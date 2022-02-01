Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 1/31/22

Summary

Former President Donald Trump urges supporters to hold protests if prosecutors take action against him. Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is investigating Trump, is asking the FBI for assistance.

Transcript

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: This is -- you know, we are all grown-ups here and we all have responsibility, including these two people, Michelle Goldberg and Sam Seder. Thank you both.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Thank you.

HAYES: That is "ALL IN" on this Monday night.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts tonight. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend. Much appreciated.

HAYES: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us. Happy to have you -- I`m happy to have you here.

Here is my home studio, as you can see. This time the reason I`m here is that I`ve had a recent COVID exposure. I`m vaccinated and boosted, I`ve tested negative so far, but I was definitely exposed to somebody who is symptomatic and positive.

So, you know, for this job, I cannot wear a mask in the studio while I`m doing this job, so that means that I cannot go into the studio and risk infecting any of my beloved coworkers or anybody else in that space.

So again, I`m fine and there`s absolutely nothing to worry about whatsoever. I`m just trying to do my part to make sure that what anybody else at risk. So please just forgive this!

Actually, I had makeup dropped off for me today like on my front porch so I could do it myself. I don`t know how to do that, so I just didn`t. I hope you don`t mind! Forgive this. Forgive any lighting or backdrop complaints. I`m just trying to be safe.

Welcome to 2022. This is the way it works!

Also, because everything has to happen at once, I have one announcement for get underway tonight. A couple of years ago, you may remember that I did a podcast. A relatively short, seven episodes, single our podcast called "Bag Man". And it was about Nixon`s vice president, Spiro Agnew, and him running a bribery and extortion ring out of the White House.

These young federal prosecutors in Marilyn basically stumbled on the evidence of him being a crook, and you know, literally taking envelop of cash across his desk while being a public official. They put together this criminal case against him even though he was the sitting vice president.

And it was all right in the middle of Watergate. It was only thanks to those prosecutors that we didn`t end up with President Agnew when Nixon resigned in disgrace. It would`ve been after the national trauma and disgrace of Watergate. It would next have been President Agnew, the felon, presumably taking on both full of cash in the oval office instead of his vice presidential office.

Had these prosecutors not follow their case to the end and force Agnew to resign, that is what would`ve happened. I still think it is just an absolutely amazing story. And it also turns out to be the very surprising origin story of why the Justice Department thinks a sitting president can`t be criminally indicted, even if he definitely commits terrible crimes while he was in office. That, of course, was put to the test like never before under the twice impeached coup-plotting president, Donald Trump, who we just had.

But where that whole construct came from that you can`t indict a sitting president, that actually came from the Spiro Agnew nightmare in the 1970s. Anyway, I`m so fascinated by the story, I`ve actually learned a lot more and discovered a lot more about Agnew and that whole period of history since we launched that podcast.

The reason I`m telling you this is because it is not going to be a movie. Ben Stiller is going to direct it. He is incredible. One of the producers of the film is Lorne Michaels, yes, that Lorne Michaels. This has been in the works for a while now but it looks like it is going to happen.

I am super excited about it. And I`m going to take a little bit of time off from this show to go help with the movie. And also that work on some other things I have cooking with and NBC right now, including a new podcast. It`s kind of along the lines of "Bag Man" and the Spiro Agnew story.

But it`s a totally different topic, but when I say along the same lines, I mean to say it has got a specific arc, it is a specific story. It is reported journalistic tale. It is not just a jibber jabber podcast where chat with people and admit I haven`t done the reading. It`s a real thing on a story that I`ve been starting to research a report for the last few months now. I`m super excited about it. I`m super excited to tell you more about it.

So, just like late night host sometimes go on hiatus in their shows, I`m going to go on hiatus here from the show, so I can work on some of those projects. In addition to the movie, the "Bag Man" movie, and the podcast that I`m working on, the paper back of the "Bag Man" book is also coming out in just a few weeks, coming out of April.

There`s also an adaptation of a different book that I want to make for TV as well.

[21:05:03]

But I just started working on -- there`s all the stuff that I want to work on that I want to work some more on. So, as you can tell, I`m nervous about all of this has a change in my life. But it`s all for the good! I will be here this week, through Thursday of this week, and then the -- highest and I`m just going to be off for a few, off from doing the show. I`m not really going anywhere.

I`ll be back for the State of the Union and for other big news events. In the meantime, I will also be back during the show again before you`ll even miss me. I`ll be back in April.

And there may eventually be another hiatus again sometime in my future, but for now, we`re just taking it one step at a time. Again, I will be here through Thursday this week. And then, I`m going to have a few weeks off.

And, of course, while I`m away, this show will continue to be run by the absolute best producers in this entire business, by the amazing staff of the show. So, don`t worry, you will be in very, very good hands.

Change is good. Change is absolutely terrifying. But in this case, it is good. So, now you know. Let`s never speak this again.

Okay. All right, enough of that, let`s get started.

Tonight, CNN had this scoop, which has seen been confirmed by NBC News. The chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has given testimony to the January six investigation, apparently for hours. This apparently happened last week, Wednesday last week, pursuant to a subpoena that was given him, but nobody knew about it, until tonight. Nobody knew about the subpoena, let alone that he testified.

It`s sort of a good reminder that the January 6 investigation, they do announce some of their stuff publicly, but not all of them.

Pence`s chief of staff testifying but would seem to be a big deal in this investigation. If you think about how he fits into this, right, we`ve talked about this on the show. The effort to overthrow the government revenue present from taking power last year. That scheme basically played out in three places, like on three levels.

First was in the states, where they gin up this fake claims of fraud and election irregularities to try to justify throwing out the election results in those states where Trump lost, and where in at least five states, Republicans actually got together and forged paperwork proclaiming themselves to be the electors of that state, even though they weren`t. That paperwork was sent into Congress and to the National Archives to make it look like those states were casting their electoral votes for Trump when they were not. So, that happened in the states, level one was in the states.

Level two was at the Justice Department. But what they tried to do was use the U.S. Justice Department from U.S. attorneys, all the way up to the attorney general`s office. They tried to use the Justice Department to give some kind of air of authority to these fake claims about fraud from the states, and to encourage the legislators and falsify the election results in those states and throw out the real electors.

So, level one was at the state level. Level two`s at the Justice Department. And then level three of the plot, which is the one that we saw the most on January six was the targeting of Mike Pence. Specifically, in his role actually opening and counting the electoral votes in Congress on January six.

There was all this pressure intimidation directed at Mike Pence personally from President Trump and from others who are part of the plot. The whole mob this from the Capitol on January six, they were shouting, hang Mike Pence, and they were trying to find Mike Pence because they were directed to go pressure Mike Pence. They were the muscle, they were physical intimidation behind that part of the scheme that targeted Pence.

The former president, former President Trump just last night put out random words capitalized, in which he just said outright, bluntly, that did want and expect Pence to use that role in counting the electoral votes to actually overturn the election results. He said, quote, Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome. Unfortunately, he didn`t exercise that power. He could`ve overturned the election. Just saying it bluntly now and not hiding from it.

It is still an open question as to whether not Vice President Pence himself is going to testify to the January six commission. But we now know his chief of staff testified. That is a big deal. Not only was chief of staff Marc Short with Vice President Pence on January 6th, including being on the Capitol with him while the mob of Trump supporters was hunting him in the halls of the Capitol, but Marc Short, Pence`s chief of staff, was also with Vice President Pence two days earlier, two days before January 6 in the Oval Office.

On January 4th in the Oval Office, that was the meeting where former President Trump and this lawyer John Eastman reportedly tried to convince Pence in person that he shouldn`t count the real Electoral College votes. He should reject them, or he should refuse to open them, or he should refuse to recognize that the real votes were the only legitimate electoral votes from that state.

[21:10:05]

Maybe there might be others, maybe those forged slates of electors should count just as much. Or if there were two sets of electors, real ones and forged ones from states, that should be grounds for throwing out that state`s results entirely. They were trying to get him to not do a real Electoral College count.

And they reportedly pressured Mike Pence to do that in person, in the Oval Office on January 4th. And Marc Short was sitting right next to Mike Pence during that meeting. And Marc Short has just testified to the January six investigation for hours. So, as far as this investigation goes, that testimony would seem to be a big deal.

"The Washington Post" has also got some strange but true news tonight about the documents. They`re more than 70 pages of White House documents that Trump had tried to keep secret from January six investigation. But he was ultimately forced by the courts to hand those documents over.

There`s a document that we`re in the position of the National Archives and Records Administration. National Archives holds all presidential records, all White House records.

"Politico" had reported back in 2018, I can`t believe this is coming back in this way now. But "Politico" reported in 2018 that even though there is a law that says you have to preserve all White House records, you know, they have to go to the National Archives. It`s illegal to destroy them. Despite that raw, "Politico" reported in 2018 that one of the odd hallmarks of the Trump presidency is that they broke that law every day.

That Trump made a habit of tearing papers up, physically ripping them up as soon as he had seen them. Ripping them just in half or ripping them into teeny tiny pieces. Still remember that article, it was so weird and so good. It was by Annie Karni at "Politico".

And the headline was: Meet the guys who tape Trump`s papers back together. Quote: the president`s unofficial filling system involves tearing up documents into pieces, even when they are supposed to be preserved.

Well, apparently, that haven`t persisted through to the end. This is "The Washington Post" reporting tonight. Quote, When the National Archives and Records Administration handed over a trove of documents to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection, some of the Trump records had been ripped up and taped back together according to three people familiar with the records. Former President Trump was known inside the White House for his unusual and potentially unlawful habit of tearing presidential records into shreds and tossing them on the floor. Creating a headache for records management analysts who meticulously use scotch tape to piece together fragments of paper that are small as confetti.

Despite the Presidential Records Act which required the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to president`s official duties, the former president`s shredding practices apparently continued well into the latter stages of his presidency. The National Archives today said in the statement that records turned over from the Trump White House included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump.

A statement came in response to a question from "The Washington Post" about whether some January 6 related records had been ripped up and taped back together.

Ah, yes, all totally normal. So, the courts had to force him to hand over those documents, when they were handed over, there were all torn into bits and scotch taped back together. It`s totally normal.

There have been headlines in every major paper of the country yesterday and today about former President Trump this weekend, pledging that he would pardon people arrested in their part in the mob attack on the Capitol on January six. He didn`t like hint at it, he said he would do it.

And this is amazing to me. This was the moment at his rally this weekend, in which he said he would pardon the January six defenders. And we all know what happened on January six, right? We specifically know what happened to police officers, literally 140 police officers were injured by the Trump mob attack on January six.

Police officers were tased, beaten, stopped, speared, dragged down flights of stairs, punched and broken bones, chemical burns. And so, here`s the moment, where these folks standing behind Trump wearing cops for Trump t- shirts, while Trump was saying that he`s going to pardon all the January 6 defendants because they`d been treated so unfairly, so unfairly.

Yeah, cops for what? You`re going to pardon who for what? Cops for Trump.

The importance of him promising this is hard to miss, right? I mean, for one thing, it will have a current effect on hundreds of ongoing prosecutions related to January 6 because of those defendants think Trump will get him get out of jail free card if and when he gets out of office.

[21:15:08]

Well, that`s, you know, reason for them not to cooperate, for them not to provide information about what happened, to not to agree with plea deals. You just have to wait it out, until Trump`s back in office, then they`ll free.

But, you know, Trump promising to do something lawless and corrupt if he becomes president, it`s like your friend January promising will be cold next time she`s around. Yeah, duh. I mean, we have seen what he does when he has the power of the presidency. Him promising to use the power of the presidency in a lawless and corrupt and self-serving way, that`s not a surprise.

But he did also use that idea and a sort of segue for something that is new, and that I think a new kind of danger for him when in so many words he told his reporters that they should take to the streets if he gets indicted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The radical Democrats are dead corrupt beyond belief. They`re viciously and unconstitutionally using the federal, local and state governments to prosecute in silence politicians like me, although I never considered myself to be a politician, but that`s what they`re doing. As an example, for years, they`ve been going after my company, many years, using every trick in the book in an attempt to literally, if they can put me in jail. They want to put me in jail.

If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: It is one thing to promised pardons for the mob that you had attacked the U.S. Capitol, right? To promise them pardons if you are returning to the presidency.

But this is something he has asked for, he wants to supporters in the streets if and when he is indicted. He doesn`t need to be president to demand. That he is demanding that now, right?

Any grand jury, any prosecutor, any court that processes these proceedings, he`s promising is going to have to bear the physical wrath of Trump supporters if they dare to indict him. And those supporters may in fact calculate the level of action that they`re willing to take on his behalf, and consideration of these promised pardons, these pardons he is promising those who have already committed violence in his name before.

It is one thing to promise to do something once you`re going to be president again. But him demanding that his supporters take to the streets if he is indicted, that is about that`s now rung, and cannot be un-rung. That is in the threat of what might happen if he`s ever president again. That is what will happen now, trying to hold him accountable if he`s even never going to hold office again.

Joining us now is former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt.

Steve, thanks very much for being with us tonight. I really appreciate you being here.

STEVE SCHMIDT, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Good to be with you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me ask you about these comments from the president. We`ve got a statement from him saying I wanted Mike Pence to overturn the election. We got him saying, if I`m elected president again, if I return to the presidency, I will pardon the January six defendants. And he`s saying, in so many words, if I`m indicted, I want you all in the streets, and I want you in the streets of the various places where I am being considered a potential criminal trials.

Is this just Trump -- is this the same nonsense that we`ve heard from Trump? Is this a different level to threat to the country?

SCHMIDT: Well, I think that we have to look at this in the context of his apologies for people who committed grave acts of violence, including murder of police officers on January six. So, he is not just simply calling people out to protest an exercise his First Amendment right. There is more than a patina of menace to it.

When you look at the totality of all of this, Rachel, we have an autocratic movement in this country. Most of what Trump talks about now is not about the 2020 election, so much about it is about the `24 election. And no matter what, we can anticipate that should the Republican candidate lose that election, it might be Trump, and might well be Trump.

But whoever the Republican candidate is, they will have preconditions the overwhelming majority of the Republican Party to believe that legitimate elections in this country are not possible, and that the election is stolen. And sooner or later, when you have combined all of these things, the conspiracies, the intimations to violence, all of the lies -- ultimately, it will trigger political lies.

[21:20:11]

We know that because we`ve seen on the edges, the violence that has already been triggered. We know what is possible by looking at other countries.

But everything that`s happening in America right now it`s happening in the open very transparently. And the people who seek to power, including through undemocratic means, are quite clear about what it is they intend to do with it. And we should look at this as a bunch of things altogether, including Newt Gingrich`s comments talking about locking people up who are of a different political persuasion. He means it 110 percent.

MADDOW: Steve, to the extent that what`s different here and what`s unique about this happening in our country right now is that it is happening in the open and these promises are being made into a microphone. And they are being made openly, and that they`re talking about the way they`re going to do it. That should be an advantage for the rest of the country that wants this not to happen and wants to defend the democracy against this kind of a takeover.

Is there any advantage to be gleaned from the fact that this is being openly plotted? Does it give us with a sort of advance notice that were being given, what should we do with that advance notice? How did we prepare?

SCHMIDT: Democracies have this in common, that they are slow to respond to threats all through history. The Second World War is a prime example of this and we see it today. Though that this is playing out in front of us, we seem to be unable to know exactly what is it, what do we call it?

What does it mean when in Florida, there are neo-Nazis with swastikas hanging out on an overpass in Orlando I believe? What`s does the rising extremism forebode for the country?

And it seems to me that you cannot postpone forever the idea of the country in making it central to the debate, because what Trump did at its core was break the compact that exists between us about how we apportion lawful power, who gets to make lawful decisions under a constitutional system that restrains the power of government, that enumerates the powers that it does have and tries individual rights.

Trump has shattered that concept, and we`ve seen this epidemic of cowardice of people looking to enhance their careers like Elise Stefanik, and others who have been unwilling to stand up -- to stand up for their oath, to stand up for the American Constitution. And so, all of these things working together brought us to a point of real danger as we head into the next election, the one after that and the presidential which where we can anticipate a lot of instability in this country, and we can anticipate political violence because ultimately, that fuse which has been lit a long time ago will ultimately burned to the explosives wherever they may be. We don`t quite know yet.

MADDOW: Steve Schmidt, former Republican strategist, Steve, I was really looking for to talk to you about this tonight. As soon as I heard what Trump said, I sought to try to get you here tonight to talk about it. Thanks for being here, my friend. Thank you for your time.

SCHMIDT: Good to be with you, Rachel. Thank you.

MADDOW: I will say with Stephen just mentioning there about neo-Nazi groups on overpasses in Orlando, he is not being hyperbolic. That is one of the things that happened this weekend and what was a pretty dark soup of news over the last few days.

We`ll have the latest from that including a state representative who represents the district where this happens. You want to hear what he has to say about it.

We have a lot ahead tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:28:26]

MADDOW: The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is named Fani Willis. And on this show in about a year ago, February of last year, just after her office publicly confirmed that she was investigating President Trump`s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia, she appeared on the show and did an interview where.

And in that interview, in the very beginning of her investigation, she told us that her security had already been doubled to handle increased threats from President Trump supporters since they had announced in her office that this investigation had been opened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I have to ask if it has crossed your mind, if you are worried about your own safety and that of your staff, if opening this investigation could make you targets?

FANI WILLIS, FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Oh, absolutely. Since we`ve opened this, we`ve gotten -- my security has doubled. We`ve gotten a lot of comments. Interestingly enough, the comments always racist, it`s really just a waste of time and foolishness. It`s not going to stop me from doing my job, and I don`t think that it`s an insult to remind me that I`m a black woman.

So, it is a waste of their time, but we do understand that people are unstable. Some people think the nerve of me to actually do my job. But I took an oath. I made a commitment to the citizens of my community and I`m going to do my job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I`m going to do my job. Again, that was February of last year. Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis saying that her security had doubled already at the very start of that investigation of the former president.

Well, now a year down the road, District Attorney Willis has convened a special grand jury to consider the particulars of that case. She is now called for backup in terms of her security. She`s written a letter to the special agents in charge of the FBI. The FBI`s Atlanta field office, because of new concerns for the safety, not just of her team, the prosecutors office but of everybody that is even just physically close to her investigation.

The letter says in part quote: I have an obligation to ensure that those who work in and visit the Fulton County courthouse, the adjoining government center and the surrounding areas are safe, in close proximity to the courthouse in the Georgia state capitol, Atlanta City Hall, federal court houses and Georgia State University, including student dormitories. Security concerns were escalated this weekend by the rhetoric of former President Trump at a public event in Conroe, Texas.

Specifically, President Trump said, quote, if these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we`ve ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, and Atlanta and elsewhere, because our country and elections are corrupt.

Willis continues in her letter, quote, this rhetoric is more alarming in light of the statements at the same event regarding those convicted of crimes, including violence for actions against the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He state that if elected president in 2024, he may pardon people who have been convicted of crimes related to the illegal acts at the U.S. Capitol that day.

And she makes this very direct ask of the FBI, quote, I am asking that you immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County courthouse and government center, and that you provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents. Quote: it is imperative that these resources are in place well in advance of the convening of the special purpose grand jury on May 2nd, 2022.

This is the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, who has opened an investigation to whether state laws were broken when the president pressured state officials and Georgia to overturn falsify results in that state. This is her asking the FBI for assistance, including federal agents to protect her and her staff during their investigation of president Trump.

That`s where we are. And that is a heck of a picture of where our democracy is at and where the de facto leader of the Republican Party is leading the country.

But here`s a practical question. What can the FBI actually do here? Are they the right agency to ask for help, and whether they likely to do in response?

Joining us now is my friend Chuck Rosenberg. He is a former senior Justice Department official and former senior FBI official. He knows these things.

Chuck, it`s great to see. Thank you for being here tonight.

CHUCK ROSENBERG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: It`s my pleasure, Rachel.

MADDOW: Is this letter addressed to the right entity? Is the FBI the right agency to assess this kind of perceived threat from the D.A.`s office and potentially to provide help?

ROSENBERG: Partly no, and mostly yes. Let me explain that.

The FBI is not in the business of securing court houses or other facilities. They don`t harden buildings. It`s not their expertise. I assume District Attorney Willis knows that.

There`s another interesting fact, Rachel, which is that this letter was public. I imagine the press may have received before the FBI did. In all my time in government, if I needed something from another U.S. attorney elsewhere in the country or a chief or sheriff in my jurisdiction, I would never write a letter. I would pick up the phone and call and I would expect them to call me.

But she wrote a letter. So she very clearly wanted to make it public that she was asking for help. Let me tell you the mostly yes answer to the question. Throughout the country, including in Atlanta, the FBI leads Joint Terrorism Task Forces. Sitting on these JTTFs, including an Atlanta, I suspect by the Georgia Bureau the Investigation, the Atlanta PD, the Fulton County sheriff`s office and all of their state and local partners, together as part of the JTTF, they can certainly provide the district attorney which she needs.

They can advise about hardening the facility or securing the courthouse. They can give her intel from their own holdings. They can search their own holdings and query or task their informants, so it`s a very good, thoughtful public way for the district attorney to say, I think they need help.

MADDOW: And, Chuck, I was struck in the way that she plays the request. She explicitly mentions President Trump promising pardons to people convicted even violence events around the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

[21:35:00]

She`s connecting the threat posed by Trump calling for supporters to get in the streets if there is an indictment, essentially, and casting the aspersions that he cast all the various prosecutors are looking at. She`s drawn a connection between that threat and the fact that he`s promising pardons for people who have committed violent acts on his behalf.

And wondered if you could just, with your law enforcement and your FBI experience, your Justice Department experience, if you could talk about that nexus, whether that is a fair connection for her to draw and whether that does affect the nature of the threat.

ROSENBERG: It is a fair connection for her to drop. It does affect the nature of the threat, and Rachel, here`s why. A defendant, somebody charged with a crime, makes a series of calculations, should they go to trial? Should they plead guilty? If I plead guilty, should I cooperate?

They`re all looking to minimize their exposure, to mitigate the risk and to undo the harm. So many defendants, mostly guilty, and many defendants, most try to cooperate.

But if the president of the United States, former, perhaps again, tells you, I`ve got your back and I`m dangling pardons. In fact, I`ve given them out to people who have kept their mouth shut in the past.

If a would-be president of the United States dangles a pardon, maybe it changes the calculation of the defendant who would otherwise cooperate. Maybe it changes the behavior of the supporter in the street who might not otherwise commit a crime.

So, I think this is a pernicious threat. This is a dangerous thing to do. Not just because it changes the calculations of people who have already been charged with a crime. It changes the calculations of people who may not have yet committed a crime.

MADDOW: Exactly. This pernicious is exactly the right word.

Chuck Rosenberg, former senior Justice Department and FBI official, Chuck, as always thank you for your clarity and time. Thanks for your help.

ROSENBERG: My pleasure. Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead tonight. Do stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:41:16]

MADDOW: I`m going to show a local news report from Orlando, Florida, this weekend. I`m just going to warn right out front that some of the images in the speech in this clip are gross and they could be upsetting. This contains some anti-Semitic and white supremacist blather that you might not want to hear or you might now want your kids to hear if you are watching with any kids, so that is your fair warning if you do not want to hear it.

But the reason I`m showing it, even just a few seconds of it, is it does it`s no good to pretend that this is not happening. If you take a look at a little bit of this, you will understand why the citizens of Orlando, Florida, maybe a little shaken up today. This is from News 6 Orlando.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, WKMG-TV NEWS 6)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No more Jews!

REPORTER: Men and women with neo-Nazi arm bands, flags and posters stood on the corner of this Waterford Lakes Center section on Saturday, shouting words of white supremacist hate. Orange County sheriff`s deputies confirmed this video is part of their active and open investigation into the demonstration, and this part of the video, a fight in the street investigators say involved the demonstrators and a passerby.

Also over the weekend, troopers broke up this demonstration of hate on an I-4 overpass in Orlando, telling News Six it`s illegal to obstruct traffic or hang signs on overpasses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: So, that`s two overt Nazi guy the rings on two successive days this weekend out and brought daylight in central Florida. At a shopping center, over the highway, just out harassing the locals. There`s no word yet on whether there is going to be any charges against the Nazis, either for the fight on Saturday or for obstruction traffic and hanging signs on overpasses on Sunday.

But to be honest, it`s not even the potentially illegal parts of what they did that are the most disturbing, right? I`m going to show you a tiny bit more of that video that is part of the investigation by the Orange County sheriff now in Florida, because with this bit that I`m going to show you, you can get a sense of the way they were going after the locals. Innocent bystanders trying to free people, out provoke them. This is just a few seconds but I warn you, it is a little gross.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Heil Hitler for what he did. No more Jew rats. White power.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He`s a Jew.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He`s a Jew, look at him! Guess where you are going back to?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Believe it or not, we are actually carefully cut that to show you the least vulgar excerpts we could find from that tape, right? It still makes your skin crawl.

I will also just note that when the Nazi groups took to the highway overpasses yesterday, one of them, right next to the swastikas banner they treat a banner that said "let`s go Brandon", because exactly the genius you think they are? They misspelled the word Brandon. Like that`s a hard one.

Now, why were they saying let`s go Brandon? If you`re and familiar with that phrase, it`s like a kind of code among the pro-Trump crowd for F Joe Biden. It`s become a rallying cry for pro Trump folks all across the country and even for Republican elected officials.

But for whatever reason, this particular group of Nazis feel like that is the right message along with all the kill the Jews stuff, and for whatever reason they believe this is the right moment, to go out and gather in broad daylight in suburban Orlando, Florida.

Joining us now is Florida State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith. His district includes the area we did not see groups gathered. He said yesterday online, quote: Hatred and anti-Semitism have no place in our community.

[21:45:00]

I`m appalled to see Nazis rallying in the eastern Orlando district that I represent. They are never welcome here.

Representative Smith, I appreciate you taking the time taking the time to be here. Thank you so much.

STATE REP. CARLOS GUILLERMO SMITH (D), FLORIDA: Thank you for having me, Rachel.

MADDOW: First, I`m sorry this happened in your district. It is -- at least at some level, it is a terrorizing thing for people to come up against this at the street corner, even on the local news on their commute to work, or whatever. Let me ask how your constituents are reacting to this? The community reaction, what`s it been?

SMITH: Well, folks in the east Orlando district that I represent near the University of Central Florida were appalled. I remember getting tagged and getting texts and getting posts on my social media feed that it was happening in Waterford Lakes. It`s a place that I am very familiar with. It`s near my east Orlando home.

And folks were really alarmed and scared that this was actually happening in their community. Like I said before in my social media posts that you`ve read, this type of hatred and anti-Semitism is not welcome here in Orlando. Orlando is a really diverse community, that is an inclusive community, that is an accepting community. And these neo-Nazis that were rallying around Orlando, they don`t represent who we are.

But it`s not those of us here in Orlando that should be concerned and alarmed. All Floridians should be concerned, because we are seeing a rise of extremism and white supremacy in our state. And we all have to understand that that did not happen here overnight. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Florida is number two in the nation for the number of hate groups that are based in our state. And that number is growing.

We also know that unfortunately, there were more Floridians that were arrested and that are seeing charges brought against them who were involved in the violent insurrection on January 6th in the nation`s Capitol, and many of those individuals were tied to some of these groups like the Proud Boys.

And so, it`s really incumbent on folks to speak out, to denounce this type of hatred and bigotry, and really just kind of be aware and open their eyes to this rise of extremists and hateful behavior in our area.

MADDOW: Were any of these groups at all recognizable to you? Has there been previous white supremacist activity like this in your district or any -- is there any sense of how much these guys were usual suspects with the sort of thing? Or was this a surprise? Were these strangers?

SMITH: We understand that one of the groups that was involved, one of their leaders is based in Kissimmee, which is just around the corner from the east Orlando district that I represent. We also saw in south Florida, some leaflets, and some papers, some anti-Semitic documents and flyers that were being left in our communities that were promoting the same hateful messages.

But I think what`s important to contextualize here is what are we doing in our state that is potentially affecting the rise in hatred and extremism in Florida? Our legislature right now is actively considering proposals pushed by Governor DeSantis to, for example, shield Floridians from this comfort or guilt, by censoring conversations about race, about LGBTQ identities in our schools and in our workplaces. Somehow, some of these extremists and white supremacists are getting the message that it is okay for them to be public with their hatred and anti-Semitism, that they should come out of the shadows, because we are seeing this rise in extremism.

And it`s incumbent upon all elected officials, Republican and Democrat, to unequivocally condemn this type of hatred and ask why are individuals feeling empowered, these neo-Nazis, to come out from the shadows and why has Florida become such a haven for anti-Semitic extremism white supremacists?

MADDOW: Florida State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, Representative Smith, I appreciate you being here. I`m sorry this happened in your district. It`s a pleasure to have you here and be able to speak out about it. Thank you, sir.

SMITH: Thank you, Rachel. I would also encourage your viewers who want to beat back against this type of hatred and anti-Semitism to donate to the Holocaust Center of Central Florida, because we think that education is such an important part of combating this type of hatred.

[21:50:06]

MADDOW: Also a good point. In that, it will drive crazy those guys who showed up in Orlando today to know that anybody outraged by them, it`s not just outraged and scared but is actively contributing to a cause like that. Thank you, sir. Much appreciated.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: So, here is one of the best follow new stories I have ever done. Today for the first time in my life, I`m acutely aware that tomorrow is the start of prawn season in Ireland. These guys, these big shrimp like things with black globally ice, prawns.

Tomorrow is the day that commercial fishermen in Ireland get their prawn quota and get to go start fishing for these. The reason we all know this now is because the start of prawn season in Ireland this year or this month was under a very, very unique threat.

[21:55:04]

The government of Russia had announced that the Russian navy was going to conduct live fire, large-scale military drills off the Irish coast this week, right in the place where these fishermen troll for prawns and make their living.

We`ve been talking about the story a lot on the show about how the small group of Irish fishermen in Cork threatened to disrupt the Russian military exercises. They said they were going to plan -- they were going to send a fleet of 60 fishing trawlers into those waters starting tomorrow, because tomorrow is the start of prawn season. And they said they would stay there and stay fishing, even though that would put them right in the middle of Russia`s war games.

One of the protesting Irish fishermen told CNN, quote, everyone has mortgages, they have to be paid, follow the fish and make a living. That`s all we want to do.

Well, now, they`re going to get to do just that after a weeklong standoff that was going to and who knows where with Russia still insisting on menacing the nation of Ukraine with a huge troop buildup on Ukraine`s borders. There is no one place in the world where Russia has backed down militarily. Russia has announced that they will no longer hold their war games off the Irish coast within the boundaries of where the Irish fishermen make their living.

They are still going to do their military exercises but way further out to sea and out of the fisherman`s way. They have caved to the Irish fishermen of County Cork.

When prawn season starts tomorrow, it will be free of the threat of a Russian live fire naval drill, which is, of course, all the fishermen wanted. They win. Follow the fish.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: All right. That`s going to do it for us tonight. Again, I`m broadcasting from home. Everything looks like this because I had a COVID exposure. I am testing negative so far, but I can`t wear a mask to the studio to do this job, so that`s why I`m broadcasting from home. It`s just so I don`t accidentally expose anyone at work.

That`s why I`m here. Nothing to worry about. I`m sorry. I don`t know how to do makeup, so my face looks like a light bulb with eyebrows.

We will try to fix that in time for tomorrow night`s show. But no promises. I`ll see you again then.

Now it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL".

Good evening, Lawrence.