Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/4/22

Summary

New evidence of Trump`s calls with Congressman Jim Jordan on the day of the January 6 insurrection emerge. Former Vice President Mike Pence repudiates Donald Trump`s big lie. Stunning new jobs numbers shatter predictions. In Minneapolis, a black man is shot dead by police just seconds after they burst through the door with a no-knock warrant.

Transcript

MENENDEZ: And welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Alicia Menendez, in for Ari Melber.

We start tonight with the bombshell rebuke of Donald Trump that is shaking the political world, his own former Vice President Mike Pence today declaring -- quote -- "Trump is wrong."

It is Pence`s strongest repudiation of Trump`s big lie to date, rejecting Trump`s false claim made earlier this week that Pence could have overturned the 2020 election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election.

President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And, frankly, there is no idea more on American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Pence, once the loyal MAGA soldier, defying Trump,at least for now, calling out the big lie that is engulfing much of the Republican Party.

Last year, Pence that he and Trump didn`t see -- quote -- "eye to eye" about January 6. Now he is going much farther, and doing it as Trump becomes increasingly unhinged about the insurrection, saying Congress should investigate Pence for accepting the election results, an action Pence took as a violent MAGA mob incited by Trump ransacked the Capitol, yelling "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence`s comments also break with the Republican national party, today, at the RNC`s annual meeting, the party passing a resolution censuring the two Republican lawmakers on the January 6 Committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and formally declaring the January 6 rioters are being -- quote -- "persecuted" and were merely -- quote -- "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

It is a disturbing rewriting of a deadly insurrection aimed at overthrowing the American government, the deadliest attack on the Capitol in two centuries. Tonight, the RNC siding with the perpetrators of that attack, while Mike Pence shocks the party and Trump, saying Trump is wrong.

Joining me now, Pulitzer-winning "Washington Post" columnist Eugene Robinson, David Plouffe, former senior adviser to President Obama, and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver.

Eugene, your reaction to Mike Pence breaking with Donald Trump?

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, first of all, the whole day shows just how deranged Republican Party has become, that it would call January 6 legitimate political discourse, and then that it would be big news -- and it is big news -- that Mike Pence would make a simple declarative statement that is the truth.

He did not have the right to overturn the election. That`s a ridiculous idea. But, in the end, Pence had to pick a side, right? He had to pick -- he had to tell the truth, because Donald Trump was not going to let it go.

I think Pence hoped that Trump would sort of just let it slide. But Trump has become more and more strident. And Pence just had to say something, or it was going to get worse and worse. So he has now made a stand. And we will see how that works out for him politically.

But at least he told the truth.

MENENDEZ: Yes, David, I take Eugene`s point. This shouldn`t be a big surprise, right? This should be completely normal. And yet it is not.

Why is Pence doing this? What impact could it have?

DAVID PLOUFFE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Alicia, it is a very low bar, sadly.

But I agree with Eugene. He had no option. To the extent he has any political aspirations or future, he couldn`t hide in the shadows. He`s got to make his case.

And I think what`s interesting here, I don`t want to overstate this, but if you look in the last month, when Senator Rounds from South Dakota stood up to Trump, Ron DeSantis is obviously getting deep in Trump`s head, not being afraid of him, Mike Pence today, I think what that shows is, there`s a path forward here that doesn`t say you have to just genuflect in front of Trump.

And we see polls suggesting that while Trump is still deeply popular with the Republican base, over half of Republicans are looking for a different candidate. So I think you`re going to see more people.

In presidential politics, you generally only get one chance to run for president. Some people have proven that otherwise. So for all these people thinking about running, this is their time, and I don`t think they`re going to stay on politely behind Trump.

It is a sad day in American history that one of America`s two political parties has basically waved the white flag on democracy. They kind of put a period at the end of the sentence. But I think that`s why Pence did it.

He`s got to go out there and make the case. And he`s been kind of bullied about by Trump and his acolytes. And I think just simply saying the truth in Trump`s Republican Party counts as courage. But I think we`re going to see more people do it, because I think the positioning and the jockeying is starting to get well under way.

MENENDEZ: Juanita, here is more from Pence today. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: The American people must know, as the Bible says, that we will keep our oath, even when it hurts.

January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. Lives were lost. And many were injured. But whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won`t just lose elections. We will lose our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Juanita, your thoughts?

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: What`s frustrating hearing these excerpts is that Pence fully understands the clear and ongoing threat that Trump is to our democracy. And yet this is the only statement he has, because what`s happening in my mind is that, if this is the only thing you`re going to do, then you`re still a part of the problem, because Pence has not committed to speaking before the select committee.

He has not committed to laying out the full-court press that Trump put on him to try to overturn the election. He`s not going far enough, if you if you ask me.

Honestly, the next step is to stop the conversations with his lawyers and the select committee and stepping forward even further, because, I assure you, any effort that Pence puts forward to holding Trump accountable will probably pay dividends in 2024, not only because Trump would likely be facing criminal charges, but because Republican voters independent voters, those swing voters will see him as someone who isn`t afraid to directly respond to Trump.

And I think it goes beyond this statement today, and more action for preserving our democracy is essential.

MENENDEZ: Well, Juanita, to your point about the select committee, your take on the RNC is centering Kinzinger and Cheney for investigating the insurrection?

TOLLIVER: Look, I feel like Kinzinger and Cheney are going to double down on their efforts now. They knew they didn`t have the support of the RNC. They knew they didn`t have the support of the House conference.

And all this is going to do is empower them further, especially when someone like Liz Cheney, who`s up for reelection, is raising 1.5 in Q4, $1.5 million, opposed to Trump`s hand-selected endorsed challenger, who only -- did not even break half-a-million.

So I feel like she`s going to use this as, OK, I`m on the right track. I`m going to make sure that I do everything in my power to get accountability here.

MENENDEZ: Yes, that money speaks volumes.

Eugene, on January 6, the RNC released a statement condemning the attacks, and then today you have them declaring the rioters ordinary citizens engaging in legitimate political discourse. What changed?

ROBINSON: What changed was that the nothing changed, that Donald Trump retained his hold on the party.

And David is right. There have been some signs -- and one hesitates even to say it -- that his grip on the party is perhaps loosening a bit. But still at least half the party wants him to be the candidate. It is exceedingly dangerous, politically, in the Republican Party to directly cross Donald Trump.

Mike Pence just -- I mean, he held off for as long as he possibly could. He simply did not have a choice. And so it`s not clear to me exactly how this is going to work out politically for the likes of Pence, to say nothing of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

They`re doing the right thing, because they`re telling the truth. But I`m not yet convinced that the Republican Party is returning to sanity. I don`t know if it`s on that path.

MENENDEZ: To that point, David, I don`t know if you have gotten a chance to read the entire RNC resolution.

For our viewers at home, if you haven`t had a chance, it`s like a page- plus. And it is absolutely batty. I mean, it begins with like a grab bag of their grievances, all of the talking points that we`re going to hear for the next six months.

And then here`s just like one of the internal contradictions that exists in this. It says -- quote -- "The primary mission, the primary mission of the Republican Party is to elect Republicans who support the United States Constitution and share our values."

But then, David, it says -- quote -- "Winning back the majority in Congress in 2022 months see the primary goal of the House Republican Conference."

[18:10:04]

There is an inherent contradiction in there. Are they upholding the Constitution, or are they winning at all costs?

PLOUFFE: Of course it`s the latter.

And this is the thing that frightens all of us who care about democracy is, if they regain power -- let`s say they win the House and the Senate and make gains in the state -- and the 2024 election is close, particularly if Trump wins, they will try and secure power for all time.

This is about the gaining and never losing of power. So, yes, of course, there`s contradictions through this entire thing, not to mention, a lot of these people who are complaining about the 2020 election won their own elections. Those were legitimate.

But they`re saying Trump`s weren`t in the urban areas. Of course, we`re at a time now where they don`t even hide the racism or replacement theories and all these things that are driving so much of their primary politics these days. But, yes, that`s their goal here.

And I think that that`s the battle within the Republican Party. And, right now, there`s far more primary voters than not, who would be just fine. They might not say they support an autocracy. But that`s what the RNC is doing. That`s what almost all House Republicans are doing, too many Senate Republicans, and certainly the former president.

So I think that`s where we are, sadly, and that`s why the 2022 elections are so critically important, as are the findings of this select committee, because, if you do not punish one coup attempt, you can be sure there will be another, and it`s probably more likely to succeed than the prior one.

MENENDEZ: Juanita, Mitt Romney saying shame falls on the RNC for censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, another GOP senator just reacting by saying -- quote -- and I`m going to guess, based on your previous answer that you would like to see Mitt Romney really putting himself out there by supporting voting rights or finding another way in which to actually be active in his pursuit of democracy.

But I do have to ask. It seems like there are a bunch of Republicans who are getting increasingly worried about the direction of their party.

TOLLIVER: Increasingly worried because they know they`re going to be enveloped by the formerly fringe candidates who are now becoming the mainstream of the GOP.

And that means they lose their standing as long-serving Republicans, they don`t have the clout that they had in the party. And so I think that`s the only thing that Mitt Romney is speaking about now, because, as you said, Alicia, he has no intention of doing anything to preserve the state of our democracy, to preserve basic rights for individuals in this country.

And so I see the tweets, and I`m like, is that all? Is that all?

MENENDEZ: Yes. Is that all?

Eugene, here`s the thing. We all have seen all of the same polling, right, where you see Republican voters identifying more with the party than they are identifying with Donald Trump. That is a change that we have seen in the past year.

ROBINSON: Yes.

MENENDEZ: It`s also more complex than the numbers may seem at first glance, right? Some of that is actually about voters who want the party to be more MAGA, not less. They actually are out-Trumping Trump. And then part of it`s also hard to answer because this is a Republican Party now that has been remade in Trump`s image.

So they may want Trumpism without Trump. Is his grip on the GOP strengthening or is it weakening?

ROBINSON: Well, look, we don`t know yet.

But the important thing about the Pence announcement is that it suggests to me that for -- and certainly for him and coming up for others, Republican officials are going to have to make a choice. They`re going to have to choose which side they`re on, if either they`re on Trump`s side or they`re on the side of the Constitution.

And Trump is -- he forced this choice on Mike Pence. Mike Pence didn`t want to publicly make the choice. But he had to. I would predict that Trump is going to force others, like perhaps Mitt Romney and others in the Senate and others -- well, the House is perhaps beyond saving, but other Republicans, who actually do believe in the Constitution, to make a choice and that they`d rather not make because it`s going to hurt them politically with the base.

But they may ultimately have no choice.

MENENDEZ: David, as someone who has sat through many polling sessions and many focus groups, I do have to ask you about one section of this resolution where they talk about Congress embarking on a systematic effort to replace liberty with socialism, a buzzword that they really feel worked for them, eliminate border security in favor of lawless, open borders, create record inflation designed to steal the American dream from our children.

I mean, this reads like a focus group-tested set of attack points that may have no bearing on reality, but that lay out the argument they are going to make going into 2022.

PLOUFFE: Sure.

[18:15:00]

I mean, they think some of that worked back in 2020, particularly in South Florida and some areas of Texas, the socialism argument. But, yes, I mean, I think we have never seen, I don`t think in American history, but certainly in modern American history, a political party or serious political players basically not care about the truth about what they say, because, basically, they don`t have to.

I mean, they`re -- they have got their own little world that they live in, FOX and Breitbart and Sinclair, and they never get challenged.

Now, my sense is, swing voters want people to focus on them, their job, their health care, their house. They`re actually for democracy. Sadly, it`s probably two-thirds/one-third today on the pro-democracy side, but that`s more than you need to win most elections.

And so I think that`s going to be the challenge is, can the Democrats, not for all time, but for an election or two, build a coalition of people who are there to basically provide a bulwark to protect democracy, and also to push back about some of this.

So, in this way, the Democrats can get on the offensive. Campaigns, particularly, when you`re in power, as you know, if it is a referendum on you, you`re going to lose that nine times out of 10. You have to make it a choice.

And I think this is where you`re seeing some of the polls. Trump is still very popular, but again, more than half the people say they`re not sure they would vote for him. I went through that in `08. Hillary Clinton, super powerful front-runner, but 50 percent of the people were open to somebody else.

That gives you an avenue, and I think people can get weary of this. So I think the RNC, Kevin McCarthy, many Republicans are not going to distance themselves from Trump. But I think what you see in some of the research and some of these focus groups that`s been conducted the Republicans is, there`s an opening.

And I think that`s what Ron DeSantis in particular sees, that you can say, hey, I support a lot of what Trump did, but we need somebody new. And I think there will be a lot of people listening to that.

MENENDEZ: We will see how many people end up in that lane.

Eugene Robinson, David Plouffe, Juanita Tolliver, thank you all for getting us started.

Coming up: new evidence of Trump`s calls with Jim Jordan on the day of the riot now in the hands of the January 6 Committee.

Plus, disturbing new bodycam video of a man shot dead by police just seconds after they burst through the door with a no-knock warrant.

Also, well, the great job numbers today shocked everyone, including the folks at FOX News, and why Jeff Bezos might need a new route to the sea for his mega-yacht.

Stay with us.

MENENDEZ: A major break in the January 6 Committee probe. This time, the witness was on camera and setting the record straight for all to see.

Mike Pence was at the center of the MAGA pressure campaign to steal the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. There is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Let me read that quote again: "Trump is wrong," calling Trump and his MAGA allies un-American for pushing a vote-stealing scheme.

There has been a flow of new evidence on how deep this fake electors plot went. We know Steve Bannon was fueling the Pence pressure, along with Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn, who said this on THE BEAT:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BORIS EPSHTEYN, FORMER TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN STRATEGIC ADVISER: Everything that was done was done legally by the Trump legal team by -- according to the rules, and under the leadership of Rudy Giuliani. We fought for the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Mike Pence fact-checked them today, correctly stating he couldn`t just steal an election.

Pence`s aides are cooperating with the January 6 Committee, two of them testifying this week.

And remember when Jim Jordan said this about talking to Trump on January 6?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Did you talk to the former president that day?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): I have talked to the former president umpteen times, thousands. I mean, maybe not thousands.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIER: I mean on January 6, Congressman.

JORDAN: Yes. I mean, I have talked to the president -- I have talked to the president so many -- I can`t remember all the days I have talked to him, but I have certainly talked to the president.

QUESTION: Did you speak with him before, during or after the Capitol was attacked?

JORDAN: I`d have to go -- I spoke with him that day after, I think after. I don`t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don`t know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Well, the documents have clarified it for him.

They talked the morning of January 6 for 10 minutes. This is very detailed evidence they had. It`s coming out. And the facts are coming out.

And now the committee is weighing immunity in exchange for testimony, specifically for a Trump DOJ official who pushed election fraud claims.

Congressman Raskin telling NBC News they have been -- quote -- "sandbagged" and will be pushing the public hearings to April or to May. So where`s this probe going now, after Pence`s Trump world rebuke?

I have the perfect guests to break this all down with.

Melissa Murray and former U.S. attorney for Georgia Michael J. Moore join me when we are back in just 60 seconds.

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and Michael J. Moore, formerly U.S. attorney for Georgia.

Melissa, what does this Pence rebuke mean for the probe and the fake electors plot?

MELISSA MURRAY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it makes clear that Vice President Pence has no involvement in this scheme to steal the election and indeed had no legal authority to do that.

So it`s a rebuke to this view that has been pressed among many of President Trump`s associates there was something for the vice president to do, and he could do so lawfully and with his own authority. And he`s rebuked that.

[18:25:06]

But it`s worth noting, he has not broken with the underlying claim that supports the entire idea that he could decertify the election. And that, of course, is that the election was fraudulent in some way. So at the speech before the Federalist Society -- that`s the conservative legal group -- he made clear that while he had broken with the president on his ability to intervene, he did not contest that the election was stolen.

And, again, there is very little evidence of any kind of fraudulent activity during this election. So the fact that he would not rebuke that as well was startling and quite noticeable.

MENENDEZ: Melissa, we asked one of the members of the select committee about Pence`s aides` testimony. They give us very little, as they are wont to do.

But how key are those aides` testimony in this probe?

MURRAY: I think it`s very important because it`s actually the first bird`s-eye view I think we have of what was going on in the West Wing and the struggle that was going on between the vice president and the president in the lead-up to January 6.

So we`re seeing a lot of the pressure that was being put on Vice President Pence. And we`re also seeing him sort of stopped short on that. And I think it shows us how very close we came to an actual coup d`etat. And what really saved us was the fact that one person decided that his better angels would prevail on that day.

MENENDEZ: Michael, in light of what we heard from Pence today, your sense of whether or not he will cooperate with the committee, and if they can get him to comply?

MICHAEL J. MOORE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, first, thanks for having me.

And I was pleased to hear his rebuke. I will say, it`s an odd position to be in, that we`re giving him credit for doing the thing that he should have been doing all along, as if somehow you get a gold star for finally standing up and saying something that`s truthful about it.

I think he`s probably way in his political maneuvers. And he`s going through a calculated process, and he will make a decision whether he wants to look like a reluctant witness that gets called in or whether or not he wants to actually -- actually looks like he`s cooperating with the committee, which, for all intents and purposes, the Republicans have now disavowed in the rebukes that they have done on their own members.

And so I hope he will. I hope that he will stand up and say that this is the thing. But the point is well-placed here that that isn`t -- they continue to perpetuate somehow that the election was stolen, that there was this massive fraud in the election, outside and apart from the -- what went on at the Capitol during the uprising.

So, hopefully, he will -- I enjoyed the comment about his better angels. I mean, hopefully, one will stop whispering and start yelling in his ear to stand up and do the right thing and to acknowledge, in fact, that the election was fair. There`s very, very little evidence of fraud here.

The evidence, frankly, is on people who tried to sway the election or make up votes, and that kind of thing, but maybe that he will finally stand up and do the right thing.

MENENDEZ: Michael, I absolutely agree with, no gold stars here.

Melissa, the committee has a lot of evidence. How significant is Jordan`s call log to Trump? What does it tell you about the documents that they have?

MURRAY: Well, it`s -- I mean, they have a lot of documents, that this was an important outgrowth of the Supreme Court`s decision not to block the requests for the public injunction on the disclosure of those documents.

So, now they have this entire cache of White House communications, the sorts of things that would ordinarily be kept together. And we noticed that some of it was not kept together. A lot of it had to be taped up. So the whole question of record-keeping in the Trump White House is still open for debate.

But they have a lot of information just in terms of call logs about who`s calling, who`s trying to contact the president, who the president was talking to in the days leading up to January 6 and on the morning of January 6 itself before the president went to the Ellipse to give that fiery speech.

So there`s quite a lot there. And connecting a lot of the different players to the events that were going on at the Capitol inside the building, the certification of the Electoral College, I think, will be quite important.

MENENDEZ: Michael, to your point about better angels screaming, rather than whispering, Congressman Jordan said this today about whether he would comply with a subpoena. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Would you comply with a subpoena if the committee did...

JORDAN: Well, we see what happens. We will see what the committee does.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Your thoughts?

MOORE: I think it`s ridiculous that a member of the United States Congress would sit there and say it just depends on whether or not I would comply with a subpoena from the body in which I serve.

I just find that to be absolutely nonsensical. He`s -- but, there again, I mean, we have got enough comments from him sort of treading water when he`s made his remarks about who he talked to it and when he talked to Trump and did he talk to Trump and all, that there`s plenty of information.

MENENDEZ: Well, Michael, let ask you then a different question, which is, what happens if he does, in fact, stonewall?

MOORE: Well, I mean, you have seen already that there`s some maneuvering that could take place on whether or not there could be a criminal contempt charge. And the committee can take that up.

The difference here is that it`s a sitting member of Congress, and whether or not they would move forward on a member of Congress or have the jurisdiction to do that.

There`s oftentimes some provisions that allow for not immunity, but almost a little bit of a hall pass while you`re actively serving there. And so I don`t know if the committee will have the fortitude to want to take a sitting member of Congress and move forward on some type of criminal citation. I just -- I just don`t -- I don`t know that.

But, certainly, they have the megaphone, they have the microphone, they have the podium, and they ought to get up there and talk about what Jordan has said, the conflicts that he`s -- in the statements that he`s given in the past.

And it could be a mighty strong public shaming, even if he wants to leave the chair empty, during the -- what would have been his session before the January 6 panel.

MENENDEZ: Michael, I want to turn to the criminal probe in Georgia, lest we forget that there is the select committee, there is DOJ`s work, there is what is happening to Georgia, to say nothing of what is happening in New York.

The DA in Georgia saying they`re entering a new phase of the probe. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FANI WILLIS (D), FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, DISTRICT ATTORNEY: We realize that we`re coming to a place that there are enough people that will require a subpoena for us to speak to or for us to be able to get information.

And so, yes, we`re headed into phase two. And phase two, I believe, starts when we actually start with a special purpose grand jury.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Michael, help us understand, where are we? What does this mean?

MOORE: Well, the DA has asked for a special grand jury. And that simply means that a grand jury that has the authority to investigate.

You don`t see that all the time in a -- in the state grand jury system, unlike the federal system. And so this grand jury, while it cannot issue an indictment, the grand jury can actually subpoena witnesses, have people, come in kind of take a longer period of time than the usual term of court timeline that is set for grand jurors.

And they would issue a report at the end of the day. The problem is here, in my mind, at least, is that it might be complicating things, because frankly, with the tape that she`s got of the president`s call to Raffensperger, the public statements that have been made by Raffensperger, she`s probably got enough to indict as it is.

I mean, we used to joke about you could indict a ham sandwich if you had a good investigator as a witness to come in before the grand jury. So I wish that she would think a lot about a rifle shot and kind of -- instead of looking for a shotgun spread here, and try -- look at the easy, provable case that she has for attempt to solicit somebody to commit election crimes, which I believe the tape does back that up, and move forward.

The case is like a snake. The longer that you play with this case, the more likely you are to get bit. And so what you need to do is go in there and just cut the head off the snake and move forward. She ought to treat the former president like any other accused criminal, line him up in a grand jury, move him through the process, and then be done.

I think this is going to drag it out some. I think that she`s going to create for herself some appellate issues that will -- the courts will have to deal with. I think she`s kind of indicated that in some comments that she made the other day.

I don`t want to second-guess her. I`m not trying to armchair quarterback the case. I get the idea of looking at the group and looking at other people that may be involved. But I think, when you realize that the ultimate person that you`re talking about is really a former president of the United States, you kind of take a step back and think, OK, realistically, where am I going to go with this?

What are of the appellate courts, which are controlled by Republican appointees, frankly, in our state, what`s the likelihood that if I get a conviction -- that means that 100 percent of your jurors have to believe and vote to convict -- if I actually get a conviction, what`s the likelihood that the conviction stands on all counts in front of an appellate court?

And I think that`s something she`s having to put into her calculation. She`s got a good team, and she`s fine person. And I don`t -- and, again, I`m not trying to second-guess what she`s doing. But I do think the special purpose grand jury tells me that she`s trying to broaden out, look maybe at RICO allegations, look at conspiracy charges, trying to bring some other people in, whether that`s the former chief of staff, whoever, people that were involved in the telephone call.

But, frankly, I mean, she`s got a jurisdiction where crime is on the uptick. She`s got to deal with that. And so she`s got to face sort of the reality of her political constituents here, at the same time, balance that with investigation as it goes forward.

And I think it could be done expeditiously if you didn`t sort of throw it all against a wall and hope that something stuck, but rather look at that charge that she has a very clear case on. Use Raffensperger`s public statements and his book that he wrote against him if you need to impeach him.

And, frankly, I don`t know that you ever need to get him into the grand jury, seeing as how he was all over the news and on the pages of his book talking about what happened and how he felt about it.

MENENDEZ: Yes, I don`t know that there`s anyone who has not heard that sound.

Melissa Murray and Michael J. Moore, thank you so much.

Still ahead, I`m going to talk to Obama`s former economic adviser on jobs surging under Biden, as a new report surprises the experts, as well as FOX News.

And, later, new bodycam footage of a black man shot dead by police who stormed through the door with a no-knock warrant.

MENENDEZ: Stunning new jobs numbers shattering predictions, almost half-a- million jobs added in January, despite a COVID surge that many experts thought would actually slow hiring.

Economically, this is now a historic jobs boom. More on that in a second.

But this is also a political story. Check this out. This morning, before the jobs numbers came out, FOX appeared to be rooting for bad news, news that would be bad for American workers, because it would be bad for Biden, touting jobs figures that could be -- quote -- "worst in years."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the next hour, the January job report will be released. And it could be the worst in years.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS: It could be a loss of 300,000 jobs, how is the White House going to put a happy face on that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wall Street thinks that we might see a loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

DOOCY: It could be a morning of pain.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The administration bracing for yet another economic bust.

DOOCY: What vaccine do you get for job loss?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: For FOX, it was a chance to be glib. And that was short-lived.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: January jobs report just released, the U.S. adding 467,000 jobs last month. That is more than economists expected.

The January jobs report is in. White House should be happy about that.

DOOCY: It could have been 300,000 in the hole. It`s close to half-a- million. How did everybody get this so wrong?

STUART VARNEY, FOX BUSINESS: Well, you`re right. Everybody did get this chronically wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: As for the economic news, Biden today saying inflation is a concern, but also highlighting the U.S. now has added 6.6 million jobs in his first 12 months, a record for any president.

[18:40:07]

That`s compared to Trump`s two million in his first year. It builds on recent data showing the economy grew last year at the fastest rate in almost 40 years.

Joining me now, economist Austan Goolsbee with the University of Chicago, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama.

Austan, first, I have to get your take on FOX apparently rooting for bad numbers.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, FORMER CHAIRMAN, COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS: yes, I was on FOX Business, and it was a little bit the same dynamic. And there`s egg on everyone`s face.

I mean, I thought it was going to be a negative number. And for it to come in at almost half-a-million was fabulous news. I mean, it`s -- I always say you don`t want to put too much on one month`s number, but this is a trend.

I mean, as you pointed out at the outset there, Alicia, we have had record- breaking job growth for a year. And if this continues, I`m hopeful that we could be past this by the summer. We could be back to as if COVID never existed. How great would that be?

MENENDEZ: It would be fantastic.

I do have to ask you, for those of us who are not economic prognosticators, why were these numbers so wildly off?

GOOLSBEE: Well, the thing is, what most people were doing when they were making the forecast -- like I say, we have had big numbers month after month.

But with the rise of the Omicron variant, if you look back at previous surges, that led to major complications and slow-ups in the jobs numbers. So at the end of the Trump administration, when we had that first surge, or third surge, however you want to count it, the jobs numbers actually went negative.

So that`s why everyone was predicting that this thing would be awful, was because we had a huge surge of Omicron, a bunch of people stayed home. And so they probably were going to show up as not being hired.

But maybe people are -- maybe the relationship of the surge to the economy is finally going to release its grip. And so that`s why people were as optimistic as they were.

MENENDEZ: One of the things that jumped out to me about these numbers, as good as they were, men`s labor participation has completely recovered since February 2020. Women have yet to recover.

What is behind those numbers? And what does it mean politically that that disparity remains?

GOOLSBEE: Well, those are two important areas.

The first is, why would it be the case that men are back to where they were before the pandemic and women not? Well, that`s mostly because this was a recession unlike all previous recessions. It was concentrated on women. It was concentrated in the service sector, which tends to have a higher share of workers that are women than men, rather than in durable goods manufacturing and stuff that are more men than women.

Now, women have made a great deal of progress. They`re just not all the way back to where they were before the pandemic.

Politically, it`s a little hard to say, I mean, in the polls, people are still in very sour moods about the economy, despite the fact that we added a whole lot of jobs and despite the fact that wages are up. And so even if, next month or going into the summer, women get back to the same position that they were before the pandemic, I still think there`s a message battle to be had over, is this a strong economy or is this not a strong?

MENENDEZ: Austan, I have 30 seconds left, but sort of the elephant in the room when we talk about voters being sour around the economy is inflation.

Do you see it settling down soon?

GOOLSBEE: I hope so. I mean, not on oil.

When you got military actions happening with Saudi Arabia and Yemen, you got Russia about to invade Ukraine, geopolitics is going to keep the price of oil high.

On the supply chain, we have seen some progress. And I`m still hopeful that, by this summer, you`re going to see the new inflation months coming in low, even though, looking back, we obviously did have big inflation.

MENENDEZ: We all want to see the summer that you are envisioning.

Austan Goolsbee, thank you so much for being with us.

GOOLSBEE: Yes, thank you.

MENENDEZ: Ahead: a black man shot dead by police just seconds after they burst through the door with a no-knock warrant.

New calls for transparency, that`s next.

MENENDEZ: Minneapolis police under fire again following the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old black man.

Amir Locke was killed Wednesday morning in an apartment when a SWAT team carried out a no-knock warrant in connection with a homicide investigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department just released bodycam footage, the faces of the officers blurred. The video starts with the SWAT team opening the door. We are pausing the footage right before the shooting.

A warning: It is, of course, disturbing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get on the ground! Get on the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) ground!

(GUNSHOTS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Locke was struck three times.

With this no-knock warrant, they used a key to get in.

The Minneapolis P.D. released a second version of the video in slow motion. Here it is in part.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Police search warrant!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: The officers appearing to announce their presence as they opened the door, not before, which goes against the initial police report.

The MPD also released a still photograph of Locke. You can see him on the couch under a blanket. He appears to be holding a gun. the police chief saying it was pointing in the direction of one of the officers, though that is not apparent from the footage provided.

[18:50:02]

Chief Huffman also saying Locke`s connection to the homicide investigation is unclear.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMELIA HUFFMAN, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, INTERIM POLICE CHIEF: Mr. Locke was not named in the original search warrant. And so, at this point, it is unclear if or how he is connected to St. Paul`s investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: And breaking moments ago, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announcing a moratorium on both the request and execution of no known (sic) warrants in the city of Minneapolis.

Joining me now, retired NYPD Detective and director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton.

Marq, your reaction to how this was handled?

MARQ CLAXTON, BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT ALLIANCE: Well, first off, this is disturbingly familiar and painfully predictable. We have been here before. And, unfortunately, I think the larger community understands we will be here again.

What really adds insult to the injury to Mr. Locke and his family is the fact that police officials, law enforcement continues to tell us that these incidents are unavoidable. And the community -- and I think you have heard some of the frustration from the community in this particular case -- understand quite clearly that much of this is avoidable, and will no longer accept the standard police response when you`re talking about this level of loss of life.

We can`t continue to come here time and time again and ignore the racial component to these type of incidents. It is a reality that we must face and be honest about it. And I think we`re at the point now where the larger community is saying that the typical explanations will no longer suffice.

MENENDEZ: Marq, we mentioned the gun in the video. The police chief responded to questions about the shooting.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUFFMAN: It`s a moment when the officer had to make a split-second decision to assess the circumstances and determine whether he felt like there was an articulable threat, that the threat was imminent harm, great bodily harm or death, and that he needed to take action right then to protect himself and his partners.

Ultimately, that decision of whether that threshold was met will be examined by the county attorney`s office that reviews this case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Again, Marq, to your point, this is a part of the story is that is all too familiar.

What will the lawyers be looking at?

CLAXTON: Well, first, let`s deal with all that cop-speak that we heard and how that type of language and conversation, although the attempt is to be more open and transparent, it`s actually more insulting, because what`s not spoken about or what`s not discussed are the things that the community really is interested in.

Like, for example, does the castle doctrine, which applies to everyone else, not apply to black and brown people? Does the person have an obligation to retreat in their home or not? Let`s answer that question.

It`s already indicated that Mr. Locke was not a -- clearly, it was inferred that he was not a subject or target of this particular search warrant. They had keys, so there had to be some additional intelligence steps prior to even going into the location.

What was said or what evidence was given to the judge to -- in order to obtain a search warrant in this particular case? There are so many questions that they didn`t discuss. And that`s what insults people, especially -- people expect me to know a little bit about police procedures, but it`s gotten to the point that the general community knows so much about what should occur properly in police procedures, because we have had these tragedies happen time and time again.

These responses, these kinds of canned responses by law enforcement officials will no longer suffice. And there are some real significant questions that have to be asked and continue to be asked by the community.

And then let`s examine what these proposed reforms that Minneapolis had enacted, let`s see if they took hold. Obviously, what we thought was a prohibition or no-knock warrants, or at least a limitation on them, that didn`t exist, or it just didn`t exist in this particular case.

(CROSSTALK)

CLAXTON: Those are the questions they`re going to have...

MENENDEZ: Marq Claxton, as always, I`m grateful for your time and your expertise. Thanks for being with us.

Ahead: Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his controversial mega-yacht just sailed into some trouble.

Stay with us.

MENENDEZ: Finally tonight, an update on a story we brought you last night involving Jeff Bezos and his new mega-yacht.

We reported on how Bezos plan to temporarily dismantle a historic bridge in the Netherlands because this sailboat, said to be the biggest in the world, was too big to pass under it. The story has sparked global attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jeff Bezos has sparked outrage after asking for a national monument to be taken apart.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s a yacht that`s got its own yacht. You need a support yacht for the main yacht, because you can`t just land your helicopter on the main yacht. That sentence shouldn`t even exist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More moneys you have, the more power you get. The city said, we`re not going to do it in the first place, and now Bezos offers some nice moneys, and they`re going to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE) yacht from Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Here in the U.S., after our segment aired, Congressman Adam Schiff tweeted: "If Jeff Bezos can pay to dismantle a bridge in the Netherlands to fit his super yacht, then his company should have no trouble paying its fair share in taxes, so we can build bridges in America."

We checked on that point. And the most recent estimate shows that Amazon paid a tax rate of just 1.2 percent, avoiding over $2 billion in taxes.

But back to the yacht. Now Dutch officials are backpedaling, a local mayor saying -- quote -- "No decision has been made yet" about dismantling the bridge for Bezos.

The yacht is estimated to have cost Bezos $500 million, so we`re going to see how this plays out.

