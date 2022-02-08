Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/8/22

Summary

What does political courage actually mean? Mitch McConnell breaks with the Republican National Committee over its censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and its characterization of the insurrection. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opens up a new front in the culture wars. New protests occur over the police killing of Amir Locke. President Biden touts record-breaking economic numbers.

AYMAN MOHYELDIN, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT with my friend Ari Melber starts right now.

Hey, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Ayman. Thank you very much.

Welcome to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

We`re tracking this breaking news out of Washington, with Mitch McConnell breaking with the RNC. That`s an unusual headline. That`s coming up.

It`s also "Chai Day," a deep dive later on what political courage actually means.

But, right now, we begin with the top story, an economic boom.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re seeing the beginnings of an American manufacturing comeback. This is not hyperbole. This is real. The bottom line is, the United States is in a position to outcompete the world once again.

MELBER: President Biden today touting those record-breaking numbers.

And record-breaking is not a term or, as he said, hyperbole. We give you the facts. And it`s true, the highest job growth of any president at this point ever. Indeed, those six million new jobs created here in this first year of the Biden administration are not more than or double, but actually triple the most recent president, if you remember that one.

Economy growing at the fastest pace in decades by other measures, and some of that is a natural rebound from the pandemic, meaning there is an argument that any president now would inherit it with the latest variant receding.

But then there`s the rest of the picture. Biden`s aides have said quite convincingly that the basic way that we`re seeing Omicron and COVID recede is itself thanks in part two Biden policies, including policies on COVID that took political fights and domestic spending that took fights.

Nine out of 10 adults now have at least one vax dose. More Democratic leaders are shifting from the strict COVID measures of the early period to a kind of a mitigation mode. It`s something we covered last night with the news that governors are phasing out mask mandates and emergency measures.

Today, New Jersey`s Democratic governor casting that shift, this policy retooling, as something that is also really about dealing with the facts, not, he says, the politics.

GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): We`re not patting ourselves on the back here. We`re doing the best we can to manage a pandemic and to not declare victory, but to say we can live with this responsibly.

We`re constantly trying to meet the moment, not undershoot it, not overshoot it. Easier said than done.

MELBER: That`s how he puts it.

But with COVID dropping and jobs surging, there is also a political aspect to all of this. Democrats just look more united than even a few weeks ago. And as Biden moves from talking about Senate rules in D.C. to talking about record-breaking jobs numbers across the entire country, he may now be living out some of the advice we heard from James Carville: Produce, gloat and promote.

JAMES CARVILLE, MSNBC ELECTION ANALYST: Just focus on what you got, what you have done, and what you want to do to make people`s lives better.

That`s it. You got to go out and you got to gloat and you got to promote.

MELBER: Gloat and promote.

We`re joined now by one of James Carville`s contemporaries in the business of White House strategy. David Plouffe was, of course, the Obama 2008 campaign manager, also a valued MSNBC analyst for us here.

Welcome back, sir.

DAVID PLOUFFE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Good to see you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

I invite you to speak on both the facts and the politics. These numbers are pretty good. That`s just a fact. And the politics show a different emphasis right now out of this White House.

Do you think Joe Biden is going full Carville?

PLOUFFE: Well, we need to.

So, first of all, the pandemic clouds everything. So people aren`t as willing to give as much credit on the economy, because the pandemic clouds are still there.

But I think, as they lift, I think you can go out there and sell what you have done on the economy, both in terms of jobs created, wages, the manufacturing sector. I think you can talk about the responsible leadership to help bring the pandemic to a close, or at least an endemic stage.

So, just as importantly, though, as saying what you have done, what you still want to do, is you got to bring the Republicans into the debate, and talk about what they stood against and the danger of them taking power. This has to be a choice election.

And I think it`s a choice election, by the way, for swing voters, of course, as it always is, Ari. But you have to go back to those people who worked so hard and voted in 2020 and talk to them as if they`re swing voters as well and say, we fought, we delivered, and you need to help us see this through and protect our majority in the House, protect our majority in the Senate and protect democracy.

So, yes, I think you can now see Democrats up and down the ballot more forcefully talk about what they have done, what they want to do that`s undone, but then put the Republicans on trial for how they both stood in the way and really harmed so many people in this country.

MELBER: Right.

And you can`t paint with all one brush, but there has been more and more voices on the right who seem to be openly rooting against jobs for America, which -- I mean, you`re the political expert. That doesn`t seem like a great position to have.

And yet let me show you some of the coverage here on FOX News just before what turned out to be, unbeknownst, I suppose, to them, those great jobs numbers. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the next hour, the January job report will be released. And it could be the worst in years.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS: It could be a loss of 300,000 jobs. How is the White House going to put a happy face on that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wall Street thinks that we might see a loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

DOOCY: It could be a morning of pain.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The administration bracing for yet another economic bust.

DOOCY: What vaccine do you get for job loss?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: "What vaccine do you get for job loss?"

It almost looks like it`s content to them or it`s just politics. Of course, politics properly pursued is ultimately for people. And people getting more jobs here, them being wrong in this case, seems to be an unmitigated good thing.

PLOUFFE: Yes, well, it was fascinating to see their dreams being dashed. It had a little bit of a "Don`t Look Up" quality to it, as it always does.

But, listen, that`s reality, Ari. As you know, about a third of the country lives in that world, that fake universe. And they will continue to live there. And you`re not going to do anything anytime soon to persuade those people of anything.

What you can is the rest of America, who`s open to persuasion, who`s opened to fact, who`s open to the case you need to prosecute, which is, basically, democracy is on the ballot, getting ready for next pandemic is on the ballot, the economy`s on the ballot, and do you trust this crew with power?

And so that is a mixture of doing a better job of talking about what you have done, from Biden on down to state legislative Democrats. But you have to more effectively put the Republicans on trial. And if you do those two things, I think you have got a fighting chance.

Redistricting has, I think, come out better than I think a lot of people thought. I think you`re starting to see a little bit of strengthening in Biden Democratic numbers. And that`s all where this has entirely been a referendum, not just on Biden, but on the pandemic.

And I think, as that recedes -- and it is good to see Democrats. I think Democratic leadership in many places -- I live in California, I`m grateful to be here during the pandemic -- has been swept when facts change, in terms of taking precautions.

But when facts change in the other direction, you have to be quick there as well, as long as it doesn`t hurt those heroic people who`ve been working in these hospitals, and have borne the brunt of this.

MELBER: Yes.

PLOUFFE: But I think we`re at the point now, where, Ari, this summer and heading into fall could be a much different America. And that`s what`s going to change the right track numbers.

You`re not going to message event of the day out of this mess.

MELBER: Right. Yes.

PLOUFFE: It`s going to have to be the reality changing.

MELBER: Yes.

PLOUFFE: And I think you`re beginning to see that reality change.

MELBER: Yes, that makes a lot of sense.

I want to move to the other breaking news that I told viewers we would get to. I`m very curious your reaction, because it`s not normal, McConnell.

So, David stays.

There`s this unusual clash really unfolding late in the day between the RNC and the top elected Republican, Mitch McConnell, publicly breaking with the party over this disturbing resolution that was defending the January 6 attacks as legitimate political discourse.

That was the resolution that also censured Republicans critical of the violence. So, this is the clearest rift between party leaders and I guess you could call it the party machinery.

And just to put one thought on this before I bring David back in, it`s really a sign that, over a year later, the facts about that day, the violence by Trump fans, the continued revelations about stealing the election, are splitting even very conservative members of the party.

Mitch McConnell is not a centrist. He backed Trump. But, today, he contradicted the entire RNC. He referred to the violent insurrection to stop a transfer of power. That`s a coup attempt.

And he said -- I`m about to show you what he said. Listen as he says the RNC should not be attacking Republicans who note the facts about the violence, a reference to the censure and also, interestingly, a reference to a group that McConnell continues to put himself in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.

That`s what it was.

The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That`s not the job of the RNC.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A violent insurrection. Stating those facts, Mitch McConnell knows, is now some kind of break with some kind of dangerous litmus test, and he`s pushing back on the RNC.

This is a political brawl with big stakes. I`m just curious your reaction.

PLOUFFE: Well, I think McConnell private believes it, Ari, but he doesn`t say something like that lightly.

So, he`s been relatively consistent, not necessarily a profile in courage on this, since January 6. But I would say this. Mitch McConnell`s looking through the world right now entirely through the windshield of a handful of states that could deliver him the majority or not.

And my guess is, what he`s getting back from those states is feedback, both from the candidates, but also from polls, that this is not helpful to them. He doesn`t have a lot -- he`s got a few -- but he doesn`t have a lot of Marjorie Taylor Greenes or Jim Jordans or Gosars in his caucus, certainly that are going to be in competitive races.

[18:10:19]

So I think he understands the politics of this, of the RNC, therefore, the party, basically is trying to suggest that an insurrection was legitimate political discourse. And the RNC basically ceasing to be a major political party and more an agent for a cult leader, which is what they become, is not helpful to them.

So, I think McConnell`s looking at the world through swing voters in Arizona, in Georgia, in Pennsylvania, even in Wisconsin, probably than Ron Johnson himself does. And I don`t think he likes what he sees. So he does not think this is a helpful debate.

So I think he probably believes what he said. But also I think the politics of this are pretty clear to him that this is not a helpful place for them to go.

MELBER: Yes.

It`s fascinating to have you decode that, that even in swing and conservative-leaning areas, trying to get to a majority while being saddled with a party that`s literally defending the insurrection as -- quote -- "speech" -- fact-check, that`s a lie -- is no good for them politically.

And, David, you mentioned a profile in courage. I will tell the viewers. We do transparency around here. You`re an MSNBC analyst, but, unless you got into our backstage notes, I don`t think that we have a special report on profiles in courage tonight.

(LAUGHTER)

So, an overlap that we will welcome, sir. And good to see you.

PLOUFFE: Good to see you, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate it, David Plouffe, as always, kicking off our broadcast.

As mentioned, he said it. We have been planning it. Our Chai today is about what real political courage looks like and why it matters to be able to tell the difference.

Later, MAGA Governor Ron DeSantis has a new front in the culture wars, a bill some are calling the don`t say gay bill. We will get into what`s wrong with it with a very special guest. What you need to know.

And, later, new protests growing out of that killing of Amir Locke, a story we have been covering. A top official says they`re actually looking at ways to hold police accountable.

Stay with us.

[18:16:17]

MELBER: Turning now to an important development in the news.

And I want to begin like this. Let`s just be real. It`s a bad sign for American democracy when Washington or whatever thinks it`s now a big deal that an official says the bare minimum facts.

I`m talking about all the kerfuffle of Mike Pence, who recently noted that Trump was wrong to push Vice President Pence at the time to help overthrow the election or join what was a sloppy coup attempt.

Words matter. And, in this instance, the word wrong operates in both senses, wrong, Pence says, because abusing power in a coup is unethical, and wrong in the narrower sense of just inaccurate, because the vice president does not have legal authority to magically overthrow elections. And you don`t really need to go to law school to know that.

Now, Pence`s recent statement also stands out because it is so rare among Trump administration veterans or allies. Pence spent about five years backing everything Trump did, literally, and shredding his own claimed ideology of Christian conservatism, among other things.

But there`s more to it than all that. Pence`s path here is instructive because it tracks with so many other Trump vets. And while some are now welcoming Pence for meeting this very low bar, a reasonable examination of the evidence merits being more careful here, because, while Pence`s path was late, humiliating and self-sabotaging, his time with Trump napalmed his own credibility and, as we have seen, his own potential future in the GOP for national office.

And in that way, he`s actually right now following the very path where Trumpians spend most of their tenure, exchanging their own credibility for the power and perks of that Trump access. And then, if they break, those who claim to break, tend to do so under duress and still for their own self-interest.

We all remember Charlottesville. There were Trump aides who saw Trump`s defense of the anti-semites and white supremacists who marched there as so extreme that there was pressure to speak out at the time and resign.

Take Trump aide Gary Cohn, who claimed he was so serious about doing that inside the administration, he wrote a resignation letter. But he didn`t use it. He stayed on after Charlottesville, hoping, according to reporting, that he might get even more power by running the Federal Reserve.

Now, that aide claimed a well-timed objection, while also staying on board. It`s the same pattern of John Bolton, loyal to Trump in office, and then, when he had other interests in mind, claiming to speak out, positioning it as some sort of need to put the truth out there, when he had to sell a book.

And yet the very national security concerns that he claimed to have were the ones he refused to even testify about towards government investigations and the impeachment. That`s actually a contradiction that I pressed him about in an interview.

And, for the record, Bolton had no rational explanation for why he hid that very important information about Trump that he claims was of vital public interest, but only on his pecuniary book schedule.

Or take Bill Barr, who protected Trump at all costs, but also managed to leave the administration just a tad early, right before January 6. We now know that was after he sat in meetings that showed Trump was on a warpath that counselor Barr knew could create criminal liability for anyone nearby.

So Barr made a point of pretending to have his own break with Trump over those very issues that touched on his own self-interest or criminal liability and exposure. And he won praise from, guess who, John Bolton for doing the right thing and standing up to Trump at that moment.

[18:20:15]

You really can`t make it up. Maybe Bolton recognized the move because he had done it.

Now, this all matters right now, as the history is written, as the post- government jobs are worked out, as the prestige is accommodated, as the narrators tell the stories, and, as we covered earlier in the broadcast, as the Republican Party decides what to do about the people who are for and with Trump, ride or die, or were with Trump, ride or die, until they rode their way to other goals, because, as a nation, it does matter.

I promise you, it still does matter when we decide who actually did the right thing. Now, yes, we do live in a time of political hyperbole and willful fantasy, but that makes it all the more important to actually keep your eye on the facts and remember that words matter. Their meaning matters. Our ability to communicate accurately matters.

So, none of those examples from Pence to Barr show actual political courage. I repeat. Whatever you have heard, and whatever headlines you have read, and whatever is said on Twitter sometimes, the hot takes, if you actually use the original definition, those were not politically courageous acts.

For that, you have to go to the origin of the concept, where a person in public life actually risks something, a big job or losing an election, an election that might be won by simply selling out their values and hoping people don`t notice and moving on in power, and then they knowingly take the risk for some greater good.

That`s political courage. It`s a term commonly associated with JFK and one that a later president also discussed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN F. KENNEDY, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All great and honorable actions are accompanied with great difficulties. And both must be enterprised and overcome with answerable courage.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Our politics remains filled with division and discord. And everywhere we see the risk of falling into the refuge of tribe and clan.

At such moments, it`s necessary for us to show courage in challenging the status quo and in fighting the good fight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Fair.

Now, in contrast to some of those Trump era examples that I just mentioned and this current Pence talk, there are real examples of political courage and they`re across the political spectrum.

Take John McCain, who stood up on behalf of principles that also may have benefited his opponent, then-Senator Obama, even though, as you see at the time, McCain was losing to Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: And we`re scared of an Obama presidency.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R-AZ): He is a decent person and a person that you do not have to be scared.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He`s not. He`s an Arab. He is not...

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No?

MCCAIN: No, ma`am. No, ma`am. No, ma`am.

He is a decent family man, citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues. And that`s what this campaign is all about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That was the height of the closing general election, October.

What he said was not only right and correct in both senses. It also came with a cost that a politician like McCain knew all too well. He was right there in public passing up on the energy and the turnout of bigoted voting blocs that America`s seen all too well.

Take another Republican, Bob Inglis, willing to do a rare thing in politics, change his mind when the facts became clear. He went from a climate denier to ultimately backing a carbon tax, a shift that he`s candid about.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. REP. BOB INGLIS (R-SC): For the first six years I was in Congress, I said that climate change was nonsense.

All I knew is, Al Gore was for it. And that was the end of the inquiry, you know? Because I represented a very red district in South Carolina.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Pretty candid. And after changing his positions, he did lose his seat in Congress, one person opposing him likening his work on science to satanism.

Now, it`s not about which party you`re in.

One more recent nonpartisan example, Colonel Vindman, who blew the whistle on Trump`s effort to get Ukraine to try to kneecap the Bidens.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN (RET.), FORMER DIRECTOR FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: I also recognize that my simple act of appearing here today would not be tolerated in many places around the world.

In Russia, my act of expressing concern to the chain of command in an official and private channel would have severe personal and professional repercussions, and offering public testimony involving the president would surely cost me my life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That was striking because of his experience and his family`s experience in other parts of the world with autocratic governments.

[18:25:00]

He has his life, but Vindman also had to determine that he needed to leave public service because of the whistle-blowing. He retired from the Army. He`s faced a lot of blowback. Those real examples, some by Republicans, some recent, put Mike Pence`s tardy, well-timed break for his own interests in context.

A year later, he`s now found the ability to deem the coup attempt un- American, 13 months late. So, what happened during this interim time? Well, by all accounts, Pence was still trying to figure out if there was any road back within the MAGA crowd that was so angry with him last January.

He is taking this newer public stance, which has some potential benefits, for the same reason the other people did, as I told you, after it`s clear how much the bass has hardened against him. Nine out of 10 Republicans oppose him running next cycle.

And while this may have people focused on this new thing Pence said this news cycle, those examples show, including some Republicans, that the measure of political courage is on your actions and your full record.

And, by that standard, if you deal in facts, let`s not forget the facts of Pence`s years of hypocrisy on behalf of Trump, an awkward posturing that would put most rookie yogis to shame.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: President Trump knows that the principle of one person, one vote is foundational to the American system of democracy.

You have restored American credibility on the world stage.

Many in the media have spent an awful lot of time focusing on what the president said and criticisms of what the president said, instead of criticizing those who brought that hatred and violence.

A leader who I can tell you has been delivering every day on his promise to protect faith and restore freedom across this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Pence did all that supporting of Trump, only to find it didn`t even achieve perhaps the narrow political goal of even medium-level popularity in the party.

It didn`t work. It was bad for many reasons, as I have emphasized, but, even politically, it didn`t work. Pence learned something that goes back as far as, well, a phrase from Thomas Jefferson.

Mike Pence, congratulations. You played yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whew, you about to catch them flames, daddy.

(CROSSTALK)

EBRO DARDEN, RADIO PERSONALITY: Congratulations. You played yourself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hit me with the button.

DARDEN: Congratulations. You played yourself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s actually Ebro, not Jefferson, but it does apply.

And Pence did more than play himself, be that politically and shredding his credibility. He also lived out a lesson that is far more serious than that lighthearted phrase. It`s a lesson as old as any kingdom or authoritarian system.

If you discard all your principles for mere power, and hunt with the wild wolves, it doesn`t matter how many days you feed them, Mr. Pence. The first day you fail to feed them what they demand, they will try to kill you and eat you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RIOTERS: Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The Trump fans were chanting, "Hang Mike Pence."

The Trump fans erected the machinery to do it. People died that day. Mr. Pence knew then and must have known beforehand, based on his time in that system and among that community, if you want to call it that, exactly how serious they were, just as he knew it for the last 13 months.

Think about what he knew and what he was willing to do over those 13 months, until he has finally adopted the non-courageous stance of the self- interested pseudo-break, a Trumpian move for our times.

He only acted when he felt he had nothing else to lose.

We`re going to get into this with Chai Komanduri when we`re back in 60 seconds.

[18:30:33]

MELBER: Now we turn to our deep dive conversation, which is a special day here on THE BEAT.

It is known as "Chai Day." The cartoon and the man you see on your screen, Chai Komanduri, has worked on three campaigns for president, including Obama`s. And we are indebted to him for some of the history we just recounted.

Welcome back.

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Good to be back, Ari.

MELBER: This matters, because how the history is written will matter. And this shapes where we`re headed at a time of tremendous stress on our democracy.

Walk us through your views on the difference between these attempts to seize the claim of political courage and true courage?

KOMANDURI: Well, I would argue that political courage has a very simple definition. It is following your conscience to do the right thing even if it means losing an election.

And that, I think, is the real definition of political courage. Now, I think people who are not in politics may say, well, losing an election doesn`t sound like a big deal. People have professional setbacks all the time. A lot of elected officials are well-educated, well-connected. They can land on their feet. What`s the big deal with that?

But, trust me, in politics, all that matters is winning and losing elections for many, and if not most politicians. Nobody other than Lindsey Graham said that most members would sell their own mothers to be elected or reelected. And that was a great look, not only into the psyche of other elected officials, but also of Lindsey Graham.

And if you look at Mike Pence, with his supposed courage with those comments he made at The Federalist Society, he risked nothing, absolutely nothing. He basically repeated comments he more or less has made over the last year, as he`s watched his presidential campaign flounder.

And I think part of the pointedness of those comments was some anger at the reality that he realizes he will no longer be sitting in the Oval Office in 2025. That dream is dead. So, what he has been doing instead is being very defensive. He has not in any way said that Trump has lied about winning the election.

All he`s done is try to tell the MAGA base over and over again since January 6 that: I couldn`t help you too much on your coup because my hands were tied legally.

MELBER: Right.

KOMANDURI: It was defensiveness on his part to try to keep the dream of election to the presidency alive for Mike Pence.

MELBER: You say his hands were tied legally, as that`s part of his way of deflecting the idea that he was disloyal to the coup they requested.

Some of them wanted to tie his hands literally. And there were zip ties there. And there are people indicted for sedition conspiracy there. And there were people who perpetuated violence against police officers there.

Do you think Mike Pence understands that it`s not just a base that doesn`t want him in power, but a base that, in part, wants him dead?

KOMANDURI: He may understand that, but he doesn`t feel that.

What he feels emotionally is the desire to be the Republican nominee in 2024. David Hume famously said that reason follows the passions. Mike Pence`s passion is to be the president in 2024. He then justifies it with different reasons, and he discards evidence, including the fact that Donald Trump thought it was perfectly OK to send a mob to essentially -- to possibly kill him.

MELBER: Yes.

KOMANDURI: You would think that would be a break point for a lot of politicians.

MELBER: Yes, a break point, yes.

KOMANDURI: It isn`t -- it wasn`t for him. Yes, it wasn`t for him.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: That`s a great quote. That was a great quote, Chai, because it speaks to the way people do reason in these political circumstances.

In just the first weeks after the insurrection, there was a swing away from it by many Republican elites. McConnell, who we covered earlier, and others were initially quite critical.

And you said something on the program that I will fully admit to viewers, at the time, I wondered whether it was too far. And you were proven right.

So this was -- at the time sounded pretty, like, severe criticism. Now it`s become completely mainline.

And so we have pulled it for that reason of comparison. This was, I just want to tell viewers, January 18, fresh off the insurrection. This is what you said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KOMANDURI: Roughly half of all Republicans support in some form or other those riots.

[18:35:00]

The Republican Party is largely now riot-adjacent; 70 to 80 percent of Republicans still support Donald Trump, despite everything that`s happened.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What was it that you saw then that allowed you to go farther than conventional wisdom?

And, now with an RNC literally voting to not only defend those riots, as you put it, riot-adjacent, but to really lie about them and embrace them as -- quote -- "legitimate political" speech, when the deadliest attack on the Capitol 200 years would be the apex opposite of legitimate, lawful speech?

KOMANDURI: Well, what I saw was, it wasn`t a break point for a lot of MAGA fans and for the Trump base.

So, McConnell, a lot of Republicans, they sort of began to distance themselves from Trump. People were like, oh, Trump is over. You might remember, Lindsey Graham, of all people, said -- on the night of January 6 said, I`m out of here. This was too far for me.

Well, then just a few weeks ago, he was like, well, Mitch McConnell shouldn`t be the Senate leader if he`s not down with Trump 2024.

I mean, that is how much he has gone in one year. The reality was that a lot of the MAGA fans, the GOP base, basically saw that riot, and they felt it was justified. So, when the RNC said this was legitimate political discourse, they weren`t lying from their point of view. From their point of view, this was legitimate political discourse.

I think there`s a deeper question as to how we got to a point where a base of an entire party, one of the two major parties in the United States actually believes something like this, and how dangerous it is for our democracy that that`s the case. But that is certainly the case.

And I think Mike Pence largely proves it, because all he has done in the year since is try to make sure that base likes him as much as absolutely possible.

MELBER: Right. Yes.

No, it is -- it`s really striking. We need to pay attention to it. I think managing the facts and the boundaries does matter, in the same way that many of those efforts that we`re still reporting on has failed and thwarted coups, not things that actually triumphed.

But, as the founders even said, democracy is up to all of us to maintain. It doesn`t just survive on its own.

As I told viewers, some of the reporting there, we had some of the historical examples, were from you, and I thought were quite striking. So thank you for those and your thoughts. Always good to see you, Chai.

KOMANDURI: Good to see you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

When we come back, we turn to a whole different story, the way Ron DeSantis has moved from trying to be a COVID warrior to taking the lead cultural warrior position on being the leader of thought police. We have a special guest.

And, later, new protests over that police killing of Amir Locke.

Stay with us.

[18:41:26]

MELBER: Attacks on freedom selective cancel culture, thought police, these are all things increasingly coming from the right.

Take the Republicans in Florida pushing what equality-oriented critics call a -- quote -- "don`t say gay bill."

This is all happening right now, just today, a panel in that state`s Senate approving this bill. It would attempt to limit the freedom of students or educators to discuss things like what they consider LGBTQ-related topics at school, for example.

The bill also does something that DeSantis has continually weaponized that goes back to this idea of thought police or a kind of civil vigilantism. It purports to let parents sue the school if they think this has somehow been violated.

If you haven`t heard about this, well, it`s brand-new. This is happening. Florida`s a big state. A lot of Americans live there. And today`s hearing, I can tell you, was emotional.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STATE SEN. TINA SCOTT POLSKY (D-FL): So, if someone says, Mrs. Fish, why does Johnny have two mommies, what is the teacher supposed to say?

STUDENT: I started to feel like I was the only person in the world who was like me, because I wasn`t taught about anyone like me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Seems like you guys care that it`s born and it has a heartbeat, but God forbid it should turn out to be a lesbian or a gay or trans or a member of that community. You don`t care about their heartbeat then, do you?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s just some of the testimony, as you can see, quite gripping, quite personal.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing this. He`s also pushed legislation that tries to restrict the teaching of, for example, factual history about racism and slavery and things that schools teach.

Now, these bills have become a broader tool in a Republican culture war. Tennessee Republicans tried a similar -- quote -- "don`t say gay bill," according to critics. That was about a decade back. So, if it`s familiar in that sense, this has been tried before.

It prompted something interesting at the time we want to show you from an actor George Takei, also a big activist. He made a video that went viral and tried to draw attention to the problem and show how students might get around it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE TAKEI, ACTOR: Any time you need to say the word gay, you can simply say Takei.

For example, you could safely proclaim you are a supporter of Takei marriage. If you`re in a more festive mood, you can march in a Takei pride parade.

Even homophobic slurs don`t seem as hurtful if someone says, that is so Takei.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s one way to embrace a big issue.

I want to say, we have a special guest on this right now.

This is Florida state Representative Michele Rayner, who actually made history in 2020 as the first LGBTQ black woman in that state`s legislature.

Welcome.

REP. MICHELE RAYNER (D-FL): Thank you so much for having me, Ari.

MELBER: There`s -- absolutely.

There`s plenty to talk about in general, including in Florida. We have covered more than one issue in the state. But we definitely wanted to get your perspective here.

What happened today in this hearing? What do you see as the purpose and potential drawbacks of this legislation?

RAYNER: I mean, what happened today in this hearing was appalling.

It is probably -- to say that it was harmful, it doesn`t even begin to scratch the surface. This is a part of a slate of bills that the governor has put through as his priorities, that this is a surveillance state.

You mentioned this don`t say gay bill. Then you also have a medical conscience bill, where a health care provider, if they don`t want to treat you if you are transgender -- and then you also have this Stop WOKE bill.

[18:45:02]

This is this slate of bills that the governor has that he wants to message to his base. And he wants to really say that Florida is a free state, but it`s only free if you act like him, look like him, and are Republican, of you`re a cisgender, heterosexual, white Republican man.

MELBER: Yes, I hear it.

I`m curious about the two sides of this, because there are issues in civil rights that overlap and issues that obviously are distinct and nuanced. But one feature we have seen in civil rights, and particularly the backlash against who people want to be with, and whatever they want -- they want to do it, or how they want to identify, or who they want to have relationship with, we have definitely seen a common trend here where, broadly, the public, and especially younger people, embrace equal rights or freedom.

You could call it freedom. You get to be who you are and do what you want. And then you see the backlash of these bills.

So, I just want to put, for example -- I think everyone remembers marriage equality has evolved a lot. Plenty of politicians in both parties 20 years ago were on record against it. Now they`re being overtaken by the public, its highest ever, according to Gallup, in a recent poll, 70 percent support for same-sex marriage.

How do you contrast some of those broad public gains with what looks like a minoritarian political backlash?

RAYNER: I mean, you`re absolutely right.

I mean, we see that the people on the ground, the people that are here in this state and in the country, I say moral-minded folks, they don`t like these bills. There`s no time when I was campaigning, when I have been elected anyone said, yes, Rep. Rayner, this is the bill that I want you to file. I want you to file a bill that harms transgender children. I want you to file a bill that would make same-sex marriage illegal.

Or I -- no one is asking about these bills. We have an affordable housing crisis in the state of Florida. We have issues where corporate -- businesses are getting corporate tax breaks at the highest they have ever been. And we have people that are trying to find work.

And it`s so interesting. We have a federal government. The White House made a statement about this bill. Congress this time last year already dealt with this issue and said that, we`re passing the Equality Act. And, as you may know, Ari, I`m running for Congress.

And so it seems right now that the federal government actually has to be the ones to step in to actually stop some of these harmful bills that this state government, that my state, the state that I love, Florida, is putting forth and that looks like it will get passed.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, Representative Rayner, as mentioned, it`s a serious topic. I appreciate your leadership on it.

I also have to say, there`s a shout-out here. You managed to work in other local domestic policy issues which I know matter to you, and your campaign. So, skills.

I appreciate you. I think this is your BEAT debut. I hope we can see you again.

RAYNER: Yes, thank you so much for having me. I appreciate it.

MELBER: Absolutely. Appreciate it.

And we`re going to stay on that story as well.

Let me tell folks, coming up, we got to fit in a break, but the story we have been on for several days, new protests over the police killing of a 22-year-old black man in a no-knock warrant raid, highly controversial, a failed raid.

New calls for actual accountability, that`s next.

[18:52:33]

MELBER: Could the officers who killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis be criminally charged?

Well, as you have seen probably from our coverage, they raided an apartment he was in and, within nine seconds, killed him while executing a controversial no-knock warrant. They had a key to get into the apartment. And Locke, suspiciously, was not even mentioned in the warrant, not a suspect, certainly not accused of a crime.

Police today have arrested a suspect in the probe leading to Locke`s death, a teenager who, according to court documents, is Locke`s cousin, and police say the teen is related to the search warrant. So that has to do with what they were after.

Meanwhile, protests continue over the shooting that is, by all accounts, a tragedy. Police do not say they did it the right way.

Meanwhile, his family is speaking out, calling for a full ban on these warrants.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDRE LOCKE, FATHER OF AMIR LOCKE: The no-knock warrant is what caused Amir`s death.

KAREN WELLS, MOTHER OF AMIR LOCKE: The whole system. He wasn`t killed. He wasn`t murder. He was executed.

JEFF STORMS, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF AMIR LOCKE: They need to take the step and completely ban no-knock warrants. It`s not safe for either side of the door.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Either side of the door is a reference to something we have covered, that this police tactic, which is aggressive, controversial and largely executed against black communities, according to studies, is also very dangerous for the police themselves and bystanders.

This is a tragedy with an outcry that has been going for some time. It came to a head again in 2020 over Breonna Taylor`s killing.

And "The Washington Post" tracks the data. In 2021, black Americans were shot and killed by police at more than double the rate of white Americans. The attorney general there says his office is now working with local prosecutors and considering criminal charges for the officers in this incident. That would be exceedingly rare.

Two of the officers are also facing a civil lawsuit over alleged mistreatment in a separate case involving a Black Lives Matter protester. Civil rights activists say the time for studying and excuses is over. Enough is enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEKIMA LEVY ARMSTRONG, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I`m honored to stand in solidarity with the family of Amir Locke, but the reality is that we should not have to be here.

How many more black lives have to be lost and needlessly taken by those who are supposed to protect and serve?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is the question. It`s a question we will continue to bear down on in our reporting on this important story and, sadly, other stories that echo it.

[18:55:01]

We`re going to fit in a break, but we have an update for you on Leader McCarthy and why he`s running so fast.

That`s next.

MELBER: These are wild times, sometimes disturbing, sometimes dangerous. We cover it seriously, but, sometimes, you just have to look at the baroque ridiculousness of it all.

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader, does not want to talk about how the RNC just blatantly supported violent insurrectionists.

When a reporter tracked him down, he did this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Sir, can I ask you about the RNC?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): You know what? Make an appointment in my office and come on by another time, OK?

It`s not good -- it`s not good to be doing interviews.

MELBER: Call that political exercise, doing his best to dodge reporters all day.

You can also see some speed-walking and trying to deflect the RNC praise for the rioters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCARTHY: What they were talking about is the six RNC members who January 6 has subpoenaed who weren`t even here, who were in Florida that day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Fact-check, false.

To quote Bob Marley, you`re running and you`re running and you`re running away, but you can`t run away from yourself, Leader McCarthy.

That does it for us.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts now.