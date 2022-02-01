Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/1/22

Summary

New reporting links Donald Trump directly to trying to steal the election. Bomb threats continue at historically black universities across the country. Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are set to go on federal trial. Congressman Gregory Meeks discusses Vladimir Putin breaking his silence on Ukraine.

Transcript

We begin today with Trump being rattled amid new explosive reporting on a direct link to trying to steal the election. And here`s how you actually know he`s worried. He just turned on Mike Pence.

As two former Pence aides testify, Trump wants him investigated, calling on the January 6 Committee to probe why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.

This -- let`s be clear about it. This is now an escalation. Trump`s admitted that he wanted Pence to illegally steal the election. And now he`s doubling down. Pence`s chief of staff testified, and, today, another Pence aide talking to the committee seen on camera going in and out of the House office.

All of this comes amid new explosive news revealing Trump`s level of involvement in the voting machine plot. "The New York Times" reporting that Trump had direct -- had a direct role in the scheme to seize voting machines, including telling Rudy Giuliani at one point to ask the DHS if they could legally seize the machines in key swing states.

"The Times" also reporting that Giuliani made that call, but was told the department did not have the authority to do that. But Trump didn`t stop there. In fact, he also reportedly asked the attorney general, Bill Barr, if the DOJ could seize the machines. Barr shot that proposal down.

Now, Trump then tried to persuade state lawmakers in key states to use their local law enforcement agencies to take control of voting machines. But they too refused to go along with his plan.

Trump directly trying to find ways to seize voting machines in states where he lost, revealing that he was more involved than previously known. In fact, "The New York Times" also reporting on newly revealed Oval Office meetings where Trump and his legal team discussed these options. We`re going to have more on that in just a moment.

And CNN reporting two versions of the executive order were drawn up for different agencies to carry out, showing the extent that Trump went to steal this election in more desperate and unlawful attempts. We know the January 6 Committee has over 700 documents from inside the White House that Trump tried to hide.

Now some of his records, believe it or not, were actually torn up. They were taped back together. That was a reported unusual habit of tearing records into shreds and then tossing them on the floor. The committee`s vice chairwoman, Liz Cheney, telling NBC News in an exclusive interview before this news broke that she believes Trump would actually do it all over again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY (D-WY): He acknowledges that he was attempting to -- quote -- "overturn the election."

He threatens prosecutors. He uses the same language that he knows caused the January 6 violence. And I think that it tells us that he clearly would do this all again if he were given the chance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Joining me now is former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and MSNBC contributor Katty Kay, NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray.

It`s great to have all three of you with us.

Melissa, I will begin with you.

A direct link to Trump on voting machines here, it seems. Where is this going?

MELISSA MURRAY, NYU SCHOOL OF LAW: Unclear where it`s going.

But it does bring President Trump much closer to the action, I think makes a case that he was directly involved or makes more of a case that he was more directly involved than perhaps previously thought. So this is really important evidence.

Whether it will lead to criminal referrals to the Department of Justice or whether the Department of Justice will take action is unclear. But it is incredibly interesting evidence, and ones, I think, does not necessarily accrue well to the Trump administration as they sort of look down to this committee and the special investigation.

MOHYELDIN: Neal, your reaction to this?

Have we crossed the threshold, based on what we have seen over the weekend with that statement Trump put out, talking about his intent or wanting Mike Pence to overturn the election, to use his words, and this new bombshell reporting?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, I think so.

So I agree with Melissa. And I would isolate three things about this new evidence that I think are extraordinary.

First, the idea that Donald Trump would use the machinery of the government as president to try and seize control of an election, I mean, that`s the behavior of thugs. Second, the idea that would enlist, of all people, Rudy Giuliani to do it, to carry it out, that`s just nuts.

I mean, Rudy is no diplomat, like John Roberts or something like that. I mean, Rudy is the guy most known for, A, getting presidents impeached and, B, getting undressed. And, I mean, before this reporting, Ayman, if you told me that Rudy Giuliani was the sanest person in the room, because, here, the reporting says that Rudy warned the president, you might get impeached for this, I would have assumed that Rudy was home alone with his other personalities.

(LAUGHTER)

[18:05:22]

KATYAL: And then, third, the idea that Donald Trump would issue a command to do it -- and this is what I think Melissa was getting at -- when his defense for the last year has been, I was just exploring my options. I hadn`t decided anything.

Well, now we have this reporting that blows a hole in that one defense that Trump was clinging to. So, taken together, it`s really damning.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, and one of the things, Neal, that I said at the top of the hour was that Trump is turning on Pence. You see that a little bit.

He said: "Pence could have sent the votes back to various legislators, for reassessment after so much fraud and irregularities were found."

Would that even have been legal?

KATYAL: No, of course not.

And what Trump has been trying to do is run back what he said over the weekend, because, over the weekend, he issued a statement saying he`d actually asked Pence to -- quote -- "overturn the election," which was an obvious admission of guilt.

And so now, in this new statement, he`s trying furiously to walk it back and blame Pence for not doing something. Of course, he doesn`t mention 63 different courts, including the United States Supreme Court, had rejected these bogus arguments.

And blaming Pence is really silly. I mean, of all the things Trump has done to try and deflect attention from his misdeeds, this has to be the laziest. Trump just took the thing he`s worried about and threw it at the first enemy he could think of.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, no doubt, Katty, Trump has never been a loyal man, certainly not to anyone who, in his eyes, crosses him.

What do you think Trump is getting at with the -- with him throwing Pence under the bus and this Pence probe talk, that Mike Pence should be investigated?

KATTY KAY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I mean, that that`s almost comical, the way he`s tried to turn this around, that the person who actually on January the 6th did do the constitutionally correct thing, and protected the outcome of the election, in Trump`s view, should somehow be the person that ought to be investigated.

For what? For having done the right thing, or I guess, in Trump`s eyes, for having done the wrong thing? It`s sort of "Alice in Wonderland."

I think Neal`s point is really important, that what we get from this new reporting is that the very departments, the very institutions that make up the scaffolding of American democracy, of a free and fair country, where there is a peaceful transfer of power, they are the tools that Trump was trying to use to try and undermine democracy and a free transfer -- and a safe transfer of power.

So, I think the degree to which Trump was involved in this, the degree to how far he was prepared to go -- and were it not for people like Mike Pence, and, bizarrely, even Rudy Giuliani, or, in some other cases, perhaps William Barr, perhaps all the officials who were in those departments, maybe he would have gone there.

I think that`s what begs the question is, what happens if one of those officials in the Department of Homeland Security had said, OK, we will go ahead with this?

MOHYELDIN: Said yes.

Yes, I have made this point so many times before, Katty.

KAY: Yes.

MOHYELDIN: Our institutions did not save us. It was a handful of people in different states who basically stood up and said, they`re not going along with this scheme. Who knows what happens the next time around with all these Trump sycophants that continue to stay by his side, as we saw over the weekend?

Melissa, I`m curious to get your thoughts, though, about whether or not the feds get involved in this voting machine scheme.

I can only assume that, if the public knows about it, if the reporters know about, the journalists are reporting about it, the federal government must know about this. They must have some of this information in their investigation.

And that begs the question, will we see the feds get involved in this voting machines scheme, as we are seeing them in the electors scheme?

MURRAY: I think that`s exactly right. Surely, they know about this.

And to be really clear and to underscore it, if this isn`t a coup, it is cool-like, coup-ish, coup-esque, who knows, but it`s much further along than perhaps we have ever seen. And, as you say, the norms are really what kept this together, which is why you`re seeing such an assiduous effort right now to kind of firm up those guardrails by passing laws to make clear that the vice president`s role is purely ceremonial, as opposed to exercising any real authority.

But, again, this is a terrible look for the world`s greatest democracy. And I imagine this is something that the Department of Justice is thinking about quite seriously.

MOHYELDIN: Katty, what does this say about our politics that the GOP is still all in on Trump?

As I was saying over the weekend, Susan Collins, who Trump, by his own words in that statement, called wacky Susan Collins, still says she might vote for him? She`s not ruling it out.

[18:10:00]

This is a man she convicted or voted to convict in the impeachment, says that he learned his lesson, and yet she`s still not ruling out the fact that she may vote for him in 2024, if he decides to run.

KAY: Well, I mean, Susan Collins may actually be a little out of step where she to go ahead and vote for him and support him than some of the Republican Party.

And one of the most interesting things that`s happened in polling in -- just in the last month or so is the degree to which, actually, the number of Republicans who say they support the party over Donald Trump has kind of flipped from the Trump era, More -- where you have got more Republicans saying they support the party more than they support Donald Trump, which was not the case a year ago, when Trump left office.

So I think, actually, there`s some movement amongst rank-and-file voters. And maybe it`s because of what`s happening around the January the 6th Select Committee. Maybe it`s just every time Donald Trump makes a statement, it distracts from the actual serious concerns of the country. Maybe it`s COVID. Who knows?

But I think that`s been a very interesting shift amongst rank-and-file Republican voters.

MOHYELDIN: And, Neal, there are some reports today that the Trump attorney John Eastman, who was infamously involved for writing that memo, the Eastman memo, is stalling this subpoena by reviewing the earliest subpoenaed records first, rather than those from around January 6, 2021, the House lawyer saying he is trying to -- quote -- "defeat this subpoena."

Your thoughts? Your reaction?

KATYAL: Yes, I mean, I`m sure Eastman is trying everything he can.

I just -- he`s not a particularly good lawyer. So I don`t think he`s going to get very far with that. And I think it`ll ultimately be a contempt referral from Congress to the Justice Department, because I suspect he`s afraid of turning over his information.

And that comes on top of reporting, Ayman, that you referred to earlier in the segment about how Donald Trump was also so afraid of turning over information, he was literally ripping up these memos, including maybe even the memos he got from Eastman, and leaving them on the floor, kind of like a toddler who didn`t want his Cheerios or something like that.

And that exposes Trump in a whole `nother way that we haven`t been talking about, because the Presidential Records Act really says you`re not supposed -- you`re supposed to preserve all your records, and so on. And it, of course, applies to presidents. The whole idea is to create a record of things for future presidents, for historians and others to have.

And this is a really serious thing. When I was in the government, I used to go in on weekends to print my e-mails just to make sure that there would be a physical record of it for people down the line, in compliance with this act and others.

And Trump just not only blew past that. He was literally trying to destroy the evidence. That`s potentially criminal.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, it seems like he`s shredding it.

KATYAL: Exactly.

I mean, and I`m sure Trump would have burned the papers if someone on his staff would have trusted him with a match.

(LAUGHTER)

KATYAL: But he did the best he could.

MOHYELDIN: They tried to keep all the matchsticks and anything lighter away from him while he was at the White House, just for the safety of the White House.

Katty, I got to ask you about the former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Apparently, she`s turned over texts, including one from Sean Hannity, where he wrote -- quote -- "No more stolen election talk."

And it`s always interesting to see who was, like, fiercely loyal to the president and who`s now cooperating with the January 6 investigation. What does this tell us about the level of cooperation the committee is receiving, and from certain individuals?

I would say she was probably inner circle Trump world at one point.

KAY: Yes, I mean, first of all, it`s interesting, because Sean Hannity is giving kind of advice to the White House on strategy. Who knows whether Trump was listening to it? I guess not, because he carried on talking about a stolen election.

The people from the committee have reportedly been saying, look, it was fairly easy with the first people they spoke to and the first people who cooperated. And as they have got closer to Donald Trump`s inner circle, it`s got harder to get that kind of cooperation from them.

We have had Marc Short, we know, and another senior Mike Pence adviser who`s talked to the committee. And these texts from Kayleigh McEnany, she was close to the president. She was the press secretary, so -- and she was right there in the White House right until the end.

So, it`s -- I think it`s important that they got them. And it shows there`s some level of cooperation. But I do think the committee`s feeling that we`re getting closer to Trump, it`s getting harder.

But they have got so many documents now, Ayman, that they have all this huge cache -- whether they were -- some of them were ripped up or not, they do have a huge cache of documents to go on, even if they don`t manage to speak to people, because people are still going to defy subpoenas anyway.

MOHYELDIN: Melissa, let`s button this up with your assessment on how much legal heat is on Trump right now.

Have we crossed a threshold in this investigation a year-plus since January 6? We`re getting more details by the day. And yet we don`t have yet a clear indication from Merrick Garland or the Department of Justice on where they stand with any possible, as you mentioned, criminal referral.

[18:15:06]

MURRAY: Well, to be clear, I think one of the real functions of the January 6 Select Committee is not simply investigative.

I mean, there is a sort of public theater to everything that is going on here. And part of this is showing the public what has happened. And the consequences for Trump may be legal. It may be a criminal indictment somewhere down the road. And then these public hearings could put pressure on the Department of Justice to do that.

But, ultimately, I think the real payoff is going to be what happens going into 2024. I mean, again, the public is consuming all of this information, seeing everything that has happened, the closeness of the former president to all of these actions.

And, as Katty suggests, maybe there has been a flip and people are more willing now to prioritize party over any sort of charismatic individual at the head of that party. And that may be perhaps the most damning thing that could happen to him at all.

MOHYELDIN: All right, Melissa Murray, Katty Kay, Neal Katyal, thanks to the three of you for starting us off tonight. Greatly appreciate it.

Coming up, a former Watergate prosecutor takes us inside that Oval Office meeting where Trump pushed the voting machine plot.

And then we`re going to talk to a top lawmaker about why Russia state TV hosts are openly hoping for Trump to be reelected and claiming they`re going to help make it happen.

But, first, bomb threats at historically black universities across the country, as the teaching of black history comes under assault in America.

Big show tonight. Stay with us.

[18:20:10]

MOHYELDIN: So, on the first day of Black History Month, a wave of bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities, over a dozen threats in the last two days in this country, the FBI now working with local law enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL STRAHAN, "GOOD MORNING AMERICA": Breaking news this morning, a new bomb threat reported at Howard University.

HEATH ALLEN, WDSU: A rude awakening this morning here at Xavier University.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Albany State University canceled classes today following a bomb threat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All classes were moved online at both campuses. and students had to shelter in place. The FBI, the ATF and state and local authorities are investigating the cause of these threats.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The threats here prompted a massive law enforcement response. And although the lockdown has been lifted on campus, the police presence here continues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Students at several schools were ordered to shelter in place, as you heard there, early this morning, including Howard University, Morgan State, Spelman College, Jackson State University.

Now, those orders have since been lifted. Today also marks the first Black History Month since the rise of Republican-led restrictions on what schools can teach about race and black history in this country.

Since last year, 14 states have now enacted such restrictions, and dozens more are looking to follow. Some rules say teachers can mention Jackie Robinson broke baseball`s color barrier, but they can`t explain why black players were actually banned before him.

Or, for example, they can mention soul singer Marvin Gaye, but they can`t discuss the meaning of his song "What`s Going On"

It`s an effort to quite literally whitewash history, led by MAGA favorites like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier today, the Florida state legislature holding a hearing on what`s being called the Stop WOKE Act, a bill intended to keep white students from being made to -- quote -- "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish" when learning about the nation`s racial past.

There`s a lot going on here. First, critics say that the effort itself perpetuates harmful denialism. Second, the very name of the Stop WOKE Act is unmistakably political, a dog whistle increasingly blown by the leader of the MAGA movement in this country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And now we will defeat woke radicalism and a continuation of communism, woke fascism that will destroy our nation.

You know what woke means? It means you`re a loser. Everything woke...

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Everything woke -- it`s true -- everything woke turns to (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: All right, let`s be clear about this.

This has long been part of the Trump playbook. But, as NPR reports, Trump is now escalating racist rhetoric and -- quote -- "pouring gasoline on a fire avoid grievances at his rallies."

And all of this can have a serious effect. White supremacist hate groups have exploded in the Trump era, a 55 percent increase since 2017, a staggering number.

One more thing about this Black History Month. It starts after a year that saw a surge in new voting restrictions, many of which hit voters of color disproportionately.

I have got the perfect guest to discuss all of this, activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, when we`re back in 60 seconds.

Don`t go anywhere.

MOHYELDIN: Joining me now is Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an activist and hosts of the "Undistracted" podcast.

Brittany, it`s great to have you with us.

First of all, your thoughts on this wave of threats targeting HBCUs in this country?

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think it`s terribly frightening.

[18:25:00]

We have actually been seeing this happen over the last few weeks. We have to understand that historically black colleges and universities are here in part to remind black people of the essential nature of Africans in America, and to always push us to take our rightful place, not just in history, but in the present and in the future, and to know that every single place we step is a place where we belong and most likely helped build.

So, if you believe in what Heather McGhee calls the zero sum racism, that more space for me means less space for you, then that kind of presence is threatening. And, unfortunately, we see some of our most critical institutions like historically black colleges and universities being threatened under that mind-set.

MOHYELDIN: You know, I saw some people online today make the point that it`s 2022, but the headlines this morning felt like it was 1962.

Your reaction to the restrictions about teaching black history in this country and the assault the education system is currently under?

PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM: Well, we have heard it said a million times before. Those who don`t know history are doomed to repeat it, which is why it constantly feels like we are on a perpetual loop when it comes to the American treatment of black people, of people of color, when it comes to issues of police violence and educational inequity.

All of these stories are often repeated. In 1926, when Carter G. Woodson created Negro History Week, he was very, very clear and emphasized consistently that a people without record and with an intentionally erased history can be easily extinguished.

And, frankly, that is precisely what I think too many folks who want to whitewash history want to see. So, here we are, on the first day of Black History Month, and we are dealing with the kind of blowback that you have - - that you talked about before the break, but that we have seen consistently whenever black people in this country have made progress.

We watched Reconstruction be intentionally ended and Jim Crow and Jane Crow become the law of the land. This is no different. We`re watching Republicans and those who do not want to share their slice of the pie take whatever control they have, from the school board level, to mayoral levels, governors, and all the way up to the White House, and make sure that they cannot see, taught a history that would make them look bad, and that would give everyone else an equal share of that pie.

So I`m deeply disturbed, as should we all, because this is not only a threat to black folks. This is a threat to democracy.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, and you bring up a really interesting point about who`s behind this.

I want to show our viewers just how absurd this is. I mean, you have some rules that allow teachers to point to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on a map. They can show you where Tulsa is, but they are not allowed, they are forbidden from talking about racial atrocities that occurred there.

Your take on this absurdity. And I`m curious, who do you think is driving this more? Is it the white parents, or is it the politicians feeding their base?

PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM: I think that perhaps is a chicken-or-the-egg question, because both of those groups of people are feeding well off of each other.

But it`s interesting. When I was still working full time in education, I went to Tulsa, Oklahoma. This was several years ago. And I led a workshop on culturally responsive teaching. And I asked a teacher from Tulsa to take me to Black Wall Street, to take me to that district of Greenwood in Oklahoma, where we saw the intentional burning of black businesses, the terrorizing of black people, over 100 years ago, for people, by the way, who still have not received reparations for what happened to them.

I asked her to take me there. And along that drive, I said, so how do you all teach the burning of Black Wall Street? How do you teach the race massacre in Greenwood? And she said, we don`t.

So I want to emphasize that, while we`re having this conversation, and it is currently at a fever pitch, and we need to be paying close attention to it, for too many places, what white parents and white politicians are proposing is a return to a status quo that already wasn`t OK.

We`re talking about textbooks that never properly covered black folks, indigenous folks and other people of color. We`re talking about school curriculum and state standards that never actually met the level of ensuring that every child saw themselves in the curriculum.

So, far too often, we`re talking about returning to a status quo that we can never afford to return back to. So what that is going to have to mean is that parents of all colors are going to have to make sure that they`re included in the conversation as well because we have heard parents become synonymous with white people.

We`re going to have to see people with the right kinds of mind-sets running for school board, buying those books for their children that have been banned, and bringing that book club outside, doing the kind of revolutionary work that it will take to make sure that future generations are not lost.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, and it`s kind of disturbing when you think of the parents who are behind these bannings of books. Their narrative is somehow they care more about their children than those that are on the sidelines not fighting back.

We are starting to see some parents say, that`s not going to happen on their watch.

Brittany Packnett Cunningham, always a pleasure. Thank you so much.

[18:30:02]

Ahead: Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will go on federal trial. The Arbery family attorney is here.

Also, overseas, Putin just broke his silence on Ukraine and slams the United States. A lawmaker just back from Ukraine is going to join us live.

But first: Trump documents torn up. We go inside the tense Oval Office meeting on seizing voting machines and the legal heat Trump is facing -- next.

MOHYELDIN: All right, some new legal pressure on Trump and what went down inside the Oval Office weeks before the MAGA riot.

"The New York Times" reporting on Trump`s direct involvement in trying to get three federal agencies, the Justice Department, Homeland Security Department, and the Pentagon to seize voting machines. At Trump`s direction, Rudy Giuliani called Homeland Security about seizing those machines. DHS said the agency did not have the authority to do so.

"The New York Times" zeroing in on a December 18 Oval Office meeting in which General Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell discussed having the military seize those voting machines. The move would have been unprecedented and, according to the military, and certainly to military experts, an illegal order.

"The Times" also pointing out that meeting convened under unusual circumstances, with junior Trump`s trade adviser Peter Navarro granting access to the Oval Office.

[18:35:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I waved in General Flynn and Sidney Powell on the 18th, on the Friday night of the 18th, for which Mark Meadows` office revoked my guest privileges. I could no longer get people into the complex after that.

And the reason why I did that is because I was just so frustrated with the current counsel he was getting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Peter Navarro himself admitting here on THE BEAT he tried to overturn the election.

The January 6 Committee has documents from Mark Meadows about briefings about the certification of the election that could shed light on a flurry of Oval Office meetings that took place leading up to January 6.

What we are seeing is a consistent intent to steal the election. Make no mistake about it.

For more on the legal probe into those Oval Office meetings, we turn to former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.

Nick, it`s good to see you again.

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: Good to see you.

MOHYELDIN: What stands out about these recorded Oval Office meetings for you?

AKERMAN: Well, I think what really stands out to me is, it`s all part of this huge pattern that you just mentioned. It`s not just in trying to get the Department of Defense or Department of Justice or Homeland Security.

It`s also about reaching out to all of these state legislators around the country. It`s about coming up with phony electors to try and get Mike Pence to basically throw the election to him on January 6. It`s about -- also, it comes back, to me, to the main case I think Trump is the most vulnerable on.

And that is his effort to try and -- to get the Georgia secretary of state to come up with extra votes. This is the one case where they actually have Trump on tape, not one tape, but two tapes, the one with Raffensperger, who is the secretary of state, and the one with the chief investigator for the secretary of state.

Now, to me, I think this is where he is likely to be indicted. And all of these facts coming out are going to lead to his conviction, because the only defense he`s going to have with respect to those tapes is his intent.

His argument by his lawyers or him, if he winds up picking the witness dead, is, I really didn`t mean to interfere with the election. I was just trying to get a fair result.

Well, when you put all of this other evidence together, it is obvious that he had an intent from day one to steal this election from Joe Biden, that he was looking to overturn a democratically elected president, to stop the peaceful sort of power going from Trump to Biden.

And all of this is going to really play into a trial. If I were the prosecutor in Georgia, I would be putting together all of this evidence to show that Trump`s intent on that tape was to steal the election in Georgia.

I mean, to me, everyone sort of lost sort of the main point here. There`s lots of stuff. Trump`s never going to be indicted just for trying to get the Department of Defense to go out and seize voting machines. He`s not going to be indicted for doing the same with Homeland Security.

But the evidence...

(CROSSTALK)

MOHYELDIN: The totality of it.

AKERMAN: The totality of the evidence, particularly when you have him on tape with a specific violation directed at the voters in Georgia and trying to basically thwart the will of the Georgia voters, that`s going to be the case that`s going to be his downfall and the case upon which prosecutors convict, because it`s not just the tapes.

It`s the totality of the evidence that everybody has been learning about over the last couple of months.

MOHYELDIN: And we can see why you are a prosecutor, because you just totally laid out all of these different charges or potential charges that he could face built around all the different actions that he was trying to take, with the intent, as he said in his own statement on Saturday night, getting Mike Pence to overturn the election.

AKERMAN: Exactly.

MOHYELDIN: And we know, Nic, that the -- and we know the committee has some of these Oval Office meeting notes, just based on the reporting that`s there.

Where does that evidence take you from here?

AKERMAN: Well, I think what that evidence takes you to are people who said certain things, what is reflected in those notes as to who said what.

I think they will be talking to more people about that and trying to pin down exactly what people said, now that they have those notes. There`s a lot of evidence in there that`s going to lead them in a lot of other directions.

But it`s no coincidence that the prosecutor in Georgia has been communicating with that committee. And that`s where all of this evidence could ultimately wind up in the state of Georgia, because that is where Trump really has the number one vulnerability of being convicted and sent to prison.

And that`s why I think what the committee is doing is so important, because a prosecutor in Georgia does not have the ability to get subpoenas and get across the country all of the evidence that this committee is gathering.

[18:40:08]

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

And it`s no coincidence that, on his Saturday night rally, he singled out the prosecutors in Atlanta that he described racist. It gives you a sense that he is fully aware of what is taking place in Georgia.

Nick Akerman, always a pleasure. Thank you, my friend. Good to see you.

AKERMAN: Thank you.

MOHYELDIN: And Ahmaud Arbery`s killers can`t avoid federal trial after a judge rebuffed them. I`m going to talk to the Arbery family attorney.

But first: Putin lashes out at the U.S., as Russian state TV hosts now openly push for Trump`s return and say they will help him.

I have a special guest.

MOHYELDIN: All right, so we`re back with new American efforts to contain Russian President Vladimir Putin and stop him from starting a war in Ukraine, Putin speaking in public about the crisis there for the first time this year, claiming that the U.S. is somehow trying to goad Russia into war.

[18:45:04]

Putin has moved 100,000 troops to the borders of Ukraine. In response to the Biden administration now threatening sanctions personally targeting Putin`s friends, the oligarchs and their family members that effectively run Russia and its economy.

Today, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. told my colleague Andrea Mitchell that the burden of peace is now on Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: Why would you put 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine if you had no intention of invading that country?

And it`s more than 100,000. They put an additional 30,000 in, in Belarus. So it is up to them to explain what their troops are doing and what their intentions are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He just got back from a trip to Ukraine.

Chairman Meeks, it`s great to have you with us.

Sir, your response to Putin blaming the U.S. for its aggression against Ukraine? What do you make of that?

REP. GREGORY MEEKS (D-NY): Well, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield had it exactly right.

It`s the Russians that put the 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine. It is the Russians that started working in Belarus and having, from what I have seen by satellite, hospitals or places for folks that may be injured to go, and even maybe blood banks.

It`s the Russians who are clearly the aggressor. And it was not anyone in Ukraine that was bringing up weapons or threatening Russia or anything of that nature. It`s just the opposite.

So, there`s no -- so it is no question who the aggressor is and who has to do the explanation. And you can only assume that, if you are going to mount that amount of troops on a border, that your intentions are or your intent is, is to possibly infiltrate a sovereign nation.

And guess? what they have done it before in 2014. So it`s not like it hasn`t been done before. It is done before.

MOHYELDIN: Right.

MEEKS: And we have got to make sure it doesn`t happen again.

MOHYELDIN: So, I guess the question now is, could the sanctions targeting Putin and his buddies and their families work as a deterrent?

Do you have any reason to believe right now that the pressure that the United States is mounting is perhaps getting the Russians and Vladimir Putin to recalculate those intent -- those intentions? Excuse me.

MEEKS: I would hope that it does.

But I don`t think anyone knows what Putin is going to do. I don`t even think Putin knows right now, to be quite honest with you. And so I think, though, that, by mounting and bringing together unity among the United States, our NATO allies, our E.U. allies, and the Ukrainians, that unity is a further deterrent to any incursions by Putin, I would believe.

I think -- but one of the things that Putin would like to happen is to set it up so that we were divided. But, on my trip, because we also visited Brussels, as well as Ukraine, I come away knowing that we, along with our allies, are tight and committed and will not be separated.

And I think that is a strong message that Putin should be seeing.

MOHYELDIN: And we`re hearing already from some Republicans about this, certainly, some of the Republican voices like Tucker Carlson.

But I wanted to ask you about this Daily Beast report that Russia TV and its hosts are openly backing Donald Trump, one saying in part -- quote -- "Donald already declared that he will become the 47th president of America and will figure things out with Russia and Putin. Donald, we are waiting for you and are ready to elect you again."

Your response to that?

MEEKS: Well, you know what? It`s obvious. He`s the president that took Russian intelligence over American intelligence.

He`s the president that worked with the Russians and told the Russians to come in to have and take an effect -- and have an effect on the United States` elections, when it was going and looking at trying to drum up false information in regards to Hillary Clinton.

He`s the one that went over to Russia and agreed with everything that Putin had to say. So, if I was Putin, I would want him to be president also, because it seems to me, thereby, he is the president and affiliated with Russia more than he is with the United States of America.

MOHYELDIN: Maybe he should go to Russia and take a chance at running that country instead.

Chairman Meeks, always a pleasure. It`s good to see you. Thanks for coming on.

MEEKS: Good to be with you.

MOHYELDIN: Ahead: A judge denies Ahmaud Arbery`s killers. A federal trial is now coming.

[18:50:00]

The Arbery family attorney is here to explain next.

MOHYELDIN: A federal hate crimes trial will now go forward for the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a federal judge rejecting a plea agreement that would have preempted a trial for two of the killers.

The deal struck by Travis and Greg McMichael with the DOJ would have sent them into a federal prison, rather than a state prison, for most of their life sentence. But a judge dismissed it after Arbery`s family delivered emotional pleas in court, expressing fierce opposition to the deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WANDA COOPER-JONES, MOTHER OF AHMAUD ARBERY: I fought so hard to get these guys in state prison. And once I gave them -- I told them very, very adamantly that I wanted them to go to state prison and do their time that Judge Walmsley gave them back in January, on the 7th of January.

Then they -- I got up this morning and found out that they had accepted this ridiculous plea. Very disrespectful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:55:03]

MOHYELDIN: Now, the McMichaels, along with their former neighbor William Bryan were sentenced to life in prison in a state trial in November, after using their pickup truck to chase down and shoot Arbery while he jogged in their Southern Georgia neighborhood.

The men will now face hate crime charges in federal court. Jury selection is scheduled to start in that on Monday.

Joining me now is Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt.

We should also note he is running for attorney general in the state of Texas.

Sir, thank you so much for joining us.

Was the family surprised when the judge rejected that plea deal?

LEE MERRITT, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF AHMAUD ARBERY: The family was grateful.

The family knew that under, the Victim Rights Act, they had a right to be heard before the court. They felt like they had the more compelling interest. They had fought really hard to see these men convicted to life without the possibility of parole at the state level, and were grateful that the judge set aside the plea deal.

MOHYELDIN: We heard from Ahmaud`s mother, Wanda.

Let me play for you what Ahmaud`s father outside of the court said yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARCUS ARBERY, FATHER OF AHMAUD ARBERY: Mad as hell, because they`re trying to do some undercover stuff that me and the momma, we didn`t know nothing about, talking about a plea deal. We did not agree with that.

We want 100 percent justice, not no half-justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: What is your understanding of why this happened? I mean, how much did the family know about this plea deal before the judge yesterday heard from them and decided to reject it?

MERRITT: The family was communicated to by the Department of Justice concerning the plea deal.

And, essentially, they missed a critical piece of information. The family already has the criminal sentence that they`re looking for, which is life without the possibility of parole at the state level. Anything the federal government comes up with is a cherry on the top. So, they said 30 years was what they were considering as the plea. That would have been fine with the family, except one provision of the plea deal that was left out of the discussion with the family is that these men would transfer their location from Georgia state jail to federal prison.

And that was completely unacceptable to the family. That`s what they didn`t know on Sunday evening, right before this plea was filed with the court.

MOHYELDIN: Could you explain to us why that matters? Why would the McMichaels want to strike a deal to stay in a federal prison, instead of a Georgia state prison?

And from the other perspective, why was it important for the Arbery family to have them stay in the Georgia state prison and not be transferred to a federal prison?

MERRITT: Well, the McMichaels had been trying desperately to get into federal prisons, which are less crowded, which are better funded, which are generally safer than Georgia state prisons.

Georgia state prisons are actually under a lawsuit by the Department of Justice itself because of the inhumane conditions that they`re in. And the family, of course, they don`t think that they should be able to choose their preferred facility, but they should face the kind of consequences that murderers in Georgia face, a Georgia prison.

MOHYELDIN: As you know, sir, the -- digging into the details of this plea deal, it would have been the first time that any of the men would have admitted that Mr. Arbery`s killing was racially motivated. And it would have barred the men from appealing their federal guilty pleas.

Is there merit to why prosecutors wanted this deal to go through at all, to get this conviction or to get this guilty plea, that it was, in fact, as the world has come to know, a racially motivated hate crime?

MERRITT: Oh, absolutely.

We see -- so rarely see the hate crime statute at the federal level used to successfully prosecute men in this situation. It would set precedent. It would be historic.

As a civil rights attorney, it`s my birthday today. It would have been a huge birthday gift to be a part of that kind of historic charge -- or sentencing. However, for the family, the moral victory isn`t enough. They want the full weight of the punishment that these men have received.

And they have received the full -- the worst possible punishment, short of the death penalty, that they can receive. And they don`t want to see that mitigated in the interest of a moral victory.

MOHYELDIN: And are you confident that the family will get the guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes case that starts on Monday?

MERRITT: I`m confident that the facts are consistent with that.

As we all have now seen in open court, Travis McMichael admitted that that was in fact his motivation, that he was motivated by racial animus, that he is a known racist. There`s been plenty of evidence of that before.

I just have to emphasize that that moral victory, that that knowing is not enough for the family. That`s not something that they`re interested in. I - - we have a societal interest in that, in seeing these kinds of crimes prosecuted.

But the DOJ is not short of (EXPLETIVE DELETED) about this in this country today that they can`t prosecute, and without going against the wishes of a family.

MOHYELDIN: Well, we`re going to be watching that case very closely as well.

Lee Merritt, allow me to wish you a very happy birthday right here on THE BEAT. Thank you very much for joining us. I greatly appreciate it.

MERRITT: Thank you.

MOHYELDIN: That does it for me, but a quick reminder for you.

You can watch me all weekend, Fridays at 7:00 p.m. on Peacock, Saturdays at 8:00, Sundays at 9:00 Eastern right here on MSNBC.

"THE REIDOUT" with my friend Joy Reid is up next. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>