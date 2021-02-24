Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/24/21

Summary:
New lawsuits target election lies from Trump allies. Congresswoman
Karen Bass speaks out. How can Americans prepare for natural disasters?
President Obama speaks out on race.
Transcript:
NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: “THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER” starts right now.
Hi, Ari.
ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Thank you so much.
Welcome to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.
And, tonight, we`re tracking the demands for accountability and the process
for getting it, Congress probing not only the MAGA insurrection, but the
wider evidence of mounting hate in America, from the Auschwitz shirts, the
Confederate Flags displayed on January 6, to a growing white supremacist
threat that, at times, has been minimized for political reasons, which
House Judiciary Committee members probed -- you see here -- at a hearing
today, officials stating that most ideologically motivated killings are now
tied to far right extremists, like white supremacists, and recounting the
warning signs that were there before the insurrection.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The threat of white nationalist violence has been
weaponized.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The 2016 election of President Donald Trump gave them a
tribal chieftain they can all rally behind.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The FBI choose not to prioritize the investigation and
prosecution of white supremacists and far right violence. The failure to
prepare for the January 6 attack on the Capitol is an indictment of the
counterterrorism intelligence enterprise built since 9/11.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We could see future attacks that make the Oklahoma City
bombing pale in comparison.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: You can see the intelligence experts there Zooming in, like you
might for any other pandemic era discussion, but it was, of course, deadly
serious, as they tried to implore the Congress to really take this all the
way, to do what past administrations sometimes haven`t.
For their part, Republicans used their time today to divert from that topic
to periods when racial justice protests last year involved some reported
looting.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): Antifa laid siege to some of our cities much of
last year.
REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Violence that took place across our country in
major urban areas throughout the summer of last year. Democrats looked the
other way. Some encouraged the violence.
BIGGS: Left-wing domestic terrorism exists.
JORDAN: Violence, whether in Washington, D.C., or Portland, Oregon, or any
other place in this country, should be condemned.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: So, that was one angle from some politicians.
But even as they try to divert the focus away from the stated topic, it was
actually a law enforcement witness this week, former Capitol Police Chief
Steven Sund, who has emphasized a point that needs to be understood during
this series of accountability hearings.
He said what we saw on January 6, to him, was the worst attack he has ever
seen in his career.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
STEVEN SUND, FORMER CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF: The events I witnessed on
January 6 was the worst attack on law enforcement and our democracy that
Iowa seen in my entire career. These criminals came prepared for war.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: That is -- that`s from one of the other hearings this week about
that very day, the former chief saying he viewed the MAGA rioters as being
on a -- quote -- "warpath," basically out for blood.
Multiple officials also recounting that police were overwhelmed by the
armed insurrectionists breaking into that building with what they called a
battle plan.
This is an important story about accountability and what Congress is doing.
And I want to get right to it with Congresswoman Karen Bass of California.
She chairs the Judiciary Subcommittee on Terror and Homeland Security.
We`re also joined by Pulitzer Prize winner Gene Robinson.
Congresswoman, there is more than one hearing, as I mentioned. What do you
see as the purpose and the accomplishments thus far of this set of
investigative hearings?
REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): Well, first of all, in terms of our subcommittee
hearing today, one of the goals is, is to begin to entertain legislation to
address domestic terrorism.
I am concerned about that, however, because I think, with the best of all
intentions, I am concerned that we pass laws on domestic terrorism and then
they get enforced on African-American activists, just like over the last
few years, we were fighting the FBI`s categorization of black identity
extremists, which I don`t even believe exist.
But what you saw in the hearing, though, is that you saw my colleagues on
the other side of the aisle just outright lie. How you could make a
comparison to rioting to the attempted overthrow of the government is just
absolutely no comparison.
And so because, for the last four years, we had a liar in chief who has
essentially normalized lying, I`m now seeing my Republican colleagues
essentially adopt that behavior as well. They always did to a little
extent, but now the wholesale mischaracterization of what happened on
January 6 is extremely dangerous, because, in the last four years, white
supremacist organizations have mushroomed.
And if we don`t get a handle on it, I agree with Malcolm Nance, more to
come is going to be much worse.
MELBER: Yes.
And bringing Gene in, we`re discussing facts that have been under assault
and hate. And when you have those two things together, it`s a real problem.
Jon Stewart used to joke about reality having a well-known liberal bias,
and there are larger pockets of the country that, when they hear certain
facts, like what I just mentioned officials saying what the threat is,
right, there was a time when there was a larger foreign threat related to
ISIS and al Qaeda terrorists. That was a larger threat.
But, right now, they hear that, oh, white supremacists and other white hate
groups are the threat, and they feel, wrongly, like that that`s a bias,
when, indeed, it`s the reality.
And for that point, Gene, and your analysis, we did want to show something
we have put together briefly that will be familiar to the congresswoman as
well, which is every living FBI director speaking to this point regardless
of party. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Much of our history is not pretty. Law
enforcement enforced the status quo, a status quo that was often brutally
unfair to various groups.
ROBERT MUELLER, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Domestic terrorism is also an
important an issue as the international terrorism, whether it be white
supremacists, militia extremists, sovereign citizen extremists.
CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: A huge chunk of those domestic terrorism
investigations involve racially motivated violent extremists fueled by some
kind of white supremacy.
And I would say the most lethal activity over the last few years has been
committed by those type of attackers.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Gene, all violent hate is wrong, but there are FBI directors
emphasizing the larger problem with violent hate in the United States today
is from white thugs, killers, terrorists.
EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, that`s just a fact.
And -- but you see the developing Republican narrative. I know you will be
shocked at this, but they seem to be ready to try to gaslight the nation
into believing that what happened at the Capitol was actually equivalent to
what happened last summer and nothing all that special.
They seem to want to ignore the fact that it was, in fact, in many ways an
attempted coup. It was an attempt to overthrow the government, to stop a
government`s functioning, and the orderly transfer of power.
It`s a very serious thing. They`re ignoring the fact that these people came
prepared for war, prepared for combat and battle, and that they are
organized in groups that have been around for a long time.
And, as Merrick Garland said at his hearing, you can draw the line straight
back from what happened at the Capitol to the Oklahoma City bombing. You
can draw the line right back from there to the birth of the Ku Klux Klan
after Reconstruction.
It`s there. It`s happening. It`s the truth. But they`re going try to
obscure the truth with the fog of lies.
MELBER: Yes.
And, Congresswoman, there are surely leaders in government, yourself,
Maxine Waters, who we have discussed this with before, who have been
sounding the alarm about many of these issues, including the racial
disparities, for a long time.
We also have covered the fact that other leaders, not exclusively, but
often black leaders in America, have been warning about this outside of
politics for a long time, and recounting stories and documenting what`s
happening in their community.
Dave Chappelle is known to many for many things, but he`s got a brand-new
series that I guess you could call it a comedy piece, but, boy, is it
serious at times.
I want to play a little bit of it for your reaction, because it`s his
reaction, his take on January 6. Here it is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: I`m from Washington, D.C. A lot of my friends
growing up are Capitol Hill police officers. I say: "What did you do that
day?"
"What did we do? We were kicking cracker downs the steps like mother
(EXPLETIVE DELETED) "300." They carried a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) Confederate
Flag through the Rotunda. The Confederate Army didn`t even do that."
(EXPLETIVE DELETED) went very far.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: He is a Washingtonian. He is upset to the degree that some of it
we, of course, can`t air on a family broadcast. But yet that raw emotion is
what we heard from other officers and other people around the country.
I`m just curious your reaction.
BASS: Well, absolutely the same. I mean, the raw emotion, the anger, the
idea that this would actually take place and people were allowed to run
amok here, and we were not prepared.
And the idea that the FBI sent notification, but the Capitol Police didn`t
get it, well, why the heck didn`t they pick up the phone when someone
didn`t respond to their e-mail? It is just absolutely inexcusable.
I know that Malcolm Nance said that this was known for a long time. As a
matter of fact, he was writing a book, and he waited until after January 6
to finish the book, because he was waiting to see what was going to happen.
So, this was widely known.
It`s just inexcusable. And if you want to talk about white racial terror,
you have to go back many, many, many years, as a matter of fact, a couple
hundred years. So, this kind of white supremacist behavior is nothing new
in our communities.
And what I am hoping now, since it was on the display for the world to see,
is that maybe we will finally begin to address this problem.
MELBER: Yes.
Congresswoman, I want to thank you for joining us.
Gene, I have one more political item for you.
Congresswoman, thank you on a busy day.
BASS: Thank you.
MELBER: Gene, take a look at this moment between these two Republican
leaders today, a real fissure. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
QUESTION: Do you believe President Trump should be speaking or former
President Trump should be speaking at CPAC this weekend?
REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Yes, he should.
QUESTION: Congresswoman Cheney?
REP. LIZ CHENEY (D-WY): That`s up to CPAC.
I have been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to
which, following January 6, I don`t believe that he should be playing a
role in the future of the party or the country.
MCCARTHY: On that high note, thank you all very much.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(LAUGHTER)
MELBER: Quite a fissure.
Gene?
ROBINSON: Yes, on that high note.
There, you see -- there you have today`s Republican Party. That`s the
situation right now. And, sadly, Liz Cheney is in the minority in the
Republican Party on this issue of the continued involvement of Donald
Trump, the continued leadership and domination by Donald Trump.
And so we`re going see this play out for -- indefinitely, for some time. It
is ridiculous. The party has a chance or had a chance to rid itself of this
scourge and did not take that chance. And so now they`re stuck with this
fissure, this division going forward, at least until the next election,
probably until the next two or three.
MELBER: Yes, it was a striking moment, an almost complete personification
of those wings, as you say, the Cheney wing smaller, as they literally
divert out of the leadership press conference.
(LAUGHTER) We want to get that in as well.
MELBER: Gene Robinson, always good to have you, sir.
ROBINSON: Good to be here, Ari.
MELBER: Thank you.
We have our shortest break coming up. Stay with us.
On the program tonight, why more people are preparing for the end of the
world.
Plus, President Obama`s revelation about punching someone over a racist
word.
And next: how the law is catching up with the big lie. My report -- when
we`re back in just 30 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: Congress has been bearing down on the danger of election lies,
many of which grew from coverage online and on TV.
Now, apart from what we were just covering earlier in the program tonight,
Congress also held a whole different hearing today on this kind of
propaganda and its media amplification.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We also saw the rise of the stop the steal movement
fomented by former President Trump and propagated by members of the media.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There was months of disinformation about the
presidential election results that helped flame that attack.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The rampant disinformation and the conspiracy theories
that we witnessed to overturn the election results led to the insurrection
on the United States Capitol.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: You have that big lie. We`re all familiar with it. Donald Trump
pushed it to the end.
But it also had many different ingredients, many smaller lies throughout.
And that included a very pernicious and false series of attacks on voting
machines themselves.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We all went in and vote using hardware. The hardware
that we voted on was called Dominion.
We have had countless efforts and everybody has shown there is irrefutable
proof of voter fraud.
LOU DOBBS, FOX BUSINESS NEWS: Dominion Voting Systems used in 28 states
across the country, including battleground states.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You infiltrated an Antifa conference this past
September and accidentally came upon a top Dominion Voting Systems
executive.
MICHAEL LINDELL, CEO, MYPILLOW: Because we have all the election problem
with these Dominion machines.
Because everything is on the line here. Everything is on the line, our
freedoms, my American dream that I have lived, everybody`s American dream.
You can`t have the biggest crime in history, just let it go, and nobody is
doing anything about it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Much of that was false, provably so, rejected by fact-checkers and
courts alike.
And some of Trump`s allies were mocked for it, like MyPillow CEO Mike
Lindell getting roasted on "SNL."
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
COLIN JOST, ACTOR: So, Mike, you were just banned from Twitter for
spreading all this voter fraud lies that inspired the insurrectionists.
BECK BENNETT, ACTOR: Well, hold on there, bucko. I just suggested the
military overthrow the government. And, look, if that`s not democracy, I
don`t know what is.
JOST: Yes, I think you might just not know what it is.
(LAUGHTER)
BENNETT: Wow. My pillow said Dominion overran the voting machine
algorithms.
JOST: What?
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Yes. He might not know what it is.
And while some of the claims about voting machines were laughable, this
problem is also serious, so much so that Dominion reached out to those very
critics at the time, warning that Dominion employees were getting death
threats because of the lies.
But Lindell was not concerned about that or the fact that his claims were
false, with judges rejecting Trump cases based on those and other election
objections. Instead, he was defiant.
Lindell said in January: "Dominion threatened to sue me, and I said, bring
it on, but they won`t do it. And you know why they won`t do it? Because
they know all the evidence will come out."
They won`t do it. Well, count that up as another Lindell claim that`s
proven to be completely false, because the news now is, Dominion is suing
him. It`s investing its money and energy in this fight, because they say
it`s important to not only to defend their business, but to protect the
truth.
It`s part of Dominion`s wider legal strategy, with lawsuit against Trump
allies like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. And those are political
lawyers who may have crossed lines, while this MyPillow suit is especially
interesting, because it uses the legal process and pressure to lift the lid
further on these propaganda efforts.
We all know about Giuliani`s many lies for Donald Trump. And as those 2020
legal losses piled up, we all watched his increasingly desperate and at
times downright baroque, flailing efforts.
But less may be known about the evolving business of this propaganda, with
new outlets online and on air that are not only to the right of FOX News,
but maybe even shouldn`t be categorized on any ideological spectrum,
according to these legal challenges, because the larger complaint is, they
just lie.
Newsmax has seen its audience not only double or triple. No, it`s actually
-- we checked -- more than quadrupled in the first month after the
election, while other sites which are not traditionally journalistic, say,
OAN, its video programming, or Gateway Pundit, they saw their traffic
double in 2020.
Now, to be clear, there may be plenty of free speech and legal defensible
opinion from those outlets as well. But there`s mounting legal pressure
here on where the big lie becomes big business.
Now, the traditional press has plenty of shortcomings. I bet you can think
of some. We discussed some. But real journalistic outlets won`t run with a
completely false story just for traffic or ratings. They don`t report Trump
won, when he lost. But that`s exactly what some places were suggesting for
weeks after the election.
And as for the business part, this brings us into the juicy details in the
new Dominion lawsuit, which argues that Mike Lindell is not some
businessman dabbling in MAGA politics as his side hobby, but, rather, it
argues that profiting off false stories online, like these other groups,
his whole business model has increasingly relied on exploiting the
political energy to make money, that he is just another grifter.
Dominion`s filing asserts he -- quote -- "sells the lie to this day,
because the lie sells pillows."
And they offer evidence in this new suit that MyPillow uses a -- quote --
"defamatory marketing campaign" to sell pillows to perhaps even
unsuspecting MAGA fans with explicit promotional codes like QAnon.
Does it work? Is this just some wild weird idea run amok? Well, again,
we`re learning now things because of this suit that Mr. Lindell so
defiantly said would never happen. The suit asserts in its evidence that
those campaigns I just told you about, type in QAnon, actually grew sales
by up to 40 percent, that Lindell is benefiting in profits from the lies
and a circle of influence where Trump, they say, will also endorse any
future political campaign by Lindell.
Now, for their part, these defendants, Lindell, Giuliani and others, have
stressed that they`re expressing their free speech rights and that they
have them, that they have, in a sense, the right to be wrong.
Now, we`re walking through this tonight amidst these other hearings and
this call for accountability because election lies, when they are false,
provably so, demonstrably, knowingly false, they don`t just raise the
issues of libel and defamation.
As we see in what we`re living through, they raise questions of whether
we`re going to be able to hold on to a democracy when the very facts of our
election results are put into tremendous doubt.
It`s an important story, and I`m thrilled to tell you we`re going get into
all of this live with "New York Times" legal writer Emily Bazelon right
after this.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: Welcome back to THE BEAT. I`m joined by Emily Bazelon, staff
writer from "The New York Times Magazine."
Good to see you.
EMILY BAZELON, "THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE": Thanks.
MELBER: Emily, we`re covering the backlash to a lot of what happened on
January 6 and a lot of the propaganda, specifically lawsuits over election
lies.
There`s layers. But what do you think of the Dominion argument that some of
this is really bad faith grifting?
BAZELON: Well, I think that Dominion has a problem, in the sense that they
-- Mike Lindell -- sorry -- three, two, one. Let me start over.
I think that Mike Lindell has a problem, in that...
MELBER: Take your time.
(LAUGHTER)
BAZELON: Thank you. We`re trying to get the facts right tonight.
I think that Lindell and MyPillow have a problem, because they have been
repeating facts about Dominion, which Dominion put them on notice were
false. And we all have the right to make mistakes. You go on the air, you
screw something up.
MELBER: Sure.
BAZELON: But you don`t have to lie over and over again, once you know that
something`s not true. And particularly if you`re damaging the reputation of
a company or an individual, that`s when you start to get into the terrain
of defamation.
And that`s what this suit is about. It`s really hard to win a defamation
suit in the United States. We have a high barrier for that, because we want
to give people a lot of freedom of speech, a lot of right to make mistakes.
But this knowing and repeated spreading of the lie about a company that
damaged their business, that`s a classic defamation suit.
MELBER: Yes.
And you have a lot of echoing that`s going on, which is outside of what we
might call the conventional civic space. It has blurred lines of entities
that are sort of media. Or some of them say, hey, we`re a blog, we`re not
doing journalistic fact-checking.
And then you have the QAnon code I mentioned. You`re typing in QAnon to get
a pillow discount. And so it does echo and blur this in a way where the
unsuspecting citizen viewer or consumer might think they`re getting
something that they`re not, might think they`re getting news, when they`re
not,
I want to play a little bit of Tucker Carlson on all this. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: It`s worth finding out where the public is
getting all this false information, this disinformation, as we will call
it. So we checked.
We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which, in the end, we
learned is not even a Web site. If it`s out there, we could not find it.
Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene`s Twitter feed, because we have
heard she traffics in disinformation. CNN told us, but nothing there.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: This is sort of a trolling question approach to try to give
comfort to these conspiracy theories, which are on the Internet, which are
on chat rooms, which are on Parler, which are on apps. And then some of
them, aspects of them, get repeated, as we just documented in the last
segment.
Do you think that this is primarily a problem of politics, or business, or
both?
BAZELON: Well, I think that it is odd for Tucker Carlson to say that,
because he can`t find a Web site called QAnon, or a person called QAnon,
that there is no such thing as this dangerous, violent conspiracy theory
that lots of people have been talking about, joining, taking part in
online.
There is, like, no question that this conspiracy theory has been growing.
In terms of whether this is politics or business, I mean, I think, for
people who want the support of QAnon backers, and who are willing to join
up with them, and really welcoming them into the Republic Party, and there
are some Republicans like that, this is about politics.
It`s about a really loyal base. It`s about playing to people who are -- you
want as your supporters.
You know, for someone like Mike Lindell at MyPillow, who is using QAnon as
a promotional code, yes, that starts to be about business. And it`s really
interesting that his use of that code actually really helped to increase
sales at MyPillow.
I would not have necessarily known that was going to happen, but he seems
to have a knack for realizing the business potential here.
MELBER: Yes, that`s a fascinating aspect of it. And it helps us understand
some of what might be afoot, even amidst the political backdrop where, as
you say, people are out there trying to find their voters.
Emily Bazelon, always good to see you.
BAZELON: Thanks so much for having me.
MELBER: Absolutely.
Coming up, I want to tell you we have something very special that involves
this:
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MORGAN FREEMAN, ACTOR: The comets are still headed for Earth.
JAKE GYLLENHAAL, ACTOR: Come on! Come on! Come on!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: If it feels like we face more disasters than ever, whether you`re
talking about movies or real life, it`s because, increasingly, we do.
So, up next, we have one of our very special reports that we want to share
with you about the threats and how to prepare.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
FREEMAN: The comets are still headed for Earth.
GYLLENHAAL: Come on! Come on! Come on!
JUDE LAW, ACTOR: On day one, there were two people, and then four, and
then 16. In three months, it`s a billion. That`s where we`re headed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: A natural disaster that upends life as we know it, a virus that
spreads faster than humans can hope to contain it, these apocalyptic
scenarios may feel like a feature of hyperbolic movie plots, not regular
life.
But, these days, sudden and existential threats are increasingly part of
our interconnected world. Human life on Earth has always been fragile, but
the Earth is getting hotter than ever. There`s more evidence of concern
about natural disasters, from the recent deadly storms in Texas, to the
dangerously extreme weather patterns we see, to wildfires, to the
coronavirus pandemic.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: In California, an epic battle against fire
and wind.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Millions of Texans do not have safe drinking water.
BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Growing and severe shortages of critical
medical supplies.
DON LEMON, CNN: They had no heat. They`re running out of food, water, and
gas.
HOLT: Flames threatening homes, forcing the evacuation of almost 100,000
people.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The U.S. now leading the world in coronavirus cases.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: As individuals, we can`t prevent most of these disasters. We know
that.
We can try to prepare for some of them. Texas saw last-minute runs on
supermarkets, stoking shortages of food and water, a situation that
compounds the original problems.
And while Texas storms and COVID don`t have much in common, that rush to
get supplies, some necessary, some not, the barren shelves, echoes early
responses to this pandemic, with those long lines for food and supplies and
toilet paper. And some buying reflected preparation. Other buying reflected
a panic or hoarding, which, of course, can hurt others who are trying to
prepare logically.
Now, these shocks to the system force us to consider some tangible
questions these days. How long can you survive in your home without new
purchases of food? What`s your plan if the water shuts off and you have to
stay home for safety?
In a security emergency, how can you protect your home from entry? And what
is your plan if people breach your home in an emergency looking to harm you
or your family?
These aren`t the kind of questions that most people like to ponder. They do
feel more relevant these days. All of this is also the preoccupation of one
group of people, people who think about and actively prep for some of the
worst possible disasters.
We`re speaking, of course, about doomsday preppers.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If survival is the goal, it`s into the spider hole.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m preparing for an electromagnetic pulse that will
disable the transportation system.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have weapons for every individual in the house.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m going to survive a genocidal siege by building a
tunnel that will lead my family to safety.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When the economy fails, anybody that could find the
trail could be a potential threat. I need to be able to hide my family, and
that`s why I`m building an invisible tree house.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Some of this looks extreme, even deliberately, entertainingly so,
but some preppers are pretty practical, and they have straightforward
reasons for their approach.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s like getting car insurance.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I grew up in hurricane country.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Prepper is what I am. I am preparing for disaster.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All we can do is help the person next to us and our
neighbors.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: So, there is dramatization. The extreme examples do get more
attention.
But this approach, to be clear, is not reserved to a small group of
alarmists.
One out of five Americans have tended to say they spend their own money
preparing for disasters. That`s as of 2019. But it`s more than doubled to
almost half of Americans since the pandemic.
And that`s in line with what the federal government recommends, which is
having at least 72 hours worth of food, water and basic supplies, if you
were stranded at home.
Now, some preparation is prudent, given unavoidable disasters like a
pandemic. Let`s be clear, there`s also other trends at work. Despite the
wealth of the United States, despite its mighty military, our government`s
faltered in several big disasters, from the Bush administration`s epic
failure after Katrina, to the foreseeable breakdown we have been covering
in Texas from letting private corporations put their own profits above
basic disaster prep and winterizing.
There are also the structural problems with America`s aging infrastructure
and a food supply chain that can leave a city going hungry within as soon
as four days if there are shutdowns.
There is also America`s broader libertarian streak towards the government,
which can feed attacks and basically stem political investments that might
make the government more effective at this stuff.
Now, just as America is a richer country than, say, Germany, its approach
to public health care and government prep have left it with more than
double the rate of COVID deaths compared to that country.
And disaster preparedness experts stress, this American problem stretches
across different disaster events.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The U.S. is one of the top five countries in the
world in terms of the number and severity of disaster events. FEMA is
getting stretched, really stretched. And now they have said, be prepared to
be on your own for 72 hours.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Be prepared to be on your own. The government`s emergency advice
is, prep to be on your own.
So, people are prepping, which makes sense, when FEMA is basically sounding
a little bit like they`re quoting the Grateful Dead`s Bob Weir, who is
saying history`s page will be neatly carved in stone. The future is here.
We are it. We are on our own, on our own, on our own. There is a fear down
here we can`t forget. Hasn`t got a name just yet.
Weir may have been talking about the fear and pain on a planet that can
look so peaceful from afar and what we as people do with fear. This is deep
stuff. Too much fear can be debilitating. Too little can be dangerous to
ourselves.
Take a look back, say, at 2012. Americans weren`t thinking about pandemics.
The big health care news was the Supreme Court upholding Obamacare, not
COVID. People were debating a presidential election. There was a scandal at
Penn State.
And amidst all that in 2012, let me tell you what Donna Nash was doing. She
was afraid of something else, a pandemic. Specifically, she was concerned a
flu-like pandemic would spread easily, the government couldn`t curb it, and
that initially the best safety measures would be what individual people did
on their own, getting masks, sanitizing, not anything that might happen
later at a policy level.
And she was right.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONNA NASH, DOOMSDAY PREPPER: I am most afraid of the flu because it`s so
common. If someone on one side of the country had the disease, and they
flew across the country, by the time they get to the other side, people are
taking it home, they`re taking it to work.
In my kits, I have isolation gowns, antiviral tissues, exam gloves, N95
masks. My worst fear is that I would somehow contract the pandemic.
We have been outside, so let`s make sure that we are clean, OK?
And bring it home to my family, and then have one of my family members die.
When the pandemic comes, those who are prepared will survive.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Donna Nash was prepared. We checked in with her this week, and she
stands by her work. She passed on joining us tonight.
Like most things, prepping operates on a spectrum, from prudent planning,
to rigorous emergency preparation, to more extreme plots to go and get
completely off the grid.
But in a world of mounting disaster and these recurring government
breakdowns, it is worth, asking what do we want to be prepared for?
We turn to two special guests.
Max Brooks spent years studying some worst-case scenario events. He is the
author of the acclaimed "World War Z" about a fictional deadly pandemic. He
has lectured at the Naval War College and at the U.S. Army`s nuclear
response facilities. General Barry McCaffrey is the retired four-star
general, who, among other roles, was director of strategic plans and policy
for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Good to have you both here.
General, we just went through the whole spectrum. Your thoughts from a real
military level precision about what people can do on their own, what they
should do, and what they probably shouldn`t try.
GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Well, look, I always
tell people, the good news is, the end of the world only happens once.
And you ought to take it in that context.
(LAUGHTER)
MCCAFFREY: By the way, my son and I are absolutely, with our families,
prepared to survive two weeks on our own. Seattle, we`re all waiting for
Richter scale 9 Armageddon to hit us. It will happen sometime in the next
300 years.
You simply have to check off the blocks of water, nutrition, first aid,
trauma measures, security. And people ought to do that. I always admired
the LDS Mormon notion of individual families being prepared to survive.
But I think your guest, who wrote the book, probably has a bigger concept
that, if you want to survive, you got to have an organization. You have to
have a community that is prepared. There need to be block captains. The
fire department is absolutely essential. The emergency medical system, is
it on generators? Have you retrofitted buildings? Do you know how an
evacuation scheme works?
So, if the community is organized, and you personally can go 72 hours to
two weeks, this is a gift to your family and your community. And Americans
-- one of my principle problems with U.S. combat soldiers is, it`s very
tough to scare an American and have them stay scared.
It`s an attribute that I do have. So, I think community leadership,
political leadership, has to not just have rehearsals of FEMA and state
emergency associations. They need to have community-wide planning,
rehearsals and investment.
MELBER: Max?
MAX BROOKS, AUTHOR, "WORLD WAR Z": I couldn`t agree more.
I think the general has hit the nail on the head. I think everyone should
have 72 hours` worth of emergency supplies for whatever geographic disaster
you are facing. But as a long-term way of life, retreating from the
community actually causes the very disaster that you`re trying to prevent.
You just saw clips of people who are building invisible tree houses and
tunnels. That time would be much better spent running for city council and
making sure that your local emergency services are up to snuff.
You know, Ari, since World War I, our grandparents invested very heavily in
creating an emergency network of infrastructure, running water, vaccines,
of the electric grid, everything that kept us all safe and alive for
generations.
Since the Cold War, we have dismantled that emergency network, in the name
of efficiency. And you see that especially when it comes to emergency
supplies. FEMA used to be able to pull on warehouses all around the
country. And now the model is that they have to draw from the big box
stores at the 11th hour.
But guess what? Those big box stores, they don`t have warehouses either,
because it`s not efficient. So, what we need to do, instead of digging
spider holes and hiding under the bed with beans, bandages and bullets, is
understand that our best survival tools is the knowledge of the systems
that keep us alive, and use our ballots and our taxes to keep that network
operating.
MELBER: But, Max, that`s a little long-term.
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: I think it`s a great point. And the general kind of teed it up.
But that also is long-term change.
And what we saw in Texas, whether you call it doomsday prepping or just
having more than 72 hours, showed that the breakdown of what you`re calling
that preparation and political planning meant that you would be wiser to
assume the worst at the local level, right, Max? And, also, what did you
think about Donna Nash and her approach to pandemics?
BROOKS: Well, I think, when we`re talking about pandemics, that is a long-
term solution.
And you don`t want to bunker down with emergency supplies, because the best
way to stop a pandemic is to invest in good public health, because, Ari,
the general will agree with me on this. There is a much bigger picture that
we`re facing now, which is national security.
And since Desert Storm, our enemies have been investing in asymmetric
warfare. What I mean is, they have been learning how to leapfrog right over
the military and hit the home front with economic warfare, information
warfare, biowarfare and cyberwarfare.
And you can`t tell me that there are some very smart people in Beijing and
Tehran, in Moscow who are not taking very careful notes about what just
happened in Texas. So, we need to get back to the notion our grandparents
had that public health and infrastructure also keep us safe, as well as
healthy.
MELBER: Well, General, you could see why a dystopian novelist might get
along with some of your Joint Chiefs war planner friends, because he`s got
a dark mind for hopefully the right security solution.
I want to play a little bit of the old days, since you kind of both brought
it up. We pulled this up, civil defense mobilization, and what the PSAs
used to look like. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, folks, I`m glad you can come down to see my
fallout shelter. Just finished painting it last night.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Looks like a nice job, Wal.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We figure we`d rather be prepared than sorry.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Gee, isn`t this nice?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I can certainly live in here very comfortably for
at least two weeks.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: General, it sounds like you both think that those days are over,
for good reason, because you`re not going live through that nuclear winter.
MCCAFFREY: Oh, I don`t think they`re over at all, by the way.
When you start looking at the potential nonstate actor hostile threats,
biowarfare threshold entry is extremely low. We have got high school kids
doing gene splicing and using...
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: Let me interject, only to correct my question, General.
But let me ask you -- I`m sorry. What I mean, though, is, should people be
all trying to have bunkers in their house for those threats?
MCCAFFREY: Oh, no.
But, again, the nuclear threat with dirty bombs to go to a dozen hospitals
and pick up fissile materials and contaminate a city center, these are all
active possibilities.
The individual can`t protect himself. This is where you need organizational
skills. And, by and large, I think we have attenuated public health to
almost nonexistence. FEMA -- domestic law enforcement, by the way, is
extremely thin on the ground, so that, when you have a major problem, the
only organization that has the muscle to move large events are the 2-point
million men and women of the armed forces.
So, I think we haven`t thought through it, and it`s not just extreme
weather events and earthquakes, but also terrorism, emerging bio-threats.
We have to think through this as a society more than we have.
And, unfortunately, it requires investment. You simply can`t make it up
once you have got the situation ongoing. It`s going to get worse, I think,
over time, particularly the weather events.
MELBER: Yes.
BROOKS: You know, if I can just jump in...
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: All really -- no, I -- well, unfortunately, I have got to get a
break and then get to Joy. But we did put aside a lot of time for doomsday.
(LAUGHTER)
MELBER: So, Max, I hope to have you back, because you have written so
thoughtfully about this.
General McCaffrey, always good to have you.
And, look, I can imagine the number of people getting ready for dinner on
the East Coast who are really glad we went this deep on this topic,
gentlemen.
(LAUGHTER)
MCCAFFREY: Good to be with you.
MELBER: Onward.
Thanks to both of you.
(LAUGHTER)
MELBER: When we come back: President Obama tells Bruce Springsteen why he
punched someone in the face.
That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: Sometimes, it seems like everyone has a podcast, and that now
includes former President Obama with Bruce Springsteen. They have a new
podcast called "Renegades: Born in the USA."
The icons sit together, and they converse about all sorts of things.
The idea, like so many personal podcasts, is to get blunt. They have come
to know each other over the years through campaigning. And they bluntly
discuss racism in a new episode, the former president making some news by
revealing an altercation that he had back in school.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I had a friend. We
played basketball together.
And, one time, we got in a fight. And he called me a coon. I popped him in
the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MUSICIAN: Well done.
OBAMA: And, suddenly, blood is pouring down. And it was just reactive.
I just...
SPRINGSTEEN: Yes.
OBAMA: I said, "What?" And I popped him.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
MELBER: You can see what personal conversations is between people. It`s
not the kind of thing that Barack Obama brought up that we recall when he
was running for office.
But he also went on to address how these types of racial slurs contribute
to larger problems.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
OBAMA: What it comes down to is an assertion of status over the other.
And that basic psychology that then gets institutionalized is used to
justify dehumanizing somebody.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
MELBER: Dehumanizing, a man who led this nation, the leader of the free
world, recalling back to how he felt he humanized, so that we all might
learn something from this.
Count it up as an interesting piece of the podcast. We`re going to keep an
eye on it.
We will be right back with one more thing.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: Thanks for spending some time with THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER.
"THE REIDOUT" starts now.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>