Transcript: MSNBC Live, 4/20/21

The jury in the George Floyd murder trial convicts Derek Chauvin on all counts.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Shaquille Brewster encountered Courteney Ross, girlfriend of the late George Floyd, in the crowd and captured her comments after the verdict.

SHAQUILLE BREWSTER, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Can you tell me, what did you think when you first heard that verdict?

COURTENEY ROSS, GIRLFRIEND OF GEORGE FLOYD: I`m just extremely thankful that Floyd`s voice is going to bring change now.

That`s mainly -- I knew the verdict was going to be guilty. I knew it.

BREWSTER: So many people said that it was your testimony that was so key to humanizing George Floyd, to helping the jury connect with George Floyd.

Hearing that guilty verdict, what do you think of your influence in this?

ROSS: It`s easy to talk about Floyd. I could talk about him all day.

So, my testimony was just true to us, you know? And like Floyd said when he first met me, the truth is here. So, the truth is here, and now justice is here, and we going to move on!

(LAUGHTER)

BREWSTER: Last one for you.

You look at the other families that are also suffering, the other families that share a name, what happens from here? What do you think this verdict says about what -- how police should be held accountable?

ROSS: Oh.

Well, there is going to be change in the future. And we still have a lot of reparations to make from the past. So, cases need to be reopened, and we need to reexamine them, and we need to hold people accountable, period. Period.

BREWSTER: Do you think you will have to testify in the other -- in the trials of the other three officers?

ROSS: Oh, absolutely. And I...

BREWSTER: You`re prepared to do so?

ROSS: Absolutely.

It`s time. It is time that everybody gets held accountable. It is time.

QUESTION: What was your first reaction when you heard -- when you heard the verdict? What was your first reaction?

ROSS: Just that, like I said, we`re going to start making change for the people that got forgotten.

QUESTION: What message do you think this sends to the U.S. and the rest of the world? I`m from Norway.

ROSS: That change is coming, so watch out. Change is coming.

We have to keep walking. I`m sorry, you all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We got to keep going.

BRIAN WILLIAMS: Courteney Ross, Courteney Ross, who delivered such memorable very, very personal testimony, as noted by Shaquille Brewster, really was one of the people who humanized George Floyd perhaps to members of the journey -- jury, and perhaps played an outsized role in what we`re seeing unfold here.

We`re seeing the word, we`re hearing the word justice a lot. We`re hearing the word accountability a lot. Some folks already saying it`s more the latter than the former.

Nicolle, it`s during this hour we expect to hear from the Floyd family, from the Rev Al Sharpton, from the attorneys at a kind of makeshift press event, but big changes certainly coming to the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: And just to add to that, the White House has confirmed that the president and vice president will address the nation this evening.

The former President Obama has issued a statement. I will just read part of it.

"For almost a year, George Floyd`s death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world, inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained. Would justice be done? In this case, at least we have our answer. But if we`re being honest with ourselves, we know that the true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial."

On that note, I want to bring into our conversation our friend Eddie Glaude.

Eddie, I keep thinking of a conversation you and I had many weeks ago about Darnella Frazier. She was a 17-year-old I witness to George Floyd`s killing. She was there, just happened to be there. She`s the one who filmed the bystander video. She took her 9-year-old cousin out for snacks.

But when I listen to Keith Ellison and the prosecutors talk about the case they made, they were given some extraordinary human experiences by the eyewitnesses themselves.

EDDIE GLAUDE JR., CHAIR, AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES DEPARTMENT, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: Right.

And if it wasn`t for Darnella Frazier pulling out her phone, videotaping the death of George Floyd, and then uploading it on her Facebook page, would we be here? That`s a key point.

So, I want to just lift her up. I want to -- I also want to say that my stomach has been in knots. I have been telling you this, Nicolle. This is a moment of relief. But it`s an inaugural moment. It`s a beginning. It`s not an end.

I have said before that justice is not a -- justice is a practice. It`s not an end.

WALLACE: Yes.

GLAUDE: And so we need to understand that we`re in this moment of transition to change the very nature of policing.

And let me -- the last point I would make really quickly, Nicolle, that...

WALLACE: Please.

GLAUDE: ... we have been preparing for the violence of protests.

Now we need to prepare for the reaction of the police. We were prepared for the protesters and what they might do if the verdict came down in a way that they were not satisfied. Now we need to be mindful of what it means that we`re seeing these tectonic plates shift in the very ways in which policing is happening in the country.

WALLACE: Eddie, stay with us. We`re going to listen to the press conference, the Rev. Al Sharpton with the Floyd family now.

REV. AL SHARPTON, HOST, "POLITICS NATION": When Ben Crump called, we remembered how Eric Garner said "I can`t breathe" 11 times. His mother came with us to the site. The family came in, and this family has stood together for the last 11 months, watching this video go over and over and over again.

This family stood with pain, suffering, and not knowing what the future held, because so many families went and got nothing. They thanked God when they got the indictment, which would not have happened had not the attorney general, Keith Ellison, took this case.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

SHARPTON: And Keith Ellison fought and put together a team that made this possible. And this is the first time in the history of this state that a white police officer has been convicted, lest known convicted of a murder.

This is the first time in a long array of fights that we have seen three counts, guilty on all three. We don`t find pleasure in this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

SHARPTON: We don`t celebrate a man going to jail. We would have rather George be alive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

SHARPTON: But we celebrate that we, because young people, white and black, some castigated, many that are here tonight, marched and kept marching and kept going, many of them looked down on, but they kept marching and wouldn`t let this die.

And this is an assurance to them that, if we don`t give up, that we can win some rounds, but the war and the fight is not over.

Just two days from now, we are going to have to deal with the funeral of Daunte Wright in this same county, the same area. We still have cases to fight.

But this gives us the energy to fight on. And we are determined that we`re going to fight until we make federal law. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act must be law.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

SHARPTON: We want to thank all that were involved, especially the attorney general and the governor and others. We want to thank President Biden, who the first time he came out of his house during the campaign, he flew to Houston and met with the family and attorney Crump and I.

And he sat there. And I will never forget. He said to George`s daughter that: "I heard you say your father is going to change the world."

Well, we can now tell George`s daughter she was right. Her father has begun the changing of the world for real.

But before we do anything, we first want to pray and thank God, because somehow God made a way. He had mercy. We believe in a God that can even get through the cracks in a jury room and bring conscience and bring truth.

And that jury, we want to thank them for letting God give them the strength. Wherever they are tonight, we want them to know we broke down in tears when we heard the verdict. We had to hold each other and hug and tears, because, too many nights, we have cried, many of us for decades, spent nights in jail.

But, today, we can wipe our tears away and fight on for another day. There`s sunlight. We`re going to keep going until we bring it for the Eric Garners and the Breonna Taylors, whose boyfriend is here tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kenny Walker.

SHARPTON: Kenny Walker.

SHARPTON: Sean Bell, so many that did not get this night, this night is for them.

Let us pray. Let`s lock arms and pray, like we kinfolks.

Where -- come on, Brandon. Where`s Philonise?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right here.

SHARPTON: Yes, come on. You and Rodney, come up front.

I know you`s hiding now.

SHARPTON: Brother Chris, get next to the attorney general there. Let`s pray.

Dear God, we thank you for giving us the strength to stand together. Sometimes, we would question each other. Sometimes, we say this is just going to be a waste of time. But, somehow, you touch us in the midnight hours and teach us to hold on, and that, if we would be faithful over a few things, you would give us the victory over many.

We thank you because we know it was not any doing of ours, but your loving kindness and your tender mercy that made tonight possible. Bless those that worked, that made this prosecution something they couldn`t deny.

Bless those policemen that got on the stand and testified against another policeman. Bless the jury that listened to the evidence and didn`t listen to those that may criticize them for doing this.

Bless the prosecutor, Keith Ellison, and his staff that did their job...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, lord. Yes, lord.

SHARPTON: ... even though they didn`t know what the outcome would be.

Bless Ben Crump in a special way that worked tirelessly, that jumped on planes and left his family to make sure that justice would rain down.

Thank you for all of the civil and human rights leaders that stood up. And we thank you for the nameless grandmas and grandpas that would get on their knees and ask you to give us a victory this time.

And, Lord, as we give you the thanks and give you the praise, let George know that his name is going down in history. They may have put their knee on his neck, but he will now be a figure that we will take the knees off our necks now.

And we give you the praise. Thank you. And, God, we give you the glory. These blessings, we ask in your name. Amen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

CRUMP: Amen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We couldn`t have did it without you.

SHARPTON: Let me say that I want to bring on now a man who has symbolized the fight for justice.

He didn`t seek the role, but he rose to the occasion. America, for many years, didn`t have someone to stand for us. The last four years, we didn`t have an attorney general`s office that would even hear our cry.

But we had been raised to believe that God always has a ram in the bush.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

SHARPTON: And God has a way of taking the most humble of people and raising them as -- up.

We had an attorney general in black America that has represented these cases with the acumen and skill of one that was raised in the South, but came to claim this nation in a new direction.

I bring you the attorney general for black America, Ben Crump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love him.

CRUMP: Thank you, Reverend Al Sharpton, not only for your mentorship, not only for being a great civil rights leader, but for being a moral authority, especially making sure, no matter what happened, that we always maintained the moral high ground, knowing that we were on the right side of history, as we fought for justice for George Perry Floyd Jr.

Say his name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALES AND FEMALE: George Floyd!

CRUMP: I am but a member of a great team of very talented attorneys.

And I`m going to acknowledge them. Yes.

CRUMP: We got the Omegas and the Kappas, Reverend Jackson and the Alphas in here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That`s right.

CRUMP: I want to acknowledge this great group of lawyers and then the family members.

Two or three of the lawyers will address you. And then, at that time, we will hear from the family members before we take any of your questions.

I want to acknowledge a great lawyer from Chicago, Illinois, one of the best I have ever had the chance to work with, attorney Tony Romanucci.

(APPLAUSE)

CRUMP: I want to recognize my partner on the front line in this case, one of the best lawyers at (INAUDIBLE). He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, attorney Chris Stewart.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CRUMP: His law partner, attorney Justin Miller, attorney Madeleine Simmons, great Minnesota lawyers, attorney Jeff Storms.

Raise your hand, Jeff.

CRUMP: Attorney Michelle Gilboe.

And who else we got here? Anybody else?

CRUMP: We have attorney Scott Masterson, who`s not present, attorney Bhavani.

I said Michelle. We got Michelle.

Hi.

And just a great group of lawyers.

And I want to let you know who we are present here with the family here in Minneapolis for this historic day.

We have George Floyd`s brothers. We have Philonise Floyd. We have Rodney Floyd. We have Brandon Williams, who is George Floyd`s nephew, but was more like a son to him. They call him Woo (ph) back in the Third Ward.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Woo, Woo, Woo, Woo, Woo.

CRUMP: We have Keeta Floyd, Philonise` wife.

We have -- oh, where Terrence at? Terrence -- New York, where you at?

CRUMP: We got Terrence Floyd, his sisters, who are not with us, but we should absolutely acknowledge Bridgett Floyd, who hails from North Carolina, his sisters LaTonya and Jaja (ph), who hail from Houston, Texas.

We have his cousins, Shareeduh McGee, Tedra McGee, and Tera Brown.

And we have the mother of his daughter, Gianna Floyd.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CRUMP: We have Roxie Washington. And we have Gianna.

CRUMP: And so I will make some brief remarks. And then we`re going to have attorney Stewart.

Oh.

Angela, cousin Paris, and uncle Selwyn. Vince. All right. Any more Floyd family? I know it`s a big crew.

CRUMP: A.D., A.D., the man he came to Minneapolis with.

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: Anna Dero (ph).

So, I will make some brief remarks, and then we`re going to have attorney Stewart and attorney Romanucci make some brief remarks. And then we`re going to hear from his family.

And we`re going to try to leave here today knowing that America is a better country.

America, let`s pause for a moment to proclaim this historical moment not just for the legacy of George Floyd, but for the legacy of America, the legacy of trying to make America for all Americans, so that George Floyd`s victory and America`s quest for equal justice under the law would be intertwined.

America, let`s frame this moment as a moment where we finally are getting close to living up to our Declaration of Independence, that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equally, that they`re endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that amongst them are life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Well, America, that means all of us. That means black people. That means Hispanic people. That means Native people. That means Asian people. That means all of us, America.

We frame this moment for all of us, not just for George Floyd. This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity, those who champion justice over injustice, those who champion morals over immorality.

America, let`s lean into this moment. And let`s make sure, Reverend Al, that this moment will be documented for our children yet unborn, as they continue on the journey to justice, knowing that the blood of George Floyd will give them a trail to find a way to a better America, a more just America, a more just America, where Breonna Taylor gets an opportunity to sleep in peace at night without the police busting in her front door.

A more just America, where Ahmaud Arbery gets to run free and not be lynched for jogging while black. A more just America, where Jacob Blake and Anthony McClain and Walter Scott and Laquan McDonald and all these other black men, Terence Crutcher, who was shot in the back while running away, like Daunte Wright was just a week ago, because, for some reason, black men running away from the police is more dangerous than young white men who commit mass murders and walk towards the police with an assault weapon, Reverend Bryant (ph), like Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

America, let this be the precedent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CRUMP: Let this be the precedent where we live up to the high ideals and the promises when we say liberty and justice for all.

Those sun-kissed children are included in all, those children who overcame slavery, the Middle Passage, the Dred Scott decision, Plessy vs. Ferguson, Crow, and his much smarter, wiser son Jim Crow Jr. Esquire.

Let this be the precedence where we overcome systemic racism and oppression and that we are a better people, and we will leave our children a better world, a better world for us all.

At this time, we will hear from a great lawyer, because nobody does this alone. It`s always a team effort. And we have the lawyers, the preachers, the civil rights leaders, the education leaders, the activists.

Let`s give a big round of applause for the activists.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, that`s right.

CRUMP: The people who stayed in the streets.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That`s right.

CRUMP: The people who came nationally, but, more importantly, the people who were here locally, who were standing up for George Floyd on 38th and Chicago Avenue day in and day out, certainly the people who wouldn`t go home, wouldn`t stay quiet.

CRUMP: Reverend Jackson, the people who followed your example.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don`t forget about (OFF-MIKE).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Williams.

CRUMP: Donald Williams. Donald is supposed to be here.

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: Donald.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!

CRUMP: So we love you, Donald.

Without further ado, my brother attorney Chris Stewart.

CRUMP: And, Tony, you coming up next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... right here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We all right.

L. CHRIS STEWART, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF GEORGE FLOYD: The first...

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: ... full effect.

STEWART: The first thing that happened when we heard the verdict is that we all teared up and embraced.

So, don`t confuse these tears, thinking that they are sorrow, because those were the tears that happen to African-Americans when they`re pulled over constantly on the side of the road and know they can`t get help.

Those are the tears of the victims that we have seen time and time again be shot in the back, choked over loose cigarettes or killed for no reason, and justice never comes.

Those are the tears that someone will weep tomorrow when they are taken advantage of in an interaction with law enforcement.

But, today, the tears are pure joy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

STEWART: Pure joy and pure shock, because days like this don`t happen.

The whole world should not have to rally to get justice for one man, but that`s what happened.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

STEWART: This wasn`t a city case. This wasn`t one family`s case. This was the entire world`s case.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

STEWART: And justice finally came.

But it shouldn`t have to be so hard to attain this level of justice in cases like this, when we can see with our own eyes the only difference is the color of his skin.

And that`s the change we all want. That`s not a change that is outrageous. Yes, law enforcement have a dangerous job. They have to carry a spear and a sword and a shield.

But all too often, African-Americans only get the spear or the sword. We need more of the shield.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

STEWART: Because this is not the case of every officer. My life was saved by two law enforcement officers years ago.

So, I will never throw every cop under the bus, but we will put more cops in jail when you kill someone for no reason just because they`re black.

And we can find a unifying purpose between law enforcement and the African- American community by changes, starting with the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a beautifully written bill that will help protect the community and solve policing.

And the main question is, will we let politics divide us? Because that`s what happens. Republican or Democrat, you`re going to stick to your side.

Unify, as Ben has been saying, as Rev has been saying, and get this bill passed, and save people, so that you don`t have to board up your own cities for situations like this.

STEWART: And, if not, we will see you next time when it`s time to vote.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

STEWART: You have seen what`s happened across this country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Say it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Say it.

STEWART: And we shouldn`t have to be so happy when we finally get one.

But we are, in celebration for Gianna, for Roxie, who has stood strong this entire time, for the brothers and sisters, for the activists, like Tamika and everyone out here, for this entire group.

STEWART: And it wouldn`t have happened without every single one of you all, white or black, people out there praying for this family, getting love and support.

And we love all of you. Let this be a changing point in America for policing in a positive way. And let`s unify.

Thank you, my brother.

CRUMP: Love you, man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love you.

CRUMP: Attorney Tony Romanucci from Chicago, Illinois.

ANTONIO ROMANUCCI, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF GEORGE FLOYD: Good afternoon, everybody. As Ben said, my name is Tony Romanucci.

I`m smiling here today not for myself, but really for the entire country and for the world that`s watching. I know that, on behalf of the family and for everyone who`s here today, that we stand here before you feeling a tremendous amount of joy and eternal hope.

For me, 36 years ago, I was a young public defender in Cook County.

Reverend Jackson, I know you know that place very well.

And that`s where I was introduced to the marginalization of black and brown people. And, for now, this is the 36th year I have seen it come through. I really feel that this country has turned a corner.

But I`m going to tell you, it was a tough quarter to turn. And it couldn`t have been done, and I`m going to reach out to you all the press for spreading the message, for the strength and wisdom of Ben Crump, to you, Reverend Al Sharpton, Reverend Jackson, the attorneys, Chris, Justin, Madeleine, Jeff, Michelle, Bhavani, Nicolette, Ian (ph), all the teams in all the cities in this country.

The attorney general and their magnificent prosecution team, they did it, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, they did.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They did.

ROMANUCCI: They tied up every loose -- they tied up every loose thread for that jury. They let them follow it right through.

They showed them how to prosecute and how to convict.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, they did.

ROMANUCCI: And we are so grateful.

But make no mistake. We are not done. The George Floyd Policing and Reform Act must pass the Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Amen.

ROMANUCCI: We now know that, today, police can and will be held accountable for needless death.

This death never should have happened. George should have been alive somewhere with his daughter, Gianna, playing on a playground.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s right.

ROMANUCCI: From now on, everyone`s on notice that police will be held accountable.

But we will be held accountable too. This whole country should be held accountable, but police especially.

I am so thankful to all of you. I am hopeful for a greater America, for a great, great vote of confidence.

I will tell you that Speaker Pelosi called us not once today, but twice. Our speaker is a great leader. She is somebody that wants to see this through. We have a great president who wants to see this through.

We have one little hiccup in between. Let`s get this past the Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sir.

ROMANUCCI: Let`s get justice in America once and for all and forever.

One last comment.

I met a young lady yesterday. Her name was Lamaya (ph). She said one thing to me that I promised her that I would repeat today.

Lamaya (ph) is not part of the Floyd family, but she is part of the Wright family. And she said one thing. And I promised her I would say it today.

We are all God`s children.

CRUMP: Yes.

ROMANUCCI: Thank you, Lamaya (ph).

CRUMP: Thank you, Tony.

And I know Speaker Pelosi called. We need to acknowledge, when we were over at the courthouse as we were leaving, I got one of those calls. And we stopped everything.

CRUMP: And it was Chris and Philonise and Roxie, all of us, Justin.

As we`re walking up, we stopped in mid-sentence because President Biden called to talk about what a moment this was for America and how we have to use this moment to build on.

So, we want to acknowledge President Biden acknowledging that we are all a better America today.

Isn`t that what he said?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Kamala.

CRUMP: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (OFF-MIKE)

CRUMP: OK.

And we got so many good staff people to thank, Jim, Magufa (ph), Michelle, Adna (ph), Roma (ph), all these people who`ve been working in the vineyards supporting our lawyers, Silky, everybody.

But, briefly, we want to have -- we can`t be in Minneapolis and not have a representative, whether Jeff and Michelle want to come up and say a word, our great Minnesota co-counselor, Jeff Storms, Michelle Gilboe.

JEFF STORMS, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF GEORGE FLOYD: So, I just briefly want to say, I love this city, I love this state.

And no longer can we be known for these massively infamous failures in civil rights.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow.

STORMS: We owe our children and our community more.

From this moment further.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow.

STORMS: ... from this conviction now, we have to be leaders in this country on civil rights. And everyone standing up here will work tirelessly until that happens.

And I challenge everybody else in Minnesota to make that same effort. Thank you.

CRUMP: Thank you, Jeff.

CRUMP: OK. Thank you, Jeff.

Can we -- because they`re trying to get -- everybody, take a step back. Let`s try to make the podium -- let`s try to make the podium -- just, everybody, take a step back. We`re going to have the family -- we`re going to have the family come up.

OK. OK.

We`re going to have the family come and try to greet you all.

So, you got -- Arthur, you got to back up too. The camera`s trying -- the camera`s trying to get the podium, yes,

So, right now -- and, right now, we`re going to bring up a man who, when you all first met him, Tony, I remember he -- all he could do is cry, because he was heartbroken. He was heartbroken because, remember, so many times, we -- it`s a case to us. Tamika is a cause. My son is a hashtag.

But, to them, this was their flesh and blood. (INAUDIBLE) They slept in the bed with George. I mean, the stories that they tell, and you know this was a close family. He tells those stories, Reverend Al, how he used to pee George.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You told that?

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: But, you all, he has become so dignified and articulate in expressing not just the fight for justice for his family, not just the fight for justice for black America, but he really has become so articulate in saying we have to fight for all Americans, Mr. Philonise Floyd.

PHILONISE FLOYD, BROTHER OF GEORGE FLOYD: Hey, my nephew, he calling me baby Al.

P. FLOYD: Jesse calling me Steve Harvey.

But, man, it`s -- I feel relieved today that I finally have the opportunity to -- for hopefully getting some sleep. A lot of days that I prayed and I hoped, and I was speaking everything into existence. I said, I have faith that he will be convicted.

P. FLOYD: It`s been a long journey.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

P. FLOYD: And it`s been less than a year.

And the person that comes to my mind is 1955. And, to me, he was the first George Floyd. That was Emmett Till.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CRUMP: Wow. Wow.

P. FLOYD: I did -- was on CNN with Deborah Watts, and she just brought him back to life.

CRUMP: Wow.

P. FLOYD: People forgot about him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

P. FLOYD: But he was the first George Floyd.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

P. FLOYD: But, today, you have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother.

It was a motion picture, the world seeing his life being extinguished. And I could do nothing but watch, especially in that courtroom over and over and over again, as my brother was murdered.

Times, they`re getting harder every day. Ten miles away from here, Mr. Wright, Daunte Wright...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That`s right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

P. FLOYD: ... he should still be here.

We ought to always understand that we have to march. We will have to do this for life. We have to protest, because it seems like this is a never- ending cycle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

P. FLOYD: Reverend Al always told me, we got to keep fighting.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s right.

P. FLOYD: I`m going to put up a fight every day, because I`m not just fighting for George anymore. I`m fighting for everybody around this world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

P. FLOYD: I get calls, I get D.M.s, people from Brazil, from Ghana, from Germany, everybody, London, Italy. They`re all saying the same thing: We won`t be able to breathe until you`re able to breathe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s right.

P. FLOYD: Today, we are able to breathe again.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes!

P. FLOYD: Ms. Garner, I told you we would get justice.

And we still -- we`re going to fight for you too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s right.

P. FLOYD: We`re going to fight for everybody.

Thank you all so much for just giving us this time, because we`re here, and we`re not going anywhere.

And I want to thank all the protesters, all the attorneys who stepped up, all the activists who stepped up. And many who think they`re not activists, but advocates, thank you all.

CRUMP: Amen.

P. FLOYD: Because justice for George means freedom for all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right.

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: Terrence Floyd. We will have Terrence Floyd, George`s brother from New York City.

SHARPTON: The man, the preacher.

CRUMP: Reverend Floyd.

TERRENCE FLOYD, BROTHER OF GEORGE FLOYD: I`m not going to preach today, man.

CRUMP: You`re not going to preach today?

T. FLOYD: I`m not going to preach.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Come on, T.

T. FLOYD: Oh man, so many emotions right now.

But I`m very thankful and grateful, grateful for the people in this world, for the support, the prayers, the love that was shown, whether you sent it by social media or whether you sent it e-mails or however.

Just -- we just appreciate the love. I appreciate the team, the Crump law team. I call him unc.

T. FLOYD: I call him unc. We have built a bond and relationship through this whole journey. I appreciate him.

He would call me. I`m all the way in New York. He will call me and check up on me and ask me if I`m all right, because I`m the only one up there. Everybody else is -- is down south. So, but he never caught -- thought it robbery to check up on me. And I`m grateful for that.

I`m grateful for Reverend Sharpton.

SHARPTON: Thank you.

T. FLOYD: He`s been fighting a long time.

SHARPTON: A long time.

T. FLOYD: Long time.

Man, Reverend Jesse Jackson.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

T. FLOYD: It`s a lot of history here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, it is.

T. FLOYD: History is here. This is monumental.

T. FLOYD: Reverend Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, they lived to see this.

CRUMP: Wow.

T. FLOYD: Their fight wasn`t in vain.

CRUMP: Wow.

T. FLOYD: It just didn`t happen when they did it, but it happened now.

CRUMP: Amen.

T. FLOYD: And they`re here to see it and be proud of it.

It goes back to when he did that prayer service. My family is a family that will not back down from prayer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Come on.

T. FLOYD: And I believe, because of prayer, we got the verdict we wanted.

CRUMP: Amen.

T. FLOYD: We got on our knees. Some of us stood up, but we asked the right person, we asked the right one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on.

T. FLOYD: We said, God, we need justice. We need it now. And he answered.

Oh, man, I`m just grateful. I`m grateful that my grandmother, my mother, my aunts, they got to see this history made.

I`m even grateful -- my brother`s not here, and I`m grateful and I`m proud of him. I will salute him at every -- every day of my life, I will salute him, because he showed me how to be strong. He showed me how to be respectful. He showed me how to speak my mind. I`m going to miss him, but now I know he`s in history.

What a day to be a Floyd, man.

T. FLOYD: Thank you.

CRUMP: Thank you, Terrence.

Now we will hear from George`s baby brother, Rodney Floyd.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

RODNEY FLOYD, BROTHER OF GEORGE FLOYD: You know what, I`m going to say this first.

I would like to thank all the advocates, the activists.

R. FLOYD: I would like to thank the people that stayed in these streets marching night and day.

The people of Portland stayed in the streets with 83 days, I think. I may be wrong, but thankful for everybody that stayed out there making a statement with us and carried us on our dark days, dark nights. We had them.

And we got so many messages flooding in from social media sites. Can`t read them all. It`s so many. And -- but you know what? Thank every one, each and every one, so many people at grocery stores who walk in. We hear the from elders. I believe and respect in the elders. I give you guys all the respect, men and women.

And I hear them walk up in the grocery store, stop me. They -- I`m masked up, face -- a hat and a mask. And they say: Hey, I recognize the side of your face, let me talk to you. I know who you are.

R. FLOYD: I just -- and we have and hold -- they will stop and hold a great conversation, telling me what they experienced as a child, what they saw and what they need for change.

And they say: We are here for you.

And this is everywhere I go, my brother go, we all go. And thank you people for the love in the streets. I`m thanking everyone, because we couldn`t have did this. And this is a victory for all of us. There`s no color boundary on this. This is everyone who`s been held down, pinned down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

R. FLOYD: And you know what, people? We are standing together in unity.

And this right here, I would like to thank our team, this attorney Ben Crump.

R. FLOYD: Attorney Tony Romanucci, the witnesses, Donald Williams. I would like to thank the jury, I mean, everybody.

Thank God. It`s all -- thank God almighty. Thank you.

And you know what, people? We`re not done yet. And my brother George, he`s smiling. His beautiful daughter is here, Gianna.

Baby, you`re so beautiful. You`re so smart.

Roxie, you have my heart, baby. Thank you for holding Gianna, keeping her strong. I know how hard it is. I know how hard it is.

I would like to thank everyone that helped out in the streets. I would like to thank this jury, from having the hearts and minds sense that we all seem in video, because we know this video was an open-and-shut case.

R. FLOYD: Everybody know this video. And you know what? The jury had to say mind-set we all had, guilty as charged.

I would like to thank them. I would like to thank, again, everybody, the press and all.

But for George, this fight is not over. We`re going to stand here together. We`re going to try to get the George Floyd Act passed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

R. FLOYD: The act has to be passed, people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

R. FLOYD: It has to be. We`re going to keep pressure on the Senate, everybody.

Thank you all, all for coming. George, I know that he love all you all.

Thank you all.

CRUMP: All right, Rodney.

CRUMP: And, next, we`re going to have a man who, well, him and George used to text each other all the time.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee always talk about Cuney Homes, Houston, Texas. Back there, actually, I think you all call him Woo.

We`re going to hear from Brandon Williams, was like a son to George.

BRANDON WILLIAMS, NEPHEW OF GEORGE FLOYD: It`s a very emotional day for me. And I don`t really have the words. I`m overwhelmed with joy.

But I do want to start by saying thank you. First off, thank you all you guys advocating, protesting in the middle of the pandemic, putting your lives and safety on the line. We appreciate that, especially to our legal team, Ben, Tony, Justin, Chris -- Justin is back here.

Definitely, definitely, thank you to Keith Ellison and his team.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: I think they did an amazing job from start to finish.

All of the evidence, all of the witnesses, everything proved exactly what we saw in that video.

But yet we are still questioning the decision of the juror, and I wonder why. Oftentimes, the system fails us, as black men and women in America. But all evidence there, everything pointing to a guilty verdict, we somehow still don`t get the guilty verdict or.

In some cases -- I got my good friend Kenny Walker back here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: We don`t even get charges.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That`s right. That`s right.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: So, today is a pivotal moment for America. It`s something this country has needed for a long time now.

CRUMP: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: And, hopefully, today is the start of it.

When I say a pivotal moment, we need change in this broken system. It was built to oppress us. It was built against us.

Oftentimes, we see people who are supposed to, supposed to protect and serve, supposed to protect and serve, they do the total opposite. On the first day of the trial, Rev Sharpton, we had a press conference. And we kneeled for 8 minutes 46 seconds.

And when I got up, and it was my turn to speak, I said that every time I come out here, it`s harder, because this is the exact place that they took somebody from me that I love.

And I absolutely dislike coming here. But I also said, this time, it was easy, because we came for one thing, and one thing only. That was justice for George Floyd.

And, today, that`s what we got.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!

BRANDON WILLIAMS: So, this time, it wasn`t hard at all. It wasn`t hard at all.

I`m big on faith and prayer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on, Brandon.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: I had a lot of faith.

But I was also optimistic. We need police reform bad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: These guys are able to wear a badge and go out in the field, which meets a qualified and trained to do their job at a high level.

But when you shoot and kill a man that`s running away from you that doesn`t pose a threat, either you are not qualified or and undertrained, or it`s a choice and you want to kill black men and women.

It`s either one or the other. And I think, today, Keith Ellison and his team proved that, just because you are the law, you`re not above the law.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: We need each and every officer to be held accountable.

And until then, it`s still scary to be a black man and woman in America encountering police.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: So, when I say today is a pivotal moment, it`s a chance for America to take a turn in the right direction and right a lot of wrongs, so that we don`t keep adding to these names, so that little boys girls and boys like Gianna who are growing up fatherless...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sir.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: ... so their families don`t feel the pain we feel.

It`s a lot of sleepless nights.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: No family should go through that.

And, hopefully, our country take a turn the right direction today, and this day in history proves that it was a turning point.

Thank you.

CRUMP: We`re going to hear from just a few more family members and, then we`re going to try and get to your questions.

But I will be remiss, because Brandon says I got to acknowledge his man Cliff, who works for us.

BRANDON WILLIAMS: My man Clifford.

CRUMP: And he talked about Kenny Walker.

Of course, as we talk about all the brothers, we can never forget that they`re killing black women as well. And so we got to remember Breonna Taylor. We have got to remember Atatiana Jefferson. We got remember Sandra Bland.

And we know Tamika Mallory, you all, May 13, Pam Turner, in a couple of weeks, we`re having a march for black women in Baytown, Texas, because if you was outraged when you saw the video of how George Floyd got killed by the police, then you should be equally outraged when you see the video of how they killed Pam Turner, an unarmed black women laying down on her back, that he shot in the face, in the chest, and in the stomach.

Justice for George Floyd means freedom for all us, like Philonise says. So, that`s why we`re fighting for Pam Turner.

With that, we`re going to bring up people who come from that Harris County, Texas area, cousins of George Floyd, Shareeduh McGee and Tera Brown.

SHAREEDUH MCGEE TATE, COUSIN OF GEORGE FLOYD: Well, first of all, let me just say that my cousins and Woo have pretty covered much everything.

There`s really not a whole lot left for me to say. I just really want to echo the sentiments of them that, when we started this journey almost a year ago, that we were committed to doing a couple of things.

One thing is to ensure that justice was served and that we were going to be here and visible and present and actively involved until we saw it through. We are a family who`s strong in our faith. We have relied on it in other areas of our life. And this time was no different.

And we prayed to God, and we expected our prayers to not come back void. And he deliver for us today.

So, we are eternally grateful for everyone, from the press, to the activists, the attorneys, the prosecution team, everyone. We have so many people that we want to thank, that I just really feel like we`re probably going to leave somebody out.

But I just hope you charge it to my head and my heart, because we sincerely appreciate everything that everybody is done and we thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

TATE: Thank you.

TERA BROWN, COUSIN OF GEORGE FLOYD: Wow.

I`m really overwhelmed with emotion. And I just am grateful for this day. It`s been a journey, for sure, and this victory for George Floyd today is a victory for many.

And when we started this journey, kind of like my sister said, we are committed to making sure -- we know will never get George back. And that`s the sad part.

But we are fighting, and we`re going to continue to fight, because we`ve all individually and together as a family had that conversation that if we could have been there with George on the day, there probably would`ve been more than one death.

But we couldn`t be there, so we can`t bring him back, but we can save lives. And we want the actual reform that`s going to not only give us the change we want, but make sure not another family has to suffer what we`ve suffered.

Thank you all. My sister kind of touched on everything. We have an amazing team here who have helped us along this journey. We are so grateful for everyone who has supported us along the way. We are forever grateful to you. And we love you all. Thank you.

CRUMP: Thank you, Tera.

CRUMP: So, we`re going to hear from two more cousins, and then we`re going to hear last from the family. Roxie and Gianna are going to come.

And then Reverend Al may have Reverend Jackson and others address you. At this time, we`re going to have Angela and Paris come, cousins of George Floyd.

ANGELA HARRELSON, GEORGE FLOYD`S AUNT: Hello, I`m Angela Harrelson. I`m actually George Floyd`s on. And this is the cousin here.

So, anyway, I just want to say that this has been a hard road, not just for me, for the family, but for everybody.

And I want to especially thank the Minneapolis community for holding it down at the George Floyd Square. Jeanelle Austin, Jeanette Rupert, Maya Washington, these are community leaders that held it down at that place. They kept that place sacred for everyone to go there to express their condolences. And so we appreciate that.

And this verdict is a verdict that is well-needed and is overdue.

I want to say to people around the world that`s listening, it was a darkness. On May 25 was a very, very dark day. There was a lot of pain, and there was a lot of hatred.

But I want to say at the same time that I got a chance to witness something. I got a chance to witness the love that I saw around the world that was pouring to the family.

I don`t know if I will ever see that again in my lifetime, but I`m glad that I got to see the love that you`ve shown me, my family, and everyone, because you`ve touched us. And I want to say thank you, and I`m so glad about this day. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to thank everyone again.

All the family up here has basically said the same thing. So I just want to thank you. Thank you to the community. You all are very special to me. You`re just like family.

And I appreciate you being at the square. So, I will leave you with the statement that I always say. You have to keep walking the walk.

HARRELSON: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The journey isn`t over. So continue to pray for us. Pray for everyone, and keep walking the walk.

HARRELSON: And I want to say one more thing. We must not let his death be his last word. Thank you.

CRUMP: And -- why don`t you let me?

And, lastly, we`re going to have Tiffany Hall, a sister-in-law of Floyd.

TIFFANY HALL, SISTER-IN-LAW OF GEORGE FLOYD: I just want to thank everyone for all the support.

We couldn`t do this without you guys. And we appreciate all the time and energy that you guys have put in to help us get this justice.

Just know that this is the beginning. We still have a lot of other families we need to fight for. And we hope and pray that this will speak by him and we will have a change in this room. And we won`t have to add any more families with our families, OK?

So we`re really hoping that this will bring on the change. Thank you guys. And...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, Tiffany.

HALL: Thank you guys.

CRUMP: Now we will have Reverend Al come back to the podium and acknowledge some important individuals. And then we`re going to take questions.

Reverend Al Sharpton.

SHARPTON: Let me say this.

Before we have questions, I think that is appropriate that we respect those that laid the path for us and let us always remember those that cleared the field and made us possible. Movements didn`t start with us.

We are a continuation of movements before us. And they will be continued until freedom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Amen.

SHARPTON: May we hear from my mentor, the Reverend Jesse Jackson?

REV. JESSE JACKSON, FOUNDER, RAINBOW/PUSH COALITION: Reverend Al, Ben Crump.

CRUMP: Yes, sir.

JACKSON: We`re here about a $20 bill (INAUDIBLE) a $20 bill.

The store who had called the police about a $20 bill is still operating. I said it should be a museum, where they`re profiting from people coming to George`s memorial.

Dr. King once said we live in our faith and prayer and we live under the law. Emmett Till was killed in 1955. The jury was out for an hour, came back (INAUDIBLE) cigarette. That`s why it was so short.