Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 6/9/21

President Biden begins his first trip abroad as president. The pressure facing Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is examined. New developments emerge in the Giuliani criminal probe. A new report reveals how few taxes some billionaires pay.

And we have a big show tonight. The first thing I want to tell you is, we have an important special report we have been working on. It`s about the man at the heart of this Trump Org criminal probe. And we know, from the evidence we have gathered, that it`s accelerating.

I`m discussing Donald Trump`s CFO and accountant, Allen Weisselberg.

I`m going to get in tonight what we know about the pressure on him to flip, why he has actually cooperated with prosecutors in the past in a case you may or may not recall, and why he is so key to the future of the entire Trump Organization and potentially to Donald Trump`s freedom himself.

So, we have been working on that. You know, when we do these special reports, we put everything we can into it. That`s coming up on tonight`s program.

We begin, though, with the top story coming out of Washington, but also around the world, President Biden taking his first foreign trip, while his domestic agenda is hitting clearly a critical new phase, Biden in the U.K. for the G7 summit, leaving Washington just hours after dramatically and distinctly breaking off those direct talks with top Republicans on the jobs plan.

Biden shifting his focus to the remaining possibility, this bipartisan group of moderate senators, which includes Joe Manchin, the Democrats` key vote on so many issues in the Upper Chamber. Now, while the White House says Biden can give Republicans a chance before moving past them, progressives are dialing up the pressure as well tonight.

They say any more delays rich just giving Mitch McConnell too much sway right now. The influential Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asking: "if playing patty-cake with GOP senators is really worth the dismantling of people`s voting rights, setting the plan on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy did not pay their fair share of taxes, et cetera."

She doesn`t think it`s worth it, as you can see from the question.

Meanwhile, a new report from a top pollster says even some Democratic voters are now unsure of what the party stands for at this moment -- quote -- "Voters are not hearing enough about what Democrats have accomplished and what they`re fighting to accomplish."

That puts it in perspective. And while everything in politics can be ideological or partisan, I show you that poll is a reminder that, while Joe Biden is doing things -- we have covered the impact of the stimulus and the checks already -- even some Democrats are wondering, with all the obstruction, what are they getting in this first pivotal period of the Biden administration?

Progressives have been clear. They know Mitch McConnell. The country knows Mitch McConnell. You watch the news, you know Mitch McConnell. Progressives warning, it feels like another Lucy and the football moment, politically speaking, where Republicans, like Lucy, will always promise to play ball, might even take a long time to play ball, only to rip it away, always at the last minute.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: Charlie Brown. Charlie Brown.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: I can`t believe it. She must think I`m the most stupid person alive.

This time, I`m going to kick that football clear to the moon.

MELBER: We are joined by Katty Kay, BBC News Washington anchor and Chai Komanduri, a Democratic strategist and veteran of three presidential campaigns.

Katty, Charlie Brown doesn`t always make the top story on the newscast. But progressives are saying something that seems pretty logical based on recent precedent.

KATTY KAY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, kudos for getting Charlie Brown in, Ari, at the top of the show. That`s good.

Of course, there is growing frustration amongst progressives about the gridlock in Washington and about the amount of time that the White House is spending talking to Republicans to try and get bipartisanship on something, whether it`s infrastructure, whether it`s police reform.

And there is a feeling amongst progressives like AOC that it`s time to pull the rug from those discussions. I spoke to Brendan Boyle, who is also a member of that Progressive Caucus, and the Progressive Caucus is about half of the members, the Democratic members of the House.

It`s a very big caucus. And within that caucus, there are different views. Brendan Boyle much more sympathetic to Joe Manchin`s position and to the need for some form of bipartisanship. I guess the response from more moderate Democrats and from the White House to the more progressive wing is fine, but then what? What`s the actual process once you stop those negotiations?

If you call a halt to trying to get some form of bipartisanship, then how do you get legislation through the Senate? Because you`re still left with the fact that there are only 50 Democratic senators, and one of them, or two of them, or perhaps even more of them are resistant to some of the things that the more progressive members might like them to do.

So you have a kind of reality check, I think, at the end of that question that some of the more progressive people on the left of the Democratic Party are wondering, are asking. Let`s pull the bipartisan negotiations, and let`s just move forward. And the question then is, how?

MELBER: Yes, I mean, Katty is very perceptively laying out, as you so often do, the difference between the emotion around the politics in Washington and the actual process, Chai, where there is a kind of political transitive property.

The Democrats need Joe Manchin. And Joe Manchin, whether you agree with him or not, seems to think he needs either Republicans or the appearance of really trying to get Republicans. So you`re in this thing where what you really need is Manchin, at least on economic votes, right, where you can do it on 50. I think people understand that.

But then he needs this wider public Kabuki theater of saying, look how hard we tried. And I want to show a little bit of -- they caught up -- cameras caught up with some of these moderates today about all this. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I appreciate the frustration, but I think, if we can get a bipartisan agreement, it would be very important for the country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They have been able to do that from the beginning of this. I think, eventually, that`s where they`re going to end up.

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): Elections have consequences. And the Democrats have a very small majority. And, as a result, they can take action on their own.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I never give up. I never give up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: a little window into what it`s like they`re on the ground, Chai. Speak to the transitive property and how much has to be done for Joe Manchin to say we tried.

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, it`s really put-up-or-shut-up time for Joe Manchin, I think, on this whole idea of getting a bipartisan compromise on infrastructure.

A cynical politician would say or a cynical person would say, the reason we want to keep the filibuster is because we want to avoid these difficult votes. We want to avoid these difficult votes that will put us on the spot in these red or purple states. That`s not what Joe Manchin and a lot of other moderates on the Democratic side like Kyrsten Sinema would say.

They say the reason for the filibuster is to foster bipartisanship and cooperation. At this point, there is zero empirical evidence that any bipartisanship or cooperation has been fostered by the filibuster, none at all.

In fact, the last time that Democrats and Republicans worked together in the Senate was when they were cowering in a bunker because a Trump mob was invading the Capitol. And then, afterwards, Republicans refused to hold the mob or the mob leader accountable for anything.

That was the best time for bipartisanship, you would think, and there was no bipartisanship. So, really, at this point, it`s time for Joe Manchin, for Kyrsten Sinema and for others to show some results from bipartisanship, because they have shown us nothing in all these weeks and months.

MELBER: Chai Komanduri, coming, spitting hot fire at Joe Manchin. I think a lot of Democrats in your party agree with you, Chai.

To that point, Joe Manchin has been meeting with some of these critics, which suggests that he cares to be seen meeting with everyone. And we have a little mash-up here of how he`s putting it and how they have been putting it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MANCHIN: What we had was great. We had a respectful, we had a very informative -- it was a very good conversation we had.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Manchin would rather preserve Jim Crow on some outdated theory of bipartisanship.

QUESTION: Did they describe any disappointment in you saying that you would vote against S.1?

MANCHIN: Very good, respectful group.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A tale of two meetings. S.1 is one of these key voting rights bills. It`s adjacent to this because, as you know, Chai and Katty, there have been many people making the argument that, even if you don`t eliminate the entire filibuster, in what we`re living through right now in the nation, it`s a matter of democratic legitimacy to make sure that the voting rights of the American public are protected amidst all this, including the mob you just mentioned, Chai.

And that can`t be held to some minority veto, Chai.

KOMANDURI: Yes, and it`s something to keep in mind as Joe Biden goes overseas. He`s going overseas in capacity as the leader of one of the world`s great democracies, meeting with other leaders of the world`s great democracies.

Quite frankly, during the Trump years, America wasn`t seen as the leader of the world`s great democracies. And the GOP is doing everything they can to keep that sort of Trump status quo in place, where our democratic rights are ebbing away.

Now, a lot of moderates say, we have to work with Republicans, we have to show bipartisanship. That`s a perfectly decent political strategy, provided you can show some results and pull that off.

However, if you show no results, and Democrats get nothing for all their pains, it will lead to the worst possible consequence, which is Democrats will be demoralized, and they will stay home in 2022.

We have to have something to run on in 2022. Mitch McConnell has done everything he can to make sure Democrats and Joe Biden have nothing to run on. That is their strategy. And, so far, they`re executing it perfectly.

MELBER: Katty?

KAY: Yes, I mean, look, there`s clearly a lot of frustration amongst Democrats, progressive Democrats, particularly when it comes to H.1. and H.4, about which there is this sense of urgency, that they need to move fast because of the legislation that`s going on around the country.

I`m just not sure that saying to Joe Manchin repeatedly you have got to now give up on bipartisanship is actually going to get him to give up on bipartisanship. And the discussions happening in the White House is, what can we give Joe Manchin? Is it more negotiations? Is there something that will get him to vote yes to key parts of our legislation?

Because telling him he has to do that and telling him to give up on bipartisanship doesn`t seem to be working, right? I mean, that doesn`t seem to be getting there. And it`s not clear -- and I think this is also some of the frustration -- what Joe Manchin wants.

It probably helps Joe Manchin when he is criticized by the progressive left of the Democratic Party, because he has such a narrow majority when it comes to West Virginia and West Virginia is such a conservative state. Maybe it helps him to be able to go back and say, look, you see the left of my party doesn`t like me. That should give you cover to vote for me, you more conservative Democrats in West Virginia.

I just -- I think the frustration in the White House and the frustration in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is, in a sense, the same. What does Joe Manchin need to get to yes on key parts of our legislation?

MELBER: Yes.

No disrespect to his political position, because he`s in an overwhelmingly red state, but if what he needs is not actually publicly definable results, like, here`s what I brought home...

KAY: Right.

MELBER: ... that`s constituent politics, or here`s how I moved the substance, but, rather, I need Mitch McConnell and his friends to come along -- that was literally what he said on the voting bill. And it`s like, well, then we`re back to Charlie Brown.

That`s not going to happen, no matter how much time you give him...

KAY: Yes.

MELBER: ... which I think is why some of this is a rerun. And yet the stakes couldn`t be larger, because for viewers watching at home saying, OK, are we -- is this all internal Washington stuff, no, we`re talking about, just as the stimulus, or what Chai likes to call this stimmy, as the kids call it online, the stimmy was a big deal.

It affects whether you can make rent. It affects whether you can go out. It affects bridging the hardship that people are going through in this next round of job funding, to the tune of a trillion or two, also is a real big deal.

I`m going to fit in a break, because we have that big special report.

I want to thank Katty and Chai.

I appreciate both of you.

Coming up, as promised, we`re going to dig into our legal special report, the man who could know all of Trump`s financial secrets, as the criminal probe heats up.

We also have developing news on what the public never got to find out, what they kept secret about Donald Trump`s alleged obstruction. But the Democrats did get a breakthrough on that. We have some of that testimony.

And, later, what government can and should do about the billionaires, but, coming up next, our special report.

Stay with us.

MELBER: Donald Trump has been accused of being a con man, scam artist, a liar, a man who obstructs justice and incites insurrection. Will he ever be indicted or go to jail for anything, for any of it? We don`t know yet.

But we do know the one person who investigators believe is key to a case against Trump or his company, Trump`s moneyman and longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Allen Weisselberg, he`s the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Allen Weisselberg.

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER ATTORNEY/FIXER FOR DONALD TRUMP: Allen Weisselberg.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Allen Weisselberg was everything to that organization.

COHEN: But always Allen Weisselberg on the check.

STEPHANIE WINSTON WOLKOFF, AUTHOR, "MELANIA AND ME": I think that all roads lead to Allen Weisselberg.

COHEN: The gatekeeper for every penny that came in and went out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There you have it.

The New York DA convening a special grand jury to probe the Trump Organization, which has already heard from Weisselberg`s top deputy and has these cameras seeking out the typically reclusive Trump CFO. He knows whether the company committed fraud. He knows whether he committed any crimes of his own.

There are reports that darkly suggest, yes, he did, clues about an effort to flip Weisselberg, so that he might save himself and implicate Trump.

Now, grand jury probes are notoriously serious and completely secret. So it`s not like reporting on or tracking some kind of normal jury trial. You can get clues from the people who go into the grand jury. In fact, they`re the only ones, other than the jurors and the lawyers who are in there. And you can get clues from other firsthand witnesses.

We learned a lot that way reporting, for example, on the Mueller grand jury. And here on THE BEAT, we have been learning from people cooperating with this new DA grand jury probe and other witnesses, which brings us to tonight`s special report right now on Weisselberg as the man who may tip Trump`s legal fate, and thus his business life and political career, more than any other person we know of.

What are we learning? Number one, this is no typical employee or worker. The ex-president`s favorite rapper famously said, I love you like Kanye loves Kanye. And from one MAGA narcissist to another MAGA narcissist, witnesses say Weisselberg idolizes Trump, so, yes, he loves him like Trump loves Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER WEISSELBERG, FORMER DAUGHTER-IN-LAW OF ALLEN WEISSELBERG: Allen Weisselberg is defined by what Donald thinks about him.

BARBARA RES, FORMER TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Weisselberg is one of those total sycophants.

J. WEISSELBERG: Allen would not take an hour or day off if Donald was in the office.

RES: That doesn`t breathe or inhale or exhale without Trump`s permission or knowledge.

J. WEISSELBERG: His office is right next door. He discusses everything with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Weisselberg works directly with all the family.

There he is right behind Donald and the kids, who credit him publicly as fiercely loyal. And from growing up in Brooklyn to studying accounting and driving a cab, Weisselberg`s big break first came in 1973 with the Trump family, when Donald Trump`s father, Fred, a real estate developer, hired him after he applied for a job just listed in a newspaper ad.

Donald Trump would put the former cab driver in charge of the big money decisions in the family business, following a pattern where Trump has promoted people far beyond the kind of job they might otherwise get in the open, fair market, which makes them extra eager to keep that post, even push boundaries.

Trump himself wrote about Weisselberg in his book "Think Like a Billionaire," dubbing him "one of the toughest people in the business when it comes to money." And here`s the key part. "He did whatever was necessary to protect the bottom line," Trump said.

And he was sent to handle all kinds of priorities, from Atlantic City, to Miss Universe, to a roll that the camera shy-CFO might not have ever wanted, a supporting character on "The Apprentice."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Replacing George this week is my chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

And you think Georgia stuff? Wait until you see Allen.

Allen?

ALLEN WEISSELBERG, CFO, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: I thought that Andy losing his lines of communication was a very serious matter. If this was a military maneuver, and he lost his line of communication, you could lose an entire battalion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That was a simpler time for both of those men, a fictional TV show completing a path from faking it, until allegedly making it, to faking it again, because, if you think about it, that`s what they were doing. Weisselberg was now faking and playacting in business, even seeming to help Trump brainstorm some of his lines.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

A. WEISSELBERG: You have to find a way to communicate with your CEO or leader and convince him or her that a change is necessary.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I agree with you. And...

(CROSSTALK)

A. WEISSELBERG: And to stay in the path of destruction doesn`t work.

TRUMP: The fact that you lost the communication system, and, as Allen said, if this were a military operation, you would have been wiped out, that was really terrible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: "As Allen said."

So that was point one. Allen Weisselberg likes it when that happens. He likes when Trump quotes him. He needs that job. And, boy, has he tried to earn it, but earn it on Trump`s terms.

Point number two is about the work. Weisselberg is the eyes and ears of Trump Org. He knows everything. He`s literally the -- quote -- "only non- family member" tasked to help Don Jr. and Eric run the company during Trump`s one-term presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COHEN: Allen Weisselberg managed the trust. And the two boys, Don Jr. and Eric, were the ones that were allegedly managing the company. But Allen was the gatekeeper.

Now, mind you, each and every day, they would send information back to Donald in the White House, who, of course, was signing still checks on behalf of the Trump Organization.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Those checks ranged from the mundane to the salacious, including money for a now convicted crime, the hush money in the 2016 campaign, which included sham invoices, which Cohen and Trump agreed would be set up by Allen, the Allen in question, Allen Weisselberg, the name on the now infamous recorded 2016 call.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

COHEN: And I have spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up. So, I`m all over that.

And I spoke to Allen about it. When it comes time for the financing, which will be...

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: So the three of them in on that. How did Weisselberg get out of his role in that jam?

Well, this brings us to another point. Weisselberg can be legally pressed or flipped. It`s just that it`s never happened against Donald Trump. But when the feds wanted all the goods on that deal, the stuff from that call, I just played you Weisselberg was willing to cooperate, as long as he got immunity for himself.

And he provided information against Cohen, who went to prison. In a deal like that, legally, you are supposed to tell prosecutors everything, I mean every last thing. But did Weisselberg find a way to focus on the things that seemed to implicate Cohen more than Trump?

Well, we don`t have the raw interview transcripts. We just have the fact that is known. Three men arranged a now convicted crime for the benefit of one of them, Donald Trump. And one of those three men did time for it, Michael Cohen, and one of them wiggled away, Allen Weisselberg.

So let`s be clear. This former Brooklyn cabbie may not ever be a top candidate for a CFO spot at one of the big Wall Street banks, but he does seem to know the streets and where he wants to go, because, in other legal scraps, like a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, he also found ways to duck or divert, insisting in testimony there`s no policy, he claimed, about basically anything the charity was violating.

And then pressed about being listed as a board member there, in that case, for over a decade, he claimed he didn`t know that he was. Now, it still led to another Trump legal loss. They quit, ending the whole charity, facing a fine. There was another legal loss that drove Trump U. out of business.

Weisselberg, who, again, is touted as the eyes and ears of that parent company, was suddenly telling investigators that he just didn`t -- quote -- "micromanage when legal matters were involved." And that`s despite evidence that emerged that he did choose to eavesdrop on Trump lawyers debating the wisdom of pretending that the for-profit non-accredited operation should falsely claim to be a university at all.

And that`s another case where Trump lost and paid, literally. But, as for tonight`s special report, it`s another case where Weisselberg just drove away from the scene of the problem, largely legally unscathed.

Is this time any different? Well, many who worked with Weisselberg say probably. Some say outright yes. His former daughter-in-law spoke to investigators. So she`s telling them stuff. And she`s saying in public Weisselberg was in on changing the numbers to push Trump`s financial crimes.

He`s also facing pressure for spending on real estate and schooling for his own family. Those reports could mean legal exposure for crimes allegedly committed to benefit himself, not the Trump Organization. All these witnesses saying the heat is huge, with Jennifer Weisselberg, among others, saying he will fold.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

J. WEISSELBERG: There are a lot of differences. When Donald says numbers are certain things and then Allen says numbers are certain things, they don`t -- they`re not adding up.

RES: I don`t think one server would let his children go to jail.

He must be shaking in his boots.

J. WEISSELBERG: Ari, the reason I believe he will flip, yes, is because, since -- his behavior since 2017, what I have witnessed is that, when he took over as trustee, he was not only nervous, but he started immediately hiding money in escrow confidentially.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, those clips may look like TV interviews, and they are, but they could be a lot more than that.

I can`t tell you what those people are telling the investigators and the grand jurors. But I can tell you they have tremendous legal heat and pressure to be honest, rather than commit a new crime of lying to the grand jury.

So, if what they told me what they told us on THE BEAT in these witness interviews is the same thing they`re telling the investigators well, that`s a big deal. They`re key witnesses. They know him. Weisselberg declined to comment and has maneuvered out of other jams before, as I emphasize.

So, if investigators don`t ultimately have enough evidence on him, he still may not feel pressure to cooperate. Or he may try to beat any case at trial. Other Trump loyalists have certainly tried that tack. But most were counting on the backstop of a federal pardon, like what Roger Stone got, but what Trump can no longer give.

And it`s not like Weisselberg does not know that top Trump Org people can go to jail for what they do for Trump. You`re looking at overhead footage of Michael Cohen reporting in.

It was Weisselberg who literally helped seal Cohen`s fate. So he knows where the trouble can lead. And that was back when Donald Trump was using gangster talk, dubbing Cohen a -- quote -- "rat."

But, remember, it was Weisselberg who got immunity and was talking to the feds. So think about what was really happening, with everything we know now then. Remember the tape.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

COHEN: And I have spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up. So, I`m all over that.

And I spoke to Allen about it.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: Spoken to Allen about it.

Three Trump Org officials arranged that crime for Trump. And he calls the one doing time a rat, while the one talking, Weisselberg, gets to watch from a safe distance, certainly not called out in public.

And this is actually a pretty famous gray area in criminal stories, from informants like Whitey Bulger, to stories like the iconic film "The Departed." Some people do pull off cooperating while continuing their crimes.

It`s also a theme the artist Pusha T explores in a song about a cooperating criminal, recounting how, covering his own tracks, he didn`t care that we had a legacy he killed. I got to wear that. Break your heart when the man you call your brother be the same one that set in motion all them undercovers.

Pusha T continues -- quote -- "From great friends, now it`s no affiliation, divided by the time he was facing."

We do know Weisselberg pulled off exactly that kind of move, whether it`s from songs about snitching or movies like "The Departed." He pulled that off once in a Trump Org case. He got away. Does he have another ploy like that left in him? Or, facing enough pressure, would a man who did cooperate against a peer at Trump Org find it in himself to use that same high-stakes move against the boss at Trump Org?

And what makes people flip?

Well, we have a guest who`s actually done some of the most high-profile, intense legal flipping in the federal courts, former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann -- when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: Turning to an expert on flipping witnesses.

Andrew Weissmann is a veteran of the Mueller probe. He won the conviction against Manafort. He ran the Enron Task Force. He ran the fraud section of DOJ.

And not to embarrass you with further history, but you are known for your skill and alleged toughness. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW WEISSMANN, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Today, the Enron Task Force`s continuing investigation has led to the unsealing of three new criminal indictments.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Andrew Weissmann, who is the head of our Enron task force, he and his brilliant team were in Houston today, where their hard work continued.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Has chosen his Jack the Ripper- like leader, Andrew Weissmann.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Andrew, thanks for joining us for this conversation.

WEISSMANN: Nice to be here.

MELBER: I appreciate it.

Given your expertise, when you look at an individual like Mr. Weisselberg, with the history laid out, do you see him as flippable or less likely to be flipped?

WEISSMANN: Well, I think, in a situation like this, where the former president does not have the ability to dangle a pardon, I think it`s hard to say anyone is not flippable.

The way you do it is through hard work, which is, if there is a criminal case to be made, you make the strongest possible criminal case. I do think that this is a situation where, if there is a criminal matter with respect to Allen Weisselberg, it looks like the Manhattan DA`s office and the New York attorney general`s office are certainly pouring a lot of resources into uncovering it.

So it`s hard to imagine that he`s going to slip away, as he may have done in the past.

So, one thing I would note is...

MELBER: What is it -- go ahead.

WEISSMANN: ... with respect to his alleged cooperation in the Southern District of New York and going into the grand jury and potentially providing evidence that was used with respect to Michael Cohen, I would say the jury`s a little out on that.

It`s not totally clear whether Allen Weisselberg provided anything meaningful, or whether he was asked about anything beyond Michael Cohen. So I think he`s in a very different trick box now, where he really is going to be facing the prospect of going to jail or not.

MELBER: Can I push you on that?

WEISSMANN: Yes.

MELBER: I`m very curious what you can teach us about that, because, as I mentioned in our report, you have three individuals, according to the audiotape involved in something and on other evidence, for the benefit of Donald Trump. Cohen goes to jail.

I take your nuance about exactly what it was. But Weisselberg, in cooperating at all, would have to presumably answer questions about what the other two men knew and did?

WEISSMANN: Oh, yes, absolutely.

I`m just saying two things. One, it`s not clear he was truthful when he testified.

MELBER: Yes.

WEISSMANN: He may have said something that`s not at all helpful. He could have said, "I don`t recall," for instance. And that may be true or not true. And then it`s not clear if he was asked about anything more than the specifics that you have identified, Ari, so that he could have been asked just about that and not about the broader case, which appears to be what the New York prosecutors, both the attorney general and the Manhattan DA`s office, are looking at.

And then the final point, I`d like to throw out one more name, which is Jeff McConney, because I don`t think that`s gotten enough attention, because, last week, the reports were that he went into the state grand jury. And he is the controller of the Trump Organization.

So, again, all speculation, but, clearly, you`re looking for an insider. That`s why there is so much focused on Allen Weisselberg, trying to get somebody who is on the inside who would know where every penny went.

Well, that`s the controller, as well as the CFO. So, if Jeff McConney is cooperating, that is really bad news, potentially, for Weisselberg and for the Trump Organization and other individuals, up to and including maybe the former president. In other words, Manhattan may have found their insider, because it would be unusual to put somebody like McConney into the state grand jury, where he would be given immunity for -- as soon as he testifies automatically, if they didn`t think that he had something useful to provide.

MELBER: Yes, that makes a lot of sense. And he was -- he directly reported into Weisselberg.

While you`re here, I have the benefit of getting you on the big news day with Don McGahn, former White House counsel, testifying. You worked for Bob Mueller. And McGahn famously was part of the resistance internally to what he said was Donald Trump`s potentially unlawful order to try to fire Mueller without cause.

He`s telling lawmakers -- I`m reading here from Judiciary Committee information -- that Trump asked him to do -- quote -- "some crazy `blank.` He was worried that firing Mueller, your boss, was the point of no return, resignations. Things could spiral out of control into a -- quote -- "second Saturday Night Massacre."

Your response?

WEISSMANN: Well, from my quick read of his quite voluminous testimony, is, he appeared to now under oath confirm what is in the report, which is that he was asked by the former president of the United States to fire and to seek the firing of Bob Mueller from the Justice Department, that, later, the president wanted him to go out and deny a press report that had happened.

And Don McGahn testified under oath that he refused to do that. In part, he said he had already told the special counsel`s office what had happened and he wasn`t about to, as he said, risk going to jail by denying what he had just told the special counsel, which was what the president asked him to do, and he wasn`t about to say that that wasn`t true.

So, very dramatic testimony. It did largely repeat what is in this report, but you are hearing it directly from the witness and under oath.

MELBER: And I`m almost out of time here, but was it good for Donald Trump that he had some lawyers around him who apparently, according to this testimony, just simply refused to carry out what they thought was an unlawful order, and then Trump on that score ultimately blinked, backed down?

WEISSMANN: Yes, well, Don McGahn was not the only person.

But, yes, there were people around him who simply refused to do his dirty work. And, in many ways, he was saved by people who basically either didn`t want to go to jail, which Don McGahn today in the testimony said, that was one of the things that motivated him and was willing to resign over it, that you have other people, like the former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was refusing to do things as well.

So I do think that the former president was helped out by people who appear to have a lot more of a conscience and duty to the public than the former president was showing.

MELBER: Very interesting to get your insight, given your expertise on both those stories. Thank you, Andrew.

WEISSMANN: You`re welcome.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Up ahead, we`re tracking developments in the Giuliani criminal probe the evidence the devices,

But, first, new outrage over this report on billionaires paying less taxes than you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN BUFFETT, CHAIRMAN & CEO, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY: Now, I don`t have a tax planner.

Back up. I do have a tax planner, 535 members of Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Billionaire Warren Buffett in 20 -- 2007, I should say, making the point that the tax system is just rigged completely, publicly known, in favor of the rich, the point now reinforced by a bombshell report.

And this shouldn`t become normalized. It shouldn`t be an, oh, of course, because it`s about government policy, which can change any time. But the current government policies allow America`s top billionaires to sometimes pay basically nothing in taxes.

The IRS is investigating what may be one of the largest leaks of tax documents ever, a report that showed billionaires like Buffett, Bezos, Musk, and Zuckerberg paying little to no taxes. And that`s not all.

While we have discussed and reported extensively on the hardship of the last year, for the super rich, a different story, their wealth soaring by over a trillion dollars during the pandemic alone.

All of this fueling the debate over how Biden would go forward on the other story we`re covering tonight, which is not only funding infrastructure and jobs, but potentially raising, slightly, slightly, taxes on corporations, at least potentially back to their pre-Trump levels, although even that is still a debate in a Senate and a House that is nominally controlled by Democrats.

We also saw, on the reaction to Bezos, basically a lot of what we call shade, Bezos making this announcement that he wants to go into space next month. And people are looking at that in the context of what everyone`s going through.

The liberal and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich saying: "What, if instead of colonizing space, Bezos stopped exploiting working people on Earth?"

Or progressive Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib saying: "The ultra rich pay nothing in taxes. When Bezos goes to space next month, he can" -- well, "he can keep his `blank` there."

Another comedian writing: "Here`s my idea. When Bezos goes to space, we just move the planet."

Shout-out to the Twitter comedians.

I`m joined now by Erin Gloria Ryan, host of the podcast "Hysteria," and she`s just written about this very issue for The Daily Beast, in an article, "Bezos and the Mega Rich Are Laughing at Us From Their Escape Pods."

Thanks for being here.

ERIN GLORIA RYAN, HOST, "HYSTERIA": Thanks for having me, Ari.

MELBER: We could talk about this with a lot of different types of experts, from people who understand how the Congress is totally rigged, to economists. And you have written about some of that. But you`re also looking at this, I think, in the altitude of, what`s our culture and our values right now, especially given the unusual year of hardship that so many went through?

Talk to us about how this is playing, what this means. Your thoughts?

RYAN: Well, Ari, I`m a millennial.

And so my entire adult life has been characterized by owing money for student loans, and then the crash of the economy. It`s just been -- it`s been catastrophe after catastrophe. And this sort of is salt in the wound for people like me.

Just last week, Bloomberg had an article -- Bloomberg the Web site, not the guy who barely pays any income taxes -- Bloomberg had an article about how millennials, especially older millennials like me, are getting to the point where they are reaching their last opportunity to amass wealth before retirement.

Now, we haven`t really had any opportunities to amass wealth before retirement. And, meanwhile, this report in ProPublica has shown us that what all of the taxes that we have been paying has done is make it possible for billionaires to have the lifestyle that they`re having.

There are a lot of baby boomers who don`t believe they can retire, a lot of people in Generation X who don`t believe they can retire. And all of that now seems to amount to an effort to subsidize Jeff Bezos going to space.

MELBER: Yes.

And there are those who were quick to point out that some of these individuals have made great contributions. I mean, Elon Musk is doing things that may revolutionize transportation and climate change. Jeff Bezos took a tiny amount of his wealth to support "The Washington Post."

What do you say to those arguments, when the point here is not whether they have ever done anything valuable, but whether they`re paying less than their fair share, and the government, our government, allows that?

RYAN: Well, Ari, the first thing that comes to mind is America is one of only a few countries in the entire world that doesn`t offer paid family leave for people. Parents still don`t have the opportunity to stay home with their babies after their babies are born.

It`s a disgrace and it`s an embarrassment. That`s something that we could do, if people like Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg and Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn all paid their fair share. We could be doing that with tax revenue, but we`re not.

And that is so frustrating to me. And it is so frustrating to so many people. And you were right about what you said at the top, that it`s about the rules being rigged, so that these people have every opportunity to avoid paying their fair share.

But you`re also right, in that the rules can be changed. And they need to be changed immediately, because this is just really distressing.

MELBER: Yes. And I appreciate your point on that and your writings on it.

And we had a whole big presidential election, with people like Warren and Sanders talking about you don`t have to only tax income. You might have a wealth tax, because some of these people are in control of companies where they don`t name it income. They have so much power, they can name it whatever.

OK, the government can keep up with that if it wants to.

Erin, always good to have you back on THE BEAT.

RYAN: Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you.

Up ahead, new developments in the Giuliani criminal probe and the evidence.

MELBER: New clues on that ongoing Giuliani criminal probe in New York.

A former federal judge has now been tapped to formally sift through evidence on all of the electronic devices for someone who used to represent the president. You may recall the feds seized 18 devices in the raid. That includes laptops and cell phones. Prosecutors downloaded 11 devices. Seven more are requiring additional time to unlock.

This is a trove of evidence. And while we have been very careful to say that having extra phones isn`t automatically a bad thing, it`s certainly the kind of thing the feds take a close look at. How many phones do you really need?

Now it`s Barbara Jones` job to be this special master, to go through it all fairly, to protect whatever is none of their business that may involve the former president. That`s privileged materials, because the president, like anyone, but especially a president, has that confidentiality with their own lawyer.

Giuliani, meanwhile, talking about all this on his radio show.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know I didn`t do anything wrong. So I`m quite confident that, in the long run, when they finish all this political persecution, they will not -- they will not sort of completely corrupt themselves and bring some kind of a false prosecution.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: We do not know how long the special master review will take.

Michael Cohen`s is another example, because he was the last Trump lawyer who got in this much trouble. That one, we know, did last four months.

So, that`s an update on a big case.

And, when we come back, new developments overseas. We have the latest, including brand-new footage of President Biden`s first foreign trip, Air Force One touching down -- when we return.

MELBER: Joe Biden is on his first foreign trip as president.

And we`re looking at brand-new footage we just got in of him en route to the G7 summit here in Cornwall. You can see president and the first lady deplaning Air Force One.

This is a big trip. It`s what led our newscast tonight.

