Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 6/25/21

Attorneys for Trump met with prosecutor as criminal charges are expected to be filed against the Trump Organization as early next week in connection with former President Trump`s financial dealings; Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin sentenced 22 1/2 years for the murder of George Floyd. Today saw the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced today that the Justice Department is suing the state of Georgia to invalidate Georgia`s new election law.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Well, the breaking news for defendant Trump tonight, Donald Trump`s criminal defense lawyer told NBC News that he expects the Manhattan district attorney to file criminal charges next week.

The Manhattan District Attorney`s Office is expected to hit Donald Trump`s company with criminal charges as soon as next week multiple people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. "The New York Times" reports that both the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg could face criminal charges.

"The Times" reports the Manhattan District Attorney`s office has informed Donald J. Trump`s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

If the case moves ahead, the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. could announce charges against the Trump Organization and the executive Allen H. Weisselberg as soon as next week, the people said. Prosecutors are looking into whether those benefits were properly recorded in the company`s ledgers and whether taxes were paid on them, "The New York Times" has reported.

Ron Fischetti, a criminal lawyer in New York representing Donald Trump tells NBC News in a statement, "It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous. I`ve been practicing for over 50 years and I`ve never seen a case like this where they would indict or charge an individual or a company on tax evasion for using a company car or company apartment and then tie it to the company that he is working for without any evidence that what he did benefitted the company.

They are doing this just to get back at Donald Trump. They could not get Allen Weisselberg to cooperate and tell them what they wanted to hear and that`s why they are going forward with these charges and they could not get him to cooperate because he would not say that Donald Trump had knowledge or any information that he may have been not deducting properly the use of cars or an apartment."

Ron Fischetti also told NBC News that Trump Organization lawyers met with Cy Vance`s office yesterday and tried to persuade the Manhattan District Attorney`s Office not to go forward with charges. "We met with prosecutors on Thursday and I asked for the meeting with Cy Vance and he agreed that we meet. There were a number of prosecutors and our lawyers. We tried to persuade them that they should not go forward with these charges because they are miniscule and don`t affect any of Donald Trump`s companies."

Minuscule. Free rent in New York City and private school tuition in New York City could easily be worth millions of dollars. "The New York Times" reports that at least one representative of the New York attorney general`s office also attended the meeting with Trump lawyers. The office of New York state attorney general Letitia James is conducting a civil inquiry into some of the same issues that the district attorney`s office is examining, but they joined Cy Vance`s criminal investigation in recent weeks.

Donald Trump`s criminal lawyer, Ron Fischetti, told NBC News the legal steps he expects to be taking next week. "The corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation. Mr. Trump is outraged that they are still going after him by going after his company where he has loyal employees for decades."

On Sunday, Allen Weisselberg`s former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, who is cooperating with Cy Vance`s Investigation, said this on MSNBC about Allen Weisselberg.

JENNIFER WEISSELBERG, ALLEN WEISSELBERG`S FORMER DAUGHTER-IN-LAW: He`s blindly loyal. He doesn`t have the same moral compass, I think, that I do, where you tell the truth. And he`s stayed blindly loyal to not just Donald`s businesses, but his practices and the way he treats people and the way he`s willing to destroy people that aren`t silent, just in the way he is. I mean, they`re morally -- they have the same moral compass, the same integrity, but he`s always been blindly loyal to Donald.

I also think it`s about control. Allen is a control freak. I think once things start to get nasty and people are flipping or flopping, that scares him, you know. So he`s just going to stay due diligent and stay the course and keep going to work and hold out.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now for this discussion, Daniel Goldman, former federal prosecutor, Daniel Alonso, a former assistant D.A. in Manhattan, and David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter on taxation.

Dan Alonzo, let me begin with you since this is your old office at work here. You would have been in that meeting if you were in your old job at the D.A.`s office this week. What do you make of what NBC News has learned today about -- you have Donald Trump`s lawyers saying we expect to be charged next week. The company will plead not guilty. We`ll ask for a dismissal. He`s all ready to go to court next week.

DANIEL R. ALONSO, FORMER CHIEF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY, MANHATTAN: You know, you should take Donald Trump`s lawyers at their word. I mean, Ron Fischetti is a very good lawyer. I`ve actually tried two cases against him. So, he`s obviously correct. They are probably going to charge these entities. It`s unclear from the reporting whether they`re going to charge Weisselberg, but Fischetti says they are.

So, it sounds to me, if they really are focusing only on the perks that that is a real case, but it is not the main case that we have heard it being prepared all these months, it doesn`t mean that such a case won`t come down the road, but it means that right now they`re focusing on the failure by Weisselberg to pay taxes on fringe benefits that are taxable and the company`s complicity in that what would be an alleged fraud.

So, it looks like they`re going to indict a corporation, which is obviously authorized under New York law. And Mr. Weisselberg, sounds like the have called his bluff. It sounds like he`s not cooperating and they`re charging him and I would say it without prejudice to charge more staff down the road.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, what are you reading in this news?

DANIEL GOLDMAN, FORMER HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY MAJORITY COUNSEL: Well, I don`t doubt at all that what Ron Fischetti is saying about the indictments next week is true. I also did a trial against Ron, who is an old time New York City lawyer, very good. But he`s also a defense lawyer and likes to slant things in favor of his client.

So, I have some questions as to whether all we`re talking about here are these fringe benefits. I would be very surprised if any prosecutor would move forward to indict a company based solely on that conduct. As Dan Alonso knows very well because he wrote the memo for the Manhattan D.A.`s office in order to indict a corporation, you would need to show persistent and pervasive conduct.

And I`m guessing there`s more than these fringe benefits. But Lawrence, let`s underscore how serious an indictment is for a corporation, particularly like the Trump Organization. If a corporation is indicted, you can expect all of its lenders to call their loans, meaning they want to be paid back because banks do not, and in some cases, cannot deal with indicted corporations.

So, they will try to call their loans. The Trump Organization of course has way more debt than they have equity, meaning that they cannot repay all of their loans right now. And that could lead ultimately to bankruptcy. So, this is incredibly serious discussion about charging the Trump Organization.

O`DONNELL: David Cay Johnston, if this is about these fringe benefits that Allen Weisselberg gets for free or his kids get for free, a free apartment in New York City could easily be a quarter of a million dollars a year, that adds up pretty quickly. Private school tuition, New York City, $60,000 a year. How many kids are we talking about, you know?

This number is not miniscule to anyone not named Trump. But there`s two ends of this. The company, presumably, is deducting those expenses as some kind of business expense because there is really no other way the company can book those expenses. And then the recipient owes income tax on it and is not paying income tax on it. Is that basically the shape of this?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AUTHOR, THE MAKING OF DONALD TRUMP: Well, it may not be in the case of the Trump Organization. Remember that Donald Trump, by his own count, often has far more tax deductions than he can make use of. So we don`t know how they`re being accounted for. And let`s also keep (inaudible) thing, very central here. Ron Fischetti`s job is to sell the press on the most minimal view of this case.

The leaks don`t come from prosecutors. They never come from grand jury prosecutors. They are all from the other side or people associated with the other side, one way or the other, who are trying to shape the news and public perceptions. So I think it`s reasonable to assume that Ron Fischetti has significantly narrowed the scope of what he learned in that meeting yesterday that went on for 90 minutes.

Now, Donald`s books and records could be completely fraudulent. Donald in the past has been known to produce completely fraudulent records. He did this with his 1984 tax return where his own lawyer testified against him and said that the tax return was a forgery.

So, I -- and this is records violations in New York are a 25-year felony, if I remember correctly. It`s a 25-year felony so it`s a serious matter. But this is probably more than that as described by Ron Fischetti.

O`DONNELL: Dan, what would you expect us to see next week based on what we think we know tonight?

ALONSO: Well, I`m basing it not just on Mr. Fischetti`s statement, which wasn`t a leak. It was an on the record statement.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

ALONSO: --but also according from "The New York Times" and from NBC News. It sounds like they have it from multiple sources that they are going to go forward with things surrounding the fringe benefits. And you`re right, Lawrence, it is a not insignificant amount of money. I will not say it`s the case of the century because, you know, even if you have over a million dollars in undeclared income, that`s still under New York law going to be $100,000 plus in taxes that weren`t paid. So it`s not an enormous tax laws.

That said, it`s a taxpayer-financed fringe benefit. So, it is serious enough to prosecute. And there is, as Dan Goldman pointed out, this policy that I issued on behalf of the D.A. many years ago, where there are a whole series of factors and some of those factors are whether the company cooperated, whether the company self-reported, obviously they get low marks on that.

Now, one factor is collateral consequences. And Dan mentioned that perhaps the company would go into bankruptcy. I would say that prosecutors have considered that quite carefully as well and I am, I think, a little skeptical about whether the banks will call the loans because the banks want to be repaid. And if the loans are performing and they call them, you know, they`re not going to have their money.

So, I`m not sure it`s so clear the banks will call loans just because of an indictment particularly one that is narrowly drawn as I expect this one to be. Again, we won`t know until next week.

O`DONNELL: Dan, will the federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York be kind of looking over their shoulder at this and wondering, look, if there are tax violations within New York state law that might translate into federal tax violations?

GOLDMAN: I don`t think so, Lawrence, and the reason is that the southern district had an investigation into the Trump Organization and appears to have closed it, perhaps turning over some of their materials or perhaps not, to the Manhattan D.A.`s office.

But I think the southern district for whatever reason is out of this game and is out of this investigation. In some ways that`s a shame because the conduct that we`re talking about, the federal penalties are much more severe than the state penalties.

I think a federal RICO charge is much more attainable than the equivalent little RICO in New York State. And certainly some of the fraud, as Dan said, the tax fraud and maybe perhaps some other fraudulent activity, would be punished much more harshly.

The reason why that matters, I think, is that Allen Weisselberg is probably playing a game of chicken here and he is essentially saying, I don`t think you have anything on me that`s going to put me in jail perhaps for any time and certainly not for a long time, and so I`m going to stay loyal to my guy, Donald Trump, and I`m not going to cooperate. That may be very different if he were facing five, eight, 10 years.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, Dan Alonso, and David Cay Johnston, thank you all very much for starting us off tonight, really appreciate it.

ALONSO: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Coming up, 22 1/2 years, 10 years more than the sentencing guidelines. That`s what Derek Chauvin got today as a sentence for the murder of George Floyd. The lead prosecutors in the case, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher will join us next.

O`DONNELL: Today the final session of the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd was legalistic in some ways and very emotional in other ways. The sentencing hearing began with statements from George Floyd`s brothers and his daughter about what his loss means to them.

UNKNOWN: What kind of games do you want to play with him?

GIANNA FLOYD, DAUGHTER OF GEORGE FLOYD: I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride, and that`s it.

UNKNOWN: Yes. Would you --

G. FLOYD: We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.

UNKNOWN: Do you miss him helping you brush your teeth?

G. GLOYD: Yes.

PHILONISE FLOYD, BROTHER OF GEORGE FLOYD: We will never be able to get George back. Daddies are a daughter`s first love. He will never be able to walk Gianna down the aisle at her wedding, attend those magical moments of her life like a daddy/daughter dance. Sweet 16 party. Seeing her out for prom graduations. And she will never be able to have any personal memories with her father.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Terrence Floyd had one question for Derek Chauvin. Why?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TERRENCE FLOYD, BROTHER OF GEORGE FLOYD: I wanted to know from the man himself, why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother`s neck? When you knew that he posed no threat anymore, he was handcuffed, why didn`t you at least get up? Why did you stay there?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We heard Derek Chauvin actually say something in court for the first time today when before he was sentenced, the judge asked him if he had anything to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DEREK CHAUVIN, CONVICTED FOR MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD: Thank you, your honor. At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I`m not able to give a full formal statement at this time. But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Before announcing the sentence, the judge acknowledged the pain felt in the courtroom and throughout the country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER CAHILL, HENEPIN COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: I acknowledge and hear the pain that you are feeling. I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom but the Floyd family who are outside this courtroom and other members of the community. It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota, and even country. But most importantly, we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And then the judge delivered the sentence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAHILL: I`m not basing my sentence also on public opinion. I am not basing it on any attempt to send any messages. A trial court judge, the job of a trial court judge is to apply the law to specific facts and to deal with individual cases.

And so, Mr. Chauvin, as to count 1, based on the verdict of the jury, finding you guilty of an intentional second degree murder while committing a felony under Minnesota statute 609.19 subdivision 2 (inaudible) 1, it is the judgment of the court that you now stand convicted of that offense/

Pursuant to Minnesota statute section 60904, counts 2 and 3 will remain unadjudicated as they are lesser offences of count 1. The sentence for count 1, the court commits you to the custody of the Commissioner of Corrections for a period of 270 months, that`s two seven zero. That is a 10-year addition to the presumptive sentence of 150 months. This is based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: 270 months is 22 1/2 years. Derek Chauvin is still facing federal charges in the death of George Floyd which could bring a much longer sentence. Joining us now are the lead prosecutors of the Derek Chauvin trial, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher. Thank you both very much for joining us tonight.

And Jerry Blackwell, let me begin with you, since this was your very first case as a prosecutor. This is the very first time you`ve been involved in sentencing, and in effect sending someone to prison. What was your reaction to the sentence?

JERRY BLACKWELL, LEAD PROSECUTIR, DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: My reaction was a sense of peace, Lawrence, I suppose is the word I would use, a sense that there had been a measure of justice obtained. As you know, it`s difficult to convict a police officer in the first place.

And if you look at the history of police officers convicted of the unreasonable use of deadly force, this 22 1/2 years is right up there at the top of any officer ever convicted of this in the country. And the fact that the judge tacked on 10 years on top of what would be a typical sentence of 12 1/2 years speaks both to the court`s attempt to follow the guidelines and finding that there are aggravating factors that justified an upward departure of 10 plus years.

So, I mean, nothing will bring George Floyd back. So, no number of years will do that. But if we can do what we can in the law to approximate some kind of justice, I think that we can all feel good about the fact that there was a conviction and that the judge put it in the upper range of convictions of this sort ever in the history of America.

O`DONNELL: Steve Schleicher, as a former prosecutor, and now special prosecutor, you`ve been through sentencing sessions many times before. What did you expect going into this one, and how did it feel for you when you heard that 270 months from the judge?

STEVE SCHLEICHER, LEAD PROSECUTOR, DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: I expected, I guess, when the families spoke, that to be powerful for the judge and for everybody watching. And I think that that was borne out. I mean, the words of his daughter, Gianna, the expression from Philonise and Terrence and Brandon about what they lost, I think was something that really resonated.

And it`s something that can only be appreciated, I guess, from the position of people who have actually felt the loss, especially with Gianna, and talking about what she`s lost with the father. And I was particularly moved when Philonise spoke about her missing those moments with her father, the sweet 16 parties, the father/daughter dances and prom and walking down the aisle.

And it was very -- it was very powerful. When I heard the sentence pronounced, you know, I shared Jerry`s sentiment, it was a feeling that we had achieved a measure of justice. No number is going to quite capture the enormity of the loss that`s felt by the Floyd family or frankly the enormity of this case.

But 22.5 years is a substantial sentence. It`s a long time. And it reflected the seriousness of this matter and the effect that it`s had on the Floyd family and the whole world.

O`DONNELL: The judge recessed to collect his final thoughts about this. He came back into the courtroom with an over 20-page written memo about the sentence already written. So he may have plugged in the numbers at the last minute. He could have done that. But he clearly had already thought about all of the evidence in this case.

And one thing that I was really struck by, in reading the judge`s memo all the way through, is how completely he embraced every element of the case you presented, saying that it was proved beyond a reasonable doubt. And I just want to read this one entry for the audience about how specifically and closely the judge has accepted every bit of the key evidence in the case.

He said, "The slow death of George Floyd occurring over approximately six minutes of his positional asphyxia was particularly cruel in that Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he was likely to die but during which the defendant objectively remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd`s pleas."

And Jerry Blackwell, in that passage alone, there are several days of testimony, including expert testimony. Darnella Frazier`s video -- There`s so much evidence that he incorporates into that passage that you presented and adopts fully as proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

JERRY BLACKWELL, LEAD PROSECUTOR, DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: Absolutely, Lawrence. I couldn`t agree more with that. And it`s consistent with the overarching message that we had throughout the entire trial, starting with opening statements, that you can believe your eyes, this is homicide, it`s murder.

So the court saw what we all saw and heard the testimony. And the arc of this trial was simply having the jurors, the court, the public, to understand that what you thought you saw in that video is in fact what you saw, a man screaming, pleading for his life, who was simply being choked out, asphyxiated, one breath at a time.

So the court got that. The court made those findings consistent with the evidence, proven beyond a reasonable doubt. And we think that was absolutely correct.

O`DONNELL: Steve Schleicher -- both of you were in private practice when the attorney general asked you to come in to handle this case. How did you feel today at the end of that session about your decision, the decision both of you made to come back, for you to come back into the prosecutor`s office to handle this case?

SCHLEICHER: Grateful. I was grateful to be called back into public service. And as I heard the sentence, and as I read also, you know, the judge`s order, recall that he placed great emphasis on the violation of the position of authority that Derek Chauvin was in.

And as a former public servant, and in this capacity we`re both public servants, public service is something that`s important. And public service as a public trust.

The abuse of authority in this case was such a gross violation of that public trust. And the judge acknowledged in his order that it made the crime worse. And it was justification for giving a greater sentence, that, you know, frankly the crime couldn`t have happened without Derek Chauvin being in a position of authority.

In any other situation, the victim would have had the option of resisting their attacker. But George Floyd was not in a position to be able to resist his attacker because his attacker was a police officer.

BLACKWELL: Or the bystanders would have gotten such an attacker off George Floyd --

SCHLEICHER: Absolutely.

BLACKWELL: -- but for his authority.

SCHLEICHER: And with that, the uniform and what that signifies, the power of the government, the power of the state, to use that to actually facilitate the crime, it did make it worse.

And so as I heard the judge reflecting on this and thinking about that call that Keith Ellison made to both of us, I was grateful to be able to be a part of a process that is going to take a step towards restoring that public trust that was so violated on that day.

O`DONNELL: Jerry Blackwell, a quick last word from you about -- from the moment you got that call from Keith Ellison to today, how you feel about that decision you made to do this.

BLACKWELL: It`s the absolute best professional decision I have made in my entire year as a lawyer. And in a sense, I feel that it`s the culmination of all of the cases I`ve been involved in up to this point, defending, frankly, companies in cases that involve difficult witnesses, difficult documents, difficult narratives.

All of that experience came to bear, where we had certainly definite challenges in this case, in attempting to convict a police officer. So I felt this was the culmination, frankly, of everything I have done in the practice of law up to this point. And I was grateful to be able to serve this way.

O`DONNELL: Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, one way to read that judge`s memo today is a real commendation for your work in that courtroom.

He adopted every bit of the evidence that you presented and adopted it beyond a reasonable doubt. Thank you both very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

BLACKWELL: Thank you, Lawrence.

SCHLEICHER: Thank you, Lawrence.

BLACKWELL: Happy to be on.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Thank you.

And coming up -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced today that the Justice Department is suing the state of Georgia to invalidate Georgia`s new election law. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: And now it`s the United States of America versus the state of Georgia. Today the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Georgia for violating the civil rights of black voters with its new election law.

Assistant attorney general for civil rights Kristen Clarke said this.

KRISTEN CLARKE, ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: Our complaint today alleges that several provisions of SB 202 were passed with a discriminatory purpose in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

These legislative actions occurred at a time when the black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase. And after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which black voters are now more likely to use than white voters.

Our complaint challenges several provisions of SB 202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or abridge black citizens` equal access to the political process.

O`DONNELL: Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is evaluating other restrictive laws recently passed in states with Republican legislatures. But he also asked for help from Congress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: We are using every method at our disposal in our enforcement efforts. But that is not enough. We urge Congress to act to provide the department with important authorities it needs to protect the voting rights of every American.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now LaTosha Brown cofounder of the Black Voters Matter Fund and Michael Waldman president of the Brenner Center for Justice at New York University School of Law and the author of "The Fight to Vote".

LaTosha, let me start with you. The Justice Department is saying that the intent of this law is discriminatory, not just the effect, but it was written with the intention of discriminating against black voters.

LATOSHA BROWN, FOUNDER, BLACK VOTERS MATTER FUND: Absolutely. I think that that`s what -- you know, Section 2 gives them the provision to be able to do that, which is why we have to have -- I`m so glad that they are filing this case.

We filed a case immediately, right after it was signed. When SB 202 was signed, we filed a case immediately. And so I`m so glad that they`re going after this, because I think those are some provisions around the most egregious, discriminatory practices in the bill.

But we also have been very vocal about we`ve got to repeal that bill and we do need some legislative support as well because also what Republicans put in the bill in Georgia actually prevents -- it actually does not deal with the overturning of election boards. It does not deal with them having the ability to be able to invalidate elections.

And so that`s why we`re calling for repeal. But we`re very happy to see that the Department of Justice is going to take this on and this component (ph) as a core issue. And hopefully it will send a message to other states that have been specifically what we feel has been targeting black voters to actually be able to marginalize our power and our impact in the elections.

O`DONNELL: Michael Waldman, what is your reading of this case as filed by the Justice Department?

MICHAEL WALDMAN, PRESIDENT, BRENNAN CENTER FOR JUSTICE: It`s a very powerful case. It shows the Justice Department is back in the business of protecting voting rights. It shows with great detail how uncannily this Georgia law targets black voters.

But as strong as the case is, it`s in the courts. It`s got its limits. The Supreme Court may weaken the Voting Rights Act further in days to come.

And so Attorney General Garland is exactly right. Ultimately there is no substitute for what has to happen with Congress passing S-1, the For The People Act, passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

There`s new legislation that would deal with what`s just been described, the removal of nonpartisan officials from counting the votes. Congress, just the like the Justice Department, needs to step up.

O`DONNELL: And LaTosha, that`s a problem. The aftermath of voting in Georgia under this new election law is one of the really scary parts of it.

BROWN: Absolutely. You know, this past Friday, before we kicked off our Freedom Writer (ph) Voting Rights, the secretary of state announced that he was dropping 100,000 -- purging 100,000 voters from the voting rolls.

You know, we`ve seen -- now we`re seeing in Dougherty (ph) county, a majority African-American county in southwest Georgia that they`re now attempting to close polling sites there.

In addition to that they`re actually pulling off people -- off the -- off the board of elections in the County areas.

So this is a blatant abuse of power and we need federal legislation to stop that, to actually expand some protection, and we need to make sure that the courts are in alignment (ph).

O`DONNELL: Michael Waldman, is there a way to get at the provisions of some of these around the country that seek to -- it appears possibly manipulate the outcome of the election by the way they deal with the counting process and the challenging of counts?

Well, people can call out and try to stop them from getting passed. And they need to have the sunlight of public attention, just like the voter suppression did last year.

Congress has power, strong power under the constitution, to govern federal elections. It`s called the elections clause. And that includes how the votes are counted -- times, place, and manner of elections.

So once again, there are things that could be done to override this. That kind of provision is showing up all over the country as these states are considering laws like this -- in Texas, in Arizona -- often sort of snuck into the bill late at night, at the very end of the process, which is what happened here in Georgia.

It`s very pernicious, it`s like Boss Tweed (ph) said, you know, I don`t care where I get the votes as long as I can count them.

O`DONNELL: Michael Waldman, LaTosha Brown thank you both for joining us tonight.

BROWN: Thank you for having us.

O`DONNELL: Thank you

WALDMAN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, Ali Velshi is on the scene of the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida. He will join us with the latest, next.

O`DONNELL: A search and rescue mission is underway tonight in Surfside, Florida where an apartment building collapsed yesterday.

Joining us now from Surfside, Florida is Ali Velshi, host "VELSHI" here on MSNBC. Ali, what is the latest situation there now?

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Lawrence, frustration`s growing, hope is fading for families of 159 people who are not accounted for.

Let me just set the scene for you. Look over my shoulder. You`d see two blocks up, it`s hazy. There is -- it looks like fog. That`s a mixture of dirt and dust from the debris, from the rubble. It is also steam and smoke. There have been several fires there.

In fact, over the last 24 hours we have had lightning, we`ve had thunderstorms -- all of it slowing down workers.

Now, one of the problems is because of the heavy rain and the fires that have erupted, a lot of water has seeped into the basement, a place that rescuers are thinking that there might be voids in which people have survived. So they`ve even stopped fighting the fires.

They are using dogs to sniff for signs of life. They are using cameras. They are using sonar equipment to listen. But they have not heard anybody calling until -- since about 24 hours ago.

So at this point we started the day thinking that there were 99 people unaccounted for. That number jumped to 159 this morning, four people confirmed dead. And since then no rescues, no recoveries and not a single name has been taken off of that list of people unaccounted for by family or others who have said we know where they are, they`re safe.

So right now as the sun has set here on Surfside, there are still 159 people unaccounted for. They are working through the night. And we are hoping -- Lawrence, we are really, really hoping that by morning we will have better news about this.

O`DONNELL: Ali, what are the possibilities at this stage for -- are there any new methods they have for searching, or have they exhausted every method they have?

Coming up in tonight`s LAST WORD, a little girl who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing stood in Fenway Park tonight and sang the national anthem. You`ll see that next.

O`DONNELL: Jane Richard was seven years old when she lost a leg after a bomb exploded next to the spot where she and her family were watching the Boston Marathon. Jane`s older brother Martin who was eight years old was killed instantly. Jane`s parents were also injured.

Jane Richard spent 39 days at Boston Children`s Hospital where she underwent 12 surgeries. That was eight years ago.

Tonight, at Fenway Park after a pregame ceremony honoring the Red Sox`s now retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who befriended and helped many victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, Jane Richard sang the national anthem before the Red Sox/Yankees game.

(JANE RICHARD SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM)

O`DONNELL: The home of the brave.

Brian`s next.

