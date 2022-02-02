Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/2/22

Summary

Trump DOJ vet who pushed false voter fraud claims testifies. Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump`s plot to seize voting machines. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued NFL claiming racial discrimination. Estranged wife of Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes on the MAGA extremist`s dangerous and violent behavior.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Thank you for letting us into your homes during these extraordinary times. We are grateful. THE BEAT with Alicia Menendez in for Ari starts right now. Hi there, Alicia.

ALICIA MENENDEZ, MSNBC HOST: Hey, Nicolle. Great to see you and welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Alicia Menendez in for Ari Melber and we start with breaking news in the January 6 riot probe.

The Trump, DOJ vet who pushed false voter fraud claims and stoked fear is testifying before the January 6 committee today. Jeffrey Clark went behind closed doors after stonewalling the probe. Clark helped Trump contest election results in several states including Georgia. The member of the committee joins us in a moment. And there are a lot of questions amid a flurry of activity today.

Breaking late today, Mike Pence`s documents will be turned over comes after two of pence`s aids testified. The committee is now investigating Trump`s direct involvement in a plot to seize voting machines. And following the money, Trump paid $1 million to his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows nonprofit. The payment is made just 25 days after the January 6 committee started. Congressman Swalwell calling it hush money. With a new report revealing Trump considered blanket pardons for the rioters before he left office. One member of the January 6 committee cautioning Trump`s language amounts to witness tampering.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Trump tampering with witnesses when he`s talking about pardons when he`s dangling them in front of 1/6 defendants?

REP. PETE AGUILAR, (D) JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE: Absolutely, when is enough, enough, when a mob is chanting hang Mike Pence, it wasn`t enough. When the former president asked Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes, it wasn`t enough. Now he`s, you know, dangling, pardons if he gets back in office for individuals, will that be enough? Or will there be more collective amnesia?

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and former SDNY Civil Prosecutor, Maya Wiley.

Joyce, what are they asking Jeffrey Clark today?

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, I suspect they want a full accounting for what went on at the Justice Department in the final days of the Trump administration, particularly now that we`ve learned that the former Attorney General Bill Barr stepped down just as these proposed orders that would have had DoD or DOJ or DHS seizing voting machines, just as those were going into circulation.

So, a wide range of questions for Clark, who is of course a lawyer, who appreciates the fact that he can`t just exert a blanket privilege and must show up and answer questions individually. The big outstanding question is whether this was a cooperative session, and he`s decided to share the truth with investigators, or whether this amounted to a lot of, I don`t remember and I`m taking the Fifth Amendment.

MENENDEZ: Maya, the panel alleges Clark stoked fear and election misinformation. If he doesn`t talk, as Joyce said, that is a possibility, what happens then?

MAYA WILEY, FORMER ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK: Well, of course, the committee has the -- has to take the decision about whether they`re going to ask for the U.S. Attorney in D.C. to charge him with essentially refusing to cooperate under the subpoena.

Now, I think that may not be with Joyce`s point, if he`s taking the Fifth, that is not a straightforward decision. He came in, he answered the questions being asked the lawful right to assert the Fifth Amendment if that`s in fact, what he did.

The question is, is he obstructing Congress in any way? Is he -- or is he asserting legal rights he has the right to assert, and I think what we`ve seen from his behavior is that he has not been cooperative, that two separate occasions of saying he would come in and not comment coming in.

So, I think what we really have to see is whether or not what he`s doing is pleading the Fifth, he does have a constitutional right to do that. But let`s just know, while for criminal purposes, you can`t assume that means he has committed a crime. It certainly means that he does not have the ability to describe his actions in a way that would absolve him of guilt that it would make him look guilty. And that does have meaning particularly for someone who`s a lawyer and a Department of Justice lawyer that.

MENENDEZ: Joyce, we`re going to ask the committee member about this in just a moment. They are investigating Trump`s role in trying to seize voting machines. What evidence are they looking at?

VANCE: Well, right now they`re putting together this compelling story surrounding the draft executive orders that are in circulation. Of course, we all know, Alicia, that well, the congressional committee can be on a truth finding mission, they can`t engage in prosecution, whether there`s a conspiracy that`s indisputable is in DOJ hands. But the committee`s mission of getting to the truth of this is a critically important one. There are a lot of different layers of problems here. For instance, there`s a long- standing tradition and prohibition and even criminal statutes that would prevent the Department of Defense from intervening in an election, the same at DOJ where there`s a long-standing tradition that Bill Barr actually violated. He enabled prosecutors to look into allegations of election misconduct during the end of his tenure. And there was a lot of uproar, and people stepped down in the voting rights section in Washington as a result of that. So, there`s all sorts of insinuation here that there are problems.

The real question is, what was behind this narrative? Because ultimately, this is something that would have been tough to do. Imagine, physically seizing all of these machines. And then what would you have done with them? The real question is, was the president behind these moves? And if so, what did he want to do? Will there be direct evidence that he intended to overturn the election, which seems very obvious to us, the important thing to convince the remaining part of the country that still in denial and to help prosecutors speed along their way is to come up with compelling direct evidence.

MENENDEZ: Maya, on the DOJ piece, what could Trump face legally if he did, in fact try to do this?

WILEY: Well, look, you know, he`s clearly got a, what sounds like if they`re able to prove it to Joyce`s point, a conspiracy, and that conspiracy includes essentially disrupting the role of Congress, all the way through to seditious conspiracy. That question, I think, is not only about what the Department of Justice could do, but remember that in this case, we`re talking about a district attorney in Atlanta that actually has an election fraud and interference, grand jury doing investigations right now. And to Joyce`s point, while the committee itself is not a prosecutorial body, the committee is amassing evidence that it can make public and can be of use, including in a district that this attorney, this district attorney, and her special Grand Jury is looking at.

And so really, there are multiple levels of potential criminal peril for the former president with this -- if there`s evidence to prove what we`re hearing.

MENENDEZ: Well, in addition to that, Maya, as I mentioned, we also have the element being called witness tampering, dangling pardons for insurrectionist. What do you call that?

WILEY: I call that Trump being Trump. Because there is nothing new here. This is conduct and behavior he engages in any time the circle of justice starts closing in on him. We saw it in the Russia probe when John Dowd, his personal attorney, started dangling those pardons to Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn. We know that it`s potentially obstruction of justice, in the reality here is that we should be truly shocked by the fact that we`re not shocked. That in and of itself, is an astounding statement about who Donald Trump is, as a person who box our streets as a member of this society, and yet, feels that he can do whatever he wants.

And by the way, I do hope that folks who were at that rally understand the difference between someone promising something they do not have the power to get without having won an election, and what it should say to them, that he is trying to protect himself by promising something if he wins an election, he hasn`t even declared to run it.

MENENDEZ: Yeah, I mean, Joyce, it`s not the only way in which it seems he is protecting himself. We see this $1 million payment to Meadows just weeks after the panel started. What does that tell you?

VANCE: DOJ is going to have to face the decision that`s in front of them, the decision about whether or not they`re going to take some action to hold the former President accountable for his efforts to obstruct justice. This is a long trajectory with him. It goes at least as far back as the Mueller report era where Mueller laid out multiple different instances of obstruction of justice and laid out clear evidence to support them. And we see a trajectory here where Trump is never held accountable and becomes increasingly embroiled to engage in this conduct. It`s pretty flagrant to put a million dollars into the coffers of a key witness that you`re trying to prevent from talking with the January 6 committee about you, his Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and yet we`ve seen that DOJ has not yet commenced prosecution there.

Now, there`s this just sort of tragic almost in a tragic comedy sense effort to dangle pardons, which is Maya appoints out, he has no ability to offer to January 6 participants. But the kernel of truth there was stated by one of the January 6 defendants lawyers who was asked about this and said, well, of course this makes my client`s less likely to cooperate. In other words, Trump is engaging in conduct that is the paradigm for obstruction of justice. He`s trying to delay or deter potential witnesses from telling the truth to investigators. That`s conduct that the Justice Department simply should not ignore.

MENENDEZ: Joyce Vance, thank you. Maya Wiley, we`re going to see you a little later in the hour.

Joining me now, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, member of the January 6 Committee. Congressman, thank you for taking some time for us tonight. Talk us through this. Why is Jeffrey Clark so important to your investigation?

REP. ZOE LOFGREN, (D) CALIFORNIA JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE: Well, we all know from the documents, that there was an effort to have the Department of Justice send out letters to states saying something that wasn`t true in an effort apparently, to have them withdraw or try to withdraw their electors and to overturn the election to keep the former president in power after January 20. So, we`d like to ask about that with Mr. Clark. We have direct testimony from other witnesses about his role. And we`d like to pursue that with him. And then we think it`s an important part of the story.

MENENDEZ: What`s happening with Trump`s link to seizing voting machines?

LOFGREN: Well, we have the documents. And we have some witness testimony about what the former president did to try in advance those proposals. But we have more to learn. And we have, you know, we`re -- we have four or five witnesses coming in every day. So, we`re really working hard.

MENENDEZ: In addition to those witnesses, a ton of documents, including Mike Pence, as they are reportedly coming to the panel, what are you looking for in the former vice president`s documents?

LOFGREN: Well, obviously, he was a key figure on that day. He was the one who opened the envelopes. It`s very clear. We know from the other documents and other witness testimony as well as public statements that the former president wanted the former vice president to violate the Constitution, overturn the election this weekend, the president said so directly that he asked the former vice president to overturn the election. Mr. Pence did not do that. And certainly, we`d like to know more about the interactions and the pressure that he was under, I think we have a pretty good idea of the steps he took to learn what his obligation was. And then having discerned that he didn`t follow through on his obligation. So obviously, that`s important.

MENENDEZ: On that question of what the Vice President knew and the steps he took, how crucial is testimony from his aides this week?

LOFGREN: Well, I`ll just say we`ve made a commitment. And actually, it`s in our rules, that we don`t discuss the content of the testimony without a vote of the committee to release it. So that vote hasn`t occurred. I`m not at liberty to say so. But I will just say that the testimony was direct. And the witnesses followed their legal obligation in a way that was forthright.

MENENDEZ: Well, let`s talk then about some comments that were made very publicly. Here is Trump recently on Pence`s role. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: And then had Mike Pence sent it back to the legislature`s you wouldn`t have had the same kind of anger, that wouldn`t be in anger, because the legislators would have done whatever they`re going to do. I mean, there was a lot of corruption. There was a lot of phony voting, phony ballots.

MENENDEZ: Are you going to ask Pence to testify? And do you believe he will?

LOFGREN: We haven`t made that decision yet. We may or may not. We`re having, you know, we have meetings multiple times a week to discuss some of these subjects. And the question is, should we invite him or not? And I don`t know the answer. I will say that the documents that we`ve received from various individuals have shed considerable light on what the Vice President was going through. And, of course, we all know in the end, what he did in terms of following his obligations under the law.

[18:15:00]

MENENDEZ: Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, as always, thank you.

Coming up, that indicted militia leader testifying today about the riot. We`re going to talk to his estranged wife about his violent past, the secret tunnels in his backyard.

But first, Lindsey Graham gets a very Trumpian reward for years of pledging allegiance to the Donald. We`ll explain. Plus, how a bad tax from one of the most controversial coaches in football led to a massive discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Stay with us.

MENENDEZ: What is really going on between Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham? For years, they have been trapped in a strange cycle of squabbling and burying the hatchet and squabbling again. Now Trump bashing Graham for saying it`s wrong to pardon the January 6 rioters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it. Well, I think it`s inappropriate. I don`t want to reinforce that the following the Capitol was OK. I don`t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.

TRUMP: Well, Lindsey Graham`s wrong. I mean, Lindsey is a nice guy, but he`s a RINO. Lindsey is wrong. Lindsey Graham doesn`t know what the hell he`s talking about if he says that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: An instant classic. The latest episode of a played-out act. Graham is the reasonable one who talked Trump out of a January 6 celebration just last month, infamously he said, " count me out on the day of the insurrection," but who also attacked Mitch McConnell for feuding with Trump and who happily golf with Trump, including after the riot, but who unforgettably tore into candidate Trump back in 2016.

[18:20:17]

GRAHAM: We should have basically kicked him out of the party.

I don`t think he`s a kook. I think he`s crazy. I think he`s unfit for office.

I don`t believe he`s a Republican. His policies are really bad for the country.

That he`s a jackass.

You know how you make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell.

Trump`s foreign policy is a complete disaster.

He`s a race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: One of the oddest dynamics in D.C. or maybe anywhere, Rolling Stone arguing Trump and Graham think it`s a winning routine. "The larger purpose here is for Trump to reestablish his dedication to his supporters, and Graham as a moderating force." It`s actually part of a larger MAGA circus. Here`s Tucker Carlson playing his role laying into Graham over his recent comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: He`s selling out his own voters. The only relationships and Lindsey Graham`s life that he cares about the most significant ones are his relationships with the national news media, and he will never do anything to earn their displeasure and it`s on display now. What a disgrace he goes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Tucker Carlson playing to the MAGA audience will also cozying up to some of the most extreme MAGA figures. Carlson recently busted for donating $250 to the Q-Rep`s gun auction.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, (R) GEORGIA: Now I`m doing a gun giveaway of my own. I want you to win this 50-caliber rifle that Democrats will ban if they keep the House next year. Sign up to win my 50-caliber gun before Joe Biden bans it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: That is the MAGA show, and they are trying to kick out Republicans who don`t play along and who, unlike Lindsey Graham, are serious about accountability for Trump. This week at the annual GOP conference meeting, Trump allies are trying to formally push Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the GOP because of their work on the January 6 committee. I get into all of this with my special guests. We are back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, Julian Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama Administration, also an MSNBC Political Analyst, Libby Casey, Reporter with The Washington Post.

Libby, listen, this isn`t just a case of are they besties or are they beefing? It is a window into what is happening inside the Republican Party. What does it tell you?

LIBBY CASEY, THE WASHINGTON POST POLITICAL REPORTER: Yeah, I mean, I really appreciated the way you set that up that there`s these like dynamics that they`re all playing the role of. But we have to remember that there are victims in this role playing, for example, the Capitol police officers and the Metropolitan Police officers who were injured or died as a result of the January 6 attacks. But there is this dance that these people are doing, Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson.

And the biggest thing we see from it is the reminder that loyalty is a one- way street when it comes to Donald Trump. And, you know, it reminds you of that old saying, with friends like these who needs enemies, right? But what Donald Trump is doing is he`s setting the bar to more extreme places. So as a Republican now, you can`t just say it`s time to move on from January 6 or the election. You can`t just claim the election was stolen, which it was not. You can`t even just say the January 6 committee shouldn`t exist, right? You now have to go even farther and say that you believe the January six attackers should be pardoned. And as Donald Trump was putting this out there on Saturday, just one day later, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green was promoting this idea at a rally, so it creates this echo chamber where the Republican Party is forced to more and more extreme places.

MENENDEZ: Right, Secretary, to Libby`s point, this isn`t just about a bromance. This is about a political dynamic that has real stakes. Do you have any doubt that Graham and other Republicans would defend Trump pardoning rioters?

[18:25:08]

JULIAN CASTRO, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Oh, I have no doubt. I mean look at Lindsey Graham, you know, I got a good laugh out of this in one way, Alicia, because I mean, this is a guy who, as you showed started off, telling the truth about Donald Trump about how bad he is, how terrible he would be as president and then jump through more hoops than a mini schnauzer at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during the four years that Trump was president, and to get slapped back and forth all the time, in this game that they play, it`s always the same pattern. He says something to try and act reasonable and but eventually, after a round or two of golf with Donald Trump, he goes along with Donald Trump. And as Libby said, the problem with this, among many other things, is that they keep getting more and more extreme.

And so, you know, in this case, it`s eventually, you know, pardon the January six insurrectionists. It was almost seize those voting machines. They just keep going further and further out there. It`s another I think, powerful demonstration of the danger of electing Donald Trump again.

MENENDEZ: Well, Secretary, to the point about them continuing to go out there. If you put aside the theater, that is Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump and look at Adam Kinzinger, look at Liz Cheney, who have actually tried to reconcile what happened on January 6, what do you make of the talk at the RNC about exiling them?

CASTRO: Well, I mean, this is the cost of admission to the Republican Party today, 100% of buying into the big lie, if you don`t buy in completed the big lie, then you don`t belong on the Republican Party. They demand 100% loyalty to Donald Trump. As Libby said, that`s a one-way street of Donald Trump will throw anybody everybody under the bus as soon as it makes sense for him politically. He did that to Jeff Sessions, to Mike Pence, to Mitch McConnell. He`ll do it to Lindsey Graham, again and again.

It also, I think, has a terribly damaging effect on the long-term prospects of the Republican Party, especially in places like America`s suburbs. My home state of Texas is a great example of that, because of this kind of behavior and these purity tests for the MAGA movement. They`ve lost a lot of the suburbs of Dallas and Houston and Austin and other places, and they accelerated the turning over of Texas, from a red state to now a competitive state.

MENENDEZ: Yeah, Libby, I think about the fact that you have Mitch McConnell going out there and saying midterms are going to be policy free, right? We`re not going to put forward any policies. This is just going to be about looking at what Democrats are doing. It does seem that they have not figured out exactly how they want to characterize this president.

NBC reporting, during the day, the Republican National Committee sends press releases slamming President Joe Biden`s weakness, but at night, Tucker Carlson tells his millions of Fox News viewers, the Biden is the one needlessly provoking Russia, why so much daylight between those two characterizations?

CASEY: Well, it shows the schism in the Republican Party, right? I mean, foreign policy is a great example. You have those traditional hawks, you know, the George Bush`s, Reagan, Dick Cheney, against the Trump movement of America first and Trump`s version of nationalism. And, you know, there`s the real frightening question of authoritarianism and how that comes into the picture. But Republicans do see an opportunity, the fatigue over the Afghanistan war and how it was concluded, the concern over what`s happening domestically, and they can try to use that as a rallying cry to look inward to the United States.

What many Republicans though, especially in the Senate are saying is you can`t just look inward, you also have to look at what`s happening in foreign policy, but there`s a growing movement among especially Republicans in the House, and especially among this more radical contingent that`s gaining a lot of ground that, you know, is really saying what`s the big deal with Russia and sort of, you know, showing a loyalty to, you know, authoritarianism in countries ranging from Russia to Hungary.

MENENDEZ: While, Secretary, I want to take a listen to Joe Scarborough this morning saying Mitch McConnell wants Trump to be investigated. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: He wants the dirty truth told about Donald Trump, because I think he wants Trump out of the party as much as, well, a lot of people, as much as Liz Cheney or some others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Secretary, your take?

CASTRO: Well, I mean, Mitch McConnell is not dumb when it comes to politics as much as I don`t like, you know, his policies, his ideology. He`s a savvy politician, and he probably recognizes like a lot of other people do, even though they won`t say it. They don`t have the courage to say it or do something about it. That long term Donald Trump is terrible for the prospects of the Republican Party that it`s catching up to Republicans more and more and not only that, I mean it`s clear that they don`t have the closest personal relationship either.

So yes, it`s believable. I think he probably does at some level want Donald Trump out of there, you know, want a different approach probably just as rooted in white supremacy and, you know, the same kind of conservative ideology, but not Trump with how erratic he is, how selfish he is, you know, and everything else that he brings along with him.

MENENDEZ: Libby, if McConnell does, in fact, want Trump out, does he believe this is the best path forward?

CASEY: Well, I mean, the goal of the Republicans is to harness the passion that Trump unleashes, right? And figure out how to channel that into people going to the polls and supporting Republican candidates. The problem is, once the fire starts, you can`t control the fire. So these party officials, whether it`s at the head of the RNC or whether it`s people who have served in the Senate for many years are trying to figure out how they channel that without letting it get out of their control.

And, you know, I think we`ve seen that they can`t control it. But can they still harness it? They may certainly be able to come the midterms.

MENENDEZ: Secretary, last thing, a winter storm is hitting your home state of Texas. You wrote, quote, "People are freaking out across Texas right now because we have a winter freeze coming tomorrow, and we know for experience that Greg Abbott is too incompetent and bought off by big energy companies to make sure Texans are safe."

How concerned are you, Secretary, about this storm?

CASTRO: Well, I`m very concerned. I mean, we know what happened last year, right, up to 700 Texans died because Greg Abbott and his folks couldn`t keep the lights on. He`s very beholden to these big energy companies. They didn`t lift the finger to fix the grid during the legislative session. So it has not been fixed. About two months ago Greg Abbott down here famously said that, quote, "I can guarantee that the lights are going to stay on during the winter," and then two days ago he said that, well, nobody can guarantee that there`s not going to be load shed.

And that`s just a fancy word, a technical term for rolling blackouts. So basically now he says he can`t guarantee that the lights are going to stay on, that the heat is going to stay on. So that`s why people are making a run on grocery stores. Stores are empty. They`ve made a run on generators over this last year. You can`t find a generator. People are getting, you know, their own little cooking stoves.

That`s Texas right now, the second largest state and one of the most advanced, because we have a governor who is so incompetent and so in the pocket of big money that he couldn`t fix the grid.

MENENDEZ: Secretary Castro, we`ll be thinking of you as that storm approaches. Libby Casey, thank you.

Ahead, today the January 6th committee grilling the jailed leader of the right-wing militia Oath Keeper group. I`m going to talk to his estranged ex-wife about his alleged plan to overthrow the government.

Plus, explosive accusations, a former NFL head coach alleges racial discrimination in how teams hire black coaches. And he`s speaking out today.

MENENDEZ: The NFL has a problem. In a league with over 70 percent black players, there is only one black head coach. The very short list used to be slightly longer until the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores last month despite two straight winning seasons. Today he`s speaking out. In a class action lawsuit Flores alleges race was a key factor in his firing. And he says black coaches are being discriminated against in the hiring process.

The suit naming the New York Giants which recently interviewed Flores for its head coaching job, a job that Flores inadvertently found out was already being filled days before his interview when another head coach, the famed Bill Belichick, accidentally texted him the news. Flores believes the Giants only interviewed him to comply with the so-called Rooney Rule, a league requirement to consider minority candidates for coaching and front office positions.

This morning Flores saying he was floored upon learning the news.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN FLORES, FORMER MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH: It was a range of emotions. Humiliation, disbelief, anger. I`ve worked so hard to get to where I am in football, to become a head coach, put 18 years in this league, and to go on what was going to be -- what felt like or what was a sham interview, I was hurt.

The Rooney Rule is intended to, you know, give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership, but I think what it`s turned into is an instance where guys are just checking the box.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: The NFL and the teams named in the suit denying the allegations. For his part, Brian Flores admits the lawsuit may risk his coaching future. He`s doing it anyway.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FLORES: I understand the risks. And yes, it was a difficult decision. And I went back and forth. Like I said, I love coaching, I do. But this is bigger than that.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, Jarrett Bell, NFL columnist for "USA Today" and Maya Wiley is back with us.

Jared, your thoughts on the lawsuit?

JARRETT BELL, USA TODAY NFL COLUMNIST: Yes. I think that this was something that was going to inevitably happen one of these days. When you think about this issue of equality and fair opportunity for black coaches, it has been with us for such a long time and there have been so many different initiatives, programs, obviously a lot of conversation and a Rooney Rule for almost 20 years.

But I think the next frontier almost had to be some type of legal action. And even if you go back to the origins of the Rooney Rule, Maya, it came out of a threat, a hint of some possible legal action against the NFL. And the big question was, was somebody going to step up as a plaintiff to bring this case? And we heard Brian Flores talk about the risk that he fully understands. I think that was the big thing in terms of if it would ever get to this point.

And unfortunately it has gotten to the point, and perhaps it`s going to be a game-changer even with Brian Flores worried about whether or not he`ll get a chance to be a coach again in the NFL.

MENENDEZ: Maya, I want to dig in with both of you on what real change would actually require. But before we do, I want to understand the legal contours of this lawsuit a little bit better. The coach that ended up getting the job with the Giants had zero head coaching experience. Does that bolster Flores` discrimination claim?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Absolutely. Remember that he`s bringing a claim -- and by the way, I think part of the one to look at is the one he`s going to take to the EEOC which is this Title Seven claim because that`s where he says, look, there`s a whole class of us, where he`s not just suing for himself. He is suing for every person who is black, who has been denied or prevented the opportunity to get whether coaching, general manager, coordinator roles in the NFL, because it`s not only the coaching level that is deeply underrepresented by black people.

And so his point is, it ain`t just me, but under these cases you have to show, one, that you were qualified, and that goes -- he`s clearly qualified. I mean, this is a person who has already served as a coach in the NFL and had two winning seasons when he was terminated, which is one of the points he makes in the complaint. The question is whether even -- there was no good faith termination there. Potentially that could have been another claim.

But the second is that he was replaced with someone who had less experience. And there are not a lot of people in the NFL who can raise that particular fact because so few have had the opportunity to even ascend to the position of coach. But in this case, it really matters that it`s a class action. And I think both to the point that this isn`t just about him. This is about -- what he`s really saying is the system is rigged, it`s rigged against black people.

He very powerfully says in the complaint, this is a plantation. They call it a plantation in the complaint, where 70 percent of the players are black and ordered around by basically a white staff and white owners. And so, you know, look, all I can say is, I think the biggest surprise here, and I completely agree here, the biggest surprise here is that it has taken so long to see a case like this, and it is only because of the fear of retribution and of losing any opportunity that there hasn`t been one sooner.

MENENDEZ: Jarrett, I want to loop back to the question that I asked you to put a pin in which is what would real change actually require?

BELL: Yes, real change will actually require the NFL decision makers for each individual team -- and it`s really kind of difficult to just paint the entire league in, you know, one class, if you will because each of these teams makes their, you know, hiring and firing decisions individually. So that`s always a tricky thing. And I think that`s actually a smart move by Brian Flores to identify three teams in particular in this lawsuit and not the entire NFL.

But real change would take the decision makers to have the real wherewithal and to have the heart to adhere to the spirit of the Rooney Rule. One of the issues that Flores brings in this lawsuit is sham interviews, right? And so as mentioned in the interview clip a minute ago where teams just merely check the box, OK, we interviewed one or two minority candidates, so we`ve got that requirement covered.

And so they don`t feel like these have been legitimate interviews in many cases, not all cases, but in too many cases to stomach, really. So that`s one of the things. Another thing is the fact that, when black coaches get the opportunity, they are oftentimes fired even when they`ve had winning seasons. So Flores is one example. Jim Caldwell who had three winning seasons in four years with the Detroit Lions, of all teams, he was fired, replaced by someone who has since been fired and now there are two coaches since Jim Caldwell, and not looking like they`re very progressive.

So I think there are so many issues that have kind of rolled into this. But the bottom line is whether or not people are being treated fairly and if there are double standards for black coaches versus others. And, oh, by the way, if you`re a young coach in the NFL or even an old veteran coach in the NFL, you oftentimes feel like that there is a glass ceiling that will not allow you to become a head coach.

MENENDEZ: Especially when the systems and processes that have been put in place to avoid such things are actually being abused.

Jarrett Bell, Maya Wiley, as always, thank you.

Ahead, the indicted pro-Trump militia leader testifying from jail today. His estranged wife joins us on his alleged violent past and links to Trump world. That is next.

MENENDEZ: -- hit with seditious conspiracy, an explosive and the most serious charge in the federal probe into the MAGA riot. But today Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, while still behind bars, testified before the January 6th committee. He`s pleading the Fifth on all questions related to the attack and objecting to questions about a broad range of information related to his upcoming trial.

So he`s not saying anything to Congress, but here`s what the feds allege. The Oath Keepers marched in a stack formation up the Capitol steps, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons and were, quote, "prepared to take up arms at Rhodes` direction."

My next guest knows the Oath Keepers better than just about anyone. Tasha Adams is married to and estranged from Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes. They were married for 23 years including while Rhodes was founding the Oath Keepers before she filed for divorce in 2018. Tasha Adams joins me now.

Tasha, your reaction to Stewart Rhodes testifying today?

TASHA ADAMS, STEWART RHODES` ESTRANGED WIDE: It`s what I thought. He pled the Fifth mostly and then it appears he talked about himself a lot, as well. The founding of the org. He did not talk a lot about, from what I can tell, anything that happened in the last year and a half or so. He sort of pled the Fifth on that and ducked out.

MENENDEZ: And I do want to talk with you about the founding of the org but first, what evidence do you think the feds might have on him?

ADAMS: Well, he certainly planned all this. He certainly is behind all of this. What I don`t know is, are they able to make the connection to something bigger? Did he have a go ahead from someone else? Why did he think that this was OK for him to do? That he thought he might get away with this? Is there a larger connection? I don`t know. But I think they certainly have a great case that he planned this.

He planned to disrupt everything in order to, you know, convince Trump to declare the Insurrection Act. They would come in. Everything would just be chaos and somewhere in there, Oath Keepers would be placed in some, you know, basically brown shirts for Trump, I think, is what the plan was.

MENENDEZ: You tweeted out that he dug escape tunnels in your backyard. Tell me more. Why did he do that?

ADAMS: Constant fear of the feds. Yes, this photo here is not of the actual escape tunnel. This was something that got pulled from my blog and passed around a lot. The actual escape tunnels were actually considerably more elaborate than that. They were long enough that the kids used to play in them and call to each other through them and at the end of the escape tunnel, the eventual plan was they would lead to a logging road out in the national forest behind the house that we lived in.

There was an unregistered car that will be waiting and then eventually we moved from there to another house in the middle of the woods and he did something similar there, planned a boobytrap in front of the property with razor wire, another unregistered car would be waiting in it for a different setup and a different plan. But it was our whole lives. Our lives were about his wanting to escape what he, you know, the feds even before Bundy Ranch.

I never even knew what it was he was afraid of until he started creating that as a reality and eventually, yes, I think maybe there were wanting to come after them and with good reason. That was our whole lives at the time.

MENENDEZ: Tasha, you told the "L.A. Times" last year that you originally envisioned the Oath Keepers as a, quote, "a cigar club of like-minded libertarians." What changed?

ADAMS: I think it never really changed for him in his mind. I think the long goal all the time was to do something like what it became. I think the libertarian side of things sort of left leaning libertarian, anything goes side of things. That was a pitch that he gave because there was a very large Ron Paul movement at the time. There was a lot of money. And there was a lot of energy in the Ron Paul movement and I think he wanted to absorb that and eventually later he morphed a little more to the right and a little more to the right, and eventually, you know, he`s following Trump and anything Trump says and does. And I think that that was actually his plan all along and that I was extraordinary naive.

MENENDEZ: Tasha, I hear you talk about this very coolly, very calmly. In court documents it`s noted that you testified, you fear for your safety and the safety of your six children should he be released that he would often brandish firearms in family home and would physically abuse his children. Tell me more about these claims.

ADAMS: He would often brandish a firearm. He, again, he`s a lawyer so he`s always very aware of being watched. He was afraid of being caught with what he was doing. So he would never say I`m going to shoot you but he would wave a gun, a loaded gun around, chamber, his finger on the trigger, all over the room and eventually say I`m doing this because I`m suicidal. But this is how he would control us and this was how he would say, you`re not leaving the house.

If you try to leave the house, if you try to go to the store, I am going to kill myself because you`re just so terrible. You know, you`re not doing what I say. You`re not helping me enough. And this is something that happened now and then, once a year or, you know, trying to shoot the dog or something like that, and -- but after Bundy Ranch, I don`t know what happened but he had a real even worse mental spiral than he already had before that and this was every week.

[18:55:15]

This was every week. And I didn`t know how we were going to get out of it. I just didn`t know. He seemed to be all powerful to me at the time. He seemed to know everyone. He seemed to have friends in the police department and in, you know, the legal sphere, and he`s a Yale Law graduate and I`m just me. And he made it clear that he would try to stop me from seeing the kids, that he would have full custody of the kids if I ever tried to leave.

And the threat of that is what kept me as long in that relationship, the constant fear. It eventually took two years of planning to get out when we did.

MENENDEZ: Tasha Adams, thank you for your time. We`re going to be right back.

MENENDEZ: We close tonight with some star power on Capitol Hill. Legendary Cuban American singer Gloria Estefan is on her feet taking a stand for performer`s rights. Estefan urging lawmakers to pass a law requiring radio stations to pay performers when broadcasting their work.

GLORIA ESTEFAN, SINGER, SONGWRITER: Traditional AM-FM radio is the only platform that does not compensate performers for the sound recordings they use to fuel often billion-dollar businesses.

We`re counting on you to make this right, and though life isn`t fair and we can`t change that, the payment of music royalties should be because that`s what respect is all about.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Estefan telling Congress it is time for the industry to change.

