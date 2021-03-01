Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/1/21

Summary:

President Biden`s nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill passes the

House. A third vaccine is on the way, with Johnson & Johnson now shipping

out their vaccine. President Trump reportedly received his COVID vaccine in

secret in January. How did the MAGA insurrection reveal key hypocrisy in

terms of Blue Lives Matter support?

Transcript:

We`re tracking, amidst what Nicolle was just telling us about, which is so

important, remembering the lives lost. I will tell you tonight we`re also

track something positive breakthroughs in the ongoing response to COVID.

One, President Biden`s nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill passing the

House. It needs 50 votes from U.S. senators. And the president continued

lobbying them today with a fast timeline slated to try to get the package

back to the president`s desk within two weeks in order to continue any

benefits for Americans before they would expire.

Senate rules are still allowing Republicans to require a supermajority in

order to lift the minimum wage. And we should note that`s now gone longer

without an increase, did you know this, than any time in its entire 80-year

history.

Some liberals demanding Vice President Harris use her role presiding over

the Senate to make a ruling that would allow it to pass that increase on a

simple majority.

Now, in other progress on the COVID fight, a third vaccine is on the way,

Johnson & Johnson now shipping out a new vaccine, four million doses coming

in the first wave. People could be getting shots by Wednesday.

MELBER: As Democrats say they are focused on governing, Republicans

continue to deal with fallout from the politicking at CPAC. Ted Cruz showed

up after leaving Texas again. MAGA fans also erected a golden idol to their

ex-president, who`s back in the news as word came for the first time today

about how Donald Trump got vaccinated.

Turns out the president was quick to get one of the earliest possible

vaccines, in January, which is what the experts advised for top government

officials. But nobody actually knew at the time, because he did so, oddly,

in secret.

So, while the new president and the new vice president, as well as Donald

Trump`s own vice president, all stepped up to their vaccinations as a

chance to lead in public on a critical public health priority, to show

everyone it`s safe, to encourage others to get vaccinated, well, now we

know, officially, Donald Trump was MIA, taking the vaccine, but only for

his own safety, and blowing a chance to lead on public education.

We`re joined now by Katty Kay, BBC News Washington anchor, and Cornell

Belcher, Obama pollster and MSNBC analyst.

Cornell, it`s quite a contrast. It`s not strictly partisan, given Pence.

And Axios was reporting out today that this is really bad for a lot of

Donald Trump`s own supporters, because the highest vaccine hesitancy is

among older white Republicans, according to that report.

CORNELL BELCHER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes.

No, it is sad that they seem to be still playing politics and putting

politics ahead of the lives of Americans and in this case the lives of

those most vulnerable, who are older Americans who are supporting Donald

Trump.

So, the base of this party are some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19,

and for political motivations, for political reasons, they still are

playing politics with COVID-19. And it`s going to have deadly consequences.

I mean, look, we know that there`s vaccine hesitancy. You have got

something like 20 percent to 30 percent vaccine hesitancy even in the U.S.

military. So, everybody that can get out there and have it done in public

who has sway over large numbers of groups of people, that is exactly what

immunologists keep telling us is needed more than anything.

We`re starting to get more supply. We`re starting to get more distribution.

But if people fail to take the vaccine because they are hesitant about it,

we`re never going to get some kind of return to normal life.

MELBER: And, Katty, this comes against the backdrop of the COVID relief

bill, which, on the one hand, is expected to pass, be a lot of money

through the system and for Americans, but still a problem on minimum wage.

Here was AOC, one of the liberal leaders on this, on MSNBC. Take a listen.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I do believe that we should override

the parliamentarian. I think this is a matter of course and that our

constituents and people across this country put Democrats in power to,

among many other things, establish a $15 minimum wage. We have a

responsibility to do that.

MELBER: Katty, in Washington, it can sound like process, rules,

parliamentarian.

For a lot of people, it`s their real lives and the question of whether this

would be a majority vote or a supermajority. Where does this fit in, in

your reporting on this bill?

KAY: Look, clearly, it`s now out of the COVID bill. So, the question is,

are there other ways of doing this? One suggestion from Bernie Sanders had

been that you could have a tax on companies in order to force them to

introduce the minimum wage.

That now looks like it`s dying as a prospect here in D.C. The number one

focus, I think, for the administration is clearly to get this COVID relief

bill through the Senate, partly because they desperately -- it`s got money

in there, four Americans, but also it`s got money in there for vaccine

distribution and vaccine production.

And that`s the kind of war footing that you hear from the White House at

the moment. Would they have loved to have had the minimum wage in there?

Yes, they would have done. But their priority, from everything I hear from

the White House, is really getting this -- the vaccine distribution up and

running. And they think the COVID bill can help with that.

And, Cornell, when you look over CPAC, we`re not playing a bunch of what

the ex-president said, because most of it is not newsworthy, but it is

relevant to what`s going to happen in Washington that the entire speech was

kind of a Seinfeldian airing of the grievances.

It was not policy-focused. It didn`t really offer much. But against the

backdrop of the now infamous golden idol, it does show you where part of

the grassroots is. Republican Senator Cassidy was speaking about this and

his disagreement with where he`s worried the party`s going. Here`s that.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): We have got to win in two years. We have got to

win in four years. If we do that, we will do that by speaking to those

issues that are important to the American people.

And there`s a lot of issues important to them right now, not by putting one

person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we do

that, if we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals,

we win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Cornell, as everyone near -- well, I was just going to say, as

everyone near a television has seen, the reference to pedestal is not

poetic license. It`s literal.

BELCHER: Well, but, Ari, he`s also -- I agree with him to a certain

extent. But he`s also trying to have it both ways.

Yes, he`s absolutely right the Republican Party needs to move away from

Donald Trump, someone who lost in a landslide election, who never had a

majority of Americans support him, never had a majority of Americans

favorable towards him or favorable towards that job that he`s doing,

someone who absolutely hurt Republicans in suburban swing districts and

energized minorities in urban areas.

Yes, they need to move away from that. But he`s also playing -- he`s also

playing a little too cute, because -- about the idea of issues. Well, they

have got an issue right before them right now, the stimulus package, the

COVID recovery package.

Over seven -- seven in 10 Americans are for that. But Republicans are

politically motivated to be locked in, and against everything Democrats

did. We saw them play this out in `09 and `10 with Obama, and that same

playbook, it`s a politically motivated playbook to try to block everything

Democrats do, that they think they can win in the midterm by doing so.

But the problem -- again, the problem is, if they want to focus on issues,

vote for the minimum wage. A majority of Americans are for the minimum

wage. A majority of Americans are for this COVID package. And it will be

interesting to see what they do on infrastructure, something that they have

long been sort of pro-infrastructure. Let`s see if they get behind the

president on that as well.

KAY: Ari, one thing we learned in 2016 is that there are an awful lot of

Trump supporters who are in favor of more populist economic policy.

The establishment policies of free trade, high tax cuts, lower welfare

state even, those don`t actually have a ton of support among much of

President Trump`s base. So, advocating for those things and then getting

Republicans to have to vote no on them is actually politically beneficial

to the White House and to Democrats.

I was just going to mention, Hawley says, oh, he has an alternative minimum

wage bill he`d like to do. And the real test of that is, all right, are we

going to have up-or-down votes, majority votes on this, or is that just

symbolism?

Cornell?

BELCHER: Well, OK, where is the alternative? They don`t like the current

COVID stimulus package? Where`s there are alternative COVID stimulus

package, Ari?

Is it with their alternative health care package to replace ACA? This is

just intransigent politics that they think benefits them that they don`t

have to actually be for things that the majority of Americans are for.

And Democrats -- to the point earlier, Democrats are going to have to make

them pay the price for it, if they can make them pay the price for it, this

upcoming midterm. Make them take hard votes against things that a majority

of Americans want.

I know the American people don`t like it, because you know what, American

people? You`re probably not going to get a $15 wage increase until you flip

the Senate. And so that`s two years from now. But that`s where we are right

now.

MELBER: Right. Or you change those rules, which goes to the bigger

question of, how much do folks around Biden want to get some wins? This

looks like a big one for policy. And how much do they want to start

basically revising the way Washington works? Because so many people say

it`s broken.

Really interesting insights. I want to thank Cornell Belcher and Katty Kay

for kicking us off tonight. Really appreciate it.

We have much more on the program, which is why I`m keeping it moving,

because next we turn to one of our special reports that we have been

working here on at THE BEAT.

This is about a phrase that`s often heard, but not always rigorously

explored: Blue Lives Matter. Where did it come from? How is it shaping the

policy we live with, and how did the MAGA insurrection reveal some key

hypocrisy here?

The answers matter. That report is next.

MELBER: The January 6 insurrection exposed a lot, which brings us to

tonight`s special report.

There are many factors driving America`s reckoning on race and policing,

from new technology creating more videos of police brutality, to more

sophisticated organizing through the Black Lives Matter movement, to many

Americans viewing the past two presidents through a starkly racial lens,

which has stoked racialized debates and racial backlash politics.

Along the way, polls have also shown a growing awareness about racial

tension, a problem that`s never really gone away in America. Polls show

growing support for Black Lives Matter, which seems to reflect that more

Americans now see there are real errors in policing.

Specifically, more white Americans see that there are cases where facts

show the system treats black lives with less value. After police killed

George Floyd, white support for BLM jumped 15 percentage points, peaking at

60 percent.

For a time, more white Americans came toward the basic premise that saying

black lives matter is a response to a system that acts like they don`t.

To pick a non-racial example, few activists feel the need to say wealthy

lives matter. Well, the wealthy do have human rights like anyone else, of

course, but the system already values their rights, often more so than

other people`s rights. So few people genuinely proclaim wealthy lives

matter.

Now, when it comes to black lives, the facts are just different. Black

Americans use pot at the same rate as white Americans, but police arrest

them at over triple the rate of white Americans. Black defendants get

longer prison sentences for similar crimes. And police kill black Americans

at triple the rate.

So, saying Black Lives Matter responds to those facts as a call for change.

And as strategic rhetoric, the phrase has defied its potential opponents.

Are they going to disagree by claiming these lives don`t matter? Are they

going to pick other groups and say those lives matter?

Some critics dabbled in that, but it doesn`t work very well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

matter. Black Lives Matter. Asian lives matter. Hispanic lives matter. Blue

Lives Matter. What is so controversial?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The attempts by critics to make this about just other racial

groups or all lives matter did not get much traction.

Then came that different angle, pivoting from racial discrimination to a

group that remains popular among many Americans. So, a movement against

documented government discrimination was answered by a supposed appeal to

rally around government employees who do sometimes face accusations of that

discrimination, the police, which brings us to that rebrand of blue lives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Blue Lives Matter is

an equity issue.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know Blue Lives

Matter, right?

MCENANY: MAGA`s pretty much unanimous with Blue Lives Matter these days.

TRUMP: There`s police men and women.

MCENANY: There have been police officers across this country that have

been targeted because they wear the badge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When a guy puts on a Blue Lives Matter mask and gets

demonized for it, that doesn`t help anybody, does it?

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Democrats hate the police because they don`t

control the police. Very simple.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You can see the political brawl shaping up here.

And words can be confounding, because, just as with those earlier examples

I mentioned, police lives do matter. They do a public service at personal

risk.

When criminals attack or kill police, those police lives matter in every

way to their families and peers, to the public, and to the law, which

typically punishes the killing of an officer more harshly than any crime.

Under federal law and in most states with capital punishment, the murder of

an officer makes one automatically eligible for the death penalty. So,

legally, that offers life -- that officer`s life is legally automatically

valued at a higher level than, say, the life of a teacher or a waiter or a

truck driver.

The law`s premise is that police lives matter a lot. The legislative logic

is that police risk their lives for the community more than most jobs, so

their murder is to be punished harshly. And that punishment is for both

retribution and attempted deterrence.

Now, federal and state law also afford police tons of protection that other

jobs and people just don`t get, from employment protections, even when

accused of misconduct, to a type of immunity from lawsuits. So, legally,

police, or blue lives, matter. They literally matter more than other jobs

by law.

So, saying they matter can be a reference to the fact that they do, which

is legally accurate, or it can be something else.

Now, over the past few years for some right-wing politicos and pundits and

agitators -- this is important tonight -- it has increasingly become

something else entirely.

And this is a documented trend, not some opinion. The widest calls for Blue

Lives Matter did not just come up independently or just to support police

in general. They came up as a political response to a controversial 2014

killing, when an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, shot and killed Michael

Brown, an 18-year-old black man, sparking some of the first national Black

Lives Matter protests.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We lost a young man,

Michael Brown, in heartbreaking and tragic circumstances.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: The shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown has

opened a wound in that community.

PROTESTER: Convict. Send that killer cop to jail. The whole damn system is

guilty as...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody want me to be calm. Do you know how them

bullets hit my son, what they did to his body as they hit his body?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And they`re going to keep killing us. And they`re not

going to never stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: As activists protested alleged discrimination, other groups said

they were responding to Black Lives Matter with their own effort.

One Web site backing Blue Lives Matter, says its catalyst was defending the

-- quote -- "heroic officer who killed Brown" and responding to Black Lives

Matter, which it views as supporting the -- quote -- "vilification of law

enforcement."

About two million people follow the top Blue Lives Matter Facebook page,

which says it grew out of Ferguson, but has a broader goal of honoring --

quote -- "the actions of law enforcement to strengthen the public support

of an understandably naive society" -- end quote.

That framing dismisses the factual possibility that there is some policing

based on discrimination. It also tries to equate racial discrimination to

professional criticism.

As one scholar has noted: "Police take on danger as part of their paying

job. Black civilians` vulnerability stems from their identity. A black

American cannot quit being black."

Yet this twist on BLM goes beyond just message framing or rallying online

support. The state of Louisiana cited Blue Lives Matter as the driver of a

bill to add police to potential targets of hate crimes; 14 other states

considered similar bills.

Now, these new laws are legally odd, because, as I told you, crimes against

police are already punished more harshly than any other crimes. As a

practical legal matter, they seem redundant. Now, for symbolism, it may be

one way that legislators or voters want to highlight police work and to

further condemn criminals who do target police for being police.

Now, there was a jump of ambush killings of officers in 2016, which we

reported on right here at the time. And, thankfully, the overall pattern of

ambushes targeting police are in decline. Legally, the laws already on the

books offer the harshest possible penalty for such horrific attacks.

Now, for many who proudly support police, hearing that police lives matter

may just sound straightforward, like a way to rally around them. And people

who aren`t that into politics may still hear it that way to this day.

But, for others, this is not just a genuine tribute. It`s a political

agenda to invoke police to specifically oppose Black Lives Matter. And it

turns out that`s the case for most people online. There is data on this. We

know this because there were virtually no references to Blue Lives Matter

before those Ferguson protests.

Google shows online interest starting after Ferguson in 2014, that spike

there, then spiking during Trump`s 2016 campaign, then leveling off for

years and spike again around the BLM protests over George Floyd last

summer.

Now, for these people online, most interest in Blue Lives Matter comes when

police kill black people, not in response to anything else, be it a general

ongoing interest or reports of officers in danger.

A similar pattern holds if you check searches of the news. More people

search the news for blue lives stories in response, you see there, to the

BLM protests over Floyd last summer.

Then take the second largest search engine after Google. It`s YouTube. More

people actually their info and news on YouTube than from TV news. We see

the same pattern when you run the numbers, most searches there for videos

about Blue Lives Matter coming after the Brown killing and surging again in

2020.

So, for many people, this color wheel is not just about blue. It`s about

black. That matters, because there`s a difference between rallying around

law-abiding officers in good faith and using police rhetoric to go after

Black Lives Matter.

Now, there`s no precise way to generalize about all people who back any

given cause, but it is worth holding the visible people and these politicos

accountable if they`re acting in bad faith.

And that brings us tonight to the January 6 insurrection, when some people

who claim Blue Lives Matter revealed themselves to be brutally attacking

police while shouting "USA," storming past Capitol officers, breaking the

law, injuring and menacing and sometimes holding blue lives flags amidst

their onslaught.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We got dozens of officers down, and you got the nerve

to be holding a Blue Lives Matter flag.

RIOTER: There`s a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) million of us out there, and we are

listening to Trump, your boss.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you got the nerve to be holding a Blue Lives Matter

flag. I thought they were going to have a moment where they came to and

they realized like, what are we doing?

But, like, they instantly snapped out of it and they said: Nah, we`re

doing this for you, (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) D.C. police. (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They had on gas masks. They had on body armor. They had

on two-way radios. They had on tactical gear, bulletproof vests. They were

ready to go.

I was scared. I was absolutely scared.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: One disturbing part of that parade of horrors, people revealing

they don`t actually support police or cherish blue lives.

That was a political hijacking of a term for their own agenda on display

here, seeking an autocratic world, where force is used for whatever they

want, and police who uphold the law are subject to this attack, disrespect,

disdain, violence, or attempted murder, which brings us to accountability

tonight, and some more important evidence I need to share with you.

This will be our conclusion to this report when we`re back after our

shortest break in 30 seconds.

MELBER: The MAGA insurrection exposed the hypocrisy of political agitators

who talk about Blue Lives Matter and then failed to fully publicly condemn

this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: The Senate is being evacuated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have protesters standing off against armed police in

the Capitol.

RIOTER: Whose house? Whose house?

WALLACE: Sedition and insurrection and potentially domestic terrorism.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Take the building! Take the building!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) D.C. police. (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) out of here, you traitors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALES: USA! USA! USA!

CAPT. CARNEYSHA MENDOZA, U.S. CAPITOL POLICE: This was by far the worst of

the worst.

STEVEN SUND, FORMER CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF: These criminals came prepared

for war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Prepared for war on police, war on Congress, war on the U.S.

government itself. They didn`t care about law and order.

They didn`t care about those police. They didn`t care about blue lives. And

for anyone who lived through years of hearing otherwise, it was enough, as

"The Daily Show"`s Trevor Noah put it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, "THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH": You guys clearly

don`t care about cops. You only care about the idea of using cops to keep

black people in their place. So, please miss me with that (EXPLETIVE

DELETED).

Ah. I get it now. These people weren`t creepy bloggers. They were solid,

law-abiding Americans. And nobody is allowed to kill cops, except for the

people who respect cops. They can do whatever they want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Noah captures the logic here.

No one can kill cops except the people who respect cops. That`s a

contradiction fit for Orwell or QAnon. You clearly don`t respect cops if

you`re doing this and trying to kill them. And that`s not all.

Some of the rioters confessed to this exact view, their sick supremacist

prism of policing, which was shook when some of these police did patrol the

Capitol, even with great restraint.

As a "Nation" magazine reporter documented at the scene, riot police moved

to push the crowd back. Protesters shoved and hit police, their faces all

sweaty rage, yelling: "Pigs! Is this what we get for backing the blue? You

just lost the only people in this country who stand behind you. You serve

Satan."

This is reporting of those MAGA rioters. It went on like that. This

"Nation" report continues, quoting them, yelling: "`This is not America,` a

woman said, her voice shaking. She was crying, hysterical. `They`re

shooting at us. They`re supposed to shoot BLM. But they`re shooting the

patriots.`"

Well, that`s as frank and candid a confession and a quote as you will find.

It`s also sick.

This is much broader than the people who stormed the Capitol. Some tried to

minimize that, what they did and who they were, as some sort of small

isolated fringe.

But, again, the data and the evidence leads. Across the U.S., half of

Republicans partly defend or support the actions at the Capitol riot, which

you all just saw on video. In red states like Texas, one out of three

Republicans flat out admit they back the riot.

One out of five go out of their way to say they strongly support it. So,

for them, you could just replace Blue Lives Matter with blue lives don`t

matter or Republicans against police. There`s a slogan for them.

If you watch those attacks on police, and you strongly support that riot,

then you are against police. So, RIP for Blue Lives Matter for everyone who

said they backed the riot, which you just saw is about half the Republican

Party in those polls.

For accountability, there are those right-wing agitators who talked up Blue

Lives Matter, and then failed this ultimate test. And they bear extra

responsibility because of their platforms and reach and influence. Trump

ally Lou Dobbs claimed to respect blue lives, but failed to clearly condemn

the attackers.

That very night, he falsely claimed there was no riot and only -- quote --

"one instance of violence," referring to a rioter who was shot by police.

The recently deceased Rush Limbaugh has claimed to support police, but he

was exposed on January 6 taking sides against police and with their

attackers, comparing them to, ridiculously, patriotic revolutionaries.

Mark Levin, who`s often on FOX News, says he`s a proponent of Blue Lives

Matter. He posted about it. On January 6, his energy was all about the

press, saying -- quote -- "The media`s trying to silence conservatives."

That`s where he went on that day, not very helpful to the police you just

saw.

Well, in Congress, some members of both parties did strongly condemn the

violence. But some of the most vocal House members who backed Trump`s rally

-- excuse me -- who were allied with Trump and backed his rally or were

linked to it, well, they have spent years talking up law and order and blue

lives. They failed the test too. We checked.

Three Republicans connected to the rally before the attack failed to fully

back police. Instead, they minimized or downplayed the riot, the violence,

or they lied about it. Some of them spread misinformation designed to, in

essence, try to shield the violent attackers from accountability, giving

them a false alibi.

Matt Gaetz, the Republican, tried to blame it on other people, which

doesn`t help the police. They didn`t do the bare minimum of condemning the

MAGA fans who did attack police.

He blamed Democrats on January 6, and he complained Democrats were -- quote

-- "angering people" by condemning Trump`s election lies.

So, that`s some of the people who were all about this. This was not a hard

test. Yet many failed, as they struggled to find any way to echo Trump`s

praise of the special people who attacked police, or they minimized the

attacks on police, or they just lied about who did attack police.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a huge victory for these protesters. They

have disrupted the system in an enormous way.

JOHN SOLOMON, EDITOR IN CHIEF, JUST THE NEWS: So many them are just

patriotic, well-loving Americans.

CARLSON: They`re, like, kind of solid Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They`re not violent. They`re not troublemakers.

LOU DOBBS, FOX BUSINESS: Private citizens, it seemed, on their way to look

at the Capitol that turned into an outright vicious riot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some of them were let inside. We saw that. Some of them

just happened to be there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ninety-nine percent of them were peaceful.

HANNITY: The law-abiding citizens, the 99 percent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These don`t lock like Trump supporters. The Trump

supporters don`t do these things.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS: They were likely not all Trump supporters.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There`s video of people screaming, "They`re Antifa."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You wouldn`t find a Trump supporter that would be

chasing after a Capitol Policeman. That`s not who they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The insurrection was a violent tragedy. It`s also turned out to be

revealing, showing that, while some Americans do genuinely mean it when

they hail police, to be sure, other political hacks hijack that talk for

tactics that literally endanger officers` lives.

This is very cynical stuff, exploiting efforts to protect officers for

political dirty tricks that use officers as props to foment their own

political and racial agenda. It`s wrong. It`s misleading. And it does not

make police lives matter. Quite the opposite.

When white nationalist groups were seen flying a Blue Lives Matter flag at

the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, they clearly see this as part of their

white power agenda, with a vision of racialized policing, just as indicted

insurrectionists saw their Blue Lives flag as consistent with their

thuggish plot that day.

They valued the lives of their co-conspirators, while they said they wanted

to kill any police or any vice president, while we`re at it, who stood

against their criminal plot.

Honest police leaders may engage how to address the high rate of police

shootings, one of the issues BLM has highlighted, 21, by the way, on the

path to the same rate as the previous years.

But our militia groups, they`re not engaging on that kind of thing. They

openly talk about more use of force against their opponents. They espouse a

sick vision of racialized policing that no law-abiding police chief should

ever get near.

Since so much of this is Orwellian, we can also apply some of his wisdom.

Orwell said that political speech is always filled with misleading cliches

because so much of politics is a defense of the indefensible, with words

designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable.

Well, for those defending racism and white supremacy and violence and

political terrorism, for those literally trying to overthrow the U.S.

government and end elections for a Trump-style dictatorship, well, even

among some of their peers those things are so indefensible that they are

hard to say out loud.

So, watch out for when they may say other things. They may hope that you

only hear the catchphrase or that you take your own benign meaning from it,

while they exploit it to advance their agenda, not yours, not honest

police.

They may bet you that won`t dig much deeper, that you won`t find out about

what they say when they think you`re not there, as they conspired amidst

their attacks on police that day, as reported, yelling about pigs and

calling officers Satan, demanding that they be allowed to break the law for

an exchange where they think they are -- quote -- "backing the blue" and

capturing their sick mind state when they gasped in shock that police were

"shooting at us. They`re supposed to shoot BLM" -- end quote.

Anyone who simply supports law-abiding police can choose to do so. But the

days of doing that, of trying to kill police while chanting "Blue Lives

Matter," America, those days are over. That wing of Blue Lives Matter is

dead. That political quest did not ever truly defend police, while racists

seized on it for their own ends.

The evidence shows it was a fraud in service of a lie, not the only lie

exposed by the insurrection, but it was a big one. And we are not only

better off without it. We are safer without it.

MELBER: We`re back with former acting solicitor general and MSNBC

political analyst Neal Katyal.

Plenty to get to, but also curious your thoughts on this long road from so-

called Blue Lives Matter to some of what happened on January 6.

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: I`m so glad you asked me, Ari, because I

was just asking that extraordinary segment that you did and thinking, I

have to say something about it, even if you don`t ask, because you know,

watching a segment like that that you put together reminds me of just how

great this show is.

When you put your mind to something, you go into depth in a way nobody else

does. And so come for the rap lyrics, but stay for the content.

I think two things were really important in what you said. One is just the

hypocrisy about blue lives mattering, when you saw what happened on January

6. And the Republican Party and those folks who used to say Blue Lives

Matter, you hear not a peep out of them.

And the second is the systemic problem that this country faces with racism

and policing. And I have to be careful here. I`m a special prosecutor in

George Floyd. I just argued that case today. So, I don`t want to talk about

that case.

But I will say generally it is a massive, massive problem, and I`m so glad

you`re drawing attention to it. This is something Republicans, Democrats,

independents should be joining forces on to really figure out, how do we

get rid of the systemic racism in our policing?

MELBER: Well, and your views, Neal -- I mean, people sometimes forget, but

the work you did at the Justice Department, the work that many lawyers in

your position have done, you work hand in hand with law enforcement, be

that federal agents, FBI, could be police.

And there`s a lot of mutual respect, understandably. What we -- as you

mentioned in the report, what we`re trying to make sure we also report on

as a factual matter is how much of this is political hijacking and the

exploiting of what might be good faith belief in officers by some around

the country for other ends, which doesn`t always get fully understood,

Neal, if it`s boiled down only to these hardboiled pieces of political

rhetoric.

KATYAL: A hundred percent. It`s kind of like the Republican Party

sometimes using poor people as just pawns in a weapon -- pawns in a war,

with actually no regard for them.

And I feel that about the officers, because I worked in two Democratic

administrations. One thing I will say is that they cared a ton about the

police, rank-and-file police officers and their lives. And they understood

the risks they face.

And so, sure, we should be -- absolutely go after those few bad apples. But

I don`t think anyone is trying to say oh, they`re all bad or something like

that.

MELBER: Yes. Well, thank you for what you said.

I do appreciate that. We have this other big piece of this. It`s all sort

of linked, in a way. But I want to turn to the news with the FBI. They have

now identified a potential single assailant in the killing of Capitol

officer Brian Sicknick. He died from injuries sustained that day.

Officials have video that shows a person attacking more than one officer,

including Sicknick, with this controversial and very strong bear spray. The

DOJ has now charged over 300 people for participating in the riots. It`s

adding conspiracy charges against key defendants.

That includes some right-wing nationalist members of the Proud Boys. FBI

Director Wray faces questions tomorrow about these investigations. It will

be, actually, his first public appearance since those attacks on the

Capitol.

Neal, your view of what this means, the way they`re using conspiracy, and

what is going to happen, what`s important for the nation to hear from Wray

tomorrow?

KATYAL: Well, going after and trying to find this assailant of Officer

Sicknick makes a lot of sense. This is what law enforcement does. They

stitch together mosaics of information to try and identify the suspect.

Here, if it is bear spray, that`s obviously not itself a chemical weapon.

But I think a good prosecutor will be able to make the case that the

reckless use of this is not just manslaughter. It may even be murder, when

you have that kind of extreme recklessness. So, I think all of that is on

the table as those cases go forward.

And I think Director Wray, frankly, has a lot of explaining to do. I was

surprised that he took the job when he did given, what Donald Trump did to

Comey. I`m very surprised by the FBI`s response on January 6 and in the

days leading up to it. And there`s a question always when you`re dealing

with the Trump administration, which is, when you see a response like this

you have to wonder, is it incompetence or is it malevolence?

And Trump`s malevolence so much overshadowed the incompetence. But the

incompetence, don`t bet against that. It might just be that. And I`m hoping

Director Wray, who is an upstanding man himself, will finally shed light on

what in the world happened to lead to that catastrophic failure on January

6.

MELBER: Yes. And the way that the failure exposed a vulnerability that

will be front and center in Americans` minds and that of American

adversaries every time there`s a big event in the capital, whether that be

a big address or future election-related material events.

KATYAL: And I was going to say, it`s not just our adversaries. It`s our

allies too.

I have been talking to a lot of friends in Europe and Asia. And they`re

just like, how in the world could this have happened in the United States

of America?

And so I think we undermined a lot of our soft power too. Instead of making

America great, I think what those events on January 6 did was really call

into question the American experiment in the eyes of the world.

president and a lot of reforms being undertaken, but it was a colossal,

colossal disaster.

You mentioned some of your legal portfolio earlier in our discussion, Neal.

Your previous portfolio was that, when President Obama wanted to win

Supreme Court cases, he sent you to go argue, which is saying something.

So, we`re very curious what you make of these arguments tomorrow at the

high court regarding voting rights. Just reading here from the AP summary,

Supreme Court could put limits on voting rights, justices taking up a case

about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection, a policy that penalizes

voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct, amidst what has been an

amped-up Republican effort to try to make it harder to vote.

Neal.

KATYAL: Yes. So, there`s two different methods the Voting Rights Act had

prevent discrimination in voting.

One is Section 5, which said that, because they knew states and localities

were going to come up with all sorts of shenanigans to stop people from

voting, like small things, like moving the polling place or something like

that, they said you had to get that precleared by the Justice Department,

any change, or by a court, before doing it.

The other is Section 2, which says that if a jurisdiction is

discriminating, you can sue them afterwards, after the election. And the

Supreme Court in 2013 struck down Section 5, but left Section 2 in place

and said, that`s your remedy.

It`s never been a particularly great remedy, because suing after an

election is not worth that much. But it`s there. And the cases tomorrow are

about trying to gut now that. And the Supreme Court has not been protective

of the Voting Rights Act in the Roberts era. Chief Justice Roberts wrote

that opinion to strike down Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act.

I`m not sure that he will strike down Section 2. The Trump administration

really tried to make that happen. But the new administration has reversed

position before the Supreme Court on that.

So it`s still an important case, but I will tell you, the most important

thing is that this shouldn`t be up to the courts. It should be up to the

Congress. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would create a new Section 5

with teeth and would survive a legal challenge.

And so if you care about voting, as I think Republicans and Democrats alike

should, this is the bill to pass. The Voting Rights Act passed last time in

2006 by a vote of 98-0 in the Senate. What happened to the Republican

Party?

And, as you remind everyone, a bit of sounds like legal arcana, but it`s so

important to the right to vote, the original Roberts voting against that

other piece of the VRA, all it said was, look, this is antiquated, Congress

can update it any time. So, they`re on record welcoming that, if they get

busy with that. It`s certainly an important issue.

Neal Katyal, always great to have you.

I want to remind everyone you can catch more of Neal`s legal breakdowns at

MSNBC.com/openingarguments.

Coming up, someone that we have kept an eye on, the MyPillow guy, actually

got muted by CPAC.

More on that next.

MELBER: One of the most visible supporters of Donald Trump`s election lies

in conservative media, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, literally got muted for

spreading those lies, as well as vaccine conspiracy theories.

He was speaking on a right-wing streaming network from CPAC, and he got

into a rant about vaccines. The network then had to cut his mic for what

were basically 18 agonizing seconds. This is how it played out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL LINDELL, CEO, MYPILLOW: This is our bodies. This is mark of the

beast stuff, and I don`t care. I will just put it right out there. This is

Revelation.

They`re telling you, wear a double mask and do all this other stuff. Let me

tell you, that`s not....

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Super careful. I hate to do it. You know I love you.

But due to YouTube`s guidelines, we will get our whole platform shut down

if we talk about...

LINDELL: OK. OK. OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: ... vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Perhaps sometimes the cancel culture you warn about is in your own

house.

We should note there are legal aspects to this. As we have reported,

Lindell is already facing a major suit by a company for making what they

say are false statements about their voting machines.

And, interestingly, you saw that corporate promotion there. They also

accuse him of abusing the political process to sell his pillows.

And that does it for me.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up after this break.

