Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/7/22

The National Archives revealed they had to go to Donald Trump`s Florida hotel where he currently lives to retrieve 15 boxes of presidential records that Donald Trump illegally removed from the White House. Spotify`s hundred million dollar podcaster has apologized for constantly using the N-word on his show. But his fans at Fox insist that he has nothing to apologize for. President Biden met with German chancellor at the White House today to discuss the crisis in Ukraine while French President Macron was meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Ali.

And that`s such an important story. I`m so glad you gave up the coverage that it absolutely really requires at this point.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: We`ll see tomorrow how it goes. We`ll see you then. Have a great show, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: All right. Thank you, Ali. Thank you.

Well, in 1954, three men and one woman entered the visitor`s gallery of the House of Representatives where they watched the debate on the House floor.

They listened to the debate on the House floor and took out handguns and started shooting. They wounded five members of Congress. The shooters were all convicted and sentenced to federal prison. They were all members of the Puerto Rican nationalist party which represented a minority of people.

They went to the Capitol that day to convince Congress to give Puerto Rico independence. They decided that killing members of Congress was the way to convince the rest of them. No one called shooting those five members of Congress, all of them survived, legitimate, political discourse.

You would have been publicly declared insane if you said that in 1954, but the Republican National Committee now unanimously agrees and has publicly declared in writing that this is legitimate political discourse.

CROWD: USA! USA! USA!

Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

O`DONNELL: The chair of the Republican Party had to change her name for Donald Trump.

Ronna McDaniels climbed her way to the top of the Republican Party by trading on her famous Republican name that included two Republican candidates president, former Michigan Governor George Romney, a liberal Republican, a presidential candidate in 1968, of course, Romney was the Republican nominee for president in 2012 when Ronna McDaniel proudly called herself Ronna Romney McDaniel. She did not want to walk into any room with her married name masking the fact that she is Mitt Romney`s niece.

So, she was Ronna Romney McDaniel until Donald Trump rose to power and displayed his public hatred of mitt Romney whereupon Ronna Romney McDaniel became Ronna McDaniel. So, Ms. Ronna McDaniel lead the Republican National Community in a unanimous vote on Friday to censure Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and to praise the people who attacked the Capitol, to praise criminals.

The Republican National Committee unanimously agreed quote, Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democratic-led persecution of ordinary citizens, engaged in legitimate political discourse. They wanted to hang Mike Pence. They wanted to kill him. They wanted to kill others. They threatened to kill others. They threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi. They threatened to kill anyone they could get their hands on.

And they are praised, praised by the Republican national committee in a unanimous vote and once again, Senator Mitt Romney stands almost alone among Republicans, elective Republicans, current elected Republicans and opposition to the most recent public display of insanity by the Republican Party.

REPORTER: What do you think of the president, I`m sorry, the RNC saying legitimate political discourse?

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): It could not have been a more inappropriate message. One, to sanction to people of character as they did. But number two, to suggest that a violent attack on the seat of democracy`s legitimate political discourse, it`s so far from accurate as to shock and make people wonder what we`re thinking big.

REPORTER: Have you talked to your niece about this?

ROMNEY: We exchanged some texts.

REPORTER: And I mean, how did that go?

ROMNEY: I expressed my point of view.

O`DONNELL: That was Senator Romney speaking today. The Republican leader of the United States Senate got essentially the same question today.

REPORTER: Leader McConnell, do you agree with the RNC`s characterization in the January 6th attack as legitimate political discourse?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We`ll see tomorrow after stake out. And I expect I`ll get that question.

O`DONNELL: You couldn`t ask for a more cowardly answer. What a difference a year makes.

Here is what Mitch McConnell wants many Republicans to forget that he said, almost exactly a year ago on February 13th 2021.

MCCONNELL: There`s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believe they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Leading off our discussion tonight, Alex Wagner, co-host and executive producer of Showtime`s "The Circus" and contributing writer for "The Atlantic". She is an MSNBC senior political analyst.

Also with us, former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill. She`s also an MSNBC political analyst.

And, Senator McCaskill, you know Mitch McConnell. You saw what he said a year ago. You saw what he said today about the most grotesque thing of a Republican Party that has put in writing as its official position.

Where are they going from here? How -- where can you go after you crossed that line of insanity?

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I have no idea. This is bonkers. It`s totally -- I mean, every time I think it`s gotten as bad as it could possibly be, it get worse, with Republicans refusing to stand up to just basic human decency. You know, police officers were attacked and this is a party that pretense they`re all about law enforcement and rule of law until Donald Trump tells them to basically whitewash and attack, not just against police officers in the Capitol, but against democracy itself.

Now, Mitch McConnell may say the right thing at stake out tomorrow, who knows. It`s possible. I`m not going to go banking on it. It`s possible he might say the right thing. Lisa Murkowski said the right thing. Mitt Romney said the right thing. But we`ve gotten to the point where you can count on less than one hand the number of Republicans elected to office, that will stand up for basic human decency at this point.

And it`s really troubling. I don`t know what kind of prize politically they`re going to pay for it. If they don`t get their act together I think they can use this to their vanished, and to hold on to majorities in the House and Senate. But time will tell.

O`DONNELL: Alex Wagner, if Timothy McVeigh had been born a bit later, he would have been at the Capitol on January 6th instead of having decided to blow up a federal building in the 1990s where he killed over 150 years 160 people as I recall, including several children in a daycare center. Timothy McVeigh shared all of the values of the people who attacked the Capitol, exactly the same values, came from the same position on the political spectrum and there was in a single Republican who stood up and said you know, Timothy McVeigh`s outrage at the federal government was a legitimate political discourse as expressed in the killing of 160 people.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Yeah. Timothy McVeigh, the Oath Keepers, the far right wing militias that came to dominate a lot of the domestic terrorism in the 1990s.

That`s a new strain of Republican politics. We`re not talking about a GOP that just as reticent to condemn what happened on January 6th. They`re actively gaslighting the nation and suggesting that the rioters, the anti-Democratic forces that amassed on the steps of the Capitol, stormed the gates and try to combat law enforcement and stop all democratic process from unfolding. They`re suggesting somehow that they may be in fact the true heroes in this, the ones trying to have legitimate political discourse.

And the people who crossed the line verbatim, this is Ronna McDaniel statement, the people who crossed the line in all of this are Liz Cheney and Adam Kissinger -- Adam Kinzinger. These are the people that deserve excommunication from the party.

It is a stunning change of fortune that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the ones worthy of scorn and vitriol. They are the heretic`s the need to be excised from the party apparatus. Not the people who tried to assassinate Mike Pence and stop the electoral process. I mean, it is literally like living in the twilight zone, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Yeah. And, you know, I know this subject has been discussed since Friday when it first became public, this legitimate political discourse thing. But I really think this is the one where we can`t -- it`s impossible to spend too much time on it, because this is the undeniable, official, unanimously voted turning point of the Republican Party. They have now claimed their public position in a way that is just utter madness.

And, Senator, I just want you to imagine these people in a room together. They`re all reading these words. They read the words of the resolution that they are about to vote on unanimously. They read those words.

Not one of them says, you know, hey, madam chair, with about this part here where we say those people who were trying to kill police officers, who were trying to kill Nancy Pelosi, who were vowing they would hang Mike Pence -- those people are our heroes. Those people that were engaged in a legitimate political discourse, do we really want to say that?

And every one of the people in that room, every single one of them wanted to say.

MCCASKILL: Unfreaking believable unanimous. Unanimous is unforgiving believable. If there wasn`t anybody in that room saying wait a minute hundreds of these people that supposedly were in a legitimate political discourse have been prosecuted. Hundreds of them. Dozens and dozens have pled guilty to violating the law.

I mean, there is such a disconnect between the reality of with our legal system has done and by the way, that same legal system that said over and over again, there is no fraud in this election. There is no evidence of fraud in this election. That same legal system has now held hundreds of these people accountable under the criminal laws of this country. They are criminals.

And these guys think unanimously, that is legitimate political discourse! They are taking the sides of the lawbreakers and trying to make two people with amazing courage and what they are facing right now in their party, that all these two people are doing is recognizing the evidence that is as plain as the video that we have played over and over and over again on MSNBC since January 6th of 2021.

O`DONNELL: Alex, defund the police was never the policy position of the Democratic Party. That`s never been the policy position of any prominent Democrats, any of the leading Democrats in the party and yet, President Biden and virtually every other Democrat has to face challenging questions about defund the police as if they`ve been advocating it for their entire political careers, when they have never once advocated it.

The Republican Party now has an official position that the attack on the Capitol was legitimate political discourse. They will, I can promise the viewers, Republican senators will not be chased around for the next year with that quote. They will not be prosecuted over that quote that they have all embraced within their party. They will not face the kind of reporter challenge is that Democrats will continue to face.

[22:15:00]

Some of them possibly for the rest of their careers onwards that they never said or associated themselves with.

WAGNER: But that`s modern Republican politics, right? I mean, they avoid having to actually atone for their sense, if you will, or answer questions directly, but pointing everyone in another direction. They will say oh, we are not talking about people who broke the law. We are talking about everybody else.

The people who broke the law, sure, they should be held accountable, but when you dig deeper and ask what does that mean? Who are you talking about? Who are the legitimate rioters in this picture of chaos that we have seen so many times? Who are they?

Next question please. It`s a focus on the shortcomings of the capitol police. It`s a focus on with President Biden did or did not do last week. It`s constant page turning.

It`s constant throw it in the water, confuse the issue, detract, focus on Kinzinger and Cheney, focus on the shortcomings of law enforcement the day of the riot. Just focus on anything other than the question at hand which is, do you abide by the principles of the rioters on January 6th? Do you forsake the movement?

There is no answer, because that movement is now synonymous with the Republican Party. President Trump is pushing for exoneration of these people. President Trump is the Republican Party, and the thing is, the Republicans understand that.

That is why all of this is unfolding in the way that it has. He is still the magnetic north of the GOP. And there is no sign that anyone else is going to -- as long as he has that -- this will be the position of the Republican Party. This is all about power and how to stay there. It has nothing to do with principle or moral --

O`DONNELL: Claire McCaskill, quickly, before we go to the break here, as a Democratic senator walking down those halls with the reporters chasing you down the halls, and by the way, I don`t mean politely following along the few down the halls, asking you questions, peppering him with questions, also doing the same with Republicans.

Do the Democrats feel this imbalance where they are asked to answer for defund the police, something no Democratic senator has ever advocated while they watch the Republicans glide by things like, as they will by next week, if not sooner, be completely gliding by reporters who never asked them again about legitimate political discourse?

MCCASKILL: It`s very frustrating and having been there I can say that part of the problem is Democrats don`t stiff arm the press as often as Republicans do, like Mitch McConnell did today. He basically said, hey later, and Democrats have a tendency to talk to the press.

So, I think in some ways there is an unfair standard, because, and besides once the Republicans won`t answer, journalists are stymieing, where we do? They want to answer the question.

That`s what`s happening right now. They don`t want to answer the question whether Pence is right when he says Donald Trump was wrong and when he tried to make him do. They won`t answer the question about the unanimous censure, because this was political discourse, legitimate political discourse. They just won`t answer.

They`re hidden under their desks for over five years. They`ve got comfortable there, Lawrence. And so far, they haven`t paid the kind of political price they deserve to pay for it.

O`DONNELL: Senator Claire McCaskill, thank you for joining us.

And, Alex Wagner, it is so great to have you back on this network. Please make this hour a regular stop.

WAGNER: Thank you, Lawrence. It`s great to be back.

O`DONNEL: Thank you. Thank you both very much for starting us off.

And coming up, today we learned that defendant Trump stole -- that is the word for it, he stole 15 boxes of federal records from the White House. And we learned that Donald Trump was gleefully watching the attack on the Capitol and rewind in his favorite parts as it was happening live on January 6.

Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman at NBC`s Ryan Riley will join us next.

[22:22:25]

O`DONNELL: Here`s more of what the Republican Party now officially calls legitimate political discourse. This video was released by federal prosecutors today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cut their fucking head off.

RYAN NICHOLS, FORMER MARINE: Cut their head off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can do it.

NICHOLS: Republican protesters are trying to enter the House right now, the Capitol. That`s where that I`m getting. So, if that is true, then get up in there. If you voted for treason, we are going to drag your ass to the streets.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: His name is Ryan Nichols. He repeatedly states his name very clearly on some other videos in which he is much more profane and much more threatening, homicidally threatening.

Donald Trump would have loved hearing what Ryan Nichols had to say on January 6 when Donald Trump was reportedly gleefully watching the attack on the Capitol on television. "The Associated Press" is reporting, as staffers watched in shock at what was unfolding down Pennsylvania Avenue on the television screens positioned throughout the West Wing, Trump`s attention was so wrapped that he hit rewind and watched certain moments again, according to Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary.

Look at all of the people fighting for me, Trump said, according to Grisham. At one point, the president was confused why staffers were not as excited as he was watching the unrest unfold.

Today, we learned eight another crime Donald Trump apparently committed. And we learned it from a source that is not usually involved in exposing crimes by public officials, the National Archives. Today, the National Archives revealed that they had to go to Donald Trump`s Florida hotel where he currently lives to retrieve it 15 boxes of presidential records that Donald Trump illegally removed from the White House.

In a statement released by the archivists of the United States today, they said the National Archives, quote, pursues the return of records whenever we learn that records have been improperly removed or have not been appropriately transferred to official accounts. Each piece of paper or artifact of any kind in those 15 boxes, which is means thousands and thousands and thousands of pieces of paper or objects, each one of those represents a violation of federal law, which makes the concealment, removal or mutilation of government records a felony, punishable up to three years in prison.

[22:25:02]

"The Washington Post" is reporting that White House staff struggled to deal with Donald Trump constantly committing the crime of mutilating federal documents by ripping them up. Quote, the ripping was so relentless that Trump`s team implemented protocols to try to ensure he was abiding by the Presidential Records Act, typically aides would come in behind Trump to retrieve the piles of torn paper left in his wake. And then staffers from White House Office of Records are generally responsible for jigsaw in the documents back together, using clear tape.

He didn`t want a record of anything, a former senior Trump official said, he never stopped wrapping things up. Do you really think Trump is going to care about the Records Act? Come on.

Joining us now, Daniel Goldman, who served as House impeachment for the majority of council during the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the southern district of New York and MSNBC legal contributor.

Daniel, this Federal Records Act is something that we have reports and they were constantly repeating to the president the elements of this law. What is your reaction to this latest reporting about -- not just wrapping up about the documents, that is mutilating them which is against the law, but then taking 15 boxes, taking them illegally to Florida?

DANIEL GOLDMAN, MSNBC LEGAL CONTRIBUTOR: Fifteen boxes is a lot. I think traditionally in prior presidencies, you would have presidents or their staff or move things that they did not quite realize we`re official records. And then they would have to return them. But 15 boxes it seems much more a pattern and practice then a one-off example of taking something that is not yours. I would want to know what is in those boxes before we start talking about criminal activity.

But I am much more focused on the destruction of those documents. Particularly, after being warned and notify that the Presidential Records Act requires those types of documents to be preserved. And he just continue to rip them up, tear them up in an effort to destroy them and destroy the record which is a direct fragrant violation of the law, and that is -- I mean, the law is only to preserve those types of things. And Donald Trump did not want those preserved.

It is consistent with the way that he obstructed the Mueller investigation. It is consistent with the way that we obstructed the House`s impeachment investigation on Ukraine. It is consistent with just about everything that we know about him. It really gives the lie to all of those people who claim that obstruction of justice is simply a process cry. Obstruction of justice makes the wheels of justice stop. It means that you cannot get to the truth.

And people only destroy documents when they want to hide them. So, what is he hiding is the big question?

O`DONNELL: So, reporters had what`s seems not a lot of trouble and several eyewitnesses to Donald Trump ripping up documents, mutilating documents, violating that federal law. It seems prosecutors with subpoena power and would have an easier time getting witnesses to say that under oath. This seems like a very clear case for the Justice Department can prosecute against Donald Trump.

I think we are all sitting here with the feeling that they just won`t do it. And doesn`t that mean that the Federal Records Act in effect becomes unenforceable? How could you possibly go in and try to prosecute somebody else, and some other year for ripping up federal documents?

GOLDMAN: That is right, Lawrence. That is the big question that Merrick Garland in the Department of Justice has to answer. That is true with the Presidential Records Act. It is true with the effort to overturn the election.

If you aren`t going to investigate or pursue, prosecute that if the evidence is there. Then what message are you sending two future presidents who at the end of their term, if they lose, they want to just remain in power? And it is a difficult situation. I empathize with Merrick Garland because either way that he acts, he will be accused of being part of partisan and political.

But at the end of the day, you have to think about the conduct and you have to focus on whether or not Donald Trump, or anyone around him violated the law. And if that is the case and you have to have the courage of your conviction to go forward and to prosecute it. And you cannot be waylaid by the peanut gallery, so to speak.

[22:29:45]

So, you know, is the destruction of these records as significant as an effort to overturn the election, no. So, part of this question is does it get wrapped up in a larger investigation. Is it a separate investigation?

I don`t know, but I do agree with you that there are some basic elements that you would want to uncover including the witness testimony, including someone who could testify that I specifically told the president that he could not rip these up anymore and he went ahead and did that. And you would have a pretty open and shut case.

O`DONNELL: It seems if the Justice Department takes no action they are in effect saying, oh yes, there is someone who is above the law.

GOLDMAN: That`s exactly the argument, and you know, Merrick Garland will get vilified from the right no matter what. If he charges Donald Trump, Donald Trump will and already has started just to, you know, get out there with his now much more muted megaphones since he`s not on Twitter, but claim that this is all a witch hunt, it`s all a hoax, it`s all partisan.

But this is why Merrick Garland was hired. He`s a judge for 20 years. He`s an apolitical lawyer. He was not involved in anything related to the Trump administration. He wasn`t in any other administration dating back all the way since the Clinton administration when he was in the Department of Justice.

He is the right person for this job because he is apolitical and but he has to do his job. And he`s going to have to take the heat if he does decide that we don`t have a king in this country.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

GOLDMAN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And joining us now, Ryan Riley, justice reporter for NBC News Digital. Ryan, you have been chronicling and covering all of these prosecutions of the people who attacked the Capitol, the people who the Republican Party now officially declare to have been engaged in legitimate political discourse.

What are the things you would have -- you would want to remind members of the Republican National Committee who voted on that about these attackers at the Capitol?

RYAN RILEY, NBC NEWS DIGITAL JUSTICE REPORTER: You know, what`s really interesting is I think there`s so many of these attackers at the Capitol who have been accused of being outsiders or accused of being Antifa or, you know, sort of not really Trump supporters. And what they`re saying repeatedly over and over again in these videos that have been released to the court process as well as in letters that they sent from pre-trial detention for example, is that they were Trump supporters and they were doing what they thought was justified based on the rhetoric that they heard.

They were told that the election was stolen and they were doing what they thought needed to be done thinking that the election was stolen and that this was 1776 2.0 and that what Trump told them was that if they didn`t fight they weren`t going to have a country anymore. And what they did was they fought.

And I think that`s what a lot of these videos made very clear as they come to the court process.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to another one of these videos that has been released through the court process of Ryan Nichols.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN NICHOLS: So, yes. Today Ryan Nichols, Ryan Nichols grabbed his (EXPLETIVE DELETED) weapon and he stormed the Capitol and he fought. For freedom. For election integrity. I fought.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now do his attorneys try to suggest that that is not a confession?

RILEY: Well his attorneys have struggled, right because he not only confesses, he confesses in the third person and then struggles to articulate what exactly he was fighting for.

I think his lawyer in this case is actually one of these attorneys who`s been on Tucker Carlson`s program a bunch. He`s actually the star of the documentary series that aired on Fox Nation. And he`s been spreading these false rumors about this infiltration or some sort of government agents infiltrating the mob outside of the Capitol saying that FBI undercover agents essentially pushed all of this forward and he`s really just throwing spaghetti at the wall.

This is the client that he has to deal with. He has to deal with someone who confessed on video and now he doesn`t know really what to do so he has to throw out these wild accusations.

O`DONNELL: Ryan Riley, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

RILEY: Thanks so much for having me.

[22:34:48]

O`DONNELL: And coming up, Spotify`s hundred million dollar podcaster has apologized for constantly using the N-word on his show. But his fans at Fox insist that he has nothing to apologize for. And another podcast and platform is offering him $100 million to keep using racial slurs.

Eugene Robinson joins us next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE ROGAN, PODCASTER: Now, I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now. I haven`t said it in years.

But for a long time when I would bring that word up, like it would came up in conversation, instead of saying the N word, I would just say the word.

[22:39:46]

O`DONNELL: The CEO of Spotify, a podcasting platform that also includes musical artists who don`t mind sharing the platform with racist comments and COVID misinformation, said today that there are no words, no words that can properly apologize for the words Joe Rogan is being paid $100 million to say on Spotify.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said, "There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you."

That was in a statement to people who worked at Spotify.

The latest turn in the Joe Rogan experience is the revelation of the many, many times Joe Rogan has used the N-word on his podcast. Spotify has snow removed nearly 120 episodes of the Joe Rogan podcast so it is virtually impossible to now check the context in which Joe Rogan repeatedly used the N-word.

The Spotify CEO made a point that has been cheered by Joe Rogan`s compatriots on the Fox propaganda channel.

Quote, "I want to make one point very clear. I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

Silencing Joe is impossible. Joe Rogan`s podcasts was already hugely successful before Spotify paid $100 million for it. And after Joe Rogan apologized for his use of the N-word and after every other controversy about COVID misinformation and all sorts of other falsehoods presented on that show, another Web site today offered Rogan $100 million to move his podcast to that Web site quote, "with no censorship". That website is eager to post every episode of the podcast no matter how racist the language might be.

Today, a Fox spokesperson for what Fox calls blacks, said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: There aren`t a lot of blacks caring about this story. It`s only white liberals and white leftists who want to bring down Rogan. I think maybe it`s because blacks see that the word is being used as a tool, not the word being offensive itself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Eugene Robinson associate editor and Pulitzer Prize winning opinion columnist for the "Washington Post". He`s an MSNBC political analyst.

And Eugene, you just heard Fox say that black people don`t care about the story.

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, you know. And I`m glad you ran that clip, Lawrence because that`s -- personally, that`s where I always go to find out what blacks think. First thing I do is turn on Fox, because I know that Gutfeld has his finger on the pulse.

It`s -- this whole -- this is an ugly story, but sometimes we have to look at ugly facts, right? That`s our job. (INAUDIBLE) -- obvious to you and to me (INAUDIBLE) and misogyny (INAUDIBLE) misinformation (INAUDIBLE).

Joe Rogan is what the Spotify CEO really meant was (INAUDIBLE).

O`DONNELL: Yes. The lie in the reaction to this has been the notion that either people in these kinds of platforms get to say whatever they want or on any platform. They either get to say whatever they want for $100 million or whatever the price is. Or they are silenced.

And here is this perfect proof that in this particular case silence is impossible in anywhere you want to describe it. Because there`s someone else with $100 million who wants to have all of those podcasts and is very eager to have on the site all the podcasts with all the racist language so everyone can listen to them again.

(INAUDIBLE)

ROBINSON: Well, he has $100 million exclusive (INAUDIBLE). That makes you a publisher. (INAUDIBLE).

[22:44:57]

O`DONNELL: Gene Robinson, we`re having a little struggle hearing your audio this evening. Thank you -- we heard most of it though.

Thank you very much for joining us. Really appreciate it. Thank you.

ROBINSON: Happy to be here.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, President Biden met with German chancellor at the White House today to discuss the crisis in Ukraine while French President Macron was meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

David Rothkopf has an exclusive new interview with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and he will join us next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, the Chancellor and I discussed our close cooperation and developed a strong package of sanctions that clearly demonstrate international resolve and impose swift and severe consequences if Russia violates Ukraine`s sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

We are in agreement that it cannot be business as usual if Russia further invades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[22:49:56]

O`DONNELL: That was the president in a joint press conference today at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after they met privately.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow today. President Macron said "I believe that our continent is today in an eminently critical situation which requires us all to be extremely responsible."

In an interview with David Rothkopf of the "Daily Beast", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "The only person who can tell you what Putin will decide is Putin. We are at a fork in the road. We are prepared either way. All we can do is try to affect his calculus."

BIDEN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, do you believe there`s still an off ramp for him, that de-escalation is an actual real possibility, given that there are 100,000 troops at the border?

BIDEN: The answer is yes.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now David Rothkopf, foreign policy and foreign affairs analyst and an opinion columnist for USA Today and the "Daily Beast". He`s the host of the "Deep State Radio" podcast.

David, you spoke with Secretary of State today. He is saying among other things that only Vladimir Putin knows what Vladimir Putin is going to do next.

How would you assess the way Europe is lining up against Vladimir Putin.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYST: I think you are seeing a lot of unity among the NATO members. There may be nuance between their positions, but as you saw today in the meeting between the president and the German chancellor, there is a clear message that if Putin violates the border that there`s going to be strong action.

I know in speaking to the Secretary of State that missions like the mission undertaken by French President Macron has been closely coordinated with the United States and the other allies.

So there -- you know, there are not multiple channels here. NATO is speaking with one voice and is sending a message to Putin. You have a diplomatic option here, if you choose not to take it the consequences will be extremely severe.

O`DONNELL: What can the French president accomplish in the discussion with Vladimir Putin that perhaps the American president cannot accomplish?

ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I think the French president has staked out a position that as a European that perhaps he is a little bit more amenable to some of the Russian position. When he met with Putin, he descried a variety of scenarios that might be seen as desirable to the Russians in terms of stabilizing Europe.

But what is important to note is that none of the positions he staked out were contrary to the interest of NATO or to the policies of NATO. He didn`t go to Putin and say ok you`ve got your way, we`re not going to have Ukraine in NATO because that`s just dangerous to let a guy like Putin threaten NATO into new policy positions.

I think you`ve got a little bit of good cop-bad cop going on here and that`s healthy, that is a useful tool to have in a negotiation like this.

O`DONNELL: The German chancellor will also have his own conversations with Vladimir Putin. Who has -- who among them has the best relationship, if we can call it that with Vladimir Putin?

ROTHKOPF: Well, I think the German chancellor`s new on the job, the German foreign minister is new in the job. The German chancellor`s predecessor had a bit of a testy relationship with Putin. So I wouldn`t say it was him.

Biden has had a long-standing relationship with Putin. But it has been a tough relationship. So, you might look to somebody like Macron who has taken a slightly more nuanced, moderated view, who can speak more openly to Putin. And I think that is why you see Macron on point in this particular aspect of the negotiation.

O`DONNELL: David Rothkopf, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight. Always appreciate it.

ROTHKOPF: Pleasure always.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

O`DONNELL: Time for tonight`s LAST WORD.

"Legitimate, political discourse" -- that is a defining moment for whatever is left of the Republican Party. They have now unanimously declared the criminal attack on the Capitol to be legitimate political discourse.

"Hang Mike Pence" was legitimate political discourse. The Republican National Committee said that in a statement attacking Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who said this today on "MORNING JOE".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL)It`s a defining moment for the party. And I think it`s a defining moment for every member of the House or the Senate or, you know, any Republican leader.

Kevin McCarthy obviously who I think asked about this in response he just, you know, went after Liz and I. It goes to show he is the weakest leader that has ever frankly existed in that position.

And so I think every member of the media, every citizen, every person out there needs to pin down every Republican and say do you side with what the RNC did or do you condemn what they did? And don`t let them -- trust me, politicians are really good at kind of skirting around that answer. Don`t let him on this one. I think it`s so defining.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[22:59:59]

O`DONNELL: Congressman Adam Kinzinger gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.