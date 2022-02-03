Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/3/22

Summary

Bombshell Trump memos reveal how deep the team went on its fake electors plot. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman discusses the wealth gap. Rudy Giuliani`s appearance on "The Masked Singer" stirs outrage. The Republican Party is on the verge of endorsing the formal expulsion of Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT with our friend Alicia Menendez, in for Ari, starts right now.

Hi, Alicia.

ALICIA MENENDEZ, MSNBC HOST: Hi, my friend. Thank you so much.

And welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Alicia Menendez, in for Ari Melber.

We start with those bombshell Trump memos revealing how deep the team went on its fake electors plot. "The New York Times" obtaining memos dated as far back as November 18, 2020, the earliest known effort to prepare these fake electors, showing the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results.

The memo written by a lawyer stating there is a very strong argument that the real deadline, it`s not December 8, nor even December 14, but January 6. "The Times" reporting Rudy Giuliani used the memos to strategize. They were initially meant to address the Wisconsin challenge, but became a part of the broader legal strategy.

Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn admitted last month on THE BEAT there was a fake electors scheme. Since then, the feds revealed they are investigating it.

In Congress the January 6 Committee closing in on the electors plot, a committee member telling me Pence`s aides are shedding light on the probe. Today, the Arizona GOP chair and her husband now suing to block the committee from getting their phone records. They are accused of signing documents falsely claiming to be presidential electors.

And another memo disclosed today obtained by "The Washington Post" dated December 18, 2020, and circulated amongst Trump allies, it suggested Trump should invoke the powers of the National Security Agency in an attempt to show foreign powers had meddled in the election to help Biden win.

We are seeing bombshell report after bombshell report on this election- stealing plan, and Trump seemingly nervous, hosting more rallies, appearing on right-wing television, trying to deflect blame, Trump saying both Pence and Pelosi should be investigated, today going at Pelosi again, saying: "Capitol security was Pelosi`s job, not the president`s. Why am I, those around me responsible for anything?"

Fact-check, again, the House speaker not responsible for security on Capitol Hill.

Joining me now, former RNC Chair Michael Steele and former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade.

Michael, what is your top takeaway from these memos?

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I think they give you an insight into the somewhat degree of panic that Trump was engaged in and trying to figure out, OK, how do I grab back this election?

And when you sort of look at the timeline of events, they clearly were on a clock, December 14 being that first major clock, which they could not do anything about. So, then they project it to January 6.

I think, though, in the end, when I put it all together, if they had the means, December 14 would have been the critical date, because those states would have then certified the election under these -- under false premises, if you will. They would have in place the mechanisms to sort of cheat the system earlier in the process.

That`s what you see happening now, Alicia, with a lot of the changes in voting laws around the country, anticipating that next time. But when you see it in the overall scheme of things, it is very clear. Not only were the minions prepared to do what Trump wanted done, but Donald Trump had his finger on that pulse. He was animating those actions. He was informing them directly of what he wanted.

And from Rudy Giuliani on down, they were prepared to carry out as much of that as they could, if, in critical times, they could get members inside the government, whether it`s National Security, Justice Department, on board to complete the mission back.

MENENDEZ: Michael, I got to ask you, Trump going after Pence and Pelosi yet again, what does that tell you?

STEELE: It tells me -- it`s the deflection. It`s always the deflection.

So, when Trump goes after so one, stop and ask yourself, well, why are you going after them? What have they done? What have they said? What are they doing that gets you so excited that you`re going to take time to single them out?

What it says to me is, this is cutting very close to Trump. And it`s putting him in a position where he realized that he doesn`t have the power to stop it. He can`t stop the investigations in New York. So, guess what? That -- those prosecutors are racist. He can`t stop the January 6 commission.

So what does he do? He threatens to throw people in jail if you give him a chance to reelection and to disrupt the process by inferring or outright saying, I will pardon you if you are somehow caught up in this and convicted.

[18:05:11]

And so he`s doing what he can, as he always does, to push the narrative back on to others away from him, so that that becomes the story, and not himself.

MENENDEZ: Barbara, legally, how crucial are these memos as evidence?

BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Oh, I think they`re incredibly important, Alicia.

They`re not the only story, of course, because what you still have to prove is knowledge and intent that this was a scheme to defraud. So if these were executed in good faith, thinking that this is a permissible way to contest an election, that can be a defense.

I think the key witnesses in this to demonstrate that they knew it was false are, number one, Mike Pence, and maybe through his chief of staff and other top aides, everybody can learn what Mike Pence knew without actually talking to Mike Pence. But, to me, the other key witness is William Barr.

William Barr resigned from the Justice Department in December in a very strange and surprising timing. Ordinarily, an attorney general stays to the end of the term. He leaves in December, right at the time all of these things were being discussed, and after he announced publicly that there was no widespread voter fraud.

And so it seems to me quite likely that he told that to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump did not want to believe that, instead pursued these things. If so, and if they can prove that, then they have a very serious conspiracy charge here.

The other point I want to make, Alicia, is one of these new memos talks about utilizing national security as a basis for securing these voting machines. That is a breathtaking abuse of power. I worked in the national security area, and I know how many very careful checks are in place to prevent the abuse of power of national security because of the awesome might have that power.

And the idea that you would just make it up and say, yes, I think -- we think foreign countries are involved here, so we`re just going to go on and seize those machines, is a truly breathtaking abuse of power. And if that happened, I really hope that the Justice Department is delving into this, because it is so harmful to the credibility of our institutions.

MENENDEZ: Absolutely.

Michael, "The New York Times" reporting the second memo was dated December 9, 2020. It set forth an analysis of how to legally authorize alternate electors in six key swing states, noting the scheme was unproblematic in Arizona and Wisconsin, slightly problematic in Michigan, somewhat dicey in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and very problematic in Nevada.

That`s a hell of a sliding scale, if you ask me. Where is the GOP reaction to all of this?

(LAUGHTER)

STEELE: Where it always is, nowhere to be found.

There`s not a bank of microphones between here and Timbuktu that you`re going to find Republicans stand -- stepping up to speak to any of this.

MENENDEZ: OK, but, Michael, if not on the fake electors piece of it, then, as Barb was just laying it out, on the national security piece of this?

STEELE: Again, there`s no incentive for them to do that.

I mean, what are we waiting for? How much more evidence do you need? How much more do you need revealed before you decide, wow, these guys really tried to overthrow the government?

I mean, so, look, I think, in many respects, this comes back on the party in ways that we may not see right now. We will leave that to voters to decide how they weigh that, I mean, whether they give the power back to these folks come November.

But, right now, the expectation has got to rest with -- as Barbara rightly put it, with Merrick Garland, the Justice Department, and how they proceed with this. The January 6 committee is going to do what it going to do. It`s going to put the evidence that it has been able to amass through interviews and documents, et cetera, in front of the nation, but, more importantly, in front of DOJ.

It is then going to be incumbent on them to decide exactly what to do. I`m not worried about and neither should Americans be worried about what Republicans have to say, because they have said nothing up to now. So what are they going to say? What possibly could they say, with Donald Trump looking over their shoulder?

We just saw last week, when Lindsey Graham comes out and says, well, I just think the idea of pardoning the January 6 rioters is just unconscionable. We shouldn`t do that.

And literally, within 24 hours, what happened?

MENENDEZ: Got the smackdown.

STEELE: Backstroke. He got the back -- start doing the backstroke. He got the smackdown.

So, you`re -- so we know that scenario. The key thing, as Barbara rightly noted, is how DOJ is looking at this and whether or not, on the other side, there are criminal -- potential criminal indictments to be pursued.

MENENDEZ: Barbara, what happens if the Trump lawyers don`t talk to investigators?

MCQUADE: Well, I think that there will be assertions of Fifth Amendment privileges.

And then there`s a decision to be made about whether to grant them immunity. They may also try to invoke attorney-client privilege. But there is an exception that, when you`re involved in a scheme of fraud or crime, that that must yield.

[18:10:07]

And so I think, ultimately, that they may have to provide immunity. But that`s a tradeoff that prosecutors make all the time, and maybe a tradeoff that the committee ought to be thinking about, willing to give up some pawns to be able to capture the king.

MENENDEZ: Michael Steele, Barbara McQuade, as always, thank you both.

Coming up: the MAGA purge in the GOP and why it`s not about what it used to be, Republican ideology. A big vote on that today.

Plus: Jeff Bezos and his mega-yacht are making headlines today for all the wrong reasons. We`re going to have a special conversation on the wealth gap with Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman.

And then: Rudy Giuliani, "The Masked Singer." Is it the end of civilization as we know it?

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MENENDEZ: Tonight, the Republican Party is on the verge of endorsing the formal expulsion of two of Donald Trump`s most vocal critics.

GOP leaders are gathered at the annual RNC winter meeting, where they`re expected to vote tomorrow on a MAGA resolution targeting Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The measure would support booting the lawmakers from the House Republican Caucus, the proposal getting over 50 co-sponsors.

The vote is, of course, largely symbolic, but that`s the point. It would be a declaration of loyalty to Trump and a public rebuke of the only two Republicans serving on the January 6 Committee.

[18:15:08]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): I have never lost an election. He has. He`s the only loser in that mix.

CHENEY: I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.

KINZINGER: And we`re trying to grab on to him as if he`s somehow the ticket to the future. And he is instead obsessed with the fact that he lost again at something.

CHENEY: We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: The GOP effort to punish Kinzinger and Cheney revealing. First, it has nothing to do with policy. Liz Cheney voted with Trump over 93 percent of the time.

Last year, Republicans removed her from a leadership spot and replaced her with someone less conservative, but who backed the big lie. This is all about fealty to Trump.

The second thing, this vote is coming from a place of MAGA fear and confusion, Trump`s sway over the GOP suddenly looking less certain. This week, "The New York Times" reporting on his grip over the GOP facing strains, while also noting his ongoing power over the base, a massive war chest, eclipsing the RNC`s.

There`s infighting among Republicans, and that`s the context for MAGA`s effort to get more extreme in its actions, like expelling Kinzinger and Cheney. There are echoes of this move toward extremes across the far right. Last night, I spoke to the strange wife of jailed Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to discuss her husband`s evolution into cult Trump follower.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: You originally envisioned the Oath Keepers as a -- quote -- "a cigar club of like-minded libertarians."

What changed?

TASHA ADAMS, EX-WIFE OF STEWART RHODES: There was a lot of energy in the Ron Paul movement, and I think he wanted to absorb that. And, eventually, later he morphed a little more to the right, and a little more to the right. And, eventually, he`s following Trump and anything Trump says and does.

And I think that that was actually his plan all along.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: We`re going to get into all of this when we are back in just 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MENENDEZ: We are back with "New York Times" columnist Michelle Goldberg.

Michelle, your thoughts on this RNC resolution?

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I think whatever happens with the RNC resolution, there are in fact some signs that Trump`s hold on this party is slipping a little bit.

I don`t think anybody should confuse that for moderation. It`s not that the party is becoming kind of less gripped by disinformation, less -- it`s not that the party is becoming any more grounded in reality. It`s just that parts of the party seem to have moved on.

For example, more people now in the Republican Party say that they`re a supporter of the Republican Party, as opposed to a supporter of Trump. That`s a reverse from where things were at the end of Trump`s term.

You see it of Trump`s -- the people Trump has been endorsing aren`t doing that well in fund-raising. The Georgia governor, the primary from the Georgia governor`s race, where David Perdue is really trying to make it a referendum on the big lie and a referendum on Brian Kemp`s performance in the election, at least in a recent poll, Perdue is trailing.

So, again, I don`t think anybody should write Trump off, but there are some small signs that he`s becoming a little bit of old news for some people.

MENENDEZ: I want to go back to that polling that you were referencing that shows that more GOP voters now identify with the Republican Party than identify with Trump.

As you said, that is a reversal from last year. But how do you analyze that movement in those numbers when the party itself has been remade in his image?

[18:20:01]

GOLDBERG: Well, I think that there are people, kind of emerging leaders who have out-Trumped Trump.

I mean, I think it looks like one of the most likely contenders for the GOP nomination, if it`s not Donald Trump, is likely to be Ron DeSantis, who has outflanked Trump on denying COVID, who has outflanked Trump on vaccines, right?

That`s a place where Trump actually does differ from a lot of his base, in that he said that he got boosted. He`s wanted to take credit for these vaccines, when a lot of the party wants to pretend that these vaccines either don`t work or are somehow dangerous.

And, at the same time, there`s also another path that we have seen in Georgia, which shows that, if you -- a sort of Trumpist-lite approach, one that has a little bit more plausible deniability, can win back some of the kind of old-school Republicans who left the party during the Trump years.

So it`s not that people have given up on Trumpism. It`s just that, if they want to retake power, there are a couple of different paths forward.

MENENDEZ: It`s just interesting to me that if you -- as you said, you look at those numbers, part of the move away is that there`s actually a portion of the Republican Party that is intensifying, as you said, that actually wants to be more MAGA, not less.

And then there are people who are becoming less interested in that. If you`re Democrats, and you`re looking at that polling, what does it tell you about how you peel off some of those people who are becoming disillusioned with Trump, not because they`re getting more radical, but because they`re just over it?

(CROSSTALK)

GOLDBERG: I don`t know that it lays out any one path, because, during the Trump years, the Democratic Party was able to win over a lot of sort of suburban white-collar former Republican voters, especially women.

We have seen those people go back to Glenn Youngkin. But if the Democratic Party really wants to make a play for winning those people over, that suggests one path. If the party wants to make a play for trying to win back some of the not just white working class, but Trump has also made gains among the black working class, among -- although certainly smaller ones, some gains among Hispanics. He`s made gains among Asians.

That`s a different path. And so, again, I mean, I think that there`s a bunch -- there`s different groups of voters who are maybe out there who -- what path the Democratic Party should take is as much an ideological question as it is a strategic one.

MENENDEZ: You invoked Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. He is not alone.

Former Republican Senator Dean Heller, now running for Nevada governor, he`s calling Biden a -- quote -- "illegitimate president."

I understand, Michelle, the need, right, their perceived need to reach out to the MAGA base. That seems, I don`t know, like an unnecessary step too far, right, to go after Biden in that way. Is that really what is necessary for Republicans to win at this point?

GOLDBERG: I don`t know if it`s what is necessary for Republicans to win. But I think that it`s what a big part of the base wants to hear.

And what we`re asking here, I think, is, how big of a part -- how big a part of the base not just wants to hear that, but really needs to hear that? And I think the outcome of the primaries will tell us that.

MENENDEZ: Michelle, I mentioned Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes getting radicalized. We spoke to his ex-wife last night.

She said Oath Keepers were started as this libertarian cigar club for men, right? They would get together and talk about libertarianism. All of a sudden, it becomes the Oath Keepers. Is that just a microcosm? Is he a microcosm of the right-wing?

GOLDBERG: I would say, look, the Oath Keepers have been on my radar for a long time. And I actually think that that`s a little bit of whitewashing of their origins, right?

The Oath Keepers were always pretty radical and sort of treated Democratic administrations as somewhat illegitimate, something that they might have to rebel against. And so I think that what we have seen -- what we saw with Trumpism is these trends in the Republican Party going back decades, going back to the John Birch Society, to the Tea Party, to the militia movement, all sort of coming together in a perfect storm, finding their champion and being unleashed.

And now that the thing that`s holding them all together is no longer in power, there`s some dissipation.

MENENDEZ: Michelle Goldberg, as always, thank you for spending some time with us.

GOLDBERG: Thank you.

MENENDEZ: Ahead: Jeff Bezos`s yacht is in the headlines. We`re going to tell you why.

Also, our live interview with Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman.

And Giuliani unmasked. The embattled Trump lawyer is "The Masked Singer." This actually happened.

[18:25:05]

A very special guest joins us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MENENDEZ: Jeff Bezos last made headlines for posting this photo on New Year`s Eve showing him partying on a yacht docked near an exclusive Caribbean island.

Now he is in the news again, with reports from Europe that the city of Rotterdam is going to partially dismantle this historic bridge, so Jeff`s new mega-yacht can sail under it.

When finished, it`s going to be the largest sailboat in the world, 417- feet-long. It is estimated to cost $500 million and will come with its own support yacht. The mega-yacht is so big that temporarily dismantling the bridge is the only way it can get to sea.

The bridge is a historic monument. It survived bombings during World War II and even inspired a silent film. But, for Bezos, it will come down.

A local official saying -- quote -- "As a city, this is a great way to take some of his money."

But some residents are understandably less amused. More than 500 people have already signed up for a Facebook event called Throwing Eggs at Super Yacht Jeff Bezos, where they will gather by the bridge and, well, do exactly that.

This is a news story. It`s also a metaphor. And Jeff`s mega-yacht may become a symbol the glaring wealth inequality across the globe.

[18:30:02]

Here in the U.S., the top 1 percent have 16 times more wealth than the bottom 50 percent. And it is getting worse.

Meanwhile, many people are finding it tougher to put food on the table, as inflation drives up the cost of everyday goods.

Joining me now, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman.

Paul, is it fair to talk about the Jeff Bezos mega-yacht in the context of global inequality?

PAUL KRUGMAN, COLUMNIST, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Oh, sure.

I mean, it`s not something new, but this is a kind of graphic example of just how obscenely unequal the modern world is, just how much wealth, how much income is concentrated in the hands of a few people. And it wouldn`t take -- you wouldn`t have to tax very much of that to have enough money to do an enormous amount.

As a matter of fact, we have seen -- one of the things we saw during the pandemic was that, briefly, we cut child poverty in the United States almost half through pandemic aid. So you have got to ask yourself, why is it that we have to leave this vast -- this untouched, while so many people continue to suffer?

MENENDEZ: Yes, why is it that his mega-yacht needs a support yacht when most people can`t afford a rowboat?

This wealth chart shows the top 1 percent exploding over the past 30 years -- it is a chart you are familiar with -- while the bottom 50 percent basically stagnant.

Can government policies alone address this?

KRUGMAN: Oh, sure.

I mean, how did we -- I grew up -- I`m not a youngster, and I grew up in a pretty middle-class society. That society didn`t just happen. That society was created by the New Deal. It was created by policies that took place during and after World War II.

It happened quite suddenly. So we turned ourselves from the Gilded Age into the postwar middle-class society through government policies, through taxes, through policies that favored labor organizing. And then, of course, we gradually unraveled those policies. And we became -- we came into the second Gilded Age that we`re living in now.

But the idea that this is somehow -- that the iron laws of economics prevent us from doing something to diminish this kind of extreme inequality, that`s -- history tells you that that`s just not true.

MENENDEZ: I want to go back to the child tax credit, which you raise, because, as you said...

KRUGMAN: Yes.

MENENDEZ: ... we had a window in a moment where we saw what was possible. The proof was in the pudding.

If there is not the political will to get it done, right, to get it codified in this moment, then will there ever be the will to get that done?

KRUGMAN: Well, that`s what we always ask.

And who we -- the political scene has had so many wild swings, that there`s a possibility. And, look, I`m -- I have been around this thing long enough to remember when health care reform was impossible. And then we did get Obamacare, which was an imperfect solution, but, nonetheless, 20 million people who didn`t have health insurance got it.

So it takes a moment. You have to be ready to seize that moment. But, look, I`m disappointed. I came in hoping that we were going to take the lessons of the pandemic about how much difference we can make and continue to apply them.

And at least as long as there are only 50 Democratic senators, and one of them is from an extremely red state, it`s not going to happen.

MENENDEZ: There`s the reality that, even as employment increases, wages increase, people are paying more for stuff. That includes food and gas.

Lots of people talking about this. What is the solution?

KRUGMAN: Oh, mostly, the solution is a little bit of patience, which, of course, is hard with the political scene out there.

But the -- most of the reason that we have had inflation is that the pandemic really distorted spending. People couldn`t go out to eat. And so they rushed to buy kitchen appliances and stuff like that. So we have this sudden burden.

We`re actually -- when we talk about supply chain problems, it`s not actually that we were shipping less stuff. We`re shipping more stuff. The trouble is, people wanted so much physical stuff that we couldn`t handle it. And that`s the main reason that inflation has gone up so suddenly.

Nobody saw it coming, but -- in the way it did. But the thing right now is, the Fed, Federal Reserve, is taking its foot off the gas pedal, which is necessary, but not slamming on the brakes, which is also good.

And given time, these things will resolve. The question, of course, is how fast. Most of the -- if we look at people -- what people appear to believe is going to happen, look at inflation expectations, if we look at the bond market, it looks as if inflation, it will be quite a lot lower by the end of this year. We don`t know that for sure.

But this is something that will come down, probably, and at a certain point, we will look back and say, what was all that about? But, of course, it`s been pretty upsetting and difficult for some families, although, again, we have had a strong recovery.

So increased job availability makes up for a lot of this.

MENENDEZ: Well, let me ask you.

Starbucks is raising prices, citing higher costs. Its profits soared 31 percent at the end of last year. What`s going on there?

[18:35:07]

KRUGMAN: Well, there`s a real question.

I mean, and I have talked this over a lot. Profit margins have gone up. If you were going to ask about -- we have sort of had -- we had about five points of extra inflation in this past year than -- and one to two points of that is higher profit margins.

Now, that doesn`t mean that it was all price-gouging. In some cases, you just had companies that happened to be sitting on scarce resources, like shipping containers, that are making a lot of money. But there`s certain -- let`s put this way.

If we had more effective antitrust policy, that would lower prices. It would reduce inflation, whether or not price-gouging was a major contributor. It would be the right thing to do anyway. And it`s certainly ugly to see this. I mean, I have no particular beef against Starbucks, but to see people making so much money when a lot of people are, in fact, having trouble paying for stuff is not a good look for American society.

MENENDEZ: And then, of course, tomorrow, the January jobs numbers expected.

Axios writing, they`re going to be a hot mess express.

Paul, that is an economic term I am sure you are familiar with.

KRUGMAN: I`m sure.

MENENDEZ: What are you expecting?

KRUGMAN: I had no idea.

I mean, it -- Omicron not only has probably screwed up actual employment, because people were sick, people couldn`t go to work, employers were disrupted, but it`s actually even disrupted the collection of data. We talk as if the lord hands down these tablets with economic data from on high.

In fact, people have to go out there and collect the data. And that`s not so easy in the middle of a pandemic. So I think the basic -- tomorrow`s number is going to be all noise. People that I talk to are all saying this would probably be a good day -- if there`s some way that you can call in sick and not have to write anything about tomorrow`s jobs report, that would be a good thing, because it`s probably not going to tell you anything.

MENENDEZ: It is good to know that "New York Times" columnists have the same approach as the rest of us.

Paul Krugman, as always, thank you.

Ahead: a crazy story, the Kremlin accused of hiring actors to fake an attack, part of an elaborate hoax to justify war.

Plus: Rudy Giuliani under legal heat, now making up bizarre reality TV appearance, and it is backfiring.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:41:26]

MENENDEZ: Rudy Giuliani is officially living the surreal life.

He`s reportedly doing reality TV as a contestant on FOX`s "The Masked Singer." And, well, it is not going well. Reportedly, two judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, walked off set in protests after Giuliani unmasked himself during a taping.

Keep in mind he is currently under criminal investigation over potential violation of foreign lobbying laws. He`s facing a January 6 subpoena. And he is still finding time for clownish. And he`s not alone.

Reality TV is actually a go-to for conservatives trying to rehab their image. Sean Spicer went on "Dancing With the Stars" after getting bounced as Trump`s press secretary. It was absurd, but that didn`t stop Trump from tweeting support, telling people to vote for Spicer.

Rick Perry was in the political wilderness when he went on the show, before step ball changing into the administration as Trump`s energy secretary.

Politico reporting on the pattern of Republicans doing reality TV, while Democrats avoid it -- quote -- "Prominent liberal politicians would face a penalty from voters if they skipped straight from government office to goofy reality shows. On the right, there`s no apparent penalty for good- natured humiliation."

Sarah Palin actually quit the Alaska governorship midterm to focus on a reality TV show about Alaska living. Here she is on "The Masked Singer."

Conservative pundits do it too. Before Tucker Carlson`s current gig spewing COVID misinformation and pro-Kremlin rhetoric, he was cha-cha-cha-ing his way into America`s living rooms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: What do I want to achieve? Victory. Victory in Latin dance.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: If it wasn`t apparent from that clip, Tucker Carlson flopped, lasting just one round.

And, of course, lest we forget where this all really started, a celebrity reality TV star turned president, Donald Trump on "The Apprentice," paving the way for his apprentices, Rudy Giuliani and so many others to go full performance politics.

Joining me now, Michael Hirschorn, head of Ish Entertainment, producer of documentaries and non-scripted TV and formerly head of programming at VH1. Michael is also the founder of The People PAC, aimed at promoting democracy.

Your take on Rudy Giuliani jumping into reality TV, amid all the swirling legal pressure he is currently under?

MICHAEL HIRSCHORN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, ISH ENTERTAINMENT: Well, I`m just excited when any Republican words a mask. Heyo.

Thank you.

But I think -- look, I think he`s clowning his way, looking for the bottom, searching for the bottom, pursuing some kind of weird psychological set of demons that I don`t understand. But it`s certainly not going to do him any good.

But I do think that the Republicans are onto something with bringing reality TV into politics, because, really, the world has changed, and the way you communicate now has been completely altered by reality TV.

[18:45:00]

MENENDEZ: Well, yes.

I mean, there is a strange attraction the part of conservative politicians to reality TV. Is that just, it like upping name I.D.?

HIRSCHORN: Well, I think we`re in an attention economy, right?

We`re in a moment when President Biden can talk, and no one will hear him. So, what Republicans understand that Democrats don`t understand, except for, let`s say, AOC and a few others, is that attention trumps content. If you can get people`s attention, you have already won.

The content of what you say doesn`t matter as much.

MENENDEZ: You do realize how demoralizing that is, right, this idea does that content doesn`t matter?

HIRSCHORN: The worst.

MENENDEZ: Especially -- especially given that, when we talk about all of this sort of attention economy, the flip side of it is, it is hard to do deep meaningful work, it is hard to deliver for people in an economy where the only thing we`re focused on is attention.

HIRSCHORN: Right.

Well, I think that the long-term argument that the Republicans have won over the past 20 or 30 years is that government is a problem, government is not a solution. So if you`re not really looking to government to solve your problems -- and a lot of people who vote Republican are not -- then, really, that`s all that`s left for politics is performance.

All that`s left for politics is reality TV. And reality TV is really about rootability, right? It`s sort of, make a -- you walk in the door. You`re not here to make friends. You`re saying, this is who I`m for and this is who I`m against.

So, when you boil Republican politics and rhetoric down, that`s what you`re kind of left with.

Now, I think that the Democrats should not follow that. But Democrats can learn from that, right? There`s really nobody on our side who has really internalized, how do you win communication in 2022?

MENENDEZ: I mentioned two hosts walked off the set when they saw it was Giuliani.

Does that speak to a broader problem that MAGA figures have as they try to reintegrate into mainstream culture? Or does the fact that Giuliani got cast in the first place say more than Thicke having sort of unblurred lines around this?

HIRSCHORN: Well, I think I think the Republican kind of news media entertainment ecosystem is enough to sustain a Rudy Giuliani, to the point where the scorn of people like you and me or the scorn of Robin Thicke, who had his own problems in the past, and Ken Jeong doesn`t really matter.

It`s just more fuel to the fire. If the right people hate you, you`re winning.

MENENDEZ: I want you to know that I`m intellectually entertaining your argument, while also morally repelling it.

(LAUGHTER)

MENENDEZ: To your point about, though, about what Democrats...

HIRSCHORN: I`m with you.

MENENDEZ: ... could potentially learn here, as president, Obama went on shows like "Between Two Ferns," but always with a policy purpose.

Here he is promoting Obamacare. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS, HOST, "BETWEEN TWO FERNS": So do you go to any Web sites that are dot-coms or dot-nets? Or do you mainly just stick with dot- govs?

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, actually, we go to dot-govs.

Have you heard of healthcare.gov?

GALIFIANAKIS: Here we go.

OK, let`s get this out of the way. What did you come here to plug?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Your take on the difference in how Democrats handle these kinds of things?

Because that clip did do very well, right? There were people who learned about the URL from that bit.

HIRSCHORN: Yes, and -- but there`s a thick layer of irony over the entire exchange. Every -- there`s sort of a meta factor to it. Everybody understands that he`s on there to plug something, and that the fact that he`s on the show is -- on the most ironic hipsterish, Bushwick, Brooklyn, show ever created.

He`s not going on "Dancing With the Stars," because, probably, that`s beneath him, and he`s a bit of a snob. And so I think it sort of sends a very particular -- specific set of messages, which I think limits the audience.

If you`re going to go on "Succession," you`re going to reach two million people. If you`re going on "Dancing With the Stars," you`re going to reach eight to 10 million people.

MENENDEZ: Is it about snobbery, Michael, or is it about not wanting to embarrass other people with just how good his dance moves are?

Michael Hirschorn, as always...

HIRSCHORN: That`s so old-fashioned, so old-fashioned.

(CROSSTALK)

MENENDEZ: Michael Hirschorn, as always, thank you.

HIRSCHORN: Thanks, Alicia.

MENENDEZ: Ahead: ISIS leader dies during U.S. operation in Syria; and a stunning report, how Russia planned to stage a fake attack with actors as reason for Ukraine invasion.

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:53:38]

MENENDEZ: Breaking today, the leader of ISIS is dead.

It happened in a U.S. military operation, a raid in Syria with no losses to U.S. special forces. Pentagon officials saying Abu al-Qurashi set off a suicide bomb, blowing himself up, along with his wife and two children. The Pentagon also reporting a senior deputy and his wife were killed after attacking U.S. forces.

At least 13 bodies were found in the rubble, including six children and four women.

President Biden seen in the Situation Room watching the operation live with the vice president and his national security team.

Here was Biden after the mission.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Knowing that this terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children, we made a choice to pursue a special forces raid, at a much greater risk than our -- to our own people, rather than targeting him with an airstrike.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: U.S. forces reportedly clashed with gunmen for two hours before the explosion.

Al-Qurashi ISIS for three years, carrying out numerous attacks in Syria, including an assault last month on a prison containing ISIS detainees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This operation is testament to America`s reach and capability to take out terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world.

Last night`s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield. And it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will come after you and find you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:55:10]

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, "New York Times" Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper.

Helene, what is the significance of this operation?

HELENE COOPER, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Hi. Thanks for having me.

This operation is a big deal. The fact that President Biden sent in commandos, that`s something that, in the past -- we do that. We did that for Baghdadi. We did it for Osama bin Laden. We do that for specific high- value targets.

But it`s a big risk. It means that you`re risking American lives. You`re putting American lives on the line. And given the type of time we`re in right now, in the middle of a crisis with Russia, if anything had gone wrong, President Biden and the Pentagon would look horrible, and you can imagine what we`d be reporting right now.

So this was a very risky operation. The fact that they were on the ground for two hours, two hours is an eternity in these sorts of operations. So, this -- that was also a pretty big deal. Pentagon Press secretary John Kirby said today that it was always planned to be a two-hour-long operation.

That`s something I would -- I`m dying to dig into a little bit more, because it does seem like a long time to be there. They do think that they got some material, that they vacuumed up some intel. So that`s probably one of the things they were doing.

But, for long term, this shows -- the United States, the Biden administration, the Pentagon will argue that this shows that the life term, the life expectancy of an ISIS leader, but particularly an ISIS deputy leader, because they took his -- took out his deputy as well, is a short one.

This came at a time that ISIS is starting to reconstitute. And you`re -- I`m sure the group is not going to go away. You`re going to see they`re going to find somebody else to lead them. There`s probably somebody in place now.

But it is a message from the Biden administration that they`re still willing, that President Biden, even though he pulled troops out of Afghanistan, and he`s seen a little bit as something of a dove, is still going to be willing to send in American assets to take people out.

But it also, I think, sends a message to the world and Vladimir Putin of United States military might, at a time where we have a spiraling crisis with Russia right now over Ukraine.

MENENDEZ: Helene, let me ask you about that, turning to Ukraine.

The Pentagon revealing an absolutely insane report. Russia has a plan to stage attack as pretext for Ukraine invasion. "The plot involves the release of a video, the official said, that would accuse Ukraine of conducting a genocide against Russian speakers. It includes the staged aftermath of an explosion, as well as footage of destroyed locations, with images of corpses and faked Ukrainian military equipment."

What more can you tell us, Helene?

COOPER: It`s a crazy story. And they`re declassifying stuff right now left and right.

It`s almost -- it`s like a -- and this is information warfare that we`re seeing right now. Normally, that kind of stuff would be classified, because the administration would not want to put any of their intelligence people on -- any of their intelligence sources under threat.

But they`re declassifying things right now at such a speedy rate. And that`s because they`re trying to expose everything that Russia could even think about doing or is considering doing before they can do it. They are trying to take options off the table for Vladimir Putin.

The story itself, the idea of the Russians hiring actors to pose as bereaved family members, it`s all so -- it`s surreal, but it`s also very much the state of warfare today in 2022, when so much of this stuff is -- there`s so much fake stuff that`s out there.

There`s so much staged warcraft that`s out there. And they`re saying right now that they -- that they`re -- this is another warning to Mr. Putin that the United States is aware of what he is planning, at the same time that you see Russia, both in the U.N. and in Moscow...

(CROSSTALK)

MENENDEZ: Let me ask you. Helene, I have got about 30 seconds before I got to hand this off to Joy, but I do want to get this in.

Senators were briefed today, 3,000 U.S. troops deployed to Europe, the administration calling it not permanent.

Only a few seconds left, but where is this going?

COOPER: I don`t know.

Are we going back to another Cold War? I think we`re already there. Nobody wants a hot war with Russia. I don`t think we`re headed in that direction. But we`re in a very dangerous time right now.

MENENDEZ: Helene Cooper, I appreciate your time and your expertise. Thank you for bringing us your reporting.

That does it for me. I`m going to see you back here tomorrow.

Remember, you can always catch me on "AMERICAN VOICES." That is weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up next.