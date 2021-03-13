Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/12/2021

Summary:
New details of a shouting match between Donald Trump and Senator
Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack and Trump refused to call
off his supporters. Closing arguments have been scheduled on Saturday as
the questioning on Trump`s impeachment in the Senate has concluded. Sen.
Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) answers questions regarding the new evidence
about the shouting match between Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump during the
insurrection at the Capitol.
Transcript:
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Senate impeachment trial of former president
Donald Trump continues tomorrow morning. They`re going to decide whether or
not to call witnesses. Each side gets up to two hours then to deliver
closing arguments, and then the vote on whether or not to convict.
I keep saying tomorrow is an early start. I absolutely mean it. MSNBC`s
special coverage starts at 5:00 a.m. tomorrow. Thank you so much for being
with us tonight. "The Last Word" with Lawrence O`Donnell starts right now.
Lawrence, good evening.
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Rachel, I just you will be anchoring that
special coverage beginning at 5:00 a.m. or maybe -- they didn`t tell you?
MADDOW: What`s that? What`s that? I can`t hear -- I`m having --
O`DONNELL: Yes. Maybe not, maybe not.
MADDOW: No.
O`DONNELL: Might not have to.
MADDOW: No.
O`DONNELL: So, Rachel, we have Adam Schiff, Andrew Weissman this hour and
Senator Blumenthal who got to ask one of those questions in that trial
today. And so we`re going to have the full coverage here of what went on
with some really great legal minds.
MADDOW: Get to it. Get to it. Thank you, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel. We have new reporting tonight on what Donald
Trump angrily said to Kevin McCarthy while the invasion of the capitol was
going on, while it was actually happening.
But two days after the attack on the capitol, John Breshnahan, Anna Palmer,
and Jake Sherman reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got
into a screaming match -- that`s what they called it -- a screaming match
on the phone with Donald Trump while the capitol was being invaded.
"McCarthy demanded that Trump release a statement denouncing the mob.
Initially Trump would not agree to do it. Trump, also under pressure from
top aides to act, finally relented and said he would send a tweet. That
wasn`t good enough for McCarthy who wanted more. Trump later issued a tepid
statement that criticized the protesters while still insisting he won the
election."
That video didn`t actually criticize the protesters. Now, that was
reported. All of that was reported just two days after the invasion of the
capitol. And today -- today, we have very important additional reporting
quoting what Donald Trump actually said on that phone call.
"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than
you are. Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call
afterward by McCarthy. A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters
were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, "Who
the F do you think you are talking to?" according to a Republican lawmaker
familiar with the call."
Some of the Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to
impeach Donald Trump have let it be known that Kevin McCarthy told them
about his phone call in detail shortly after it happened. And one of them
actually took notes about what Kevin McCarthy said.
Republican Representative Jaime Herrera-Beutler explained her vote for
impeachment in a town hall this week by quoting what Kevin McCarthy said in
that phone call. She said that she voted for impeachment because of what
Donald Trump did during the insurrection.
"You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where
his mind was at, Herrera-Beutler told CNN. That line right there
demonstrates to me that either he didn`t care, which is impeachable,
because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen
and was okay with it, which makes me so angry. I`m trying really hard not
to say the F word."
What Donald Trump did during the insurrection was the focus of the most
important questions asked by the senators in the impeachment trial today,
the most important question of the day was so good they asked it twice. And
they had to ask it twice because Donald Trump`s lawyers had no answer.
The first time the question was asked by Republican senators. The second
time the very same question, word for word, was asked by Democrats just to
emphasize that the president`s lawyers had no answer for the most important
question of the day.
And it is truly amazing that they had absolutely no answer for a question
that we all knew was coming. It`s a question we`ve all been wondering
about, asking about since January 6th, and it is exactly what lead House
manager Jamie Raskin told the senators they should ask. In his closing
statement yesterday.
REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): We would pose these preliminary questions to his
lawyers, which I think are on everyone`s minds right now, in which we would
have asked Mr. Trump himself if he had chosen to come and testify about his
actions and inactions when we invited him last week.
One, why did President Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on
the capitol as soon as he learned of it? Why did President Trump do nothing
to stop the attack for at least two hours after the attack began?
As our constitutional commander-in-chief, why did he do nothing to send
help to our overwhelmed and besieged law enforcement officers for at least
two hours on January 16th after the attack began? On January 6th, why did
President Trump not at any point that day condemn the violent insurrection
and the insurrectionists?
O`DONNELL: So, they knew it was coming. There it was yesterday. They knew
it was coming today. Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski
sent this question to the desk.
UNKNOWN: Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the
capitol, and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an
end? And when did he take them? Please be as detailed as possible.
MICHAEL VAN DER VEEN, TRUMP LAWYER: The house managers have given us
absolutely no evidence (inaudible) to that question.
O`DONNELL: That was it. That was the answer. The senators were asking him
what his client Donald Trump did, and he had no answer. And so Democratic
senator Ed Markey sent exactly the same question word for word a few
minutes later to the desk to highlight the absurdity of the Trump lawyer`s
response.
If Republican Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski vote to convict Donald
Trump, they will be voting guilty because of the answer to that question.
The answer to that question could make this the most bipartisan guilty vote
in a Senate impeachment trial of a president or former president in
history. Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who has already voted guilty once
before in the first senate trial of Donald Trump, sent this question to the
desk.
UNKNOWN: When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24 p.m.
regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that vice president had been
removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?
O`DONNELL: Every serious Republican question today was about what Donald
Trump did after the capitol was invaded. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy
asked the same question Mitt Romney asked but with more precision.
UNKNOWN: Senator Tuberville reports that he spoke to President Trump at
2:15 p.m. He told the president that the vice president had just evacuated.
I presume it was understood at this time that rioters had entered the
capitol and threatened the safety of senators and the vice president. Even
after hearing -- even after hearing of this at 2:24 p.m., President Trump
tweeted that Mike Pence lacked courage.
He did not call for law enforcement back up until then. The tweet and lack
of response suggests President Trump did not care that Vice President Pence
was in danger or that law enforcement was overwhelmed. Does this show that
President Trump was tolerant of the intimidation of Vice President Pence?
VAN DER VEEN: I have a problem with the facts in the question because I
have no idea.
O`DONNELL: I have no idea. That is what Donald Trump`s defense came down to
today on the all-important question of, what was he doing during the
invasion of the capitol. And his lawyer says, I have no idea. He also said
this.
VAN DER VEEN: At no point was the president informed the vice president was
in any danger.
O`DONNELL: The whole world was watching. The whole world knew that Mike
Pence and everyone else who was in the capitol was in danger, and Donald
Trump`s lawyers stood in the well of the Senate today and lied about that.
Donald Trump knew exactly where Mike Pence was in the capitol every minute
that the building was under siege, and everyone in the Senate knows that
Donald Trump`s lawyer lied to them about that today. Instead of facts,
Donald Trump`s lawyer was armed only with hatred today.
In classic Trumpian style, he projected his own hatred on to Democrats,
accusing every Democrat in the House of Representatives of acting on hatred
instead of on their oaths of office when they voted to impeach Donald
Trump. And so, it is in its way, a fitting final presence of Donald Trump
in the United States Senate.
There will never be another piece of Trump legislation moving through the
Senate. There will never be another Trump nominee being confirmed in the
Senate. The senate`s final piece of Trump business will come down to the
choice of guilty or not guilty. And most will choose guilty.
And so today, Donald Trump`s final claim on the attention of the United
States Senate came down to an obscenely hateful man standing in the well of
the Senate, lying in defense of a homicidally hateful man who`s incitement
terrorized everyone working in the capitol, got one of his faithful
supporters shot and killed by capitol police, injured 140 capitol police
officers and got one capitol police officer beaten to death.
That`s the way it ends for Donald Trump in the United States Senate.
Leading off our discussion tonight is Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal
of Connecticut. He`s a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he
served five terms as Connecticut`s attorney general.
Senator Blumenthal, you sent up a scholarly question on first amendment to
the desk today, but when we were watching for the Republican side and who
on the Republican side might be voting guilty, every one of the questions
that came from one of those senators was about what Donald Trump did after
the capitol was invaded because they believe that that tells you what he
was thinking and what he wanted before the capitol was invaded.
SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): Lawrence, thanks for having me, and I think
you focused on the absolute crux of the moral and legal bankruptcy of this
defense because as the House manager said, the facts about what Donald
Trump knew and when he knew it are singularly within the control of Donald
Trump and the defense.
If anybody knows what he was doing in the White House, in fact, there are
all kinds of reports that he was so enthusiastic and delighted about this
assault on the capital, it is Donald Trump and that defense counsel. But we
do have some really hard evidence here, Lawrence, about the timing because
that call to Senator Tuberville was at about 2:13, which is the time that
Pence was taken out of the chamber, which Tuberville tells then President
Trump.
And ten minutes later, Trump tweeted to further rile up the crowd and
attack his vice president. And, you know, there are procedures here as you
know because of your experience in government, the Secret Service tells the
president of the United States when his vice president or any other major
public official is in danger.
So, to say that he has no idea just defies credibility. And thanks for the
compliment to my question. I thought of it as a little bit scholarly
because it asked whether or not this claim of first amendment blanket
immunity prohibited holding Donald Trump accountable, which it does not,
and Raskin handled it very well.
But I think the crux is what happened in these hours when Trump failed to
lift a finger to help anyone in the capitol and they were under mortal
threat from the mob that he mobilized, incited and armed psychologically if
not practically.
O`DONNELL: I have to say, senator, I was shocked when I heard the answer,
the Trump lawyer answer to the Senators Collins and Murkowski question,
which was the very simple question of exactly, what did Donald Trump do.
When did he discover the capitol was invaded and what did he do?
And for them to have nothing was truly shocking because you know that some
guilty votes were in that lawyer`s hands at that moment. He either had an
answer for that or he didn`t.
BLUMENTHAL: It was shocking, but it was also deeply offensive. It was an
insult to all of our intelligence. And smart people like Senators Collins
and Murkowski, I`m sure, were offended by it. But it goes to a larger
failing in this defense.
They are assuming that the fix is in. They are sure they have 17 senators
who won`t part ways. And I think that the other really striking feature of
this case is how close, how very close we came to even greater disaster,
how much worse it could have been.
And you`ve described some of the injuries, really serious maiming injuries
and the deaths of the heroic capitol police who perished. But, you know,
there`s also the effect on our capitol and I thought of this point today as
I was walking to the capitol. It`s ringed with huge fences and barbed wire.
The capitol of the greatest nation in the history of the world looks like
some banana republic, ringed by troops and barbed wire. That`s what Donald
Trump has left us. And it is the result of the domestic terrorism, the mob
that he not only mobilized but he built by giving it this kind of grievance
ammunition.
O`DONNELL: But senator, you couldn`t have that trial today in the Senate if
the capitol was not ringed by troops now and barbed wire. That`s the
environment Donald Trump has created. They`d be coming up the stairs for
you again today if you didn`t have that out there.
And it seems as though that`s something that the Republican senators who
won`t even listen to this evidence are completely ignoring, that the reason
they are safe and their ability to ignore what`s going on in that trial is
only because they`re being protected by the soldiers necessary to fend off
Trump attackers.
BLUMENTHAL: Lawrence, that`s a really key point because, you know, I think
it was Ari Melber or I don`t want to impute to him something he didn`t say,
but a failed coup attempt without accountability is a dress rehearsal.
Donald Trump has left this legacy of domestic terrorism of license and
legitimacy, which he gave them and then emboldened and fueled their
fantasies and falsehoods. And it is alive and well, tragically, and very,
very frighteningly in our land today.
And that`s the reason this trial is so important. Whatever the verdict, the
airing of this evidence, the public record that`s created, the sense of how
close we came to losing our democracy. His goal was to overthrow that
election.
And the January 6th incitement was simply the last-ditch desperate attempt
to do it, to overthrow the election so he could retain power. A demagogue
who wanted to be a tyrant, and there are plenty of would-be tyrants out
there who will take heart without sufficient accountability. That`s why
this trial is so important.
O`DONNELL: Senator, I can confirm it was Ari Melber who said that earlier
today because like you, I was watching MSNBC when he said it. Senator,
thank you for watching MSNBC and thank you very much for joining us
tonight. Really appreciate it.
BLUMENTHAL: Thank you, Lawrence. Good to be with you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you, thank you. And when we come back after this break,
former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman who investigated Donald Trump in
the Mueller investigation will join us.
O`DONNELL: -- he`s an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst. Andrew, thank you
very much for joining us tonight. And I want to begin with the breaking
news of new evidence. And this is of course an extremely rare thing in your
trial experience. This just about never happens when a trial is underway
suddenly there`s new evidence.
But in the impeachment trials of Donald Trump, this is not an uncommon
occurrence. And the new evidence tonight is this quote attributed to Donald
Trump by Kevin McCarthy that`s being reported on tonight. Donald Trump
saying to Kevin McCarthy on the phone during the invasion of the capitol as
Trump is watching on TV, well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset
about the election than you are.
What do you do in tomorrow`s presentation, the final argument, if that`s
what it is tomorrow, for Jamie Raskin? What do you do with that new
evidence?
ANDREW WEISSMANN, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, you use it. You know, there
will be some issue about whether they will actually hear from witnesses.
You know, they could, I`m sure, overnight try and work out some sort of
agreement about whether that, in fact is, reliable, that information.
But I think what`s really good is to even have people focusing on that
because let`s just get real. This is not a case about the facts or the law
because, you know, these are -- this is a clear case of what happened.
And that new evidence, while it`s really good, really just underscores what
everyone has been focusing on which is, what was the president`s response
on January 6th? And it`s not that the lawyers didn`t have an answer. And
it`s not just that he was in dereliction of duty on that day.
It`s that it tells you exactly what his intent was prior to that because
the reason he didn`t lift a finger to help Pence was because he didn`t want
to. What was happening in the congressional senate chamber was exactly what
he wanted to happen, what he anticipated would happen. So, that`s why he`s
not doing anything about it.
And I find it really interesting that, you know, everyone is sort of
focusing on Pence. And logically, there`s no real reason for it to be Pence
or than the hundreds of staffers, the employees who work in the Senate and
the House, the actual members of Congress.
But, you know, pence is such a great symbol of the complete depravity of
the president who couldn`t be loyal to his own vice president who was in
danger, a man who gave, you know, all of himself to the president. And then
when he is in danger, just being completely cast aside.
So, you can understand why that`s really taken on a symbolism that is very
useful for the Democrats. And what they really need to do is transform that
into a sort I am Spartacus moment where you will end up with more than the
one Mitt Romney.
You`ll have, you know, some Republicans willing to stand up and say what
happened here is wrong and I`m not going to count and then sit. So, it`ll
be interesting to see whether they can really channel that anger about this
to get that effect.
O`DONNELL: Well, the other compelling evidentiary point about Mike Pence
and the focus on Mike Pence is he`s the only person in the capitol building
who Donald Trump specifically tweeted about after he knew that the invaders
were in the capitol and that they were in such a dangerous situation that
Mike Pence was being rushed off the Senate floor and then being rushed from
the vice president`s office to a more secure hidden location in the capitol
for this kind of situation.
So, Donald Trump knows all that and the Secret Service is telling them all
that in detail. And then he actually sends out a tweet telling his
supporters how badly Mike Pence has failed them, and then they start
chanting hang Mike Pence.
WEISSMANN: And the McCarthy evidence is really just a flip side of that
because both of those go to the same fact, which is that Donald Trump --
what is he annoyed about? What is he angry about? That Pence is going to do
his constitutional duty.
So, you have the president of the United States violating his oath of
office to us, every citizen. And whether you have the McCarthy statements
coming in, you clearly have the president`s own tweets coming in where he
is just lying and fomenting even after the violence is occurring in
Congress, perpetuating this lie where there is sort of imminent danger that
he knows about.
So, this, to me, is really what, you know, they really need to try and
transform and just give another analogy, you know, since I`m old enough. I
mean, this is, you know, like McCarthy -- the other McCarthy demagogue
hearings where you finally had, you know, Joseph Welch who stood up and
said at long last, have you no decency.
And I do think that there are senators who will think this is so serious
and so bad that it`s really important to be -- stand up and be counted for
history.
O`DONNELL: Andrew Weismann, thank you very much for joining us again
tonight.
WEISSMANN: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thanks. And we`re going to take a quick break here. And when we
come back, the lead impeachment manager in the first Senate trial of Donald
Trump, Congressman Adam Schiff will join us next.
O`DONNELL: We have breaking news at this hour. Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-
Beutler, Republican congresswoman is now publicly confirming her
conversation with Kevin McCarthy in which Kevin McCarthy told her what
Donald Trump said to him while the Capitol was being invaded, on an angry
phone call that Kevin McCarthy had with Donald Trump where Kevin McCarthy
was trying to get Donald Trump to help stop the violence at the Capitol.
She has issued a written statement explaining that she has been telling her
constituents this actually for several days now, that this is why she voted
to impeach the president.
She reports that Kevin McCarthy told her that Donald Trump said to him
while the attackers were in the Capitol and he was watching it on TV,
"well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than
you are.
Congresswoman Herrera-Beutler goes on to say in her written statement,
"Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment I have
shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and
colleagues and multiple times through the media and other public forums.
She`s been doing this back in her district, and so it hasn`t been coming to
national media attention until tonight. I told it to the "Daily News of
long view " on January 17th. I`ve shared it with local county executive
board members as well as other constituents who asked me to explain my
vote.
I shared it with thousands of residents on my telephone town hall on
February 8th.
To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these
conversations were happening or even to the former vice president, if you
have something to add here, now would be the time.
Joining our discussion now is Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He`s
chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. And he served as the lead
impeachment manager in the first senate trial of Donald Trump.
And Congressman Schiff, I want to go straight to this statement by
Congresswoman Herrera-Beutler. And she`s challenging people who heard
Donald Trump`s side of that phone call at the White House -- and surely
there were several who heard it.
She is in effect challenging Kevin McCarthy who was on that phone call to
come out and either say what she`s saying isn`t true or confirm it. She is
really clearly here now standing on the spot of saying, this is what Donald
Trump said to Kevin McCarthy, and anyone who wants to challenge that better
speak up right now.
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Well, I give her a lot of credit for having the
courage to speak up about that and also for her vote on the impeachment in
the House of Representatives. But if she`s waiting for Kevin McCarthy to
show any kind of courage, if this is of course the same Kevin McCarthy who
made that pilgrimage to Mar-A-Lago, hat in hand to Donald Trump and yet
again tying his party to that amoral president.
So, we`re not going to be able to count on Kevin McCarthy by any means to
do the right thing. But there are other people who would have been
witnesses to that conversation who can speak out.
And the thing that`s unique about this kind of a trial Lawrence is that the
jurors are not sequestered away. They`re not precluded from hearing what
people are saying publicly. They can consider that.
So, I would hope that others would come forward and would speak out. But
given that they have waited as long as they have and probably those most in
the know like Mark Meadows are less likely to be candid. I`m not sure how
much optimism we should have on that account.
O`DONNELL: What do you do as an impeachment manager when new evidence like
this comes out the night before you`ve got to go back into the Senate
trial? What do you do with this tomorrow?
SCHIFF: Well, I think you can -- at a minimum, you can incorporate it into
your closing arguments. And so you can refer to this. You can refer to
these public reports, you know, counsel on both sides are free to do that.
I think it is another important point to bring out. And it`s so consistent
with the evidence, the mountain of evidence they`ve already introduced.
And you know, at the end of the day the reason why Donald Trump`s counsel
couldn`t answer so many of those questions, couldn`t answer why didn`t
Donald Trump speak out when his own vice president was in danger.
The vice president who stood by his side day after day, humiliated himself,
degraded himself by standing next to Trump, doing and saying everything
Donald Trump wanted him to do and say until this very last day when he
could not ignore the simple constitutional ceremonial duty that he had.
The reason why Trump`s lawyers couldn`t answer that question is because the
truthful answer is he did nothing to protect Mike Pence because he didn`t
care, because he doesn`t care. Don`t we know that about him after four
years? There`s only one thing he cares about and that`s Donald Trump.
And in this case that meant all he cared about was overturning the
election. And if people got hurt, then people got hurt. But all he cared
about was himself.
O`DONNELL: Well, when you look at Rudy Giuliani making phone calls while
this Capitol attack was going on because he saw that he has time now. This
attack was giving him time to call senators to try to get them to take
action to block the counting of the electoral votes.
What Donald Trump wanted that day was time. And every minute that the
attack was going on was giving him more time. And so, I`m not so sure when
we say he didn`t care what happened to Mike Pence. It`s entirely possible
he wanted Mike Pence to be delayed as long as possible from returning to
the senate chamber.
SCHIFF: Well, I think you`re absolutely right. When I say he didn`t care,
he didn`t care whether Mike Pence got hurt. What he cared about was how
does this affect me, Donald Trump. And if it means that well, the counting
of the electoral votes is delayed and that gives Donald Trump more time to
weigh in with senators like Tuberville or for Rudy Giuliani to make his
calls, then so much for the better because that`s the whole point.
The reason he brought and assembled that mob on the mall that day wasn`t
because he just liked the mall, wasn`t that he directed them to march to
the Capitol because he just happened to like the Capitol. It was because
the last act in the transfer of power was happening that day, and this was,
you know, his opportunity after trying to cheat with local and state
elections officials and all the lies he told, it came down to that final
day.
And nothing was more important to him, not the lives of the people in the
Capitol, not the life of his own vice president, not the life and lives of
the Capitol police officers, nothing was more important for him than to
stop -- not the steal -- but to stop the transfer of power.
O`DONNELL: It seems that there may be a significant majority vote this time
for guilty. When you listen to the questions that were asked by the
Republican senators who may be open to voting guilty, all of those
questions were focused on the invasion, what happened after the invasion
began, what did Donald Trump do.
And so this may be, this time around at least, a majority vote of guilty.
What would that mean in the record of this trial?
SCHIFF: Well, Lawrence, I think you`re absolutely right. There are a couple
things really important to the senators. One is the incitement of this
attack itself. But the other was the president`s failure in his duty to
defend the constitution which meant defending what was going on in the
Capitol that day.
And if a majority of the senators were to vote to convict, even if it`s not
enough to disqualify him -- and I hope and pray that they get the two-
thirds that they need because that`s what`s really required to protect the
country.
But nonetheless, that a majority of senators found that this president
should be disqualified, is guilty of inciting insurrection -- it`s a pretty
powerful statement. But I want more than a statement. I want conviction. I
want protection of the country going forward because, you know, as we
warned a year ago, if the Senate doesn`t fulfill its oath, doesn`t protect
the country, we have to expect that if he runs again, he will seek to cheat
and incite again.
Chairman Adam Schiff, thank you very much for joining us on this important
night. We really appreciate it.
SCHIFF: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
And coming up Yamiche Alcindor and Elizabeth Drew will join us to consider
the breaking news tonight about what Donald Trump said during the invasion
of the Capitol.
That`s next.
O`DONNELL: We have more on the breaking news at this hour from Republican
Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler of the state of Washington who is
revealing what Donald Trump said to Kevin McCarthy in an angry phone call
during the invasion of the Capitol.
In a written statement tonight, Congresswoman Herrera-Beutler says, "When
McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6th and asked him to
publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated
the falsehood that it was antifa that breached the Capitol.
McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump
supporters. That`s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, well,
Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you
are."
Joining our discussion now, Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for
PBS News Hour and an MSNBC political analyst; and Elizabeth Drew, political
journalist and author. She has covered Watergate -- did cover Watergate for
"The New Yorker".
And Elizabeth Drew, let me start with you because you have covered as a
journalist every impeachment proceeding against a president in the 20th and
21st century. You`re the only one in this forum tonight who has done that.
What do you make of this late-breaking evidence tonight because it`s one of
those things that happens in these kinds of proceedings with this quote
that suddenly appears of Donald Trump saying to Kevin McCarthy during the
invasion, "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the
election than you are?"
ELIZABETH DREW, POLITICAL JOURNALIST: Well, this is one of those things
that does happen, Lawrence, as you say because too many people know too
many things, they have too many pieces of it and things just keep popping
up which is why I don`t believe in or deal in predictions.
It`s an open-ended situation. And so, here we have this. But I think we
have to keep our eye on the ball here because people say well, it could
have been worse. More people could have been killed. Of course, that would
have been awful.
But what we have is the fundamental nightmare where the president in power
says I`m not going to yield the power. I don`t really -- (INAUDIBLE) -- and
then he lost the election. He did. You know, he did.
And so I`m not going to yield power and furthermore I`m going to get a mob
and from the executive and send them off to attack the big D legislative
branch. This is -- I`m not going to yield power. These are daggers to the
heart of our constitutional system.
And I find it extremely alarming three, It can distract us, I think.
O`DONNELL: And Yamiche we have reporting tonight that the Pence team is
disputing the idea advanced by the Trump lawyers today that, of course,
Donald Trump was always aware -- was always concerned about Mike Pence and
good relationship with Mike Pence. They say that not only did Donald Trump
not make any contact with Mike Pence during the invasion while his life was
being threatened, but he didn`t call him, didn`t speak to him for five days
after January 6th.
YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: What does all of this really
tell us? It tells us that President Trump in his conversation with Kevin
McCarthy and his conversation with Vice President Pence that he was solely
focused on holding on to power.
The reason why he was impeached the first time and the reason he`s
impeached this time. He was really thinking about only his own political
future. And sources that I have talked to describe that phone call to me a
few weeks ago saying that Kevin McCarthy was very, very angry at the
President and hear all these quotes.
But what source told me was that Kevin McCarthy was pleading with the
president to say you need to condemn this now. You need to call off this
mob. You`re the only person who can do this. They`re wearing your symbols.
They`re quoting the things that you told them to quote. They came from the
rally that you told them to go to and to then march at the Capitol.
And by the way while all of this was happening President Trump was at the
White House with me in a safe, secure location watching all of this play
out on TV.
So, this tells us that the president really was not just kind of saying the
things that he was saying for political reasons or trying to kind of be
lofty about what he might be doing next. He was doing this because he was
the first U.S. President in American history to not want to give away power
when it was clear that he had been voted out of office.
And we can`t underscore that enough what Elizabeth is saying there and I
will say one thing Lawrence, having been at the Senate Chamber and watching
this trial in person today, it`s very clear that senators have already made
up their minds.
You can see on the Republican side there was laughing going on when the
President`s lawyers were showing tapes of Democrats kind of saying this is
funny. And on the Democratic side, you see stone-faced senators who are
saying this is the -- this is our very democracy at play here. We need to
protect it. But you can just tell that on the Republican side the people
have mainly just said, you know what, I`m not going to do this. I`m not
going to make the political decision to try to get myself voted out of
office by convicting President Trump.
O`DONNELL: Yamiche Alcindor and Elizabeth Drew, thank you both for joining
us tonight. We really appreciate it.
Thank you.
And coming up, more than 550 congressional staffers now are publicly
speaking out and signing a petition to senators to convict Donald Trump,
find him guilty in his impeachment trial. This is an unprecedented maneuver
by congressional staffers. We`ve never seen anything like it before.
Gabby Richards, one of those congressional staffers, will join us next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
DE. STACEY PLASKETT (D-VI) The consequences of his conduct were devastating
on every level. Police officers were left overwhelmed, unprotected.
Congress had to be evacuated, our staff barricaded in this building,
calling their families to say goodbye.
Some of us like Mr. Raskin had children here. And these people in this
building some of whom were on the FBI`s watch list, took photos, stole
laptops, destroyed precious statues, including one of John Lewis. This was
devastating.
And the world watched us, and the world is still watching us to see what we
will do this day.
O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Gabby Richards, communications director for
Representative Mary Gay Scanlon. She is speaking in her personal capacity.
Gabby is the co-author of a letter calling on senators to convict Donald
Trump. More than 500 congressional staff members have now signed on to this
letter.
Gabby, thank you for joining us again. The first time you were here, it was
about 300 -- the numbers are going up during the trial, apparently.
It`s so fascinating to me because staffers have never done anything like
this at all, and to see more coming out during the trial insisting on the
guilty verdict, were you surprised that you got that surge with the trial
going on?
GABBY RICHARDS, CONGRESSIONAL STAFFER: Not at all. I think that this past
week was incredibly moving and emotional and traumatizing again for staff,
for members, for the country.
You know, everyone got a front row seat once again to the trauma and the
vitriol and the violence that was incited on our workplace by the
president.
And, you know, it was in the midst of Congresswoman Plaskett and
Congressman Cicciline`s remarks yesterday that my colleague Dan and I who
was on the show last time we decided to reopen the letter for signatures,
and within a matter of five minutes, over a hundred staffers added their
names, and that has now grown to over 200 additional names.
O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to more of what Congressman Cicilline had to say.
REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-RI): There were lots of other people in the Capitol
working on January 6 as well. Personal Aides to floor employees, cleaning
staff, food service workers, we can`t forget all the people that were in
harm`s way that day.
These people experienced trauma, some cowered hiding in places just feet
away from where this rabid crowd had assembled. Many were just kids, 20-
somethings, who came here to work because they believed in their country
and they believed in working to make it better.
O`DONNELL: We saw the video of the Pelosi staff trying to decide where they
could possibly be safe within that office complex, which luckily, they
found and were able to remain. But that same decision was being made all
over the Capitol and in all of the Senate office buildings and the House
office bldgs. Where can I hide. Where can I hide.
What was it like for people who not only had to find place to hide but
didn`t know how long they would have to be there or when they could come
out?
RICHARDS: Not knowing how long you were going to have to be never. Not
knowing when you could come out. Not knowing if you were going to come out.
I was speaking with several colleagues this week and obviously in the weeks
leading up to the trial. The one conversation this week in particular that
has stuck with me is a colleague of mine who works in the senate whose mom
shared with her that it wasn`t until watching the video this week that she
said, you know, I never felt as though you were unsafe at work until today.
And I think that that kind of rings true across the board. And that is why,
you know, this letter and why our experience needs to be taken seriously,
it`s why the voices of staff needs to be taken seriously and into
consideration as our senators tonight, quite literally, are deciding how
they`re going to vote on whether or not to convict Donald Trump for his
responsibility in inciting an attack on our Capitol because you either
stand with the republic or against it. And that`s the decision that they
have to make.
O`DONNELL: Gabby Richards, the members of congress could not -- the elected
members of congress could not get through a single day`s work without their
all these support staff in those buildings.
Thank you for lifting up these voices.
O`DONNELL: Thank you.
Gabby Richards gets tonight`s LAST WORD. "THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN
WILLIAMS" starts now.
END
