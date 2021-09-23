Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 9/23/21

Summary

The state of the GOP regarding the big lie is examined. The Biden administration targets the 1 percent. What are the solutions to extremism? Musician 50 Cent speaks out. Florida Republicans continue to fuel the anti- vaccine movement. Evan Osnos discusses his new book, "Wildland: The Making of America`s Fury."

Transcript

And there is new pressure tonight coming for the January 6 MAGA riot probe. And that pressure is coming directly on to the Biden White House, which may release information on Trump`s actions leading up to January 6.

Now, for all the talk about norms over those past four years that we lived through, what you see here is something a little different. This new Congress may push this new president, Joe Biden, into breaking sort of a norm here.

Presidents are very protective of their secrecy, including the secrecy of other presidents. Many presidents know that, someday, if they go on and live normal lives, they will end up being ex-presidents.

And so there`s kind of a secrecy pact. But I want to tell you why this is our top story tonight. This is a change. And many in Washington say it`s long overdue and necessary, because, as with so many things related to Donald Trump, this feels different.

Congress has subpoena power here to probe an actual insurrection. And few presidents would actually seriously argue, indeed, maybe no president except Donald Trump would ever argue, that that office has great power or secrecy can be properly exercised to end democracy itself.

So, that is why there are these reports and a lot of expectations at the Biden White House might discard that normal privilege and secrecy and release whatever it has on the most recent occupant of the office, who disgraced himself on January 6.

Now, I want to be clear. Legally, the former President Donald Trump can still fight and test the approach here. He can ask the courts to intervene or recognize an ongoing executive privilege. But this is the showdown that many expected when Congress did move forward and say they`re really going to investigate the heck out of what went down on January 6.

If you think we already have the whole story, without all the subpoenas and investigation done, well, that`s unlikely. Top investigator Adam Schiff also saying the committee will go straight to subpoenas for any resistant witnesses. They are going to wait around.

No word yet on if that might include Speaker Pelosi`s GOP counterpart, who was dodging related questions today.

QUESTION: How will you respond to that subpoena? And are you advising your fellow members of Congress that could face subpoenas as to how they should respond?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): I haven`t received any subpoena.

But it just goes to show they`re more -- this is more about politics than anything else.

MELBER: Not exactly an answer, but there are answers from many other powerful parts of the government. Seven different federal agencies have responded or cooperated with committee demands for evidence on this issue.

Meanwhile, there`s new reporting that shows how Donald Trump`s failed endgame also overlapped with the very operative who shaped his 2016 campaign. I`m talking about the formerly indicted and then pardoned operative Steve Bannon.

He, we`re learning, saw the big lie not as necessarily a way to keep Donald Trump in power. Bannon knows how government works. He maybe didn`t see a way that that was just going to magically end an election. But Bannon says he did see this as kind of a cynical way to just undercut Biden`s future legitimacy.

So, something that wouldn`t work to keep Trump in power would still work to undercut the next guy.

ROBERT COSTA, CO-AUTHOR, "PERIL": Steve Bannon over at the Willard Hotel: "We need to kill the Biden presidency in the crib."

That was the phrase, based on our reporting, in that conversation.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: Yes, because his legitimacy. Let`s look at the "Economist" poll, "The Economist," not the War Room," not "Revolver," "The Economist" -- 42 percent of the American people -- 4-2 percent of the American people think that Biden did not win the presidency legitimate.

It killed itself.

MELBER: Or did it?

Now, look, some of this may, to be real, sound like the same old fake, tough, studio gangster talk from discredited MAGA figures. And I get that. And you may say, well, what are we talking about, or why is this the news? Because some of that does just reek of the past.

Here`s why this matters. Here`s why you have to keep an eye on this as a citizen, as a civic matter. I`m not talking about partisan politics. I`m talking about whether we continue to function as a democracy, because there are some really important, disturbing new signs that the Republican Party`s future will remain linked to these attacks on democracy, even reinforcing them.

Take this report that I want you to know about tonight, nonpartisan. Reuters, the wire service, they have this special report where they looked at all of these elections in key battleground states for the future that I`m talking about.

And they found that, in upcoming races for the powerful, pivotal state jobs overseeing elections, the majority, majority of Republican candidates running are still publicly on record in denial about Trump`s loss, about the results of the very kinds of elections they are running to oversee.

Ten out of 15 secretary of state candidates there in battleground states is -- in battleground states on the Republican side wrongly claiming that the last election was either stolen from Trump or some further investigation is needed. Those are the people who could be in power, deciding whether to honor election results or try tricks to overturn them.

Donald Trump`s effort to overthrow the results was sloppy, tardy, disorganized. But across Republican Party leadership, the response has not been to put that sloppy, failed embarrassment behind them or to say that was the past or to say that was just him.

This was not necessarily automatically predictable last November or even on January 6, when you had sort of the grassroots rage. This is the elite leadership of the modern Republican Party. And its response has been to try to prepare and ready a more organized long-term framework to overturn future elections, with the blueprint, the propaganda and even, as I just showed you, these candidates all running in plain sight.

I want to bring in our experts tonight.

Emily Bazelon is a staff writer for "The New York Times Magazine" focusing on legal issues, and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for "The Nation."

Elie, is this about the past or the future?

ELIE MYSTAL, "THE NATION": Listen, it`s entirely about the future.

Look, in apartheid South Africa, they didn`t let the black people vote. Why? Because, if they let black people vote, the white people wouldn`t have stayed in power. As we saw when apartheid was over, as soon as black people were able to vote, the white people weren`t able to stay on power.

The modern GOP in this country sees the same thing happening to them. They understand that they are losing their stranglehold, they are losing their majority on the country. They understand that if everybody gets the vote, and if everybody whose -- votes has their votes counted, that white male set hegemony cannot continue in this land.

It is a demographically losing proposition. So the Republicans have two options, one, broaden their appeal beyond the kind of rump MAGA white supremacist clump of their base, broaden their appeal to the pluralistic, diverse nation, or find a way to keep the pluralistic, diverse nation from voting or counting.

So we already have states doing everything they can to suppress the vote of non-white citizens. And, again, this is their argument, not -- it`s not me saying it. This is Republican saying it in court. When they are challenged about this in court, they tell the judges that the reason they do this is to depress the minority vote, and that that should somehow be legal.

So we already have states trying to suppress the minority vote. But then this is the -- that`s the wedge. Here`s the fat end. And the fat end is that even if you do try to vote, we`re going to put in place a system with which we can use to discount that.

MELBER: Yes.

MYSTAL: That is the Republican strategy at this point.

MELBER: Yes, as you say, and as we mentioned in our report, it`s all out in the open.

And, Emily, I understand why real, normal, regular people might wish something else was in the news, might want to talk about something else, might be exhausted by these endless battles, these attacks on democracies, attacks on truth. People are tired of talking about COVID, too. We don`t always get to pick what`s happening.

I thought the Reuters report really puts it into relief on what you`re dealing with. And it was exactly one year ago today -- our BEAT journalistic producers found this -- and it gives you a snapshot about taking Trump literally. Here`s what he said a year ago.

QUESTION: Will you commit to making sure that there`s a peaceful transferal of power after the election?

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, we`re going to have to see what happens. You know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster.

QUESTION: I understand that, but people are rioting. Will you commit to making sure that`s there`s a peaceful transferal of power?

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Get rid of the ballots, and you will have a very transfer -- you will have a very peaceful -- there won`t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation.

MELBER: Emily?

EMILY BAZELON, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Right.

So, to connect this to some of the points that Elie was making and to the Reuters report about state -- secretaries of state, those are the officials who held the line in November 2020. They made sure that the votes were properly counted. It was a remarkably clean and well-conducted election, given all the circumstances, COVID, all the mail-in ballots, increase of rates of mail-in ballots in states, and, of course, this kind of hovering threat of whether Trump would respect the results or not.

[18:10:19]

If those secretaries of state had been partisan hacks, the whole outcome might be different. We saw enormous attacks on Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state in Georgia, who refused Trump`s entreaties to -- quote - - "go find some votes" to overturn the results in Georgia.

And so that is a key office. It has been an office where Republicans run against Democrats in states. It`s not nonpartisan, but it has not been subject to the level of kind of partisan elevation as an office like governor or even state attorney general.

MELBER: Yes.

BAZELON: And so that`s is what so significant about seeing these secretaries of state subscribe to this false set of beliefs about the 2020 election.

MELBER: Walk us through. What might that have looked like? Should someone be concerned that, in some of these states, Emily, if it`s quite close to secretary of state that their technically lawful powers might be able to do things that would change the outcome?

BAZELON: Yes, that is certainly a concern. And when you go back to 2000 and the fight over Florida between George Bush and Al Gore, at that time, Katherine Harris, who was the secretary of state in Florida, played a pretty crucial role in preventing a statewide recount.

And that`s an important history lesson to remember, as we go forward and talk about how vulnerable our system remains to some kind of trickery after an election. This is something that Congress could fix. They could make sure -- they have the power to make sure that there are stronger protections for a vote being conducted, and those results being properly protected and respected.

We don`t have a good system in place. We have a kind of shoddy law from the 1870s that we should improve.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Elie, I mean, I think you both lay it out quite clearly. And this is important, because these elections are in the future. Raffensperger, who you mentioned, is running again to defend that legacy. That is in a state, Elie, Georgia, that has obviously, in some ways, despite historically being more conservative, recoiled against a certain kind of Trumpism.

And yet people need to understand the time for choosing is coming up, because if you have several battleground states run by people who are on record with Trump`s big lie, they have -- that`s not going to be a surprise.

They have already warned you that, if they can do it -- now, look, if it`s a million ballots across, they may not be able to make up that kind of gap even with shenanigans. But, boy, American elections, for folks have been falling them, have been closer than that in a lot of states, Elie.

MYSTAL: Yes, look, if we were any other country, the U.N. would send monitors for our elections, because they`re so pathetically broken. But, luckily, we`re America, so we don`t, like, actually pay attention to international law.

(LAUGHTER)

MYSTAL: Anyway, look, I what I find weird about all of this, right, is that the Republicans are not just willing to, as Bannon put it, kill the legitimacy of the Biden presidency in the crib.

They`re willing to kill their own legitimacy, right? Like, they are so beyond the pale here that, if you -- in a situation, with what they have done with voter suppression and what they`re doing in terms of pushing their partisan secretaries of states, how am I supposed to trust a close election in a Georgia, in a Texas, in a Florida where the Republican win, where they tell me on the initial count that the Republican has won that election?

And I`m supposed to trust them now? I`m just supposed to take their word for -- like, how do they think this works? And the way they think this works is that there is no middle anymore, there is no center, it is just -- it is just raw political power. Whoever has the loudest voices and the biggest jackboots gets to control society.

MELBER: Yes.

MYSTAL: The reason why Republicans want it that way is that they perceive -- and I don`t know that they`re wrong -- that they have the louder, more rabid, more violent support, and that their jackboots will win out in a raw power strike, right?

(CROSSTALK)

MYSTAL: So, they are willing to abandon the thought of electoral legitimacy and just make it a street fight, because they think they will win that street fight.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, and my job in the newsroom here is to give people the evidence, so they can make up their own mind. I can`t tell you what every single Republican leader is thinking.

But I can show the public the evidence that many of them have warmed to the progress, they call the progress and the demands of the January 6 gathering. The courts call it, in many cases, indicted violence and trespassing and felonies.

[18:15:01]

But they have warmed to that. And now they`re warming to overthrowing election results in these offices. That`s the public evidence.

Always good to start to the evening with Emily and Elie.

And, Emily, it`s not leaving you out to note that Elie, he`s got to be five cups of coffee in, five, six in by 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

Is that right, Elie?

Is that right, Elie?

We have a lot more in the program.

A MAGA governor ignoring science, fueling this anti-vax movement, anti-mask crowds in his own state.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hijacking the breath of our children and exerting unconstitutional control over them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your power-hungry dictatorship has gotten out of control!

MELBER: This is America. And we`re not through the COVID wars, but we have a special guest with insights tonight.

Also, the Biden administration going after the 1 percent.

And when you look at extremism, what are the solutions?

We`re going to get into all of that.

Plus, tonight on THE BEAT -- you heard it right here -- by the end of the hour, the one and only 50 Cent tonight.

Stay with us.

MELBER: News on vaccines tonight. And it`s good news.

Very late today, a formal CDC panel coming forward and authorizing Pfizer`s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for seniors. Health experts say this is another tool in the arsenal that will help fortify some of the more vulnerable people and also slow the spread and help eventually, hopefully, end the pandemic.

That is what`s happening at the highest levels of government, in consultation with the experts.

Meanwhile, on the ground in many places, including state governments, you have MAGA field campaigns to basically go against these very tools.

Florida has a new surgeon general who is basically against using masks and against vaccine mandates and has even downplayed the benefits of vaccines on a medical basis.

Now there`s a new rule there for schools, where they say kids exposed to COVID who are asymptomatic can just go back to school and don`t even need a mask.

We also saw something we mentioned you earlier in the program, parents who are against masking in Florida erupting at this school board meeting when officials moved to defy the governor`s mask ban.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The mask mandate and the defiance of the governor`s executive order is a way to control our children.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It seems like you feel that children should be seen and not heard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hijacking the breath of our children and exerting unconstitutional control over them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It really seems like you want universal masking forever.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your power-hungry dictatorship has gotten out of control!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are sending our kids without masks. This will not continue.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A lot of energy there, clearly, on both sides. The school board backed down for mandating masks.

Studies do show that wearing masks in schools has reduced the transmission of COVID. And for at-risk youth who aren`t vaccinated yet, that is certainly a priority.

Meanwhile, the anti-science resistance to masks and vaccines is correlated with places that have problems with ongoing infection rates and higher hospitalizations. In other words, the people bearing the brunt of this are the people doing it, but also anyone who lives near them.

Multiple states are adopting what are called crisis standards of care. Rachel Maddow and others have been blowing the alarm on this. This is not good. This is the last-resort methods that are used to ration care when there has been such overwhelming problems or caseloads in a hospital that there simply aren`t enough resources to go around.

That`s not how it`s supposed to be in the United States of America. COVID patients from Idaho overwhelming hospitals in neighboring Washington state, where the governor is hitting Idaho`s lack of mask or vaccine mandates. It`s a very conservative state.

We`re also seeing a domino effect when people choose to hold out on or refuse to get vaccinated. So, you see the anger. You see the backlash. What are the solutions?

Well, we have an expert panel when we`re back in just 60 seconds.

MELBER: We`re joined now by Dr. Ebony Hilton from the University of Virginia, an MSNBC medical contributor, and Professor Christina Greer from Fordham.

Doctor, your views on what we just ran through, including some of the problems in Florida, where the new state surgeon general seems to be taking a fairly political line against safety measures?

DR. EBONY HILTON, MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: It`s absolutely dangerous, and particularly when we`re talking about children.

We literally had a million children diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past four weeks. And if we`re looking at it, it`s literally at this point 555 children that we know have died from COVID-19 by the end of the September.

And if we look at July, that number was 358 kids, which means, between August and September, we lost another 200 children to COVID-19. That`s three kids dying a day.

[18:25:05]

So, this political play, it has consequences. And it`s not only for the old, but it`s for the most vulnerable persons that literally don`t have a voice and a say of whether or not they can actually get vaccinated.

MELBER: And, Professor Greer, it`s hard to track any "national conversation" -- quote, unquote -- because there`s a lot of different things going on.

But it does seem, this year, after the first wave of vaccinations, when it became clear that many people were holding out, that the anger of the unvaccinated, which is not an exclusively political group, because plenty of Republican seniors have chosen to do it, but it does lean center-left, has seemed to take hold.

And, in California, it worked to keep the Democratic governor in office. In Virginia, we`re seeing headlines out of there we can show where former Governor McAuliffe is running again, and he`s really running on vaccines and safety measures at center stage, spending money on that.

They think that this is -- notwithstanding the humanitarian issues, they think it`s a political winner.

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Absolutely, Ari, because underlying all of this conversation is also an economic conversation.

There`s so many people who want to get vaccinated because they want to get back to work. They want to have some sort of sense of normalcy. But as Dr. Hilton has pointed out, there`s so many people who can`t get back to work because they have sick children, or they`re worried about their kids who have to come home and quarantine after being in school after being exposed to COVID.

And so this is -- Ari, it goes back to a conversation, sadly, that we have had for the past several years, where our previous president, just he corroded our understanding of facts. And the fact that he would get up in front of the American public day in and day out and lie, point-blank lie about facts, from domestic to international policy, has really seeped into our daily discourse.

And now that we have a global pandemic on our shores, so many people are still following that rhetoric. And, sadly, so many Republican leaders, thinking about the Florida surgeon general, are now following that Trumpian logic. And it`s not just Republicans who are following suit.

We also know that this isn`t hyperpartisan, as you said. So many people refuse to think about vaccinations as a collective action enterprise to move us forward, and not just in health perspective, but also economically.

MELBER: Yes, you mentioned the Trumpian attack on facts.

And, Doctor, this goes to something important here. There are trade-offs in COVID policy. We have tried to cover those fairly. There`s much to debate in America, but not every fact is debatable.

And so that seems to be where people are being led astray. And, as for the MAGA Governor DeSantis in Florida, we will put up just some of the lowlights of his -- of who he`s put an office here in the surgeon general. I`m curious if you can give us context or a fact-check when this individual, Joe Ladapo, says, well, a vaccine is about as beneficial as the eating of fruit and vegetables.

I don`t know what broccoli he`s gotten ahold of, but I`m curious your medical view.

HILTON: It`s absolutely ridiculous.

And what we know is that it has a deadly consequence. We know, as children that are in those states that are predominantly ran by the GOP, they`re four times more likely to be infected and 3.4 times more likely to die. If you`re an adult, and you`re living in Mississippi or Florida, you`re literally 10 times more likely to die than if you were in a Democratic red state.

The consequence is your life. But we again are starting to center these persons that are truly in the minority of thought, right? But we are allowing them to be in positions of power, where they can literally dictate the lives of millions of persons, if we`re looking at Florida, that they have now lost 51,000 Floridians to COVID-19.

That`s nearly 10 percent of the state of Wyoming, if we want to think about numbers. And how this is allowed to continue, and, again, especially when, as was just stated, we have many Americans who are not COVID -- they`re not vaccine-hesitant. They`re not even vaccine-curious. They`re vaccine-denied groups of persons.

And whether that`s because of lack of access within their community, or, in the range of children, they literally cannot get vaccinated at this point if they`re less than 12 years old. And they depend on their parents in order to make those decisions. And how are we protecting them at all costs?

And it`s something that we`re going to have to face the consequences of for generations to come, because there are more consequences of COVID than just death.

MELBER: Yes.

Dr. Hilton and Professor Greer, I want to thank both of you for the perspective.

And we turn to some breaking news right now out of Tennessee, where a shooter has opened fire. This was at a Kroger`s grocery store. This is about 30 miles east of Memphis. It happened this afternoon. It left one dead, 12 injured, according to the most recent count. Some of the injuries are very serious.

The shooter also found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. That is what we know, an update on a very tragic story there. The investigation is ongoing.

[18:30:09]

We are going to fit in a break.

We have a lot more on THE BEAT tonight, including understanding not only the roots of Republican extremism, but why "The New Yorker"`s Evan Osnos says there is reporting that can give us insights to the road ahead. Thrilled to get him on the show tonight.

And, later, a man known for hip-hop and a whole lot more. Businessman and TV producer 50 Cent is here. We`re going to get into all of, talking Trump, Biden, organized crime, and life back in the day.

MELBER: We like to dig deep with different thinkers and authors here on THE BEAT.

And, right now, we have a special guest. Evan Osnos is staff writer at "The New Yorker." His new book is "Wildland: The Making of America`s Fury," tracking the rise of extremism, the increasing attacks and decline of democracy over the last several decades, and how that relates to the rise of Trumpism in the Republican Party.

Here`s a chart that shows just one way of looking at it. Today, 9 percent, fewer than one of the 10 Republicans, say they even trust the government at all. You may think that sounds obvious, but as you see on the right side of your screen, if you go back to the `80s, it was actually a majority of American Republicans.

[18:35:02]

Welcome to the program, Evan Osnos. How you doing?

EVAN OSNOS, "THE NEW YORKER": Great. Thanks. It`s fun to be with you.

MELBER: Great to have you.

Some of this seems on point. People who know book schedules will understand that you obviously were thinking about this long before it sort of exploded. What caught your attention? And what did you find in your reporting?

OSNOS: Yes, I mean, I will tell you, Ari, I came back to the United States after a decade abroad. I had been a foreign correspondent, and I`m an American.

And I came back in 2013. And, frankly, I looked at the level of fury, as I came to think of it, and was just sort of blown away and how far we had fallen away from the things we like to tell ourselves as a country, the idea that we do have social mobility, the idea that we do have this commitment to truth, and that we have rule of law that people can be proud.

And the truth was that on, all three of those big metrics, we were ailing. And I said, I have got to understand this. How did we get here? And this is before Donald Trump was on the scene. And to be perfectly honest, I would have written this book if there had never been a Donald Trump, because he was the expression, kind of the ultimate manifestation of these underlying factors that had been building for decades.

MELBER: I don`t know if you ever watch "Rick and Morty," but there is an alternative universe where he didn`t exist or never became president, right, if you believe in those kind of multiple realities.

But for those of us who can`t...

OSNOS: And...

MELBER: Go ahead.

OSNOS: No, I was just going to say, I mean, in some ways, he is sort of the cartoon representation of all of these facts that had been bubbling to the surface, the veneration of celebrity, the way in which we had sort of substituted fame for information, and, of course, radical income inequality.

Here it is, the man of the golden bathroom who suddenly is standing up as a populist hero. I mean, it was -- he was the cartoon reflection of these things. And I honestly almost thought, in a way, he`s distracting us from recognizing that he didn`t create these problems.

But -- and that`s part of the mission here, is to say, he didn`t -- when he left office, we`re left with a lot of the underlying issues that produced him at all.

MELBER: Yes, and that`s an important theme in your book and in some of the analysis today.

I mean, when people talk about, for example, structural racism in the United States, that`s a different analytical level than getting angry about an individual person who may also act in a racist manner. If you look at how police departments are held accountable, that`s different than any individual officer.

Likewise, I want to play something from Tucker Carlson last night, but, if it wasn`t Tucker Carlson, one has the impression that other people at FOX News or in the right-wing areas would be tapping into this type of white supremacy because it`s there.

So it`s not even only overtly personalizing it, but it speaks to some of the anger and distrust you`re writing about. Here`s what he said last night.

I don`t think -- we didn`t have that SOT. But I just -- since I introduced it, I will tell you, he basically talked about this so-called great replacement theory, which is a kind of a racist conspiracy theory that there`s some grand scheme to bring people of different backgrounds to the United States to -- quote, unquote -- "replace white people," highly discredited.

And then he goes on to say -- quote -- "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries" -- end quote.

Your reaction to that and where it fits into the larger problems that you seem to be diagnosing in American civic life?

OSNOS: I mean, that is chapter and verse out of white nationalist rhetoric.

And what`s amazing to me, Ari, is -- in 2015, when Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, by coincidence, I happened to be working on a piece about white nationalism, about this phenomenon that was bubbling around on Facebook, on Twitter. It was kind of -- and they found their presidential candidate.

And at the time, that kind of language, the idea that somebody would be talking about it from the main stage of American politics was a abhorrent. And the idea that he now gets up there on television and talks about it is a sign of how you have a body of Americans who have been acculturated to this idea that that is something you can talk about in this country.

And it is worth saying that part of the answer is technological. There are these ways in which people get together and give themselves the illusion that these ideas are OK. And part of the idea -- and part of the explanation, of course, is about leadership, about a cultural failure to lead the Republican Party in a way that says, no, we are going to banish these ideas from the arena of acceptable thought.

That hasn`t happened. And it is getting worse. It`s not getting better, I`m afraid.

MELBER: Yes, getting worse. And, as you say, the things you diagnose also remove some of those very guardrails because the people who might have had the credibility to do that previously are just purged out anyway, whether that be Liz Cheney or whomever.

[18:40:00]

Evan Osnos, I want to thank you for telling us a little about your work. I think people know some of it from "The New Yorker."

But, again, to find the whole book, it is "Wildland: The Making of America`s Fury."

Coming up, tonight, we have 50 Cent back on THE BEAT.

But, first, Joe Biden releasing a new study on just how little taxes billionaires pay and what to do about it. We have that economic update next.

MELBER: President Biden continuing a big push rally his Democratic Caucus to pass the next pricey planks of his economic agenda.

The push includes taxing billionaires and major corporations to do what the White House says they have actually been getting away with, not paying their fair share.

White House economists also releasing some data that you really have to see to understand the stakes here. The wealthiest 400 households in America, according to this new government data, pay a tax rate of basically under 10 percent. It comes out to about 8.2 percent annually.

[18:45:01]

The independent Tax Policy Center in Washington estimates the average person pays 14 percent. And many, many people pay more than that, just not the super wealthy.

Biden says it`s exactly these kinds of economic inequities that can actually be improved to not only fund his programs, but make them more fair. And remember something we have mentioned before. Separate from this new data, corporations like Amazon, which had a banner year during the pandemic, they sometimes get out of paying any taxes at all, meaning they probably pay less taxes than you do.

Senator Sanders getting into all of this today.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): What the overwhelming majority of members of the Democratic Caucus what is a $6 trillion bill. We have already made a significant compromise.

Now, the president is -- I was in the White House yesterday. The president is doing a very good job trying to bring people together. We will see what happens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We will see. This is how the negotiations work.

Progressives had been pushing for $6 trillion. The push to tax billionaires is a critical piece of getting anything over the finish line.

A $3.5 trillion spending bill -- I know, a lot of big numbers -- would also allocate money to deal with long-term threats that the president emphasizes also have their own economic costs, including climate change, the cost of child care, family leave, and a lot of other things that affect Americans.

So, that`s an update on those battles. We will keep you posted all week about where the economic agenda goes.

But, when we come back, we get into something that relates to not only Biden`s economic plans, but a very special guest.

Stay with us.

Stay with us.

MELBER: Incidents of organized crime have been dropping since the 1980s.

But Americans remain fascinated with mafia stories, from "The Godfather" that you see on your screen, to the recent hit "The Irishman."

In fact, today, we can tell you that whole tradition continues with a ton of excitement about a "Sopranos" prequel.

And while all these stories still captivate in many ways, right now, we turn to a storyteller who`s broadening the lens that many use to view America`s history of crime, money, power and respect.

MELBER: And now we are joined by that very special friend of THE BEAT, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the Grammy Award-winning artist.

He beat the odds, the adversity and has launched an iconic career in hip- hop and across business in America, sold over 30 million records worked with artists you know, like Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. "Forbes" named him one of the top five wealthiest artists in hip-hop.

And he`s here today as an entrepreneur. He`s invested in health drink spirits, apparel, and television, with the number one star show "Power," and several other of its progeny, plus a legal drama on ABC, and now "BMF."

This is a drama inspired by the true story of a notorious crime family that came out of Detroit in the 1980s at the height of the crack era.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, thanks for coming back on THE BEAT, sir.

JACKSON: What`s up, Ari? It`s always good to see you, man.

MELBER: What`s up?

I`m going to start with the election season 50, because one of the things that I could have never known as a 50 fan and someone who`s gotten to talk to you is, people come to me now occasionally, and they say, Ari, what`s 50 doing?

MELBER: These are the headlines. The headlines tell the story. It says 50 Cent bashes Biden tax plan, endorses Trump and on down the line.

We all know what`s happened since then. But give it to us straight here on the news. Were you endorsing Donald Trump? What were you getting at then?

JACKSON: His tax plan, I didn`t realize I would be paying 62 percent of my income back to the IRS. So that does change a lot.

New York City will change dramatically. Like, they`re going to end up moving to different territories. You look, all of Silicon Valley is now in Austin, Texas. So you will start to see people moving from these places to new places that make sense for them to hold on to just what they`re earning, not have it just taken from them by the government.

MELBER: I got one more question this before we get to "BMF," which is fast forward to nowadays, and Joe Biden is president, and he is talking about raising certain taxes. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Pay your fair share, just like middle-class folks do.

Trickle-down economics has never worked. And it`s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s the argument. That`s the substance of why he says it`s necessary.

What`s your response to that today, now that he`s president?

JACKSON: No, no, you tell an individual that you`re going to not keep 62 percent of your earnings because you live in this area?

I don`t like New York City that much. I don`t like the people enough to stay. I will move, Ari. I`m going to Texas. I got me a cowboy hat and everything. And everything is bigger in Texas. It`s a really beautiful people. It`s nice people in Texas.

MELBER: I want to get into "BMF."

As mentioned, people know you from the music, a lot of other things. You have become a real hit TV producer here, not in the news realm, what we do, but in the fictional realm, whether people notice it or not.

Let`s take a look at the new project, "BMF."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Pass the lasagna.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: Yes, mom, don`t forget, I need money for that (INAUDIBLE) trip.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: We can talk money later.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: That`s what you said last week.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Hey, look, Nikki (ph). Don`t even trip. I got you.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: We`re we not taking your money.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Pops, just for her school field trip.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Did I stutter?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What are you trying to do with this project? And is it important to you that, just as you did in your music, you`re telling stories with a wider amount of diversity than people may be accustomed to hearing?

JACKSON: Yes, just to show the diversity is the exciting part of it, Ari.

It`s just called black mafia family. But we have only seen Italian Americans in that actual lifestyle. I think the consistent thing that comes across all ethnicity would be the Christianity. It`s the Christian family with his mother and father, and that they struggle with the choices the kids make.

MELBER: So we have 50 Cent the storyteller, 50 Cent the director.

[18:55:01]

Then I think we have 50 Cent the casting director. You got a lot of interesting people. I will say, first of all, you put bets down on some new actors and new faces, which is always interesting in art.

And then you go back to the classics, Snoop, and this next guy that everyone knows. I`m going to play a clip of him shouting you out at your Hollywood Star ceremony. Let`s take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EMINEM, MUSICIAN: Everything matched the intensity of his music. He`s also relentless in his business. He`s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You have been living up to that. Tell us about getting Eminem in the project. Who`s he playing? And can you really direct Eminem?

JACKSON: Yes. Yes.

He`s -- I got him the actual project, episode seven of "BMF." You will get a chance to see him. He is playing White Boy Rick, a guy from Detroit that he was aware of Rick`s story prior to me getting him to talk to him about him playing the role in it. And it came around pretty good.

He hasn`t done anything since "8 Miles." So, it`s a big deal. Like, everyone`s all excited about it. And I`m just happy that he did it when I`m directing. So, it`s exciting.

MELBER: Every time you have come on THE BEAT, we have talked about different things. But we always look back at the younger 50 Cent, not only because it`s interesting, but because it really shows the arc and the growth.

Let`s look at young 50 Cent talking about the street, street credibility, et cetera. Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACKSON: They like me in the hood because that they know what I`m saying is actually going on.

They know the rhyme, what I`m saying, what I`m rapping, they can pinpoint the incident. So, they start to feed into me more in the hood. But, in office, that was a strike against me. They were going -- they were saying, no, he`s a liability.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: To put it to put it in essence, 50, you not like me, as the song goes.

Tell us, though, in all seriousness, when we look at that, how much of that guy is still in you? How much of your success is channeling that same -- that same street authenticity? And how much of it is growing and changing as you have had more life experience?

JACKSON: I understand it.

I mean, that experience, I was in it at that point, still going through some things. And then, later, you can work yourself into a new scenario and situation where you have a lot of things -- you have a lot of things going on. So it doesn`t make sense.

When you -- in those early stages, at that point with that interview you just showed, I had a gun on me in that interview that you just showed.

MELBER: Really?

JACKSON: Later -- you watch that clip further, I pull the gun out of my pocket.

That was in -- I was Long Island in Sha Money`s house.

The music, at that point, we was just -- it was not there. It was not really -- it had so many things going on in the environment, the neighborhood with people that were supporting other artists and other things, that it was dangerous situations going on at that point where anything can happen at any time, Ari.

So, better caught with it than caught without it is the thought process at that point. And then you -- when you grow past the situations, then you start to look at things a little differently. You get older, you mature. You start to look, and you want to have different goals. You have a different perception of things, period.

MELBER: When we looked at that clip, we didn`t know in the clip that we pulled that you had the gun on you there, but did you not say...

JACKSON: If it goes further, then you will see it.

MELBER: Did you not, say, Curtis -- I was going to say, did you not say, I got -- I let my gun talk for me, let my whip talk for me.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: So there you go.

JACKSON: That just was the thought process at the time, Ari. It`s a blessing that -- to make it past that and not having the same perception of things. To be successful is nice. It`s also a successful mind-set, right?

You got to adjust that to be successful.

MELBER: A hundred percent.

All of that makes sense. And it goes to the growth. It goes to why people are still listening to your stories in whichever medium you`re offering them.

So people may know I`m a fan. Full disclosure, I`m a longtime listener. We love when 50 comes by.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, thank you, sir.

JACKSON: Pleasure.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

And "BMF" premieres on Starz on September 26.

MELBER: And if you want to know more about what 50 is up to, we got to do a lot more in the interview that we didn`t have time to fit on TV.

We pinned the entire interview on our Twitter account, or you can search on YouTube for Melber and 50 Cent and see the whole unedited thing.

Thanks for watching THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up next.

Hi, Joy.

