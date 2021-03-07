Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/18/21

Summary:

A deep humanitarian crisis continues to engulf Texas, as Texas

Senator Ted Cruz flies to Cancun. Warnings about extremism within American

authorities and law enforcement are examined. New York Assemblyman Ron Kim

discusses the controversy surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo`s actions on

COVID-19 and nursing homes.

Transcript:

And we begin with the new video tonight, Texas Senator Ted Cruz landing

back in Houston coming from Cancun, Mexico. He left for a vacation in the

middle of this deep humanitarian crisis engulfing his state and

constituents. Right before he got on the plane, he basically blamed this

poor decision that he made, an adult, he blamed it, apparently, on his

kids.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): My daughters asked if they could take a trip with

some friends, and Heidi and I agreed. So, I flew down with them last night,

dropped them off here. And now I`m headed back to Texas and back continuing

to work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Back to work in Texas.

As for the claims there, we have a fact-check coming up. Politically,

civically, responsibility-wise, it`s a problem for Senator Cruz.

We begin with the reason it`s a problem, because so many people`s lives

hang in the balance, Texas suffering this horrific crisis that we and so

many journalists have been reporting on. The freezing weather has paralyzed

huge swathes of the state. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in the

dark as of this hour, which also means no heat, reports of now food

shortages mounting, residents scrambling for basic shelter.

The storm has already taken 21 lives, including a man who died from

monoxide poisoning as he slept with his pregnant wife and 4-year-old son

because he was using a gas generator inside the house for warmth. It`s one

of several tragic stories that put of course, the human toll, the human

face on all of these problems.

Hospitals there also flooded with over 300 carbon monoxide cases. People

are cold. They`re worried about the problems that come and the risks that

comes with being too cold for too long. But some are understandably in

situations where they end up doing what experts say are dangerous things to

try to forestall that, to try to keep warm.

Twelve million residents have disruptions of some sort with water supply.

Millions are boiling tap water before drinking it. Days of record low

temperatures have also damaged the Texas infrastructure, leading to burst

pipes frozen wells, treatment plants on backup power. Hospitals have major

flood damage and pipes burst. They are not immune, of course, to these

problems even as they give care.

We can show you people lining up -- let`s take a look at this -- at a

public spigot, because they -- we will take this in full here -- I want

everyone to see what people are doing. These are people going to the spigot

here to try to get clean water at home.

The water crisis is affecting people and they`re doing whatever they can,

residents, from all sides today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The whole front half of the church has about an inch-

and-a-half of water.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Pipes are bursting, flooding homes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The inside temp dipped to 40 degrees Monday night.

This was the scene waiting for them when they got back.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Water had -- was pouring everywhere in our living

room.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the problem situation we`re facing with this

boil-water notice. There is no electricity on in this neighborhood.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have no water.

QUESTION: At all?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: At all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have had -- I have had no baths in four days.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We lost our water. So that`s why we -- that`s why I came

here to pick up some water.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The storm is also fracturing the supply chain, many long lines

we`re seeing here, for example, in the cold, of course, trying to get into

grocery stores to get some food.

We have reports of people waiting many hours. Then, once inside, of course,

you have people confronted with this, the empty shelves. You can see

refrigerator cases in grocery stores, no milk, no eggs, no bread, and in

some cases reports of no water.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The line stretches back halfway, almost to the corner

here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some waited in line over 45 minutes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was not expecting this. Hopefully, I can get out here

within an hour or two.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Empty shelves and very little inventory left.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We tried to go to the shelves today to get water.

There was no water in the store. We only have two cases of water left.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Either you stay at your house and you are cold and you

freeze to death and you have no food.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We`re learning about this from reports, from journalism, and from

those firsthand accounts. People, of course, these days can share the

horror on social media with videos, with photographs, people resorting to

use their cars to try to stay warm or charge their phones, so they have

some outside line of communication.

Also, long lines at gas stations. There is a video from outside a Walmart.

This is South Texas, where cars were lining up, hoping to get some gas,

other stations without fuel or power, forcing motorists to drive miles

using gas in search of a way to fill up the gas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They don`t have gas. So we`re kind of stuck here. I have

nine miles left to go with my car. So, we have to find something that`s

within nine miles from here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t know how many gas stations we went to. Five

maybe?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At least.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At least. And we have haven`t been able to find fuel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Power has started to come back for hundreds of thousands of homes

as well across Texas.

So there`s relief for some. Officials say there is a level of rotating

outages now that may be -- quote -- "needed" for the next couple of days

even to get the grid stable. The federal government is trying to help,

President Biden authorizing FEMA to supply Texas with generators, water and

blankets.

It is quite a rolling crisis so many people affected.

Joining us now is NBC`s Antonia Hylton, reporting from Houston, and Libby

Casey with an eye on this for "The Washington Post."

Antonia, please tell us what you`re seeing.

ANTONIA HYLTON, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Ari.

Here in Houston, people are exhausted and emotional now days into this

crisis. I have spoken to residents who have risked their lives going out on

icy roads to find water for their kids, to find a hot meal, telling me they

haven`t showered since Sunday, that their houses are about 32 degrees.

I spoke today to a family that ended up resorting to going to somebody`s

pool and taking their pool water to bring home and boil and use. That`s how

desperate they are. They have eight people in their home. And they have

about a case-and-a-half left of drinkable water right now.

And they have gone from store to store, to groceries, to gas stations just

seeing if people have bottled water or drinkable things. And they`re

struggling to be able to take care of their families.

I also spoke to a mom who has three special needs children who have

medication that needed to be refrigerated at a certain temperature. She

drove all around looking for somewhere safe to keep them, and eventually

found a safe place to place to say, because someone on Twitter offered her

a random hotel room, because they happen to see her tweet out her pain and

frustration.

So that`s just a fraction of what I have been hearing on the ground here,

Ari. But I think it paints a pretty clear picture.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Antonia, I want to ask you about these discussions about the grid and

policy. We mentioned Senator Cruz is in some controversy. We`re going get

to that later in the program. But there has also been understandable

frustration by Texans against many different officeholders about, how is it

this bad in America?

We are all familiar, we have all covered unavoidable weather tragedies, be

it a hurricane or a storm. Day one sometimes is just the understandable

emergency response, and it`s just that, a tragedy.

But as you get days going further and further away from it hitting, there

is usually the test of whether government emergency response is working or

not. I think we have all lived through some of these.

I want to read, for your view, given that you have been covering this there

on the ground, from "The El Paso Times," which reports about the

electricity issues specifically to the state and that place. Not being

connected to the rest of Texas helped El Paso in the cold wave.

"In 2011, El Paso resorted to rolling blackouts because of several days of

single-digit to below zero temperatures." This does happen in Texas. "After

that, EPE spent $4.5 million to repair and better winterize."

It is a real-world example some are pointing to about what is possibly a

better way to deal with this. Tell us what you`re hearing from people about

that part of this debate that`s about emergency services, as well as

policy.

HYLTON: Every single person I have spoken to here on the ground says that

leaders here at the local level, at the state level absolutely should have

been able to see this coming.

They understand that this weather is historic, that these are -- this is a

cold snap and unusual for these areas of Texas, but, look, they knew that

this was coming days in advance, and people feel like they should have been

told to evacuate.

That`s how dire, that`s how far pushed to the edge residents feel they have

been. And they have also struggled to get clear information, even as these

different agencies have released press release, tried to calm people that

they have made progress overnight, they`re not doing it at the community or

zip code level.

So, people here, oh, lights are coming back on, 98 percent of our customers

should see their lights and power back on today. But for the folks who

aren`t having -- and I`m still talking to people who are missing all of

these resources right now. They can`t get clear answers, when are these

resources coming back to me?

I just spoke to a woman who was crying because her husband is on dialysis.

He is sick right now and has been shivering in their apartment. Their

lights and power have come back on, but they have no water to cook food or

do anything with or to bathe.

And they are struggling to get answers from their local leaders here. They

want to see the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas held accountable.

They`re mad at Governor Abbott and they feel he could have pushed for

better winterizing of these facilities way, way in advance.

And now they`re mad at Ted Cruz, as you mentioned, I mean, completely

insulted by the fact that their senator would try to go to Cancun for any

reason while he literally has people dying here in his home state.

MELBER: Yes.

Antonia Hylton, thank you for your reporting. Stay safe. We will be coming

back to you.

Libby Casey, take a listen to Rachel Maddow`s reporting on this as well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW": They run it the Texas way.

They don`t like regulations.

After the fiasco in 2011 and those recommendations from FERC, Texas

announced some best practices for all its power producers. But that`s just

what they were, best practices. It didn`t actually require any of them to

do anything.

Now it is the families of Texas who are literally trying to shiver through

yet another cold night to survive this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Some perspective on recent history.

We`re joined by Judge Clay Jenkins, county judge for Dallas County, Texas.

He is one of the county`s chief administrators. Libby Casey is here.

Judge, Rachel and others and our reporter on the ground discussing some of

the history here. Your view on why Texas is in this position?

JUDGE CLAY JENKINS (D), DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS: This was completely

predictable. We had a report from the feds and a report from the state

legislature that told the governor he needed to weatherize the generation

and we needed to replace our antiquated natural gas pipeline system.

I spoke in front of the legislature two years ago about the importance of

replacing this pipeline system so we didn`t have situations like this. We

have been doing tabletops here in Dallas County with emergency managers

since Texas refused to weatherize, so that we can keep our water system and

other things working when this inevitably happened.

And, look, when you choose to not regulate and order weatherization in a

commodity market, you are ordering generators not to weatherize, because

they are tasked with following the regulations and getting you energy at

the lowest prices.

MELBER: Libby?

LIBBY CASEY, "THE WASHINGTON POST": Yes, if you`re -- it`s all about cheap,

then you get what you pay for, to some degree, Ari.

And I think a real autopsy of this will absolutely be done. Part of the

problem, though, here is how the governor and others have been talking

about this, especially in the early days.

NPR did a great report this morning showing Governor Abbott on FOX News

blaming green power and wind turbines, and then on the local stations

telling a more truthful tale about the fact that this was a failure across

the board, and that the combination of this unprecedented storm with the

grid unable to carry these loads and power not being generated for a range

of reasons, including natural gas.

That is a different tale than what they were trying to spin early on. So,

the focus of trying to politicize this at a moment when really the need for

so many Texans is dire just sort of shows the disconnect between the

politics and what people are experiencing on the ground.

MELBER: And Libby, as someone who charts a lot of these issues, extreme

weather is not going away any time soon.

Do these kind of stress tests for governments, state or federal, also put

certain modern Republican orthodoxies under the test? Because this is not

one of those debatable things. We covered Donald Trump`s Supreme Court

justices, and people can debate who they want on the court. It sort of

depends on the issue.

Here, either this stuff works to keep people safe and the grid working or

it doesn`t. And we`re hearing a lot of reports right now, Libby, that it

doesn`t.

CASEY: There has to be a plan laid out -- I think everyone would agree to

this -- that doesn`t just look a year or two down the road and think about

short-term budgets, but looks 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road, when you

think about infrastructure.

It became this laughing joke in Washington to hear about infrastructure

week under the Trump administration, but we are now hearing the Biden

administration also prioritize infrastructure, because that is something

that people on both sides of the aisle can get behind.

Unfortunately, during the Trump administration, it just ended up being a

way to pivot from the scandal of the moment or the crisis of the day. But

politicians on both sides of the aisle, liberal and conservative, Democrat,

Republican, there is a lot of common ground and area of interest when you

can try to get coalitions built sort of on the old-school lines based on

regions, based on high density, low density, rather than just liberal vs.

conservative.

You can find ways to come together on infrastructure. And that is something

that the Biden administration -- it`s one of the prongs they`re trying to

push on right now.

MELBER: Yes.

Libby Casey and Judge Jenkins, thanks to both of you.

We have our shortest break, just 30 seconds.

Tonight, though, I`m keeping it moving because we have a special report

tonight on extremism inside U.S. policing -- my report coming up later.

The DOJ has a new investigation into Governor Cuomo over that COVID story

we have been covering.

But the Ted Cruz fallout, Michael Steele -- when we`re back in just 30

seconds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CRUZ: My daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and

Heidi and I agreed. So, I flew down with them last night, dropped them off

here. And now I`m headed back to Texas and back continuing to work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Senator Cruz today right before he boarded a plane to return from

Mexico to Texas, under fire for taking a Mexico vacation amidst what we

just showed in this humanitarian crisis.

Michael Steele is here.

Michael, was this a responsible or good idea for Senator Cruz?

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Oh, it was the height of arrogance

to believe that you could in the midst of this just continue on with the

family plans.

Now, look, the family plans may have been in place for a while. It`s been

reported that he was planning to come become on Saturday, not today. The

fact of the matter is he should have said to his family -- and I`m sure

they would understand -- sweetheart, I know you want to go with your

friends. Why don`t you to go and you guys have a good time, but we have a

lot of people hurting in our state right now, and I`m going to stay here

and hurt them.

I think that would have made a lot of sense to his family and it certainly

would have made a lot of sense to the people of Texas if he said something.

But the arrogance of power, the arrogance of being isolated and insulated

from reality, the fact that you would go on FOX and claim one thing, but

then say something different later on, as the governor of the state, just

gives you a sense of the environment that has been created inside some of

these insular spaces, where some Republicans hang out, detached from the

reality.

And that`s the unfortunate part, not for Ted Cruz, but for the people of

Texas right now, who are suffering and dying because of this.

MELBER: Yes.

And we have got on the screen so people can understand, this is how Ted

Cruz is living right here. This is Ted Cruz nodding at people, going

through the airport, accompanied by whatever retinue of aides or security

he has. This is how he is living as an elite, choosing to not only flee

Texas, but flee the country, Michael, during what we just showed.

Go ahead.

STEELE: I was going to say, Ari, we have so many examples in modern times

of mayors, city administrators, governors, elected officials leaving town

at the height of a -- particularly a environmental crisis, whether it`s

fires, or bad weather, storms, and getting skewered for it.

So what in the world do you think, as a United States senator from the

second largest state in the country, Texas, which most people think as hot

to begin with anyway, that is now suffering through a snowstorm?

MELBER: Yes.

STEELE: So, you know people are like, you got to pay attention to that.

What makes you think you can`t?

MELBER: Yes. And that`s the last thing I got to ask you, Michael.

Again, part of my job sometimes is to just take in the info, ask the

obvious questions. But this is the question. With everything going on in

Texas, what does it reveal about Ted Cruz`s view of his job, his actual

elected constitutional job, that this, notwithstanding Mexico or not, was a

time to take vacation, when people are dying and he could use his power as

a representative of the state of Texas to do any number of things vis-a-vis

any number of governments?

It`s a big state, local, state, county, electrical grid, federal, FEMA,

that he thinks he can leave his post, because he doesn`t even take it as a

premise that he would even do any work during this?

STEELE: It`s about having the job, not doing the job. It`s about having the

job and the power that comes from that job, and using it in a way to

continue self-benefit, self-aggrandizement, and not at a political moment

where that power could be used to actually help people, and using it that

way and employing it that way.

MELBER: Yes.

STEELE: So, yes, we have seen it. People want the job. They want the title,

but the responsibility that comes from it, well, that`s another thing.

MELBER: Well, Michael, you keep it plain and clear. It`s the answer. You

have -- that is the answer, right?

STEELE: That`s the answer.

MELBER: I hadn`t thought of it quite with those words, but the title,

right, vs. the responsibility.

And everything I have said is not offered with any political lens. We`re

just talking about any representative of a government doing this while

people die.

Michael Steele, thank you, sir.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Go ahead.

STEELE: I was going to say, I was a lieutenant governor, so I know the

responsibilities there. And people should understand that that job title

requires work.

MELBER: Yes. Yes.

Michael Steele, thank you.

We have a lot more in the program, as I mentioned, new developments in this

COVID crisis in New York. My special report on what we can learn about

what`s happening inside police departments around the nation coming up.

MELBER: Turning now to our special report on warnings about extremism

within American authorities and law enforcement, warnings in plain sight.

And these are not just reports about the days leading up to January 6 or

the days after, which have included accounts that over 30 officers were

participating inside the January 6 rally leading up to the riot.

Authorities also saying three closed the line into criminal conduct,

meriting new charges.

Plus, one in five of all indicted rioters had military backgrounds. So,

this emerging picture is complex. It is not monolithic. Now, many indicted

rioters have these backgrounds, and it`s particularly disturbing that

people entrusted to potentially kill for the United States, to use lethal

force, turned around and used their training against the United States,

against the Capitol, against our democracy.

That`s according to current authorities. While many officers serving that

day were, of course, on the other side, risking life and limb, performing

those real acts of heroism we witnessed while outnumbered, and they were

squaring off at times with fellow veterans of U.S. service or possibly of

law enforcement training.

The wider problems of extremism, infiltration, and outright racism are not

new, though. And even clear warnings have sometimes been downplayed or

resisted for the wrong reasons, like politics or fear of criticizing any

police force, when, let`s be clear at the start of this special report,

police forces, like the government in general, are supposed to be overseen

and held to account by the people, with facts and fairness in a democracy.

Now, I`m telling you this because it matters now tonight. And we all, as a

society, need to continue to face the facts to inform the road ahead, which

includes facing longstanding warnings like this, a warning on white

supremacist infiltration of law enforcement by the FBI 15 years ago, which

noted that, if infiltration goes undetected, it`s of great concern.

The FBI`s job is to defend the U.S. and prosecute the big crimes, the big

federal cases. It is not supposed to matter whether, for example, a

terrorist killer is from Iraq or Ohio.

And even the FBI`s own directors admit that it can be a failure of that

fair standard any time the government or any law enforcement goes too easy

on the homegrown terrorists, the bad guys who might look more like certain

people.

And even back in the post-9/11 era, then Director Bob Mueller emphasized

under oath that domestic terror and these white supremacist threats were

almost equally on par with al Qaeda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Much of our history is not pretty. Law

enforcement enforced the status quo, a status quo that was often brutally

unfair to various groups.

ROBERT MUELLER, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Domestic terrorism is also an

important an issue as the international terrorism, whether it be white

supremacists, militia extremists, sovereign citizen extremists.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: A huge chunk of those domestic terrorism

investigations involve racially motivated violent extremists fueled by some

kind of white supremacy.

And I would say the most lethal activity over the last few years has been

committed by those type of attackers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You just saw three different FBI directors across administrations

of both parties, though all three happened to, by the way, be Republicans,

as a registration matter.

And you heard them, including the most recent, saying the most lethal stuff

comes from these white supremacist killers and terrorists.

This has been around. That`s the broad assessment. And then there are the

more detailed, specific examples when you get into policing and

infiltration, like two Florida officers found to belong to the KKK ousted

over that in 2014, or two high-ranking police officers found to be in the

white supremacist group Southern Independence fired from an Alabama police

force.

Just consider the horror of a KKK member walking around with a badge and

gun. Many minority members of the military, that other piece that I

mentioned from January 6, they say they have seen specific examples of

white nationalism there. Almost half of the population of minority members,

according to a "Military Times" poll, and one out of five white soldiers

say they have seen that white nationalism right there in our military.

Now, some in government have tried to act on this. House Democrats held

hearings on this as recently as last year, where a former neo-Nazi

recounted on record how exactly they infiltrated the police.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK MEEINK, FORMER NEO-NAZI: White supremacist leaders encouraged their

followers to join the police force as a means to cause harm to people of

color.

It becomes a goal of theirs is to get around the screening process of

police departments. That is talked about in the rooms all the time, to make

sure that they don`t see that we have either neo-Nazi past or neo-Nazi

beliefs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Chilling.

What`s being detailed there, again, in the context of a growing white

supremacist, murderous threat that three different FBI directors outlined,

is the elaborate plotting by some to get inside police forces, which, of

course, have plenty of problems even before you get to this particular

issue, in order for the explicit goal of -- quote -- "harming people of

color."

And that`s not all. I want you tonight to also consider the direct and

eyewitness experience of people who served on the Capitol Hill Police

force.

Sharon Blackmon-Malloy is a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police force.

She saw so much racism that she was moved to risk her whole career -- none

of this stuff is easy -- to take on the force itself, the force she served

on. And she took it to court with a discrimination suit that first began

decades ago.

Now, it turns out she was not alone. These kind of cases legally are

stronger with more numbers or more witnesses. Now, lawyers knew she would

fare better if she wasn`t alone, if she could get 10 or 15 or 20 others to

join her.

How many did she get in this case? Two hundred and fifty. Now, she is

speaking out now, after January 6, arguing that some of the seeds of that

riot and the response and the problems came from the past records of

police, leaders and powerful people ignoring what she says she documented.

I want you to hear her plaintive warning, as someone who wore the Capitol

Police uniform, about what she felt she would be asked to do were she

serving on a day like January 6.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

LEILA FADEL, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: She has spoken to black police officers

that were at the Capitol that day. They`re traumatized. Some in the crowd

called them the N-word. Some are injured.

They`re also scared because they saw a few of their white colleagues show

sympathy with the mob.

SHARON BLACKMON-MALLOY, FORMER CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER: And then now you

expect me to go stand beside an officer, not knowing whether or not he is

one of the terrorists. That`s what we deem them to be.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: Let`s listen to her. She served. She did some of this work. And we

saw what happened.

Jessica Watkins, an Army veteran from Ohio and an avowed member of the far

right militia group Oath Keepers, was boasting about her role there on the

6th. According to federal court documents, she posted online: "We stormed

the Capitol today, tear-gassed, the whole nine, pushed our way into the

Rotunda, made into it the Senate even," white supremacists boasting.

A 43-year-old New Yorker seen smashing an exterior window at the Capitol

took a -- quote -- "victory smoke" inside that building. The FBI notes he

is self-identified, though, as a former Marine, as well as a member of the

Proud Boys.

Or police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, who proudly posted this

selfie from inside the Capitol. These are police officers documenting their

own crimes on the day of the insurrection. We`re showing it to you

unedited, because you should see the message they`re giving everyone. This

is an exhibit in court now. They`re facing five federal counts. They have

also now, since all that, been fired.

This is a complex story, as I mentioned at the top. There are heroic

Capitol Hill police officers as well, many that we saw. They protected

lawmakers. They risked their lives. They faced down the racism and crimes

and threats of the mob, which included, as I`m showing you, veterans and

officers in its criminal ranks.

I want to read to you on air something that was said. We don`t have it on

tape, so I can`t play it for you, but it`s important. So, I`m going to read

it, a black officer recounting to one writer covering this -- quote -- "I

sat down with one of my buddies, another black guy, and tears just started

streaming down my face. I said: `Is this America? What the `blank` just

happened?` I`m so sick and tired of this `blank.`"

These Capitol riots put much on display, the disparity and the treatment of

people who march into the Capitol to break the law and get through it all,

partly by overwhelming police, but partly by the disparate treatment which

we have also been documenting, the treatment of white criminals.

There is also new scrutiny here on the years that led up to this, on the

obviously murderous threat of white supremacist terrorist violence, of

white terrorists. I`m not singling them out because they`re white, but

referring, as those FBI directors did, to the fact that they are white

supremacists, so their terrorism is in service of white power.

If this is hard to say and hard to watch and hard to talk about, that`s

part of the problem. We need to document it, face it, talk about it as a

society to make sure that, when the evidence warrants, we are prosecuting

it.

I want to bring in two special guests for this conversation to carry out

more of the goals of this special report tonight.

I want to thank, for joining us, Jelani Cobb, staff writer at "The New

Yorker," also a contributor with us, and someone many viewers may recognize

for expertise on more than one topic, a retired NYPD detective and also

director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, Marq Claxton.

Thanks to both of you for joining us.

Marq, I laid out some of the history. Your thoughts.

MARQ CLAXTON, BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT ALLIANCE: Well, Ari, long before the

events of January 6 or even before the disclosures that you showed there by

the FBI about right-wing white nationalistic infiltration of law

enforcement, black and brown officers were warning the rest of the country

about the clear and present danger of this extremism.

The danger was not only to the minority officers themselves, but to the

larger community primarily. And it also threatened to destroy the integrity

of the policing profession.

Clearly, if you look at the confirmed involvement of law enforcement

officers at the Capitol, the possible involvement of elected officials, and

law enforcement unions and fraternities` vocal support for the former

president and his most radical, violent right-wing supporters, it is wise

to question the integrity of this ongoing investigation and whether, from

the very beginning, there was a commitment to find out all of the facts.

I say to you that there wasn`t that commitment. And it`s curious and

troubling and disturbing, and it`s worthy of further examination, because

now these terrorists have fancy labels like domestic violent extremists or

homegrown violent extremists.

But for minority officers, a lot of them merely knew them as a colleague or

a supervisor, sometimes even a chief or the commissioner. The only

difference between those law enforcement officers who are involved

criminally, are charged criminally and the police officers in some

communities and some departments is that these actions, the actions of

those at the Capitol are clearly documented, and they face criminal charges

for it.

But the threat remains and exists, and it`s real. And I think we should

heed the warning of so many of the black and brown officers over the

decades of trying to raise these issues.

MELBER: Jelani, they told us.

JELANI COBB, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, they did.

But I think the important thing here is that they didn`t tell us anything

they we didn`t already know. And so there were these intelligence reports

that were talking about the infiltration of white supremacist elements into

law enforcement in 2006. That`s late.

That`s really late, because there are other references to things going back

to the `70s, the `80s. And everyone should actually pay attention to the

history. When we look at the civil rights movement and the volatile nature

of law enforcement that people were encountering, very many of those

officers were aligned with and, indeed, members of white supremacist

organizations.

So, this is not a novel development. I think that what`s new is that people

are beginning to recognize the extent to which they pose a threat to the

society at large, not simply to African-Americans.

When people stormed the Capitol, they were trying to overturn an election

because that was seen as fraudulent, largely because of the numbers of

black people who had voted in it. And that, in turn, disenfranchised all

sorts of other constituencies, including all of the -- would have, rather,

disenfranchised all other constituencies, including the white people who

voted for Joe Biden.

And so this is not simply a concern of African-Americans. And I think

that`s a new revelation to people.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, and the constructive version of that is coalition reform. And the

pessimistic part of that is what Stokely Carmichael said, which is almost

every major civil rights advancement in the country only broke through when

it would benefit the larger piece or white people, which is a bigger topic

than even we have even for the time we set aside here.

Marq, I want to play one more from the piece from that reformed neo-Nazi

that I mentioned talking about how this works when it`s direct

infiltration. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEEINK: I attended a small movement in Baltimore run by the National

Socialist Movement and a group called SS Action.

I heard the same rhetoric there. They told us to join law enforcement so we

can get black people felonies, so they would not be able to legally arm

themselves and they would not be able to vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Marq, we made this one of our longest segments of the show, but now

we`re down to about 30 seconds. Your final thought.

CLAXTON: What was oftentimes considered or what is considered to be just

bad policing, or race-based targeted enforcement, or racial profiling, or

even -- I hate this -- the bad apple, it could possibly be -- and I`m

saying to was a fairly good indication that there was something much more

insidious.

It appears, based on government reports, personal accounts of police and

practitioners, that an alarming number of paramilitary, law enforcement and

military have within their ranks Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, QAnon, neo-Nazi

terrorists who contributed to the deaths of police officers, death and

injuries of police officers, and a greater threat to this government.

MELBER: Former Detective Marq Claxton gets the last word on this tonight.

My thanks to you and Jelani Cobb. We will stay on these issues.

I have to fit in a break, but up ahead, we have a story we haven`t even had

time for yet, new developments, as Governor Cuomo faces multiple probes

into his handling of COVID death data.

And a state lawmaker, a Democrat, says Cuomo is trying to do retaliation.

He`s my special guest next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): There is nothing to investigate. All the numbers

we produced were exactly right. We didn`t provide all the information that

was requested. That did create a void, and misinformation did fill the

void.

LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: Whether it`s corrupt politicians,

unscrupulous landlords, inhumane immigration policies, I will take on

powerful interests and hold them accountable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: This is a story of two New York Democrats. You see Governor Cuomo

there under fire, trying to explain allegations that they covered up COVID

deaths, after New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed a factual

disparity in the data, and said after this report that Cuomo vastly

undercounted nursing home-related deaths.

Cuomo`s administration had initially claimed there were about 9,000 nursing

home residents who died of COVID. But after the James report, over 15,000

deaths from nursing homes was revealed as the true number by Cuomo`s

administration himself.

Now they first tried to call this an accounting error, but Cuomo`s top aide

has later admitted a cover-up of sorts, saying they basically froze and

were worried about a probe of this very issue.

Now, this entire story has been gaining traction. The report first came out

last month. We have covered it several times here on THE BEAT, as have many

other news organizations, because of the import of this.

Now, there are new allegations by a Democrat of Cuomo pursuing retaliation.

And New York state Senate Democrats are on the way, "The New York Times"

reports, to potentially stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers.

The story has been escalating. We`re staying on it.

And we`re joined now by a very special guest, New York state Assemblyman

Ron Kim.

And for context, whatever state you`re in, if you have followed or not

followed this in New York, he has been pushing this very issue since it

first came to public notice in April of last year. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON KIM (D), NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN: After we discovered that there is

between 30 to 60 people who might have passed away due to coronavirus at

this nursing home, we still don`t have any answers from the state or the

nursing director.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What were you concerned about then? Do you feel these numbers prove

you right? And detail for viewers who may not know the whole story what you

allege Governor Cuomo said to you.

KIM: Yes.

We saw back then the administration wasn`t being forthright and they were

not sharing all the information on the ground. And now the A.G.`s report

validated a lot of the things that we accused the governor of doing.

So, now, furthermore, they also admitted in a private meeting that they

purposely hid information for political reasons. The governor`s abusive

tactics that have been written about on how he treated me privately all

deflect from the issue, which is that the administration, their decision to

make the nursing homes accept COVID patients, while handing out the legal

and criminal immunity, and then the subsequent cover-up of the true numbers

of related death, that is a mistake they have to answer for.

MELBER: But what do you allege -- what do you allege that Governor Cuomo

said to you?

KIM: The governor asked me to issue a statement that countered what I heard

in the meeting and essentially cover up the cover-up.

And I refused to do that. It is unethical. It`s potentially illegal. And

that was the moment, despite the yelling, all that stuff, but it was that

request that made me speak out and say, enough is enough. We need to check

this executive and we need to do our job and protect the integrity of the

state Senate and the Assembly, so we can...

MELBER: But are you...

KIM: Go ahead.

MELBER: Are you standing by the claim that he was vowing retribution, that

he would -- quote -- "destroy you," which, in fairness to the story, he

denies. Do you stand by that claim?

KIM: Yes, I do.

He spent 10 minutes berating me, threatening me to end my career in front

of my family, in front of my kids, while I was about to bathe them, in

front of my wife.

But, again, this is a pattern of abusive behavior by this governor. I was

doing my job. I am the chair of the Aging Committee. I am tasked to ask the

tough questions. I shouldn`t be punished. I shouldn`t be implicated.

MELBER: Right.

KIM: Those should not be the two options for doing my job.

MELBER: Right. Well, I think that makes sense.

And, again, the governor has denied this, and he is welcome to come on, as

he has before, to discuss this issue, your debate, as well as COVID.

I want to put on the screen, though, something, because, in fairness and

frankness, Assemblyman, many of our viewers know Governor Cuomo. Not many

know you. Some might say, who are you to lodge this charge?

For context, though, something you just said is true, and I think people

should know that as well, which is, you`re not the first Democrat to clash

with the governor to this degree, with complaints that he has been over the

line.

I`m putting up on the screen some of the many recognizable Democrats, the

New York mayor, for example, statewide officeholders, who then Cuomo would

blast as a liar, a disgrace, no courage.

Do you view this as a pattern that goes beyond just normal politics and

something wrong with how the governor is leading the state?

KIM: Absolutely. It`s a pattern of abusive tactics that almost every

political person in New York knows about.

But we want to move past this, because this is not about the governor. This

is about the last 10 months of the bad policies that he`s instituted.

Again, that`s why I`m here. That`s why I want to get to work. I want to

undo all of those bad policies, so we can go back to talk about the 15,000

family member -- people who got in nursing homes, and the people who are

recovering from COVID with health care problems right now in the nursing

homes.

MELBER: Understood.

And, as mentioned, we have covered that several times. I know you have been

on it, so viewers should have that context. Appreciate you sharing you

views on the policy of what has become a big dispute, as your legislature

also considers stripping him of pandemic powers.

And I will reiterate, the governor welcome to return as well.

Assemblyman Ron Kim, thank you.

Going to fit in break. We have something special right after this.

MELBER: I told you it would be a little different. Here we are.

You see, it`s not even the normal BEAT background. But we did want to make

it special for a historic moment, as we look beyond Earth to another

planet.

The NASA rover Perseverance landed safely on Mars. It was a seven-month

trip. And animation shows the descent at a rate of 12,000 miles per hour,

Perseverance already sending back some of the first black-and-white images

of the Martian surface on a mission to look for life on the Red Planet,

something to keep our eye on.

We will be right back.

Thanks for joining us on THE BEAT.

at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

