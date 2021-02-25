Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/24/2021

Summary:

Transcript:

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

And I guess your sound, your audio is working okay tonight. Yeah, you can

really hear me.

Imagine -- Rachel, imagine yourself in a House hearing with the likes of

Jim Jordan. That`s where Gerry Connolly found himself today and he just

kind of couldn`t take it anymore, and he really let loose, and he`s going

to join us later tonight, because it`s going to be part of his

decompression to come on this show.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That moment was so incredible. And it

was so clear that he was just like, his exasperation was just like exploded

in a burst of ad-lib expression. I absolutely want to know what he was

thinking. And now that he`s had time to put it all together instead of just

exploding in that moment, I`m looking forward to hearing you talking to

him.

O`DONNELL: And here`s the worst part of it for Gerry Connolly -- it`s not

the last time he`s going to be in a hearing with Jim Jordan. This is going

to be a recurring problem in his life.

MADDOW: He`ll be good at it. He`ll be good at it forever. Well done.

O`DONNELL: He will.

Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight about the minimum wage increase

in the Biden COVID relief bill. It`s all up to the Senate parliamentarian.

That is what White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said earlier tonight on

MSNBC.

And that was not necessarily the way this was going to go, but once again

tonight what that means is an important change in American law that will

improve the lives of tens of millions of people is all up to someone whose

name has never been on a ballot and who has a job that most people have

never heard of, Senate parliamentarian. Elizabeth MacDonough did not ask

for the power she has over your life. Elizabeth MacDonough does not want

the power to decide whether you get a raise if you`re a minimum wageworker.

The United States Senate gave that to her in effect in a complex set of

rules that apply to budget reconciliation rules in the United States

Senate. The parliamentarian in the House of Representatives does not have

the kind of super powers the Senate parliamentarian has because the House

has it`s own less complicated set of rules for budget reconciliation.

Today, in a private meeting, in the Senate parliamentarian`s office,

Elizabeth MacDonough listened to the most authoritative debate anyone will

ever hear on whether a minimum wage increase can be included in a budget

reconciliation bill. And, of course, we were not allowed to hear that

debate because it was behind closed doors.

The most authoritative voice in that debate was Bill Dauster, who is the

new budget committee -- new Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders hired

as the chief counsel of the Budget Committee. It`s a job that Bill Dauster

has held before.

He was chief counsel to the Budget Committee 30 years ago when he literally

wrote the book on the budget process. He was also chief counsel to the

Senate Finance Committee. Bill Dauster served as director of the White

House Economic Council in the Clinton administration and he served as

counsel to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Bill Dauster made the argument to the parliamentarian today that an

increase in the minimum wage does fit within the budget reconciliation

rules because it does have a significant effect on the federal budget. The

nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office issued a report the increase in the

minimum wage would have a $54 billion net effect over ten years on the

federal budget. The Republican Senate staff argued that is a relatively

small amount of money over a ten-year period and that the budget effect is

all the result of indirect economic effects of raising the minimum wage to

$15.

And therefore it would be a violation of the Senate`s so-called Byrd Rule

to include a minimum wage increase in the Biden COVID relief bill, which

will be passed as a budget reconciliation bill. Elizabeth MacDonough is

expected to reveal her parliamentary ruling on this piece of legislation

before the bill is brought to the Senate floor.

Elizabeth MacDonough is a fully respected Senate parliamentarian. She was

hired -- appointed to that position by Harry Reid. The Senate majority

leader can fire her at any time. Mitch McConnell kept her in that position.

Chuck Schumer is keeping her in that position. She has the full respect of

the Senate.

And we now know that it really is all up to Elizabeth MacDonough because of

breaking news delivered on MSNBC tonight by Joy Reid in her important

interview with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, as you know we`re all waiting

on bated breath for a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian at least when

I walked over had not yet come down. Her ruling is going to have a big

impact on the future of that provision. The president believes we should

have a $15 minimum wage. If it is ruled in order, then obviously that would

allow it to move in this package. If it`s ruled out of order, we`re going

to have to find other ways to get it done.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST, "THE REIDOUT": If in theory the parliamentarian were

to rule against the administration`s plan for $15 an hour, can`t the vice

president override the parliamentarian? Hasn`t that happened in the past?

KLAIN: Not sure if it`s ever happened in the past. Certainly, that`s not

something we would do. We`re going to honor the rules of the Senate and

work within that system to get this bill passed.

This is a $1.9 trillion package that is vital to getting this country in a

position to crush the virus, in a position to get people vaccinated, in a

position to get the schools open and to help all those people that you

talked about at the start of this show. We are going to get this package

passed. That`s our highest priority.

We want the minimum wage as part of it. That`s what the president proposed,

but we`re going to work with the Senate to get this package passed.

O`DONNELL: Joy Reid is right. The vice president as the presiding officer

of the Senate could overrule the Senate parliamentarian, but Ron Klain said

we`re going to honor the rules of the senate.

So Senate Democrats are going to abide by the parliamentarian`s ruling and

not have Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as president of the

Senate overrule the parliamentarian, which the vice president as Joy Reid

said is entitled to do but almost never does.

Chris Hayes asked a crucial follow-up question to Chairman Bernie Sanders

tonight. What happens if the minimum wage increase is not included in the

Senate budget reconciliation bill.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, "ALL IN": I do wonder if it wasn`t in this

package, like, do you think it could win a floor vote on it? If you just

said up or down --

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Oh, no.

HAYES: You couldn`t, okay.

SANDERS: No, no. No, you could not -- as of now, there`s not one

Republican who will support a $15 an hour minimum wage.

HAYES: You can`t --

SANDERS: Yeah, I`m sorry, I didn`t mean to --

HAYES: What you`re saying just to be clear here if you were in a

filibuster world and you needed ten Republican votes, you`re saying there`s

not ten Republican votes to raise the wage?

SANDERS: Let me be very clear about this. The only way that we are going

to raise the minimum wage is through reconciliation or ending the

filibuster.

O`DONNELL: There is one other way. The way the minimum wage was raised

last time in 2007. In 2007, the minimum wage in the country was $5.15, and

Republicans opposed an increase from $5.15 to $7.25 phased in over two

years. Republicans said that would be an impossibly high minimum wage, and

so Democrats put the minimum wage increase in a defense spending bill, and

that bill passed the Senate with 80 votes.

Leading off our discussion tonight, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of

California. He`s a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Also

with us, Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to Majority Leader

Harry Reid. And he is the author of the important new book "Kill Switch:

The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy."

If you read one book about the United States Senate, make it Adam`s.

Congressman Khanna, you are once again in the position that members of the

House of Representatives often find themselves. On the edge of your seat

waiting for a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian to decide what is

ultimately possible in legislating this budget reconciliation package.

REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): Lawrence, you started out perfectly. There is no

provision in the Constitution that says that the Senate parliamentarian has

any power. And Ron Klain is a brilliant constitutional lawyer. He knows

that the vice president has this decision.

And in 1975, Vice President Rockefeller disregarded the advice of the

Senate parliamentarian when they actually lower the threshold on the

filibuster from 67 votes to 60 votes. And Robert Dove, a Senate

parliamentarian who I know you respected, you served in the Senate, had

said many times that people disregarded the parliamentarian`s ruling.

So we should just be honest. If there are political reasons that the White

House doesn`t want to disregard the parliamentarian for whatever reason,

then just come out and say that. But no, this is the decision the White

House has. The vice president has every power to disregard that decision.

O`DONNELL: I just want to stipulate for this conversation that Elizabeth

MacDonough is one of the great Senate parliamentarians.

KHANNA: Sure.

O`DONNELL: And she didn`t ask to be put in this position.

Adam Jentleson, how did it come to this in the Senate, that these are the

kinds of hurdles that the Senate has but the House doesn`t?

ADAM JENTLESON, FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SEN. HARRY REID: Well,

reconciliation is a function of the Budget Act that was passed in the 1970s

and updated in 1985, with the Byrd Rule, which is really the issue here.

The Byrd Rule is what makes the reconciliation process restrictive and hard

to use to pass things like the minimum wage.

So it`s that series of first along the `70s and the update in the `80s that

has brought us to where we are today. But really the main factor here is

the filibuster. Because if the Senate had -- it was still the majority rule

institution it was for the first 200 years of its existence. You wouldn`t

be trying to force big policies like the minimum wage through

reconciliation. You`d simply be bringing them to the floor and having a

simple up or down vote and letting it pass or fail on a majority vote

basis.

Reconciliation is an attempt to get around the filibuster and what it has

become today. It`s evolution from sort of the talking filibuster of the

Jimmy Stewart goes to Washington days to the 60-vote threshold that makes

it nearly impossible to pass everything. So, that really is sort of the

proximate cause and the need to use reconciliation.

O`DONNELL: And, Congressman Khanna, there is a fascinating thing about

Republicans and the minimum wage. They always support the minimum wage

increase that you did last time over their opposition. They all now support

$7.25 as the minimum wage. And they always condemn any number that you pick

as the increase in the minimum wage as something that`s going to be hugely

destructive and harmful. And yet they always find themselves some years

down the road defending that number that they used to oppose.

KHANNA: You`re absolutely right, Lawrence. So they had the same two tired

arguments each time. They say, well, this is going to hurt rural

communities, small town communities. And here`s what I never understand

about their argument.

Are they saying they want Amazon or Target to pay $15 to people in my

district, but people in rural America or small town communities that are

working for the same big corporation should get less? That makes no sense

to me. Why should you have companies for the same work pay people in

communities the same amount what they`re actually adding in value?

The second thing they say is, well, this is going to hurt small business in

these communities. Well, there`s an economic paper actually that says in

communities that have the most economic concentration, which is often small

communities, increasing the minimum wage actually increases jobs because

people have monopoly power there and they`re underpaying workers and

increasing the wage will add jobs.

So it`s not based on any economics, and that`s why ultimately they end up

supporting it after the fact.

O`DONNELL: And, Adam, I want to not exactly defend the Byrd rule so much

as explain why it seemed like a reasonable idea at the time when Robert

Byrd brought it into Senate budget process. First of all, Republicans,

parties were not obstructionist. They were not trying to block every single

thing that the other party was doing.

And it did seem as though the budget process needed its own rules as it

did, for example, the international trade legislation. It made a certain

sense at the time, I was working for the Senate when Robert Byrd was on the

floor himself personally enforcing it against both parties when they tried

to put things in bills he didn`t think should be there.

But now in today`s Senate, it carries a completely different effect than

what was intended for that completely different Senate than it was written

for.

JENTLESON: Yeah, that`s right. It was written in a Senate where it didn`t

take 60 votes to pass everything. Most legislation passed on a majority

vote in the `70s and `80s when these rules were developed. It`s just really

important to underscore that for your viewers, that we`ve come to accept

the Senate as a place that it takes 60 votes to pass things, but that is a

relatively recent development.

So, in the Senate where most things pass or fail on a majority vote, the

Byrd Rule and the process for reconciliation made sense as a special

process for budget and budget related issues. But in a Senate where it

takes 60 votes to pass everything today, and it`s nearly impossible to get

60 votes even for something as broadly popular as President Biden`s COVID

relief plan pulling in the 70 percent, 80 percent range, it doesn`t make

sense to have to force reasonable policies like raising the minimum wage to

$15 through this process called reconciliation that it was never designed

for.

The easiest way to do this if this gets struck out of this package is to

bring it to the floor, bring other popular policies to the floor. And if

they`re blocked by Republicans which they probably will be, Senate

Democrats in the White House should get serious about reforming the

filibuster so we can get things done.

O`DONNELL: My personal TV moment of the night was Bernie Sanders literally

laughing out loud of the idea of Republican votes for an increase in the

minimum wage, something that is supported by 57 percent of the public. But,

of course, is just a laughable thing to Senate Republicans.

Congressman Ro Khanna, Adam Jentleson, thank you both for starting us off

tonight. Really appreciate it.

KHANNA: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And when we come back, what happens when the Trump-appointed Postmaster

General Louis DeJoy comes to testify to the House of Representatives with

lying Republicans on the committee, Democrats get gloriously angry at the

lies flying around the room. And in the process you are left with

absolutely no doubt about how Congressman Gerry Connolly feels about

democracy deniers like Jim Jordan. The honorable Gerry Connolly joins us

next.

O`DONNELL: Tempers flared in a House hearing with the Trump-appointed

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy today after Republican Congressman Jody

Heist of Georgia defended the postal service`s quote, almost perfect

delivery of ballots in the previous election. Those were his words.

Democrat Steven Lynch made his Boston constituents proud with this mild-

mannered retort. And, of course, I mean mild-mannered by Boston standards.

REP. STEPHEN LYNCH (D-MA): Let me quote the gentleman from Georgia -- the

almost perfect delivery of ballots in the previous election. Given that

fact would you say it was unconscionable that someone would -- would

dispute and vote to undo the results of that almost perfect delivery of

ballots in the previous election?

Let me just recount the facts. The gentleman from Georgia voted to undo the

elections in two separate states. And so he has just spent about five

minutes reminding us in his own words that the delivery of ballots was

almost perfect by the United States Postal Service in that election that he

voted to undo.

O`DONNELL: After an insurrection inciter and democracy opponent, Jim

Jordan, tried to blame a lack of confidence in the Postal Service on

Democrats? Our next guest, Congressman Gerry Connolly said this.

REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): All the gaslighting that we just heard does

not change facts. It was Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who was

planting the idea aided and abetted by disruptive changes proposed by a new

postmaster general and a compliant board of governors that actually eroded

the public confidence in the ability to vote by mail.

That wasn`t a Democratic narrative. That was a Republican narrative by the

president of the United States and enablers. And oh, by the way,

inconvenient fact, Mr. Heist would have you believe it was partisans on

this committee and we quoted a number of Democrats -- by the way, admitted

Democrats.

For the record I`m an admitted Democrat and damn proud of it. I didn`t vote

to overturn an election, and I will not be lectured by people who did about

partisanship.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of

Virginia. He`s a member of the House Oversight Committee.

And, Congressman Connolly, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

You are now a Virginian --

CONNOLLY: My pleasure, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: I must for the record claim you for Boston because you are from

Boston. And you have a lot of fans in Boston who are very proud of you

today.

I just have to ask you, I mean, Rachel and I were talking about at the

beginning of the hour -- what is it like? What is it like to be sitting in

that hearing room with the likes of Jim Jordan and have to deal with that

stuff?

CONNOLLY: I don`t want to disparage a colleague, but I do think there is a

toxicity in relationships that did not exist before. When you look at

somebody who joined in the purpose of the mob on January 6th, and that

purpose was to stop, to prevent the validation of Joe Biden and Kamala

Harris`s election by the Electoral College, normally a ceremonial event.

After all of the violence, after five deaths, they -- we reconvened and 144

of them voted to overturn the elections in two states, duly valid, audited,

judicially reviewed election results.

And that means you may come across with the crowd that was violent, that

was -- that engaged in premeditated, you know, insurgency and that led to

five deaths, which could have been us. So, I think you look at people

differently after January 6th than you did before.

They`re not just politically adversaries. They`re people who align

themselves consciously with a violent mob that meant to do harm to you,

your staff, the vice president of the United States, among others.

O`DONNELL: I have to say when you put it that way, which is the way we see

it, which is -- which is the reasonable frame on what you experienced and

what you experience on a daily basis, it is astonishing. It is just

astonishing how you and Congressman Lynch and others are able to maintain

the civility in that room the way you do.

I just -- I just don`t know how you do it. It`s literally something we kind

of don`t know how you can do it.

CONNOLLY: Well, I believe in the power of truth and facts. And I believe

calling out their fabrications, their alternate reality that is delusional

and deliberately designed to persuade people to believe what they say, not

what they see and know -- which is called gaslighting -- I think -- you

know, the power of words and the truth still remains. And I believe in it,

and I think it`s my duty and Steve Lynch and others to propound that truth,

to make sure the public hears it and sees it.

O`DONNELL: Can you explain to our audience why Donald Trump`s selection of

postmaster general still has that job and what will happen to change that?

CONNOLLY: So the postmaster general is technically hired -- not

technically. He is hired and reports to the Postal Board of Governors. The

Postal Board of Governors last summer was entirely appointed by Donald

Trump. And the White House clearly put pressure on them to consider a

candidate who had not been on the original list of candidates for

postmaster general. And that was a big Republican donor and Trump supporter

named Louis DeJoy, and he had no qualifications for the job other than he

had political connections through fund-raising.

And so they actually installed him as postmaster general. He immediately

set out on a series of what he called organizational efficiencies, a

euphemism for actual disrupting of the Postal Service. All of which was

cheerily designed to disrupt the reliability of the mail service in order

to effect voting by mail or the November 3rd election. And although they

didn`t really succeed in that because of brave post workers and/or federal

court rulings that called them out -- and I read one of the opinions in the

record this morning at the hearing -- actually fingering them for political

motivation, that they were doing this with malice and forethought. This

wasn`t just organizational efficiency.

Nonetheless, they succeeded I think mentally in planting a lot of doubts in

the public`s mind about whether my ballot would be secure, whether it would

arrive in time on mail day.

So in a sense, they -- they won the war while losing the battles. And that

was a tragedy for America because although record number of Americans

voted, I believe there are probably tens of millions who have voted had

they had confidence in the mail.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Gerry Connolly, thank you very much for joining us.

Really appreciate it.

CONNOLLY: My pleasure, Lawrence. Thank you for having me.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Thank you.

Well, it is called the Biden relief package because it is legislation that

originated in the White House but is now under the control of Congress.

White House veteran Jennifer Palmieri will join us on how difficult it is

to legislate from the White House while trying to get cabinet members

confirmed and managing foreign policy and everything else that a president

and vice president have to do. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What we need to do is

pass the American Rescue Plan so we can get those $1,400 checks to folks so

we can save our small businesses, so that we can pass the child tax credit,

so that families can lift half of American children who are living in

poverty out of poverty.

Let`s extend the unemployment benefits. Let`s do all of these things,

partnering together so that we can get through this moment of crisis

because I`m telling you I have faith. I believe in our ability to get

through this and to be better on the other side if we all work together to

lift folks up and to lift ourselves up when we have the opportunity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: While Congressional Democrats are trying to pass legislation to

improve the lives of Americans suffering through the health and economic

consequences of the pandemic, Republicans are trying to pass hundreds of

laws in state legislatures that will restrict the right to vote.

Here`s what White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Joy Reid about that

tonight.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFFF: We know that there are people in

our country who are trying to suppress the right to vote. We know that we

need to fight that at the federal level, at the state and local level. And

so obviously standing up for democracy is what the Biden campaign was

about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Jennifer Palmieri, who served as White House

communications director for President Obama. She is co-host of Show Time`s

"The Circus" and hosts the podcast "Just Something about Her" from The

Recount.

Jennifer, I juxtaposed those two pieces of video, the vice president and

the White House chief of staff to show the range of urgent concerns in the

White House while this White House is trying to pass a giant piece of

legislation through the Congress. And how do you do that from the White

House when you know in the end it`s all up to members of the Senate, member

of the House?

JENNIFER PALMIERI, FORMER OBAMA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You know, I talked

to Kate Bedingfield today. I talked to her for "The Circus" and, you know,

she said there`s sort of a calm at the White House, I think it`s because

there`s such a clarity of purpose between having to get their nominations

through, having to pass the COVID relief bill, getting vaccinations going

and then like still working on an infrastructure package for Congress later

down the road. And it`s sort of focused them -- I think they`re focused and

they`re calm.

And, you know, they didn`t get a honeymoon, right? Congress spent the first

three weeks sort of focused on the insurrection and impeachment of Donald

Trump. And so I think the White House looked at that and said ok, we`re

going to go outside of Washington, do a lot of local news interviews.

I know Cedric Richmond at the White House worked really hard to get

business, mayors, Republican mayors, can governors behind the COVID relief

package, right? Go to the audience that you can reach.

And it has been very successful in getting the public behind the package.

And I know when they`re looking for bipartisanship they`re looking for it

out in the country.

You know, the Republicans on Capitol Hill are some of the few Republicans

in the country that actually oppose the COVID relief bill because so many

Republicans out in America support it. Seven out of ten Americans, even a

majority of Republicans.

So I think they`ve done a really good job in selling the package as you

need it in terms of its scope, how big it has to be. And, you know, it`d be

great if Republicans voted for it. But I think if you`re sitting in the

White House what you`re really worried about is I want to get the bill

passed and are the Republicans able to make an effective critique of the

bill that might hurt us electorally or hurt our ability to pass something

else?

And thus far Republicans really have not launched an effective critique

against the bill.

O`DONNELL: Yes, it really is astonishing what the Biden-Harris

communication about this in the campaign and in the White House has done.

76 percent support.

Jennifer, I don`t know that I`ve ever seen 76 percent support for major

complex legislation like this. It`s really astonishing. 60 percent of

Republicans support this legislation.

PALMIERI: And, you know, you saw -- I think part of the Republicans problem

is what is an ideologically -- what does an ideologically Republican

argument against this bill look like? After the Trump years. After there

was so much spending on tax cuts and they didn`t pay for things.

And Trump himself promised a big, you know -- Trump himself was for a

$2,000 bonus for families that were suffering because of COVID, right. So

what -- how you even can launch an ideological argument against this? And

then when they do get something together and we saw today the House

Republican Caucus did a press conference to show -- the layout arguments

against the bill, and there were some like relatively compelling arguments

that they offered. But we didn`t hear any of them because all of the

coverage was of Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy fighting about Trump at the

end, right?

Donald Trump hasn`t said anything publicly in days, but still the House

Republicans can`t get out from under his shadow to even make an argument

against what Biden has put in the COVID relief bill.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain made more news tonight with Joy Reid about the Neera

Tanden confirmation. He said if Neera Tanden is not confirmed she will not

become budget director because there`s no process by which they could make

her acting budget director.

But he did say we`ll find a place for her to serve somewhere in the

administration that doesn`t require Senate confirmation. What was your

reaction to that?

PALMIERI: I just wanted to be OMB director. You know, we talk, people --

there`s all the focus on Neera`s tweets which, you know, which we`re all

very familiar with Republican hypocrisy and being concerned about some of

these mean tweets.

But more over let`s talk about a what great budget director Neera would be.

If you`re a senior government official either on Capitol Hill or in the

administration you want a good budget director. And she would be great at

that.

If it doesn`t work out I`m glad that she`s going to serve in some way. But

I think the Biden team is right to keep fighting for her.

O`DONNELL: Jennifer Palmieri, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

PALMIERI: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, the year of Defendant Trump could produce more than one Trump

defendant as investigations continue into the Trump businesses and what

might we discover about Donald Trump in further investigation of the

planning of the insurrection at the Capitol?

That`s next.

O`DONNELL: Two weeks ago Donald Trump, Jr. was forced to raise his right

hand and promise to do something that he was never taught to do -- tell the

truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The District of Columbia

attorney general put Donald Trump, Jr. under oath for a deposition in a

civil case about misuse of funds by the Trump Organization and the Trump

presidential inaugural committee.

In a court filing the D.C. attorney general said that Donald Trump, Jr.`s

testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions that

required the pursuit of more evidence in that case.

"The Daily Beast reports that investigators with the Manhattan district

attorney`s office "have been expanding their criminal probe into Trump`s

business empire asking questions and grilling witnesses as recently as in

the past few days not only about Trump but particularly about his eldest

son, Don, Jr., and Allan Weisselberg, one of the former president`s most

trusted officers.

This latest round of interest in Trump Jr. And Weisselberg`s activities

underscore the resources and the gravity that New York prosecutors are

devoting to the investigation."

Joining us now is Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director for

counterintelligence at the FBI. He is the author of "The FBI Way: Inside

the Bureau`s Code of Excellence. He`s an MSNBC national security analyst.

Frank, this first case that I mentioned is a civil matter in Washington,

D.C. involving Donald Trump, Jr. and the use of funds at the inauguration.

Is there a way that that could slip across into being a criminal matter?

FRANK FIGLIUZZI, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Indeed, it could. I

believe there is criminal exposure here, and I believe there`s been

reporting to that effect, Lawrence.

Look, this is a reminder that the former president and his family members

can no longer seek shelter behind the Oval Office. And what I think is

there`s some beauty here in pursuit of these cases is they`re not directed

-- connected or directly related to his powers or decision making as

president.

That means he can`t attempt to make -- successfully attempt to make claims

of presidential privilege. Nor can his family members claim, hey, I did

this in my capacity as an advisor or employee of the president. They are

exposed here and it bears further watching.

O`DONNELL: Frank, as you watch the investigations unfold in the Congress

and the Senate the other day about what happened on January 6th, what are

the questions that they should be asking?

FIGLIUZZI: Yes, I was wholly unimpressed with what I heard in the first

hearing. And I realize it`s likely just a prelude of what`s to come.

But here`s the bottom line. Try as I might, Lawrence, I cannot make sense

out of the security failure that occurred on January 6th. And here`s why.

Even when I factor in the very real civil liberties concerns and legal

constraints on what law enforcement can and can`t do in monitoring social

media and collecting intelligence on U.S. persons, I get that, I factor

that in.

Even when I factor in the possibility of political intervention in the

planning and later response to the insurrection, and that needs to be

investigated.

Even when I do that I still am faced with a conflict here. We have former

chiefs of police and sergeants at arms saying that the intelligence

available to them did not indicate a threat in their professional minds.

Yet we know that the intelligence was crystal clear that people were

violently going to target the Capitol, and the target was the center of the

-- the Capitol was the center of the action that day.

So here`s my conclusion. We seem to collectively have a problem in this

country, writ large and in the law enforcement community, with seeing

people who look like us as threats even when the threat and intelligence is

staring us in the face.

And I want to be clear I`m not saying that these officers, former

executives in law enforcement are lying. I`m saying that would be something

we could deal with. We have laws against lying to Congress.

I`m saying it`s more disturbing than that. They`re telling us the truth,

that when they look at the available intelligence, intelligence that I saw

sitting at home of what was being planned and what was going to be

executed, they say that wasn`t a threat to them.

And I`m saying collectively the hard question here is why, why not? And

when you contrast that on the flip side and say look at the deployment and

security presence for Black Lives Matter protests where there was little to

no intelligence indicating a threat, you see that disparity.

And you`re left with the conclusion I write about in my article released

today that we`ve got a problem seeing ourselves as a threat. And we find it

much easier to find people who don`t look like us as a threat even when

they`re not.

O`DONNELL: So what`s an example of the way the Congress should focus its

questions going forward?

FIGLIUZZI: So we`re going to hear next week, I believe it`s on Tuesday --

we`re going to hear from the federal side. We`re going to hear from active

duty FBI and other federal agencies. So we`re likely to hear very valid

lessons that we all need to listen to about what they can and can`t do on

social media.

You know, this myth that big brother government is listening to everybody

and monitoring everything is simply not true. And we don`t want that to be

true. But we need to ask those folks why is it that you find these other

groups a threat yet the intelligence was so unapparent to you that you just

send it casually in an e-mail? We need that answer.

O`DONNELL: Frank Figliuzzi, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

FIGLIUZZI: Sure.

O`DONNELL: You can read Frank`s new article about the questions Congress

should be asking about the attack on the Capitol on MSNBC daily.

Coming up, a new single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is getting closer to

approval, but we are still facing challenges about how to get the vaccine

to people who to get the vaccine to people who need it.

Congressman Raul Ruiz, who is a physician who will be making vaccinations

himself, will join us.

O`DONNELL: One year ago today Donald Trump tweeted, "The coronavirus is

very much under control in the U.S.A." He lied. As of today at least

506,588 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Documents released by the FDA show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is

safe and 86 percent effective against the most severe outcomes of the

illness. An FDA panel will meet on Friday and they are expected to approve

the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use authorization.

Once approved the company said it would be able to provide 20 million shots

by the end of next month with an additional 100 million doses over the

summer. The Biden administration announced today that it will send more

than 25 million cloth masks to community health centers and food banks

around the country for low income Americans.

Earlier today a plane with 600,000 vaccine doses arrived in Ghana as Ghana

became the first of 92 low to middle income countries to receive the

vaccine through an initiative known as COVAX. The COVID-19 vaccine`s global

access UNICEF is providing syringes for those vaccine doses.

Today Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF said "Today marks the

historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard."

Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz who represents

California`s 36th district. He is a physician and the chair of

Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Congressman, thank you very much for joining

us tonight.

You plan to be administering vaccines yourself, don`t you?

REP. RAUL RUIZ (D-CA): I do, Lawrence. I`ve been administering tests in the

hardest to reach communities, the farm workers and the homeless since the

summer, really taking a community-based approach, working with free

clinics, non-profits and other volunteer health care providers to really go

out there and overcome the barriers that are hard to reach and highest risk

community members face and getting tests and also vaccines.

O`DONNELL: What are you finding in terms of those barriers? How much of it

is reluctance? How much of it is lack of access?

RUIZ: You know, that is a very important question, Lawrence, because a lot

of people on the other side of the aisle want the blame the minority

populations and say well, they simply have hesitancy, and that`s why we see

the disparities.

But I can tell you first hand from practicing years in the emergency

department and as a public health expert in emergencies that the number one

driving factor here is systemic inequalities with access to the resources

that these community members need.

And as a doctor, I`m very privileged to have a very intimate conversation

with patients and my constituents while I`m doing the tests or out there in

vaccination clinics and I hear their stories.

They don`t have Internet to make the online appointments at the vaccination

centers. They have to work at the high-risk essential jobs so they don`t

have hours to spend on the phone waiting for somebody to pick up and give

them a chance.

And they`re very concerned if they get the test, if they test positive,

that they won`t be able to go to work.

I have a 55-year-old woman who told me that she didn`t want the test

because she couldn`t miss working because she would miss out on the $300 a

week that she`s relying on to pay the food, to purchase food for her child.

O`DONNELL: Well, the Latino population of California is 39 percent and yet

they have 55 percent of coronavirus cases; 46 percent of coronavirus

deaths. How do you get the vaccine delivery fast enough in this situation?

RUIZ: Well, Lawrence, you know, first you need to prioritize equity, which

means that the resources should go to those that are at highest risk. And

Hispanics are at high risk not only because they usually work the high risk

essential jobs, but also there`s disparities in the chronic health illness

like diabetes, obesity and asthma, and other cardio-pulmonary illnesses

that render them further at risk of dying.

Furthermore in underserved areas, they are very at risk of not getting the

resources that they need to protect themselves. And many of them who speak

primarily Spanish aren`t getting the information in a language that they

get.

So, first you need to prioritize the risk factors that put Hispanics at

high risk of getting sick.

Second, you have to allocate the resources, the vaccines, into those

communities.

But then finally the thing that most people forget is that public health is

practiced on the ground by people who administer the vaccine in the arms of

other people.

And you can send vaccines to a county, but if they`re not sending them or

directing them to the right places and working with the right people on the

ground to administer them to the hardest hit communities, then you`re

setting yourself up for failure.

So, what we need is we need local partnerships with non-profits, local

leaders, community health workers or in the Hispanic community we call them

"promotoras" (ph). Usually people from the community who are

paraprofessionals helping the physicians and nurses to educate the

community.

You need to do a massive public health educational campaign in both English

and Spanish, in radio, in mailers. You can knock on doors. And then you

have to do these clinics to really get the trust and build public

confidence to get them done.

Look, we are so fortunate that we have a president (AUDIO GAP) promotes

equity, has an equity task force, has $25 billion in the rescue plan for

these communities and focusing on sending vaccines into the retail

pharmacies and their QHCs (ph).

O`DONNELL: Congressman and Dr. Raul Ruiz, thank you very much for joining

us tonight. I really appreciate it.

Thank you.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" is next.

END

