Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/3/2021

Transcript:
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.
We`re going to be joined by Beto O`Rourke tonight because today was the day
that the Texas governor decided, let the good times roll, forget about
masks, fill up businesses with as many customers in the room as you want at
the same time, all restrictions lifted. Beto O`Rourke is going to give us
his reactions to what that means for Texas.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Excellent. And, you know, the thing about -- I
was just speaking with the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, where the
Mississippi mask mandate was also unilaterally rescinded by the governor
there, too, and Jackson has got all these troubles in terms of water and
everything else.
But it`s just such -- to put people who work in jobs where they have to be
face-to-face with people and have no defense in terms of protecting
themselves. It`s just -- it`s one thing if you want to go out to a
restaurant or go out to some sort of retail place and not wear masks, and
you want to, you see that as part of your personal freedom, but people
where that`s their job, it`s just an impossible imposition on people`s
public health. Just crazy.
O`DONNELL: And I was glad to hear your interview with the mayor, Rachel,
because Texas does command the attention in this story but same stuff is
happening in Mississippi, it is good to focus on that too.
MADDOW: Yeah.
O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
Well, as Rachel said tonight, the House of Representatives will be voting
on H.R.1, which is the Democrats` answer to the most important governing
challenge of our time, the preservation of democracy in this country.
That`s what that bill is actually about.
It is a 21st century version of the Voting Rights Act. H.R.1 is designed to
counter Republican attempts to deny you your right to vote. Every bill
introduced in the House gets a number, based on the order in which it was
introduced. The house is also voting tonight for example on HR-1280. Rachel
just described that, the George Floyd bill.
That designation means that 1,279 bills were actually introduced before
that bill this year. The designation of H.R.1 belongs exclusively to the
speaker. Speaker Pelosi decides which bill will be allowed to be the first
bill introduced in the House and given that designation H.R.1. That`s
Speaker Pelosi`s way of saying, this is the most important thing we will
do, the most important thing for the future of democracy in this country.
And as the voting proceeds in the House tonight, we`ll be joined at the end
of this hour by freshman Congressman Mondaire Jones with his view of what
is at stake for this country and the future of democracy in the passage of
H.R.1.
We also have breaking news developments in the criminal investigation of
Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, Andrew Weissmann will
guide us through tonight`s episode of defendant Trump later in the hour.
The Senate will take up the Biden COVID relief bill tomorrow. Republican
legislative jaywalker Senator Ron Johnson has promised to step in front of
that legislative vehicle, to create the most ridiculous possible form of
delay, he will exercise the right that every senator has but most never use
once in their entire careers, the right to require Senate clerks to read
aloud the entire bill.
And so tomorrow Senate clerks will be forced to read all 600 pages of the
legislation aloud. That will delay legislative progress on the bill by a
few hours but it won`t be enough to delay the day when you will actually
receive your $1,400 COVID relief check that Ron Johnson will vote against
and that the Texas Republican senators will vote against, at a time when
Texans need that money more than ever. Now that many are facing utility
bills of several thousand dollars for just a few days` worth of heat in
their homes, thanks to the Republican designed power grid in Texas that
completely failed during a winter storm.
Beto O`Rourke will join us from Texas in a moment after the very good news
that the Biden administration has secured enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine
to vaccinate every adult in America by this summer, by early summer. We are
within sight of the finish line now of the major threat of COVID-19, the
threat to our lives. If we all continue to maintain safety protocols while
we`re all waiting for the vaccine, then after we get the vaccine, we can
more safely return to activities that have been and remain unsafe.
But Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lost patience. With the finish line in
sight, the Texas governor has removed a statewide mask mandate and is
allowing all businesses in Texas to be 100 percent open with no
restrictions whatsoever. The governor made that decision without consulting
anyone on his team of medical advisers.
According to the "Austin American Statesman", Texas` top health official
said he did not speak with Governor Abbott before he announced Tuesday he
would end the mask order and open Texas 100 percent. Two of the other four
medical advisers also said they were not consulted ahead of the governor`s
decision.
NBC`s Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden about that today in the
Oval Office.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it`s a big
mistake. Look, I hope everybody has realized by now these masks make a
difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the
nature of this disease because of the way in which we`re able to get
vaccines in people`s arms. We have been able to move it up to end of May to
have enough to get every adult American a shot.
And the last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that
everything is fine, take off your mask, forget it. We won`t have everybody
vaccinated until sometime in the summer. We have the vaccine to do it, get
the shot and second shot, they`re going to take time.
And it`s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the
science, wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask, and
stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some
of our elected officials knew it.
O`DONNELL: Leading off our discussion tonight is former Democratic
Congressman Beto O`Rourke of Texas. He is the founder of Powered by People,
an organization to elect Democrats in Texas.
Thank you very much for joining us.
I want to get your reaction to Governor Abbott saying, you can forget about
it, you can take off your mask. On the same day the president of the United
States is wearing a mask in the Oval Office after he`s been vaccinated,
received both shots of vaccinations, he is still wearing a mask in the Oval
Office and calling what the governor of Texas is doing a Neanderthal
mentality of Republicans.
FORMER REP. BETO O`ROURKE (D-TX): Whatever you call it, it is going to
kill people. And this is in a state that`s already lost 44,000 people due
to the ineptitude of our governor failing to meet the moment and the
challenge and to follow the best public health advice. The very botched
rollout of the vaccine, there`s, Lawrence, 254 counties in Texas, there are
254 different systems to distribute the vaccine.
In some counties you sign up on a list, in others, good luck if you can
find out how to get a vaccine to save your life. It is the people who have
been disproportionately impacted, black, brown, communities of color, lower
income zip codes in Texas that will be on the front lines of this disaster
of Greg Abbott`s making.
I was listening to you talking with Rachel Maddow at the top of show, and
she said think about those minimum wage hospitality workers and convenient
store clerks, Lawrence, who are making $7.25 an hour. So, they`re likely
working a second and third job. They are literally going to be on the front
lines of this disaster.
So, we are deeply disappointed but we are also not sitting around and
waiting for this to happen to us. Many of us are organizing. Our group
Powered by the People is one of them. To go canvas on the doors in those
poor ZIP codes and find those who are eligible for vaccine and get them
signed up. Folks who may not speak English, may not have internet in their
home, may not own a cell phone, may not know the secret handshake necessary
to get protected.
We are going to be there and try to help them out. As so many Texans were
when they lost power, and heat, and water and saw damage from busted pipes
because the government just decided they weren`t going to be there for us.
As you said, he`s given up when we can see the finish line. I can see may
from where I sit, where Joe Biden has promised there will be a vaccine for
every adult in America.
Why you would give up now when you`re so close after having lost so many is
beyond me. We can`t accept it and we must act in the face of this failure.
O`DONNELL: You know, there was a time not that long ago, it was before
Texas had a senator named Cruz, where I could imagine Texas Republican
senators opposing a bill like the COVID relief bill saying, you know, it`s
too expensive, we don`t want to spend that much money. But then Texas gets
hit with this storm, which creates the manmade disaster of the power
failure. It was not a natural disaster but a man-made power failure.
Then the Texas Republican senators say, well, you know, things have changed
and, you know, my constituents need those $1,400 checks now in a way they
didn`t before because they suddenly have utility bills bigger than those
checks, and you could imagine that Texas Republican senator coming around
on this bill. But that seems impossible with the two senators you have now.
O`ROURKE: Unfortunately so. We`ve got people in government who literally
believe that government is the problem and don`t believe in government at
all. And in the case of our junior senator, sought to overthrow the
government of the United States of America. Those are the people in
positions of public trust at a moment that the state of Texas is literally
failing, cannot guarantee that lights will stay on or water is running.
There are still hundreds of thousands of my fellow Texans who cannot get
dependable, clean drinking water because the damage is so severe, and the
help is not there. In the same state, Lawrence, it is 49th in the nation in
terms of vaccine distribution. I think 6.5 percent of the 30 million people
of Texas have been vaccinated at a time that the governor is calling it
quits.
So, it`s the pandemic, it`s the recession, as you said, the man-made power
and water outage, and everything that flowed from that. The deaths that we
saw numbered in the dozens, people freezing to death in their own homes,
dying of carbon monoxide poisoning, dying because their medical equipment
failed without power, all because of decisions that this person made and
this is what he does next, and this is what we face.
And so, I hate to say this, because I believe in the power of government, I
know it`s there to do things none of us on our own can accomplish. But
government has decided that they`re not going to be there for us, at least
in state of Texas. So thank God for the people of Texas, neighbors checking
on neighbors, volunteers stepping up to be there when government isn`t.
That`s where we`re left tonight, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Let me ask you a question about the politics of Governor
Abbott`s calculation today. And what I`m wondering is, did he see himself
as governor in trouble because of the stories you have told about a Vietnam
veteran dying in his truck because that`s where he went to try to get heat,
that the power failure that he was very much a part of designing, that that
has him in a tough situation in Texas, and so, he reached for a Republican
kind of popularity move of saying, throw away your masks and that`s part of
a way of trying to restore an appeal to that side of the politics of Texas?
O`ROURKE: Yeah, this is like a wag the dog moment, where you seek to
distract attention, in the case of that movie, it was go to war in another
country. In the case of Texas, it is to go to war on your own people, and
to -- with all certainty because the science says so, to guarantee the
deaths of those who otherwise would have been spared if we just followed
the public health advice.
These masks are the best things short of a vaccine, in a state where only
6.5 percent of us are vaccinated, to save our lives and the lives of others
in our lives. So you never know a man`s motive, only Greg Abbott knows, but
it sure looks politically convenient to drop this news in the wake of his
man-made disaster.
And, Lawrence, we haven`t heard all the stories yet. And I urge you and
other journalists to follow the money. When you look at what was paid into
the Greg Abbott campaign war chest, and not small checks, $200,000 checks
from Oncor, seven-figure checks from the energy companies.
And then look at this, the price for megawatt-hour from $36, the average,
to $9,000. Jerry Jones` company described making out like bandits, they hit
the jackpot in this one.
So I think there`s a lot of corruption involved, we need to follow the
money and the facts, let us not stop on this story for the benefit of the
people of Texas and for the accountability and justice that we deserve.
O`DONNELL: Thank you very much for helping us cover this story, Beto
O`Rourke. Thank you for leading off our discussion tonight. Really
appreciate it.
O`ROURKE: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And coming up, there is breaking news on the Manhattan district attorney`s
investigation of Donald Trump and today, Trump was served was lawsuit at
his Florida hotel where he lives now for his role in inciting the attack on
the Capitol. As the Capitol is under heightened security because of another
threat from those people you see right there, the most deranged Trump
supporters in the country are still threatening the Capitol.
Congressman Jason Crow joins us next.
O`DONNELL: Defendant Trump is living in fear tonight of being judged by
juries in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Atlanta. The New York and
Atlanta cases are criminal investigations. We`ll discuss those later in
this hour.
Today, Donald Trump was served in lawsuit at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump is a
defendant in a Washington, D.C., lawsuit brought by Congressman Bennie
Thompson and targets Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and members of the Proud
Boys and Oath Keepers. The lawsuit says that, quote, the insurrection was
direct, intended, and foreseeable result of the defendants` unlawful
conspiracy, it was instigated as part of a common plan, that the defendants
pursued since the election held in November, 2020.
The threat to the Capitol continues tonight. U.S. Capitol police announced
they received evidence of a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an
identified militia group tomorrow, March 4th. That threat forced House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule votes tonight instead of tomorrow.
Tomorrow, March 4th, is the day on which many dangerous Trump fanatics who
have lost connection to reality actually believe that Donald Trump will
somehow magically become president again. That is what they believe.
Such people are incapable of rational thought and desperately in need of
serious help. But until they can get that help, some of them remain
homicidally dangerous as they proved on January 6th. The insane mob that
attacked the Capitol on January 6th was first encouraged and incited by
Donald Trump and then allowed to continue to do their damage by the Trump
administration.
In Senate testimony today, Major General William Walker, the commanding
general of the D.C. National Guard, said that the Trump administration
refused to allow him to rush his troops to the Capitol.
MAJ. GEN. WILLIAM WALKER, DC NATIONAL GUARD COMMANDER: The secretary of
the army`s January 5th letter to me withheld that authority for me to
employ a quick reaction force. Additionally, the memorandum to me required
that a concept of operation be submitted to him before the employment of a
quick reaction force. I found that requirement to be unusual.
O`DONNELL: General Walker detailed how the Trump administration gave the
attackers of the Capitol three hours, three hours to do whatever they
wanted to do, including killing a Capitol police officer.
WALKER: At 1:49 p.m., I received a frantic call from then-chief of the
United States Capitol police Steven Sund, where he informed me that the
security perimeter of the United States Capitol had been breached by
hostile rioters. I alerted the U.S. Army senior leadership of the request.
The approval for Chief Sund`s request would eventually come from the acting
secretary of defense and be relayed to me by Army senior leaders at 5:08
p.m., about three hours and 19 minutes later.
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): So, you actually put them on the bus, ready to
go but couldn`t let the buses go?
WALKER: Yes, Senator. I just came to the conclusion that eventually I`m
going to get approval and at that point, seconds mattered, minutes
mattered, and I needed to be ready to get them there quick as possible. So
I already had a D.C. national guard vehicle in front to help get through
traffic lights. So we were there in 18 minutes.
O`DONNELL: Returning to our discussion now, Democratic Congressman Jason
Crow in Colorado. He`s a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Congressman, we all remember your story of being in the House chamber and
thinking what you might have as a weapon to defend yourself against these
people. And during all of that threat to you, the National Guard was 18
minutes away but the Trump administration wasn`t letting them go.
REP. JASON CROW (D-CO): Yeah, you know, there was a phrase in there that
stuck out to me, and that was, seconds matter, minutes matter, because in
combat situations and situation of crisis like we were dealing with here,
seconds seem like minutes, minutes seem like hours, and every moment
matters. So, you know, we`re going to get to the bottom of this.
I have long said, Lawrence, you`ve heard me say this, we`re going to find
out what happened. We`re going to piece this together. We are already doing
it with remarkable speed, and there`s going to be accountability.
We`re going to get the picture of what happened and we will tell it to the
American people.
O`DONNELL: One of the things we`ve been learning is that the admitted
felon Michael Flynn, pardoned felon Michael Flynn, his brother, General
Flynn, was actually involved in the conversations and was part of the
delay.
Let`s listen to what Senator Klobuchar developed about that in a testimony.
WALKER: The Army senior leaders did not think that it looked good, that it
would be a good optic. They further stated that it could incite the crowd.
KLOBUCHAR: Do you remember who was mostly talking about the optics, the
questions that Senator Peters asked you and they`re concerned about that?
WALKER: Yes, during the phone call with the District of Columbia leaders,
the deputy mayor, Chief Sund, Dr. Rodriguez, who was talking about optics
were General Flynn and General Piatt. And they both said it wouldn`t be in
their best military advice to advise the secretary of the army to have
uniformed guard members at the Capitol during the election confirmation.
O`DONNELL: So, Congressman, the Pentagon lied about this. They said that
Charles Flynn was not involved in these discussions at all.
CROW: Well, we`ll piece it together.
But I want to make something really clear here. I don`t have any reason to
believe, sitting here right now, that Charles Flynn, General Flynn, acting
general within the Pentagon was doing anything incorrect here. We`ll find
that out. We have an independent obligation to put the facts together.
But, you know, just because he`s the brother of Michael Flynn, who
obviously is a convicted felon and ardent supporter of Donald Trump doesn`t
mean that he did anything wrong. So, we`re going to get the facts.
He does have an honorable background, a service background, and we have to
make sure that we are looking at the facts and not just conjecture.
O`DONNELL: Yeah, and -- but the Pentagon was concerned enough about the
optics as they would put it of Michael Flynn`s brother being involved, that
they lied about it. And so, that casts further shadow on Charles Flynn, who
may or may not deserve that shadow, as you correctly point out.
What about tomorrow? What about the threat to the Capitol tomorrow?
CROW: Well, you know, I`ve long said, this is an extremist movement. It
didn`t start on January 6th. We`ve actually been dealing with this for
decades.
You know, the right-wing extremist movement has its roots in early 1990s
and it`s continued. It`s dramatically increased because Donald Trump has
given it license. He has romanticized it. He`s given these folks
permission.
And they certainly are pointing to January 6th as a catalyzing moment in
this movement. So, you know, we have to make sure we`re dealing with his.
You know, FBI Director Wray this past week said the movement is
metastasizing, that it is hardening within the country right now. So we`re
at a really critical juncture. We have to make sure that we are dealing
with this aggressively and appropriately, and that means taking the
measures we need to take to secure the Capitol, to secure our national
defense, to secure the American people, but also not responding in a way
that gives in to those terrorists, to these extremists.
Because what they want, Lawrence, is us to change ourselves. They want us
to change our behavior and who we are, right? So, we can`t give them that
power. We can`t give them more power than they deserve here.
We need to protect ourself, and do the right thing, but we also had to make
sure that we aren`t changing who we are.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Jason Crow, thank you very much for joining our
discussion tonight.
CROW: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
Well, we have breaking news in the investigation of Donald Trump by the
Manhattan district attorney. The investigation is reportedly focusing on
Trump accountant and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to flip him
to testify against Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann
joins us next.
O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight from "The Washington Post" about
the criminal investigation of Donald Trump by Manhattan district attorney
Cy Vance. "The Washington Post" reports, "The investigation is now focusing
on Donald Trump`s longtime accountant and chief financial officer of his
company, Allen Weisselberg."
"The Post" reports that witness interviews are quote, "now led by a former
mob prosecutor and one person familiar with the investigation said it is
aimed at flipping Weisselberg, attempting to turn one of Trump`s longest
serving and most important aides into a witness against him. The focus on
Weisselberg underscores the depth and ambition of Vance`s inquiry, a
criminal investigation broader than any Trump`s company is known to have
faced before."
"The Washington Post" reports that investigators` questions about Allen
Weisselberg have included what`s his relationship with Donald. How loyal is
each person to each other. "The Post" reports Cy Vance`s investigation
quote, "has taken on new urgency since the recent hiring of Mark Pomeranz,
an attorney who prosecuted Gambino crime family boss, John Gotti`s son in
the 1990s."
800 miles to the south, the new district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia
Fani Willis is empaneling a new grand jury this week that could soon begin
issuing subpoenas for documents and witness testimony in the investigation
of possible election fraud committed by Donald Trump.
"The Atlantic Journal Constitution" reports that Fani Willis is
investigating quote "several state crimes including solicitation of
election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental
bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and
involvement in violence or threats related to the election`s
administration."
No former president of the United States has ever been charged with a
crime. This could be the year when Fani Willis and Cy Vance take their
place in American history as the first prosecutors to charge a former
president with crimes.
Joining our discussion now Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and
former federal prosecutor. He also served in the Mueller investigation as a
lead prosecutor. He`s an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst.
Andrew, the news about focusing on Allen Weisselberg who knows where all
the money has come and all the money has gone in Trump world, what does
that mean to you?
ANDREW WEISSMANN, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Great question, it`s not surprising
that this is where the investigation is headed, and this is a key person to
flip to become a witness. The chief financial officer is somebody who knows
where the bodies are buried, because as you said, they know exactly where
the money is.
But they also tend to be somebody who can insulate the CEO. So for instance
in Enron, Andy Fastow was critical to being able to go up to chain to see
whether Jeff Skilling and Ken Lay had criminal liability.
So focusing on Weisselberg makes complete sense because he either is going
to be a defendant and a fall guy or he`s going to be a cooperator. But it`s
going to be one or the other.
O`DONNELL: And he already did cooperate with the federal investigation of
what was the initial spark for the Cy Vance investigation, which is the
payoff to Stormy Daniels that sent Michael Cohen to prison.
WEISSMANN: I think the jury is out on that, just how much he cooperated on
that. I think that remains to be seen just how much he was integral to
that. And I say that because if he was really fully on board at that time,
I think the investigation would be a lot further along, and there wouldn`t
be this focus on needing to flip him, meaning to have him be completely
truthful about what he knows and doesn`t know.
So, you know, I think a critical thing now, and I think the main pressure
on Weisselberg is that, you know, President Trump is no longer in office,
so he has a lot less power, and he certainly has no ability to pardon
Weisselberg because he`s no longer in office and a federal pardon wouldn`t
have any effect anyway. And we can be pretty sure that the New York
Governor is not going to be seeking to pardon Weisselberg.
So if they can make a criminal case on Weisselberg, there`s going to be
enormous pressure on him to truly cooperate, which I think would be key to
upholding the rule of law in this country.
O`DONNELL: Fani Willis is an experienced assistant district attorney in
Fulton County many years, this year elected to the office of district
attorney. She`s in charge now. She seems to have a simpler case. She has
this phone call with Donald Trump calling up the secretary of state saying
I need you find these votes, this is the number of votes I need you to
find. And when you read off those list, that list of Georgia statues,
Georgia laws that could have been violated in that phone call, it seems
like a simpler and faster route to prosecution.
WEISSMANN: I agree. That`s the kind of case where you can build it around
that tape recording. But you know, there are other witnesses who you can
imagine she`s going to want to call to what I would like to say is
embroider and give context and background to that investigation. But it
seems pretty clear that the centerpiece will be that tape.
And you know, one nice thing is, whatever these two career prosecutors do,
whether they can make the case or not, I think the public now will know
that there`s been a full vetting of the evidence, and the chips will fall
where they may.
If there`s enough evidence to prosecute, you can be sure they`ll do so. If
there isn`t, we`ll know that rule of law applied which is that Donald Trump
is treated fairly by people taking a hard look at what he did.
O`DONNELL: And aren`t going to be any Republican senators on the jury in
Manhattan or the jury in Georgia if there are these juries and so verdict
will be all the more trustworthy.
WEISSMAN: Yes. I`m actually a big fan of juries. You know, I love to tell
the story of the one juror who spoke in the Manafort trial, was somebody
who said, you know, I`m a Trump supporter and she literally said I left my
MAGA hat in the car. Meaning she followed her oath of office and voted to
convict and didn`t matter what her political affiliations were. She
followed what it means to be an American and to sit on a jury.
O`DONNELL: Yes. And I remember that juror`s public statements vividly, and
I have to agree, it was a great moment for the jury system to see that kind
of objective evaluation of the evidence even though she had a political
bias.
Andrew Weissmann, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really
appreciate it.
WEISSMANN: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: And when we come back, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo answered
reporters` questions today about the sexual harassment allegations against
him and he said he will not resign.
GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I was elected by the people of the state of
New York. I`m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of
New York. They elected me, and I`m going to serve the people of the state
of New York.
O`DONNELL: That was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today, facing reporters
for first time since a series of sexual harassment accusations were made
against him beginning exactly a week ago today.
Last week in a written statement the governor denied the first accusations
made against him by a former member of the staff Lindsey Boylan. But he did
not issue a denial when another former member of the staff, Charlotte
Bennett came forward with allegations over the weekend, or when third
woman, Anna Ruch, told her story to "The New York Times" on Monday night of
meeting the governor at a wedding in 2019 where she said he touched her
inappropriately, including by holding her face, asking if he could kiss
her.
Today in a press conference, the governor apologized.
CUOMO: I fully support a woman`s right to come forward. And I think it
should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way
that made people feel uncomfortable.
It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful
about it. And frankly, I am embarrassed by it. And that`s not easy to say.
But that`s the truth.
But this is what I want you to know, and I want you to know this from me
directly. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone
inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel
uncomfortable.
O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Luis Ferre-Sadurni, who reports on New York
state government for "The New York Times". The governor`s statement today
was wide ranging. He answered several questions. How was it received by the
women who made these complaints? Did we hear from them?
LUIS FERRE-SADURNI, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Yes, thank you for having me. So
we heard from his first two accusers and it`s fair to say they rejected his
apology. They effectively said they didn`t buy it and that it was a non-
apology.
Lindsey Boylan, who was the first accuser who said that the governor gave
her an unsolicited kiss on the lips said that she didn`t find it believable
that the governor thought his actions were inappropriate.
The lawyer for the second woman, Charlotte Bennett, said that the press
conference was full of inaccuracies and falsehoods. And it`s worth noting
the governor hasn`t denied the remarks that Ms. Bennett said the governor
made.
She alleges that the governor asked her whether she slept with older men or
was monogamous, remarks that she took as sexual advances. The governor
hasn`t directly addressed that or denied that.
O`DONNELL: Does it appear that this will get the governor through the next
what might be couple of months of this investigation that certainly will be
more questions from reporters, but handling it the way he`s handled it so
far, is this the model for him going forward?
SADURNI: Look, I think this isn`t a governor that`s going to resign on his
own volition unless there`s enormous amount of pressure for him to resign.
So far we haven`t seen that. Republicans, not surprisingly, have called on
him to resign, and a small but growing number of Democrats have also joined
those calls. But most Democrats in the state, including top Democrats like
Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kristen Gillibrand have said that they
want this attorney general investigation to play out before they decide
what actions are appropriate.
The results of the report which could be months from now could be
politically devastating for the governor. And in fact, today the leader of
the New York state senate, who`s a Democrat, said that if that report were
to show that the governor acted inappropriately, that he had to step down.
O`DONNELL: Yes. That`s Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (ph)
who said that today on television. She said, he would have to resign if the
investigation reveals that he did anything inappropriate.
This investigation is going to be -- include more than just presumably
questioning the governor, It will also the governor`s staff, and what did
they know, when did they know it. And so they could also face some sort of
liability in this in terms of what did you do when these complaints were
brought to your attention.
SADURNI: Yes. This investigation which is being overseen by the New York
state attorney general, but spearheaded by an outside law firm yet to be
hired, will have broad subpoena powers to request records, text messages,
emails and to compel witnesses to testify under oath, including the
governor.
And it was sparked by these accusations that we know about, but it could be
broadened out to include any other sexual harassment allegations that might
surface as investigators are doing their work.
Now, that`s going to take months. These sort of investigations take time.
Privately, however, some state lawmakers speculate that if one or two other
allegations were to surface in the meantime, that could be a final straw
for the governor, and that could build enormous pressure on him politically
for him to resign.
O`DONNELL: Luis Ferre-Sadurni, thank you very much for joining us tonight.
Really appreciate it.
SADURNI: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And coming up, tonight House Democrats are set to pass the most powerful
protection American voters would have in fighting voter suppression by
Republican state legislatures. This is the most important ongoing political
story of our time. That`s next.
O`DONNELL: Tonight the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd
Justice and Policing Act, a major police reform package. The George Floyd
Justice and Policing Act would prohibit racial profiling and ban chokeholds
and no-knock warrants. The bill would also create a national police
misconduct registry and end immunity from lawsuits.
The vote took place just five days before former police officer Derek
Chauvin`s trial is set to begin for the murder of George Floyd.
Also tonight the house is voting on H.R.1, which is titled the For The
People Act. H.R.1 is intended to ensure eligible voters the right to vote
and prevent Republican state legislatures from restricting voting rights.
Joining us now is a Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York. He
is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Ethics
Committee.
Thank you very much for joining us tonight, Congressman Jones. And I want
to focus for the moment on H.R.1 and its importance for everything that the
Democrats in the House and in the Senate will be trying to accomplish now
and in the future.
The voting rights that it attempts to preserve: the preserve the right to
vote by mail, make voter registration sensible, easy, automatic in many
cases, and very much control how Republicans decide to erase people from
the rolls. It goes on and on.
It really is kind of a 21st century voting rights act based on the behavior
you`ve watched Republican legislators bring to these issues.
REP. MONDAIRE JONES (D-NY): Well, this is as you just described,
transformative stuff. I mean we have a democracy that has been under
assault. And I think that assault has been clarified for people especially
in the wake of what happened on January 6th.
That violent insurrection that I and others lived through and that
Americans everywhere watched on television, that began as a big lie about
mass voter fraud.
And of course that allegation was never meant to be substantiated by my
Republican colleagues. Rather it was meant and is meant to lay the
foundation for another decade of racist voter suppression.
The modern Republican Party, the party of Donald Trump is not interested in
competing on the merits of its policy ideas but rather in winning elections
through disenfranchising primarily black and brown people in southern
states and also young people.
And so we have to make sure that we pass H.R.1. The House in fact is doing
that tonight. I just voted for it. I`m so excited about it.
And then we have to pass it in the senate. We have to do things like
automatic voter registration, which is in this bill, independent
redistricting commissions so that people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and
other Qanon conspiracy theorists cannot coast to victory in general
election contests.
And of course, getting big money out of politics, the corrosive influence
of money has led to things like people questioning the need for $2,000
survival checks. So this bill would setup a system of public campaign
finance.
O`DONNELL: And we`ve seen some model of redistricting commissions around
the country in certain states that have already adopted that, and it really
has taken the crazy politics out of drawing congressional borders and state
legislative borders.
JONES: It has. I mean independent redistricting commissions have worked
elsewhere including in places like California. We have in this upcoming
cycle in the state of New York where I`m a representative.
And so we have to make sure that we do this in every state in the country
because that is how we are going to get to a place where Republican-
controlled legislatures are not diluting black votes and packing black
voters all into one district or scattering them around.
You know, this bill contains a requirement that independent redistricting
commissions keep communities of interest together and also that these
independent redistricting commissions comply with Section 2 of the Voting
Rights Act.
And then of course, later this year we need to pass the John R. Lewis
Voting Rights Advancement Act which would revise that crown jewel of the
voting rights act that was gutted in the Shelby decision in 2013. Of
course, now we have to a Supreme Court that is even further to the right
than we had in that Shelby case. And so we have to do our due diligence by
creating a record.
And I`ve got to tell you, I don`t think anyone in good conscience can look
at what has happened over the last year alone and say that the record is
not replete. That we need a modern-day voting rights act because voter
suppression is rampant.
And it`s just going to get worse if we don`t do things like pass H.R.1
tonight.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Mondaire Jones, thank you very much for joining us
tonight. We really appreciate it.
JONES: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Mondaire Jones gets tonight`s LAST WORD.
"THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" starts now.
