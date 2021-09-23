Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 9/22/21

Summary

Interview with Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of the state of Washington, vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Interview with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Budget Committee. President Biden has made the United States the world`s leader in distributing free vaccine to other countries. It seems impossible to be a member of Congress and an optimist.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

I just want to make clear I was never in a fight with France, okay? I don`t want anyone over there getting any ideas about me, you know, next time I show up. Which who knows when that will be.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Well, France`s ambassador to Lawrence was never recalled.

O`DONNELL: That`s right. That is correct. Things, you know, you can talk about how rough things got or how smooth things remained. Absolutely no conflict.

The 10:00 p.m. MSNBC had no conflict with France whatsoever.

MADDOW: Yeah, France and I were never on speaking terms to begin with so for us no relationship to lose. I`m glad to hear you`re fine.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Well, today President Joe Biden took over the negotiations among Democrats on how to pass the two- track Biden infrastructure legislation in Congress and the president began a series of meetings today with Democratic members of the House and Senate beginning at the top with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

As usual, there are no real reports of what was said in that private meeting but I can guarantee you having been in such oval office meetings when I was working in the Senate that Chuck Schumer used his time with the president to tell him exactly what has been said to each senator who needs persuading and what needs to be said now. And Speaker Pelosi surely did exactly the same thing with the president concerning the Democratic members of the house who need to be moved from disagreement to agreement.

Joe Biden then took that advice along with his 36 years as a senator and eight years as vice president negotiating with Congress into his later meetings with members of the house and senate. Eleven so-called moderate members of the house and Senate met with the president and I say so-called moderate because they are all far more liberal than moderate Democrats used to be in Congress just as Joe Biden is now far more liberal as president than he was as a senator.

The 11 moderates included six senators, Senators Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Jon Tester, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen, Catherine Cortez-Masto, five moderate Democrats from the House were in that meeting. Congressman Josh Gottheimer who led the small group of moderates who forced the Speaker Pelosi to schedule a vote on the Senate passed bipartisan infrastructure bill for next Monday. Also there was Congressman Steve Horsford, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, Congressman Mike Thompson, and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene who will be our first guest and will tell us everything said if that room.

And after that meeting, President Biden met with more liberal senators and House members. Senator Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Budget Committee, Ron Wyden, chairman of the Finance Committee, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Patty Murray, and Senator Brian Schatz. The House members attending the White House meeting of the liberal group were Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, Congressman Jim McGovern, the chair of the Rules Committee, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Marc Pocan.

After that meeting, Congresswoman Jayapal released a written statement saying, quote, a majority of our 96 member caucus will only vote for the small infrastructure bill after the Build Back Better Act passes. The bill the congresswoman is now calling the small infrastructure bill is actually the largest infrastructure bill in history and has already passed the Senate with a bipartisan vote.

This afternoon, Senator Bernie Sanders issued a written statement with the support of ten other Democratic senators saying, quote, we strongly support the Congressional Progressive Caucus and other members in the house who have said they intend to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill only once the Build Back Better act is passed.

The ten Democratic senators joining Senator Sanders in that statement are Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Mazie Hirono, Senator Ed Markey, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Tina Smith, and Senator Brian Schatz and Senator Jeff Merkley.

That written statement of the senators reminded all the Democrats in Congress of the original deal that all of the Democrats in Congress agreed to at the beginning of the legislative process earlier this summer. Quote, we voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill with the clear commitment that the two pieces of the package would move together along a dual track, abandoning the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and passing the infrastructure bill first would be a violation of the agreement.

Leading off our discussion tonight is someone who was in the room with the president today, Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of the state of Washington. She is the vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Congresswoman DelBene, thank you very much for joining us. You have the floor. You can just tell us word for word everything Joe Biden said. Everything everyone in the room said. We`ll cancel all the rest of the guests if it takes the whole hour.

Go ahead. Just everything.

REP. SUZAN DELBENE (D-WA): Well, it was a great meeting. Thanks, Lawrence. It`s great to be here.

It was a great meeting because we need to bring folks together. We need to talk about what that Build Back Better, the final bill is going to be because it is important that we land the plane and pass important legislation that is going to help families, communities, and deliver on the promise of building back better. That is the goal.

So, we talked in the meeting about what the goals are, what it would take to bring folks together to have that vote. Obviously, we have a small majority in the house and very small majority in the Senate so every vote counts.

And I think the president did an excellent job of hearing people`s priorities, their concerns, as he works with everyone across the Democratic Caucus to get things done. This is a group effort. We sink or swim together. And I think the only acceptable answer is to pass a strong infrastructure bill, pass a strong Build Back Better Act, so that we are delivering for families, for workers, for communities across the country.

So, that was our discussion. He obviously had a separate discussion after ours. And now I think it is about what is our collective conversation to come up with that final piece of legislation.

I am a chair of the new Democrat coalition, 40 percent of the House, moderate members, our goal is to get things done and no one is going to feel the benefit of this policy if we don`t pass it in the House and Senate and get it to the president`s desk. That has to be the goal.

O`DONNELL: OK. So, you were in the first meeting after the leadership meeting which was the moderate group. We all understand what the bipartisan infrastructure bill is because it`s already passed the Senate. And you`re all in favor of that.

And so, the real discussion in that room had to be about what is now the shape of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Was there an agreement in that room about that reconciliation package and what was your position on that in the discussion with the president today?

DELBENE: Well, I think the most important part and I said this to the president, too, the most important part of the bill is what is the content of the bill? There`s been a lot of talk about a number. But I think what people want to know is, what are we going to invest in? What is the impact of that investment?

That is really what makes a good piece of legislation. So as new Dems our priority has been to make sure that we extend the expanded child tax credit, an important program that was part of the American Rescue Plan only put in place for a year. We know that already over 3 million families have been able to provide food for their children, over 3 million children have been lifted out of poverty just in the last few months since the first checks started going out to families starting July 15th, 90 percent of the kids in our country, their families are benefiting from that tax credit, really a middle class tax cut.

But kids don`t grow up in a year. We need to make sure we have this as a long term policy. That`s an important priority for new Dems, including refundability, which means that we are reaching every family because in the past the tax credit didn`t reach families who didn`t make enough money to earn the full credit. That is something we fixed in American Rescue Plan, something we need to keep going forward.

So, the child tax credit. Also a priority is the keeping the premium subsidies going that have helped people obtain health care and the Affordable Care Act.

Making sure we are addressing states that didn`t expand Medicaid so people have coverage. Really this is about making sure everyone in our country has coverage, building on the ACA, so important. Another top priority.

So those are two priorities, and then climate. I think a lot of folks in the room shared the importance of making sure that we are -- have serious legislation to address the climate crisis. Those are three of the top priorities that we have for the New Dem coalition.

But the other element I think is important that I raise and some others in the room raise, too, is it is important that we do -- we pick the few impactful things we`re doing and do them very well. The child tax credit, making sure we extend it at least through 2025, making sure we have refundability.

We need to do it well so people can know and rely on it. I think that is an important tenet for any final piece of legislation as we do things well, that impact the American people and help them right now, as folks are continuing to struggle through the impact of the pandemic and as we work to Build Back Better programs like that are going to be top, the top priority for us to fund. That is another core component of the final piece of the legislation.

O`DONNELL: So it sounds like you support everything in the reconciliation package. That would be the $3.5 trillion version of the package.

DELBENE: Actually I think what is the important part of the package is what are we going to prioritize in the package? I think that is the final decision. The child tax credit --

(CROSSTALK)

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman, so when you say prioritize, does that mean get rid of some of the things?

DELBENE: I think right now, we have a lot of things there has not been agreement between the House and Senate on everything in the final package. That is what we have to come to agreement on, the specifics so we have a bill with 218 votes in the House, 50 votes in the Senate.

O`DONNELL: Does Joe Biden have your vote on the reconciliation bill, did you leave with agreement with him that when he gets this bill in the best shape he can get it in he can call you and he has your vote?

DELBENE: I want us to pass a reconciliation bill. I think New Dems across the board want to pass the reconciliation bill. These are important priorities. So we`re working to get that bill there and absolutely want to support the president because that is how we help families and communities is by passing that, passing the infrastructure bill, making a difference for our communities. This is an historic time and incredibly important opportunity and we need to get it done.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Susan DelBene, thank you very much for starting us off tonight. Really appreciate it.

DELBENE: Absolutely take care.

O`DONNELL: And joining us now, Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for "The Washington Post" and former editorial writer and columnist at "The New York Daily News". He is the host of "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC.

Also with us, E.J. Dionne, opinion columnist for "The Washington Post" and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution with us.

Jonathan, now we know everything and I mean everything that happened in that room except who is voting for what. We just don`t quite know that yet.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, MSNBC HOST, "THE SUNDAY SHOW": No, we don`t. Congresswoman DelBene is someone -- I was paying very close attention to what she had to say, Lawrence. I notice this is a group effort. Build Back Better Act, content of the bill. What are we going to invest in? Pick the few and do them well.

It was that last part that she said that really made my ears perk up because if -- you honed in on it. So, Congresswoman, you support everything in the reconciliation bill. She wouldn`t negotiate with you, Lawrence, on live television. But I got the distinct impression that now this is where the rubber meets the road and they are going to be hashing out what are those things they can get into this reconciliation bill, do them well, that gets 218 in the house and 50 in the Senate with the vice president casting the deciding vote and that may mean that $3.5 trillion might not be the number.

And so just from that interview, Lawrence, I come away with a little more hopeful feeling but I do think that the pressure now is on the White House and President Biden to stay engaged. Don`t let tonight just be the only time that he physically gets into the game. He`s got to be in the game until those bills pass.

O`DONNELL: E.J., I think the point Jonathan just made about engaged is so important. And I also think that is a very significant part of what these meetings were today. It`s Joe Biden creating the glue that he needs, the personal glue that he needs with these members throughout the range of opinion in the Democratic Party, so that when the moment comes he can make the call to the left side of the party, to the middle of the party, to say this is when we need you.

[22:15:18]

This is what it`s going to be. This is the best the bill can be. I know you didn`t get everything you want. I know it is not where you want it but it is where we have to vote today. And we don`t know exactly what that is going to look like when the day comes he makes that call.

E.J. DIONNE, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: Right. Well, I think Biden is unusual compared to recent presidents as somebody who spent years in the Senate and bringing all of these members of Congress up to the White House to have the negotiations there to have separate meetings with the, as you said, so-called moderate wing and the progressive wing, in an attempt to be kind of an honest broker between them is a really big deal.

I continue to think the Democrats no matter how much hostage taking they`re doing now and threats to vote for this or not to vote for that, no matter how much of that goes on, no Democrat wants the party to commit political suicide. That is what they do if they don`t pass these bills. And so I think this meeting comes as a very opportune time, at a very opportune time because some of this rhetoric just has to give way to real negotiations.

And I think Congresswoman DelBene made a really important point. Americans aren`t going to rally behind let`s spend $3.5 trillion on whatever. This bill is about very specific stuff that is actually quite popular. Child care is popular. The child tax credit is popular. Health care expansions are popular. Climate action is popular.

And I think Democrats have to shift this discussion from a number to here is the stuff we are actually trying to do. Because once they pass whatever number, they`re going to have to spend the next year selling this and persuading voters in 2020 that this was a big deal and that it did things that most voters want to happen.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Jen Psaki had to say about the state of play today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president has always been open to negotiations and discussions and knew that he was not going to be alone able to wave a magic wand and pass a proposal. I know we focus a lot understandably on areas of disagreement. There is a lot of agreement. A lot of agreement on lowering costs for American families, making sure we`re investing now in addressing the climate crisis, in making the tax system more fair.

We need to figure out what the path forward is. The president is going to play a role in hopefully uniting people around the next steps.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Jonathan Capehart, this president in this moment has more experience in these kinds of negotiations than literally any president who has ever held that office before. I mean, LBJ did not serve in the Senate half as long as Joe Biden did and did not serve in the Senate with the kind of legislative complexity, no such thing as a budget committee never mind a budget resolution or reconciliation rules or any of that stuff that has jumped up the process now.

So this is one of those situations where it is so strange and so rare that the most experienced legislator in the room is the president of the United States.

CAPEHART: Right. And that is an advantage for the president. However, we have a president who is dealing with a Congress unlike any of his predecessors had to deal with. Back then LBJ had a compliant caucus. He had a compliant Congress. You know, they understood the norms and the roles and everything.

We are in a different time in American politics now where all of the folks who are involved in this on both sides of the aisle feel like they can defy the president. That they don`t have to listen to the president, that they are beholden to their constituents. But back to your original point, the fact that the president spent 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice president, he knows how that place should work. How that place should work when things are working well, what people need, because he has had to run for state office, has had to ask the people for their trust time and time again. He knows what each one of those legislators needs in order to run for re-election.

Now the key thing is for him to stay engaged, to keep them, you know, to be the honest, be the honest broker I think as either you or E.J. was saying before, but also to remind them of why they came to Washington. It`s not about going on cable TV or having Twitter spats. It is about doing something for their constituents who are hurting in the middle of a pandemic.

O`DONNELL: E.J., the president, the way he sequenced the meetings today was so fascinating. And everyone involved knew. The liberals knew that the moderates were already here. They knew exactly how this flow of information was working throughout the day. One of the things that struck me is very, very little has leaked out from what went on in those rooms and try as I might I wasn`t able to get the congresswoman to share much about what really happened in that room.

And so, there is a discipline leaving the room that so far impresses me. Very few -- very little leaking about who said what in those rooms.

DIONNE: Which is bad for journalism and probably really good for passing the bill. The -- I think that is right.

And I think that what you have here is a bit of an imbalance because the progressives are insisting that they get the big bill first because the moderates don`t want as much as the progressives do. And that inherently strengthens the moderate position. So that the progressives want to pass the big bill before they pass the, as you said, it`s pretty big but the smaller bill on the physical infrastructure because they want to keep their leverage for the other side.

But having them together this way is really a sign that Biden is trying to send a signal, Democrats have to hang together or they really will hang separately.

Imagine the catastrophe that Democrats will face if at the end of all this they don`t pass anything. The old cliche` of Democrats in disarray is way over used but it really would be legitimate in that case. I think the fact that they all came together suggested that all sides of this no matter how heated the rhetoric has been in the last few days and I think it`s escalated, they understand that. And I think Biden`s meetings will actually have the effect of toning down potentially destructive rhetoric and that is also really important to getting stuff done.

O`DONNELL: E.J. Dionne, and Jonathan Capehart, thank you both for joining us tonight.

CAPEHART: Thanks.

DIONNE: Good to be with you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Republicans in Congress have decided now is the moment for America to stop paying its debts. Senator Chris Van Hollen will join us next.

[22:26:36]

O`DONNELL: Once again Republicans are saying the time has come for the United States of America to stop paying its debts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Ware we hostage to Republicans who are threatening to blow up a part of the economic system because they want to do that for politics? That`s just not where we should be as a nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. He is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Budget Committee.

Senator, can you just cut the suspense for us and tell us what is going to happen on the debt ceiling and raising or suspending the debt ceiling by October 1st so that the country does not go into default?

SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): Well, Lawrence, I wish I could provide you assurances but right now we`re seeing Mitch McConnell once again be an entirely hypocritical, which is not surprising.

But I do think the country will focus on what they`re doing to all of us, the country, which is threatening a total economic meltdown, playing economic arson. As we saw from an independent study from Moody, threaten 6 million jobs and $16 trillion in lost wealth and more.

So this is what Mitch McConnell is prepared to do apparently for political reasons. I don`t understand the political calculus here because I think the American people will hold him responsible if there is damage done.

O`DONNELL: What is happening here is if the Democrats bring up a change to the debt ceiling Mitch McConnell is saying that Republicans will actually require a 60-vote threshold. They will block it. They don`t have to do that. It used to be that no one would dare try to bring a 60-vote threshold to a must pass bill like a debt ceiling or other things in the Senate but now, McConnell is saying, you will need 60 votes to do that. You won`t get the Republican votes. And therefore he is kind of in effect saying, Democrats should just do it in their reconciliation bill.

VAN HOLLEN : Well, you`re making a very important point, which is what Mitch McConnell and the Republicans should do of course is what they did throughout Donald Trump`s term, which is to vote to lift the debt ceiling. If they don`t want to do that, they don`t want to provide security for the country`s economy, at the very least get out of the way. Don`t block the Democrats from asking a vote to protect our economy.

But right now, he is threatening exactly that. He`s threatening to use the filibuster to cause an economic meltdown. You know, Lawrence, I remember back in 2008 during the financial meltdown when we had a vote in the House on the rescue plan. Nobody wanted to vote for it but Speaker Pelosi assured President Bush that enough Democrats would vote for that with enough Republicans we would prevent that kind of chaos.

What happened was Speaker Boehner delivered the Republican votes. We all were in the Democratic cloak room while we watched the stock market crash. And within 24 hours we had enough Republican votes to salvage the situation.

I hope Mitch McConnell doesn`t take us to that point but that is where they`re headed. If he wants to take us over the cliff and watch the economy crash because he is filibustering an increase in the debt ceiling, it will be totally on him and the American people will know it.

O`DONNELL: What about Democrats just doing it in the reconciliation bill?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, in order to put in the reconciliation bill we would have had to include it in the original budget resolution. And we decided for a variety of reasons not to do it that way.

And now we are where we are. And you know, Mitch McConnell doesn`t get some kind of concessions simply for getting out of the way in doing the right thing on the debt ceiling. As you know, we don`t just wake up tomorrow morning and say we`re not going to make our car payments or our mortgage payments.

And what Mitch McConnell is saying is the country should wake up the next day and just say to the rest of the world we`re not going to abide by our full faith and credit, you know. The United States is not going to pay bills already due and owing.

And that is a recipe for fiscal chaos and will hurt every single American. That is where it is taking us.

O`DONNELL: Well if Mitch McConnell is in effect inviting you to do it in the budget reconciliation bill, if you do do it in the budget reconciliation, then presumably Mitch McConnell would have the Republicans not raise any point of order against it and therefore it could just stay in. Parliamentarian is not going to challenge it on her own. They have to raise an objection to it to knock it out.

So is there any possibility that`s where, at that point that is where Mitch McConnell allows it to happen?

VAN HOLLEN: I think you`d have to go through lots of legislative summersaults to get back to that point. Here`s what he wants to do Lawrence. He wants to create the false impression that the money that would be required to raise the debt ceiling is the cost of the reconciliation bill.

And the reality is as you know we are working very hard with president Biden to make sure that we pay for the reconciliation bill through tax reform, by closing some of these big tax loopholes for multi national corporations that park their profits overseas by making sure very wealthy people pay their fair share of taxes.

But what McConnell wants to do is have in that reconciliation bill this price tag for raising the debt ceiling. Over 30 percent of that debt was accumulated in the four years of the Trump administration.

What he wants to do is have both that number in that bill so that they can totally mislead the American people in suggesting that the reconciliation bill costs, you know, trillions and trillions of dollars. That is his political play. And I don`t think we should fall into that.

O`DONNELL: Senator Chris Van Hollen, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

VAN HOLLEN: Thank you. It`s great to be with you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up tonight the FDA authorized a third shot for people over 65 who received the Pfizer vaccine and people over 18 who are at higher risk for COVID exposure.

Meanwhile, 96 percent of people in Africa are still waiting for their first shot. Today the Biden administration made some major commitments to improving that situation internationally.

HHS director of the Office of Global Affairs, Loyce Pace will join us next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today I`m announcing another historic commitment. The United States is buying another half billion doses of Pfizer to donate to low and middle income countries around the world.

We`ve already shipped nearly 160 million doses to 100 countries more than every other country has donated combined. For every one shot we`ve administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today President Biden hosted a virtual Global-19 summit with heads of state and leaders from international organizations to increase the distribution of vaccines around the world.

In the United States 54.9 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Africa, around 4 percent of the total population of that continent has been fully vaccinated. Africa has the lowest vaccination rate of any continent.

The five African countries with the lowest vaccination rates are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Chad, South Sudan and Burkina Faso -- all with less than 1 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

President Biden has made the United States the world`s leader in distributing free vaccine to other countries.

Joining us now Loyce Pace, the director of the Office of Global Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services. Thank you very much for joining us tonight. What are some of the challenges you`re facing in actually getting these vaccines delivered especially to countries where refrigeration is a challenge for the Pfizer vaccine and where they not only don`t have refrigeration but they don`t have generators to power refrigeration. Is there some infrastructure element to this?

LOYCE PACE, DIRECTOR, HHS OFFICE OF GLOBAL AFFAIRS: Well, first off, Lawrence, it was exciting the announcement the president made today stating that we will be able to purchase an additional 500 million bringing our total to about a billion tat we`ll be sharing for the next year.

PACE: But you`re right. There are challenges with regards to readiness that we need to consider as well and that was also part of today`s COVID summit discussion. When we think about issues like refrigeration and other logistics, those are certainly issues that we`re focused on here at HHS and across the government and we`re actually working in countries like those you named -- the DRC in particular to help bring them up to a standard where they can absorb this Pfizer vaccine.

We`ve been able to work with them on ebola vaccine distribution for example, so we`re confident in our partnerships on the ground and that we can accelerate the uptake of what we`re providing.

O`DONNELL: What is on your wish list that the United States hasn`t yet been able to get to in terms of international support?

PACE: Well, I think some of that is outlined in what we shared today. But one key piece honestly is just transparency.

One of the biggest questions we have is what supply is really available. And we`re not sure if some of the issues around the supply of vaccines is related to the supply chain itself, if there are regulatory issues in countries, or something else entirely like the logistics you mentioned.

And we`re hopeful that by bringing the global community together including companies as well as heads of government, we can look more closely at what we`re all tracking and just be honest with one another frankly about what is in the pipeline, what`s projected versus actually available.

And so one of our calls was for that level of data transparency and that communication. We found when we are able to have those conversations with other government leaders or industry leaders that we fare a lot better in the support we`re trying to offer worldwide.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to more of what the president had to say today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We also know from experience that getting those vaccines into people`s arms may be the hardest logistical challenge we`ve faced. Today the United States is also announcing that we`re providing an additional $370 million to support administering these shots and delivering globally.

And we will be providing more than $380 million to assist in the global vaccine alliance to further facilitate vaccine distribution in regions with the greatest need.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The United States is so far out in front of any other country in this kind of sharing of the vaccine. What is the United States doing to try to encourage other countries with the capacity to share the vaccine?

PACE: Well, that was a big impetus for our meeting today, Lawrence, really bringing the world together and giving them the platform to share with us what their ambitions will be.

We know that more needs to be done, right. And we`ve been doing a lot as you said. But we`re even willing to put more out there, to put more on the table. And so our call to action for other countries is to do the same.

But something a lot of people don`t realize is as we continue to contribute these additional doses there are still a number of doses that have yet to be unlocked, right? There are a number of commitments that have yet to be fulfilled.

And so one of our asks for our G7 leaders for example in other countries who have made commitments is just to make good on those commitments. It was very hopeful to hear the president of the E.U. for example say just that.

O`DONNELL: Loyce Pace, thank you very much for joining us tonight on this important story. Really appreciate it.

PACE: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up it seems impossible to be a member of Congress and an optimist. And the bipartisan negotiations over police reform seem to have highlighted that once again today.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, a participant in those bipartisan negotiations on police reform, will join us next.

O`DONNELL: There is something about New Jersey senators and optimism. Something good. Something verging on the noble. When I was the chief of staff of the Senate Finance Committee, the leading tax expert on the committee was the brilliant senator from New Jersey Bill Bradley a former Princeton Rhodes scholar and New York Nicks star with two world championship rings.

One day in the Finance Committee conference room when we were at an impasse on major legislation, I overheard Senator Bradley in an interview with a reporter say "I`m in the optimism business."

Now, my relationship to optimism was best defined by my then-boss Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan who once said to be Irish is to know that in the end the world will break your heart.

Today New Jersey Senator Cory Booker seems to be the Senate`s leading optimist. Senator Booker takes on the impossible and he always does it with that smile.

This year`s example of that is Senator Booker`s long and winding road of negotiations with Republican Senator Tim Scott over police reform legislation in the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd. Senator Scott insisted that he and other Republicans were really ready to write a bipartisan police reform bill.

Now, many observers thought and publicly said that that would never happen. But Cory Booker is not an observer. He is a senator. He is an optimist. And so he went to work with Senator Scott.

And long after anyone else would have given up Senator Cory Booker held on to his optimism and kept negotiating as Republicans kept moving not toward an agreement but further away from an agreement.

And today Senator Booker said his negotiation with Senator Scott has come to an end. Here is what Senator Booker said in an exchange with reporters near the Senate floor where video cameras are not allowed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SENATOR CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Today I had a quick conversation with Tim Scott. We weren`t making progress. It was clear that we were not making good progress that we needed to make to give America what I think the largest civil rights protests we`ve had in our country`s history demands for substantive meaningful reform.

This is all new. I haven`t even talked to Chuck Schumer. It was clear at this negotiating table and this moment we were not making progress. In fact, recent back and forth with paper showed me that we were actually moving away from it.

So, I`m not stopping. I imagine that it`s something that he has said very purposely that`s important to him. Tim Scott and I both have horrible personal experiences with police officers. There are shameful things that have happened to us directly and members of our families that should not go on in America.

We know the history of policing in this country. We know there have been people tragically over and over again abused, beaten and killed by police officers in an unjust manner.

So, this work must continue. I will not give up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is a participant in those negotiations for police reform legislation. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass of California.

Congresswoman Bass, so many on the sidelines were saying from the start no way. It`s hopeless. There`s Cory Booker. Even after all of the setbacks he`s had and having, in effect now, given up on the negotiations with Tim Scott, saying that he will not give up.

For those of you who don`t want to give up, what`s your next move?

REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): Well, first of all, I agree with him 100 percent. I will not give up either. I have been fighting for police reform on a local level, on a national level for many, many, many years.

What we have decided to do is to call on the Biden administration and to ask them to use all of the powers at their disposal to continue to move the needle forward.

And so, we have to continue in the legislative side and continue to try to put at least minimum reforms into law. But the bottom line was that we just couldn`t seem to get Senator Scott to yes.

Now, granted there were a lot of pressure from outside forces. But I also think the other thing is that we might have missed our moment. I think our best moment was when there were tens of thousands of people on the street in every state in our country and many countries around the world demanding that change takes place.

But you know Lawrence, the Senate kind of moves a little slow. And I think when that momentum had subsided, I do think, in the campaigns last year, Democrats were accused of defunding the police. I absolutely do not support defunding the police and neither does Senator Booker. But that was essentially how we were labelled.

Crime cycle, crime ticked up and I think that was used to say actually the reason crime why is ticking up is because we are tying the hands of police.

So, I think it was used as a campaign strategy. And I think that that helped to destroy the momentum that we had last year. But I`m not giving up.

(CROSSTALK)

O`DONNELL: What about turning to a local focus? You all represent districts with police departments that you could encourage locally within your districts to -- and within your states, New Jersey for Cory Booker -- to approach them locally to say here are the steps we hope you would be taking and moving in these directions.

BASS: Well, you know, you raise a really important point, Lawrence. Because even though we might not have succeeded on a national level, reforms took place all around this country.

Many states, many cities, many counties, certainly in my state of California, we have been moving the needle forward on police reform for a long time. In Los Angeles, the police Protective League, even though there`s still issues that we have to work on, certainly participated on a national level in terms of calling for some of the reforms that we were working for to take place.

So, it`s different situations in every location. But I think that the movement that we saw last year absolutely had many successes all around the country. And I think that that will continue.

Just because things stall on a federal level, that doesn`t mean that change on a local and state level doesn`t take place.

O`DONNELL: I know there`s been some reporting about your possible considering running for mayor of Los Angeles. I`m wondering if an experience like today coming to, at least for the moment, the end of the road legislatively, does that make you look at city hall in Los Angeles and think maybe that`s the place where should take this crusade?

BASS: Well, you know, I mean I believe a change on every single level. I`m concerned in Los Angeles that I don`t want to see our city turn on itself because we do have very serious problems in L.A.

And truthfully, the last four years, watching, you know, the Trump administration and what we went through, I don`t want to see the division that has taken place on a national level take place locally.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Karen Bass, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

BASS: Thanks for having me on.

O`DONNELL: We`ll be right back with tonight`s LAST WORD.

