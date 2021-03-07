Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/18/2021

Summary:

Interview with Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, Texas,

and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration,

and with Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas about the brutal

winter crisis in Texas. Interview with former Texas State Senator Wendy

Davis about the brutal winter crisis in Texas. The Manhattan district

attorney has hired an outside counsel with expertise in organized crime

investigations to help lead the investigation of Donald Trump. Severe

winter weather is adding to the confusion and frustration of the country`s

vaccination efforts. The Brennan Center for Justice reports that

Republicans in state legislatures around the country have introduced over

165 bills to make voting more difficult in this country after high voter

turnout delivered the presidency to Joe Biden.

Transcript:

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

We have in this hour four guests joining us from Texas. So, I could be

sitting here alone at any moment given that the power could go out at any

one of their locations.

The first two, by the way, are the brothers Castro, Julian Castro and

Joaquin Castro, Secretary Castro, Congressman Castro, joining us together.

They`ve been without power --

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Great.

O`DONNELL: -- been without water this week and so, they have a story to

tell about what it been like in Texas.

MADDOW: Yeah. The situation in Texas right now -- I mean, I spoke with Lina

Hidalgo from Harris County earlier in the hour, and elected officials

trying to let the country know what`s going on there in part because Texas

needs help from the rest of the country. But to see the state`s specific

collapse there, it is a scary, scary thing for a state with that many

people in it.

O`DONNELL: And it was tragically predictable the way that power system is

set up there.

MADDOW: Exactly. Yeah.

Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

Well, the one thing the junior senator from Texas never has is the element

of surprise. No one is ever surprised by how low he can go. In 2016,

Senator Lindsey Graham said, if you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the

Senate and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.

Lindsey Graham`s willingness to say that publicly about a senator is proof

of how universally Senator Cruz is disliked in the Senate, including by

some people he may think of as friends.

"The New York Times" has obtained text messages from friends of the Cruz

family that show Heidi Cruz saying that their house was freezing and

inviting everyone in the neighborhood to join them at the Ritz Carlton in

Cancun where they have stayed several times, according to the texts

obtained by "The New York Times." Ms. Cruz told the neighbors that they`d

be coming back from Cancun on Sunday. That was the plan.

NBC News has learned that Senator Cruz`s return flight from Cancun was

scheduled for Sunday until it was suddenly changed at 6:00 a.m. this

morning so that the senator could fly back to Houston today. And the only

reason Senator Cruz came back to Texas today is because he got caught

sneaking off to Cancun in the middle of a crisis, a life-threatening crisis

for the people in the state he is supposed to represent.

And the reason he snuck off to Cancun, and here the story spreads far

beyond Senator Cruz to the Republican Party more generally, the reason he

snuck off to Cancun is because Senator Cruz does not understand what

leadership is and like so many other elected officials, he does not

understand what leadership does. He does not understand that leadership

matters, but luckily for Senator Cruz, his local member of Congress who

represents him in the House of Representatives does understand those

things.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher is a Democrat, and Senator Cruz lives in her

Houston district. She says Texas is facing an all-hands-on-deck situation.

She told the "New York Times" that she, quote, was out of power herself

until Wednesday and charged her phone in her car to continue to make calls

to the House Speaker, FEMA and other agencies too busy she said to think

about Mr. Cruz`s decision to leave the state at this time. Leadership

matters, she said.

Our first guests tonight understand that leadership matters. They have not

left Texas during this crisis. They`ve been without power. They`ve been

without water.

But Congressman Joaquin Castro is struggling through the crisis just like

his San Antonio constituents and he`s trying to get help for everyone who

needs it. So is his brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary

Julian Castro, who has also been without power and water this week in his

Texas home. They`ll both join us in a moment.

Every member of the House and Senate has people in their offices who are

devoted to what they call constituent service. Many of them have areas of

expertise like immigration law that they help constituents with all day

every day. The phone never stops ringing with calls from people who

desperately need help, desperately need constituent service.

That is what Senator Cruz abandoned when he flew 800 miles south to the

warmth and luxury of the Ritz Carlton hotel. Constituent service is what

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher has been doing all week for her constituents,

Senator Cruz and his neighbors.

While Congressman Joaquin Castro was on the Senate floor last week

prosecuting Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, his staff in his

district office in Texas was working on constituent service. Many of the

calls for help the congressional staff handle are misdirected. They are

problems involving city government or state government instead of federal

government.

But the good congressional staff don`t give up just because the problem is

not squarely within their jurisdiction. We saw a perfect example of this

from someone who provided constituent service for 36 years to the people of

Delaware.

At a town hall this week, President Biden took a question from the mother

of a 19-year-old son who has pulmonary disease and is highly vulnerable to

COVID-19 and asked if her 19-year-old son could get the vaccine sooner than

other 19-year-olds?

President Biden explained that the states decide exactly who qualifies for

the vaccine and that he can make recommendations but he cannot order the

states to change their priorities. It was a perfectly correct policy answer

by a president.

But a senator who handled constituent service questions like that in town

halls for 36 years could not leave it there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But here`s what I`d like to do.

If you`re willing, I`ll stay around after this is over and maybe we can

talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: America learned the hard way through Donald Trump that you

cannot teach empathy. Senator Cruz is not the only politician who lacks

empathy. But he`s one of the few who have been stupid enough to publicly

prove that he does not care about his constituents` suffering.

You know Tim Russert`s name because of his empathy. Tim Russert was the

brilliant host of "Meet the Press" for 17 years when he suddenly died of

heart failure in 2008. He mastered politics in partnership with New York

Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Harvard professor who was elected to the

Senate in 1976.

Tim Russert was 27 years old, and after volunteering in the successful

Moynihan Senate campaign, Tim ran the small constituent service office that

Senator Moynihan established in Buffalo. And three weeks after Senator

Moynihan was sworn in, Buffalo was buried in the blizzard of 1977 with some

snow drifts that were 27 feet high.

Tim Russert got on the phone, urged Senator Moynihan to come to Buffalo as

soon as possible, and he drafted a letter to the president requesting

emergency federal assistance which President Carter then delivered to

Buffalo. And when Senator Moynihan arrived in buffalo in the middle of that

crisis and saw Tim Russert handling that crisis, Senator Moynihan decided

that as soon as Buffalo recovered from that blizzard, he wanted Tim Russert

to come to work in the Washington office.

Tim Russert never left Washington. Tim wrote this about his first year in

the Russell Senate Office Building: My difficult moments came not with the

press but with a few of Moynihan`s other staffers. They were serious, high-

powered intellectuals, Ivy League graduates. I was sometimes intimidated in

their presence.

Tim Russert worked on a garbage truck to pay for his education. Pat

Moynihan shined shoes in Times Square when he was going to high school in

Harlem. And when Pat Moynihan notice the Tim`s occasional discomfort around

the Ivy League-educated staffers Senator Moynihan took Tim aside and he

said, let me tell you something, what they know you can learn. But what you

know, they will never learn.

Ivy League educated Senator Cruz will never learn what Tim Russert knew and

what Joe Biden personifies because empathy is not something you can

memorize for the SATs, and in a crisis leadership matters.

Leading off our discussion tonight, Julian Castro, former mayor of San

Antonio, Texas, he was secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the

Obama administration. Also with us, Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro

of Texas. He represents the San Antonio area.

And this is the first time that I have had the brothers Castro together on

this program. It is a great honor. Thank you for doing this.

Let me begin with you, Congressman. You`ve come off a week, a very intense

week of prosecuting Donald Trump in the Senate trial, and you find yourself

thrown into this crisis at home.

What has it been like for you day to day in Texas this week?

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D-TX): Yeah, Lawrence. I thought that the Senate

impeachment trial was going to be the highlight of my February. And we

wrapped that up Saturday evening and I flew home early Sunday morning and

by Sunday night, my power was going off just like it started going off for

millions of Texans and thousands of San Antonians.

And so my family and I were without power for about 55 hours. And my mom,

she had her water pipe bust and her garage is flooded with water right now.

It`s just been a real humanitarian disaster in Texas. It`s been a failure

of leadership of the governor and the Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT

to prepare the state for this.

But most of all, it`s times like these, just like the early days of the

pandemic, where in Congress you have to tell your staff that whatever else

you all are working on, you`ve got to focus very intensely for this period

of time on just constituent services. We always do constituent services but

this is when you get all the calls and the e-mails, Facebook messages,

Instagram messages, tweets, where everybody is desperate for help.

And so that`s what I`ve been focused on the last several days here in San

Antonio.

O`DONNELL: And, Secretary Castro, you, of course, know from your time as

mayor, your time working in the federal government, that when a

constituent`s -- when people out there need help they call whatever number

they can find. It might be city hall, it might be a member of Congress, it

might be a federal agency of some kind that they can get on the phone,

anyone they can get on the phone.

What has this week been like for you and what have you seen people going

through as you`ve tried to struggle through this week yourself?

JULIAN CASTRO, FORMER HUD SECRETARY: Well, I`ve seen a lot of people

hurting, especially the most vulnerable people in our community. We`re both

here in San Antonio. It`s gotten into the single digits a couple nights

ago, it`s remained under freezing for the last few days, folks who were

homeless on the streets, people who are medically compromised. I had two

neighbors who had to be evacuated because they`re medically compromised.

They rely on devices that need electricity. So they had to be moved from

there.

My family and I fortunately have had it a little bit better than Joaquin

and his family and many others. Our power was out over a 36-hour period

about half that time and our water was out for seven or eight hours. But

compared to what a lot of people have gone through, that`s nothing. Just to

give you a sense of where we`re at now, the San Antonio food bank is

establishing five mega sites this weekend to distribute free food to

families.

And the San Antonio water system tomorrow will have seven mega distribution

sites around the San Antonio area to distribute up to five gallons of clean

drinking water per family. That`s where we`re at right now. And leadership

absolutely is about being present right now. People need something in this

crisis. They don`t know who to call often.

And let me tell you, Lawrence, I can tell you this as a former mayor and as

somebody that took these calls from elected officials when I served as

secretary of HUD. You better believe that it matters whether a United

States senator is the one calling your department asking for something.

Thankfully, FEMA is on the job. The Biden administration very early on on

Sunday declared an emergency declaration. That FEMA is distributing 729,000

liters of clean water to Texas, distributing 60,000 blankets, 225,000 meals

in our state. So, the federal government is actually doing its job, but it

matters whether it`s the elected officials who are the ones pressing the

case.

And that`s what we`ve been missing here in terms of our state leaders and

apparently some of our federal leadership as well.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Castro, what reforms to the energy arrangements of

Texas do you believe should be made with what`s been learned this week?

JOAQUIN CASTRO: Oh, I mean, there`s going to have to be a full

investigation I think both federal and state investigations into what went

wrong. We know some of those things because in 2011, the federal government

actually recommended to ERCOT some reforms that they should make, and I

don`t know that they made any of those. So, some of them we know.

But ultimately, I think that the grid in Texas has got to be better

integrated with the rest of the country. And it`s got to be better prepared

for these kinds of weather events. Unfortunately, in Texas, you`ve got

people high up in state government who don`t believe in climate science,

who deny climate change, and also people who are absolutely married to the

fossil fuel industry.

So when you combine all of those things it has made for, in this case, a

dangerous mix.

O`DONNELL: With ERCOT, I only remember what the first and last letters

mean. The first one is energy. The last one is Texas.

Secretary Castro, that`s the agency that runs the energy -- the power

system in Texas. And the state officials have been trying to blame the

dysfunction of that system on people who`ve had nothing to do with the

design of it.

JULIAN CASTRO: Oh, that`s right. Greg Abbott went on Fox News and he`s

trying to blame AOC and the Green New Deal, which is not even in place

right now.

But the important point here is that this is not a breakdown in the system.

This is a system that is broken down by design, a system that did not

require the winterization of either the thermal production facilities or

any other type of energy production facilities, did not incentivize it

either. And a system that is allowing outrageous price gouging, price

spikes, just to give you a sense, that went from $30 per megawatt hour to

$9,000 per megawatt hour at the very time when Texans need it the most.

And there was reporting out today quoting one of the natural gas producers

that said that this experience had been like hitting the jackpot. These are

-- these are the folks who are being rewarded. You know, this is a tale as

old as time of greed and of cronyism that has led to the breakdown that

we`re seeing today.

O`DONNELL: Secretary Julian Castro and Congressman Joaquin Castro, thank

you both very much for joining us from Texas tonight. We really appreciate

it.

Thank you.

And when we come back, former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis will join us.

She has been struggling this week without power and without water in her

own home and she has seen the struggles of other Texans. She will join us

next.

O`DONNELL: Today, President Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas,

Oklahoma and Louisiana. His administration authorized FEMA to send

generators, diesel fuel, water, blankets and more to help with the crisis

as hundreds of thousands are still without power and heat days after the

winter storm first hit the region.

The owner of this furniture store in Houston opened his doors to freezing

residents as a warming center.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADRIANA GODINES, RESIDENT OF DALLAS, TX: It was colder in my living room

than inside the refrigerator. That`s how told it was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: "The Texas Tribune" reports nearly half of all Texans, roughly

14 million people, are experiencing water disruptions. Millions of under

notices to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking but

others have no running water at all.

In Austin, officials are warning they could be without water for days.

Water issues have forced some hospitals to transfer patients. Residents are

also struggling to buy food, forced to wait in long lines at grocery stores

only to find empty shelves once they get inside some of those stores.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There`s no water in the store. We only have like two

cases of water left. So we`re trying to divide it between two families and

it`s really hard. You know, we don`t know what the next day is going to

look like and that`s the scary part.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis.

Senator Davis, thank you very much for joining us tonight. You apparently

have electricity now. We hope it lasts through the next few minutes.

What has your week been like so far and what does Texas government need to

do?

WENDY DAVIS (D), FORMER TEXAS STATE SENATOR: It`s been a stressful week,

Lawrence. Thank you so much for having me on to talk a little bit about our

experiences here in Texas tonight. We in my home were without electricity

from Sunday until yesterday morning and we`ve been without water and

continue to be without water right now. But we are so fortunate compared to

so many in our state.

I have a fireplace that I could be warmed by. I have a gas stove that I

could still cook food on and plenty of candles to provide light and a

friend`s home who offered me an opportunity to go take a shower yesterday.

But there are people living in conditions across the state still tonight

who do not have electricity. Here in Austin about 40,000 people still

without electric power. We`ve seen people talking about experiences in

their home where the temperatures inside their homes have dipped into the

30s and, of course, we know that people have gone to desperate measures to

try to stay warm and they`ve lost their lives as a consequence of doing

that.

This is a colossal failure of leadership. And, of course, it`s a natural

occurrence in the sense that this is a weather-related incident, and we can

talk about the big picture of climate change and how this sort of thing

ought to be preventable.

But even in the shorter, more immediate terms, we have leaders here who

have failed to make sure that we are prepared for moments like this, and

it`s costing Texans their lives, and there`s honestly no excuse for it

whatsoever.

O`DONNELL: It`s also costing apparently a huge amount of money for some

people. ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. I have to have

it written down because I can never remember it.

And they have left a wildly unregulated market that has left some people

being highly exploited during this week. I`ve read accounts of people who

heated their homes last winter for a few hundred dollars who`ve been

charged thousands of dollars a day, a day to try to heat their homes this

week.

DAVIS: That`s right. Lawrence, it`s such a massive failure to regulate this

fossil fuel industry here in Texas. And we had this experience back in 2011

when I was in the Texas Senate, we had a catastrophic winter weather

occurrence like this during the Super Bowl, you may remember. And as a

legislature, we were really pushing to force the kind of accountability

that ought to be in place to prevent this kind of severe weather disaster.

Of course, Secretary Castro was talking a moment ago about some of those

things that need to happen.

Weatherization should be a required regulation of our energy providers,

making sure that they have reserves on hand so that they have the extra

fuel needed when they have these heightened requirements for power. And

instead, what has happened in the last few days, six days ago as Secretary

Castro was pointing out, the wholesale cost of a kilowatt hour of

electricity provided to these energy providers was $30 an hour. In the last

couple days it shot up to $9,000 an hour.

And there`s no regulation in place to protect people from this kind of

price gouging. So the whole system needs to be reviewed and we need to help

Texans understand that when Republicans are talking about deregulation and

staying away from regulation and how bad it is for them, this is exactly

the kind of thing that happens because deregulation simply means that

fossil fuel providers are not going to be held to account and people

unfortunately are going to be on the receiving end of that and in some

instances a deadly receiving end of that.

O`DONNELL: Senator, there are people who are obviously going to be hit with

massive bills, thousands and thousands of dollars for a few days of heat.

They`re not going to be able to pay those bills. This is going to create

bankruptcies.

Is there any possibility of the Texas government that created this problem

somehow trying to deal with the problems that these people are going to

face in trying to deal with those bills?

DAVIS: Well, there certainly should be and you probably saw in the last

couple of days the governor saying he`s going to call for, you know, a

hearing and a review of ERCOT. But let me make it very clear to everyone

who is watching. ERCOT answers to the state legislature. They answer to the

governor. He appoints the ERCOT board and they are regulated by the state.

They don`t make their own rules. The state makes those rules.

And so, the state leaders need to be held accountable for that. And it also

obviously has to be said that people like Senator Ted Cruz, instead of

going to Cancun on vacation with his family, ought to be here asking the

very question that you just asked, Lawrence, what are we going to do to

make sure that people who have already been harmed so tremendously by the

dire weather conditions here aren`t going to be harmed even further by

getting price gouging bills at the end of all of this.

O`DONNELL: Wendy Davis, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I`m

glad you have at least electricity tonight. Thank you very much.

DAVIS: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, the Manhattan district attorney has made a

surprising move and just added a new prosecutor to the investigation of

Donald Trump, and that prosecutor has extensive experience investigating

organized crime. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann joins us next.

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight from "The New York Times" about

the Manhattan district attorney`s investigation of Donald Trump. In a

highly unusual move, the district attorney has hired an outside counsel

with expertise in organized crime investigations to help lead the

investigation of Donald Trump.

Mark Pomeranz is a former federal prosecutor that "The New York Times"

says, quote, "has deep experience investigating and defending white-collar

and organized crime cases. "The Times" reports that Mr. Pomeranz was sworn

in earlier this month to serve as a special assistant district attorney.

Mark Pomeranz was a federal prosecutor in the early 1980s then "The Times"

reports, "In private practice he developed a specialty in organized crime

and was involved in a 1988 case that helps determine the legal definition

of racketeering."

Mr. Pomeranz returned to the Manhattan U.S. attorney`s office to head the

criminal division between 1997 and 1999 overseeing major securities fraud

and organized crime cases, perhaps most prominently against John A. Gotti,

the Gambino boss.

When "The Times" broke this news today, our next guest tweeted "Mark

Pomeranz is the real deal. This would not be happening if there were not a

there, there.

And joining us now is Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor who

investigated Donald Trump in the Mueller investigation. He is an NBC News

and MSNBC legal analyst.

And Andrew, I saw that "New York Times" headline. I didn`t know anything

about Mr. Pomeranz. I read the story, I then saw your tweet and I realized

this is a big deal.

ANDREW WEISSMANN, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes. Lawrence, I had the same

reaction. It`s useful for me to tell people why people like me and people

in the New York legal profession basically perked up at that story.

Mark Pomeranz is very well known. He`s a lion of the white collar criminal

defense bar. And it`s not so much that he had a career as a great

prosecutor, he was the criminal chief in the Southern District of New York

at the same time I was the criminal chief in the Eastern District of New

York.

But he has had an incredible career in the last couple of decades as a

white collar defense lawyer. And I think this is really smart of Cy Vance.

What you want on your team is somebody who has the chops to know where are

the holes, where are the gaps in your case. As well as he has the

experience to put it together.

And he`s also somebody who`s not going to do this to make a name for

himself. Although he may not be known to your viewers, he`s somebody who`s

really got a glittering resume and he`s not doing this to, you know, make a

name for himself. He`s doing this to make a case.

And I don`t think he`d be leaving sort of a lucrative private practice if

this was something that was not going to go anywhere.

O`DONNELL: And I just want to make a point for the audience about how

unusual this is. The district attorney`s offices around the country they

have, generally, everybody they need to handle whatever comes their way

within their jurisdictions and they don`t very often reach out and say we

need someone, we need someone special for this, especially the Manhattan

district attorney`s office, which is by far the most high-powered, most

sophisticated district attorney`s office in America.

It has jurisdiction over Wall Street. It has jurisdiction over the most

complex range of human activity you can imagine. And they decided, they

decided they needed help. They need to bring in someone special for this.

WEISSMANN: Well, you`re absolutely right. This is unusual, but it also

shows that Cy Vance is secure enough not to be the kind of prosecutor who

says, don`t worry, we know everything and we can do it on our own.

As I said, having somebody who is that experienced as Mark Pomeranz on your

team is a really smart move. You know, one of the down sides in a

prosecutor`s offices is you have a lot of young people who can be eager and

can work really hard but sometimes they get their pockets picked by

experienced white collar defense lawyers.

And Mark Pomeranz is not going to allow that to happen. So I think for your

viewers, they should really view this as things are heating up. You now

have somebody on the team who is just, you know, superb.

O`DONNELL: And we didn`t learn anything more about the evidence today. We

know that they are investigating possible business issues and tax issues

with the Trump Organization. We know they`re investigating payments to

Ivanka Trump and others within that group. We understand that.

This news was simply this is who has been added to the team. And if you`re

the Trump defense team watching that development today, you know that

things just got worse for you.

WEISSMANN: Absolutely. So two things that got worse for you are Mark

Pomeranz joining the team and January 20th. Because President Trump is no

longer the president and the advantages that he has in a court of law in

terms of delaying things, in terms of privileges disappeared on the 20th.

So he is now like an ordinary citizen in terms of how Cy Vance is going to

be looking at him. And this looks like it`s proceeding like any white

collar case where you`re looking at bank fraud and tax fraud and it`s not

that complicated where you`re going to look to see is when you`re dealing

with the banks, are you artificially inflating your assets and decreasing

your debts.

And when you`re dealing with the tax authorities in New York, are you doing

the opposite? In order to pay less taxes and you create a timeline that

shows inconsistent statements. It`s exactly what we did when we were

investigating Paul Manafort. Having somebody like Mark on the team, perfect

move.

O`DONNELL: Andrew Weissmann, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

WEISSMANN: You`re welcome.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And after this break, we will be joined by another guest from Texas. Dr.

Peter Hotez will join us to consider among other issues the severe weather

that has disrupted COVID-19 vaccination shipments across the country. Dr.

Peter Hotez will join us next.

O`DONNELL: Severe winter weather is adding to the confusion and frustration

of the country`s vaccination efforts. Hazardous road conditions have slowed

deliveries at major distribution facilities in Memphis, Louisville and

Dallas forcing many cities and states to delay or cancel vaccination

appointments.

Here`s what Dr. Anthony Fauci told Andrea Mitchell earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR ALLERGIES AND

INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Well, obviously it`s an issue. It`s been slowed down

in some places going to a grinding halt. We`re just going to have to make

up for it as soon as the weather, you know, lifts a bit, the ice melts and

we can get trucks out and the people out and getting the vaccine into

people`s arms.

We`re going to just have to make up for it, namely do double time when this

thing clears up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now from Texas is Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the

National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the

director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children`s Hospital

in Houston.

Dr. Hotez, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I know it isn`t easy

for you this week. Tell us what you`ve been going through this week. And

have you suffered from the power failure and loss of water?

DR. PETER HOTEZ, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: Just like the other stories

you`ve heard, Lawrence, we`ve been without power and water for three days.

We finally got it back on this afternoon. So it`s been a struggle.

I can`t say we`re the worst off by any stretch. We do have a special needs

adult daughter that adds to the challenges and that`s been tough. But, you

know, the power is back on now, a little bit of water, so hopefully we will

have turned the corner on this.

O`DONNELL: And Doctor, One more thing about Texas before we get to the

vaccine more generally and hospitals that have lost their water supply have

had tremendous challenges in dealing with patients and what kind of chaos

has that created in the medical system?

DR. HOTEZ: Well, you know, it`s the perfect storm of things. We`ve had our

emergency rooms filled with patients. We`ve had -- we`ve had to bring in

individuals who ordinarily would get dialysis at dialysis centers or

dialysis at home.

We`ve had water shortages in some hospitals across the state. We`ve had to

deal with power outages in many hospitals and lack of sufficient backup

generator support. So this has been really problematic.

And you know once -- it`s like a domino effect -- once a few things start

to fall, then everything starts to fall apart. And it`s been a very

troubling, chaotic time for us.

And so what has happened to vaccine distribution in the state of Texas this

week?

Dr. Hotez, well, my understanding is we`ve had to interrupt some of the

shipments, either because the planes couldn`t land because of the icy

conditions and had to be rerouted and that may have happened in some

instances. Or the fact that remember these two mRNA vaccines from Moderna

and Pfizer are pretty fussy, deep freezer requirements. And if you can`t

maintain those deep freezer requirements that presents an added challenge.

So the consequence of this is, you know, we had hoped that what we had

heard initially was this was just going to be one day event and then we`ll

get back online Tuesday or Wednesday. And then with each passing day the

realization came that we have probably about a week delay.

And the consequences of that are really concerning because we`re trying to

vaccinate the U.S. population, including the population of Texas ahead of

this variant that`s coming out of the United Kingdom, the B-117 variant

which we think is going to start accelerating cases again.

And now there is new information posted by the U.K. government on their

Website this week that the mortality rates, the death rates are higher with

this variant.

So we`re in a race now to race against vaccinating the U.S. population

before this variant takes over and that`s what it`s looking like based on

the epidemiological models and the experiences of what we saw in Southern

England late last year.

O`DONNELL: Do we have any reports of facilities ins Texas basically losing

power, therefore losing the refrigeration capacity for the vaccine and

therefore losing some viable vaccine?

DR. HOTEZ: Not necessarily hospitals but we`ve heard of instances where a

lot of vaccine is going to go bad. And there was a quick rush to vaccinate

anybody who we could find in order to not throw those vaccines away.

The message that I`ve been sending here in the state of Texas is the worst

thing can you do is throw vaccine away. I don`t care whether it`s 1-a, 1-b,

1-c. Don`t throw any vaccine away, it`s all good in terms of eventually

helping us interrupt transmission.

So people have gotten that message. In one case at Rice University there

was that issue and rather than go to waste, the decision that was made and

I think it was a good one, hey they`re here, the Rice student, they`re

here, vaccinate them. It`s certainly better than having it go to waste.

O`DONNELL: This just adds to an already pronounced sense of frustration

around the country with vaccine distribution. Now those complications have

become almost indescribable in Texas.

DR. HOTEZ: Yes, I mean the truth is we`re still at the very early stages of

this. We`ve only given a single dose to about 12 percent of the population,

about 40 million people.

Remember where we want to get to. We want to interrupt virus transmission,

we`re looking at having to vaccinate three quarters of the American people

with two doses of vaccines with most of those -- most of those Operation

Warp Speed vaccines.

So you`re talking about half a billion immunizations and we`ve only gotten

about 41 million. And again, the original plan was we were going to do this

by the fall. And the Biden administration put forward an excellent plan in

place to do that.

But then with the realization that the U.K. variant is gaining ascendancy,

we`ve had to make some quick adjustments and now we`ve got to race ahead of

that variant and try to do this by late spring, early summer.

O`DONNELL: Dr. Peter Hotez, thank you for joining us tonight and good luck

getting through the rest of the week in Texas.

DR. HOTEZ: Thanks, Lawrence. Appreciate being on.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, the first appearance on this program by Jaime Harrison in his new

role as chair of the Democratic National Committee is coming up next.

Republicans and state legislatures across the country are now trying to

make it more difficult to vote in their states.

Jaime Harrison will tell us what the Democrats are doing about that. Next.

O`DONNELL: The Brennan Center for Justice reports that Republicans in state

legislatures around the country have introduced over 165 bills to make

voting more difficult in this country after high voter turnout delivered

the presidency to Joe Biden.

In South Carolina, Republicans have introduced a bill on the state

legislature to expand the State Election Commission and give Republicans

even more control over the election process in South Carolina.

Joining us now, Jaime Harrison of South Carolina who is the new chair of

the Democratic National Committee. Thank you very much for joining us

tonight, Mr. Chairman. A real pleasure to have you here.

JAIME HARRISON, CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE: Thank you for

having me, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: So your job which, you know, for many years people thought of as

voter turnout, voter turnout. You now have to fight for the right to vote

and maintaining the right to vote in your own state, South Carolina, and

around the country.

HARRISON: Lawrence, it`s sad. You know, we send our sons and daughters

overseas to fight for democracy for other nations. And here in this

country, the Republicans find every way that they can to suppress the vote

in this nation.

Our greatest right as American citizens is our right to vote. And we have

to protect that. We need to expand that right so that more people can enjoy

it.

You know, just this past week the RNC launched their Committee on Election

Integrity. That`s a joke. That`s like having the foxes guard the hen house.

There is no way that they understand or know what any integrity in

elections look like. They have 165 bills in 33 states to take away the

rights to vote for people here in this country. And it`s just laughable to

see that they want to be the party on election integrity.

O`DONNELL: So, what is your party`s plan to counter this Republican effort?

And if some of those bills pass, will you need new get-out-the-vote

techniques in those states?

HARRISON: We will. But what I hope passes, Lawrence, is HR-1 and the Senate

Resolution 1, which is "For the People Act". This is a bill that was passed

in the house last Congress. We hope that it will get passed again this

Congress and get a signature by President Joe Biden.

This would expand voter rights here in this country and make sure that we

can open up voter registration, automatic registration, same-day

registration -- end these senseless purges. We have to do all that we can

to protect the right to vote of all Americans.

And so I`m proud of that legislation. We will be promoting that.

And in the meantime, the DNC has a voting protection effort that is geared

up to fight back. Marc Elias (ph) is our attorney. We`re going to fight

back against all of these oppressive laws that we see in many of these

states.

O`DONNELL: So, Georgia was, I guess, the biggest surprise state in the wins

for Joe Biden this time around. Of course, it was tracking in that

direction. We started to see it moving that way over the last few years.

What is the next Georgia on your horizon?

HARRISON: Well, listen, I think Texas is the next Georgia. Hopefully in a

year or two, a few years, South Carolina is the next Georgia. You know, we

haven`t forgotten and aren`t going to give up on Florida.

You know, the Georgias and the Arizonas -- that`s really going to be my

focus over the course of the next four years as the DNC chair, to be

planting the seeds in these states.

That`s why we`re going to net a 50-state strategy going back to Howard Dean

to strengthen our state parties so that we can foster the growth of these

Georgias and Arizonas all across this great nation of ours.

O`DONNELL: And how important is it for you to be concerned about local

elections for state legislature, for mayors, small towns and cities around

the country?

Those elections are extremely important, Lawrence. I know we love to get

caught up in what`s going on in Washington, D.C. with congress and the

White House. But when the rubber meets the road, the things that are most

important to the lives of the people, it`s what happens on the state level.

I mean the folks in Texas right now are feeling that, you know, because of

the lack of leadership in their state. We need to make sure that we`re

putting the right type of leaders in our state capitols, in our governor`s

mansions who will protect the interests of all people.

I mean just today here in South Carolina, they passed a heartbeat bill, a

bill basically banning abortion in the state, you know, basically

protecting rapists and invading women`s rights. And that`s just uncalled

for. Particularly when we need to expand Medicaid so that folks have health

care. You know, protect our rural hospitals.

O`DONNELL: Jaime Harrison, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

Really appreciate it.

HARRISON: Thank you so much, Lawrence. And take care. Stay safe.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Chairman Jaime Harrison gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS" starts now.

END

