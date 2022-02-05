Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/4/22

Summary

Former Vice President Mike Pence says that Donald Trump was wrong that he could overturn the 2020 election; Rep. Eric Swalwell answers questions regarding the RNC defending and declaring the January 6 insurrection as a legitimate political discourse and censuring some of its members. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes the leading Democrat candidate to replace Republican Senator Ron Johnson, says the Republican senator has peddled conspiracy theories and sham audits and downplayed the January 6th attack on our Capitol. If you watch Fox, you would think critical race theory is in every public school, indoctrinating children about race.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: The one and only Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winner and creator of the 1619 Project will join me to launch this very special series tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. eastern. It is time now for THE LAST WORD. My friend Jonathan Capehart is in for Lawrence this evening. Jonathan, it is good to see you my friend.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, MSNBC HOST: Great to see you, too, Ali. And I`m glad that you`re launching your band book club on Saturday because I can watch it leisurely as opposed to missing it because of Sunday when I will see you next. Thanks a lot, Ali.

VELSHI: Have a good show.

CAPEHART: Well, Trump is wrong. Today, former Vice President Mike Pence finally told off Donald Trump. Mike Pence publicly declared that Donald Trump`s comment that, as vice president, Pence could have overturned the presidential election on January 6th, was wrong.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more on American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.

CAPEHART: So, Mike Pence told Trump he was wrong. He told Trump how democracy works. He told Trump that his impulse is un-American. Of course, it took more than a year to say it publicly. Meanwhile, the Republican Party refuses to turn their backs on the lies of Donald Trump. Today, the Republican National Committee centered two of its own. Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming for serving on the January 6th Committee.

The center states "Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." Legitimate political discourse. I want to remind you exactly what the Republican Party is now calling a legitimate political discourse.

On January 6th, members of the Trump mob violently attacked members of the United States capitol police. Members of the Trump mob proudly displayed a noose outside of the U.S. Capitol. Members of the Trump mob carrying confederate flags through the halls of the United States capitol. And members of the Trump mob roamed the halls of the U.S. capitol chanting this --

UNKNOWN: Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

CAPEHART: Clearly, none of this is a legitimate political discourse. But Republicans refused to do what Mike Pence did today and say Trump is wrong. They`ll do everything to protect themselves and Donald Trump from being held accountable for their actions on January 6th.

Take for example Republican congressman and Trump loyalist Jim Jordan. In October, Jim Jordan said this about his willingness to cooperate with the January 6th Committee.

REP. JIM MCGOVERN (D-MA): Are you willing to tell the select committee what you know about events leading up to during and up to that day?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): I`ve been clear all along. I`ve got nothing to hide.

CAPEHART: Jim Jordan has been hiding the truth. Jim Jordan has consistently ignored questions or been inconsistent in acknowledging when he spoke to Donald Trump on January 6th.

JORDAN: I spoke with him that day after, I think, after. I don`t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not, I just don`t know.

And I`ve talked to the president -- I`ve talked to the president so many, I can`t remember all that days I`ve talked to him, but I`ve certainly talked to the president.

Of course, I`ve talked to the president. I`ve been clear about that. I talk to him all the time.

CAPEHART: The January 6th Committee is now in possession of records that prove Jim Jordan did speak with Donald Trump the morning of January 6th. The phone call lasted 10 minutes. That afternoon, Jim Jordan objected to the certification of President Joe Biden`s Electoral College win as the Trump mob attacked the capitol.

The January 6th Committee is closing in on Donald Trump and his allies in their investigation of the attack on the capitol even if more Republicans won`t stand up and say, Trump is wrong.

Leading off our discussion tonight, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California. He served as a House impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He is a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee. Congressman Swalwell, great to see you. Thanks for coming to THE LAST WORD.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): My pleasure.

CAPEHART: I would like to get your reaction to the RNC`s idea of legitimate political discourse.

SWALWELL: Well, Jonathan, look, if your neighbor came over and stepped on your porch holding a knife, a gun, a machete and said that he wanted to talk, I don`t think you would call the police and say, you know what, we`re going to settle this. It`s a legitimate political discourse.

[22:05:06]

No, you would say that this is a violent interaction. That`s what happened that day. And this party, by the way, they tweeted earlier today, we are the party of law and order. No, they are the party of cop killers because that`s who their former twice impeached president wants to pardon.

And we have to make that clear that they voted down 350 million in new police funding that they continue to dishonor the police. They vote against the Gold Medals for the police officers who served that day. And we have to make that clear as we go to the ballot box, but it`s such a disgrace, Jonathan.

It was a sham all along that they back to the blue because they have not back to the blue. If anything, they have bruised to the blue. They bruised their egos. They bruised the honor of the blue. And right now I think that is more clear than ever.

CAPEHART: You know, Mike Pence said, flat out, Trump is wrong about the power to overturn the election. But do you think will any other Republican come out and say the same thing?

SWALWELL: Yes, and they are to the January 6th Committee, but we don`t need Mike Pence to talk to a, you know, closed federal society ballroom. We need him to raise his right hand and do the right thing and tell this country what he saw in the days leading up to January 6th and what happened on the sixth.

He`s essentially, he`s in the red zone, Jonathan. As we approach the Super Bowl. He`s, you know, on the 20 yard line. He`s already gone, you know, most of the distance and so, he would really do a service to his country if he just come forward and tell us what he saw under oath so that we can have a complete picture of what happened that day.

CAPEHART: Yes. We got to talk about Jim Jordan because the January 6th Select Committee has records about his phone call with Trump. How important is it, Congressman, that the committee has such granular details like phone records?

SWALWELL: It shows how much work they have put in with nearly 700 witnesses, 60,000 documents. It`s a submarine mission right now and it`s frustrating to your viewers because they haven`t seen everything. They are hearing about it through leaks and, you know, in press reports. But when it surfaces, it is going to show the country just exactly what Donald Trump intended to do, which was to overturn violently -- to overturn the election, aim a violent mob at the capitol.

And I just want to take a step back, Jonathan. Just over my shoulder is the opening ceremonies of the Olympics. And you watch that with such pride. It`s in an authoritative state of China, but you watch with such pride for athletes not just because of what they have sacrificed to get there and their skills, but because of the country they represent. That we are decent. We choose voting over violence, freedom over authoritarianism, and we choose law and order over chaos.

And everything that Jim Jordan, Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party represents is the opposite of that. And that`s what this election coming up with the midterms, that`s what this January 6th Committee is all about showing and illustrating to the American people.

CAPEHART: Well, one way they can show and illustrate to the American people what happened is, you know, through live televised hearings. So, what should the committee be doing in preparation for those live hearings in the coming months?

SWALWELL: Well, recognize you only get one shot that, you know, there is a real effort right now for the Republicans to rig the upcoming election, to limit access to the ballot box, put barriers in place and then if they were to achieve the majority, completely shut down the January 6th Commission.

So, they have to move swiftly and when they have the opportunity to show the goods, what they have, they should do it in primetime and they should do it with the most compelling witnesses especially witnesses that may not necessarily have been ones that you liked in the past, but want to do a service to the country to make sure everyone knows what Donald Trump was doing and that he would do it again.

CAPEHART: Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, thank you very much for coming to THE LAST WORD.

Joining us now are Tara Setmayer, resident scholar at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. She is a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project and Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent for "Politico" and an MSNBC political contributor. Thank you both very much for coming.

Tara, let`s start with you. What do you make of Republican censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their involvement with the January 6th committee?

TARA SETMAYER, UVA CENTER FOR POLITICS RESIDENT SCHOLAR: You know, I look at this and I say to myself, how far has the Republican Party fallen? Every time I think that the floor can`t get any lower, things like this happen. It`s clear that the RNC, that the Republican Party has made a choice here, right.

They`ve had plenty of opportunities to off ramp from the malignancy of Trumpism, but no, they decided to double, triple, quadruple down. And today is another example. It`s the epitome of this disgraceful path that the Republican Party is taking. It is why I left it a year ago. It`s irreparable.

[22:10:01]

The RNC has made a choice. They made a choice to side with insurrectionists, with people who defiled our capital, with people who violently attacked our law enforcement officers who were protecting members of Congress that day who were doing their constitutional duty to certify a free and fair election of the next president.

They sided with seditionists. This is who the Republican Party is. There is nothing legitimate about what they -- what happened that day, nothing. And yet, this is what the Republican Party has done. They are just hell-bent on going down this path of becoming a party of looms, of liars, and of lackeys, of Donald Trump and his ilk. And you can`t -- it doesn`t get any more plain than what we saw today with the RNC.

CAPEHART: Right, and you know, Eugene, Senator Mitt Romney tweeted, "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience." So, you know, how will that play in the party?

EUGENE DANIELS, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, POLITICO: Not well, right. Mitt Romney is one of the very few voices left in the party saying things like this, right? The two that he talked about, Kinzinger and Cheney, himself and some others especially in the Senate who have been a little bit more vocal because they have six years between their elections, right? And so they have less of a fear of Donald Trump.

Tara is right. This is about Donald Trump and his grip on the party. Their fear of his base, their fear of a man who -- a mean statement from him because he doesn`t have twitter anymore, him endorsing a candidate against them in the primary. But this is also about them choosing to back someone who said the quiet part out loud really recently that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn, his words, not mine, overturn the election of 2020.

And this is after months of Republicans trying to convince everybody that all Trump wanted to do was sent it back to the states. That was never true. And so we have these people like Mitt Romney and also Mike Pence who are going to be on one side with Trump and the political apparatus of the party, a lot of the House members on -- in a lot of the base of the Republican Party. On the other, it is the fight for the fight.

And I hate to use this term, but for the fight of the soul of the Republican Party, right. That is exactly what we`re seeing. Because anyone who had Wi-Fi, cable, social media can pull up dozens and dozens of videos to see what happened that day, see that it was illegitimate political discourse.

This is also from people who said, over and over, they clutch their pearls during the protest of 2020, right, the summer of 2020.

CAPEHART: Oh, yes.

DANIELS: And (inaudible) about it and seeing that the people who say they love law enforcement so much as we watch them beat up and tazed law enforcement that day. Ans so, it`s something that`s nonsensical and I think that people should call it out as we see it because the American people deserve both political operatives, like Tara and reporters to say the truth so they know what`s really going on.

CAPEHART: And you know, Tara, I`m just wondering, because right now the Republican Party seems to totally embrace the big lie. And the big lie is being espoused by Donald Trump. So, I`m wondering, will being rid of Trump be enough to turn the party around or is the big lie so baked in that no matter who the standard bearer of the party is, it`s still going to be going down this very dangerous route?

SETMAYER: Yes, it`s part of the litmus test now. The litmus test of the Republican Party used to be where you stood on national security, on tax reform, on, you know, --

CAPEHART: Judges.

SETMAYER: -- right, judges. You know, very legitimate political discourse, right? That is out the window. The litmus test now is whether you believe in this absurd, dangerous lie that there was fraud in the election and anything that Donald Trump seems to spout. This is so shameful. These people have no shame.

And the American people who are politically homeless, like myself, who are right of center conservatives, are looking at a party destroying itself. And not only are they destroying itself, but they`re becoming a danger, a clear and present danger to our democracy because what they are espousing and what they are supporting and what they`re putting in their platform is authoritarian its nature.

It is anti-democracy. So, there is a choice in this country for people. It`s either authoritarianism or its democracy. And the Republicans have clearly made a choice of what side they are on here.

CAPEHART: Eugene, we got 30 seconds left. Just wondering, any reaction to this from the White House, on or off the record?

DANIELS: Behind the scenes, absolutely, off the record, you know, that we can`t share, but I will say they see this, all of this, as a danger to not just, you know, the White House and the presidency but more importantly, to democracy. They do see it as a larger fight and that`s why, you know, we`ve seen Donald -- President Biden talk about this a little bit more.

[22:14:58]

But voters and democracy scholars, people who really studied this and the downfall of democracies want them to do more publicly, whether we see that, that`s up to the White House.

CAPEHART: All right, Eugene Daniels, Tara Setmayer, thank you both very much.

SETMAYER: Thank you.

CAPEHART: Still ahead tonight, Republicans seem to be rooting for bad news on the economy, but what we got instead was great news for the country.

And later, is one of Trump`s biggest allies in the Senate at risk of losing his seat? We`ll talk to the man trying to take Ron Johnson`s job.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Our country is taking everything that COVID has to throw at us and we`ve come back stronger. I`m pleased to report this morning and many of you already know that America`s job machine is going stronger than ever. America is back to work. You can`t remember another year when so many people went to work in this country. There`s a reason. It never happened.

[22:20:01]

CAPEHART: President Joe Biden is ending this week with major economic winds. A record 6.6 million jobs have been added to the economy during President Joe Biden`s first year in office, beating President Jimmy Carter`s record of 4 million jobs during his first 12 months in office.

The U.S. added 467,000 new jobs last month despite a surge in omicron infections. Revised numbers for November and December also show that the U.S. economy actually gained 709,000 more jobs than was previously reported. The unemployment rate is still very low, at 4 percent. But in another good sign, another 1.4 million people entered the job market.

Joining us now, Heather Long, editorial writer and columnist focused on the economy for "The Washington Post" and my colleague. Heather, great to see you. Thanks for coming to THE LAST WORD. I`m sure that you were as surprised as some economist and White House officials by today`s news. How did everyone miss the good news that came today?

HEATHER LONG, EDITORIAL WRITER AND COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes, you`re right. There was a lot of gaffe, but it was a good surprise to see that so many jobs, 467,000 jobs were added and nearly every sector of the economy, except for construction which usually isn`t a strong in the winter anyway. I think people missed a few things.

Number one is that we are finally starting to see some evidence that of resiliency and the economy. People are learning how to live with this virus. That doesn`t mean that January was pain free. You and I have talked a lot about the daycare and school struggles that many parents went through.

We also saw many workers who were temporarily furloughed during the month, so that`s, you know, and those are some real hardships that people went through. But I think people are really focused on the future. They are seeing some optimism here, companies are still hiring because they believe the economy will continue to strengthen and more and more workers.

We even saw some retirees who have retired early coming back into the labor force, you know, seeing and taking advantage of this historic labor market that we have.

CAPEHART: So, what it sounds like is that there is momentum here. Will that momentum continue?

LONG: That is the big question. I certainly saw a lot of encouraging signs today as did many other economists and not just political folks, but a couple things that jumped out at me. We continue to see a strong rebound in the restaurant and leisure and hospitality sector. We hope that will continue, particularly if people start to do more traveling again in the spring.

I have also been watching the daycare and the public education sector. Those were really hit hard. They were struggling to rebound for much of last year. We did see an uptick in hiring. It wasn`t huge, but a couple thousand workers entering the daycare sector is a lot better than what we were seeing a few months ago.

And here is a good one, there were even some hiring in dry cleaners. Another industry that was certainly devastated in the pandemic.

CAPEHART: Wow, well not for me. And I`ve been now going into the office. But Heather I got to ask this question because for months now, the new numbers come out but then there are revisions from previous numbers, I just reported 709,000 more jobs were created last year than previously reported. Why the revisions upward the last few months?

LONG: I`m really glad that you asked that because you do hear some people say what`s going on here. There is some sort of black box. They are tampering with the data. That is not what is happening. I just want to be clear that our statistical agencies are the best in the world. They have put out very transparent processes for how they collect. They do these surveys of both businesses and workers to try to get a pulse of the economy.

But here is the big issue, every month when we report these jobs numbers, they are marked as preliminary. But before the pandemic, the preliminary numbers were often pretty close to the final numbers. Unfortunately, like so many things in the pandemic and it`s been a lot harder to get those real-time estimates that we`re used to and we have unfortunately had to do with some bigger revision than normal.

So, it`s not, you know, it`s unfortunate that we can`t get it quite as fast as we want, just like we can`t get new cars quite as fast as we want, and we just can`t get, you know, dishwashers quite as fast as we want. It`s kind of a similar thing going on here with our labor statistics.

But the big takeaway that you and I were talking about earlier today is what we saw last year. We saw it. There was a big surge in hiring this summer and then a big decline as we head into the fall and winter.

[22:24:59]

The good news is that`s not what happened. Instead it`s been a really steady adding about a half a million jobs, month after month, after month. I`d rather see that steady pace.

CAPEHART: Right. Heather Long, my colleague at "The Washington Post" editorial board, which is why we were talking earlier today, thank you very much for coming to THE LAST WORD.

Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright. He represents Pennsylvania`s eighth congressional district, which includes the city of Scranton. He is also the co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Congressman, thank you for coming to THE LAST WORD. Today --

REP. MATT CARTWRIGHT (D-PA): Nice to be with you, Jonathan.

CAPEHART: Yes. Today the president said Americans are getting "clobbered by gas and food prices." Is there a disconnect between these strong job numbers and the impact that the economy is having on your constituents?

CARTWRIGHT: Well, there is no question, America`s economy is coming back. I mean, with 4 percent unemployment, you know, that`s the lowest it`s been in almost two generations. We have GDP over the last 12 months that went through the roof. You know, we have the last -- the jobs report that came out this week, holy cow! I mean, another half million jobs and I like Heather`s point a lot.

The encouraging part, it has been steady. It has been continuous. And so, we continue to come back. But you`re right, I mean, we have challenges. I mean, you can`t ignore that there are rising prices and they hurt. And you know, it`s what you get when you come out of a pandemic, rising prices, and it`s happening in Europe, it`s happening in Asia. Here in America we depend on the Federal Reserve to hold rising prices, you know, from getting out of hand and we expect them to, but in Congress, we can do our part as well.

Today, we did a big step towards that goal. The America Competes Act is something that will spur American manufacturing. It will protect our supply chains. It will create a lot of manufacturing jobs in this country and that`s how we inoculate ourselves from this kind of, you know, dependency on China and on imports and the things that trap us in this kind of a situation and create that kind of inflation. So, Congress took a big step forward on that. I`m very proud of that bill.

CAPEHART: You know, congressman, today the president said the American Rescue Plan, which had no Republican support contributed to this spike in jobs. Looking to the midterms, are Democrats getting that message to the American people? Are your constituents hearing that message?

CARTWRIGHT: Well Jonathan, the big deal is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that we passed, you know, something that is a really big deal for America. It`s something that we haven`t done since the Eisenhower administration, invest in ourselves. Believe in ourselves. You know, building up our hard infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our rail systems, our water systems, our sewer systems and expanding broadband internet for rural places. We did that.

It was a huge win for this country and it`s something that hasn`t happened since the greatest generation. You know they came back from World War II, Jonathan, as if they hadn`t sacrificed enough. And they invested in this country and they left us a portfolio of assets that our companies were able to benefit from, getting products to market better and faster and cheaper and fresher.

Things that -- what would ever make us think that we didn`t have to keep them up, maintain them, improve them, expand them. We have to do these things. And, you know, it`s a wonderful thing that we`re getting the story out. Democrats across the country are getting the story out that we did this. Democrats delivered for the people and the country, and the only wonder Jonathan is, where were the Republicans?

They were 200 of them that voted no. And when I am wondering is, what happened to the party of Eisenhower. They owe us an explanation.

CAPEHART: Congressman Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania, thank you for joining us tonight.

CARTWRIGHT: Thanks.

Coming up, could the U.S. Senate end up losing one of its most pro Trump Republicans? We`ll talk to the Wisconsin Democrat trying to deny Senator Ron Johnson a third term in office.

[22:33:50]

CAPEHART: Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is a tried and true member of the insurrection party who attempted to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump. This week, we learned that Ron Johnson virtually attended a meeting organized by the My Pillow guy just two days before the January 6th insurrection.

In a "Washington Post" report, "What the senators heard were some of the most fantastical claims among those alleging that the election had been stolen, including that the 2020 vote had been influenced by foreign powers and that proper investigation required gaining access to voting machines around the country."

According to "The Post", Johnson`s office also received a copy of a memo detailing how Trump allies planned to seize NSA data to manufacture proof of foreign interference and nullify the election results.

Ron Johnson has spread lies about the January 6th attack of the Capitol, claiming that it was not an armed insurrection and that the riot was started by, quote, "fake Trump supporters". He is, as the "New York Times" put it, the Senate leading purveyor of misinformation about the election.

[22:34:59]

Back in his home state of Wisconsin, he is urging Wisconsin Republicans to simply take control of federal elections from a bipartisan commission.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes the leading candidate to replace Johnson, says the Republican senator has peddled conspiracy theories and sham audits and downplayed the January 6th attack on our Capitol.

Lieutenant Governor Barnes is also winning a fundraising fight, bringing in a half million dollars more than Ron Johnson in the last quarter of 2021.

And joining us now is Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. He is running for U.S. Senate. Lieutenant Governor, welcome to THE LAST WORD.

LT. GOV. MANDELA BARNES (D-WI): Hey, thank you so much for having me. It`s really great to talk about this campaign.

CAPEHART: Yes. So, Ron Johnson starts this year with more cash on hand, but this was according to Heartland Signal, quote, "The lowest quarterly fundraising report he`s ever had published while actively running for a reelection. The closest was the year-end report for 2015, during his second run for Senate. Johnson raised more than -- over $1.5 million more than double his year end for 2021.

So, Lieutenant Governor, is Wisconsin ready to move on from Ron Johnson?

BARNES: Well, Wisconsin has long been ready to move on from Ron Johnson. He has certainly about us here. He`s forgotten who he was elected to represent. And people are forgetting about him.

And I`m excited about the grassroots momentum that this campaign has behind us. Over 27,000 donors, an average contribution of about $46. And the most common donor is a teacher, which with my mother being a retired teacher, I`m pretty sure she`s proud about that.

But more importantly, our efforts to defeat Ron Johnson him will be the strength of the grassroots. And that is why if you are able to join us please go to www.MandelaBarnes.com and let`s send this insurrectionist packing--

CAPEHART: So, lieutenant governor, on the election meeting with the My Pillow guy and this memo from Trump allies about NSA data, Ron Johnson told the "Washington Post", After a senate hearing on alleged election irregularities, quote, "Myself and my staff continue to gather information and consider allegations, that is why I joined the meeting."

The report also states -- staffer (ph) Johnson received a copy of the memo on January 13th. A spokeswoman for the Senator said she said the staff took no further action and that Johnson did not become aware of the memo until "The Post`s" recent inquiry.

What is your reaction to that?

BARNES: Well, I`ll tell you, this isn`t surprising. And it is not shocking. It is sad, it`s unfortunate. And for Ron Johnson to be the conspiracy theorist that he is -- this is a conspiracy to suppress the vote in the state of Wisconsin. That is why he has called for the Republican-controlled legislature to take over our federal elections.

You know, we are not going to sit here and act like he didn`t have anything to do with it. He has done the best that he possibly could to provide every excuse for those who participated in the January 6th insurrection.

So, the idea that he was active in this beforehand is something that we should all have expected. It`s unfortunate the representation that we`re not getting here in Wisconsin and this is what people are sick of. This is what people are frustrated with.

There are so many needs that have to be met in terms of rebuilding this middle class and in terms of supporting our family farmers in Wisconsin. And also our small businesses that continue to struggle throughout this pandemic.

These are the things that Ron Johnson spent his time dealing with instead of the real issues that people are experiencing in Wisconsin. And it is time for something better than that.

CAPEHART: Real quick -- real quickly because, you know, you listen to Republicans and they say, you know, the American people, they are not paying attention to January 6th and what the Select Committee is doing and the investigations.

As you are campaigning for the Senate seat, what are you hearing from constituents?

BARNES: Oh people are concerned about the threats to democracy. And that`s why the very first plan we released was democracy and accountability agenda to make sure that people who worked to subvert elections will be held accountable. To make sure that the rights of the vote will be protected for communities all across America as they are constantly threatened by people like Ron Johnson, whose cronies and allies in the state legislature and state legislatures all across the United States of America. This work is critically important.

All I hear from people is about, you know, what`s going to happen with voting rights? Are you going to be the person that helps deliver it? And I tell them every time, of course, I`m going to be the 51st vote to expand voting rights because this is long overdue.

[22:39:47]

And for every day that goes by where there is no action on voting rights -- a person like Ron Johnson gets more powerful. Republicans in Congress get more powerful because they are able to do the work that will allow them to smear elections and also empower state legislatures across the country to implement more extreme restrictions on voting.

And we have seen this for at least the past decade, even longer, and it is something that people aren`t ready to tolerate. We need action now.

and again, please go to www.MandelaBarnes.com and help us expand voting rights across this country. It is too important for us to not act.

CAPEHART: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, running for U.S. Senate, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

Republicans have made critical race theory their new political bogeyman. But what are students really learning in the one classroom where it is being taught?

Up next, a look at the only critical race theory law school course in the entire state of Mississippi.

[22:44:58]

CAPEHART: If you watch Fox, you would think critical race theory is in every public school, indoctrinating children about race. And you would be surprised to read this headline, "Inside Mississippi`s only class on critical race theory". You would be surprised to learn that this one and only class is taught at a law school and it is an elective.

And you will be very surprised to learn that an admittedly conservative white student in the class said this about it. "To date, this course has been the most impactful and enlightening course I have taken throughout my entire undergraduate career and graduate education at the State of Mississippi`s flagship university. An opportunity for people from every background and race to come together and discuss very important topics which would otherwise go undiscussed."

That is from a letter that a law student sent to the Republican-controlled Mississippi House Education Committee. Now, in her second year at the University of Mississippi School of Law, Brittani Murphy shocked her conservative friends and family when she signed up for a class on critical race theory.

She told them, quote, "I am either going to completely agree with this or I`m going to be able to say, no, this class is terrible. The best way to have an opinion about this class is literally to take it." Imagine that.

Joining us now is Molly Minta, a reporter covering higher education for "Mississippi Today" and "Open Campus", both digital nonprofit newsrooms. She reported the story "Inside Mississippi`s only class on critical race theory".

Molly, great story. What surprised you while you were talking to Brittani Murphy for your story?

MOLLY MINTA, REPORTER, "MISSISSIPPI TODAY": First, thank you so much.

So critical race theory, it`s been a really big topic during the legislative session so far and even sort of before going into it, like our governor Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn -- have both vowed kind of vowed to ban the theory in speeches, so it has been on a lot of people`s minds.

I wouldn`t necessarily say that I was surprised by anything Brittani told me because going into our interview, I had read the letter that she sent. But I guess I would say that I just really appreciated her bravery and her honesty in speaking out about -- you know, in going against the party line in Mississippi essentially.

CAPEHART: Right. And really going up against friends and family. I mean you wrote this about Brittani`s experience. She was excited by what she was learning and she wanted to share it with her peers. She started chatting with her conservative classmates about how the readings weren`t like anything she`d thought. Am I going to regret talking to you about this, a classmate joked.

Do you think Brittani`s experience might change some of her classmates minds?

MINTA: I think about that is certainly what Brittani wants. You know, she put so much heart into her letter, especially in talking to me, you know, she just kept saying, like I really hope people will see how honest I am about my experience in the classroom, how like great it has been and eye- opening it has been for me to learn about these things, even if I don`t necessarily agree with everything I`m learning in this class.

It is still important that I can see this perspective now. And that, you know, critical race theory teaches you a particular framework, a particular way of thinking about the law. And Brittani maybe doesn`t always agree with some of its conclusions, but she can see that kind of thinking now, if that makes sense.

And yes, she just really wanted other people to see if it had been so eye- opening for her, to kind of, you know, share in that with her. I think, you know, it`s also -- it is a big talking point right now. It is really controversial in a lot of circles.

And I think we may not see people, you know, coming out and saying like her experience changed their minds, but I think just based on the reaction to the article, we can kind of certainly hope that they are at the very least thinking about it.

CAPEHART: You know, Molly Minta, the fact that Brittani Murphy took that leap of faith in herself and, you know, found the courage and the strength to put herself on the line to talk about this and then to have you do this story about this is really terrific.

Molly Minta, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

Coming up, where were you on election night in 2020? Tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

[22:49:53]

CAPEHART: Where were you on election night 2020? Do you remember? Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was on the couch, watching the election returns with his 25-year-old son Tommy, who is back home and attending law school remotely during the pandemic.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Tom? You stayed up or are you going to sleep?

I don`t think so. I`d be willing to put money on it. Yes, I`ll bet you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh really? It`s a win-win for me because I Trump wins I get the money if Trump loses, I get Biden.

RASKIN: Yes. Ok. All right. Love you, kiddo. Bye.

My kids are so freaked out. (INAUDIBLE) I mean it`s going to be a long night. It`s going to be -- it`s going to be -- I mean Trump is going to be suing -- we are going to win this narrowly and then Trump is going to be fighting it every step along the way.

[22:54:56]

I mean, buckle up. We will be fighting about this until we get into the new Congress. We will be fighting about it until January 6th.

CAPEHART: That conversation is extraordinary to witness now after what we all watched transpire on January 6th. Because ten weeks after that conversation, Congressman Raskin would be leading the second impeachment of Donald Trump for his incitement on January 6th.

And he would be doing it with his son no longer in this world. Tommy Raskin died on New Year`s Eve. On January 4th, the Raskin family shared their loss in a statement on the remarkable life of Tommy Raskin.

"On the last hellish brutal day of that God awful miserable year of 2020, when hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people all over the world died, we also lost our dear, dear beloved son. Hannah and Tabitha`s beloved, irreplaceable brother, a radiant light in this broken world.

He left us this farewell note on New Year`s Eve day. `Please forgive me. My illness won today. Please look after each other, the animals, and the global pour for me. All my love, Tommy."

On January 6th, Congressman Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, returned to Capitol Hill to do his constitutional duty and vote to certify the results of the 2020 election.

And this unthinkable turn of events in Congressman Raskin`s life at the dawn of 2021 was captured by Congressman Raskin`s longtime friend, filmmaker Madeleine Carter.

Madeleine Carter joins us now. She is the director of "LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION", which premiers this Sunday at 10 p.m. eastern on MSNBC.

Madeleine, the film is a powerful portrait of finding purpose in grief. But it is not the story you expected to be telling, covering Congressman Raskin. Tell us how you came to be there with your camera when this happened.

MADELEINE CARTER, FILMMAKER: Well, originally, when Jamie and Donald Trump actually both started their first terms in office in January 2017, and that is when Jamie became my Congressman.

And pretty much from day one, Jamie started being a Trump gadfly and I thought I would really like to make a film about Jamie and Trump. And it took him many months to agree to do it.

And then, I started filming, July 4th of 2018. And I thought it would be about a one-year project.

CAPEHART: Until July 2018 -- not a one-year project. But Madeleine, what was it like as a filmmaker and a friend to be there for something so intimate and tragic?

CARTER: Yes. I mean, of course none of us saw this coming with Tommy. And when I heard one of his Jamie`s staff members told me that Tommy had died, I just -- I stayed away because as a documentarian, I was just really worried about exploiting the situation. And so, I just stayed away for about ten days.

And then, I noticed that Jamie was starting to do interviews and so, I called him and said I would like to talk to you. So really, my instinct was to give him some space and try not to be exploitative of the situation.

But of course, the situation completely changed the storyline of my film.

CAPEHART: You know, you knew Congressman Raskin as I mentioned in the intro, before this. What did you learn about him in making this film?

CARTER: Well, I guess I became -- I mean, the reason I wanted to make this film is because I saw Jamie as somebody who was trying to save democracy for the rest of us. And what I learned is really just more of the same. He is the real deal. A genuine guy. He is completely honest. He is my model politician.

So, I kind of knew he was like that before I started. So, I would say, I just became more sure of it.

CAPEHART: You are thrilled to get that confirmation.

CARTER: Exactly.

CAPEHART: Madeleine Carter, thank you very, very much for joining us tonight. "LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION" debuts Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC.

[22:59:55]

That is tonight`s LAST WORD.

I`m Jonathan Capehart. I will see you Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on "THE SUNDAY SHOW", where I will be joined by a House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. I hope you will join us.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts pretty much maybe actually right now.