Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/24/2021

Summary:
Senate parliamentarian ruling on minimum wage is expected soon.
Interview with Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of Virginia, a member
of the House Oversight Committee. While Congressional Democrats are trying
to pass legislation to improve the lives of Americans suffering through the
health and economic consequences of the pandemic, Republicans are trying to
pass hundreds of laws in state legislatures that will restrict the right to
vote. the year of Defendant Trump could produce more than one Trump
defendant as investigations continue into the Trump businesses and what
might we discover about Donald Trump in further investigation of the
planning of the insurrection at the Capitol? A new single dose Johnson &
Johnson vaccine is getting closer to approval, but we are still facing
challenges about how to get the vaccine to people who to get the vaccine to
who need it.
Transcript:
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.
And I guess your sound, your audio is working okay tonight. Yeah, you can
really hear me.
Imagine -- Rachel, imagine yourself in a House hearing with the likes of
Jim Jordan. That`s where Gerry Connolly found himself today and he just
kind of couldn`t take it anymore, and he really let loose, and he`s going
to join us later tonight, because it`s going to be part of his
decompression to come on this show.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That moment was so incredible. And it
was so clear that he was just like, his exasperation was just like exploded
in a burst of ad-lib expression. I absolutely want to know what he was
thinking. And now that he`s had time to put it all together instead of just
exploding in that moment, I`m looking forward to hearing you talking to
him.
O`DONNELL: And here`s the worst part of it for Gerry Connolly -- it`s not
the last time he`s going to be in a hearing with Jim Jordan. This is going
to be a recurring problem in his life.
MADDOW: He`ll be good at it. He`ll be good at it forever. Well done.
O`DONNELL: He will.
Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight about the minimum wage increase
in the Biden COVID relief bill. It`s all up to the Senate parliamentarian.
That is what White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said earlier tonight on
MSNBC.
And that was not necessarily the way this was going to go, but once again
tonight what that means is an important change in American law that will
improve the lives of tens of millions of people is all up to someone whose
name has never been on a ballot and who has a job that most people have
never heard of, Senate parliamentarian. Elizabeth MacDonough did not ask
for the power she has over your life. Elizabeth MacDonough does not want
the power to decide whether you get a raise if you`re a minimum wageworker.
The United States Senate gave that to her in effect in a complex set of
rules that apply to budget reconciliation rules in the United States
Senate. The parliamentarian in the House of Representatives does not have
the kind of super powers the Senate parliamentarian has because the House
has it`s own less complicated set of rules for budget reconciliation.
Today, in a private meeting, in the Senate parliamentarian`s office,
Elizabeth MacDonough listened to the most authoritative debate anyone will
ever hear on whether a minimum wage increase can be included in a budget
reconciliation bill. And, of course, we were not allowed to hear that
debate because it was behind closed doors.
The most authoritative voice in that debate was Bill Dauster, who is the
new budget committee -- new Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders hired
as the chief counsel of the Budget Committee. It`s a job that Bill Dauster
has held before.
He was chief counsel to the Budget Committee 30 years ago when he literally
wrote the book on the budget process. He was also chief counsel to the
Senate Finance Committee. Bill Dauster served as director of the White
House Economic Council in the Clinton administration and he served as
counsel to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
Bill Dauster made the argument to the parliamentarian today that an
increase in the minimum wage does fit within the budget reconciliation
rules because it does have a significant effect on the federal budget. The
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office issued a report the increase in the
minimum wage would have a $54 billion net effect over ten years on the
federal budget. The Republican Senate staff argued that is a relatively
small amount of money over a ten-year period and that the budget effect is
all the result of indirect economic effects of raising the minimum wage to
$15.
And therefore it would be a violation of the Senate`s so-called Byrd Rule
to include a minimum wage increase in the Biden COVID relief bill, which
will be passed as a budget reconciliation bill. Elizabeth MacDonough is
expected to reveal her parliamentary ruling on this piece of legislation
before the bill is brought to the Senate floor.
Elizabeth MacDonough is a fully respected Senate parliamentarian. She was
hired -- appointed to that position by Harry Reid. The Senate majority
leader can fire her at any time. Mitch McConnell kept her in that position.
Chuck Schumer is keeping her in that position. She has the full respect of
the Senate.
And we now know that it really is all up to Elizabeth MacDonough because of
breaking news delivered on MSNBC tonight by Joy Reid in her important
interview with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, as you know we`re all waiting
on bated breath for a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian at least when
I walked over had not yet come down. Her ruling is going to have a big
impact on the future of that provision. The president believes we should
have a $15 minimum wage. If it is ruled in order, then obviously that would
allow it to move in this package. If it`s ruled out of order, we`re going
to have to find other ways to get it done.
JOY REID, MSNBC HOST, "THE REIDOUT": If in theory the parliamentarian were
to rule against the administration`s plan for $15 an hour, can`t the vice
president override the parliamentarian? Hasn`t that happened in the past?
KLAIN: Not sure if it`s ever happened in the past. Certainly, that`s not
something we would do. We`re going to honor the rules of the Senate and
work within that system to get this bill passed.
This is a $1.9 trillion package that is vital to getting this country in a
position to crush the virus, in a position to get people vaccinated, in a
position to get the schools open and to help all those people that you
talked about at the start of this show. We are going to get this package
passed. That`s our highest priority.
We want the minimum wage as part of it. That`s what the president proposed,
but we`re going to work with the Senate to get this package passed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joy Reid is right. The vice president as the presiding officer
of the Senate could overrule the Senate parliamentarian, but Ron Klain said
we`re going to honor the rules of the senate.
So Senate Democrats are going to abide by the parliamentarian`s ruling and
not have Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as president of the
Senate overrule the parliamentarian, which the vice president as Joy Reid
said is entitled to do but almost never does.
Chris Hayes asked a crucial follow-up question to Chairman Bernie Sanders
tonight. What happens if the minimum wage increase is not included in the
Senate budget reconciliation bill.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, "ALL IN": I do wonder if it wasn`t in this
package, like, do you think it could win a floor vote on it? If you just
said up or down --
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Oh, no.
HAYES: You couldn`t, okay.
SANDERS: No, no. No, you could not -- as of now, there`s not one
Republican who will support a $15 an hour minimum wage.
HAYES: You can`t --
SANDERS: Yeah, I`m sorry, I didn`t mean to --
HAYES: What you`re saying just to be clear here if you were in a
filibuster world and you needed ten Republican votes, you`re saying there`s
not ten Republican votes to raise the wage?
SANDERS: Let me be very clear about this. The only way that we are going
to raise the minimum wage is through reconciliation or ending the
filibuster.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: There is one other way. The way the minimum wage was raised
last time in 2007. In 2007, the minimum wage in the country was $5.15, and
Republicans opposed an increase from $5.15 to $7.25 phased in over two
years. Republicans said that would be an impossibly high minimum wage, and
so Democrats put the minimum wage increase in a defense spending bill, and
that bill passed the Senate with 80 votes.
Leading off our discussion tonight, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of
California. He`s a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Also
with us, Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to Majority Leader
Harry Reid. And he is the author of the important new book "Kill Switch:
The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy."
If you read one book about the United States Senate, make it Adam`s.
Congressman Khanna, you are once again in the position that members of the
House of Representatives often find themselves. On the edge of your seat
waiting for a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian to decide what is
ultimately possible in legislating this budget reconciliation package.
REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): Lawrence, you started out perfectly. There is no
provision in the Constitution that says that the Senate parliamentarian has
any power. And Ron Klain is a brilliant constitutional lawyer. He knows
that the vice president has this decision.
And in 1975, Vice President Rockefeller disregarded the advice of the
Senate parliamentarian when they actually lower the threshold on the
filibuster from 67 votes to 60 votes. And Robert Dove, a Senate
parliamentarian who I know you respected, you served in the Senate, had
said many times that people disregarded the parliamentarian`s ruling.
So we should just be honest. If there are political reasons that the White
House doesn`t want to disregard the parliamentarian for whatever reason,
then just come out and say that. But no, this is the decision the White
House has. The vice president has every power to disregard that decision.
O`DONNELL: I just want to stipulate for this conversation that Elizabeth
MacDonough is one of the great Senate parliamentarians.
KHANNA: Sure.
O`DONNELL: And she didn`t ask to be put in this position.
Adam Jentleson, how did it come to this in the Senate, that these are the
kinds of hurdles that the Senate has but the House doesn`t?
ADAM JENTLESON, FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SEN. HARRY REID: Well,
reconciliation is a function of the Budget Act that was passed in the 1970s
and updated in 1985, with the Byrd Rule, which is really the issue here.
The Byrd Rule is what makes the reconciliation process restrictive and hard
to use to pass things like the minimum wage.
So it`s that series of first along the `70s and the update in the `80s that
has brought us to where we are today. But really the main factor here is
the filibuster. Because if the Senate had -- it was still the majority rule
institution it was for the first 200 years of its existence. You wouldn`t
be trying to force big policies like the minimum wage through
reconciliation. You`d simply be bringing them to the floor and having a
simple up or down vote and letting it pass or fail on a majority vote
basis.
Reconciliation is an attempt to get around the filibuster and what it has
become today. It`s evolution from sort of the talking filibuster of the
Jimmy Stewart goes to Washington days to the 60-vote threshold that makes
it nearly impossible to pass everything. So, that really is sort of the
proximate cause and the need to use reconciliation.
O`DONNELL: And, Congressman Khanna, there is a fascinating thing about
Republicans and the minimum wage. They always support the minimum wage
increase that you did last time over their opposition. They all now support
$7.25 as the minimum wage. And they always condemn any number that you pick
as the increase in the minimum wage as something that`s going to be hugely
destructive and harmful. And yet they always find themselves some years
down the road defending that number that they used to oppose.
KHANNA: You`re absolutely right, Lawrence. So they had the same two tired
arguments each time. They say, well, this is going to hurt rural
communities, small town communities. And here`s what I never understand
about their argument.
Are they saying they want Amazon or Target to pay $15 to people in my
district, but people in rural America or small town communities that are
working for the same big corporation should get less? That makes no sense
to me. Why should you have companies for the same work pay people in
communities the same amount what they`re actually adding in value?
The second thing they say is, well, this is going to hurt small business in
these communities. Well, there`s an economic paper actually that says in
communities that have the most economic concentration, which is often small
communities, increasing the minimum wage actually increases jobs because
people have monopoly power there and they`re underpaying workers and
increasing the wage will add jobs.
So it`s not based on any economics, and that`s why ultimately they end up
supporting it after the fact.
O`DONNELL: And, Adam, I want to not exactly defend the Byrd rule so much
as explain why it seemed like a reasonable idea at the time when Robert
Byrd brought it into Senate budget process. First of all, Republicans,
parties were not obstructionist. They were not trying to block every single
thing that the other party was doing.
And it did seem as though the budget process needed its own rules as it
did, for example, the international trade legislation. It made a certain
sense at the time, I was working for the Senate when Robert Byrd was on the
floor himself personally enforcing it against both parties when they tried
to put things in bills he didn`t think should be there.
But now in today`s Senate, it carries a completely different effect than
what was intended for that completely different Senate than it was written
for.
JENTLESON: Yeah, that`s right. It was written in a Senate where it didn`t
take 60 votes to pass everything. Most legislation passed on a majority
vote in the `70s and `80s when these rules were developed. It`s just really
important to underscore that for your viewers, that we`ve come to accept
the Senate as a place that it takes 60 votes to pass things, but that is a
relatively recent development.
So, in the Senate where most things pass or fail on a majority vote, the
Byrd Rule and the process for reconciliation made sense as a special
process for budget and budget related issues. But in a Senate where it
takes 60 votes to pass everything today, and it`s nearly impossible to get
60 votes even for something as broadly popular as President Biden`s COVID
relief plan pulling in the 70 percent, 80 percent range, it doesn`t make
sense to have to force reasonable policies like raising the minimum wage to
$15 through this process called reconciliation that it was never designed
for.
The easiest way to do this if this gets struck out of this package is to
bring it to the floor, bring other popular policies to the floor. And if
they`re blocked by Republicans which they probably will be, Senate
Democrats in the White House should get serious about reforming the
filibuster so we can get things done.
O`DONNELL: My personal TV moment of the night was Bernie Sanders literally
laughing out loud of the idea of Republican votes for an increase in the
minimum wage, something that is supported by 57 percent of the public. But,
of course, is just a laughable thing to Senate Republicans.
Congressman Ro Khanna, Adam Jentleson, thank you both for starting us off
tonight. Really appreciate it.
KHANNA: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And when we come back, what happens when the Trump-appointed Postmaster
General Louis DeJoy comes to testify to the House of Representatives with
lying Republicans on the committee, Democrats get gloriously angry at the
lies flying around the room. And in the process you are left with
absolutely no doubt about how Congressman Gerry Connolly feels about
democracy deniers like Jim Jordan. The honorable Gerry Connolly joins us
next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: Tempers flared in a House hearing with the Trump-appointed
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy today after Republican Congressman Jody
Heist of Georgia defended the postal service`s quote, almost perfect
delivery of ballots in the previous election. Those were his words.
Democrat Steven Lynch made his Boston constituents proud with this mild-
mannered retort. And, of course, I mean mild-mannered by Boston standards.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. STEPHEN LYNCH (D-MA): Let me quote the gentleman from Georgia -- the
almost perfect delivery of ballots in the previous election. Given that
fact would you say it was unconscionable that someone would -- would
dispute and vote to undo the results of that almost perfect delivery of
ballots in the previous election?
Let me just recount the facts. The gentleman from Georgia voted to undo the
elections in two separate states. And so he has just spent about five
minutes reminding us in his own words that the delivery of ballots was
almost perfect by the United States Postal Service in that election that he
voted to undo.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: After an insurrection inciter and democracy opponent, Jim
Jordan, tried to blame a lack of confidence in the Postal Service on
Democrats? Our next guest, Congressman Gerry Connolly said this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): All the gaslighting that we just heard does
not change facts. It was Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who was
planting the idea aided and abetted by disruptive changes proposed by a new
postmaster general and a compliant board of governors that actually eroded
the public confidence in the ability to vote by mail.
That wasn`t a Democratic narrative. That was a Republican narrative by the
president of the United States and enablers. And oh, by the way,
inconvenient fact, Mr. Heist would have you believe it was partisans on
this committee and we quoted a number of Democrats -- by the way, admitted
Democrats.
For the record I`m an admitted Democrat and damn proud of it. I didn`t vote
to overturn an election, and I will not be lectured by people who did about
partisanship.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of
Virginia. He`s a member of the House Oversight Committee.
And, Congressman Connolly, thank you very much for joining us tonight.
You are now a Virginian --
CONNOLLY: My pleasure, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: I must for the record claim you for Boston because you are from
Boston. And you have a lot of fans in Boston who are very proud of you
today.
I just have to ask you, I mean, Rachel and I were talking about at the
beginning of the hour -- what is it like? What is it like to be sitting in
that hearing room with the likes of Jim Jordan and have to deal with that
stuff?
CONNOLLY: I don`t want to disparage a colleague, but I do think there is a
toxicity in relationships that did not exist before. When you look at
somebody who joined in the purpose of the mob on January 6th, and that
purpose was to stop, to prevent the validation of Joe Biden and Kamala
Harris`s election by the Electoral College, normally a ceremonial event.
After all of the violence, after five deaths, they -- we reconvened and 144
of them voted to overturn the elections in two states, duly valid, audited,
judicially reviewed election results.
And that means you may come across with the crowd that was violent, that
was -- that engaged in premeditated, you know, insurgency and that led to
five deaths, which could have been us. So, I think you look at people
differently after January 6th than you did before.
They`re not just politically adversaries. They`re people who align
themselves consciously with a violent mob that meant to do harm to you,
your staff, the vice president of the United States, among others.
O`DONNELL: I have to say when you put it that way, which is the way we see
it, which is -- which is the reasonable frame on what you experienced and
what you experience on a daily basis, it is astonishing. It is just
astonishing how you and Congressman Lynch and others are able to maintain
the civility in that room the way you do.
I just -- I just don`t know how you do it. It`s literally something we kind
of don`t know how you can do it.
CONNOLLY: Well, I believe in the power of truth and facts. And I believe
calling out their fabrications, their alternate reality that is delusional
and deliberately designed to persuade people to believe what they say, not
what they see and know -- which is called gaslighting -- I think -- you
know, the power of words and the truth still remains. And I believe in it,
and I think it`s my duty and Steve Lynch and others to propound that truth,
to make sure the public hears it and sees it.
O`DONNELL: Can you explain to our audience why Donald Trump`s selection of
postmaster general still has that job and what will happen to change that?
CONNOLLY: So the postmaster general is technically hired -- not
technically. He is hired and reports to the Postal Board of Governors. The
Postal Board of Governors last summer was entirely appointed by Donald
Trump. And the White House clearly put pressure on them to consider a
candidate who had not been on the original list of candidates for
postmaster general. And that was a big Republican donor and Trump supporter
named Louis DeJoy, and he had no qualifications for the job other than he
had political connections through fund-raising.
And so they actually installed him as postmaster general. He immediately
set out on a series of what he called organizational efficiencies, a
euphemism for actual disrupting of the Postal Service. All of which was
cheerily designed to disrupt the reliability of the mail service in order
to effect voting by mail or the November 3rd election. And although they
didn`t really succeed in that because of brave post workers and/or federal
court rulings that called them out -- and I read one of the opinions in the
record this morning at the hearing -- actually fingering them for political
motivation, that they were doing this with malice and forethought. This
wasn`t just organizational efficiency.
Nonetheless, they succeeded I think mentally in planting a lot of doubts in
the public`s mind about whether my ballot would be secure, whether it would
arrive in time on mail day.
So in a sense, they -- they won the war while losing the battles. And that
was a tragedy for America because although record number of Americans
voted, I believe there are probably tens of millions who have voted had
they had confidence in the mail.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Gerry Connolly, thank you very much for joining us.
Really appreciate it.
CONNOLLY: My pleasure, Lawrence. Thank you for having me.
O`DONNELL: Thank you. Thank you.
Well, it is called the Biden relief package because it is legislation that
originated in the White House but is now under the control of Congress.
White House veteran Jennifer Palmieri will join us on how difficult it is
to legislate from the White House while trying to get cabinet members
confirmed and managing foreign policy and everything else that a president
and vice president have to do. That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What we need to do is
pass the American Rescue Plan so we can get those $1,400 checks to folks so
we can save our small businesses, so that we can pass the child tax credit,
so that families can lift half of American children who are living in
poverty out of poverty.
Let`s extend the unemployment benefits. Let`s do all of these things,
partnering together so that we can get through this moment of crisis
because I`m telling you I have faith. I believe in our ability to get
through this and to be better on the other side if we all work together to
lift folks up and to lift ourselves up when we have the opportunity.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: While Congressional Democrats are trying to pass legislation to
improve the lives of Americans suffering through the health and economic
consequences of the pandemic, Republicans are trying to pass hundreds of
laws in state legislatures that will restrict the right to vote.
Here`s what White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Joy Reid about that
tonight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFFF: We know that there are people in
our country who are trying to suppress the right to vote. We know that we
need to fight that at the federal level, at the state and local level. And
so obviously standing up for democracy is what the Biden campaign was
about.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now Jennifer Palmieri, who served as White House
communications director for President Obama. She is co-host of Show Time`s
"The Circus" and hosts the podcast "Just Something about Her" from The
Recount.
Jennifer, I juxtaposed those two pieces of video, the vice president and
the White House chief of staff to show the range of urgent concerns in the
White House while this White House is trying to pass a giant piece of
legislation through the Congress. And how do you do that from the White
House when you know in the end it`s all up to members of the Senate, member
of the House?
JENNIFER PALMIERI, FORMER OBAMA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You know, I talked
to Kate Bedingfield today. I talked to her for "The Circus" and, you know,
she said there`s sort of a calm at the White House, I think it`s because
there`s such a clarity of purpose between having to get their nominations
through, having to pass the COVID relief bill, getting vaccinations going
and then like still working on an infrastructure package for Congress later
down the road. And it`s sort of focused them -- I think they`re focused and
they`re calm.
And, you know, they didn`t get a honeymoon, right? Congress spent the first
three weeks sort of focused on the insurrection and impeachment of Donald
Trump. And so I think the White House looked at that and said ok, we`re
going to go outside of Washington, do a lot of local news interviews.
I know Cedric Richmond at the White House worked really hard to get
business, mayors, Republican mayors, can governors behind the COVID relief
package, right? Go to the audience that you can reach.
And it has been very successful in getting the public behind the package.
And I know when they`re looking for bipartisanship they`re looking for it
out in the country.
You know, the Republicans on Capitol Hill are some of the few Republicans
in the country that actually oppose the COVID relief bill because so many
Republicans out in America support it. Seven out of ten Americans, even a
majority of Republicans.
So I think they`ve done a really good job in selling the package as you
need it in terms of its scope, how big it has to be. And, you know, it`d be
great if Republicans voted for it. But I think if you`re sitting in the
White House what you`re really worried about is I want to get the bill
passed and are the Republicans able to make an effective critique of the
bill that might hurt us electorally or hurt our ability to pass something
else?
And thus far Republicans really have not launched an effective critique
against the bill.
O`DONNELL: Yes, it really is astonishing what the Biden-Harris
communication about this in the campaign and in the White House has done.
76 percent support.
Jennifer, I don`t know that I`ve ever seen 76 percent support for major
complex legislation like this. It`s really astonishing. 60 percent of
Republicans support this legislation.
PALMIERI: And, you know, you saw -- I think part of the Republicans problem
is what is an ideologically -- what does an ideologically Republican
argument against this bill look like? After the Trump years. After there
was so much spending on tax cuts and they didn`t pay for things.
And Trump himself promised a big, you know -- Trump himself was for a
$2,000 bonus for families that were suffering because of COVID, right. So
what -- how you even can launch an ideological argument against this? And
then when they do get something together and we saw today the House
Republican Caucus did a press conference to show -- the layout arguments
against the bill, and there were some like relatively compelling arguments
that they offered. But we didn`t hear any of them because all of the
coverage was of Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy fighting about Trump at the
end, right?
Donald Trump hasn`t said anything publicly in days, but still the House
Republicans can`t get out from under his shadow to even make an argument
against what Biden has put in the COVID relief bill.
O`DONNELL: Ron Klain made more news tonight with Joy Reid about the Neera
Tanden confirmation. He said if Neera Tanden is not confirmed she will not
become budget director because there`s no process by which they could make
her acting budget director.
But he did say we`ll find a place for her to serve somewhere in the
administration that doesn`t require Senate confirmation. What was your
reaction to that?
PALMIERI: I just wanted to be OMB director. You know, we talk, people --
there`s all the focus on Neera`s tweets which, you know, which we`re all
very familiar with Republican hypocrisy and being concerned about some of
these mean tweets.
But more over let`s talk about a what great budget director Neera would be.
If you`re a senior government official either on Capitol Hill or in the
administration you want a good budget director. And she would be great at
that.
If it doesn`t work out I`m glad that she`s going to serve in some way. But
I think the Biden team is right to keep fighting for her.
O`DONNELL: Jennifer Palmieri, thank you very much for joining us tonight.
PALMIERI: Thanks, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
Well, the year of Defendant Trump could produce more than one Trump
defendant as investigations continue into the Trump businesses and what
might we discover about Donald Trump in further investigation of the
planning of the insurrection at the Capitol?
That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: Two weeks ago Donald Trump, Jr. was forced to raise his right
hand and promise to do something that he was never taught to do -- tell the
truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The District of Columbia
attorney general put Donald Trump, Jr. under oath for a deposition in a
civil case about misuse of funds by the Trump Organization and the Trump
presidential inaugural committee.
In a court filing the D.C. attorney general said that Donald Trump, Jr.`s
testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions that
required the pursuit of more evidence in that case.
"The Daily Beast reports that investigators with the Manhattan district
attorney`s office "have been expanding their criminal probe into Trump`s
business empire asking questions and grilling witnesses as recently as in
the past few days not only about Trump but particularly about his eldest
son, Don, Jr., and Allan Weisselberg, one of the former president`s most
trusted officers.
This latest round of interest in Trump Jr. And Weisselberg`s activities
underscore the resources and the gravity that New York prosecutors are
devoting to the investigation."
Joining us now is Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director for
counterintelligence at the FBI. He is the author of "The FBI Way: Inside
the Bureau`s Code of Excellence. He`s an MSNBC national security analyst.
Frank, this first case that I mentioned is a civil matter in Washington,
D.C. involving Donald Trump, Jr. and the use of funds at the inauguration.
Is there a way that that could slip across into being a criminal matter?
FRANK FIGLIUZZI, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Indeed, it could. I
believe there is criminal exposure here, and I believe there`s been
reporting to that effect, Lawrence.
Look, this is a reminder that the former president and his family members
can no longer seek shelter behind the Oval Office. And what I think is
there`s some beauty here in pursuit of these cases is they`re not directed
-- connected or directly related to his powers or decision making as
president.
That means he can`t attempt to make -- successfully attempt to make claims
of presidential privilege. Nor can his family members claim, hey, I did
this in my capacity as an advisor or employee of the president. They are
exposed here and it bears further watching.
O`DONNELL: Frank, as you watch the investigations unfold in the Congress
and the Senate the other day about what happened on January 6th, what are
the questions that they should be asking?
FIGLIUZZI: Yes, I was wholly unimpressed with what I heard in the first
hearing. And I realize it`s likely just a prelude of what`s to come.
But here`s the bottom line. Try as I might, Lawrence, I cannot make sense
out of the security failure that occurred on January 6th. And here`s why.
Even when I factor in the very real civil liberties concerns and legal
constraints on what law enforcement can and can`t do in monitoring social
media and collecting intelligence on U.S. persons, I get that, I factor
that in.
Even when I factor in the possibility of political intervention in the
planning and later response to the insurrection, and that needs to be
investigated.
Even when I do that I still am faced with a conflict here. We have former
chiefs of police and sergeants at arms saying that the intelligence
available to them did not indicate a threat in their professional minds.
Yet we know that the intelligence was crystal clear that people were
violently going to target the Capitol, and the target was the center of the
-- the Capitol was the center of the action that day.
So here`s my conclusion. We seem to collectively have a problem in this
country, writ large and in the law enforcement community, with seeing
people who look like us as threats even when the threat and intelligence is
staring us in the face.
And I want to be clear I`m not saying that these officers, former
executives in law enforcement are lying. I`m saying that would be something
we could deal with. We have laws against lying to Congress.
I`m saying it`s more disturbing than that. They`re telling us the truth,
that when they look at the available intelligence, intelligence that I saw
sitting at home of what was being planned and what was going to be
executed, they say that wasn`t a threat to them.
And I`m saying collectively the hard question here is why, why not? And
when you contrast that on the flip side and say look at the deployment and
security presence for Black Lives Matter protests where there was little to
no intelligence indicating a threat, you see that disparity.
And you`re left with the conclusion I write about in my article released
today that we`ve got a problem seeing ourselves as a threat. And we find it
much easier to find people who don`t look like us as a threat even when
they`re not.
O`DONNELL: So what`s an example of the way the Congress should focus its
questions going forward?
FIGLIUZZI: So we`re going to hear next week, I believe it`s on Tuesday --
we`re going to hear from the federal side. We`re going to hear from active
duty FBI and other federal agencies. So we`re likely to hear very valid
lessons that we all need to listen to about what they can and can`t do on
social media.
You know, this myth that big brother government is listening to everybody
and monitoring everything is simply not true. And we don`t want that to be
true. But we need to ask those folks why is it that you find these other
groups a threat yet the intelligence was so unapparent to you that you just
send it casually in an e-mail? We need that answer.
O`DONNELL: Frank Figliuzzi, thank you very much for joining us tonight.
FIGLIUZZI: Sure.
O`DONNELL: You can read Frank`s new article about the questions Congress
should be asking about the attack on the Capitol on MSNBC daily.
Coming up, a new single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is getting closer to
approval, but we are still facing challenges about how to get the vaccine
to people who to get the vaccine to people who need it.
Congressman Raul Ruiz, who is a physician who will be making vaccinations
himself, will join us.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: One year ago today Donald Trump tweeted, "The coronavirus is
very much under control in the U.S.A." He lied. As of today at least
506,588 Americans have died from the coronavirus.
Documents released by the FDA show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is
safe and 86 percent effective against the most severe outcomes of the
illness. An FDA panel will meet on Friday and they are expected to approve
the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use authorization.
Once approved the company said it would be able to provide 20 million shots
by the end of next month with an additional 100 million doses over the
summer. The Biden administration announced today that it will send more
than 25 million cloth masks to community health centers and food banks
around the country for low income Americans.
Earlier today a plane with 600,000 vaccine doses arrived in Ghana as Ghana
became the first of 92 low to middle income countries to receive the
vaccine through an initiative known as COVAX. The COVID-19 vaccine`s global
access UNICEF is providing syringes for those vaccine doses.
Today Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF said "Today marks the
historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard."
Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz who represents
California`s 36th district. He is a physician and the chair of
Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Congressman, thank you very much for joining
us tonight.
You plan to be administering vaccines yourself, don`t you?
REP. RAUL RUIZ (D-CA): I do, Lawrence. I`ve been administering tests in the
hardest to reach communities, the farm workers and the homeless since the
summer, really taking a community-based approach, working with free
clinics, non-profits and other volunteer health care providers to really go
out there and overcome the barriers that are hard to reach and highest risk
community members face and getting tests and also vaccines.
O`DONNELL: What are you finding in terms of those barriers? How much of it
is reluctance? How much of it is lack of access?
RUIZ: You know, that is a very important question, Lawrence, because a lot
of people on the other side of the aisle want the blame the minority
populations and say well, they simply have hesitancy, and that`s why we see
the disparities.
But I can tell you first hand from practicing years in the emergency
department and as a public health expert in emergencies that the number one
driving factor here is systemic inequalities with access to the resources
that these community members need.
And as a doctor, I`m very privileged to have a very intimate conversation
with patients and my constituents while I`m doing the tests or out there in
vaccination clinics and I hear their stories.
They don`t have Internet to make the online appointments at the vaccination
centers. They have to work at the high-risk essential jobs so they don`t
have hours to spend on the phone waiting for somebody to pick up and give
them a chance.
And they`re very concerned if they get the test, if they test positive,
that they won`t be able to go to work.
I have a 55-year-old woman who told me that she didn`t want the test
because she couldn`t miss working because she would miss out on the $300 a
week that she`s relying on to pay the food, to purchase food for her child.
O`DONNELL: Well, the Latino population of California is 39 percent and yet
they have 55 percent of coronavirus cases; 46 percent of coronavirus
deaths. How do you get the vaccine delivery fast enough in this situation?
RUIZ: Well, Lawrence, you know, first you need to prioritize equity, which
means that the resources should go to those that are at highest risk. And
Hispanics are at high risk not only because they usually work the high risk
essential jobs, but also there`s disparities in the chronic health illness
like diabetes, obesity and asthma, and other cardio-pulmonary illnesses
that render them further at risk of dying.
Furthermore in underserved areas, they are very at risk of not getting the
resources that they need to protect themselves. And many of them who speak
primarily Spanish aren`t getting the information in a language that they
get.
So, first you need to prioritize the risk factors that put Hispanics at
high risk of getting sick.
Second, you have to allocate the resources, the vaccines, into those
communities.
But then finally the thing that most people forget is that public health is
practiced on the ground by people who administer the vaccine in the arms of
other people.
And you can send vaccines to a county, but if they`re not sending them or
directing them to the right places and working with the right people on the
ground to administer them to the hardest hit communities, then you`re
setting yourself up for failure.
So, what we need is we need local partnerships with non-profits, local
leaders, community health workers or in the Hispanic community we call them
"promotoras" (ph). Usually people from the community who are
paraprofessionals helping the physicians and nurses to educate the
community.
You need to do a massive public health educational campaign in both English
and Spanish, in radio, in mailers. You can knock on doors. And then you
have to do these clinics to really get the trust and build public
confidence to get them done.
Look, we are so fortunate that we have a president (AUDIO GAP) promotes
equity, has an equity task force, has $25 billion in the rescue plan for
these communities and focusing on sending vaccines into the retail
pharmacies and their QHCs (ph).
O`DONNELL: Congressman and Dr. Raul Ruiz, thank you very much for joining
us tonight. I really appreciate it.
Thank you.
"THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" is next.
END
Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>