Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/25/21

Transcript:

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Ari Melber.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is a landmark piece of legislation, passed

after intense protests and national reckoning led by Martin Luther King

and, if you look it up, a 54-day filibuster in the United States Senate.

It`s the kind of sweeping bill that seems almost impossible to imagine a

modern Congress passing. But the news tonight is the new Congress trying to

build on that very landmark bill, holding a vote to amend the law to

include LGBTQ people to ban any discrimination against them.

The step is legally significant. It`s also very clearly a 180-degree turn

from the recent Trump era, when that president pushed, remember this, a

total been on people who identify as trans from serving in our United

States military, a piece of discrimination that also has echoes in a new

scandal from Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is clashing with

another member of Congress over these very issues.

In fact, that member on Congress, Congresswoman Newman, joins us shortly

for an important conversation.

Meanwhile, the speaker is explaining why it`s significant to try to end all

this discrimination.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The next thing we were going do is end

discrimination in the workplace, but then it was like, well, why just the

workplace? Why not in every aspect of the economy and of our society?

It breaks my heart that it is necessary, but the fact is -- and, in fact,

we had a sad event here even this morning demonstrating the need for us to

have respect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: This is a big deal legislatively. As I mentioned, we`re going get

into some of this incident.

And as this is going on, President Biden says he supports the measure,

which means, if passed, he will be signing it into law. He also spoke to

governors today around the nation. He is planning to make it easier for

legal migrants to get green cards in a separate measure. That`s also a

rebuke to Trumpism.

And the new administration is trying to pause deportations, as it revises

wider immigration policy. But you should know that itself got paused by a

federal judge in Texas, a Trump appointee blocking Biden`s attempted plan.

It`s one reminder out there that new presidents face checks and balances,

even as they try to use that unitary executive power.

Meanwhile, President Biden touting what he calls other very good news,

marking 50 million COVID vaccine shots and touting the progress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At first, critics said that goal

was too ambitious, no one could do that.

And, today, I`m here to report we`re halfway there, 50 million shots in

just 37 days since I have become president.

The story of this vaccination campaign is like the story of everything hard

and new America does, some confusing and setbacks at the start, and then,

if we do the right things, we have the right plan to get things moving.

That`s what we`re seeing right now. .

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s on the vaccine front. The House is also moving on a final

vote to pass Biden`s massive $2 trillion passage tomorrow.

Top Democrats say all this proves that Biden is right about getting things

moving, while they are showing that they can govern in more than one

direction at once, from this week`s accountability hearings about hate and

the insurrection that we have been covering, to that civil rights vote

today, to potentially major, expensive movement on COVID tomorrow.

Let`s kick it off with Jason Johnson, politics and journalism professor at

Morgan State University. His podcast is "A Word with Jason Johnson,"

although, knowing him, it might be many words. It drops tomorrow.

We will be checking that out, sir.

And "Washington Post" political reporter Libby Casey, also known for the

written and spoken word.

Good to have you both here.

Libby, I start with you on the way we`re covering this news, which is

clearly more than one important thing being governed at once.

LIBBY CASEY, "THE WASHINGTON POST": Yes, and it just shows you what a

difference an election makes.

We saw this bill for equality passed in the House before, but this time

there is a potential path. You have a White House that is supportive of it.

And, Ari, there were -- there was testimony. There were people speaking on

the floor of the House about what this bill meant in their own lives.

And you will hear from one of them on the show tonight. And so you saw this

connection between legislation and also the personal story that Americans

face. And it`s just an entirely different conversation than we were having

just two years ago.

Even though the House has passed legislation like this before, it`s just a

totally new era. And when you see information coming out from the chief

sponsor of this, Congressman Cicilline, pointing out in more than two dozen

state, people can be denied housing because of their sexual orientation or

gender identity, in 31 states, you can be denied access to education, in 41

states, not even being able to serve on a jury.

And so the House is trying the connect this into real people`s lives. The

same thing with a COVID bill. Now, this is a rare piece -- the COVID bill

is a rare piece of legislation that has the vast majority of Americans

supporting it, yet that legislation will likely eke through the House on

party lines.

MELBER: Jason?

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I think -- especially with

this equality bill, Ari, I think this is really, really important for the

public to understand, that what they`re doing isn`t just about obviously

protecting trans people, protecting gay people, but Congress is now

experiencing the very things that lots of people in the LGBTQA community

are experiencing in their daily lives, a hostile work environment, right?

Literally, what we saw Marjorie Taylor Greene do, at least that was on

national television. At least she could be shamed. If you are a gay person,

if you`re a trans person, and someone is doing that in your office working

at Kinko`s in Central Ohio, there isn`t somebody to protect you right now.

There`s no law to protect you right now.

You have got Lauren Boebert, who takes every picture with guns and a Glock

in her lap and everything else like that when she wants to talk about these

kinds of issues.

Congress is now a hostile workplace. So, I`m glad to see that they have

made the realization that creating a less hostile workplace for all kinds

of people in this country is necessary. It`s no longer just a reflection of

being liberal. It`s no longer just a reflection of being kind.

We can`t work, we can`t get our economy back on track if people don`t feel

safe going to their jobs, going to work, serving on juries, and buying

homes.

MELBER: Yes.

Both of you are just reminding everyone why, while there is a lot of things

going on, the stakes of this for people who are going through this, and

it`s their daily life, it`s work, it`s safety.

I also believe Jason may have snuck in a 21 Savage reference?

JOHNSON: That`s pretty good. Yes, you got it. You got it, Ari.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Yes, Glock, Glock in my lap. And that`s new. That`s -- "Savage Mode

2" was just out in the last few months.

The panel stays. The 21 Savage references are welcome.

But I do want to bring in the guests, as promised. This Equality Act

passed. The final vote was 224-206. Three Republicans did join Democrats.

As mentioned, it was pretty party-line.

Now, on Tuesday, this controversial freshman Congresswoman Marie -- excuse

me -- I should say, on Tuesday, freshman Congresswoman Marie Newman from

Illinois took the House floor. The controversy is coming. I will explain.

But first was an impassioned speech that was basically advocating for what

we have been covering here, passing the Equality Act with an emotional

discussion about these issues.

Now, this is where the controversy comes in, discussing and calling out

bullying and experiences that our her transgender daughter endured, and

what could happen when you don`t have these kinds of protections that this

act provides.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARIE NEWMAN (D-IL): Without the Equality Act, this nation will never

live up to its principles of freedom and equality. The right time to pass

this act was decades ago. The second best time is right now.

I`m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the

strongest, bravest person I know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Newman also proudly placing a transgender flag outside her office.

Now, this was met by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

putting what you will see, this sign outside of her office here directly

across from Newman -- quote -- "Trust the science."

Now, Congresswoman Newman joins us now, as promised, along with our panel.

Thank you for joining us.

We understand that, as with so many things, some of the policy is personal.

And that can be constructive when people are learning.

First, if you want to expound on what you shared in that address, and then

your response to this incident.

NEWMAN: well, thank you for having me. Ari.

I couldn`t be more pleased to be here. It is a thrilling day. We passed the

Equality Act. So, today is a landmark day as your guests have discussed.

And while I personally haven`t received that bullying, my daughter has. And

as you probably know, when you`re a parent, you feel everything that your

child does, and then some. So I believed that the time to do this was long

ago, but I`m so pleased we could do it today.

And for Representative Greene to do what she did today revealed herself. It

was indicative of her views and revealed who she really is. So, my purpose

in putting the transgender equality flag out today was so that Mrs. Greene

would see this community, see our community, respect, embrace our

community. It was a positive thing.

MELBER: Could you -- yes, let me ask you...

NEWMAN: And she turned into a negative thing.

MELBER: And could you speak on that? Because there`s a difference between

freedom of thought, which we have as a tradition in this country, and then

what these rules are about, which is trying to protect safety, human

dignity, respect.

And so what do you say to people who think, well, this congresswoman, is

she just mentioning an opinion that some people have or that, as we all

know, in previous periods in history was widespread? That is a view vs.

what you and others have advocated about the law, that it needs to be a

protection, so we don`t have discrimination, or worse, mistreatment, hate,

violence.

Tie that all together for us, if you would.

NEWMAN: I`m happy to.

So, let`s look back four and five decades ago, when LGBTQ Americans could

not even talk about their identity, their expression, their gender, or any

of those things, if it varied at all from whatever expectation was at that

time. So start there in your day.

So imagine this. Imagine being a transgender person. So their day goes like

this back then, when they couldn`t express themselves, is that, let`s say

that I`m Marie Newman, but I feel as though I am Mark Newman. So, every

day, I have to put on a set of clothes and makeup and things that I don`t

want to wear and are completely foreign-feeling to me.

And that`s how I spend my day, being phony, fake, and putting on this

preposterous charade every day. So, that`s one.

Two, then complicated by saying -- by if, in fact, you show any expression,

whether you are gay, lesbian, bisexual, and that comes up, and then as

early as three decades ago, and in some states today, you would be

discriminated against if you were a same-sex couple, or that you were

outside whatever norm that landlord thought was a norm.

And on and on. And they are discriminated against still for loans and for

financial services. hospital services, health care services. It is a long

list. And this still happens in many, many states. So, this bill is

critically necessary to ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans can have the same

things that all Americans have.

We`re not asking for anything special. We just want to be treated equally,

and we want to be seen, respected.

MELBER: I really appreciate that.

Some things are getting better. It`s a big deal and top news story in the

country that, this past day, and unlike last time, last year, last

Congress, this can actually become law. We have reason to believe the

president will sign it, so, big deal.

NEWMAN: Yes.

MELBER: And yet other things are clearly not improving, which I want to put

into the context just for the news.

Congresswoman, as you know -- and walk us through this with viewers -- that

the type of hate crimes that are actually documented that are called --

quote -- "anti-transgender" have actually been increasing.

And that`s with the issue that less than 15 percent of law enforcement

outlets actually will report this kind of hate crime data. 2020 was,

according to one count here, the deadliest on record with the way this has

been counted, 37 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed

violently -- I`m reading here -- more than any other year since HRC, at

least, was tracking this data in 2013.

Your view about where that fits in, something that some people communities

are aware of, and others may be less aware of?

NEWMAN: Well, it`s absolutely heartbreaking to me and it`s a travesty that,

in America, that this is happening.

So, let`s be clear. Women of color, transgender women of color are more

likely to be treated this way, hurt during some type of alleged criminal

offense, and also are something like five times as likely to commit

suicide.

So, we -- it is an incredibly serious situation. Now, what is the remedy?

It is -- the remedy is, is that everybody is seen as equal in the eyes of

the law. And that`s why this is all critically important.

All of those stats are absolutely right, and much worse in about 15 states

than other states. And it happens time and time again, and it is ignored

time and time again.

With this law, that would begin to reduce all of that activity

dramatically.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Libby, as an observer of Congress, your thoughts on just how partisan

the breakdown of this of this vote was? Because, while there are religious

issues where there may be a different view, I think a fair reading of this

is, there`s nothing religious just about making sure people are not, say,

fired at work for who they are, and yet.

Libby.

CASEY: It is important to note that all Democrats voted for this, because

even 10, 15, 20 years ago, the Democratic Caucus could not have unified

around this.

So that, in itself, is a change over time. There were those three

Republicans. And I`d love to hear from the congresswoman about Republicans

who maybe are reaching out to her or talking to her, especially in light of

what Congresswoman Greene did.

I mean, I`m hearing that, among some moderate Republicans, they`re just not

-- there`s disgust and frustration at a fight like that, rather than

focusing on the January 6 Capitol attacks, COVID, other things that the

country has to deal with right now.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, we`re running a little over. But, Congresswoman, you get the last

word in this segment.

NEWMAN: Well, here`s the good news.

Everybody talks about that we`re not being kind to one another. I had a

handful of Republican colleagues reach out to me and talk about how

horrified they were by Representative Greene`s behavior and were very

apologetic.

And we are talking to one another. And we are going to get reconciliation

through. We`re going to work on transportation and infrastructure as we

move forward with a stimulus package, and we are going to deliver to the

American people. We can walk and chew gum at the same time.

So, I appreciate everybody`s comments. This was a landmark bill today, and

will solve a lot of problems.

MELBER: Great.

Well, look, I really like getting the briefing hear from you and the

dialogue or, as they call it in the House, sometimes the colloquy here

between our experts I appreciate as well.

So, my thanks to Congresswoman Newman, Libby Casey. Jason Johnson comes

back a little later on politics.

Right now, we have our shortest break of THE BEAT, 30 seconds.

Coming up: Republicans may be in trouble for opposing COVID stimulus

checks.

Big news on the vaccine.

But, first, we have one of the few people alive who`s actually looked

directly at Trump`s taxes, now in the hands of the DA in New York -- when

we`re back in 30 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: And they have got them.

The top prosecutor in New York now has Donald Trump`s tax returns, eight

years of them forked over under subpoena. This is a new legal nightmare for

Trump, who lost the case in the Supreme Court this week.

Prosecutors will now comb through millions of pages of tax returns,

financial statements, including his time as president, when "The New York

Times" reported he paid as little as 750 bucks in taxes in 2017. And no

income taxes at all in 10 other years.

So, this Supreme Court loss for Trump is big news. It ends years of

evasions, and it moves this evidence from journalistic reviews, which are

interesting, but, of course, nonbinding, into the real realm of a criminal

investigation.

This is what Trump feared. Winter is coming for him, as they say in "Game

of Thrones," when the bad news is inevitable.

We`re joined now by Susanne Craig, the investigative reporter at "The New

York Times" who broke that very story. She has seen 20-plus years of

Trump`s taxes, which is what we believe the DA got and more. And, also,

we`re joined by federal -- former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance.

Susanne, you have seen more than most. Joyce will do the law. But what do

you think that the DA is combing through here? Because, at a minimum, your

intrepid reporting showed a lot of irregularities and a level of payments

that`s lower than most Americans?

SUSANNE CRAIG, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Yes.

So, they have right now, they have got eight years of Donald Trump`s tax

returns, personal and corporate. And as well, they have got the books and

records of the accountants. And that`s going to show the communication that

went back and forth between the accounting firm and the Trump Organization,

comments that may have been made about what to file and what not to file.

And, in addition, I think they have a lot of other records from banks, I

think, put together, it`s going to be very, very powerful in terms of where

they can go with it.

Our investigation showed that there`s a lot there and a lot that they can

look at. I mean, we found a lot of stuff that was irregular. We would have

needed a subpoena to start getting other records, which we don`t have, but

we saw a lot of stuff that was rich, and I`m sure they`re going to be

looking at as soon as they get that information up into a system that they

can work with.

MELBER: Yes, your reporting with striking.

Joyce, like a lot of other news consumers, I`m sure you read it when that

piece first came out.

What do you see as the legal hooks here, now that the DA has got it?

JOYCE VANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: So, Ari, it`s been widely reported that the

problem that Trump and Trump`s businesses have is that there is a lot of

talk that there`s a discrepancy between the numbers that they used to value

property when they were trying to get loans, when they inflated the value,

and then when they were paying taxes, when they decreased the value to pay

as little as possible, those numbers you referenced in your intro.

So, prosecutors will focus on the discrepancies. Cy Vance has brought in a

forensic consulting firm. Folks like that are invaluable when you have got

a million pages of documents to go through, because no one can pretend that

this is easy. And you have to prove intent. There are a lot of people

involved, the president, his children, other corporate people.

You have to decide who`s responsible for what transactions at what point.

But what you`re really hoping to find here as a prosecutor is a narrator

who can lead you through the documents. And there`s no narrator as good as

an accountant, who can talk about what they were told, who told them that,

and, ultimately, what the client wanted to happen with their taxes.

MELBER: Well, and, Joyce, in your view, is this the kind of thing where a

DA can land a full criminal charge, or the -- as you just outlined, the

complexity and the issues with intent make it less likely that it would

become a criminal thing and might just be more pressure to pay back taxes?

VANCE: No, these are the kinds of criminal cases that, at least on the

federal side of the aisle, this was what we loved, what we lived for, in a

lot of ways, these complex cases, where people who had every reason to do

the right thing in life did the wrong thing.

Cy Vance will be using New York state statutes, but they`re very powerful.

He will also have the ability if he finds evidence that he should refer to

his federal counterparts in the Southern District of New York or elsewhere,

he can go and get a sharing order from a court authorizing him to share

grand jury with other law enforcement partners.

So, there are a lot of different lanes to drive through on this

information.

MELBER: Susanne, I don`t know how far you will go as a journalist here. So

we understand you may have your limits. But I`m curious. Given the great

lengths the Donald Trump took to hide his taxes, to lie about it, to claim

he would release them, which he never did, when you finally got into them,

did you come up with a investigative or journalistic theory as to what he

was up to, which is to say, did he not want people to know how little he

paid in taxes?

Did he want not want people to know how much money he had? Was it something

more nefarious? Back in the day years ago, people thought that a story like

yours might have even gone to more scandal, not that I`m minimizing what

you found, but to some foreign entanglement that would have been -- quote,

unquote -- "the smoking gun."

Do you have any insight you can share with us on that?

CRAIG: Sure. I mean, I would check all of those boxes. There was a lot

there.

I think the first thing that we saw was the whole -- his whole reason for

being is he`s a great businessman. We found he had two huge wellsprings of

money that he got in his life. We know Fred Trump he got hundreds of

millions of dollars from. Mark Burnett, through "The Apprentice," he got

$400 million-plus.

But, outside of that, he runs a lot of businesses that just do -- they

suck. I mean, they lose tens of millions of dollars a year. And I think

that goes to actually the heart of who he is. That was one thing.

And then we found a lot of stuff, I thought, that was potentially -- I

think the investigators are going to probably -- some of the things we

found have been talked about. And I think they`re going to go right to some

of those things.

For example, we have got, there was consulting payments that we found that

huge -- millions of dollars of consulting payments that we found, we saw

that some of those went to Ivanka Trump. And we couldn`t go further. We

couldn`t -- because we don`t have her tax returns. But they can -- they can

potentially, because you can get the consulting firm.

And now I think investigators can say, well, who did get paid? They can do

what we didn`t. We just see the top line number that`s on the tax return.

But this is going to allow investigators to potentially go and find more.

We didn`t see Stormy Daniels got -- there was some hush money to women like

Stormy Daniels. We didn`t see the payments there either through a simple

payment that had her name on it, or even through legal fees paid to Michael

Cohen. We could tell it wasn`t buried in there. But was it buried in

another legal fee line?

And they can go in. And legal fees are on a tax return, but they are not

itemized. So they can dive in and get stuff like that. We did an

investigation in 2018 that did find fraud by the president. And when we did

that, we had a number of things, tax returns, bank statements. We had

financial ledgers.

And we were able to piece it all together to get that. And I think that

that`s what Cy Vance and the investigators are going to be doing. I mean,

they have not only what they got this week from -- through the Supreme

Court, but they have been building a lot of other information.

MELBER: Right.

And you said that, other than the inheritance and "The Apprentice," a lot

of the other businesses, as you put it, you said they sucked. Why is that?

CRAIG: He just loses a lot more money than he brings in. They`re just not

well-run. And we can see he`s plowing money into some of his golf courses.

In addition, they`re losing a lot of money. The Trump Tower does well. Mar-

a-Lago, interestingly, does well. It did very well in terms (AUDIO GAP)

increase (AUDIO GAP). But those properties, when we talk about them, those

are the exception, and not the rule. Overall, I mean, his properties are

just individually losing much more money that he brings in.

He publicly discloses the revenue that those properties get. He never be

publicly disclosed what they`re making, because most of them lose money.

MELBER: Right. And if you lose a lot more than you make, you might not be

that good at business, to your point, notwithstanding whether you`re also

committing tax fraud, which is what`s under investigation.

Susanne Craig and Joyce Vance, thank you both on a story that`s been many

years in the making.

Coming up, we have reporting on the COVID billionaires who profit as

poverty soars.

And risk facing McConnell over this COVID relief bill.

Plus, Republican leaders clashing over the future of their party.

Special guests coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: The modern Republican Party is known for its discipline, but that`s

giving away to some open public spats among its leaders, including a new

one over CPAC, where Donald Trump will reappear, even though some leaders

like Liz Cheney oppose him playing anywhere role in the party.

And that`s led to this public split within -- with the top GOP leader,

Kevin McCarthy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Yes, he should.

QUESTION: Congresswoman Cheney?

REP. LIZ CHENEY (D-WY): That`s up to CPAC.

I have been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to

which, following January 6, I don`t believe that he should be playing a

role in the future of the party or the country.

MCCARTHY: On that high note, thank you all very much.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: McCarthy offering some sarcasm as he walked off there.

He and Cheney are free to disagree on who should lead the party. But this

is how democracy works. Republicans once debated if Jeb Bush could be the

future of the party. Now McCarthy claims Cheney`s view is itself an

endorsement of cancel culture.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCARTHY: The idea that a Republican would join with the cancel culture I

just think is wrong. It`s beyond just having a difference of opinion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We are back with professor of politics and journalism from Morgan

State University Jason Johnson.

Jason, good to have you back, sir.

JOHNSON: Glad to be here.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: When you look at Kevin McCarthy there, that there`s many -- go

ahead. Go ahead.

Well, I was going to say there`s many things, but one is that whatever

cancel culture means, it`s certainly a failing of the vocabulary test to

try to claim that disagreeing about who should be the next nominee is

canceling someone. There can be only one nominee, by definition.

JOHNSON: Right. Right.

And here`s the thing. I mean, I -- when I saw that video initially, like, I

just wanted -- I wanted the camera to like focus in on Kevin McCarthy`s

face and like play the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" music, because this is a guy

who -- this is a guy who said that Donald Trump was a problem.

He said that he led to the insurrection and the riots, and now he`s saying,

well, basically, I think Donald Trump should be here under all

circumstances.

MELBER: Yes.

JOHNSON: I think it`s absolutely ridiculous, Ari, for the Republican Party

to not just wrap themselves in this argument of cancel culture. They

literally canceled Young Pharaoh, a highly mediocre rapper, from coming to

CPAC. Right?

Republicans cancel people all the time. So they only seem to have a problem

with cancel culture when it`s one of their faves. Everybody else, they`re

perfectly fine with canceling whatever they want to.

MELBER: Yes.

And, again, it`s -- I get that these words gets just get thrown around. But

to the extent that there is actual censorship or deplatforming, you can

debate who merits that, right? And those debates, when done in good faith,

are real.

Liz Cheney saying that she doesn`t think Donald Trump should be the nominee

next time, and someone of a different view or wing of the party is not

that. When you see them fighting this out, you also see that, on the one

hand, it`s good that they can probably disagree.

I would say that for any party, notwithstanding sort of his -- whatever he

was trying to do on FOX afterward. But do you see, as a political matter,

being our political expert, do you see this as long-term tenable for them

to keep having these public disagreements, when they are both party

leaders?

There`s only -- there`s hundreds of House members. They`re in the top

floor.

JOHNSON: Yes, Ari, because there`s not that many Liz Cheneys.

Look, the vast majority of the party is with Kevin McCarthy. Even Kevin

McCarthy wasn`t with Kevin McCarthy two months ago. But the vast majority

of the party is with Kevin McCarthy. You look at every single poll, Donald

Trump leaves the polling for 2024. You look at most of the Republicans, the

vast majority of Republicans didn`t vote for him to be impeached.

The Republican Party has attached themselves to Donald Trump, even though

his actual electoral record isn`t very good. So, I personally am not overly

convinced by these kinds of public spats with the Republican Party, because

I know where they lead.

You can see a coach at a quarterback argue all they want. They`re still

going to be there in training camp, right? And that`s what I see happening

with the Republican Party right now. I don`t think any of us should be

fooled into thinking that this is a real split, because they`re not going

anywhere.

MELBER: Right.

And, as you say, Kevin McCarthy couldn`t hold that line. There`s been this

shift. It`ll be very interesting to chart what Congresswoman Cheney does

with her leadership post, as long as they`re standing by her.

Jason Johnson, good to have you, sir.

JOHNSON: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: We have a lot more coming up -- yes, thank you -- including

something I want to get into with you.

Have you heard about COVID billionaires? These are people getting insanely

rich, despite the poverty surge.

Heather McGhee is my special guest -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Turning to what Americans are going through now, meet the Bowie

family from Maryland, pushed out of their home in the middle of a pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The final order gave just 24 hours to get out. Once the

Bowie family received it, they quickly began packing their things and

prepared to vacate their Woodbine apartment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just got behind because we lost our jobs beginning of

the coronavirus, and we were unable to find other jobs.

I don`t understand how this is happening, because it`s my understanding

that there`s federal and state eviction moratoriums in place right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The pandemic is not over. Neither are its economic impacts.

And while there is supposed to be an eviction moratorium, there are still

tens of thousands of evictions going on during this pandemic for reasons

that range from loopholes and lack of legal counsel to landlords evading or

defying rules.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHITNEY ROBEY, LOST HOME: We paid up until March. My dad was laid off of

work.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We were looking to try to find another place to go to,

but, when you`re unemployed, it`s hard to rent a place. They want to see a

job. They only want to rent to somebody with a job. So, we`re worried in a

bad situation.

ROBEY: We will be OK. We`re a strong family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: They only want to rent to someone with a job. Those are traditional

rules, but these are untraditional times.

And we all know people are losing their jobs through no fault of their own.

It`s part of a wider wave of pandemic pain that people are living through.

And some politicians and elites may not be focused on this.

But almost 10 million jobs have been totally eliminated since COVID hit,

middle- and lower-income workers hit harder and some parents struggling

with these new challenges.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was very difficult. But I lost the job because of

COVID.

DANENE DARBY, MOTHER: I struggle really hard to -- adjusting to having to

work at home and be a full-time mom. Honestly, it was a really hard

adjustment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was like a boulder just kind of knocked me off my

feet. Literally, there were days when I just did not get up. I got to the

point what I had to accept I can`t do everything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: While the virus may be blind, the underlying power structure is

not. Rich companies have advantages. Rich people are overly invested in

those companies.

And it`s not just that COVID`s economic toll is unequal. I want you to

understand this tonight. It`s that, for a lot of super rich people, this

isn`t a toll at all. They`re actually getting way richer right now through

our system.

America`s billionaire class` wealth is up 44 percent, over a trillion

dollars. They`re having a great year, as are companies like Amazon, which

does provide a useful service in a quarantine economy. But up 70 percent,

it`s having one of its best years ever, while eight million more Americans

fall into poverty, barely able to afford their Amazon items in quarantine.

Now, there`s no single solution. But the hardship is also the context for

ongoing debate right now in whether to raise the minimum wage to $15.

That`s a plan in Biden`s COVID bill that may get gutted. You need to know

that too.

It may be removed before the final passage, based on Republican opposition

and possibly even some Senate Democrats, as workers speak out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We really need this $15 an hour. It`s not -- it`s a

matter of mental health. And it`s a matter of just getting the economy back

together.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Every one of us want to see our kids do better. We

don`t want to make poverty a generational thing that we hand to our kids.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My family has been homeless despite two incomes. We have

endured freezing temperatures in our purple minivan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We`re joined now by Heather McGhee from Color of Change. She is the

author of the new book `The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How

We Can Prosper Together."

We have mentioned that book on THE BEAT. And I`m happy to tell everyone

it`s now number three on "The New York Times" bestseller list.

Congratulations to you.

I emphasize the breadth of this pain out there, because it`s not always

seen, even though it is the top experience and top story for so many,

Heather.

HEATHER MCGHEE, CO-CHAIR, COLOR OF CHANGE: I`m really glad that you`re

devoting some time to this, Ari.

So often, the big stock market numbers, the fact that so many billionaires

are making money hand over fist because of our rigged system, obscures

what`s going on in around kitchen tables across the country.

Our system, our economic system right now is rigged to create poverty.

Nearly half of American jobs before the pandemic were low-wage jobs, jobs

that made about $10 an hour, $18,000 a year. That`s not enough to feed a

family.

We have got to raise the minimum wage, which has not been raised at the

federal level since 2009, which is legislated poverty. And, frankly,

anything lower than $15 an hour is a decision to keep people working for

profitable companies in poverty.

And that`s why it`s impressive that the Democrats have held strong on

including this. Let`s talk about pandemic relief; 15 is relief for nearly a

million workers who would be immediately lifted out of poverty. We also

really need to recognize that this bill, the entire pandemic relief bill,

is about one of the most popular pieces of legislation that we have ever

seen in this -- certainly in this political era in the past 30 years.

It is not something that any kind of Democrat should be at all hesitant

about going big on. This is the mandate that the American people did when

they waded through high water, metaphorically, to get to the polls in

November and then again in January. People are extremely supportive of

$2,000-a-month checks.

And I said a month, not just one-time checks, right? Most people who are

worried about the size of this bill are worried that it`s too small.

Republicans who are right now refusing to vote for pandemic relief and

using dog whistle language like what Representative Case (ph) said the

other day when she said, what Joe Biden`s doing is opening the border

instead of opening schools, so how is that helping our kids?

That`s exactly that kind of zero sum scapegoating that I talked about in my

book that has kept a white majority voting for a party that is

fundamentally bankrupting the country and unfit to lead.

MELBER: Well, when you look at an emergency crisis where entire industries

are put on hold -- like, there`s indoor commerce that`s on hold -- and yet

the people who would work in that job are not being told anything other

than, please wait longer to try to work again for safety.

And if that`s the case, and that`s the safe recommendation, then do we need

to be having a far more systemic reform conversation beyond just what is

the immediate COVID relief -- and we understand why that`s immediate --

about, what does it look like to build people back up? Because they`re

being forced to choose between following a safety rule that`s supposed to

be for the good of all, so less elderly people die while we get through

this thing -- and switching industries or finding some other work in an

environment where, as we just saw, people are still being sometimes even

evicted?

MCGHEE: That`s absolutely right.

If you look at the entire Biden to Build Back Better, this bill, which is

an immediate pandemic relief bill, is just the start. And it needs to be

immediately followed up with broader investment in the economy we actually

want for our people.

Getting us back to a third of what we were at -- in March, which is

basically what the current belief bill would do, is not enough. Even then,

as I said, we had almost half of adult workers working in low-wage jobs in

an economy that was printing money for people at the top and the most

profitable corporations.

So, we have got to really invest in a massive jobs program in climate, in

care, in the work that we recognize now is so essential to be able, to free

up the time of working women, who right now are truly struggling. So many

of the job losses have come for front-line women and women who`ve had to

leave the work force because of balancing work and family.

So, if we really invested in millions of new care jobs, we would not only

put people back to work, but we would also free up one of the most dynamic

forces in our economy, which is working mothers.

MELBER: Yes.

MCGHEE: So, there`s so many ideas that no Joe Biden campaigned on and one

on. And I think the most important thing that the Democrats need to do to

make sure that they can deliver politically and economically is do the

structural democracy reform that`s going to free up this country to govern

in the public interest.

MELBER: Right.

MCGHEE: And that includes H.R.1, which is being discussed next week in the

House, and Senate rules reform to make sure that we have majority rule in

this country again, and not a minority rule.

MELBER: Right, and especially when it comes to the majority rule on

emergency level survival issues.

Heather McGhee, always good to have you.

Viewers can catch her thoughts and insights for free here on THE BEAT on

television or on YouTube.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: But, if you have a book budget, if you can buy a book, we do

recommend "The Sum of Us."

Coming up, I have good news for you on the pandemic and the vaccine

progress. You know I like it when I can bring you that good news.

And later: one surprising thing that we bet you may have never heard about

Joe Biden.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: President Biden today marking the 50th million vaccine shot

administered. That is since he took office just 37 days ago, four people

receiving their first round of vaccine before Biden spoke about the long

road ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We`re going from a mess we inherited to move into the right

direction at a significant speed. This is not a victory lap. Everything is

not fixed. We have a long way to go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That long road ahead complicated, though, by some new variants

spreading in several states, including some the vaccines may be less

effective against, one more contagious variant likely to become the

dominant strain in the country by the end of March.

There is also good news. Johnson & Johnson has a new and more affordable

single-shot vaccine that is near approval. The FDA declares it safe, and it

may authorize its use as soon as this weekend.

Meanwhile, Moderna is retooling its vaccine, which will address the spread

as well of these new and sometimes complicated variants.

And that brings me to something that we`re excited about. We have been

giving you all of these updates, along with so much news. Well, tomorrow on

THE BEAT, we will be joined by Moderna chair and co-founder Noubar Afeyan

about those new COVID variants and the advancements here in fighting the

pandemic, quite the newsworthy guest, and we`re excited to have him.

And we will be back, as promised, with something quite surprising about

President Biden and hip-hop.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Now, we feel we get to hear from many different great people on THE

BEAT, ranging from our news and political experts to figures in the

culture, like Bon Jovi, or Snoop Dogg, or Sean Penn, or 50 Cent, who`s

joined us repeatedly.

And, sometimes, the tables get turned. I actually first met 50 through a

music industry veteran June Archer, and he just asked to interview me for

his Motivate U! program.

And then he gave me this question, asking, if Joe Biden were a rapper,

which rapper would he be?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUNE ARCHER, MOTIVATE U!: Who would Biden be if he was a rapper?

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Another question I have never been asked.

Maybe Big Daddy Kane.

ARCHER: Hmm. All right.

MELBER: But even -- it might even have to be, honestly, a little less cool,

because I don`t think Biden`s thing is being cool. I think Biden`s thing is

being kind and being measured.

Trump voters and Republicans are now approving of him. And I don`t think

that`s because they think he`s cool or this or that. I think there`s a kind

of a measured balance or a kindness there, that it`s relatable, even if

they might disagree on some things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So this is what happens sometimes.

We started with Biden and Big Daddy Kane, a cool operator who you may

recall, also joined us on THE BEAT, along with Eleanor Clift.

We wound up discussing in a longer section of that conversation there the

appeal of kindness. I think that`s true in politics or music or life in

general. And that is a nonpartisan point that maybe we can all reflect on

as we go through what are tough times. Lord knows we have been covering how

tough it is in our broadcasts, in our interviews, and we`re all living

through this together.

So, maybe we can try to follow the example for those who do offer kindness

and empathy.

And that is one final thought tonight.

I should mention, you can find that whole interview on YouTube. You can

search Melber and June Archer. As I mentioned, it`s part of the 50 Cent

media company on YouTube. You can see the program there. We talked about

other stuff.

And, as always, you can find me online @AriMelber on Instagram, Facebook or

Twitter.

And I will say this in closing. If you have questions for me, whether they

are what rapper Joe Biden would be, or what rapper Kamala Harris would be,

or you want to talk and fruit, all the things we have fun with, you can

always find me @AriMelber.

That`s our sign-off. Thanks for watching THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up next.

