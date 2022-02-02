Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/1/22

Summary

"The New York Times" is reporting that the January 6 Committee is probing former President Donald Trump`s role in proposal to seize voting machines. Interview with Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI). Hunting rights have long been cited as a reason why Americans should be able to own every form of firearm in existence. New Orleans is the first public school district in the country to mandate the COVID vaccine for students age five and older.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST:

So, I mean you can keep talking about it, but it`s just you, everyone else is just taking in the show as usual.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: You are very kind to say that. Last night, I had the audio so screwed up it, was totally me. It was me trying to do it myself. I sounded like I had a kazoo wedged in my windpipe or the first 15 minutes of the show. Until somebody was finally like you need to spin the dial about 100 degrees. And I was finally able to talk through -- sound like it wasn`t beamed in from Mars.

But, you are being very nice to me in any way.

O`DONNELL: So, Rachel, it is now 3:01 a.m. in Ireland where Patrick Murphy lives, the leader of the Irish fishermen who got --

MADDOW: My guy.

O`DONNELL: But I`ve got Vladimir Putin to say -- your guy, the story that you delivered to this network. And with your permission which we pretty wired, of course, Patrick Murphy is going to join us at the end of the hour tonight. But because of the ridiculous time in Ireland, we pre-taped it a little while ago.

MADDOW: You can only say this because you`re an O`Donnell. Do not rope me into this. I`m a Maddow. Oh I cannot be part of this conversation.

O`DONNELL: Right, so we`re just -- we`re just going to share you a wee bit of I, we six minutes or so of what it could`ve been.

MADDOW: I`m going to get off the air with you right now and I am going to hack into your staff system to watch that tape because I cannot wait until the end of the hour.

O`DONNELL: Watch it right now.

MADDOW: Okay. Bye. Hack into your system. Bye.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. All right.

Well, today, we learned that New Mexico Democratic senator, freshman senator, Ben Ray Lujan, is recovering from a stroke that he suffered last week. Senator Lujan is 49 years old and expected to fully recover. I think we might all know people who were in similar situations and fully recovered.

He might be back at work in the Senate by the time President Biden actually announces his choice for the next Supreme Court justice which the president has said will be by the end of this month. Senator Lujan is not a member of the judiciary committee so his vote for the nominee of the Supreme Court will only be needed on the Senate floor. And that confirmation vote will happen at least a month after the president announces his nominee.

So that vote is at least two months away. That`s plenty of time for Senator Lujan to return to the Senate floor to cast will be his very first Senate confirmation vote for a Supreme Court justice. But in the meantime, the Democrats have only 49 senators on the floor.

Chuck Schumer has been the majority leader of a 50/50 Senate, longer than anyone in history. President Biden has accomplished more with a 50/50 Senate than any president in history has accomplished with an evenly divided Senate.

But while Senator Lujan is recovering, those senators from 49 -- cannot pass any legislation without Republican support. Democrats have been elected to the Senate in ten states with Republican governors. If one of those Democratic senators had to be replaced, the replacement would not be a Democrat. And Mitch McConnell would instantly become the majority leader of the senate.

Such as the extreme fragility of that the Democrats` hold on a 50/50 Senate, and such is the extreme fragility of the very sanity of American government.

It hangs now on a 50/50 Senate. This government becomes something else -- instantaneously if we lose one Democrats vote. That is where the fragility of the government stands tonight.

And on the breaking news of the night, "The New York Times" is reporting that the January 6 Committee, quote, is scrutinizing former President Donald J. Trump`s involvement in proposals to seize voting machines after the 2020 election, including efforts to create a legal basis for directing national security agencies to take extreme action, according to three people with knowledge of the committees activities.

Congressman Adam Schiff was a member of the committee, is quoted in that "Times" report saying: We want to fully flush out the facts. How close did this come to being operationalized? What kind of pushback did they receive? Who was a part of this particular scheme? We want to answer all those questions.

Last night, at this hour, "The New York Times" was reporting that Donald Trump was more involved in the plan to seize voting machines that he previously revealed. And tonight`s reporting at significantly to that.

According to "The Time", Donald Trump told Rudolph Giuliani to, quote, as the Department of Homeland Security if it could legally take control of voting machines and key swing states. Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the acting deputy secretary, said no.

Giuliani was also told to approach the attorney general, quote, raising with Attorney General William P. Barr the question of whether the Justice Department would seize machines, a query that Mr. Barr rejected, according to the people familiar with the episodes.

"The Times" reveals how porous the Trump West Wing was. How in secure it was, including on a normally highly controlled, highly secure issue of who is allowed to enter the West Wing. On December 18th, 2020, a junior staffer let Michael Flynn, and attorney Sidney Powell, enter the West Wing. And according to "The New York Times", quote, eventually, they got closer to the Oval Office that Mr. Trump saw them and called them in. Once inside, the group pitched Mr. Trump on their plans for him to sign an executive order for the National Guard to take control of voting machines and for Ms. Powell to be appointed a special counsel overseeing election integrity.

"The Times" quotes White House counsel Pat Cipollone as shouting in that scene: "He does not have the authority to do this."

Leading off our discussion tonight is Neal Katyal, law professor at Georgetown University and former acting U.S. solicitor general. He is an MSNBC legal analyst.

Neil, I want to go to one word, one word that appears in these "New York Times" reports, both last night and tonight. And that is Donald Trump asking if they could legally seize the voting machines. According to this reporting, the question is, can we legally do this? How much -- how important is that one word that president according to these accounts in these scenes is indicating that he wants to do it if it`s legal?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, I would -- Lawrence, I think the entire story is remarkable and it would be investigative malpractice to ignore Trump`s role in all of this.

I think the most important thing when you talk about that legally, and that request is -- and it bears repeating in Trump`s comments this weekend, is all of these events happened at his behest. We wouldn`t have these news reports from "The New York Times", we wouldn`t have the January 6 committee, we wouldn`t have multiple criminal investigations, if Trump just accepted the outcome like the nine other losing incumbents in our history before him.

And so, I think what "The New York Times" story together pin three aspects. First, Trump wanted to use the machinery of government to control the outcome of an election, and that`s kind of Kim Jong-Il style. That`s dictatorial.

Second, who gets to carry this out? Of all people, Rudy Giuliani who`s the guy who got him impeached in the first time around with Ukraine, and Rudy is not exactly someone known for his diplomacy or his tact or his careful lawyering. He is no Jim Baker. So, you almost kind of feel bad for Trump, that`s all he could get.

And then third, we now have this reporting this, where your question gets at, Trump issued a command to try and do this. His defense for the last year has been, hey, I was just exploring my options, I haven`t decided anything. But this news close a hole in the defense I think that Trump has been relying on, is that, oh, I hadn`t made up my mind it`s all just speculation.

You know, you just got to ask, where does all this stop between the draft executive orders the John Eastman memo`s, every document that comes out is like of a voice over saying, and then someone had a worse idea.

O`DONNELL: Yeah. And, you know, on this point legally there are plenty of people in prison tonight who asked the question of their accountant, or if someone else, can I do this legally? And the accountant or someone else said, no, you can`t, and they did it anyway.

And so, the fact that Donald Trump is asking, can we do it legally doesn`t tell you whether he was willing to do it illegally?

KATYAL: Absolutely. You have to be frankly, diluted if you want to ask that question. Is illegal for president to seize voting machines and make a national security finding or something like that? Of course, the answer has to be no. I mean, it`s a preposterous question.

O`DONNELL: I want to go to something that developed over the weekend which is Donald Trump in this unprecedented stunning thing that he is so famous for doing, basically promising pardons, hundreds, possibly thousands of pardons for people who attacked the Capitol on January 6. One of the lawyers representing one of the leaders of the Capitol had something to say about those pardons today. Let`s listen to this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REPORTER: What do you make of President Trump`s comments over the weekend?

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): Disappointing.

REPORTER: Were you surprised?

THOMPSON: Well, disappointing. Not necessarily surprised. But you know, these are difficult times and any suggestion that people who broke into this Capitol can just entered law enforcement and stop the progress of what we were doing as members warns everyone being pardoned is undemocratic.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: So we had Neil, two videos for the segment. Both of them 40 seconds long. And that`s the other one.

What I was intending to show was the one of these lawyer, John Mosley (ph), says, yes, he thinks that he would absolutely support these defendants, he represent someone of them, being pardoned by Donald Trump, and he says that a lot of people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 don`t think Donald Trump has done enough for them and that he could`ve pardoned some of them before he left office.

KATYAL: Yeah. So I think the chairman has to be diplomatic here, which I understand, but I don`t. I mean, what`s the president did over the weekend, dangling out pardons, is potentially and probably criminal.

And the very fact that he is admitting that pardons have to be issued, you can only pardon if someone has committed a crime. So I think it implicitly, he`s suggesting that crimes are being committed. If you dangle pardons out with the Ukraine investigation before, we also know from reporting this weekend that Trump literally tore up the memos that he was getting and she fought through them on the floor. The memo saying that he would seize the voting booths and voting machines and things like that. You know, I guess we finally learned what happened to Donald Trump`s college transcripts but. It`s potentially criminal.

I mean, in fact, there is entire statute, the Presidential Records Act, which is all about the fact that you can`t destroy these documents. They`re important for history. They`re important for law enforcement, They`re important for functioning of the government, and most of all, they`re important for transmissions of power which is something that Donald Trump tried to stop.

And, look, I understand the -- was disappointed that he lost the election by millions of votes. But, you know, the American thing to do when you lose an election is every incumbent before him is to accept that loss. I mean, I was a junior lawyer at Bush versus Gore, I was heartbroken.

But Al Gore did exactly the right thing. Donald Trump has done exactly the wrong thing. It`s dictatorial, it`s Putinesque.

O`DONNELL: Neil Katyal, thank you very much for starting off our discussion tonight. I really appreciate it.

KATYAL: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And joining us now is Steve Schmidt. He`s a former Republican strategist and cofounder of the Lincoln Project.

And, Steve, I begin tonight with a new note about the fragility of American government in this era, and that is this unfortunate situation where the Democratic senator, 49 year old man, healthy man, suffered a stroke. It`s going to take him out for a few weeks.

[22:15:00]

But for those few weeks, the Democrats will not actually in truth have the majority working in the Senate. They`ll have 49 senators. And here, we see tonight`s "New York Times" reporting about the fragility of this government with someone in the Oval Office who was talking about seizing voting machines around the country.

STEVE SCHMIDT, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: It is an extraordinary story. And by the time we get to the end of it, more and, we`re going to know fully who did what and when they did it. Will know exactly what happened here.

And I think it`s important to understand, and I really don`t know the answer to that. If Ken Cuccinelli says, yes, we can do that. What happens next? Where was the next circuit breaker in the process before military actually seized these voting machines. The entire American experiment has been the case from day one, has always been vested in the faith and belief of the people in the system.

And when you have a country where 35, 40 percent of the population won`t except the result of an election, where you have constant intimations of violence, where you have an autocratic movement steeped in conspiracy theories and non stop lying for the purposes of gaining power, you are on a knife`s edge in a democracy. And that`s where this country is.

O`DONNELL: So, the lawyers representing these January six defendants are now very interested in what Donald Trump has had to say about pardons if he becomes president again. And by the way, Steve, one of the things I was struck by was the way Donald Trump said that. He said, if I run, which was one if, and then there was a second if, which was if I win, which was not a standard Trump style of saying that, normally he would be saying something like of course, I will win if it`s a fair election, if they don`t steal it. But in his own mind, and the way he phrased it, he`s raising more doubts than I think a lot of observance in the media have.

SCHMIDT: Well, I think the bottom line, Lawrence, as we analyze him, he is a very powerful political figure in this country. He is the leader of an autocratic movement in this country. He is the Republican front runner. In fact, he is likely the de facto nominee.

He has the power to kill with a whisper, with a word. We have his accolades all over the country involved in the incitement of violence and spreading of a conspiracy. And what we see these details, when the 1/6 committee ultimately holds hearings I hope in prime time, we`ll see the full extent of this conspiracy.

And that`s exactly what it was, it was a conspiracy to take power, illegitimately. It was an American coup, because some of the characters are buffoonish and clownish does not lessen the severity of what happened. And unless this is met with severest consequences, we`re doomed to see this repeated likely with people who are smarter, more capable, and more sinister.

But a dam has broke and that damn held back this impulse, because in America`s national life, we`ve always had an agreement about how we portion power. And Trump is trying to shatter that, to break it. And he`s convinced an awful lot of people in this country to take a walk on what`s foundational to the functioning of American democracy.

We have to face that, we have to reconcile ourselves to it, we have to deal with both the malice and the cowardice of a political party, a rogue Republican Party, that`s allowed this to happen. It is put the country into this terrible quandary.

O`DONNELL: Steve, as we go forward in the investigation, it seems unusual -- it has an unusual shape to me at this point, because whenever I`ve seen investigations of mafia king pins, it is always moving from the outside and getting closer, they get the informer and then they get wiretaps, they eventually get the big guy.

This is one of those investigations where we seem to know exactly what the big guy did, what`s the big guy wanted, and what the investigation is going to give us is whatever one else was doing. And as you put, it where the circuit breakers were, who were the people who said no? Who were the people who stopped what he was trying to do all the time.

[22:20:02]

SCHMIDT: This was a story where we have not yet gotten to, I think, in the conversation what`s the worst case scenario was. What was it? Was it American soldiers seizing voting machines? Was it the person who lost declaring himself the winner? Was the plan to get to these boxes on January 6 to scatter the electors, to substitute the fake elector ballots?

As absurd as it says, the motive here matters a great deal. How well- planned was the violence? You can go back to the debate where Donald Trump said to the Proud Boys and to these groups, stand back, stay ready, lock and load.

That`s exactly what they did. They waited for the command. Trump gave the command on the 6, and a mob attacked the Capitol, in one of the most disgraceful acts in American history. These people, these criminals, who are being sentence by the droves who are pleading guilty, the seditionists, the idea that a former president of the United States seeks to establish martyrdom for Ashli Babbitt, a criminal who lost her life and the desecration on assault on American democracy, that these people would be heralded by a former president as heroic, as patriots, when they`re the exact opposite is deeply alarming.

But more so, is the concept that I think seem so alien to a lot of the Democratic leadership in Washington, is that this is an event that is continuing to unfold. It`s playing out. It`s about the next election, not so much about the last election anymore.

Biden won that election and was able to take power despite everything that Trump did. Everything that`s happened since then is aimed at taking power illegitimately in the next election, in the next time, you won`t see a Kevin McCarthy hesitate like he did in the hours after the violence. You won`t see the secretaries of state hesitate like they did in the stage.

They will be ready. They will be primed to take command and to take control. It`s not a lot of people, but the downrange effects for all of us, delivered as a fait accompli, we need to wake up to and have a serious discussion about it in this country. And I hope the 1/6 committee will be the venue and the occasion to allow this to have that conversation which we very badly need to have.

O`DONNELL: Steve Schmidt, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight.

SCHMIDT: You bet, my pleasure, thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Donald Trump has endorsed a candidate in Michigan who is telling people to be ready, be ready to shoot and kill voters and poll workers at the next Michigan election. And the Michigan Republican Party seems to fully support that position as does Donald Trump so far.

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who reported Marjorie Taylor Greene to the police for her dangerous comments about guns will join us next.

O`DONNELL: Hunting rights have long been cited as a reason why Americans should be able to own every form of firearm in existence. But, Michigan Republicans have now dropped the hunting rights facade and are saying out loud that the reason to own guns is to shoot and kill people. Specifically, shoot and kill people who they politically disagree with.

The leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, has endorsed Mike Detmer, a Michigan state candidate who says that Republicans have to be prepared to shoot and kill voters and poll workers at the polls if they don`t like the way that those people are behaving while an election is going on.

Speaking to an audience of Republicans who want to be poll workers in the next election, Donald Trump`s candidate said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE DETMER (R), MICHIGAN STATE CANDIDATE: The Second Amendment isn`t there for hunting rights. It is not there for self-defense. The Second Amendment is there, the Founders put it there, to protect all the others.

The ideal thing is to do this peacefully. That`s ideal. But the American people, at some point in time, if we can`t the tide, we need to be prepared to lock and load. So you asked what can we do? Show of armed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens of Michigan.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight. Your state attorney general we put out a written statement saying that, of course, intimidating people with firearms at polling places is against the law. But this guy`s talking about killing people, that`s when I heard him talk about.

REP. HALEY STEVENS (D-MI): Well, look, our state attorney general, Dana Nessel, has been working on this issue. And I remember talking to her about it leading up to the 2020 election, particularly in Oakland County, in Michigan`s 11th district, how are we going to keep our polling locations safe? We were seeing the rising rhetoric.

And now we have a gentleman who`s running for a state office. He is not a first time candidate, and your spot on, Lawrence. He is calling for people to take up arms, not just for threats but to utilize violence.

And by the way, we are having this conversation today when there is been multiple shootings around this country, in our schools. These things are related. We are at a crisis moment in America. This is a sickness.

With guns in the rhetoric, it is in our political dialogue, it is anti- democratic. And I am calling it out. This man and his affiliations need to be investigated.

O`DONNELL: So, at that same event, speaking to people who want to be Republican poll workers in the next election, one of the Republican candidates for governor said if you see something you don`t like happening with the machines, you see something going on, unplug it from the wall. And that, of course, provoked Michigan`s attorney general to issue a written statement saying that is illegal. These people are advocating election crimes routinely now.

STEVENS: Yeah, we need law in order. We need to backup our police. We need to black up our election workers. That`s been reported. Certainly, what`s happening with our election workers around this country, our clerks, who are holding elections accountable and responsible. And now, they`re afraid to do their job, Lawrence.

And so of course, I absolutely support Attorney General Dana Nessel`s comments and her commitment to law and order. You know, that`s what the Democratic Party is standing for here.

What lessons have we learned coming out of January 6? You know, in downtown Detroit at our TCF center when folks are trying to count the ballots. All those absentee ballots, free and fair elections.

You know, we need safety, we need accountability. And somehow this is running rampant in a major political party. So we have a gubernatorial candidate, we have a state senate candidate, and we have a former president who refuses to admit he lost an election, and incited a riot on the Capitol injuring police, hearing (ph) staff. Making members of Congress run for their lives.

That`s the state of that party in this country, Lawrence. It`s a big problem.

O`DONNELL: And as of tonight, no repudiation of these guys advocating that poll workers commit crimes, bring their guns, kill people if they feel like it at the polling places.

(CROSSTALK)

O`DONNELL: No repudiation from Donald Trump, nothing from the Michigan Republican Party.

STEVENS: Crickets. It`s been crickets. And it`s been a call to vigilante justice, which is unacceptable. And we know, I talk to my constituents throughout Oakland County, Lawrence. You know, they want to be able to go to the polls safely.

We`re talking about having legislation so that we can provide funding to police departments. That was in the George Floyd Justice in Policing bill. You know, we`re going to pass an omnibus, and I`ve gotten resources to the communities in Oakland County, so that they can hire mental health resources in our PDs because of what we are dealing with.

And so not only do we want to talk about this, Lawrence, we need to act, we need to take this seriously. And yes, it`s a moment of reckoning what`s going on with the Republican Party in this country right now.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Haley Stevens, thank you very much for joining us again. Always appreciate it.

Thank you.

And coming up, when people believe the lies of the Fox hosts about vaccination and COVID-19 and then they die, who pays for the funerals? Who supports the widows? Who supports the orphans?

Not the fully vaccinated billionaire Rupert Murdoch and not the fully vaccinated Fox hosts. They just pretend that those people didn`t die.

That`s next.

O`DONNELL: Because he believed the lies of rich anti-vaccination fanatics who have no science education like Robert Kennedy Jr., and the constant disinformation campaign against vaccines run by the fully vaccinated billionaire Rupert Murdoch and the fully vaccinated hosts of the Fox primetime shows all of whom also have no science education whatsoever, 50- year-old Robert LeMay died from COVID-19 on Friday.

Because Robert LeMay was victimized by those lies, he was outraged at the Governor of Washington Jay Inslee for issuing a vaccine mandate for state troopers like him. He went viral in October with this video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT LEMAY, FORMER WASHINGTON STATE TROOPER: This is my final sign off after 22 years of serving the citizens in the state of Washington. I`ve been asked to leave because I am dirty. It`s a last time you will hear me in a state patrol car. And Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Robert LeMay`s income supported his wife and four children. His paycheck was the only source of support in that family.

And the Fox hosts who make tens of millions of dollars for supporting lies made what they called a celebrity out of one of their victims.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: What is next for you other than being a celebrity now? What`s next for you?

LEMAY: I`m a spokesperson for thousands and thousands -- I would even say millions of people. I think there`s two million people that have actually viewed it. It`s been 99 percent positive from everybody.

I think this is my path right now. There`s a lot of job offers that I`m getting -- phenomenal job offers.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, a sleeping giant. Well maybe --

LEMAY: Yes, ma`am.

INGRAHAM: -- a sleeping giant. So we hope that that`s what`s happened here. We`ve awakened it slowly but surely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Matthew Gertz who covers Fox for "Media Matters", wrote, "They were happy to tell his story when it was a useful foil against vaccine mandates. Fox viewers heard the hosts they trusted suggest that it was heroic to resign rather than take lifesaving drugs. Now that he`s dead, they are nowhere to be found."

Fox never got around to updating its audience on Robert LeMay`s death yesterday, but they did find time to prop up some new anti-vax culture war heroes who are still alive.

No word yet on how much Rupert Murdoch will contribute to the GoFundMe page set up for Robert LeMay`s family. How about the hundred million dollars or so that he pays the Fox hosts who do everything they possibly can to steer people away from taking the vaccine that all of them have taken? The vaccine that Rupert Murdoch flew across the Atlantic Ocean to get in England before he could get it here.

So far, the LeMay`s family GoFundMe page has raised $7,610 since Robert LeMay quit his job in October.

O`DONNELL: Please consider helping Robert LeMay`s family now. I`m going to make a contribution to the GoFundMe page, and I hope you do too, because Robert LeMay`s family needs our help now. And we can be sure that Rupert Murdoch will do nothing.

We`ll be right back.

O`DONNELL: New Orleans is the first public school district in the country to mandate the COVID vaccine for students age five and older. This of course, is in addition to all of the other vaccine mandates that New Orleans and virtually every public school district in America has already had for many, many years. Parents can opt out of the vaccine requirement -- the COVID vaccine requirement by signing an exemption form for their children. The district spokesperson says that the unvaccinated students will not be turned away.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Dr. Henderson Lewis. He is superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools. Superintendent Lewis, thank you very much for joining us.

It is fascinating that we now have exactly one district that has added exactly one vaccine to a pre-existing list of vaccine mandates that every other school district in the country already has.

DR. HENDERSON LEWIS, SUPERINTENDENT, NEW ORLEANS PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Yes, we certainly are very proud of the work that we continue to do in our school system as we respond to COVID-19. It is nearly two years now.

But we do know that when it comes down to the vaccine and fighting COVID- 19, this is the one method that we know that we can take to preserve in- person learning, to keep our schools open because we know our schools and our classrooms must remain open because this is where our students belong.

O`DONNELL: So you`ve got have 49,000 students. The infection rate has dropped dramatically over the last couple of weeks. You are now down to a few hundred from a few thousand a couple of weeks ago with omicron. What are you hearing from parents so far about the mandate?

LEWIS: Yes so when I made my announcement, on December 16th in the city of New Orleans, when it comes down to students ages 5 to 17, about 33 percent of the students -- not students, but our community members that have children were vaccinated and had one shot. After my announcement that number increased by 75 percent. So we do know that our families are getting our students vaccinated. They may not be fully vaccinated today but they are working towards getting our students vaccinated. And that is so important during this time.

O`DONNELL: And so for the parents who opt out of this vaccination, what information are you getting from them? What is the reasoning you are hearing on that?

LEWIS: So first of all, just like any other vaccine, families have the opportunity to opt out. So whether you are talking about the chicken pox vaccination or any other vaccination, families can opt out. And so they`re as simple as a form. But our students right now, we see our families are working towards being vaccinated.

We do know that some families will opt out and that is ok, because they have that option.

O`DONNELL: And as you go forward, do you expect to be able to collect data that will inform -- that will be useful for other school districts?

LEWIS: So currently what we are doing right now -- that February 1st was our dateline of the mandate. So schools are working with our families in understanding the number of students that one, are fully vaccinated; two, students that have received at least the first shot; and then three, those who have completed the exemption form.

And then we do know we have a fourth category of student that have not designated whether they will take the COVID shot or whether will they actually turn in the exemption form. So what our schools are doing at this time are working to understand and meet our students where they are, and our families where they are, to make sure that we can one, get our students fully vaccinated or have them to opt out.

O`DONNELL: Superintendent Henderson Lewis of the New Orleans Public Schools, thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

LEWIS: Thank you so much.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up next, a very special guest will get tonight`s LAST WORD. Patrick Murphy -- Ireland`s new folk hero, the leader of the Irish fishermen who forced Vladimir Putin to surrender.

No word yet on who is playing Patrick Murphy in the movie but Patrick Murphy himself will join us and get tonight`s LAST WORD.

O`DONNELL: The LAST WORD tonight goes to the man who has become Ireland`s new folk hero by forcing Vladimir Putin to surrender. Patrick Murphy is the leader of a group of Irish fishermen who told the Russian navy they would not be welcome in Irish fishing grounds for their war games this week.

First, the Russian government said, we don`t care what mere Irish fishermen have to say. The Russian navy will have its war games as planned.

Patrick Murphy then said, the now famous words, "We`re not moving". And the rest is history.

This weekend, Vladimir Putin backed down and the Russian navy said they would play their games much farther out to sea, far away from the Irish fishing grounds.

It`s close to 4:00 a.m. in Ireland right now. And so we lured Patrick Murphy into an interview earlier tonight at a reasonable hour in Ireland. And here is some of what he had to say in the discussion that I wish could`ve gone on for hours.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And joining us now from the other side of the Atlantic, from his battle station of sorts in southwest Ireland right out on the tip of the island is Patrick Murphy.

Patrick Murphy, you have to be feeling triumphant tonight.

PATRICK MURPHY, CEO, IRISH SOUTH AND WEST FISH PRODUCERS ORGANIZATION: Oh fairly triumphant, absolutely. It`s not often that you get the accolades of (INAUDIBLE) make another country`s navy from your waters. It seems to be the language has been used now, but look, we`re delighted with what we heard from our politicians that they are not only keeping away from us and what they explained to us, Lawrence, but they are actually leaving our waters and we will be able to keep the waters, you know.

O`DONNELL: Well, the name Murphy in old Irish means Sea Warrior. So Murphys around the world, I think, believe that you really lived up to the name in the last couple of weeks.

[22:54:49]

MURPHY: Yes, we come from a little island off the southwest coast. That`s the Murphy family from the (INAUDIBLE). It`s the (INAUDIBLE) prince, he actually came up and lived in the island for a while when some of his enemies came to battle him. So he had a safe haven inside the island.

Maybe now you`re describing that we were the island warriors that nobody would mess with so maybe that could be it as well.

O`DONNELL: So Ireland is not known in history for its naval victories. And here you are with fishing boats that are what -- maybe 70 feet long that you are prepared to go out there in the ocean and in effect, take on Russian naval vessels? You are now occupying a fairly unique place in Irish history.

MURPHY: Yes. Look, it`s an honor. Just as you mention in the same sense as some people have mentioned that there`s even mention of your president, Joe Biden with his Irish roots reaching out to us and maybe (INAUDIBLE) to discuss tactics in the future.

So you know, you never know where this is going to end up. But we`re delighted. And listen we`re really delighted at the attention because, you know, it`s one thing for us to do what we did Lawrence, without your support and without the American people taking this on and having an interest in the story.

And if it weren`t going global, I don`t think we would`ve managed to do what we were hoping to do, you know. It took the media and it took people`s interest all over the world to do this.

And then all jokes aside, I think that`s what we need to learn from this. There was a huge message in what we were doing. But we were dogging (ph) the reports genuinely up for it. We weren`t going to move from our fishing grounds. We all want to stay there like in the high water but definitely the people around the world make this happen.

And I suppose that this particular juncture in history hopefully will change things around and maybe give a lesson to the world, you know, from small acorns big trees grow.

O`DONNELL: What did it feel like when you started this on day one? Did you feel like you were going to be able to get this done? And did you feel like you are going to be able to get the attention that you needed?

MURPHY: Whatever we thought we wanted to get done, I don`t think we had any choice, you know, genuinely. This was going to happen. We were going to go fishing and we were really just telling everybody, this is us, we are going to be here and, under maritime law, because we`re going to be on the ground fast and we`re just doing our business, you just have to keep away from us.

You can imagine, right? You can see me and the way I talk, nothing special. And so when we came out and we spoke to the cameras, they were going, awe, come on you really think though that you`re going to tell the Russian nation to back off? Like they`re going to listen to you?

They were giving it platitudes, you know, they were telling it that anything you wanted to hear. So it was really nice when we were talking to Donie O`Sullivan on the pier and he said, did you see this? Look at this. And it was an announcement by our minister for foreign affairs.

So he knew it had to be real, that they had not only said that they were guaranteed going to do what we had agreed they would do. They were actually moving off into international waters. So you know, it was a shocker and it`s been snowballing since.

O`DONNELL: Patrick Murphy, has the Irish government reached out to you for offers like maybe be the new foreign minister or the new ambassador to Russia?

MURPHY: I don`t know -- I caused a lot of trouble, I tell it as it is. So you know, they get praise when you do something good, you know. But if they`re not good, don`t you worry, they`re going to -- they get bad as well. So they do know me and the minister of foreign affairs, he does know me, personally, and he`s worked with me in the past, and we`ve accomplished certain things.

But I`d like to accomplish an awful lot more. Ambassador`s role? I would say I would be in serious trouble with my own (INAUDIBLE) if I tried to leave now that we`re getting somewhere. It would be terrible to leave them for anything. So I wouldn`t do that for my fellow fishermen and glad to be on. I want to stick around for a little bit longer there. But you never know.

O`DONNELL: Patrick Murphy, Ireland`s newest folk hero. He`s going to stick around for a while, he says. Patrick, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it.

MURPHY: And listen, thanks very much, Lawrence. It`s a great honor and a privilege to come on shows like this. I did a little bit of checking on you. I don`t watch, you know, because we wouldn`t have you in the states here, but in fairness though, I`m very impressed.

[22:59:41]

MURPHY: So (INAUDIBLE) for the likes of yourself now to give us the honor to talk to you. So we really do appreciated that because I`m representative of the organization here to (INAUDIBLE), you know. So the other guys that I really fight for and I couldn`t do it without the likes of your help. And that`s the truth. So thanks very much.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

O`DONNELL: Patrick Murphy gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

And a special LAST WORD to you, viewers of this program. Since I mentioned Robert LeMay`s GoFundMe page, his family`s GoFundMe page just minutes ago on this program, you`ve already donated almost $10,000. It went from $7,600 up to over $16,000 right now. Robert LeMay, of course, died of COVID after being victimized by the lies told on Fox about vaccines and other anti- vaccine sentiments expressed by others.

Robert LeMay is a victim of that story. and your kindness I`m sure is greatly appreciated and I cannot thank you enough for the response you`ve already delivered.

That is tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.