Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 1/26/22

Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court, is going to retire at the end of the term. Interview with Minnesota Democratic senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Ronald Reagan was the governor of California for two full terms, so eight full years. Over the course of those eight years as governor, he nominated zero women to any position in the cabinet, in either of his terms as governor. He also, over those two terms, nominated hundreds of judges to the California state courts, roughly 98 percent of his nominees were men. Wow. That is even, like, hard to do.

He made three state Supreme Court nominations while he was governor, all three were dudes. These dudes. And this was 1967 and 1975 when he was governor, so, maybe that is just par for the course.

But when Reagan ran for president in 1980, that record came back around and bit him a little bit. All through the 1960s and `70s, believe it or not, the Republican Party platform, nationally, had explicitly and enthusiastically supported the Equal Rights Amendment, the ERA, the constitutional amendment that would guarantee equal legal rights for all citizens regardless of sex.

The Equal Rights Amendment had been kicking around for decades by that point, even for generations by that point. And the Republican Party, nationally, had said for years on its platform that was explicitly in favor of it, until they picked Ronald Reagan as their presidential nominee in 1980. Reagan was really right wing. And he was a culture war kind of conservative. And sticking it to the feminists was exactly the kind of thing that he built his campaign around.

And so, in 1980, the Republican Party dropped its decades-long support for the ERA, which bothered some women in the Republican Party. And also, Reagan had this terrible record on women`s issues and hiring women and appointing women from the time that he was governor of California. And so, some Republican women who were elected officials, members of Congress, longtime party activists, women who had power in the Republican Party, they were not happy about Ronald Reagan asked the nominee. They were disgruntled with their party`s choice in 1980.

By the time the 1980 presidential election rolled around, the Reagan campaign had a clear lead. They were pretty sure their candidate was going to beat Jimmy Carter and win the presidency in November. But they did have this persistent worry about Reagan support among women, and for good reason. He did have a problem in his record when it came to women.

And a lot of women were mad about the ERA thing, which was a big change and a dramatic one at that time. It only highlighted the other things that were wrong in Reagan`s record on that subject. And in fact, his polling consistently showed that Reagan was polling way better with men that he was with women, his support among women with actually quite soft, given how well he was doing overall. And that was all apparently worrying enough to the Ronald Reagan campaign in 1980 that in October of that year, less than a month before the election, Ronald Reagan called a press conference and called this rabbit out of a hat.

TOM BROKAW, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Ronald Reagan today promised to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court, if he is elected president. Reagan said he made the promise to set the record straight on his attitude toward equality opportunities for women.

More from Chris Wallace with the Reagan campaign.

CHRIS WALLACE, NBC NEWS REPORTER: As his own polls continue to show, he runs better among men and women, Reagan took a dramatic step to reach out for female support.

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: I am announcing today that one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration will be filled by the most qualified women I can possibly find. One who meets the high standards I would amend for all point appointments. It is time for a woman to sit among our highest interests.

WALLACE: Reagan acknowledged that his opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment has hurt him with some women, but said today`s announcement shows his commitment to equal opportunity.

Today, Supreme Court announcement was a bold step for a campaign that has often been criticized for sitting on its lead. But Reagan aides worry that as the election nears, Democrats would come home to Mr. Carter. They hope that today, they gave voters a new reason to go with Reagan.

Chris Wallace, NBC News, with the Reagan campaign in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

MADDOW: Ronald Reagan in October 1980, less than a month before the election against Jimmy Carter, pledged that if you were elected, he would appoint a woman to the Supreme Court.

When the conservative media and Republicans today have been pounding their chests and screaming about how wrong, just how wrong it is that Joe Biden made a pledge during his campaign that if you were elected, he would put an African-American woman on the Supreme Court, the conservative media figures who are making a big deal about that, and Republican elected officials were making a big deal out of that, they really ought to be asked if they were that mad about Ronald Reagan making that same promise in 1980.

And I`ve got to tell you, this is not like an obscure thing people forgot that he promised that ahead of election. When Reagan made that promise ahead of the 1980 election, it did not come from nowhere. NBC -- I mean, it was big news. But you could see that it was coming.

NBC have reported, during the Republican national convention earlier that year, that Reagan was already floating the idea to Republican women to try to appease them because they were so mad about his dismal record when it came to women and women`s rights. It was very clear that he was doing this for political reasons, to try to win back women`s votes. The record is clear.

REPORTER: Most of the day, Reagan was in his suite on the 69th floor of the Headquarters Hotel. Every once and a while, one television camera without sound and some still photographers were allowed into take pictures. No questions allowed.

He met with 13 of his economic advisers for what was described as a routine briefing.

Reagan met with longtime congressional supporters, they talk about the vice presidency. No pictures were allowed.

But the camera was there when Reagan sat down to meet with Republican women leaders. Some of these women`s had been furious over the refusal of the platform committee to support the equal rights amendment. After a short, smiling meeting, they said Reagan had suggested that a woman might be just right for a Supreme Court appointment and that he had shown insensitivity to their problems.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe that the governor and his statement on equal rights can send a positive message.

MADDOW: That was months before he ultimately made that public promise. Reagan had floated this idea and I like cameras see him floating this idea to female Republican leaders. Maybe I will promise to put a woman on the Supreme Court, will that work?

That was at the RNC in 1980, the summer of 1980. Then, in October of that year, a month before the election, he made it official and he made that public pledge that he would choose a woman Supreme Court justice if he were elected. There had never been one before.

And, of course, he did win the presidency and he did go on to nominate the nation`s first female justice, Sandra Day O`Connor.

In this past presidential election, candidate Joe Biden, of course, made a pledge of his own. Just as there had never been a woman on the Supreme Court before Ronald Reagan promised it and then made it happen, there has also, to this day, never been a black woman Supreme Court justice. Joe Biden promised in the campaign this past year that he would make that happen.

Well, now, today, upon the retirement of longtime Justice Stephen Breyer, that pledge from Joe Biden`s operative. The White House is reminded of it today, since President Biden plans to stick to that pledge.

And yes, conservatives are going crazy about it. Pretending there`s absolutely no president for this, this is an outrageous thing that Joe Biden promised to do like Ronald Reagan didn`t exist. Ronald who?

It is also worth knowing, though, that when Joe Biden made this pledge during the campaign, a place that he is now going to live by and that will make -- that`s going to shape history from hereon out over these next few days and months until we got a new nominee on the court. When Joe Biden made this pledge, which we are now going to live by, it was a really consequential thing when he did it. It had a huge political impact when he did it.

And it was also no sure thing that he was going to do it. At least by one account, his most influential staff members on the campaign told him, as late as the day as he made the pledge, that he should not do it.

This is from a book about the Biden campaign by reporters Jonathan Allen and Amy Parnes. The book is called "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency. This is such a great anecdote from the book. Check this out.

Quote, Jim Clyburn had heard enough, or really not enough. The House Democratic whip pushed him out of its seat at Charleston Gaillard Center Concert Hall. He dashed for the exit with the urgency that friends recognized as a 79 year old man`s hurry to find a restroom.

But Clyburn, forgive me, didn`t need to pee. He needed to find Joe Biden, and fast, before the end of the commercial break during that nice presidential debate. It was February 25th, four days before the South Carolina primary and Biden was blowing it again.

Almost an hour and 45 minutes had passed in the debate already and Biden had not mention the one promise Jim Clyburn had said would nail down black votes in South Carolina throughout the rest of the primary and in the general election, Clyburn was shocked, but not stunned. He made a beeline for the backstage area.

Pete Buttigieg approached to greet the most powerful Democrat in South Carolina politics. Clyburn brushed Mayor Pete aside, his eyes darted around, and he finally found Biden. They huddled together out of earshot of the other candidates. There was not much time before Biden had to be back on stage for the final segment of the debate.

Quote: You`ve had a couple of opportunities to mention naming a black woman to the Supreme Court, Clyburn lectured his friend of nearly half a century, like a school teacher scolding a child. I`m telling you, don`t you leave the stage tonight without making it known that you will do that. Biden had seem to get it the night before, when Clyburn talk to him at a Congressional Black Caucus reception aboard the USS Yorktown, a decommissioned aircraft carrier that sat in Charleston harbor, as part of the naval museum.

Biden was desperate to get Clyburn`s endorsement. Very few endorsements carry weight in modern politics. In South Carolina, though, a perception had built out that Clyburn`s imprimatur meant everything. Voters believed it. The media believed it.

And even the most political insiders thought there was at least a good helping of truth in it. There was no black political figure in the history of the state of South Carolina who had more influence with black voters, either in South Carolina or across the Deep South. James Clyburn wanted to endorse Biden, in fact, he had no intention of endorsing any other candidate, but he could also see how badly the wheels had come off Biden`s campaign earlier and he was a savvy enough politician to know that there was not much point in endorsing someone who was going to lose.

On the USS Yorktown, the night before the debate, Clyburn and a few of his CBC colleagues offered Biden counsel and made one amounted to a political ask. Quote, find a way to say that you are a part of picking the first Latino woman member of the United States Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor, and that you are looking forward to making the first African American woman a member of the Supreme Court, Clyburn said.

Clyburn believed, and there is good evidence to support his view, that a Supreme Court justice was worth a lot more to the black community that a vice president. VPs come and go, Clyburn thought. Al Gore was vice president, where is he now? But a Supreme Court seat -- well, that`s for life.

The meeting on the Yorktown was fresh in front of man for Biden the next day as he prepared for that night`s debate. He understood the difference between a narrow victory and a blowout, his margins with black voters. If he committed to naming a black woman to the United States Supreme Court, that might give him a lift. I think I should do, it he told his advisers.

Don`t do it, Symone Sanders replied, speaking in concert with a group. If you wanted to do it at some point, his advisers agreed with one another, he should make a carefully considered plan around announcing that. It was not the kind of thing he should just throw out there on a debate stage. Besides, it might look like he was pandering and might backfire. Biden was torn.

But Clyburn and his Congressional Black Caucus colleagues believed their message had landed. So, the next night, a Clyburn watched the debate unfolded, he didn`t hear the words come out of Biden`s month, he grew more and more frustrated. One opening, two, then three, why won`t he say, it Clyburn ask himself.

Finally, Clyburn took matters into his own hands at that commercial break. Backstage, Biden looked his friend in the eye and not at his assurance. Clyburn returned to his seat to watch the end of the debate. And then, of course, this is what happened at the end of the debate.

JOE BIDEN, THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We talked about the Supreme Court. I`m looking forward to making sure there is a black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure, in fact, that every -- not a joke. Not a joke.

I worked very hard for that. -- she said, you are defined by their courage and redeemed buyer loyalty. I am loyal. I do what I say.

MADDOW: I am loyal. I do what I say, after being drowned out, briefly, by applause in the room. I do what I say. But he said he would do is put an African American woman on the United States Supreme Court if he was elected president and had a nomination to make. That was four days before the South Carolina primary. It was the first time he had ever made that pledge and the crowd went wild.

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn endorsed President Biden the next day, in an incredibly emotional and effective endorsement. Clyburn`s endorsement is credited to this day by many people with Joe Biden winning South Carolina, winning Super Tuesday, and ultimately, thereby, winning the Democratic nomination and the presidency of the United States.

But Congressman Jim Clyburn himself told NBC News today that what he credits Biden`s win in South Carolina to it`s not actually his own endorsement of Joe Biden. But he credits Biden`s win in South Carolina to is that pledge that Biden made on the debate stage the night before his endorsement. That pledge Clyburn pushed him backstage to make. That an African American woman would finally be nominated to the nation`s highest court for the first time in our country`s history if Joe Biden were elected president.

And now, here we are today, January 2022, officially waiting to hear who President Biden`s nominee will be, knowing he will keep that pledge and, having the opportunity now to ask his former advisers from the campaign if it really went down like that.

And if they really truly did tell him not to do it that night, to not take that leap, not there, not then.

Joining us now, I am delighted to say, is Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris, former senior advisor to President Biden`s presidential campaign. Symone also just signed on to host a new show here on MSNBC, which has everybody at MSNBC over the moon.

Ms. Sanders, it is such a pleasure to have you here and it is such a pleasure that you are joining MSNBC. I am so grateful for you.

SYMONE SANDERS, MSNBC HOST: Thank you, Rachel, I`m happy to be here. You put the tee as some people call it, right out there at the top of the show. I like the lead up today.

MADDOW: Let me ask you if the account in that book is, broadly, correct. Did you and other advisers to President Biden think that that was not the right move when he made that pledge at that debate in South Carolina?

SANDERS: Well, I will note, a number of the things in that book are not true, but that is, in fact, true. There was a lot of debate in the lead up to that debate in South Carolina, in February, about when then candidate Biden should do. There is never question about if the commitment was real, so much of the commitment that the president, then-candidate Biden made himself about making sure that his running mate would be a woman. That is a commitment that Joe Biden himself made, something that he felt very strongly about and, similarly, is the commitment that he made on the debate stage.

The book is also true not some folks did not want to be seen as pandering to just throw it out there on a debate stage and for folks to say that the then candidate Biden was just doing it to get votes of black voters. Many of us, people who know the president very well, I count myself among those folks, know where he stands on those issues.

I would like to know that Joe Biden, as he usually does, went out there on that debate stage in February and he went with his gut and his gut was right, Rachel. And today, folks all across America were excited. I tweeted, it was a great day to be a black woman in America with a juris doctorate. And I think that`s absolutely true.

And this energy that folks are feeling on the Democratic side of the aisle, I think voters and Democrats and strategists would be good to remember that. And if I were at the White House right now, I would have asked to get in the meeting, and the OPS meeting, the office of political strategy and say, how are we thinking about galvanizing people around this and keeping the energy up through the rest of this year into the midterm elections?

MADDOW: Symone, having so recently departed the administration, I want to ask for your candid take on how well setup they are, how prepared they are, how organized they are to handle the big political lift that is a Supreme Court nomination. I mean, there are always things that happen in Supreme Court nominations that are a surprise. They are always difficult, even when you think you have the votes in advance.

It`s a big political undertaking. It is a huge responsibility to the country after history. Do you feel like they are strung out from a difficult first year? Do you feel like they have got this? Do you feel like this is a well organized part of the way the White House works?

SANDERS: I think this particular piece is a well-organized part of the way this particular White House works. The president is a former chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has presided over a number of confirmations battles when it comes to Supreme Court justices.

The vice president, a former member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also been a member on the committee, questioning potentially Supreme Court nominees under the Trump administration. And then, there are, and it has been reported out there and I will tell you is absolutely true, that the judges piece in the judicial piece is something that then Biden-Harris campaign was that extremely focused on.

If in fact Joe Biden were to win the nomination, what would be the plan for judges? Much has been made by friend Brian Fallon on MSNBC throughout the day today talking about the fact that the Obama administration left a lot of judges on the table. And the Trump administration confirmed a lot of judges to very important seats at the federal level.

Well, the Biden-Harris administration has done a very good job of confirming judges with diverse backgrounds, folks who are not just prosecutors, but public defenders, people who had civil rights backgrounds.

So, this particular White House has really set -- and I think anybody, objectively, looking at it would say the same.

MADDOW: I think that`s -- A, it is invaluable to have that perspective from you`re -- because you have seen it up close, but I think it is also objectively observable from the outside, in terms of how they have handled nominations thus far.

Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris, senior advisor to President Biden`s presidential campaign, Symone, again, I will just say, it was an electric moment at MSNBC when we learned that you are coming on board. I am so looking forward to your new show. I am so looking forward to see everything you`re going to do with us. Thank you for joining us in general and thank you for being here with us tonight.

SANDERS: Thank you, Rachel. The pressure is on. I`m going to go and practice the teleprompter tomorrow. I want to make you proud.

MADDOW: All right. I`m here. I`m a phone call away. I`ll be right there to help if I can.

MADDOW: All right. Today, of course, it was NBC`s inestimable Pete Williams who first broke the news that Justin Stephen Breyer was retiring. I was clue to that coverage, as Pete broke that news on our air, here on MSNBC.

And then, after Pete had concluded his reporting, I cheated on my MSNBC family because I immediately wanted to jump over to NPR to find what`s Nina Totenberg`s reporting would be on the announcement, knowing that with her experience as a Supreme Court reporter and with her deep connections to so many of the justices and those around them on the court, she would have detail and insight that no one else had. As to where this decision came from and what it will mean for the court.

And indeed, all day long, her reporting for NPR has been priceless. Just a piece of it today -- quote, if he had not been a justice, Hollywood might have made him up. Deeply intellectual, fluent in not just law but also philosophy, art, and culture, he is also absent minded, geeky, self deprecatingly funny, physically fit, but so preoccupied that he three times suffered serious injuries when knocked from his bicycle.

In 1983, Mr. Breyer was a finalist to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. He was about to come to Washington for an interview with then President Bill Clinton, when he was knocked off his bike by a car. With broken ribs and a punctured lung, he took the train to the meeting. He was in considerable pain and the word was the meeting did not go particularly well. Clinton chose Ruth Bader Ginsburg instead, but a year later, when a second vacancy occurred upon the retirement of Justice Harry Blackmun, it was Stephen Breyer who got the nod.

Tina Totenberg also said today, quote, in many respects, Breyer`s monuments are not so much of the decisions that he authored as the decisions that he influenced. Behind the scenes, Justice Breyer pushed and prodded his fellow justices for consensus on the Obamacare to affirmative action and higher education.

Joining us now is, Nina Totenberg, legal affairs correspondent for NPR, and a national treasure.

Ms. Totenberg, it is great to have you with us tonight. Thanks for making time.

NINA TOTENBERG, NPR LEGAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: It is lovely to be here, Rachel, after a long day. I did want to say one thing to you about Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden. These are two men who -- they don`t, generally, make promises that they do not believe in.

And Reagan actually believed in the idea of women in the court, and when he, just before he made -- a bunch of his young aides tried to talk him out of it and they said, you should name Scalia, somebody like that. Not use your first, and possibly only, nomination to this woman that we don`t know that much about.

And he said, I like her. She is a Westerner. I like her ethics. I like the way she is. And I will name her. I made a pledge, and I will live by it.

MADDOW: In terms of this decision today, from President Biden, as you can tell from the start of the show, there is so much emphasis on who the president will pick for what will soon be the open seat. But I wondered if you could talk a little bit about how the court will change with the loss of Justice Breyer. I thought your reporting today at NPR about, not only is pragmatism, but is behind the scenes effect on other rulings, on his fellow justices, that seems like something that is pretty hard to shop for in another nominee because you don`t know how these justices will work together. It also just seems like a rare quality.

TOTENBERG: It is a very rare quality. It stands apart from his very strong belief that the trust that the American people have in the Supreme Court is based on some idea of consensus and not having rapid changes, suddenly, to make it look like it is just a political decision dressed up in a black robe.

I think, last year, he had a good term. He managed to get some of that consensus about some things. This year, it is something else. We literally could see him folding his head in his hands like this during oral argument.

He sees the court is going very dramatically to the right, potentially, overturning Roe versus Wade, now, getting possibly in the direction of overruling the idea that colleges and universities can teach race as a factor, one of many factors in college admissions. You see it in the desire to move very quickly in the motion of gun rights.

And I think -- he is not a fool. He is 83 years old. He has a lot of experience. And I think he ultimately looked at it as, I can only do this for so much longer. The Democrats will lose control of the Senate, in the next election. And if that happens, the next opening will not be for two years. So, I have to do it now.

MADDOW: Often, the Supreme Court -- our announced at the close of the court`s term, so that would be, usually, in June. Justice Breyer actually did do a political favor to the White House by announcing that he would retire in June, but making the announcement now so they could start to work on his successor. I wonder if that means that the White House was sort of right in terms of how they tried to temper so many calls from the left and from commentators and gadflies and progressive groups, really trying to push justice Breyer to retire, thinking that that might hardened his resolve to stay.

I wonder what your view is of his decision on the timing and the sort of courtesy to the White House, the political courtesy of giving them a few months than they might have otherwise had?

TOTENBERG: Well, I think Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, posted some pictures on Twitter today (INAUDIBLE) which was Byron White`s -- Justice Byron White`s retirement letter claimed that (IINAUDIBLE) he called him over (INAUDIBLE) in the Clinton White House. He called him over and he said, here, I want you to take this to the president.

And I think that was in February, because I had the misfortune to be away. And it is a favor that justices have done, not always, but in the last 20 years or so, from time to time, not always. But when they make this decision, when they actually have made a decision, when they are not on the fence, Justice Kennedy, I think was very on the fence in 2018 until he finally pulled together on it.

But I think Justice Breyer had finally made up his mind and I expected that if he would do this, he would do it in January and February at the latest, early March and give the White House time to completely that a candidate, get the candidate confirmed, understanding that there are not that many rules left, if any, that Republicans can use to block the Democratic nomination right now. As long as it`s a 50/50 Senate and Kamala Harris is the vice president, they can break a tie, I think that the Democrats will stick together, barring some unforeseen revelations that make it more difficult for some of them, (INAUDIBLE) pick somebody else.

MADDOW: Nina Totenberg, legal affairs correspondent for NPR, thank you so much for your time tonight. I will insist anytime there is Supreme Court news this big, that you keep that garden background just so we can signal the people --

MADDOW: No, it`s perfect and it will be a visual cue to the world about something big has happened. Even if --

TOTENBERG: Rachel, it`s so-called truth telling that I am, I`m a technical idiot, so (INAUDIBLE)

MADDOW: It was February 2016, February 13th, when news broke that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia had died. That same day, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would not allow a vote on Scalia`s successor because it was too close to the next presidential election. Scalia died in February, the 2016 election was nine months away at that point.

It didn`t matter that nine months is plenty of time to move a Supreme Court nomination, even a controversial one. It didn`t matter that plenty of justices through our nation`s history had been confirmed in election years. Senator McConnell said he wasn`t going to allow President Obama`s to not only fill that Supreme Court seat. He wouldn`t even allow hearings for that seat. He was going to hold the seat open for more than a year and pretend that president Obama had not even made a nomination.

In so doing, Republicans were able to throw their proverbial jackets and purses over that seat just long enough to save it for a Republican president to nominate Neil Gorsuch.

Four years later, four years later, in 2020, another Supreme Court justice tragically passed away, this time, it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg`s death also came during an election year. But this time, the election was not nine months away.

It was literally 45 days away, literally. And Senator Mitch McConnell decided, yeah, all that stuff I decided about not confirming a justice in an election year, you can forget that. He proceeded to rush through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett at record speed. It took 27 days from tip to tail.

And that, of course, is a glaring example of Senator McConnell`s hypocrisy and duplicity, I`m sorry to have to say that way. But it`s also a precedent. And Democrats said today, upon the announced retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, that they want to confirm Justice Breyer`s replacement just as quickly as Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed in 2020. Meaning that they think the whole thing can be done in the month.

And Democrats control the Senate by the thinnest of margins. But to the extent that Senator Mitch McConnell and the Republicans have control over anything related to this confirmation, I think we should reasonably expect, based on recent history, that we could expect anything from them, anything that they can control, they will control, to try to put a spanner in the works here.

Also, I mean, there just isn`t any room -- there is no wiggle room, or room for error. Or room for unforeseen circumstances. There is a dead even split between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate right now.

As far as I know, our nation has never confirmed a Supreme Court justice with an evenly divided, 50/50 Senate. How do Democrats plan to get this done and what dirty tricks are they on alert for?

Joining us now is Minnesota Democratic senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Senator, thank you so much for joining us, I know it`s a really busy time.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Well, thanks, Rachel. It`s been a wonderful show. It`s wonderful to be on and watch Symone and Nina. Wonderful.

I don`t have the cool background of Nina Totenberg, but I`m ready for your questions.

MADDOW: I am both committed to this idea that we need a national bat signal. Nina Totenberg has put up her garden backdrop, something big has happened. But I`m also practically aware that she doesn`t know how to take it down. So I`m worried she will be constantly giving --

KLOBUCHAR: Rachel, it`s nighttime, she still headed up. But let`s get to the matter at hand.

MADDOW: All right. Let`s talk about how this process is going to go. So, I am -- we know how these things go by the book. But I also know how perverted the process has been in recent years by stuff that Mitch McConnell has been willing to do, both with open seats and to fill seats.

Are you worried about there being shenanigans or dirty tricks that you haven`t previously had to deal with in terms of filling seats?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, we are used to it. I mean, they throw everything at these nominees and we must be ready to defend them and make the case for them. Because they themselves can`t go on TV. I remember playing this role when Elena Kagan was nominated, and when Sonia Sotomayor and making -- getting the true facts out about their story.

But we have here a very different situation. It is a 50/50 Senate. But Dick Durbin controls the gavel. And I will say, under his leadership and Senator Schumer`s leadership on the floor, it has been noted that we have confirmed more judges last year than any president has put forth since Ronald Reagan, since you started your show that way.

So we have a lot of experience getting this done. We have a White House that has vetted a number of nominees, well aware that this could be coming down the pike. We have so much respect for Justice Breyer and his incredible record. But we knew there was a chance he could step down.

So I feel like we are in as good a situation as we can be. So after the nomination is made, you look at the numbers. Sotomayor was 66 days, Kagan was 87 days. Gorsuch was 65 days, Kavanaugh was 88 days, and, of course, Barrett, as you noted, 27 days. Who is counting? I think everyone will be.

And so, a lot of this will be, we then meet meeting with the nominee, they tried to meet with everyone on the committee and other senators. And we have a judicial questionnaire that some of them have filled out in the last few years. So that is helpful. That gives us a head start.

And then Senator Durbin schedules the hearing. It is usually, as you know, a day of openings, and then from the senators and the opening statements. It`s two days of questions, and then usually a panel of experts at the end. Because we are 50/50, you don`t have that immediate vote out of committee, unless we do pick up a Republican vote.

And Republicans have, in the last few decades, voted for nominees from Democratic presidents. So we recall that. If that happens, then we get out, if it doesn`t, if it`s split, then we will use something called rule 14, which will allow Senator Durbin to get it to Senator Schumer and that gives us a floor vote.

But, yeah, when you are 50-50, it makes for more shenanigans.

MADDOW: And, Senator, in terms of the timing from the White House, how important is that timing in terms of when you first get the name of the nominee? Obviously, the process has to take as long as it is going to take, once it is formally before the Judiciary Committee and then the Senate. But hw quickly should the White House act here?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, they want to interview people, they know that this will be coming out, we`d assume that President Biden, with his vast experience, former chair of the Judiciary Committee, knows the importance of talking to the nominees. So I assume he will get it down to a few people and then give us a name. But, of course, the sooner the better.

And I think that that is what was so good about the timing of Justice Breyer`s announcement. He knows what is going on. He knows this is not an easy situation. Anyone who watches C-Span realizes that.

And so not waiting until the very end or the beginning of the term makes this a lot more doable.

MADDOW: Senator Amy Klobuchar, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rules master of the Senate, which is also very handy on nights like this, Senator, it`s great to have you here. Thank you.

KLOBUCHAR: All right, thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead here tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: A little bit of breaking news for you on the story that we have been covering this evening, the retirement of the Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

The president`s official schedule for tomorrow has already gone on tonight, and it`s interesting. The president official schedule asked distributed by the White House does not include this. But the chief White House correspondent for NBC News, Peter Alexander, has just reported, has just confirmed, that even those on the schedule, President Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer are due to appear tomorrow together at the White House.

This will be presumably the formal announcement of Justin Breyer`s retirement. Again, Breyer and the president appearing together, so, not just meeting together, but doing some kind of event at the White House tomorrow. We just learned that from NBC News.

Joining us now, is our friend Dahlia Lithwick. She is senior editor and legal correspondent at slate.com. Her article today about Stephen Breyer`s retirement is titled, "The deep irony of Stephen Breyer`s bare-knuckled exit from the Supreme Court".

I think about Stephen Breyer in a lot of different way. I never, ever think about his knuckles, bear or otherwise.

Dahlia, it`s great to see you. Thank you for being here.

DAHLIA LITHWICK, SENIOR EDITOR AND LEGAL CORRESPONDENT, SLATE.COM: It`s good to be here on a day, Rachel, when everyone is a little bit giddy. It`s so rare, I feel, to have from the roses to the chuckling. It`s nice to have good news.

MADDOW: Well, it`s also history. I get like this about State of the Union and stuff. There are just some things, at least from the news business side of it, we are about to get a Supreme Court nominee. If you are lucky, that happens one time in your career when you have the honor and the responsibility of getting to cover the news. It is always a huge deal, whether you love the nominee or you don`t.

But this is a big deal. This is varsity level news. And it is thrilling. And also, I have to say, it is a pleasure to be able to cover this, knowing that Stephen Breyer, Justice Breyer, as chosen to leave on his own terms.

We are not covering him because he passed away. We are not covering him because he was forced out in difficult circumstances. It does seem like he left on his own terms.

LITHWICK: He did. I will say, I am a little sad for him, Rachel. And I know we talked about it a bunch. Even on this show, you know, there is no point in asking Justice Breyer if judges are partisan and political because it is like asking the Easter Bunny if there is such a thing as an Easter Bunny.

He believed so deeply in this notion that the justices are not partisan, that the court is something bigger, something better than that. And, in a weird way, there is a quality of this that is so aspirational and telegenic at the same time that -- and I guess that is my white knuckle never in my piece.

In a weird way, because he is -- he is doing it early. This is a very political move to get the Biden White House an opportunity to fill this seat before any shenanigans, as you and Senator Klobuchar talked about, could happen. The signaling almost feels like he is giving up on that aspiration that he has pushed in the face of relentless pressure, just admit it, Justice Breyer, it is all just a game of politics. You are a football. Step down.

And he -- when he was pushing on that -- the more he dug in. So, there is a part of me that feels as though the ideas he stood for, and Nina talked about this so eloquently, about bipartisanship, about Cooperating, about not glomming on to the credit, letting someone else look good, getting results. The deep friendships he had with Justice Scalia, with Justice O`Connor, it feels like all of that detonated around him.

And so, he is standing there kind of this womp, womp, it`s really not partisan, at the same time that he is making a really partisan retirement.

MADDOW: Those values that you just talked about, do you think that the justice in retiring in his meeting at the White House tomorrow with President Biden, that he will try to shape the choice of his successor toward somebody with those same values?

[21:50:00]

LITHWICK: I don`t think he would ever say anything of the sort, Rachel. I think you would think it was unseemly. And he often would talk about, you know, he doesn`t have any opinions on judicial nominations. I think you would describe it as asking a chicken for its recipe for chicken ala king, which, don`t even, I don`t know what it means.

But he just didn`t think it was appropriate to talk deeply about those kinds of political things. But at the same time, I do think he really, really values the idea that the person who follows him we`ll look at the court in this kind of mystical or oracular way, even if that is a disappearing value.

MADDOW: Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate.com -- Dahlia, thank you for being here. It is a big night and at nights like this, I am always grateful for you to be here. Thanks.

LITHWICK: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, last night we talked about the new announcement from Pfizer that it is testing a new vaccine. A new vaccine formulated specifically for the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The omicron variant is, of course, less susceptible to the vaccines that we`ve got compared to earlier variants of the coronavirus. It therefore makes sense that ideally that companies would be able to reformulate their vaccines to account for the new variants and hit them head on, with vaccines that account for the new mutations.

Well, if all goes well, Pfizer CEO says their company could have these omicron matched vaccine doses ready as soon as March, which is very quit. That was the reporting as of last night, the new clinical trials for the Pfizer omicron vaccine.

Well, now, today, Moderna. Moderna has just announced its own critical trial of its own new vaccine that does the same thing. It is reformulated specifically to target the omicron variant. Moderna says the first participant in their clinical trials has already had a dose of this omicron specific booster shot that they are testing.

The company has not said when it expects to have results, let alone doses on shelves.

But this reformulation and the being and testable ready -- testable forms of readiness already, is good news. In this pandemic, for everything else that is wrong, the speed of science does continue to amaze.

Watch this space.

