Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/7/22

A power struggle appears to be escalating inside the Republican Party. The issue of no-knock warrants is examined. Is there a tipping point for a COVID off-ramp emerging? A key player in the Matt Gaetz sex crime probe says he`s cooperating with the feds.

I want to welcome everyone to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber. Happy to be back with you.

And we begin with this power struggle inside the Republican Party. And it`s about more than politics. It`s about whether we have a democracy in this country and what people stand for, if anything.

The bombshells that have been breaking are forcing many to really choose sides in a different way. It`s about the January 6 riot, it`s about Donald Trump, and it`s about whether people will stand up to anything, including violence against the very Capitol where they work.

Consider that, over the last 13 months, top Republicans like McConnell and McCarthy have largely tried to evade those divisions. You may know about them. It may look like a obvious set of dodges. But, in life and government and politics, dodges tell you something. It tells you a little bit about where they want to be and where they don`t want to be pinned down for the future.

Now, on policy, that meant fighting any inquiry into the riot. In rhetoric, it meant often trying to have it both ways. But that game is, in many ways over, thanks to some developments that are forcing a reckoning.

Vice President Pence, who everyone knows is loyal to so many things Trump did and wanted -- indeed, you could argue that Mike Pence was one of the most ridiculously loyal people in the Trump administration for the whole time -- but when it comes to whether we keep a democracy, as they do dry runs and leak about coups and potentially try to normalize the next one, it is Mike Pence who said it out loud, that Trump is wrong about his big lie, and that he was wrong to try to bring this nation right into the brink of a coup.

Then, the RNC formally endorsing a truly outrageous notion -- if you watch this program, you know we try to give you the facts, but, sometimes, the facts involve things that are really just beyond the pale. And I have to tell you when it`s not normal.

The notion they`re pushing is that the events of January 6 were not a crime, not an insurrection, but rather were -- quote -- they claim -- -- quote -- "legitimate political discourse."

That was the assertion that came along with trying to censure two people in the Republican Party who have pushed more on the facts of those issues, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

Reaction to these developments is now splitting figures on the right. You have, for example, Mike Pence, who, again, as I mentioned, was loyal to everything but turning this country into a dictatorship. Whatever you think of Mike Pence and his career, he was all Trump, all in, all MAGA all the time.

The only line he drew was, he didn`t want to help try to engineer a coup that, best we could tell, would still have failed had he joined it, but engineer an actual coup to end democracy. That is too much for many MAGA leaders.

Take Trump`s indicted ally Steve Bannon ripping Pence, followed by Chris Christie ripping Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: Pence, you`re going to carry this thing eventually to your grave, OK, because it is a mark of shame and you are a stone-cold coward, a stone-cold coward.

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump, in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week, overturn the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Republican Chris Christie, who knows Trump well, saying that he did want that coup. That`s what overturning an election involves if you do it inside government power.

Meanwhile, the very conservative "Wall Street Journal" editorial board says Pence is demonstrating constitutional principle and marking Trump as a three-time election loser, referring to his loss in various congressional races where he has not come out ahead.

Meanwhile, Pence`s chief of staff, who appeared before the committee that is investigating all this, is explaining where Pence is coming from.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC SHORT, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: I think, unfortunately, the president had many bad advisers who were basically snake oil salesmen, giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the vice president could do.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?

SHORT: From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Front-row seat, top Trump White House official you`re listening to there. No, he didn`t see a lot of legitimate political discourse, because that hackneyed phrase from the RNC may live in a lot more shame than the shame that Bannon imagines for Pence.

[18:05:01]

Of course, this is democracy. So it`s up to you, it`s up to us to figure out what America will make of the most deadly riot at the Capitol in two centuries and why one political party has gone from dodging to essentially endorsing it.

Then take Marco Rubio, as we look at the people who know better because they told us once upon a time they knew better. He`s tap-dancing with comments that Pence was right. He`s also cozying up to Trump. He is the kind of Republican that Marco Rubio warned against.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS: Do you agree with Mike Pence?

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Well, if President Trump runs for reelection, I believe he would defeat Joe Biden, and I don`t want Kamala Harris to have the power as vice president to overturn that election.

For years to come, there are many people on the right in the media, and voters at large that are going to be having to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump, because this is not going to end well.

We will have thrown this party into its most chaotic and divisive period ever. And that`s unfortunate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It would almost be funny if it wasn`t so serious.

The trap, whether Marco Rubio knows a ton about the trap, he did seem to know about that trap. He diagnosed his own ailment. He is the doctor and the patient with a Trump sickness.

So, yes, some of these themes are familiar because, well, it`s been the political issues in the right, across the right, for the last four or five years, but Republicans warring among themselves now in a different, heated way, trying to figure out what to do about questions that the party has largely been dodging and avoiding, and now is forced to face.

With a lot on the line, we bring in our experts here to start the week, a former SDNY civil prosecutor and former mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and Talking Points Memo founder and editor Josh Marshall.

Welcome to both of you.

Josh, the tape tells the story. We deal with the evidence around here. I`m curious what you think of what seems like an escalation? Yes, it`s familiar, but, boy, is it pretty pointed with what`s come out.

JOSH MARSHALL, FOUNDER AND EDITOR, TALKING POINTS MEMO: No, I think the best way to see this is, there`s a three-part sort of dance going on here.

Donald Trump -- there`s some signs that some people in the Republican Party, they`re not trying to denounce Trump, but they want to want to move on a little. You see Ron DeSantis down in Florida, stuff like that.

So, in response to that, Donald Trump has been upping the ante recently. It`s not enough just not to denounce the insurrection. You have got to be for it. And that`s what that statement from the RNC a few days ago was about. At the same time, you have got a lot of elected Republicans who they don`t want to say there for it, because that`s still pretty toxic in our political discourse.

And then you have the Jan. 6 community, and they keep pushing facts out there which is making that dance between elected Republicans and Donald Trump hard to sustain. Each one makes it a little more difficult to just, as you said, stay in that position of, oh, yes, that was kind of unfortunate, but big lie, love Trump, blah, right?

They`re making it harder. And all of these things we see, all these new details basically are playing into that. And that`s why it`s -- it seems like it`s escalating, because it`s becoming more unstable. What has largely worked within the GOP for the last eight or nine months is, we can`t say it`s falling apart yet. But it`s getting dicier.

And it`s because the January 6 Committee is upping the ante and Trump is upping the ante.

MELBER: I think that is an interesting breakdown you offer and speaks to pressures that are somewhat different than they were six months ago.

And, Maya, it`s fine to paint with one brush and say, well, anyone who goes near any of this is terrible. And people rightfully, I think, say that. But there is a distinction here when a party starts signing on to defending violence as -- quote -- "speech."

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, ignoring violence and lawlessness, when you used to say you were the party have -- the anti-crime party.

That used to be the way Republicans ran against Democrats. A little hard to do in this case. But I also think Josh is right. At the end of the day, the difference between then and now, was it, Marco Rubio in 2016 vs. now, is trying to read the base and the votes.

And, right now, we have had so much news coming out that has made clear that there is more evidence than we know. We don`t know all the things that the January 6 Committee has. We know there`s a Georgia grand jury that`s investigating Donald Trump at the state level for state crimes.

We know that there`s an exchange and sharing of information. We have heard now that we know that people who are in the Pence camp are also talking to the committee and in some instances talking publicly.

[18:10:02]

What that says to, I think, someone who`s running for office is, who`s coming out of this best? And if I don`t know, because I think, let`s be honest, what we have seen from the Republican Party is, they didn`t -- a lot of them didn`t like Trump in 2016. But he won. He had a base, and they started going for that base.

Let`s just look at Lindsey Graham. But now, now it`s like, where`s this going? So I think the caution for some is about never really liked this, always knew what it was, don`t like where it`s going, not sure where it`s headed. I`m going to try to take a slower approach.

But then you have the RNC that went all in on saying to Trump, we will take care of your legal fees, and then went so far as making that awful public statement about speech, and then censuring the two Republicans who are, by the way, conservatives, don`t agree with Democrats on anything other than January 6, and yet censuring them, when they have been longstanding cardholding Republicans.

I think what it tells you, there`s a lot of uncertainty for some, and then, for some, they`re just throwing it all in for Trump no matter what, because they think that`s where it`s going to head.

And that`s terrible for democracy, because none of it`s about truth.

MELBER: And the investigation, as you mentioned, has yielded a lot more information over time. Some of it is substantive and matters for democracy, for the reforms that they`re looking at in the Senate, for sort of coup- proofing America even better.

Some of it is just striking, Josh.

I want to read from the AP reporting, when you look at Congress asking for Ivanka and other testimony and saying: "Trump`s attention was so rapt or in January 6, he hit rewind, and watched certain moments again." We`re talking about potentially the beating of police officers destroying, the storming of the Capitol, the calls to hang Mike Pence, et cetera.

Continuing to read from the AP -- quote -- "He was confused why staffers weren`t as excited as he was watching the unrest unfold."

Josh.

MARSHALL: No, it`s one of those things where that doesn`t surprise me.

I mean, the president called for the insurrection. He refused to call it off when it was happening. He said repeatedly it was awesome. So it shouldn`t surprise us that he was watching like someone my age or I guess even your age, Ari, watching a football game on the weekend, hitting replay, getting all excited.

I mean, it makes sense. And yet going back to the point...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Josh, just to interject, just to interject...

MARSHALL: Yes.

MELBER: ... I`m old enough to know about the rewind, yes.

MARSHALL: Yes. Well, there you go.

(LAUGHTER)

MARSHALL: It`s another one of the -- it`s another one of these things where we kind of know this. We kind of know he did this. I mean, we know this, right?

But it is another thing to have these things be Headline News day after day, because it`s -- what I think Republicans are worried about now and should be worried about now is, you get a scenario in November of 2022 a little like those Georgia Senate races back in January of last year.

If you have -- Republicans right now, they don`t want to talk about really Trump. They don`t want to talk about the insurrection. They just want kind of public discontent and all the Trump people on side, and, great, we`re going to win big.

But if Trump is there, keep demanding loyalty to the insurrection, it`s potentially similar to what happened, again, back in those Georgia Senate races, which was, Republicans wanted to say, Trump, get out of the way. Biden`s going to be president. Let`s say we need to put a check on Biden.

And Trump is still there saying, no, no, I won, and find 10,000 votes for me and all this kind of stuff. So it`s a -- I`m not saying that Democrats should be like popping any corks on champagne bottles, but it`s a problem politically for them.

And you can see by the way that they are reacting to these -- reacting to all these new revelations.

MELBER: Yes, that makes a lot of sense.

I want to thank both Josh here and Maya for kicking us off on a big story. We have a lot in the program, so I`m going to fit in a break here.

Coming up, there`s this tipping point for a COVID off-ramp. I`m going to explain why there`s good news on that tonight and a breakthrough in a Democratic state.

Also, our special report tonight. I was off last week, but I want to share with you the work my team and I have been doing as we dig into this no- knock warrant issue. That`s coming up later.

And a key player in the Matt Gaetz sex crime probe now saying he`s cooperating with the feds.

Stay with us.

[18:18:24]

MELBER: Across the U.S., COVID is plummeting, as Omicron flares out after the December surge. You can see it here.

And everyone knows this is not the first time a variant has crested and there`s been talk of returning to normal. But here`s one way this time, right now, tonight, could be different, because we`re seeing a wider consensus about adjusting ongoing COVID policies.

Now, many recent moves to loosen safety rules initially seemed to come more from the right. Take Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, who picked every fight he could to try to keep masks out of schools.

But now, tonight, I can tell you it`s Democratic governors in blue states that are saying it is also time to rebalance some safety rules. Take New Jersey`s Democratic governor today announcing an end to school mask mandates.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): Because of the dramatic decline in our COVID numbers, effective Monday, March 7, the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted. We are not removing the ability of individual district leaders to maintain and enforce such a policy within their schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s a big deal and a big change for a big blue state.

Over in Delaware, mask mandates are ending not only at schools, but also in general for indoor areas. About a dozen other states still use mask mandates. And Democratic governors who govern tens of millions of people in big states, like New York and California, are also signaling coming reforms to the COVID emergency measures they have been using.

So, something`s happening here for both policy and the general public. For policy, it`s clear that many emergency measures to try to end COVID have failed. That`s just a fact. Vaccines work, but without enough participation, in America by choice, and abroad because of the poverty and the hoarding by rich nations, the talk of temporary sacrifice of 2020 has given way, to many people, understandably eying three, four, five or more years of this.

[18:20:22]

And that creates a shift, a rebalancing, moving from the mode of emergency measures to a kind of mitigation. That`s policy. And I mentioned the public, which is, in America, divided on so many things, but now overwhelmingly agrees with ideas like COVID is here to stay, and we need to get on with our lives; 70 percent of Americans agree with that basic framework.

Now, none of this is simple or black and white. But I`m here to give you just the facts as we learn them. So, I will tell you, just as some leaders got the early safety rules right -- social distancing worked, masking helps -- other leaders have also gotten this rebalancing phase right in some ways, for example, backing policies that enable more people to live and work in a world where available vaccines make this virus rarely deadly for the people who get vaccinated and where the people who choose to skip vaccination will, as we go into year three, four and five, just live or die with the consequences.

A lot of this boils down to adjusting as the facts adjust, and not being tribal or partisan about attacking, say, the CDC, because always attacking them, because you have decided that you don`t like them is stupid, but, by the same token, not being partisan or tribal about always defending the CDC, no matter what it does, if it gets things wrong. It is a part of the government.

Now, if you feel like OK, Ari, but this is getting maybe very broad, high- level, let me give you an example.

Tons of data shows vaccines work to save lives. So if you can get a vaccine, it`s a really good idea to get one, according to the experts. But if you saw data showing that vaccine boosters don`t make much of a difference for certain people, would you be able to accept and apply that?

I promise you, it does not make you Ron DeSantis. But the truth is, the very latest data shows that, while vaccines work great, the booster shots do not benefit younger people, people who aren`t seniors, very much, while they are still crucial for the elderly.

So, from policy to personal choice, right now, with that new information, it`s data that people can consider. "The New York Times" was just reporting on this. And we will show you one interesting highlight, that people aged 50 to 64 have a very real death rate from COVID if they remain unvaccinated. What you`re looking at here is something you don`t want to be in.

If you`re in the unvaccinated pool on the left, well, according to studies where you look at 100,000 people age 50 to 64, about eight out of those 100,000 ended up dying without getting the available vaccine.

But two shots for the same group of people and, voila, COVID deaths fall to under one per 100K. That`s technically 0.8. For the vaccinated you see in the middle, that`s a shift of about eight. And then the booster shot takes it down a smidge more to 0.1.

So, experts say for the non seniors, the new data shows most of the work is done by that second shot, by just being vaccinated, and the booster makes a tiny, marginal difference. And that has some experts even counseling that now, based on what we know, different from a few months back, boosters may be less important unless you`re elderly or have other personal conditions that are different from just being a normal, say, 50-year-old.

It`s OK if that advice sounds different than before, because it is adjusting to the latest, best information.

Can this potential new phase of this challenge bring on maybe better decision-making?

A lot of optimism in the question, I admit, but we have two special guests on this when we return in just 60 seconds.

[18:25:18]

MELBER: I`m joined now by Michelle Goldberg, who writes for "The New York Times." And her recent column said: "Let Kids Take Their Masks Off After the Omicron Surge."

We`re also joined by Dr. Jeanne Noble, professor of emergency medicine and the director of COVID response at the University of California, San Francisco. She`s one of the co-authors of the recent "Atlantic" piece "The Case Against Masks at School."

And I will remind viewers, as far as I know, none of you agree with Ron DeSantis about everything.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Anything.

MELBER: And yet these are the times that...

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Well, you said it.

These are the times that seem to try everyone.

And, as I emphasize, I`m not into false equivalence, Doctor, but I have seen mistakes made by people, regardless of their political persuasions -- imagine that -- and mistakes made sometimes by well-intentioned people, myself included, sometimes, as we sift through all this information.

So, with that spirit, Doctor, what do you think about what we just discussed in the reporting before I brought you in, this shift to mitigation mode and a shift by governors in both parties?

DR. JEANNE NOBLE, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO: I think it`s high time we get beyond our mask mandate and move to endemic living.

And that`s -- science is an iterative process. Things change. We incorporate new information. We are now living in a post-vaccination era. And in terms of getting rid of masks in schools, every school-aged child has now had 12 weeks to become fully vaccinated against COVID.

If we`re not going to lift mask mandates now, with the Omicron surge receding, I think it becomes really unclear as to as to when we would do that.

MELBER: Yes.

Let me read some of what you co-authored: "The foundation, you say, of medical and public health interventions should be that they work, not that we have insufficient evidence to say whether they`re harmful. Mandatory masking of children in schools, now that most schoolchildren," as you just said, "are eligible for vaccination, fails this test."

I guess the harder question for you to do here in this format is, how can people at the personal or policy level take all this data that`s coming in and figure out, what are the reasonable measures, because, as you said, in an endemic, we`re not done with some of them?

NOBLE: Right.

I mean, we need to always be driven by the data. So we are now past two years into the arrival of COVID on the scene. We don`t have a single randomized control trial showing that masking kids prevents COVID transmission in the classroom.

And, in fact, our data for adult and masks reducing transmission is modest, at best. We know from schools that stayed open in 2020, they did not become super-spreaders. Kids have been -- their risk of COVID is flu-like if they are unvaccinated and really minuscule if they are vaccinated.

So, we have to continue to adjust these policies that we have to protect the population and move forward and realize that COVID is here to stay, our children are well-protected, their teachers are vaccinated and largely boosted. And we have got to recognize the whole child.

They have social-emotional developmental needs that are hindered by perpetual masking. And it`s really time to say it`s OK. We have to let the kids go back to a normal childhood.

MELBER: Michelle?

GOLDBERG: So, I`m going to admit that my own views on this have been influenced by seeing sort of how much harm I feel like this last year has done to my own kids.

I have a 7-year-old daughter who calls going to school hell and a 9-year- old son who refers to it as prison, right? They have come to really, really hate school. And these mitigations are part of that.

And I`m open to the argument that some people make that, that is a sacrifice that we have to make, right, because there are still people who are immunocompromised, there are still people who have vulnerable family members.

What I am not open to are people saying that there are no harms. I think the harms of masking are harder to document than vaccine transmission, because you can`t -- psychological problems rarely have a single causal factor. But there are studies out there about masks hindering people`s ability to, say, recognize emotions.

And then I think, finally, we have seen a lot of research and a lot of experts coming out and saying that cloth masks in the age of Omicron do very little. Leana Wen said that they were basically facial decorations.

And so, in some ways, the policies that we have now, it`s not going to look that much different in terms of people`s risk factors. People in cloth masks take them off. And people who feel the need to wear high-quality surgical masks keep them on and are still able to protect themselves.

MELBER: Doctor, you`re nodding, so please tell us what you`re thinking there.

[18:30:00]

I could tell that, in some way, you had a reaction because you`re not masked. That`s my attempt at COVID era humor, which is always difficult. Michelle knows that I`m not all that funny, although, if a joke is bad enough, it can become good. That`s how I was raised.

So, number one, your response that you were nodding to. And, number two, your thoughts for our viewers, who might be listening and saying, well, wait a minute, I have been trying to wear this stuff because I was told it was good. And a lot of people I know are using cloth masks. What does that mean it doesn`t work?

How do we distinguish, again, between pushing well-meaning conduct that works and adjusting as we go to things that can eventually devolve into what Michelle referred to, which is a type of security theater?

NOBLE: Yes, so I think our home masks policy was -- really should have been, in my opinion, a stopgap measure until we had these highly effective vaccines enter the scene.

And masking held on, for better or worse. Now we`re at this new branch point with Omicron. Our -- the efficacy for masks, whatever it was pre- Omicron, is now quite a bit worse. So we can either decide that we are going to mask harder, put our kids in N95s that are larger and tighter and more uncomfortable and will have even greater harms for their educational environment, or we can say this is the new reality.

Masks did not work that well to begin with. Vaccines are really the name of the game here. And it`s time. We`re not getting rid of COVID. Our cloth masks do very, very little, surgical masks perhaps a little bit more. And we really want to go to N95s?

And I think that would take us in the wrong direction, except for that less than 1 percent of our population that`s highly vulnerable, that is really immunocompromised, on chemotherapy, has an organ transplant. And that decision to protect those really vulnerable people in our community should be made by those individuals in consultation with their medical team.

And it might make a lot of sense for a small number of the most vulnerable to upgrade their masks. But to mask large, healthy populations with yet a larger, more uncomfortable mask, I just don`t think, is warranted in February of 2022.

MELBER: I would venture to say, Doctor, I feel slightly more informed and grounded, having listened to you. And that`s not how I always feel talking to the doctors.

So we welcome any context, slivers of good news as well. So I want to thank Dr. Noble and Michelle Goldberg. Thanks to both of you.

GOLDBERG: Thank you.

MELBER: Coming up, we have an update on that Matt Gaetz story with new legal developments, but, first, our special report on these no-knock raids, what we know, what we need to know and what can be done.

That`s next.

[18:36:25]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BENJAMIN CRUMP, ATTORNEY: If there anything we learned from the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, was that no-knock warrants have deadly consequences for innocent black people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now we turn to our special report on policing, brutality and reform.

Right there, you just heard the familiar voice of a civil rights lawyer decrying a police killing of another black man in America, this time, 22- year-old Amir Locke, a young man with no criminal record, who was not sought by police, shot at a friend`s apartment on a sofa where he was sleeping, sleeping until police raided the place with a no-knock warrant, killing him within 10 seconds of their arrival.

Now, we have more reporting on that for you tonight. But I begin now with one way to look at this. I want to begin with you not in the details of this particular case, although we will get to them, but with a larger structural framework for this story, this tragedy.

America has been debating policing for some time. And I think you can really look at these long-running debates in two categories. First, there`s the classic debate about the trade-offs in policing. That`s a debate about more security or more liberty and rights.

Many countries have these debates. It goes all the way back to our founding. And if we`re being honest, there are trade-offs in certain law enforcement policies. Take a policy that pushes more searches, like stopping everyone at the airport, or the controversial stop-and-frisk policy used by some cities.

The idea is, more aggressive policing can provide more security. You search everyone at the airport, you will stop more people, you will find more contraband and prevent it than if you rarely searched. That`s trade-offs. That`s a fair debate.

Then there`s this whole other category. That`s what I want to talk to you about tonight. And it`s documented it`s far worse in America than most democracies. It`s what this story is about.

And I want to be very clear about this. It is where there is not a trade- off at all, where the police tactic itself does not even arguably justify its use with some supposedly security benefit. Indeed, this story is about another incident that`s part of a long-running policy where there is no security benefit, where the police tactic itself is the danger, compromising security.

And that`s evidenced in scores of these aggressive raids that have resulted in the deaths of over 80 civilians and over a dozen law enforcement officers across six years. It is what happens with the abuse of an aggressive no-knock tactic, where, time and time again, safety and any prudence is discarded for surprise raids that go wrong so often, like the shooting of an innocent woman, an EMT in her own home, Breonna Taylor.

That`s a story that got a lot of attention. The vast majority of these warrants, over eight out of 10, are used against black Americans. Now, no one claims, in the Breonna Taylor case, that she was a suspect, not even the police who killed her. No one claims she should be dead, not even the police who killed her. But she is.

And that`s a context for this, because it was not some unavoidable emergency in the street, which happens, and many police do risk their lives to respond to very tough, imperfect situations, where, sometimes, force is used. That would be potentially the first category I mentioned.

[18:40:02]

No, we`re talking about where the deadly situation is created only by the police themselves. And the police, of course, are the arm of the government. And this is a democracy, so we are talking about what is done in our name.

The pattern is continuing here and this Minneapolis police raid that killed 22-year-old Amir Locke. The use of a no-knock warrant created the danger and the killing. And so, with that structure in mind, I want to now go into the case that you may have heard a bit about, because the selective bodycam footage shows how -- just how quickly police escalate everything.

This was a quiet home, where many experts say the police had other, less dangerous ways to conduct a search or an arrest. But, instead, a SWAT team opens the door, then opens fire within 10 seconds. The disturbing footage you`re about to see pauses right before the shooting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get on the ground! Get on the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) ground!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And then the shots rang out.

The police had a key to enter there. They announced themselves basically as they burst through. Locke was near the door on a couch under a blanket. And note that he has no criminal record and had with him an apparently legally owned firearm. Now, many Americans have guns at home to defend themselves. You can see it spotlighted there from police footage.

The officers` choice to put speed and shooting above everything meant that this recently sleeping bystander had basically no time, six to nine seconds, to distinguish what was happening. Were these robbers coming in? Was it a police raid? No time to think or find out if surrendering to survive was even an option.

Now, as a legal matter, in the United States, officers have very wide latitude to shoot an armed person in a lawful police operation. The question here is not whether officers were following policy by shooting an armed person, which, under review or even a under potential trial, is something they would claim.

The question is why police single-handedly created the deadly situation, whether this operation should have ever been launched at all, one that killed a person and also increases the risk towards other innocent bystanders potentially and the officers themselves.

Reporting shows the police announced themselves actually later than they claimed in their first police report, which suggests perhaps an awareness of culpability and the possibility of lying in the report.

The police chief also has admitted now that Locke, now dead, was not a suspect or even named in the no-knock warrant.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMELIA HUFFMAN, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, INTERIM POLICE CHIEF: Mr. Locke was not named in the original search warrant. And so, at this point, it is unclear if we`re how he`s connected to St. Paul`s investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is a very dry way of admitting a very damning fact. The person they showed up and killed within 10 seconds isn`t, according to the police at this time, even involved in anything they were looking into.

The Minneapolis mayor has announced a moratorium on no-knock warrants, as city leaders consult with experts to review the policy. Of course, these warrants have continued in heavy use even after protests in the George Floyd era led to trying to restrict them in that very state.

So, like these debates about police tactics in America, this one is not another theoretical discussion of whether officers should be more or less tough. I want to be clear with you, now that we have had a few days into this story, and we`re staying on it.

This is about racism and this is about oppression. This is about the use of force and violence against black people and the underclass as a method of control by the government through the police. And if you have heard me say it before, in a democracy, that comes back to us.

A lot of this happens, by the way, in states under Democrats, blue states.

Now, you could have a theoretical law school debate about the raids and whether sometimes really tough raids are OK. But this is real life. And you don`t see a lot of no-knock raids for Wall Street bankers or celebrities accused of domestic violence.

You don`t even see police shoot this fast, nine seconds, when confronting white people who`ve already shot up a church or a school and killed people. That`s something we have documented on this program. We did a whole special report on just that.

As I said, over 80 percent of the time, police are using this aggressive tactic that`s clearly resulting in the death of innocent bystanders, and they`re doing it against black people. It results in the taking of black lives, a structural reinforcement of a system that devalues black lives.

And that was the case for Breonna Taylor two years ago. That was the case 50 years ago, when the jazz singer and poet Gil Scott-Heron released a protest song about police brutality and police raids against black communities and civil rights activists.

If you don`t know about this, I think you should. It`s news tonight because it`s, sadly, still news. Now, this song is from 1972. It was called "No Knock."

[18:45:10]

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

GIL SCOTT-HERON, POET: No-knock, the law in particular, was allegedly legislated for black people, rather than for their destruction.

Authorities and members of the police force no longer have to knock on your door before entering.

(singing): No knock, the man will say, to protect people from themselves. No knocking, head rocking, inter-shocking, shooting, cussing, killing and crying, lying, and being white.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: Heron introduce that song, as you heard there, by rebuking the suppose the justification, that tougher tactics would stop crime in the inner city that had been sold as something -- quote -- "for black people."

Now, the early `70s featured a national crackdown on crime. The Nixon administration pushed a crime bill that specifically authorized no-knock raids.

Now, that song, that protest anthem, went on to name-check cases where police killed black civilians or prominent leaders. There was an obscure case mentioned that involved a man named Michael Harris. There was also a case involving Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was tracked for years by law enforcement, killed in an aggressive rate.

Police claimed at the time that they did announce themselves and they faced gunfire. Reports are, though, that Hampton was shot inside an apartment where he was sleeping, and the police fired over 100 bullets.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SCOTT-HERON (singing): No-knocked on my brother Fred Hampton, bullet holes all over the place. No-knocked on my brother Michael Harris, and jammed a shotgun against his skull.

For my protection? Who`s going to protect me from you, the likes of you, the nerve of you?

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: We began tonight`s report highlighting how in these cases it`s the police action that creates the danger, when it`s police who are supposed to protect.

So it`s worth considering here what Gil Scott-Heron emphasized -- quote -- "For my protection? Who is going to protect me from you?"

He was underscoring something so glaring in so many communities for so many years, from Chicago `72 to Louisville 2020, to now Minneapolis 2022.

These police tactics very explicitly create the danger. They are documented to only largely be used against certain people in black and brown communities. And time and time again, they take innocent lives, they kill them, for no reason.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are saying no-knock warrants, that there should be no ability to have no-knock warrants for drug cases.

Breonna Taylor would be alive today if there had been a ban on no-knock warrants in drug cases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s true, Kamala Harris speaking out about it at the time in 2020.

The same is true for Amir Locke, killed in a strikingly similar way in a home raided while asleep, facing police who proved more dangerous to him than any burglar or robber.

And as far as his mom is concerned, she says the police acted here as executioners, with no cause, no process, certainly no humanity, she says.

And, tonight, on what we have seen is this longstanding problem, tonight, she gets the final word.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAREN WELLS, MOTHER OF AMIR LOCKE: It`s unacceptable. He was executed by the MPD.

My son is going to make sure that everybody across the United States is going to be able to sleep on the couch without having to be worried about being executed by the police.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:52:48]

MELBER: Turning to the latest in the federal sex crime probe into Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, a former ally, Joel Greenberg, now asking a judge for another sentencing delay to continue cooperating.

Greenberg had pled guilty to sex trafficking charges. His lawyer says the reason for the delay actually must be a secret due to -- quote -- confidential protected information concerning the government`s ongoing investigations and prosecution."

Now, the timing is interesting, because, while this has stretched out longer than even some experts expected, there was the other development of Gaetz`s ex-girlfriend testifying before a federal grand jury. That occurred within the last month.

Gaetz denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime in connection with this probe.

Now we turn to a local legal expert who has followed this from the jump, Dave Aronberg, a state attorney for Palm Beach County.

What, if anything, does this mean?

DAVE ARONBERG, PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, STATE ATTORNEY: Yes, good evening, Ari.

The news keeps getting worse for Matt Gaetz, because, although it is not unusual to have repeated postponements for a defendant`s sentencing, it is unusual to have a third postponement after the judge in the last postponement said, this is it, no more.

Both sides have agreed to postpone it another time. And I expect the judge to grant it. And I think what makes this troublesome for Matt Gaetz is that it occurred a month after the ex-girlfriend testified before the grand jury.

And that ex-girlfriend is a credible witness who can corroborate the claims made by professional criminal Joel Greenberg. She has information, reportedly, about child sex trafficking, about violations of the Mann Act, which says you can`t transport individuals across state or federal lines for purposes of prostitution, and possible witness tampering, which could get someone up to 20 years in prison.

So it`s all bad for Matt Gaetz.

MELBER: So, when you look at this, plain English, the prosecutors say, OK, we`re going to go along with this further extension because why?

I mean, if they`re running a tight ship, they should have gotten a lot from him already, I think we would agree.

ARONBERG: Yes, I think it`s because, when the ex-girlfriend testified -- and I`m speculating here, but I think it`s because she gave new avenues for prosecutors to go into areas to explore. And they may want Joel Greenberg to corroborate it or to provide more information about it.

[18:55:04]

Now, we talked about the news of Big Joe Ellicott, who cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors. That`s the buddy of Joel Greenberg.

But he is on the periphery of Matt Gaetz. The ex-girlfriend is crucial to any case the prosecutors may bring against Matt Gaetz, because she had an open relationship with Matt Gaetz at the time that Gaetz allegedly was involved with this underage girl. And she has no axe to grind.

And, unlike Joel Greenberg, she had a credible career. She was a Capitol Hill staffer. So, she`s the kind of person the feds may have been waiting on for corroboration.

And I think that`s a reason why this whole thing took so long, because the feds aren`t going to want to go to the mat based on the testimony of a liar like Joel Greenberg, someone who in the past has already made false claims of pedophilia against a political opponent.

So they wanted someone legitimate to base their case on. And they may have found it.

MELBER: Yes. And you make an important point there.

There`s a lot of disturbing claims, for sure. And there`s been some convicted behavior. In fairness to Mr. Gaetz, this person has a lot of other problems. So the evidence from that personal alone, as you say testimonially, might not go that far. If it`s further corroborated, which is what they do in court and in journalism, then it might start to look worse for him.

Dave, who knows the Florida law well, thank you so much, sir.

ARONBERG: Thank you, Ari

MELBER: We will be right back.

