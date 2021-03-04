Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/3/2021

Summary:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has removed a statewide mask mandate and

is allowing all businesses in Texas to be 100 percent open with no

restrictions whatsoever. In Senate testimony today, Major General William

Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, said that the

Trump administration refused to allow him to rush his troops to the

Capitol. The criminal investigation of Donald Trump by Manhattan District

Attorney Cy Vance is now focusing on Donald Trump`s longtime accountant and

chief financial officer of his company, Allen Weisselberg. New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo answered reporters` questions today about the sexual

harassment allegations against him and he said he will not resign. Tonight,

House Democrats are set to pass the most powerful protection American

voters would have in fighting voter suppression by Republican state

legislatures.

Transcript:

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

We`re going to be joined by Beto O`Rourke tonight because today was the day

that the Texas governor decided, let the good times roll, forget about

masks, fill up businesses with as many customers in the room as you want at

the same time, all restrictions lifted. Beto O`Rourke is going to give us

his reactions to what that means for Texas.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Excellent. And, you know, the thing about -- I

was just speaking with the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, where the

Mississippi mask mandate was also unilaterally rescinded by the governor

there, too, and Jackson has got all these troubles in terms of water and

everything else.

But it`s just such -- to put people who work in jobs where they have to be

face-to-face with people and have no defense in terms of protecting

themselves. It`s just -- it`s one thing if you want to go out to a

restaurant or go out to some sort of retail place and not wear masks, and

you want to, you see that as part of your personal freedom, but people

where that`s their job, it`s just an impossible imposition on people`s

public health. Just crazy.

O`DONNELL: And I was glad to hear your interview with the mayor, Rachel,

because Texas does command the attention in this story but same stuff is

happening in Mississippi, it is good to focus on that too.

MADDOW: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, as Rachel said tonight, the House of Representatives will be voting

on H.R.1, which is the Democrats` answer to the most important governing

challenge of our time, the preservation of democracy in this country.

That`s what that bill is actually about.

It is a 21st century version of the Voting Rights Act. H.R.1 is designed to

counter Republican attempts to deny you your right to vote. Every bill

introduced in the House gets a number, based on the order in which it was

introduced. The house is also voting tonight for example on HR-1280. Rachel

just described that, the George Floyd bill.

That designation means that 1,279 bills were actually introduced before

that bill this year. The designation of H.R.1 belongs exclusively to the

speaker. Speaker Pelosi decides which bill will be allowed to be the first

bill introduced in the House and given that designation H.R.1. That`s

Speaker Pelosi`s way of saying, this is the most important thing we will

do, the most important thing for the future of democracy in this country.

And as the voting proceeds in the House tonight, we`ll be joined at the end

of this hour by freshman Congressman Mondaire Jones with his view of what

is at stake for this country and the future of democracy in the passage of

H.R.1.

We also have breaking news developments in the criminal investigation of

Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, Andrew Weissmann will

guide us through tonight`s episode of defendant Trump later in the hour.

The Senate will take up the Biden COVID relief bill tomorrow. Republican

legislative jaywalker Senator Ron Johnson has promised to step in front of

that legislative vehicle, to create the most ridiculous possible form of

delay, he will exercise the right that every senator has but most never use

once in their entire careers, the right to require Senate clerks to read

aloud the entire bill.

And so tomorrow Senate clerks will be forced to read all 600 pages of the

legislation aloud. That will delay legislative progress on the bill by a

few hours but it won`t be enough to delay the day when you will actually

receive your $1,400 COVID relief check that Ron Johnson will vote against

and that the Texas Republican senators will vote against, at a time when

Texans need that money more than ever. Now that many are facing utility

bills of several thousand dollars for just a few days` worth of heat in

their homes, thanks to the Republican designed power grid in Texas that

completely failed during a winter storm.

Beto O`Rourke will join us from Texas in a moment after the very good news

that the Biden administration has secured enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine

to vaccinate every adult in America by this summer, by early summer. We are

within sight of the finish line now of the major threat of COVID-19, the

threat to our lives. If we all continue to maintain safety protocols while

we`re all waiting for the vaccine, then after we get the vaccine, we can

more safely return to activities that have been and remain unsafe.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lost patience. With the finish line in

sight, the Texas governor has removed a statewide mask mandate and is

allowing all businesses in Texas to be 100 percent open with no

restrictions whatsoever. The governor made that decision without consulting

anyone on his team of medical advisers.

According to the "Austin American Statesman", Texas` top health official

said he did not speak with Governor Abbott before he announced Tuesday he

would end the mask order and open Texas 100 percent. Two of the other four

medical advisers also said they were not consulted ahead of the governor`s

decision.

NBC`s Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden about that today in the

Oval Office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it`s a big

mistake. Look, I hope everybody has realized by now these masks make a

difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the

nature of this disease because of the way in which we`re able to get

vaccines in people`s arms. We have been able to move it up to end of May to

have enough to get every adult American a shot.

And the last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that

everything is fine, take off your mask, forget it. We won`t have everybody

vaccinated until sometime in the summer. We have the vaccine to do it, get

the shot and second shot, they`re going to take time.

And it`s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the

science, wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask, and

stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some

of our elected officials knew it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Leading off our discussion tonight is former Democratic

Congressman Beto O`Rourke of Texas. He is the founder of Powered by People,

an organization to elect Democrats in Texas.

Thank you very much for joining us.

I want to get your reaction to Governor Abbott saying, you can forget about

it, you can take off your mask. On the same day the president of the United

States is wearing a mask in the Oval Office after he`s been vaccinated,

received both shots of vaccinations, he is still wearing a mask in the Oval

Office and calling what the governor of Texas is doing a Neanderthal

mentality of Republicans.

FORMER REP. BETO O`ROURKE (D-TX): Whatever you call it, it is going to

kill people. And this is in a state that`s already lost 44,000 people due

to the ineptitude of our governor failing to meet the moment and the

challenge and to follow the best public health advice. The very botched

rollout of the vaccine, there`s, Lawrence, 254 counties in Texas, there are

254 different systems to distribute the vaccine.

In some counties you sign up on a list, in others, good luck if you can

find out how to get a vaccine to save your life. It is the people who have

been disproportionately impacted, black, brown, communities of color, lower

income zip codes in Texas that will be on the front lines of this disaster

of Greg Abbott`s making.

I was listening to you talking with Rachel Maddow at the top of show, and

she said think about those minimum wage hospitality workers and convenient

store clerks, Lawrence, who are making $7.25 an hour. So, they`re likely

working a second and third job. They are literally going to be on the front

lines of this disaster.

So, we are deeply disappointed but we are also not sitting around and

waiting for this to happen to us. Many of us are organizing. Our group

Powered by the People is one of them. To go canvas on the doors in those

poor ZIP codes and find those who are eligible for vaccine and get them

signed up. Folks who may not speak English, may not have internet in their

home, may not own a cell phone, may not know the secret handshake necessary

to get protected.

We are going to be there and try to help them out. As so many Texans were

when they lost power, and heat, and water and saw damage from busted pipes

because the government just decided they weren`t going to be there for us.

As you said, he`s given up when we can see the finish line. I can see may

from where I sit, where Joe Biden has promised there will be a vaccine for

every adult in America.

Why you would give up now when you`re so close after having lost so many is

beyond me. We can`t accept it and we must act in the face of this failure.

O`DONNELL: You know, there was a time not that long ago, it was before

Texas had a senator named Cruz, where I could imagine Texas Republican

senators opposing a bill like the COVID relief bill saying, you know, it`s

too expensive, we don`t want to spend that much money. But then Texas gets

hit with this storm, which creates the manmade disaster of the power

failure. It was not a natural disaster but a man-made power failure.

Then the Texas Republican senators say, well, you know, things have changed

and, you know, my constituents need those $1,400 checks now in a way they

didn`t before because they suddenly have utility bills bigger than those

checks, and you could imagine that Texas Republican senator coming around

on this bill. But that seems impossible with the two senators you have now.

O`ROURKE: Unfortunately so. We`ve got people in government who literally

believe that government is the problem and don`t believe in government at

all. And in the case of our junior senator, sought to overthrow the

government of the United States of America. Those are the people in

positions of public trust at a moment that the state of Texas is literally

failing, cannot guarantee that lights will stay on or water is running.

There are still hundreds of thousands of my fellow Texans who cannot get

dependable, clean drinking water because the damage is so severe, and the

help is not there. In the same state, Lawrence, it is 49th in the nation in

terms of vaccine distribution. I think 6.5 percent of the 30 million people

of Texas have been vaccinated at a time that the governor is calling it

quits.

So, it`s the pandemic, it`s the recession, as you said, the man-made power

and water outage, and everything that flowed from that. The deaths that we

saw numbered in the dozens, people freezing to death in their own homes,

dying of carbon monoxide poisoning, dying because their medical equipment

failed without power, all because of decisions that this person made and

this is what he does next, and this is what we face.

And so, I hate to say this, because I believe in the power of government, I

know it`s there to do things none of us on our own can accomplish. But

government has decided that they`re not going to be there for us, at least

in state of Texas. So thank God for the people of Texas, neighbors checking

on neighbors, volunteers stepping up to be there when government isn`t.

That`s where we`re left tonight, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Let me ask you a question about the politics of Governor

Abbott`s calculation today. And what I`m wondering is, did he see himself

as governor in trouble because of the stories you have told about a Vietnam

veteran dying in his truck because that`s where he went to try to get heat,

that the power failure that he was very much a part of designing, that that

has him in a tough situation in Texas, and so, he reached for a Republican

kind of popularity move of saying, throw away your masks and that`s part of

a way of trying to restore an appeal to that side of the politics of Texas?

O`ROURKE: Yeah, this is like a wag the dog moment, where you seek to

distract attention, in the case of that movie, it was go to war in another

country. In the case of Texas, it is to go to war on your own people, and

to -- with all certainty because the science says so, to guarantee the

deaths of those who otherwise would have been spared if we just followed

the public health advice.

These masks are the best things short of a vaccine, in a state where only

6.5 percent of us are vaccinated, to save our lives and the lives of others

in our lives. So you never know a man`s motive, only Greg Abbott knows, but

it sure looks politically convenient to drop this news in the wake of his

man-made disaster.

And, Lawrence, we haven`t heard all the stories yet. And I urge you and

other journalists to follow the money. When you look at what was paid into

the Greg Abbott campaign war chest, and not small checks, $200,000 checks

from Oncor, seven-figure checks from the energy companies.

And then look at this, the price for megawatt-hour from $36, the average,

to $9,000. Jerry Jones` company described making out like bandits, they hit

the jackpot in this one.

So I think there`s a lot of corruption involved, we need to follow the

money and the facts, let us not stop on this story for the benefit of the

people of Texas and for the accountability and justice that we deserve.

O`DONNELL: Thank you very much for helping us cover this story, Beto

O`Rourke. Thank you for leading off our discussion tonight. Really

appreciate it.

O`ROURKE: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, there is breaking news on the Manhattan district attorney`s

investigation of Donald Trump and today, Trump was served was lawsuit at

his Florida hotel where he lives now for his role in inciting the attack on

the Capitol. As the Capitol is under heightened security because of another

threat from those people you see right there, the most deranged Trump

supporters in the country are still threatening the Capitol.

Congressman Jason Crow joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Defendant Trump is living in fear tonight of being judged by

juries in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Atlanta. The New York and

Atlanta cases are criminal investigations. We`ll discuss those later in

this hour.

Today, Donald Trump was served in lawsuit at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump is a

defendant in a Washington, D.C., lawsuit brought by Congressman Bennie

Thompson and targets Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and members of the Proud

Boys and Oath Keepers. The lawsuit says that, quote, the insurrection was

direct, intended, and foreseeable result of the defendants` unlawful

conspiracy, it was instigated as part of a common plan, that the defendants

pursued since the election held in November, 2020.

The threat to the Capitol continues tonight. U.S. Capitol police announced

they received evidence of a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an

identified militia group tomorrow, March 4th. That threat forced House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule votes tonight instead of tomorrow.

Tomorrow, March 4th, is the day on which many dangerous Trump fanatics who

have lost connection to reality actually believe that Donald Trump will

somehow magically become president again. That is what they believe.

Such people are incapable of rational thought and desperately in need of

serious help. But until they can get that help, some of them remain

homicidally dangerous as they proved on January 6th. The insane mob that

attacked the Capitol on January 6th was first encouraged and incited by

Donald Trump and then allowed to continue to do their damage by the Trump

administration.

In Senate testimony today, Major General William Walker, the commanding

general of the D.C. National Guard, said that the Trump administration

refused to allow him to rush his troops to the Capitol.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAJ. GEN. WILLIAM WALKER, DC NATIONAL GUARD COMMANDER: The secretary of

the army`s January 5th letter to me withheld that authority for me to

employ a quick reaction force. Additionally, the memorandum to me required

that a concept of operation be submitted to him before the employment of a

quick reaction force. I found that requirement to be unusual.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: General Walker detailed how the Trump administration gave the

attackers of the Capitol three hours, three hours to do whatever they

wanted to do, including killing a Capitol police officer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALKER: At 1:49 p.m., I received a frantic call from then-chief of the

United States Capitol police Steven Sund, where he informed me that the

security perimeter of the United States Capitol had been breached by

hostile rioters. I alerted the U.S. Army senior leadership of the request.

The approval for Chief Sund`s request would eventually come from the acting

secretary of defense and be relayed to me by Army senior leaders at 5:08

p.m., about three hours and 19 minutes later.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): So, you actually put them on the bus, ready to

go but couldn`t let the buses go?

WALKER: Yes, Senator. I just came to the conclusion that eventually I`m

going to get approval and at that point, seconds mattered, minutes

mattered, and I needed to be ready to get them there quick as possible. So

I already had a D.C. national guard vehicle in front to help get through

traffic lights. So we were there in 18 minutes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Returning to our discussion now, Democratic Congressman Jason

Crow in Colorado. He`s a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Congressman, we all remember your story of being in the House chamber and

thinking what you might have as a weapon to defend yourself against these

people. And during all of that threat to you, the National Guard was 18

minutes away but the Trump administration wasn`t letting them go.

REP. JASON CROW (D-CO): Yeah, you know, there was a phrase in there that

stuck out to me, and that was, seconds matter, minutes matter, because in

combat situations and situation of crisis like we were dealing with here,

seconds seem like minutes, minutes seem like hours, and every moment

matters. So, you know, we`re going to get to the bottom of this.

I have long said, Lawrence, you`ve heard me say this, we`re going to find

out what happened. We`re going to piece this together. We are already doing

it with remarkable speed, and there`s going to be accountability.

We`re going to get the picture of what happened and we will tell it to the

American people.

O`DONNELL: One of the things we`ve been learning is that the admitted

felon Michael Flynn, pardoned felon Michael Flynn, his brother, General

Flynn, was actually involved in the conversations and was part of the

delay.

Let`s listen to what Senator Klobuchar developed about that in a testimony.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALKER: The Army senior leaders did not think that it looked good, that it

would be a good optic. They further stated that it could incite the crowd.

KLOBUCHAR: Do you remember who was mostly talking about the optics, the

questions that Senator Peters asked you and they`re concerned about that?

WALKER: Yes, during the phone call with the District of Columbia leaders,

the deputy mayor, Chief Sund, Dr. Rodriguez, who was talking about optics

were General Flynn and General Piatt. And they both said it wouldn`t be in

their best military advice to advise the secretary of the army to have

uniformed guard members at the Capitol during the election confirmation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: So, Congressman, the Pentagon lied about this. They said that

Charles Flynn was not involved in these discussions at all.

CROW: Well, we`ll piece it together.

But I want to make something really clear here. I don`t have any reason to

believe, sitting here right now, that Charles Flynn, General Flynn, acting

general within the Pentagon was doing anything incorrect here. We`ll find

that out. We have an independent obligation to put the facts together.

But, you know, just because he`s the brother of Michael Flynn, who

obviously is a convicted felon and ardent supporter of Donald Trump doesn`t

mean that he did anything wrong. So, we`re going to get the facts.

He does have an honorable background, a service background, and we have to

make sure that we are looking at the facts and not just conjecture.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, and -- but the Pentagon was concerned enough about the

optics as they would put it of Michael Flynn`s brother being involved, that

they lied about it. And so, that casts further shadow on Charles Flynn, who

may or may not deserve that shadow, as you correctly point out.

What about tomorrow? What about the threat to the Capitol tomorrow?

CROW: Well, you know, I`ve long said, this is an extremist movement. It

didn`t start on January 6th. We`ve actually been dealing with this for

decades.

You know, the right-wing extremist movement has its roots in early 1990s

and it`s continued. It`s dramatically increased because Donald Trump has

given it license. He has romanticized it. He`s given these folks

permission.

And they certainly are pointing to January 6th as a catalyzing moment in

this movement. So, you know, we have to make sure we`re dealing with his.

You know, FBI Director Wray this past week said the movement is

metastasizing, that it is hardening within the country right now. So we`re

at a really critical juncture. We have to make sure that we are dealing

with this aggressively and appropriately, and that means taking the

measures we need to take to secure the Capitol, to secure our national

defense, to secure the American people, but also not responding in a way

that gives in to those terrorists, to these extremists.

Because what they want, Lawrence, is us to change ourselves. They want us

to change our behavior and who we are, right? So, we can`t give them that

power. We can`t give them more power than they deserve here.

We need to protect ourself, and do the right thing, but we also had to make

sure that we aren`t changing who we are.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Jason Crow, thank you very much for joining our

discussion tonight.

CROW: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, we have breaking news in the investigation of Donald Trump by the

Manhattan district attorney. The investigation is reportedly focusing on

Trump accountant and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to flip him

to testify against Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann

joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight from "The Washington Post" about

the criminal investigation of Donald Trump by Manhattan district attorney

Cy Vance. "The Washington Post" reports, "The investigation is now focusing

on Donald Trump`s longtime accountant and chief financial officer of his

company, Allen Weisselberg."

"The Post" reports that witness interviews are quote, "now led by a former

mob prosecutor and one person familiar with the investigation said it is

aimed at flipping Weisselberg, attempting to turn one of Trump`s longest

serving and most important aides into a witness against him. The focus on

Weisselberg underscores the depth and ambition of Vance`s inquiry, a

criminal investigation broader than any Trump`s company is known to have

faced before."

"The Washington Post" reports that investigators` questions about Allen

Weisselberg have included what`s his relationship with Donald. How loyal is

each person to each other. "The Post" reports Cy Vance`s investigation

quote, "has taken on new urgency since the recent hiring of Mark Pomeranz,

an attorney who prosecuted Gambino crime family boss, John Gotti`s son in

the 1990s."

800 miles to the south, the new district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia

Fani Willis is empaneling a new grand jury this week that could soon begin

issuing subpoenas for documents and witness testimony in the investigation

of possible election fraud committed by Donald Trump.

"The Atlantic Journal Constitution" reports that Fani Willis is

investigating quote "several state crimes including solicitation of

election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental

bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and

involvement in violence or threats related to the election`s

administration."

No former president of the United States has ever been charged with a

crime. This could be the year when Fani Willis and Cy Vance take their

place in American history as the first prosecutors to charge a former

president with crimes.

Joining our discussion now Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and

former federal prosecutor. He also served in the Mueller investigation as a

lead prosecutor. He`s an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst.

Andrew, the news about focusing on Allen Weisselberg who knows where all

the money has come and all the money has gone in Trump world, what does

that mean to you?

ANDREW WEISSMANN, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Great question, it`s not surprising

that this is where the investigation is headed, and this is a key person to

flip to become a witness. The chief financial officer is somebody who knows

where the bodies are buried, because as you said, they know exactly where

the money is.

But they also tend to be somebody who can insulate the CEO. So for instance

in Enron, Andy Fastow was critical to being able to go up to chain to see

whether Jeff Skilling and Ken Lay had criminal liability.

So focusing on Weisselberg makes complete sense because he either is going

to be a defendant and a fall guy or he`s going to be a cooperator. But it`s

going to be one or the other.

O`DONNELL: And he already did cooperate with the federal investigation of

what was the initial spark for the Cy Vance investigation, which is the

payoff to Stormy Daniels that sent Michael Cohen to prison.

WEISSMANN: I think the jury is out on that, just how much he cooperated on

that. I think that remains to be seen just how much he was integral to

that. And I say that because if he was really fully on board at that time,

I think the investigation would be a lot further along, and there wouldn`t

be this focus on needing to flip him, meaning to have him be completely

truthful about what he knows and doesn`t know.

So, you know, I think a critical thing now, and I think the main pressure

on Weisselberg is that, you know, President Trump is no longer in office,

so he has a lot less power, and he certainly has no ability to pardon

Weisselberg because he`s no longer in office and a federal pardon wouldn`t

have any effect anyway. And we can be pretty sure that the New York

Governor is not going to be seeking to pardon Weisselberg.

So if they can make a criminal case on Weisselberg, there`s going to be

enormous pressure on him to truly cooperate, which I think would be key to

upholding the rule of law in this country.

O`DONNELL: Fani Willis is an experienced assistant district attorney in

Fulton County many years, this year elected to the office of district

attorney. She`s in charge now. She seems to have a simpler case. She has

this phone call with Donald Trump calling up the secretary of state saying

I need you find these votes, this is the number of votes I need you to

find. And when you read off those list, that list of Georgia statues,

Georgia laws that could have been violated in that phone call, it seems

like a simpler and faster route to prosecution.

WEISSMANN: I agree. That`s the kind of case where you can build it around

that tape recording. But you know, there are other witnesses who you can

imagine she`s going to want to call to what I would like to say is

embroider and give context and background to that investigation. But it

seems pretty clear that the centerpiece will be that tape.

And you know, one nice thing is, whatever these two career prosecutors do,

whether they can make the case or not, I think the public now will know

that there`s been a full vetting of the evidence, and the chips will fall

where they may.

If there`s enough evidence to prosecute, you can be sure they`ll do so. If

there isn`t, we`ll know that rule of law applied which is that Donald Trump

is treated fairly by people taking a hard look at what he did.

O`DONNELL: And aren`t going to be any Republican senators on the jury in

Manhattan or the jury in Georgia if there are these juries and so verdict

will be all the more trustworthy.

WEISSMAN: Yes. I`m actually a big fan of juries. You know, I love to tell

the story of the one juror who spoke in the Manafort trial, was somebody

who said, you know, I`m a Trump supporter and she literally said I left my

MAGA hat in the car. Meaning she followed her oath of office and voted to

convict and didn`t matter what her political affiliations were. She

followed what it means to be an American and to sit on a jury.

O`DONNELL: Yes. And I remember that juror`s public statements vividly, and

I have to agree, it was a great moment for the jury system to see that kind

of objective evaluation of the evidence even though she had a political

bias.

Andrew Weissmann, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really

appreciate it.

WEISSMANN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And when we come back, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo answered

reporters` questions today about the sexual harassment allegations against

him and he said he will not resign.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I was elected by the people of the state of

New York. I`m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of

New York. They elected me, and I`m going to serve the people of the state

of New York.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today, facing reporters

for first time since a series of sexual harassment accusations were made

against him beginning exactly a week ago today.

Last week in a written statement the governor denied the first accusations

made against him by a former member of the staff Lindsey Boylan. But he did

not issue a denial when another former member of the staff, Charlotte

Bennett came forward with allegations over the weekend, or when third

woman, Anna Ruch, told her story to "The New York Times" on Monday night of

meeting the governor at a wedding in 2019 where she said he touched her

inappropriately, including by holding her face, asking if he could kiss

her.

Today in a press conference, the governor apologized.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: I fully support a woman`s right to come forward. And I think it

should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way

that made people feel uncomfortable.

It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful

about it. And frankly, I am embarrassed by it. And that`s not easy to say.

But that`s the truth.

But this is what I want you to know, and I want you to know this from me

directly. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone

inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel

uncomfortable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Luis Ferre-Sadurni, who reports on New York

state government for "The New York Times". The governor`s statement today

was wide ranging. He answered several questions. How was it received by the

women who made these complaints? Did we hear from them?

LUIS FERRE-SADURNI, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Yes, thank you for having me. So

we heard from his first two accusers and it`s fair to say they rejected his

apology. They effectively said they didn`t buy it and that it was a non-

apology.

Lindsey Boylan, who was the first accuser who said that the governor gave

her an unsolicited kiss on the lips said that she didn`t find it believable

that the governor thought his actions were inappropriate.

The lawyer for the second woman, Charlotte Bennett, said that the press

conference was full of inaccuracies and falsehoods. And it`s worth noting

the governor hasn`t denied the remarks that Ms. Bennett said the governor

made.

She alleges that the governor asked her whether she slept with older men or

was monogamous, remarks that she took as sexual advances. The governor

hasn`t directly addressed that or denied that.

O`DONNELL: Does it appear that this will get the governor through the next

what might be couple of months of this investigation that certainly will be

more questions from reporters, but handling it the way he`s handled it so

far, is this the model for him going forward?

SADURNI: Look, I think this isn`t a governor that`s going to resign on his

own volition unless there`s enormous amount of pressure for him to resign.

So far we haven`t seen that. Republicans, not surprisingly, have called on

him to resign, and a small but growing number of Democrats have also joined

those calls. But most Democrats in the state, including top Democrats like

Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kristen Gillibrand have said that they

want this attorney general investigation to play out before they decide

what actions are appropriate.

The results of the report which could be months from now could be

politically devastating for the governor. And in fact, today the leader of

the New York state senate, who`s a Democrat, said that if that report were

to show that the governor acted inappropriately, that he had to step down.

O`DONNELL: Yes. That`s Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (ph)

who said that today on television. She said, he would have to resign if the

investigation reveals that he did anything inappropriate.

This investigation is going to be -- include more than just presumably

questioning the governor, It will also the governor`s staff, and what did

they know, when did they know it. And so they could also face some sort of

liability in this in terms of what did you do when these complaints were

brought to your attention.

SADURNI: Yes. This investigation which is being overseen by the New York

state attorney general, but spearheaded by an outside law firm yet to be

hired, will have broad subpoena powers to request records, text messages,

emails and to compel witnesses to testify under oath, including the

governor.

And it was sparked by these accusations that we know about, but it could be

broadened out to include any other sexual harassment allegations that might

surface as investigators are doing their work.

Now, that`s going to take months. These sort of investigations take time.

Privately, however, some state lawmakers speculate that if one or two other

allegations were to surface in the meantime, that could be a final straw

for the governor, and that could build enormous pressure on him politically

for him to resign.

O`DONNELL: Luis Ferre-Sadurni, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

Really appreciate it.

SADURNI: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, tonight House Democrats are set to pass the most powerful

protection American voters would have in fighting voter suppression by

Republican state legislatures. This is the most important ongoing political

story of our time. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Tonight the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd

Justice and Policing Act, a major police reform package. The George Floyd

Justice and Policing Act would prohibit racial profiling and ban chokeholds

and no-knock warrants. The bill would also create a national police

misconduct registry and end immunity from lawsuits.

The vote took place just five days before former police officer Derek

Chauvin`s trial is set to begin for the murder of George Floyd.

Also tonight the house is voting on H.R.1, which is titled the For The

People Act. H.R.1 is intended to ensure eligible voters the right to vote

and prevent Republican state legislatures from restricting voting rights.

Joining us now is a Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York. He

is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Ethics

Committee.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight, Congressman Jones. And I want

to focus for the moment on H.R.1 and its importance for everything that the

Democrats in the House and in the Senate will be trying to accomplish now

and in the future.

The voting rights that it attempts to preserve: the preserve the right to

vote by mail, make voter registration sensible, easy, automatic in many

cases, and very much control how Republicans decide to erase people from

the rolls. It goes on and on.

It really is kind of a 21st century voting rights act based on the behavior

you`ve watched Republican legislators bring to these issues.

REP. MONDAIRE JONES (D-NY): Well, this is as you just described,

transformative stuff. I mean we have a democracy that has been under

assault. And I think that assault has been clarified for people especially

in the wake of what happened on January 6th.

That violent insurrection that I and others lived through and that

Americans everywhere watched on television, that began as a big lie about

mass voter fraud.

And of course that allegation was never meant to be substantiated by my

Republican colleagues. Rather it was meant and is meant to lay the

foundation for another decade of racist voter suppression.

The modern Republican Party, the party of Donald Trump is not interested in

competing on the merits of its policy ideas but rather in winning elections

through disenfranchising primarily black and brown people in southern

states and also young people.

And so we have to make sure that we pass H.R.1. The House in fact is doing

that tonight. I just voted for it. I`m so excited about it.

And then we have to pass it in the senate. We have to do things like

automatic voter registration, which is in this bill, independent

redistricting commissions so that people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and

other Qanon conspiracy theorists cannot coast to victory in general

election contests.

And of course, getting big money out of politics, the corrosive influence

of money has led to things like people questioning the need for $2,000

survival checks. So this bill would setup a system of public campaign

finance.

O`DONNELL: And we`ve seen some model of redistricting commissions around

the country in certain states that have already adopted that, and it really

has taken the crazy politics out of drawing congressional borders and state

legislative borders.

JONES: It has. I mean independent redistricting commissions have worked

elsewhere including in places like California. We have in this upcoming

cycle in the state of New York where I`m a representative.

And so we have to make sure that we do this in every state in the country

because that is how we are going to get to a place where Republican-

controlled legislatures are not diluting black votes and packing black

voters all into one district or scattering them around.

You know, this bill contains a requirement that independent redistricting

commissions keep communities of interest together and also that these

independent redistricting commissions comply with Section 2 of the Voting

Rights Act.

And then of course, later this year we need to pass the John R. Lewis

Voting Rights Advancement Act which would revise that crown jewel of the

voting rights act that was gutted in the Shelby decision in 2013. Of

course, now we have to a Supreme Court that is even further to the right

than we had in that Shelby case. And so we have to do our due diligence by

creating a record.

And I`ve got to tell you, I don`t think anyone in good conscience can look

at what has happened over the last year alone and say that the record is

not replete. That we need a modern-day voting rights act because voter

suppression is rampant.

And it`s just going to get worse if we don`t do things like pass H.R.1

tonight.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Mondaire Jones, thank you very much for joining us

tonight. We really appreciate it.

JONES: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Mondaire Jones gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" starts now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>