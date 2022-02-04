Transcript: The Rachel Maddow, 2/3/22

Summary

Pamela Moses is sentenced to six years in prison over a voting error. The U.S. military has killed the head of ISIS. The Biden administration put out this news that U.S. intelligence say they have learned of a plot by the Russian government to fake something terrible in Ukraine.

But I`m really happier here because we have a ton to get to on tonight`s show, including a bunch of stuff you haven`t seen anywhere else that we have been working on for a long time now.

One of the stories that we`re going to be covering tonight concerns -- well, it`s sort of concerns these gentlemen. What do these for people all have in common? You might recognize some of them, you might not.

But what they do have in common is something pretty specific. All four of these men were all found guilty of committing voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The gentleman in the upper left, he`s a Republican from Nevada, his wife, died several years ago. He nevertheless filled out her ballot and cast it in the presidential election. He then participated in efforts with the Nevada Republican Party to claim that his dead wife`s ballots being cast in the election must mean there was mass voter fraud by Democrats.

He is the one who cast his death wives ballot. He`s a Republican, he got caught. He was sentenced to probation. That`s the guy in the upper left.

Guy in the upper right, he`s a Republican elected official from Ohio. In his case, it was his father who died and he cast his dead father`s ballot in the 2020 election. That Ohio Republican official was sentenced to a grand total of three days in jail.

If you keep going clockwise, the gentleman in the lower right, he`s from Pennsylvania. In his case, it was his mother had died. He nevertheless cast her ballot for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He was caught. He got probation.

And then the last guy, lower left there. He`s from Pennsylvania, Republican, whose mother also died. Apparently couldn`t help himself, he cast a ballot in her name in the 2020 election. He got caught, he got probation.

There was no large-scale fraud of any kind in the 2020 election. There were a handful of pitiful individual voter fraud cases like this. Voting twice effectively using a dead relative`s ballot, that sort of thing.

And in a handful of cases, the ones involving these Republican guys that I just showed you for example, and a handful of cases we have seen those cases fully adjudicated already, they made their way all the way to the criminal justice system. And of those four cases, we know one guy got three days in jail, and the rest just got probation.

That`s what those guys have in common. Now this is Pamela Moses of Memphis, Tennessee.

This week, Miss Moses was also sentenced for a crime related to her efforts to vote in the 2020 election. Miss Moses had a felony conviction in Tennessee that legally resulted in her not being allowed to vote again in that state. But she says that nobody ever told her that that particular conviction meant that she couldn`t vote.

And her county elections board admits in writing that despite her conviction, they never actually took her off the voting was roles. A probation officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections even wrote her a note filled out as official certificate saying that Miss Moses was eligible to vote.

Miss Moses turned in that certificate from the probation officer along with her voter registration application, and for that grave crime, she was sentenced in Tennessee. What was her sentence? She got six years in prison. That is just happened this week in Tennessee.

What`s the big difference between Pam Moses in Tennessee and all those other guys who actually cast illegal ballots in the name of relatives they definitely knew were dead? All of those guys got probation, in one case, three days in jail. She got six years in prison for trying to register to vote after she had received an official certificate from the probation department telling her it was okay if she registered to vote.

Six years in prison is her sentence. Seriously?

And this is not some historic crime that we are in covering, this happened this week. We have more on that story tonight, you will want to see that. It`s just an astonishing story to me.

Today, "The Washington Post" has the scoop about this scheme that Trump and company relied on to use false claims of voter fraud, to try to overturn the real election results, to try to overthrow the U.S. government and keep the newly elected president from being sworn in. "The Post" today obtained a previously unreported memo that directed the secretary of defense to use National Security Agency, NSA assets, to somehow make claims that it was foreign governments that stole the election from Donald Trump and falsely installed Biden as president.

"The Post" also described a previously unreported meeting that took place two days before the attack on the Capitol on January 6. A January 4th meeting at the Trump Hotel in Washington, attended by at least three sitting Republican U.S. senators. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who apparently brought his wife to the meeting, OK. Also, Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin who reportedly attended the meeting remotely, he beamed in.

That meeting, again, two days before January 6, reportedly included those three sitting Republican U.S. senators and also Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, and Sidney Powell, and Patrick Byrne, and all these other people who promoted the craziest Trump conspiracies around the election.

Three Republican U.S. senators apparently went to the meeting at the Trump Hotel on January 4th and heard them out. Senator Cramer says, after that meeting, he received this memo about unleashing the NSA to somehow bolster the fake fraud claims.

So, you can say what you want to but Republican senators in Congress and the whole, in terms of how they participated or didn`t, or how they stood by or didn`t during the whole overthrow the government scheme orchestrated out of the Trump White House, which you can say the Republican senators don`t know how crazy this all was at the time.

It turns out, Senators like Cynthia Lummis and Ron Johnson and Kevin Cramer got live briefings from the craziest people at the heart of this as late as two days before the January 6th attack. Cramer receive some of the craziest stuff we`ve seen associated with the Trump lots, this idea that you use the NSA to overthrow the election somehow. He got that in writing after he went to that meeting with his wife at the Trump Hotel.

These guys knew how crazy this stuff was. They just apparently never said anything about it publicly. They are waiting until it all gets publicly reported more than a year on in "The Washington Post" today.

In an interview with "The Washington Post", senator Kevin Cramer says, now, that he was unimpressed with the people who made their presentations at that meeting on January 4th. As to what they were after, as to what they wanted at the time and why the meeting was held, he told the post in this interview for today`s paper that it was his perception that what they wanted was to go out and grab voting machines. Grab elections machinery all over the country.

Quote, he told them, they wanted to get the machines. All of these latest revelations about the plot to overthrow the election, the stuff about taking the voting machines, taking the election machinery, it keeps coming up. And again, it`s one of those things, like the fake slates of electors that they forged, it`s one of those things that seems random, right? It seems like a bizarro world, sort of an explicable sidebar to the entire plot.

But apparently, they were really fixated on it. And they worked really hard on it for like five different angles. In ways that are only now becoming clear.

Last week, it was politico.com that was first to obtain this executive order that was prepared for Trump that would authorize the military to go around the country seizing voting machines. CNN return pointed that it wasn`t just the military that was mentioned in the draft executive order, there was also another, won a similar, one that laid out the same scheme but it would enlisted the Homeland Security Department instead of the military.

Then, "The New York Times" nearly reported this week that Trump personally directed his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to call the Homeland Security Department, to try to get the scheme enacted, to ask that Homeland Security orchestrate the seizing of voting machines and election machines in multiple states.

So we know that it wasn`t this out of left field, freelance, harebrained idea presented to Trump that he never considered or rejected. We know from "The New York Times" reporting that Trump actually told somebody to call Homeland Security and get this done.

"The Times" also reports that Trump made the ask personally to a different department, in an Oval Office meeting for "The New York Times" this week, Trump asked Attorney General William Barr to have the U.S. Justice Department go out, pan out all across the country and go seize the voting machines, go seize elections equipment. He made that ask himself.

A lot of crazy ideas were circulating in Trump world about what could be done to expose the -- you know, the fraud of the election or whatever it was. And you can`t -- I think, legally, maybe morally, you can`t pin blame on someone for people around them having nutty ideas. I mean, you probably have to answer for it at some point when you meet your maker, but in terms of, you know, criminal liability, for example, in terms of impeachable offenses and things like that, people around you having nutty ideas is one thing, but when you are participating in those study ideas, when you are trying to enact them, when you are making the ask yourself, then it`s on you.

It turns out getting this voting machines thing is something they were really focused on, up to and including Trump personally. It wasn`t something they fancy. It wasn`t something they, you know, mold in and try. They tried three different ways to do it with three powerful federal agencies. Try the military, try the Justice Department, try Homeland Security, put Rudy on the horn with homeland security.

But even that wasn`t the extent of it. There was more. More than we knew a little bit more at the time because of this guy in the airport in Washington, D.C. randomly singing instead of answering questions from reporters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Senator, why are you meeting with President Trump today?

STATE SEN. MIKE SHIRKEY (R), MICHIGAN: I was having a delightful trip to Washington, D.C. today.

REPORTER: And you`re meeting with President Trump, is that correct?

SHIRKEY: There`s a good possibility.

REPORTER: What are you going to talking about with President Trump?

SHIRKEY: I will not be sharing anything else with you in that. Thank you.

REPORTER: Did Joe Biden win this election?

Did president Trump concede?

(SINGING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Have a nice pipes, right? Nice voice.

Credit to the reporter who is like, you`re going to sing now? I`m just going to keep asking you these questions.

That man`s name is Mike Shirkey. He is a state senator of Michigan. He`s a leader of the Republicans in Michigan state senate. And this video was taken November, 2020, right after the election at the airport in Washington, D.C. What was he doing in Washington, D.C.?

When he was asked that, what are you doing here? Why were you meeting with President Trump? What are you talking about?

You could hear him initially engaging with the questions but then you turn to song, which is sort of endearing. But it`s interesting, it`s not like it was a secret that he was there meeting with President Trump in Washington. It was reported widely and publicly at the time that President Trump was inviting a whole delegation of Michigan lawmakers to come to the Oval Office and meet with him personally in the White House. This was happening while he was publicly inveighing against the Michigan election results and insisting he must have won that state an all must of been stolen from him.

Officially, what the White House said and what the Michigan officials said is that the meeting was, to talk about COVID. That these Michigan officials were coming to the White House to meet to the president to talk about COVID issues. Really? Is that really in fact why he summoned them there?

Well again, this was November 20th. It`s really clear what was going on. This was right after the election, is two and a half weeks after the election, Trump is not only disputing Biden`s victory in Michigan at the time, he was publicly trying to pressure local officials that they should certify the election results in those counties. It was widely speculate at the time that he`d invited those Republican lawmakers from Michigan to rope them in on this scheme that he was pushing, to overthrow the government. To pressure them to go back home to Michigan and somehow used their authority as tall lawmakers to undo the Biden victory in the state of Michigan. It was obvious that must have been what was going on. That`s probably why the Michigan Republican Senate leader didn`t want to talk about the fact that he had flown to D.C. and he had just met with the president.

But he had just done that. Here he is, this is a photo of him walking into the White House. With the gray hair there with the American flag mask get decorating his left ear.

Those lawmakers spent nearly two hours with Trump inside the White House that day. "The Detroit News" reported at the time that they were all, quote, laughing and in good spirits when they left after their meeting with the president. After their meeting, the Republicans from Michigan state, naturally, at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C.

[21:15:01]

Here they are in the lobby that night sipping what`s seems to be very nice champagne. And look at this, that same night, Democratic activists actually projected photos of the Michigan Republican leaders who had met with Trump that day while the president is actively and publicly trying to overthrow the election results in Michigan. They projected their photos on the outside of the Trump Hotel, almost as if to say, you know, we know what you guys are doing. We know your here and we know why you`re here.

They also projected these messages on the far side of the Trump hotel. One says, the world is watching. Voters decided. Well, after their White House meeting, those two Republican leaders who had their faces projected on the outside of the hotel, they put out a statement saying, we have no information that would change the outcome of the election. Okay.

But those Michigan Republicans, they never did give a full accounting of what actually happened in that nearly two-hour meeting with that they had with Trump in the Oval Office. When, again, he was in the active throes of trying to overturn the election results in Michigan and other states that he lost. They never really said what happened in that meeting.

Same goes for a near identical meeting that Trump held with Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania around the same time. Five days later. He brought a group of Pennsylvania Republicans to D.C., in late December -- excuse me, late November as well.

Now, you might remember earlier this week, "The New York Times" reported, they were reporting on the seize the machine plans, they reported that not only Trump had entertained in advance these plans to have the Homeland Security or the U.S. Justice Department go out and sees the voting machines, "The Times" also reported that he had personally tried to persuade state lawmakers from Michigan and Pennsylvania, that they should use local law enforcement agencies to take control of voting machines in their states.

Maybe the military want to, it maybe homeland security wonder, and maybe the U.S. Justice Department want to, but maybe I can lean on these Michigan lawmakers to have Michigan state troopers do it. Or some local sheriff!

In "The Times" telling this week, those state lawmakers refused to go along with that demand from Donald Trump. But we have been wondering whether there is a connection here, whether there was some connection between that reported pressure campaign from Trump to get state lawmakers to get local law enforcement to seize voting machines in the states, whether that was connected to these two weird meetings that they had in the oval office, meetings, with, again lawmakers from Michigan, lawmakers from Pennsylvania.

If those meetings were not actually opportunities to talk about COVID funding, but there were actually another prong in Trump`s scheme to try to seize voting machines in the swing states, couldn`t we find that out?

Well, we spoke with "The New York Times" reporter who broke the story this week. And they gave us this I think important clarification. They told us that their sources confirmed to them that in fact, that`s what those oval office meetings were about. That Trump did discuss this idea of seizing the voting machines in Michigan and seizing the voting machines in Pennsylvania during those two separate oval office meetings with Michigan and Pennsylvania lawmakers in 2020.

And those lawmakers turn around and went back home to Michigan and Pennsylvania, they didn`t talk much about Trump trying to get them to get local law enforcement and states to seize the machines. But now the times has multiple sources saying that is in fact what happened at those meetings.

This gives us a clear picture of this part of the plot. I mean, why they wanted the machines? Why they wanted to seize the voting machines? Who knows? But, boy, did they try, right?

The Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the attorney general, the director of homeland security, that you can add dragging state lawmakers across the country to come to the Oval Office to meet Trump in person. You can add that to the list of ways Trump tried to carry out this bananas scheme to seize voting machines around the country as part of his plot to overthrow the government and stay in power.

And this was a federally driven plot, right, efforts enacted and directed personally by the president himself, that these voting machines and swing states had to be seized. It does not appear that those efforts, including President Trump, it doesn`t appear that these efforts succeeded, those efforts that he was running from the Oval Office. Rudy, call homeland security, Bill Barr, or get the voting machines. The draft executive order dragging the military into it, having state lawmakers come in and do them get them to do.

It doesn`t appear that any of that worked no matter how hard he tried. But here`s the thing about criminals conspiracy. For a conspiracy to work, it does not have to necessarily be the people who you directly told to do it.

[21:20:05]

If you make a clear enough that you want it done, in this case, if you make it clear that you wanted those voting machine seized, you want them possibly taken, if you make it clear enough, well, you know, anyone can join in on your conspiracy.

Take a look at this. This is a piece of this puzzle that is worth scrutiny. Thanks to an email obtained by nonprofit or news organizations called Bridge Michigan, we know there is one person and local law enforcement in Michigan who tried to carry out or who seems to have been trying to carry out Trump`s scheme that the voting machines needed to be seized.

The man in question is the sheriff of Barry County, Michigan, which is an hour west of Lansing. And on November 20th, the same day those Michigan Republicans flew to D.C. to meet with Trump in the Oval Office, to sip champagne in his hotel, the Barry sheriff`s attorney said this email to Sidney Powell, the Trumpy conspiracy pushing lawyer, who`s been so central to some of these crazy plots.

The lawyer for the sheriff for Barry County, Michigan wrote to Sidney Powell, quote: my client, the Barry County sheriff, called me and I instructed him to put the machines and ballots in evidence room. He`s done that. We`re trying to get the same thing to happen next county over in Kalamazoo. I don`t think we can get the sheriffs to seize machines and ballots in the country, but if we could, a comparison of the machines could yield some potential forensics.

Attaching the unofficial results tabulation for Barry County, again, my client has apparently taken all the machines and ballots into evidence.

The local sheriff has taken all the ballots and machines into evidence? He has? Someone actually tried it?

The attorney for that sheriff put it in writing, put it in an email to Sidney Powell, that they had did that in Barry County, Michigan. We tried contacting the attorney who sent that email, he won`t talk to us. If he changes his mind, call us back.

We did actually though managed to talk to the Barry County sheriff himself. Sheriff Dar Leaf is his name. He told us he has no idea why his lawyers sent that email to Trump election conspiracy lawyer Sidney Powell. Sheriff Leaf denies that he has ever see post voting machines are that he put voting machines and ballots that in the evidence room like his lawyer says he did.

But Sheriff Leaf did confirm that he reached out to other Michigan sheriff somewhat appears to be a related scheme or a related ideas.

This is what he told us. He said, quote, I made a phone call to see if there were voting incidents and their counties that could justify seizing the voting machines. He says he can find any. What he was making phone calls to other sheriffs to see if he had a reason to do it.

And it turns out he was not the only person taking action on the local level to try and seize the voting machines where they lived. Trump was trying to arrange it federally. People who supported Trump actually tried to carry it out locally in several places.

I mean, Dar Leaf, that sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, he wasn`t even the only person in Michigan who tried it. This story is just insane. It`s playing out in part in court. It`s one out Cross Village Township in Michigan, which is at the very tippy top of the mitten, and if you think of the peninsula as the mitten.

In January 2021, so right after the election, a woman from Cross Village Township phoned up a guy who ran a computer technician business. The woman said she was calling from something of the Election Integrity Commission and was working to collect all voting data from voting machines all across the state of Michigan. She told him she needed his help. According to her, there was one voting machine in the state that she was having trouble accessing, the one in Cross Village Township, which is where she`s from.

She said that she was not connected to the Internet, so she could not access the data. She needed him to physically go to the machine make a copy of all the data on it and then bring that data back to her before the machine was quote wiped clean in routine maintenance.

According to the local press, following this woman`s instructions, that computer technician and two other men actually try to do it. They showed up in mid January, 2021 to the township community center where the election was held, two of the men were inexplicably wearing bulletproof vests. One of them was carrying a gun.

The computer technician was brought to the room where the voting machine was being kept. He said it appeared as at the door to the room where the voting machine was kept appeared to have been tampered with. He then proceeded -- he proceeded to remove the computer from inside the voting machine.

He says that he noticed that the screws on the computer had been stripped. It was then that he realized that he did not have the right kind of connector to download the data on to his thumb drive. So he was not able to make the copy of the machine that that woman, who said she was from the Election Integrity Commission wanted.

Here is the thing though, there`s no such thing as the Election Integrity Commission. This woman had no authority to send men and bulletproof vest with a gun to go manhandle that voting machine in Michigan like that. But this actually happened. We know all of this because this woman has now been arrested in connection with this incident on charges of common law fraud in aiding abetting the unauthorized access of a computer. She was just in court this week as our case proceeds. She told authorities that the reason that she sent those armed men to visit voting machines in our town is because she heard that there was data on a satellite owned by the Vatican, and that would show that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election. So she needed that data on the voting machine to prove the Vatican plot.

That Italy hack the voting machine thing, that Vatican satellite thing, that is one of the weird conspiracy theories push by the people in Donald Trump`s orbit to justify overturning the results of the election. She is one of the people that heard of that conspiracy theory and decided, you know what we need to seize the voting machines. And she actually tried to do it.

And dudes in both advance showed up physically tried to do it. You see what I mean? You don`t have to explicitly instruct your minions to carry out the conspiracy. Talk about it enough and people will just join.

And this was not only a Michigan thing, we`ve talked before about in Mesa County, Colorado, a local clerk there, a local election clerk there in Mesa County allegedly orchestrated a break in, where the county stores it`s critical election equipment. She took some guy in there with her who was not authorized to be there, they apparently copy the hard drives in the election management software from all the voting machines.

Then the election sophomore from Mesa County including the passwords was all posted online by pro-Trump conspiracy crackpots. Mesa County, Colorado had to buy all the machines because of that breach all the taxpayer`s expense. That investigation to that clerk is now reportedly being turned over to a grand jury. We will see if that results in indictments.

But that wasn`t it. It also happened in Elbert County, Colorado, as well. According to the secretary of state`s office in Colorado, the county clerk, the elections clerk at Elbert county, and two of his employees physically removed hard drives from election machine servers. They may not authorize copies of the data on those drives, and then they had that information over two unidentified attorneys that weren`t supposed to have that kind of stuff? They said the breach happened sometime before August of last year.

The scheme to somehow for some unknown reason seize the voting machines, it was happening, and so many different directions. That was coming straight from the top from President Trump himself trying to order people working for him to carry out this plot, it was also happening from the bottom up from the fringes of Trump world, trying to stovepipe memos and strategies for how to see the voting machines up the food chain to get those memos and potential orders onto the presidents desk.

Then it was also simmering on the local level. All these seemingly random people and local officials following Donald Trump`s stated wishes, and willy-nilly seizing and tampering with voting machines in their jurisdictions all over the country.

It`s one of the craziest parts of the entire plot to overthrow the government and prevent the new president from being elected. But they pushed it nine different ways to Sunday at the federal level, and people at the local level supported Trump tried enacting it on their own.

This is still just starting to crack open. There will be more here.

Stay with us tonight.

MADDOW: I have to tell you just personally, I kind of kind of can`t believe this is not a bigger national story right now. It strikes me as absolutely -- well, see what you think. A woman in Memphis, Tennessee, her name is Pamela Moses. She was just sentenced to six years in prison for trying to register to vote when she wasn`t eligible to vote. Not for voting when she was not allowed to she was sentenced to six year in very resident for just trying to register to vote.

The reason why she`s an eligible to vote, legally, is because she pled guilty to a felony in 2015. And that resulted in her voting rights being suspended. She says no one ever told her that.

And moreover, her election boards never took it off the voter rolls. In 2019, when she discovered that she had been declared ineligible to vote, she sought formally to have a voting rights restored. As part of our effort to do that you want to probation officer and she asked them if she was off probation and eligible to have for voting rights restored if so could they please give her a certificate saying so, which you can submit with her voting registration application.

Well, here`s what happened next. This is from reporter April Thompson at WREG-TV from Memphis, Tennessee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: This application to have a voting rights restored was filled out for her and approved by the Department of Corrections officials on September 3rd, 2019. Staff from the Shelby County Elections Committee even signed off on the application until this letter came dated September 4th, 2019. A day later saying, wait a minute, they were wrong.

PAMELA MOSES, MEMPHIS, TN RESIDENT: I relied on the election commission because those are the people who are supposed to know what you`re supposed to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: See, how crazy this is.

[21:35:01]

The Department of Correction signed off on our voting application, so did the county election commission. But apparently, they screwed up and technically she wasn`t eligible after all. But for submitting that certificate, that they screwed up, and trying to register to vote, Pamela Moses was arrested and charged and convicted and is now sentenced to six years in prison for illegally trying to register to vote.

The judge in her case, I am not kidding, said in court that Pamela Moses tricked the probation department into giving her the certificate saying she was eligible to vote. She trick them? She`s a sorceress maybe?

I mean, a Trump supporter and Nevada fraudulently, knowingly, fraudulently submitted a ballot is dead wife`s name, pretended it was somebody else, and became the face of a nationwide effort by the Trump campaign to overturn the entire 2020 election because somehow his dead wife cast a ballot in her name when he actually did it. He got caught. For him, probation.

For all these people convicted of voter fraud in the 2020 election, all illegally submitting ballots in the names of their dad about the electives, in order cast extra votes for Donald Trump, in all of their cases, probation or maybe a couple days in jail.

For Pamela Moses trying to register to vote, while she was technically ineligible even though she had been advised otherwise, six years in prison.

Joining us now is Janai Nelson. She`s associate director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. She`ll be taking over as president LDF next month.

Ms. Nelson, thank you for joining us tonight. I really appreciate you making time to be here.

JANAI NELSON, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR-COUNSEL, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: Absolutely. Thanks so much for having me.

MADDOW: I am not a lawyer. I`m a person who reads a lot of news. I am surprised that this is not a bigger story nationwide because the strikes me as bald faced in its unfairness in outrageousness. I`ll just say this as my opinion. As an attorney, as somebody knows things like this very, very well, given your work at LDF, is there something that I am missing? Is there some subtlety or some nuance our piece of this that makes this less outrageous than it seems?

NELSON: No, it is absolutely as outrageous as you described it. It points to everything that is wrong in our democracy. It`s a confluence of racial discrimination and voter suppression.

And we have to ask the question, why do we have laws that prohibit people with felony convictions from voting in the first place? This case is emblematic of all the reasons that we need to do away with those arcane and draconian laws that ultimately disenfranchise 5.2 million Americans. And Black Americans in particular are disenfranchised at a rate of four times every other race combined.

And what you just pointed out, in terms of being individuals who are known to have committed voter fraud, blatant voter fraud, not because of misinformation, not because of a clerical or administrative error a part of the state as we`ve seen in so many cases like Mrs. Moses but, people who intentionally committed voter fraud they are vantage to probation. Individuals like Mrs. Moses, like Crystal Mason out of Texas, whose case was similarly troublesome in this way. Like Hervis Rogers, another person out of Texas who was sentenced to prison because of a mistaken belief about his right to vote. It shows that there are two systems there, to criminal justice systems to sentencing systems when it comes to these issues. And you could not ask for a more stark contrast in our justice about in our country.

MADDOW: In the case of Miss Moses in Tennessee, she`s a voting rights activist. She`s been an advocate for the African American community. She`s been a candidate for office. She`s somebody who shows up in public meetings and is a well-known figure and activist in Memphis.

I also took note of the fact that in this case, despite the facts of it, which as we`ve been talking about, the prosecutor in this case has been pressed releasing the heck out of this. In terms of the prosecution itself, the revocation of her bond, so she`s actually been in jail. She`s been in jail since December, awaiting trial for this terrible -- awaiting sentencing for this terrible crime. And then when the six year sentence was handed down, the prosecutor has been crowing about this, with press releases as if this is something that deserves national attention in a positive way.

I wonder if there is some element of this that we should see, not just in terms of this direct legal consequences, but the where this fits into efforts to hide claims of voter fraud in order to justify the kinds of voter suppressive tactics that you were describing.

NELSON: Yes, I think there is an absolute campaign to drum up the idea and notion that there`s individual out there attempting to vote intentionally when they don`t have the right to vote. But if you look at the record of -- she has a record that is riddled with allegations of misconduct. And if you look at the facts of this case and, look closely, at all of the evidence about the efforts that Mrs. Moses made to clarify her status and her ability to vote. There are many questions that I have about whether these are charges that should`ve been brought in the first place, whether the prosecution should have been moving forward and certainly whether the sentence she received was inappropriate one.

Everything in this case smacks of overreach, an effort to make an example out of somebody. And as I said we`ve seen this in many cases before, and you have individuals who the Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Russ Casey out of Texas who admitted to forging signatures to get on a primary ballot. He received probation.

You contrast that to individuals who are trying to exercise the fundamental right to vote, and we want to criminalize that effort. There`s something very wrong with the democracy that seeks to excise people from the electorate as opposed to welcoming them back, as opposed to giving people second chances, and welcoming them into the electoral process.

MADDOW: Janai Nelson, is the incoming president and director counsel of the LDF, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund -- Ms. Nelson, first of all, congratulations. And good luck to you, with a major responsibility you got there at LDF, big shoes to fill. Thank you for being here tonight.

NELSON: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. This case again we`re talking about is Pamela Moses in Memphis, Tennessee. It ought to be front page news all over the country. I got to say.

We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So we woke up today to news that the U.S. military has killed the head of ISIS. The former head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a U.S. military raid in 2019. You might remember from that that al-Baghdadi reportedly detonated explosives in that raid as U.S. forces closed in on him and that`s how he died.

The Biden administration says the same thing basically happened today. The guy who has been running ISIS worldwide since Baghdadi`s death is the one who they went after today. U.S. military and intelligence determined reportedly in December that he was living on the top floor of this multi- family residence in Syria. They apparently started planning a mission to get him at that point.

President Biden reportedly gave a final approval to the mission on Tuesday this week and they went in. U.S. forces reportedly went in loud announcing their presence, telling people to get out of the House and to get away from the House. When the ISIS leader detonated a suicide bomb on the third floor, that is what U.S. officials attribute civilian casualties in this raid to.

No U.S. forces were reportedly injured or killed, but the worst civilian casualties. The -- set off by the ISIS leader himself.

The news of that raid and of the guy`s death was announced early today. President Biden made an address to the country midmorning to describe the raid. This is obviously the highest profile counter-terrorism operation in the Biden administration thus far.

But again, this reportedly months in the making, up to and including the creation of a table top model of the ISIS leader`s house that they apparently used to game out possible scenarios for the raid, including the one he reportedly effectuated when he blew himself up rather than be captured.

That was the very dramatic news to start the day today. But just in terms of U.S. military and intelligence news, today, we also got literally cinematic news from the administration. That doubled as a sort of counterintelligence operation that the administration carried out live and on the news today in public. That very, very unusual story straight ahead. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON FINER, U.S. DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: We know this is an option under consideration that would involve actors, playing mourners for people who are killed in an event that they would have created themselves. That would involve the deployment of corpses to represent bodies reportedly killed in -- people partly killed in an incident like this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The deployment of corpses, actors playing mourners?

That is deputy national security adviser Jon Finer speaking to Andrea Michelle here on MSNBC, a truly surprising turn in the news today when the Biden administration put out this news that U.S. intelligence say they have learned of a plot by the Russian government to fake something terrible in Ukraine.

As you know, Russia has over 100,000 troops massed on the Ukrainian border. They have menacing Ukraine and threatening to evade for weeks now.

U.S. intelligence has uncovered evidence of an elaborate false flag operation that Russia was apparently going to fix some sort of atrocity that they would blame on the Ukrainian government, and that fake supposedly atrocity would justify Russia invading. And as insane as that sounds, it is exactly the same kind of thing that Russia has done in Ukraine.

In July 2014, a few months after the last time Putin invaded Ukraine, Russian state television ran an absolutely alarming story, it was an interview with a woman who claims she was a refugee in eastern Ukraine. She said she was an eyewitness to an atrocity carried out by Ukrainian nationalists who were against the Russian invasion. In her very dramatic telling of the story, these Ukrainian forces had to send it on the town`s main square and they had crucified a child publicly, forcing the child`s mother to watch. She then said once the mother passed out from shock, these Ukrainian forces tied the woman to a tank and dragged her around the square.

It`s totally shocking, absolutely grotesque. Deeply disturbing story. And it was entirely made up.

The next day, journalists from an independent Russia news outlet, remember them? They visited the square with the supposed tragedy where it happened. They talk to lots of people. They could not meet anyone who had seen or heard anything like why Russian state TV had described.

It turns out, no one anywhere could corroborate any aspect of the story because was made-up completely out of whole cloth.

[21:55:03]

There was no evidence at all. But still, Russia`s biggest state run TV program read the story and had a big impact. One young Russian told "The Daily Beast" at the time that he was planning to join a nationalist organization that would train him to fight in Ukraine. He told them, quote, when I hear on television how Ukrainians are to killing children, my blood boils.

The story about shielding children, it wasn`t true. It didn`t need to be true. It just had to help convince Russians that the war they were raging in Ukraine was justified because Ukrainians are monsters who crucify babies.

Well, now, today, the U.S. State Department is warning that we should be expecting something like this again from Russia in the next few days. According to the deputy national security adviser today, Russian intelligence was planning to literally shot fake footage of the corpses and actors playing Russian mourners and fake Ukrainian military equipment.

They`re going to shoot it like it was movie. They`re going to use that footage as pretext as to why they needed to invade, to stop the Ukrainian government from carrying out these fake atrocities, fake massacres, or whatever.

The U.S., in a remarkable decision, has decided to go public with this allegation, basically as a counterintelligence operation that they are conducting in public. To inoculate the public against that fake pretext they say Russia was cooking up.

So, at least be harder for a fake story like that to get us into another very real war. Just insane.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: All right. That`s going to do it for us tonight and that is going to do it for me for a little while. Ali Velshi is going to be in the anchor chair tomorrow night. But for me, tomorrow is the start of this few weeks hiatus that I will be taking to go work on some stuff for MSNBC and NBC.

I will be back for the State of Union. I`ll be back for other big news events. I`ll be back doing the show again even sooner before you can miss me. I promise. You really are going to be in great hands in the meantime.

And the stuff that I`m working on, I`m cooking up a whole bunch of new stuff that I am completely obsessed with and I think you`re going to like. I just need a little bit of time to do it. So that`s what I`m going to do. Bottom line, I will see you soon. Watch this space.

