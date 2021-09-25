Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 9/24/21

Summary

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: I`m bad at predictions, but what we are broadly speaking, expecting, is that when that infrastructure book comes up Monday it`s going to fail. That`s kind of part of the plan at this point, the ultimate plan being to pass both pieces of legislation together but that is going to take more time.

Anyway, we shall see. But if you do get the weekend off, don`t take it for granted. Not everybody does. That does it for us for now. We`ll see you again on Monday. Now it`s time for the "Last Word` with Lawrence O`Donnell. Good evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MNSBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. And we have Congresswoman Debbie Dingell coming up. She had quite a day today.

MADDOW: Yes.

O`DONNELL: Including a run in of sorts with Marjorie Taylor Green. She`s got that to talk about as well as the state of play of what you were just describing. She is going to tell us exactly what`s going to happen on Monday. She`s going to take all the suspense out of it. Going to tell us exactly what`s going to happen.

MADDOW: Lawrence, do you think -- you`re a keen observer of these things - do you think that we`re heading toward like that bill definitely not passing on Friday -- on Monday unless something crazy happens and then it comes back again in conjunction with the big bill later?

O`DONNELL: I can`t use the word definitely with anything that we`re watching on Capitol Hill now. This has never been done before, which is the thing I`ve been saying from the start about it. It was remarkable to me how smoothly it went at the early stages especially, for example, the budget resolution.

Every Democrat voted for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution in the House and in the Senate. They already voted for that number. They`re now -- they`re now -- some of them are now saying well, maybe not that number. And -- well the time to raise that was back when you cast your first vote on that number.

So, you know, they`re jumbling up the order of -- you`re supposed to have that confusion earlier in the bill. And they`re having it later in the bill than usual. So, I`m a spectator. I`m just -- I`m just up here in the grandstand watching this one. I don`t know what the next play is. We`ll see what happens.

MADDOW: I mean, that is kind of the way things go in life though. Like if things start off going easier than you expect --

O`DONNELL: Yes.

MADDOW: -- to things like don`t jinx it. This can`t last. Usually it means this can`t last like --

O`DONNELL: Right.

MADDOW: -- whatever seems easy now you`ll pay for with unexpected complexity later. So maybe that is the natural order of things.

O`DONNELL: So Rachel, it turns out, it turns the draft document you had last night was the real thing.

MADDOW: Yes. We knew in advance. At least we believed that we had the legitimate, what was an authentic draft of the audit report, which had that hilarious banana peel like slap stick comedy results, which was oops, Trump lost by even more than we thought.

And we had that draft report yesterday. And we didn`t know if they would change the draft report and make the final report substantially different from that. We figured we would just wait less than 24 hours and see what they put out.

But in fact that bottom line held and now they`re trying to turn it into something other than the huge own goal that it was. We`ll see. Trump doing his big rally tomorrow in Georgia, I`m not going to watch it. But I`m wary that it might be even more crazy banana times than usual.

O`DONNELL: Well, I have a theory about why the Cyber Ninja count came out the way it did. And it`s -- and I`m going to launch into that in my opening remarks here.

MADDOW: Okay.

O`DONNELL: And why they delivered no real variation. I mean, this tiny little number difference between, you know, the official count and their count. And I think it actually started -- I think we were headed toward this outcome starting in July because of a bunch of things that were surrounding the Cyber Ninjas and the Cyber Ninja-in-chief, the guy running the whole thing, so.

MADDOW: Well, now I want to get out of your way because I want to hear you say that. So go do that. Bye, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Yes, So here we go. Here we go, right now. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Bye. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Yesterday, the Cyber Ninja-in-chief, a man named Douglas Logan received a letter from the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight Reform requesting his testimony as a hearing on October 7th. No, he`s probably not going to show up for that hearing because it was a request and not a subpoena.

But if and when it gets to the subpoena stage, he has to show up for a hearing in the House of Representatives. The Cyber Ninja-in-chief would then have had to ask himself, is he going to tell the truth or is he going to risk perjury and going to prison in order to claim that Donald Trump actually won the presidential election in Arizona where the Cyber Ninjas just finished what they called an audit of the election?

And the time for the Cyber Ninja-in-chief to begin, to begin asking himself that question was actually on July 14th when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent their first letter to Douglas Logan. And that first letter requested nine categories of documents related to Cyber Ninja`s audit procedures, funding sources, communications regarding the audit with outside parties that may exert improper influence on the company.

Well, those documents if turned over to Congress could create very, very big problems for Douglas Logan. And so, Douglas Logan did not comply with that request. And so on August 22nd, the committee sent him another letter and he still didn`t comply.

But since July, since July, Douglas Logan has been on notice that the federal government through Congress wants to look very closely at his work and all of his homework on his so-called audit in Arizona. And so when the time finally came today, Douglas Logan was unwilling to tell the big lie for Donald Trump.

If we take a look at the presidential race, Trump actually loses 261 votes from the official votes. Biden gains 99. And Jorgenson loses 204 votes. And, again, these are all, you know, very small numbers when we`re talking about 2.1 million ballots. These are very small discrepancies. So we can say that the -- the ballots that were provided to us to count in the coliseum very accurately correlate with the official canvas numbers.

O`DONNELL: Imagine if he said anything else. Imagine if he had said anything else. Of course there is no reason to believe any of the numbers that the Cyber Ninjas audit just referred to because it was not an audit. He could have just made up those numbers. There is every reason to believe the election numbers that Arizona election officials released last year or what if Republicans controlled the House of Representatives now?

There would not have been bun one letter sent to the Cyber Ninja-in-chief demanding anything. Would he have joined Donald Trump`s big lie in announcing the result of his work in Arizona if he did not fear being put under oath in the House of Representatives? We`ll never know. Donald Trump can`t control the House of Representatives now because Republicans are not in control.

Donald Trump is in control of most Republican elected officials in this country, but that leaves him in control of nothing now in Washington. And so the Cyber Ninja-in-chief may find himself under oath in Washington at some point, talking about what he did in Arizona. And that could be one reason why what he did in Arizona today was say the election results were completely accurate. This situation also leaves Donald Trump in control of nothing in the state of New York.

In a newly unsealed court order required the Trump organization to comply with subpoenas issued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and that new court order says, "Whereas disputes have arisen regarding Trump organization`s document collection and production and response to office of attorney general subpoenas, the Trump organization by September 30, 2021 shall provide a report in reasonable detail of actions taken to preserve, collect and produce hard copy and electronic documents responsive to the office of attorney general subpoenas.

The office of attorney general reasonably concludes after October 15, 2021, that the Trump organization has not met its obligations to comply with any subpoenas outstanding as of the date hereof, then the Trump organization will retain at its expense an independent third party, e-discovery firm to oversee the identification, collection and review of electronically stored information responsive to the office of attorney general subpoenas."

Perhaps the Cyber Ninjas could help Donald Trump search for the documents New York`s attorney general wants to see. They`re available now. In November, Donald Trump said, if we can audit the total votes cast we will easily win Arizona. In July at the same time that the Cyber Ninjas were getting hit with the very first letter from the House Oversight Committee, Donald Trump said this about what the Cyber Ninjas were doing.

"When the real numbers are released, people will be shocked." And today Donald Trump actually said nothing, not a word.

[22:09:56]

But the people who type his lies for him produced a written statement in his name saying, "Arizona must immediately de-certify their 2020 presidential election results."

Leading off our discussion tonight is Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California. He served as a House impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and is the author of "End Game: Inside the Impeachments of Donald J. Trump." Thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it. And I wanted to get your reaction to what happened in Arizona today.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): Well, Lawrence, they confirmed what Fox News said on election night. That Joe Biden won Arizona. Also that the sun sets in the west. The Giants are the best team in baseball and my children are monsters.

So, seems like they`re pretty aligned with the truth. And the best thing we can do, Lawrence, is to continue to shine a light on all of the falsities that Donald Trump and the election denier party, the Republicans continue to put out there.

O`DONNELL: There is the kind of compelling developing theory. Rachel referred to "The Washington Post" op-ed piece about this today. That what we`re seeing in all of these recounts is kind of a rehearsal for the next presidential election so that people will get accustomed to the idea that all votes have to be recounted in order for Donald Trump to win. And -- and that there is no limit on the calendar about when recounts must be completed.

SWALWELL: That`s right, Lawrence. And that`s why the January 6th commission is so important. That commission does not have the same pressures of time or the pressure of the Senate that the impeachment managers had. And so, to the extent that they can show the world not only what Donald Trump was doing to cause a violent insurrection, but the lies that he was putting out to stop the steal, as he called it, in the days leading up to the election.

And then what he has done since is really important, really level set for the country what`s at stakes if we allow an election denier party to govern. This is an anti-majority party as well. They`re anti-majority in the Senate. They`re anti-majority in the way that they have rigged and, you know, rushed through appointments to the Supreme Court. And they`re now anti-majority in the way that they continue to put anti-voter legislation in across the country.

O`DONNELL: We`ve seen these four subpoenas issued to the first four -- for the January 6th committee. Has the House learned about how to enforce their subpoenas more quickly? We saw incredible delays on that during the Trump administration.

SWALWELL: The first lesson that I think they learned was not to give people an opportunity to say no. At least for the January 6th commission, to not make it voluntary. To just issue the subpoena so that you don`t lose time asking dishonorable people to be honorable, but if they do not comply to seek as was alluded to by the chair today, criminal contempt proceedings.

From a Department of Justice that I think will treat this as they would treat any other lawful subpoena that is not honored, and of course to press the case in the courts knowing that on the McGahn case at least we now have recent precedent that they should testify.

And as I said, Lawrence, they have time on their side. And it`s important that before we go into another major election the country knows just who these people are and why we can`t trust them to govern or trust them to honor an election result again.

O`DONNELL: The Biden administration seems to have clarified today that they will review what they -- they used the phrase on case by case basis -- claims of executive privilege when it comes to handing over documents to the committee. What are you expecting -- what do you expect as the responsible approach to this?

SWALWELL: Well, that is a responsible approach. What would be irresponsible would be to give Donald Trump any benefit of the doubt or to, you know, have a standard that, well, we should just sweep this under the rug. In many ways, what the Carter administration and -- or actually the Ford administration did for President Nixon after all of his, you know, acts of corruption.

There is no sweeping under the rug for what Donald Trump did. There is no rug in Trump Tower big enough to do that. We must make sure that we hold him to the same standard we would hold any criminal suspect in this country. And as it relates to executive privilege, I think they should apply it with that lens as well.

O`DONNELL: And are there situations where you can imagine that there would be legitimate executive privileges claims here?

[22:15:00]

SWALWELL: Well, especially as it relates to what is inside the bounds of being president, you know, making decisions around foreign policy, making decisions around appointment, you know, when they`re free from corruption or fraud or, you know, crime, yes, I would say they should assert those privileges because they would want them for themselves or any future president, Republican or Democratic.

I just happen to believe that when you incite or when you assemble, inflame, incite and aim a mob at the capitol to help you steal an election, that that is far outside the bounds of your duties as president.

O`DONNELL: Congressman, before you go, let me get your assessment of where things stand on the two track Biden infrastructure legislation. There is a lot of suspense about what happens on Monday.

SWALWELL: Well, Lawrence, you know, we started with the baseball analogy of the Giants. There is no person in, you know, politics who I`d rather have the ball in their hand for the last shot than Speaker Pelosi. I know she is working to line everything up so that we can bring this home and deliver not only on infrastructure, but on paid family leave, childcare tax credit, in-home support services, and she`s working with our colleagues to do that. So, I trust her with the shot at the buzzer.

O`DONNELL: Is it possible that she would bring the bipartisan bill to a vote as she had promised on Monday and let that vote lose if -- because there is a significant portion of the progressive side of the party that`s not ready to vote for it?

SWALWELL: You know, Lawrence, that`s up to her. She typically as you know, has never lost a vote. That`s why she is so masterful as speaker. So, typically she puts legislation forward when she has the votes. But, again, I would just stick to the standard, don`t bet against Pelosi because she`s got the future, our children and the country in mind. And I`m not going to bet against her as I go into the weekend.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you very much for joining us. Really appreciate it.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

O`DONNELL: And joining us now is Daniel Goldman. He is the former impeachment inquiry majority counsel and for the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump and a former federal prosecutor. Daniel Goldman, I want to go to the issue of executive privilege as it applies in the investigation of the House January 6th special committee. What do you see -- what should we be looking for as this unfolds?

DANIEL GOLDMAN, HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY FORMER MAJORITY COUNSEL: Well, I think you can expect a lawsuit to intervene by Donald Trump to assert executive privilege and prevent former White House officials from testifying.

The problem that he`s going to run into is it`s no longer his executive privilege to assert. It belongs with the office of the presidency which currently is Joe Biden. But as we know and as we`ve seen, the merits of a lawsuit are really irrelevant to Donald Trump.

What he wants is to get it caught up in court where delay is the name of the game. And that`s what he did in the last Congress. I was part of the House Intelligence Committee when we subpoenaed the Deutsche Bank records for Donald Trump in March of 2019. And I don`t believe Congress has gotten them yet.

So, this is his playbook and it`s what he is going to do, even though it`s meritless, because it appears based on some information that the Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today.

It appears that the Biden administration is not going to assert executive privilege over Donald Trump`s conversations with people in the White House and certainly not people outside the White House where executive privilege wouldn`t even apply like Steve Bannon, but that the Biden administration is not going to assert executive privilege, which really leaves no basis for Donald -- for the administration to not turn over the documents.

O`DONNELL: So, in a case where one side has absolutely no legitimate legal claim, how can it take years to adjudicate a situation like this if the law is so clear that this is entirely up to Joe Biden on this question of executive privilege?

GOLDMAN: Because the courts move at their own pace and there are very frequently three levels of courts, at a minimum, two levels of court. And the problem is that there is nothing that forces a judge to expedite any cause or any litigation.

And so what you run into is it`s out of the hands of Congress, it`s out of the hands of the executive branch and it`s in the judiciary.

[22:19:57]

Adam Schiff and a number of other chairman and chairwoman of the House Investigative Committees have introduced this week Protecting our Democracy Act. And as part of that, there would be by law an expedited schedule to enforce congressional subpoenas that the judiciary would have to abide by. But that`s not yet law, but that is an outflow from Donald Trump`s delay tactics through litigation while he was president.

O`DONNELL: So, I mean, it really is up to the individual judges it seems because in Watergate in 1974, it was remarkable to watch how quickly judge Sirica made rulings that went into the appeals system, went to the United States Supreme Court. This happened within weeks that you would get these responses all the way through the system, things that we now see take several years.

GOLDMAN: And it`s still possible to move that quickly. It`s not that it`s not possible. It`s that, I mean, sometimes it takes a long time to research the law and write out a really thorough opinion, yes. But if you want to do that quickly, you can -- it takes a week, you know. It`s a week of work at some point.

And it`s really up to the judges to recognize the urgency of the issue and to see through the delay tactics. And I think that the lack of merit in the forthcoming lawsuits will encourage judges to rule more quickly than they might otherwise because they have to recognize that this is simply a delay tactic basically run out the clock on this Congress and run out the clock on the January 6th committee.

O`DONNELL: What have you learned? What do you think the House should have learned by now on how to speed these investigations?

GOLDMAN: Well, I think -- they did something interesting this week, which surprised me a little bit, but I think it`s quite smart. They went straight for the jugular in subpoenaing the, you know, four people who are arguably closest to Donald Trump as part of this whole big lie.

And ordinarily in an investigation, you`d start a little bit lower and work your way up so you have more information. You try to get documents so you`d have information to confront witnesses about. But I think they recognized that this is going to go to litigation.

And if they wait like Bob Mueller did with subpoenaing Donald Trump until the end of the investigation, they won`t have time to let it go through the courts. So they went straight for the key witnesses expecting there to be litigation.

And now they`ll do the rest of the investigation with people who are cooperative and they`ll gather all that information so that in four or five, six months when hopefully the litigation is wrapped up, they`ll be well prepared to interview these witnesses when the courts rule in favor of turning over the materials and having the witnesses testify.

So I think that is a lesson that the House has learned. We`re not going to do the traditional thing work our way up. We`re going to go first to subpoena people we know are not going to be cooperative and then we`ll go back to the beginning.

O`DONNELL: And we now see in my report at the beginning of this hour that Letitia James, the attorney general of the state of New York, is dealing with Trump delay in the litigation that she`s involved with the Trump business. And she had to go into court and have the court order the Trump organization to actually comply with preexisting subpoenas and behave on schedule.

And if they don`t do it, then they`re going to send in a company to search the records specializing in this kind of thing to search the Trump records to force the compliance with those subpoenas. But what we see in that right there is several, several months of delay in the enforcement of a subpoena.

GLDMAND: That`s right. And that is the playbook. And we know it by now. It`s not news to us. It`s not new. But it is a pretty remarkable notion that this judge would order some third company to go seize documents that`s not pursuant to a search warrant just because they are refusing to comply.

You know, in court, there are adverse inferences where if someone, you know, takes the Fifth Amendment or doesn`t produce information that they should have produced, you can take an adverse inference against them that that information or the testimony or the documents would be harmful.

And it`s -- we`re at the point, unfortunately, where we`re so used to Donald Trump using these bad faith, disingenuous delay tactics that it doesn`t seem to have the impact any more that it would ordinarily do.

[22:25:00]

And I don`t think we should lose track of the critical issue here, which is that Donald Trump fundamentally does not believe in the rule of law. And everyone who follows him and who preaches about the big lie and who advocates for these so-called audits, this is bad faith.

This is not believing in the rule of law. This is not believing in our democracy. And let`s not lose sight of that as we get wrapped up in the details as to what the audit says as an example.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Always appreciate it.

GOLDMAN: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, why is the next Trump vote recount happening in Texas? Trump won Texas. Why does he want to recount Texas? Two Texas Democrats join us next.

[22:29:59]

O`DONNELL: Apparently because Donald Trump always needs the votes in the presidential election to be being counted somewhere all the time. He demanded that Texas recount the vote in the presidential election. And the deeply weird aspect of this demand is that Donald Trump won Texas, and his winning margin in Texas will hold no matter how many times you count the votes.

So is this just Donald Trump the political drunk driver? Or is there something more serious going on here? Joining us now our Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett, she is a civil rights attorney and Texas State Representative Jessica Gonzalez, who is vice chair of the Elections Committee.

Representative Gonzales, what is going on here? And how did this happen? Who authorized this recount?

STATE REP. JESSICA GONZALEZ (D-TX): Look, Lawrence, the bottom line is that here in Texas, the governor is putting party over the people by passing laws and implementing bad policies in our state that once again, are based on the big lie. And so, you know, it`s like our state is ultimately being run by the back de facto governor, the disgrace twice, impeach former president who still thinks that he should be in the White House.

And the governor is simply doing so to cater to a very small portion of the electorate, all because he`s worried about his primary election. And so, you know, the Trump requested from Governor Abbott to conduct this forensic audit. And a few hours later, the governor announced that they were going to conduct this audit in former biggest counties here in Texas.

O`DONNELL: And Representative Crockett, what do you see at work here?

STATE REP. JASMINE CROCKETT (D-TX): Man, as the complete idiots. I don`t really know what else to say. I mean, you know, it`s really a shame because we have so many real issues that are affecting Texans. And if the voters actually had a say so and how their money was to be spent. I don`t think that anyone wants their money spent on something like doing an audit for any election, in which even if Donald Trump had not won the state of Texas, it wouldn`t change the outcome of anything at this point in time, because we have a president, his name is Joe Biden. And that is that.

So I don`t understand why we`re wasting taxpayer dollars on this. Well, we need to be putting money into say things like education, what we need to be putting money into things like our failing grid. You know, if he wanted to do with Texas want, Texans wants to be safe, Texans wants to get back to some sense of normalcy. Instead, he has misplaced priorities. And that`s exactly why his ratings have fallen in the way that they have.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Harris County Judge Hidalgo told Rachel Maddow in the last hour.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE LINDA HIDALGO, HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS EXECUTIVE: I have our county attorney here, looking at legal options, it`s not clear to us that there is a statute under which the city can conduct this audit. But we also recognize that the state Supreme Court will be very friendly to whatever claims the state makes.

We also are calling on legislators not to fund this. This is the time where they should look at their moral compass, look at who they are as public servants, the legislators in Austin and not fund this audit because they will need to approve the funding for it. And finally, we need the federal government tax. I mean, this has gone too far.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Representative Gonzales, is this legal?

GONZALEZ: I think that`s a great question. I mean, currently the Secretary of State, I mean, it`s vacant right now. The previous Secretary of State who had said that our elections were safe and secure, and then stepped down and then another one was appointed, couldn`t get confirmed by the Senate and then ultimately resigned. And is currently there`s an interim a person serving there, but that isn`t I mean, that`s a great question. The governor, when he announced that he`s going to do this forensic audit did mention that the legislature was going to fund it.

Now, we don`t know what that what that amount is going to be. We know at least like with Arizona, they spent at least, I think it was 5.7 million. And this is definitely going to cost us a lot more because they`re audited for our large largest counties.

O`DONNELL: Representative Crockett, trying to find a rationale in Trump`s demands isn`t easy. But when you look at this, it seems like Donald Trump wants to deliver the message that elections are not over on election night, and they`re not over when votes are certified by states and they`re not over when the electoral college votes. And they`re not over after Inauguration Day. It seems like he wants to have voters just ready for anything that might happen after election day.

CROCKETT: Yes, I mean, he`s simply trying to make sure that he stages his next coup. Everyone knows the Donald Trump wants to run for president yet again. And what we saw out of the Texas legislature was an attempt to make sure that there was some backdoor way to overturn elections.

[22:35:00]

And what we saw out of the Texas legislature was an attempt to make sure that there were some backdoor way to overturn elections, what we saw out of Georgia was a backdoor way to make sure that those that sit on those elections boards could then be kicked out of their positions if they don`t come up with the right answers.

And so with this is, is this idea that the election isn`t over until Donald Trump says it is. Well, I have news for you 45, it`s over, you lost. And so we need to stop playing these games, because the American people deserve better of all their elected officials. And sadly enough, right now, we need to focus on the fact that we continue to lose lives. We need not play games.

And this is all the more reason why we went to DC. This is all the more reason that we need the U.S. Senate to stand up and do what`s right. We made sure that we delivered a majority in this country, and it is a majority of Democrats. And it`s time for them to do their job, because we`ve done everything that we could in the state of Texas, but you see what we`re dealing with, we`re dealing with crazies. And so the only thing that can happen now is for our federal, legally, legally elected, let me be clear, are federally legally elected officials to step in and save our country and save democracy.

O`DONNELL: Representative Gonzales, so let`s play this out. Governor Abbott is going to create this recount that`s going to cost who knows how much money that`s then going to produce a count of the votes that`s virtually identical to what already exists as the count of the votes. How does he explain the few months from now, the expense and the effort that the state went to, to show that the vote count was right, which is something we already knew.

GONZALEZ: To show Texans that that water is indeed wet, right? Again, I mean, who knows. We`ve heard, you know, throughout this entire battle, you know, with -- and fighting for our democracy here in Texas with this, you know, voter suppression bill that we were fighting for this this whole year, that there is not a problem. There is that -- there`s an issue here in Texas. There is there is not widespread voter fraud. We`ve heard the Secretary of State say that. We`ve heard the governor himself say that.

And so really, this is all just a witch hunt. It`s a witch hunt to keep the Republicans in power, because they know that Texas is getting more and more diverse. The Census numbers show that and so they`re doing this out of fear. And so -- and we`re already squandering tons of taxpayer dollars with on this ridiculous border wall here in Texas as well.

So, you know, I think that elections do have consequences and I think that he`s going to have to answer those questions come around elections.

O`DONNELL: Texas representatives, Jasmine Crockett and Jessica Gonzalez. Thank you very much for joining us on this Friday night. Really appreciate it.

CROCKETT: Thank you for having us.

GONZALEZ: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell had a day. She was trying to help bring Democrats together on the Biden infrastructure bills and Congresswoman Dingell had a few choice words with a heckler on the steps of the Capitol named Marjorie Taylor Greene. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joins us next.

[22:42:25]

O`DONNELL: Here is the state of play as of today on the two track Biden infrastructure bills.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: We`re at this stalemate at the moment. And we`re going to have to get these two pieces of legislation passed. Both need to be passed. I`m confident that at the end of the day, we`re going to be able to get that done.

REP. NANCI PELOSI, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Have a little patience. Follow it. See it unfold. It`s very interesting. We`re very encouraged.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): We are at this close, so I believe it will come together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Also today a disgraced Republican member of Congress who is in her first year in the House of Representatives and has been removed from all committee assignments, decided to heckle Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the speaker`s press conference outside the Capitol today were upon our next guest, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell had a few words for Marjorie Taylor Greene. We`re not showing you the video of that because we don`t want to give Congressman Greene the pleasure of being on television which of course, is the only thing that matters to Republicans like her.

Joining us now is Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan she is the senior democratic whip. Congresswoman Dingell, I want to begin on what they call a point of personal privilege in the Congress. And if there are any more words you`d like to share with us about what you experienced on the Capitol steps today.

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL (D-MI) SENIOR WHIP: You know, Lawrence, it`s not my finest moment. I think we should be civil to each other. She was heckling. She was bullying. Quite frankly, she had been bullying us at the top of the stairs for about 10 minutes. And she was trying to disrupt the press conference with about 150 of my colleagues that the speaker was having. And just throwing obscene comments and her hope was to post publish. She was bullying everybody and I just said Why can`t you be civil to your colleagues? Why can`t you -- I was angry and it was better me than some others I think. I don`t want people to think that they should yell at each other.

But I`ll tell you something. I`ve been bullied many times in my life. And I`m at a point in my life that I don`t like bullies. And when you have to speak up against them, I will and that`s what was happening on the steps of capital today.

O`DONNELL: Well, I don`t want to belabor this but just for the audience`s perspective on this, what she was doing is something that has never happened before. I mean, no one would ever dream of doing, no member of the House would ever dream of doing that kind of thing. So the shock level that anyone who`s been around there would experience just in seeing that. It is almost indescribable.

[22:45:08]

DINGELL: It is indescribable. It`s disrespectful. I`m someone who believes in talking to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, many of them are my close friends. But what bothered me more than anything was the hatred. And it`s that anger that we see dividing us as a country, and it was there on the Capitol step. She was very much trying to disrupt another colleague, disrupt a press conference with a lot of my colleagues. You just -- you treat each other with respect. And disability, it`s not right.

I, you know, I don`t want children to watch this or other people that think you should yell at people. But I also think people have to stand out when you just need to finally stand up to somebody and just say, why can`t you be civil? Why do you have to do this? And I will say, she did leave.

O`DONNELL: OK. We can`t take the suspense anymore. You have to tell us right now everything that`s going to happen on Monday.

DINGELL: You know, this is what I`m going to say to you. Failure is not an option. We have got to get this figured out. We are the old well, Rogers saying that people with weak stomach shouldn`t or sausage or laws being made, we are in the ugliest part of watching the sausage being made.

But I think the Speaker of the House, Budget Committee has been a meet. D and Democrats mean we have to deliver. And if we don`t get this figured out, if we don`t deliver, absolutely everybody is going to be in trouble. So I don`t think it`s going to be a pretty weekend. I think there are going to be a lot of discussions that we have no choice but to get this done.

O`DONNELL: The White House issued a readout just within the last hour of the President`s call with Speaker Pelosi and with Chuck Schumer saying, in effect that they feel that there is broad agreement on the principles of the reconciliation bill, and a recognition of the urgency to address economic challenges of families are facing. They agreed to stay in touch over the course of the weekend, a pretty standard read out for that kind of call. It`s actually the kind of call I suspect is happening multiple times a day with all three of them.

But clearly, the White House trying to convey that everyone`s working on this, everyone is at their desks. And they`re not going to let an hour go by where they`re not trying to make some progress here.

DINGELL: I think it`s very important. I think it`s important that the President engage with House members. There are two houses of the Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives. You know, you talk to a couple of members all the time. But there are a whole lot of members in the middle that know what`s at stake. They want to know what`s happening, they want to be communicated with. And I think that`s going to be one of the most important things that happens over the course of the next few days. But failure is not an option. And every Democrat needs to know that.

O`DONNELL: So as I was saying to Rachel, at the beginning of the hour, I was kind of surprised at how smoothly this went in the earlier stages of the legislation. I was very surprised that the budget resolution passed reasonably easily with democratic or democratic votes in both the House and the Senate.

That budget resolution was the framework, that budget resolution was a $3.5 trillion budget resolution. And if people were not ready to support 3.5 trillion, that would have been the normal time to try to work that out. What happened between all the Demo -- the time when all the Democrats voted for 3.5 trillion and tonight?

DINGELL: Well, first of all, I`m not going to tell you what I think the United States Senate right now. But the United -- we began to see some senators who were expressing their concerns about the amount of money and throwing a lot of bonds, it`s not constructive. And I`m not going to point fingers at anybody.

But, you know, I want to -- we need both bills. I want to be very clear on that. We need to fix our roads and our bridges, and we need to get the lead out of height, and we need to get broadband but there`s not enough money in the bipartisan bill to accomplish what we need to get done.

You know, I was in the White House with the President on electric vehicles, where he set a goal of 50 percent electric vehicles by the year 2030. We`re not going to get that if we don`t build out the EV infrastructure, that`s in the other bill and I could go through a list of old things like that.

There are a lot of things that we`ve got to get done. People got to come together. They`ve got to understand what`s in here. Quite frankly, everybody needs to be talking to the entire caucus do. We spent too much of people just talking to a few near groups of people and not including the whole caucus and I think you`re going to see more of the whole caucus included these next few days as we get where we got to get.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, always an honor to have you join us but it`s especially good to see you tonight after this long day for you on Capitol Hill.

[22:50:07]

DINGELL: It was a long day. So thank you for those kind words. It does help to end the day. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you very much. And coming up, the Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii, who is also an emergency room physician has been attacked by anti- mask and anti-vaccine protesters who gather outside his home for weeks and months. One of the founders of that protest group now has COVID-19 and now says the lieutenant governor was right. And he was wrong. Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green joins us next.

O`DONNELL: Tomorrow morning, our next guest will start his Saturday shift as an emergency room physician caring for patients with COVID-19. He is also the Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green joined us on this program exactly a month ago.

[22:55:02]

At that time he was the target of anti-mask, anti-vaccine protests outside the apartment building where he lives with his wife and two children ages 14 and 10. The Associated Press reported then flyers with his photo and the words Jew and fraud have been plastered around the neighborhood. Green who is Jewish has been tearing them down and turning them over to the State Attorney General`s office. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said this on this program.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LT. GOV. JOSH GREEN (D-HI): Look, I will absorb some of the anger and rage as long as it means that we can get to the other individuals and get them vaccinated or get them wearing masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And now Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has changed the mind of an anti-vaccine leader in Hawaii. 66-year-old Chris Wyckoff now quit a group that he co-founded to oppose vaccine mandates after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Chris Wyckoff now says quote before I thought Josh Green was exaggerating the situation and after my experience, he sounds very rational to me.

Joining us now is Dr. Josh Green, Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii. Thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it. This has been a strange road for you. What has it been like for you to have one of the founders of this protest against you this horrible thing that`s been happening outside your home? Now agree that you`re right.

GREEN: Well, mostly I felt terrible for him because he caught COVID and got very sick. He and his wife ended up in the hospital. So that`s something that makes you feel sad when you`re a physician because I knew all along that they were protesting outside our building without masks and they`re obviously unvaccinated that they themselves were going to need care. So that was bad.

And also I knew they were scaring other individuals from becoming vaccinated. Hawaii is a very well vaccinated state 90 percent of all of those eligible in our state have initiated vaccination. But I did worry about those individuals. It is good that he came around and he`s now kind of disavowing that organization.

O`DONNELL: Yes, he also said, I think we should be more concerned about safety than about protesting. I think people should not be getting together in large groups for the purpose of protesting. And this is one of the issues that we`ve been considering his who can deliver the message effectively, to people who don`t believe anything that the respected authorities are saying about this. It seems like this could possibly be a turning point for some people in Hawaii.

GREEN: It surely is when the leader of an anti-vaccination movement gets sick and is desperate, in a hospital bed on oxygen and watches dozens of other people get intubated or go to the intensive care unit he had a change of heart. And every patient I`ve taken care of in the hospital as a doc who`s been unvaccinated and catches COVID they tell me the exact same thing I wish I had been vaccinated.

People should listen. This should not be a political issue. This should actually be an issue where Americans come together. We have done that in Hawaii. We don`t make it political, at least as little as we can. We kind of push politics out of this. But another country is wrestling with this.

There are a lot of states out there where the governors have not been promoting vaccination or have not been containing large gathering sizes. A lot of these states have only 40 to 44 percent of their people fully vaccinated. And they`re about to see a tidal wave of health care problems. They`re going to see a tidal wave of COVID in their hospitals. They don`t have the doctors or nurses to care for them.

O`DONNELL: What is the state of the protest situation at your home now? And how are your children dealing with it?

GREEN: My children are tough. They`re great. My daughter Maya is 14. And my son Sam is 10. At first, it was a little distressing to them, because terrible things were being said about their dad. But I explained to them that we have to be understanding and tolerant and we have to be educated. We have to base our thoughts on science. And that`s how we get through this.

I think that they were somewhat gratified when that person changed his tune and decided to support our position. Overall, like I said earlier, if bringing some attention to vaccinations, through this rage toward us happens, then it`s okay because more people got vaccinated in the State of Hawaii. I think we`re the most vaccinated state now at least for initiating vaccinations.

I hope other states will take this to heart also because there`s so much misinformation out there about ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Those drugs are not meant for COVID. There`s so much misinformation about the vaccine, which means that many states don`t vaccinate their people and they are going to have to, well, they should never do this, but they`re going to have to ration care. These are crises and we have to avoid those because we`re better than that in America.

O`DONNELL: Hawaii`s lieutenant governor, Dr. Josh Green, thank you very much for joining us, and I`d really appreciate it.

GREEN: My honor. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Dr. Josh Green gets tonight`s last word "THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" starts now.