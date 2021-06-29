Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 6/28/21

Summary

Today, Donald Trump`s new criminal defense lawyer, Ron Fischetti, told "The Associated Press" there is no indictment coming down this week against the former president. With prosecutors in Manhattan closing in on his business and maybe Donald Trump himself, Donald Trump held a pre- indictment rally this weekend in Ohio. President Biden says, it`s not his intent to suggest bipartisan infrastructure deal veto. President Biden reiterates support for bipartisan infrastructure plan. Biden infrastructure clarification reassures GOP senators on bipartisan deal. Trump lashes out at Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, GOP Representative Andrew Gonzalez, in Ohio. Ethiopian government announces ceasefire with Tigray rebels. Millions across Tigray Region face famine threat.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

As we know, Donald Trump went to Ohio this weekend. One of the reasons was to attack -- he really attacked him -- Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Uh-huh.

O`DONNELL: So, of course, Tim Ryan will be joining us later in the hour to respond to the Trump attacks. It`s pretty impressive because Tim Ryan just recently announced, actually announced on this program that he`s running for Senate in Ohio. And you would think that, you know, Tim Ryan had some huge lead already that had to be stopped. The way Donald Trump went after him really shows you how strong a candidate I think Tim Ryan can be there.

MADDOW: It also just like, you know, in political combat it`s one thing to, like, kind of size up the relative political size of each of the contenders, and Trump taking the shots at Congressman Ryan, obviously, as you say, says something about his chances at winning that Senate seat.

But you look at Trump right now, and it`s like, yeah, so did you still want to go to Ohio once you learned that your business is probably going to get indicted the Tuesday afterwards? What he`s worried about, what he`s got on his plate right now is so pitiful and scummy that for him to be spending his time like gallivanting around trying to pick fights with people who have a much better political future than he does, that says something, too.

O`DONNELL: I have a feeling that one of our guests, Kurt Andersen, who`s been a Trump watcher for decades, up close, we`ll tell us that, of course, Donald Trump wanted to go to Ohio on indictment even more than ever, more that ever to kind of change the subject and get away from the truth of his life which is the ever tightening darkness of the world of indictments.

MADDOW: Yeah. And, good luck. You know, when he was president, and when he could like maneuver the U.S. government into doing stupid stuff in order to change the subject, he could be reckless enough as president that he could change the subject away from whatever his latest fear in consequence of his actions was. That was one thing.

Now it`s just like a dude yelling in the parking lot, sorry. If they will get indicted, that was going to be bigger than anything dude yelling in a parking lot actually all.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, and tomorrow could be the day, or later this week. We`re not sure what`s going to happen with that.

MADDOW: We shall see.

O`DONNELL: But it seems like it`s coming.

Yeah. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Yeah, thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And once again, Donald Trump has a lawyer who talks too much.

Today, Donald Trump`s new criminal defense lawyer, 85-year-old, yes, 85- year-old Ron Fischetti, told "The Associated Press" there is no indictment coming down this week against the former president. I can`t say he`s out of the woods yet completely.

So, there is Donald Trump`s own saying that Donald Trump might at some point face criminal charges from the Manhattan district attorney. Today was reportedly the deadline for the Manhattan district attorney gave Trump lawyers to present any evidence to the district attorney to show why criminal charges should not be brought for use of company money to pay tuition for private schools, and rent for New York City apartments for some Trump employees. And today, the Trump lawyers had a relatively short, less than one hour video call with Manhattan prosecutors.

And then, Trump`s criminal defense lawyer, Ron Fischetti, told "Politico" about it. Quote: According to Fischetti, members of Vance`s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and it`s individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. We asked, is there anything else? Fischetti told "Politico". They said no. It`s crazy, but that`s all they had, he added.

Fischetti also said that Vance`s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down. They just said, when this indictment comes down, he won`t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing, he said.

Donald Trump, who is banned from Twitter and other social media because he proved himself a danger on January 6, issued a crude and imbecilic press release about the investigation complaining that the prosecutors are, quote, rude, rude.

The rudest American of the 21st century is complaining that Manhattan prosecutors investigating him are rude, and that is actually a lie. Those Manhattan prosecutors are consummate professionals.

But how is this for rude? In a new book by "Wall Street Journal" reporter Michael Bender, he reports that Donald Trump wants American soldiers to go out to a protest site near the White House and shoot and kill Americans. The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told the president that he did not have the authority to even issue such an order. I said, you`re in F-ing charge, Trump shouted at him.

Well, I`m not in charge, Milley yelled back. You can`t F-ing talk to me like that, Trump said.

God damn it, Milley said to others. There`s a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?

He`s right, Mr. President, Barr said. The general is right.

When Donald Trump was told soldiers could not shot and kill Americans, Donald Trump wanted to shoot and wound them, not kill them, shoot them in the leg.

Now, we don`t have time here now to describe how and why that is tactically impossible. The necessary marksmanship to do that exists only in the movies. It would also of course be a crime and unconstitutional and it would certainly be a rude way to treat Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.

Today, in an interview with Ari Melber, Donald Trump`s former fixer, Michael Cohen, said any indictment issued this week by the Manhattan district attorney will be just the beginning of the story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER TRUMP LAWYER: All of the documentation refers back to the boss, or to him by name. If everything and everybody all acknowledged the same thing, that everything was done at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump, including when it comes to the taxes where I believe he`ll look to throw the accountant and the accounting firm under the bus, they all are going to then have to come out and defend themselves, leaving Trump all by himself. And eventually, this is what`s going to happen as a direct result of these indictments that are going to be coming out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Daniel Alonso, a former federal prosecutor and, more importantly for tonight`s discussion, former chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan district attorney`s office. He is an MSNBC legal analyst.

Also with us, Tim O`Brien, senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He is the author of the book "Trump Nation" and had the honor of being sued by Donald Trump, a lawsuit that Tim O`Brien, of course, won.

Dan Alonso, let me begin with you.

And how much time do you need to defend the politeness of Manhattan district attorney`s office since Donald Trump tonight is accusing them of the worst thing he can think of, being rude?

DANIEL ALONSO, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, prosecutors are used to that. That`s not an uncommon thing by a defense lawyers and by defendants who are public figures. Luckily not all defense lawyers do that, but it does happen from time to time. Obviously, Donald Trump likes to do it. The prosecutors used to it. And more importantly, Cy Vance is an unfailingly polite person. It doesn`t surprise me they wouldn`t fight back at all at this point.

O`DONNELL: So, here`s Donald Trump`s lawyer today telling us something that he didn`t have to tell us which is, there basically will be an indictment -- at least an indictment this week. It will be against the business and it will be against employees of the business. And then Trump`s own lawyer says and, of course, later, Donald Trump might be indicted.

Tim O`Brien, in terms of managing the story at this stage Donald Trump`s own lawyer putting out there today that whatever happens this week, is not the end of the story. Donald Trump himself might be indicted. It seems like yet another instance of Donald Trump`s lawyers who talk so much.

TIM O`BRIEN, AUTHOR, "TRUMP NATION": And you get the kind lawyers you pay for. Donald Trump has a long history, Lawrence, of, as you know, stiffing his lawyers. He ends up with some accountants that he stormed over the years.

We will know with this entails when the D.A. files the indictment. I would find it hard to believe that an effort that`s taken this much time, and the resources the Manhattan D.A.`s office has put into this case. There is a very sophisticated group of people that all this only amounts to whether or not the freebie cars and apartments were probably accounted for and declared on tax returns.

That may be the extent of the case, but I would doubt that. I also think, obviously, the D.A.`s office is going to be strategic about the timing of indictments they file and who they want to pressure as they try to make up the food chain in the Trump Organization. And, you know, his lawyers, I don`t think they should be out pounding and thumping their chests already around this.

It`s pretty remarkable that Fischetti is being this declarative and this robust in his -- almost, you know, baiting the Manhattan D.A. to up the ante here.

O`DONNELL: Dan, based on the reporting we have on this, and thanks to Donald Trump`s lawyer for telling us as much as he has about it, what is your expectation for this week.

ALONSO: First, let me agree and disagree with him. I agree that Mr. Fischetti shouldn`t be out there, you know, thumping his chest, because he doesn`t know what`s coming down the road. But I disagree that Trump is only getting the lawyer he pays for. This is actually quite a good lawyer. I`ve tried two cases against him.

So, his strategy here is perhaps partially a PR strategy. So, I don`t think it`s necessarily so bad. Yes, he`s talking to any reporter who will listen but, he obviously is relating what he`s heard from the office.

So, I don`t think by saying, you know, that maybe Trump will get indicted down the road, that he`s necessarily say he will. He`s just saying they haven`t ruled it out.

In terms of what we will expect this, week I think we take it -- we take the reporting at its word, which is that they are going to do kind of interim charges. It`s unusual. It`s not something that happens all the time in state court, happens more frequently in federal court.

But it is not unheard of. And it sounds like they will file the charges which we have talked about before, Lawrence, they are serious in that we don`t want taxpayer financed fringe benefits for corporations like the Trump Organization. So, he needs to be prosecuted. It`s just not as serious as a lot of the accounting fraud type issues that have been tossed around.

So, I expect we`ll see interim charges. We`ll see Weisselberg charged. We`ll see one or more Trump Organizations corporations charged. And maybe it -- I assumed it will happen this week, because that`s what we`re hearing. But we`ll have to see.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, and let me just refine my point about Donald Trump`s new criminal defense lawyer -- being great in the courtroom, which I take your word, Dan, I`m going to take it just for granted that is a great litigator in the courtroom, that tells me nothing about how a lawyer`s capable of managing the press. And so far, this lawyers facing things he`s never faced in his life and never will again. And so far, not doing a great job.

Tim O`Brien, let me -- let me read to you one of the things that`s reported about what`s going on in these negotiations. It says defense lawyers pointed to the harm that the businesses that the Trump Organization could face if or indicted including damage to its relationships with banks and business partners.

Tim, what is that -- what would that look like and what might be the effects of that?

O`BRIEN: Well, it`s an essential threat. There is a reality that once a criminal indictment is filed against the business, it effectively can put the organization out of business. We saw with Arthur Anderson and Enron in the past. Banks don`t want to loan -- lend money to organizations that have criminal charges hanging over their heads.

Donald Trump is a developer who has always borrowed a lot of money to do business. He relies on bank debt for the leveraging he needs to do business. If banks of any stripe won`t extend him loans or continue to do any business with him, that could be a death knell. There`s other vendors, and business partners, who may no longer want to be in bed with the Trump Organization`s for both reputation and legal reasons.

So, it`s a real -- it is going to be a heavy blow on the Trump Organization. And it could be -- it could be extremely existential.

O`DONNELL: Dan, to Michael Cohen`s point that -- when this first indictment comes down, it will put pressure on presumably Weisselberg, his sons, whoever might actually be named as defendants in this thing, and that creates the next chapter of the story.

ALONSO: We don`t know enough, Lawrence, to know if there are charges of enough seriousness to put pressure. The reality is that if it`s what we think it is, over a million dollars in evaded income that should`ve been declared, should have been withheld. That`s in the hundreds of thousands of dollars perhaps in tax loss. That is not the kind of case that ordinarily in New York states in Manhattan and with people in jail.

So, that by itself, it`s probably not enough to get somebody like Weisselberg to flip. Certainly, the ongoing investigation can be as they start compelling people to testify -- people who have inside knowledge and there`s really nothing they can say. They have to testify because they`re getting immunity and they will try to do mid-level people, you know, first. And that could put pressure on them and it depends really ultimately what the substance of the charges is.

And I think Michael Cohen knows better than most of us, but we will see if his information is provable. I take him at face value that it happened. But let`s see if it`s provable in a court of law, particularly not necessarily relying on him as a witness.

O`DONNELL: Dan, quickly before we go, what kind of sentencing would you expect in a case like this? Restitution, fines, a suspended sentence?

ALONSO: For Weisselberg if we`re talking hypothetically about $100,000 in tax laws, I would expect a provision sentence with restitution and perhaps a fine just on the straight plea without cooperation. You know, he`s obviously the target of a bigger investigation. That could be in the millions of dollars. So, that gets a lot more serious.

But for this case by itself, I would expect it to be, you know, serious, a felony, but not a jail case.

O`DONNELL: Dan Alonso, Tim O`Brien, thank you both for starting us off tonight. Really appreciate it.

ALONSO: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Coming up, what can we expect as the darkness closes in on Donald Trump on indictment eve and the pressure increases on his associates to testify against him? Kurt Andersen and Jonathan Alter will join us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: With prosecutors in Manhattan closing in on his business and maybe Donald Trump himself, Donald Trump held a pre-indictment rally this weekend in Ohio. The crowd was thinner than it might have been if hundreds of his supporters were not being held in jail awaiting trial for their attack on the Capitol on January 6th.

In an expert from Michael Wolff`s soon to be published new book in "New York Magazine" this week, Michael Wolff describes quote, Trump`s relationship to his army of supporters.

The president often expressed puzzlement over who these people were with their low rent, trailer camp bearing and their get-ups, once joking that he should have invested in a change of tattoo parlors and shaking his head about, the great unwashed.

Today, on the eve of indictments possibly being issued with his name in them, Donald Trump called and prosecutors quote, rude, nasty, and totally biased -- thereby preserving Donald Trump`s perfect record of never accusing anyone of anything that he is not completely guilty of himself.

Joining our discussion is Kurt Andersen, bestselling author and writer and TV award winning broadcaster. His latest project is "Nixon at War," a podcast.

Also with us, Jonathan Alter, columnist for "The Daily Beast" an MSNBC political analyst.

Kurt, you`ve been studying as it were from your spot Donald Trump and his public behavior anyway, since the 1980s. What do you see this week as we are on the verge of at least the indictment of his business?

KURT ANDERSEN, "NIXON AT WAR" PODCAST HOST: Well, there`s an upside that the Trump organization, if it gets indicted, he will have days and maybe weeks and months of attention. So, I`m not really making a joke about that. I mean, that is what he lives for. And so, it will provide some.

But otherwise, when we see, I mean, how the mighty has fallen, I mean, no longer on social media, his own little website failed. This crowd of a few thousand people in this small town in a fairgrounds -- county fairground in Ohio, to which the Republican governor and the Republican senator declined to show up, campaigning for a primary -- congressman who has been primaried -- against a congressman who`s been primaried, but not even in the district.

I mean, it`s getting just so patently pathetic in his desperate need to have a few thousand people who are wearing his swag and love him. That I think he -- the darkness is falling. I have to think that he is -- he is -- he sees it happen. He sees that the world cares less and less about him except for the district attorney of Manhattan.

O`DONNELL: And, Jonathan Alter, Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan D.A., is, of course, someone who, if he makes a presentation about this, we`ll do it with the flawless professionalism that you would expect of someone in his position, and that contrast of who this is ringing these charges against the Trump company. That contrast with Donald Trump will be very sharp.

JONATHAN ALTER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Absolutely. You know, Cyrus Vance like his late father who is a Jimmy Carter secretary of state, these are the epitome of class of the old WASP Establishment, which made a lot of contributions to this country -- impeccable taste, pillars of integrity.

So, the contrast is very sharp to a guy who, you know, was a Wayne Newton in Las Vegas. And now he is a lying jack on a second rate cruise ship. He`s just cascading down.

That doesn`t mean that he doesn`t have a tremendous amount of power and authority inside the Republican Party. That will be tested in the primaries about a year from now. Those Republican primaries, whether the candidates he backs win or not and then in the midterm elections. And we`ll know how low Trump has fallen in November of 2022.

And I think that in this area, the interests of the Democratic Party and the interests of the Biden White House are diverging a little bit. Democrats need Trump to be continued to be front and center. They need these Republican women in the suburbs who loathe Donald Trump to stay angry and offended by him. And if they are, they`re more likely to vote Democrat.

O`DONNELL: But, Kurt, what does it do for defenders of Donald Trump if say by the time you are going to vote in 2022, he himself has been indicted of some crimes?

ANDERSEN: Well, it can work both ways. It seems to me -- if he is a battler against the radical left such as Cyrus Vance, as he called him today, then he has -- he can play that card.

I doubt though that if he is not on the ballot, and again as Jonathan said we`ll see, but with him not on the ballot in 2022, I`m not sure that his endorsements or his being out there and campaigning are really going to win the day for Republicans. And, of course, Republicans in general with the exception of the dozen or a couple of dozen -- who have separated themselves from him -- and in Congress -- I -- they are doubling down on him.

And so, the moment, as Jon said, that he fails to seem to be carrying the day in the midterm elections next year, I think you are going to see people moving away. But being indicted, the Trump Organization being indicted? I don`t think that among the remaining hard-core cult, that that is going to be a big problem.

O`DONNELL: And, Jonathan, what is the kind of lameness of this weekend`s rally? No network attention, even Fox did not cover it, what was happening. What does that tell you about his potency as a possible campaign operative for other people?

ALTER: Well, that was a very interesting decision that Fox didn`t go live to that event, that tells you a lot about -- what is going on in right-wing politics right now. I think, with Trump essentially acting like Fidel Castro, you know, who juice to just pour (ph) the crap out of everybody with these eight hour interviews and 14-hour speeches -- I mean, Trump`s speech was 97 minutes. That is painful even for your strongest supporter.

And you saw, people were leaving, you know -- pretty quickly into it. So I think, you know, we`re going to -- we are going to see. But he is -- his actors really wearing thin.

O`DONNELL: Jonathan Alter, Kurt Andersen, thank you both for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

ALTER: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

ANDERSEN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, if you`ve been confused about how Congress is going to do two infrastructure bills at the same time? You are not alone. The most experienced legislative strategist in Washington had to issue a statement this weekend clarifying some confusion he created about the infrastructure bill. Eugene Robinson and Senate veteran Jim Manley will join us next to tell us if President Biden`s clarification got the infrastructure bills back on track. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Even some legislative experts were confused last week about how two infrastructure bills could pass the Congress at the same time, but one with bipartisan support and one with only Democrats supporting it, I was confused about it, and I used to work on legislation on United States Senate as a staff member. But the most important legislative expert in Washington, President Biden was also apparently a bit confused about exactly how it would work, and how he would make it work. And so he clarified all that in a written statement this weekend.

I have been clear from the start that it was my hope that the infrastructure plan could be one that Democrats and Republicans would work on together, while I would seek to pass my family plan and other provisions through the process known as reconciliation. There has been no doubt or ambiguity about my intention to proceed this way. At a press conference after announcing the bipartisan agreement, I indicated that I would refuse to sign the infrastructure bill if it was sent to me without my families plan and other priorities, including clean energy.

That statement understandably upset some Republicans, who do not see the two plans as linked. They are hoping to defeat my families plan and do not want their support for the infrastructure plan to be seen as aiding passage of the families plan.

My comments also create the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent. The bottom line is this. I gave my word to support the infrastructure plan and that`s what I intend to do. I intend to pursue the passage of that plan, which Democrats and Republicans agreed to on Thursday with vigor.

It would be good for the economy, good for our country, and good for our people. I fully stand behind it without reservation or hesitation. I intend to work hard to get both of them passed because our country needs both and I ran a winning campaign for president that promised to deliver on both. No one should be surprised that that is precisely what I am doing.

And here is what Mitt Romney said yesterday after the President Biden issued his clarification.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): I certainly can understand why, not only myself but a lot of my colleagues, who were very concerned about what the president was saying on Friday, but I think the waters have been calmed by what he said on Saturday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Jim Manley, a 21-year veteran of the Senate who served as an adviser to Senators Harry Reid and Senator Ted Kennedy, also with us, Eugene Robinson, an Associate Editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The Washington post, he is an MSNBC Political Analyst.

And, Eugene, let me start with you Mitt Romney said the waters have been calmed, how calm do the waters in Washington feel to you on this -- on the good ship infrastructure?

EUGENE ROBINSON MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Not particularly calm, or at least they (INAUDIBLE). They seem a little choppy to me. Look, the fact that the statement by President Biden was so prolix by, it is the fact that it took so many words to clarify what he said in just a few words tells you something about the fine line he`s trying to walk.

And, let`s be honest, this is not herding cats he`s trying to do, this is herding cats in a swimming pool. This is trying to get -- it`s clear what he wants. He wants the bridges and roads bipartisan bill passed, and he also wants the families plan and clean energy. He wants them both basically at the same time because he needs both of them at the same time to satisfy both his commitment of bipartisanship and the base of his party. And that`s not going to be an easy thing to do.

I think he might pull it off but it`s going to take some time and I`m not holding my breath for either of the bills to be passed any time really soon. I think a matter of months rather than days or weeks.

O`DONNELL: And, Jim Manley, they are trying to get -- certainly, the bipartisan plan, anyway, passed before the August recess, so, you know, by the end of July, which is basically upon us. The part that has vexed me from the start is this phrase, at the same time, which I have thought was impossible, and it now seems pretty clear, I think, what they mean is at the end of July, we will be lucky if we can pass the bipartisan plan, actually pass it, and then pass the budget resolution, which then leads you to a reconciliation bill in which would occur in September or October after they come back from recess. Is that your understanding of the sequence?

JIM MANLEY, FORMER CHIEF SPOKESMAN TO SENATOR HARRY REID: Yes, I think you pretty much nailed it there, Lawrence. You know, there is going to be a whole bunch of come to Jesus moments between now and September or October. The first one is going to be when they take this budget resolution to the senate floor.

As a veteran of the Senate, you remember there is nothing worse than the so-called vote-a-ramas where they vote on one amendment after another, all of which is designed to inflict the maximum amount of political pain, most of which would be offer by Republicans. That is after Democrats negotiate within themselves about how large the budget actually is going to be. Senator Sanders is looking at 6 trillion and that`s, honestly, not going to happen.

But once they get through the budget process, again which is going to be a very painful process, then they`ll open up the reconciliation process and they`re going to start dealing with the nitty-gritty of this bill.

In the meantime -- go ahead.

O`DONNELL: No, go ahead, Jim, finish that.

MANLEY: I was going to say in the meantime, the speaker, you know, as suggested, she`s going to hold onto the budget bill, the big infrastructure spending bill, while the reconciliation process is going forward. And as Eugene has suggested, it`s going to take a while.

O`DONNELL: And all the while the Democrats who are on the left edge of the party, Gene, are going to have to keep their voices up while Joe Biden is trying to placate the Republican cooperators he has so far.

ROBINSON: Yes, and they may not be in a mood to -- just to kind of be bystanders in this whole process and let this bill be written by Joe Manchin, essentially. And so you`re going to hear noise from the left of the party and a clamor to do reconciliation, to get it, you know -- do it Democrats-only if you need to, but to do it.

But the problem with that is they have to deal with the Senate. And it`s pretty clear where the Senate is right now. And so that`s just going to be friction that both President Biden and Speaker Pelosi you`re going to have to deal with.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about this yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I think it`s very important for the President to know that House progressives and I believe the Democratic Caucus is here to ensure that he doesn`t fail. And we`re here to see that he is successful and making sure that we do have a larger infrastructure plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Jim, the translation of that sounds like we`re going to be with the president on this, and your point, Joe Manchin will decide, most likely, in the Senate just how big the reconciliation bill can be.

By the way, Joe Manchin is going to be with Stephanie Ruhle tomorrow 9:00 A.M. on this network. Everybody should be watching about what he has to say then about -- how far he`s willing to go. So, how -- what do you expect out of that, Jim, when Joe Manchin is really facing the reconciliation bill and how far he`s willing to go?

MANLEY: Yes, a couple of different things. First of all I too interpreted congresswoman`s comment as largely positive. I would hope all my friend from the left will realize that they can take three-fourths of a loaf because failure is not an option here. It`s going to do serious damage to our party, serious damage to the administration if they try to take this bill down. And, hopefully, after this process plays out, we can -- the Democratic leadership would work out on an agreement with Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema.

But to be perfectly honest, a lot of the stuffs they`re looking for will be ducked to the end. No one is going to get what they want.

O`DONNELL: Jim Manley and Eugene Robinson, joining us on tonight`s episode of the infrastructure bill, which would be doing many more on for the next few months, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it.

And coming up, Donald Trump is very afraid of our next guest, I mean, really afraid. He went to Ohio this weekend to attack him personally. You will hear what Donald Trump said about Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, and you`ll hear Congressman Ryan`s response when he joins us, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump is afraid of our next guest. Donald Trump is very afraid of Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan. So, Donald Trump went to Ohio this weekend to attack Tim Ryan. Donald Trump also attacked a local Republican congressman because he was one of the Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump for causing the insurrection at the Capitol.

Tim Ryan announced his candidacy for Senate in April. The Democratic primary that he would have to win is next year. There are already a hand full of Republican candidates for Senate in Ohio. But Donald Trump didn`t go there to help any of them. He went there to try to stop Tim Ryan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: So, you have a guy running, Tim Ryan, he`s a disaster. He`s a stiff. He`s a total stiff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now, remember, as you listen to the rest of what Donald Trump had to say that whenever he is attacking people, he is always subconsciously describing himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Tim Ryan is a disaster. He`s a guy who failed Ohio and his district; he couldn`t even get the vote that he needed in his own district in the last election. He`s laughed at all over Washington, he`s disrespected in Washington. He talks about workers, all the time, he`s talking about workers, but he does nothing for the worker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now with his responses Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio. He is a candidate for United States Senate. Congressman Ryan, your response to what Donald trump went to Ohio to say about you?

REP TIM RYAN (D-OH): Well, you know, I agree with them, I do talk about fight for the worker. I mean, that has been the history of my career, and, you know, we`ve got a long record of delivering for workers in my community and across the country. So, you know, just look at the rest of the package where 92 percent of Ohio families are going to get a tax cut to help their kid. There`s 40,000 Timsters are going to get their pensions made whole. They are going to have pension cut in half of three quarters.

And Sherrod Brown and I and others worked really hard to make sure they`re going toll be made whole, money per state and local governments, now, the infrastructure bill, which we will get done. We have significant records of -- record of accomplishment around cutting workers on a deal, fighting like hell.

And they don`t want me in the Senate, Lawrence. Mitch McConnell certainly doesn`t. Amd so I need everybody`s help, timforohio.com, come pitch in some money and help us get there because this is going to be a decisive election in Ohio and we have got to make sure the workers are front and center, even Donald trump knows that.

O`DONNELL: Were you surprised that Donald Trump took you on personally by name so early in this campaign?

RYAN: Well, you know, I figured he was going to mention me. I didn`t -- I didn`t realize he would spend that much time. You know, I mean, I come from the outside of Youngstown, Lawrence, you know, we`re not afraid to get in the in the dust stop. And I gave plenty of shots to Donald Trump over the last couple years when I disagreed with him. And so, you know, now, he obviously wants to comment on me.

But, look, all I can focus on, I think the big takeaway here is, like I am laser-like focused on workers, economic security, retirement security, their kids` schools, cutting them in on a deal, fight hell for them. And Donald Trump spends his time in Ohio talking about the past, talking about the big lie.

O`DONNELL: What is the infrastructure package going to mean for Ohio if it gets through the Senate and the House?

RYAN: Well, it`s huge. I mean, it could be roads and bridges. You hear about the Brent Spence Bridge dawning in Cincinnati, which would be a huge accomplishment. But, really, issue around broadband, you heard me say it on your show a million times, we have to outcompete China. They`re putting 79 percent of their GDP into rebuilding their country.

And they`re doubling down on all of these industries of the future, wind, solar, aerospace, artificial intelligence, added in manufacturing. We need broadband. If we want our businesses to succeed, if we want our kids to be able to compete in a global economy, we`ve got to make sure that in places like Southern Ohio they have access to broadband. Now, they have to go to McDonald`s to download their homework. That is not the way to for us to outcompete China when our kids have to do that.

So this infrastructure bill is key to our competitiveness because it`s going to plug in to a lot of communities. China has 1.3 billion people. We only have 330 million. We need to have everybody on the field playing with the team USA jersey, and that means infrastructure. So, timforoh.com, Lawrence, help me out, let`s take this fight to the United States Senate and talk about the future of this country and dominating the industries of the future, not talking about the big lie of the past.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Tim Ryan, I think if Donald Trump manages to have any more rallies, those audiences are going to be hearing your name. Thank you so much for joining me tonight, I really appreciate it

RYAN: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, we have really important news tonight from Ethiopia that could save thousands of lives. The government has declared a unilateral ceasefire in a conflict with heavily armed insurgence in the northern region of the country. So much is at stake in this ceasefire. Nicholas Kristof will join us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Today, Ethiopia`s prime minister declared a ceasefire in the country`s eight-month battle with rebel forces in the northern region of Tigray that has killed thousands of people. Ethiopia`s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during his first year in office, ordered the Ethiopian army into combat in November against the armed rebels.

After speaking with the prime minister today, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez said he was hopeful that the ceasefire would hold and the violence would stop. The Wall Street Journal reports that after Ethiopian troops left the provincial capital, quote, rebel fighters armed with AK-47 rifles, known as Tigray Defense Forces, marched in columns through several city suburbs. United Nations agencies say that at least 350,000 Tigrayans are already living in famine conditions and that some 90 percent of the region`s inhabitants, as many as 5.2 million people, are in urgent need of food aid.

Joining us now is Nicholas Kristof, Pulitzer Prize-winner Columnist for The New York Times. Nick, you`ve been writing about this, we talked about it here last week, this is step one of what you are hoping for last week, a ceasefire -- unilaterally, a ceasefire taken by the government forces.

NICHOLAS KRISTOF, COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yes. So, that was important to note, that it appears to be a ceasefire because the government forces lost the Tigrayan forces, appear to have defeated them, and Tigray, and so, at that point, the government announced a unilateral ceasefire and having looted much of Tigray, then pulled out of with what they had looted.

So, you know, the question is now whether they will accept that, whether they will allow food aid in Tigray to alleviate the famine and whether the Tigrayans now pursue secession, and in any kind of country, which I don`t think they were inclined to pursue before, but having endured so much, many more are talking about secession today

O`DONNELL: The government said that this is basically planting season is upon us there, and they wanted farmers to be able to peaceably work their fields and get their crops planted. The government also said that they want humanitarian agencies to be able to operate there.

KRISTOF: The government keeps saying these very nice things, but they had been uninterested in a ceasefire as long as they were winning, as long as they were killing other people, and suddenly their interest arose only when they were defeated and forced out of the region`s capital. As for allowing aid in, they keep saying that. There were just three workers from doctors without borders who were quite brutally murdered a few days ago. We don`t know for sure that that was Ethiopian forces, but there are certainly a lot suspicion.

So, I hope that Ethiopia will live up to that and allow food in and allow aid workers, but we`ll have to see.

O`DONNELL: What would you expect the prime minister`s reaction to be if there is a continued separatist movement to create a new and separate country in that province?

KRISTOF: You know, I mean, the prime minister genuinely faced a real problem. He faced a mutiny in Tigray. It would have been a headache to any leader. He made it worse by sending in troops who engage in mass murders and mass rape, mass starvation. There is now some risk that secessionist movements will spread in other parts of Ethiopia. There are real centrifugal forces in that country. And on one hand there has been tremendous economic development over the years. On the other hand, and in many ways, it`s really quite fragile. And so I think he`s going to be deeply concerned that this will spread to other parts of the country.

O`DONNELL: Nicholas Kristof, thank you very much for keeping our attention on this. Thank you for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

KRISTOF: Thanks for doing this segment, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Nicholas Kristof gets tonight`s LAST WORD. "THE 11TH HOUR" with Brian Williams starts now.