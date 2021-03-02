Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/1/2021

Summary:
Transcript:
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.
So, Theo and the COVID babies are arriving -- we have to come up antoher
term. COVID babies doesn`t sound right now. But, you know, shutdown babies.
Whatever.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Lockdown babies, maybe.
O`DONNELL: Lockdown babies.
We thought this was going to happen. You know, the nine months after a
giant blizzard that closes things down for a couple of weeks, we tend to
see this. And so here we are.
MADDOW: I guess. You know, it`s awkward to think about it that way, I
don`t like to think of my producers in those terms, but yes, the whole idea
that we had some sort of pandemic baby bust is belied by the experience at
least of the staff of this show. And it`s very exciting.
So --
O`DONNELL: Well, there we are. Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
We have breaking news tonight that could move New York state one step
closer to having a woman governor. "The New York Times" is reporting
tonight that yet another young woman has come forward with a sexual
harassment allegation against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Jesse McKinley broke tonight`s story, and has been leading the "New York
Times" reporting on three serious accusations of sexual harassment against
the governor from three separate women, two of whom were working for
Governor Cuomo at the time of the incidents.
The breaking news involves a woman 30 years younger than Andrew Cuomo who
worked in the Obama administration and on the Biden presidential campaign
but never worked for governor Cuomo. She tells "The New York Times" that
she had a disturbing encounter with Governor Cuomo at a New York City
wedding in September of 2019.
"The Times" has included this photograph of the incident as it was
happening at the wedding. The details surrounding that photograph reported
in "The New York Times" are difficult to read and make you want to turn
away from that photograph.
The woman in this photo told "The Times," he said, can I kiss you? I felt
so uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he is the one who should have
been embarrassed.
Jesse McKinley`s reporting around this photograph moves the Cuomo story
from controversy to crisis. President Biden`s press secretary was asked if
governor Cuomo should step aside while he is being investigated on charges
of sexual harassment. If the governor does choose to step aside or is
forced to step aside, the previously invisible Lieutenant Governor Kathy
Hochul would become the acting governor. And the political danger for Cuomo
if this story keeps going is that New Yorkers might prefer an experienced
woman who served in Congress, now in her second term as lieutenant governor
and has never been involved in any controversy.
We`ll bring you the difficult and sensitive details on this story later in
this hour with the "New York Times" reporter who has been leading this
investigation for "The New York Times."
Andrew Cuomo`s political misfortune tonight is that he belongs to a
political party that cares about sexual harassment. And so he`s entering
the political fight of his life to hold on to his governorship, and that
fight is only with Democrats. Democrats only.
The Democratic mayor of New York says he doesn`t accept Andrew Cuomo`s
apology for any of the misunderstandings that he says may have occurred in
his communications with women. Democrats aren`t going to change their
position on sexual harassment in the workplace just because a Democrat is
accused.
Republicans on the other hand have proven that they don`t care about sexual
harassment at all. They don`t care about any of the accusations, including
rape, credibly made against Donald Trump, and Republicans proved once again
this weekend that they don`t care about any governing policies.
The god of the Republican Party is the most recent defeated presidential
candidate who gave his first post-presidential speech and didn`t say
anything about governing policy. Nothing.
He didn`t say whether he still believes that struggling Americans should be
getting another round of COVID relief checks in a COVID relief bill. He
didn`t say anything about whether Republicans should be for or against
increasing the minimum wage, because Republicans as a party stand for
nothing. Absolutely nothing. No governing principle or issue, that means
governing now is entirely up to the Democrats, governing in Washington.
Passing a COVID relief bill is entirely up to Democrats, and the argument
about including an increase to minimum wage to $15 in the relief bill is
among Democrats only. The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, who
was appointed to her job by the Democratic majority leader Harry Reid in
2012 has ruled that a minimum wage increase cannot be included in the
budget reconciliation bill according to the unique rules of the Senate and
everyone in the Senate has always assumed a minimum wage increase could not
be allowed in a budget reconciliation bill, which is why the Democrats have
never tried to raise the minimum wage in a reconciliation bill.
Many new members of the House of Representatives who are working on the
first budget reconciliation bill of their careers have been shocked to
discover that rules of the Senate as interpreted by the Senate
parliamentarian can get in their way. This is a common experience for
members of the House to have profound irritation to put it mildly with the
Senate parliamentarian.
Last night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We should override the
parliamentarian. I think that this is a matter of course. And that our
constituents and people across this country put Democrats in power to among
other things establish the $15 minimum wage. We have a responsibility to do
that.
Our two options are to override the parliamentarian or eliminate the
filibuster, those are the only two paths we have in order to create
substantive change in the United States and that`s what people across the
country sent us to do.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Sounds simple enough, and it can be done. But last week White
House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Joy Reid that Vice P[resident Kamala
Harris would not overrule the Senate parliamentarian. The White House
announced it last week, and today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
said it again.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The decision for the vice
president to vote to overrule or to take a step to overrule is not a simple
decision. It would also require 50 votes. As you know, it`s not a one-step
decision. And the president and vice president both respect the history of
the Senate. They`re both formerly served in the senate. That`s not an
action we intend to take.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: And so even with the White House repeatedly saying no, Vice
President Harris will not overrule the Senate parliamentarian, members of
the House of Representatives continue to push for that to happen.
Here is Congresswoman Jayapal with Joy Reid earlier tonight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): I think the parliamentarian should be
overruled. That is not unprecedented as you know. Hubert Humphrey did it in
1967 and 1969. Roosevelt did it in 1975. These are certainly unprecedented
times, where we could thank the parliamentarian for her opinion. It is an
advisory opinion and then we could still include it in the minimum wage
bill.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Pramila Jayapal is absolutely right about all of that, the
parliamentarians opinion. It`s just an advisory opinion. But she did
misspeak there when she said that Vice President Roosevelt did it in 1975.
She meant Vice President Rockefeller did it in 1974.
But that`s the last time it happened. 46 years ago. So there`s nothing more
rare in the United States Senate than overruling the parliamentarian. I
think it was actually 47 years ago. In this case, it cannot work as a way
of passing the minimum wage, cannot possibly work, because the Democrats
don`t have enough votes among the Democrats to pass the minimum wage after
Vice President Harris overrules the parliamentarian which they`ve announced
she`s not going to do.
But let`s go along with it. If Vice President Harris overruled the
parliamentarian and allowed the minimum wage to be in the bill, then Mitch
McConnell would offer an amendment to remove the minimum wage from the
reconciliation and the Democrats would lose that vote.
At least two Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, would vote against,
including the minimum wage in the reconciliation bill and others might
join.
Earlier tonight, in an interview with Rachel Maddow, Senator Elizabeth
Warren said this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): If we say we`re going to get rid of the
filibuster, we`re going to go with majority rule the way the constitution
holds for the House and the Senate, and we can actually pass the things we
need to pass, then this isn`t an issue.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: So get rid of the filibuster is the suggestion from Senator
Warren about how to pass the minimum wage. But there are ways to raise the
minimum wage without using budget reconciliation or getting rid of the
Senate filibuster, because that`s the way the minimum wage has always been
raised, without using budget reconciliation and getting rid of the
filibuster.
And we are joined tonight by a master of the Senate to help us guide us
through the options.
Leading off our discussion tonight, Jim Manley, a 21-year veteran of the
United States Senate, who served as adviser to Majority Leader Harry Reid
and chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, Senator Ted Kennedy.
Also with us, Jason Johnson, professor of politics and journalism at Morgan
State University. He`s an MSNBC political analyst and host of a new podcast
"A Word with Jason Johnson" for Slate.
Jim, let`s begin with the Senate options. Get rid of the filibuster has
become the easy throwaway line. That we already know is impossible because
Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have said they absolutely will not vote to
do that.
But the -- and I`ve outlined why trying to get this into reconciliation
won`t work, Mitch McConnell can strip it out with an amendment if you did
overrule the parliamentarian.
The last time the minimum wage was raised, it was squeezed into a defense
spending bill at the last minute. And that`s the way it was done in the
past, just stuck on to must-pass bills that then Republicans vote for. In
fact, the last time they raised it, George Bush was president in 2007 and
the Republican president signed it because it was inside a giant bill with
military funding in it.
JIM MANLEY, FORMER ADVISOR TO SEN. HARRY REID: Well, and I just so
happened to be working for Senator Kennedy, the author of that bill when we
did this. It`s a little bit more complicated than that. I mean, you know,
we begin with a premise that he spent more than a year stalking the Senate
floor looking for attempts to offer amendments to raise the minimum wage. I
put together more press conferences than I thought humanly possible trying
to highlight the need to get it done, then at some point dealing with guy
named John Boehner, who at that point in time was the chairman of the
Educational Workforce Committee, who was dead set against doing anything on
the minimum wage.
But when push comes to shove, he was offered a compromise that included tax
breaks for small business. God, Kennedy hated that idea, never done it
before, but that`s the art of compromise, that`s what it takes to get
things done.
So, for the life of me -- you know, your opening segment nailed it
correctly. I mean, none of the options are going to work. All of them end
up being -- losing some more than others.
So, yes, let`s get Senator Manchin in the room, let`s get Republicans in
the room, and get a compromise and if they can`t, let`s blame them. But
first of all, take the first step, putting onus on them to deliver, and I`m
talking about Senator Manchin as well.
O`DONNELL: Uh-huh.
Jason Johnson, so Ron Klain said last Wednesday to Joy Reid, no, we`re not
going to overrule the Senate parliamentarian, and that is a White House
call because it would be Vice President Harris who would have to do it,
sitting in the presiding officer`s chair. Then the White House said again
today, Jen Psaki, we`re not going to do it, they couldn`t be more clear.
And yet, members of the House of Representatives continue to say overrule
the parliamentarian. What`s going on? Is there a communication disconnect
here?
JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Lawrence, I have to say, as your
other guest said, your opening was brilliant, there`s some basic civics and
government classes that certain members of Congress have not followed up
on. This is a little beyond "Schoolhouse Rock," right? At the end of the
day, you have sort of people in the house, and again, the house is supposed
to be that philosophically, the house is the rabble, it`s the passion, it`s
the people, do it what you do it.
The Senate is the deliberative body. And at the end of the day, yes, they
could try to filibuster, that`s not going to work. Manchin and Sinema don`t
want it to happen. If you fire the parliamentarian, as you said, Mitch
McConnell will just say no and have an embarrassing vote to yank it out.
You can`t blow everything up right here, right now on this particular issue
and quite honestly, you know, Lawrence, long-term, I think this works for
Democrats. They can keep fighting for the $15 minimum wage for the next
year and a half and blame it on the Republicans all they want. Passing this
bill now is the immediate relief people need, fighting for minimum wage
that has passed in many states throughout the country is still an issue
they can fight for.
I think this is sort of a short-term thinking by really passionate, well-
intentioned people in the House of Representatives, members who may not
understand the things at play in the Senate.
O`DONNELL: Well, you know, some have said, and I get this, the moment with
parliamentarian hasn`t happened until it happens, so we are going to lobby
up until the moment when the parliamentarian`s -- moment on the Senate
floor happens and vice President Harris has that decision to make. So I
get, I think, why they`re continuing to put the pressure on, even though
the White House has said they`re not going to do it.
But we are definitely going to have a vote on the Senate floor on the
minimum wage, and Bernie Sanders has told us how. He has tweeted tonight,
this week as part of the reconciliation bill, I will be offering an
amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. And, Jim, this is
exactly the way we would expect this to play in the Senate.
Chuck Schumer won`t have the minimum wage in the bill he brings to the
floor because he knows how the parliamentarian is going to rule. So there
will be this Sanders amendment offered and it will take 50 votes to pass
it, plus Vice President Harris` vote if they get there. And that will tell
you, that will tell you right there if the Democrats can do it.
MANLEY: Yup. Absolutely, and to that I`d say it`s about damned time
somebody figured out strategy, try to move the amendment process. It
piggybacks off -- so I`m glad that Senator Sanders made that announcement
tonight, but it piggybacks off what I tried to say earlier, when Kennedy
did. It doesn`t have to be a one-off. This is going to be the beginning of,
as Jason suggests, a series of pressure tactics to put the Republicans on
the defensive and trying to figure out a way trying to cut a deal.
Maybe not $15, maybe it will be $12.50 or whatever, paired with tax breaks
for the wealthy. But I was encouraged that Senator Sanders made this
announcement tonight, and I can only hope it`s going to be first of many
attempts to try and put Republicans in very difficult position. Because
after all this is a pretty popular position, in many states, of trying to
vote against the minimum wage increase, just like it used to happen.
O`DONNELL: Yeah, and, Jason, and I think the house members by this time
know what they`re dealing with and what the likelihood is down to, in the 1
percent range of overruling. But at this stage of the argument, that seems
to be best way to keep this discussion alive, the House way of putting
pressure on senators, they`re hoping that somehow they`re going to deliver
some kind of pressure, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
JOHNSON: This is the smart thing to do, some is a lack of understanding,
but some of this is the House`s job. There needs to be minimum wage
increase in United States of America, just this period, right? Minimum
wage, today, it`s lost 18 percent of its value since last minimum wage
increase. We are in the middle of a pandemic, lost hundreds of thousands of
jobs and whole families supported by one person on minimum wage. I mean,
there is a legitimate urgency here.
But the House`s best option is continue to pressure. Even with unrealistic
ideas, it`s part of a larger pressure on Joe Biden to say, look,
incrementalism is not getting us out of this mess. Donald Trump was not an
incrementalist, he tore down everything to get what he wanted and Democrats
across the board want to see bold action from Joe Biden.
So, on that end, I can never disagree with people who want Joe Biden to
make big moves a face of a once in a century crisis that this country is
facing.
O`DONNELL: And, Jim, before we go, I just want to say, I can remember
Senator Kennedy, it was a lonely quest in those days trying to get
attention to the minimum wage, even Democrats thought they had bigger
things to deal with. It was very, very hard to do it.
Here we have a visibility I`m not sure it`s had in decades. This is an
urgency level, we`re going to find out what that`s worth politically.
Jim Manley, Professor Jason Johnson, thank you very much for starting us
off tonight. Really appreciate it.
MANLEY: Thanks, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And coming up, the most important ongoing political story of our time,
nothing less than that. It is the Republican attempt to restrict your right
to vote in this country. Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, a former
voting rights lawyer, joins us next.
And later in the hour, we will be covering the breaking news tonight on
Governor Andrew Cuomo with the reporter from "The New York Times" who has
been leading their investigation of sexual harassment against the governor.
O`DONNELL: Tonight, Stacey Abrams told Joy Reid why Republicans suddenly
oppose mail-in voting.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
STACEY ABRAMS, FOUNDER, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: In Georgia, mail-in voting has
been primarily used by Republican voters for years, 2020 was first time
Democrats won both early and mail-in voting. And to break that because too
many Democrats voted, because too many black and brown people voted is to
cut off your nose to spite your face. And the people in charge should be
listened to, and they should be -- we should hear loud and clear that they
are willing to destroy democracy to win elections.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Texas.
He has worked as voting rights attorney.
Thank you very much for joining us tonight.
I am calling this the most important ongoing political story of our time.
There`s not necessarily a new development every day but momentum is moving
in one direction for Republican legislatures, and that is make it harder
for you to vote. What Stacey Abrams is talking about is Republicans now in
Georgia want to limit the way they have successfully voted in the past
because they saw it work for Democrats this time.
REP. COLIN ALLRED (D-TX): That`s right, Lawrence, and, you know, we`ve
seen this for years now, that this is not a new trend. What we`re seeing I
think in the recent spat of laws is the most severe restrictions put on the
right to vote really since the days of Jim Crow, and just like in the days
of Jim Crow, we are seeing politicians using the guise of election security
to try and put in place laws surgically targeted to restrict the voting
rights of folks they think might not vote against them -- might not vote
for them.
And so, you know, as a voting rights attorney, I`ve seen it play out in
reality. I`ve seen the frustration on a voter`s face when they realize that
they missed some deadline or don`t have right ID, it`s heartbreaking, and
it`s not who we are as country.
O`DONNELL: What -- the House has legislation that tries to deal with this,
H.R.1. What -- what would that do?
ALLRED: Well, H.R. is, in my opinion, the sword for us to affirmatively
expand voting rights. It has automatic and same-day voter registration. It
ended -- it ends things like voter purges, stops things like voter ID laws,
but also ends partisan gerrymandering.
That`s the affirmative expansion of voting legislation that we need. We
have H.R.4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to repair the damage done by
the Supreme Court to the Voting Rights Act. That would be the shield to
defend ourselves against some of these laws, to bring back a national
preclearance standard so that states that maybe weren`t covered previously
would be covered by preclearance.
That`s the approach we need to take in my opinion, it`s from both sides,
both affirmatively expanding the voting rights and fixing what the Supreme
Court did in gutting the Voting Rights Act.
O`DONNELL: So, with your experience as a voting rights attorney, and
you`re quarterbacking this for the Democrats, what`s more important,
getting national legislation through the House, through the Senate, or
fighting these things within the state legislatures?
ALLRED: Well, it`s going to be a long night in the state legislatures. And
as you know, Lawrence, we have so many of these legislatures that we don`t
control and we don`t have ability to stop what they`re doing. And,
unfortunately, over the last four years, we have seen judges put on federal
courts, from the district court levels, the appellate court level to
certainly the Supreme Court who are going to be hostile to voting.
So, we can`t just rely on the courts and we can`t just rely on the state
legislatures to do the right thing.
So, we have to have a federal law. We don`t want vastly different voting
rights from one state to another. We want to make sure we set a national
standard. It should be fair.
It has to be something that inspires confidence in the American people,
certainly. But let`s be very clear, voter fraud is not a large risk for our
country. The risk that we`re facing right now is that politicians are
trying to pick their voters. They`re trying to put in place laws to make it
impossible for them in many cases to lose their jobs. That`s not how this
thing works.
As somebody who has run for office myself, I can tell you, you know, you
have to accept being a Texas Democrat you might lose some elections every
now and then. You go out, you organize, you put forward policies you think
convince people to vote for you and you try to win. That`s how we do things
in our country.
O`DONNELL: Not easy being a Texas Democrat but for one Republican, it is
suddenly not easy being a Texas Republican.
Before you go, I just want to ask you about this new poll showing Ted Cruz
in Texas with a -- pretty big disapproval number, 48 percent disapprove, 43
percent approve. So, his disapprove is higher than his approve, which is
very bad situation for an incumbent officeholder.
That seems to be Texans realizing what government means to them in a crisis
like the electricity failure in Texas.
ALLRED: We still have Texans right now, Lawrence, who don`t have water. We
still have Texans right now who are cleaning up from their ceilings
collapsing and pipes bursting, who are wondering how they`re going to pay
and afford replacing some of the things that they`ve lost, their personal
effects.
And to -- during this crisis, to have the arrogance and callousness to
think that this is a good time to go on vacation, as Senator Cruz did, also
as our attorney general did, he was in Utah. Or to lie about what caused it
as the governor did, to say it was wind power that did it I think this
shows this lack of respect for Texans, a lack of empathy for what`s going
on.
There are so many things that I and my office are doing right now to try
and help folks. I can`t imagine thinking that that would be a good time to
get away and get some sun.
And you know, I think that`s being reflected in the poll you mentioned.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Colin Allred of Texas, thank you very much for
joining us tonight.
ALLRED: Thanks so much, Lawrence and thank you for covering this really
important issue. You`re right, it is the most important one.
O`DONNELL: Thank you very much. Appreciate that.
Coming up, tonight`s good news. A third coronavirus vaccine has just become
available in the United States. Dr. Peter Hotez joins us next.
O`DONNELL: Today Johnson & Johnson began shipping 3.9 million doses of its
vaccine which requires just one shot and can be stored in standard
refrigerators.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use on
Saturday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85 percent effective against
severe COVID-19 but and 100 percent effective against hospitalization and
death from COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson is promising to deliver 20 million doses by the end of
this month. Pfizer and Moderna are currently testing their vaccines in
children, 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson is planning to rapidly move to
test its vaccine in children younger than 12 years old including newborns.
Then Johnson & Johnson will test its vaccine in pregnant women.
Today Dr. Anthony Fauci said this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGIES AND INFECTIOUS
DISEASES: If you project realistically when we`ll get enough data to be
able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated,
I would think that would be at the earliest the end of the year and very
likely the first quarter of 2022. But for the high school kids, it looks
like sometime this fall.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: And joining us now, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School
of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
Dr. Hotez, what is your sense of where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine fits
into the current vaccine delivery program?
DR. PETER HOTEZ, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: We urgently need a third
vaccine and we are actually going to need a fourth and a fifth vaccine as
well. We have a daunting task ahead of us.
You know, our original estimates were at about 60 percent to 80 percent of
the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated in order to slow or halt virus
transmission, in addition to saving lives.
And now with the new variants coming along, the variants of concerns which
are more transmissible, like the B-117. That number is going to probably go
up to 85 percent or even higher.
So Dr. Fauci is right. we will need adolescents vaccinated and possibly
kids. Infants, I don`t know that that`s going to be happening in the U.S.
any time soon but certainly pivoting towards adolescents.
I think the only disappointing news about the J&J vaccine Lawrence, is the
fact that we have only three or four million doses delivered right now.
The whole point of Operation Warp Speed was to manufacture at risk so that
we would have vaccine ready to go. And we don`t have a lot of time because
now with this new variant accelerating, the original time table of
vaccinating by the fall, that` s out the window.
We`ve got to vaccinate the American people by late spring, early summer. So
I`m very disappointed to learn that we have so little vaccine coming and we
still have to wait for the motherlode to come over the summer. So that`s a
problem.
O`DONNELL: As a practical tactical matter, it seems like the Johnson &
Johnson vaccine would end up being the one that we might someday be able to
get at our doctor`s office because it doesn`t require any extraordinary
refrigeration.
DR. HOTEZ: Yes. And that`s going to be true of the next few vaccines that
come down the pike. It will be true of the J&J vaccine. The AstraZeneca
vaccine, the Novavax vaccine, our (ph) vaccine as well if it ever gets into
the U.S. where it`s already in production in India now for low and middle
income countries.
So that`s right, it`s going to be a little more user-friendly. You know,
the mRNA technology will improve, in the next five years it will be easier
to scale up production. Probably they`ll work it out to the point where you
can keep it at 4 degrees refrigeration temperatures or even room
temperature. But not right now, not for this pandemic.
O`DONNELL: And we just saw last week, the first shipments to Ghana and
Africa will probably be a place much more suitable for the Johnson &
Johnson vaccine because of that refrigeration issue and with transport
around the continent of Africa, refrigeration would also be difficult
during in transport.
DR. HOTEZ: Lawrence, the emerging story coming out of Africa is not good
news. The B-1351 variant out of South Africa is now accelerating into
Mozambique, into Malawi, going into Zimbabwe. And even though Africa`s done
pretty well in 2020, I worry their time has come when this thing is really
going to accelerate.
And we don`t have vaccine for Africa. We, you know, the two mRNA vaccines
are probably not going to be scaled adequately to make a big impact in
Africa. The J&J vaccine, you already see the production problems we`re
having. It`s unclear what role that` s going to have. The AstraZeneca which
is a good vaccine for the U.K. variant does not seem to work against the
South African variant.
We`re running out of options. We`re hoping our vaccine can come in but I
worried there`s humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Africa if this South
African variant really starts to accelerate. We don`t have a lot of options
unfortunately.
O`DONNELL: And of course, the richer governments in the world have been
competing for these vaccines.
DR. HOTEZ: That`s right. They all took care of themselves. By the way, the
global policy makers did a good job trying to -- they anticipated this. You
know, organizations like SEPI (ph) and GAVI (ph), lots of acronyms that
probably are not too familiar with the general American public but
important global health organizations, W.H.O., saw this coming and they
created a COVAX sharing facility.
The question is whether we have enough durable and quality vaccines to
deliver to places like sub-Saharan Africa.
O`DONNELL: Dr. Peter Hotez, thank you very much for joining us again
tonight.
DR. HOTEZ: Thanks so much.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And coming up, we`ll be joined by "The New York Times" reporter who broke
the news tonight of a third accuser of sexual harassment by New York`s
Governor Andrew Cuomo. This report includes a photograph of the moment the
alleged sexual harassment was taking place.
O`DONNELL: I feel I have to issue a warning about this segment. We`re going
to show you a photograph that appears in "The New York Times" tonight of an
alleged sexual harassment incident in progress. It`s a moment at a wedding
reception when the governor of New York is trying to kiss a woman who is 30
years younger than he is.
To put it mildly, she does not look pleased, and she told her story to "The
New York Times" tonight in a report that has now definitely moved the
governorship of Andrew Cuomo to an extreme crisis point.
Most Americans have no idea who their lieutenant governor is. And that`s
the way most governors like it. They want the limelight to themselves. But
the limelight on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was growing so hot as
accusations of sexual harassment continue to mount almost every day now
that New Yorkers might soon begin to focus on New York`s usually invisible
lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul.
Kathy Hochul is from Buffalo. She served as a legislative assist to New
York`s senior Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, before getting elected to
the House of Representatives. She is now serving her second term as
lieutenant governor of New York.
And as New York`s attorney general begins investigation of the governor, it
could become necessary for Kathy Hochul to step in as acting governor. That
possibility was raised in the White House briefing room today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president concerned that this could serve as
distraction from Governor Cuomo`s handling of the pandemic? And should he
potentially step aside while this investigation is under way so that there
are no distractions handling the pandemic?
JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: As I stated yesterday, the
president`s view has been consistent and clear, that every woman coming
forward should be treated with dignity and respect. That applies to
Charlotte. That applies to Lindsey and any woman coming forward.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan have each gone public with
their accounts of being sexually harassed by Governor Cuomo. Lindsey Boylan
who is now a candidate for Manhattan Borough president posted her written
account online five day ago. Saying that the governor made suggestive
comments to her on the governor`s private plane and that he once kissed her
on the lips in his office. Governor Cuomo denied those accusations.
Charlotte Bennett who is 25 years old, told "The New York Times in a story
published this weekend that when she was working for the governor last year
at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor initiated
conversations with her about her dating life and asked her if she believed
age differences mattered and said that he was open to dating quote, "anyone
above the age of 22".
Governor Cuomo issued a statement yesterday, apologizing saying, "I now
understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal.
And that some of my comments given my position made others feel in ways I
never intended."
Charlotte Bennett refused to accept that apology today saying the governor
has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory
behavior.
The situation for the governor got much worse tonight with new reporting
from our next guest Jesse McKinley in "The New York Times.
"The Times" tells the story of Anna Ruch who is 30 years younger than the
governor and met him at a New York City wedding in September 2019. Anna
Ruch has never worked for Governor Cuomo. She worked in the Obama
administration and she worked on the Biden presidential campaign in 2020.
"The Times" reports "The governor was working the room after toasting the
newlyweds, and when he came upon Ms. Ruch, now 33, she thanked him for his
kind words about her friends."
"But what happened next instantly unsettled her. Mr. Cuomo put his hands on
Ms. Ruch`s bare lower back. She said in an interview on Monday, Ms. Ruch
said that touch on her bare skin, discomfited her. `I promptly removed his
hand with my hand which I would have thought was a clear enough indicator
that I was not wanting him to touch me,` she said."
"Instead, Ms. Ruch said Mr. Cuomo called her aggressive and placed his
hands on her cheeks. He said, `Can I kiss you.` Ms. Ruch said, `I felt so
uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he`s the one who should have been
embarrassed`.
"A friend captured the exchange in a series of photographs taken on Ms.
Ruch`s cell phone. Shaken, Ms. Ruch said she later had to ask a friend if
Mr. Cuomo`s lips had made contact with her face as she pulled away. The
governor had kissed her cheek, she was told."
"It`s the act of impunity that strikes me, Ms. Ruch said. I didn`t have a
choice in that matter. I didn`t have a choice in his physical dominance
over me at that moment. And that`s what infuriates me."
"And even with what I could do, removing his hand from my lower back, even
doing that was not clear enough. Unnerved and baffled, Ms. Ruch said she
posed for a photograph with Mr. Cuomo afterward. Once the governor walked
away, Ms. Ruch`s friend approached her with look of alarm."
"It was when my friend looked at me and said are you ok with such genuine
concern in her face that I realized how obviously inappropriate it was, Ms.
Ruch said. Not only to me but those around me as well."
We will be joined by Jesse McKinley who broke this story in "The New York
Times" tonight after this break.
O`DONNELL: In Jesse McKinley`s breaking news reporting in "The New York
Times" tonight, Anna Ruch who is 30 years younger than New York`s Governor
Andrew Cuomo described an encounter at a wedding where the governor tried
to kiss her against her will. Jesse McKinley reports what happened next.
"After collecting herself later that night, Ms. Ruch said she had hoped to
speak with the governor before he left the reception and confront him about
his behavior, but by then she said she could not find him. "I would have
rather just said it that night, she said. I wanted to say that wasn`t ok."
Joining us now is the Albany bureau chief for "The New York Times" Jesse
McKinley.
Thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.
I want to just go through these three accusations and make sure we have the
governor`s position defined on this. As I see it, the governor specifically
denied the allegations made by Lindsey Boylan. Has he denied the
allegations by Charlotte Bennett or Anna Ruch?
JESSE MCKINLEY, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": He has not. Charlotte Bennett told
her story to me last week and then we published it on Saturday night. And
since that time the governor has not explicitly denied anything that
Charlotte said. He made kind of a more kind of broad statement on Saturday,
saying that he believed that to be a mentorship rather than a relationship
that Miss Bennett believed was veering in a sexual manner.
In the case of Ms. Ruch that we broke this evening, with Matt (INAUDIBLE)
my excellent colleague and his response to that thus far has been simply to
point back to a statement that he made on Sunday night that some of his
remarks he feels have simply been misinterpreted, that he has been, you
know, known to banter with people and that he apologized if people took
that as inappropriate comments.
O`DONNELL: Do you think that the Anna Ruch story will be regarded
differently in Albany because this was not an at-work story?
MCKINLEY: Well, certainly it is not a place -- a case of workplace
discrimination, but I think it`s beginning to fit into a narrative Lawrence
of first of all, a governor under siege, but also a governor whose private
behavior is being thrust into the public eye, you know.
This is a guy who has run the state for ten years, has had, you know,
pretty remarkably high popularity ratings particularly since the
coronavirus struck. And now has had without a doubt the worst six to eight
weeks of his tenure, not only with this scandal over the sexual harassment
but with the nursing home data being withheld as well as some of his kind
of abrasive, aggressive behavior against lawmakers.
So I think in toto, you know, this last couple of months has really damaged
Mr. Cuomo`s reputation which was rising, and now looks in a very perilous
position as we enter March.
O`DONNELL: And so we now have the attorney general launching an
investigation. She`s going to hire, the attorney general is going to hire
outside counsel so that it`s impartial. The attorney general herself is a
Democrat.
But in general, historically, New York governors and New York attorneys
general don`t necessarily have great relationships.
MCKINLEY: That`s putting it very kindly. You know, Governor Cuomo himself
was an attorney general and was known to make Eliot Spitzer`s life quite
miserable and certainly that is a long-established trend.
In this case, you know, Tish James who is the attorney general here in the
state, will be giving basically subpoena power and perhaps a staff to an
outside investigator to look into these claims.
And keep in mind, that`s a pretty powerful stick. You know, subpoena power
means that you can compel people to give up documents and recordings. You
can get witnesses to come in and give depositions.
All of which for an aggressive prosecutor or a special prosecutor or a
special investigator in this case, can be pretty powerful weapons to dig at
the truth and, of course, dig at Governor Cuomo`s reputation.
O`DONNELL: I want to read more of the governor`s statement which was issued
prior to your reporting tonight, so it applied to the first two cases that
we knew about.
He said "To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never
propositioned anybody. And I never intended to make anyone feel
uncomfortable. But these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers
to."
So there`s the governor himself supporting an investigation and ultimately
it was on his authority that he asked the attorney general to conduct this
investigation, even though he was looking for a different form of it over
about a 24-hour period before it evolved into what it is now.
And so this investigation is going to go on, is there any sense of how long
an investigation like this would take?
MCKINLEY: Well, it`s interesting you say that, you know. And since the
story with Matt (INAUDIBLE) and I came out earlier tonight, you know, there
have been calls to expedite this investigation, to kind of give it an
oomph, so to speak, to kind of get it going, to get it on its feet and try
to give answers out there as quickly as possible. Because I think beyond
Governor Cuomo`s, you know, uncomfortable position, I think for the people
of New York, there`s a lot of unanswered questions.
A lot of people are wondering what happened here. And think there`s going
to be pressure for speedy resolution.
O`DONNELL: Jesse McKinley, thank you very much for joining us from Albany
tonight. Really appreciate it.
MCKINLEY: Anytime.
O`DONNELL: That is tonight`s LAST WORD.
