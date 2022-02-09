Transcript: The Last Word, 2/8/22

Summary

Interview with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA). Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) breaks with the RNC and calls the January 6 Capitol attack a "violent insurrection." "Please don`t judge me for what my son did." The mother who texted that is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and her son is charged with murder in the high school shooting that killed four students in Oxford, Michigan.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: We certainly do.

And, Ali, we have Steve Schmidt joining us tonight. We`re going to get his reaction to the Republican National Committee. Their new definition of what they call legitimate political discourse.

I really want to hear what`s Steve Schmidt has to say about this. He used to work with those -- with the Republican National Committee, not the same people who are there now, but a lot of them. And so, I`m really eager to hear his reaction.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: I`m looking forward to it. I`ll be watching, my friend.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Ali. Thank you.

Well, sometimes, in the fog of war, the fog of the war on sanity that Donald Trump has been waging for over six years now, something pierces the fog like a bolt of lightning and illuminates what we are looking at. Today, that bolt of lightning was one word, one word. That explains the madness.

And there is nothing more challenging to explain than madness. But Hakeem Jeffries did it today, with one word. The word? Cult.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): The C in RNC doesn`t staffer committee, it stands for cult. It`s not the Republican National Committee. It`s the Republican national cult.

That is the only way you can explain the how the Grand Old Party can come to the conclusion that people who are engaged in rampant mob violence, urinated, defecated, desecrated the Capitol, brutally beat up police officers, seriously injured more than 140. Police officers lost their lives as a result of the events of January 6th, and the cult says it is legitimate political discourse?

O`DONNELL: It is a cult, nothing else explains the Republican cult`s unanimous decision to call a violent attack, the insurrection at the Capitol, quote, legitimate political discourse. Steve Schmidt will join us later in this hour to discuss the cult that his former party has become and the difference between what Kevin McCarthy had to say versus what Mitch McConnell had to say today about the Republican national cult.

One of the participants in but the Republican national cult calls legitimate political discourse is 21-year-old Matthew Jason Beddingfield of North Carolina. He was out on bail for an attempted first degree murder charge on January 6th when he went to the capitol with his father. They are both Trump supporters, eager Trump supporters.

Matthew Beddingfield and his father were among the people Donald Trump said he`d loved, loved, in a tweet, and a video on January 6th, while the Trump mob was still attacking the Capitol. The Trump mob is the violent are of the Republican national cult. They are a danger to society. They are a danger to themselves. They are a danger to democracy.

And Donald Trump has now called on the violent arm of the Republican national cult to launch what he calls the biggest protest we have ever seen against prosecutors, in Atlanta, in Manhattan, and Washington, D.C., who are investigating Donald Trump. Donald Trump wants to make the violent arm of the Republican national cult a danger to prosecutors and the rule of law and jurisprudence.

Matthew Beddingfield eventually reached a plea deal in the attempted murder case in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was on probation, today, when he was arrested and charged finally, in the attack of the Capitol. Matthew Beddingfield is facing these charges because he was not engaging in legitimate political discourse. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering and remaining and in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Engaging and physical violence in the restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the capital building, competing passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, active physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, parading, demonstrating, her picketing in a capital building. He is facing all of those charges.

That, that is who Donald Trump says he will pardon if he ever gets presidential powers again. The crimes the federal prosecutors describe against Matthew Beddingfield are what the Republican national cult calls legitimate political discourse. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is taking a classic congressional investigative community approach to the January 6th attack.

The committee is trying to crush lives with the truth. But how do you get a cult to face the truth?

Leading off our discussion tonight is Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California. She is a member of the January 6 committee, and the House Judiciary Committee. She`s the chair of the House Administration Committee.

Thank you very much for joining us again tonight.

And I just want to begin with Congressman Jeffrey`s comment today because it affects your work and the work of really when everyone else is doing in Washington, saying that it is a cult, that it`s the Republican national cult, that`s the only way that he can describe a unanimous -- a unanimous finding a to censure two members of your committee, the two Republican members of your committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and to say, what happened on January 6th was legitimate political discourse.

How do you proceed in this investigation when your findings are going to be presented to what Congressman Jeffries calls a cult?

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): I think Hakeem Jeffries is right. I mean, the leaders of this party are following the former president in a cult-like manner. But our audience is not necessarily the leaders at the RNC, it`s the American people.

And I know plenty of Republicans who are normal people, who are not in a cult, who we will speak to, along with independence and others in a variety of parties and tell the truth. Ask them to do this just to look through their own eyes, listen with their own ears, and find the truth. That`s all we can do as a committee.

Tell the truth and understand that there are some in the -- for reasons of, I think, trying to grasp for power who are beyond reach, but I don`t think that`s most Americans.

O`DONNELL: The latest version of Congressman Jim Jordan`s own version of his communication with Donald Trump on January 6th was this, delivered to an NBC News reporter today.

He said, I know I talk to him that day. I know I talk to him more than one`s. I don`t remember if I talk to him in the morning. But I know I talk to him later in the day.

Do you -- and the committee members know when Jim Jordan spoke to the president on January 6th?

LOFGREN: Yes, yes. You know, the National Archives has produced all of the call logs and also the daily diary of the president. It lists every single phone call made by the president through the exchange as well as every single person who went in and out of the oval office every day of the presidency.

And we know that in the morning, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Trump did speak for about ten minutes.

You, know I`m disappointed that Jim Jordan who said last summer that he had nothing to hide, that he would be, if they call, he would said, I would have nothing to hide. He would come. In and now, he is refusing to do that. It`s troubling. He should come in and talk to the committee.

O`DONNELL: Do you have the phone records of Donald Trump`s cellphone calls?

LOFGREN: I really can`t get into that at this point. But we have quite a bit of information about who called whom and for how long.

And who came into the office and how long, who was with them. So, yes, there`s a lot of information. Some from call records, some from witness testimonies. And we`re piecing it all together.

You know, we`re not through with the investigation. But the committee has quite a bit of information at this point.

O`DONNELL: It`s now by our count 56 days since you and the House of Representatives sent a criminal referral on Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for his defying your subpoena. Do you have any sets from the Justice Department why we are 56 days into this story with no reply?

LOFGREN: Well, I don`t know the answer to that. We do know that they have investigated and interviewed various individuals. But I don`t know what they are thinking.

I would hope that they would take action. I think the case is quite clear. Mr. Meadows, who is required to come into the committee, he felt that he had valid privileges to assert he had to come in and assert those privileges. He doesn`t have an absolute blanket immunity anymore than the other person and that`s -- the law is very clear on that. So I hope the department acts the sooner, the better.

O`DONNELL: Well, I mean, that`s what`s so strange about it, a congressional subpoena requires the person to show up and they can have their lawyers with them, they can, when you ask a question, assert any privilege they want to assert, Fifth Amendment, executive privilege, whatever they want to assert, and then you interest rumble of sorts of whether you are the committee can get around that privilege or not.

Most of the time, you cannot get around those asserted privileges, but to simply refused to show up at all seems to be extremely clear criminal violation of that subpoena process. Why would it take a Justice Department 56 days to figure out when you get a congressional subpoena you have to show up is in the street all of us.

LOFGREN: Well, I feel the same. The law is clear on this, Lawrence. And it`s disappointing that the department has not yet acted. You know, the committee is engaged in this effort to buck up the rule of law and if the department is unwilling to act on such a clear case, it does undercut Americans faith in the rule of law. So I do hope that they will consider this carefully and they`re all up with nation to act.

O`DONNELL: And, finally, before you, the reports of Donald Trump ripping up official government records -- official White House records. We already had reports from that journalists reporting in the past. There`s now more and more evidence of that.

Have you investigated that and would that be something that you would consider a criminal referral for -- as your committee develops that evidence?

LOFGREN: Well, you know, as I`ve said before, there is no such thing -- I mean, you could say stuff to the Justice Department, but there is no legal meaning to a criminal referral. I mean, there`s information, and the Department of Justice has it. If it looks like it violates the Records Act, they can decide whether to proceed without the committee saying, here`s the information.

They have the information. So they have to decide what to do. I do say it`s very disappointing that the president would act in such a lawless way. Especially after he was so critical of his opponent in 2016 for use of a private email when, of course, he was using his private phone and violating the Records Act with apparently complete abandon.

And not only that, taking a material that was obviously belong to the American people in needed to be sent to the archives, he took them with him when he left.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, member of the January 6th investigative committee, thank you very much for starting off the discussion tonight. Thank you.

And joining us now is Neal Katya, law professor at Georgetown University, a former acting service general. He is an MSNBC political analyst.

And, Neal, let me begin where we left off with Donald Trump ripping off many eyewitnesses quoted watching him rip up government records, clear violation of the law. What does the Justice Department need in order to investigate this one?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: This is fine. This is easy. This is not hard.

Trump`s defense is, well, I ran my business this way, I used to evidently tear up records like a toddler there, too.

[22:15:02]

That is not a defense. I mean, Jimmy Carter doesn`t get to apply Georgia rules when he`s president. You know, the first President Bush does not get to play by CIA rules certainly when he`s the president. The second President Bush doesn`t get to play by Texas Rangers rules. The president of the United States, there is a law passed to deal expressly with this after President Nixon`s attempt to destruction of documents and the like. This is called the Presidential Records Act. It`s very clear.

You know, I suppose Trump has had stressful work experiences, it was a bit frustrating for him to stroll into the White House at 3:00 p.m. on any given day and find somebody covering his desk with more of that paper with those strange squiggles on it, but, you know, you can`t tear it up.

O`DONNELL: So, the law applies to, as you, know I`m going to quote it, whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so.

Donald Trump, according to the reporting we have now, did all of those things. He mutilated, he concealed, he removed, to Florida, all of these records. And already, we`re hearing one Democratic senators say, oh well, I don`t expect the president to be prosecuted for violating the law about presidential records.

KATYAL: I think, you know, fundamentally, I disagree. This is a very serious law. It`s past for the most important of reasons.

Even when I was a White House intern, the first days of the Clinton administration, we were warned about the Presidential Records Act. Everyone took it seriously. Presidents of both parties have for years, and it serves a very important purpose.

And I think, Lawrence, one other thing, you started the show with Representative Jeffries` quote about the RNC standing for a Republican national cult. But at this point, I would say, RNC stands for Republican national conspiracy. It`s not just the planning of January six, it`s not just January 6th itself, but it`s the cover-up afterwards.

So Donald Trump is part of that, first by tearing up these documents like a toddler, he did that incompetently so they`re able to piece these documents back together at the National Archives. So then, he asserted executive privilege over those documents. He lost that each one in the Supreme Court.

So, now, what`s he doing? He is trying to prevent anyone from coming in and talking about the documents by saying, I`ll give you a pardon, or this, or that, and that`s a piece with other things like Representative Jim Jordan forgetting about his call with the president on January six, forgetting about what it means.

Give me a break. He says he can`t remember what they talked about? I mean, anyone will remember if the president of the United States calls you, particularly on January six. I know the guy`s no Einstein, but still, I suspect that he does remember.

So this is all part of a cover-up, just like Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, refusing to go and tell the truth and Congress, and, you know, now facing indictments.

O`DONNELL: Neal Katyal, thank you very much for joining us in the segment and please come back later in the hour when we discuss the Supreme Court nominations. Thank you.

KATYAL: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, the fastest walk and talk I have ever seen have shared on video in a congressional hallway. We will show you a video of Kevin McCarthy running away from a question about the Republican National cult`s new definition of legitimate political discourse. Watching that video with us will be Steve Schmidt who will join us next.

REPORTER: Is it appropriate for the Republican national committee to censure two sitting members of Congress and also use the words "legitimate political discourse" in talking about January 6th?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Well, let me give you my view of what happened January 6th. We all -- we`re here, we`re here. We saw what happened.

It was a violent insurrection with a purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That`s what it was. The issue is whether or not the RNC should be singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That`s not the job of the RNC.

O`DONNELL: Well, Mitch McConnell directly answered questions today about the Republican Party calling the attack on the Capitol legitimate political discourse.

Over in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy literally ran away from the question.

ABC REPORTER: Can I ask you about the RNC?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): You know what, make an appointment with my office and come on by another time. OK? It`s not good to do it.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Steve Schmidt, former Republican presidential campaign strategist and cofounder of the Lincoln Project.

Steve, what explains the difference today on this question between Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy?

STEVE SCHMIDT, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, this division between the two, Lawrence, has been clear from the very beginning. Though Mitch McConnell tried to distance this as much as he would or could after the January 6th incident, Kevin McCarthy famously went down to Mar-a-Lago. In those early days, what Republicans were most worried about was the cash flow, the campaign cash.

Mitch McConnell believed that the insurrection would obliterate Republicans ability to raise money from corporate donors. Kevin McCarthy took the opposite path. He wanted to make sure that the Trump pipeline of cash was intact. And so right from the beginning they have just approached this issue differently.

Mitch McConnell today said the obvious, which is that this was an insurrection and had a political intent. It was aimed at disrupting the peaceful transition of power.

[22:25:05]

And in the next breath, Mitch McConnell said, when he was asked a question, do you have confidence in the chairwoman of the Republican Party, who was the head of the organization that said violence is a legitimate political discourse. He said he did.

It`s all double talk. It`s double speak, meant to obscure the reality that we have a two-party system we are one political party has become an autocratic vessel in the United States. We don`t live in Sweden, where they`re 18 different democratic parties. And that the loss of one of them to autocracy, whether it`s a left party or right party isn`t such a big deal.

When you have a two-party system, it`s an enormous deal. It`s a threat to the continuation and survival of the republic. And the fact of the matter is, this Republican Party is a coalition that includes fascists, Proud Boy extremists, neo-Nazis, people filled with racial animus, and they are all part of a coalition. And, of course, those parts cannot and do not fit together. But nevertheless, it is a convenience coalition because they seek to get back to political power.

And you cannot let these people back into political power under any circumstances until the autocratic movement inside that party, which dominates it completely, is underground, is dead and buried. And we are a long, long, long way from that.

O`DONNELL: We were just in a previous segment, offered to two alternative ways of looking at the RNC. The first is the problem national cult. The other is Republican national conspiracy. Conspiracy suggests a knowledge of what`s happening. Cult suggests a complete loss of one`s bearings.

SCHMIDT: There are parts of this, certainly, when you look at the insurrection, Lawrence, and I think there is more than ample evidence to say right now that there was a conspiracy amongst many parties, headed by the president of the United States, to try to obstruct, destroy, obliterate the peaceful transition of power in the country. We know that this autocratic movement is a cult of personality. We know that it is fueled by grievance and conspiracy theories.

It is all part of this toxic stew. And when you look at it, this movement possesses all of the markers that any expert on the field would be required to say that, yes, this is an autocratic movement. It is metastasized north of the border. And you have an insurrection underway in the capital of a very important country, our neighbor to the north, Canada.

O`DONNELL: I want to listen to something Adam Kinzinger said about this unanimous finding of the RNC, about legitimate political discourse, and what a defining moment it is. Let`s listen to this.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): It is a defining moment for the party and I think it`s a defining moment forever every member of the House or the Senate, or any Republican leader. Kevin McCarthy, obviously, who I think asked about this in response, and he just went after Liz and I, his goes to show he is the weakest leader that has ever frankly existed in that position.

And I think every leader of the media and every citizen out there needs to pin down every Republican and say, do you side with what the RNC did? Or do you condemn what they did? And trust me, politicians are really good at skirting around that answer. Don`t let them. I think it is so defining.

O`DONNELL: Steve Schmidt, the defining moment?

SCHMIDT: Of course it is. But it is not the defining moment for the Republican Party. It is a defining moment for the country.

That violence, with 140 police officers were assaulted, where these insurrectionists defecate in the United States Capitol, urinate on the walls, they bludgeon people with American flags, they sprayed people with bear spray -- this is legitimate political discourse? We will lose the country over this.

This is an enormous deal. No political leader in America, from either of the two political parties, has ever made such a declaration. You have the institution, the third oldest political party in the world, sanctioning fascistic violence. That is what this election is about.

We will lose this country. At the end of the day, these elections are going to be different than what 2020 was about it, which was entirely in my view about Trump and his unfitness. These next elections are going to be about the American people. We have to decide if we`re going to throw into the dustbin of history and put on the ash heap of the American experiment.

That despite all the flaws of this country, and all of its hypocrisies, this experiment, the American experiment, this nation made up of all the peoples of the world, where every language is spoken, we have fed more people, we have freed more people. We have cured more people than all of the other peoples of the world put together since the beginning of time.

This is an exceptional country. Its greatest dissidents didn`t seek to tear it down, like Martin Luther King, they just sought to be included in its promise. He marched to the Lincoln Memorial to collect a promissory note. We`re going to wash that down a sewer for Donald Trump? We are going to usher in an age for our children of political violence in this country?

It is appalling. It is despicable. The line has been drawn. The issue is clear. There is no backing up from this. It has to be confronted. And the American people will have to decide and that choice will decide whether we have peace and prosperity for this decade, the following decade and the decades after for (INAUDIBLE).

O`DONNELL: Steve Schmidt, thank you once again for being so clarifying on this for us again tonight. We really appreciate it.

SCHMIDT: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, please don`t judge me for what my son did. The mother who texted that is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and her son is charged with murder in the high school shooting that killed four students in Oxford, Michigan.

Joining us next law professors Paul Butler and Joyce Vance. Joyce Vance`s new op-ed piece in the "New York Times" is titled "Parents need to be held accountable in school shootings". That is next.

O`DONNELL: "Please don`t judge me for what my son did". That`s what one mother said hours after her 15-year-old son allegedly shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30th. Jennifer Crumbley was judged for what her son did. She was judged by Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald who was charged her and her husband James Crumbley with involuntary manslaughter.

They are charged not because they gave the murder weapon to their son as a Christmas present, which they bought the day after Thanksgiving, but because, according to the prosecutor, there were a lot of things that the parents of Ethan Crumbley could`ve done to prevent him from becoming a mass murderer and they did not do any of those things.

The parents were caught while fleeing arrest and remain in a custody. At a pre-trial hearing today they have pleaded not guilty to all charges and say they are not responsible for the murders.

Andrews Smith, Jennifer Crumbley`s boss at the time of the murders read text messages in court today that he received from Jennifer Crumbley after her son murdered Hana St. Juliana 14, Tate Myre 16, Madisyn Baldwin 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

The first text that Andrew Smith read came when everyone in town knew there was an active shooter 0at the school but no one knew who the shooter was.

ANDREW SMITH, JENNIFER CRUMBLEY`S EMSPLOYER: "OMG, Andy, he`s going to kill himself, he must be the shooter."

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And then the next text?

SMITH: I need a lawyer at (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And then, what else.

SMITH: Ethan did it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And then the next time you hear from Jennifer Crumbley is when?

SMITH: I received a text at 3:39 p.m. that day.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ok. And what does the text say?

SMITH: I need my job. Please don`t judge me for what my son did.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And what did you think about that?

SMITH: I was surprised she was worried about her job at the time. I thought she would be more worried about what was going on.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the northern district of Alabama and a professor at the University of Alabama School of Law. Her new essay in today`s "New York Times" is titled "Parents need to be held accountable in school shootings".

Also joining us, Paul Butler, law professor at Georgetown University and a former federal prosecutor. They are both MSNBC legal analysts.

And Professor Vance, let me begin with you. what was your reaction to the evidence we heard today?

JOYCE VANCE, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Wells, the evidence in this case will continue to get stronger. We saw some of that in court today. Because this isn`t a situation that is the usual situation that`s a less serious situation where parents might go uncharged.

I think you said it just right in setting this up, Lawrence. The reason charges took place in this case was because of a combination of factors that are perfect storm. The parents provided the gun. The parents trained the child in using the gun. They failed to secure the gun.

And then when they became aware that he was having this very violence ideation, when they were shown drawings by the school, they withheld knowledge from folks at the school that the child had access to this firearm.

They insisted that he remain in school. They never did any of the normal steps one might do like having his backpack searched. S And so it`s all of these factors coming together that make them candidates for prosecution for involuntary manslaughter.

O`DONNELL: Paul Butler, with this case at its infancy, we`re going to be seeing more court proceedings. What is your reaction to the evidence so far?

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Lawrence, this case is so tragic and my heart goes out to the families of the victims and survivors. The prosecutor said she was angry as a mother, angry as a citizen, and angry as a prosecutor. I get that. But anger should not be the basis of decisions prosecutors make, even in egregious cases like this.

Look, the Crumbleys are irresponsible parents and horrible citizens. But they are not killers. And manslaughter should be reserved for actual killers. The Crumbleys could be sentenced to 60 years in prison if they`re convicted of all counts. That`s more time than most murderers do.

O`DONNELL: Joyce Vance, is there a lesser charge that these parents could`ve faced some sort of reckless endangerment by not taking any measures when they had such clear warnings?

VANCE: So I think this really is the lesser charge, and I take Paul`s point and it`s so rare that we disagree, but we actually do here.

He makes a smart point that they weren`t actually the trigger pullers pillars. That this wasn`t a situation where they themselves were involved in a tragic accident that resulted in a death.

But their conduct here is so far beyond some sort of casual recklessness. They had all of the knowledge that could have come together to prevent this terrible tragedy.

And so while I agree with Paul that anger is never a reason to charge, here I think the facts and the law come together in a way that suggests that this absolutely is the proper charge for these parents.

O`DONNELL: Law professors Joyce Vance and Paul Butler, thank you for joining us tonight. We`re going to be continuing our coverage of this case. We`re going to need your voices on this as we go. Thank you.

And coming up, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is now encouraging President Biden to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court sooner than the end of February.

And so begin a new series tonight on the supremely qualified women who President Biden is considering for his first Supreme Court nomination. That is next with Neal Katyal and Amanda Tyler.

O`DONNELL: Tonight we begin our consideration of the Supremely qualified. President Biden`s after dinner reading every night this month includes a review of the records of the supremely qualified candidates President Biden is considering for his first nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

In this series we will focus on each candidate for the court one at a time. We will review their records with experts who know their work and anticipate what we might hear in a Senate 0confirmation hearing from that potential nominee.

We begin tonight with Judge Leondra Kruger, who is a member of the most important Supreme Court outside of Washington D.C. In 2014 Judge Kruger was unanimously confirmed to the California Supreme Court which has jurisdiction over vastly more people than any other state Supreme Court.

Judge Kruger is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, where she was the first black woman to be editor-in-chief of the "Yale Law Journal". In 2003 and 2004, Leondra Kruger served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens who was appointed to the court by Republican President Gerald Ford.

After two years in a Washington D.C. law firm, Leondra Kruger joined the U.S. Solicitor General`s office where she served until 2013 and was the first black woman to serve as the acting deputy solicitor general.

She has argued 12 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, more than any other black woman in history. That is two more than Constance Baker Motley, who became the first black woman to argue a case before the United States Supreme Court and was part of the legal team Thurgood Marshall assembled who won the historic 1954 civil rights case Brown versus the Board of Education.

In 2019, Judge Leondra Kruger participated in a discussion about Supreme Court clerkships. Here is some of what she had to say.

JUDGES LEONDRA KRUGER: Part of what ultimately led me to apply for the clerkship and part of what I think ultimately helped was the set of relationships that I developed after law school when I started working and had actual day to day working relationships with practicing lawyers, who both provided the kind of kick in the pants that Jamie was describing, to get the applications and provided, you know, also the support necessary to the willingness to sort of vouch for me and for my (INAUDIBLE) for my potential as a lawyer.

That I think ultimately laid the groundwork for my being able to get the job.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now for our first discussion of the supremely qualified are Amanda Tyler, professor at UC Berkeley School of Law. She is co-author with Ruth Bader Ginsburg Of "Justice, Justice, Thou Shalt Pursue: a life`s work fighting for a more perfect union". And with us again, Neal Katyal.

Professor Tyler, let me begin with you. You both know Judge Kruger -- which is not a requirement to participate in this discussion but it is an advantage.

What would you want the Judiciary Committee to know about this nominee in particular what her work on the California Supreme Court indicates in terms of what she might do as a Supreme Court justice?

AMANDA TYLER, AUTHOR: Well, you have already gone through her incredible credentials which situate her very well in terms of experience with the Supreme Court and experience being a justice, operating within our Supreme Court and doing much of this very similar work, I would say.

TYLER: But there are really two things to me, that stand out about her time as a justice on our state Supreme Court.

And it is first, that in her decisions, you see a really consistent commitment to protecting civil liberties and also to working towards making ours a more fair and just criminal justice system.

And it comes through a lot of the opinions, she`s written a slot of those. Another thing that you see is that, and Neal knows this well. At the U.S. Supreme Court it`s all about getting to five. At our Supreme Court because we have seven justices it`s about getting to four. And you see that when she can`t quite get to four, she will write decisions that take us forward a little bit but then when she can get to four, she will take the law that much more forward towards the objectives I`ve laid out.

And there are a lot of decisions that really 0highlight, I think, these values as animating her jurisprudence. I have in mind among others a couple of sentencing decisions where you see in the first case, she has four votes but she can only go so far. But in the second case she carries a unanimous court, to interpret our state`s proposition 47 fairly broadly to allow for individuals committed -- convicted of certain felonies to then come back and have those reviews to (INAUDIBLE).

Another thing that you see in her jurisprudence is a lot of opinions speaking to police accountability. And I think that is a really important thing to highlight. You know, she has written opinions that have increased access for watchdog groups to get body cam footage from police officers. And she has written a decision in which she carried the court albeit (INAUDIBLE) again, getting to four, it was a 4-3 decision in which the court limited the ability of police officers to use traffic stops as a -- you know, she didn`t use this word but I`ll use it -- as a pretext to then search a car.

In that instance, it had to do with allegedly searching the car for identification of someone who is thought to be driving without a license.

But you see with her decisions this, again these animating principles. And just to add one more, and then I will stop, I would be remiss as a Berkeley Law professor to not highlight that she joined the majority of her court in an opinion that reformed dramatically our cash bail system.

And I say I can`t go on without mentioning that because my colleagues and my students have been working fairly (ph) hard on that issue. It`s a very important issue of criminal justice reform.

O`DONNELL: Neal, we have seen most recent nominees come from the federal judiciary. They`re already members of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Here is someone coming from a state Supreme Court. But she has the valuable experience of appearing before the United States Supreme Court 12 times. You have had that experience. You worked with her in the solicitor general`s office.

How important for a Supreme Court justice, would you rate that experience in the solicitor general`s office?

KATYAL: I mean it`s really important, Lawrence. And so first thing is that you know, as you say, I know Leondra Kruger. I was her boss for three years. I also know Ketanji Brown Jackson. I have worked with her. But I want to say, you have to understand how extraordinary both of these women are. And you have to think, as black women, to accomplish what they accomplished, you know, particularly decades ago when systems were stacked against them, and they did all this, it is extraordinary.

They kind of had to be like Obama. Just better than anyone else to get to where they are.

I`ve watched Ketanji Jackson for two decades. She clerked for Justice Breyer after me. She is brilliant. She is loved by the Breyer clerk family. And both of these women would be extraordinary justices, not to take away from the others, but these are the two that I know.

Now, Leondra Kruger very well maybe, if not the best attorney I`ve ever worked with, then the top two or three. And I`ve worked with many of the best. This is where your question about her Supreme Court experience. Her poise, Lawrence in those 12 arguments, I saw 10 of them in person. I have read the transcripts of two.

She is extraordinary. Yes, you can talk about numbers, like arguing more cases than any other black woman in history. But it is the quality of her arguments, not the quantity, that so distinguishes her. Her poise, her meticulous attention to detail.

She was extraordinary and that is why when I headed the solicitor general`s office I gave the White House only one name of someone I wanted to put up as the number two, the principal deputy solicitor general. And that was Leondra Kruger.

KATYAL: And to take this one last point I`d make which is, you know, some Supreme Court justices count for more than one vote. Formally they all do. There are nine up there, as Amanda says. But every so often, you get a justice who can peel away and persuade other people. And in the court that right now is 6 to 3 Republican nominated, it is very, very conservative. One of those three is Justice Breyer.

So replacing Justice Breyer with someone else, you are not going to necessarily get a majority of the Supreme Court that way. So what I think the president needs to do is look for someone in the mold of a Justice Kruger who can reach across the aisle and come up and forge good decisions.

O`DONNELL: You know, I know that both of you are familiar with the work of all of the women we are going to be considering in this supremely qualified list of potential nominees.

The concept for each one of these is we are going to focus on that one individual at a time. We will be back with more for Judge Jackson and with the others who are on that list.

Neal Katyal, Amanda Tyler, thank you very much for beginning our series tonight on the supremely qualified. Really appreciate it.

KATYAL: Thank you.

TYLER: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. And tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

O`DONNELL: We are a few seconds into overtime, so that is tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.