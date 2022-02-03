Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/2/22

Summary

Interview with White House chief of staff Ron Klain. Interview with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Today Politico is reporting that Donald Trump spent his final days as President of the United States considering how to pardon members of the Trump mob who attacked the Capitol on January 6. It took the January 6th attack on the Capitol to finally get Donald Trump banned from the major social media platforms he used to spread lies every day of his presidential campaign and his presidency.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel, and we`re all used to it so you can drop the whole weird thing.

Rachel, it seems --

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Feels weird to me.

O`DONNELL: -- it seems many more of us are now qualified for the Supreme Court than we thought because one Republican senator has announced that his standard of qualification for the Supreme Court is that you can tell the difference between a J.Crew catalog and a law book.

Now, I can do that. I can do that every single time. And that is the first time I have ever heard a senator come up with qualifications for the Supreme Court that I meet.

MADDOW: You know, there is also another thing about you that he would really like about you as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But I will tell you later.

O`DONNELL: Okay. Well, I`m going to ask -- I`m going to ask our first guest tonight, Ron Klain, all about this. And, Rachel --

MADDOW: Oh, great.

O`DONNELL: -- my patience has run out. I am going to need to know tonight who the nominee is going to be. So, I`m just going to -- I am just going to corner him and --

MADDOW: I`m sure he will tell you. I mean, why wouldn`t he? It`s obviously the smart move.

O`DONNELL: Right, and, you know, Joe Biden is a very careful person, of course, they`re going to choose someone who has already been confirmed by the Supreme Court. So, I`m going to force Ron Klain to admit that. That narrows it down, you know? So, that`s my plan.

MADDOW: If I were him, I would come out and tell you. So, I`m assuming that`s what he`s going to do. Godspeed.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, sure. Yeah, this will be worth it. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, President Biden`s after dinner reading tonight includes briefing material on what will be the most important decision that he makes this year as president of the United States. For the next few weeks, Joe Biden will send some of every day reading about potential nominees of the United States Supreme Court. He is the first president who has ever had to strategize the Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in a 50/50 Senate. So, this begins as the single most difficult confirmation of a Supreme Court justice for a president whose party, technically, controls the United States Senate.

Joe Biden is the first president of the United States who has to make this historic decision about a Supreme Court nominee while Vladimir Putin is amassing over 100,000 troops at the Ukraine border. Joe Biden is the first president of the United States who has to make a decision about the Supreme Court while trying to get control of a worldwide pandemic in which the United States has fallen far behind other countries in preventative measures because the opposing political party champions resistance to basic public health measures including vaccinations.

And President Biden has to make his decision about the Supreme Court while trying to figure out what no president before him has ever figured out, how to control inflation in this economy.

The only person who works with the president every day on every one of those issues and more is our first guest tonight, White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. Ron Klain is the most experienced White House chief of staff in the history of that position. He has served in all three branches of government, beginning with a judiciary. In his first job after Harvard Law School, he went straight to the United States Supreme Court where he served as a law clerk for Justice Byron White, who is appointed to the Supreme Court by President John F. Kennedy.

Ron Klain then moved down the block across the Constitution Avenue to serve in the United States Senate as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee whose chairman was Senator Joe Biden. When Bill Clinton won back the White House for the Democrats, Ron Klain moved to the executive branch, serving in the Clinton White House where he became the resident expert on the Supreme Court confirmations based on his experience with the confirmation process at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Just hours ago, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with President Joe Biden.

[22:05:00]

In a statement, the White House said, President Biden hosted Leader Schumer for a conversation about the Supreme Court, continuing his consultations with lawmakers as he refused a wealth of deeply qualified candidates.

Yesterday, the president and vice president met with the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, and the ranking member of that committee, Republican Chuck Grassley, to discuss the confirmation process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNTIED STATES: The Constitution says, advice and consent, advice and consent. And I am serious when I say that I want the advice as well as the consent, we can arrive who the nominee should be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Also, yesterday, the president called the minority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, about the Supreme Court nomination. At least one Republican vote is already publicly in play. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee himself, said that he supports South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn`s favorite for the Supreme Court, Michelle Childs, who is now a federal district court judge in South Carolina.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): I can`t think of a better person for President Biden to consider to the Supreme Court that Michelle Childs. She has wide support in our state. She is considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted journalist. She is one of the most decent people I ever met.

It will be good for the court to have somebody who is not at Harvard or Yale. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, a public education background. She has been a workers comp judge.

She`s highly qualified. She`s a good character, and we`ll see how she does if she is nominated. I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We can hope that does not become one of those Lindsey Graham videos that we show you when he completely reverses his position on all of that. Lindsey Graham said that before Donald Trump started calling him a RINO this week because Lindsey Graham said it was inappropriate for Donald Trump to promise to pardon of the January 6th insurrectionists if he ever winds back presidential powers.

And so, it remains to be seen how Lindsey Graham will vote in the judiciary committee or on the Senate floor. Republican Senator Kennedy of Louisiana yesterday try to insult all of the women President Biden is considering for the Supreme Court when he said this: Number one, I want a nominee who knows the law book from a J.Crew catalog. Number two, I want a nominee who`s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a woke agenda.

Now, taken literally, as I was just saying to Rachel, that means that Senator Kennedy will vote to confirm any Biden nominee because, like me, they all meet those qualifications that he just described.

The White House has announced that former Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who is a former federal prosecutor, will take on Ron Klain`s old job of escorting the Biden nominee for the Supreme Court through the traditional rounds of meetings and discussions with members of the United States Senate. Ron Klain served as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, White House assigned guide, through the Senate confirmation process in 1993.

Leading off our discussions tonight is, White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Thank you very much for joining us on what I know is a busy night as is every night in your job.

Let`s begin with the Supreme Court. President Biden said yesterday he wants the advice and consent of the Senate, including the advice of the Republican side of the Senate. So far, there`s been some pretty bad advice coming from senators like Senator Kennedy.

But when you hear Lindsey Graham say that there is the potential nominee here, who he fully supports, how important is it to you, to the president, that the nominee actually has Republican support?

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, first of all, Lawrence, thanks for having me. Thanks for your kind words. It`s great to be here.

Look, the president`s nominated and confirmed more federal judges in his first one year and two weeks in office than any president in modern times. And virtually every single one of those judges has had some number of Republican votes. So, we`re always hoping that our judicial nominees have bipartisan support. The vast majority of them have.

But in the end, after he takes all the advice from the senators, from legal experts he`ll consult, from the vice president, it`s going to be his choice, it`s going to be his nominee and that person will be -- as you suggested -- an outstanding nominee with outstanding legal credentials, character, accomplishment. And I hope that person will get the Republican votes she deserves to get.

O`DONNELL: Joe Biden, as I have watched him as a senator and as president, is as careful a decision-maker in government and in governing choices as I`ve seen.

[22:10:06]

Which, by the way, is one of the reasons, during the presidential campaign, I asked him about his vice presidential choice before he made it, and asked him if one of the important qualifications for him is that that vice presidential nominee had already been tested on the presidential debate stage, which is what had me leaning so strongly toward Kamala Harris, who he eventually shows.

He told me then that it was an important factor for him. Just as apparently it must have been an important factor for Barack Obama to choose Joe Biden.

KLAIN: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: It seems to me now, that same kind of care would look at the nominees and say, who among them have already been confirmed by the United States Senate? It`s hard for me to see this decision being made for someone who`s never gone through the confirmation process before.

KLAIN: Lawrence, I obviously agree that Senate confirmation is a big advantage for someone. They are familiar with the process itself and they have gained, in most cases, bipartisan support if they`ve been confirmed in the Senate.

But it doesn`t rule out candidates who haven`t been confirmed by the Senate, candidates of outstanding achievement and character, candidates who come from other aspects of either state judiciaries or the legal practice, the legal profession.

As you know, President Obama nominated Elena Kagan, who was not a judge, who was a -- who was a solicitor general. She had been confirmed to that position, but had not been confirmed as a judge, to be a Supreme Court justice. She got a big confirmation vote, got confirmed, an outstanding justice.

So, he`s going to look widely. Certainly, having been confirmed by the Senate is an advantage, but it`s not a precursor or precondition for being his nominee.

O`DONNELL: With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was confirmed by this Senate and she`s the only one who I see on the generally recognized shortlist who was confirmed by this Senate who is being considered to move up to the Supreme Court. She got three Republican votes, including Lindsey Graham`s vote for the Circuit Court of Appeals, which everyone knows, those senators knew when they were voting for her, that that has historically been the launching pad for Supreme Court nominees.

And so, it seems that that`s a tremendous advantage going into this process, that she -- within the last 12 months, was -- had the support of three Republican senators.

KLAIN: Well, Lawrence, you`re not going to get me to handicap candidates that the president may pick. Judge Jackson is, of course, an outstanding jurist and outstanding lawyer, and outstanding legal mind. But I`m not going to sit here and, you know, comment on all the people who have been speculated on.

There are a number of outstanding people. Some have been confirmed by the Senate. Some have not.

What I know is, as you said, President Biden, you know, you`re talking about my experience -- it`s very gracious -- but there is no president who is as experienced in Supreme Court nominations as President Biden is, from chairing more confirmation hearings, then as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to being here at the White House, helping President Obama select Justice Sotomayor, Justice Kagan, he knows how to do this. He knows what he is looking for.

As you said at the onset, he`s got a binder. He reads judges` opinions and legal writings by other people every night. He`s absorbing the information. We`re getting more information constantly. He`s going to make a wise choice of a great new member for the Supreme Court.

O`DONNELL: I think the viewers of this program probably by now I hope understand the Senate protocol in that White House meeting yesterday, where you bring in the Democratic Chairman Dick Durbin, and you bring in the ranking Republican member of the committee, Chuck Grassley.

But I do think a lot of people are going to wonder, why would the president even bother to call Mitch McConnell about this Supreme Court nomination?

KLAIN: Well, look, I think he has respect for Senator McConnell. And Senator McConnell has voted for some of our judicial nominations. We`ll see what happens this time.

But I think it`s an important thing -- to really honor the Constitution`s provision of advice and consent -- to get that advice from Democrats and Republicans, to consult broadly.

Again, it would be Joe Biden`s decision. It`s not Mitch McConnell`s decision. It`s not anyone else`s decision. It`s obviously the president`s decision.

But he is a strong enough president that he can listen to dissenting voices. He can listen to strongly opposing voices, take that in, weigh that, and then make his decision.

O`DONNELL: You`ve announced that the president is ordering 3,000 additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. But already with the public pledge that they will not be engaging Russian troops at any point, what is the effect of that? What is the point of ordering those troops into this arena?

KLAIN: Well, Lawrence, as you know, we`re seeing really incredible Russian aggression with the deployment of 100,000 troops at the border of Ukraine.

[22:15:03]

We want to assure our NATO allies in Europe that we are going to meet our commitment to defend them, that they are well-protected from Russian aggression in case that should spread.

I think it sends a strong message to Russia, that their aggression which we are going to combat, wherever it is, but their aggression is not going to be able to break apart NATO. It`s not going to be able to splinter NATO. That we are going to keep our commitments to NATO and defend our NATO allies.

O`DONNELL: We seem to have entered what feels like a stalemate stage. I don`t -- I don`t want to try to actually describe it beyond that. But do you see a horizon where there won`t be 100,000 troops, Russian troops, on the Ukraine border and a timetable for that?

KLAIN: Well, sadly, that is up to President Putin. We`ve made very clear that, again, that we`re going to reinforce our NATO allies. We`re going to protect them and reassure them, that we are prepared to move with very severe sanctions if President Putin crosses that border with these combat units and invade Ukraine with these combat units. We`ve made it very clear what the consequences for that will be, the severe consequences for that will be.

And we are continuing to try to engage the Russians and diplomacy, about a way to de-escalate the situation.

But Vladimir Putin ordered those troops to the border. We`ll see what he does next.

O`DONNELL: One more question before you go. No president in history has ever figured out how to control inflation once it`s underway. However, the one thing that the government can do is not continue in any way to stimulate it, restrain any possible inflation stimulus.

Does that mean that any future legislative ambitions for this year involving significantly increased spending have to be put on hold?

KLAIN: No, Lawrence, I think it`s very important that what we do in terms of spending be fully paid for.

Our Build Back Better plan, for example, not only is fully paid for, it actually reduces the deficit. It`s anti-inflationary. You probably should call it the anti-inflationary act, because not only does it bring down the deficit, but it really attacks some of the key elements of inflation.

It brings down the cost of prescription drug, brings down the cost of health care premiums. It brings down the cost of childcare. It brings down the cost of eldercare.

I mean, inflation is what voters feel when they try to write that check for the weekly childcare, pay for their groceries, or, you know, pay for the care of their elderly relatives, pay for their drugs at the drugstore. And the Build Back Better plan reduces the cost of all those things. It is one important thing we can do to combat inflation.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain, thank you very much for joining us in what I imagine is about the 15th or 16th hour of your workday. Ron Klain, White House chief of staff -- we really appreciate it.

KLAIN: Thanks for having me, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Donald Trump considered pardons for all of January 6th attackers while he was still in the White House. Chairman Adam Schiff is a member of the January 6 Committee and will join us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:22:14]

O`DONNELL: It was another busy day for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol and our next guest, Adam Schiff, is a member of that committee.

Jeffrey Clark testified to the committee today. The acting attorney general at the time, Jeffrey Rosen, refused to send a letter that Jeffrey Clark wrote to Georgia officials telling the lie that the Justice Department was investigating election fraud in Georgia. There was a showdown in the Oval Office over that letter, between the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, and Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who had absolutely no jurisdiction over these issues.

And, luckily for America, Jeffrey Clark lost that argument in the Oval Office in front of Donald Trump. The former acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, has already told everything he knows to the January 6 Committee and some reporters. Today, it was Jeffrey Clark`s turn to testify under oath about what we already know were his attempts to commit election fraud for and with Donald Trump.

We do not know whatever Clark said in his hour and 40 minutes long testimony to the committee. But here is everything Jeffrey Clark said when he was leaving the building.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. Clark, did you invoke your Fifth Amendment rights? Did you cooperate with the committee at all?

REPORTER: Have you spoken to former President Trump about your meeting today? Did you assert attorney client privilege? Did you assert executive privilege?

(INAUDIBILE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think you are about to (INAUDIBLE)

REPORTER: Have you been in communication with former President Trump?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And that is what it looks like when you are absolutely terrified of federal indictments coming your way. Also being questioned by the January 6th Committee today was Elmer Rhodes, the leader of a group that he has given the ridiculous name the Oath Keepers. Elmer Rhodes lawyer said that he answered, quote, many questions and used the Fifth Amendment to shield him from other questions.

Today, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said this about under oath testimony from Donald Trump`s daughter.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REPORTER: What about Ivanka Trump? He said her deposition was scheduled. Is that something you are still hoping for?

[22:25:02]

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): Yes.

REPORTER: So, do you expect her to appear -- plans for her to appear?

THOMPSON: We don`t know. You know, we make preparations but sometimes things slide to another day or another week. But we would like to talk with her.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today, "Politico" is reporting that Donald Trump spent his final days as president of the United States considering how to pardon members of the Trump mob who attacked the Capitol on January 6.

According to "Politico", during January 6th and Joe Biden`s inauguration on the 20th, Trump made recalls saying, do you think I should pardon them? Do you think it`s a good idea? Do you think I have the power to do it? Trump told the person who summarize their conversations. Another advise told "Politico" more about the pardons Donald Trump was considering, saying, is it everybody that had a Trump sign or everybody who walked into the Capitol that could be pardoned, Trump asked, according to that advisor.

He said, some people think I should pardon them. He thought, if he could do it, these people would never have to testify or be deposed.

Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He`s member of the January 6th committee and chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Thank you very much for joining us again tonight. What can you tell us about Jeffrey Clark`s testimony today? There were speculation that because it was only an hour and 40 minutes, he must have used the Fifth Amendment for an awful lot of answers.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I attended each of the depositions today. And while I cannot comment on their contents. There is a certain amount already in the public record on Jeffrey Clark, mostly through public proceedings in the Senate.

And in the Senate proceedings, it became clear that at the various very highest levels of the Justice Department, there was an effort spearheaded by Mr. Clark to misuse that department to promulgated false claims of massive fraud, to try to discourage Georgia from sending a slate of electors or to encourage them to send an alternate slate. And to replace the leadership that resisted his efforts, and install himself.

These are shocking things. I think, Lawrence, his counsel did acknowledge when we had a contempt proceeding earlier involving Mr. Clark, despite him invoking the Fifth, and that is specter for someone at the top of the Justice Department, as indicated previously by his attorney, who may not be able to testify he fears what he says might incriminate him. That is pretty breathtaking when you have a top former Justice Department official in that kind position.

O`DONNELL: In your judgment as a former federal prosecutor yourself, do you see a scenario where this committee might be, at the end of this process, making a series of criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including on witnesses like Jeffrey Clark, who presumably will use the Fifth Amendment as much as they possibly can. The Fifth Amendment, of course, actually is used when there is a legitimate belief that the witness could be indicted by delivering answers.

So, might that be one of the outcomes of this investigation?

SCHIFF: You know, it is certainly possible with respect to any of the evidence that we have gathered. We may make referrals and, of course, we have made referrals already to people who were in contempt of Congress, for refusing to appear. But if we gather sufficient evidence of other crimes, we certainly can refer that to the Justice Department.

But it`s s important for us to point out that the Justice Department isn`t waiting on us. And they should not wait on us and historically they don`t wait on us. So, they ought to be investigating these issues themselves.

There is some concern, as I`ve expressed to you before, Lawrence, that there are some things that I do not see much action from the Justice Department, such as, in respect to the former president`s efforts to give the former or the current secretary of state of Georgia to find the 11,780 votes that don`t exist, those kind of rules (ph) shouldn`t wait on us, those are the kinds the department should be looking into on their own.

O`DONNELL: Throughout his presidency and afterwards, Donald Trump has tried publicly to influence potential witnesses against him. Paul Manafort, when he was facing criminal prosecution, Donald Trump would say kind things about him, clearly in an attempt to keep Paul Manafort from saying unkind things about Donald Trump to prosecutors.

[22:29:48]

We have seen this promise now about -- of pardons for the January 6th attackers that, among other things, is an attempt to influence what they might say about the Trump administration, about Donald Trump.

Also now we have this unprecedented lawsuit filed today by Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, in effect, a lawsuit about witness intimidation against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and others, who were trying to intimidate this witness in his testimony to your first impeachment investigation.

SCHIFF: That is absolutely right. The former president has a long history of attempts to intimidate witnesses and to reward those that agree to either keep silent or lie to cover up for him.

He for example, pardoned Roger Stone for lying to Congress to cover up for the president. He and his attorney general, Bill Barr, made a criminal case involving Michael Flynn go away completely after Flynn pled guilty repeatedly to lying to the FBI.

And as you say, he dangled pardons in front of Manafort. He also went after people who cooperated with the government like Michael Cohen and he called them a rat, used language we would expect from organized crime.

I think his recent statements as well as the public reports of fire, inquiries about pardoning people involved in attacking the Capitol police that day. They go to a couple of things. They go to his intent. If this violence against the Capitol wasn`t part of the plan or wasn`t something he condoned, then why would he consider pardoning them? So I think it`s very important evidence as to his intent.

But it also is I think part of that broader pattern, Lawrence, to influence potentially what witnesses have to say or whether they will say it.

O`DONNELL: We have learned a lot since that first impeachment investigation that you conducted about Donald Trump`s attempt to use the Ukrainian president in his own reelection campaign, to try to convince him to somehow damage Joe Biden, if he could in the campaign.

Colonel Vindman listened to that phone call as the president was making it, as Donald Trump was making it. He stepped forward to testify about it. He now says in sworn legal documents now in this lawsuit, that there was a concerted conspiracy to intimidate him as a witness.

Did you sense that at the time when you were taking his testimony in that room?

SCHIFF: Well, without a doubt, we sensed the effort by the former president and his allies, his son and others to smear Colonel Vindman, to attack him personally, to question his patriotism.

Sadly, I think some of the Republicans during his deposition similarly tried to impugn his patriotism. This dedicated soldier who had served and earned a purple heart, I believe, for his service.

And so I think that on the basis of what we observed publicly that he has a pretty strong case to make. And I wish him every success because no one should have gone through what he did for doing his duty and answering a subpoena.

O`DONNELL: Mr. Chairman, before you go, I want to ask you a question based on your position running the intelligence committee. You certainly know more about the situation at the Ukraine border now than most members of Congress, given your position at the Intelligence Committee.

Do you have a sense about what the next few weeks -- what we can expect in the next few weeks of what appears to be now some kind of stalemate there?

SCHIFF: Well, Lawrence, it`s always unfortunately been my suspicion that Putin intends to invade. That this will be a massive invasion, that it`s even possible that he rolls tanks into Kyiv, that he is deeply disappointed that his previous invasion of Ukraine didn`t change Ukraine`s trajectory.

It continues to move more towards the west both politically, philosophically, otherwise, it wants to be part of Europe, not part of, you know, the Eurasian Union and under the thumb of Putin.

So I sadly think this is likely. I think the Biden administration is doing everything possible and frankly everything right to deter Putin by sending Ukrainians arms, by moving U.S. troops to NATO countries. By, you know, disposing intelligence about Russian plans for a false provocation, Russian plans for a puppet regime, as the British have disclosed.

[22:34:51]

And make it very clear to Putin that we will move NATO assets closer to Russia, not further away, if they go through with this. All of that, I think, is exactly what the Biden administration should be doing. And it may not be enough if Putin has decided he`s going to do it regardless. But they are, we have to raise the cost to Russia by providing Ukrainians with the weapons to defend themselves.

O`DONNELL: House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, thank you very much for joining us, sir.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Coming up, it took the January 6th attack on the Capitol to finally get Donald Trump banned from the major social media platforms he used to spread lies every day of his presidential campaign and his presidency.

Now the Congressman from Silicon Valley is taking on the tech companies who aided and abetted the rise and the reign of Donald Trump. Congressman Ro Khanna joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:39:53]

O`DONNELL: Internal Facebook documents released by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed this message from a Facebook employee posted on January 6th as the violent insurrection was underway at the Capitol. "Never forget the day Trump rode down the escalator in 2015, called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. and we determined that it violated our policies and yet we explicitly overrode the policy and didn`t take the video down. There is a straight line that can be drawn from that day to today, one of the darkest days in the history of democracy and self-governance. History will not judge us kindly."

Joining us now is the Congressman from Silicon Valley, Democrat Ro Khanna. He`s a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and the author of the new book "Dignity in a Digital Age: Making tech work for all of us".

Thank you very much for joining us again tonight. What about that point raised in that Facebook post, the companies have these policies, then they don`t enforce these policies and that particular Facebook worker could see a straight line from the way Facebook treated Donald Trump`s presidential campaign to the January 6 attack.

REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): Well, she`s right. But the story gets worse. Before January 6, Facebook knew that there were specific threats with specific time and place against lawmakers on January 6. They decided to sit on that information. Private security said, why don`t you inform law enforcement? They decided not to inform law enforcement, and they did not take it down. And frankly Section 230 is way too broad, allowing them to sit on that information.

And then, Qanon that has grown because Facebook collects people`s data, it constructs social profiles and they have been encouraging the growth of QAnon groups on their platforms.

So it is out of control. We would never tolerate it in any other journalistic form. It is time to have rules and regulations for social media.

O`DONNELL: But is all of that actually protected by the First Amendment?

KHANNA: That is a fair question, Lawrence, and it is not. As you know, Brandenburg, the famous case, says that you cannot have incitement to violence, and it`s pretty specific. You can`t just have a vague threat. But if you have people saying, I am going to assassinate a political leader on a specific day and in a specific place, that doesn`t not pass Brandenburg. So a lot of the speech is an incitement to illegal conduct.

Also, Brandenburg, the First Amendment does not protect you from collecting data and targeting the most vulnerable people with information. I mean it`s not a celebration of the first amendment to have Instagram feeding things to teenagers that is causing them depression or anxiety, because they may have an eating disorder or maybe self-conscious.

So there is a lot that could be reformed than just consumer protection law and against incitement to violence.

O`DONNELL: You are the congressman from Silicon Valley. You know these people. You know, the way these companies work. Why can they not do the basic, humanly decent thing in the way they run their companies?

KHANNA: Lawrence, if I had one piece of advice for them, I would say, hire hundreds of philosophers, humanists and people in ethics for these companies. They have the conceit that just if you have an absolute defense of speech and you have these platforms that let people speak, that somehow that would be good for the public`s public sphere.

But what they have been doing is maximizing engagement and profits. And they are commercial entities but they have to recognize they also are stakeholders to a democracy. They are part of the new public sphere.

And they have ethical responsibilities just like journalists do, just like people on television or radio do. And that`s really what I have called for in the book and have been trying to do legislatively.

O`DONNELL: The January 6 committee is also looking at these companies` influence on what happened on January 6. Do you expect what we get out of that investigation, to create yet more momentum for, at minimum, pressuring these companies to do the right thing?

KHANNA: I do. And I think also for legislation -- I mean some of these companies came out and said that they had nothing to do with January 6, that it was all Parler and all these fringe sites. That is just factually false.

We know that there was coordination for January 6 on the sites and these sites would be better served, the companies, to come clean, to accept responsibility, to talk about actions that they will take going forward especially that the misinformation threat is still there. It`s still there when COVID and the anti-vaccine information. It`s there on climate disinformation.

[22:44:53]

And if Donald Trump runs again, we`re going to have the whole dilemma again. So we have to take action to prevent the future. It is not just about accountability for the past.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Ro Khanna, thank you very much for joining us.

KHANNA: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And we will next consider the very long and very slow journey of black women through the American judicial system to the point where, only now, in 2022, will the first black woman take her seat on the United States Supreme Court.

We have extraordinary news that is actually 194 years old about a courtroom miracle of sorts achieved by the former slave Sojourner Truth. That is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:49:46]

O`DONNELL: As President Biden considers nominating the first black woman to the United States Supreme Court, consider how long the journey has been for black women and the American judicial system to the point that finally, one of them will reach the top of the judicial mountain in 2022.

In 1828, former slave and abolitionist, Sojourner Truth, sued in New York State Supreme Court to free her son from slavery. The "Albany Times Union" is now reporting that the New York state archives has discovered documents, legal documents, quote, "Detailing how Sojourner Truth became the first black woman to successfully sue white men to get her son released from slavery. The records also show that despite illiteracy, Sojourner Truth was able to go to court to sue Solomon Gedney and make her mark to start the path to securing her son Peter`s freedom after he was sold south to slave owners in Alabama."

And joining us now is Nell Irvin Painter, professor of American history at Princeton University. Professor, thank you very much for joining us tonight. She is the author of "Sojourner Truth: A Life, A Symbol". I want to get the full title in there of your wonderful book.

And what we are learning today, I suppose, for you, is relatively little. But small pieces of the legal records have emerged in these archives that we haven`t seen before. What is your reaction to what they have discovered?

NELL IRVIN PAINTER, PROFESSOR OF AMERICAN HISTORY, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: Yes. You are right, absolutely, Lawrence, that this does not come as news to me. I wrote about it in my biography.

What is news is that it is news. This is something that hasn`t happened before. We have known, at least those of us in history, have known about Sojourner Truth then Isabella, because this is before she changed her name and started her new career.

We have known that she went to court -- actually she went to county court in Kingston, in Ulster County. She was from the Hudson River Valley. She was not a southerner, she was a proud New Yorker and she did not read and write. She never learned to read and write.

But she was well enough known as a person of ethics, as an upstanding person, an important person, even though she was very much a working class person she was able to find the strength, and she took the strength from a source that black women and women and people who seem not to have any power, the source is Jesus or the power of the holy spirit. Something that we call religion.

I, myself, am not a religious person, but I really deeply respect that source of power.

O`DONNELL: And she was using a New York state law that said that enslaved people born after 1799, after reaching their 20s, could -- had to then be released. And her son qualified under that. But the challenge was, how does she enforce this law?

PAINTER: How did she get him out of Alabama? That was the issue. He had been sold illegally into perpetual slavery in Alabama. It was a long complicated family story there.

She had worked with parts of the family and the part of the family that lives in Alabama, she knew. So, she was able to use her standing locally, to find allies, to go to court. This is absolutely extraordinary.

I don`t know if it was the first time. I know that at least one other black woman who was enslaved before the civil war managed also to use the law and to free her -- members of her family.

But Isabella, later Sojourner Truth, used the law to get her son back. If you can imagine what it would be like, little Peter was five or six years old, illegally sold to Alabama into perpetual slavery. She was able to get him back by going up against the very important elite of Ulster County.

O`DONNELL: You can read the full story in "Sojourner Truth: A Life, A Symbol", by Professor Nell Irvin Painter. Professor, thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

[22:54:57]

PAINTER: You are welcome.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Time for tonight`s LAST WORD.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): The president bears responsibility for Wednesday`s attack by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.

These facts require immediate action for President Trump -- accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President- elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.

[22:59:50]

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.

The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Never forget. That is tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.