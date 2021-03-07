Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/18/21

Summary:
A deep humanitarian crisis continues to engulf Texas, as Texas
Senator Ted Cruz flies to Cancun. Warnings about extremism within American
authorities and law enforcement are examined. New York Assemblyman Ron Kim
discusses the controversy surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo`s actions on
COVID-19 and nursing homes.
Transcript:
And we begin with the new video tonight, Texas Senator Ted Cruz landing
back in Houston coming from Cancun, Mexico. He left for a vacation in the
middle of this deep humanitarian crisis engulfing his state and
constituents. Right before he got on the plane, he basically blamed this
poor decision that he made, an adult, he blamed it, apparently, on his
kids.
SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): My daughters asked if they could take a trip with
some friends, and Heidi and I agreed. So, I flew down with them last night,
dropped them off here. And now I`m headed back to Texas and back continuing
to work.
MELBER: Back to work in Texas.
As for the claims there, we have a fact-check coming up. Politically,
civically, responsibility-wise, it`s a problem for Senator Cruz.
We begin with the reason it`s a problem, because so many people`s lives
hang in the balance, Texas suffering this horrific crisis that we and so
many journalists have been reporting on. The freezing weather has paralyzed
huge swathes of the state. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in the
dark as of this hour, which also means no heat, reports of now food
shortages mounting, residents scrambling for basic shelter.
The storm has already taken 21 lives, including a man who died from
monoxide poisoning as he slept with his pregnant wife and 4-year-old son
because he was using a gas generator inside the house for warmth. It`s one
of several tragic stories that put of course, the human toll, the human
face on all of these problems.
Hospitals there also flooded with over 300 carbon monoxide cases. People
are cold. They`re worried about the problems that come and the risks that
comes with being too cold for too long. But some are understandably in
situations where they end up doing what experts say are dangerous things to
try to forestall that, to try to keep warm.
Twelve million residents have disruptions of some sort with water supply.
Millions are boiling tap water before drinking it. Days of record low
temperatures have also damaged the Texas infrastructure, leading to burst
pipes frozen wells, treatment plants on backup power. Hospitals have major
flood damage and pipes burst. They are not immune, of course, to these
problems even as they give care.
We can show you people lining up -- let`s take a look at this -- at a
public spigot, because they -- we will take this in full here -- I want
everyone to see what people are doing. These are people going to the spigot
here to try to get clean water at home.
The water crisis is affecting people and they`re doing whatever they can,
residents, from all sides today.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The whole front half of the church has about an inch-
and-a-half of water.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Pipes are bursting, flooding homes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The inside temp dipped to 40 degrees Monday night.
This was the scene waiting for them when they got back.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Water had -- was pouring everywhere in our living
room.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the problem situation we`re facing with this
boil-water notice. There is no electricity on in this neighborhood.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have no water.
QUESTION: At all?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: At all.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have had -- I have had no baths in four days.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We lost our water. So that`s why we -- that`s why I came
here to pick up some water.
MELBER: The storm is also fracturing the supply chain, many long lines
we`re seeing here, for example, in the cold, of course, trying to get into
grocery stores to get some food.
We have reports of people waiting many hours. Then, once inside, of course,
you have people confronted with this, the empty shelves. You can see
refrigerator cases in grocery stores, no milk, no eggs, no bread, and in
some cases reports of no water.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The line stretches back halfway, almost to the corner
here.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some waited in line over 45 minutes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was not expecting this. Hopefully, I can get out here
within an hour or two.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Empty shelves and very little inventory left.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We tried to go to the shelves today to get water.
There was no water in the store. We only have two cases of water left.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Either you stay at your house and you are cold and you
freeze to death and you have no food.
MELBER: We`re learning about this from reports, from journalism, and from
those firsthand accounts. People, of course, these days can share the
horror on social media with videos, with photographs, people resorting to
use their cars to try to stay warm or charge their phones, so they have
some outside line of communication.
Also, long lines at gas stations. There is a video from outside a Walmart.
This is South Texas, where cars were lining up, hoping to get some gas,
other stations without fuel or power, forcing motorists to drive miles
using gas in search of a way to fill up the gas.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They don`t have gas. So we`re kind of stuck here. I have
nine miles left to go with my car. So, we have to find something that`s
within nine miles from here.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t know how many gas stations we went to. Five
maybe?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At least.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At least. And we have haven`t been able to find fuel.
MELBER: Power has started to come back for hundreds of thousands of homes
as well across Texas.
So there`s relief for some. Officials say there is a level of rotating
outages now that may be -- quote -- "needed" for the next couple of days
even to get the grid stable. The federal government is trying to help,
President Biden authorizing FEMA to supply Texas with generators, water and
blankets.
It is quite a rolling crisis so many people affected.
Joining us now is NBC`s Antonia Hylton, reporting from Houston, and Libby
Casey with an eye on this for "The Washington Post."
Antonia, please tell us what you`re seeing.
ANTONIA HYLTON, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Ari.
Here in Houston, people are exhausted and emotional now days into this
crisis. I have spoken to residents who have risked their lives going out on
icy roads to find water for their kids, to find a hot meal, telling me they
haven`t showered since Sunday, that their houses are about 32 degrees.
I spoke today to a family that ended up resorting to going to somebody`s
pool and taking their pool water to bring home and boil and use. That`s how
desperate they are. They have eight people in their home. And they have
about a case-and-a-half left of drinkable water right now.
And they have gone from store to store, to groceries, to gas stations just
seeing if people have bottled water or drinkable things. And they`re
struggling to be able to take care of their families.
I also spoke to a mom who has three special needs children who have
medication that needed to be refrigerated at a certain temperature. She
drove all around looking for somewhere safe to keep them, and eventually
found a safe place to place to say, because someone on Twitter offered her
a random hotel room, because they happen to see her tweet out her pain and
frustration.
So that`s just a fraction of what I have been hearing on the ground here,
Ari. But I think it paints a pretty clear picture.
MELBER: Yes.
And, Antonia, I want to ask you about these discussions about the grid and
policy. We mentioned Senator Cruz is in some controversy. We`re going get
to that later in the program. But there has also been understandable
frustration by Texans against many different officeholders about, how is it
this bad in America?
We are all familiar, we have all covered unavoidable weather tragedies, be
it a hurricane or a storm. Day one sometimes is just the understandable
emergency response, and it`s just that, a tragedy.
But as you get days going further and further away from it hitting, there
is usually the test of whether government emergency response is working or
not. I think we have all lived through some of these.
I want to read, for your view, given that you have been covering this there
on the ground, from "The El Paso Times," which reports about the
electricity issues specifically to the state and that place. Not being
connected to the rest of Texas helped El Paso in the cold wave.
"In 2011, El Paso resorted to rolling blackouts because of several days of
single-digit to below zero temperatures." This does happen in Texas. "After
that, EPE spent $4.5 million to repair and better winterize."
It is a real-world example some are pointing to about what is possibly a
better way to deal with this. Tell us what you`re hearing from people about
that part of this debate that`s about emergency services, as well as
policy.
HYLTON: Every single person I have spoken to here on the ground says that
leaders here at the local level, at the state level absolutely should have
been able to see this coming.
They understand that this weather is historic, that these are -- this is a
cold snap and unusual for these areas of Texas, but, look, they knew that
this was coming days in advance, and people feel like they should have been
told to evacuate.
That`s how dire, that`s how far pushed to the edge residents feel they have
been. And they have also struggled to get clear information, even as these
different agencies have released press release, tried to calm people that
they have made progress overnight, they`re not doing it at the community or
zip code level.
So, people here, oh, lights are coming back on, 98 percent of our customers
should see their lights and power back on today. But for the folks who
aren`t having -- and I`m still talking to people who are missing all of
these resources right now. They can`t get clear answers, when are these
resources coming back to me?
I just spoke to a woman who was crying because her husband is on dialysis.
He is sick right now and has been shivering in their apartment. Their
lights and power have come back on, but they have no water to cook food or
do anything with or to bathe.
And they are struggling to get answers from their local leaders here. They
want to see the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas held accountable.
They`re mad at Governor Abbott and they feel he could have pushed for
better winterizing of these facilities way, way in advance.
And now they`re mad at Ted Cruz, as you mentioned, I mean, completely
insulted by the fact that their senator would try to go to Cancun for any
reason while he literally has people dying here in his home state.
MELBER: Yes.
Antonia Hylton, thank you for your reporting. Stay safe. We will be coming
back to you.
Libby Casey, take a listen to Rachel Maddow`s reporting on this as well.
RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW": They run it the Texas way.
They don`t like regulations.
After the fiasco in 2011 and those recommendations from FERC, Texas
announced some best practices for all its power producers. But that`s just
what they were, best practices. It didn`t actually require any of them to
do anything.
Now it is the families of Texas who are literally trying to shiver through
yet another cold night to survive this.
MELBER: Some perspective on recent history.
We`re joined by Judge Clay Jenkins, county judge for Dallas County, Texas.
He is one of the county`s chief administrators. Libby Casey is here.
Judge, Rachel and others and our reporter on the ground discussing some of
the history here. Your view on why Texas is in this position?
JUDGE CLAY JENKINS (D), DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS: This was completely
predictable. We had a report from the feds and a report from the state
legislature that told the governor he needed to weatherize the generation
and we needed to replace our antiquated natural gas pipeline system.
I spoke in front of the legislature two years ago about the importance of
replacing this pipeline system so we didn`t have situations like this. We
have been doing tabletops here in Dallas County with emergency managers
since Texas refused to weatherize, so that we can keep our water system and
other things working when this inevitably happened.
And, look, when you choose to not regulate and order weatherization in a
commodity market, you are ordering generators not to weatherize, because
they are tasked with following the regulations and getting you energy at
the lowest prices.
MELBER: Libby?
LIBBY CASEY, "THE WASHINGTON POST": Yes, if you`re -- it`s all about cheap,
then you get what you pay for, to some degree, Ari.
And I think a real autopsy of this will absolutely be done. Part of the
problem, though, here is how the governor and others have been talking
about this, especially in the early days.
NPR did a great report this morning showing Governor Abbott on FOX News
blaming green power and wind turbines, and then on the local stations
telling a more truthful tale about the fact that this was a failure across
the board, and that the combination of this unprecedented storm with the
grid unable to carry these loads and power not being generated for a range
of reasons, including natural gas.
That is a different tale than what they were trying to spin early on. So,
the focus of trying to politicize this at a moment when really the need for
so many Texans is dire just sort of shows the disconnect between the
politics and what people are experiencing on the ground.
MELBER: And Libby, as someone who charts a lot of these issues, extreme
weather is not going away any time soon.
Do these kind of stress tests for governments, state or federal, also put
certain modern Republican orthodoxies under the test? Because this is not
one of those debatable things. We covered Donald Trump`s Supreme Court
justices, and people can debate who they want on the court. It sort of
depends on the issue.
Here, either this stuff works to keep people safe and the grid working or
it doesn`t. And we`re hearing a lot of reports right now, Libby, that it
doesn`t.
CASEY: There has to be a plan laid out -- I think everyone would agree to
this -- that doesn`t just look a year or two down the road and think about
short-term budgets, but looks 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road, when you
think about infrastructure.
It became this laughing joke in Washington to hear about infrastructure
week under the Trump administration, but we are now hearing the Biden
administration also prioritize infrastructure, because that is something
that people on both sides of the aisle can get behind.
Unfortunately, during the Trump administration, it just ended up being a
way to pivot from the scandal of the moment or the crisis of the day. But
politicians on both sides of the aisle, liberal and conservative, Democrat,
Republican, there is a lot of common ground and area of interest when you
can try to get coalitions built sort of on the old-school lines based on
regions, based on high density, low density, rather than just liberal vs.
conservative.
You can find ways to come together on infrastructure. And that is something
that the Biden administration -- it`s one of the prongs they`re trying to
push on right now.
MELBER: Yes.
Libby Casey and Judge Jenkins, thanks to both of you.
CRUZ: My daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and
Heidi and I agreed. So, I flew down with them last night, dropped them off
here. And now I`m headed back to Texas and back continuing to work.
MELBER: Senator Cruz today right before he boarded a plane to return from
Mexico to Texas, under fire for taking a Mexico vacation amidst what we
just showed in this humanitarian crisis.
Michael Steele is here.
Michael, was this a responsible or good idea for Senator Cruz?
MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Oh, it was the height of arrogance
to believe that you could in the midst of this just continue on with the
family plans.
Now, look, the family plans may have been in place for a while. It`s been
reported that he was planning to come become on Saturday, not today. The
fact of the matter is he should have said to his family -- and I`m sure
they would understand -- sweetheart, I know you want to go with your
friends. Why don`t you to go and you guys have a good time, but we have a
lot of people hurting in our state right now, and I`m going to stay here
and hurt them.
I think that would have made a lot of sense to his family and it certainly
would have made a lot of sense to the people of Texas if he said something.
But the arrogance of power, the arrogance of being isolated and insulated
from reality, the fact that you would go on FOX and claim one thing, but
then say something different later on, as the governor of the state, just
gives you a sense of the environment that has been created inside some of
these insular spaces, where some Republicans hang out, detached from the
reality.
And that`s the unfortunate part, not for Ted Cruz, but for the people of
Texas right now, who are suffering and dying because of this.
MELBER: Yes.
And we have got on the screen so people can understand, this is how Ted
Cruz is living right here. This is Ted Cruz nodding at people, going
through the airport, accompanied by whatever retinue of aides or security
he has. This is how he is living as an elite, choosing to not only flee
Texas, but flee the country, Michael, during what we just showed.
Go ahead.
STEELE: I was going to say, Ari, we have so many examples in modern times
of mayors, city administrators, governors, elected officials leaving town
at the height of a -- particularly a environmental crisis, whether it`s
fires, or bad weather, storms, and getting skewered for it.
So what in the world do you think, as a United States senator from the
second largest state in the country, Texas, which most people think as hot
to begin with anyway, that is now suffering through a snowstorm?
MELBER: Yes.
STEELE: So, you know people are like, you got to pay attention to that.
What makes you think you can`t?
MELBER: Yes. And that`s the last thing I got to ask you, Michael.
Again, part of my job sometimes is to just take in the info, ask the
obvious questions. But this is the question. With everything going on in
Texas, what does it reveal about Ted Cruz`s view of his job, his actual
elected constitutional job, that this, notwithstanding Mexico or not, was a
time to take vacation, when people are dying and he could use his power as
a representative of the state of Texas to do any number of things vis-a-vis
any number of governments?
It`s a big state, local, state, county, electrical grid, federal, FEMA,
that he thinks he can leave his post, because he doesn`t even take it as a
premise that he would even do any work during this?
STEELE: It`s about having the job, not doing the job. It`s about having the
job and the power that comes from that job, and using it in a way to
continue self-benefit, self-aggrandizement, and not at a political moment
where that power could be used to actually help people, and using it that
way and employing it that way.
MELBER: Yes.
STEELE: So, yes, we have seen it. People want the job. They want the title,
but the responsibility that comes from it, well, that`s another thing.
MELBER: Well, Michael, you keep it plain and clear. It`s the answer. You
have -- that is the answer, right?
STEELE: That`s the answer.
MELBER: I hadn`t thought of it quite with those words, but the title,
right, vs. the responsibility.
And everything I have said is not offered with any political lens. We`re
just talking about any representative of a government doing this while
people die.
Michael Steele, thank you, sir.
STEELE: I was going to say, I was a lieutenant governor, so I know the
responsibilities there. And people should understand that that job title
requires work.
MELBER: Yes. Yes.
Michael Steele, thank you.
We have a lot more in the program, as I mentioned, new developments in this
COVID crisis in New York. My special report on what we can learn about
what`s happening inside police departments around the nation coming up.
MELBER: Turning now to our special report on warnings about extremism
within American authorities and law enforcement, warnings in plain sight.
And these are not just reports about the days leading up to January 6 or
the days after, which have included accounts that over 30 officers were
participating inside the January 6 rally leading up to the riot.
Authorities also saying three closed the line into criminal conduct,
meriting new charges.
Plus, one in five of all indicted rioters had military backgrounds. So,
this emerging picture is complex. It is not monolithic. Now, many indicted
rioters have these backgrounds, and it`s particularly disturbing that
people entrusted to potentially kill for the United States, to use lethal
force, turned around and used their training against the United States,
against the Capitol, against our democracy.
That`s according to current authorities. While many officers serving that
day were, of course, on the other side, risking life and limb, performing
those real acts of heroism we witnessed while outnumbered, and they were
squaring off at times with fellow veterans of U.S. service or possibly of
law enforcement training.
The wider problems of extremism, infiltration, and outright racism are not
new, though. And even clear warnings have sometimes been downplayed or
resisted for the wrong reasons, like politics or fear of criticizing any
police force, when, let`s be clear at the start of this special report,
police forces, like the government in general, are supposed to be overseen
and held to account by the people, with facts and fairness in a democracy.
Now, I`m telling you this because it matters now tonight. And we all, as a
society, need to continue to face the facts to inform the road ahead, which
includes facing longstanding warnings like this, a warning on white
supremacist infiltration of law enforcement by the FBI 15 years ago, which
noted that, if infiltration goes undetected, it`s of great concern.
The FBI`s job is to defend the U.S. and prosecute the big crimes, the big
federal cases. It is not supposed to matter whether, for example, a
terrorist killer is from Iraq or Ohio.
And even the FBI`s own directors admit that it can be a failure of that
fair standard any time the government or any law enforcement goes too easy
on the homegrown terrorists, the bad guys who might look more like certain
people.
And even back in the post-9/11 era, then Director Bob Mueller emphasized
under oath that domestic terror and these white supremacist threats were
almost equally on par with al Qaeda.
JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Much of our history is not pretty. Law
enforcement enforced the status quo, a status quo that was often brutally
unfair to various groups.
ROBERT MUELLER, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Domestic terrorism is also an
important an issue as the international terrorism, whether it be white
supremacists, militia extremists, sovereign citizen extremists.
CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: A huge chunk of those domestic terrorism
investigations involve racially motivated violent extremists fueled by some
kind of white supremacy.
And I would say the most lethal activity over the last few years has been
committed by those type of attackers.
MELBER: You just saw three different FBI directors across administrations
of both parties, though all three happened to, by the way, be Republicans,
as a registration matter.
And you heard them, including the most recent, saying the most lethal stuff
comes from these white supremacist killers and terrorists.
This has been around. That`s the broad assessment. And then there are the
more detailed, specific examples when you get into policing and
infiltration, like two Florida officers found to belong to the KKK ousted
over that in 2014, or two high-ranking police officers found to be in the
white supremacist group Southern Independence fired from an Alabama police
force.
Just consider the horror of a KKK member walking around with a badge and
gun. Many minority members of the military, that other piece that I
mentioned from January 6, they say they have seen specific examples of
white nationalism there. Almost half of the population of minority members,
according to a "Military Times" poll, and one out of five white soldiers
say they have seen that white nationalism right there in our military.
Now, some in government have tried to act on this. House Democrats held
hearings on this as recently as last year, where a former neo-Nazi
recounted on record how exactly they infiltrated the police.
FRANK MEEINK, FORMER NEO-NAZI: White supremacist leaders encouraged their
followers to join the police force as a means to cause harm to people of
color.
It becomes a goal of theirs is to get around the screening process of
police departments. That is talked about in the rooms all the time, to make
sure that they don`t see that we have either neo-Nazi past or neo-Nazi
beliefs.
MELBER: Chilling.
What`s being detailed there, again, in the context of a growing white
supremacist, murderous threat that three different FBI directors outlined,
is the elaborate plotting by some to get inside police forces, which, of
course, have plenty of problems even before you get to this particular
issue, in order for the explicit goal of -- quote -- "harming people of
color."
And that`s not all. I want you tonight to also consider the direct and
eyewitness experience of people who served on the Capitol Hill Police
force.
Sharon Blackmon-Malloy is a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police force.
She saw so much racism that she was moved to risk her whole career -- none
of this stuff is easy -- to take on the force itself, the force she served
on. And she took it to court with a discrimination suit that first began
decades ago.
Now, it turns out she was not alone. These kind of cases legally are
stronger with more numbers or more witnesses. Now, lawyers knew she would
fare better if she wasn`t alone, if she could get 10 or 15 or 20 others to
join her.
How many did she get in this case? Two hundred and fifty. Now, she is
speaking out now, after January 6, arguing that some of the seeds of that
riot and the response and the problems came from the past records of
police, leaders and powerful people ignoring what she says she documented.
I want you to hear her plaintive warning, as someone who wore the Capitol
Police uniform, about what she felt she would be asked to do were she
serving on a day like January 6.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
LEILA FADEL, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: She has spoken to black police officers
that were at the Capitol that day. They`re traumatized. Some in the crowd
called them the N-word. Some are injured.
They`re also scared because they saw a few of their white colleagues show
sympathy with the mob.
SHARON BLACKMON-MALLOY, FORMER CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER: And then now you
expect me to go stand beside an officer, not knowing whether or not he is
one of the terrorists. That`s what we deem them to be.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
MELBER: Let`s listen to her. She served. She did some of this work. And we
saw what happened.
Jessica Watkins, an Army veteran from Ohio and an avowed member of the far
right militia group Oath Keepers, was boasting about her role there on the
6th. According to federal court documents, she posted online: "We stormed
the Capitol today, tear-gassed, the whole nine, pushed our way into the
Rotunda, made into it the Senate even," white supremacists boasting.
A 43-year-old New Yorker seen smashing an exterior window at the Capitol
took a -- quote -- "victory smoke" inside that building. The FBI notes he
is self-identified, though, as a former Marine, as well as a member of the
Proud Boys.
Or police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, who proudly posted this
selfie from inside the Capitol. These are police officers documenting their
own crimes on the day of the insurrection. We`re showing it to you
unedited, because you should see the message they`re giving everyone. This
is an exhibit in court now. They`re facing five federal counts. They have
also now, since all that, been fired.
This is a complex story, as I mentioned at the top. There are heroic
Capitol Hill police officers as well, many that we saw. They protected
lawmakers. They risked their lives. They faced down the racism and crimes
and threats of the mob, which included, as I`m showing you, veterans and
officers in its criminal ranks.
I want to read to you on air something that was said. We don`t have it on
tape, so I can`t play it for you, but it`s important. So, I`m going to read
it, a black officer recounting to one writer covering this -- quote -- "I
sat down with one of my buddies, another black guy, and tears just started
streaming down my face. I said: `Is this America? What the `blank` just
happened?` I`m so sick and tired of this `blank.`"
These Capitol riots put much on display, the disparity and the treatment of
people who march into the Capitol to break the law and get through it all,
partly by overwhelming police, but partly by the disparate treatment which
we have also been documenting, the treatment of white criminals.
There is also new scrutiny here on the years that led up to this, on the
obviously murderous threat of white supremacist terrorist violence, of
white terrorists. I`m not singling them out because they`re white, but
referring, as those FBI directors did, to the fact that they are white
supremacists, so their terrorism is in service of white power.
If this is hard to say and hard to watch and hard to talk about, that`s
part of the problem. We need to document it, face it, talk about it as a
society to make sure that, when the evidence warrants, we are prosecuting
it.
I want to bring in two special guests for this conversation to carry out
more of the goals of this special report tonight.
I want to thank, for joining us, Jelani Cobb, staff writer at "The New
Yorker," also a contributor with us, and someone many viewers may recognize
for expertise on more than one topic, a retired NYPD detective and also
director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, Marq Claxton.
Thanks to both of you for joining us.
Marq, I laid out some of the history. Your thoughts.
MARQ CLAXTON, BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT ALLIANCE: Well, Ari, long before the
events of January 6 or even before the disclosures that you showed there by
the FBI about right-wing white nationalistic infiltration of law
enforcement, black and brown officers were warning the rest of the country
about the clear and present danger of this extremism.
The danger was not only to the minority officers themselves, but to the
larger community primarily. And it also threatened to destroy the integrity
of the policing profession.
Clearly, if you look at the confirmed involvement of law enforcement
officers at the Capitol, the possible involvement of elected officials, and
law enforcement unions and fraternities` vocal support for the former
president and his most radical, violent right-wing supporters, it is wise
to question the integrity of this ongoing investigation and whether, from
the very beginning, there was a commitment to find out all of the facts.
I say to you that there wasn`t that commitment. And it`s curious and
troubling and disturbing, and it`s worthy of further examination, because
now these terrorists have fancy labels like domestic violent extremists or
homegrown violent extremists.
But for minority officers, a lot of them merely knew them as a colleague or
a supervisor, sometimes even a chief or the commissioner. The only
difference between those law enforcement officers who are involved
criminally, are charged criminally and the police officers in some
communities and some departments is that these actions, the actions of
those at the Capitol are clearly documented, and they face criminal charges
for it.
But the threat remains and exists, and it`s real. And I think we should
heed the warning of so many of the black and brown officers over the
decades of trying to raise these issues.
MELBER: Jelani, they told us.
JELANI COBB, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, they did.
But I think the important thing here is that they didn`t tell us anything
they we didn`t already know. And so there were these intelligence reports
that were talking about the infiltration of white supremacist elements into
law enforcement in 2006. That`s late.
That`s really late, because there are other references to things going back
to the `70s, the `80s. And everyone should actually pay attention to the
history. When we look at the civil rights movement and the volatile nature
of law enforcement that people were encountering, very many of those
officers were aligned with and, indeed, members of white supremacist
organizations.
So, this is not a novel development. I think that what`s new is that people
are beginning to recognize the extent to which they pose a threat to the
society at large, not simply to African-Americans.
When people stormed the Capitol, they were trying to overturn an election
because that was seen as fraudulent, largely because of the numbers of
black people who had voted in it. And that, in turn, disenfranchised all
sorts of other constituencies, including all of the -- would have, rather,
disenfranchised all other constituencies, including the white people who
voted for Joe Biden.
And so this is not simply a concern of African-Americans. And I think
that`s a new revelation to people.
MELBER: Yes.
Well, and the constructive version of that is coalition reform. And the
pessimistic part of that is what Stokely Carmichael said, which is almost
every major civil rights advancement in the country only broke through when
it would benefit the larger piece or white people, which is a bigger topic
than even we have even for the time we set aside here.
Marq, I want to play one more from the piece from that reformed neo-Nazi
that I mentioned talking about how this works when it`s direct
infiltration. Take a look.
MEEINK: I attended a small movement in Baltimore run by the National
Socialist Movement and a group called SS Action.
I heard the same rhetoric there. They told us to join law enforcement so we
can get black people felonies, so they would not be able to legally arm
themselves and they would not be able to vote.
MELBER: Marq, we made this one of our longest segments of the show, but now
we`re down to about 30 seconds. Your final thought.
CLAXTON: What was oftentimes considered or what is considered to be just
bad policing, or race-based targeted enforcement, or racial profiling, or
even -- I hate this -- the bad apple, it could possibly be -- and I`m
saying to was a fairly good indication that there was something much more
insidious.
It appears, based on government reports, personal accounts of police and
practitioners, that an alarming number of paramilitary, law enforcement and
military have within their ranks Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, QAnon, neo-Nazi
terrorists who contributed to the deaths of police officers, death and
injuries of police officers, and a greater threat to this government.
MELBER: Former Detective Marq Claxton gets the last word on this tonight.
My thanks to you and Jelani Cobb. We will stay on these issues.
I have to fit in a break, but up ahead, we have a story we haven`t even had
time for yet, new developments, as Governor Cuomo faces multiple probes
into his handling of COVID death data.
And a state lawmaker, a Democrat, says Cuomo is trying to do retaliation.
He`s my special guest next.
GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): There is nothing to investigate. All the numbers
we produced were exactly right. We didn`t provide all the information that
was requested. That did create a void, and misinformation did fill the
void.
LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: Whether it`s corrupt politicians,
unscrupulous landlords, inhumane immigration policies, I will take on
powerful interests and hold them accountable.
MELBER: This is a story of two New York Democrats. You see Governor Cuomo
there under fire, trying to explain allegations that they covered up COVID
deaths, after New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed a factual
disparity in the data, and said after this report that Cuomo vastly
undercounted nursing home-related deaths.
Cuomo`s administration had initially claimed there were about 9,000 nursing
home residents who died of COVID. But after the James report, over 15,000
deaths from nursing homes was revealed as the true number by Cuomo`s
administration himself.
Now they first tried to call this an accounting error, but Cuomo`s top aide
has later admitted a cover-up of sorts, saying they basically froze and
were worried about a probe of this very issue.
Now, this entire story has been gaining traction. The report first came out
last month. We have covered it several times here on THE BEAT, as have many
other news organizations, because of the import of this.
Now, there are new allegations by a Democrat of Cuomo pursuing retaliation.
And New York state Senate Democrats are on the way, "The New York Times"
reports, to potentially stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers.
The story has been escalating. We`re staying on it.
And we`re joined now by a very special guest, New York state Assemblyman
Ron Kim.
And for context, whatever state you`re in, if you have followed or not
followed this in New York, he has been pushing this very issue since it
first came to public notice in April of last year. Take a look.
RON KIM (D), NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN: After we discovered that there is
between 30 to 60 people who might have passed away due to coronavirus at
this nursing home, we still don`t have any answers from the state or the
nursing director.
MELBER: What were you concerned about then? Do you feel these numbers prove
you right? And detail for viewers who may not know the whole story what you
allege Governor Cuomo said to you.
KIM: Yes.
We saw back then the administration wasn`t being forthright and they were
not sharing all the information on the ground. And now the A.G.`s report
validated a lot of the things that we accused the governor of doing.
So, now, furthermore, they also admitted in a private meeting that they
purposely hid information for political reasons. The governor`s abusive
tactics that have been written about on how he treated me privately all
deflect from the issue, which is that the administration, their decision to
make the nursing homes accept COVID patients, while handing out the legal
and criminal immunity, and then the subsequent cover-up of the true numbers
of related death, that is a mistake they have to answer for.
MELBER: But what do you allege -- what do you allege that Governor Cuomo
said to you?
KIM: The governor asked me to issue a statement that countered what I heard
in the meeting and essentially cover up the cover-up.
And I refused to do that. It is unethical. It`s potentially illegal. And
that was the moment, despite the yelling, all that stuff, but it was that
request that made me speak out and say, enough is enough. We need to check
this executive and we need to do our job and protect the integrity of the
state Senate and the Assembly, so we can...
MELBER: But are you...
KIM: Go ahead.
MELBER: Are you standing by the claim that he was vowing retribution, that
he would -- quote -- "destroy you," which, in fairness to the story, he
denies. Do you stand by that claim?
KIM: Yes, I do.
He spent 10 minutes berating me, threatening me to end my career in front
of my family, in front of my kids, while I was about to bathe them, in
front of my wife.
But, again, this is a pattern of abusive behavior by this governor. I was
doing my job. I am the chair of the Aging Committee. I am tasked to ask the
tough questions. I shouldn`t be punished. I shouldn`t be implicated.
MELBER: Right.
KIM: Those should not be the two options for doing my job.
MELBER: Right. Well, I think that makes sense.
And, again, the governor has denied this, and he is welcome to come on, as
he has before, to discuss this issue, your debate, as well as COVID.
I want to put on the screen, though, something, because, in fairness and
frankness, Assemblyman, many of our viewers know Governor Cuomo. Not many
know you. Some might say, who are you to lodge this charge?
For context, though, something you just said is true, and I think people
should know that as well, which is, you`re not the first Democrat to clash
with the governor to this degree, with complaints that he has been over the
line.
I`m putting up on the screen some of the many recognizable Democrats, the
New York mayor, for example, statewide officeholders, who then Cuomo would
blast as a liar, a disgrace, no courage.
Do you view this as a pattern that goes beyond just normal politics and
something wrong with how the governor is leading the state?
KIM: Absolutely. It`s a pattern of abusive tactics that almost every
political person in New York knows about.
But we want to move past this, because this is not about the governor. This
is about the last 10 months of the bad policies that he`s instituted.
Again, that`s why I`m here. That`s why I want to get to work. I want to
undo all of those bad policies, so we can go back to talk about the 15,000
family member -- people who got in nursing homes, and the people who are
recovering from COVID with health care problems right now in the nursing
homes.
MELBER: Understood.
And, as mentioned, we have covered that several times. I know you have been
on it, so viewers should have that context. Appreciate you sharing you
views on the policy of what has become a big dispute, as your legislature
also considers stripping him of pandemic powers.
And I will reiterate, the governor welcome to return as well.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, thank you.
Going to fit in break. We have something special right after this.
MELBER: I told you it would be a little different. Here we are.
You see, it`s not even the normal BEAT background. But we did want to make
it special for a historic moment, as we look beyond Earth to another
planet.
The NASA rover Perseverance landed safely on Mars. It was a seven-month
trip. And animation shows the descent at a rate of 12,000 miles per hour,
Perseverance already sending back some of the first black-and-white images
of the Martian surface on a mission to look for life on the Red Planet,
something to keep our eye on.
We will be right back.
