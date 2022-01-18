Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 1/17/22

Summary

EZRA KLEIN, OP-ED COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Those things have never been different. We think if you`re rich, you`re smart, if you`re rich, great, and then we make it so as King said, we start people long behind the finish line, and then we judge them and their character because we have robbed them economically. It is justice we compound generation after generation --

MEHDI HASAN, MSNBC HOST: Yeah.

KLEIN: -- and its grotesque.

HASAN: I mean, I`m certainly not judging the Republican Party on their skin color. I`m judging them on their lack of character.

Ezra Klein, Carol Anderson, thank you both for your time tonight. I appreciate it.

First of all, I want you to see if you notice a pattern here. I`m going to show you something and I want to see -- if you can sense some consistency overtime here. I am going to put a date stamp at the corner of the screen so you could see when all of these have been. Let`s see if you could pick up on the pattern among them.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAN QUAYLE, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: After ascertainment has been had, if the certificates are authentic, and correct in form, the tellers will count and make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

AL GORE, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: After ascertainment has been had that the certificates are authentic and correct in form, the tellers will count and make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

After a certain man has been made that the certificates are authentic and correct in form, the tellers will count and make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

DICK CHENEY, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: After ascertaining that the certificates are regular in form and authentic, the tellers will announce the votes cast by the electors.

After the ascertainment has been had, that the certificates are authentic and correct in form, the tellers will count to make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

JOE BIDEN, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: After ascertainment has been had, that certificates are authentic and correct in form, the tellers will count and make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

After the ascertainment has been had, that the certificates are authentic and correct in form, the tellers will count and make a list of the votes cast by the electors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Notice a theme? It`s a script, right? It`s always the same. Every four years. Whoever is acting as the president of the Senate, whoever the vice president is, it comes time, every four years for them to open up and count all the electoral votes. And it`s always the same.

I mean, with one or two little word shifts here and there, it`s always the same thing. After ascertaining that the certificates are authentic and correct, the tellers will announce the votes cast by the electors. They say the same thing, every four years.

The words shift like a hair or two in either direction but it`s always the same thing every four years until this last time. This last time, for the first time ever, started off like it always does, but then it careened off in a whole new direction we had never heard before.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: After ascertaining that the certificates are regular in form and authentic, the tellers will announce the votes cast by the electors for each state beginning with Alabama which the parliamentarian has advised me is the only certificate of vote from that state and purports to be a return from the state that has annexed to it a certificate from an authority of that state purporting to a point were ascertained electors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: What was all that at the end?

All that stuff that the parliamentarian has advised? That was all new. As far as we can tell, nothing like that has ever been sad at any one of these things. But Mike Pence when he opened the electoral votes, January 6 last year, he added that whole new bit, the parliamentarian has advised me there`s only one document that counts as the certificate of a vote from a state and that certificate he says has annexed to it a certificate from an authority of that state. That`s all new language that we`ve never heard before in this context.

Vice presidents always say the exact same thing when it comes time for them to announce the electoral votes. But when Mike Pence did it, he added this whole new complicated clause saying the parliamentarian has advised him only one certificate of electors could be counted from anyone state. It had to have the explicit blessing of an authority of that state, that was all new.

And, you know, there`s been some minor drama around the Electoral College before in previous elections. But no vice president ever before felt the need to get a parliamentarian`s ruling, basically giving him a clear legal way to assert that he doesn`t have to count any forged fake set of electors that might have been sent into him alongside the real ones.

[21:05:16]

No vice president has ever before had to get some sort of language from the parliamentarian explaining that two sets of electors were sent to and from particular states, he was going to have to count one.

But Mike Pence had to do that. Which means Vice President Mike Pence knew in advance of January 6 that Republicans in multiple states had sent in forged, fake electoral votes, documents purporting to be the real electoral votes from the states, even though they were not real. We know he knew about it because we can see he had to maneuver in advance of actually conducting the vote count that day to get the parliamentarian to get him that language so he could justify not counting the big fake votes.

Reporter Kyle Cheney of Politico.com gets credit for catching this, and catching it an auspicious time. It was 2:55 in the morning on the night of January 6 last year, 2:55 a.m., January 7. That`s the night after the capital have been attacked.

Kyle Cheney that night made note of how Mike Pence is language seemed to be different than all previous vice presidents have used for every previous electoral vote count. Mr. Cheney was totally right. It`s totally obvious once you lay down what Pence said. All that extra verbiage that Mike Pence added alongside the very austere, almost exactly unchanging language from all the other times the vice president has done the vote count in modern times.

Reporter Kyle Cheney figured that out based on the changed language that Pence used, figured out that Vice President Pence`s office must have worked with the Senate parliamentarian ahead of time to head off this stunt, to head this part of the plot, to head off what Republicans are trying to do sending in these forged Electoral College votes.

Which they did in fact, not just fell out and keep, they filled them out, sign them, and sent them into the national archives and to the United States Senate as if they were real.

And since then, we have learned more about how has happened, particularly in recent days, although, we still don`t know exactly who did it. It is at least seven states. Republicans clearly were working from some sort of template document. All seven documents have the same font, same spacing, same basic language to create these forged Electoral College documents.

We still don`t know who sent them the template, who created the template, who sent them the template, who told them to do this and how exactly. In five of the seven states that created documents like this, the Republicans who signed these documents, bluntly, falsely asserted that we the undersigned being the duly elected and qualified electors for president or vice president of the United States, they actually said they were the duly elected electors.

They were not. They were neither duly elected, nor qualified. But they said they were, and signed their names to it.

Republicans used that language on those false elector documents in Georgia, in Arizona, and Nevada, and Wisconsin and Michigan. In the two other states, in New Mexico and Pennsylvania, Republicans filed basically the same kind of document. It certainly looks the same, as you see there -- same font, same spacing, almost the same language, except crucially, in New Mexico and Pennsylvania, they changed that specific language so that they didn`t assert that they were the states legal electors.

In New Mexico and Pennsylvania, the Republicans, instead, inserted some language saying that ultimately, Sunday they might be the real electors. And in which case, these documents should be processed as their votes. That kind of makes all the difference, right? In terms of whether or not you are trying to pass yourself off as electors when you are not.

In making that change to the template language in the document, at least in Pennsylvania, that may have saved the Republicans to sign that document from potential criminal prosecution or a state crime. That`s according to a new statement from Pennsylvania`s attorney general, that explains what was basically despicable about what the Republicans did, but how important they put in that caveating language, explaining that he doesn`t believe that the officers are pressing charges against Pennsylvania Republicans who filed that.

On the front page of the paper today, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as a story about the Republican fake electors from that state, including one of the electors telling the paper, telling Lancaster online, that it was in fact the Trump campaign that told them to file the forged paperwork.

[21:10:02]

In "The Detroit News", there`s new reporting from Greg Mauger about how the fake electors in Michigan came up with a few different schemes by which they plan to try to get themselves physically inside the Capitol, while the real electors were meeting to vote, including trying to get a Republican legislator to stick them in.

Another one of the figure lectures tells "The Detroit News" that the Republicans were acting on a request from the Trump campaign, when they sit up to create the forged document.

Michigan`s attorney general, last week, here on the show, announced that while it`s still possible that state charges might be brought against the Michigan Republicans who signed their names to the forged documents, she has nevertheless referred the matter to federal prosecutors in Michigan for potential prosecution.

We have since learned that the attorney general in the great state of New Mexico has now done the same. The New Mexico attorney general has also referred the Republicans who signed their name to the electors` documents in New Mexico, from potential federal prosecution.

This is a move first reported by "The Albuquerque Journal". Attorney General Hector Balderas telling us in a statement tonight, quote, election laws are the foundation of our democracy and must be respected. While review under state law is ongoing, meaning state charges are potentially possible, we have referred this matter to be appropriate federal law enforcement authorities and will provide any assistance they deem necessary.

So again, Pennsylvania and New Mexico electors both sort of caveated their forgery, softened the language, they were just bluntly asserting that they want the real electors. Nevertheless, the New Mexico attorney said that the state review has been referred for federal prosecution. That is also true in Michigan where we know it has been referred for federal prosecution and also the state attorney general is not ruling out potential state charges against Michigan fake electors.

In Pennsylvania, though, interestingly, the attorney general in Pennsylvania said based on the fact that Republicans caveated their language and didn`t actually purport to be the duly elected, his office has not referred it from criminal charges, but has decided that state charges will not be forthcoming, at least in that state.

So, this is turning out to be an interesting story in an ongoing one. But it is not just about something that happened in the past. This is a real world problem in an ongoing way.

I mean, here for example. Look at this. I mean, this is last week in Florida. They finally held a special congressional election to fill the seat of the late Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings who died in April. Congressman Hastings is really Democratic. It was there for always really likely that the district would be electing another Democrat to succeed him. I think that`s probably why Florida`s Republican government, Ron DeSantis, refused to hold the election to fill that seat as long as he possibly could. As long as no election was held to fill the Alcee Hastings seat, Democrats would be down one of the numbers in the United States House of Representatives.

He held off, and held off and held of. That said, there are rules about these things. He did get sued to finally hold the election. And we did get that election, last week. More than nine months after Congressman Alcee Hastings died.

And like I said, this is really a Democratic district. The Democratic primary for that she was super hot and heavy. Tons of candidates were in a really close race. I think the successful candidate won the primary by only five votes. Five votes.

But even by that exceedingly narrow margin she did win the Democratic primary, which meant she was the Democrat on the ballot in the special election last week. And she won the general election. She won the special election last week in an absolute landslide. Her name is Sheila Cherfilus- McCormick. And she was the Democratic contender for that seat. She`s got a great story, actually.

She is the child of Haitian immigrants. Her parents were a taxi driver and maid. She is now a lawyer and a CEO of a health care company. And thank to her blowout victory in that congressional election last week, she is not the first Haitian American ever elected to Congress from Florida. Only the second Haitian American ever elected to Congress ever.

There is a great story, all because she clean up in the race. She got 79 percent of the votes in that election last week. The Republican who run against or got less than 20 percent of the vote. Her margin of victory, in that special election, was almost 60 points, just a complete blow out.

But because of where the Republican Party is right now, and what they are now wired for, that Republican who ran against Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, he`s refusing to concede and is contesting the result. He`s filed a lawsuit to try to block the result. He said after election night, quote, I did not win so they say.

[21:15:04]

He recently told one CBS station in Florida, quote, we`ll have some stuff coming out that we`ve recently discovered.

Dude lost this race by 60 points. He did not break 20 percent of the vote in a two-way race. I didn`t win, so they say.

Republicans, now, any race, anywhere in the country, any margin of loss, doesn`t matter -- why would they accept an election result unless they won? Why would any Republican, losing any election anywhere in the country from this point forward admit that they had lost, concede, and congratulate their opponent? You think that`s the way to get ahead in the Republican Party right now?

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will be sworn in tomorrow on Capitol Hill. Her Republican opponent who she beat by more than -- by nearly 60 points, he is not conceding that she won that race, even as she later to be sworn in, because Republicans, because that`s the way the Republican Party works now. They are a post-election party.

At the rally, former President Trump held in Arizona this weekend, one of the Republicans who signed the forged elector documents from Arizona, he spoke as one of the warm up-acts for Trump, because why not? This is what a rally is like now for the presumed Republican presidential nominee in the next election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who won the election?

CROWD: Trump!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You`re right, Trump won. Trump won. We are going to fix 2020. I hope that we are going to decertify 2020, how about you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump won, see you later.

STATE SEN. KELLY TOWNSEND (R-AZ): And no more are they going to be able to get away with this kind of deception, this kind of fraud and illegal activity, not only people in general, but the election workers. We want indictments of the election workers, so that they don`t continue to do this.

ANTHONY KERN (R), ARIZONA FAKE ELECTOR IN 2020 ELECTION: I`m sure you`ve read my name in the paper, oh well, screw the media. The fake media, right back there. That Donald Trump, always points them out, fake news media. Boo on the fake news media. Boo on the fake news media.

I don`t believe a word that they say. I don`t believe a word that they say, or they print. I have had several media outlets call me, "The Washington Post", CNN, and they want to know why I was a Trump elector. Donald Trump won this election. And I call upon the Arizona legislature to vote to decertify the 2020 election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Putting the people who signed the forged elector paperwork up on stage. So everybody can cheer for them, to get them warmed up for cheering for the former president. I mean, this kind of stuff does seem crazy. This seems like the whole vibe on the Trump rally thing, is kind of out there, right?

But this is what it is like in the Republican Party right now. This is how they are gearing up for the next election. Indict the election workers.

But it is working for them as planned, even in the high rent district`s. The new Texas voting restrictions were like in many states, they were passed on the pretext that all that election fraud that made elections stolen, justified a lot of new laws in Texas to make it harder to vote in that state. That is paying off already.

I saw the headline this weekend. Election officials in Texas reject hundreds of ballot applications under the new states voting restrictions. Quote: Election officials and one of the most populous counties in Texas have rejected about half of the applications for ballots because of the states new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans last year.

Texas Republicans last year, passed their bill, establishing new limits on voting over the objections of Democrats. Part of a wave of effort led by Republican led states, part of me, a wave of efforts by Republican led states to impose new restrictions. Many in the Republican Party echoed former president Trump`s baseless claims of widespread voter for out in the 2020 election, in arguing for the new restrictions.

The county clerk`s office in Travis County, the fifth most populous county, home to Texas`s capital of Austin, cited the new laws` recent changes to ID requirements in rejecting about half of these 700 applications for mail-in ballots.

They are throwing out half of the ball applications, because the new restrictive voting law says that they have to be, because, and you had to pass that voting restriction law, because of all of the fraud, decertify, decertify.

[21:20:06]

It`s working perfectly for them. I mean, it looks crazy to the rest of the country, but it is working perfectly for them. And what is to stop them? Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin?

This week in Washington, President Biden will mark one year in office. Today, on the federal holiday to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr., the King family said that there should be no celebration without legislation -- meaning without voting rights legislation. There was a major voting rights march in Washington today, including members of Dr. King`s family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTIN LUTHER KING III, CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER: Let me be clear: When states are engaged in lawless voting suppression, only the law can stop them. Senator Sinema and Manchin also say that if the bill doesn`t get bipartisan support, it shouldn`t pass.

Well, the 14th Amendment, which granted citizenship to slave in 1868, that didn`t have bipartisan support. Should formerly enslaved people have been denied citizenship, Senator Sinema?

The 15th Amendment, that gave formerly enslaved people the right to vote in 1870, that didn`t have bipartisan support. So, the former slaves have been denied the right to vote, Senator Manchin?

In 1922, `23, and `24, some senators filibustered and anti-election bill that had passed in the House. Will Senator Manchin, and Senator Sinema have supported blocking those bills to? I am just applying their logic here and showing that it is not logical at all.

To them, the filibuster is sacred, except for when it does not. In 2010, Senator Sinema supported the idea of using reconciliation to get around the filibuster and pass health care reform. Just last month, they both supported an exception to the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling.

But, they draw the line at protecting the rights of millions of voters. History will not remember them kindly.

So no matter what happens tomorrow, we must keep the pressure on and say no more empty words. Don`t tell us what you believe in, show us, with your votes. History will be watching what happens tomorrow. Black and brown Americans will be watching what happens tomorrow. In 50 years, students will read about what happens tomorrow and know whether our leaders had the integrity to do the right thing.

Mr. President, Senator Manchin, Senator Sinema, members of the Senate, pass the Freedom to Vote John R. Lewis Act now. If you can deliver an infrastructure bill for bridges, you can deliver voting rights for Americans. If you do not, there is no bridge in this nation that can hold the weight of that failure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Martin Luther King III speaking today on the federal holiday honoring his father.

In 50 years, students will read about what happens tomorrow and know whether our leaders had the integrity to do the right thing. What he is referring to there, is the fact that United States Senate is tomorrow finally taking up voting rights, unless Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema decide that they want to protect voting rights, the effort is expected to fail. All eyes on them tomorrow, to know whether or not they may have been moved by any of the kinds of pressure, and the kinds of argument that you heard there.

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, was there at today`s voting rights march as well. She has been not just stalwart at this issue, but leaning forward in a few members of Congress can say, including putting herself on the line in being arrested over several medians on this issue early last -- in the middle of last year. We are going to be speaking with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty live in just a moment.

A lot to get to tonight. Stay with us.

[21:28:23]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: What do you say to your constituents and voting rights advocates who are growing concerned if either bill isn`t passed as we approach the 2022 midterm elections?

REP. JOYCE BEATTY (D-OH): I feel sorry for those on the other side who didn`t support this. You know, we are very clear. Our constituents understand where we are. Our constituents understand at all levels, they understand victory. They saw a black president elected, because they voted and they stood in line for 5 to 7 hours to vote.

You have heard the president himself say, thank you Majority Whip Clyburn, thank you, South Carolina, thank you black people for voting overwhelmingly to elect him. That then got us our first female black, Asian American, vice president. Our people know that. Our people understand that.

Who should be afraid? Are those who won`t stand up for voting rights.

So we are sending a clarion call and you can print this -- shame on you for not doing this. Black folks will vote no matter what. So it`s not what is going to happen to us. It is what is going to happen to them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: It`s not what`s going to happen to us. It is what`s going to happen to them. You can print that.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. That was her speaking last week about the fight to pass voting rights in Congress. And those that are on the wrong side of that vote and wrong side of the history of her estimation.

[21:30:03]

The passion you heard for her on that issue is new. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, we have seen Congresswoman Beatty as one of the leading voices in Washington, pushing to keep voting rights on the agenda even when it wasn`t at the top of the agenda.

In July, you`ll remember this footage, we showed it at the time, it was Congresswoman Joyce Beatty who led a group of civil rights leaders into the U.S. Capitol for a nonviolent -- into the Senate office building in the U.S. Capitol for a nonviolent direct action protests where they called on members of the Senate to end the filibuster and pass a pair of voting rights bill.

Congresswoman Beatty was arrested that day, along with several of those civil rights leaders. This image is just invaluable.

Well, now, today, as the nation honored the Martin Luther King holiday, on the eve of the Senate finally taking up voting rights tomorrow. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is once again at the front of the pack. She was at the march today with Dr. King`s family in Washington to demand that that the Senate deliver for voting rights.

And she joins us live now. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Madam Chair, it`s a real pleasure to have you here tonight of all nights. Thank you so much for making time.

BEATTY: No, thank you so much for asking me to be on your show. Today is a special day with the nation watching.

MADDOW: The nation is watching, and a lot of the nation is holding their breath about what`s going to happen tomorrow. We played some words from Martin Luther King III from the march today, held up that banner, deliver for voting rights. "Deliver" being the operative phrase there.

Do you think the United States will deliver? Are you optimistic about what`s going to happen tomorrow?

BEATTY: I don`t know exactly what will happen tomorrow. I know the nation is pained and frustrated because of what we`ve been going through. You know, we are looking at individuals who are not supporting reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act. And four Republican presidents, the bipartisan fashion, reauthorized it, five presidents in our time reauthorized it.

So, tomorrow, it will be on the United States Senate to do their job. The House, we voted on voting rights more than three times. This is not new for us.

But tomorrow, you will see a standing and watching as history will be made. And let me just say this. For all those who don`t support the Freedom Vote John R. Lewis Act, they are obstructionists, and it will be on their hands because our communities and all of those who know what we have to lose, especially black and brown people have so much to lose, that they will react. But you won`t keep us from voting.

And the senators should be scared about that, because we know, we don`t cheat when it comes to elections. We get out, we stand in line, and no matter how they tried to suppress the vote, Democrats and black and brown Americans will vote.

MADDOW: You`ve talked about the congressional black caucus as being the conscience of the Congress on issues like this in so many others. I wonder if you can give us a little window into the strategic thinking right now. I mean, the way that you have turned that question, the way you just to the right now, and how you play that sound for us, talking about people who are opposing this on the wrong side and they are the ones who need to worry about their future in terms of all the politics of this will play out,

I know that you are thinking about this in terms of three steps down the road, five steps down the, road ten steps down the road. If things do fail tomorrow in the Senate, if Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema decide that they want to be -- they want to go down in history this way, for this reason, is there a way, you know, under, over, or around that wall? Is there another way to approach it?

BEATTY: Well, you`re absolutely right. We have been strategizing. And certainly as you said, the Congressional Black Caucus has been a leader at this. Six months ago, I got arrested.

Other members had been out there marching and protesting, writing legislation, trying to work with those on the other side of the aisle, and our two senators over there who are having some initial problems that they are having. They`re for the voting rights. It is the big elephant in the room, the filibuster.

But it reminds me of when Martin Luther King Jr. and Fannie Lou Hamer and so many others were going across that Edmund Pettus Bridge. They didn`t cross it the first or the second time. They turned around and came back and strategized. But then there was Bloody Sunday. And they had got it done.

I am saying to you, we won`t give up.

[21:35:02]

We will go back and we will go back and we will get it right, because the Voting Rights Act must be reauthorized. So we`ll go back and we`ll re-craft and we`ll re-strategize. But we won`t stop talking about. We won`t stop fighting for it. We won`t give up.

And so, I am hopeful that we will get there. I am hopeful that we will have enough of the senators to do what`s right. You know, someone said today that if we had state rights in Washington, D.C., we wouldn`t have this problem because we`re going to have two senators who would be voting with us.

Well, we don`t have that. But we will see what happens tomorrow. But there will be another tomorrow, and another tomorrow.

MADDOW: Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, on Martin Luther King Day, on the eve of the historic debate coming up in the United States Senate on voting rights -- Madam Chairman, thank you so much for joining us. It`s really good to have you here.

BEATTY: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead here tonight. Stay with us.

[21:40:12]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RABBI CHARLIE CYTRON-WALKER, CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL: I am so grateful, so unbelievably grateful that we are, tonight, unlike any other service like this that I have done, tonight, we will not be saying our traditional prayer for mourning. That no one will be saying these words for me, or mourner`s Kadish this evening. Thank God. Thank God. It could`ve been so much worse. And I am overflowing, truly overflowing with gratitude.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That is Rabbi Cytron-Walker leading a service tonight for a congregation Beth Israel. His congregation, his synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, it`s in the suburbs between Dallas and Fort Worth. Those services that you saw, that clip from tonight, this is the congregation`s first service since the rabbi and three of his congregants were held hostage at gunpoint for 11 hours this weekend on Saturday.

The FBI has now identified the gunman who held them hostage, a 44 year old British national. His family says he has mental health problems. He had political demands during the hostage crisis.

The rabbi let him into the temple in Texas that morning thinking he was a stranger in need of warmth and shelter. The rabbi apparently even made him some hot tea. But once the service started, the man revealed that he had a gun.

Now, luckily services were primarily virtual because of COVID. In addition to the rabbi, there were only three congregants attending in-person. But those were the people who then got held hostage.

The standoff lasted, as I said, ultimately for 11 hours. Ultimately, the way it and it is that the FBI`s hostage rescue team entered the synagogue and shot and killed the gunman. Shortly after, the hostages had escaped. That was about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

It`s incredible that none of the four hostages were hurt, at least physically. I would say they were traumatized by this. But none of them were physically hurt.

And, yesterday, Rabbi Cytron Walker put out a pretty incredible statement as to why he thinks that is. It`s specific in ways that knock you back.

He said, quote: Over the years, my congregation and I have participated in multiple security courses from the Colleyville police department, the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Secure Community Network. We are live today (VIDEO GAP) security courses. On the one hand, practical advice in a practical explanation of what happened, but also just as sobering as can be.

He then goes on in his statement to detail his escape. How this thing ended. I could read it but I think it`s best heard from the rabbi himself. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CYTRON-WALKER: The last hour or so of the standoff, he wasn`t getting what he wanted. He was getting -- it didn`t look good, it didn`t sound good. We were very -- we were terrified.

And when I saw an opportunity, when he wasn`t in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen that were still with me we`re ready to go. The exit wasn`t too far away. I told him to go. I threw a chair at the gunman. And I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Joining us now is George Selim. He is senior vice president at the Anti-Defamation League. He focuses on national security and programs like the one that`s trained Rabbi Cytron-Walker, and how to respond to situations like this.

Mr. Selim, thank you for joining us this evening. I appreciate that you`re being here.

[21:45:00]

GEORGE SELIM, ADL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT: Good evening, Rachel. Thank you for having me.

MADDOW: What can you tell us about the kinds of training that ADL does? Obviously, the rabbi in this case is crediting this training in part, for how he was able to escape and live.

SELIM: Yeah, let me join you with exactly as you referred to, which is that it is remarkable that the hostages were able to escape, and the rabbi, and those that were held hostage that were able to get out unscathed.

Part of what the ADL does, part of what the ADL has been doing for the past several decades, is serving as the leading provider of education in professional development, both the communities and federal state and local law enforcement, on the patterns and trends of anti-Semitism. As we see it manifest itself across the country and across the world. And also in terms of different types of extremism and terrorism that trends we see.

So, we`re really are a facilitator of the education, the knowledge and bringing together the experts to help train. Fortunately, thank God, in this case, as Rabbi Cytron-Walker illustrated, the best and brightest of our community to help train and educate him and his congregates on what to do, God forbid, if such an incident where to happen.

MADDOW: Is there a direct line that the ADL observe now, contemporaneously, between anti-Semitic tropes in political language, anti- Semitic conspiracy theories and violence targeting American Jews and Jewish institutions?

SELIM: There absolutely is a direct through line. There was a story that ran earlier today, which Rabbi Cytron-Walker was quoted saying to the effect of, you know, what happened to him in Texas was not merely an accident. And we, he was kind of saying this more broadly, we cannot let comments, words, phrases, insinuations that are anti-Semitic in nature, horrific anti-Semitic tropes, we cannot let those go unchecked as a society, because the point he made at the end of the article was not that they`re and of themselves horrific and anti-Semitic, but that they lead themselves to acts of violence.

Rachel, when I left federal service in 2017, the first week I was back at ADL, they were white supremacists marching through the streets of Charlottesville chanting "Jews will not replace us". The second year I worked at ADL on 2018, when we witnessed the horrific terrorist attack in Pittsburgh at the Tree of Life synagogue, 19 Poway, California, at the Chabad. Most recently this event that we are talking about today.

So, to answer your question, there absolutely is a through line with the anti-Semitic tropes, the language, the conspiracy theories and the acts of terrorism that continue to demonize communities of faith across this country and specifically against the Jewish community.

MADDOW: Mr. Selim, you alluded to your past government service there. With your national security background, your service on the National Security Council, serving under multiple administrations, presidents of both parties, thinking of this former national security policy perspective, is there more that we can be doing as a country, particularly as acts of violence targeting American Jews are becoming not only more frequent, but more lethal, as this pattern becomes inexorable and the sort of anticipation of the next attack feels crushing already as we are all devastated by the most recent one.

MADDOW: Yeah, thank you for asking that. I think there is more that we can do. There is a number of things that we can do.

When it comes to this type of incident, anti-Semitic extremist in nature, there is a lot more that the federal government can do, as well as state, local governments as well community based organizations. We can do more in terms of prioritizing the threat of extremists and anti-Semitic rhetoric, making sure that both sides of the aisle call it out when they see it. The respective of the political party in the nature of which it originates from, and making sure that every level of government, federal, state, local and community, is equipped to deal with these types of threats, of insinuations, of language, head on, and making sure that communities are equipped. That they are prepared and that they have fought through all of the measures of preparedness that they need to take so that God forbid, an incident like this happening again, individuals like the hero that he is, Rabbi Cytron-Walker, are armed with the knowledge to keep him and this congregate safe.

MADDOW: George Selim, senior vice president at the Anti-Defamation League -- thank you very much for your time tonight. I`m sorry that is such terrible circumstances, but thank you for being here.

SELIM: Thank you for having me.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

[21:53:52]

MADDOW: OK, heads up for something that is about to happen. At least something that appears to be a firm court deadline, would seem to indicate that this thing is about to happen tomorrow.

It was last month that we first learned that former President Donald Trump had been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation led by New York state Attorney General Tish James. The attorney general sought Trump`s testimony as part of her investigation into alleged tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud at the Trump family real estate business.

We later learned that the New York attorney general, in addition to subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, had also subpoenaed two of his adult children, Ivanka, and Don Jr., to give testimony for the same investigation. You recall that Eric Trump, the other adult child who had been a major part of the Trump real estate business, has already testified in this case.

Well, a few weeks ago, Trump family lawyers filed a motion to try to block those subpoenas, to try to block Trump and Donald Jr. and Ivanka for trying to testify. Tomorrow, we are expecting New York Attorney General Tish James to respond to that effort by Trump`s lawyers to block these subpoenas.

[21:55:04]

She has a court-ordered deadline tomorrow to explain to the court why she believes this testimony from Trump and his adult children is necessary.

Because the type of filing that this is, because of the type of case that this is, we expect that the new filing from Tish James tomorrow will tell us more about the case that we know now. The reason we expect this is because we have kind of seen this movie before.

In August 2020, the same New York attorney general went to court to compel Eric Trump`s deposition after he had refused to provide testimony. When the attorney general did that, went to court, it in the case of Eric Trump`s subpoena, she told us a whole bunch of what it was that she was investigating, including new details about the Trump Organization`s valuations of multiple properties from New York to California.

After that filing, from the New York attorney general in 2020, a judge in fact ordered Eric Trump that he needed to sit through the deposition. He did and testifying in this case. Again, the New York attorney general`s filing to the court, arguing what she now needs depositions from former President Trump and his two other adult kids, that is due from Tish James`s office tomorrow. And we expect that to be a public face in court filing tomorrow in New York.

If passed is precedent, that filing will include new details about the seriousness and scale of the investigation into Trump and his family business.

So, watch this space.

MADDOW: Well, as we`ve been talking about tonight, as we`ve been talking about four months, tomorrow, the United States Senate will finally begin debating voting rights protection. The Senate is going to consider a combination of two bills that have already passed the House, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Senate Democrats have bundled those two together into a single vehicle, which will allow them to get around an initial Republican filibuster.

But what happens after that? I don`t know. We have previously been told to expect a vote on these bills tomorrow. That is not been pushed back. We aren`t sure of what will happen but the debate will start tomorrow.

That`s going to do it us for now, though. I`ll see you again tomorrow night.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL".

Good evening, Lawrence.