Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 9/29/21

Summary

Democratic intraparty battles escalate over President Biden`s proposals for trillions of dollars of new spending. Author Charles Blow speaks out. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren discusses new developments in the insurrection probe. News breaks on Britney Spears` legal battle against her father.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: "THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER" starts right now.

Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Thank you very much.

Welcome to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

And we are tracking these fast moving developments in the battle of the pass President Biden`s proposals for trillions of dollars of new spending. There`s also a deadline of midnight tomorrow to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

[18:00:00]

Conservative Democrats in the Senate have been pumping the brakes on part of this Democratic package. And here`s where this is headed, because liberal leaders then began pushing back this week, vowing to vote down anything they view as a watered-down plan that fails to include the spending on both infrastructure and the liberal safety net, which is what Democrats had originally agreed on, voting together.

Now, the news tonight is a sign that liberal push may have Speaker Pelosi delaying a critical vote that was planned for tomorrow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Speaker Pelosi, if progressives, though, are still threatening to block this bill by the end of today, can you still move forward with a vote tomorrow?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Well, we take it one step at a time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: One step at a time, not the same as committing to the vote schedule.

Now, the speaker and the Senate leader are working hard. Pelosi and Schumer went to the White House today, reportedly moving beyond planned phone calls for this high-stakes final push this week. Now, both leaders know most Democrats believe the way to get this all done is to pass all the spending together, combining the more popular infrastructure bill with that more sweeping liberal safety net spending.

That`s what they publicly said they were going to do, so we know that, initially, they thought that was the best course. And you can see why they think that, because red state Democrat Joe Manchin is pushing back on the latter, on that other piece of spending, and talking up only infrastructure today, saying Democrats should at least take that win.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): We have the most important piece of legislation I have ever had in the last 30 years, which is the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It does so much in so many ways, clean energy, everything we have talked about.

Why wouldn`t we take that as a win, and move on and negotiate in good faith?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Take that as a win. The key statement there gives you a sense that might be enough to him as a win, Manchin holding up the Senate, where Democrats cannot lose a single vote.

And he`s kind of made up his negotiating rules as he goes along, which some have likened to the iconic Calvin Ball game from "Calvin and Hobbes."

Well, it`s actually what we compared it to on THE BEAT, where you make up the rules as you go. And as Manchin gets hit from all sides for being vague, today, he`s basically clapped back. We showed you that interview there.

But his office also took what in Washington is considered a more serious step in the middle of all these negotiations, releasing a very pointed written statement that avoided numbers, but did draw this line, basically addressing his own president, Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party, where he says: "Spending trillions more, when we can`t even pay for Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity" -- end quote.

For Joe Manchin, that`s a lot to basically call the plan that Joe Biden has endorsed crazy. It`s a warning shot. And as Washington teeters closer to a shutdown or a default, right now, the House is voting again to try to raise the debt limit. Joe Biden`s press secretary is going to give you her perspective.

Jen Psaki, famously measured, famously careful, but she put the context of the next few days in the spirit of political television.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, this is why we all came to Washington. It`s like an episode of a TV show, where we -- I`m not in a position to put -- look in a crystal ball here.

QUESTION: Which TV show?

PSAKI: Maybe "The West Wing," if something good happens, maybe "Veep" if not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: "Veep" is a comedy of errors that takes place in a town with essentially no principles.

And the punchlines are often about Washington being held hostage sometimes by a single senator.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: This is a win for you on Senate reform. And it`s also another big win for you with the president on immigration, all right? Win big, win big.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, ACTRESS: I don`t know. Maybe you and Dan should go down and talk to -- to -- God, the senator from Arizona.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: The one who wants to random search people in ponchos.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Oh, Bill.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: O`Brien.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Yes.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yes, he`s got a lot of sway with the pro-Caucasian caucus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It`s funny in the show because, well, you don`t have to live in that reality. It`s fiction.

The reality here, though, is that there are a very few people holding up what not only the majority the Democratic Party wants to do, according to the vote count, but really what a lot of Americans say is necessary in dealing with the problems of the recession and the COVID economy, but whether the original plan to get this all done is, as they put it in "Veep," a win-win or not, that`s all we`re all waiting to find out.

And we have experts to get into it right now.

Congressman, former Congressman Joe Crowley was a Democrat from New York and was a member of Speaker Pelosi`s leadership team. He`s been in exactly the kind of secret huddles that we have been following today and knows more sometimes than the observers would. And Michelle Goldberg, a columnist with "The New York Times."

I will give you the floor, Mr. Crowley, and I expect you will give us all your candid views, although I know that they are pretty sympathetic to Speaker Pelosi, both because you support her agenda and you know how hard her job is because you did it with her.

[18:05:08]

So, with that in mind, I`m going to go to Michelle first, because I do want, Michelle, your fully independent view of what`s happening here and whether, when Joe Manchin says take the win, that means he is fully preparing to also take a loss on the second plan.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: So I think it`s worth reading the entirety of Manchin`s statement, because you`re right. It has really bad news for anyone who wants to pass the entirety of the $3.5 billion (sic) reconciliation bill.

But he does leave at least a few openings for negotiation, right? He talks about correcting the imbalances of the Trump tax bill. He`s open to some new social spending, although he wants it to be means-tested, right? I mean, I think he`s wrong on the policy and the politics, but at least there is an opening there. There`s something that Democrats can work with.

It seems to me that the real villain of this whole unfolding drama is Kyrsten Sinema, who won`t make progressives an offer. The progressives here are not being inflexible. They`re actually begging moderate senators to negotiate with them, to give them something that they can work with.

But Kyrsten Sinema won`t even tell -- won`t even say anything about what she wants, what she`s willing to accept, what sort of concessions she would accept from progressives in order to move this thing forward. It seems like she is just almost glorying in everybody trying to figure out what it is that she wants, and nobody seems to know.

MELBER: Interesting that you raise that. There is that growing heat on Senator Sinema.

Take a look at -- here`s where she was today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: What do you say to progressives that are frustrated that they don`t know where you are?

SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-AZ): I`m in the Senate right here.

QUESTION: The progressives? There are progressives within the Senate that are frustrated that they don`t know where you are either.

SINEMA: I`m, like, clearly right in front of the elevator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A quip may get you through an audio interview there. But I do want to show it may not also deter the rising anger from liberal colleagues, who find catering to one senator -- quote -- "insane," which is what -- part of what Michelle is raising there.

And one of the most prominent new liberals in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, is breaking with usual decorum. She`s calling out the concern that Sinema may be operating in bad faith and will ditch the later spending once this infrastructure bill passes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: This is what he said last time. Don`t play Russian roulette with our economy. Well, yet that is exactly what he is doing, playing Russian roulette. Interesting that he`s playing Russian roulette.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: I was trying to go to a different Democrat there, Congressman Crowley.

But what AOC said, if I can paraphrase, was, basically, they are concerned that there won`t be good faith negotiation, that you could lose the second package. That hangs over all of this.

So your thoughts on that, Michelle`s points, all of the above?

FMR. REP. JOE CROWLEY (D-NY): Well, let me first piggyback on what Michelle just said.

And that is that that slight opening that she detects in terms of Manchin himself. Let`s just remember that, just last week, I believe Senator Manchin said that he would set the spending limit at about $1.5 trillion. So that number itself is like a negotiating point. He`s not rejecting everything outright.

And I think everyone has suspected that it would not be the $3.5 trillion, that it would somewhat lower, but somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $3.5 trillion. What we are talking about are enormous numbers here.

In my entire career of 20 years in the House, we never had bills in the trillions like this in terms of spending. And this is coming after the COVID relief, both in the last administration and this administration. So - - and really coupling that now with having to pay the bill, this $10 trillion debt ceiling that is hovering around there as well.

These are enormous figures, and a lot of political play involved, where McConnell is not being a statesman here, is showing this entirely on the Democrats, when he knows that he voted for a lot of that spending to begin with.

So I do think that, even with Senator Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, I think they do know this, Ari. And that is, if Democrats have any opportunity to hold onto the House, they need to pass this package. They need to move the president`s agenda. And they need to finally get to a number. I think that`s really holding all this up.

MELBER: Yes.

So, to be clear, your view is that, if either of the so-called Democratic holdouts in the Senate, if they create an environment where the second part doesn`t get passed, you`re saying that`s politically bad for them anyway.

CROWLEY: I think it`s bad for Democrats writ large. It`s bad for the president in not being able to move his agenda, when both the House and the Senate are controlled by Democrats.

[18:10:00]

And it`s bad for the -- I even think for the Senate Democrats. So, I do think there is that political motivation that`s going to be there. The president`s going to play a much more aggressive role, I think, in this moving forward.

I think the American people, they are looking for transformation in government. And this is a transformative time. And spending this kind of money right now -- we`re still dealing with COVID as well -- is going to pour an awful lot of money, put a lot of jobs on the table, and really get this country moving in a way which it hasn`t seen in decades.

And I think that`s how transformative these two bills will be.

MELBER: And also to you, as I mentioned, the backroom view that you had.

What Speaker Pelosi do you see here today? Do you see her as prepping to move the vote, which is a kind of a nod towards the progressive move?

CROWLEY: I think, look, a couple things about Nancy.

She`s not going to put a bill on the floor that doesn`t have the votes. She`s not going to let this fail, because I think the progressives hold back. I think what she is doing is moving the bill forward. She promised she would do that to the so-called moderates within the House. And I think she`s good on her word in that regard.

But they can`t blame her if there are holdouts from the liberal end of the Democratic Party spectrum.

MELBER: Now, Joe, you`re not a professional politician anymore, right? I mean, you`re not being paid by the government.

CROWLEY: Correct.

MELBER: But you sound a little like a politician.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: I`m asking you, is she going to delay this vote, like yes or no?

CROWLEY: I think, again, it comes down to whether or not she has the votes to pass it.

And they will know that soon enough. I wouldn`t be surprised if this vote is delayed. I wouldn`t be surprised if it`s pushed back a day or even to next week.

But let`s keep in mind, that doesn`t kill the bill.

MELBER: Right. No, of course.

CROWLEY: Therefore, the bipartisan infrastructure is not dead because it isn`t passed tomorrow.

I even think the moderates understand that.

MELBER: Sure.

CROWLEY: What I`m saying is, they see her good faith effort to get this bill to the floor.

And I think that was important to them. I think they`d like to move this in a simultaneous way. But I think we`re still far off in terms of getting that top-line number from the Senate, from Manchin and Sinema, et al, at this point. I think that`s what`s going to hold up the bipartisan aspect of the legislature -- or, I should say, the partisan bill or the human infrastructure bill.

MELBER: Yes.

And I feel you on that and the nuance there.

I mean, Michelle. I think it`s striking, though, especially for folks who have followed this, because it`s not as often that we hear about progressives banding together and playing this kind of hardball. And, of course, Speaker Pelosi, historically, she`s the speaker, so she`s got a special role.

But she was as big of progressive leaders as anyone in terms of her voting record. And yet this is the kind of intra-progressive fight over this and not having sort of the Manchins of the world control everything.

So it would be rare, or it would be the Democratic Caucus acting a little more like what we remember from the Freedom Caucus and others, if they are changing realities this way, or if it works, Michelle. What do you think?

GOLDBERG: I really disagree with the comparison of the Progressive Caucus to the Freedom Caucus, because, again, the progressives, you`re right, they`re holding out for the human infrastructure bill.

They`re saying -- but they want to negotiate. They`re not holding out for $3.5 trillion. They`re not holding out for specific provisions. They`re basically begging Kyrsten Sinema to make them an offer. They want to make this work. They`re willing to meet the moderates halfway, but you don`t even know what the halfway point is until you get the offer from the other side.

MELBER: Right.

GOLDBERG: It is really the moderates, and particularly Kyrsten Sinema, to a lesser degree, Joe Manchin, in the Senate who are being inflexible, dogmatic and, in Kyrsten Sinema`s case, I would even say nihilistic, in their approach to this.

MELBER: Yes.

And I got two things, Michelle. One, I think we might be saying a similar thing, because the comparison I`m making is only procedural, the willingness to walk, which sometimes Democrats have done less of in their own party. Policy-wise, I think you`re exactly right, the point you make, because they are trying to actually get to the finish line.

Second, I will reveal to everyone something people I think probably already know, but we sometimes get news updates directly in our ear.

And I just got one here at 14 minutes past the hour, that Speaker Pelosi has gone farther than what we heard there of the tape that we had from late in the day. She is reiterating that they say they are on track to hold the vote.

And so that`s quite relevant to what we`re talking about, although, again, I go back to you, Mr. Crowley. Does that mean that`s real? Or is that one of those things where you just keep holding that line up to the last minute because you don`t want to pull it early?

CROWLEY: Well, I think that`s probably -- your characterization probably holds some weight here.

I do think she takes it day by day. We still have tomorrow. That`s the deadline that she set so far. And we will see what happens even in the Senate.

But I do agree with Michelle, in the sense that I wouldn`t compare the progressives in the House Democratic Caucus to the Tea Party by any stretch of the imagination. What they`re trying to do is some good things here.

[18:15:07]

And I do think that a $2 trillion or $2.5 trillion or whatever that number is going to be, it is going to be transformative, tremendously transformative. And I do think that they`re willing to negotiate.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Yes, let me put in the form of a question.

How many times in your in your tenure do you remember this kind of progressive alliance saying they would vote down that which would otherwise be a Democratic priority?

CROWLEY: It`s a great point. Very rarely, if ever. I can`t recall it recall, quite frankly.

Privately, people said I`m not going to vote for this bill unless the other bill comes out, et cetera, type of thing. But I haven`t seen it as organized as we have seen it in recent weeks.

MELBER: And that`s all...

CROWLEY: But it`s yet to be put to the test too, quite frankly. So, we will see what happens.

MELBER: Right. Right.

And that`s all I mean to the extent of that.

Having sort of explored that point, I did want to get Michelle`s reaction to a little more Manchin, because our own colleague Garrett Haake was talking with him and sort of putting the question to him. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARRETT HAAKE, NBC NEWS CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT: Progressives don`t trust you, sir. They don`t trust you that you`re going to be with them on the reconciliation bill.

MANCHIN: I trust that they will negotiate in good faith. So, I trust them to negotiate in good faith. We`re just at a different position.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Michelle?

GOLDBERG: I mean, again, I think that progressives are right to be worried that if Manchin is able to pocket the win of the infrastructure bill, he won`t have that much incentive to pass this other bill that he seems not that interested in.

But I do think that he is negotiating, in that he keeps in his statements sort of leaving openings, leaving things that people can work with. And so he -- as somebody who doesn`t want to see the Biden presidency fail, as somebody who`s really worried, as I watch all this unfold, about what it will mean not just for the kind of social safety net in this country, but for our politics, if this -- if this presidency goes down, what that means for 2022 and what that means for 2024, I just worry less about Joe Manchin than I do about Kyrsten Sinema.

MELBER: Yes, all understood, and great points here, as we`re tracking, again, really fast-moving -- I don`t say that lightly. There`s a lot that we`re just going to keep learning this hour and in these days ahead, as we go towards a vote and potential shutdown or a solution.

Is it "Veep" or is it "The West Wing," as the White House put it today? We will find out.

Michelle and Joe, thanks for kicking us off.

CROWLEY: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: We also have new reporting later tonight on the battle lines over Trump and executive privilege. We have a key investigative member of the riot committee.

Also, we`re diving into why some of the Democrats` most popular proposals could still be on the chopping block.

And a very special guest on THE BEAT tonight, Charles Blow, joins us. We`re going to get into everything.

Plus, news on the Free Britney hearing in California by the end of the hour.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:21:22]

MELBER: We have breaking news in this fight over White House secrecy.

New reports tonight that Donald Trump is planning to sue in order to stop the January 6 committee that`s investigating essentially him and his administration`s role, among other things, January 6 and the insurrection, to try to stop them from getting information through subpoenas from the White House, potentially about his calls or his conduct, secret information.

"The Guardian" reporting Trump wants his top aides to defy as well any separate subpoenas to them, meaning separate from the government or to the White House, for their own records and testimony. And that could put, well, these four individuals, as well as others, in legal jeopardy. You`re looking at some of the people that we know have lawful requests for evidence.

There`s also new reporting on how the January 6 committee is preparing what some are calling a legal arsenal to enforce its investigation in a timely manner. Politico reporting on the committee gearing up to slap reluctant witnesses with civil or even criminal contempt. That report notes the committee has already spoken to witnesses who`ve been voluntarily willing to talk.

Meanwhile, there`s a lot of intrigue this week and a lot of sort of discussion, rumors, leaks about whether there will be a new round of subpoenas. A lot is going on in an open probe, with the former president lurking in the shadows potentially trying to create a new fight over executive privilege, something we have been covering.

So, a lot of open questions here. But, fortunately, we have a top member of the January 6 committee that`s going to be live on THE BEAT, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren.

She might have, I should mention, more experience investigating presidential misconduct and allegations of malfeasance than most modern lawmakers.

A little refresher that she knows, but not everyone may. She was a congressional staffer on that key initial Watergate probe. She was a member of the House Judiciary Committee during the Clinton impeachment. And this one, I think, if you watch the news, you do remember. She was one of the handpicked impeachment managers at Donald Trump`s first trial.

And now here she is using the investigative chops and the experience to steer this January 6 probe.

So, we`re excited to get into it. And we will when we`re back together in just 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Breaking news tonight.

We are just getting exactly this moment in our newsroom a list of new subpoenas that are coming out from this January 6 committee. If you watch the news, you may notice that, as of a few moments ago, we said this is the kind of thing we have been waiting on, but we literally just got them.

And we think we have quite a notable guest for it, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, an experienced investigator and a Democrat from California who serves on the January 6 committee.

[18:25:02]

Thanks for being here.

You know more than most about this plan, the timeline and what we just got, which is a list of some of the subpoena targets. What can you tell us about this?

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Well, this is an active investigation, as is obvious.

The subpoenas that were just issued are really directed at the organizers of the rally, people who helped fund it, people who sought the permits. They were campaign people. And we need to understand what was afoot here. From the very beginning, we have needed to find out who funded it, who planned it.

There was a mob that said they wanted to kill Vice President Pence, wanted to kill the speaker, wanted to overturn the election. We need to find out everything about how that happened. And this is a step to do that.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Congresswoman, I`m just doing this live with you, because, if I had gotten this list hours ago, I would have done my homework then. So permit me to just be a journalist. But I see here just in the documentation that we got, it says that you`re -- the committee is investigating Women For America First and trying to get more information about what their -- what I take to be their motives or intentions.

You have got 11 individuals, including their founder and chair, Amy Kremer, Cindy Chafian, which is listed here as the person who submitted the first permit application to get that January 6 rally going, some names that news viewers might recognize, like Katrina Pierson, who worked directly on the Trump campaign.

It states here she was involved the organization of this January 6 rally and in direct communication with the former president about the rallies. That`s quite striking.

What do you hope to learn from these individuals and the records you`re seeking about what happened leading up to the rally?

LOFGREN: Well, we don`t want to jump to a conclusion. We`re doing an investigation, not an accusation.

We want to find out everything there is to know about the coordination between the White House and these individuals whose names were up front in organizing the rally, what the intentions were, where did the money come from, how was it organized, how was that mob unleashed on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election?

We think that we will learn things from these individuals. And what we have found is that we`re -- as we get more information, it leads us to other information. Quite a few individuals have come forward voluntarily to provide information. Some people are asking for subpoenas.

So there will be more of those in days and weeks ahead. Others may be more recalcitrant, but whatever it takes. Our job is to get to the bottom of this. And we take that task very seriously.

MELBER: Though there was, of course, a second impeachment about some of these underlying issues.

The president, through the constitutional process, was not convicted in that, although there was then some troubling evidence, but much more seems to be publicly known now. And, as you explained, you`re investigating all these leads.

This reference to direct communication between Ms. Pierson and Donald Trump, is one of the investigative leads or theories of the case that this committee is going to explore is whether or not Donald Trump knew or was discussing the prospect of using breaching the Capitol or violence as a plan, as part of the goal of January 6 in advance?

LOFGREN: I will just say that a majority of the House, including Republicans, and 57 percent of the United States Senate found that the president, then-president, incited this riot. That was the vote.

Now, we didn`t have available to us all the information that is now coming forward. We need to find out every detail about this. And when we have all of the facts, we`re going to be able to lay that out for the American people in a way that we think will be helpful for our country.

We need to save our democracy here. We need to make sure that the threats to our democracy are averted, and that our wonderful American experiment in self-governance is preserved.

MELBER: And in our introduction to you, again, before we just got this breaking news -- and for those joining us, it`s brand-new, 11 subpoenas of new individuals, including at least one former Trump campaign official from the January 6 committee.

In our introduction to you, Congresswoman, we also mentioned the fact that the president, the former president, has publicly asked people to resist and not cooperate with your committee.

Just for the record, what is your response to that request? And what should those individuals and these 11 individuals know about any obligations they have legally?

LOFGREN: They have an obligation, each of them, to respond to the subpoena and to produce documents and testimony as they have been directed to do.

[18:30:09]

The president, the former president, is a very litigious person. We all know that. He likes to sue people a lot. He usually loses. He`s not the president. He doesn`t have executive privilege because he`s not the president. And so we`re prepared for whatever litigation.

But I think some of this is frivolous. These individuals were not employees of -- they were not White House counsel. And even then, we got the White House counsel. The court ordered him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

So I don`t think the former president is on firm ground, but we`re ready to proceed to do what we need to do to get the facts. And I would hope that the president not involve himself in obstruction of Congress, because that itself is a violation of the criminal code.

MELBER: Referring to the McGahn case, which, of course, the House did when, as you say. There was an effort by the then-Trump administration to fight it. They lost. McGahn, the White House counsel, did testify.

You said, Congresswoman, you don`t think Donald Trump`s on firm legal ground there. I would say that`s quite diplomatic. It really looked like he was on quicksand.

LOFGREN: Right.

MELBER: Because he filed a lot of suits that resulted in the loss.

That brings me the final question. Again, I appreciate you Being here on a busy day. My final question is, with this executive privilege battle -- we talked a lot about the Trump side -- what about the Biden White House, which, as we reported, initially said from the lectern no privilege for you, Donald Trump?

Then they came back and said, well, it`s case by case. But with regard to your committee, it`s one case. It`s the January 6 case.

LOFGREN: Right.

MELBER: Do you have an understanding of what the Biden White House`s position is? Will they honor Donald Trump`s attempt at secrecy here or overrule it, reject it, and provide this information? Do you know yet?

LOFGREN: Well, what I take from the Biden administration is, they don`t intend to stonewall the Congress or the select committee on this.

Having said that, it is appropriate to take every assertion and evaluate it, and -- on the facts and the law and reach a conclusion. But very clearly, they`re not intending to participate in a cover-up of this, which is apparently what the former president is seeking to do.

I think he does not look like an innocent man when he tries to prevent the truth from coming out.

MELBER: Understood.

Congresswoman Lofgren, thank you so much, again, on this breaking news, 11 people named in these new subpoenas. Appreciate your time.

Let me tell people what we have up ahead, because progressives are fighting all kinds of cuts to the Biden agenda. We want to look at what that means for families and what it means for an increasingly diverse America.

"The New York Times"` Charles Blow is here. You know the name. We`re going to get into it.

And, later, news breaking on Britney Spears` legal battle against her father. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:36:44]

MELBER: Let`s dig a little deeper. And we have a special guest ready to join us.

This week, Democrats have been arguing that they can do more than one thing in Washington. And that may prove true. We have been following a lot of twists and turns. But some of the party`s supposed priorities may be getting a short shrift.

Those longstanding bipartisan talks over police reform have completely, publicly collapsed, but that outcome was clearly likely months ago, as we reported, when Republicans publicly refused any police immunity reforms.

Meanwhile, immigration reform stalling after the Senate parliamentarian said Democrats cannot include a pathway to citizenship in a budget bill. Democrats are continuing to wrestle with many of those budget battles. And some of the most popular policies could be on the chopping block, including expanding Medicare or reducing drug prices, with Joe Manchin talking about means-testing.

And, well, there`s also the possibility the whole thing could tank. That would kill policies like universal pre-K, community college funding, paid family leave, child tax credits, poverty programs, and clean energy that Democrats say is part of why Biden should have been elected in the first place.

Now, failure on a bill this large would affect many things and many people, but it would hit people of color especially hard.

Now, when you look at all these tradeoffs and all the spending, there are D.C. elites and pundit types who counsel that, well, change takes time.

Let`s be clear tonight. History shows we have heard that kind of argument before, especially on issues like this. And James Baldwin had a rebuttal to that kind of talk on this promise of progress someday later, words that may, sadly, resonate today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES BALDWIN, ACTIVIST: I was born here almost 60 years ago. I`m not going to live another 60 years. You always told me it takes time. It is taken my father`s time, my mother`s time, my uncles` time, my brothers and my sisters` time, my nieces and my nephews` time.

How much time do you want for your progress?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A fair question.

We`re joined now by "New York Times" columnist Charles Blow. He`s the author of "The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto."

Your thoughts, sir?

CHARLES BLOW, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Well, you`re correct to point out that issues -- other issues always overtake liberals in America. And that`s been happening since the end of the Civil War.

I mean, the reason that Reconstruction failed is because something bigger came along. It was both because white liberals in the North and West got tired of Reconstruction, got tired of waiting, got tired of promoting it. There was a depression that happened.

The gaze was shifted, and then there was an contested election, the Hayes election. And, basically, liberals strong-armed him into making a horrible compromise, but the one that they said that was the only option they had. The presidency was bigger than black people`s suffering.

The conservatives say you can have the presidency. All you have to do is let Reconstruction fail. You have to withdraw federal troops from the South.

[18:40:04]

And everyone knew precisely what that would mean. It would mean that the white terrorists in the South would have free rein. And when they removed those troops, Jim Crow sprouted up, and it lasted for 60 years.

There is always something that is getting in the way of fully advocating for the freedom and liberation of black people in America. And what I am proposing is that you get away from asking and pleading and begging for other people to have your best interests at heart, that you have a way to access this power without that.

MELBER: What is that way?

BLOW: The way to do that is reversing the Great Migration, right, which is already happening, by the way. Reverse migration is a phenomenon right now.

If you look at the latest census numbers, the cities to which black people migrated during the Great Migration all, almost all last black population, some of them for the very first time. At the end of the Civil War, three Southern states were majority black, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina. Another three were within 2 percentage points of being majority black.

Another fourth, Florida, was within 4 percentage points of being majority black. I understand that black people fled the South partly because of terror. But if they hadn`t -- and that`s a huge if. I understand that.

But if they hadn`t, it is possible that black people right now with control more Electoral College votes in California than New York state combined.

MELBER: Yes.

BLOW: They would control or be the controlling interest in 14 Senate seats.

MELBER: Yes.

BLOW: It changes what power looks like when you are part of the state power architecture in the country.

MELBER: So let`s -- we will read that, so folks can see. This is a small part of your book, just excerpt.

"The mission begins," as you say, "with the states, the centers of power, control the lion`s share of the issues that bedevil black lives, criminal justice, judicial processes, education, health care, economic opportunity, and assistance."

So I guess the follow-up question in journalism to you would be, for someone who thinks this is even a good idea, how do you make it a practical idea? If it`s hard enough to get people GOTV, Souls to the Polls, vote once every two or four years, are you literally suggesting that people, as they plan their life, their family, the education, all the things that go into where people live, their jobs, that they create this political pack and literally move so that they can affect future elections?

BLOW: Absolutely.

And the thing about mass migrations of any sort, including the Great Migration of black people, but all sorts, gold rush, whatever, people didn`t know what was waiting for them. They didn`t go because someone had already bought them a house, and they didn`t go because they had already set up a job.

They went because of the possibility. And when people left for the Great Migration, many of them had nothing, had -- they took what they could take in a suitcase. They used to call some of the trains the chicken bone express. They just took food onto the trains, and there would be bones on the floor when they got off.

That`s what they had. And -- but they went with the idea that there was a possibility. And so great migrations are always constructed in that way. So when people always say like, well, how will we make it so that it is -- there are sureties at the end?

That`s not how it works. It`s never worked that way.

MELBER: Yes, interesting.

And the gold rush analogy is interesting, too, because what are we running from? What are we running for? And do people move and do things for inspiration, especially on a collective basis? As you say, there are past examples of that.

It`s an interesting book, Charles. I want to thank you for telling us a little bit about it.

And I want to tell everyone again, "The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto," out now.

Thank you, sir.

Up ahead, we go inside the L.A. courtroom where Britney Spears has won a huge legal battle against her father.

And live from New York, there`s a new Trump impersonator you might want to learn about.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:48:21]

MELBER: "SNL" is back this Saturday.

We will see if they follow these budget battles in Washington, but there are signs Alec Baldwin won`t be there. His iconic Trump impersonation was a staple over those past four years, but he did call it quits.

And "SNL" has tapped someone to play the next blogger in Florida. His names is James Austin Johnson. Some call him the best Trump impersonator of all. He went viral for his Trump-tackling content not even related to politics, but rambling about everything from Scooby-Doo or Scooby-Don to Pokemon GO to Weird Al Yankovic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON, ACTOR: Weird Al very mean to Coolio, not very nice. Coolio was very upset with Mr. Weird Al. He had such a big hit with "Gangsta," "Gangsta`s Paradise."

And with "Amish Paradise," the -- what they do is, they take the music and they steal the whole thing.

Scooby-Doo. They call him Scooby-Doo. They call the show "Scooby-Doo." But Scooby doesn`t do anything. Scooby, frankly, gets much too much attention, money. We call him Scooby, but he doesn`t do it. It`s a terrible deal, stopping the bad guys who are really not so bad. If you talk to some of these guys, they just want to remake the world into a better place, if it wasn`t for these meddlesome kids and their stupid dog.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, does Scooby-Doo not do anything? Well, you may have to watch "SNL" to see the final answer and the bit.

Now, up ahead, we turn to a story that is about culture and music, but also law and justice, Britney Spears scoring a huge victory in her legal battle against her father. We go inside hearing.

[18:50:00]

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): The only thing that`s unusual about Britney Spears` story is that people are paying attention to it.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): If the conservatorship process can deprive someone like Ms. Spears of her fundamental liberties, then what chance does the average American have?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Some bipartisan support there for Britney Spears` legal freedom.

And now to news on that front tonight. A California judge has just ruled to formally suspend Spears` controversial father, Jamie, as the pop star`s conservator. That means he does not control her money or life anymore on a legal basis.

A certified public accountant has been appointed, and that`s still to be ruled on, whether to terminate this conservatorship in its entirety. The star`s many fans were outside the courthouse cheering her on, as well as online. There`s been a lot of attention here.

And she spoke out publicly for the first time in late June, detailing her exploitive 13-year conservatorship and where she had really recounted how her father controlled way too much of her life. She described being in denial, shocked, traumatized, and said -- quote -- "I`m depressed. I cry every day. The people who did that to me should not be able to walk away so easily."

[18:55:18]

Now, what changed was, she was allowed to hire her own lawyer, who then basically replaced a court-appointed one. Now they`re calling for an investigation into Jamie Spears.

Meanwhile, damning new revelations that Spears was monitoring the daughter`s communications of Ms. Spears, alleging that he secretly recorded audio from her bedroom, her conversations with her boyfriend and her children. Since June, there have been three different documentaries chronicling Britney`s plight, including a new one on Netflix.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Britney has never one person she could trust, not mom, not dad.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Britney had a fear that her family would barge in and take everything.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was -- quote -- "OK"?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There was financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have represented dozens of conservatees in court. Not one of them has ever had a job.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Britney made other people a lot of money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We are now joined by that director of the Netflix documentary "Britney vs. Spears," Erin Lee Carr.

Thanks for being here. Your reaction to this legal news.

ERIN LEE CARR, DIRECTOR, "BRITNEY VS. SPEARS": I mean, it`s incredible.

This is what Britney has been asking for. We saw in 2008-2009: I do not want my father to be my conservator. And now we are in 2021. And Judge Brenda Penny has finally suspended Jamie Spears from being her conservator.

MELBER: When you profiled a lot of this, it gives a bit more humanity than people might have known about from just the headlines.

I want to play briefly from your doc a voice-mail that Britney left for a lawyer.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BRITNEY SPEARS, MUSICIAN: I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship, that my father has threatened me several times that he`ll take my children away.

I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process of you guys taking care of everything.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: You really studied and profiled how this works legally.

I bring to you the point from, of all people, Senator Ted Cruz. If this can happen to someone like Ms. Spears, what happens to regular people with less visibility and money?

CARR: Yes, that was a question that we asked ourselves time and time again.

But, from my personal opinion, I think Ms. Spears was targeted because she is Britney Spears. The fame, the wealth and her documented issues in 2008- 2009 were a reason to get her in the conservatorship.

What is unusual is that there`s a lot of people that have mental health struggles, and you know what? They`re not put into a conservatorship. And a question that I thought over and over again is, would this happen to a young male pop star?

And I think this is so individual to Britney, but, for me, on a global scale, it`s about silencing powerful women. She was and is one of the most powerful women that exists in her class of artists. And yet she had her father as a 39-year-old woman deciding what she wanted to do with her life. If she wanted to go to a hamburger restaurant, she would have to call and ask her dad.

So we`re talking about really, really intense restrictions.

MELBER: I have got about 40 seconds until Joy Reid.

Do you think the courts show any awareness of that type of sexism? Or do they see this as a one-off, this is just about a particular star, not aware?

CARR: In researching and reporting out this film for two-point -- 2.5 years -- excuse me -- it really showed that the court and the probate system in California, they`re going to play this by the book.

And people who are in conservatorships are usually the infirm or the elderly. And so when Britney spoke in June 23, 2021, she -- they weren`t even sure if it was going to be recorded. Britney was the one that said: I want this to be out there.

In fact, she had said this in 2019. So, our film, "Britney vs. Spears," is the whole story, not just the last year and what has happened, but really that she had been asking for this from the very beginning.

MELBER: Yes.

And you mentioned what people understand about it, as well as the sexism and the particulars of her case. Some of the storytelling around this also definitely puts scrutiny on a system that wasn`t working for her, as evidenced by the new ruling. So, really interesting to get your perspective as a filmmaker.

Erin Lee Carr, thank you.

And thanks to everyone for watching THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts right now.

Hello, Joy.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: How you doing, Ari?

Free Britney!

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Thank you very much. Have a great evening.