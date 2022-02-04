Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/3/22

Summary

Memo shows former President Trump`s allies wanted to use NSA date to claim election fraud. President Biden brought the attorney general to New York City where they met with the new mayor, Eric Adams, President Biden also met with the families of two New York City police officers recently shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute. Today, President Joe Biden announced that the leader of the Islamic state was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. Special Forces in Syria in what President Biden called a final act of desperate cowardice. "How Democracies Die" is the title of a 2018 book by two Harvard professors of government, Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt who were less surprised than the rest of us about what happened on January 6.

Transcript

Well, today, President Biden brought the attorney general to New York City where they met with the new mayor, Eric Adams, President Biden also met with the families of two New York City police officers recently shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute. We`ll have more on the president`s visit to New York later in this hour.

At police headquarters, Attorney General Merrick Garland told us audience of police officers, quote, the Justice Department is taking action to crack down on ghost guns and to hold those who illegally sell firearms to criminals accountable. There is still no word from the attorney general about the most important investigation in the history of the Justice Department.

It will either be the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever conducted, or the most important investigation that the Justice Department could`ve ever chosen not to do. That is the investigation of the 45th president of the United States conspiracy to overturn the election. That is how Donald Trump phrased it the other day in his latest complaint about Mike Pence that Mike Pence had the power to overturn the election.

The question we will consider tonight`s, when does an idea become a crime. When does it become a criminal conspiracy? We now have new evidence that there was a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the election which included people who might not have been known to Donald Trump but who knew that Donald Trump wanted them to find a way to overturn the election.

The latest new moving part in that conspiracy has been revealed today in recording in the Washington Post which obtained a memo that was sent to some United States senators and others describing in what deliberately reads like intelligence community language, a plot to seize voting machines.

We don`t know who wrote the memo. It is not on government stationary. The memo was dated December 18th, 2020.

And the first words describe the memo to a group of former DOD and IC analysts. DOD meaning Department of Defense, IC meaning intelligence community.

It is a one-page memo that claims that that group of former DOD and IC analysts collected evidence of foreign involvement in election fraud, quote, and their involvement in altering the vote counts in the 2020 election. The memo then cites current Department of Defense involvement in the memo saying, inquiries against NSA and processed raw signals data under the existing authorities of and as NSPM-13. Those targeted inquiries will likely identify hard evidence of foreign involvement in DOD data which will support all other efforts to reverse the fraud.

If evidence of foreign interference is found, the team would generate a classified DOD legal funding to support next steps to defend the Constitution in a manner superior to current civilian-only judicial remedies. In other words, in a matter superior to the legal methods.

That memo refers to a still classified presidential directive, NSPM-13. It is against the law for the NSA to analyze and unprocessed raw signals data like intercepted phone calls captured within the United States without a court order. Republican Senator Cramer from North Dakota conform to "The Washington Post" that he received it. Republican Senator Ron Johnson`s office received the memo. Both of those Republican senators did not vote to overturn the electorate college count on January 6th. Senator Cramer said he received the memo from one of the people mentioned in the memo as being in charge of the plot, Michael del Razo (ph), a failed Republican congressional candidate.

The memo asks the president to appoint Michael del Razo and two other people to be in charge of this illegal plot. The other people where Richard Higgins, a former National Security Council staffer who was fired by Trump White House. The memo listed of third person as quote, a point of contact for legal and execution logistics. And that was Frank Collin who was, at the time, the only one of the three in a government position as legal counsel, a legal counsel to the U.S. Department.

When reached by "The Washington Post" about the memo that in effect puts them in charge of a criminal conspiracy, Frank Collins said, quote, I have no idea what you`re referring to. I can`t help it if somebody writes my name on a bathroom wall either.

As far as we know, this plot was not carried out. Or perhaps some of it was. The only investigative authority with the power to find out everything that the three people mentioned in this memo we`re trying to do is the Justice Department. Only the Justice Department can investigate and evaluate the question of one did that idea become a crime.

When it was put in writing, is that a crime? When it was distributed in Washington, with the fraudulent suggestion that it was supported by the Department of Defense or is there nothing to see here? Could it just be dismissed on his face because Biden was inaugurated, so whatever they try to didn`t happen or if it happened it didn`t work.

Is this Justice Department already starting this memo? We don`t know. Is this memo something they should be paying attention to tonight? What can it tell us about Donald Trump`s unsuccessful conspiracy to overturn the presidential election?

For answers to those questions, we turn to our first guest tonight, Claire McCaskill, former Democratic senator from Missouri and MSNBC political analysts. Also with us, Daniel Goldman, who served as the House impeachment inquiry majority counsel for the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He`s also former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and MSNBC legal contributor.

And, Senator McCaskill, let me begin with you because I want you to put us in the position of the United States senator, like the two that we have heard of here and there`s another, who received this memo in December. Your and your office, staff comes walking in, they hand you this memo.

They say, Senator, we just received this. You read it, what did you do?

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I think you pick up the phone and you begin calling the Justice Department. I would say as a member of the Armed Services Committee, what`s really -- let`s just set aside for a minute, Lawrence, that the Department of Justice needs to be investigating all of this.

And I`ve expressed my frustration a many times at the pace at which they`re going and the fact that America doesn`t really know to what extent they are investigating. Let`s us look at this issue. There people in this memo, there are people in that meeting, with United States senators in a hotel room two days before the mob attacked Capitol police officers with flagpoles and said to hang Mike Pence. And they had classified clearance.

This guy, this Collin, is a civil lawyer for the Department of Defense right now, at Fort Meade, for an intelligence brigade. I mean, this is really scary stuff. These are people who have access into the deepest, darkest, important security secrets and information our country has. And they are throwing about this kind of stuff?

This guy says that he has no idea how his name came on here? I want that investigated.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, what should the Justice Department be doing with this memo tonight?

DANIEL GOLDMAN, MSNBC LEGAL CONTRIBUTOR: They should be including it with all the other evidence that is now streaming out in the media and in public about Donald Trump`s evidence -- Donald Trump`s conspiracy with a number of different people who try to overturn the election. And we know that he was trying to do that because he had admitted it himself.

Last summer, Lawrence, when you when I spoke, I suggested that this investigation was much bigger than January 6th, January 6th was more likely the culmination of a plot to overturn the election. And what we`re now seeing in this memo is yet an additional data point, a new additional piece of evidence, is that this was even more wide-ranging than we had ever imagined.

And I think what is important in answering some of the questions that you just posed is, you have to understand that a conspiracy by its nature does not need to be effectuated. It doesn`t have to be completed to be charged. And in fact, in this situation, you could imagine there is no way, that a completed conspiracy to overturn the election through a coup whatever be charged because you would have anarchy and complete destruction of the democracy.

So there a couple of different things. If I were the Department of Justice, I`d be looking at it. I would be looking at a wide range conspiracy to overturn the election, to defraud the United States. I`d also be looking at a potential racketeering indictment, as a former organized crime prosecutor, the RICO statute is really designed for someone in this case, like Donald Trump, who is orchestrating a wide-ranging enterprise, engaged in multiple criminal acts, racketeering acts, designed to further the objective -- the criminal objective of the enterprise.

And you don`t have to -- if you`re charge of, you don`t have to be the one who`s actually executing the plan. You just have to unknowingly involve yourself in an enterprise that is trying to execute the plan. And it is designed for mob bosses for a reason, because they kept themselves insulated from the actual criminal behavior on the streets. And this is exactly the type of statute that has been applied well beyond mafia cases and seems quite fitting for the evidence that we are starting to see come out about the effort to overturn the election.

O`DONNELL: Senator McCaskill, it wasn`t a coincidence that the attorney general was in New York today with the president of the United States. Two police officers were shot in the line of duty, a terrible situation last week in New York. President Biden was going up to New York to meet with the mayor, he wanted the attorney general to come along, talk about law enforcement, federal law enforcement`s response to a situation like this, and the kinds of guns that were used in that horrible incident.

How is it that the president can in effect mobilized the attorney general to respond to this local, horrific crime in New York City? But when it comes to Donald Trump trying to topple the government, topple democracy as we know it, they -- there is nothing they can say to each other about that one.

[22:15:13]

MCCASKILL: There is a certain irony that we had a guy in the Oval Office for four years who totally disrespected the rule of law and thought that the attorney general was his personal lawyer. Didn`t understand the Constitution, didn`t understand that the attorney general did not work for him. He worked for -- with loyalty to the Constitution, and for the American people.

Now, the irony is, President Biden has gone back to the norm that the president does not interfere with investigations, with the process of our law operating and the department of justice. There is a bright line that was there during the Obama administration, that was there during the Bush administration, there is always a bright line, until Trump. And so, the irony is, that the reestablishing of those norms has, in fact, I think, appropriately removed political influence from the Department of Justice.

But it sure has added to a level of frustration of Americans who don`t understand all of this criminal activity, it is coming out. It is just crickets at the Department of Justice. We are still at countdown, they still haven`t decided whether or not to charge Mark Meadows with contempt of Congress, when he refused to even show up and give them the courtesy of even pro forma assertion of privilege, or Fifth Amendment.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman, let`s do a hypothetical here and let`s assume for a moment that there is nothing going on in the Justice Department about any of this. And then today, "The Washington Post" delivers us this memo. And I am a mid level prosecutor in the Justice Department in Washington headquarters, and I read this "Washington Post" article, I then go to the memo, I read the memo.

Can I start something? What do I do? Do I take the memo up to my boss, the deputy attorney general, and say look at this, what are we doing?

GOLDMAN: I mean, presumably they would have done that a long time ago when you had the Brad Raffensperger recording, or the notes from the conversation with Jeffrey Rosen where Donald Trump purportedly said, I know it`s not corrupt, I know there is no fraud, but tell me it is corrupt, and the Republican congressman and I will take care of it.

I actually think that because we do not know who wrote this memo, we don`t know whether, and to what extent it was circulated, we don`t know where it went, what it was calling for it`s a gorgeously and proper violation of so many different laws, on the intelligence committee, the NSA signals raw data as classified, and as closely held as any classified information there is, and the notion of using that to perpetuate a coup attempt is ridiculous. But, we just do not know enough about this memo in particular. So I think it adds to the voluminous evidence that we have, but that middle level prosecutor should have already gone up to the -- up the chain with the previous evidence that we have learned.

O`DONNELL: Daniel Goldman and former Senator Claire McCaskill, thank you both very much for starting off our discussions tonight. Thank you.

MCCASKILL: Thanks.

GOLDMAN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And, coming up, in New York City today, two of the politicians the national media misunderstands the most got together, President Joe Biden, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: Today, at police headquarters in New York City, President Biden honored the service of two members of the department killed last week in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance call.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want to start by saying, Detective Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera are the who and what law enforcement ought to be. I have spoken to their families. And their loss for the city is also a loss for the nation.

You know, the future was cut short by a man with a stolen Glock, with 40 rounds, a magazine with 40 rounds. It is clearly a weapon of war. One of the things I was proudest of years ago when I was in the Senate, I was able to get these weapons and the size of magazines outlawed. That got changed, got overruled.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: It got overruled by Republicans in Washington who continue to pledge to make sure that America`s murderers are the best equipped murderers in the world.

But, in an oddity of American political dynamics, especially in the media, it is always Democrats who are on the defensive about the issue of crime.

And so today, President Biden said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: You know, Mayor Adams, you and I agree, the answer is not to abandon our streets, that is not the answer, the answer is to come together, policing communities, building trust, and making us all safer. The answer is not to defund the police. It`s to give you the tools, the training, the funding, to be partners, to be protectors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joe Biden never advocated defund the police. No leading Democrats anywhere in the country seriously advocated anything that sounded like defund the police, which was a protest slogan not a policy position.

[22:25:01]

But, New York`s new mayor, Eric Adams, who is wildly mischaracterized by the national news media as a conservative, practical Democrat, did campaign for mayor by advocating a one billion dollar cut in the police budget.

That is almost a 20 percent cut in the NYPD budget. Still, the media narrative on Joe Biden`s meeting with Eric Adams today is that it was a political pivot away from the Democratic progressives in Washington to the new brand of practical Democrat that Eric Adams represents, even though Eric Adams does not disagree with the Congressional Progressive Caucus on a single issue. And Eric Adams who served 22 years as a member of the NYPD thinks he can find some significant savings in a five and a half billion dollar budget for the NYPD.

Joining us now, Christina Greer, associate professor for political science at Fordham University, and Eugene Robinson, associate editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for "The Washington Post", he is an MSNBC political analyst.

Gene, let me begin with you on this national perspective on this whole defund the police challenge that Democrats have, even though they never said it. I just want to read a tweet today from Anat Shenker-Osorio who is a Democratic messaging specialist, and she said, pro tip, if you want to disavow something your opposition has claimed about you, repeating their wording with not is the worst way to do it.

And, Gene, that is what we had today.

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Exactly. That is the story of the Democrats. A whole bunch of other issues, but they did not say or do by Republicans, and they deny, it and Biden eyeing it they repeated, and they reinforce it. So, we have seen that before unfortunately, we are seeing it again.

The irony is abound in this, because Eric Adams, as you said, he actually wants to cut their budget. But he is an essence the perfect progressive Democratic messenger on police issues, because of those 22 years he spent in the police department, because of his relationships with notoriously difficult police departments for politicians to deal with.

I think it was very smart of President Biden to go there with him and to deliver a message on policing. With someone whose presence basically ensures that it doesn`t get caught in that Trump of Democrats are trying to turn all the criminals loose and make our cities deadly.

O`DONNELL: And Professor Greer, in Eric Adams 22 years in the NYPD, he spent most of those years criticizing the NYPD, getting in trouble with the department for publicly criticizing the NYPD. But he is now perceived by the national media as the most pro police Democratic politician in the country. And somehow, somehow, as less liberal than Joe Biden, when he may very well be as liberal, or the most liberal New York City mayor in history.

CHRISTINA GREER, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: I don`t know if Eric Adams would be the most liberal mayor in history.

O`DONNELL: Can we just pause, can we just pause for a second. Can we think of one who is more liberal than Eric Adams? How is Bill de Blasio more liberal than Eric Adams, on what issues? I never heard that?

GREER: First, Eric Adams has only been in for one month. So, we have to kick stop there. Bill de Blasio I think on certain issues, whether it be education, or his relationship with the police was probably more liberal seeming on paper. I think time will tell.

The interesting thing about Eric Adams, Lawrence, is when I wrote my piece, Eric Adams actually is in one conversation, he can be liberal, progressive, he could be conservative, he could be moderate.

Among the other candidates that he run against in the primary last year -- I mean, Eric Adams was definitely considered the most conservative. There were candidates calling for defunding the police, there were candidates calling forgetting a police officer off of the subway. Now, unfortunately, that corresponded with the rise and spike in crime and many voters did not want to see that.

[22:29:48]

I think the interesting thing about Eric Adams is that he has had this insider-outsider relationship with the NYPD. He touts himself a blue collar mayor, which is something that really resonates with a lot of citizens of New York, who feel like there is someone who is on the granular grassroots level who understands them.

And the piece that I wrote today really did try and detangle some of the complex feelings about a lot of communities who feel over-policed, but at the same time, they feel under-policed and under-resourced.

So this is a long term and a short term conversation that Eric Adams is trying to have, not just with the New York city public, but also the nation at large.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Yes. Your piece on Eric Adams is by far the best I have read so far. And Gene, Professor Greer makes the point in her piece that he defies labels, and yet -- and yet, we still try to throw them at him. We still try to say well, this thing he just said is conservative, and this thing he said over here is liberal, when in fact it all does make sense when you listen to it.

I don`t know what is conservative about supporting police work when it is done correctly, or what is particularly liberal about criticizing police work when it is done badly.

I mean there are some libertarian groups who have been criticizing police work done badly for many, many years.

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Absolutely. And so if Mayor Adams, as Professor Greer said, he is only in office for a month. Let`s see how does. But if you have that gift, that ability to reflect people back to themselves, to make people feel that he is like me, he gets me, he understands me.

And if you get people to feel that, you can do almost anything. You can do a lot of things. You can bring them along with you.

But first you establish a connection. And I think the other thing the Professor Greer showed that that was -- that was so right is a community feeling both over-policed, and under-policed on the same time.

Of course, communities that suffer from crime need policing. They need good policing. They need intelligent policing. They need policing to be done with the community rather than to the community.

O`DONNELL: Let me get a quick last word from Professor Greer on what you saw today in the meeting of the president and the mayor?

GREER: I think, you know, we should brace ourselves for some iteration of a crime bill that will come down from a federal level and we will see a lot of mayors, just like we saw in 1984, black mayors included, signing off on that because, we know with rising unemployment and obviously a pandemic that doesn`t seem to end, we do see some spikes in violence whether real or perceived, depending on what neighborhood you`re.

I think we`re in a unique moment in the 21st century where we have black mayors who are trying to have a much more nuanced conversation about the diversity, all different types of diversity, that`s in their cities, and the constraints they have within a larger white power structure.

O`DONNELL: Professor Christina Greer and Eugene Robinson, thank you both very much for joining us tonight.

ROBINSON: Thanks Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

GREER: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And coming up today, today President Biden announced that the leader of the Islamic state was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. Special Forces in Syria. David Rothkopf joins us next.

O`DONNELL: Today, President Joe Biden announced that the leader of the Islamic state was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. Special Forces in Syria in what President Biden called a final act of desperate cowardice. The ISIS leader detonated a suicide bomb as U.S. troops closed in on his location.

He killed himself, his wife and his two children. There were no U.S. casualties. Here is some of what President Biden said today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We remain vigilant, we remain prepared. Last night`s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world, we will come after you and find you.

Knowing that this terrorist have chosen to surround himself with family, including children, we made a choice to pursue a Special Forces raid at a much greater risk to our people rather than targeting him with an airstrike. We made this choice to minimize civilian casualties.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is David Rothkopf, foreign affairs analyst and an opinion columnist for USA Today and the "Daily Beast". He is the host of the "Deep State" radio podcast.

And David, I`m struck by a few things in this news. But one is that last point that the president made. President Biden, like all recent presidents before him, has suffered the problem of missile strikes and drone strikes inflicting civilian casualties.

And here was an adjustment to that approach to this kind of situation specifically because of that reason.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYST: Yes, Joe Biden comes into -- you know, came into office with more experience in foreign policy than any president in modern history. That`s good.

But what`s even better is that Joe Biden is able to learn from his experience and as we saw in the Afghanistan experience with the drone attack, civilian casualties can result and he wanted to avoid it.

He undertook risks on the part of the United States to do that and had a very successful outcome. It should also be pointed out, of course, that by going after the number one and number two within ISIS, he was delivering a strong blow to a group that had led an attack against the U.S. at that gate in Kabul that led to 12 deaths.

[22:39:56]

ROTHKOPF: So there is a lot in this and I think it has to be looked at as a success for the Biden administration and a sign that, you know, they are gaining confidence in dealing with these things.

It`s also, I might add, especially impressive that it`s happening at the time that they are managing the Ukraine crisis, managing Iran talks, trying to set up an architecture for dealing with China in the Asia Pacific and so many other things.

O`DONNELL: Well yes, it`s a window into that truth that we often forget which is the presidency is so much more than what we can see. When I was introducing Ron Klain on this program last night, the White House chief of staff, I rattled off some of the things that are on his shoulders and the president`s shoulders every day, trying to confirm a Supreme Justice in a 50-50 senate which has never been done before, trying to prevent Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, trying to get control of inflation which no president has successfully done before once inflation`s underway. And so on and so on.

Having no idea that as Ron Klain is standing outside the White House talking to me, he and the president are waiting for word on how this raid is going.

ROTHKOPF: Well, that`s right. Look, the United States government is the largest organization in the world. And you just listed a lot -- a long list of things -- we could list the economy, we could list COVID, we could list the infrastructure package and so forth.

But each one of them contains a million other things. Responding to Putin involves keeping 30 countries in NATO together. It involves negotiations at multiple different levels. It involves mobilizing military. It involves the aid flows. You know, the attack on Syria involves deconfliction with other sources there. It involves a lot of intelligence coordination, the logistics of the attack.

All of it involves public messaging. And what`s remarkable is, not only are they getting it right, but each time they do it, they seem to be doing it better.

O`DONNELL: David Rothkopf, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

ROTHKOPF: My pleasure.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, our series "A House Divided" continues tonight with two Harvard professors who co-wrote the 2018 book titled, "How Democracies Die". Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt join us next.

O`DONNELL: In tonight`s episode of "A House Divided", we consider how democracies die. That is the title of a 2018 book by two Harvard professors of government, Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt who were less surprised than the rest of us about what happened on January 6 because they could feel it coming in their 2018 book when they wrote, "We feel dread, as do so many Americans even as we try to reassure ourselves that things can`t really be that bad here. This is how we tend to think of democracies dying at the hands of men with guns. But there is another way to break democracy, it is less dramatic but equally destructive. Democracies may die at the hands not of generals but of elected leaders, presidents or prime ministers who subvert the very process that brought them to power.

In an article last month co-written by Professor Levitsky, we find the prediction that the United States is probably not headed for a civil war or headed for a functioning dictatorship. Quote, "Even if the Republicans managed to steal the 2024 election, their ability to monopolize power over an extended period of time will likely be limited. America may no longer be safe for democracy, but it remains inhospitable to autocracy. Rather than autocracy, the United States appears headed toward endemic regime instability."

Joining us now are Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, both professors of government at Harvard University.

Professor Levitsky, let me begin with you, and the point you make about how the American system is resistant to autocracy. We`ve heard much about weaknesses of our democracy and the cracks in it. But talk about why it is difficult to establish autocracy in the United States.

STEVEN LEVITSKY, PROFESSOR OF GOVERNMENT, HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Well I don`t think it`s the reasoning people often think about. I don`t think it`s our culture. I don`t think it`s our constitution or history. I think it`s primarily the strength of opposition or the strength of small d democratic forces.

In most of the countries that we have watched where there have been severe democratic backsliding, countries like Hungary or Russia, or Venezuela, opposition forces have been very weak. Parties have been weak, oppositions have been divided, the media is weak, civil society is weak.

In the U.S., the Democratic Party -- for all of its flaws, represents a well organized, well financed election viable opposition. And organized civil society is strong. So the ability of Republicans who are say Trumpist government to just wipe out or stamp or trample on, the opposition I think is pretty limited -- the Democrats -- small d Democrats are going to fight back -- are going to continue to fight back.

[22:49:47]

O`DONNELL: Daniel Ziblatt, when you felt dread in 2018 in writing your book, I don`t suppose you could envision something as specific as the January 6 attack, but how did you feel on January 6 watching that attack on the Capitol given all that you had written about the collapse of democracies?

DANIEL ZIBLATT, PROFESSOR OF GOVERNMENT, HARVARD UNIVERSITY: You know, so that morning, Steve and I were texting as we often do in trying to assess how serious to take the threat when we saw the people gathering in Washington D.C.

And you know, I have to say, probably like everybody, you feel kind of this lurch towards the unknown of what could happen, a little bit like the feeling of September 11th.

But one of the things, where I find solace or also kind of intellectual comprehension of what`s happening is I think of other events that happened in other places and other times that are very similar.

So you know, throughout history, there have been in other countries assaults on parliaments, sometimes generals and soldiers, sometimes the rabble as we saw in the United States on January 6. In France in the 1930s, there was an attack on the parliament in Spain in 1980 when there was an attack on the parliament.

Often these attacks fail. But one of the most important things that I thought about on that day was how does the establishment respond to this? How do mainstream parties respond to this, because if you look throughout history, one of the major determinants of how a country rebounds from one of these kinds of events is, is there uniform condemnation across the political spectrum. In Spain in 1981, all the parties condemned it, from the far left to the far-right. Spain has endured as a democracy ever since.

France in the 1930s, there was a split. The right, kind of treated the attack as kind of heroic moment and French democracy collapsed six years later.

So I think the way that elites respond, the way parties respond and what has made me worried since January 6 is the polarized response in the United States and the effort by elements -- majority elements within the Republican Party to create an alternative set of facts and an alternative narrative. And I think that is a very dangerous kind precedent of what could come.

O`DONNELL: Professor Levitsky, one of the oddities of this new American discussion about losing our democracy is that, we already had an electoral college which was an anti-democratic institution. We already had a United States Senate from the start based on two senators per state no matter what the population of that state is. And that two senators per state construction has become increasingly perverse overtime as California explodes in population and the Dakotas stay with a population smaller than most American big cities.

LEVITSKY: Yes. The United States is one of the few democracies in the world that has retained many of its 18th and early 19th centuries institutions. One characteristic of other established democracies in the world, Canada and across Europe, is there has been a slow but steady dismantlement of counter majoritarian institutions.

No other presidential democracy on earth has an electoral college anymore. Argentina was the last one to get rid of it and that was in 1994. No other democracy outside of Brazil or Argentina has a senate that is as malapportioned as the United States. These are pretty undemocratic institutions.

So there are multiple ways in which our democracy`s challenge. One, is we are faced with an increasingly anti democratic force that has taken over the Republican Party. But another one, even if you put that aside, we have got some pretty antiquated and pretty anti-democratic institutions.

O`DONNELL: And Professor Ziblatt, you have written the current system allows for minority rule, in effect.

ZIBLATT: Yes. I mean the process that Steve described allows for a situation in which majorities vote for a president, and you do not get the president that majorities vote for. So you know the Republicans have won the popular vote for the presidency only one time in this century in 2004 and yet have governed for 12 of the last 20 years. And so what this means is that majorities don`t always get their say.

Now, understand, democracy certainly more than majority rule. I am a fan of the Bill of Rights, the judicial view, protection of minorities, but when you get such an accumulation of these institutions, you get to a moment where when majorities cannot rule at all, you don`t have a democracy.

So you look at the Senate filibuster, you look at the electoral college, and you see that these are real challenges to majority rule.

O`DONNELL: Professor David (SIC) Ziblatt, and Professor Steven Levitsky, thank you both very much for joining us.

LEVITSKY: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Tonight`s Last Word is next.

O`DONNELL: On this day, 53 years ago, President Biden son Beau was born. And this morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, the president said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Today is my son Beau`s birthday. But the only thing that Beau said to me when he was -- we were told he was going to die within minutes of an hour, he looked at me and he said, "Dad promise me, promise me Dad, you are going to stay involved. I said I`ll be -- I`ll be good Beau.

He said no dad, promise me. Give me your word as Biden that you`re going to stay engaged because he knew like a lot of you, what you have been through, the first instinct is you want to call off a ball and just leave. No longer do what you have done your whole life.

[22:59:58]

BIDEN: He said that, Dad, Dad, promise me. I gave him my word. That was the last conversation in (INAUDIBLE) hospital lying there in the bed. And then he looked at me and said, and dad, his brother Hunter was his closest friend, we were all three in the bed, and he turned to me and he said Dad, I want you to know, I`m not afraid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: President Joe Biden gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now