been secondary events. Not only the cold,

and Texas has tried to respond by putting up heating stations and opening

shelters, by working to assist improving communications and those kinds of

things. But then you start to have the secondary events of water line

breakages, whether it`s in homes or main line breakages, which is now a

collateral effect that we`re dealing with. And up talk about the boil water

notices and the need to provide water which is almost like a second event

that`s happened and it still cold and this is going to happen through the

weekend.

So, we are working together with Texas and the local governments to provide

resources they need. Individuals need to continue to heed the warnings of

local government officials. Don`t expose yourself to the cold for long

periods, check on friends and family and make sure that they get to warming

stations if they need to. We need to make sure we don`t lose any more lives

here and we need to make sure that we start re-energizing the critical

infrastructure to freeway power because that`s eventually going to make

things better.

As we do that, there`s going to be significant damage from this event from

those pipelines that we`re going to have to deal with for weeks ahead and

make sure we`re providing such water and other commodities to help those

that need it most.

MADDOW: Well, I hear you on the scale of the response and what`s needed in

terms of the people of Texas needing immediate relieve after four days

shivering in the cold. I hope the scale of the response can quickly start

to reach the scale of the need.

Robert Fenton, acting FEMA administrator, thanks for helping us understand

tonight and Godspeed to you and your colleagues.

FENTON: Thank you, Rachel. (INAUDIBLE) to everyone in Texas, we`ll be there

to help them through this.

MADDOW: All right.

Let`s now go to Texas, to Harris County. Harris County is the largest

county in Texas and the third largest county in the United States. Harris

County includes the great city of Houston, and they did have some good news

today.

The county of -- Harris County went from having 1.4 million people without

power yesterday to having 20,000 people without power today. A large-scale

restoration of power in Harris County.

And having the majority of power restored for the county is a good step but

the county`s top elected official is warning tonight, quote, the lights are

on for now in most of Harris county but we are not out of the dark. She

says most of us are still under boil water notices, we are facing another

freeze tonight, meaning Thursday night and we are dealing with shortages

and price gouging. Take steps to keep your family safe.

Joining us is Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is the top executive in

charge of a county of over 4.5 million people. I`m told Judge Hidalgo just

got off the phone with the governor of Texas.

Judge, thank you so much for taking time to be here tonight. I know you are

in the middle of it. I appreciate this time.

JUDGE LINA HIDALGO, HARRIS COUNTY, TX EXECUTIVE: Thank you.

MADDOW: I just spoke with the FEMA administrator live just moments ago. He

talked mostly about the scale of the challenge, expressing confidence that

FEMA can scale up to support Texas as a federal partner basically in this

response. I still feel like the need that we are seeing in Harris County

and across Texas is far outstripping the scale of the response in terms of

government efforts, federally, statewide, locally. It just seems like it an

overwhelming crisis.

How are you feeling tonight and what are you hearing from the governor?

HIDALGO: It absolutely and has been an overwhelming crisis. I just actually

recently got updated numbers on the hypothermia deaths, just the tip.

Iceberg, but seven very sad stories just here in the county as the fog of

war settles a little bit and we get details.

We`ve seen cascading impacts, you know, water, carbon monoxide poisoning,

pipes bursting, roofs caving in, hospitals with low water pressure, all

kind of issues. And so, we -- you know, take care of ourselves as best we

can locally. We`ve got committed and creative emergency response

professionals.

But part of my discussion with the governor is how we can together advocate

for an emergency disaster declaration for the federal government and that`s

the discussion I had today with the White House as well, as FEMA, is this

far beyond the ability of local governments, for example, to adequately

recover from.

MADDOW: Houston is one of the places where I should mention, hospitals have

been hit. I`ve read reports about pipes bursting in multiple Houston

hospitals. As they struggle without heat, without water. Obviously, the

idea of having no water pressure, no ability to flush toilets or run water

to clean anything in a hospital is a nightmare scenario.

What can you tell us about that status in Harris County and the

circumstances of your hospitals right now?

HIDALGO: So we lost power very early Monday morning, about 1:00 in the

morning. That meant many of the generators that keep that water pressure

going were down. That then allows bacteria to seep in the water causing

boil water notices.

Right now, as about an hour ago that I got my briefing, we have 222 cities

and municipal utility districts within Harris County under boil water

notices. That`s about 3.3 million people who cannot drink their water. As

the roads become less impassable, at least they can try to go out and

purchase it. But again, we`ve got a lot of grocery stores that are not

operating.

Many folks of course have missed a whole week`s work, even amidst a

pandemic. And they`re facing all of these same cascading effects. Right

now, the main concern is the water situation.

MADDOW: In terms of Harris County`s power supply, obviously, we did see big

progress of the electricity coming back. But you were among the most

prominent voices in the state warning that even in a big, well-resourced

county like Harris County, that is not getting the county out of the dark.

That there may be additional power cuts, that the long-term turnaround in

this water crisis that you`re describing may take quite a bit of time, even

as the power is back on.

For people who have friends and loved ones in Harris County right now, in

and around Houston, in that part of Texas, what should they expect in terms

of ongoing hardship these next few days? It`s going to be another hard

freeze tonight.

HIDALGO: We have to acknowledge the good news and being down to 22,000

homes without power is great. But I also am not in the business of raising

false hope. The challenge was that the state agency, this ERCOT, did not

have enough power generation to sustain the crisis. Their power plants came

offline with the cold.

We`re about to see cold -- that extreme level of cold again. And so they

may buckle again under that weather. We`re about to see high demand again.

They may buckle under that high demand.

That is not an expectation that we have, but I at least want to leave that

possibility open that there may be some hiccups as these folks that very

much failed for several nights get everything together. And I don`t want

folks to be, you know, extremely alarmed if there are some smaller outages

as we get out of this.

Now, the broader impacts we are helping to address as best we can, we`re

working with our community partners, it`s all hands on deck. So I do think

that things are looking up -- they`re definitely looking up, I know folks

have been concerned. It has been a catastrophic, just tragic few nights and

days for the community and we just need to recognize that like with any

disaster, recovery takes a while. It`s not perfectly smooth and there`s

going to be some setbacks on the way to that progress.

MADDOW: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in

charge of the largest county in Texas. God bless you and your colleagues. I

know that it has been a bunch of sleepless nights already and will continue

to be as you try to address this crisis. Stay in touch with us and let us

know what we can do in terms of getting the word out to the national

audience. Good luck.

HIDALGO: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. I`ll tell you, my colleague Lawrence O`Donnell is going

to have much, much more on the situation in Texas in the next hour,

including -- and over the course of the night tonight at MSNBC, we`re

staying on this.

One of the things that is very worrying in Texas, even in places where

we`re seeing the power come back on is the crushing emotional blow it`s

going to be when after the power finally comes back on in a lot of places

today and tonight, it may yet go down again with this fragile grid in Texas

and more very cold weather coming in overnight tonight. That is going to be

difficult, but this water -- the access to clean water issue is going to

take a long time to dig out of, and it`s very, very dangerous.

Keep Texas in your prayers tonight.

All right. Much more to come tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: His name was Carmine Galante, but his mob nickname was "The Cigar."

He was apparently almost never seen without a cigar clamped between his

teeth. That was his mafia handle, Carmine "The Cigar" Galante.

And In the 1970s, Galante rose through the ranks, kind of killed his way

through the ranks to become at one point the de facto chief of the Bonanno

crime family. Galante was implicated in multiple murders and in drug

trafficking on an enormous scale. In one of his drug related trials, they

had a hard time keeping a jury on the case after individual jurors kept

getting phone calls threatening their lives.

The jury foreman somehow ended up falling down a long flight of stairs and

breaking his back. On top of all the other crimes in which he was

implicated and for which he was convicted, perhaps the best window into

Carmine Galante`s approach to his upward mobility in the mob is the fact

that upon being released from federal prison after a 12-year stint that

ended in the early `70s, one of Carmine Galante`s first acts when he got

out of prison after 12 years was that he blew up a mausoleum containing the

remains of one of his mob rivals, a guy who had died the previous year

while carmine was still locked up.

See, Carmine was in prison, so he never got a chance to whack the guy while

the guy was alive. So once Carmine got out of prison, he whacked the guy

anyway at the cemetery where he already laid dead. He blew up his

mausoleum. Better late than never.

That was 1974. I think five years later, in 1979, Carmine "The Cigar"

Galante was eating in the back patio at a place called Joe and Mary`s

Italian American restaurant in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He was eating a meal

with two other guys from the Bonanno crime family.

And on that hot day in July in Bushwick, Brooklyn, at that nice restaurant,

enter guys in ski masks carrying multiple guns, and Carmine Galante and the

other Bonanno crime family guys who are eating with him, all three of them,

get killed in a massive hail of gunfire at this restaurant in Brooklyn.

Carmine Galante was photographed dead at the scene of the crime with a

cigar still clamped between his teeth.

The man ultimately prosecuted for his murder, I kid you not, his name was

Whack-Whack. His name was Bruno Indelicato, which means the guy didn`t even

need a nickname. His mother probably named him Bruno Indelicato

specifically to make it too superfluous to even consider nicknaming that

young man.

But the mob in the `70s didn`t care. Bruno Indelicato was called Whack-

Whack, and he was charged and convicted of Carmine Galante`s murder and the

murder of the other two Bonanno crime family guys who are at the table with

him at that day at that restaurant.

Each of those three murders was treated as a constituent element of Bruno

Indelicato`s ultimate conviction on racketeering charges. What is

racketeering? Right?

It means basically not just crime but crime as part of an organized

enterprise. That`s why they use it against the mob so much, considerably

tougher penalties for crimes that get prosecuted under that racketeering

umbrella.

Here`s the thing, though, Mr. Whack-Whack, Bruno Indelicato, had a really

good lawyer at the time who eventually argued in his case, as it`s made its

way through the court system, that although this looked like a an

incredibly black and white case, literally, this is Whack-Whack puts on a

ski mask and shoots the cigar at an Italian restaurant in Bushwick, right,

it doesn`t sort of get more black and white in that in terms of mob hits.

But his lawyer was good enough to complicate the circumstances considered

by the law to a considerable and lasting extent. His lawyer used that crazy

case to force an entire 12-judge panel of the federal appeals court in New

York, the Second Circuit, to reckon for the first time in that case, in

Bruno`s case, with the real specific legal definition of racketeering.

Racketeering had been used in the law for quite some time but it was that

case that led to the first legal live tested specific rigorous definition

of racketeering under U.S. federal law. That lawyer for Bruno, Mr. Whack-

Whack, the lawyer for him who turned that gangland, blood bath case into a

legal landmark that still matters today, that changed forever the way

racketeering is used in the U.S. federal law, he`s still around.

That lawyer as a prosecutor and then as a defense attorney litigated dozens

of high profile crime cases, including some of the highest profile cases in

the worst of the mafia wars in New York City. As a prosecutor, he ran both

the appellate unit and criminal unit at SDNY in two different stints in

that storied U.S. attorney`s office. He ran both of those divisions at

SDNY.

With all of that experience as a prosecutor, he`s now one of the highest

profile, big deal, white collar defense lawyers at one of the fanciest law

firms in New York, a firm called Paul, Weiss, and that lawyer just got a

new job.

"The New York Times" reporting tonight that earlier this month, he was

sworn in as a special assistant D.A., which seems like an unlikely title

for a guy with that kind of pedigree and that kind history, but that`s what

he is now. He`s sworn in as special assistant D.A. at the state

prosecutor`s office in Manhattan. He has taken leave from his very fancy

private firm and instead taken a temporary gig to assist prosecutors in

that office.

He has upended his whole life in private practice, put everything in on

hold. He`s been sworn in with a special status. Also, he can work with

state prosecutors in New York on precisely one case. And that one case is

the investigation under way in that office of the Trump Organization.

This is the ongoing criminal investigation of former President Trump and

his business. It reportedly includes allegations of tax fraud, bank fraud,

insurance fraud. It started with an investigation related to the hush money

campaign finance felonies for which Michael Cohen went to prison and which

led prosecutors to describe President Trump as individual one, an

unindicted coconspirator.

That investigation by state prosecutors has since reportedly expanded today

include wider allegations about basically the president and his company

allegedly keeping two sets of books for various Trump properties, including

Trump Tower so they could, according to investigators, potentially defraud

tax authorities and defraud banks and defraud insurance companies by using

two different sets of books with two different sets of valuations for all

the Trump major properties.

"The Times" reporting tonight that the case has recently generated more

than a dozen new subpoenas. This is also the case that produced subpoenas

to financial firms for personal and business records and tax records

related to the former president. Lower courts have ruled those subpoenas

are valid and should be enforced and the state prosecutors should get

access to those documents. Both CNN and "The New York Times" are reporting

in depth tonight on the mystery surrounding what`s happening with those

subpoenas and what`s happening with that case in the United States Supreme

Court right now.

This New York state investigation of President Trump is one of two live

criminal investigations that he`s facing that we know about. One of them is

the criminal investigation that has just been opened into his conduct in

Georgia, in terms of him pressuring Georgia state officials to basically

corrupt the election outcome in that state.

The other is this New York investigation into potential financial crimes,

tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud. Well, those New York prosecutors

need the president`s financial records in order to press this case, and

they say they need his tax records in order to press this case. They have

issued subpoenas for those records. Lower courts have said they should get

them, but since October, they`ve been waiting on the Supreme Court, the

United States Supreme Court to find out if they`re getting those records

that have been subpoenaed.

Lower courts say they should. The Supreme Court is just sitting on it. The

Supreme Court somewhat inexplicably sitting on this request to deal with

that matter for four months now. It is an unusual and as yet unexplained

delay from the Supreme Court that is having material consequences for what

seems like a very live, very active, and newly ambitious investigation a

criminal investigation of the former president in New York, even as that

New York prosecutor`s office drafts in new, serious outside fire power to

assemble that case against Mr. Trump, the Supreme Court is sitting on the

documents that they need for their investigation.

Meanwhile, the wheels of justice do keep turning. This, for example, is a

peek at the FBI`s main Twitter feed even just tonight. The FBI multiple

times per day now is churning out new basically digital "wanted" posters

for people captured on tape taking part in the violent sacking of the

Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that mounted that assault on the U.S. government

on January 6th. They put out new pictures, new basically "wanted" pictures

every single day.

And the president`s culpability for that grotesque crime remains at center

stage, particularly as more and more of his followers get arrested and

charged every day, so many of them telling the court after they`ve been

charged the reason they were there is because they thought the president

was telling them to be there, right? He stays at center stage as long as

people are getting arrested as long as the FBI keeps asking the public for

more and more help finding these Trump rioters so they can get arrested.

As "The Daily Beast" reports today, President Trump is telling people at

Mar-a-Lago now that he`s worried he`s going to be investigated and sued for

the rest of his life. We reported earlier this week on the first civil

lawsuit brought against the president for the January 6th attack, a suit

brought by Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Homeland

Security Committee.

I say it`s the first lawsuit brought against the president for the event of

January 6th. I can tell you right now it will not be the last.

Joining us next, I`m here to say for the interview tonight, is the very

high profile, very accomplished outside counsel who was brought in to help

coordinate the impeachment trial of the president for the January 6th

attack.

His name is Barry Berke and he joins us for his first television interview

since this all went down. I`m really looking forward to talking with him.

That`s next.

MADDOW: At the conclusion of President Trump`s second impeachment trial,

the House impeachment managers took a team photo. Lead manager Jamie Raskin

is there on the far right side, along with the rest of the team who

recognized, Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, Madeleine Dean, Congressman Castro,

Delegate Plaskett, Congressman Swalwell, Congressman Neguse in the back.

We know all their names and faces.

Take a look at the very tall guy in the back. That is another member of the

team, who is not a member of Congress. That is Barry Berke, chief

impeachment counsel to the House managers. He helped craft those gut-punch

legal arguments that you heard them all make. You might remember he played

a similar role during Donald Trump`s first impeachment trial with the House

Judiciary Committee.

Joining us now for "The Interview" is Barry Berke. This is his first

television interview since the trial resolved.

Mr. Berke, thank you so much for this time. It`s a real pleasure to have

you here tonight.

BARRY BERKE, : Rachel, it`s a pleasure to be here. Thank you.

MADDOW: I want to give you a chance to sort of set the record straight and

help us understand from your perspective the import of the trial.

Obviously, the president was acquitted. There were 57 votes to convict him

and they needed ten more than that to get a conviction.

But all these Republican senators who voted to acquit him basically

explained that they voted to acquit on a technicality, they didn`t believe

they had jurisdiction to vote to convict him. That`s I think the American

takeaway, he got let off on a technicality but he did it.

Is that how you saw it from inside the process?

BARRY BERKE, FORMER CHIEF IMPEACHMENT COUNSEL: I saw it very differently,

Rachel. I understand why you say it that way. But remember, the issue of

jurisdiction had been resolved, so that for the jurors to say they`re

relying on jurisdiction was for them to violate their oath.

I was in that Senate chamber every single day and our goal was to try a

case like we were prosecuting a violent crime and I felt with our

extraordinary House managers, our incredible lead manager Jamie Raskin, we

proved that case. We proved with overwhelming evidence that former

President Donald Trump inflamed his base over time by telegram lie that the

election was stolen and rigged, he incited them by telling them to Stop the

Steal, which was something he said they made up, he made it up.

He then encouraged violence leading up to the day of January 6th so he knew

when he used those words of violence, he would be setting them on a violent

path, which they did. And when they started to attack the Capitol, our

elected officials, the brave officers, he further incited them by repeating

the lie, further attacking his vice president who was subject to their ire

(ph), and he did it repeatedly.

I looked at those jurors, all 100 of them, and I saw they were fixated on

the evidence. And I believe in my heart if the jurors had the courage to be

true to their oath and vote true to their conscience, we would have

convicted by a large margin.

MADDOW: The issue of the president`s culpability is still banging around

like a live wire right now. There`s going to be -- it looks like -- it

looks like there`s going to be a 9/11-style, truth-finding commission in

Congress to try to get to the very -- the core foundation of the factual

evidence here.

There`s also the question, as you just described it, you said you

prosecuted this essentially as a violent crime. There is still a live

question as to whether or not there is enough evidence to look at this as a

potential criminal act by the president that should be handled in a court

of criminal law. That was raised, in fact, by the Senate Minority Leader

Mitch McConnell.

How do you feel about that?

BERKE: I feel there is certainly evidence that should be the basis for

investigation of the president`s conduct. He had knowledge throughout and

he -- most crimes at the heart have lies. When you talk about the New York

investigation, bank fraud, insurance fraud, tax fraud, those are all lies.

We saw at this trial that the president was prepared to lie in order to

interrupt our democracy, to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

He was prepared to lie in order to further incite an insurrection. So, I

think all that conduct would be fair game.

And I`ll say this, Rachel, I do think that in our country, we generally

give the benefit of the doubt to a former president and maybe if they

engage in wrongdoing, we should not prosecute them after they leave office.

I think given the president`s extraordinary conduct is unconscionable

behavior in causing over 140 police officers to be injured, people killed,

our elected officials en masse so close to being in harm`s way that he has

lost that benefit of the doubt.

So, I think you will see the commission look more deeply at some of the

evidence that we have gathered but did not present at trial because we

didn`t need to. I think you will see the criminal investigations go on

about this, and looking to his conduct on January 6th. And I think the

other criminal investigations related to his seeking to intimidate and

threaten Georgia election officials to find votes that didn`t exist, the

lies that would be the basis for a crime for anyone else if they did it in

connection with bank loans or other financial transactions.

I do think this trial opens that whole Pandora`s Box for president Donald

Trump because he engaged in conduct where he misused his power in such a

forceful way and the harm was so great. And I walked the halls of the

capital every day to the Senate floor and pass the victims of his attack

and people who suffered and are still suffered and people who committed

suicide because they were so traumatized by trying to defend the Capitol.

This is all because of one man.

So I feel that I was part of something that was a great success, I`m very

proud to have worked with our house manager and lead managers to prove

beyond any doubt that president Donald Trump instigated this insurrection,

he did it for his own personal benefit to try to prevent the peaceful

transfer of power and did it despite the great harm he was causing and with

knowledge he was causing it.

So, I think this changes everything. So, while we did not have all the

senators who voted I think the way they knew they should have voted, I

still think this will have a huge effect on the future of Donald Trump and

the future of the Republican Party and, again, I was humbled to have been

part of it.

MADDOW: Yeah, this idea of the impeachment trial and the evidence you

collected, including some of it you did not present, being a sort of

Pandora`s box for the future of this president, I think, cannot be

overstated.

Barry Berke, chief impeachment counsel to the House managers, during

President Trump`s impeachment trial -- Barry, thank you for your service

and thank you for helping us understand it tonight. It`s nice to see you.

Thank you.

BERKE: Thank you so much, Rachel. Nice to see you.

MADDOW: All right. Much more ahead. Stay with us.

MADDOW: To make this work, NASA scientists had to send the "Perseverance",

a Martin rover basically the sizes of a Mazda Miata, they had to send it

300 million miles through space. That was the easy part.

The spacecraft carrying the rover was going about 12,000 miles an hour when

it got to the Martian atmosphere, then in the span of just a few minutes,

perfectly time, it had slow down from 12,000 miles an hour to a snail`s

space so it wouldn`t bullet into the surface of Mars and explode on impact.

It worked, it made that descent all while enduring temperatures of more

than 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, the equivalent of traveling through molten

lava. Then it had to stick the landing, which is no small thing when you`re

trying to park this thing from 300 million miles away in an ancient lake

bed littered with cliffs and craters and sand dunes and all sorts of other

things that could trip it up.

NASA scientists figured out a way to make all of this happen. They freaking

did it.

MADDOW: Now that "Perseverance" has landed safely in its new home. It`s

going to search for evidence of ancient life on Mars. It`s going to collect

samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s. Start

getting ready now.

The "Perseverance" is equipped with instruments that will attempt to

convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen, which could, of course, be a

game changer in terms of future human exploration of Mars.

The Perseverance also traveled all the way over there with a little

helicopter tucked under its belly. If everything goes as planned, that

little chopper will take part in the first powered flight on another

planet.

We can send a rover to a planet 300 million miles away and land it like a

feather. We can create oxygen over there. We can fly mini helicopters in

the Martian sky that work for us and send us things.

We can`t provide water and power to people in Texas when it`s cold. It`s an

absolutely flabbergasting day in the news today.

MADDOW: That`s going to do it for us tonight. Tomorrow, something to watch

for, tomorrow, the United States of America will officially rejoin the

Paris Climate Accord. Back to the land of the living.

We`ll see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Good evening, Lawrence.

