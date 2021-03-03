Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/3/21

Summary:

Are right-wing extremists planning another attack on the Capitol?

President Biden blasts governors around the country who are eliminating

COVID-19 restrictions. Is Joe Biden`s COVID relief plan actually uniting

the country? When might America get back to normal?

Transcript:

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER starts right new.

Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Thank you, as always.

And we begin breaking news.

The House of Representatives announcing it is changing the timing on a big

vote for a policing bill, moving it to tonight, instead of tomorrow, and

the reason why this is breaking news. They are doing so in direct response

to threats from domestic extremists.

This comes amidst a warning of a potential MAGA-style attack that could or

would come potentially on the Capitol with reports, that it would target

Democratic lawmakers.

We have several pieces of news tonight, but I want to bring in our experts

right now, Michael Steele, former RNC chair, Libby Casey, political

reporter with "The Washington Post."

Libby, your thoughts and what you and your colleagues` reporting about

something that, without being alarmist, is serious enough that the

government is literally changing its business and voting in response as a

precaution?

LIBBY CASEY, "THE WASHINGTON POST": Yes, the House will try to conclude

its work late tonight on this policing bill.

The Senate is still scheduled to be in session, Ari, tomorrow. So we will

see how their schedule adjusts, if it does. But everyone is on high alert

on Capitol Hill. And we had a hearing today on the hill looking at the

January 6 attack. And what we heard about was a failure of communication, a

failure to be prepared, but also really like a failure in imagination of

what insurrectionists were capable of.

And we heard officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security

talk about people who might be aspirational in their desire to attack the

Capitol or attack members of Congress, or just express their anger vs.

those who could be operational.

And, clearly, they did not understand that the people who went to the

Capitol on January 6 and were inspired by Donald Trump were not only

aspirational; they were also operational. And so the goal right now is to

not take that chance again, right, to leave no risk and make sure that

there is both, according to security officials, sort of a manpower

footprint around the Capitol, as well as a physical infrastructure in

place, so that -- barricades and such -- so that people could not come and

hurt lawmakers and all the staff.

MELBER: Yes, Michael, Libby quotes the word imagination, which did come up

in some of these oversight and accountability hearings.

And there is an aspect of this that is intelligence, where they know things

we in the public or the press may not know. As a lieutenant governor, I`m

sure you reviewed your share of situations and warnings. And some, you

followed the expertise to dismiss, and, others, you made government changes

for.

This is a process that usually happens out of public view. And yet

something that I think any viewer, any American can relate to, to Libby`s

point, is that the analysis of when to take these things literally has

certainly grown and hopefully slightly improved with what we have all just

lived through, Michael.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, exactly, Ari.

And I think Libby put her finger on a number of very, very important points

that the Congress and the country need to consider now. And that is, we`re

looking at the adversary within. And so our calculations no, our old

calculations are thrown out the window, because, as Libby pointed out, this

difference between aspirational vs. operational is one thing.

But when aspirations are operations, that becomes something very, very

different. And I think that`s the reality check that the Congress now has

to contend with. So, they`re going to take a step back, take a beat, not

risk anything, while the appropriate assessments are made both internally

and externally, meaning inside the Capitol and outside the Capitol through

other agencies, so that they can figure out how to handle this going

forward.

We have never had to worry about our own citizens this way. Even at the

height of the great protests throughout our history, whether it was over

labor or civil rights, we never had to worry about citizens actually arming

themselves to kill elected officials and to destroy government property.

So it`s a very new, sorry to say, strange, crazy world, but it`s a

dangerous one that we have to confront.

MELBER: Yes.

This news, as I mentioned to viewers, is breaking. We wanted to give

everyone the latest on it. It`s clearly a representation where the House of

Representatives is on these threats.

Our panel stays.

The other big story that we`re tracking that would have been our top story

otherwise is, President Biden, after making this big announcement that the

COVID vaccine will be available he says to all adult Americans by the end

of May, is now taking on some of these Republican governors who he says are

just blowing through and lifting these COVID guidelines before it`s safe.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Look, I hope everybody has

realized by now these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being

able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease.

And the last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in

the meantime, everything`s fine, take off your mask, forget it.

MELBER: The president shading what he calls that Neanderthal thinking.

The stats here are, 78 million Americans have received at least the first

dose of the vaccine. There is a long way to go, though. We have more on the

future of a reopened America tonight.

But, right now, I want to bring into our expert panel MSNBC host Joshua

Johnson. Michael and Libby also still with us.

Joshua, I want to begin with the language. Words matter. The president is

known for all of his outreach and his inclusion, but at least when it comes

to saving lives and what he sees as a really mistaken mentality, he`s

shading them as Neanderthals, Joshua.

JOSHUA JOHNSON, HOST, "THE WEEK": Yes. It`s kind of strong language for

the president to use. I understand what he is getting at in terms of the

kind of, well, I don`t need any more help, kind of go-it-alone attitude.

Texas` Governor Greg Abbott, in announcing the openings, used as part of

the justification that is vaccination is proceeding. So, presumably, his

decision to reopen Texas businesses or allow businesses to fully reopen is

dependent on this federal support continuing, basically support for

vaccines.

Whether or not there are hiccups in that and that could change what Texas

is doing, who knows, but he seems to be kind of counting on the federal

government to finish that up in its entirety to allow Texas to reopen.

Also, COVID relief is a little bit of a delay right now. We`re just

reporting that the Senate will not be holding its first procedural vote on

the COVID bill today because they`re still waiting on some analysis. That

vote is expected tomorrow.

And then Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, is expected to

call for them to read the bill in its entirety, which will take a few

hours.

So, this idea that the nation is ready to just kind of go it alone, do

their thing, because, oh, things are going well, they are, but there are

still other pieces that are yet to fully materialize, including getting all

the vaccines out to people, improving the online systems where people sign

up for vaccines.

And no one should count this as a done deal that the rate of progress we`re

making now won`t have other hiccups or other impediments along the way.

MELBER: Michael?

STEELE: Yes, I agree with that.

But people do need to have a reality check. At the end of the day, you`re

talking about an administration that has had to go from zero to 100 in less

than a week to get this thing uploaded and going. We`re now 30 days into

that.

MELBER: Yes.

STEELE: We`re now 30 days into that. It didn`t have the proper transition

that any other administration has had in the past, particularly in a moment

of crisis, like George Bush and Barack Obama in that transition dealing

with the economy.

Barack Obama came in with a running start. This is not the situation here,

and the reality of it is, what the administration has done is yeoman`s work

to be at this point. To have 78 million Americans vaccinated between the

end of December and now is a remarkable feat.

So, I appreciate a lot of the concern and the caution, and Jason is

absolutely -- Joshua, rather, is absolutely right -- sorry about that,

Joshua -- is absolutely right about the pace of things and the hiccups that

could come.

But we have come a long way. And I`m hoping my fellow Americans appreciate

that, number one, and are prepared to do what the president has asked to

do. He is delivering on what he said he wanted to do. Now, can we deliver

on what he`s asked us to do and to continue with patience and continue to

move forward, and get the shot, wear the mask?

Texas, I know you want to go it alone, but, baby, when your people start

getting sick, what are you going to do, right? You`re going to shut

everything down and you`re going to be scrambling to find vaccines, and

you`re going to be scrambling to tell people, OK, we got a quarantine

again.

So, just play ball with the rest of the country and help us all get this

right, so we don`t have to do this again in the fall.

MELBER: Well, and Libby, this is really federalism out being tested.

We have a system of government, whether people like it or not, that does

give tremendous power to the state level. There are countries that do it

different. And that`s why you don`t have this ongoing debate.

And I think what you saw -- we had a COVID adviser to the president, Andy

Slavitt, last night. We were struck by how he said, this was a mistake. He

really didn`t mince any words, and we thought that was pretty strong,

because we all know how public officials sometimes try to leave diplomatic

room.

Well, when, today, you go full Neanderthal, it`s even stronger. And it just

shows the frustration, which I think ties together Joshua and Michael`s

points, that, on the one hand, there`s so much more to do, which is why

this administration really doesn`t want short-term progress to become an

excuse for what they fear and they say the trend lines show will be long-

term setbacks, Libby.

CASEY: Yes, Governor Abbott already learned this lesson once in trying to

open up too aggressively before.

And we heard from President Biden today talk that number of Americans who

have been affected by COVID, killed by COVID, sickened by COVID. Remember,

he carries that number around with him. He said, I have it in the other

room, but he quoted the number. And it`s on the mind of federal officials

how many Americans die.

When you look at place like Texas, they`re not just talking about rolling

back restrictions and opening businesses fully. They are also talking about

-- they are getting rid of the mask mandate, and Texas isn`t the only state

talking about this.

The mask mandate, there is no reason, no scientific evidence, no data that

shows that that is -- no one is calling for that in the scientific or

medical community. And, in fact, we`re seeing the leaders of hospitals,

we`re seeing mayors really upset by this, because they know that this may

indeed increase the load on what hospitals to have bear.

MELBER: Yes.

CASEY: And it`s women, it`s people of color, it`s front-line workers, it`s

the working poor who have to be out working in those places where people

will now have a lot more agency to go in and say, I don`t have to wear a

mask anymore. The governor says I don`t have to do it.

Now, some businesses, we are seeing, push back and say, we`re going have a

mask mandate in our business. But it`s a lot harder to enforce if the

governor is not on board.

And, Ari, I just can`t help but think, what if we saw, like Dolly Parton

did, Republican officials show that virtue signaling of wearing a mask, of,

back to the first topic today, talking about how March 4 is not a day that

you should go and storm the Capitol?

There are some basic, fundamental things that people like the governors of

these Republican states could be doing, talking to their constituents to

show them that wearing a mask doesn`t infringe on anyone else`s privacy or

freedom, but you could potentially save the life of someone who is

immunocompromised and otherwise may be -- could be in jeopardy at this

point.

MELBER: Yes. And we have got -- great points all around.

We have got a fact-check up on the screen for people thinking about the

different states, Joshua, which reminds everyone that Texas is far behind.

They have struggled with this, which is offered as a public health warning.

It`s not to drag any particular state. Somebody is going to come in the

last. The United States is last globally.

But if you are watching this in Texas tonight, these rates and these threat

matrixes mean it`s a good idea to continue to be cautious. That`s separate

from policy, Joshua, where it seems that Texas has a bit of Trumpian

backwash, where the things that were debated six months ago that have

really fallen out of favor, as we have see more Republicans appear in a

mask -- I mean, Ted Cruz`s walk of shame was in a Texas mask, which only

drew attention that he wasn`t in Texas at the time.

But he was masked. And we`re talking about Texas. So, I`m curious what you

think about that, because it almost seems like there would be a middle

ground here, but that`s not what Governor Abbott is taking.

JOHNSON: There is a middle ground.

And I think that, for people who are watching in Texas, with regard to what

Libby just said, we should be clear that Governor Abbott`s executive order

does -- and I was just -- forgive me for looking down. I was just looking

at the executive order to make sure I have this correct.

It does allow businesses and other establishments to still require

employees and customers to take safety measures, including wearing masks.

Kroger, Costco, Target, Starbucks, a few businesses have said that they are

still going to require them. So ,if you`re a Texan and you`re watching

this, and a business tells you to put a mask on, the governor`s executive

order allows them to tell you to do that.

But you`re right. There is this kind of mixed messaging. Some of the kind

of the -- the word you used is Trumpian, of course, some of the culture war

issues from last year, even things like pushing back against "The New York

Times"` 1619 Project.

There is a Texas lawmaker today who proposed an 1836 project that would

teach history from a Texan point of view; 1836 is the year that Texas

pulled away from Mexico and declared its independence before the Mexican-

American War began.

So, yes, some of these cultural elements are still there, and that may well

be effective in making things even harder to enforce.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, and it`s insightful. You mention the culture war. We`re actually

going loop back to that with some special reporting later tonight with

Michael Steele.

So, my thanks to him.

Joshua Johnson and Libby Casey, I want to thank both of you for kicking us

off.

And I want to tell viewers the Peacock edition of Joshua`s show debuts this

Friday. You can also catch him weekends on MSNBC.

We have our shortest break, just 30 seconds.

But there`s new testimony on the Capitol riots.

And after Biden`s vaccine announcement, new excitement about reopening.

We`re going to show you exactly how it can be done.

But, this culture segment I mentioned, as Republicans are actually

surrendering in a key way. I have that report -- when we`re back in 30

seconds.

MELBER: The Senate is taking its first key action soon on this COVID

stimulus.

And there are the makings actually of a political breakthrough hiding kind

of in plain sight. We have reported on how D.C. pundits fixate on

polarization, partisanship obstruction, which are real parts of Washington,

but don`t always tell the whole story, because, on Biden`s big relief bill,

while most elected Republican senators are against it -- all Republican

senators voted against the early procedural measure for the bill -- it`s

becoming clear they`re not taking many big, bold steps to try to stop what

is President Biden`s top agenda item.

They`re not rallying their troops to halt this. And that`s partly because

some of those troops in the Republican grassroots are actually for the

Biden plan.

So, after this divisive era, and this divisive election, and then this

divisive post-election period, I want you to stop and consider something

that`s important in our politics that also could be important to your

public health and your COVID relief check.

Elected Republicans seem content to just let this thing pass without a

major rebuttal or a counterplan or a rallying cry to demonize this as

another big-liberal spending giveaway.

But we know what it looks like when the right does do that. In fact, when

Joe Biden first entered the White House as vice president, that

administration passed an $800 billion stimulus to confront the crippling

recession. Then they proposed another spending push for homeowners.

The first package was way less than today`s nearly $2 trillion Biden plan.

The market problems were worse. But the right was staging a huge backlash,

from elected Republicans, to Tea Party activists, to a viral market rant by

Rick Santelli crystallizing the argument that, even if emergency spending

sounds urgent, it would amount to a transfer of wealth from responsible

consumers to some vilified group of takers.

And that freak-out mixed economic talk with a tribal cultural backlash that

animated activists and eventually had Michele Bachmann giving a Tea Party

State of the Union.

At the time, only a minority of Republican voters ever backed Obama`s

stimulus, even as experts said it would help many of those Republicans by

lifting the economy. But much of that help, as a matter of policy, it was

indirect, or it was hard to see.

The cultural attacks, they worked on the right. There weren`t checks in the

mail to debunk the attacks. And even as actual economists did say the

Obama/Biden administration was doing a lot for the economy and thus for

American capitalism, the right-wing culture war spun a tale where

grievances against Obama morphed into a false claim that he was actually

trying to cancel capitalism.

In fact, that was a core claim by a recently deceased Rush Limbaugh at the

most crucial conservative gathering at the time, CPAC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: What is so strange about being honest

and saying I want Barack Obama to fail if his mission is to restructure and

reform this country, so that capitalism and individual liberty are not its

foundation? Why would I want that to succeed?

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Why would you want that?

That`s what it looked like and sounded like in that first year of the

Obama/Biden era.

Now, in this first year of the Biden/Harris era, CPAC is as important to

the right as ever, conservative firepower gathered around their current

stars and their defeated president when they just gathered.

But when it comes to Biden`s top priority, CPAC didn`t even put up a fight.

They hardly even referenced the giant COVID spending plan at the gathering

this year, let alone a wider cultural argument against capitalism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): You know, on January the 6t, I objected during

the Electoral College certification. Maybe you heard about it.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I got to say, Orlando is awesome. It`s not as nice

as Cancun.

(LAUGHTER)

CRUZ: But it`s nice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please, everyone, when you`re in the ballroom, when

you`re seated, you should still be wearing a mask.

(BOOING)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: How the hell is it

possible that we lost? It`s not possible. I got more votes.

CRUZ: In the immortal words of William Wallace, freedom!

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Yes.

And in the immortal words of Janis Joplin, freedom is just another word for

nothing left to lose, and Ted Cruz doesn`t have much left to lose after

ditching his own state`s deadly storm.

So, he can throw out these slogans without really engaging with the work

and policy that this COVID package proposes, from funding local governments

hurt by the COVID recession, which includes Texas, Ohio, other big states,

to going beyond the 2009 stimulus with checks that go directly to Americans

in crisis, building on the kind of relief pushed by not only Joe Biden, but

some of his earlier Democratic rivals.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We have no time to waste. We can finally get our economy moving

again. And the people of this country have suffered far too much for too

long.

ANDREW YANG (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: My campaign will now give

a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American

families. This is how we will get our country working for us again, the

American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, here is the deal.

When government relief means checks in your mailbox, dated right-wing

attacks on makers and takers don`t work the same way, unless Republicans

want to attack their own constituents as takers.

So, while a minority of Republican voters backed the Obama/Biden stimulus

in 2009, as mentioned, today`s latest numbers show a majority back this

one. Look at this. This is a big deal; 59 percent of Republicans back this

Joe Biden 2021 stimulus.

Now, as a matter of political math, that is more than just a little

bipartisan. It means, on this issue, Joe Biden`s won over more Republicans

than Cruz or McConnell or the ex-president he vanquished, because, even if

freedom can mean nothing left to lose, Joe Biden`s betting most people

would like freedom and a government that has their back during the worst

health crisis recession in a very long time.

Now, this walk through political history is partly indebted to our next

guest, Obama and Clinton campaign veteran Chai Komanduri, who joins us for

this political series tonight, "Chai Time!" where we dive deeper into the

forces and politics shaping our lives.

And there he is, Chai Komanduri.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Welcome back to THE BEAT. How you doing?

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I love the illustration, by the

way. That was really -- it was very -- that was fascinating. I looked like

van Gogh.

MELBER: You like it?

KOMANDURI: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Well, we based this on some of your ideas. But I don`t think you

have -- this is the first time you`re seeing it. Right? We see a likeness

here, Chai.

KOMANDURI: Right. Yes, it is. It has a little avant-garde, a little shout-

out to the universities I both worked at and attended. Very cool.

MELBER: Yes. Well, very cool. We`re glad to have you.

And, as I`m telling viewer, some of that cultural history is indebted to

some of your ideas here. So, walk us through what you spotted, which is

there really is not a cohesive or loud counterargument to a spending plan

that is bigger, as mentioned, than the `09 one.

KOMANDURI: Yes, that`s absolutely correct.

If you think about it, the GOP basically does one trick over and over

again. They take any issue, whether it`s national security, the economy,

and they turn into it a culture war.

Let`s look at the COVID issue, which is a medical issue. It`s a scientific

issue. They have turned it into an expression of toxic masculinity, where

Republicans refuse to wear masks. They refuse to socially distance. And

they do all this at rallies while they watch Trump dance to "Macho Man."

The same thing occurred really with the Tea Party, where they turned it

into a makers-vs.-takers dynamic. Of course, you had the first African-

American president, with the implication that he was performing a wealth

transfer to nonwhite minorities.

But it did not happen with this stimulus bill. And I think it`s really

important to think about why it did not occur. And I think, quite frankly,

direct checks are basically culture war Kryptonite.

MELBER: Hmm.

It`s fascinating when you put it that way.

Chai stays, obviously. This is "Chai Time!"

But, for this conversation, which is the roots of these conservative

arguments, we want to welcome back in Michael Steele, former RNC chair, who

backed Joe Biden.

I`m curious what you think about all of this, including two memorable

phrases from Chai here, that they turned something that could have been a

health and science issue into projected toxic masculinity, and the

Kryptonite here?

STEELE: No, I think both of those are spot on in terms of the impact of

what we see happening among Republicans right now, because, when you don`t

have a policy prescription to offer as a counterdiscussion point, or a

policy position, yes, you personalize it, you demonize it, and you rail

against it, as the clips that you showed earlier displayed.

The answer to Rush Limbaugh`s charge about what this stimulus from Obama,

which, by the way, was put together with the Bush administration, before --

that was part of a continuing storyline -- was, did any of that ever happen

over those succeeding eight years? Did you become -- did this country

become less capitalist under Barack Obama?

I know some of my friends on the far left would say that was a bad thing

that it didn`t, all right? But that makes the point, was that, at the end

of the day, Democrats and Republican have the same goals in mind when it

comes to working-class Americans.

And so whether it is to try to figure out how to keep -- to get

homeownership back in the hands of the American people who were losing

their homes at the time, all right -- so, yes, you didn`t get a stimulus

check, but the process of not losing your home was made easier and the

pressures were over time alleviated, vs. this crisis, where a check is the

thing that`s required because people have lost jobs.

They have lost livelihoods, they have lost businesses.

MELBER: Yes.

STEELE: It`s a very different economic dynamic.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Yes. And some of this is complicated.

I mean -- well, Chai, let me put it like this. They used -- the Republicans

on climate change used to say, well, I`m not a scientist, right?

KOMANDURI: Right.

MELBER: A lot of us would say, yes, we`re not economists, but we all know

the economy was shut down for a long period of time and people were asked

to stay home for safety, no fault of their own.

So giving them some checks here that are overdue is key. And I want, for

your analysis, as well as whatever you were going to tell us, to put up

something else you flagged with Romney. He infamously got caught blasting

the so-called takers with his 47 percent. Hurt his image. It was unpopular

even then in 2012.

Chai, Mitt Romney is out here proposing direct checks now.

KOMANDURI: Yes. And it tells how much direct checks have really changed

the political conversation.

The reality is, is that spending programs are fairly easy to demonize.

Somebody in Florida might not care that somebody in Texas is getting a

bridge. But they also take a long time, quite frankly, to get the money out

the door.

The same thing is true with tax cuts and tax credits. It takes probably a

full year before that`s in the tax code. And then, at that point, you

probably need an army of accountants to figure out how to get that tax

credit or to take advantage of that tax cut.

A lot of working class people quite simply cannot do that. They don`t have

the time. So, the direct checks really have changed the entire cultural

conversation and have really defanged the Republicans` most potent point of

attack, the idea that Democrats favor one group of people over another

group of people, and that other group of people includes you.

MELBER: Hmm. It`s really well put.

And it`s coursing through all of this, which matters for policy. It matters

for what`s going to happen not only with the COVID bill, but if Joe Biden

can keep getting half or more of the Republican voters on these kind of

issues, he is going to be cornering a lot of their elected leadership,

which is not what the D.C. pundit class was talking about even two months

ago.

So, that`s why we like "Chai Time!" sometimes, just as we like Michael

Steele, late-night, early in the day, whenever we can get the insights.

STEELE: There you go.

MELBER: Thanks to both of you.

(LAUGHTER)

KOMANDURI: Thank you.

STEELE: All right, guys, take care.

MELBER: Thank you both. Great. See you again soon.

Coming up, when might we get back into being in big crowds safely? We have

a special report on lessons that could control our future.

But, first, more from the hearing today in the House moving that session

over a threat of extremist violence.

MELBER: We`re following breaking news, as House lawmakers announce they`re

changing their schedule over these security concerns.

They canceled planned votes on Thursday, amidst the warning of a potential

MAGA-style attack, violence on the Capitol. Again, this is a response to

deal with that, but it`s not every day that we have the government just

changing its plans or its votes because of the prospect of another armed

attack on the Capitol, January 6 looming large here.

Also, new testimony on that same set of riots and why it took so long for

the National Guard to show up. The head of the D.C. National Guard

testifying today he was pleading with the Army for more help and says

military leaders were actually worried more about what it might look like

if they got involved, the so-called optics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAJ. GEN. WILLIAM WALKER, COMMANDING GENERAL, NATIONAL GUARD: The Army

senior leaders did not think that it would look good, it would be a good

optic. They further stated that it could incite the crowd.

SEN. GARY PETERS (D-MI): Was the issue of optics ever brought up by Army

leadership when the U.S. D.C. National Guard was deployed during the summer

of 2020? Was that discussed?

WALKER: It was never discussed.

PETERS: Did you think that was unusual?

WALKER: I did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: This is a problem, and it`s pretty distinct. We want you to

understand exactly what`s being referenced, the different response on

display here, the absence of National Guardsmen initially on January 6,

these references to optics.

But they were not worried about that. Indeed, they were out in force,

whatever they thought it might or might not look like at Black Lives Matter

protests, with the Trump administration in charge, over the summer.

There is also the data. We have reported on this before, but we want you to

see it tonight amidst these accountability hearings, 289 people arrested at

the BLM protest in Washington in one day, 41 arrests initially on that

Capitol riot day. The number has grown later.

But the stark difference and the evidence of racial discrimination is

important as part of this accountability. This is the information we`re

getting on the threat, as well as the revelations that are important to

keep in mind, because there is more than one thing to do here. There is

safety and national security. There is also equity and injustice.

Now, as the Biden administration does say everyone can get vaccinated

within three months, there is excitement about that. I think we all get it.

When will we get back to normal?

It turns out there is basically a time machine with some answers. Our

special report on that is next.

MELBER: Welcome back.

The president says everybody can get a vaccine by late May, announcing

there will be enough vaccine to cover all U.S. adults. That`s exciting.

So, when will we return to some kind of normal? When will people leave the

house without worrying about getting COVID or infecting others? When can

you go safely to a ball game or a concert, as Nicolle Wallace and I were

just discussing?

Well, there are actually clues from around the world. We often compare

death rates, where the U.S. does the worst. You can see the difference

between the U.S. and China, with our high death rate.

But there are other positive metrics that can also show some of the way out

of this, countries that are beating COVID with safety measures, vaccine

rollouts, and comprehensive ways to manage what happens after the public is

vaccinated.

Indeed, Dr. Fauci singled out one country as a leader.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Israel is rolling out the COVID vaccine far more

quickly and efficiently than any other nation by far.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: No country is vaccinating its people faster

than Israel.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In Israel, they are months ahead of us; 50 percent of

everyone over age 16 has had a shot.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: When you look at the amount of

vaccinations per 100 people, namely, how many vaccinations were given per

100 people, Israeli -- Israel is way up there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Way up there.

Israel now has the record for fastest vaccination campaign across the

world, nine out of 10 seniors vaccinated. Over half the population has at

least a dose.

And some of the reasons may not be replicable. A small country of under

nine million people is a bit more like managing a state. Indeed, it`s about

the size and population of New Jersey, as opposed to a giant, sprawling

nation like U.S. or China.

But in other ways, looking at a leading country like Israel can be like

having a bit of a policy time machine to see into our own future, what

happens when vaccine rates improve and the decisions that may be coming our

way.

We know Israel started around the same time as the U.S. First shots came

about five days after America`s, seen on camera right here with their Prime

Minister Netanyahu, and here in the U.S. a nurse in New York.

Soon, Israel leapt ahead, though, of most countries, including the U.S.; 90

percent of Israelis over 50 have received both needed shots for

vaccinations. Over half of the country has at least one dose. Compare that

to about 15 percent in the U.S.

Israel is a country with universal health care and near universal military

conscription. It is safety-oriented. It has pushed hard for people to get

their shots. There are examples. They turned an Ikea showroom into a

vaccination site. Some local governments tried to make the process more

social, which is an interesting appeal in a time of so much social

distancing, encouraging people there to go shot for shot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAARA MAIMON, RESIDENT OF TEL AVIV: Tel Aviv municipality did a cool idea

where they call youngsters to do a vaccine in a bar, and, thanks to that,

they give free beer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Hey, whatever works.

Also, it`s happy hour somewhere, or whatever people say.

Now, for where the virus is in America, we have seen these images of

crowded markets or beaches that bring up concern about super-spreaders. But

Israel right now has crowds that do not, according to experts, bring the

same risks, people walking into theaters and other indoor spots that the

CDC warns would usually take more time than this.

So, think about it. How can they be doing this? Even with the high

vaccination rate that I just reported, we still know that any other person

could go into those places, could still spread COVID indoors. So, what

gives?

Well, again, this is where we get a little bit of a trip into our possible

future. The answer is vaccine passports. Safety experts say these are a

critical tool, while others see it as a controversial form of government

tracking.

But this debate may be coming here. Let me explain, Israel using a green

pass, which is kind of like an I.D., to verify who has been fully

vaccinated. So, then you can have those scenes I just showed you of groups

safely entering places like hotel, gyms, theater, even concerts.

It`s basically a passport that Israel tells to the vaccinated, don`t leave

home without it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK. So this is basically the green badge. I

downloaded it from this app. I`m so happy. I can go back to the gym right

now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The pass comes a week after you get your second shot, or it comes

if you have recovered from COVID-19, providing the natural short-term

immunity.

Now, there are already trade-offs. Thousands apparently are trying to get

forged green passes there, which raises major health concerns about the

whole system, as well as the amount of risk any society would want to take

on this kind of certification.

Many Americans, as we have reported, have been protesting masks as an

encroachment on liberty. Well, this fully digitized tracking certainly

demands more of you than choosing when to voluntarily put on mask. European

human rights experts already raising alarm about the passes that could

provide a lane for unlawful discrimination. Ethicists in Germany worry that

creating this type of system encourages a new class of basically special

people vaccinated with special privileges.

Now there are probably no completely easy answers here, but this is a

country that`s leaned into a robust government role, a national health care

system, some robust and new regulation experimentation, plus these

voluntary sacrifices to personal privacy to get towards a goal that, let`s

remember, a goal that brings us together in our so-called divided times,

because so many people around the world, from the United States to China to

Europe to Israel, want to reopen society so we can all return to many of

the things make most lives worth living.

And as America follows this road under President Biden to wider

vaccination, well, these are probably some of the examples, models and

debates in store for us ahead.

In that spirit, as we do some solutions journalism, I`m thrilled to tell

you we have a special guest live from Tel Aviv, Israel, Felicia Schwartz,

"The Wall Street Journal"`s Israel/Palestinian territories correspondent.

Thanks for joining us.

You have reported on this. What are the key lessons that you think could

apply in the United States?

FELICIA SCHWARTZ, "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL": Thanks so much for having me.

It`s great to be here.

What we`re seeing in Israel is a return to a type of new normal. All kinds

of activities, gyms, hotels, concerts that have been out of reach for a

year are coming back. And it`s been really, really fascinating to report on

all of this.

In terms of lessons, one of the things that worked really well here to

speed this effort was, before they opened the vaccine drive up to everyone,

they gave out extra shots at the end of the day to anyone who showed up for

them.

This fostered a bit of a spirit of competition. People really wanted to

come get the shots, and it really sped things along at first. I think

another thing is the universal health care system here. It`s really strong.

Under Israeli law, everyone gets coverage, and the system is fully

digitized. So, Israel has tons of information about all the patients here,

who they are, where they live, what their risk factors are, and they

flooded them with text messages, e-mails, phone calls telling them exactly

when and where to come get a shot.

And I think this has made the campaign very, very efficient.

MELBER: Yes. Yes.

SCHWARTZ: Another thing is...

MELBER: Well, let me turn you to the green pass, because that footage is

appealing to a lot of people who want to return to life. Experts say it

allows you to go faster than you would without it.

Do you think it`s working in a way that could apply in the U.S.? Or, based

on your knowledge as a reporter in both countries, you think not?

SCHWARTZ: Yes, I think there is a very healthy debate here about this

system and what rights people should have in society.

But health officials I have interviewed said this is really key to getting

back to normal. Israel is -- in the future, as you said, and officials are

telling us that it`s quite close to the point where all the people who say

they want a shot have gotten a shot.

So, now we`re closing in on the time when Israel has to convince the fence-

sitters. And these green passports, being able to go back to the gym, to a

hotel, starting Sunday, a bar or a restaurant, officials think that these

privileges will be really key to getting the parts of the population -- one

survey I saw said up to a quarter people don`t want to get the shot.

They`re really hoping this will convince them to come and take one.

MELBER: That`s a really interesting point, again, from your reporting. And

we talk so much about rules and mandates. You`re describing a bit of a

softer push, because, again you don`t have to participate, but you`re

talking about incenting people to do so.

Also something that`s gotten some notice, as we look at this country and

this example, Israel will begin, they say, vaccinating Palestinians with

Israeli work permits this weekend. And they provided the Palestinian

Authority with, they say, 2,000 vaccine doses, another 3,000 coming, but

there are other four million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

This has been widely debated as a piece of the wider conflict that everyone

I think is familiar with in the region. What is your reporting and what is

your view on the equities and human rights considerations there?

SCHWARTZ: So it`s been a huge debate here.

Beginning this Sunday, Israel will vaccinate -- it`s about 128,000

Palestinians who have Israeli work papers. They either work inside of

Israel or in Israeli settlements. And it`s been the recommendation of

Health Ministry officials, as well as Israeli companies who employee

Palestinian workers, one, to vaccinate these workers, but also to vaccinate

the West Bank and also Gaza more broadly, for both humanitarian reasons,

but also because these societies are very commingled.

And I think, as the WHO and others like to say, no one is safe until

everyone is safe. So, I`m not sure where this debate will come down, but

there is obviously a long history of conflict here. And there are

sensitivities involved, but there is a lot, I think, under way.

MELBER: Understood. So many interesting aspects of this. You have been a

leader in the reporting on it, which is why we wanted to get some insights

from you, Felicia Schwartz, all the way from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Thanks for staying up with us.

And we will be right back.

MELBER: We close tonight with something referenced by our own guest Libby

Casey earlier, Dolly Parton getting her own COVID vaccine and singing some

new words to her iconic song "Jolene."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOLLY PARTON, MUSICIAN: (singing): Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I`m

begging of you, please, don`t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,

because once you`re dead, then that`s a bit too late.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: She`s still got it. And we couldn`t be happier.

And, on this one, Dolly Parton gets the last word on THE BEAT tonight.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up next.

