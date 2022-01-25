Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 1/24/22

Summary

Georgia`s D.A. is investigating "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of 2020 elections" in Georgia. Voto Latino announces ad campaign to primary an unseat Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. National Archives investigators are looking into fake Arizona electors in "ongoing" probe.

Transcript

That is "ALL IN" on this Monday night.

OK. It was March 1978. It was early in the morning. It was like 6:30 in the morning. It was a Friday. And it was at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri. It was 6:30 the morning, the library wasn`t due to open up until regular business hours that day.

But a security guard working at the library that Friday morning decided he needed to go check something out, because randomly, a woman pulled up into a parking lot in the back part of the Harry S. Truman presidential library. She parked her Oldsmobile in that parking lot. Again, it`s hours into the library opens up. She parked a car there she gets out of her car and started pacing around kind of aimlessly and weirdly.

And there was a security guard on site. But he noticed that this was odd, this woman was adding acting weirdly in the back parking lot. And so, the security guard went over to that side of the building, the back side of the library to look out into the park out to try to figure out what it was -- what was going on with this woman. What`s she was doing.

And when he took that walk over to the back of the presidential library, that`s when the thieves struck at the front of the presidential library. The front doors of the Harry S. Truman Presidential library were made of glass. Well, that security guard was at the back of the library the other end of the building looking out at this woman in the parking lot was apparently there to create a diversion while he was on the other side of the building.

Two thieves came and smashed in the glass of the front doors of the library. It was very loud. It caused a huge commotion. The security guard came running. The security guard then heard more glass smashing.

But they apparently knew what they were after. And it went very fast. They were in that before anybody could catch them. The curator later told "The Kansas City Star" the whole heist took less than a minute. By the time, the security guard got to the back where those guys had broken in, all that was left was a bunch of broken glass and footprints in the snow.

It turns out what they were after, were these. Look at all these big old swords and daggers. A little known fact about the Harry Truman presidency is that he apparently loved this stuff. When he was president, he was given as gifts a bunch of these things. It wasn`t anything inappropriate ragged and keep them from self, he had them over to the National Archives. They were put on display at his presidential library and museum.

But they were kind of ornate things. This is a 38-inch long presentation sword. The grips of it our gold, it`s got four different diamonds inlaid into it. The scabbard which is the holder thing it goes into is more gold and black leather, it started with even more diamonds, it`s got 15 diamonds.

Apparently, the gold tassel thing that also came with it that was not stolen, that was left behind. Also there was this dagger in the scabbard and this dagger in the scabbard fit on to this very pirate-y little belt. This was given to President Harry S. Truman by a member of the Saudi royal family.

The belt which is the thing that you see running horizontally there, it`s woven with gold threads, real gold. This scabbard is gold studded with diamonds. The health of the dagger itself is also gold. It`s got nine more diamond studded into its grip.

Here is a sword that the shah of Iran gave Truman. This one silver, a big silver sword and another fancy scabbard thing. And another one that looks like that it`s made from different stop from the Saudi crown prince.

And this one is crazy. Look at this one. This is a dagger that seems like it`s almost too small to have this entire jewelry stored embedded in it. Now look, this thing the hilt of it is gold. It`s got four fat diamonds in the hilt and a two and a half carat emerald.

Then in the lower grip, it`s got a three carat ruby and another 15 diamonds. Then there`s the older thing, the scabbard, this is ridiculous. First of all, the scabbard is also gold naturally, at the tip of it, it`s got a three carat ruby and 12 diamonds. At the base of it, it`s an eight and a half inch carat emerald and a three carat ruby, four other rubies, another 12 nylons.

[21:05:09]

What, you guys ran out of money and couldn`t finish the thing out, see red it is space? Ran out of money, why so cheap? This is an entire blocks worth of jewelry stores in one dagger. This looks like a bedazzled garden hose nozzle.

But all of these incredibly ornate, ridiculous swords and daggers were all gifts to Harry S. Truman while he was president. This was the kind of gift that he liked. The world put in a display case, unfortunately, a glass display case that unfortunately was just put inside the glass front door of the Harry Truman presidential library until that morning in March 1978 when the lady in the Oldsmobile was just distracting enough that those two guys who every day we`re way with a smash the doors and then smashed the case and they ran off with all those swords and daggers.

And to this day, none of them have ever been found. Look, here`s the FBI wanted poster, offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of the swords that were stolen from the Truman presidential library or the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible. There`s the actual FBI wanted poster for the swords and daggers.

And here if you want even more detail, here is all whole website version of the wanted poster. Not just pictures but detailed descriptions of the swords, and the daggers, and all the jewels, and the descriptions of them with information about how to report information if you come across any of these things. And this website is as on the website of the National Archives because it turns out the national archives, your national honors, our national archives as Americans, they`ve got a detective unit.

Their inspector general office has done investigations unit and they specifically have an archival recovery program full of investigators who do detective work to go capture people who messed with the National Archives and steal stuff from the national archives. So they`ve got like a cold case squad on the heist of Harry Truman`s bedazzled sword and dagger collection.

It`s also the same entity that`s on the hunt to this day for a ring that looks just like this one. A ring, which appears to be lifted from the LBJ collection of the national archives. It`s a costar academy ring given as a gift in 1964. The gem in it is a yellow sapphire.

It`s got a shift engraved on the side, which you can see on the right side of the screen there and importantly the identifying feature that they`re looking for is that it`s got an LBJ engraved inside the right. It is missing, presumed stolen. If you find it somewhere, call the investigators of the National Archives they`re looking for it in they won it back.

Someone also somehow lifted this very nice portrait of FDR, stolen from the National Archives somehow. If you have seen this portrait, if you know where it is called the investigators at the national archives they want it back and they`re actively looking for it.

In 2002, a guy was sent to prison for stealing hundreds of photographs and documents from the National Archives, including a whole bunch of signed presidential pardons. They caught him because he sold a lot of the stuff on eBay but they`re still looking for most of the pardons that he stole. The missing ones are all listed in the archival recovery quorum website at the National Archives.

They`re on the case. They`re looking for the missing presidential pardons. They archive them on the website by president, in case that`s the way that you`re going to look for them. But they don`t just deal with thefts though, they deal with forgeries. If someone tries to forge a military record, or a veteran`s record to try and make themselves seem like they had a military career they haven`t actually had. These are the investigators that will track them down and nail you for that.

In 2011, this guy confessed to National Archives investigators for two a very unusual forgery plot. What looks weird about that date? That man confessed to bring in a fountain pen into a National Archives research room. He use that pen smuggled into the room to change the date on a document, the real document was dated April 14th, 1864, it was a part in that Abraham Lincoln had signed for a Union soldier who`ve been court- martialed as a deserter.

This guy apparently decided he would be credited with a great historical find if the date on that pardon instead, instead of saying April 14th 1864, it said April 16th 1865, the day Lincoln was a stat assassinated.

[21:10:05]

He thought he would be credited with a historical fine if it looked like he found this pardon that was the last thing that Abraham Lincoln signed before he was assassinated. And so we changed the date from 1864 to 1865 to try to pass it.

Well, the cop shop at the National Archives caught him doing, they caught him. He confessed, and they referred him to the U.S. Justice Department for federal prosecution. There are cops on a beat to protect the integrity of the National Archives of the United States. Who knew?

Think about that for a second, people disparage look at history degree one of things you can do with just the right history, and just right set of skills, as you can rub to be a history cop who bus people for pilfering stuff or messing with stuff in the National Archives of the United States. What? The world is your oyster, that`s the coolest job in the entire world.

Politico.com is just reported that those cops are the cops on the case, at least not part of the case of the Republicans who forged fake documents after the 2020 election ascertaining that they were the real electors from their state when they were not the real electors from their state. We have been closely covering this weird story of Republicans in multiple states who created forged documents to say they were electors when they were not.

Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu from politico.com have now reported in pursuing that story themselves and they do groundbreaking work, they`ve obtained records indicating that National Archives investigators have pursued a case of potential fraud against a slate of would-be electors in the state of Arizona. Archives inspector general officials said that the agency declined to comment on quote, ongoing work. Ongoing work?

We know that the attorneys general in New Mexico and in Michigan have referred to the federal prosecutors refer to -- these Republicans who forge fake electoral documents that they can potentially be criminally prosecuted under federal level. We don`t know if those referrals ultimately result in federal prosecutions but that`s what the attorney generals are asking for in the states.

We know that at least one of those states in Michigan, the attorney general there, Dana Nessel, has said that the feds if don`t pursue charges against those Republican fake electors, the state will pursue state charges against them. But apparently, there`s yet another option being pursued as an ongoing matter by the cops at the National Archives, by the investigators at the National Archives, involving one of the two sets the forged documents sent into the National Archives by Arizona Republicans pretending to be electors when they were not. Tell me more.

Nicholas Wu from politico.com, as I said, has done seminal work on this story from the very beginning, he`s here tonight to tell us more about that in just a few minutes. Excited to hear about that.

We`ve got a lot to cover today. It`s been kind of a packed news day, everything from the wild swings of the Dow Jones, to President Biden getting caught on a hot mic calling a reporter an uncomplimentary thing. He insulted the reporter`s intelligence, which is never a nice thing to say someone for sure. I mean, it`s not like calling them the enemy of the people but still, still not a nice thing.

We`re going to be talking tonight to the now fevered pitch to worry that Vladimir Putin`s going to launch yet another war. The U.S. has spent thousands of troops on heightened alert status with potential deployment Eastern Europe. Family members of staff of the embassies in Kyiv, and Ukraine have been sent home. The U.S. is threatening a whole new kind of sanctions against Russia, that have never been used against Russia before. These are sanctions that really do seem to be a qualitative different then compared to anything else Russia has had to contemplate in terms of the consequences for their actions. We`ll have a lot more on that ahead tonight as well.

On the political front, Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema, of course, joined with conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and all Republican senators last week to block voting rights protection at the federal level. It seems like will be consequences for Senator Sinema, and that even if there won`t be for Senator Manchin. We saw over the weekend, that the Democratic Party in Arizona censured her for her moved to block voting rights. But politically, the consequences of her actions are about to get much worse for Senator Kyrsten Sinema tonight. We`re going to break that news here tonight in just a couple minutes.

But where we start tonight is that the state of Georgia, former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal inquiry in New York that has already led to felony criminal charges against his real estate business and its chief financial officer.

[21:15:10]

He`s facing a serious civil fraud inquiry brought on by the New York attorney general, which also concerns his business practices and real estate. That one appears to be a very threatening matter for the former president if his reaction to it publicly as anything to go by.

But aside from his business practices and the way he has comported himself in his business life, which is led to those two serious investigations, serious liabilities for the former president, in terms of the not inconsiderable matter of him leading an effort to try to overthrow the U.S. government and prevent a newly elected president from taking office, the only criminal inquiry that we know he is facing in relation to that is the one in the state of Georgia.

As we reported last week, a state prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, applied last week to take a major new step in her investigation into whether or not crimes were committed when former President Trump and others in the Trump White House and Trump campaign, basically sought to intimidate in pressure Georgia election officials into falsifying the results of the election as part of this plot to keep Trump in power after he lost. Fulton county district attorney, Fani Willis, asked the courts for permission to empanel what`s called a special grand jury.

Now, what`s the difference between a regular grand jury and a special grand jury? It`s pretty simple. In Fulton county, a regular grand jury handles many, many, many criminal cases, one after the other. Regular grand jury sits for I believe two months. And then they get replaced with a new grand jury, and that again comes in and handles, many, many criminal cases one after the other. That`s what irregular gradually does.

A special grand jury is not unheard of, but it`s much more rarely used. And it`s used for cases that are more complex and that involve lots of evidence that needs to be reviewed over a longer period of time.

A special grand jury handles only one case. They are not in power to hand up indictments, but they can issue subpoenas to compel people to testify and hand over documents. A special grand jury looks at evidence it one bucks complex case and they investigate. And at the end of their service, that special grand jury provides a report on the evidence and the district attorney can then use that report to seek an indictment if that is warranted.

Again, this is not unheard of. It`s not a commonly used technique. But it is a thing. And district attorney, Fani Willis, asked the courts in Georgia last week to empower her to use a special grand jury specifically for the Trump investigation. And tonight, the courts in Georgia have said yes.

The special grand jury will have up to 23 people on it. It will sit for up to one year. It will be supervised in its work by a superior court judge, who himself is a former prosecutor in the Fulton County, D.A.`s office. He`s also a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney`s office in the northern district of Georgia.

Several people who have been sought by investigators as potential witnesses in that criminal investigation have reportedly said they`re not going to testify without a subpoena to do so. Well, now, the courts have approved a special grand jury that will be empowered to hand down those subpoenas. Here we go.

Joining us now is Michael J. Moore. He is the former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. He has tried cases in front of the judge who will oversee the special grand jury process in Fulton County.

Mr. Moore, it`s a real pleasure to have you with us tonight. Thanks for making time.

MICHAEL J. MOORE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: It`s a pleasure to be with you. Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: Let me just first ask you, I know that grand jury and special grand jury procedures are different in every jurisdiction in the country, did I explain of that wrong? Or did I get any of it the wrong way around or miss anything important?

MOORE: Now, he did a great job. And I`ll tell you that it is not a common thing to have a special grand jury. So, this is in fact a little bit out of the ordinary if not completely out of the ordinary, but it`s not an everyday thing that happens.

Most of the time, you think about of grand jury of having the power to indict a case, and as you say here, a special grand jury does not. But they will have the authority to at least under judge -- who will oversee this grand jury, to convince an investigation.

MADDOW: It does seem like this approval from the courts do see the special grand jury, it came fairly quickly. We were just reporting last week on the request to the courts made by District Attorney Willis, they`ve responded already. I understand that means that they had to essentially pull all the judges in the county.

And a majority of them had to -- and a majority of them had to approve this. That approval seems to have come fairly quickly. That said, in terms of the timeline, this special grand jury isn`t actually going to be seated until the beginning of May. I was curious about those -- the quickness with it they acted and a delay until the grand jury actually is seated.

[21:20:02]

Do you have any way to help us understand that?

MOORE: Sure. So we`ve got 20 superior court judges that stayed in Fulton County. So the majority of those judges would have to have approved the application to have the special grand jury. And that would be indicated in the judges order, when he said the majority had in fact authorized this grand jury.

I don`t put a lot of stock in date, that could be something as simple as the sketch laying out the judge who will oversee this grand jury, he may have a trial going on. In April, that`s going to take the entire month, and he`s doing pretrial in March. I mean, we just don`t know what that might be. So I don`t know necessarily put a lot of stock into it.

It may also be to make sure they get the summons out and all those things necessary. To bring in a special grand jury in this case. So, I don`t know that I see it as something that puts up a red flag. I will tell you that I think it`s interesting that a special grand jury statute, though, that a lot of authorities given to the judge that oversees the special grand jury, and the statute actually provides, if you read a little further down, it actually says that it`s until the report is issued or until the judge who is overseeing the grand jury decides that they`re through.

So, you know, you have to question may there be some decision -- at that point, he makes a report back to the chief judge, who then has to tell the other judges, and then it kind of goes through a review at that point. And they can ask that other work be done another witnesses be questions, those kinds of things, very specific. But it does a vast a good deal of power that in the judge that oversees the case.

MADDOW: I know that you have -- you have tried cases, or at least I`ve been told you have tried cases in front of the judge who is going to have that supervisory role here. Is there anything that we should know about the judge and his reputation and his capabilities, how he`s viewed by his spears?

MOORE: You, know I`ve had cases where he`s been the judge. I have not tried a case in front of him. I think he`s a good judge, he`s a thorough judge. But, he`s a Republican appointee. And I`ll say that as if it some kind of bad mark against him. But that`s just the reality of it.

And so, I think you`ll be thorough and I think he probably has a good understanding -- if assistant U.S. attorney in what cases look like when they`re complex. But there`s also -- you know, U.S. attorneys are also taught that you look for the most severe, readily approvable that the institute can have, when you`re moving forward the case. And that`s one thing I really been pushing for here, and that is that I don`t know we that we need a special grand jury.

I mean, we`ve got -- the secretary of state has written a book about what`s happened, so it`s not really a secret about what`s going on. Plus, we have this recorded telephone call. It`s not exactly -- Secretary Raffensperger has said he`s not going to come without a summon, so it`s not exactly a profile in courage to sell a book but then refused to come forward to a grand jury and try to look into the allegations that you wrote your book about. But, that being said, I think in this case, the district attorney could take a very rifle shot approach at the case, and that serves, there`s a lot of benefit to that, on the one hand, moves the case quickly.

On the other hand, it avoids some problems that may come down the road. With affiliate courts in this state, they are controlled by Republican appointees, some friends of mine and some good people that are, not suggesting that the case goes one way or another, but, you know, if you have a doubt about how things might come out -- I mean, tell me how things are going at Supreme Court right now based in who`s got the majority in the courts.

So, those are things to consider. I also think it would be smart because, think about the benefits of a sniper attack. You do a quick shot, you kind of hid in the bushes, and you`ve got the case going, as opposed to driving up to the camp and school bus and getting on a big target to shoot it. So, it`s just a different approaches and I certainly have a lot of respect -- I don`t want to second guess her, I don`t be calling the shots from the cheap seats here.

But I do think there is a case to be made for treating this like any other criminal case. You know, slapped the Trump indictment, if you choose to indict him, put him in front of a regular criminal grand jury. Slap him in between someone of accused of sexual assault and someone accused of fraud, that seems like a pretty good place to have his case heard.

See if the grand jury wants to issue an indictment. If they`re not, they`re to listen to all the evidence, you don`t have to put all of your case for it, you don`t have to present your case beyond a reasonable doubt. You`re just establishing probable cause.

So, with the citizens of Fulton County make a decision based on testimony that a prosecutor felt like was enough to establish probable cause that a crime had been committed, would be then issue an indictment to move the case forward to a trial. So I think there`s some consideration that could still be looked at, and my guess is if she`s doing this to maybe expand her investigation, to look at other people, she may be looking at people that were involved in the telephone call, the scheduling, or other people who have made call to the states officials as well.

But, you know, I do think that there`s a way to move the case a great deal more quickly.

[21:25:06]

And with some efficiency that might help as well.

MADDOW: Michael J. Moore, former U.S. attorney for the middle district of Georgia, a man who knows of what he speaks with that kind of experience -- sir, thank you very much for your time and your perspective tonight. Appreciate it.

MOORE: It`s a great pleasure. Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We got much more ahead tonight. Do stay with us.

MADDOW: Over the past five years on this show, we have periodically interviewed a young man named Ezra Levin, who you`ll recognize here if you watch the show. He`s a cofounder of a grassroots group Indivisible. One of the reasons he`s been on the show so much because he`s had an interesting interview. He and the other founders of the Indivisible are all former congressional staffers. And they have this very practical, very grounded, very specific nuts and bolts approach to trying to get Congress to do something.

And there is room for a lot of different kind of activism in the world in this country and there`s a lot of different ways to be effective.

[21:30:06]

Indivisible is very squarely on the practical side. There`s just not a pie in the sky approach. It is a, you know, slice of pie on the plate kind of approach.

And from talking to Ezra Levin on this show over the years and from seeing Indivisible at work, it`s become clear that he`s just not the kind of person who makes hyperbolic or melodramatic pronouncements about politics. He says provable stuff that comes from a place of practical political experience.

That said, last week, Senate Republicans got help from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema to block any new federal protections for voting rights. And when that happened, this was the very uncharacteristic response from Ezra Levin. He said, quote, I`m sorry we lost, but I`m not sorry we fought for. The generational struggle for a real multiracial democracy continues.

And, Kyrsten Sinema will never win elective office again.

Senator Sinema will never win elective office again. That is not the kind of thing I would`ve expected to hear from Ezra Levin of Indivisible. But he`s not the only very practical grounded person in Democratic Party politics who seems to feel that way right now. Over the weekend, the Arizona Democratic Party made an incredible, took an incredibly rare step to rebuke Senator Sinema. They officially censored her for her role in helping Republicans stop that voting rights bill.

The head of the Arizona Democratic Party said in a statement, quote, the ramifications for failing to pass federal legislation that protects our constituents right to vote are too large and far reaching. While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the Arizona Democratic Party executive board has decided to formally censure Senators Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.

We do not see this from Democratic parties. We do not see this very often at all from state Democratic parties about an incumbent Democratic member of Congress, let alone the United States Senate. It is something we`re used to suing at the public in party politics recently, particular in this schismatic era of the Republican Party becoming the Trump party and Trump`s takeover has led to many attempts to exile Republicans who don`t pledge full fealty to him.

So we`ve seen a lot of this in the Republican side, Democrats rarely if ever take this kind of action, this kind of action against an incumbent. Well, now, tonight, there`s something new. Tonight, we can report exclusively that one of the nation`s largest and most effective Latino grassroots organization, Voto Latino, is announcing a big ad campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema in her next primary, and get her out of the United States Senate. They`ve launched a new website. It`s called adiossinema.org.

Senator Sinema is not up for reelection for another two years. We still have an entire midterm election before voters will even get a chance to cast a ballot against her. But Arizona Democrats and natural progressive groups and now this very influential Latino voters group, they are preparing for that fight. I did not expect it to go that direction. But it has with an exclamation point.

Joining us now is Maria Teresa Kumar. She`s president and CEO of Voto Latino.

Maria Teresa, it`s really nice to see you. Thanks for making time.

MARIA TERESA KUMAR, PRESIDENT AND CEO, VOTO LATINO: Thanks for having me, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, I don`t need to put Voto Latino and Indivisible in the same box. Everybody has a different remit, a different mission and a different approach to these politics.

I do however think that Vote Latino, under your leadership, and Indivisible under Ezra`s leadership and others both share a very practical, been there done that experience approach to politics. That`s why it seems like a big deal to me. It must of been a hard decision to take a big stand like this against a serving Democratic senator in one amounts to a very swingy state?

KUMAR: Arizona is a very swingy state and what was able to get Sinema over to the top was to go to the Senate was literally the Latino vote. And, Rachel, we did not make this decision lightly. We had conference calls and we spoke to individuals, we engaged and we engage with Senator Sinema.

We are very clear on the day of the vote what we needed her to do. We had her back when she needed us, the Latino community. And she demonstrated that even though Arizona was ground zero for the big lie, the big audit that was fabricated that was not true, she did not take seriously this idea that voting is the essence as the president said it`s the threshold of democracy, where millions of Arizonans and Latinos will be disenfranchised, millions of Americans across the country if we do not have fair, free elections at the federal level where everybody, regardless of party, are just playing by the same rules.

MADDOW: Has Senator Sinema been willing to engage with you, with Voto Latino, with other groups that had such a problem with her and recent voting record and our recent actions on issues like this. Has she been willing to talk?

KUMAR: She did. On the very day on the big vote on the filibuster, whether or not you`re going to bring this to the floor, we had a conversation. We engaged with her, myself and, several other Latino leaders and she referred to us in a 20-minute speech that she made it she was very clear, and we were clear, that we needed to make sure that we are all eligible to participate in our democracy.

And again, everybody has a different perspective on what we should be doing, but when you look at the ramifications on what is happening at the state level, on the rights of individuals, of young people, of people of color, it is disproportionately the Republican Party who is hell-bent on making sure not everybody has equal access.

Last year in 2020, Rachel, we had all 50 states regardless of political stripes, every single secretary of state had a fair and free election, but it was the people who voted. It was the young people, people of color, Latinos, African Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans that voted in record numbers, this multi-generational America that came together to oust Trump, very clearly saying that we want to different direction for our country.

Instead of Republicans celebrating this, instead of Sinema making sure we can do this again, she is the first person that is basically the obstacle to ensure to get rid of the filibuster and have equal access in the voting booth and ensure our democracy -- little D democracy continues to thrive.

MADDOW: In terms of big D Democrats versus small D democracy, I was looking at some of the polling for Senator Sinema at home, it`s terrible. One recent poll found that it was a poll of Arizona Democrats, 72 percent of Arizona Democrats would prefer that there was a different candidate for her seat than her next time around. Another poll found at the best-case scenario for her it would be a very crowded primary for her seat, in a very crowded primary, she would still lose the primary by four points.

If I`m Senator Sinema`s campaign staff, political staff, and I`m looking at those kind of numbers among Arizona Democrats, and I`m looking at adiossinema.org, I`m looking at this website that you pout up in this ad campaign that you`re starting, and the kind of similar arguments that we`re hearing from so many people that represent key constituents that helped get our elected the last time, I might bail on the Democratic Party, become a Republican potentially I guess, become an independent try to do this the Lisa Murkowski path, where maybe don`t fit in with the state party but you try to hold onto your seat anyway. Do you think that`s a possibility?

KUMAR: So the Lisa Murkowski model, the difference is that you don`t have a large ethnic population where she`s from. In Arizona, 30 percent of the electoral base is Latino. By the time that Senator Sinema once get on the ballot, we`re going to have 162,000 newly minted eligible voters that have just turned 18 within the last four years. The fact that just -- just, you know, remind viewers, President Biden won Arizona by less than 12,000 votes. These are absolutely opportunities at the margins, and it`s going to -- as anything we will contest the primaried opens up the field to find new dynamic voices that really serve the interests of the Arizona people.

We have to remind folks that it wasn`t just the filibuster, but the filibuster if we cannot access the voting booth, everything else that Arizonans say that they care about, whether it`s the environment because they don`t have -- they don`t have water, whether it`s access to health care, whether it`s access to minimum, none of that is possible because there`s an obstructionist government right now that`s being held by the minority party and is being espoused by the minority of Americans, not the majority of Americans.

MADDOW: Maria Teresa Kumar, as president and CEO of Voto Latino, again launching this new campaign, an accountability campaign against Senator Sinema, Adios Sinema, the website, is launching tonight. Maria Teresa, thank you for joining us. I appreciate you being here.

KUMAR: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. More news ahead tonight. Stay with us.

[21:43:29]

MADDOW: Just a couple of weeks ago that the reporter Nicholas Wu at politico.com, made a major advance on this weird story about fake Trump electors. Republicans and states won by Joe Biden, who nevertheless forged documents claiming that actually Trump had won those states, they, the Trump electors where the real official electors from those states. Those forge documents were not just created, they were actually sent into the Congress and to the National Archives to be considered as if they were real.

Nicholas Wu at politico.com had the really good idea to file public records request in multiple states, asking to see what officials in those states had handed over to the January 6th investigation, which was a really smart way to go about prying loose the documents at the heart of this part of the plot. What he turned up was that it wasn`t just a fake electors in Wisconsin who had submitted these forced documents, which we have been reported previously.

It was also Republicans in Michigan. It was also Republicans in Arizona. And, of course, now we know thanks in part to documents obtained by American oversight, that it was at least five states where this happened, and an additional two states where Trump electors did the same thing as the other five states, but they at least included this caveat that their elector certificates were only intended as a backup in case Trump`s legal efforts to overturn the election someday succeeded in court.

Well, the story has been unfolding since then. "The Washington Post" and CNN have recently reported that the Trump campaign was directly involved in planning an organizing this effort in multiple states, to submit these forged slates of electors to try to overturn the election results and keep Trump in power.

[21:45:10]

But the whole reason we even knew that the January six investigation was looking into this forgery scheme, and that we know that the multi state forgery scheme was a significant part of the broader plot to overturn the election, is because of that initial reporting from Nicholas Wu at "Politico".

Well, now in his latest piece, he has uncovered something else knew about the forgery scheme. In addition to at least two state attorneys general referring these forgery case to federal prosecutors, and the possibility of state level investigations, as well as the possibility of the January 6th investigation looking into it and whatever we come of that.

We now know thanks to Mr. Wu and his colleague Kyle Cheney, we know that there`s another federal investigation into one group of people who tried to submit one of these fake slates of electors. National Archives investigators who reportedly are pursuing a potential fraud case against one of the two slates of fake Trump electors that were sent in from Arizona. One archives official telling Mr. Wu that that work is quote, ongoing. I want to understand more about this.

Joining us now is Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter for "Politico".

Mr. Wu, thank you for being here. Congratulations on your reporting on this thus far.

NICHOLAS WU, POLITICO CONGRRESSIONAL REPORTER: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, the way that you and Mr. Cheney described in your most recent report, you said that you`ve uncovered -- you`ve obtained records from the national archives and records administration that indicate that a fraud investigation was started by investigators from the archives.

Can you just tell us what that means? Can you just put a little more meat on those bones?

WU: Right, so this actually came as part of the public records request that you mentioned earlier, that I had filed with all of these different state secretary of state offices. And I came across emails from an official in the inspector general`s office in the national archives, who was asking the state officials in Arizona about these sovereign citizen electors, and asking -- and saying that they were pursuing the case of election fraud and other kind of misconduct. -- state level investigations might be going on.

And, from the look of those emails, it basically the state said that they refer this matter on to the state attorney general to investigate further. Now, the state attorney general, Brnovich, did not respond to requests for comment when I asked what the status of that investigation was. And as you noted in our story, we reached out to the archives inspector general to see what`s going on with this investigation, and they said that they would declined to comment on what they referred to as an ongoing matter. So, it seems that this investigation is still going.

MADDOW: Do you know, or do you have any informed speculation, as to why the National Archives investigators might be looking at that once slate of electors from Arizona? Arizona is in this unusual position where it seems like there were two different efforts by two different sets of Republicans to send into different fake slates of electors, both reporting to be the real electors from Arizona when they weren`t.

One of those slates from Arizona sent in documents that look very much what happened in at least four other states. But this other group of Arizona Republicans kind of did their own thing, and it seems like from your reporting, those are the ones who came -- who have now come under the scrutiny from the archive investigators. Do you have any sense of why that might be? About what was different about that effort that might have attracted federal scrutiny when the others maybe did not?

WU: Well, my understanding of the way the Archives handles a lot of these investigations. And the way that inspector general goes about asking questions. They`ll look into any kind of potential malfeasance. But, what`s stood out about the sovereign citizens is that they use the official seal of the state of Arizona on their documents that they tried to send in. Something that prompted the state to send a cease-and-desist letter to the Sovereign Citizens Group.

And so, this appears to be would really pique the interest of the archives officials.

MADDOW: "Politico" reporter, Nicholas Wu, thank you again for your great reporting on this. You`ve had a bunch of scoops but you`ve just had a great nose for figuring out where the story might go next. We`re all kind of drafting in your wake on this, you deserve way more credit for this story than you are getting. Thanks for helping us understand it.

WU: Thank you so much, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

[21:53:45]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Is there any thought to enacting sanctions before Russia invades as a form of deterrence or is that under consideration?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We are mindful of what we think is the most effective deterrent and the severe economic sanctions packed this something that would go far beyond what was done and what was on the table in 2014, including the consideration of imposing unprecedented export control measures, that would hit hard at President Putin`s ambitions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Unprecedented export control measures that go far beyond what was done and what was on the table in 2014.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys keeping the whole world in suspense as to when and whether he`s going to start another war by invading the neighboring nation of Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki today said the Biden administration is considering an unprecedented economic measure as a tool to deter Russia from doing just that.

Now, it sounds boring, but it could be a really big deal. It`s an export control measure, as she said, it`s only been used once before by the United States. And it would effectively cut brush-off frumpy electronic supplies, including semiconductors and chips. Those are backbone to virtually any electronics these days, powering everything from phones to jets.

[21:55:03]

It just so happens that nearly all are made with either U.S. tools or U.S. software.

If the U.S. government put strict export controls that prevent those things from being sold to Russia for any reason, that would not just sheave the Russian economy, it would deal a significant blow to Russia`s military. That new threat comes as the Biden administration has already sent two big shipments of lethal aid, including ammunition, to Ukraine`s frontlines this weekend. The administration is also reportedly considering sending upwards of 5,000 U.S. troops to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe, over 8,000 U.S. troops are on heightened alert status for possible deployment as of tonight.

Yesterday, the State Department said that all family members of U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv have to leave, they do not have to choice, they have must get out. They also updated their Ukraine and Russia advisory to include language about Russian military activity near the border and to advise U.S. citizens do not travel there.

Meanwhile, at the White House tonight, President Biden held a video call with European leaders to discuss joint efforts to deter Russia, including quote, preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs that.

The threat of Russian invasion is also of concern to Congress, interestingly both chambers today formally requested an official briefing for all members on a bipartisan basis on this matter from the administration. We don`t yet know when that will happen, but we expect it will.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: One last thing before we go tonight, I mentioned in passing at the top of the show, the President Biden had been caught on a hot mic tonight saying and an uncomplimentary thing about a Fox News reporter. The president was heard on an open microphone insulting the man`s intelligence. Tonight, CNN has just reported and the reporting himself has confirmed that President Biden has called the reporter and personally apologize to him for making that remark, which teachable moment, is what is commonly known as the right and decent and mature and adult thing to do in such a circumstance.

