Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 9/24/21

Summary

MAGA riot investigators subpoena Trump allies. Biden suggests WH secrecy should not protect insurrections. Biden to release Trump files as MAGA allies subpoenaed. Trump loses again in shame recount in Arizona. Biden vows to pass key bills despite "stalemate" in Congress. Fox dumps Giuliani amid lawsuit alleging "reckless," "defamatory," far-fetched fictions." Mario Van Peebles reflects on his father`s legacy.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: "THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER" starts right now. Hi, Ari. Happy Friday.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Happy Friday. Hi, Nicolle. Thank you so much. I wish you a great weekend. I want to welcome everyone to The Beat. I Am Ari Melber. And we begin right now with breaking news.

The Biden administration making it official today, they will not nutshelled any White House records from the January six committee on Donald Trump`s behalf.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege. And so, we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise, and certainly, as they come up from Congress.

MELBER: That may have sounded dry or even ordinary, but it is nothing of the sort. This is as the headline suggests, Joe Biden telling Donald Trump no privilege for you. No soup for you for Seinfeld fans, but the stakes are much higher. We know that Donald Trump wants to deal with this January 6 committee with stonewalled tactics, trying to use executive privilege and other delays. Now he could still take the Biden administration and the Congress to court over this, and that would set up a fairly unprecedented clash between the former and current president.

What we are seeing here are signs that the MAGA riot probe is eyeing Trump`s inner circle and not wasting any time with using its legal subpoena power pressure. Indeed, we can report on four new subpoenas for top Trump aides and allies, requiring them legally to testify within three weeks unless they can come up with lawful reasons for another accommodation. And that includes the big guns like Steve Bannon and Donald Trump`s former top number one Aide Mark Meadows, who is Chief of Staff.

Rolling Stone reporting on the massive scope of this probe. The committee has asked the National Archives for all documents or communications within that Trump White House on that fateful day of January 6, 2021.

What we see here is both exactly what Speaker Pelosi said she was going to do when she outmaneuvered Republicans and barreled forward with this committee. And it`s also a legal escalation.

We`re looking now at this clash between Biden and Trump something that temperamentally the Biden ministration is not super interested in having but apparently, they`ve decided to side with Congress with the investigations with mainly Democrats who`ve been interested in getting to the bottom of January 6. And we`re looking now at a subpoena powered White House cooperating effort to get down to exactly what did happen before and during the insurrection.

And by the way, you`ve heard me say this before, I`ll say it again, as a journalist, if they get all the evidence and find things that are positive or basically, exculpatory for the people inside the Trump White House, fine, we`ll report on that. The public has a right to know about that just as much as if they find negative things. But let`s be clear, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, lot of the people around Donald Trump, they`re not acting like they expect more evidence to help them. What do they know that the public doesn`t know yet? Well, that`s what the investigation is about. We also don`t know if this will be smooth compliance or a larger clash.

Now, can they try to defy this, the top investigator and congressional leader Adam Schiff, you remember from impeachment and other probes, is now discussing the fact that they have other hardcore ways to force accountability, including using criminal contempt against people who tried to flout this Congress. I mentioned the history because Adam Schiff knows his way around some of these Trump folks, he knows the lengths they will go, not just to perhaps lie but to avoid ever talking in the first place, to try to duck subpoenas and requests.

Is Donald Trump rattled? Well, he certainly hasn`t looked calm as these things have built over this week. Closest insiders subpoenaed under law, Trump dismissing the investigation with his usual talk about witch hunts. But this isn`t a witch hunt. This is a march for evidence. We`re also seeing other new avenues for accountability including video showing the body cam footage of a police officer who was savagely attacked again by that MAGA crowd that Donald Trump summit. This is about a day we know a lot about, but it`s newly released. And as always, we do want to warn you, it is graphic.

MELBER: That`s government evidence. It`s the first time we`ve aired it on The Beat. It`s obviously difficult to even watch a few seconds of it. Of course, this went on for hours and we are still learning about the depths of the organization, of potential government cooperation with that plan insurrection, as well as what those individuals did there.

This is the gravity of the riot that day. And Biden`s administration is pledging to cooperate and get to the bottom of what happened even if it means essentially selling out the privilege of a past president that`s not something we typically see out of White Houses in either party.

[18:05:06]

Let`s get right into it. We have the former RNC Chair and a former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, Michael Steele, former Federal Prosecutor Barbara McQuade and New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg.

Barbara, I begin with you on the law. It has become common to be quite cynical about, just about everything that happens in the intersection of law and politics in D.C. But I will say in my observation, most administrations are fairly guarded about presidential privilege. They`re well aware that their time will come sooner or later in our democracy, whether they`re the ex-president, the administration. How unusual is it to hear a blanket announcement like we showed from the lectern today, where they say, hey, we`re not given any privilege to this past president, or at least on this request for January six material?

BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: It`s very unusual, Ari, as you say, I think all presidents are very careful, because they know that they are the guardian of that that information that their day will come as well, and also that they don`t just control protecting their own privileged information. But the presidency, it`s not just that President, it is the presidency that they control.

But in this case, you know, executive privilege is not absolute, it is qualified. And President Biden has made it clear as he did in the past, when he was talking about Jeffrey Rosen and other DOJ officials, that in this instance, the need for this information is so great that this qualified privilege must yield.

MELBER: Yeah, and you mentioned other instances, Michelle, I don`t know if you remember George W. Bush`s very eloquent statement, fool me once, don`t fool me again. It`s a classic. The original goes --

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, THE NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: Won`t get fooled again.

MELBER: Yeah, won`t get fooled again. The original though, is more about shame on me if I let myself get fooled. And I think with shift and some of the folks in the Democratic investigative team, they`re kind of on to this. I want to show a headline. Folks may remember from years back, the Trump White House also tried to take sweeping immunity claims about even regular testimony. It took time, but they did lose. They argued, McGahn, for example, who was a top lawyer at the White House had some kind of absolute immunity years in. The courts did order him to comply. And for people who get tired or cynical, Michelle, I would note, it worked. He ultimately did have to testify. But it seems the Democrats are using a much faster track, knowing who they`re dealing with.

GOLDBERG: Well, Democrats don`t probably, don`t have years, it`s very, you know, the odds are probably better than even the Republicans take back the House in 2022. And there is no chance that they let this investigation go forward if they do, so Democrats need to do this on a very fast track. They also need to do it on a fast track, because some of the evidence that this investigation is meant to collect is there to make the case for reforms to the way that states count, count the votes basically, right? There`s this effort now in a number of states to make it easier for either state legislatures, or secretaries of state to subvert the process, to substitute their own slate of electors in a way that would send the vote counting process into chaos, and possibly throw a future election into the House. much the way Trump and his collaborators wanted to do this time. There`s legislation that would address that. But I think in order to build momentum for that legislation, you need to show just how close this plot came to succeeding.

MELBER: Michael, what did you think big picture of the Biden White House just saying no privilege for Trump here?

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER RNC CHAIRMAN: I think -- I thought it was OK. You guys are ready to play hardball. You`re ready to throw down. You`ve drawn the line, you`re not going to allow the system to be used against itself as it has been over the last, you know, few years of investigations and impeachment, trials, et cetera where the administration could effectively just Stonewall and say, look, I got time, you know, come after me if you want. And the process will begin. I mean, you reference the McGahn case, and the length of time it took to deal with that.

So, I think the administration is been sending the signal very clear, right up front. We`re going to investigate this, and we`re going to let the investigation go where it leads, and we`re not going to allow for or stand for accidents and obstacles that get in the way, everything by the book, everything timely done. And I think probably what this will mean for future congresses and administrations to look at is how do we create the kind of track, you know, in the judicial system that would allow for these types of big issues to get settled so you don`t have a question being resolved six months a year after an administration has left office, using the system again against itself.

[18:10:08]

MELBER: Yeah, especially when you`re dealing with people who are cynically exploiting the timeline.

STEELE: That`s right.

MELBER: Barbara, it is Friday night, can we go a little deeper on jurisprudence? Are you game?

MCQUADE: I`m game. Let`s go.

MELBER: All right, let`s go. You know, when you`re in law school, you only have a couple type of Supreme Court cases on these big weighty standoff issues, because the entire system deliberately tries to avoid getting to that point. So you see negotiation, you see accommodation, you see judges saying repeatedly, even at the Supreme Court, and they`re not known always for their humility, but you see them saying, well, we don`t necessarily want to bind this, we really want anything that feels like a -- what they call political question between Congress and the White House to kind of get sorted out elsewhere, then every so often, you have test cases, Nixon provided them because he was a crook. And Trump appears to be providing some as well.

With that in mind, I want to read for you in the jurisprudence, one of the few hints or clues we have about what`s supposed to be the law here, because the privilege is strong, for reasons that everyone understands. The President`s got to be able to talk to, you know, aides about all kinds of stuff, including whether or not to invade a country, and it`s not good for the U.S. of that leaks, is just not. So that`s real. Then you have well wait, what are the limits of that privilege? And just reading from one of those Supreme Court cases dealing with Nixon, one of the few things we know about where the court thinks the limit is they emphasize it`s not for the benefit of the president as an individual, but for the benefit of the Republic. Good lawyers could stretch that statement in a lot of directions. I`m curious, if you think any of that applies one way or the other, with regard to an insurrection that was underfoot?

MCQUADE: Yeah, I think you can make a very compelling argument that whatever it was, Donald Trump said to Mark Meadows, or Steve Bannon or others, the safety of the Republic and the insurrection, learning what happened there has to be more important than whatever it was that they said. And so, I think that President Biden`s decision is on very sound ground. I think the place where there`s a gap in the law, which as you identify, there`s not a lot of settled case law in this area because of that negotiation accommodation process is whether President Trump has any authority to assert it. I think the case law is best read as he can make a recommendation, but it is President Biden who owns the ultimate decision here. And so, I think he can make some waves. But I think ultimately, Congress is going to get its information.

MELBER: Well, you make such an important point there that we may have under emphasized to some degree and our leader Michael alluded to it as well, which is, as the President`s call. We have one president at a time in the country. And that`s why when Michael referred to this president playing hardball, right, he could have found all sorts of ways to sound reasonable and leave it more open. I mean, any lawyer could tell you, right? He could say, well, I`m concerned about this, but I`m going to have the process play out. I have the White House counsel on the DOJ, blah, blah, but no, they just said no, Donald. And so, as you say it would be a wider debate in court about whether the previous occupant gets that kind of an appeal or an objection to that. Michelle, I`m curious what you think Barbara`s given us kind of the legal prime, but where do you think this goes with obviously a very litigious ex-president?

GOLDBERG: I mean, to some extent, this is going to come down to Merrick Garland, and in some ways Merrick Garland has disappointed progressives who wanted him to be a little bit more aggressive on behalf of the President`s interest, but he had -- the just the Justice Department has taken January 6 very seriously, when it comes to prosecuting the people who actually carried out the riot, right? So, I think that part of the question is whether he`s going to be very serious in backing up, for example, when Adam Schiff says, we are, you know, we want the option of holding someone in criminal contempt of Congress, you need the Justice Department`s help to do that. And so, I think it will depend on whether this administration in the Justice Department is willing to enforce criminal penalties on people who treat congressional subpoenas as optional, as they did throughout the Donald Trump administration.

MELBER: Yeah. And the other piece here, that`s kind of only roughly related, Michael, but goes to the legal pressure on this president, former president is, this headline here from the Wall Street Journal that this is Trump org case still continues to pace. A judge ordering the Trump organization to comply with these New York State subpoenas, requires the organization to provide a report by next Thursday. It`s all happening fast of what it did to preserve, collect, and produce documents detailed in the A.G. subpoenas while the entire company of course awaits trial. I`m just curious how you think this all relates because the president -- the former president has seemed more agitated than usual based on the indications we have.

STEELE: Well, I think what you see, and Barbara could probably really get into this, the parsing here, because it`s a lot of fun. State action versus federal action.

[18:15:07]

You`re a corporation, is not just about you, it`s corporate documents, it`s shareholders and yeah, this is a closed corporation where it`s just Donald Trump in the family. But complying to the state requirements and subpoenas, you know, is not the same as sort of playing footloose and fancy free and pushing back on federal subpoenas, where you`ve got the, you know, the weight of the presidency behind you. Here, you`re just the CEO of a company, and you got officers. So, the dynamics have very different for Trump in the state action when the judge in the state action says, y`all going to give me documents by next Thursday. Guess what that cooperation is going to do? They`re going to have documents in front of that judge by next Thursday as president or former president, when the Congress says we`d like your secretary to fill in the bank or director of x to come before the Congress, and here`s a subpoena. We`ve seen how that plays out. So, these are the two worlds that Donald Trump is now dealing with.

What Biden did today, in my estimation, was to move the federal action a little closer to the result that you see in state actions, where it makes it harder for the President to hide behind his former status. And now as a citizen, has to comply.

MELBER: Former status, I like it, you almost sounds a little pejorative, Michael, but you would never.

STEELE: I would never.

MELBER: I want to -- we have a lot of plans. So, what I want to do is thank Barbara and Michelle for kicking us off tonight. Michael comes back later in the hour. So, if you`re Michael Steele fan, you`re in the right place.

Let me tell you what else we have in the program, these Arizona`s so called fraudits even they found MAGA true believers, don`t have evidence for any big lie, they found Trump loss. Later tonight, historian Michael Beschloss is here on the Biden agenda and some breakthroughs.

And then before we go, we`re going to tell you what Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz now have in common, it`s not good. And then a wild moment of COVID realities right on the set of the view, all that coming up, stay with us.

[18:20:54]

MELBER: How many times can you recount Donald Trump`s losses? Well, according to the modern Republican Party, many, many times. These election lies got another turn and ended up imploding on republicans in Arizona. It`s almost as embarrassing as Rudy Giuliani`s famous four seasons landscaping appearances, because here we are nearly one year in close to $6 million later and Arizona Republicans have this partisan sham review of the election, is in the state`s largest county and it boomeranged on them. That`s because there are now reports about what the draft conclusions found. The same overall result is in November with a Biden victory. They also found that Biden won, they say by actually roughly 300 more votes than an initial count.

Now this is all a stunt. We`re not reporting on it for you because we give any credence to the outcome or the conclusions. Indeed, experts in both parties and nonpartisan election specialists say that this has become a debacle. And that the claims in the draft report has basically no validity. This is not about an audit. This is about Donald Trump and the big lie, and just creating kind of noise around it.

The group that did this call themselves Cyber Ninjas. They got partisan money from the Republican Party. They`re not part of any actual independent audit. Now, despite what some are calling a humiliating conclusion. Apparently not stopping the insanity that the hardliners in several states are continuing this project. Texas, where Trump won at the state level is going to review its own 2020 election, but just in four counties they selected that was a new announcement. It came eight hours after Trump demanded it.

What is really going on here and why isn`t it going away? Indeed, if it were, we wouldn`t be reporting on it. Well, we get into all of it with Michael Steele when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, back with us as we talk about this GOP Arizona fraudit or audit or recount. Good to have you on more than one topic, sir.

STEELE: Absolutely. All right, let`s get into it, baby.

MELBER: Let`s get into it, baby. Politically, it seems odd to continue to draw attention to the way that you lost or got thumped by Joe Biden, the counting the recounting, I am reminded, and this may be out of character. So, I don`t want to, you know, throw you off. But I`m reminded of when J. Cole rapped, count it up, count it up, count it up, count it. And the idea being you have to do a lot of counting because he`s making so much money because of his success that you have to keep counting.

STEELE: Right.

MELBER: And that`s fine if you`re flexing on your success. Shout out to J. Cole in North Carolina, self-made. But if you`re not counting money, you`re counting the votes in the ballots. The only time that matters is before the certification. That`s why we have a process and then it`s over. What do you make of the Republican Party`s obsession in sort of a bastardized J. Cole moment of counting it up after it`s all over and they lost?

STEELE: Well, OK, so let`s be honest and clear about what it is we`re talking about. There is no basis in law for a forensic audit or thing called a forensic audit of a certified election.

[18:25:11]

In fact, there is not even a process that clearly defines what that forensic audit would look like, in a certified if you`re doing an audit of a certified election.

MELBER: Yeah.

STEELE: And there`s absolutely no way in which you can absolutely quantify that, because there`s no basis in law. In other words, when you certify the election, that process of certification is the forensic analysis of the balance and find out if there`s fraud and things like that.

MELBER: Yeah.

STEELE: So, what you`re seeing now, folks, just so we can just get off the stupid for a moment is nothing more than a political play to disrupt the process to appease a guy who doesn`t want to admit he lost. And that will further that narrative going into whatever may come down the road and future elections that allow those who want to cheat the system, because that`s what we`re talking about here. So do that. So, I think we need to understand that all this, all we got to do a forensic audit is nothing more than political bull, because there is no basis in law for it. The process itself is the audit on the votes itself. And once that is certified, those state officials like Raffensperger and others declare, hey, clean hands, good, good audit, right? Certified election.

MELBER: Yeah. And this goes, Michael, this goes to the denialism. Everyone who marched into that Capitol was breaking a law automatically because they were trespassing. Then many of them resorted to violence, and yet the denialism which is the overlap, and the same story, I want to show you, Tucker Carlson, this is how he is telling his audience, what is true or not, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: You don`t see people hiding bombs or using bayonets or firing weapons trying to take over the country, that insurrection. You see people walking around and taking pictures. They don`t like terrorists. They look like tourist. The vast majority of people inside the Capitol on January 6 were peaceful. What are they going to admit? There was no insurrection. Never.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Michael.

STEELE: OK, so I just said a moment ago, we need to get off stupid and you show me stupid. So, Ari, I don`t understand why you would do that. Why are we wasting our time listening to that drivel?

MELBER: Yeah.

STEELE: From an individual who is looking to monetize and to get his ratings by passing along this kind of nonsense. The fact of the matter is, oh, yeah, I can show you a clip of someone walking around, and sort of aimlessly looking about, and then not show you the clip right after that in which they`re taking a baton or stake and beating the hell out of a police officer.

MELBER: Yeah.

STEELE: So, we need -- we just need to stop playing this game --

MELBER: I`m going to ask you a follow up and then give you the final word, because there are issues that you and I have covered where people really didn`t know the facts. So, before there were more videos available. Decades ago, there was a real, genuine disagreement, ignorance and misunderstanding about how policing works in America. And one of the things that is allegedly hopefully changing is videos make people go, oh, well, I mean, that`s what`s happening. Well, they`re against that. And yet, here we are, with the video inside the Capitol selectively used, as you mentioned, but one of the biggest national security events in American history. And the reason why I show that is, a lot of people watch that. And then you have the arguments you have with your friends or family members. And they go well, Tucker said he even showed a clip, it wasn`t that bad. You`ve been through this. You ran the GOP. Final word here on the end of the week. How do you break through to those people who say, well, Tucker told me nothing happened?

STEELE: You can`t, you just can`t. If Tucker is how you, you know, you gauge intelligence on these matters in the absence of other, you know, irrefutable evidence, like the rest of the video and the report of the officers who was the -- who were there, the testimony of those were who are impacted by this, what can -- what else can you say? So, this is the point I try to make the people stop trying to convince someone of truth when they are so raptured by denial, and obsequiousness with someone like Tucker and others who perpetuating the lie. We as citizens have to counteract that by just as we`re doing with the investigations, get to the bottom, hold those accountable, and the rest will take care of itself. I just can`t waste that energy at this point. We tried for a long time to expose and explain.

MELBER: Yeah, I feel you. Yeah, it`s like there was an old saying, Michael Steel`s felt puppet tells the truth more than Tucker Carlson and it doesn`t even have a brain, because it`s a puppet.

[18:30:00]

STEELE: Thank you. That`s a wrap.

MELBER: That`s a wrap. Just for today, we`ll have you back, Michael Steele, always gives us something to think about and even with a good attitude along the way, I appreciate you. I hope you have a great weekend.

STEELE: You too, buddy.

MELBER: Coming up, two TV host, yes sir, actually tested positive effectively live on the air. And they were about to interview Vice President Harris. We`re going to show you that big moment today.

Also, Giuliani, no longer welcome at his once hometown team of Fox News. We`ll get into why. And something very special to end the night and the week. Mario Van Peebles is here discussing the life and legacy of his father. The film and civil rights icon, Melvin Van Peebles, tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I need the two of you to step off for a second.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Ana and Sunny -- What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID no matter how hard we try. These things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they`ll be OK. I`m sure because they both vaccinated up the wazoo, you know, a lot of vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A lot of vaccines shout out to Joy Behar always taken us along, was there a wild moment on the view, although it`s something so many Americans could relate to. This is just their day job. You have two co-hosts, basically finding out their test results on live TV. They were vaccinated, so it was sort of a precautionary measure, but they learned in real time that they were breakthrough cases for COVID. This is the challenge in America and of course in their instance they were getting ready for what was initially going to be an in-person interview with the vice president herself.

[18:35:09]

Meanwhile, today, the president urging those who are eligible to get the vaccine booster. Biden also facing a critical political challenge this week trying to get Democrats on the same page for two key bills on infrastructure and the safety net.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: Now, it -- we`re at this stalemate at the moment, and we`re going to have to get these two pieces of legislation passed. Both need to be passed. I think by the end of the year, we`re going to be in a very different place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: If you heard that Biden was this close to be about to passing some of these bills, and now it seems like it`s taking longer, well, that`s familiar throughout history, Barack Obama faced many hurdles on healthcare. LBJ as he pushed through the Great Society and civil rights, or all the way back to FDR, who was castigated for what then became eventually core parts of our safety net, including social security.

Why am I talking about history on Friday? Well, there`s no better way to end the week than with historian Michael Beschloss. And by the way, he will be hosting Fireside History on Peacock`s The Choice. Michael, a lot of people forget that FDR`s second favorite medium after radio, was the new world of streaming video.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Right, yes. And his podcast, I think -- I hope everyone listened to FDR`s podcast. He used to call them fireside chats but great podcast.

MELBER: Yeah, great pod. His pod slapped as the kids would say.

BESCHLOSS: Right.

MELBER: We mentioned the history with you because the details here, I think a lot of our viewers follow this, so we`ve been talking about Biden`s got more than one plan, and he`s got to hold that that Senate coalition. But you`ve been able to remind us that this is one thing that hasn`t changed. Other things have, including the tech and the mediums. But LBJ said there`s only one way for a president to deal with Congress, and that is, "continuously, incessantly and without interruption."

Joe Manchin was not who he was dealing with, but boy, did he have plenty of irascible senators, Michael?

BESCHLOSS: Yeah, you`re right, Ari. And the real version of Johnson`s quote in private was probably a lot more profane than the elegant version that you just gave us for history. But that`s right. You know, Roosevelt had this enormous congressional landslide, 1934, his first midterm than a presidential landslide two years later, but a lot of Democrats in Congress, but a lot of them were conservative, Southern, certainly white. And the result was that Roosevelt was so frustrated in his second term. And as, you know, in 1938, he went into a lot of primaries and campaigned against incumbent Democrats, who he thought were to moderate or conservative was called The Purge didn`t work, but it showed his frustration.

And just as you were saying, LBJ on civil rights, you know, if he was going to get a civil rights act in 1964, or voting rights in `65, he couldn`t depend on Southern democratic Committee Chairman who were white, and mostly anti-integration, he had to go to Everett Dirksen, and Republicans who, at that point living in a different universe were largely moderate and very much pro-civil rights in many cases. And so, when he signed, for instance, the civil rights bill, the first -- one of the first pens, went to Everett Dirksen, the Senate Minority Leader who had helped civil rights to come about.

But may I say one other thing, Ari, you know, people are talking about Joe Biden is finished, or Biden is having a terrible week, or his presidency is going on, going down. You know, this is eight months and four days after the guy was inaugurated. And it reminds me of the CEO I once talked to, and I said, you know, would you make the same decisions about your fortune 500 company, if you were evaluated once a year, rather than every minute of every day on the stock market? He said I`d make totally different decisions because I`d have a longer time horizon. We should honor Biden for thinking over the longer term and thinking about the future at the very earliest. Let`s see, we`re COVID, the economy of the world are the time the midterms next year, more than one year away.

MELBER: The long view always important and you know, we learned different things from you, Michael, today we learned perhaps a little financial advice as well, which is day trading rarely works whether that is our mental lens.

BESCHLOSS: That doesn`t work in the presidency, doesn`t work in finance.

MELBER: There you go. Michael Beschloss, thank you. And as mentioned joking or not, we do like everyone to keep in mind that Fireside History is on The Choice from MSNBC exclusively on Peacock. So, check that out.

And when we come back, we haven`t talked about Matt Gaetz in a minute, neither is Fox News. We`ll explain why Gaetz and Giuliani both have a very big problem.

[18:40:00]

MELBER: One thing we all learned in the last few years is that Giuliani is going to Giuliani. He`ll go on TV and often make his own or his client`s problems worse, which is not very good lawyering. We`ve seen conspiracy filled and sometimes incoherent appearances and they are usually on Fox News as you see here. So, this has been a core feature of his life, of his advocacy for Donald Trump and of our political media existence lately. Which is why this next development while not the biggest thing on earth is pretty interesting. His favorite TV outlet has reportedly banned him. He`s been banned for almost three months in part because of the vote counting conspiracy theories that he pushed, which of course have ballooned into lawsuits against both him and Fox News. More on that in a second, but Politico says Rudy is really hurt by this.

Now, he`s kind of found a different place to get his words out there. He`s been going on the show of Steve Bannon, someone whose legal problems were so bad he needed a pardon from Donald Trump. He was there on the podcast today.

[18:45:11]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON: There`s a story on Rolling Stone and Politico that says you`re on double secret probation over Fox?

RUDY GIULIANI: I`m on probation at a time in which just about everything I said is being corroborated. And they actually are reporting all the things they claim I misled them about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is, fact check, not true. In fact, most of what Giuliani had said about the election has not been corroborated. This is all part of the reason that Fox is banning him. And there is a financial and legal reasoning behind this. It`s not just a sudden outburst of say fact checking standards. And this brings us to a part of the story that we`ve covered for you before. And this is why accountability matters why these lawsuits matter.

Dominion voting systems, which was according to their leadership, basically slandered repeatedly by Fox has sued the network. And this is no just little laughing matter. They are seeking over a billion dollars over what they call devastating lies, defamatory, reckless disregarding of the truth, and false stories that have hurt them and their company, the work that they do. This is how it works. You can`t just lie about anyone on TV and always get away with it, especially if they choose to test what you said in court. 1.6 billion, might have the executives over there, second guessing things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GIULIANI: He`s gotten more evidence of the rigging that went on, he`s really outraged. It`s way beyond what people think, including a very, very dangerous foreign company, a company that has close, close ties with Venezuela and therefore China, the radical left company. One of the people there is a big supporter of Antifa. Our votes is sent overseas. This is another attempt to try to defeat him by illegal means. It`s no different than the impeachment, it`s done by largely the same people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Fox is under pressure over this exact type of stuff. Claims by Giuliani as well as its own programs and reporting. They don`t necessarily want to just put him back on the air while they`re spending a lot of money to try to see whether they can get out from under this case. And that`s just one part of this. Giuliani is also facing his own criminal and civil suits over election lies.

You may remember someone that also has some links to Donald Trump, Kanye West who famously said there go another lawsuit. I`m in court so much, I should have went to law school. The irony of night is Rudy Giuliani did go to law school, though, he can`t really use that J.D. very much these days. His license was temporarily suspended in more than one place. They are getting hit over at Fox with the Giuliani problem and they`ve made a choice for now at least, to choose just about anything over putting Giuliani on air.

Coming up, I mentioned we have something very special. The great Mario Van Peebles is here. We talked to him about his father`s legacy, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:51:46]

MELBER: The world of cinema, theatre and American civil rights movements in general have been mourning the death and celebrating the life of Melvin Van Peebles. He died this week at the age of 89. Peebles paved the way for many of today`s forays and projects that try to explore more diverse storytelling and casting in American culture. Many decades before the mainstream commercial success of films like say Black Panther or Selma and go all the way back to 1971 when Peebles was squaring off against and challenging, a very directly racist Hollywood and corporate structure in America and he had his own ideas about how to provide a different portrayal of a strong black protagonist taking on racist police. He wrote, directed, scored, edited and starred in the film, Sweet Sweetback`s Baadasssss Song.

(MUSIC)

MELBER: Like many other barrier breaking projects, that film was initially greeted by the industry with skepticism, with predictions of demise that there would be no commercial interest. I mentioned that because it`s an important context, a story that sometimes repeats, but in reality, it became a box office hit which is done many in Hollywood.

It also changed what was possible in movies and perhaps the broader culture. Melvin would go on to a prolific career in film, theatre and literature. His New York Times obituary this week notes that he was a fertile creative force, the godfather of modern Black cinema, and a trailblazer in American independent movies.

This is a story that we would report and reflect on regardless but tonight we are honored to reflect on that legacy with his son Mario Van Peebles, someone you probably also know for his many film roles, launching his directing career with the iconic film New Jack City, which he also stared in. I remember watching that as a kid. He made many appearances in movies and TV with his father. And you see them there, we should note he`s also providing new commentary on a newly issued criteria and collection of his father`s first four films. It`s actually out next week.

Mario Van Peebles` first time on The Beat. Thank you for being here. I am very sorry for your loss and appreciate you being willing to reflect on your father tonight.

MARIO VAN PEEBLES, FILM DIRECTOR: Brother Ari thanks for having me on. I was lucky enough to be there with my dad when he passed. I was sleeping in bed right next to him. We knew he was getting old. And he made it look graceful and classy. And he went into sleep with his family nearby. Man was 89 years old. May we be so lucky. So, I think the tragedy would have been if he didn`t do what he came to do. But Melvin Van Peebles lived a full life. And I got to see him with a beautiful exit. So, we think of, you know, birth is a miracle and death is a tragedy, but I think it`s just flip sides of the same mortality coin.

MELBER: I appreciate you saying that. And everyone at home can reflect on our own losses and times and family. The fact that you`re able to share that that you felt this went away befitting your father is good to hear. As mentioned, your family life, and your work life intertwined in ways that many people enjoyed. Let`s play a little bit of you and your dad together.

[18:55:24]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: She said she likes us both. She should pick.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Fine. We`ll pick.

MELVIN VAN PEEBLES: Good.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I choose you, (inaudible).

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: So, it`s like that, huh.

MELVIN VAN PEEBLES: I think you made a good choice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: Yeah, sorry.

MELBER: What did you learned working with him?

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: Oh, brother who had a wicked sense of humor. And the cool thing about him, he was really a kind man, he was a ferocious cat because he was a black man trying to get business done way back in the day and I was a kid growing up on the set with him when he said, Son, some fathers can teach you to play basketball. I`m going to try to teach you how to own the team. And that meant, you know, knowing that good allies came (inaudible) don`t leave love on the technical. He`s got he`s got people. He`s helped from all over. And I saw dad, he -- dad understood something that, you know, when you`re a person of color, right, and you grew up in America, and everyone on the money is white and male, and the Easter Bunny and Jesus are white, and -- is depicted as white, and you start to wonder if you can really achieve things until Melvin Van Peebles put black power on the screen.

So, in 1971, he puts black power from the front, we didn`t even have facial hair back then, bro, that suddenly you had Afros and Bellbottoms and then you get Pam Grier and all those other flicks that came later. We suddenly were showing that it was fun to be us, and that psychological is a tonic to people who have been underrepresented. And so kids like me who grew up watching my dad`s movies, watching the movies Gordon Parks, watching Ossie Davis decided we want to do that too, kids like Spike Lee, kids like Singleton, kids like, you know, some of the systems that are coming up now and even our third generation that comes out of the boy but I got Melvin`s grandson here who`s now getting more auditions and making more money than me (inaudible). Look at his shirt, you see the shirt, I`m a sweetback. Oh, say hi boy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, hi.

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: So, we have a black and we play a lot in our family. Me and my son hang together, me and my dad hang together. And so, what`s cool is you develop a work language, but you also have a father-son homey language and that`s beautiful. And he lived a big life man. He did his thing. And, you know, he did Broadway what he -- he had a beautiful play called Ain`t Supposed to Die a Natural Death. And another one called Don`t Play Us Cheap and we`re going to bring Ain`t Supposed to Die a Natural Death back to Broadway and Kenny Leon is going to direct that.

And then as you pointed out the criterion folks for bringing out his movies. And when Sweetback became the top grossing independent hit 1971, the guy who did the artwork on the cover for the Black Panther paper was Emory Douglas, and he does the cover of the five bucks at my dad`s movies. So, 50 Emery Douglas is doing the cover and it`s all things mountain, man, so 50 years since we`ve back 30 years since New Jack put it all in his shirt for dad. You know, this is all our movies and since black images matter because the first thing to set in your mind free is seeing the imagery that tells you, you can do it.

MELBER: Right. Right, I love that. Well first of all, Mario, we got it we got to get you booked in for The Beat because, you know, we invite one personnel, we get the second for a bonus shout out to Mandela, but you know, I got to say, on a human level, this is why we look to art, and we look beyond just the news stories. I spoke to you by phone. I know you`re grieving. I know your son is grieving. But through your grief, you`re sharing us the future and vitality and the joy and the joy that your father brings obviously to you personally, and so many others as a visionary. And that`s such a such a fitting thought to share with us. So, I appreciate that. Thanks to both of you for coming on. And, you know, I was a little kid Mario when I was saying to my friends and my brother`s keeper. Yes, I am. So, you and your dad and now your son, three generations, shout out to you guys.

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: Thank you, brother.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, man.

MARIO VAN PEEBLES: All right, all right, thanks for having us, man.

MELBER: Absolutely. Thank you very much. And we will mention again the criterion collection here, you see on your screen of those first four films that actually comes out next week. Thank you for ending the week with us here on THE BEAT. "THE REIDOUT" with Joy Reid starts right now.

Hello Joy.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Hey Ari, legendary. Thank you very much. Have a great weekend. Cheers.

MELBER: You too.

REID: All right. Thank you. All right, good evening, everyone. We begin "THE REIDOUT" tonight with Breaking News.