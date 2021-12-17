Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 12/17/21

Summary

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone pled the fifth in a closed-door hearing before the January 6th Committee, refusing to answer questions about his attendance at pro-Trump rallies in D.C. the day before the insurrection. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is now appearing to reverse course on the probe and saying its findings are "something the public needs to know." Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, has described Steve Bannon as the "hero" of January 6 because he had a plan to halt the certification of the 2020 election results. A judge in Delaware has found that Fox News` coverage of election fraud after the 2020 election may have been inaccurate, and is allowing a major defamation case against the right-wing TV network to move forward. The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading quickly in several countries where it has been discovered. The House Select subcommittee, which spent months working to interview former Trump officials, said the administration worked to undermine the public health response to the coronavirus pandemic by blocking officials from speaking publicly, watering down testing guidance and attempting to interfere with other public health guidance.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC HOST: Thanks so much, Nicolle. Welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Jason Johnson in for Ari Melber. We start with new developments and the MAGA riot probe. Longtime Trump Adviser Roger Stone pleading the Fifth today in a closed door hearing before the January 6 committee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROGER STONE, LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY: I did invoke my Fifth Amendment rights to every question, not because I have done anything wrong, this is witch hunt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: He pleaded the Fifth not because he did something wrong, he says. We`ll remind you what his ally, the former president has to say about that right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Taking the Fifth, I think it`s disgraceful.

The mob takes the Fifth. If you`re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?

Fifth Amendment, Fifth Amendment, Fifth Amendment. Horrible. Horrible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: The MAGA operative Stone was pardoned by then-President Trump after getting arrested back in 2019, convicted on criminal charges related to the Mueller probe. But there is no pardon for any possible crimes related to January 6th.

Today, Stone refusing to answer questions about his attendance at pro-Trump rallies in D.C. the day before the insurrection where he was seen with members of the far-right terrorist group the Oath Keepers. Also knew today, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the MAGA version of J. Jonah Jameson, deposition was postponed until tomorrow.

And big news from Mitch McConnell, appearing to reverse course on the probe itself. It`s a big departure. Remember, he opposed a bipartisan commission to investigate the terrorist attack. But today, making news with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MINORITY LEADER: I think the fact-finding is interesting. We`re all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event. And I think that what they`re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: It`s something the public needs to know. You know, McConnell is like the living embodiment of that, we`re all trying to find out the guy who did this meme. Like, he`s knows who did this. He knows who`s responsible. It`s the GOP. They just don`t want to use their words because that`ll affect their chances of taking power.

Joining me now is New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg and former Federal Prosecutor Paul Butler. Thank you so much for joining us tonight on THE BEAT. Michelle, I`ll start with you. Roger Stone pleads the Fifth. Roger Stone has been pardoned before. Roger Stone apparently wakes up every day and drinks lucky juice.

When is Roger Stone going to potentially face more consequences for his behavior? Or do you think he can stall this until sometime next fall or perhaps after the election?

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I mean I have, frankly, no idea because I don`t know what Roger Stone is implicated in in terms of, you know, his role in actually causing this riot. I would just say that when somebody takes the Fifth in a criminal trial, the jury is not supposed -- the juries are required not to hold that against them.

But this is not a criminal trial. This is, you know, is looking into wrongdoing. But it`s also a political proceeding. And so the American people do not have to do what a jury would do and say that, well, there`s nothing wrong here, right? Roger Stone doesn`t get to have it both ways.

He doesn`t both get to say, I can`t answer because my answers might incriminate me and then go out and say, but actually, I have nothing incriminating to say.

JOHNSON: Right.

GOLDBERG: I think that we can assume from his silence that there is indeed something incriminating about what Roger Stone -- about Roger Stone`s involvement.

JOHNSON: Paul, I`m going to play you some sound. I mean, these guys are all just singing and squawking and clucking with various levels of guilt and implicating each other. I want to play you this quote from Peter Navarro and get your thoughts on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER NAVARRO, AUTHOR, "IN TRUMP TIME": January 6, this whole notion that the little Jamie Raskin`s got that somehow President Trump wanted to do an insurrection. You are the hero on January 6th. You were the guy who had the Green Bay Packers sweep strategy to go up to Capitol Hill. Pence is the quarterback.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: So former White House Official Peter Navarro just said, hey, Steve Bannon, you are the hero. You`re the hero of the January 6th terrorist attack. Paul, is this the kind of evidence -- I mean, obviously, you know, Steve Bannon can say no, I didn`t do anything. But where does this kind evidence play?

[18:05:01]

This is sort of the example that we saw earlier this year where so much of this is public. Is this the kind of thing that prosecutors can just run with or just become the, you know, the icing on top of a cake of all sorts of other guilt?

PAUL BUTLER, FMR. FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: So first of all, Jason, Navarro, just like Bannon potentially has his own contempt issues. He refused to talk to the House committee that`s investigating the federal response to COVID claiming Trump`s executive privilege. So we`ll see what happens with that.

I don`t know if hero is the right word for Bannon`s involvement in January 6th, but Bannon might be a key player and getting at the truth. And so here, the House panel faces the same issue with Bannon that it has with Roger Stone and with Mark Meadows. It has moved to hold Stone and Meadows in criminal contempt, or that is a Bannon and Meadows in criminal contempt.

But even if prosecutors win those cases, the remedy is that they go to prison, not forcing them to testify. And I imagine that the House wants Bannon`s testimony, especially if he has all this information he seemed to know in advance that January 6th was going to be an actual insurrection. And a big question is what did Bannon talk to Trump about? So I think the House investigators are probably still open to a deal when and if Bannon ever decides he wants to follow the law.

JOHNSON: Michelle, I want to go back to one of the things that led to the terrorist attack on January 6th last year. That was the big lie. And the big lie was consistently perpetuated not only by members of the Trump administration -- it`s like a warning bell -- not only by the Trump administration, but also by Fox News that spent a lot of time attacking Dominion voting machines, and everything else like that.

Judges just said that Fox can`t dismiss the lawsuit from Dominion against them. What impact might that have, not just on Fox News and their behavior because it may do nothing, but even on Republicans? Because it`s possible that Republicans who are elected officials who are guests on Fox News can also get wrapped up in a lawsuit if they were on television spouting that same big lie?

GOLDBERG: You know, I think that what we`ve seen in the past, you remember, there was a moment, not too long ago, when another Dominion lawsuit, you saw a whole bunch of people and right-wing media sort of walked back all of the allegations that they made. And so you would think that this would curb some of, you know, that sort of the Tucker Carlson documentary presenting this all as a false flag and some of the other, you know, outright falsehoods that you hear on that network.

And it`s -- you know, we also have these texts from various Fox News hosts telling Donald Trump, you know, or telling Mark Meadows to get Donald Trump to basically call off his dogs, which I think is evidence that, you know, not just that they weren`t telling the truth, but that they knew they weren`t telling the truth.

JOHNSON: Right. So here`s the thing, though, I think, if you were exposed as not just not telling the truth, but still actively promoting something that cause danger, cause death and cause destruction, when that -- and I`ll hit you with this first with this, Paul -- when that still make you a part of an overall conspiracy? Like, quite frankly, if you actually thought that what you were doing was right, I would think that would almost be exculpatory in some sort of strange way.

But if these people knew that they were promoting a lie and promoting violence, and then privately were trying to back off of it, isn`t that essentially what a conspiracy is being involved in putting something together even if you know it`s going to be a bad thing?

BUTLER: I think that`s right, Jason. So Fox is claiming the neutral reporting privilege. But when the judge refused to throw out the case, he says their privilege only applies if Fox`s reporting is actually neutral, and is not a personal attack on Dominion. And it`s so interesting to look at Fox`s responses.

Lou Dobbs was implicated and Fox says, well, everybody knows Lou Dobbs exaggerates. Another host was implicated. And Fox says, well, she wasn`t espousing that same view. She was just summarizing what the guests said.

But the judge said, when Fox guest read disinformation about Dominion, Fox didn`t correct the guest, but rather press the view that Dominion was involved in an illegal election fraud. So this was not a decision on the merits. It was just whether the case can proceed, but the judge was quite critical of Fox News.

BUTLER: Michelle, along those same lines, we have Fox News who, you know, generally speaking, hasn`t necessarily learned any lessons, but also they are a gigantic juggernaut. They are the waystar media in this situation. They can survive this.

What do you think might end up happening to OANN or OANN or whatever it`s called and Newsmax? These smaller outlets that don`t have Fox pockets, do you think they might be concerned about these kinds of lawsuits and their potential liability for promoting this kind of lie and the terrorism that came from it?

[18:1015]

GOLDBERG: I`m not sure if there are a lot -- I mean, defamation is one thing. I`m not --

JOHNSON: Yes.

GOLDBERG: -- you know, I`m not a lawyer, but I don`t think that you are -- that they are going to be held liable for promoting violence. And there are free speech implications about whether or not --

JOHNSON: Right.

GOLDBERG: -- you can hold, you know, various media figures accountable for something that somebody does in their name. You know, that said, I think in terms of the defamation piece, in terms of what can happen, I think we can look to Alex Jones, right? Alex Jones is, you know, Alex Jones is being bankrupt -- is being bankrupted by the people that he has systematically defamed, you know, over the years.

And so whether or not that`s in the future for some of these organizations, I mean, they certainly -- they`ve seen -- you can tell they`re afraid of it, right? It`s why --

JOHNSON: Right.

GOLDBERG: -- they didn`t gone back and walked back so many of these claims that they`ve made.

JOHNSON: And, Paul, I want to make sure because I like people to understand what I`m talking about this this sort of criticism media. I don`t like the idea of the press being sued out of oblivion. I am a free speech advocate. Even if you`re saying things that I don`t like, I don`t have a problem with Alex Jones telling all the supplements that he thinks that he needs, him being deplatform. This his own sort of mistake.

But where is the line here? Because again, we`ve got text messages from, you know, from actual anchors, where`s the line here between your right as a journalist or just a free talking person on TV and your responsibilities as a citizen to not advocate overthrowing your government? Is there a line here that`s been crossed? Or do you think that the potential crossing of that line is something that we may see federal prosecutors looking into down the road?

BUTLER: Yes. So there`s not a bright line, Jason, but there are extremely strong protections for the media and for freedom of speech. So unless the media knows that it`s consciously doing a personal attack or espousing untruth, and that`s the media, not guest on the show --

JOHNSON: Right.

BUTLER: -- then there`s fairly broad First Amendment protection. Now, we saw these texts where people were encouraging Trump to call off the troops, if you will, to do what he could to stop the insurrection. I doubt if those would ever be evidence in our criminal case against the Fox media hosts who are trying, again, to get Trump to do the right thing.

JOHNSON: I`ll tell you this, I will never ever on this channel or anywhere else be selling supplements. You can trust me on that.

Michelle Goldberg and Paul Butler, thank you so both for joining us to start off the show today.

GOLDBERG: Thank you.

JOHNSON: Coming up, a bombshell report on Trump`s COVID response as scenes today evoke the earliest days of the pandemic. We`ll talk to an expert about what to expect. Plus, a dramatic day in the murder trial of the police officer killed Daunte Wright.

And our special look at the new push for voting rights and a key meeting today in the Senate. Stay with us. Jason Johnson on THE BEAT.

[18:16:55]

JOHNSON: Now to growing concern about the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variants. Today federal health officials confirming Omicron cases have been reported in at least 39 states, predicting it will soon overtake Delta as the dominant strain in the United States. The unvaccinated are still the most vulnerable when health official giving this grim warning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF ZIENTS, W.H. COVID RESPONSE COORDINATOR: For the unvaccinated, you`re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelmed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: Now just one week away from a major holiday, cases are up by 24 percent, averaging nearly 120,000 per day with hospitals reaching capacity again. Closures and cancellations hitting businesses, schools and sports leagues while people flocked the testing sites.

Here`s a line in New York City, people waiting in line for more than two hours. As the state reports more than 21,000 new cases yesterday, the highest single day total ever. A similar scene in Miami, Florida. Car is lining up for COVID testing. It`s almost like they`re trying to vote.

All of this as we learn new details about the early days of the pandemic and the federal response under the Trump administration. In a brand new report, a House panel saying Trump and his administration made, quote, deliberate efforts to undermine the nation`s coronavirus response for political purposes. A panel led by Democrats spending months interviewing former Trump officials who revealed the administration blocked officials from speaking publicly, watered down testing guidance and attempted to interfere with other public health guidance.

I`ll talk about all of this with two experts, and we`re back in just 60 seconds.

JOHNSON: Joining me now is Dr. Uche Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity and Kurt Bardella, my blazer partner here, adviser to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Thank you guys so much for joining us on THE BEAT this evening.

[18:20:01]

Dr. Blackstock, I will start with you. I don`t think we can focus on this enough so I want people to understand what is the difference between the Omicron and the Delta variant? And why is that something that doctors are concerned about in this latest surge?

DR. UCHE BLACKSTOCK, FOUNDER & CEO, ADVANCING HEALTH EQUITY: Thanks so much for having me, Jason. So the two main differences is that the Omicron variant is about two to three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. So it`s much more contagious, and then it also has a mutation that allows it to evade immunity from a previous infection or from full vaccination.

And so, those two factors make this variant much more scary. And we`re seeing the doubling rate of it every two to three days. We`re seeing cases soar exponentially and we`re going to see things probably worsen after the holidays.

JOHNSON: So, one of the things about previous sort of variations of coronavirus is, you know, you can get test right after you get off a flight and sometimes they say, hey, it may take one or two days for it to show up. How fast is Omicron compared to say, the regular coronavirus or Delta? Like, can you walk bypass somebody in the grocery store or can you go jogging by somebody in the park? And if they cough, you`ve got it? Or is it the kind of thing that still takes maybe 10 or 15 minutes of sort of incubating and being in that person`s presence before you can contract it?

BLACKSTOCK: So we don`t have the exact data yet, but definitely, you know, the wild type, which is the initial coronavirus took about 15 second -- 15 minutes rather.

JOHNSON: OK.

BLACKSTOCK: This variant actually takes probably a few minutes when you`re in close contact. We don`t exactly know the hard numbers yet. But we know because it is more contagious. And people with Omicron, they actually have higher viral load, meaning they`re carrying more virus because the variant replicates faster.

So that`s why it`s another reason why they`re more contagious. And so we know that if you interact with Omicron, it`s going to take significantly less time than it did with the wild type coronavirus to infect you.

JOHNSON: Kurt, we have a new report out from Democrats and I can`t even just say this is Democrats, this is a congressional committee that`s responsible for investigating this entire process of coronavirus. I want to play some audio that they have from Dr. Birx, read (ph), I`m sorry, we don`t have audio from Dr. Birx. Apparently, they`re saying that the previous administration made deliberate efforts to make sure that coronavirus was not contained.

Now, there were reports earlier this year that the Trump administration initially thought, well, it`s only going to affect blue states so we don`t really care. But now we`ve got information that they were actually trying to suppress the efforts of people within the administration. What`s the impact of this, Kurt? And are we surprised or is this just pretty much what we expected?

KURT BARDELLA, ADVISOR, DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE: Well, we`re not surprised at all. Shocking that an administration that literally built itself on lying to the American people into the media every single day was hiding information about a pandemic. I mean, one of the things that this virus continues to spread and multiply during this holiday season, we need to remember, is this was preventable. Where we`re at right now, we didn`t need to be here.

And when you look at the early response by this -- by the former administration, the Trump administration to the coronavirus pandemic, their efforts to lie, to manipulate, to suppress information, to suppress scientists, to suppress data, their ongoing campaign to try to stymie vaccinations, it`s all tied together. And that is all brought us to the point we`re at right now.

Every single day since this virus came on, the Donald Trump administration and all of his cronies and all of his lackeys have been lying to the American people. And the one thing I do want to see from Congressional Democrats is I want to see hearings. I don`t want to just see reports issued. I want to see hearings. I want to see people sitting there under oath, telling the story about what the hell happened in the year that we had in 2020.

What was Mike Pence doing, the head of the coronavirus task force for the White House. What was he doing? What was Jared Kushner doing? How do we get to this point? That story needs to be told.

JOHNSON: You know, it`s interesting because Dr. Birx is literally saying she told the panel that they purposely weakened the CDC, the testing guidance. Look, Birx was certainly no much more for her fabulous scarves, and she was for ever giving any sort of real information. It was Dr. Fauci who was more of the hero last year.

But at the end of the day, Kurt, I want to follow-up by asking this, like 800,000 people in this country are dead because of coronavirus. Do you think that we should be looking at holding some of these people criminally accountable for their failures to protect the public --

BARDELLA: Yes, I mean --

JOHNSON: -- as public officials last year?

BARDELLA: I`ll tell you, Jason, the people who suppress information that could save lives, in my opinion, they`re criminally negligent. I don`t know how this political party that masquerades as the pro-life party has completely disregarded the lives of more than 800,000 dead Americans and continued to do so to this very day.

[18:25:02]

At this very second, Republicans are the party that`s trying to do everything they can to undermine the Biden administration, to undermine vaccine, to undermine science, to undermine doctors, to undermine epidemiologists. We`ve seen it now for almost two years this play out, and they need to be held accountable, because we already know, Republicans going to lie. They lie about everything.

They`re going to try to blame Democrats, blame Joe Biden. We need to tell the story so that the American people see that as they are burying their loved ones over this holiday season --

JOHNSON: Right.

BARDELLA: -- they know who`s responsible.

JOHNSON: Dr. Blackstock, speaking of people who are consistently undermining public confidence, common sense and public health sort of advice during this pandemic, I`m going to play this clip from Tucker Carlson. I want to get your thoughts on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about COVID nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbors have been brainwashed, so obviously, they have been, but because your neighbors are boring. At this point, it is simply not an interesting topic for your private life.

Yes, COVID has killed a lot of people. So that`s prostate cancer. Imagine telling people about your prostate every day for the next two years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: I don`t even want to hear Tucker use the word "prostate." Dr. Blackstock, this is the thing here. You literally have somebody dismissing 800,000 people dying --

BLACKSTOCK: No.

JOHNSON: -- it`s just kind of boring and uninteresting topics again, I don`t know what happens at the sort of the Klan Christmas that he throws. But what is the impact of having influential public officials --

BLACKSTOCK: Right.

JOHNSON: -- and media people say it`s boring to keep talking about a public health crisis that`s still killing thousands of people a week?

BLACKSTOCK: Yes, that was an incredulous laugh that I just made after watching him because, you know, it`s really unconscionable to be disseminating, basically, COVID denial, you know, information. You know, again, undermining any public health message, you know, we have 1,500 people dying a day, and those are preventable deaths.

And so, you know, for him to be saying what he just said, it`s so disrespectful to the families and loved ones of people who have died. And, you know, I mean, I don`t even know how that platform can live with itself, essentially. Because, you know, I mean, it`s harming people, it`s costing lives. People are listening, and that it`s dictating their behavior.

They are minimalizing COVID. They`re going out to indoor dining. They`re living life as quote unquote, normal. And we know what that does. And so we`re going to see, as a result, more people dying, more people getting infected, more people getting hospitalized.

JOHNSON: And I also want to make sure. Thank you so much for saying that Dr. Blackstock. I want everybody out there to understand this is no longer a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone can still be affected by this and govern yourselves accordingly during the holidays.

BLACKSTOCK: Right.

JOHNSON: Dr. Uche Blackstock and Kurt Bardella, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Coming up --

BLACKSTOCK: Thank you.

JOHNSON: -- the voting rights fight hits a new phase, a key meeting today and Democrats pushing something big for once. Plus, dramatic testimony from the ex-cop who killed a black man over a traffic stop. We`ll take you inside the courtroom.

And a fun story about President Jimmy Carter that`s going viral. Don`t go anywhere. You`re watching THE BEAT. I`m Jason Johnson.

[18:32:05]

JOHNSON: Senate Democrats hoping to take a big step forward on voting rights before heading home for the holidays. Today, Democrats meeting to discuss a possible filibuster carve out specifically for voting rights comes after President Biden said that voting rights are his number one priority.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: There`s nothing domestically more important than voting rights. It`s the single, biggest issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: But the biggest roadblocks to Democrats passing voting rights are you guessed it, Senators Manchin and Senima. Manchin is reportedly engaged in conversations about altering the filibuster for voting rights just like I`m engaged in talks to be running back for the Seahawks right now. But look, we`ve been here before, Manchin signal support only to withdraw it later, reminiscent of Charlie Brown and the football.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s time I`m going to kick that football clear to the moon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: Poor Charlie Brown, or should it be Franklin because in this case, the football`s voting rights being stolen from mostly black voters. Also remember, this discussion comes in the wake of Manchin and Sinema voting for filibuster carve outs for the debt ceiling, but so far not willing to do that for voting rights. Seems like America`s credit card has more rights than America`s voter registration card.

Joining me now, Brittney Cooper, Professor at Rutgers University and Roy Tatem, Executive Director of LegalShield and formerly with the NAACP.

Thank you so much. I will start with our new guest, Roy, I`ve got to ask you this. And I think nationally, you know, Washington, D.C. and New York, people are trying to figure out what Senator Sinema is doing. You are in Arizona, you are in a state where voting rights have been gutted, you are in a state where her very chances to be reelected, are affected by the kind of voter suppression laws and big lie nonsense and audits that Republicans are pushing. Why the heck is your senator so dead set against protecting the rights not only of constituents in the state, but her own chances to get reelected?

ROY TATEM, LEGAL SHIELD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: I wish I had an answer for that, Jason. I have no idea what she`s doing, what the logic is behind her decision making. She`s not met with us as a community whether it was NAACP or the Urban League or any of our civil rights organizations. We don`t understand the logic. She won`t talk to us. Some people have obviously had to track her down and try to get answers from her, but she runs away when that happens.

It`s really -- we deserve better than this. From Senator Sinema, 100,000 African American votes help her become the Senator for Arizona. We deserve better as African Americans. We deserve better as a community. We deserve better as a whole.

[18:35:05]

The LGBTQ community came out and -- I mean strong for her. And she claims to be their strongest ally. We have to agree that this community, along with African Americans, along with the migrant community, will be the most honed through with no voter protection. We saw what those who want to silence us are willing to do on January the sixth, so we can`t take any chances. And she says, you know, if we got -- take out the filibuster, then if the Republicans getting the power, then they`ll do the same thing. Well, with no voting protection, she`s handing the Republicans though, the wing.

JOHNSON: Exactly.

TATEM: She`s handing the Republicans the ball on the gold line.

JOHNSON: So, I want to continue with this, this idea that Roy just mentioned, Professor Cooper that, you know, 100,000 African Americans put Christensen in office, black voters are really the sort of ground zero, even though this is not a specifically black issue. Black voters are ground zero when it talks about voter suppression. That is generally what Republicans are targeting. And what we have just found out is that one of the ways they tried to do that is not only through voter suppression, but also misinformation. We have a report that just came out now that says that Kanye West 2020 presidential campaign, which was a very, very vague attempt to somewhat like distract black voters and get blacks of voters and everything else like that. It was completely funded and backed by Republican elites. Ye, how could you be so heartless?

Professor Cooper, what the heck were Republicans even thinking and putting somebody like Kanye out there? Did he really think that was going to affect votes one way or another? And second, he has possibly engaged in voter fraud by hiding some of this information, do you think Ye could be in some sort of legal trouble?

BRITTNEY COOPER, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: I think that he will get away with it with impunity in the way that most Republicans who are skirting the rule of law seem to manage to escape all forms of accountability. But I think that one of the things we got to recognize about Republicans is that they have no problem manipulating their own community, just like we saw with the text messages coming out about Fox News folks, knowing that the coup was a problem, but then reporting on it as though it is it wasn`t a coup. And so, it wasn`t particularly violent.

They will use misinformation and disinformation campaigns to manipulate anybody that they think that they can pull to their side. And so, they targeted and wanted to peel off a small segment of black male voters, just because in such close elections, that kind of targeted appeal seems to work. And so that was the Kanye play was to peel off a particular kind of conservative leaning black male voter. It worked. I mean, they didn`t get the majority of black men, but they certainly got a historic amount of black male voter turnout, right? And we don`t like to talk about that in black communities, because we don`t want to demonize black folks. But I think the broader point here is about the way that none of us is immune to these misinformation and disinformation campaigns on the right. But one of the things that I think we need to be saying about Sinema and Manchin as well, is that this simply shows that they never had a commitment to voting rights in the first place. Because ultimately, they want to maintain the respect of their Republican colleagues, right?

They are really in the pocket of these kind of conservative folks. They think that that`s where their power lies. They don`t have any allegiance to black communities, even though the only reason that we`re able to even talk about them is because black and brown voters came out in historic numbers to put Democrats in office as a whole. But this is a classic case of the emperor wears no clothes. We now see a clear path that respects the things that they have set our priorities. They don`t want to get rid of the filibuster. This leaves the filibuster attacked and also allows us to get the things that we need and want. And they simply don`t want to do it.

JOHNSON: And these sorts of red herrings whether it`s the Lieutenant Governor candidate and put up in Virginia, or Kanye West himself. It`s so clear what the sort of disingenuous attempt is to effect by voters. You know, I`m old enough to remember Kanye West standing on national television saying George Bush doesn`t care about black people. He is now the living embodiment of the story of OJ.

I want to play for both of you this audio right now of President Biden, talking about how important, how important voting rights are and what the problems are with the Republican Party and get your thoughts on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: We`ve supported Democrats fighting for voting rights bill since day one of our administration, making sure that we have unanimous support among Democrats in the Senate, which we do. But each and every time it gets brought up, that other team blocks the ability even to start to discuss it. That other team what used to be called the Republican Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: I`ve been with South Carolina State graduation. I didn`t hear a lot of cheering there. It might be because what President Biden said doesn`t make much sense. He`s blaming the Republicans for the inability of voting rights to move ahead when it`s in fact, senators like Manchin and Sinema are the problem, right, Roy.

[18:40:13]

TATEM: Absolutely. They have the power. The Democrats control the White House, the Senate and the House. So, all of the campaign promises that you made on the campaign trail that you made on Super Tuesday that you made traveling through the south deliver, that`s all we`re saying is deliver. Martin Luther King, you know, in one of his final speeches, the mountaintop speech, he said, all we say to America is, be true to what you say it on paper. That`s all we ask.

JOHNSON: Roy Tatem, first off, thank you for being one of the few people on television who can quote something other than the content of their character when we`re talking about Martin Luther King. Thank you all so much, Brittney Cooper, Roy Tatem for joining us this evening.

COOPER: Thank you.

TATEM: Thank you.

JOHNSON: Ahead, the fallout over MAGA Governor Ron DeSantis` new woke law, but first the ex-cop who shot an unarmed black man at a traffic stop takes the stand in her own defense. That`s next on THE BEAT.

[18:45:19]

JOHNSON: A dramatic day of testimony inside a Minneapolis courtroom, deadly police shooting of a black man. Officer Kim Potter facing multiple counts of manslaughter, accused of killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center Minnesota.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation before officers discovered he had a warrant for his arrest. Right step back into his car and a struggle ensued. The 26-year police veteran says she mistakenly fired a gun instead of her taser. Today she took the stand in her own defense and a tense and emotional cross examination breaking down as the prosecution went frame by frame in the moments right before the deadly shooting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, so stopping at 2:02:01 you have the firearm in your right hand, correct?

KIM POTTER, EX-POLICE OFFICER: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And you are pointing it directly at Mr. Wright, correct.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can we have a break to my client.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, Ms. Potter, do you need a break? OK. Anyway, so OK, um, members of the jury will be break for lunch.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: Should go to the Kyle Rittenhouse school for white vigilante tears. We`re time to take a break. Nobody disputes the fact. Nobody disputes the fact that she was -- that Wright was shot and killed. She testified she was a professional with experience, but then caught herself up admitting she was carrying a weapon she didn`t really know how to use.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you say anything when you saw this? What did you know?

POTTER: We are struggling -- we`re trying to keep him from driving away. It`s just -- it`s just went chaotic. It`s -- and then I remember, yelling taser, taser, taser. And nothing happened, and he told me, I shot him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: And this is a key moment, throwing her colleagues under the bus saying she wouldn`t have stopped right but yet she went right along with it anyway?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you weren`t with a field training officer that day, and you were on patrol alone, would you have stopped that vehicle?

POTTER: Most likely not.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And why not?

POTTER: An air freshener to me is not -- just an equipment violation. And during the COVID times, the high COVID times, the Department of Motor Vehicles was so offline that people weren`t getting tabs and we were advised not to try to enforce a lot of those things because the tabs were just not in circulation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOHNSON: Potter faces 25 years in prison. Turning to another case coming to light from body cameras. This one in South Carolina, where a Marlboro County Sheriff and former deputy face charges of assault and misconduct. The sheriff ordered the deputy to tase an inmate, tasing him three times instead inside a detention center. I want to warn you the video is very graphic and disturbing.

(BODYCAM VIDEO)

There`s needs to be accountability for this brutality. The videos are helping in that fight. But the system needs to change at its core. And if we don`t pay attention to this kind of violence it will continue unabated with people continuing to face little or no consequences whether they have a badge or they`re marching through the street.

Coming up, we`ve got your real-life hero of the week with a special guest. Stay with us.

[18:53:39]

JOHNSON: Finally ending the week on a lighter note. Story this week went viral, and it sounds like it came straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it`s in fact about a real-life hero, former President Jimmy Carter. In 1952 Jimmy Carter was a 28-year-old naval officer working in the Naval Reactors branch of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in Washington D.C. Carter was called into action when a reactor in Canada experienced a partial nuclear meltdown that threaten the City of Ottawa to prepare for the mission. He and his team went full Ocean`s 11 and built a mock nuclear reactor on a nearby tennis court to practice. But the final moment came and there was no George Clooney or Brad Pitt to cover for him.

Carter literally lowered himself into a nuclear reactor to help clean out the waste and save the city. And several of his biographies, he discusses how his urine tested positive with nuclear radioactivity for six months after the event, claims that this act of bravery caused some health problems for the rest of his life. But it was worth it. Even if he didn`t get spider powers or turn green.

Joining me now is Pete Dominick. He is a comedian and host of the daily news podcast, "Stand Up with Pete Dominick." Pete thanks for joining us tonight on THE BEAT. I got to ask you, because I was impressed by this story. I think Jimmy Carter is impressive in general, but I was impressed by this story. If your life depended on it, if you were on a plane, Air Force One and needed to be saved. There were terrorists attacking, if they were a nuclear meltdown in your town, which of any recent presidents would you want saving your life, Obama, Trump, Bush, who would you go for?

[18:55:14]

PETE DOMINICK, COMEDIAN: I mean, definitely Jimmy Carter based on this, none of these other people. I mean, Bush got out of service, he flew around National Guard planes. I mean, President Obama, I don`t remember him doing anything physically, to you know, put himself in danger. Assuming I didn`t know about this till tonight, Jimmy Carter lowered himself into a nuclear power plant. You know, years later, he was visiting Three Mile Island after the accident there when he was president. He was asked by a reporter if they thought -- if you thought it was too dangerous to go into the plan. He jokingly said, no, if it was too dangerous, they would have sent the vice president. That`s a true story. So, I sent Carter. I -- the guy is still building homes for God sakes, like 97 or something.

JOHNSON: Yeah, at 90 years old, he`s still building homes. He`s still teaching Sunday school. He might be the most award president we`ve ever had. Look, I will say this, I think Obama would try but he will probably try, like negotiate with a nuclear meltdown. See if he could, you know, have it see its better angels and not blow up the entire city. I don`t really know that he`s going to lower himself into it.

DOMINICK: He walked into the --

JOHNSON: Pete.

DOMINICK: Look, just talk to it. Yeah.

JOHNSON: Right. Pete, you know, one of the other things that we`ve seen this week, and you know, I don`t think there`s any hero in this story. You`ve got the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who`s passing this sort of anti-WOKE Act. He`s trying to stop critical race theory. One of the things that I think has been overlooked and all these discussions about critical race theory, is the local heroes. The parents, white, black, Asian, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, whatever, who have fought back against this nonsense on the local level, you have some real fights in your local community about critical race theory, and what`s happening in your schools. I`m making you a hero for a day, tell us some of the challenges that you face in your community and how you`ve tried to fight back against some of the racist nonsense?

DOMINICK: Well, the challenges are that we don`t -- we just don`t have enough people standing up. I mean, they want to be on the right side of history, and they might support us, but they don`t necessarily show up. They don`t organize. We got a good group of people 150 people in our town, but we need more people.

You know, earlier you mentioned the quote that that Ron DeSantis yesterday with his Stop WOKE Act, you know, as mentioning every soul, he`s talking about Dr. King`s content of the character, not the color of their skin. But, you know, Dr. King also talked about the white moderate, that`s a quote, we don`t hear enough about the first time I heard that I realized, oh, he`s talking about me. He once said, I`ve been gravely disappointed with the white moderate, who is more devoted to order than justice.

And, Jason, if you just wouldn`t mind moving out of the way so I can talk to white folks, we need you. We need you to show up. There`s a group organizing right now in your town, get on board, because the -- be together, be the change. You want to see in the world, the standard you walk past is the standard you accept it. If you`re not doing anything, now is the time white folks to stand up and do something and get organized

I mean, Ron DeSantis pass -- is trying to pass something called the Stop WOKE Act. They`re trying to get rid of language. That`s the other challenge, Jason, that really, I mean authoritarians history. Historians have been talking about this. They`re trying to get rid of the word equity. Yesterday, he was also at the end of it. He started throwing out white hoods, I mean, white hats. I mean, it`s really, really, so much propaganda. And even in my town, when they say things like when you hear diversity and equity and inclusion, they mean CRT, so they`re really co-opting language and we`ve got to be there. We got to show up. We got to organize, or they are going to turn our schools into Jesus camps with AR-15s.

JOHNSON: So, I want to move further with this. No attacks, you know, Jesus Camp is great. I went to Jesus Camp when I was a kid. You know, I think sometimes, Pete, that what we`ve seen, there`s been so much sort of rancor in our country since Trump came into office that a lot of things that we used to laugh about, some of the ridiculousness, some of the excesses, it`s -- they`ve all come true, right? Like, if you told me 20 years ago, if you told me 10 years ago that Kanye West was going to run for president, as basically someone funded by Republicans, I would have thought that you were kidding. It would have been a sketch on SNL, or something called 30 Rock. But now we just found out that his campaign was actually run by Republicans.

As a comedian, do you find it annoying when people literally become the punch line of jokes that you used to make 10 years ago?

DOMINICK: Yes, it sucks. It`s terrible. It`s terrible. Because it`s real. It`s real life. They`re really doing these crazy things. And you try to write a joke about something being so absurd that it could never happen. And then it happens. I mean, it`s absolutely insane. Like every day it happens, and we see them denying, like what is actually -- they`re making up all kinds of remedies and snake oils and horse paste to treat a deadly disease. They`re denying that it`s happening. Yes, we have crossed through the looking glass. It`s the theater of the absurd and comedians are confused because I make jokes sometimes. As you know with you, with other, and me sometimes you`re like, wait, are you joking, or did that really actually happen? Did someone really say that? It`s a dangerous time which is why we`ve got to stick together.

[19:00:10]

JOHNSON: Pete Dominick, congratulations on your 500 Show. Thanks for joining us tonight. Thank you for coming on THE BEAT.

